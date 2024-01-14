Saquon Barkley  

there has been some chatter on here about Sy's high ranking of MHJ as a 90+,put me in the trade up for him category...
But as to Saquon,he was,is and will always be the correct move being taken at #2.
His draft ratings were off the charts,like MHJ.
It's not Saquon's fault he had no line to block for him.
His Rookie season,was monstrous!!!
All that being said,I do feel it is time to move on from him.
I do not want to franchise him, except as trade bait...
But in my mind,I am mentally prepared to move on....
picking Saquon was a blunder that set this franchise back years. we knew it at the time and it's still true.
If the money fits of course….and I think that is possible too.
Lamar Jackson
Quenton Nelson
Bradley Chubb
Roquan Smith
Derwin James
DJ Moore
Lamar Jackson
Quenton Nelson
Bradley Chubb
Roquan Smith
Derwin James
DJ Moore
Id add Vita Vea, Minkah, Daron Payne, Jaire Alexander.
The Giants could have had at least Quentin Nelson, Branden Smith AND Nick Chubb (who is the superior RB, by the way).
He wasn't even the best runner in that draft. Lamar was better.
Just an awful decision to pick him.
2018 was a long time ago.
Gettleman's and Reese's inflexibility and misuse of draft capital were a huge weakness.
He wasn't even the best runner in that draft. Lamar was better.
Just an awful decision to pick him.
I can totally get disliking the pick (He's not the guy I would have taken)
It's extremely dumb to say his rookie season is overrated though. He had 2028 yards while averaging 5 yards a carry and 8 yards a catch to go with 15 TDs and 0 fumbles. That's just flat out a great rookie season.
In a redraft of 2018, you think Barkley still goes 2? If not, then no, the draft grade was not worth it. I don't blame Barkley, it's almost impossible to live up to draft grade standards as a 90+ prospect. Most do not.
Quote:
And his rookie season is immensely overrated. They force fed him the ball almost 400 times; of course he was going to have 2000 yards. More importantly than the 2000 yards, of course, was that an offense built around Barkley wasn't any good.
He wasn't even the best runner in that draft. Lamar was better.
Just an awful decision to pick him.
I can totally get disliking the pick (He's not the guy I would have taken)
It's extremely dumb to say his rookie season is overrated though. He had 2028 yards while averaging 5 yards a carry and 8 yards a catch to go with 15 TDs and 0 fumbles. That's just flat out a great rookie season.
Again, they force fed him the ball almost 400 times. I've pointed this out in the past - an average play gained fewer yards than the league average yards per play. I'll give Barkley credit for not breaking down under the ridiculous workload, though it could be argued it paved the way for him breaking down later.
You want to feel great about his yardage goals, fine. It meant nothing; the offense was bad and the team stunk. It was the best season of his career and he made no difference.
picking Saquon was a blunder that set this franchise back years. we knew it at the time and it's still true.
Josh Allen drafted by the Giants would be out of the league by now.
If the Giants had a good line at that time the Barkley pick would have been solid. Remember they had OBJ at that time as well.
To me that draft was DG’s biggest blunder, even worse than the Jones pick. But it’s not because of Barkley, it’s because of an incompetent GM who put the cart before the horse in drafting skill players before having a foundation.
Can he block for himself?
If you put Barkley on the 49ers right now he’d be as good or close to as good as CMC. The Giants basically screwed his career. Bad line, bad QB play for the most part, and coaches who had no idea how to use him. He’s not a dude you smash up the middle 30 times a game. Shurmur used him correctly and the current regime has also done a slightly better job understanding his skill set.
It’s just like Engram. Garrett called plays for him like he was Witten. He goes to Jacksonville and Pederson calls plays to accommodate his strengths.
This image will soon be out of date, as the "AP MVP" field under Lamar will have to be updated to "2", at minimum.
This image will soon be out of date, as the "AP MVP" field under Lamar will have to be updated to "2", at minimum.
Jackson was no sure thing. This is revisionist history. The safe pick for the Giants based on information at that time would have been Nelson or a trade down. Jackson was also hurt late in each of the Ravens last two seasons which people seem to be forgetting. He hasn’t exactly been iron man his whole career.
Quote:
In comment 16363320 Go Terps said:
Quote:
And his rookie season is immensely overrated. They force fed him the ball almost 400 times; of course he was going to have 2000 yards. More importantly than the 2000 yards, of course, was that an offense built around Barkley wasn't any good.
He wasn't even the best runner in that draft. Lamar was better.
