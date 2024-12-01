If we go QB in round 1, Daboll has to be coach through 25?

Daniel Jones is not a bad NFL QB, nor is he a good one. But he played his best, from a arm (rather than scrambling) perspective, during the 2019 season under Shurmur, who was subsequently fired. Part of the reason Jones has been so hard to evaluate is because of the chaos around him, you can attribue his struggles to the organizational struggles, injuries, talent deficiencies. If we draft a QB, I have to think it would be almost criminal not to give that quarterback the continuity of being in the same system for 2 season. To at least give that indivdiual, whoever it may be, a long enough sample size to prove what he is and is not.
I personally still believe Jones got a raw deal, and it makes me understand more now than ever why Archie encouraged Eli to never play for the San Diego franchise in 2024. We're now at a point where I wouldn't blame a QB for wanting to avoid the Giants, that's how bad its gotten.
At least for Jones, personally, he was able to cash in, most QBs in his situation would have been blamed and never paid. He would have been Sam Darnold if he was drafted by the Jets.
Again, we are passing on Belichick, Harbaugh, and Vrabel so we can stick with Daboll. Think about what that means.
Fair - I don't know what those the guys want. But what could they want that's not worth giving them?
And you think future QBs will want to avoid the Giants because they might meet the same fate?
BB is 72 in April. Vrabel just had back to back losing seasons in TN. & there's no chance in hell the Maras would ever even consider someone like Harbaugh. On that last point, I don't agree with that, but come on...we know the Maras. Them hiring Harbaugh is as likely as peace in the Middle East tomorrow.
Also, Dabs won COY last year. I think he's a good coach. And I want him with his own QB. To answer the OP, yes.
BB is 72 in April. Vrabel just had back to back losing seasons in TN. & there's no chance in hell the Maras would ever even consider someone like Harbaugh. On that last point, I don't agree with that, but come on...we know the Maras. Them hiring Harbaugh is as likely as peace in the Middle East tomorrow.
Also, Dabs won COY last year. I think he's a good coach. And I want him with his own QB. To answer the OP, yes.
I don't dislike Daboll. I hope to see him coach this team with a real QB.
But think about this: it's very realistic that the Giants go 6-11 in 2024 and fire Daboll. If that happens, passing on those guys will have been another in a long line of terrible mistakes.
If they draft a good QB, the Giants can have a winning record by year 2.
Joe Burrow
Yr-1: 2-7-1
Yr-2: 10-6
Josh Allen
Yr-1: 5-6
Yr-2: 10-6
Patrick Mahomes
Yr-1: 1-0
Yr-2: 12-4
Eli Manning
Yr-1: 1-6
Yr-2: 11-5
Ben Roethlisberger
Yr-1: 13-0
Yr-2: 9-3
Peyton Manning
Yr-1: 3-13
Yr-2: 13-3
John Elway
Yr-1: 4-6
Yr-2: 12-2
Again, we are passing on Belichick, Harbaugh, and Vrabel so we can stick with Daboll. Think about what that means.
sunk cost fallacy and nostalgia a significant issue for this org, whether at qb, rb, or head coach. meanwhile Philly is probably a bad playoff game away from dumping their head coach and a 2-6 start in 2024 away from moving on to their next franchise qb, despite last year's Super Bowl appearance.
I'm mostly fine with Daboll and Schoen getting more time and picking their own qb, but that completely evaporates if they don't draft a top qb and we get fed weekly offseason reports about how early Jones gets to the facility and how great he looks in rehab.
Quote:
Belichick, Harbaugh, and Vrabel are available to be hired right now. If firing Daboll after 2024 is even a possibility we should be doing it now and hiring one of these established top tier head coaches.
Again, we are passing on Belichick, Harbaugh, and Vrabel so we can stick with Daboll. Think about what that means.
sunk cost fallacy and nostalgia a significant issue for this org, whether at qb, rb, or head coach. meanwhile Philly is probably a bad playoff game away from dumping their head coach and a 2-6 start in 2024 away from moving on to their next franchise qb, despite last year's Super Bowl appearance.
I'm mostly fine with Daboll and Schoen getting more time and picking their own qb, but that completely evaporates if they don't draft a top qb and we get fed weekly offseason reports about how early Jones gets to the facility and how great he looks in rehab.
It'll be a huge tell if Philly washes out of the playoffs and then drafts a QB on, say, day 2.
