If we go QB in round 1, Daboll has to be coach through 25?

CMicks3110 : 1/12/2024 6:25 pm
Daniel Jones is not a bad NFL QB, nor is he a good one. But he played his best, from a arm (rather than scrambling) perspective, during the 2019 season under Shurmur, who was subsequently fired. Part of the reason Jones has been so hard to evaluate is because of the chaos around him, you can attribue his struggles to the organizational struggles, injuries, talent deficiencies. If we draft a QB, I have to think it would be almost criminal not to give that quarterback the continuity of being in the same system for 2 season. To at least give that indivdiual, whoever it may be, a long enough sample size to prove what he is and is not.

I personally still believe Jones got a raw deal, and it makes me understand more now than ever why Archie encouraged Eli to never play for the San Diego franchise in 2024. We're now at a point where I wouldn't blame a QB for wanting to avoid the Giants, that's how bad its gotten.

At least for Jones, personally, he was able to cash in, most QBs in his situation would have been blamed and never paid. He would have been Sam Darnold if he was drafted by the Jets.
Not  
Spider43 : 1/12/2024 6:26 pm : link
Necessarily.
He'd better be here through 2025 at least  
Go Terps : 1/12/2024 6:31 pm : link
Belichick, Harbaugh, and Vrabel are available to be hired right now. If firing Daboll after 2024 is even a possibility we should be doing it now and hiring one of these established top tier head coaches.

Again, we are passing on Belichick, Harbaugh, and Vrabel so we can stick with Daboll. Think about what that means.
We have absolutely zero idea what those coaches want  
UConn4523 : 1/12/2024 6:34 pm : link
however I agree with the premise that Daboll should get a couple years with a new QB barring something catastrophic happening.
 
monstercoo : 1/12/2024 6:37 pm : link
Regardless of whether or not Daboll is a good coach, I don’t think any respectable coach would want to be part of this dumpster fire. I don’t see the point in firing him because there isn’t going to be anyone better waiting for the job.
RE: We have absolutely zero idea what those coaches want  
Go Terps : 1/12/2024 6:37 pm : link
In comment 16361797 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
however I agree with the premise that Daboll should get a couple years with a new QB barring something catastrophic happening.


Fair - I don't know what those the guys want. But what could they want that's not worth giving them?
5 years of mediocre at best play and a $160M contract ...  
Jim in Tampa : 1/12/2024 6:39 pm : link
is a raw deal?

And you think future QBs will want to avoid the Giants because they might meet the same fate?
QB  
stretch234 : 1/12/2024 6:43 pm : link
They trade 4-5 picks to move up and draft a QB and the record is 5-6 wins for 2 years, both the GM and coach won’t be here
Pat Shurmur drafted a QB with the #6 overall pick.  
FStubbs : 1/12/2024 6:44 pm : link
That QB even had a decent rookie year. Shurmur got canned all the same.
have to agree  
BigBlueCane : 1/12/2024 6:53 pm : link
with Terps.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/12/2024 6:55 pm : link
GoTerps, to push back a little...

BB is 72 in April. Vrabel just had back to back losing seasons in TN. & there's no chance in hell the Maras would ever even consider someone like Harbaugh. On that last point, I don't agree with that, but come on...we know the Maras. Them hiring Harbaugh is as likely as peace in the Middle East tomorrow.

Also, Dabs won COY last year. I think he's a good coach. And I want him with his own QB. To answer the OP, yes.
RE: ...  
Go Terps : 1/12/2024 7:05 pm : link
In comment 16361816 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
GoTerps, to push back a little...

BB is 72 in April. Vrabel just had back to back losing seasons in TN. & there's no chance in hell the Maras would ever even consider someone like Harbaugh. On that last point, I don't agree with that, but come on...we know the Maras. Them hiring Harbaugh is as likely as peace in the Middle East tomorrow.

Also, Dabs won COY last year. I think he's a good coach. And I want him with his own QB. To answer the OP, yes.


I don't dislike Daboll. I hope to see him coach this team with a real QB.