Just an awful decision to pick him.
I can totally get disliking the pick (He's not the guy I would have taken)
It's extremely dumb to say his rookie season is overrated though. He had 2028 yards while averaging 5 yards a carry and 8 yards a catch to go with 15 TDs and 0 fumbles. That's just flat out a great rookie season.
Again, they force fed him the ball almost 400 times. I've pointed this out in the past - an average play gained fewer yards than the league average yards per play. I'll give Barkley credit for not breaking down under the ridiculous workload, though it could be argued it paved the way for him breaking down later.
You want to feel great about his yardage goals, fine. It meant nothing; the offense was bad and the team stunk. It was the best season of his career and he made no difference.
Dude the fact that you can actually say his rookie season is overrated means you legit have no right to ever discuss football again. That should be an IQ test for giants fans. Injuries, poorly constructed team hindered his career. To say he was overrated as a rookie is flat out stupid. He lead the league in broken tackles. His expected yards over average was insane. Top notch numbers. He was a legit dual threat on a team that had limited offensive weapons and a poor line. He also had how many 40 plus rushes?
I've been vocal about people underestimating how much SB helped when he was in the lineup this year. He was a big help to both TT and cutlets which gets widely overlooked. But a team in rebuilding taking a RB #2 overall is just nuts, IMO. I generally favor taking close to the best player, but I can't ignore positional value altogether.
I wish we had added more around SB and his career would have looked a lot better. But that's the exactly the problem with paying a foundational piece price for a luxury pick position.
Quote:
from Football Valhalla. Picking him in 2018 would have changed the fortunes of the Giants for years to come.
Can he block for himself?
What QB blocks for himself? Josh Allen makes all the players around him better, including the OL. Has Saquon made the players around him better?
As I said, I would not have taken Barkley or any RB at 2, but let's not sell SB short. DCs recognize him as someone needing attention and no one else on the offense is close to him in that regard.
Recently saw a behind the scenes video of our 2023 draft that someone posted here. Schoen had potential trades lined up ahead of time with multiple teams for each draft pick. Contrast with Gettleman, who by his own admission refused to even field calls for trades. Unbelievable how Mara allowed that buffoon to ruin the franchise for years.
I've been vocal about people underestimating how much SB helped when he was in the lineup this year. He was a big help to both TT and cutlets which gets widely overlooked. But a team in rebuilding taking a RB #2 overall is just nuts, IMO. I generally favor taking close to the best player, but I can't ignore positional value altogether.
I wish we had added more around SB and his career would have looked a lot better. But that's the exactly the problem with paying a foundational piece price for a luxury pick position.
Exactly, it all comes down to DG miscalculating our ability to compete the year he drafted Barkley. He was cocky and thought guys like Omameh and others would be good enough to protect Eli and open lanes for Saquon. As I mentioned earlier, the offense looked very solid skill position wise at that time with Barkley, OBJ, and Shep with Eli at QB. But a good GM would have recognized that the line was abysmal and if they weren’t enamored with a QB they should have traded down and used the extra picks to fortify the line.
As I said, I would not have taken Barkley or any RB at 2, but let's not sell SB short. DCs recognize him as someone needing attention and no one else on the offense is close to him in that regard.
Saquon is/was a player that DC's needed to account for. No doubt.
Please tell me the players that improved their play because Saquon was our RB.
And Barkley should go to a team with a good o line and a chance for the play offs.
Although it won't, this needs to stop.
If you can't see the greatness in Allen, it's hard to have a serious conversation.
The guy is 6'5", 240, runs like a Derrick Henry and throws like John Elway. Yeah, that wouldn't work in a NYG uniform.
Quote:
Josh Allen & Lamar Jackson most likely never even come close to the guys they are now if the Giants drafted them.
Although it won't, this needs to stop.
If you can't see the greatness in Allen, it's hard to have a serious conversation.
The guy is 6'5", 240, runs like a Derrick Henry and throws like John Elway. Yeah, that wouldn't work in a NYG uniform.
I think the point is that both would have been hurt so many times behind our line they’d probably be out of the league by now. Look at this year, second most sacks given up in league history and two injured QB’s. Even our third stringer got shaken up a few times.
However, we have the ex post facto people that act as if they knew that others would have better careers.
We are talking about the Giants and the previous front office. Of course Allen and Jackson look wonderful now - they weren't playing behind that juggernaut known as the Giants offensive line.
Yes it is time to move on from Saquon unless he returns at about $6 mill...
