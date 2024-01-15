for display only
Schoen is discussing top pick

BLUATHRT : 1/15/2024 3:08 pm
I know what has happened here in recent years, so don’t witch hunt. I do have firsthand knowledge of this. Take it for what you will. Schoen and Poles are talking trade for the top pick. I don’t have parameters etc, but I know for a fact initial terms have been exchanged. The thinking is that QB will be the top 3 picks in the draft with Williams declaring officially.

Just thought I’d pass along…
Do it! Get Caleb Williams!  
Manhattan : 1/15/2024 3:10 pm : link
That will ignite this franchise!
I have the champagne on ice.  
bceagle05 : 1/15/2024 3:11 pm : link
.
Do it  
bwitz : 1/15/2024 3:11 pm : link
While you’re at it  
Gforce11 : 1/15/2024 3:12 pm : link
I’m looking for the winning lottery numbers please. Thank you!
RE: I have the champagne on ice.  
Scooter185 : 1/15/2024 3:13 pm : link
In comment 16365667 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
.


Bought the good whisky

That way im prepared either way
Absurd if its for...  
knowledgetimmons : 1/15/2024 3:13 pm : link
Caleb Williams. Practically anyone else would be a better pick.
Would be very exciting  
JB_in_DC : 1/15/2024 3:15 pm : link
Thanks for passing along!

I wonder which QB they like best.
I'd gain a lot of respect for the regime if this is true  
Go Terps : 1/15/2024 3:15 pm : link
At least try!
RE: Absurd if its for...  
Manhattan : 1/15/2024 3:16 pm : link
In comment 16365672 knowledgetimmons said:
Quote:
Caleb Williams. Practically anyone else would be a better pick.


ok skippy.. maybe you should watch some video of him. He's the best QB in this draft, by far. If/when we get him you'll be thrilled.
Ah yes,  
darren in pdx : 1/15/2024 3:16 pm : link
asshat season has officially begun. Appreciate the info whether or not it's true/comes to be. If true, I wonder if Daboll would covet Maye more than Williams. They'd have to trade up to 1 to ensure either one of those two.
Do we know if any of the top picks  
Giantimistic : 1/15/2024 3:17 pm : link
Will be ok if Daboll yells at them.
Just do it  
Strahan91 : 1/15/2024 3:18 pm : link
.
This is what I love about the off-season: hope  
BH28 : 1/15/2024 3:19 pm : link
until it all comes crashing back to reality, haha. I am hopeful this is true.

Big fan of having enough conviction to control your own destiny, mnake your move, and own it. Don't let the other teams draft strategy impact your moves.
I’m not a big Williams fan  
gary_from_chester : 1/15/2024 3:19 pm : link
But if they think he is the goods, I’m all in and will root for him in a big way. This team needs a sea change and it all starts with the QB.
Thanks for this,  
Section331 : 1/15/2024 3:20 pm : link
BLUATHRT is a long time poster, so I believe him when he says he has sources. Now, how steep the price is and will Schoen be willing to pay it are 2 different things, but I’m glad to hear that they are taking this seriously.
Wonder what players the Bears might want from the Giants  
widmerseyebrow : 1/15/2024 3:20 pm : link
on top of the picks.
Trade to #1!  
SaltyJoe : 1/15/2024 3:21 pm : link
Then trade back to #3 and pick up Harrison Jr.
It would also be interesting to see trade interest with WAS  
widmerseyebrow : 1/15/2024 3:22 pm : link
or NE.

Would tell us how many QBs they like.
Not  
AcidTest : 1/15/2024 3:22 pm : link
a fan of blockbuster trades for QBs. Most don't work out for the team trading up, and just leave it stripped of draft picks. But I would prefer trading players (anyone except Thomas or Lawrence) instead of picks. Maybe #6, KT, Neal, and another pick would be enough, but I'm not sure what the cap hits would be for trading KT and Neal.
No !!!  
Trainmaster : 1/15/2024 3:25 pm : link
Baseline plan should be to stand pat or trade back.

No giving up a King’s Ransom on a QB crapshoot.

Ugh.
RE: Not  
ryanmkeane : 1/15/2024 3:25 pm : link
In comment 16365691 AcidTest said:
Quote:
a fan of blockbuster trades for QBs. Most don't work out for the team trading up, and just leave it stripped of draft picks. But I would prefer trading players (anyone except Thomas or Lawrence) instead of picks. Maybe #6, KT, Neal, and another pick would be enough, but I'm not sure what the cap hits would be for trading KT and Neal.

Eli Manning?
if they do take a qb  
dancing blue bear : 1/15/2024 3:26 pm : link
I would be happy they have this kind of conviction.

I think it would be maye.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/15/2024 3:27 pm : link
‘That’s how you become great man. Hang your balls out there.’
BLUATHRT...  
bw in dc : 1/15/2024 3:27 pm : link
Without divulging too much info, how do you know this?
RE: RE: Not  
AcidTest : 1/15/2024 3:30 pm : link
In comment 16365697 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 16365691 AcidTest said:


Quote:


a fan of blockbuster trades for QBs. Most don't work out for the team trading up, and just leave it stripped of draft picks. But I would prefer trading players (anyone except Thomas or Lawrence) instead of picks. Maybe #6, KT, Neal, and another pick would be enough, but I'm not sure what the cap hits would be for trading KT and Neal.


Eli Manning?


Manning cost a #1, #3, and a #5. Getting from #6 to #1 is going to cost a lot more. The two situations aren't even close to being remotely similar in terms of cost. And a plausible argument can be made that the Manning trade was a mistake given that we should have stayed at #4 and taken Ben R and saved our draft picks.
It's been by gut feeling for the last week or so  
Sean : 1/15/2024 3:31 pm : link
It makes too much sense. This is the time to make the big swing.
When Danny Kannell  
GiantGrit : 1/15/2024 3:32 pm : link
Posted about his dream scenario is Giants getting the first overall pick in a trade up for Williams, I said mentioned there was smoke in this chimney.

Sounds like more smoke than I thought.
Is  
Jripper4201 : 1/15/2024 3:32 pm : link
This just conjecture or does the OP have a history of insider knowledge ??
RE: Ah yes,  
Mdgiantsfan : 1/15/2024 3:33 pm : link
In comment 16365677 darren in pdx said:
Quote:
asshat season has officially begun. Appreciate the info whether or not it's true/comes to be. If true, I wonder if Daboll would covet Maye more than Williams. They'd have to trade up to 1 to ensure either one of those two.


Absolutely! Thansk BLU!

It will be interesting to see how this plays out. If Joe is able pkg a deal and get Caleb, that would amp up this franchise. Obviously there’d be no guarantees of success, but to finally have an A+ QB prospect would be welcomed sight.
Hope so!  
The Dude : 1/15/2024 3:33 pm : link
I’ll be searching BBI resident asshats more towards April though..
RE: When Danny Kannell  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/15/2024 3:33 pm : link
In comment 16365713 GiantGrit said:
Quote:
Posted about his dream scenario is Giants getting the first overall pick in a trade up for Williams, I said mentioned there was smoke in this chimney.

Sounds like more smoke than I thought.


Cat out of the bag?
Curious if they’d want players PLUS picks  
tommcd66 : 1/15/2024 3:33 pm : link
AT? Dex? They could ask for anything, correct? What’s absolutely off limits here?
RE: RE: RE: Not  
Big Rick in FL : 1/15/2024 3:34 pm : link
In comment 16365706 AcidTest said:
Quote:
In comment 16365697 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


In comment 16365691 AcidTest said:


Quote:


a fan of blockbuster trades for QBs. Most don't work out for the team trading up, and just leave it stripped of draft picks. But I would prefer trading players (anyone except Thomas or Lawrence) instead of picks. Maybe #6, KT, Neal, and another pick would be enough, but I'm not sure what the cap hits would be for trading KT and Neal.


Eli Manning?



Manning cost a #1, #3, and a #5. Getting from #6 to #1 is going to cost a lot more. The two situations aren't even close to being remotely similar in terms of cost. And a plausible argument can be made that the Manning trade was a mistake given that we should have stayed at #4 and taken Ben R and saved our draft picks.


What do you think the Giants would have to give up to get to #1?
And  
AcidTest : 1/15/2024 3:37 pm : link
why should we have any confidence that Schoen will pick the right QB if he does trade to #1? He just signed Daniel Jones to a $160M contract, even though he is a high-end backup/low-end starter whose injury history at the time included a concussion and two serious neck injuries. And when Jones is cut or traded next year the Giants will have to incur a $22M cap hit, the largest in team history.
RE: Curious if they’d want players PLUS picks  
Go Terps : 1/15/2024 3:37 pm : link
In comment 16365720 tommcd66 said:
Quote:
AT? Dex? They could ask for anything, correct? What’s absolutely off limits here?


I'd imagine the most valuable players in trade are those on rookie deals: Thibodeaux, Banks, Hyatt come to mind.
RE: When Danny Kannell  
The Dude : 1/15/2024 3:38 pm : link
In comment 16365713 GiantGrit said:
Quote:
Posted about his dream scenario is Giants getting the first overall pick in a trade up for Williams, I said mentioned there was smoke in this chimney.

Sounds like more smoke than I thought.


Grit...I've been following your posts.....Ive seen smoke about Nix....but i prefer this smoke much more lol.
Don't get too excited!  
KeoweeFan : 1/15/2024 3:38 pm : link
After last season's draft, Schoen explained they had pre-explored (had terms already discussed) for every possible trade UP and trade DOWN as the draft progressed. (I believe he said Brandon Brown did a lot of that legwork.)

What they actually did was decided at the time the pick came up.

WAY to early to claim someone knows what Schoen will do.
Good. Thanks BLUATHRT.  
ThomasG : 1/15/2024 3:38 pm : link
Assuming there will be others calling Poles too.

Not going to be cheap, but so needs to happen.
RE: Not  
Jim in Tampa : 1/15/2024 3:39 pm : link
In comment 16365691 AcidTest said:
Quote:
a fan of blockbuster trades for QBs. Most don't work out for the team trading up, and just leave it stripped of draft picks. But I would prefer trading players (anyone except Thomas or Lawrence) instead of picks. Maybe #6, KT, Neal, and another pick would be enough, but I'm not sure what the cap hits would be for trading KT and Neal.

Acid... You (and others) might find the video linked below interesting, as it tends to support trading down, rather than trading up.

It also brings up a point that I hadn't considered. Since the average age of NFL owners is 75, they tend to support "win now" decisions, which may not be in the best long-term interests of their team.

Having said all that. Do it Joe! Go get Caleb!!

