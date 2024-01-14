J.J. McCarthy declares for NFL Draft

And winning the NC than a 1st round projection. He is just not a natural passer.
dont buy that, college qbs make more $ than non-first round picks now. next year projects a far less competitive QB class than this years. if harbough leaves they probably promote sherrone moore. no reason to declare for draft if he's going to be a day 2/3 pick.
will levis' green room invite only got a 4 year contract for 9.5m with 4.5m in year 1. if the floor is lower than that there is no reason to declare.
RE: RE: RE: One thing I like about McCarthy is that
Scouts are going to fall in love with on projection and coaches will buy.
Very likely he goes back end of 1st.
I am totally missing what you many of you see here in McCarthy.
Maybe I went to extreme with UDFA and he is more of an early Day 3 pick due to shortage of QBs each year. But my comment was moreso that he doesn't project as an NFL starter, at all. NFL QBs actually have to throw the ball.
RE: RE: There may be a subtle BBI trend brewing...
Penix could always throw. But I don't like Penix as a day one prospect either.
The Nix point is interesting and maybe fair. But Nix has a better throwing mechanics - to me - and he looks the part more. But that's subjective. And I wouldn't touch Nix on day one either.
Listening to Rick Neuheisel on NFL radio, he thinks Nix has nervous feet, and tends to leave the pocket earlier than he should, which I’ve noticed, but I haven’t played the position, so coming from him, that means something.
McCarthy, isn’t a perfect prospect, and his timing and touch might be his biggest issue, but you can’t say he doesn’t have arm strength or pocket presence.
McCarthy has the tools. He's just very raw. And while guys like Nix and Penix were much more productive stat-wise and have more polish, I would take much rather take McCarthy than either one of those guys.
Again, #6 is a bit rich for McCarthy, but I would take him over Penix or Nix. If I need a starting QB now, I'd take Penix or Nix. If I'm looking for a potential franchise QB for the next 12+ years, I'm taking McCarthy.
I do get it that Harbaugh will not be there and he would have to work under a new coach and system, but that might have been helpful for him. I just think he needs one more college season to improve his skills and draft stock.
Listening to Rick Neuheisel on NFL radio, he thinks Nix has nervous feet, and tends to leave the pocket earlier than he should, which I’ve noticed, but I haven’t played the position, so coming from him, that means something.
McCarthy, isn’t a perfect prospect, and his timing and touch might be his biggest issue, but you can’t say he doesn’t have arm strength or pocket presence.
I have seen some of that with Nix. Neuheisel is right.
I agree McCarthy has a good arm. I have no idea how pocket presence in college will convey to the NFL. Two different animals there.
I do get it that Harbaugh will not be there and he would have to work under a new coach and system, but that might have been helpful for him. I just think he needs one more college season to improve his skills and draft stock.
I also wouldn't have come back if I was him, but I guess he wanted to go out on top, which I can understand. He just needs to develop more and show that he can play well when the offense is built around him instead of Corum and Edwards.
But there's always the issue of coming out when you're really young and when there's still some untapped development in your game. The name that comes to mind is Deshone Kizer.
He's coachable and not highly dependent on any one thing.
the other thing mccarthy has, which is a trait they mentioned in their evaluation of josh allen, is experience succeeding in bad weather.
allen obviously had more elite traits but they took him over a much more polished/stat impressive josh rosen. they ended up right that allen was more ready to adjust to the nfl than rosen's game from p12. i think there are some similarities there with the 2 p12 qbs who will probably be ranked right around mccarthy.
McCarthy has the tools. He's just very raw. And while guys like Nix and Penix were much more productive stat-wise and have more polish, I would take much rather take McCarthy than either one of those guys.
Again, #6 is a bit rich for McCarthy, but I would take him over Penix or Nix. If I need a starting QB now, I'd take Penix or Nix. If I'm looking for a potential franchise QB for the next 12+ years, I'm taking McCarthy.
This is where franchise preference is going to come in to play for these second tier QBs. Second tier=not top 10. Some franchises may prefer a Penix or Nix over McCarthy. If JJ needs the Jordan Love treatment, then he's going to have a very narrow amount of teams that would be interested in drafting him in round 1 which could cause him to fall.
I wouldn't be surprised to see Penix or Nix selected before McCarthy (or vice versa) or see any of these guys slip in the draft to round 2 or later.
The BBI armchair scouts didn’t want to touch Josh Allen at all
Listening to Rick Neuheisel on NFL radio, he thinks Nix has nervous feet, and tends to leave the pocket earlier than he should, which I’ve noticed, but I haven’t played the position, so coming from him, that means something.
McCarthy, isn’t a perfect prospect, and his timing and touch might be his biggest issue, but you can’t say he doesn’t have arm strength or pocket presence.
I have seen some of that with Nix. Neuheisel is right.
I agree McCarthy has a good arm. I have no idea how pocket presence in college will convey to the NFL. Two different animals there.
I suppose, do you think Daniel Jones has pocket presence? I think once Jones takes off he does a terrible job keeping his eyes down the field.
McCarthy, I’ll say this, it hasn’t always looked pretty, but he played against some of the toughest defenses in college football, and came
Away without a turnover against Ohio State and Alabama. I
But if Schoen and Daboll like him enough… he is someone you trade back in late in the first. Something like pick 28-32. You don’t trade back in the first round for him. And you don’t trade into the mid teens for him either.
Maybe he’s there in day 2. But you don’t give anything up for him. Unless you can get him late first and give up just a second to get back there.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: One thing I like about McCarthy is that
which isn't meant to call him out per se because i actually think he's not the worst media analyst, but to just show how difficult this all is even if you've played qb and are paid to watch this stuff as your livelihood with access to coaches/etc.
Quote:
Great interview
very specific, great detail, he isn't afraid to have an opinion.
He's got
1> Darnold (great accuracy with bad feet and improvisation, can't teach that, when he gets better feet, he will be incredibly accurate).
2> Rosen (has a plan, can read the defense, and has consistently great feet).
3> Lamar Jackson ( build an O around him).
4> Mayfield (manufactured offense and is scared of what happens when O isn't made around him. Orlovsky gives him a pass and likes his competition, say Brady isn't an angel either).
5> Allen (NFL isn't a projection based business, it is a production based business.. accuracy issues are an issue.. major red flags ... doesn't have a plan, does know how to change protection, Freeman had similar problems when "parts are moving". Stares at receiver, currently has "bad eyes", hard to fix. In summary, "he has some things are hard to change... takes years"). "That fifteen second time-frame where you get play, call play, and adjust" worries Orlovsky. Disconnect happens at snap when play is called and adjustment needs to take place.
i dont know who this nyg regime is going to like best or select (duh) but having been responsible for maybe the best draft target/development success story ever, i think it may end up they do something against the public perception. on age and offensive role mccarthy is the least finished product of all the top qbs as a passer, which i think this regime may view as something of a selling point. Dan Orlovsky on the MMQB Podcast With Peter King - ( New Window )
wouldn't take him in the first round, but agree that somebody might. QBs are routinely overdrafted.
I think he needs a few years to develop. I get that Michigan was primarily a running team, but he didn't throw the ball once in the second half against Penn State. He also didn't play well IMO in the national championship game. Right now, he looks like a game manager with a strong arm, and one that is not particularly accurate. His throwing motion makes him seem like a baseball player throwing a football.
wouldn't take him in the first round, but agree that somebody might. QBs are routinely overdrafted.
I think he needs a few years to develop. I get that Michigan was primarily a running team, but he didn't throw the ball once in the second half against Penn State. He also didn't play well IMO in the national championship game. Right now, he looks like a game manager with a strong arm, and one that is not particularly accurate. His throwing motion makes him seem like a baseball player throwing a football.
michigan was running at will against UW and he still did make some key plays. he played very well agsint bama and osu which were the 2 best teams they faced by a good margin.
0 turnovers in their last 4 games and 3 of them were top teams (osu game, b1g cg vs very good iowa D, then cfb playoffs vs bama and uw).
we can penalize him for an unkown because that's what his passing ability is, but it is overstating to say he hasnt shown the ability to be a good passer. they werent running that much because he was ineffective. that is the way harbough built his teams since before mccarthy. the passing efficiency/big plays he was able to make were what got them over the hump.
wouldn't take him in the first round, but agree that somebody might. QBs are routinely overdrafted.
I think he needs a few years to develop. I get that Michigan was primarily a running team, but he didn't throw the ball once in the second half against Penn State. He also didn't play well IMO in the national championship game. Right now, he looks like a game manager with a strong arm, and one that is not particularly accurate. His throwing motion makes him seem like a baseball player throwing a football.
Yeah, he's a guy that I think should sit a year a la Jordan Love or Jalen Hurts. Throwing him into the fire right away could lead to disastrous results and usually I'm against the take a QB not to start him right away.
wouldn't take him in the first round, but agree that somebody might. QBs are routinely overdrafted.
I think he needs a few years to develop. I get that Michigan was primarily a running team, but he didn't throw the ball once in the second half against Penn State. He also didn't play well IMO in the national championship game. Right now, he looks like a game manager with a strong arm, and one that is not particularly accurate. His throwing motion makes him seem like a baseball player throwing a football.
I’m pretty certain he was hurt in the Penn State game & that may have had something to do with it.
wouldn't take him in the first round, but agree that somebody might. QBs are routinely overdrafted.
I think he needs a few years to develop. I get that Michigan was primarily a running team, but he didn't throw the ball once in the second half against Penn State. He also didn't play well IMO in the national championship game. Right now, he looks like a game manager with a strong arm, and one that is not particularly accurate. His throwing motion makes him seem like a baseball player throwing a football.
michigan was running at will against UW and he still did make some key plays. he played very well agsint bama and osu which were the 2 best teams they faced by a good margin.
0 turnovers in their last 4 games and 3 of them were top teams (osu game, b1g cg vs very good iowa D, then cfb playoffs vs bama and uw).
we can penalize him for an unkown because that's what his passing ability is, but it is overstating to say he hasnt shown the ability to be a good passer. they werent running that much because he was ineffective. that is the way harbough built his teams since before mccarthy. the passing efficiency/big plays he was able to make were what got them over the hump.
He clearly has talent and tools to succeed at the next level. The unknown though (not his fault) makes him a hard guy to feel confident about.
wouldn't take him in the first round, but agree that somebody might. QBs are routinely overdrafted.
I think he needs a few years to develop. I get that Michigan was primarily a running team, but he didn't throw the ball once in the second half against Penn State. He also didn't play well IMO in the national championship game. Right now, he looks like a game manager with a strong arm, and one that is not particularly accurate. His throwing motion makes him seem like a baseball player throwing a football.