Joe Burrow was sacked more than any other NFL QB in 2021, on his way to an AFC Championship and Super Bowl appearance.
Great QB play can make up for a bad OL.
Get a better QB and work on the OL.
Plenty of examples to refute this.
No memories of 2011 huh
Quote:
the Oline is fixed. Good Luck to our new coach.
Joe Burrow was sacked more than any other NFL QB in 2021, on his way to an AFC Championship and Super Bowl appearance.
Great QB play can make up for a bad OL.
Get a better QB and work on the OL.
That’s one outlier example. Great QB play cannot make up for a bad OL.
Quote:
the Oline is fixed. Good Luck to our new coach.
Joe Burrow was sacked more than any other NFL QB in 2021, on his way to an AFC Championship and Super Bowl appearance.
Great QB play can make up for a bad OL.
Get a better QB and work on the OL.
Burrow was also sacked 32 times in just 9 starts in his rookie year (2021) and while everyone thought they would take Peni Sewell (OT) in the 2021 draft… they instead drafted Ja’Marr Chase.
Quote:
In comment 16361833 section125 said:
Quote:
the Oline is fixed. Good Luck to our new coach.
Joe Burrow was sacked more than any other NFL QB in 2021, on his way to an AFC Championship and Super Bowl appearance.
Great QB play can make up for a bad OL.
Get a better QB and work on the OL.
Burrow was also sacked 32 times in just 9 starts in his rookie year (2021) and while everyone thought they would take Peni Sewell (OT) in the 2021 draft… they instead drafted Ja’Marr Chase.
Meant to say Burrow's rookie year 2020 not 2021.
Every year! Do I have that right?
THIS is the very essence of instant gratification. Instant success, no matter what.
Oh wait, they MADE the playoffs and the HC was COY in this regimes”
First go around.
Second year sucked? Dump everyone.
Do you realize how idiotic this is.
If they are trying to build sustainable success, the growth is NOT linear.
A lot went wrong this year. If they show progress and that they are on the right path next year, NO ONE is getting fired, even with a poor record.
Again, we are passing on Belichick, Harbaugh, and Vrabel so we can stick with Daboll. Think about what that means.
Remember, once you fire Daboll you need to go through the full interview process and comply with the Rooney Rule. You better be damn sure you are getting one of these guys. Because that's a disaster if NYG does that and they are boxed out of candidates.
I put it this way. If Daboll was fired tomorrow, would he get interviews and a job? I think he would.
Daboll had a bad year, but he did keep the team together and had a helluva rookie year here. Don't we want to see him with a QB?
To answer the OP, yes I would hope so. As Terps outlines, if Mara is passing on these candidates, he should be making a multi year commitment to Daboll. None of this year to year crap.
Being*
This is why I'm with you on never wanting to see that $40 Million Dollar fraud as QB1 ever again.
It was in response to Terps and the hypothetical of moving off Daboll for one of these big candidates.
You keep saying this like you know.
Joe Schoen's BBI handle has been identified!
I think Dabs is a good coach. I want him here long term. But I want him with a legit QB.
Hindsight is always 20-20. Daboll deserves to be here in 2024. If he performs poorly next year we probably turn the page. If he does great, how smart will keeping him look? Pretty fucking smart, right?
Having said that, drafting a QB in round one guarantees Daboll nothing. He has a lot to prove next year - develop whoever plays QB, get past the coaching staff dysfunction, field a competitive team, make progress developing young players.
Terps, that makes no sense to me. You’re retained or fired based on performance. To date, he’s performed well enough to be retained. If he shits the bed next year, he will deservedly get canned.I don’t expect that but if it happens, I won’t think the Giants were ‘stupid’ for not moving on right now.
That’s not how this works. We aren’t playing the game with tarot cards. Are you making the point now like a chess game, so you can claim you said it next year if they fail? What if Mara forces their hand to keep Jones and he continues to be what he has been? What if they push the envelope and move to 1, and like most rookies, needs time to adapt? You fire him? All of the conjecture is stupidity. He’s shown enough in 2 years with a shit ass roster, you keep building with him. Period.
Agree.
Going back to Coughlin in 2013, the year to year philosophy is reason why this franchise has been so poor.
Mara should be committing 3 years at least to Daboll now. If not, bring in Vrabel and start over now.
I'm good with Daboll. Actually commit to him though.
