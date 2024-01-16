No Scrutiny on Jones' 2023 from Giants Beat Writers?

I wanted to bring this up because shortly after Jones tore his ACL, a poster here shared a thread summarizing a podcast from Chris Bisignano in which he revealed inside information that many (unnamed sources) on the Giants were mystified by Jones' performance in 2023, even accounting for the Oline troubles. The basic thought was that Jones had looked great in camp and preseason, but was missing throws and reads even when he had time during the season.
This struck me as a very interesting nugget, because it's so rare that anything negative about Jones leaks from the org. Yet we have heard absolutely no follow-up examination or deep dives from Giants reporters about what happened to Jones in 2023. We're getting endless articles about Daboll/Wink with inside sources galore, but somehow Jones is coming out of this as a passive character with no central role in how this season unfolded?
Just look at this line from the Leonard expose about Daboll/Wink, which signals out the slow offensive start for creating the tension between the two but leaves out Jones' role entirely:
| The Giants started 1-5 with only one offensive TD total in their first five losses. Poor O-line personnel and an annual injury problem under this athletic training staff didn’t help. They went three straight games without an offensive TD against Seattle, Miami and Buffalo in Weeks 4-6.
Is this because Jones is mostly loved in the organization, among personnel, management, and ownership? Honestly, I would believe it. Joe Judge got fired due in part because Jones got injured and was inconsistent when he played, but the first thing Judge did after he got fired was gush about Jones.
Yet we have an inkling from the Bisignio podcast that there was some dissatisfaction inside the building with his play - and now rumblings here and there that the Giants are going to take a QB in the draft. I just find it bizarre that none of the reporters who cover the Giants seem to be looking into this in greater detail. I - for one - would love to know what happend in 2023 because I thought Daboll/Kafka had 'fixed' Jones and that he would be a competent QB.
76% of his attempts last year were under 10 yards, that is not sustainable. And I will add that I think reporters fell for Giant misdirection on how good Jones was in camp. He was awful in the mixed practices with the Lions, and then reporters went gaga the 2nd day when Jones did well in 7-on-7 drills. Big deal, those drills are never a measure of how ready a QB is.
Agreed, The closet the media came to digging in on DJs lack of performance was a few end of game and next day pressers where they asked Daboll if he could account for why both Devito and Tyrod had better downfield passing nunbers, explosive plays that Jones this season. All three were playing behind the same crappy OL.
You would think there would be more examination now that the season has ended, however. In all this reporting about Wink, Daboll, and Kafka, not a single detail has been revealed about Jones' season and the role it played. Did everyone hand-wave it because of the Oline and injuries? Or were there people frustrated? You would think at least some details would come out.
This is NOT suggesting that the owner has instructed nobody to speak ill of Jones or they have all been told they will be cut loose if they do. This is simply a "tone at the top" thing that I believe influences these types of things.
Flame away about my "Mara paranoia" now!
he schemed around his weaknesses. Heavy one-read RPO and use Jones’s legs to create some plays. While Jones did play efficiently in the passing game, there were far too few explosive plays. His average depth of target was next to last among QB’s with more than 100 attempts, and he was 3rd in % of throws under 10 yards.
Agree, this is wonderfully articulated. I think the MN game also clouded how bad Jones was down the stretch of that year outside of small pockets. Teams caught up in the second half of 2022/2023 to the adjusted offense and had it locked down fully in 2023.
That being said, at this point, unless you are exclusively a fan of Jones over the Giants, I think many realize he's not a starting NFL qb, and even more realize he's not the answer for the Giants. The question is how the Giants react and adjust to a mistake.
Jones is absolutely central to whatever the Giants are trying to build, because he takes up a huge percentage of the cap. He is not a supporting player and should not get the privilege of being one. There is all kinds of smoke emerging right now about Dak and Hurts due to their respective contracts and how it will effect team building. If you research comments about Mahomes and Burrow from the respective owners of the Chiefs and Bengals, it's all about managing the team building around their contracts and the limitations involved. These teams understand that their 2nd contract QB is not a bit player.
Anyone who thought Jones was “fixed” last year had blinders on
I think the important thing to consider is that the Giants clearly thought they had 'fixed' him in the form of the contract he got, and he regressed to playing like one of the worst QBs in the league in 2023. We've even heard rumors from Bisignano that the team was flummoxed with this, but no deeper examination has followed from those who cover the team.