He was #11 in completion percentage and #6 in YPA… And his mechanics will be highlighted as a strength throughout the draft process
RE: RE: There may be a subtle BBI trend brewing...
wouldn't take him in the first round, but agree that somebody might. QBs are routinely overdrafted.
I think he needs a few years to develop. I get that Michigan was primarily a running team, but he didn't throw the ball once in the second half against Penn State. He also didn't play well IMO in the national championship game. Right now, he looks like a game manager with a strong arm, and one that is not particularly accurate. His throwing motion makes him seem like a baseball player throwing a football.
Good post. I think McCarthy is going to get a bump because of Harbaugh factor. We used to see that with players at Duke under Krzyzweski.
If he played for Kentucky, for example, are we having any conversations about McCarthy as a round one prospect? Just a guess, but I doubt it.
In his two full seasons at Michigan, how many times do you watch McCarthy and say, "Wow, that was pretty damn great..."?
My guess is few and far between.
Meanwhile, I'm sure you had a lot of those moments watching Williams or Daniels.
wouldn't take him in the first round, but agree that somebody might. QBs are routinely overdrafted.
I think he needs a few years to develop. I get that Michigan was primarily a running team, but he didn't throw the ball once in the second half against Penn State. He also didn't play well IMO in the national championship game. Right now, he looks like a game manager with a strong arm, and one that is not particularly accurate. His throwing motion makes him seem like a baseball player throwing a football.
michigan was running at will against UW and he still did make some key plays. he played very well agsint bama and osu which were the 2 best teams they faced by a good margin.
0 turnovers in their last 4 games and 3 of them were top teams (osu game, b1g cg vs very good iowa D, then cfb playoffs vs bama and uw).
we can penalize him for an unkown because that's what his passing ability is, but it is overstating to say he hasnt shown the ability to be a good passer. they werent running that much because he was ineffective. that is the way harbough built his teams since before mccarthy. the passing efficiency/big plays he was able to make were what got them over the hump.
He clearly has talent and tools to succeed at the next level. The unknown though (not his fault) makes him a hard guy to feel confident about.
The odds make it tough to feel confident in any rookie qb living up to expectations- this is a really good year for QBs and even still i see risks with any of them.
He has talent but this kid needs to sit and develop for a year.
This. Run heavy offense. He had easy pre determined throws. Played behind a very good offensive line and run game. He wasn’t asked to do much but manage the game. He has a strong arm, he’s got the nfl size and movement ability. He has no arm talent imo. He has a strong arm but zero feel. His habit of rolling right and just forcing throws has been there for 2 seasons. Hes a bit reckless at times but nfl coaches are nfl coaches for a reason. They see the warts and think they can mold him. He will go end of round 1 or top of round 2. I would not mind if we selected him with one of the 2nd rounders.
I have a crazy suspicion that Schoen and daboll want Maye and will move up to get him. He is Josh Allen light. Similar build. Tough. Not the arm that Allen has but def strong. Carried a poor unc team for 2 seasons with limited talent. I can see them falling in love and making the move. If we stay put sign me up for this
Penn State game this past year and was impressed with the way J.J. handed the ball off in the second half. There were like 30 straight running plays. And he didn't turn the ball over. Passing stats ended up at 7/8 for 60 yards.
Impressive running game for Michigan, non-existent passing game.
So how do you rate McCarthy as a QB? Would you be upset if NY took him in the 2nd round? Happy? What kind of future does your crystal ball see for him in the NFL? Thanks
I'd probably talk myself into being okay with a second-round selection. First round/lottery? NFW.
Good arm, decent athlete, looks like he has some good vertical speed. Decent height.
His delivery looks long to me. Didn't see a lot of variation in his ball speed (touch). Nothing too special on the move and it looks like has can lock onto his target right away. But he could also be following marching orders, so I am going to keep that crush him on that.
Maybe a solid prospect, but nothing elite.
Ask yourself this question. If he played for LSU, would he have been as effective as Burrow?
Good arm, decent athlete, looks like he has some good vertical speed. Decent height.
His delivery looks long to me. Didn't see a lot of variation in his ball speed (touch). Nothing too special on the move and it looks like has can lock onto his target right away. But he could also be following marching orders, so I am going to keep that crush him on that.
Maybe a solid prospect, but nothing elite.
Ask yourself this question. If he played for LSU, would he have been as effective as Burrow?
Should say I am not going to crush McCarthy on that (locking in on receivers)...
like he did with Josh Allen. This is a pure traits pick and this is just the type of prospect you want to give to Daboll.
Idk how you can say with such confidence that Daboll can fix accuracy issues. Josh Allen is a very rare exception. There aren't many guys who had accuracy issues in college and didn't have them in the NFL.
he is youngest of the highly rated QBs at 20 yo. If he were able to stay in college until he were 23 like some of the highly touted guys coming out, what would be the consensus on his NFL prospects?
BFD. Is getting older going to suddenly make McCarthy a special talent?
No, but it would be interesting to see what Caleb, Maye, et al were doing on the field when they were 20 yo assuming they were starting. I think extra years of experience could benefit him assuming the raw skills on there. Note that I would not want a DJ II.
Penn State game this past year and was impressed with the way J.J. handed the ball off in the second half. There were like 30 straight running plays. And he didn't turn the ball over. Passing stats ended up at 7/8 for 60 yards.
Impressive running game for Michigan, non-existent passing game.
He led the team on a game tying drive in the Rose Bowl but yes, let’s focus on the Penn State game - when he was injured - to make the same tired and lazy argument that he’s good at handing the ball off.
is that you are evaluating the players based on what plays his OC called. He has the traits. The NFL draft is about projection. Not based purely on college. If that were so. Andre Ware would have an elite pro QB and Josh Allen would have been a bust. McCarthy won't be a game manager at the pro level after his development is complete.
he is youngest of the highly rated QBs at 20 yo. If he were able to stay in college until he were 23 like some of the highly touted guys coming out, what would be the consensus on his NFL prospects?
BFD. Is getting older going to suddenly make McCarthy a special talent?
No, but it would be interesting to see what Caleb, Maye, et al were doing on the field when they were 20 yo assuming they were starting. I think extra years of experience could benefit him assuming the raw skills on there. Note that I would not want a DJ II.
Here are the numbers for 20 year old Maye & Williams. Also here are the numbers for Jayden Daniels 19 year old & part of his 20 year old season (He got hurt during his Age 20 season)
Maye - He completed 66.2% of his passes for 4,328 yards with 38 TDs & 7 INTs. He also had 698 rushing yards and 7 rushing TDs.
Williams - He completed 64.5% of his passes for 1912 yards with 21 TDs & 4 INTs. He also had 442 rushing yards and 6 rushing TDs. (Spencer Rattler was the starter at the beginning of this year. So Williams only attempted 211 passes)
Daniels - He completed 60.1% of his passes for 3644 yards with 22 TDs and 3 INTs. He also had 578 rushing yards and 7 rushing TDs.
RE: RE: RE: RE: One thing I like about McCarthy is that
he is youngest of the highly rated QBs at 20 yo. If he were able to stay in college until he were 23 like some of the highly touted guys coming out, what would be the consensus on his NFL prospects?
BFD. Is getting older going to suddenly make McCarthy a special talent?
No, but it would be interesting to see what Caleb, Maye, et al were doing on the field when they were 20 yo assuming they were starting. I think extra years of experience could benefit him assuming the raw skills on there. Note that I would not want a DJ II.
Here are the numbers for 20 year old Maye & Williams. Also here are the numbers for Jayden Daniels 19 year old & part of his 20 year old season (He got hurt during his Age 20 season)
Maye - He completed 66.2% of his passes for 4,328 yards with 38 TDs & 7 INTs. He also had 698 rushing yards and 7 rushing TDs.
Williams - He completed 64.5% of his passes for 1912 yards with 21 TDs & 4 INTs. He also had 442 rushing yards and 6 rushing TDs. (Spencer Rattler was the starter at the beginning of this year. So Williams only attempted 211 passes)
Daniels - He completed 60.1% of his passes for 3644 yards with 22 TDs and 3 INTs. He also had 578 rushing yards and 7 rushing TDs.
This is just an argument stating that he should stay in school. How is he going to get the reps to develop, if he's not QB1 in the pros?
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: One thing I like about McCarthy is that
he is youngest of the highly rated QBs at 20 yo. If he were able to stay in college until he were 23 like some of the highly touted guys coming out, what would be the consensus on his NFL prospects?
BFD. Is getting older going to suddenly make McCarthy a special talent?
No, but it would be interesting to see what Caleb, Maye, et al were doing on the field when they were 20 yo assuming they were starting. I think extra years of experience could benefit him assuming the raw skills on there. Note that I would not want a DJ II.
Here are the numbers for 20 year old Maye & Williams. Also here are the numbers for Jayden Daniels 19 year old & part of his 20 year old season (He got hurt during his Age 20 season)
Maye - He completed 66.2% of his passes for 4,328 yards with 38 TDs & 7 INTs. He also had 698 rushing yards and 7 rushing TDs.
Williams - He completed 64.5% of his passes for 1912 yards with 21 TDs & 4 INTs. He also had 442 rushing yards and 6 rushing TDs. (Spencer Rattler was the starter at the beginning of this year. So Williams only attempted 211 passes)
Daniels - He completed 60.1% of his passes for 3644 yards with 22 TDs and 3 INTs. He also had 578 rushing yards and 7 rushing TDs.
This is just an argument stating that he should stay in school. How is he going to get the reps to develop, if he's not QB1 in the pros?
I'm not sure if you meant to reply to me or not. I haven't watched any McCarthy to say anything about him. I just responded to someone that said it'd be interesting to see what the other top QBs did during their Age 20 season.
he is youngest of the highly rated QBs at 20 yo. If he were able to stay in college until he were 23 like some of the highly touted guys coming out, what would be the consensus on his NFL prospects?
BFD. Is getting older going to suddenly make McCarthy a special talent?
No, but it would be interesting to see what Caleb, Maye, et al were doing on the field when they were 20 yo assuming they were starting. I think extra years of experience could benefit him assuming the raw skills on there. Note that I would not want a DJ II.
Here are the numbers for 20 year old Maye & Williams. Also here are the numbers for Jayden Daniels 19 year old & part of his 20 year old season (He got hurt during his Age 20 season)
Maye - He completed 66.2% of his passes for 4,328 yards with 38 TDs & 7 INTs. He also had 698 rushing yards and 7 rushing TDs.