Quote:
If you put Barkley on the 49ers right now he’d be as good or close to as good as CMC.
Do the Niners take CMC off the field on third down?
There are three groups of folks on this front.
Those who loved the move and look for any stat/number/intangible to validate the pick and retain him
Those who hated the move and look for any stat/number/reason to denegrate the pick and move on from him
Those that recognize that while hes a fine young man the talent and athleticism has diminished, the returns for a player at this point in their career (usage, not age) will only further diminish, and that it's time to close the door on this era of Giants football.
Quote:
In comment 16363352 Go Terps said:
Quote:
If you put Barkley on the 49ers right now he’d be as good or close to as good as CMC.
Do the Niners take CMC off the field on third down?
First off, Barkley played 89% of the snaps vs the Eagles, he was on the field during 3rd downs. Second, he determines when he comes off usually. IT seems that he and Brieda have a plan that for longer 3rd downs he gets a break and Brieda gets some snaps. Daboll has publicly said that Barkley determines when he wants to come off. So this isn't the Giants pulling him off because they think he is a liability on 3rd downs. Finally, he was rated one of the top pass blocking RBs by PFF last year. I know you don't let facts get in the way of your narrative so carry on.
I think the point is that both would have been hurt so many times behind our line they’d probably be out of the league by now. Look at this year, second most sacks given up in league history and two injured QB’s. Even our third stringer got shaken up a few times.
Based on what? Allen never gets hurt in Buffalo despite playing with reckless abandon. He is legitimately a freak of nature.
And while I can't prove it, I believe players like Allen raise the level of play of everyone, including the oline. I'm not saying our OL would vault to top ten status, but I think they would be energized to play better with Allen. Who wouldn't?
I've said this before, but I find this "what if" as silly as going the other way and saying Jones would be just as good as Allen if he played in Buffalo.
Gettleman was certainly infatuated with Barkley. His dismissive quote before the draft was that other teams were trying to get the #2 pick for "a bag of donuts, a hot pretzel, and a hot dog." His quote after the draft was "They took Baker. We're taking Saquon. End of discussion."
The Giants and Barkley need to part ways. Next year they need to do so with Jones. If that happens it means that two of DG's three cornerstone picks lasted only six years with the Giants.
Quote:
In comment 16363355 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 16363352 Go Terps said:
Quote:
If you put Barkley on the 49ers right now he’d be as good or close to as good as CMC.
Do the Niners take CMC off the field on third down?
First off, Barkley played 89% of the snaps vs the Eagles, he was on the field during 3rd downs. Second, he determines when he comes off usually. IT seems that he and Brieda have a plan that for longer 3rd downs he gets a break and Brieda gets some snaps. Daboll has publicly said that Barkley determines when he wants to come off. So this isn't the Giants pulling him off because they think he is a liability on 3rd downs. Finally, he was rated one of the top pass blocking RBs by PFF last year. I know you don't let facts get in the way of your narrative so carry on.
I don't have a narrative. Does CMC take himself off the field on 3rd down? Who care about one game vs Philly. He's probably not a liability on 3rd down but he isn't helpful either.
And his pass blocking isn't good despite 1 year where he was probably embarrassed enough by the public comments and tried harder.
The Giants could have had at least Quentin Nelson, Branden Smith AND Nick Chubb (who is the superior RB, by the way).
I’m glad you posted this….thanks.
That was a bona fide offer from Cleveland. I’ve posted this before without much reaction. Barkley is a good player but not trading with Cleveland was Gettlemans worst decision among the many he made.
1.) Excellent RB when healthy
2.) Was not the right pick on a rebuilding team in 2018
3.) Career success impacted by poor line play and bad GM’ing/Coaching
4.) Snake bitten by injuries
Quote:
In comment 16363335 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
In comment 16363320 Go Terps said:
Quote:
And his rookie season is immensely overrated. They force fed him the ball almost 400 times; of course he was going to have 2000 yards. More importantly than the 2000 yards, of course, was that an offense built around Barkley wasn't any good.
He wasn't even the best runner in that draft. Lamar was better.
Just an awful decision to pick him.
I can totally get disliking the pick (He's not the guy I would have taken)
It's extremely dumb to say his rookie season is overrated though. He had 2028 yards while averaging 5 yards a carry and 8 yards a catch to go with 15 TDs and 0 fumbles. That's just flat out a great rookie season.