But think about this: it's very realistic that the Giants go 6-11 in 2024 and fire Daboll. If that happens, passing on those guys will have been another in a long line of terrible mistakes.
None of those coaches should be offered  
UConn4523 : 1/12/2024 7:06 pm : link
the world. There’s downsides to each and none are guaranteed to succeed. And the more you give them the longer you are tied to them if things go south. So much young talent, I’d rather go that route.
RE: QB  
Jim in Tampa : 1/12/2024 7:09 pm : link
In comment 16361808 stretch234 said:
Quote:
They trade 4-5 picks to move up and draft a QB and the record is 5-6 wins for 2 years, both the GM and coach won’t be here

If they draft a good QB, the Giants can have a winning record by year 2.

Joe Burrow
Yr-1: 2-7-1
Yr-2: 10-6

Josh Allen
Yr-1: 5-6
Yr-2: 10-6

Patrick Mahomes
Yr-1: 1-0
Yr-2: 12-4

Eli Manning
Yr-1: 1-6
Yr-2: 11-5

Ben Roethlisberger
Yr-1: 13-0
Yr-2: 9-3

Peyton Manning
Yr-1: 3-13
Yr-2: 13-3

John Elway
Yr-1: 4-6
Yr-2: 12-2

RE: He'd better be here through 2025 at least  
battttles : 1/12/2024 7:11 pm : link
In comment 16361792 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Belichick, Harbaugh, and Vrabel are available to be hired right now. If firing Daboll after 2024 is even a possibility we should be doing it now and hiring one of these established top tier head coaches.

Again, we are passing on Belichick, Harbaugh, and Vrabel so we can stick with Daboll. Think about what that means.


sunk cost fallacy and nostalgia a significant issue for this org, whether at qb, rb, or head coach. meanwhile Philly is probably a bad playoff game away from dumping their head coach and a 2-6 start in 2024 away from moving on to their next franchise qb, despite last year's Super Bowl appearance.

I'm mostly fine with Daboll and Schoen getting more time and picking their own qb, but that completely evaporates if they don't draft a top qb and we get fed weekly offseason reports about how early Jones gets to the facility and how great he looks in rehab.
RE: RE: He'd better be here through 2025 at least  
FStubbs : 1/12/2024 7:13 pm : link
In comment 16361827 battttles said:
Quote:
In comment 16361792 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Belichick, Harbaugh, and Vrabel are available to be hired right now. If firing Daboll after 2024 is even a possibility we should be doing it now and hiring one of these established top tier head coaches.

Again, we are passing on Belichick, Harbaugh, and Vrabel so we can stick with Daboll. Think about what that means.



sunk cost fallacy and nostalgia a significant issue for this org, whether at qb, rb, or head coach. meanwhile Philly is probably a bad playoff game away from dumping their head coach and a 2-6 start in 2024 away from moving on to their next franchise qb, despite last year's Super Bowl appearance.

I'm mostly fine with Daboll and Schoen getting more time and picking their own qb, but that completely evaporates if they don't draft a top qb and we get fed weekly offseason reports about how early Jones gets to the facility and how great he looks in rehab.


It'll be a huge tell if Philly washes out of the playoffs and then drafts a QB on, say, day 2.
Npbody is winning until  
section125 : 1/12/2024 7:15 pm : link
the Oline is fixed. Good Luck to our new coach.
RE: Npbody is winning until  
Jim in Tampa : 1/12/2024 7:22 pm : link
In comment 16361833 section125 said:
Quote:
the Oline is fixed. Good Luck to our new coach.

Joe Burrow was sacked more than any other NFL QB in 2021, on his way to an AFC Championship and Super Bowl appearance.

Great QB play can make up for a bad OL.

Get a better QB and work on the OL.
Another reason Archie didn't want Eli to go to the Chargers is because  
Blue21 : 1/12/2024 7:23 pm : link
of what he went through as a player. 35-101-3 lifetime record. The teams he played for absolutely sucked. And he was the 2nd pick in the first round. I remember my Dad always telling me when I was a kid he was a great QB and it wasn't his fault he played on such horrible teams. He wanted to make sure Eli never experienced that.
RE: Npbody is winning until  
UConn4523 : 1/12/2024 7:24 pm : link
In comment 16361833 section125 said:
Quote:
the Oline is fixed. Good Luck to our new coach.


Plenty of examples to refute this.
RE: Npbody is winning until  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1/12/2024 7:25 pm : link
In comment 16361833 section125 said:
Quote:
the Oline is fixed. Good Luck to our new coach.


No memories of 2011 huh
RE: RE: Npbody is winning until  
WillVAB : 1/12/2024 7:28 pm : link
In comment 16361840 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 16361833 section125 said:


Quote:


the Oline is fixed. Good Luck to our new coach.