Williams - He completed 64.5% of his passes for 1912 yards with 21 TDs & 4 INTs. He also had 442 rushing yards and 6 rushing TDs. (Spencer Rattler was the starter at the beginning of this year. So Williams only attempted 211 passes)
Daniels - He completed 60.1% of his passes for 3644 yards with 22 TDs and 3 INTs. He also had 578 rushing yards and 7 rushing TDs.
This is just an argument stating that he should stay in school. How is he going to get the reps to develop, if he's not QB1 in the pros?
I'm not sure if you meant to reply to me or not. I haven't watched any McCarthy to say anything about him. I just responded to someone that said it'd be interesting to see what the other top QBs did during their Age 20 season.
Those other QBs didn't just go from 20 to 23 without a lot of games played.
Getting drafted outside the 1st likely means some standing around time, instead of playing.
Is the fact he has almost zero drop off in production and quality against pressure vs. no pressure
Sy, you saw that in the Penn State game?
He dropped back 10 times
I realize that he went 7/8 for 60 yards in that game. That was against pressure. He was getting rocked in the first half there. In the second half he didn't throw at all, I thought because of the pressure in the first half. I'm not being a smart ass, just trying to understand what went into your initial statement.
RE: RE: RE: RE: The greatest trait in McCarthy's game
Is the fact he has almost zero drop off in production and quality against pressure vs. no pressure
Sy, you saw that in the Penn State game?
He dropped back 10 times
I realize that he went 7/8 for 60 yards in that game. That was against pressure. He was getting rocked in the first half there. In the second half he didn't throw at all, I thought because of the pressure in the first half. I'm not being a smart ass, just trying to understand what went into your initial statement.
I don’t understand why people use the second half of that Penn State game as evidence that McCarthy is a limited QB. It’s not his fault Penn State could not stop the run.
Is the fact he has almost zero drop off in production and quality against pressure vs. no pressure
Even after signstealgate???
Cmon man he did squadush after that crap came down...
He is a poor man's Mac Jones
Yeah he really sucked against Bama…
20 points in regulation...not exactly gangbusters
Sy,you have forgotten more about scouting than I have ever known....
I do think you should re watch his drop backs over the last 4 or 5 games and base your opinion on that.
Just 1 man's [ a poor man at that] opinion
Is the fact he has almost zero drop off in production and quality against pressure vs. no pressure
Even after signstealgate???
Cmon man he did squadush after that crap came down...
He is a poor man's Mac Jones
Yeah he really sucked against Bama…
20 points in regulation...not exactly gangbusters
Sy,you have forgotten more about scouting than I have ever known....
I do think you should re watch his drop backs over the last 4 or 5 games and base your opinion on that.
Just 1 man's [ a poor man at that] opinion
Hahahahahaha! This is great. So, you want Sy to go back and rewatch games he’s already looked at, but not just any games but the games of your choosing and then Sy should only base his entire opinion of the player on those games you hand picked? Is that right?
I think it's more of not over-drafting another QB in the first round.
You think you know that better now than schoen and daboll will after 4 months of watching every play he’s ever run?
Be honest are you happy if we take JJ with any of our first 3 picks??
first 3 picks? id be fine with them taking any QB they like at #6. off the top of my head going back to 2017 there arent many (if any) qbs i felt strong enough against that i wouldn't have given whoever the coach was selecting them the benefit of doubt.
Is the fact he has almost zero drop off in production and quality against pressure vs. no pressure
Even after signstealgate???
Cmon man he did squadush after that crap came down...
He is a poor man's Mac Jones
Yeah he really sucked against Bama…
20 points in regulation...not exactly gangbusters
Sy,you have forgotten more about scouting than I have ever known....
I do think you should re watch his drop backs over the last 4 or 5 games and base your opinion on that.
Just 1 man's [ a poor man at that] opinion
Hahahahahaha! This is great. So, you want Sy to go back and rewatch games he’s already looked at, but not just any games but the games of your choosing and then Sy should only base his entire opinion of the player on those games you hand picked? Is that right?
I think it's more of not over-drafting another QB in the first round.
You think you know that better now than schoen and daboll will after 4 months of watching every play he’s ever run?
Be honest are you happy if we take JJ with any of our first 3 picks??
first 3 picks? id be fine with them taking any QB they like at #6. off the top of my head going back to 2017 there arent many (if any) qbs i felt strong enough against that i wouldn't have given whoever the coach was selecting them the benefit of doubt.
I can see taking him in the 3rd round...any sooner is a major reach
So how do you rate McCarthy as a QB? Would you be upset if NY took him in the 2nd round? Happy? What kind of future does your crystal ball see for him in the NFL? Thanks
I'd probably talk myself into being okay with a second-round selection. First round/lottery? NFW.
Good arm, decent athlete, looks like he has some good vertical speed. Decent height.
His delivery looks long to me. Didn't see a lot of variation in his ball speed (touch). Nothing too special on the move and it looks like has can lock onto his target right away. But he could also be following marching orders, so I am going to keep that crush him on that.
Maybe a solid prospect, but nothing elite.
Ask yourself this question. If he played for LSU, would he have been as effective as Burrow?
Second round ??
You have lost my confidence.
RE: RE: RE: the exuberance to dislike mccarthy may be the trait that most
key is not to take McCarthy at #6. If he's their guy, then trade down and take him in the 20s to get the fifth year option. He then sits for a year behind Jones or another veteran before hopefully taking over in 2025.
You think you know that better now than schoen and daboll will after 4 months of watching every play he’s ever run?
I'm explaining to you why there is such mixed emotions on McCarthy. You don't read this friction with the top three.
Whether you accept or not, I couldn't care less.
And if you want to play the "GM and coaches know more than you, so STFU" card, well, why even have a BBI...
have whatever opinion you want, if it's grounded in the concept of "overdrafting" a player so far out from the draft my opinion is it's a stupid opinion. this time last year people would have said deonte banks in round 1 was an overdraft (and jalin hyatt in round 3 ridiculously unlikely).
Who are the people that said Banks shouldn’t be drafted well before
You think you know that better now than schoen and daboll will after 4 months of watching every play he’s ever run?
I'm explaining to you why there is such mixed emotions on McCarthy. You don't read this friction with the top three.
Whether you accept or not, I couldn't care less.
And if you want to play the "GM and coaches know more than you, so STFU" card, well, why even have a BBI...
have whatever opinion you want, if it's grounded in the concept of "overdrafting" a player so far out from the draft my opinion is it's a stupid opinion. this time last year people would have said deonte banks in round 1 was an overdraft (and jalin hyatt in round 3 ridiculously unlikely).
As I recall the yards gained in the Alabama game in the air,alot of them were pure scheme yards.
In other words the receiver was wide open on
McCarthy made very few key tight passes in pressure moments.
He was nothing close to a juggernaut vs Penn St Ohio State,Bama or Washington
no sure thing but if Schoen and Daboll believe in him like they did in Josh Allen and are willing to risk their job status, I'm all for it. He can sit behind Jones for a year and play in 2025 if that's necessary. I would prefer Williams, Maye, or Daniels since they have more game tape showing an easier transition. We will see what Schoen and Daboll think in a few months.
I don’t know if he is or isn’t a first round pick caliber player. But he led a winning drive against Alabama. And that’s not just b/c of scheme. He was 16-20 vs Ohio State. He protected the ball well and made plays with his legs and arm when needed.
I don’t know if he is or isn’t a first round pick caliber player. But he led a winning drive against Alabama. And that’s not just b/c of scheme. He was 16-20 vs Ohio State. He protected the ball well and made plays with his legs and arm when needed.
I don’t know if he is or isn’t a first round pick caliber player. But he led a winning drive against Alabama. And that’s not just b/c of scheme. He was 16-20 vs Ohio State. He protected the ball well and made plays with his legs and arm when needed.
j
Yes 💯
But is that first round pick worthy?
RE: RE: RE: RE: He will probably be a first round pick
If he was told he was a day 3 pick do you think he’d be going pro?
I also don’t understand what poor QB play in the Big Ten has to do with McCarthy.
Is it at least possible,he realizes
Harbaugh is out..and that he had the advantage of knowing play calls and that his stock is as high as it gets???
Your schtick and views on Michigan are old and tiresome. You’re not objective so your comments have very little weight to carry.
August and you have schticks down pat on bbi. Well done August.
I was on almost every college thread all year. He said the same shit every week. Started 3 threads a day on Michigans cheating every week. It’s not hard to pick up on someone’s agenda when they say the same shit over and over.
Is exactly the type of player that you have Daboll for. I’ve only seen a couple of games of his, and yes he doesn’t air it out much, but I always see 1 or 2 pro level plays a game that you don’t find from other college QBs.
A lot of people I trust rate him highly. I personally don’t give a shit about his college stats other than yard per attempt and completion % (he passes the bar for both). The college game is so goofy anyway with passing stats that you can’t trust that alone anyway.
Plus he can run. I will have no problem if the Giants take him.
He could spend another year in college and make that sweet NIL money. So he and his advisors are either severely mistaken or he should come out.
Or he might now Harbaugh is leaving and his stock could go down.
if his stock isn't in the first round now, who cares if his stock goes down again? we have seen time and time again that QBs who fall out of the 1st round can fall anywhere. Sam Howell in rd 5, etc, even Levis who got a green room invite and had some top 5 buzz through an entire cycle fell. Malik Willis ended up round 3.
in the NIL world any additional years in CFB he'd make more money at UM than in the NFL if he isn't a very likely first round pick while giving himself a chance to raise his stock to being QB1/2 of the following year - which means like $30m guaranteed.
the 3rd overall pick this year is getting a 41m contract with 27m guaranteed. the 10th overall pick is getting 25m with 15m guaranteed.
if he didnt get a day 1 grade declaring at age 20 is moronic. if he was that afraid of harbough leaving he could transfer to lincoln riley/USC, make more than the $3m caleb made last year in the process, and probably put himself in contention for 1OA next year.
He could spend another year in college and make that sweet NIL money. So he and his advisors are either severely mistaken or he should come out.
Or he might now Harbaugh is leaving and his stock could go down.
if his stock isn't in the first round now, who cares if his stock goes down again? we have seen time and time again that QBs who fall out of the 1st round can fall anywhere. Sam Howell in rd 5, etc, even Levis who got a green room invite and had some top 5 buzz through an entire cycle fell. Malik Willis ended up round 3.
in the NIL world any additional years in CFB he'd make more money at UM than in the NFL if he isn't a very likely first round pick while giving himself a chance to raise his stock to being QB1/2 of the following year - which means like $30m guaranteed.
the 3rd overall pick this year is getting a 41m contract with 27m guaranteed. the 10th overall pick is getting 25m with 15m guaranteed.
if he didnt get a day 1 grade declaring at age 20 is moronic. if he was that afraid of harbough leaving he could transfer to lincoln riley/USC, make more than the $3m caleb made last year in the process, and probably put himself in contention for 1OA next year.