NFL Draft Video - ( New Window )
RE: RE: RE: Not  
Section331 : 1/15/2024 3:39 pm : link
In comment 16365706 AcidTest said:
Quote:
In comment 16365697 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


In comment 16365691 AcidTest said:


Quote:


a fan of blockbuster trades for QBs. Most don't work out for the team trading up, and just leave it stripped of draft picks. But I would prefer trading players (anyone except Thomas or Lawrence) instead of picks. Maybe #6, KT, Neal, and another pick would be enough, but I'm not sure what the cap hits would be for trading KT and Neal.


Eli Manning?



Manning cost a #1, #3, and a #5. Getting from #6 to #1 is going to cost a lot more. The two situations aren't even close to being remotely similar in terms of cost. And a plausible argument can be made that the Manning trade was a mistake given that we should have stayed at #4 and taken Ben R and saved our draft picks.


Maybe, but given how it played out, how did that trade hurt the Giants? I wasn’t crazy with how Ernie handled that trade - I would have forced SD to commit before the pick was made - but in the end it worked out pretty well. We have no idea how Ben would have handled living in NY.
Wasn't there an article on BBi or asshat info recently that Williams  
Blue21 : 1/15/2024 3:40 pm : link
said no way he wants to go to Chicago?
RE: RE: When Danny Kannell  
GiantGrit : 1/15/2024 3:40 pm : link
In comment 16365718 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16365713 GiantGrit said:


Quote:


Posted about his dream scenario is Giants getting the first overall pick in a trade up for Williams, I said mentioned there was smoke in this chimney.

Sounds like more smoke than I thought.



Cat out of the bag?


Hard to dispute that. Given the amount of regime changes top 5 I have a feeling Schoen would want a trade up done sooner rather than later even if he needs to overpay a bit. Don't give someone like Washington time to establish a board and make a move. If you love Williams (the Giants do) you make that move ASAP
RE: RE: RE: Not  
k2tampa : 1/15/2024 3:41 pm : link
In comment 16365706 AcidTest said:
Quote:
In comment 16365697 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


In comment 16365691 AcidTest said:


Quote:


a fan of blockbuster trades for QBs. Most don't work out for the team trading up, and just leave it stripped of draft picks. But I would prefer trading players (anyone except Thomas or Lawrence) instead of picks. Maybe #6, KT, Neal, and another pick would be enough, but I'm not sure what the cap hits would be for trading KT and Neal.


Eli Manning?



Manning cost a #1, #3, and a #5. Getting from #6 to #1 is going to cost a lot more. The two situations aren't even close to being remotely similar in terms of cost. And a plausible argument can be made that the Manning trade was a mistake given that we should have stayed at #4 and taken Ben R and saved our draft picks.


Manning cost two ones, a three and a five.
RE: Wasn't there an article on BBi or asshat info recently that Williams  
Big Rick in FL : 1/15/2024 3:42 pm : link
In comment 16365741 Blue21 said:
Quote:
said no way he wants to go to Chicago?


I believe there was, but it came from a troll Twitter account.
Do you do carpentry work?  
Blue Dog : 1/15/2024 3:42 pm : link
Perhaps for the Mara family
RE: …  
Manhattan : 1/15/2024 3:42 pm : link
In comment 16365700 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
‘That’s how you become great man. Hang your balls out there.’


yep.. no guts, no glory.
RE: Wasn't there an article on BBi or asshat info recently that Williams  
GiantsRage2007 : 1/15/2024 3:43 pm : link
In comment 16365741 Blue21 said:
Quote:
said no way he wants to go to Chicago?


It was a parody account on Twitter. Good ole Wes Steinberg
Good info  
GaryR : 1/15/2024 3:44 pm : link
guys. Keep it coming.

C'mon Joe, do your best to get it done.
I would imagine he’s having calls with everyone ahead of him  
GiantsFan84 : 1/15/2024 3:46 pm : link
This isn’t DG. He’s going to be prepared for the draft and ready to move if the price is right.
Also curious if  
Pepe LePugh : 1/15/2024 3:46 pm : link
Poles has also discussed terms with Pats, Skins, and Falcons? All are in the hunt. Also discussing terms doesn’t mean Bears have committed to passing on QB upgrade themselves. Interesting times.
RE: No !!!  
Sec 103 : 1/15/2024 3:47 pm : link
In comment 16365695 Trainmaster said:
Quote:
Baseline plan should be to stand pat or trade back.

No giving up a King’s Ransom on a QB crapshoot.

Ugh.


This!!!
If Schoen and Daboll think Williams is elite  
Mike from Ohio : 1/15/2024 3:47 pm : link
then I hope they can make this happen.

BLUATHRT - thank you for the info.
RE: RE: When Danny Kannell  
GiantGrit : 1/15/2024 3:47 pm : link
In comment 16365730 The Dude said:
Quote:
In comment 16365713 GiantGrit said:


Quote:


Posted about his dream scenario is Giants getting the first overall pick in a trade up for Williams, I said mentioned there was smoke in this chimney.

Sounds like more smoke than I thought.



Grit...I've been following your posts.....Ive seen smoke about Nix....but i prefer this smoke much more lol.


I keep some things close to vest, waiting a bit to share. Not good for a variety of reasons to immediately post some of the things I hear.

Its still really early. Its not necessarily that you get bad info but situations are always fluid.

Waiting for a temp check after they interview these guys.

If a trade up happens before then that tells you how convicted they are.
RE: No !!!  
bwitz : 1/15/2024 3:48 pm : link
In comment 16365695 Trainmaster said:
Quote:
Baseline plan should be to stand pat or trade back.

No giving up a King’s Ransom on a QB crapshoot.

Ugh.


And go into the season with Tyrod Taylor, Jones and who knows at QB?

Thats your ‘ugh’ right there.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Not  
AcidTest : 1/15/2024 3:48 pm : link
In comment 16365721 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
In comment 16365706 AcidTest said:


Quote:


In comment 16365697 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


In comment 16365691 AcidTest said:


Quote:


a fan of blockbuster trades for QBs. Most don't work out for the team trading up, and just leave it stripped of draft picks. But I would prefer trading players (anyone except Thomas or Lawrence) instead of picks. Maybe #6, KT, Neal, and another pick would be enough, but I'm not sure what the cap hits would be for trading KT and Neal.


Eli Manning?



Manning cost a #1, #3, and a #5. Getting from #6 to #1 is going to cost a lot more. The two situations aren't even close to being remotely similar in terms of cost. And a plausible argument can be made that the Manning trade was a mistake given that we should have stayed at #4 and taken Ben R and saved our draft picks.



What do you think the Giants would have to give up to get to #1?


#6, #39, #47, 2025 #1, 2026 #1, and maybe a second or third round pick in 2025 or 2026. As I said, I would rather trade players than picks, but the Bears may want only picks.

There are a lot of factors that significantly increase the price:

(1) The whole league knows the Jones contract is one of the worst in the history of the NFL. Schoen is responsible for that contract. They know he needs to make a "big splash" to try and make up for that massive mistake.

(2) Washington and NE likely won't trade at all, which means the Bears are the only prospective trading partner for anyone who wants one of the "big three" QBs.

(3) The Bears would be giving up the chance to draft one of the "big three" QBs. Their GM would likely get fired if he did so and any of them became a franchise QB, or at last siginficantly outplayed Fields. He could also reset the QB rookie contract by drafting a QB and trading Fields, for whom he could likely get a second round pick.
RE: It would also be interesting to see trade interest with WAS  
ryanmkeane : 1/15/2024 3:51 pm : link
In comment 16365689 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:
or NE.

Would tell us how many QBs they like.

Giants have more to offer especially if they are moving up further
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Not  
Big Rick in FL : 1/15/2024 3:51 pm : link
In comment 16365764 AcidTest said:
Quote:
In comment 16365721 Big Rick in FL said:


Quote:


In comment 16365706 AcidTest said:


Quote:


In comment 16365697 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


In comment 16365691 AcidTest said:


Quote:


a fan of blockbuster trades for QBs. Most don't work out for the team trading up, and just leave it stripped of draft picks. But I would prefer trading players (anyone except Thomas or Lawrence) instead of picks. Maybe #6, KT, Neal, and another pick would be enough, but I'm not sure what the cap hits would be for trading KT and Neal.


Eli Manning?



Manning cost a #1, #3, and a #5. Getting from #6 to #1 is going to cost a lot more. The two situations aren't even close to being remotely similar in terms of cost. And a plausible argument can be made that the Manning trade was a mistake given that we should have stayed at #4 and taken Ben R and saved our draft picks.



What do you think the Giants would have to give up to get to #1?



#6, #39, #47, 2025 #1, 2026 #1, and maybe a second or third round pick in 2025 or 2026. As I said, I would rather trade players than picks, but the Bears may want only picks.

There are a lot of factors that significantly increase the price:

(1) The whole league knows the Jones contract is one of the worst in the history of the NFL. Schoen is responsible for that contract. They know he needs to make a "big splash" to try and make up for that massive mistake.

(2) Washington and NE likely won't trade at all, which means the Bears are the only prospective trading partner for anyone who wants one of the "big three" QBs.

(3) The Bears would be giving up the chance to draft one of the "big three" QBs. Their GM would likely get fired if he did so and any of them became a franchise QB, or at last siginficantly outplayed Fields. He could also reset the QB rookie contract by drafting a QB and trading Fields, for whom he could likely get a second round pick.


I think you are overvaluing that pick quite a bit. The Panthers move from 9 to 1 last year for a 23 & 24 1st, 2023 2nd and 2024 3rd + DJ Moore.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Not  
AcidTest : 1/15/2024 3:51 pm : link
In comment 16365744 k2tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 16365706 AcidTest said:


Quote:


In comment 16365697 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


In comment 16365691 AcidTest said:


Quote:


a fan of blockbuster trades for QBs. Most don't work out for the team trading up, and just leave it stripped of draft picks. But I would prefer trading players (anyone except Thomas or Lawrence) instead of picks. Maybe #6, KT, Neal, and another pick would be enough, but I'm not sure what the cap hits would be for trading KT and Neal.


Eli Manning?



Manning cost a #1, #3, and a #5. Getting from #6 to #1 is going to cost a lot more. The two situations aren't even close to being remotely similar in terms of cost. And a plausible argument can be made that the Manning trade was a mistake given that we should have stayed at #4 and taken Ben R and saved our draft picks.



Manning cost two ones, a three and a five.


Technically yes, but we got a one back from San Diego when we moved up for Manning. The #1 and the #4 cancelled each other out.
A plausible argument could be made that the Manning trade  
bwitz : 1/15/2024 3:52 pm : link
was a mistake b/c of Big Ben?

