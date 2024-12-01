If we go QB in round 1, Daboll has to be coach through 25? CMicks3110 : 1/12/2024 6:25 pm

Daniel Jones is not a bad NFL QB, nor is he a good one. But he played his best, from a arm (rather than scrambling) perspective, during the 2019 season under Shurmur, who was subsequently fired. Part of the reason Jones has been so hard to evaluate is because of the chaos around him, you can attribue his struggles to the organizational struggles, injuries, talent deficiencies. If we draft a QB, I have to think it would be almost criminal not to give that quarterback the continuity of being in the same system for 2 season. To at least give that indivdiual, whoever it may be, a long enough sample size to prove what he is and is not.



I personally still believe Jones got a raw deal, and it makes me understand more now than ever why Archie encouraged Eli to never play for the San Diego franchise in 2024. We're now at a point where I wouldn't blame a QB for wanting to avoid the Giants, that's how bad its gotten.



At least for Jones, personally, he was able to cash in, most QBs in his situation would have been blamed and never paid. He would have been Sam Darnold if he was drafted by the Jets.