Lets play out the scenario you provided..
He got a late first round projection...
assume he gets what Mac Jones got money wise via the NFL draft this year....play out the deal $s wise.
the idea of a transfer is one I had not considered...
USC makes sense because of Caleb leaving...
He could spend another year in college and make that sweet NIL money. So he and his advisors are either severely mistaken or he should come out.
Or he might now Harbaugh is leaving and his stock could go down.
if his stock isn't in the first round now, who cares if his stock goes down again? we have seen time and time again that QBs who fall out of the 1st round can fall anywhere. Sam Howell in rd 5, etc, even Levis who got a green room invite and had some top 5 buzz through an entire cycle fell. Malik Willis ended up round 3.
in the NIL world any additional years in CFB he'd make more money at UM than in the NFL if he isn't a very likely first round pick while giving himself a chance to raise his stock to being QB1/2 of the following year - which means like $30m guaranteed.
the 3rd overall pick this year is getting a 41m contract with 27m guaranteed. the 10th overall pick is getting 25m with 15m guaranteed.
if he didnt get a day 1 grade declaring at age 20 is moronic. if he was that afraid of harbough leaving he could transfer to lincoln riley/USC, make more than the $3m caleb made last year in the process, and probably put himself in contention for 1OA next year.
Lets play out the scenario you provided..
He got a late first round projection...
assume he gets what Mac Jones got money wise via the NFL draft this year....play out the deal $s wise.
the idea of a transfer is one I had not considered...
USC makes sense because of Caleb leaving...
I just pulled up mac jones contract...$15MM guaranteed,now he was the #10 pick-we need a late 1st round QB recent comp
this link has this year's slot value on every pick
pick #20 = 8.9m signing bonus, 16.7m total contract
pick #32 = 6.7m signing bonus, 13.6m total contract
pick #33 = 4.8m signing bonus, 10.9m total contract
pick #50 = 2.8m signing bonus, 8.2m total contract
levis (pic #33 last year) = 4m signing bonus, 8m gtd, 9m total contract
so i think for any big time college QB with top NIL (~3m), and the potential upside of being a top qb the following year, you don't declare unless you are a top 20 player (knowing even if you fall 20 extra spots, you are still probably guaranteeing yourself about 2x what NIL would, and so long as you are a top 50 pick you aren't "losing money"). https://overthecap.com/draft - ( New Window )
I’ll just say that I bet McCarthy has experienced representation advising him and that he is declaring because they have solid information he will be picked in round 1, and maybe in the top 20-25.
that would be my presumption as well, especially knowing his head coach probably has a better read on nfl draft projections than any other or any advisory board. sounds like he will be coaching herbert but i dont think he'd give the guy he calls UM's best qb ever bad intel.
this math is why it was a plainly obvious decision for cam ward to not declare (which he eventually realized).
for many years. I like JJ McCarthy, but there have been times this year where I'm yelling at the TV for JJ to throw the damn ball already. This is the same exact thing I fault Daniel Jones for - taking too long to pull the trigger on throws. I understand that JJ is young and can be coached up on alot of things, but I'm not sure how much his processing speed and anticipation can be improved. This is the one reason I am ready to move on from DJ. We need a QB with very good processing speed & a quick release. I wouldn't hate if the Giants drafted JJ, but I sure hope they don't pass up J. Daniels at #6 for him. I even think Nix is a little better with this than JJ. It could be that he has much more experience. Who knows?
for many years. I like JJ McCarthy, but there have been times this year where I'm yelling at the TV for JJ to throw the damn ball already. This is the same exact thing I fault Daniel Jones for - taking too long to pull the trigger on throws. I understand that JJ is young and can be coached up on alot of things, but I'm not sure how much his processing speed and anticipation can be improved. This is the one reason I am ready to move on from DJ. We need a QB with very good processing speed & a quick release. I wouldn't hate if the Giants drafted JJ, but I sure hope they don't pass up J. Daniels at #6 for him. I even think Nix is a little better with this than JJ. It could be that he has much more experience. Who knows?
this
JJ McCarthy isn't very interesting as an NFL prospect.
I would be fine signing him to an UDFA deal at most.
I wouldn't go that far, but I'm not touching this kid until day two or preferably day three. I tried, but I just don't see anything special outside his straight-line speed, which does stand out.
He is more talented than Jones. So, he has that going for him... ;)
This is the thing. He is one of a few guys who are like trap picks to me. I think they are all better than Jones from day one, which is good. But, I am really not convinced they are significantly better to the point of truly elevating the team. So, picking them could be a bit of a waste and definitely not at 6 and probably not round 1 at all.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
At this point it would all be projection and traits, because I don't see a guy that carried his team with passing.
not enough people understand that part.
and far too many blame him because harbough's offenses run 60% of the time and dont feature high end receivers.
i think he's a guy that will intrigue daboll from a development standpoint. he makes nfl throws and is a great athlete. the flea flicker catch/throw vs bama was insane.
I wouldn't go that far, but I'm not touching this kid until day two or preferably day three. I tried, but I just don't see anything special outside his straight-line speed, which does stand out.
He is more talented than Jones. So, he has that going for him... ;)
Quote:
I would be fine signing him to an UDFA deal at most.
I wouldn't go that far, but I'm not touching this kid until day two or preferably day three. I tried, but I just don't see anything special outside his straight-line speed, which does stand out.
He is more talented than Jones. So, he has that going for him... ;)
I don't need the Jones comparison as I wouldn't want either of them.
McCarthy not only has nothing special, his windup and release of the football is as slow as molasses.
He is painful to watch play. Well, maybe he does have something in common with Jones afterall.
BFD. Is getting older going to suddenly make McCarthy a special talent?
Quote:
he is youngest of the highly rated QBs at 20 yo. If he were able to stay in college until he were 23 like some of the highly touted guys coming out, what would be the consensus on his NFL prospects?
BFD. Is getting older going to suddenly make McCarthy a special talent?
Did it help Penix or Nix?
Neither were draftable at 20.
dont buy that, college qbs make more $ than non-first round picks now. next year projects a far less competitive QB class than this years. if harbough leaves they probably promote sherrone moore. no reason to declare for draft if he's going to be a day 2/3 pick.
will levis' green room invite only got a 4 year contract for 9.5m with 4.5m in year 1. if the floor is lower than that there is no reason to declare.
Did it help Penix or Nix?
Neither were draftable at 20.
Penix could always throw. But I don't like Penix as a day one prospect either.
The Nix point is interesting and maybe fair. But Nix has a better throwing mechanics - to me - and he looks the part more. But that's subjective. And I wouldn't touch Nix on day one either.
Quote:
he is youngest of the highly rated QBs at 20 yo. If he were able to stay in college until he were 23 like some of the highly touted guys coming out, what would be the consensus on his NFL prospects?
BFD. Is getting older going to suddenly make McCarthy a special talent?
maybe when he grows up, he'll be able to attempt 30 yard through the air throws
Very likely he goes back end of 1st.
He's coachable and not highly dependent on any one thing.
Checks certain boxes:
+ athlete
+ arm
Won big games
Played in the Big10 (outdoor elements)
Played in an offense with NFL concepts
I do think if he had 2 more years to develop at the college level (like Penix, Nix, Daniels) he’d be much more highly regarded.
He's coachable and not highly dependent on any one thing.
That's your biggest compliment? He's coachable?
And there are those who dislike McCarthy and love Malik Willis.
McCarthy has a stronger arm
Very likely he goes back end of 1st.
I am totally missing what you many of you see here in McCarthy.
Maybe I went to extreme with UDFA and he is more of an early Day 3 pick due to shortage of QBs each year. But my comment was moreso that he doesn't project as an NFL starter, at all. NFL QBs actually have to throw the ball.
Quote:
where those who like Jones also like McCarthy.
McCarthy has a stronger arm
He does - correct. McCarthy will very likely need to change his wind-up. He's got a long delivery.
Quote:
In comment 16363461 bw in dc said:
Quote:
where those who like Jones also like McCarthy.
McCarthy has a stronger arm
He does - correct. McCarthy will very likely need to change his wind-up. He's got a long delivery.
Both seem a tick slow the process & pull the trigger too.
Quote:
where those who like Jones also like McCarthy.
And there are those who dislike McCarthy and love Malik Willis.
and matt coral,
and a 25 year old rookie ryan finley,
and compared kenny pickett to joe burrow,
in their respective years there was tons of support for rosen and haskins. many still wanted rosen even after the rookie year.
a lot of convenient amnesia on bbi.
Quote:
Did it help Penix or Nix?
Neither were draftable at 20.
Penix could always throw. But I don't like Penix as a day one prospect either.
The Nix point is interesting and maybe fair. But Nix has a better throwing mechanics - to me - and he looks the part more. But that's subjective. And I wouldn't touch Nix on day one either.
Listening to Rick Neuheisel on NFL radio, he thinks Nix has nervous feet, and tends to leave the pocket earlier than he should, which I’ve noticed, but I haven’t played the position, so coming from him, that means something.
McCarthy, isn’t a perfect prospect, and his timing and touch might be his biggest issue, but you can’t say he doesn’t have arm strength or pocket presence.
Again, #6 is a bit rich for McCarthy, but I would take him over Penix or Nix. If I need a starting QB now, I'd take Penix or Nix. If I'm looking for a potential franchise QB for the next 12+ years, I'm taking McCarthy.
Listening to Rick Neuheisel on NFL radio, he thinks Nix has nervous feet, and tends to leave the pocket earlier than he should, which I’ve noticed, but I haven’t played the position, so coming from him, that means something.
McCarthy, isn’t a perfect prospect, and his timing and touch might be his biggest issue, but you can’t say he doesn’t have arm strength or pocket presence.
I have seen some of that with Nix. Neuheisel is right.
I agree McCarthy has a good arm. I have no idea how pocket presence in college will convey to the NFL. Two different animals there.
I also wouldn't have come back if I was him, but I guess he wanted to go out on top, which I can understand. He just needs to develop more and show that he can play well when the offense is built around him instead of Corum and Edwards.
But there's always the issue of coming out when you're really young and when there's still some untapped development in your game. The name that comes to mind is Deshone Kizer.
He's coachable and not highly dependent on any one thing.
the other thing mccarthy has, which is a trait they mentioned in their evaluation of josh allen, is experience succeeding in bad weather.
allen obviously had more elite traits but they took him over a much more polished/stat impressive josh rosen. they ended up right that allen was more ready to adjust to the nfl than rosen's game from p12. i think there are some similarities there with the 2 p12 qbs who will probably be ranked right around mccarthy.