This isn’t a fucking video game or a vacuum. The only given here is what we know already; trading for Eli Manning won the franchise two Super Bowls and he won two Super Bowl MVPs.

JFC. Some people.

RE: RE: RE: When Danny Kannell  
The Dude : 1/15/2024 3:52 pm : link
In comment 16365762 GiantGrit said:
Quote:
In comment 16365730 The Dude said:


Quote:


In comment 16365713 GiantGrit said:


Quote:


Posted about his dream scenario is Giants getting the first overall pick in a trade up for Williams, I said mentioned there was smoke in this chimney.

Sounds like more smoke than I thought.



Grit...I've been following your posts.....Ive seen smoke about Nix....but i prefer this smoke much more lol.



I keep some things close to vest, waiting a bit to share. Not good for a variety of reasons to immediately post some of the things I hear.

Its still really early. Its not necessarily that you get bad info but situations are always fluid.

Waiting for a temp check after they interview these guys.

If a trade up happens before then that tells you how convicted they are.


100%, thats the way you should approach sharing info. Appreciate it! Its a long way til April. I'll be on the look out.


Because i'm antsy id love a deal to get done way before the draft. Wouldnt serve Chicago well to do so imo though.
I think the Bears are keeping Fields  
Sean : 1/15/2024 3:58 pm : link
The big reason is they retained Poles & Eberflus. It doesn't make sense to give these guys such a crucial decision if they are potentially fired next year.

I think they want to keep building with Fields.
Why are we assuming it is for Williams?  
robbieballs2003 : 1/15/2024 3:59 pm : link
I found it very interesting how many times they visited Maye's games.
Another Trojan bust  
BlueinRoch : 1/15/2024 4:01 pm : link
Please not a USC QB. I'd rather stay out or trade back.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/15/2024 4:01 pm : link
Which Danny Kanell…the poster or the former Giants QB? Or are they one and the same? 🤣.
Glad He Is Doing Due Diligence  
MojoEd : 1/15/2024 4:01 pm : link
If Schoen believes there is a clear franchise QB in this draft and can make a deal he should. If he gets the call right, no cost is too much. If he gets it wrong, he is fired but I believe that is also his future if he has to rely on DJ so “no risk” shooting for it.
Another Trojan bust  
BlueinRoch : 1/15/2024 4:01 pm : link
Please not a USC QB. I'd rather stay out or trade back.
RE: Another Trojan bust  
Big Rick in FL : 1/15/2024 4:04 pm : link
In comment 16365791 BlueinRoch said:
Quote:
Please not a USC QB. I'd rather stay out or trade back.


People were saying the same thing about CJ Stroud last year. That worked out well.
What was the name of the original Asshat?  
The Dude : 1/15/2024 4:05 pm : link
name escapes me right now. From what ive been told it had to be someone in tom condons camp, very involved.


We need him to confirm this lol.
RE: Another Trojan bust  
bw in dc : 1/15/2024 4:05 pm : link
In comment 16365791 BlueinRoch said:
Quote:
Please not a USC QB. I'd rather stay out or trade back.


Are you also part of the "Ohio State Never Produces Good NFL QBs Club", too?
RE: What was the name of the original Asshat?  
Big Rick in FL : 1/15/2024 4:05 pm : link
In comment 16365800 The Dude said:
Quote:
name escapes me right now. From what ive been told it had to be someone in tom condons camp, very involved.


We need him to confirm this lol.


Soti or gloveone?
RE: RE: RE: Not  
widmerseyebrow : 1/15/2024 4:06 pm : link
In comment 16365706 AcidTest said:
Quote:
Manning cost a #1, #3, and a #5. Getting from #6 to #1 is going to cost a lot more. The two situations aren't even close to being remotely similar in terms of cost. And a plausible argument can be made that the Manning trade was a mistake given that we should have stayed at #4 and taken Ben R and saved our draft picks.


The other unspoken key is that the Chargers got Philip Rivers back, the guy they preferred anyways. #1-3 dealing back to 6 means they probably won't get a top QB.
RE: RE: What was the name of the original Asshat?  
The Dude : 1/15/2024 4:07 pm : link
In comment 16365806 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
In comment 16365800 The Dude said:


Quote:


name escapes me right now. From what ive been told it had to be someone in tom condons camp, very involved.


We need him to confirm this lol.



Soti or gloveone?


gloveone! Thats it. Always got a kick out of that story. I wasn't on BBI back then.
RE: RE: RE: What was the name of the original Asshat?  
Big Rick in FL : 1/15/2024 4:09 pm : link
In comment 16365809 The Dude said:
Quote:
In comment 16365806 Big Rick in FL said:


Quote:


In comment 16365800 The Dude said:


Quote:


name escapes me right now. From what ive been told it had to be someone in tom condons camp, very involved.


We need him to confirm this lol.



Soti or gloveone?



gloveone! Thats it. Always got a kick out of that story. I wasn't on BBI back then.


BBI was a wild place in 2004-2005.
Maye is their guy.  
regischarlotte : 1/15/2024 4:11 pm : link
Eom

RE: Another Trojan bust  
widmerseyebrow : 1/15/2024 4:11 pm : link
In comment 16365791 BlueinRoch said:
Quote:
Please not a USC QB. I'd rather stay out or trade back.


I don't get the bust talk tied to a school when the coaches and schemes are completely different.

Carson Palmer had a good career, but that also has nothing to do with Caleb Williams and Lincoln Riley.
RE: RE: RE: Not  
jvm52106 : 1/15/2024 4:13 pm : link
In comment 16365706 AcidTest said:
Quote:
In comment 16365697 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


In comment 16365691 AcidTest said:


Quote:


a fan of blockbuster trades for QBs. Most don't work out for the team trading up, and just leave it stripped of draft picks. But I would prefer trading players (anyone except Thomas or Lawrence) instead of picks. Maybe #6, KT, Neal, and another pick would be enough, but I'm not sure what the cap hits would be for trading KT and Neal.


Eli Manning?



Manning cost a #1, #3, and a #5. Getting from #6 to #1 is going to cost a lot more. The two situations aren't even close to being remotely similar in terms of cost. And a plausible argument can be made that the Manning trade was a mistake given that we should have stayed at #4 and taken Ben R and saved our draft picks.



The cost will be high but as I mentioned on another thread:

Our 2024 1, 3, 5, 2025 1 and 3 and KT would get us there.
This year would mark the 20yr  
DCPollaro : 1/15/2024 4:14 pm : link
Anniversary of gloveone...
AcidTest  
M.S. : 1/15/2024 4:15 pm : link

That’s way too much draft capital.

Way.

Never gonna go down like that.

Never.
RE: This year would mark the 20yr  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/15/2024 4:16 pm : link
In comment 16365828 DCPollaro said:
Quote:
Anniversary of gloveone...


This has all been planned from the start.

ha ha ha ha (evil laugh)
...  
Optimus-NY : 1/15/2024 4:16 pm : link
Go get it Schoen  
ThomasG : 1/15/2024 4:20 pm : link

The top three  
jvm52106 : 1/15/2024 4:21 pm : link
QB options in the draft come from:

USC
North Carolina
LSU

Each one of those schools has had busts at the QB position. Hard to just eliminate a school that way. Mahomes was knocked down some for play at TT. Stroud for the history of Ohio St QB's. Maye will have to over come the Trubisky bust pick stigma. LSU, yeah they had Joe Burrow and they also had JaMarcus Russell..

I say we deal with the now and the player, not the past and someone elses history!
I'm such a sucker for all this  
The Dude : 1/15/2024 4:23 pm : link
But as I stated earlier, why wouldn't Bears wait until the very last minute (April)? I guess OP didn't mention timing but just weird to pass along now..
RE: …  
Danny Kanell : 1/15/2024 4:23 pm : link
In comment 16365788 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Which Danny Kanell…the poster or the former Giants QB? Or are they one and the same? 🤣.


LOL me. And I'm definitely not the real Danny Kanell.
Daniels is the QB I’d want  
jeff57 : 1/15/2024 4:26 pm : link
.
RE: I'm such a sucker for all this  
BigBlueShock : 1/15/2024 4:28 pm : link
In comment 16365847 The Dude said:
Quote:
But as I stated earlier, why wouldn't Bears wait until the very last minute (April)? I guess OP didn't mention timing but just weird to pass along now..

The Bears traded their pick to the Panthers last season in early March. So that regime has a track record of not waiting until “the very last minute”.
RE: I'm such a sucker for all this  
Jaenyg : 1/15/2024 4:28 pm : link
In comment 16365847 The Dude said:
Quote:
But as I stated earlier, why wouldn't Bears wait until the very last minute (April)? I guess OP didn't mention timing but just weird to pass along now..


If true, now is the time to discuss parameters. For all scenarios. It’s time to establish the market. Nothing will happen anytime soon.

If what the OP says is true, it just means we are exploring it. Which would be more than previous regimes would do.
RE: I'm such a sucker for all this  
ThomasG : 1/15/2024 4:30 pm : link
In comment 16365847 The Dude said:
Quote:
But as I stated earlier, why wouldn't Bears wait until the very last minute (April)? I guess OP didn't mention timing but just weird to pass along now..


I don't think they have to wait until the last minute to get their deal and a great offer(s). But seems like things like this heat up after the Combine and conclude no later than early April.
This is a no brainer  
PaulN : 1/15/2024 4:30 pm : link
A QB resets their time here. Anyone who thinks they are not going to try everything in their power to do this are clueless. They are not running it back with fucking Jones. Yea, he is the starter, but not for long.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Not  
k2tampa : 1/15/2024 4:31 pm : link
In comment 16365772 AcidTest said:
Quote:
In comment 16365744 k2tampa said:


Quote:


In comment 16365706 AcidTest said:


Quote:


In comment 16365697 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


In comment 16365691 AcidTest said:


Quote:


a fan of blockbuster trades for QBs. Most don't work out for the team trading up, and just leave it stripped of draft picks. But I would prefer trading players (anyone except Thomas or Lawrence) instead of picks. Maybe #6, KT, Neal, and another pick would be enough, but I'm not sure what the cap hits would be for trading KT and Neal.


Eli Manning?



Manning cost a #1, #3, and a #5. Getting from #6 to #1 is going to cost a lot more. The two situations aren't even close to being remotely similar in terms of cost. And a plausible argument can be made that the Manning trade was a mistake given that we should have stayed at #4 and taken Ben R and saved our draft picks.



Manning cost two ones, a three and a five.



Technically yes, but we got a one back from San Diego when we moved up for Manning. The #1 and the #4 cancelled each other out.