Quote:
It's not hindsight. I'm saying it now: if firing Daboll after 2024 is even slightly in play they should just do it now and move to hire one of these excellent coaches.
That’s not how this works. We aren’t playing the game with tarot cards. Are you making the point now like a chess game, so you can claim you said it next year if they fail? What if Mara forces their hand to keep Jones and he continues to be what he has been? What if they push the envelope and move to 1, and like most rookies, needs time to adapt? You fire him? All of the conjecture is stupidity. He’s shown enough in 2 years with a shit ass roster, you keep building with him. Period.
It's not conjecture. Ownership knows how they feel about Daboll. If they're committed to him, fine. No issues there.
But if they're wavering, now would be the time to act. Be proactive about building something instead of just reacting.
Quote:
In comment 16361895 Go Terps said:
Quote:
It's not hindsight. I'm saying it now: if firing Daboll after 2024 is even slightly in play they should just do it now and move to hire one of these excellent coaches.
That’s not how this works. We aren’t playing the game with tarot cards. Are you making the point now like a chess game, so you can claim you said it next year if they fail? What if Mara forces their hand to keep Jones and he continues to be what he has been? What if they push the envelope and move to 1, and like most rookies, needs time to adapt? You fire him? All of the conjecture is stupidity. He’s shown enough in 2 years with a shit ass roster, you keep building with him. Period.
It's not conjecture. Ownership knows how they feel about Daboll. If they're committed to him, fine. No issues there.
But if they're wavering, now would be the time to act. Be proactive about building something instead of just reacting.
What would give you any inclination of wavering? Honestly, after this year I’d be more committed than ever. What he did with so little and held a team together despite obvious dissension created by one of his coordinators is even more credence to his leadership.
BB is 72 in April. Vrabel just had back to back losing seasons in TN. & there's no chance in hell the Maras would ever even consider someone like Harbaugh. On that last point, I don't agree with that, but come on...we know the Maras. Them hiring Harbaugh is as likely as peace in the Middle East tomorrow.
Also, Dabs won COY last year. I think he's a good coach. And I want him with his own QB. To answer the OP, yes.
I mostly agree with your POV, especially the Harbaugh thoughts. Great coach, but doesn't seem like the type of personality that would mesh with Mara.
Vrabel could be the real prize. He won a lot of games with Ryan Tannehill. But these last two years have been riddled with injuries at QB and a clear power struggle (didn't seem to want to move A.J. Brown) with the GMs.
I love everything about Vrabel. Connects with players and develops teams that seems tough like the Ravens. And he's only 48.
Who's to say Daboll can't be as good with a legit QB. "Well, he committed to Jones." Vrabel was part of the brain trust that gave Tannehill a significant contract.
I like Vrabel a lot. But, I think Daboll can be just as good.
Who's to say Daboll can't be as good with a legit QB. "Well, he committed to Jones." Vrabel was part of the brain trust that gave Tannehill a significant contract.
I like Vrabel a lot. But, I think Daboll can be just as good.
Well, the Titans won a lot of games with Tannehill. Things just went sideways these last two years because Tannehill had the recurring injuries with the ankle, and he just got old fast.
And the two playoff wins on the road over Brady and LJax are big feathers in his cap.
I like Daboll. Impressed me with his ability to manage Jones last year. But Vrabel is the same age and more accomplished.
Again, we are passing on Belichick, Harbaugh, and Vrabel so we can stick with Daboll. Think about what that means.
+ 1.
Quote:
GoTerps, to push back a little...
BB is 72 in April. Vrabel just had back to back losing seasons in TN. & there's no chance in hell the Maras would ever even consider someone like Harbaugh. On that last point, I don't agree with that, but come on...we know the Maras. Them hiring Harbaugh is as likely as peace in the Middle East tomorrow.
Also, Dabs won COY last year. I think he's a good coach. And I want him with his own QB. To answer the OP, yes.
I don't dislike Daboll. I hope to see him coach this team with a real QB.
But think about this: it's very realistic that the Giants go 6-11 in 2024 and fire Daboll. If that happens, passing on those guys will have been another in a long line of terrible mistakes.
I agree that the Giants should be sure in Daboll LONG-term (not just next year), to pass on the elite caliber of coaches available.
It's part of why I started the "asinine" fantasy thread about Belichick coming in and Daboll assuming a different coaching role with the team. This is because I don't want to lose Daboll, but com'n... NOBODY is Belichick.
