Dane Brugler 2 round mock draft: Giants Picks

6. Rome Odunze WR Washington
Do not draft Jayden Daniels at number 6 as Giants ownership lovesstill DJ is there QB. Daniels selected at 8 by Atlanta
39. Braylon Trice Edge Washington
47. Javon Bullard S Georgia
McKinney a free agent Bullard replaces him.
Just a note Cooper Beebe OG K State is selected at number 48.
I love this post. The Mara derangement syndrome is real and it's hysterically funny...
Played behind a great offensive line. Had 2 great WRs. He has a below average nfl arm. Yes quick release, but nfl windows are tighter and he lacks velocity and drive on the ball. Hes a back end round 1 talent. His build is very lean. Slender lower half and before everyone makes the comp to Lamar. Lamar is built wiry strong like KG from the nba and his lower half is thicker than most think. Daniels is barely over 200lbs at 6 foot 4. I’ll pass on Daniels. If we want a qb trade up for Maye or Caleb or punt on it til next year. You can take JJ round 2 or nix round 4 or later.
Another potential flag on Daniels, not sure if true, but one site has him with 9-1/4 inch hands. Not a disaster, by any means, but another consideration with his overall size. I still think he goes third but I could see him drop to #6 or #8. People who think it's impossible are misguided.
We let McKinney walk, saving $10-12 million in cap hit. Instead we use a 2nd rounder to backfill X.
Is that trade off worth it? A 2nd rounder for $10-12mm?
Running in place.
This reminds me of Reese drafting a DT in the 2nd Round every other year.
You guys are obsessing over what you saw in college.
Below average arm? I don’t think you watched him.
You have trouble clearly looking at the college game with a wider field side and larger windows and seeing how the arm translates. His arm is 100 percent weak compared to NFL qbs. Dont worry when he goes end of round 1 or round 2 we’ll revisit this. Theres 2 qbs going top 10. It’s Caleb and Maye. That’s it.
Would cement this organization as a clown show. Even bigger than with Judge
You guys are obsessing over what you saw in college.
Another potential flag on Daniels, not sure if true, but one site has him with 9-1/4 inch hands. Not a disaster, by any means, but another consideration with his overall size. I still think he goes third but I could see him drop to #6 or #8. People who think it's impossible are misguided.
Per ESPN, the average hand size for the 39 first-round quarterbacks from 2008 to 2020 is 9.7 inches
He's going to drop like a stone unless he grows his fingernails like Howard Hughes.
But if Jayden Daniels is there and they pass because they still believe in Daniel Jones, we absolutely have the wrong people running this team.
You absolutely are entitled to your opinion. But it's not "fact" bruh...
That is why I expressed it as an opinion, and did not say it was a fact :)
But thanks for reminding me of the difference anyway. Super helpful.
You guys are obsessing over what you saw in college.
Per ESPN, the average hand size for the 39 first-round quarterbacks from 2008 to 2020 is 9.7 inches
He's going to drop like a stone unless he grows his fingernails like Howard Hughes.
I thought it had more to do with grip strength and not size...
How did you quantify this? What does "100% weak" even mean? Can he not move it by himself?
His arm is 100 percent weak compared to NFL qbs.
How did you quantify this? What does "100% weak" even mean? Can he not move it by himself?
The poster is telling me his arm is weak when it clearly is if you watched him play. Therefore im stating it as a fact not opinion. His arm is weak based off the eye test and any scouting report you see. The thing that you see over and over is quick release which doesn’t make up for lack of arm strength on deeper throws. It helps the quick game
It would have been fine if he had kept one!
Instead, they're all over the league.
Is that trade off worth it? A 2nd rounder for $10-12mm?
To my thinking absolutely not. I am not sure that $10-$12 is the real number. It could be 50% more than that i.e. $15MM or so. Then maybe it is.
I'm with you that Caleb and probably Maye are QB1 and QB2, but I do think Daniels goes top-10, likely #3 to #6. There are concerns about Daniels' arm power, velocity and consistency on intermediate throws, and I think teams will be looking at this, and he'll definitely participate in combine drills to dispel this question. His deep ball is absolutely an NFL deep ball. It's not a rocket like Caleb Williams, it's more of a looping moon shot like prime Russ. It's enough to play in the NFL. I'd certainly prefer Williams, but if the Giants had a shot at Daniels at 6, I'd take him.
I think he could be. I’d guess early third round. He’s basically a finished product. He is what he is. Not much growth left there in my opinion. People always overrate the QBs every draft because of the value of the position. He’ll drop, Daniels will drop McCarthy. I’ll say it again. I think 2 qbs go top 10. I think the only other qb to possibly be selected round 1 is Daniels. IMO McCarthy is round 2. The rest I can see going 3rd or later. Wouldn’t touch penix unless he’s udfa.
His arm is 100 percent weak compared to NFL qbs.