Sorry, I see this logic more and more but it's just wrong. They don't cancel out. Pick one is way more valuable than pick 4. If pick one and four were equal they wouldn't have had to give up the other three picks. Pick 1 cancelled out two 1sts, a 3rd and a 5th. It was one pick in exchange for four picks, not three. This is an insane way to look at a trade. If they only gave up a 1, 3 and 5 for Manning that would mean they kept pick 4. SD would obviously not have made the trade without pick 4.

It's a weird way to try to make it sound like they gave up less. To put it another way, imagine if it was only players and it was Manning for Rivers and Barber. Would you say they only gave up Barber to get Manning? No.
RE: RE: I'm such a sucker for all this  
The Dude : 1/15/2024 4:32 pm : link
In comment 16365857 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 16365847 The Dude said:


Quote:


But as I stated earlier, why wouldn't Bears wait until the very last minute (April)? I guess OP didn't mention timing but just weird to pass along now..


The Bears traded their pick to the Panthers last season in early March. So that regime has a track record of not waiting until “the very last minute”.


Very fair point
There is no reason to wait until the last minute  
Mike from Ohio : 1/15/2024 4:33 pm : link
but you also don't jump at the first offer you get when you know there are likely other teams mulling over moving up.

You also want time for the rumors to circulate that the Giants are looking to move up so that the QB hungry teams sitting at #2 and #3 start thinking about the need to move up to get their preferred guy. I am guessing most teams are not thinking "any one of Williams, Maye and Daniels is fine with us."
As he should. Doesn't mean a trade will happen  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1/15/2024 4:37 pm : link
but this is absolutely the right thing to do.
my .02  
TJ : 1/15/2024 4:39 pm : link
I think trading up for the #1 pick is a desperation move that smells like future losing.
RE: There is no reason to wait until the last minute  
ThomasG : 1/15/2024 4:39 pm : link
In comment 16365869 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
but you also don't jump at the first offer you get when you know there are likely other teams mulling over moving up.

You also want time for the rumors to circulate that the Giants are looking to move up so that the QB hungry teams sitting at #2 and #3 start thinking about the need to move up to get their preferred guy. I am guessing most teams are not thinking "any one of Williams, Maye and Daniels is fine with us."


Yes. Build up some competitive tension, pick your stalking horse and then use that to see if anybody will overbid. And then you strike.

Or you can do the Gettleman Approach and turn off your cell phone.
RE: Maye is their guy.  
Rjanyg : 1/15/2024 4:42 pm : link
In comment 16365818 regischarlotte said:
Quote:
Eom


I like Maye. What makes you think this?
Would be surprised iif Chicago  
JonC : 1/15/2024 4:44 pm : link
dropped as far as 6.
Oh course he has inquired  
AnnapolisMike : 1/15/2024 4:45 pm : link
This is the biggest nothing burger of the day.
The top pick  
nochance : 1/15/2024 4:45 pm : link
If this was true do you really think he would be announcing
it publicly? There will be many more claims announced by others
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Not  
AcidTest : 1/15/2024 4:45 pm : link
In comment 16365866 k2tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 16365772 AcidTest said:


Quote:


In comment 16365744 k2tampa said:


Quote:


In comment 16365706 AcidTest said:


Quote:


In comment 16365697 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


In comment 16365691 AcidTest said:


Quote:


a fan of blockbuster trades for QBs. Most don't work out for the team trading up, and just leave it stripped of draft picks. But I would prefer trading players (anyone except Thomas or Lawrence) instead of picks. Maybe #6, KT, Neal, and another pick would be enough, but I'm not sure what the cap hits would be for trading KT and Neal.


Eli Manning?



Manning cost a #1, #3, and a #5. Getting from #6 to #1 is going to cost a lot more. The two situations aren't even close to being remotely similar in terms of cost. And a plausible argument can be made that the Manning trade was a mistake given that we should have stayed at #4 and taken Ben R and saved our draft picks.



Manning cost two ones, a three and a five.



Technically yes, but we got a one back from San Diego when we moved up for Manning. The #1 and the #4 cancelled each other out.



Sorry, I see this logic more and more but it's just wrong. They don't cancel out. Pick one is way more valuable than pick 4. If pick one and four were equal they wouldn't have had to give up the other three picks. Pick 1 cancelled out two 1sts, a 3rd and a 5th. It was one pick in exchange for four picks, not three. This is an insane way to look at a trade. If they only gave up a 1, 3 and 5 for Manning that would mean they kept pick 4. SD would obviously not have made the trade without pick 4.

It's a weird way to try to make it sound like they gave up less. To put it another way, imagine if it was only players and it was Manning for Rivers and Barber. Would you say they only gave up Barber to get Manning? No.


I understand what you're saying, but I think in this case I think #1 and #4 did cancel each other out because as someone else said, San Diego likely wanted Rivers all along, or at a minimum thought that Rivers plus the #1, #3, and #5 was better than Manning. They knew they could get Rivers in a trade with the Giants and also get all those extra picks. But the broader point is that we could have taken Ben R at #4 without giving up any picks. Eli had a great career but so did Ben R.
Thanks for passing that along  
HomerJones45 : 1/15/2024 4:48 pm : link
much appreciation.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Not  
Gatorade Dunk : 1/15/2024 4:48 pm : link
In comment 16365866 k2tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 16365772 AcidTest said:


Quote:


In comment 16365744 k2tampa said:


Quote:


In comment 16365706 AcidTest said:


Quote:


In comment 16365697 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


In comment 16365691 AcidTest said:


Quote:


a fan of blockbuster trades for QBs. Most don't work out for the team trading up, and just leave it stripped of draft picks. But I would prefer trading players (anyone except Thomas or Lawrence) instead of picks. Maybe #6, KT, Neal, and another pick would be enough, but I'm not sure what the cap hits would be for trading KT and Neal.


Eli Manning?



Manning cost a #1, #3, and a #5. Getting from #6 to #1 is going to cost a lot more. The two situations aren't even close to being remotely similar in terms of cost. And a plausible argument can be made that the Manning trade was a mistake given that we should have stayed at #4 and taken Ben R and saved our draft picks.



Manning cost two ones, a three and a five.



Technically yes, but we got a one back from San Diego when we moved up for Manning. The #1 and the #4 cancelled each other out.



Sorry, I see this logic more and more but it's just wrong. They don't cancel out. Pick one is way more valuable than pick 4. If pick one and four were equal they wouldn't have had to give up the other three picks. Pick 1 cancelled out two 1sts, a 3rd and a 5th. It was one pick in exchange for four picks, not three. This is an insane way to look at a trade. If they only gave up a 1, 3 and 5 for Manning that would mean they kept pick 4. SD would obviously not have made the trade without pick 4.

It's a weird way to try to make it sound like they gave up less. To put it another way, imagine if it was only players and it was Manning for Rivers and Barber. Would you say they only gave up Barber to get Manning? No.

JFC you're being intentionally obtuse on this. They only cancel each other out because of the other picks, which is the entire point of saying that Manning cost a 1, a 3, and a 5, because obviously the delta between the canceled-out 1's is what they were buying. It's implied that whatever original pick from which the team is trading up is included in the package.

If the Giants had retained their #4 overall pick, and given up multiple future 1's, your insistence on the semantics would have merit. But the context of this conversation is very clearly what it would cost to trade up from #6 to #1, so it's again implied that the #6 pick will be included in whatever trade package the Giants would hypothetically give up.
I would take Maye at #1 overall, but I've been back and forth between  
Anakim : 1/15/2024 4:52 pm : link
Maye and Caleb for a while now.


I'm guessing Saquon's negotiating rights would be part of the deal. Bears have some talent at RB, but I think they would love Saquon.

I also wonder if they ask for Dexter to pair with Sweat and Walker.


I'm guessing:

#6, our second rounder, our first next year and Saquon.
RE: Would be surprised iif Chicago  
Four Aces : 1/15/2024 4:53 pm : link
In comment 16365893 JonC said:
Quote:
dropped as far as 6.


+1
RE: Oh course he has inquired  
Anakim : 1/15/2024 4:53 pm : link
In comment 16365896 AnnapolisMike said:
Quote:
This is the biggest nothing burger of the day.


This is certainly a something burger. There was no guarantee that we'd be even interested in a QB.
It is smart  
Reale01 : 1/15/2024 4:53 pm : link
Find out what Chicago wants. Leaking your interest is smart. May make someone in front of you anyway (Wash, NE, AZ) panic to move to #1. Then a smaller deal w/ Chicago or LAC could get you yje 3rd QB (If he is the one you want).

That said I hope we don't do it.
RE: Would be surprised iif Chicago  
Anakim : 1/15/2024 4:55 pm : link
In comment 16365893 JonC said:
Quote:
dropped as far as 6.


If they have a WR like Nabers or Odunze with comparable grades to MHJ or if it gives them a chance to land an OT like Fashanu or Alt?


Honestly, it would be quite the rebuild. Bears would have two first top-10 picks, plus two first rounders next year, with their franchise QB in Fields and a rebuilt OL and WR corp.
RE: I would take Maye at #1 overall, but I've been back and forth between  
pjcas18 : 1/15/2024 4:56 pm : link
In comment 16365911 Anakim said:
Quote:
Maye and Caleb for a while now.


I'm guessing Saquon's negotiating rights would be part of the deal. Bears have some talent at RB, but I think they would love Saquon.

I also wonder if they ask for Dexter to pair with Sweat and Walker.


I'm guessing:

#6, our second rounder, our first next year and Saquon.


free agency happens before the draft and the FT designation date is well in advance of then too.

So, unless you expect this trade to happen before FT date and free agency I doubt Saquon is included.
Hard to Believe that Chicago...  
Jim in Tampa : 1/15/2024 4:57 pm : link
would trade the overall #1 pick, as picking the QB of their choice resets the QB compensation timeline.

I assume since the GM doesn't have "Gettleman-brain" he's at least willing to listen to what the Giants (or any other team) have to offer.
RE: RE: I would take Maye at #1 overall, but I've been back and forth between  
Anakim : 1/15/2024 4:57 pm : link
In comment 16365922 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
In comment 16365911 Anakim said:


Quote:


Maye and Caleb for a while now.


I'm guessing Saquon's negotiating rights would be part of the deal. Bears have some talent at RB, but I think they would love Saquon.

I also wonder if they ask for Dexter to pair with Sweat and Walker.


I'm guessing:

#6, our second rounder, our first next year and Saquon.



free agency happens before the draft and the FT designation date is well in advance of then too.

So, unless you expect this trade to happen before FT date and free agency I doubt Saquon is included.


Yep. TBH, I could see them being interested in Saquon. The Bears have a shit ton of cap space.
RE: RE: Would be surprised iif Chicago  
BigBlueShock : 1/15/2024 4:58 pm : link
In comment 16365921 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 16365893 JonC said:


Quote:


dropped as far as 6.