Again, they force fed him the ball almost 400 times. I've pointed this out in the past - an average play gained fewer yards than the league average yards per play. I'll give Barkley credit for not breaking down under the ridiculous workload, though it could be argued it paved the way for him breaking down later.
You want to feel great about his yardage goals, fine. It meant nothing; the offense was bad and the team stunk. It was the best season of his career and he made no difference.
Dude the fact that you can actually say his rookie season is overrated means you legit have no right to ever discuss football again. That should be an IQ test for giants fans. Injuries, poorly constructed team hindered his career. To say he was overrated as a rookie is flat out stupid. He lead the league in broken tackles. His expected yards over average was insane. Top notch numbers. He was a legit dual threat on a team that had limited offensive weapons and a poor line. He also had how many 40 plus rushes?
Tuckrule is correct, as Barkley proved to be the shiniest of shiny trinkets, in the league, his rookie year, producing great individual numbers that had no impact towards a winning season.
However, we have the ex post facto people that act as if they knew that others would have better careers.
We are talking about the Giants and the previous front office. Of course Allen and Jackson look wonderful now - they weren't playing behind that juggernaut known as the Giants offensive line.
Yes it is time to move on from Saquon unless he returns at about $6 mill...
Nope. I started a thread that February that they should draft Lamar. I posted a couple days prior that the one guy I really didn't want them to draft was Barkley. The first words out of my mouth when they drafted Barkley were "Fucking assholes." Lots of other posters shared similar sentiments in advance of the pick.
It was not the right pick at the time. And the moment they made the pick you could see how this disaster was going to develop.
The pick was idiotic at the time.
Now SB has one foot out the door perhaps to enjoy the Eagles OL, while we ponder our future yet again with a QB coming off neck and leg issues who probably will not be ready for opening day.
The ripple effect of DG lingers.
This image will soon be out of date, as the "AP MVP" field under Lamar will have to be updated to "2", at minimum.
If there is a 2018 redraft, Lamar and Josh Allen are the first two picks. And if you are doing a redraft, their draft grades would be 90+ based on Sy's definition of 90+ player being an all pro.
The 90+ Barkley would probably be drafted towards the bottom of the first round. And since Nick Chubb has an All Pro under his belt, he probably would get a 90+ grade and Saquon would fall to the mid-80s.
This is based on Sy's definition and literally looking at whether a prospect made an all pro team or not. If you are a 90+ prospect and didn't make all pro, you didn't live up to your draft expectations.
Go Terps : 4/27/2018 12:53 am
👏👏👏👏👏👍 I was thinking the same thing! Thank you for beating me to that punch...
Quote:
Josh Allen & Lamar Jackson most likely never even come close to the guys they are now if the Giants drafted them.
Although it won't, this needs to stop.
If you can't see the greatness in Allen, it's hard to have a serious conversation.
The guy is 6'5", 240, runs like a Derrick Henry and throws like John Elway. Yeah, that wouldn't work in a NYG uniform.
I'm not talking about the Josh Allen now. He's a very good player that a lot of people were very wrong on.
I'm talking about Josh Allen as a prospect. He had a lot of question marks coming out of college. Do you really trust Pat Shurmur, Joe Judge, Mike Sullivan & Jason Garrett to turn him into the player he is today? I certainly don't.
Is there a correlation?
And now he is not the 2018 player.
Again, it isn't hindsight.
And I've pointed out many times that we would have been better off drafting a complete bust at QB than Barkley. If we had, maybe we wouldn't be in this QB misery we're in now.
It could not have gone worse than it actually did. Of the players that were possibilities at #2 Barkley was the worst option.
Quote:
But we needed a RB badly,and there were several QB busts taken that draft,
Again, it isn't hindsight.
And I've pointed out many times that we would have been better off drafting a complete bust at QB than Barkley. If we had, maybe we wouldn't be in this QB misery we're in now.
It could not have gone worse than it actually did. Of the players that were possibilities at #2 Barkley was the worst option.
I agree with you. If we took Darnold or Rosen we would have sucked and moved on to another QB already and won the same zero SB’s we have won the last several years.
Quote:
But we needed a RB badly,and there were several QB busts taken that draft,
Again, it isn't hindsight.
And I've pointed out many times that we would have been better off drafting a complete bust at QB than Barkley. If we had, maybe we wouldn't be in this QB misery we're in now.
It could not have gone worse than it actually did. Of the players that were possibilities at #2 Barkley was the worst option.
I agree with you. If we took Darnold or Rosen we would have sucked and moved on to another QB already and won the same zero SB’s we have won the last several years.