Again, #6 is a bit rich for McCarthy, but I would take him over Penix or Nix. If I need a starting QB now, I'd take Penix or Nix. If I'm looking for a potential franchise QB for the next 12+ years, I'm taking McCarthy.
This is where franchise preference is going to come in to play for these second tier QBs. Second tier=not top 10. Some franchises may prefer a Penix or Nix over McCarthy. If JJ needs the Jordan Love treatment, then he's going to have a very narrow amount of teams that would be interested in drafting him in round 1 which could cause him to fall.
I wouldn't be surprised to see Penix or Nix selected before McCarthy (or vice versa) or see any of these guys slip in the draft to round 2 or later.
McCarthy could sit behind Jones for a year, then take over in 2025, along with a year of seasoning for the new draft choices we have this year.
Quote:
Listening to Rick Neuheisel on NFL radio, he thinks Nix has nervous feet, and tends to leave the pocket earlier than he should, which I’ve noticed, but I haven’t played the position, so coming from him, that means something.
McCarthy, isn’t a perfect prospect, and his timing and touch might be his biggest issue, but you can’t say he doesn’t have arm strength or pocket presence.
I have seen some of that with Nix. Neuheisel is right.
I agree McCarthy has a good arm. I have no idea how pocket presence in college will convey to the NFL. Two different animals there.
I suppose, do you think Daniel Jones has pocket presence? I think once Jones takes off he does a terrible job keeping his eyes down the field.
McCarthy, I’ll say this, it hasn’t always looked pretty, but he played against some of the toughest defenses in college football, and came
Away without a turnover against Ohio State and Alabama. I
Nix does too but he's in between those two I would think.
The Giants do not want a QB with off the field issues or question marks at all costs.
McCarthy could sit behind Jones for a year, then take over in 2025, along with a year of seasoning for the new draft choices we have this year.
In that scenario, it's more than likely another regime change is happening. That would imply Schoen/Daboll back Jones and he performs poor enough that McCarthy is the QB in 2025.
Maybe he’s there in day 2. But you don’t give anything up for him. Unless you can get him late first and give up just a second to get back there.
I suppose, do you think Daniel Jones has pocket presence? I think once Jones takes off he does a terrible job keeping his eyes down the field.
McCarthy, I’ll say this, it hasn’t always looked pretty, but he played against some of the toughest defenses in college football, and came
Away without a turnover against Ohio State and Alabama. I
No, I don't think Jones has good pocket presence.
McCarthy has had a lot of starts, played in big games (some ugly, some good), has an improving YPA and completion%. So, there are some decent arguments to be made.
I know you were calling him DJ McCarthy on the Michigan game threads but he has a higher ceiling than Jones. And unlike Jones he can make plays - he did lead them back against Alabama.
He’s better than anyone currently on the Giants roster. I can see the Giants trading into the bottom of the first if he’s still there & they don’t pick Daniels if he’s there at #6.
Ideally Daniels is the pick at #6.
very specific, great detail, he isn't afraid to have an opinion.
He's got
1> Darnold (great accuracy with bad feet and improvisation, can't teach that, when he gets better feet, he will be incredibly accurate).
2> Rosen (has a plan, can read the defense, and has consistently great feet).
3> Lamar Jackson ( build an O around him).
4> Mayfield (manufactured offense and is scared of what happens when O isn't made around him. Orlovsky gives him a pass and likes his competition, say Brady isn't an angel either).
5> Allen (NFL isn't a projection based business, it is a production based business.. accuracy issues are an issue.. major red flags ... doesn't have a plan, does know how to change protection, Freeman had similar problems when "parts are moving". Stares at receiver, currently has "bad eyes", hard to fix. In summary, "he has some things are hard to change... takes years"). "That fifteen second time-frame where you get play, call play, and adjust" worries Orlovsky. Disconnect happens at snap when play is called and adjustment needs to take place.
i dont know who this nyg regime is going to like best or select (duh) but having been responsible for maybe the best draft target/development success story ever, i think it may end up they do something against the public perception. on age and offensive role mccarthy is the least finished product of all the top qbs as a passer, which i think this regime may view as something of a selling point.
Dan Orlovsky on the MMQB Podcast With Peter King - ( New Window )
At this point it would all be projection and traits, because I don't see a guy that carried his team with passing.
That's what the NFL Draft is.
Not draft due to college statistics.
It’s fair to criticize him but this type of argument is lazy
Quote:
for the 1970s.
At this point it would all be projection and traits, because I don't see a guy that carried his team with passing.
That's what the NFL Draft is.
Not draft due to college statistics.
Josh Allen pick is entirely defined by this. projection/traits > stats.
I think he needs a few years to develop. I get that Michigan was primarily a running team, but he didn't throw the ball once in the second half against Penn State. He also didn't play well IMO in the national championship game. Right now, he looks like a game manager with a strong arm, and one that is not particularly accurate. His throwing motion makes him seem like a baseball player throwing a football.
☝️
I think he needs a few years to develop. I get that Michigan was primarily a running team, but he didn't throw the ball once in the second half against Penn State. He also didn't play well IMO in the national championship game. Right now, he looks like a game manager with a strong arm, and one that is not particularly accurate. His throwing motion makes him seem like a baseball player throwing a football.
michigan was running at will against UW and he still did make some key plays. he played very well agsint bama and osu which were the 2 best teams they faced by a good margin.
0 turnovers in their last 4 games and 3 of them were top teams (osu game, b1g cg vs very good iowa D, then cfb playoffs vs bama and uw).
we can penalize him for an unkown because that's what his passing ability is, but it is overstating to say he hasnt shown the ability to be a good passer. they werent running that much because he was ineffective. that is the way harbough built his teams since before mccarthy. the passing efficiency/big plays he was able to make were what got them over the hump.
I think he needs a few years to develop. I get that Michigan was primarily a running team, but he didn't throw the ball once in the second half against Penn State. He also didn't play well IMO in the national championship game. Right now, he looks like a game manager with a strong arm, and one that is not particularly accurate. His throwing motion makes him seem like a baseball player throwing a football.
Yeah, he's a guy that I think should sit a year a la Jordan Love or Jalen Hurts. Throwing him into the fire right away could lead to disastrous results and usually I'm against the take a QB not to start him right away.
I think he needs a few years to develop. I get that Michigan was primarily a running team, but he didn't throw the ball once in the second half against Penn State. He also didn't play well IMO in the national championship game. Right now, he looks like a game manager with a strong arm, and one that is not particularly accurate. His throwing motion makes him seem like a baseball player throwing a football.
I’m pretty certain he was hurt in the Penn State game & that may have had something to do with it.
His worst game this year was the Maryland game.
Quote:
wouldn't take him in the first round, but agree that somebody might. QBs are routinely overdrafted.
I think he needs a few years to develop. I get that Michigan was primarily a running team, but he didn't throw the ball once in the second half against Penn State. He also didn't play well IMO in the national championship game. Right now, he looks like a game manager with a strong arm, and one that is not particularly accurate. His throwing motion makes him seem like a baseball player throwing a football.
michigan was running at will against UW and he still did make some key plays. he played very well agsint bama and osu which were the 2 best teams they faced by a good margin.
0 turnovers in their last 4 games and 3 of them were top teams (osu game, b1g cg vs very good iowa D, then cfb playoffs vs bama and uw).
we can penalize him for an unkown because that's what his passing ability is, but it is overstating to say he hasnt shown the ability to be a good passer. they werent running that much because he was ineffective. that is the way harbough built his teams since before mccarthy. the passing efficiency/big plays he was able to make were what got them over the hump.
He clearly has talent and tools to succeed at the next level. The unknown though (not his fault) makes him a hard guy to feel confident about.
Little challenge to the incumbent.
I think he needs a few years to develop. I get that Michigan was primarily a running team, but he didn't throw the ball once in the second half against Penn State. He also didn't play well IMO in the national championship game. Right now, he looks like a game manager with a strong arm, and one that is not particularly accurate. His throwing motion makes him seem like a baseball player throwing a football.
He was #11 in completion percentage and #6 in YPA… And his mechanics will be highlighted as a strength throughout the draft process
In comment 16363551 Blueworm said:
Quote:
where those who like Jones also like McCarthy.
Little challenge to the incumbent.
I think he needs a few years to develop. I get that Michigan was primarily a running team, but he didn't throw the ball once in the second half against Penn State. He also didn't play well IMO in the national championship game. Right now, he looks like a game manager with a strong arm, and one that is not particularly accurate. His throwing motion makes him seem like a baseball player throwing a football.
Good post. I think McCarthy is going to get a bump because of Harbaugh factor. We used to see that with players at Duke under Krzyzweski.
If he played for Kentucky, for example, are we having any conversations about McCarthy as a round one prospect? Just a guess, but I doubt it.
In his two full seasons at Michigan, how many times do you watch McCarthy and say, "Wow, that was pretty damn great..."?
My guess is few and far between.
Meanwhile, I'm sure you had a lot of those moments watching Williams or Daniels.
You are obsessed with narratives. So now people can’t like McCarthy without being accused of it being linked to liking Jones?
Quote:
were the two I had pegged to the Giants.
He's coachable and not highly dependent on any one thing.
That's your biggest compliment? He's coachable?
So how do you rate McCarthy as a QB? Would you be upset if NY took him in the 2nd round? Happy? What kind of future does your crystal ball see for him in the NFL? Thanks
Put him in there and let him learn on the fly.
Scanning the projections, consensus seems to be he's a top 50 player, likely to be gone by the middle of the second round.
Quote:
In comment 16363531 AcidTest said:
Quote:
wouldn't take him in the first round, but agree that somebody might. QBs are routinely overdrafted.
I think he needs a few years to develop. I get that Michigan was primarily a running team, but he didn't throw the ball once in the second half against Penn State. He also didn't play well IMO in the national championship game. Right now, he looks like a game manager with a strong arm, and one that is not particularly accurate. His throwing motion makes him seem like a baseball player throwing a football.
michigan was running at will against UW and he still did make some key plays. he played very well agsint bama and osu which were the 2 best teams they faced by a good margin.
0 turnovers in their last 4 games and 3 of them were top teams (osu game, b1g cg vs very good iowa D, then cfb playoffs vs bama and uw).
we can penalize him for an unkown because that's what his passing ability is, but it is overstating to say he hasnt shown the ability to be a good passer. they werent running that much because he was ineffective. that is the way harbough built his teams since before mccarthy. the passing efficiency/big plays he was able to make were what got them over the hump.
He clearly has talent and tools to succeed at the next level. The unknown though (not his fault) makes him a hard guy to feel confident about.