If they have a WR like Nabers or Odunze with comparable grades to MHJ or if it gives them a chance to land an OT like Fashanu or Alt?


Honestly, it would be quite the rebuild. Bears would have two first top-10 picks, plus two first rounders next year, with their franchise QB in Fields and a rebuilt OL and WR corp.

Yep. It’s all on how they grade the WRs. Plus they’d get more in a trade down to 6 than an earlier pick
.  
Go Terps : 1/15/2024 4:59 pm : link
I think who the Giants go for is less important than actually trying to improve at the position. Everyone's going to have different opinions on who they should draft, but if they just trust their evaluations and target their preferred alternative they'll be taking a sound approach.
RE: I think the Bears are keeping Fields  
Scuzzlebutt : 1/15/2024 5:00 pm : link
In comment 16365780 Sean said:
Quote:
The big reason is they retained Poles & Eberflus. It doesn't make sense to give these guys such a crucial decision if they are potentially fired next year.

I think they want to keep building with Fields.


Couldn’t you make the same argument for Schoen and Daboll?
Guessing they would want this years 1st and next years 1st as well  
GFAN52 : 1/15/2024 5:00 pm : link
At a minimum.
RE: RE: RE: I would take Maye at #1 overall, but I've been back and forth between  
pjcas18 : 1/15/2024 5:00 pm : link
In comment 16365927 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 16365922 pjcas18 said:


Quote:


In comment 16365911 Anakim said:


Quote:


Maye and Caleb for a while now.


I'm guessing Saquon's negotiating rights would be part of the deal. Bears have some talent at RB, but I think they would love Saquon.

I also wonder if they ask for Dexter to pair with Sweat and Walker.


I'm guessing:

#6, our second rounder, our first next year and Saquon.



free agency happens before the draft and the FT designation date is well in advance of then too.

So, unless you expect this trade to happen before FT date and free agency I doubt Saquon is included.



Yep. TBH, I could see them being interested in Saquon. The Bears have a shit ton of cap space.


So basically you think this trade happens in the next 6 weeks or the Giants use the FT on Saquon and trade him after that date. only way it can happen right?
It's impossible to know what teams think  
Sean : 1/15/2024 5:05 pm : link
There could be a team who loves Penix. Maybe Nix. Maybe they aren't high on Williams. So many variables.
RE: RE: Oh course he has inquired  
AnnapolisMike : 1/15/2024 5:13 pm : link
In comment 16365914 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 16365896 AnnapolisMike said:


Quote:


This is the biggest nothing burger of the day.



This is certainly a something burger. There was no guarantee that we'd be even interested in a QB.
. He is inquiry what it would cost to move up. Information he needs to know if he is to do his job. Nothing burger
Pretty sure  
jvm52106 : 1/15/2024 5:16 pm : link
No trades could be made until the new league year starts. Now, you could agree in principal but not be finalized.

Has anyone here ever  
Josh in MD : 1/15/2024 5:19 pm : link
inquired about the price of something they were just considering buying?
RE: RE: Not  
Will Shine : 1/15/2024 5:19 pm : link
In comment 16365697 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 16365691 AcidTest said:


Quote:


a fan of blockbuster trades for QBs. Most don't work out for the team trading up, and just leave it stripped of draft picks. But I would prefer trading players (anyone except Thomas or Lawrence) instead of picks. Maybe #6, KT, Neal, and another pick would be enough, but I'm not sure what the cap hits would be for trading KT and Neal.


Eli Manning?


We'll never know, but I wonder what would have happened if we held on to our picks (even traded back with Cleveland who wanted ours) and still gotten Rothelsberger and all those high picks.
RE: Pretty sure  
Sean : 1/15/2024 5:20 pm : link
In comment 16365968 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
No trades could be made until the new league year starts. Now, you could agree in principal but not be finalized.

The Panthers trade up was early last year if I recall.
RE: Pretty sure  
BLUATHRT : 1/15/2024 5:22 pm : link
In comment 16365968 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
No trades could be made until the new league year starts. Now, you could agree in principal but not be finalized.


They want to jump it because of the demand at the top for the top 3 QB’s. Atlanta is pushing hard.
RE: RE: Would be surprised iif Chicago  
Will Shine : 1/15/2024 5:22 pm : link
In comment 16365921 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 16365893 JonC said:


Quote:


dropped as far as 6.



If they have a WR like Nabers or Odunze with comparable grades to MHJ or if it gives them a chance to land an OT like Fashanu or Alt?


Honestly, it would be quite the rebuild. Bears would have two first top-10 picks, plus two first rounders next year, with their franchise QB in Fields and a rebuilt OL and WR corp.


I think there is a qualitative gap with the other 2 WRs. We'll see what Sy says.
RE: Hard to Believe that Chicago...  
Ben in Tampa : 1/15/2024 5:24 pm : link
In comment 16365923 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
would trade the overall #1 pick, as picking the QB of their choice resets the QB compensation timeline.

I assume since the GM doesn't have "Gettleman-brain" he's at least willing to listen to what the Giants (or any other team) have to offer.


The flip side of the QB comp argument is the Bears will have multiple number 1 picks on cheap rookie 5 year deals. Gives them a ton of flexibility for half a decade.
RE: RE: Absurd if its for...  
knowledgetimmons : 1/15/2024 5:26 pm : link
In comment 16365676 Manhattan said:
Quote:
In comment 16365672 knowledgetimmons said:


Quote:


Caleb Williams. Practically anyone else would be a better pick.



ok skippy.. maybe you should watch some video of him. He's the best QB in this draft, by far. If/when we get him you'll be thrilled.


Riiiight.


I’ll get on board, because I’m aware I’m not the GM, and I don’t have the info. What I do know is this Williams guy is overrated. Just like a number of 1st overall picks. The last truly good was Andrew Luck, and he’s not HOF. Caleb is fools gold.
RE: RE: Pretty sure  
BigBlueShock : 1/15/2024 5:27 pm : link
In comment 16365974 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 16365968 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


No trades could be made until the new league year starts. Now, you could agree in principal but not be finalized.



The Panthers trade up was early last year if I recall.

March 10 last year
RE: RE: RE: Would be surprised iif Chicago  
BigBlueShock : 1/15/2024 5:28 pm : link
In comment 16365982 Will Shine said:
Quote:
In comment 16365921 Anakim said:


Quote:


In comment 16365893 JonC said:


Quote:


dropped as far as 6.



If they have a WR like Nabers or Odunze with comparable grades to MHJ or if it gives them a chance to land an OT like Fashanu or Alt?


Honestly, it would be quite the rebuild. Bears would have two first top-10 picks, plus two first rounders next year, with their franchise QB in Fields and a rebuilt OL and WR corp.



I think there is a qualitative gap with the other 2 WRs. We'll see what Sy says.

Sy has already said there is not
.....  
BrettNYG10 : 1/15/2024 5:28 pm : link
Awesome, be great to secure Marvin Harrison Jr. for Daniel Jones and finally give him a #1 receiver.
RE: RE: RE: Oh course he has inquired  
Anakim : 1/15/2024 5:30 pm : link
In comment 16365960 AnnapolisMike said:
Quote:
In comment 16365914 Anakim said:


Quote:


In comment 16365896 AnnapolisMike said:


Quote:


This is the biggest nothing burger of the day.



This is certainly a something burger. There was no guarantee that we'd be even interested in a QB.

. He is inquiry what it would cost to move up. Information he needs to know if he is to do his job. Nothing burger


Why would he want to move up if QB wasn't a need?
RE: RE: Hard to Believe that Chicago...  
Jim in Tampa : 1/15/2024 5:32 pm : link
In comment 16365987 Ben in Tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 16365923 Jim in Tampa said:


Quote:


would trade the overall #1 pick, as picking the QB of their choice resets the QB compensation timeline.

I assume since the GM doesn't have "Gettleman-brain" he's at least willing to listen to what the Giants (or any other team) have to offer.



The flip side of the QB comp argument is the Bears will have multiple number 1 picks on cheap rookie 5 year deals. Gives them a ton of flexibility for half a decade.

I hope you're right but, as you know, the QB position is by far the most expensive.

If Chicago stays with Fields next year they'll have to make a decision on his option before the 2025 season. And after 2025 they'll have to dump him or pay a mediocre QB $40-$50 million per.

If I were them, I'd take the better QB prospect and reset the QB compensation timeline.
RE: RE: RE: Oh course he has inquired  
Manhattan : 1/15/2024 5:34 pm : link
In comment 16365960 AnnapolisMike said:
Quote:
In comment 16365914 Anakim said:


Quote:


In comment 16365896 AnnapolisMike said:


Quote:


This is the biggest nothing burger of the day.



This is certainly a something burger. There was no guarantee that we'd be even interested in a QB.

. He is inquiry what it would cost to move up. Information he needs to know if he is to do his job. Nothing burger


Yea.. it's not as if the entire NFL knows the Giants need a QB and badly overpayed a mediocrity. Such a nothing.
RE: RE: RE: Oh course he has inquired  
bwitz : 1/15/2024 5:34 pm : link
In comment 16365960 AnnapolisMike said:
Quote:
In comment 16365914 Anakim said:


Quote:


In comment 16365896 AnnapolisMike said:


Quote:


This is the biggest nothing burger of the day.



This is certainly a something burger. There was no guarantee that we'd be even interested in a QB.

. He is inquiry what it would cost to move up. Information he needs to know if he is to do his job. Nothing burger


Just like your posts in this thread. Dumbass.
RE: Why are we assuming it is for Williams?  
Optimus-NY : 1/15/2024 5:42 pm : link
In comment 16365784 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
I found it very interesting how many times they visited Maye's games.


Same
I’d be shocked if this wasn’t happening  
illmatic : 1/15/2024 5:44 pm : link
If he wants his top QB, he’s going to have to move up. And likely to #1.
RE: Absurd if its for...  
JFIB : 1/15/2024 5:45 pm : link
In comment 16365672 knowledgetimmons said:
Quote:
Caleb Williams. Practically anyone else would be a better pick.


Agreed. I don't think he will succeed in the NFL
RE: .....  
Manhattan : 1/15/2024 5:45 pm : link
In comment 16366002 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
Awesome, be great to secure Marvin Harrison Jr. for Daniel Jones and finally give him a #1 receiver.


That's a steep price to pay, to watch Daniel Jones check it down to Wandale, and then have posters complain that Harrison is a bust when he fails to catch balls three feet over his head.
RE: RE: Absurd if its for...  
Manhattan : 1/15/2024 5:47 pm : link
In comment 16366052 JFIB said:
Quote:
In comment 16365672 knowledgetimmons said:


Quote:


Caleb Williams. Practically anyone else would be a better pick.