Joe Burrow was sacked more than any other NFL QB in 2021, on his way to an AFC Championship and Super Bowl appearance.

Great QB play can make up for a bad OL.

Get a better QB and work on the OL.


That’s one outlier example. Great QB play cannot make up for a bad OL.
RE: RE: Npbody is winning until  
Jim in Tampa : 1/12/2024 7:29 pm : link
In comment 16361840 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 16361833 section125 said:


Quote:


the Oline is fixed. Good Luck to our new coach.


Joe Burrow was sacked more than any other NFL QB in 2021, on his way to an AFC Championship and Super Bowl appearance.

Great QB play can make up for a bad OL.

Get a better QB and work on the OL.

Burrow was also sacked 32 times in just 9 starts in his rookie year (2021) and while everyone thought they would take Peni Sewell (OT) in the 2021 draft… they instead drafted Ja’Marr Chase.
RE: RE: RE: Npbody is winning until  
Jim in Tampa : 1/12/2024 7:31 pm : link
In comment 16361845 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 16361840 Jim in Tampa said:


Quote:


In comment 16361833 section125 said:


Quote:


the Oline is fixed. Good Luck to our new coach.


Joe Burrow was sacked more than any other NFL QB in 2021, on his way to an AFC Championship and Super Bowl appearance.

Great QB play can make up for a bad OL.

Get a better QB and work on the OL.


Burrow was also sacked 32 times in just 9 starts in his rookie year (2021) and while everyone thought they would take Peni Sewell (OT) in the 2021 draft… they instead drafted Ja’Marr Chase.

Meant to say Burrow's rookie year 2020 not 2021.
What the hell, we should do  
Dave on the UWS : 1/12/2024 7:31 pm : link
what Terps advocates, fire the GM, HC, dump the QB, draft a new one (every year), and keep the cycle going until this team is SB bound-
Every year! Do I have that right?
THIS is the very essence of instant gratification. Instant success, no matter what.
Oh wait, they MADE the playoffs and the HC was COY in this regimes”
First go around.
Second year sucked? Dump everyone.
Do you realize how idiotic this is.

If they are trying to build sustainable success, the growth is NOT linear.
A lot went wrong this year. If they show progress and that they are on the right path next year, NO ONE is getting fired, even with a poor record.

RE: He'd better be here through 2025 at least  
Sean : 1/12/2024 7:33 pm : link
In comment 16361792 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Belichick, Harbaugh, and Vrabel are available to be hired right now. If firing Daboll after 2024 is even a possibility we should be doing it now and hiring one of these established top tier head coaches.

Again, we are passing on Belichick, Harbaugh, and Vrabel so we can stick with Daboll. Think about what that means.

Remember, once you fire Daboll you need to go through the full interview process and comply with the Rooney Rule. You better be damn sure you are getting one of these guys. Because that's a disaster if NYG does that and they are boxed out of candidates.

I put it this way. If Daboll was fired tomorrow, would he get interviews and a job? I think he would.

Daboll had a bad year, but he did keep the team together and had a helluva rookie year here. Don't we want to see him with a QB?

To answer the OP, yes I would hope so. As Terps outlines, if Mara is passing on these candidates, he should be making a multi year commitment to Daboll. None of this year to year crap.
 
ryanmkeane : 1/12/2024 7:40 pm : link
And what was Belichick’s record after 2 years of behind a head coach?

RE: …  
ryanmkeane : 1/12/2024 7:41 pm : link
In comment 16361855 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
And what was Belichick’s record after 2 years of behind a head coach?

Being*
Daboll was Ben Johnson 2 years ago when he was hired  
Sean : 1/12/2024 7:41 pm : link
I think in NY, coaches need to weather an adversity storm. Parcells did it. Coughlin did it. Hopefully that was Daboll this year.
GoTerps.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/12/2024 7:41 pm : link
If Dabs goes 6-11 next season with Jones, he's on thin ice. He goes 6-11 next season with a rookie QB, he is here in '25.

This is why I'm with you on never wanting to see that $40 Million Dollar fraud as QB1 ever again.
 
ryanmkeane : 1/12/2024 7:42 pm : link
Sean, you keep bringing up firing Daboll, almost daily. Why? The Giants are not going to fire him.
RE: …  
Sean : 1/12/2024 7:47 pm : link
In comment 16361859 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Sean, you keep bringing up firing Daboll, almost daily. Why? The Giants are not going to fire him.