The odds make it tough to feel confident in any rookie qb living up to expectations- this is a really good year for QBs and even still i see risks with any of them.
Put him in there and let him learn on the fly.
How about instead of turning everything into a narrative we just give benefit of doubt that they draft the guy they like best, then play the guy they think gives them best chance to win?
Only like, every single incentive structure tied to theirs and their families livelihoods rewards them handsomely for doing that correctly as they did in buf.
Please tell me that isn't a veiled racism comment. From Go Terps it is expected, but from you I expect a bit more depth and honesty in your comments and projections.
Quote:
where those who like Jones also like McCarthy.
Please tell me that isn't a veiled racism comment. From Go Terps it is expected, but from you I expect a bit more depth and honesty in your comments and projections.
I have no idea where you are getting that, but no.
How about instead of turning everything into a narrative we just give benefit of doubt that they draft the guy they like best, then play the guy they think gives them best chance to win?
Only like, every single incentive structure tied to theirs and their families livelihoods rewards them handsomely for doing that correctly as they did in buf.
What narrative? It's my opinion derived from other teams starting a rookie QB and letting them take their lumps.
I think McCarthy would be in good hands with Daboll.
This. Run heavy offense. He had easy pre determined throws. Played behind a very good offensive line and run game. He wasn’t asked to do much but manage the game. He has a strong arm, he’s got the nfl size and movement ability. He has no arm talent imo. He has a strong arm but zero feel. His habit of rolling right and just forcing throws has been there for 2 seasons. Hes a bit reckless at times but nfl coaches are nfl coaches for a reason. They see the warts and think they can mold him. He will go end of round 1 or top of round 2. I would not mind if we selected him with one of the 2nd rounders.
I have a crazy suspicion that Schoen and daboll want Maye and will move up to get him. He is Josh Allen light. Similar build. Tough. Not the arm that Allen has but def strong. Carried a poor unc team for 2 seasons with limited talent. I can see them falling in love and making the move. If we stay put sign me up for this
Bowers/Odunze
McCarthy
Fautanu
Impressive running game for Michigan, non-existent passing game.
So how do you rate McCarthy as a QB? Would you be upset if NY took him in the 2nd round? Happy? What kind of future does your crystal ball see for him in the NFL? Thanks
I'd probably talk myself into being okay with a second-round selection. First round/lottery? NFW.
Good arm, decent athlete, looks like he has some good vertical speed. Decent height.
His delivery looks long to me. Didn't see a lot of variation in his ball speed (touch). Nothing too special on the move and it looks like has can lock onto his target right away. But he could also be following marching orders, so I am going to keep that crush him on that.
Maybe a solid prospect, but nothing elite.
Ask yourself this question. If he played for LSU, would he have been as effective as Burrow?
Good arm, decent athlete, looks like he has some good vertical speed. Decent height.
His delivery looks long to me. Didn't see a lot of variation in his ball speed (touch). Nothing too special on the move and it looks like has can lock onto his target right away. But he could also be following marching orders, so I am going to keep that crush him on that.
Maybe a solid prospect, but nothing elite.
Ask yourself this question. If he played for LSU, would he have been as effective as Burrow?
Should say I am not going to crush McCarthy on that (locking in on receivers)...
Nix does too but he's in between those two I would think.
The Giants do not want a QB with off the field issues or question marks at all costs.
Historically we know what the Giants have looked for in their QBs, but we really have no idea what Schoen & Daboll are looking for.
Ben Allbright said McCarthy got a Day 2 draft grade
Idk how you can say with such confidence that Daboll can fix accuracy issues. Josh Allen is a very rare exception. There aren't many guys who had accuracy issues in college and didn't have them in the NFL.
Put him in there and let him learn on the fly.
What if we also had Tyrod Taylor on the team. Let’s assume Jones isn’t physically ready for game 1. Would you really want to start McCarthy over Taylor?
Quote:
he is youngest of the highly rated QBs at 20 yo. If he were able to stay in college until he were 23 like some of the highly touted guys coming out, what would be the consensus on his NFL prospects?
BFD. Is getting older going to suddenly make McCarthy a special talent?
Quote:
if we do draft McCarthy, I wouldn't waste time sitting him behind Jones. What's the point? It's not like Love observing Rodgers.
Put him in there and let him learn on the fly.
What if we also had Tyrod Taylor on the team. Let’s assume Jones isn’t physically ready for game 1. Would you really want to start McCarthy over Taylor?
I'm going to make a few assumptions here.
If McCarthy is playing well in practice, performs well in joint practices, and looks comfortable in preseason games, yes, I would roll with him.
If McCarthy is a mess in those situations, no.
Quote:
And he’s going to be drafted much higher than many here expect or want
Ben Allbright said McCarthy got a Day 2 draft grade
Yeah 2nd round seems right.
IMHO
IMHO
Impressive running game for Michigan, non-existent passing game.
He led the team on a game tying drive in the Rose Bowl but yes, let’s focus on the Penn State game - when he was injured - to make the same tired and lazy argument that he’s good at handing the ball off.
IMHO
And here I thought you’d say it’s b/c he knew the defense’s plays
Not a good fit for the Giants
Not a good fit for the Giants
Just lazy analysis.
If Daboll wants him, that's not what's going to happen.
Quote:
In comment 16363403 SomeFan said:
Quote:
he is youngest of the highly rated QBs at 20 yo. If he were able to stay in college until he were 23 like some of the highly touted guys coming out, what would be the consensus on his NFL prospects?
BFD. Is getting older going to suddenly make McCarthy a special talent?
No, but it would be interesting to see what Caleb, Maye, et al were doing on the field when they were 20 yo assuming they were starting. I think extra years of experience could benefit him assuming the raw skills on there. Note that I would not want a DJ II.
Here are the numbers for 20 year old Maye & Williams. Also here are the numbers for Jayden Daniels 19 year old & part of his 20 year old season (He got hurt during his Age 20 season)
Maye - He completed 66.2% of his passes for 4,328 yards with 38 TDs & 7 INTs. He also had 698 rushing yards and 7 rushing TDs.
Williams - He completed 64.5% of his passes for 1912 yards with 21 TDs & 4 INTs. He also had 442 rushing yards and 6 rushing TDs. (Spencer Rattler was the starter at the beginning of this year. So Williams only attempted 211 passes)
Daniels - He completed 60.1% of his passes for 3644 yards with 22 TDs and 3 INTs. He also had 578 rushing yards and 7 rushing TDs.
Quote:
In comment 16363424 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16363403 SomeFan said:
Quote:
he is youngest of the highly rated QBs at 20 yo. If he were able to stay in college until he were 23 like some of the highly touted guys coming out, what would be the consensus on his NFL prospects?
BFD. Is getting older going to suddenly make McCarthy a special talent?
No, but it would be interesting to see what Caleb, Maye, et al were doing on the field when they were 20 yo assuming they were starting. I think extra years of experience could benefit him assuming the raw skills on there. Note that I would not want a DJ II.
Here are the numbers for 20 year old Maye & Williams. Also here are the numbers for Jayden Daniels 19 year old & part of his 20 year old season (He got hurt during his Age 20 season)
Maye - He completed 66.2% of his passes for 4,328 yards with 38 TDs & 7 INTs. He also had 698 rushing yards and 7 rushing TDs.
Williams - He completed 64.5% of his passes for 1912 yards with 21 TDs & 4 INTs. He also had 442 rushing yards and 6 rushing TDs. (Spencer Rattler was the starter at the beginning of this year. So Williams only attempted 211 passes)
Daniels - He completed 60.1% of his passes for 3644 yards with 22 TDs and 3 INTs. He also had 578 rushing yards and 7 rushing TDs.
This is just an argument stating that he should stay in school. How is he going to get the reps to develop, if he's not QB1 in the pros?
Quote:
In comment 16363618 SomeFan said:
Quote:
In comment 16363424 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16363403 SomeFan said:
Quote:
he is youngest of the highly rated QBs at 20 yo. If he were able to stay in college until he were 23 like some of the highly touted guys coming out, what would be the consensus on his NFL prospects?
BFD. Is getting older going to suddenly make McCarthy a special talent?
No, but it would be interesting to see what Caleb, Maye, et al were doing on the field when they were 20 yo assuming they were starting. I think extra years of experience could benefit him assuming the raw skills on there. Note that I would not want a DJ II.
Here are the numbers for 20 year old Maye & Williams. Also here are the numbers for Jayden Daniels 19 year old & part of his 20 year old season (He got hurt during his Age 20 season)
Maye - He completed 66.2% of his passes for 4,328 yards with 38 TDs & 7 INTs. He also had 698 rushing yards and 7 rushing TDs.
Williams - He completed 64.5% of his passes for 1912 yards with 21 TDs & 4 INTs. He also had 442 rushing yards and 6 rushing TDs. (Spencer Rattler was the starter at the beginning of this year. So Williams only attempted 211 passes)
Daniels - He completed 60.1% of his passes for 3644 yards with 22 TDs and 3 INTs. He also had 578 rushing yards and 7 rushing TDs.
This is just an argument stating that he should stay in school. How is he going to get the reps to develop, if he's not QB1 in the pros?
I'm not sure if you meant to reply to me or not. I haven't watched any McCarthy to say anything about him. I just responded to someone that said it'd be interesting to see what the other top QBs did during their Age 20 season.
Quote:
not any more than a Game Manager
IMHO
And here I thought you’d say it’s b/c he knew the defense’s plays
Now that you mention it..even you would have to admit his numerical production decreased after that stuff came out..
Quote:
In comment 16363646 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
In comment 16363618 SomeFan said:
Quote:
In comment 16363424 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16363403 SomeFan said:
Quote:
he is youngest of the highly rated QBs at 20 yo. If he were able to stay in college until he were 23 like some of the highly touted guys coming out, what would be the consensus on his NFL prospects?
BFD. Is getting older going to suddenly make McCarthy a special talent?
No, but it would be interesting to see what Caleb, Maye, et al were doing on the field when they were 20 yo assuming they were starting. I think extra years of experience could benefit him assuming the raw skills on there. Note that I would not want a DJ II.
Here are the numbers for 20 year old Maye & Williams. Also here are the numbers for Jayden Daniels 19 year old & part of his 20 year old season (He got hurt during his Age 20 season)
Maye - He completed 66.2% of his passes for 4,328 yards with 38 TDs & 7 INTs. He also had 698 rushing yards and 7 rushing TDs.
Williams - He completed 64.5% of his passes for 1912 yards with 21 TDs & 4 INTs. He also had 442 rushing yards and 6 rushing TDs. (Spencer Rattler was the starter at the beginning of this year. So Williams only attempted 211 passes)
Daniels - He completed 60.1% of his passes for 3644 yards with 22 TDs and 3 INTs. He also had 578 rushing yards and 7 rushing TDs.