Agreed. I don't think he will succeed in the NFL


Fascinating. And what is your evaluation based on?
RE: I would take Maye at #1 overall, but I've been back and forth between  
Danny Kanell : 1/15/2024 5:48 pm : link
In comment 16365911 Anakim said:
Quote:
Maye and Caleb for a while now.


I'm guessing Saquon's negotiating rights would be part of the deal. Bears have some talent at RB, but I think they would love Saquon.

I also wonder if they ask for Dexter to pair with Sweat and Walker.


I'm guessing:

#6, our second rounder, our first next year and Saquon.


That’s quite a pivot from your declaration that it would take 3 first round picks just to start the conversation.
RE: I'd gain a lot of respect for the regime if this is true  
BillKo : 1/15/2024 5:54 pm : link
In comment 16365675 Go Terps said:
Quote:
At least try!


....but you'll still ride them hard if it doesnt work out :)
RE: RE: RE: When Danny Kannell  
JFIB : 1/15/2024 5:56 pm : link
In comment 16365742 GiantGrit said:
Quote:
In comment 16365718 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 16365713 GiantGrit said:


Quote:


Posted about his dream scenario is Giants getting the first overall pick in a trade up for Williams, I said mentioned there was smoke in this chimney.

Sounds like more smoke than I thought.



Cat out of the bag?



Hard to dispute that. Given the amount of regime changes top 5 I have a feeling Schoen would want a trade up done sooner rather than later even if he needs to overpay a bit. Don't give someone like Washington time to establish a board and make a move. If you love Williams (the Giants do) you make that move ASAP


How do you know the Giants love Williams?
RE: RE: RE: RE: When Danny Kannell  
Manhattan : 1/15/2024 5:57 pm : link
In comment 16366068 JFIB said:
Quote:
In comment 16365742 GiantGrit said:


Quote:


In comment 16365718 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 16365713 GiantGrit said:


Quote:


Posted about his dream scenario is Giants getting the first overall pick in a trade up for Williams, I said mentioned there was smoke in this chimney.

Sounds like more smoke than I thought.



Cat out of the bag?



Hard to dispute that. Given the amount of regime changes top 5 I have a feeling Schoen would want a trade up done sooner rather than later even if he needs to overpay a bit. Don't give someone like Washington time to establish a board and make a move. If you love Williams (the Giants do) you make that move ASAP



How do you know the Giants love Williams?


Most football people love Williams. He's has elite arm talent, creativity, leadership. He's going number one.
RE: RE: I would take Maye at #1 overall, but I've been back and forth between  
Anakim : 1/15/2024 5:57 pm : link
In comment 16366059 Danny Kanell said:
Quote:
In comment 16365911 Anakim said:


Quote:


Maye and Caleb for a while now.


I'm guessing Saquon's negotiating rights would be part of the deal. Bears have some talent at RB, but I think they would love Saquon.

I also wonder if they ask for Dexter to pair with Sweat and Walker.


I'm guessing:

#6, our second rounder, our first next year and Saquon.



That’s quite a pivot from your declaration that it would take 3 first round picks just to start the conversation.


If it's enough! Our first this year, a first next year, a second rounder plus Saquon. So it is kinda like 3 firsts.
RE: RE: Why are we assuming it is for Williams?  
bw in dc : 1/15/2024 6:03 pm : link
In comment 16366047 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
In comment 16365784 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


I found it very interesting how many times they visited Maye's games.



Same


100%. Maye fits the desired profile.

And I'm okay with Maye. He's underrated around here. Sure, he pulled back some this year, but the talent hasn't diminished.

I just hope Daniels is in the mix. It would be very disappointing otherwise.
RE: RE: I'd gain a lot of respect for the regime if this is true  
Go Terps : 1/15/2024 6:07 pm : link
In comment 16366064 BillKo said:
Quote:
In comment 16365675 Go Terps said:


Quote:


At least try!



....but you'll still ride them hard if it doesnt work out :)


No; I'll give them a hard time if it's clear early that they missed and they continue to chase a lost cause anyway. It's been 7 years of a self-imposed QB hell. Enough.
I follow Chicago media pretty closely  
RetroJint : 1/15/2024 6:13 pm : link
The sense I’m getting is new coordinator -new QB. Fields is only 23. They know very well that Fields could turn out to be a difference maker if they deal him to a team that has pieces in place . Therefore the price for that number #1 is going to be gigantic . OK if the pick flourishes, looking back you don’t worry about the cost . Remembering Eli, it’s the 2 Super Bowls ; not the 117-117.

Might cause you to have many of the same cast on the offensive line . Same ole same ole at receiver. Robinson has emerged as a serious threat . The Edge probably doesn’t get fixed for a year . But If they are sold on one guy —not two-that’s important , trade with the Bears, while also staying close to the Cardinals . If , in fact , there are 2 guys that you are sold on .
RE: RE: RE: I'd gain a lot of respect for the regime if this is true  
Jaenyg : 1/15/2024 6:13 pm : link
In comment 16366088 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16366064 BillKo said:


Quote:


In comment 16365675 Go Terps said:


Quote:


At least try!



....but you'll still ride them hard if it doesnt work out :)



No; I'll give them a hard time if it's clear early that they missed and they continue to chase a lost cause anyway. It's been 7 years of a self-imposed QB hell. Enough.


Interestingly enough, the Giants have no problem doing this (right or wrong) with Head Coaches.
Manhattan  
knowledgetimmons : 1/15/2024 6:14 pm : link
You’re talking out your hole, how many football people do you know? Or are you saying that Dan Orlovsky and his ilk loves him, what’s the basis bud? I love reading shit online too, it doesn’t make much for an object fact.

Williams won the heisman, we get it. That was a while ago, and I sure hope our football scouting isn’t “hey, bro…heisman and everyone loves him.”
I think that Schoen and Daboll  
Giantimistic : 1/15/2024 6:18 pm : link
Think that they can be competitive with Jones. I also think they know if jones comes back and gets hurt or is less than before, then they have a dead end season and are on thin ice.

You should be looking to upgrade every position, even QB.

I believe the chiefs like Alex smith and thought they could win with him, but went and got Mahomes because they thought he was at a whole other level.

If they see that special QB in the draft then go get him.

The Rams have shown that it is not about what picks you have but what you do with those picks.

Get your QB and fix your drafting.
RE: RE: RE: I'd gain a lot of respect for the regime if this is true  
Strahan91 : 1/15/2024 6:21 pm : link
In comment 16366088 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16366064 BillKo said:


Quote:


In comment 16365675 Go Terps said:


Quote:


At least try!



....but you'll still ride them hard if it doesnt work out :)



No; I'll give them a hard time if it's clear early that they missed and they continue to chase a lost cause anyway. It's been 7 years of a self-imposed QB hell. Enough.

Completely fair. The Steelers pulled the plug on Pickett in the middle of year two. Nobody gives their QB the leash that the giants do
RE: Manhattan  
Manhattan : 1/15/2024 6:23 pm : link
In comment 16366098 knowledgetimmons said:
Quote:
You’re talking out your hole, how many football people do you know? Or are you saying that Dan Orlovsky and his ilk loves him, what’s the basis bud? I love reading shit online too, it doesn’t make much for an object fact.

Williams won the heisman, we get it. That was a while ago, and I sure hope our football scouting isn’t “hey, bro…heisman and everyone loves him.”


It's not Dan O. It's everybody. He has the most exciting tape in the field. Does it bother you that he paints his nails? He's unique, and is the closest thing to Mahomes. Let's hope we get him.
RE: RE: RE: Absurd if its for...  
JFIB : 1/15/2024 6:27 pm : link
In comment 16366056 Manhattan said:
Quote:
In comment 16366052 JFIB said:


Quote:


In comment 16365672 knowledgetimmons said:


Quote:


Caleb Williams. Practically anyone else would be a better pick.



Agreed. I don't think he will succeed in the NFL



Fascinating. And what is your evaluation based on?


Same as yours. Watching film, games and highlights. I think he's got a ton of talent that won't necessarily translate in the NFL. He holds the ball for a very long time, throws most of his balls deep because he has WR's that get great separation. i don't see a lot of accurate throws over the middle into tight windows. I may be wrong as I'm not a professional scout either but that my opinion. Fascinated?
RE: RE: RE: RE: Not  
Mayo2JZ : 1/15/2024 6:29 pm : link
In comment 16365823 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
In comment 16365706 AcidTest said:


Quote:


In comment 16365697 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


In comment 16365691 AcidTest said:


Quote:


a fan of blockbuster trades for QBs. Most don't work out for the team trading up, and just leave it stripped of draft picks. But I would prefer trading players (anyone except Thomas or Lawrence) instead of picks. Maybe #6, KT, Neal, and another pick would be enough, but I'm not sure what the cap hits would be for trading KT and Neal.


Eli Manning?



Manning cost a #1, #3, and a #5. Getting from #6 to #1 is going to cost a lot more. The two situations aren't even close to being remotely similar in terms of cost. And a plausible argument can be made that the Manning trade was a mistake given that we should have stayed at #4 and taken Ben R and saved our draft picks.




The cost will be high but as I mentioned on another thread:

Our 2024 1, 3, 5, 2025 1 and 3 and KT would get us there.


That’s misleading. They technically get our ‘24 #1 but we get theirs so it’s a wash. So we’re actually giving up 4 picks total
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: When Danny Kannell  
JFIB : 1/15/2024 6:30 pm : link
In comment 16366070 Manhattan said:
Quote:
In comment 16366068 JFIB said:


Quote:


In comment 16365742 GiantGrit said:


Quote:


In comment 16365718 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 16365713 GiantGrit said:


Quote:


Posted about his dream scenario is Giants getting the first overall pick in a trade up for Williams, I said mentioned there was smoke in this chimney.

Sounds like more smoke than I thought.



Cat out of the bag?



Hard to dispute that. Given the amount of regime changes top 5 I have a feeling Schoen would want a trade up done sooner rather than later even if he needs to overpay a bit. Don't give someone like Washington time to establish a board and make a move. If you love Williams (the Giants do) you make that move ASAP



How do you know the Giants love Williams?



Most football people love Williams. He's has elite arm talent, creativity, leadership. He's going number one.