As far as Barkley , hated the pick. However over the years Saquan has won me over . I’m now a fan. I hope the Giants re-sign him. He was a rock in ‘23 except, of course, when he was injured . He has lost his burst . But he can give the Giants another 3 seasons of solid play and leadership .
Quote:
In comment 16363392 ThomasG said:
Quote:
In comment 16363355 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 16363352 Go Terps said:
Quote:
If you put Barkley on the 49ers right now he’d be as good or close to as good as CMC.
Do the Niners take CMC off the field on third down?
First off, Barkley played 89% of the snaps vs the Eagles, he was on the field during 3rd downs. Second, he determines when he comes off usually. IT seems that he and Brieda have a plan that for longer 3rd downs he gets a break and Brieda gets some snaps. Daboll has publicly said that Barkley determines when he wants to come off. So this isn't the Giants pulling him off because they think he is a liability on 3rd downs. Finally, he was rated one of the top pass blocking RBs by PFF last year. I know you don't let facts get in the way of your narrative so carry on.
I don't have a narrative. Does CMC take himself off the field on 3rd down? Who care about one game vs Philly. He's probably not a liability on 3rd down but he isn't helpful either.
And his pass blocking isn't good despite 1 year where he was probably embarrassed enough by the public comments and tried harder.
What is CMC on the Giants? What type of performance is he going to put up when he is the main weapon that opposing defenses are going to zero in on? He was also injury prone prior to going to San Fran and the Panthers didn't win much with him either.
Barkley deserves, at the very least, the same sort of cushion that Danny has been given. The Giants have done everything they can to screw this kid up.
Quote:
But we needed a RB badly,and there were several QB busts taken that draft,
Again, it isn't hindsight.
And I've pointed out many times that we would have been better off drafting a complete bust at QB than Barkley. If we had, maybe we wouldn't be in this QB misery we're in now.
It could not have gone worse than it actually did. Of the players that were possibilities at #2 Barkley was the worst option.
Who is to say? We could be in year 6 of Sam right now being told that "He deserves it".
Quote:
But we needed a RB badly,and there were several QB busts taken that draft,
Again, it isn't hindsight.
And I've pointed out many times that we would have been better off drafting a complete bust at QB than Barkley. If we had, maybe we wouldn't be in this QB misery we're in now.
It could not have gone worse than it actually did. Of the players that were possibilities at #2 Barkley was the worst option.
Who is to say? We could be in year 6 of Sam right now being told that "He deserves it".
However, we have the ex post facto people that act as if they knew that others would have better careers.
We are talking about the Giants and the previous front office. Of course Allen and Jackson look wonderful now - they weren't playing behind that juggernaut known as the Giants offensive line.
Yes it is time to move on from Saquon unless he returns at about $6 mill...
It never was the correct move unless the GM went all out to build a strong OL. It doesn't make a difference whether the QB's should have been drafted or not.
Many of us that knew it was a stupid pick cited that the team was in rebuild mode.
Many of us that knew it was a stupid pick cited RB's frequently get hurt.
These two points came to fruition for those of that were either near certain (bad bet) or knew. SO, once it comes out as we thought, there is no way to accept that this pick was "correct."
The fact that the moronic GM was too stupid to realize that he needed to go way overboard to build that OL as soon as possible just highlights in part his exaggerated belief in Barkley.
If the Giants were going QB they were going for Darnold or Rosen. How would that have worked out
It still bothers me they held onto Barkley at the trade deadline. An extra 2 would look really good about now.
Quote:
it was the correct one.
However, we have the ex post facto people that act as if they knew that others would have better careers.
We are talking about the Giants and the previous front office. Of course Allen and Jackson look wonderful now - they weren't playing behind that juggernaut known as the Giants offensive line.
Yes it is time to move on from Saquon unless he returns at about $6 mill...
It never was the correct move unless the GM went all out to build a strong OL. It doesn't make a difference whether the QB's should have been drafted or not.
Many of us that knew it was a stupid pick cited that the team was in rebuild mode.
Many of us that knew it was a stupid pick cited RB's frequently get hurt.
These two points came to fruition for those of that were either near certain (bad bet) or knew. SO, once it comes out as we thought, there is no way to accept that this pick was "correct."
The fact that the moronic GM was too stupid to realize that he needed to go way overboard to build that OL as soon as possible just highlights in part his exaggerated belief in Barkley.