Peyton had M. Faulk and M. Harrison
Eli had Tiki, Shockey, Toomer, Hilliard
Burrow had Boyd, Higgins, AJ Green
Allen became a different player with the trade of Diggs
Mahomes had Hill, Kelce and NFL rushing leader Hunt
Ben had Bettis, Ward, Plaxico and the NFL best defense
If you trade a haul of picks , which would likely be 24/25 how are you getting this other top end talent
Fine with seeing where it goes next season but some outstanding HC's are available or may be (Harbaugh) so hopefully he proves to be a good HC.
BD seems like a hothead who likes to pass the buck too much. His "I take full responsibility" comments were not very genuine and he seems to have some strong egomaniac traits without the pelts on the wall imv.
Fine with seeing where it goes next season but some outstanding HC's are available or may be (Harbaugh) so hopefully he proves to be a good HC.
BD seems like a hothead who likes to pass the buck too much. His "I take full responsibility" comments were not very genuine and he seems to have some strong egomaniac traits without the pelts on the wall imv.
If there are as many concerns as you outline, I think the point is why wouldn't you fire Daboll now then? Hire Vrabel if there's a good chance you are going to fire Daboll anyway.
The Giants operate very much as a year to year reactive organization. There are fantastic head coaches available now. If you are choosing to pass on these candidates, the belief in Dabolll better be stronger than a one year evaluation in 2024.
And then bombs Year 2. O.K. Why are there BBIers wishing this guy is replaced?
Because on occasion he flashes his temper on the sideline? Because he hurt Wink Martindale’s feelings?
Because you’re sick and tired of a decade of ineptitude and you need a sacrificial lamb?
Some other reason?
And then bombs Year 2. O.K. Why are there BBIers wishing this guy is replaced?
Because on occasion he flashes his temper on the sideline? Because he hurt Wink Martindale’s feelings?
Because you’re sick and tired of a decade of ineptitude and you need a sacrificial lamb?
Some other reason?
No one is wishing he is replaced. I like Daboll. My point is Mara better have committed to him beyond 2024. Wouldn't it look foolish to fire Daboll a year after Vrabel, Belichick & Harbaugh were all available. That's the point.
I think Daboll's record of 16-19-1 with a playoff win in two seasons here is pretty good. For comparison, Vrabel is 13-21 in the last two seasons.
My only point is, Daboll needs a longer commitment than just next year.
Quote:
Belichick, Harbaugh, and Vrabel are available to be hired right now. If firing Daboll after 2024 is even a possibility we should be doing it now and hiring one of these established top tier head coaches.
Again, we are passing on Belichick, Harbaugh, and Vrabel so we can stick with Daboll. Think about what that means.
Remember, once you fire Daboll you need to go through the full interview process and comply with the Rooney Rule. You better be damn sure you are getting one of these guys. Because that's a disaster if NYG does that and they are boxed out of candidates.
I put it this way. If Daboll was fired tomorrow, would he get interviews and a job? I think he would.
Daboll had a bad year, but he did keep the team together and had a helluva rookie year here. Don't we want to see him with a QB?
To answer the OP, yes I would hope so. As Terps outlines, if Mara is passing on these candidates, he should be making a multi year commitment to Daboll. None of this year to year crap.
He needs to start showing some results. Losing 2/3 of your games is not a ticket to keeping your job. 2024 is a big year for him.
If the Giants miss out on these guys and fire Daboll next year, that would be pretty dumb, wouldn't it? How about some more foresight if that's on the table.
And then bombs Year 2. O.K. Why are there BBIers wishing this guy is replaced?
Because on occasion he flashes his temper on the sideline? Because he hurt Wink Martindale’s feelings?
Because you’re sick and tired of a decade of ineptitude and you need a sacrificial lamb?
Some other reason?
Daboll had a bunch of head-scratching choices this season, from roster decisions to his soft training camp. The team entered the season fully unprepared despite being healthy. Let’s not pretend his demeanor is the only issue. I have no problem giving him another year, but this season was not impressive.
True, but I watched what Harbaugh did with the 49ers, who were WRETCHED for a good 10 years. He came in, changed the culture, and got that team turned around, even going to a SB with a less than terrific QB. Harbaugh would turn the G-Men around, in short order. He might rub people the wrong way, but you can't argue he isn't successful every single place he's ever been. Daboll be damned, I'd hire him in a minute if I was running the Giants.