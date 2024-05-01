Dane Brugler 2 round mock draft: Giants Picks Rick in Dallas : 7:47 am

6. Rome Odunze WR Washington

Do not draft Jayden Daniels at number 6 as Giants ownership lovesstill DJ is there QB. Daniels selected at 8 by Atlanta

39. Braylon Trice Edge Washington

47. Javon Bullard S Georgia

McKinney a free agent Bullard replaces him.

Just a note Cooper Beebe OG K State is selected at number 48.