You say many of us - that is a matter of opinion. I would say a few. I admit to Rosen, being my choice if QB - shows how good am. Although perhaps Nelson was truly my guy. Allen was the choice of a few and Lamar by a lesser number.
You are 100% correct on needing the line to have been fixed, post haste. I fear that Allen would have never developed behind that sieve that was and still is the Giants Oline. Lamar would have been damaged.
Whatever, it was totally bungled by Gettleman and no amount of Kvetching will correct it.
Few will admit to wanting him at #2.
Funnily enough Bijan Robinson went at #9 to Atlanta this year...
Saquon had superior draft ratings,and was a position of need.
Quote:
In comment 16363391 section125 said:
Quote:
it was the correct one.
However, we have the ex post facto people that act as if they knew that others would have better careers.
We are talking about the Giants and the previous front office. Of course Allen and Jackson look wonderful now - they weren't playing behind that juggernaut known as the Giants offensive line.
Yes it is time to move on from Saquon unless he returns at about $6 mill...
It never was the correct move unless the GM went all out to build a strong OL. It doesn't make a difference whether the QB's should have been drafted or not.
Many of us that knew it was a stupid pick cited that the team was in rebuild mode.
Many of us that knew it was a stupid pick cited RB's frequently get hurt.
These two points came to fruition for those of that were either near certain (bad bet) or knew. SO, once it comes out as we thought, there is no way to accept that this pick was "correct."
The fact that the moronic GM was too stupid to realize that he needed to go way overboard to build that OL as soon as possible just highlights in part his exaggerated belief in Barkley.
You say many of us - that is a matter of opinion. I would say a few. I admit to Rosen, being my choice if QB - shows how good am. Although perhaps Nelson was truly my guy. Allen was the choice of a few and Lamar by a lesser number.
You are 100% correct on needing the line to have been fixed, post haste. I fear that Allen would have never developed behind that sieve that was and still is the Giants Oline. Lamar would have been damaged.
Whatever, it was totally bungled by Gettleman and no amount of Kvetching will correct it.
Well- I think many of us did know. But whatever. The pick with Barkley was controversial for Giants fans and the media as I recall. Even DG would make a big deal out of it aftrerward trying to negate Positional Value deu to teh crtcism of his pick. But yes I'm with you-- DG should have gone all out right away with that OL.
I also wanted Rosen. I also liked Young last year over Stroud.
Few will admit to wanting him at #2.
Funnily enough Bijan Robinson went at #9 to Atlanta this year...
Saquon had superior draft ratings,and was a position of need.
A position of need? This is mischacterizing the situation. The Giants should have been in rebuild mode. Thus their need was all over. And then to draft a RB of positions for a team requiring a rebuild -- well we see teh result. This was one of teh main points why there was so much discussion on postional value for a RB. The team should have also been rebuilding.
IMo some of the posters that defend the SB pick believed it to be be the best choice and now after the fact close their eyes as to the reality that the team wasn;t going to be any good. And alos dismiss the injury situation of RB;s.
1.) Excellent RB when healthy
2.) Was not the right pick on a rebuilding team in 2018
3.) Career success impacted by poor line play and bad GM’ing/Coaching
4.) Snake bitten by injuries
Agree to a degree.
1) Sticking to my guns - a good RB when healthy, not great. A great talent, but a good RB; there’s a distinction there. Some holes in his game, not going to recount them again.
2) Agree with this
3) Haven’t had the best run blocking OL or great teams so will agree here
4) Injuries a part of who you are as a player. Some of it’s luck, some genetics, some training and prep. This may come off harsh - great backs mostly stay healthy. He’s a guy who you expect to miss games every year.
I think it’s best for both parties to move on.
Barkley has increased his effectiveness, though, running between the tackles and converting short yardage plays.
But since they have him, and he's not going to be worth much in a trade, they might as well keep him if there's not that much demand for him as a free agent for the money he wants.
Especially if the team is going to give Jones another shot. Jones with Barkley exceeded Jones without Barkley, which we saw in the three games Jones played without him this year.
The option handoff play that either sent Barkley to the left or had Jones bootlegging to the right was hard for defenses to stop.
And Barkley caught 57 passes in last season, the most since his rookie season, good for 10 first downs. (This was far below his rookie season of 91 receptions for 30 FD.) He was used for dump-offs and likely saved Jones from a lot of hits.
This is a thread from a year ago coincidently comparing Jones to Dak. A lot of people did a good job of revealing Dak's weaknesses and almost everyone took Jones over Dak.
Jones or Dak - ( New Window )