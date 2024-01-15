Schoen is discussing top pick BLUATHRT : 1/15/2024 3:08 pm

I know what has happened here in recent years, so don’t witch hunt. I do have firsthand knowledge of this. Take it for what you will. Schoen and Poles are talking trade for the top pick. I don’t have parameters etc, but I know for a fact initial terms have been exchanged. The thinking is that QB will be the top 3 picks in the draft with Williams declaring officially.



Just thought I’d pass along…