It was in response to Terps and the hypothetical of moving off Daboll for one of these big candidates.
How quickly we forget how he helped lead a Dave Gettleman roster to  
BLUATHRT : 1/12/2024 7:52 pm : link
The playoffs, led by DJ a year ago. Thats working miracles IMO, but we link them together? Dabs won games with Tommy fucking Devito this year! 3 in a row! DJ was a disaster the minute things became less simplified for him. Is that on coaching? All you assholes wanting Dabs gone have no clue what you’re looking at. Not one.
Giants  
Giants : 1/12/2024 7:55 pm : link
Are not taking a QB in round one. So it doesn't matter
RE: Giants  
BLUATHRT : 1/12/2024 7:57 pm : link
In comment 16361871 Giants said:
Quote:
Are not taking a QB in round one. So it doesn't matter


You keep saying this like you know.
RE: Giants  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/12/2024 7:57 pm : link
In comment 16361871 Giants said:
Quote:
Are not taking a QB in round one. So it doesn't matter


Joe Schoen's BBI handle has been identified!
I think  
Giantsbigblue : 1/12/2024 8:09 pm : link
If they draft a QB then Daboll has to get numerous years. If not, we are just repeating the cycle of what happened to Daniel Jones after his coach got fired after his rookie year.
I'm not itching to fire Daboll  
Go Terps : 1/12/2024 8:11 pm : link
I'm just making the point that firing Daboll next year is going to look really stupid a year after these coaches were available.
RE: I'm not itching to fire Daboll  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/12/2024 8:17 pm : link
In comment 16361885 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I'm just making the point that firing Daboll next year is going to look really stupid a year after these coaches were available.


I think Dabs is a good coach. I want him here long term. But I want him with a legit QB.
RE: I'm not itching to fire Daboll  
gary_from_chester : 1/12/2024 8:18 pm : link
In comment 16361885 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I'm just making the point that firing Daboll next year is going to look really stupid a year after these coaches were available.


Hindsight is always 20-20. Daboll deserves to be here in 2024. If he performs poorly next year we probably turn the page. If he does great, how smart will keeping him look? Pretty fucking smart, right?

Having said that, drafting a QB in round one guarantees Daboll nothing. He has a lot to prove next year - develop whoever plays QB, get past the coaching staff dysfunction, field a competitive team, make progress developing young players.
gary  
Go Terps : 1/12/2024 8:20 pm : link
It's not hindsight. I'm saying it now: if firing Daboll after 2024 is even slightly in play they should just do it now and move to hire one of these excellent coaches.
RE: gary  
gary_from_chester : 1/12/2024 8:25 pm : link
In comment 16361895 Go Terps said:
Quote:
It's not hindsight. I'm saying it now: if firing Daboll after 2024 is even slightly in play they should just do it now and move to hire one of these excellent coaches.


Terps, that makes no sense to me. You’re retained or fired based on performance. To date, he’s performed well enough to be retained. If he shits the bed next year, he will deservedly get canned.I don’t expect that but if it happens, I won’t think the Giants were ‘stupid’ for not moving on right now.
RE: gary  
BLUATHRT : 1/12/2024 8:26 pm : link
In comment 16361895 Go Terps said:
Quote:
It's not hindsight. I'm saying it now: if firing Daboll after 2024 is even slightly in play they should just do it now and move to hire one of these excellent coaches.


That’s not how this works. We aren’t playing the game with tarot cards. Are you making the point now like a chess game, so you can claim you said it next year if they fail? What if Mara forces their hand to keep Jones and he continues to be what he has been? What if they push the envelope and move to 1, and like most rookies, needs time to adapt? You fire him? All of the conjecture is stupidity. He’s shown enough in 2 years with a shit ass roster, you keep building with him. Period.
RE: gary  
Sean : 1/12/2024 8:27 pm : link
In comment 16361895 Go Terps said:
Quote:
It's not hindsight. I'm saying it now: if firing Daboll after 2024 is even slightly in play they should just do it now and move to hire one of these excellent coaches.

Agree.

Going back to Coughlin in 2013, the year to year philosophy is reason why this franchise has been so poor.

Mara should be committing 3 years at least to Daboll now. If not, bring in Vrabel and start over now.