That doesn't mean the Giants do. Most people like pizza but my wife hates it even though it's cheesy and delicious. See what I mean. You do not know that the Giants feel the same as you or anyone else.
Make it happen!  
Fishmanjim57 : 1/15/2024 6:34 pm : link
If they go after Williams, Schoen and Daboll will finally have their QB. I'd keep Tyrod Taylor as a bridge, and a mentor for Williams. Jones I'd cut after June 1st!
RE: Why are we assuming it is for Williams?  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1/15/2024 6:35 pm : link
In comment 16365784 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
I found it very interesting how many times they visited Maye's games.


I think that's fans connecting the dots. Joe Schoen has drafted players from UNC football and the program has developed NFL talent with some degree of regularity recently.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: When Danny Kannell  
Kevin in Annapolis : 1/15/2024 6:35 pm : link
In comment 16366113 JFIB said:
Quote:
In comment 16366070 Manhattan said:


Quote:


In comment 16366068 JFIB said:


Quote:


In comment 16365742 GiantGrit said:


Quote:


In comment 16365718 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 16365713 GiantGrit said:


Quote:


Posted about his dream scenario is Giants getting the first overall pick in a trade up for Williams, I said mentioned there was smoke in this chimney.

Sounds like more smoke than I thought.



Cat out of the bag?



Hard to dispute that. Given the amount of regime changes top 5 I have a feeling Schoen would want a trade up done sooner rather than later even if he needs to overpay a bit. Don't give someone like Washington time to establish a board and make a move. If you love Williams (the Giants do) you make that move ASAP



How do you know the Giants love Williams?



Most football people love Williams. He's has elite arm talent, creativity, leadership. He's going number one.



That doesn't mean the Giants do. Most people like pizza but my wife hates it even though it's cheesy and delicious. See what I mean. You do not know that the Giants feel the same as you or anyone else.


Grit is plugged in and has provided good info in the past
God I hope they can take a big swing  
j_rud : 1/15/2024 6:35 pm : link
But I just can't envision Chicago not taking one of these QBs. I just can't. I can't fathom having your pick of these QBs and going with Fields. As much as I want Schoen and Daboll to having their pick, I can't wrap my head around Chicago trading out.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Absurd if its for...  
Manhattan : 1/15/2024 6:35 pm : link
In comment 16366109 JFIB said:
Quote:
In comment 16366056 Manhattan said:


Quote:


In comment 16366052 JFIB said:


Quote:


In comment 16365672 knowledgetimmons said:


Quote:


Caleb Williams. Practically anyone else would be a better pick.



Agreed. I don't think he will succeed in the NFL



Fascinating. And what is your evaluation based on?



Same as yours. Watching film, games and highlights. I think he's got a ton of talent that won't necessarily translate in the NFL. He holds the ball for a very long time, throws most of his balls deep because he has WR's that get great separation. i don't see a lot of accurate throws over the middle into tight windows. I may be wrong as I'm not a professional scout either but that my opinion. Fascinated?


Sure.. but he's very accurate and has the best arm into tight intermediate windows in the class. Plus he throws great on the run. And his WRs were no great shakes this season, unlike Daniels who was playing with two first round WRs.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: When Danny Kannell  
Manhattan : 1/15/2024 6:38 pm : link
In comment 16366113 JFIB said:
Quote:
In comment 16366070 Manhattan

That doesn't mean the Giants do. Most people like pizza but my wife hates it even though it's cheesy and delicious. See what I mean. You do not know that the Giants feel the same as you or anyone else.


I like pizza but I prefer shawarma. I never spoke for the Giants, but Williams is widely liked in football circles, among fans though, many are put off by his quirkiness, which I view as a bunch of bullshit
I do think Williams is the clear #1 on the draft  
PatersonPlank : 1/15/2024 6:40 pm : link
really reminds me of Mahomes.

Then again if we just give Jones 5 more years he may be good
Every year we make the same mistake  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1/15/2024 6:51 pm : link
that a player that's at the top of the mock drafts is the player the Giants like.

If you don't understand by now that the Giants have their own calculations for what they want at QB, that's on you.

At this stage I deeply doubt they know what they think about any of these guys yet, because a QB decision involves so much more than what happened on the field.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: When Danny Kannell  
knowledgetimmons : 1/15/2024 6:53 pm : link
In comment 16366129 Manhattan said:
Quote:
In comment 16366113 JFIB said:


Quote:


In comment 16366070 Manhattan

That doesn't mean the Giants do. Most people like pizza but my wife hates it even though it's cheesy and delicious. See what I mean. You do not know that the Giants feel the same as you or anyone else.



I like pizza but I prefer shawarma. I never spoke for the Giants, but Williams is widely liked in football circles, among fans though, many are put off by his quirkiness, which I view as a bunch of bullshit


Wow, you’re right! My mind has been clouded by the fact that he apparently paints his nails and also wants to re negotiate the CBA so his diva ass can be part owner of a team contingent on his rookie deal.

And here I was thinking he’s not played any good teams and lost to some marginal ones in the vaunted. PAC 12. Right. It’s the nails.
Schoen discussing trading picks...  
D HOS : 1/15/2024 6:54 pm : link
I don't doubt it. Don't you all think that, for preparation, he'd get a basic idea of a baseline for trade with every slot above him?

I would be surprised if he wasn't talking about trading picks.

Unless the OP is saying that he "means it", not just due diligence.
RE: I do think Williams is the clear #1 on the draft  
AcidTest : 1/15/2024 6:58 pm : link
In comment 16366135 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
really reminds me of Mahomes.

Then again if we just give Jones 5 more years he may be good


He definitely has some Mahomes-like qualities, especially in the pocket. He also reminds me of Lamar Jackson in that regard. He keeps plays alive with all of his pocket movement.
If Schoen doesn't at least inquire as to what the cost might be,  
MOOPS : 1/15/2024 6:58 pm : link
he's not doing his job.
I've got concerns about Williams  
Go Terps : 1/15/2024 7:05 pm : link
He bails from the pocket an awful lot and I'm not sold on his personality, but the productivity is absolutely beyond question...



This could all be smoke and mirrors  
give66 : 1/15/2024 7:05 pm : link
If I'm Chicago and decide not to pick a QB there's no way I'm also missing out on MHJR. So Im talking trade with teams drafting after NE and Wash so I can bait one of those teams into a trade. No way Chicago doesn't come out of this draft with either a QB or MHjr.
RE: I've got concerns about Williams  
Manhattan : 1/15/2024 7:09 pm : link
In comment 16366158 Go Terps said:
Quote:
He bails from the pocket an awful lot and I'm not sold on his personality, but the productivity is absolutely beyond question...


He doesn't bail from the pocket nearly as much as Daniels, who is a one read and run QB oftentimes. Williams extends plays. I wouldn't call that bailing.
RE: Do we know if any of the top picks  
DonnieD89 : 1/15/2024 7:10 pm : link
In comment 16365678 Giantimistic said:
Quote:
Will be ok if Daboll yells at them.


We definitely know that Caleb Williams would go running to his mommy arms crying.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: When Danny Kannell  
Blueworm : 1/15/2024 7:13 pm : link
In comment 16366146 knowledgetimmons said:
Quote:
In comment 16366129 Manhattan said:


Quote:


In comment 16366113 JFIB said:


Quote:


In comment 16366070 Manhattan

That doesn't mean the Giants do. Most people like pizza but my wife hates it even though it's cheesy and delicious. See what I mean. You do not know that the Giants feel the same as you or anyone else.



I like pizza but I prefer shawarma. I never spoke for the Giants, but Williams is widely liked in football circles, among fans though, many are put off by his quirkiness, which I view as a bunch of bullshit



Wow, you’re right! My mind has been clouded by the fact that he apparently paints his nails and also wants to re negotiate the CBA so his diva ass can be part owner of a team contingent on his rookie deal.

And here I was thinking he’s not played any good teams and lost to some marginal ones in the vaunted. PAC 12. Right. It’s the nails.


Nail painting has been a pussy slayer move since the 1970s.
Just a hint of gender transgression to entice the ladies.
RE: This could all be smoke and mirrors  
BigBlueShock : 1/15/2024 7:14 pm : link
In comment 16366160 give66 said:
Quote:
If I'm Chicago and decide not to pick a QB there's no way I'm also missing out on MHJR. So Im talking trade with teams drafting after NE and Wash so I can bait one of those teams into a trade. No way Chicago doesn't come out of this draft with either a QB or MHjr.

The teams drafting after NE and Wash have no reason to move to 1. They have their QBs. If they were to move to 1 it would be for MHJ, which I would defeat the purpose of Chicago moving back to get him
RE: RE: I've got concerns about Williams  
bw in dc : 1/15/2024 7:15 pm : link
In comment 16366168 Manhattan said:
Quote:

He doesn't bail from the pocket nearly as much as Daniels, who is a one read and run QB oftentimes. Williams extends plays. I wouldn't call that bailing.


How do you know Daniels in a one-read QB?
RE: RE: I've got concerns about Williams  
JFIB : 1/15/2024 7:22 pm : link
In comment 16366168 Manhattan said:
Quote:
In comment 16366158 Go Terps said:


Quote:


He bails from the pocket an awful lot and I'm not sold on his personality, but the productivity is absolutely beyond question...







He doesn't bail from the pocket nearly as much as Daniels, who is a one read and run QB oftentimes. Williams extends plays. I wouldn't call that bailing.


He really does bail out of the pocket quite a bit and I get that he is extending the play but I don't think that's sustainable in the NFL. In my opinion, it's the QB's who make quick reads and get the ball out quickly are the ones who succeed in the NFL. I haven't seen a ton of tape showing Williams go through his progressions quickly and making a decisive throw.
RE: RE: RE: I've got concerns about Williams  
Manhattan : 1/15/2024 7:22 pm : link
In comment 16366176 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16366168 Manhattan said:


Quote:



He doesn't bail from the pocket nearly as much as Daniels, who is a one read and run QB oftentimes. Williams extends plays. I wouldn't call that bailing.



How do you know Daniels in a one-read QB?


I'm not saying he can't do it. But Daniels' game at LSU was often pass to designed read then take off. You're not rushing for 200 if running isn't a primary option
RE: RE: This could all be smoke and mirrors  
give66 : 1/15/2024 7:22 pm : link
In comment 16366175 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 16366160 give66 said:


Quote:
No I'm saying Chi might only be willing to trade with NE and Wash so they don't miss out on MHjr.


If I'm Chicago and decide not to pick a QB there's no way I'm also missing out on MHJR. So Im talking trade with teams drafting after NE and Wash so I can bait one of those teams into a trade. No way Chicago doesn't come out of this draft with either a QB or MHjr.