How did you quantify this? What does "100% weak" even mean? Can he not move it by himself?
The poster is telling me his arm is weak when it clearly is if you watched him play. Therefore im stating it as a fact not opinion. His arm is weak based off the eye test and any scouting report you see. The thing that you see over and over is quick release which doesn’t make up for lack of arm strength on deeper throws. It helps the quick game
I have watched him play a bunch. His velocity is probably average or slightly below. You seem to writing in hyperbole.
How many LSU games did you actually watch this year? Below average NFL arm? Don't know what makes you think that, but arm strength won't keep him from being a top pick, as his arm strength is certainly way above average!
I don't disagree with your player analysis, since I don't have an informed opinion on any of the QBs, but QBs always go way higher than they "should". If Nix is a 4th round talent probably goes in 2nd or 3rd. If Daniels is a bottom 1st round talent, not a surprise if he goes in top 10.
You guys are obsessing over what you saw in college.
I’ve watched him play probably 5 full games and seen full game highlights on YouTube. Which means every snap from a game condensed. His arm is not considered strong. If he was in the nfl today his arm would be bottom 10. I don’t know how you guys don’t see this it’s like a basic IQ test. His arm to me is similar to Mariota. Quick release but lacks velocity a drive. Oh and btw mariota is 64 and 225. Daniels. 64 200. It’s really not a debatable subject. It’s factual. Can Sy chime in please. I’d bet he’d agree
I think they might roll with Pinnock, Belton and Owens. They have greater needs at CB and edge for those 2nd round picks.
This logic that if a good player leaves you have to replace him right away with a high draft pick is silly, especially at a position like safety. It's how teams end up never getting out of the hole. You plan for the future as a GM, you don't react to what happens today. Schoen took Belton knowing Love might leave. He took Owens knowing X might leave. They took Davidson and Riley knowing Williams was going to be gone. It's how good teams build. Most 2nd and 3rd round draft picks don't start in year one. They need time.
That's why taking a QB in the first was such a good idea this year - aside from matching the talent available. Jones is the starter going into next year. The rookie wouldn't be coming in and starting from day 1. He might not get much playing time all year. But he would be ready in year 2.
Also, people who look to media pundits to tell them how guys rank for the draft need to know, most NFL writers do not spend time watching college football. They are working and/or traveling on Friday and Saturday just like the teams. I worked with one NFL writer who admitted he never watched a college game during the regular season. Yet he was opining over the last months of the season on who should be ranked where for the draft.
Jones is not the starter for long, if at all, if they draft Williams, Maye or Daniels.
No way. I’ll bet Nix doesn’t make it out of the first round
But if it is because they PASS at #6 on any of Daniels, Maye, or Williams I am going to be furious.
He has already stated(and I paraphrase) that Daniels has a chance to be QB #1 and that Daniels is moving up the rankings.
FWIW, I haven't a clue as to how strong his arm is, but if you have a weak arm, you can throw the deep passes he does.
Brock Purdy does pretty well with a weak arm.
Interesting points.
Btw, i don't see JJ getting to rnd 2
I don't think Sy would agree with you at all! I watched all but one of LSU's games in their entirety.Daniels made 60 yard throws, on the run, just using his upper body. You seem to harp on Daniels weight & persist on making that your major negative. Putting on 15-20 lbs. within the framework of an NFL team's workout program is far from extreme & can easily be achieved without losing any speed. Personally, I have him ranked above Williams & Maye & think he will excel in the NFL. Guess we'll see which of us is correct down the road!
. Can Sy chime in please. I’d bet he’d agree
He has already stated(and I paraphrase) that Daniels has a chance to be QB #1 and that Daniels is moving up the rankings.
FWIW, I haven't a clue as to how strong his arm is, but if you have a weak arm, you can throw the deep passes he does.
Brock Purdy does pretty well with a weak arm.
Sy also said, more recently, that Daniels was a candidate to drop on NFL draft boards.
You can have him ahead of Williams/Maye all day, if you want, and you may turn out to be right, but NFL passing traits, he's behind those two guys. His elite trait is running with the ball.
Even if they let him walk, though, his replacement might not be the most impactful use of a second-round pick.
Originally attended Arizona State spending three seasons there. An ascending player with an outstanding combination of foot quickness and passing skill. He possesses a strong arm with a quick release to go with uncanny accuracy. His processing skills are the best of the class and he can put the ball in a tight window. He can also create with his feet. Grades high in all aspects of quarterback play. 2024 Heisman Trophy winner.
You can believe in DJ but what about his chronic neck problems
He's a career ending injury just waiting to happen
Sy on who is going to fall in the draft from January 5, 2024:
Jayden
Sy'56 : 1/5/2024 9:42 pm
.
Who's going to fall - archived thread
I could be wrong but I’ve heard multiple times, including in game that Daniels makes full field progressions in Kelly’s offense. Not close to Sy on identifying talent but just watching you can his helmet shifting around too. Definitely seems to have strong processing skills.