I'm good with Daboll. Actually commit to him though.
RE: RE: gary  
Go Terps : 1/12/2024 8:40 pm : link
In comment 16361900 BLUATHRT said:
Quote:
In comment 16361895 Go Terps said:


Quote:


It's not hindsight. I'm saying it now: if firing Daboll after 2024 is even slightly in play they should just do it now and move to hire one of these excellent coaches.



That’s not how this works. We aren’t playing the game with tarot cards. Are you making the point now like a chess game, so you can claim you said it next year if they fail? What if Mara forces their hand to keep Jones and he continues to be what he has been? What if they push the envelope and move to 1, and like most rookies, needs time to adapt? You fire him? All of the conjecture is stupidity. He’s shown enough in 2 years with a shit ass roster, you keep building with him. Period.


It's not conjecture. Ownership knows how they feel about Daboll. If they're committed to him, fine. No issues there.

But if they're wavering, now would be the time to act. Be proactive about building something instead of just reacting.
RE: RE: RE: gary  
BLUATHRT : 1/12/2024 8:49 pm : link
In comment 16361906 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16361900 BLUATHRT said:


Quote:


In comment 16361895 Go Terps said:


Quote:


It's not hindsight. I'm saying it now: if firing Daboll after 2024 is even slightly in play they should just do it now and move to hire one of these excellent coaches.



That’s not how this works. We aren’t playing the game with tarot cards. Are you making the point now like a chess game, so you can claim you said it next year if they fail? What if Mara forces their hand to keep Jones and he continues to be what he has been? What if they push the envelope and move to 1, and like most rookies, needs time to adapt? You fire him? All of the conjecture is stupidity. He’s shown enough in 2 years with a shit ass roster, you keep building with him. Period.



It's not conjecture. Ownership knows how they feel about Daboll. If they're committed to him, fine. No issues there.

But if they're wavering, now would be the time to act. Be proactive about building something instead of just reacting.


What would give you any inclination of wavering? Honestly, after this year I’d be more committed than ever. What he did with so little and held a team together despite obvious dissension created by one of his coordinators is even more credence to his leadership.
RE: ...  
bw in dc : 1/12/2024 8:52 pm : link
In comment 16361816 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
GoTerps, to push back a little...

BB is 72 in April. Vrabel just had back to back losing seasons in TN. & there's no chance in hell the Maras would ever even consider someone like Harbaugh. On that last point, I don't agree with that, but come on...we know the Maras. Them hiring Harbaugh is as likely as peace in the Middle East tomorrow.

Also, Dabs won COY last year. I think he's a good coach. And I want him with his own QB. To answer the OP, yes.


I mostly agree with your POV, especially the Harbaugh thoughts. Great coach, but doesn't seem like the type of personality that would mesh with Mara.

Vrabel could be the real prize. He won a lot of games with Ryan Tannehill. But these last two years have been riddled with injuries at QB and a clear power struggle (didn't seem to want to move A.J. Brown) with the GMs.

I love everything about Vrabel. Connects with players and develops teams that seems tough like the Ravens. And he's only 48.
bw  
Sean : 1/12/2024 9:04 pm : link
I like Vrabel too. But, Daboll just dealt with the same QB mess Vrabel did. They both went 6-11. Daboll had a great rookie campaign.

Who's to say Daboll can't be as good with a legit QB. "Well, he committed to Jones." Vrabel was part of the brain trust that gave Tannehill a significant contract.

I like Vrabel a lot. But, I think Daboll can be just as good.
I’m concerned Vrabel will end up in Washington  
cosmicj : 1/12/2024 9:08 pm : link
.
RE: bw  
bw in dc : 1/12/2024 9:16 pm : link
In comment 16361922 Sean said:
Quote:
I like Vrabel too. But, Daboll just dealt with the same QB mess Vrabel did. They both went 6-11. Daboll had a great rookie campaign.

Who's to say Daboll can't be as good with a legit QB. "Well, he committed to Jones." Vrabel was part of the brain trust that gave Tannehill a significant contract.

I like Vrabel a lot. But, I think Daboll can be just as good.


Well, the Titans won a lot of games with Tannehill. Things just went sideways these last two years because Tannehill had the recurring injuries with the ankle, and he just got old fast.

And the two playoff wins on the road over Brady and LJax are big feathers in his cap.