The teams drafting after NE and Wash have no reason to move to 1. They have their QBs. If they were to move to 1 it would be for MHJ, which I would defeat the purpose of Chicago moving back to get him
RE: RE: Manhattan  
k2tampa : 1/15/2024 7:24 pm : link
In comment 16366106 Manhattan said:
Quote:
In comment 16366098 knowledgetimmons said:


Quote:


You’re talking out your hole, how many football people do you know? Or are you saying that Dan Orlovsky and his ilk loves him, what’s the basis bud? I love reading shit online too, it doesn’t make much for an object fact.

Williams won the heisman, we get it. That was a while ago, and I sure hope our football scouting isn’t “hey, bro…heisman and everyone loves him.”



It's not Dan O. It's everybody. He has the most exciting tape in the field. Does it bother you that he paints his nails? He's unique, and is the closest thing to Mahomes. Let's hope we get him.


And every year we here about how Xxx is the next LT.

If you think he has the most exciting tape you haven't watched Daniels much. Let's compare his tape against Florida to Williams tape versus ND.

The fact is none of us know what the people who count think.
RE: RE: RE: I've got concerns about Williams  
Manhattan : 1/15/2024 7:27 pm : link
In comment 16366185 JFIB said:
Quote:
In comment 16366168 Manhattan said:


Quote:


In comment 16366158 Go Terps said:


Quote:


He bails from the pocket an awful lot and I'm not sold on his personality, but the productivity is absolutely beyond question...







He doesn't bail from the pocket nearly as much as Daniels, who is a one read and run QB oftentimes. Williams extends plays. I wouldn't call that bailing.



He really does bail out of the pocket quite a bit and I get that he is extending the play but I don't think that's sustainable in the NFL. In my opinion, it's the QB's who make quick reads and get the ball out quickly are the ones who succeed in the NFL. I haven't seen a ton of tape showing Williams go through his progressions quickly and making a decisive throw.


It works for Mahomes. But hey, we don't know if any of these guys will pick up that part of the NFL game. None of them are asked to adapt to late shifting defenses and then go through full progressions. It just so happens that Stroud is a natural at it, and possibly not Bryce. This is an unknown for all QB prospects. But I will say Williams has the best arm, so like Allen, Mahomes, and Rodgers he has a bit more margin for error.
Here's a scenario for Poles no one talks about  
Sean : 1/15/2024 7:27 pm : link
What if he trades Fields AND trades down? He can draft someone like Penix and have a ton of draft assets.
RE: RE: RE: Manhattan  
Manhattan : 1/15/2024 7:29 pm : link
In comment 16366189 k2tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 16366106 Manhattan said:


Quote:


In comment 16366098 knowledgetimmons said:


Quote:


You’re talking out your hole, how many football people do you know? Or are you saying that Dan Orlovsky and his ilk loves him, what’s the basis bud? I love reading shit online too, it doesn’t make much for an object fact.

Williams won the heisman, we get it. That was a while ago, and I sure hope our football scouting isn’t “hey, bro…heisman and everyone loves him.”



It's not Dan O. It's everybody. He has the most exciting tape in the field. Does it bother you that he paints his nails? He's unique, and is the closest thing to Mahomes. Let's hope we get him.



And every year we here about how Xxx is the next LT.

If you think he has the most exciting tape you haven't watched Daniels much. Let's compare his tape against Florida to Williams tape versus ND.

The fact is none of us know what the people who count think.


I've watched Daniels. He's exciting too. But i think Williams is better.
RE: This could all be smoke and mirrors  
GFAN52 : 1/15/2024 7:33 pm : link
In comment 16366160 give66 said:
Quote:
If I'm Chicago and decide not to pick a QB there's no way I'm also missing out on MHJR. So Im talking trade with teams drafting after NE and Wash so I can bait one of those teams into a trade. No way Chicago doesn't come out of this draft with either a QB or MHjr.


The trade out of the #1 and not land MHjr seems too risky, assuming they value him way above Nabors and Rome.
RE: RE: This could all be smoke and mirrors  
give66 : 1/15/2024 7:41 pm : link
In comment 16366201 GFAN52 said:
Quote:
In comment 16366160 give66 said:



Quote:



If I'm Chicago and decide not to pick a QB there's no way I'm also missing out on MHJR. So Im talking trade with teams drafting after NE and Wash so I can bait one of those teams into a trade. No way Chicago doesn't come out of this draft with either a QB or MHjr.



The trade out of the #1 and not land MHjr seems too risky, assuming they value him way above Nabors and Rome.

Yeah that's what I'm saying but NE and Wash are picking QBs so they are the only teams Chicago will trade the 1 to.
RE: Here's a scenario for Poles no one talks about  
bw in dc : 1/15/2024 7:45 pm : link
In comment 16366192 Sean said:
Quote:
What if he trades Fields AND trades down? He can draft someone like Penix and have a ton of draft assets.


Here is the challenge for Poles. Fields could very easily be developed into Josh Allen-lite. They have very similar skills.

So, if you like the odds that that can happen with the right resources, it's very tempting to keep him.
RE: Here's a scenario for Poles no one talks about  
Go Terps : 1/15/2024 7:50 pm : link
In comment 16366192 Sean said:
Quote:
What if he trades Fields AND trades down? He can draft someone like Penix and have a ton of draft assets.


According to Sy Penix throws very well in bad weather. I heard on the Athletic his hands are 10+ inches.
RE: Trade to #1!  
4xchamps : 1/15/2024 7:59 pm : link
In comment 16365688 SaltyJoe said:
Quote:
Then trade back to #3 and pick up Harrison Jr.


Why not try to get the 2nd pick as well?
RE: Is  
4xchamps : 1/15/2024 8:00 pm : link
In comment 16365714 Jripper4201 said:
Quote:
This just conjecture or does the OP have a history of insider knowledge ??

Did you read the post? He claims to have firsthand knowledge...
BLUATHRT  
ColHowPepper : 1/15/2024 11:38 pm : link
thanks for the post and context you lend about around here, you’ve been here a while. Yet another offseason (and its dramas here) more enticing than the games on the field
Devito-mania  
Breeze_94 : 12:45 am : link
Really gonna cost them multiple first rounders, isn’t it?

Personally, not a fan of trading up. Though if Williams is Mahomes 2.0, it’s well worth it.

It shouldn’t cost more than Carolinas trade last year. Deeper draft class + Giants have a higher pick.
Trading up and picking Drake Maye is my nightmare scenario  
Greg from LI : 12:50 am : link
Guy comes up small in big spots over and over.
RE: RE: RE: I would take Maye at #1 overall, but I've been back and forth between  
allstarjim : 2:17 am : link
In comment 16366071 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 16366059 Danny Kanell said:


Quote:


In comment 16365911 Anakim said:


Quote:


Maye and Caleb for a while now.


I'm guessing Saquon's negotiating rights would be part of the deal. Bears have some talent at RB, but I think they would love Saquon.

I also wonder if they ask for Dexter to pair with Sweat and Walker.


I'm guessing:

#6, our second rounder, our first next year and Saquon.



That’s quite a pivot from your declaration that it would take 3 first round picks just to start the conversation.



If it's enough! Our first this year, a first next year, a second rounder plus Saquon. So it is kinda like 3 firsts.


Shades of the RGIII trade. Probably would be just as successful, too.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Absurd if its for...  
allstarjim : 2:26 am : link
In comment 16366124 Manhattan said:
Quote:
In comment 16366109 JFIB said:


Quote:


In comment 16366056 Manhattan said:


Quote:


In comment 16366052 JFIB said:


Quote:


In comment 16365672 knowledgetimmons said:


Quote:


Caleb Williams. Practically anyone else would be a better pick.



Agreed. I don't think he will succeed in the NFL



Fascinating. And what is your evaluation based on?



Same as yours. Watching film, games and highlights. I think he's got a ton of talent that won't necessarily translate in the NFL. He holds the ball for a very long time, throws most of his balls deep because he has WR's that get great separation. i don't see a lot of accurate throws over the middle into tight windows. I may be wrong as I'm not a professional scout either but that my opinion. Fascinated?



Sure.. but he's very accurate and has the best arm into tight intermediate windows in the class. Plus he throws great on the run. And his WRs were no great shakes this season, unlike Daniels who was playing with two first round WRs.


His accuracy is way overblown by you. In fact, his 68.6% passing is bolstered by a lot of screen passes.

He has a big arm, I'll give you that. I don't see great poise under pressure, though. I see some panicky shit, some terrible decisions at times. His hero ball is going to cost him some games and if he doesn't learn from it and progress he will be a bust. There are times he doesn't feel or see the pressure coming when he should.

I watched Oregon and Colorado and yes, you see the high end positive plays, but there are also really bad ones...I mean really bad that you shake your head.

It's not enough that you can make highlight reel plays, you have to avoid mistakes, too. He does both and that concerns me.

If you still think Williams is more of an accurate passer than Jayden it's because you haven't watched enough film. Daniels is more accurate, and it's not just the stats supporting this. Even on completed passes, Daniels' ball placement, from my study, is superior to Williams.
I really wouldn't read too much into this.  
Gruber : 6:20 am : link
It's January. Schoen does his homework for the draft and is investigating what the price is for moving up, and it's likely to be prohibitive. He will have noted how things are for Carolina.
That said, if it's true, it's an indication that Schoen and Daboll want to draft a quarterback. A good sign.
Personally, think Chicago should keep the pick and draft their own preferred quarterback. Hard to believe they will stick with Fields.
The Bears  
MookGiants : 7:13 am : link
obviously have to cooperate and be willign to move the pick. I really really hope this is true and they are able to make a deal.

At #1 I would take Daniels. I like all 3 QB's quite a bit but Daniels is the best of the bunch imo. I'm not sure how well Williams would handle the NY media and I also just think Daniels is the better prospect physically.



RE: I really wouldn't read too much into this.  
MookGiants : 7:16 am : link
In comment 16366762 Gruber said:
Quote:
It's January. Schoen does his homework for the draft and is investigating what the price is for moving up, and it's likely to be prohibitive. He will have noted how things are for Carolina.
That said, if it's true, it's an indication that Schoen and Daboll want to draft a quarterback. A good sign.
Personally, think Chicago should keep the pick and draft their own preferred quarterback. Hard to believe they will stick with Fields.


If you really believe the QB picked at #1 is a true franchise QB, there's no price that would be prohibitive. Obviously no team is ever oging to give up like 5 first rounders in a row or anything like that but any realistic trade possibility if the guy is an actual franchise QB there's no such thing as an overpay.

Giants can not go another year with this QB situation. Get a stud and finally give this franchise hope for the first time since hurricane sandy
If they can get #1  
armstead98 : 8:55 am : link
Without mortgaging the future, I’d do it. Caleb Williams is as good of a prospect as we’ve seen in years.

I’d do something like this years first and a second and next years first.