On 1/2 Sy at Ourlads says Daniels is rated #1:
I don't think there is any skill that is more critical to success as a QB than processing skills. We have seen first hand how poor processing skills can negate physical skills.
Sy'56 : 1/5/2024 9:42 pm
Daniels appears to be the most polarizing of the QB's of those who I think carry 1st Round grades (Williams, Maye, and Daniels). That really is not earth shattering as someone has to be. If I were Joe Schoen, I would be doing my due diligence on all of those three QB's and that includes things that you do not necessarily see on tape.
Daniels was a top prospect coming out of HS and had a great Freshman year for a surprising Arizona State team. The wheels came off a bit during COVID year and never quite rebounded at Arizona State. In two seasons at LSU you saw more of where you thought he would be after his Freshman year. It is always tough when you are evaluating an older QB prospect who stays 5 years because is Year 5 just a matter of experience or did things just click in such a way that it can carry over to the NFL. I will say that his 17/2 TD/INT in 2019 and 17/3 TD/INT in 2022 gives me more hope that he is closer to Joe Burrow (not saying he is near Burrow) than a Kenny Pickett. Before his stellar 5th year, Pickett's highest completion percentage was 61.6% and he was coming off back to back 13 TD/9 INT years. At 60.7% Daniels was close to that as Freshman and even his 2021 was substantially above that (65.4%). He was at 68.6% at LSU in 2022.
Maye is a bit frustrating because of the inconsistency he showed this year. I personally think a lot of the issues are mechanical, but it requires further investigation.
Williams I have talked about on here previously so I will not delve into it here. For all of the talent around him I think USC underachieved and, at points, I am not sure Williams took ownership of where he needed to improve. When Josh Rosen came out, my biggest complaint about him was I did not see the desire to improve as a QB. NFL teams will quickly find out where your holes are and if you are not putting in the effort to counter that you will not last long as a starting QB.
Agreed.
I’ve watched more college football than you’ve ever watched in your life time and had the opportunity to watch Daniels from the sideline. The arm is not below average. It’s not Josh Allen but it’s not below average.
And no I wouldn’t want the Giants to take Penix
Yes, let's skip over Daniels and focus on the real prize, JJ McCarthy with one of our Rd2 picks.
I hope this is dripping in sarcasm.
Penix is a stud with great arm talent. Yea again, field side chucks to your stud wr isn’t difficult in the college game when the safety can’t get there. Driving the ball isn’t needed. Those throws in the nfl are interceptions
I’ve watched more college football than you’ve ever watched in your life time and had the opportunity to watch Daniels from the sideline. The arm is not below average. It’s not Josh Allen but it’s not below average.
And no I wouldn’t want the Giants to take Penix
People have posted the same thing about Nix regarding his arm talent.
"its very average"
Meanwhile he's been known to have a plus arm his entire college career. And I'm not even saying he's going to be good, but a quick google search and reading 5 different scouting reports on him all say "has a plus arm, above average arm etc."
Each prospect has concerns but sometimes people stretch to have a hot take on these guys.
Savings can be bonus money to Thomas Okereke and Dex. Coverting roster bonus to KT , Gano and Slayton.
Unless the QB that’s left / has dropped has some new warts, then you try to trade back I guess.
What he fails to understand is Daniels has the ability ability to change ball speed based on the throw he has to make. He knows when to apply touch, extra arc, and when to rifle the ball. Good QBing is not a one velocity game.
There is more than enough content available where you can see JD fire the ball, especially on the run. It's a thing of beauty and he's been incredibly accurate.
I'm still amazed he's not the consensus #1 player. Size is a concern, but it shouldn't be a deal breaker. The speed, quickness and acceleration is all elite/plus-plus territory.
What he fails to understand is Daniels has the ability ability to change ball speed based on the throw he has to make. He knows when to apply touch, extra arc, and when to rifle the ball. Good QBing is not a one velocity game.
There is more than enough content available where you can see JD fire the ball, especially on the run. It's a thing of beauty and he's been incredibly accurate.
I'm still amazed he's not the consensus #1 player. Size is a concern, but it shouldn't be a deal breaker. The speed, quickness and acceleration is all elite/plus-plus territory.
You’re entirely wrong and if that is what you took away from my posts idk what to tell you. His arm isn’t strong. I compared it to Mariota. His thim frame is a separate issues. Size and arm strength isn’t mutually exclusive.
And again, I said he has a quick release he’ll be great in the quick game for example tua in the Miami offense. BUT if he’s asked to make 15 yard outs cross the field. It ain’t happening. I’ve seen plenty of college football to know when I see an nfl arm and when I don’t. Another example of this is Devito. The guy does not have an nfl arm yet many on this board said he has real arm talent. It’s shocking