I like Daboll. Impressed me with his ability to manage Jones last year. But Vrabel is the same age and more accomplished.
RE: He'd better be here through 2025 at least  
GiantTuff1 : 1/12/2024 9:35 pm : link
In comment 16361792 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Belichick, Harbaugh, and Vrabel are available to be hired right now. If firing Daboll after 2024 is even a possibility we should be doing it now and hiring one of these established top tier head coaches.

Again, we are passing on Belichick, Harbaugh, and Vrabel so we can stick with Daboll. Think about what that means.

+ 1.
RE: RE: ...  
GiantTuff1 : 1/12/2024 9:38 pm : link
In comment 16361821 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16361816 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


GoTerps, to push back a little...

BB is 72 in April. Vrabel just had back to back losing seasons in TN. & there's no chance in hell the Maras would ever even consider someone like Harbaugh. On that last point, I don't agree with that, but come on...we know the Maras. Them hiring Harbaugh is as likely as peace in the Middle East tomorrow.

Also, Dabs won COY last year. I think he's a good coach. And I want him with his own QB. To answer the OP, yes.



I don't dislike Daboll. I hope to see him coach this team with a real QB.

But think about this: it's very realistic that the Giants go 6-11 in 2024 and fire Daboll. If that happens, passing on those guys will have been another in a long line of terrible mistakes.

I agree that the Giants should be sure in Daboll LONG-term (not just next year), to pass on the elite caliber of coaches available.

It's part of why I started the "asinine" fantasy thread about Belichick coming in and Daboll assuming a different coaching role with the team. This is because I don't want to lose Daboll, but com'n... NOBODY is Belichick.
Dabs is a good coach  
Giant John : 1/13/2024 6:30 am : link
No reason he shouldn’t be in that position through 2025.
Archie was a hell of a QB.  
Giant John : 1/13/2024 6:36 am : link
Toughest guy on the field. Would have won a lot of games if he had a decent team to have played on. Eli inherited his “tough” from his Dad. I’ve met Archie and he is a tall guy but his frame was not that of a NFL QB. How he took the beatings he was subjected to is beyond my understanding. Nothing but respect from me. Hall of Fame stuff if you ask me.
QB  
stretch234 : 1/13/2024 7:59 am : link
There was an above post on QB drafted and their records. Go look at all those QBs who had losing records at first and look at the offensive talent on the team vs what this team has - assuming no Barkley

Peyton had M. Faulk and M. Harrison
Eli had Tiki, Shockey, Toomer, Hilliard
Burrow had Boyd, Higgins, AJ Green
Allen became a different player with the trade of Diggs
Mahomes had Hill, Kelce and NFL rushing leader Hunt
Ben had Bettis, Ward, Plaxico and the NFL best defense

If you trade a haul of picks , which would likely be 24/25 how are you getting this other top end talent
No  
Lines of Scrimmage : 1/13/2024 8:06 am : link
I would want to see significant improvement with the team independent of the QB. Then the QB development process.

Fine with seeing where it goes next season but some outstanding HC's are available or may be (Harbaugh) so hopefully he proves to be a good HC.

BD seems like a hothead who likes to pass the buck too much. His "I take full responsibility" comments were not very genuine and he seems to have some strong egomaniac traits without the pelts on the wall imv.
RE: No  
Sean : 1/13/2024 8:13 am : link
In comment 16362028 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
I would want to see significant improvement with the team independent of the QB. Then the QB development process.

Fine with seeing where it goes next season but some outstanding HC's are available or may be (Harbaugh) so hopefully he proves to be a good HC.

BD seems like a hothead who likes to pass the buck too much. His "I take full responsibility" comments were not very genuine and he seems to have some strong egomaniac traits without the pelts on the wall imv.

If there are as many concerns as you outline, I think the point is why wouldn't you fire Daboll now then? Hire Vrabel if there's a good chance you are going to fire Daboll anyway.

The Giants operate very much as a year to year reactive organization. There are fantastic head coaches available now. If you are choosing to pass on these candidates, the belief in Dabolll better be stronger than a one year evaluation in 2024.
Daboll wins Coach of the Year in his rookie season  
M.S. : 1/13/2024 8:42 am : link

And then bombs Year 2. O.K. Why are there BBIers wishing this guy is replaced?

Because on occasion he flashes his temper on the sideline? Because he hurt Wink Martindale’s feelings?

