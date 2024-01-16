No Scrutiny on Jones' 2023 from Giants Beat Writers?

Quote: The Giants started 1-5 with only one offensive TD total in their first five losses. Poor O-line personnel and an annual injury problem under this athletic training staff didn’t help. They went three straight games without an offensive TD against Seattle, Miami and Buffalo in Weeks 4-6.

I wanted to bring this up because shortly after Jones tore his ACL, a poster here shared a thread summarizing a podcast from Chris Bisignano in which he revealed inside information that many (unnamed sources) on the Giants were mystified by Jones' performance in 2023, even accounting for the Oline troubles. The basic thought was that Jones had looked great in camp and preseason, but was missing throws and reads even when he had time during the season.This struck me as a very interesting nugget, because it's so rare that anything negative about Jones leaks from the org. Yet we have heard absolutely no follow-up examination or deep dives from Giants reporters about what happened to Jones in 2023. We're getting endless articles about Daboll/Wink with inside sources galore, but somehow Jones is coming out of this as a passive character with no central role in how this season unfolded?Just look at this line from the Leonard expose about Daboll/Wink, which signals out the slow offensive start for creating the tension between the two but leaves out Jones' role entirely:Is this because Jones is mostly loved in the organization, among personnel, management, and ownership? Honestly, I would believe it. Joe Judge got fired due in part because Jones got injured and was inconsistent when he played, but the first thing Judge did after he got fired was gush about Jones.Yet we have an inkling from the Bisignio podcast that there was some dissatisfaction inside the building with his play - and now rumblings here and there that the Giants are going to take a QB in the draft. I just find it bizarre that none of the reporters who cover the Giants seem to be looking into this in greater detail. I - for one - would love to know what happend in 2023 because I thought Daboll/Kafka had 'fixed' Jones and that he would be a competent QB.