This is just an argument stating that he should stay in school. How is he going to get the reps to develop, if he's not QB1 in the pros?
I'm not sure if you meant to reply to me or not. I haven't watched any McCarthy to say anything about him. I just responded to someone that said it'd be interesting to see what the other top QBs did during their Age 20 season.
Those other QBs didn't just go from 20 to 23 without a lot of games played.
Getting drafted outside the 1st likely means some standing around time, instead of playing.
Seems like a pretty important trait to have imo
Curious about the sample size.
What other QBs have you evaluated in college that had a similar profile and are now good in the NFL?
The anti-Penix.
Even after signstealgate???
Cmon man he did squadush after that crap came down...
He is a poor man's Mac Jones
Painfully stupid take
Painfully stupid take
He’s nothing if not consistent
Sy, you saw that in the Penn State game?
Quote:
Is the fact he has almost zero drop off in production and quality against pressure vs. no pressure
Sy, you saw that in the Penn State game?
He dropped back 10 times
lol... classic
Painfully stupid take
Agreed. Red herring on this topic.
Quote:
Is the fact he has almost zero drop off in production and quality against pressure vs. no pressure
Even after signstealgate???
Cmon man he did squadush after that crap came down...
He is a poor man's Mac Jones
Yeah he really sucked against Bama…
I wouldn't frame it that way.
I think it's more of not over-drafting another QB in the first round.
Quote:
In comment 16363801 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
Is the fact he has almost zero drop off in production and quality against pressure vs. no pressure
Sy, you saw that in the Penn State game?
He dropped back 10 times
I realize that he went 7/8 for 60 yards in that game. That was against pressure. He was getting rocked in the first half there. In the second half he didn't throw at all, I thought because of the pressure in the first half. I'm not being a smart ass, just trying to understand what went into your initial statement.
Quote:
In comment 16363991 GaryR said:
Quote:
In comment 16363801 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
Is the fact he has almost zero drop off in production and quality against pressure vs. no pressure
Sy, you saw that in the Penn State game?
He dropped back 10 times
I realize that he went 7/8 for 60 yards in that game. That was against pressure. He was getting rocked in the first half there. In the second half he didn't throw at all, I thought because of the pressure in the first half. I'm not being a smart ass, just trying to understand what went into your initial statement.
I don’t understand why people use the second half of that Penn State game as evidence that McCarthy is a limited QB. It’s not his fault Penn State could not stop the run.
Quote:
In comment 16363801 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
Is the fact he has almost zero drop off in production and quality against pressure vs. no pressure
Even after signstealgate???
Cmon man he did squadush after that crap came down...
He is a poor man's Mac Jones
Yeah he really sucked against Bama…
20 points in regulation...not exactly gangbusters
Quote:
fits him with nyg.
I wouldn't frame it that way.
I think it's more of not over-drafting another QB in the first round.
You think you know that better now than schoen and daboll will after 4 months of watching every play he’s ever run?
Quote:
In comment 16363963 AROCK1000 said:
Quote:
In comment 16363801 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
Is the fact he has almost zero drop off in production and quality against pressure vs. no pressure
Even after signstealgate???
Cmon man he did squadush after that crap came down...
He is a poor man's Mac Jones
Yeah he really sucked against Bama…
20 points in regulation...not exactly gangbusters
Sy,you have forgotten more about scouting than I have ever known....
I do think you should re watch his drop backs over the last 4 or 5 games and base your opinion on that.
Just 1 man's [ a poor man at that] opinion
Quote:
In comment 16364002 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
fits him with nyg.
I wouldn't frame it that way.
I think it's more of not over-drafting another QB in the first round.
You think you know that better now than schoen and daboll will after 4 months of watching every play he’s ever run?
Be honest are you happy if we take JJ with any of our first 3 picks??
20 points in regulation...not exactly gangbusters
Over 200 yards, 3 TDs against a top 5 team is nothing to sneeze at.
Quote:
In comment 16364022 JT039 said:
Quote:
In comment 16363963 AROCK1000 said:
Quote:
In comment 16363801 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
Is the fact he has almost zero drop off in production and quality against pressure vs. no pressure
Even after signstealgate???
Cmon man he did squadush after that crap came down...
He is a poor man's Mac Jones
Yeah he really sucked against Bama…
20 points in regulation...not exactly gangbusters
Sy,you have forgotten more about scouting than I have ever known....
I do think you should re watch his drop backs over the last 4 or 5 games and base your opinion on that.
Just 1 man's [ a poor man at that] opinion
Hahahahahaha! This is great. So, you want Sy to go back and rewatch games he’s already looked at, but not just any games but the games of your choosing and then Sy should only base his entire opinion of the player on those games you hand picked? Is that right?
This place is a true treasure
Quote:
In comment 16364027 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16364002 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
fits him with nyg.
I wouldn't frame it that way.
I think it's more of not over-drafting another QB in the first round.
You think you know that better now than schoen and daboll will after 4 months of watching every play he’s ever run?
Be honest are you happy if we take JJ with any of our first 3 picks??
first 3 picks? id be fine with them taking any QB they like at #6. off the top of my head going back to 2017 there arent many (if any) qbs i felt strong enough against that i wouldn't have given whoever the coach was selecting them the benefit of doubt.
Quote:
In comment 16364036 AROCK1000 said:
Quote:
In comment 16364022 JT039 said:
Quote:
In comment 16363963 AROCK1000 said:
Quote:
In comment 16363801 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
Is the fact he has almost zero drop off in production and quality against pressure vs. no pressure
Even after signstealgate???
Cmon man he did squadush after that crap came down...
He is a poor man's Mac Jones
Yeah he really sucked against Bama…
20 points in regulation...not exactly gangbusters
Sy,you have forgotten more about scouting than I have ever known....
I do think you should re watch his drop backs over the last 4 or 5 games and base your opinion on that.
Just 1 man's [ a poor man at that] opinion
Hahahahahaha! This is great. So, you want Sy to go back and rewatch games he’s already looked at, but not just any games but the games of your choosing and then Sy should only base his entire opinion of the player on those games you hand picked? Is that right?
This place is a true treasure
I happen to think Sy is wrong on this take.
Quote:
In comment 16364048 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16364027 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16364002 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
fits him with nyg.
I wouldn't frame it that way.
I think it's more of not over-drafting another QB in the first round.
You think you know that better now than schoen and daboll will after 4 months of watching every play he’s ever run?
Be honest are you happy if we take JJ with any of our first 3 picks??
first 3 picks? id be fine with them taking any QB they like at #6. off the top of my head going back to 2017 there arent many (if any) qbs i felt strong enough against that i wouldn't have given whoever the coach was selecting them the benefit of doubt.
I can see taking him in the 3rd round...any sooner is a major reach
Quote:
So how do you rate McCarthy as a QB? Would you be upset if NY took him in the 2nd round? Happy? What kind of future does your crystal ball see for him in the NFL? Thanks
I'd probably talk myself into being okay with a second-round selection. First round/lottery? NFW.
Good arm, decent athlete, looks like he has some good vertical speed. Decent height.
His delivery looks long to me. Didn't see a lot of variation in his ball speed (touch). Nothing too special on the move and it looks like has can lock onto his target right away. But he could also be following marching orders, so I am going to keep that crush him on that.
Maybe a solid prospect, but nothing elite.
Ask yourself this question. If he played for LSU, would he have been as effective as Burrow?
Second round ??
You have lost my confidence.
You think you know that better now than schoen and daboll will after 4 months of watching every play he’s ever run?
I'm explaining to you why there is such mixed emotions on McCarthy. You don't read this friction with the top three.
Whether you accept or not, I couldn't care less.
And if you want to play the "GM and coaches know more than you, so STFU" card, well, why even have a BBI...
Second round ??
You have lost my confidence.
It's infinitely better than the #6 in the lottery... ;)
Quote:
You think you know that better now than schoen and daboll will after 4 months of watching every play he’s ever run?
I'm explaining to you why there is such mixed emotions on McCarthy. You don't read this friction with the top three.
Whether you accept or not, I couldn't care less.
And if you want to play the "GM and coaches know more than you, so STFU" card, well, why even have a BBI...
McCarthy might be a B+/A type draft pick.
Just like the Jones contract.
Quote:
Second round ??
You have lost my confidence.
It's infinitely better than the #6 in the lottery... ;)
No. It’s a mistake.
Quote:
You think you know that better now than schoen and daboll will after 4 months of watching every play he’s ever run?
I'm explaining to you why there is such mixed emotions on McCarthy. You don't read this friction with the top three.
Whether you accept or not, I couldn't care less.
And if you want to play the "GM and coaches know more than you, so STFU" card, well, why even have a BBI...
have whatever opinion you want, if it's grounded in the concept of "overdrafting" a player so far out from the draft my opinion is it's a stupid opinion. this time last year people would have said deonte banks in round 1 was an overdraft (and jalin hyatt in round 3 ridiculously unlikely).
No. It’s a mistake.
You think round two is a mistake, too?
Look, I get it. A very solid case can be made McCarthy is Jones, 2.0.
Quote:
In comment 16364048 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
You think you know that better now than schoen and daboll will after 4 months of watching every play he’s ever run?
I'm explaining to you why there is such mixed emotions on McCarthy. You don't read this friction with the top three.
Whether you accept or not, I couldn't care less.
And if you want to play the "GM and coaches know more than you, so STFU" card, well, why even have a BBI...
have whatever opinion you want, if it's grounded in the concept of "overdrafting" a player so far out from the draft my opinion is it's a stupid opinion. this time last year people would have said deonte banks in round 1 was an overdraft (and jalin hyatt in round 3 ridiculously unlikely).
Banks and Hyatt were fabulous picks
In comment 16364205 bw in dc said:
Quote:
No. It’s a mistake.
You think round two is a mistake, too?
Look, I get it. A very solid case can be made McCarthy is Jones, 2.0.
In other words the receiver was wide open on
McCarthy made very few key tight passes in pressure moments.
He was nothing close to a juggernaut vs Penn St Ohio State,Bama or Washington
I agree McCarthy has a better arm. I don't buy there are no similarities.
Michigan hater thru and thru...but I would be thrilled to get any Michigan player who would help the Giants...
I have been skeptical of JJ for a while now.
Quote:
No. It’s a mistake.
You think round two is a mistake, too?
Look, I get it. A very solid case can be made McCarthy is Jones, 2.0.
