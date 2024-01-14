Saquon Barkley AROCK1000 : 1/14/2024 11:41 am

there has been some chatter on here about Sy's high ranking of MHJ as a 90+,put me in the trade up for him category...

But as to Saquon,he was,is and will always be the correct move being taken at #2.

His draft ratings were off the charts,like MHJ.

It's not Saquon's fault he had no line to block for him.

His Rookie season,was monstrous!!!

All that being said,I do feel it is time to move on from him.

I do not want to franchise him, except as trade bait...

But in my mind,I am mentally prepared to move on....