Because you’re sick and tired of a decade of ineptitude and you need a sacrificial lamb?

Some other reason?

RE: Daboll wins Coach of the Year in his rookie season  
Sean : 1/13/2024 9:12 am : link
In comment 16362050 M.S. said:
Quote:

And then bombs Year 2. O.K. Why are there BBIers wishing this guy is replaced?

Because on occasion he flashes his temper on the sideline? Because he hurt Wink Martindale’s feelings?

Because you’re sick and tired of a decade of ineptitude and you need a sacrificial lamb?

Some other reason?

No one is wishing he is replaced. I like Daboll. My point is Mara better have committed to him beyond 2024. Wouldn't it look foolish to fire Daboll a year after Vrabel, Belichick & Harbaugh were all available. That's the point.
I get the sense LoS isn't a fan of Daboll  
Sean : 1/13/2024 9:22 am : link
I've seen comments suggesting Antonio Pierce would think he's above Daboll. Huh? Seeing Daboll should get demoted to TE coach in the fantasy scenario of Belichick coming here. Daboll is a much more accomplished head coach in his short tenure than McDaniels was.

I think Daboll's record of 16-19-1 with a playoff win in two seasons here is pretty good. For comparison, Vrabel is 13-21 in the last two seasons.

My only point is, Daboll needs a longer commitment than just next year.
RE: RE: He'd better be here through 2025 at least  
HomerJones45 : 1/13/2024 9:24 am : link
In comment 16361848 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 16361792 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Belichick, Harbaugh, and Vrabel are available to be hired right now. If firing Daboll after 2024 is even a possibility we should be doing it now and hiring one of these established top tier head coaches.

Again, we are passing on Belichick, Harbaugh, and Vrabel so we can stick with Daboll. Think about what that means.


Remember, once you fire Daboll you need to go through the full interview process and comply with the Rooney Rule. You better be damn sure you are getting one of these guys. Because that's a disaster if NYG does that and they are boxed out of candidates.

I put it this way. If Daboll was fired tomorrow, would he get interviews and a job? I think he would.

Daboll had a bad year, but he did keep the team together and had a helluva rookie year here. Don't we want to see him with a QB?

To answer the OP, yes I would hope so. As Terps outlines, if Mara is passing on these candidates, he should be making a multi year commitment to Daboll. None of this year to year crap.
Daboll is nothing special and he needs to show more. The team is 15-18-1 under him. After the big 7-2 start last season, this team is 8-16-1.

He needs to start showing some results. Losing 2/3 of your games is not a ticket to keeping your job. 2024 is a big year for him.
HJ45  
Sean : 1/13/2024 9:27 am : link
Shouldn't Mara then be comparing Daboll to the CURRENT head coaching candidates? It's just another example of this franchise being reactive.

If the Giants miss out on these guys and fire Daboll next year, that would be pretty dumb, wouldn't it? How about some more foresight if that's on the table.
RE: Daboll wins Coach of the Year in his rookie season  
Jersey Heel : 1/13/2024 9:43 am : link
In comment 16362050 M.S. said:
Quote:

And then bombs Year 2. O.K. Why are there BBIers wishing this guy is replaced?

Because on occasion he flashes his temper on the sideline? Because he hurt Wink Martindale’s feelings?

Because you’re sick and tired of a decade of ineptitude and you need a sacrificial lamb?

Some other reason?

Daboll had a bunch of head-scratching choices this season, from roster decisions to his soft training camp. The team entered the season fully unprepared despite being healthy. Let’s not pretend his demeanor is the only issue. I have no problem giving him another year, but this season was not impressive.
RE: None of those coaches should be offered  
BMCBikes : 1/13/2024 11:28 am : link
In comment 16361822 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
the world. There’s downsides to each and none are guaranteed to succeed. And the more you give them the longer you are tied to them if things go south. So much young talent, I’d rather go that route.


True, but I watched what Harbaugh did with the 49ers, who were WRETCHED for a good 10 years. He came in, changed the culture, and got that team turned around, even going to a SB with a less than terrific QB. Harbaugh would turn the G-Men around, in short order. He might rub people the wrong way, but you can't argue he isn't successful every single place he's ever been. Daboll be damned, I'd hire him in a minute if I was running the Giants.
I hate boiling discussions down to team record  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1/13/2024 2:16 pm : link
I dont care about 9-16-1. I care about why it happened. That's how you measure.