QB play in that conference was awful this year. McCarthy isn’t on my list of guys worth taking, although because of limited volume he will be a QB drafted on day 3. I wouldn’t invest even that.
Anything earlier tells me you are over-projecting something that you barely saw at the college-level too much at the NFL-level. He’s not a NFL passer.
I also don’t understand what poor QB play in the Big Ten has to do with McCarthy.
I also don’t understand what poor QB play in the Big Ten has to do with McCarthy.
He led that recent movement.
I also don’t understand what poor QB play in the Big Ten has to do with McCarthy.
Those are best guesses assessment. I can name quite a few players who seemed to have first round grades and dropped.
Quote:
If he was told he was a day 3 pick do you think he’d be going pro?
I also don’t understand what poor QB play in the Big Ten has to do with McCarthy.
Those are best guesses assessment. I can name quite a few players who seemed to have first round grades and dropped.
in the nil era there's actual $ to be lost by making the wrong decision. not just hypothetical future $.
I also don’t understand what poor QB play in the Big Ten has to do with McCarthy.
Is it at least possible,he realizes
Harbaugh is out..and that he had the advantage of knowing play calls and that his stock is as high as it gets???
Quote:
If he was told he was a day 3 pick do you think he’d be going pro?
I also don’t understand what poor QB play in the Big Ten has to do with McCarthy.
Is it at least possible,he realizes
Harbaugh is out..and that he had the advantage of knowing play calls and that his stock is as high as it gets???
Your schtick and views on Michigan are old and tiresome. You’re not objective so your comments have very little weight to carry.
Quote:
In comment 16364274 RCPhoenix said:
Quote:
If he was told he was a day 3 pick do you think he’d be going pro?
I also don’t understand what poor QB play in the Big Ten has to do with McCarthy.
Is it at least possible,he realizes
Harbaugh is out..and that he had the advantage of knowing play calls and that his stock is as high as it gets???
Your schtick and views on Michigan are old and tiresome. You’re not objective so your comments have very little weight to carry.
Kiss my ass
Quote:
If he was told he was a day 3 pick do you think he’d be going pro?
I also don’t understand what poor QB play in the Big Ten has to do with McCarthy.
Is it at least possible,he realizes
Harbaugh is out..and that he had the advantage of knowing play calls and that his stock is as high as it gets???
That’s a really dumb take.
Quote:
In comment 16364274 RCPhoenix said:
Quote:
If he was told he was a day 3 pick do you think he’d be going pro?
I also don’t understand what poor QB play in the Big Ten has to do with McCarthy.
Is it at least possible,he realizes
Harbaugh is out..and that he had the advantage of knowing play calls and that his stock is as high as it gets???
That’s a really dumb take.
I respect your opinions, and yes I admit Michigan won fair and square.
But I think you know JJ did not play like a first round pick these last 4 or 5games.
Quote:
In comment 16364274 RCPhoenix said:
Quote:
If he was told he was a day 3 pick do you think he’d be going pro?
I also don’t understand what poor QB play in the Big Ten has to do with McCarthy.
Is it at least possible,he realizes
Harbaugh is out..and that he had the advantage of knowing play calls and that his stock is as high as it gets???
Your schtick and views on Michigan are old and tiresome. You’re not objective so your comments have very little weight to carry.
August and you have schticks down pat on bbi. Well done August.
Tying drive vs Alabama
Yes 💯
But is that first round pick worthy?
Quote:
In comment 16364387 AROCK1000 said:
Quote:
In comment 16364274 RCPhoenix said:
Quote:
If he was told he was a day 3 pick do you think he’d be going pro?
I also don’t understand what poor QB play in the Big Ten has to do with McCarthy.
Is it at least possible,he realizes
Harbaugh is out..and that he had the advantage of knowing play calls and that his stock is as high as it gets???
Your schtick and views on Michigan are old and tiresome. You’re not objective so your comments have very little weight to carry.
August and you have schticks down pat on bbi. Well done August.
I was on almost every college thread all year. He said the same shit every week. Started 3 threads a day on Michigans cheating every week. It’s not hard to pick up on someone’s agenda when they say the same shit over and over.
Right Googs? Or should I say January? Pathetic…
Yours too
Quote:
.
Yours too
I don’t have one. JT…haha!
Why do you sit here and post on the BBI and not in a front office?
He will be no lower than a mid second-round pick
If he is there in the 3rd, sure, take a flyer. I just don’t see anything special in his game. He will be a first round draft pick because of team accomplishments, not what he can do individually.
He seems like the guy Gettleman and Mara would love at #6.
“He won a championship and Michigan! He says please and thank you! He’s the complete package!”
A lot of people I trust rate him highly. I personally don’t give a shit about his college stats other than yard per attempt and completion % (he passes the bar for both). The college game is so goofy anyway with passing stats that you can’t trust that alone anyway.
Plus he can run. I will have no problem if the Giants take him.
Or he might now Harbaugh is leaving and his stock could go down.
Quote:
He could spend another year in college and make that sweet NIL money. So he and his advisors are either severely mistaken or he should come out.
Or he might now Harbaugh is leaving and his stock could go down.
if his stock isn't in the first round now, who cares if his stock goes down again? we have seen time and time again that QBs who fall out of the 1st round can fall anywhere. Sam Howell in rd 5, etc, even Levis who got a green room invite and had some top 5 buzz through an entire cycle fell. Malik Willis ended up round 3.
in the NIL world any additional years in CFB he'd make more money at UM than in the NFL if he isn't a very likely first round pick while giving himself a chance to raise his stock to being QB1/2 of the following year - which means like $30m guaranteed.
the 3rd overall pick this year is getting a 41m contract with 27m guaranteed. the 10th overall pick is getting 25m with 15m guaranteed.
if he didnt get a day 1 grade declaring at age 20 is moronic. if he was that afraid of harbough leaving he could transfer to lincoln riley/USC, make more than the $3m caleb made last year in the process, and probably put himself in contention for 1OA next year.
Quote:
In comment 16364831 Mike from SI said:
Quote:
He could spend another year in college and make that sweet NIL money. So he and his advisors are either severely mistaken or he should come out.
Or he might now Harbaugh is leaving and his stock could go down.
if his stock isn't in the first round now, who cares if his stock goes down again? we have seen time and time again that QBs who fall out of the 1st round can fall anywhere. Sam Howell in rd 5, etc, even Levis who got a green room invite and had some top 5 buzz through an entire cycle fell. Malik Willis ended up round 3.
in the NIL world any additional years in CFB he'd make more money at UM than in the NFL if he isn't a very likely first round pick while giving himself a chance to raise his stock to being QB1/2 of the following year - which means like $30m guaranteed.
the 3rd overall pick this year is getting a 41m contract with 27m guaranteed. the 10th overall pick is getting 25m with 15m guaranteed.
if he didnt get a day 1 grade declaring at age 20 is moronic. if he was that afraid of harbough leaving he could transfer to lincoln riley/USC, make more than the $3m caleb made last year in the process, and probably put himself in contention for 1OA next year.
Lets play out the scenario you provided..
He got a late first round projection...
assume he gets what Mac Jones got money wise via the NFL draft this year....play out the deal $s wise.
the idea of a transfer is one I had not considered...
USC makes sense because of Caleb leaving...
Quote:
In comment 16364992 Jim in Forest Hills said:
Quote:
In comment 16364831 Mike from SI said:
Quote:
He could spend another year in college and make that sweet NIL money. So he and his advisors are either severely mistaken or he should come out.
Or he might now Harbaugh is leaving and his stock could go down.
if his stock isn't in the first round now, who cares if his stock goes down again? we have seen time and time again that QBs who fall out of the 1st round can fall anywhere. Sam Howell in rd 5, etc, even Levis who got a green room invite and had some top 5 buzz through an entire cycle fell. Malik Willis ended up round 3.
in the NIL world any additional years in CFB he'd make more money at UM than in the NFL if he isn't a very likely first round pick while giving himself a chance to raise his stock to being QB1/2 of the following year - which means like $30m guaranteed.
the 3rd overall pick this year is getting a 41m contract with 27m guaranteed. the 10th overall pick is getting 25m with 15m guaranteed.
if he didnt get a day 1 grade declaring at age 20 is moronic. if he was that afraid of harbough leaving he could transfer to lincoln riley/USC, make more than the $3m caleb made last year in the process, and probably put himself in contention for 1OA next year.
Lets play out the scenario you provided..
He got a late first round projection...
assume he gets what Mac Jones got money wise via the NFL draft this year....play out the deal $s wise.
the idea of a transfer is one I had not considered...
USC makes sense because of Caleb leaving...
I just pulled up mac jones contract...$15MM guaranteed,now he was the #10 pick-we need a late 1st round QB recent comp
pick #32 = 6.7m signing bonus, 13.6m total contract
pick #33 = 4.8m signing bonus, 10.9m total contract
pick #50 = 2.8m signing bonus, 8.2m total contract
levis (pic #33 last year) = 4m signing bonus, 8m gtd, 9m total contract
so i think for any big time college QB with top NIL (~3m), and the potential upside of being a top qb the following year, you don't declare unless you are a top 20 player (knowing even if you fall 20 extra spots, you are still probably guaranteeing yourself about 2x what NIL would, and so long as you are a top 50 pick you aren't "losing money").
https://overthecap.com/draft - ( New Window )
I’ll just say that I bet McCarthy has experienced representation advising him and that he is declaring because they have solid information he will be picked in round 1, and maybe in the top 20-25.
I just pulled up mac jones contract...$15MM guaranteed,now he was the #10 pick-we need a late 1st round QB recent comp
Mac Jones was #15 pick in 2021 draft.
I’ll just say that I bet McCarthy has experienced representation advising him and that he is declaring because they have solid information he will be picked in round 1, and maybe in the top 20-25.
that would be my presumption as well, especially knowing his head coach probably has a better read on nfl draft projections than any other or any advisory board. sounds like he will be coaching herbert but i dont think he'd give the guy he calls UM's best qb ever bad intel.
this math is why it was a plainly obvious decision for cam ward to not declare (which he eventually realized).
I’ll just say that I bet McCarthy has experienced representation advising him and that he is declaring because they have solid information he will be picked in round 1, and maybe in the top 20-25.
100% that McCarthy has intel on his projected draft range. It's obviously a best guess from the NFL's Draft Advisory Board.
At the same time, I believe his family is fairly well-off financially as his father owns and runs his own business. So, there are no hardship issue here...
this
Quote:
I would be fine signing him to an UDFA deal at most.
I wouldn't go that far, but I'm not touching this kid until day two or preferably day three. I tried, but I just don't see anything special outside his straight-line speed, which does stand out.
He is more talented than Jones. So, he has that going for him... ;)