Jones just seems to float above controversies with this team. There's never even a benign "he needs to play better and he knows this" type of comment from management/ownership. It always about the supporting cast, or about how things spiralled out of control with the Dallas game and there was nothing he could do from there, like he's a passive actor, even among his teammates. Not even Eli got this privilege; Plaxico would call him out occasionally, apparently Shockey caused issues in the huddle, and of course there was all kind of external and internal debate with the McAdoo controversy and his final seasons.
My guess is the Giants take a second tier quarterback on round two, and our friend DeVito is the opening day starter.
When Jones returns from his injury, I believe the job is his.
Then I'll be rooting/following another football team next season.
What they want to do and how the draft shakes out are two different things.
I think the wheels are in motion to move on. If they want Williams or Maye they need to trade up. What if they can't? What if they don't end up having a top 10 grade on Daniels?
What if they like Nix and he ends up going extremely early, like top 15?
There are a ton of variables here. And this is coming from someone who is so over Jones, like Sammo I may not even watch if they just run it back next year.
Then you have to consider bringing in a vet for competition. Who though?
Then I'll be rooting/following another football team next season.
I think a lot of fans will be frustrated. I also don't think a lot of fans understand how unprecedented it would be for the Giants to give up on Jones. He's 7 games and a non-career threatening injury, into the largest contract in team history.
If they want to run it back with Jones, to me that's even more reason for beat reporters to examine what happened with his performance. Did Daboll give him more responsibilities and he couldn't handle it? Was he spooked by the Dallas disaster and had trouble recovering? Did the comments by the 49ers players get under his skin?
We know nothing; not even a rumor or an unnamed source, yet the organization expects us to ride with him next year and just hand-wave everything that happened? It's like the Giants - and many of the reporters that cover him save for Stapleton and (surprisingly) Traina - seem to operate from the assumption that he's a temporarily embarrassed top-10 QB .
My feelings on Jones are well documented here, so I'm not analyzing this from the heart.
If you're Schoen and you want commit a bounty of picks and players to move up, ownership has to sign off.
Imagine the conversation where Schoen goes to Mara and says: You know the QB we just gave 82M dollars to and you love? Turns out I was wrong about him and want to trade up.
And Mara says: You've gleaned this over 6 games where Jones was the most sacked and most pressured QB in the league?
I think many fans will be both surprised and disappointed that Daniel Jones features prominently in the Giants short and medium term plans.
This is exhibit A of the Anti-Jones hysteria on this board. Posts like this are one of the reasons I feel compelled to support Jones on here.
I think many fans will be both surprised and disappointed that Daniel Jones features prominently in the Giants short and medium term plans.
Why can't I go cheer for another team?
Embarrassing
Why can't I go cheer for another team?
You can cheer for whatever team you want. It's your reasoning that is embarrassing. All of the anti Jones crowd has this warped sense of reality that Jones is somehow the biggest problem on this team. Meanwhile, you had posters on here last season calling him the Giants best player. No rhyme or reason.
Imagine the conversation where Schoen goes to Mara and says: You know the QB we just gave 82M dollars to and you love? Turns out I was wrong about him and want to trade up.
See, I feel this objection from Mara can be easily countered.
First of all, one can say that all that money is basically fake because Mara and every other NFL owner gets a giant revenue share arrangement where it's basically impossible to lose revenue, and teams all the time make bets on salary cap decisions that don't pay off, so he can shove those concerns up his a$$.
But since I assume Schoen doesn't want to get fired, he could phrase it as this: Yes, we did give Jones a 4-year, $160 million contract, but it was structured so that we could move on with no penalty if he didn't meet his projection in three years, and move on with a modest penalty if he didn't meet his projection in two years. Unfortunately, we've hit the worst case scenario, where he not only didn't meet expectations, but regressed and got injured. Fortunately, we're in a good position to get a QB in the draft. Jones will be given a chance to rebound and compete for the job in 2024, but if he fails again, we have a promising young player we can plug in and can move on from Jones with a cap penalty similar to what we incurred for Kenny Galloday. The division is up for grabs with the Eagles and Cowboys faltering, so let's make a move to maximize our chances of competing
If I don't like Jones playing QB for my team, not watching is a good decision for my mental health. I don't feel like wasting my time or money rooting for him.
All of the anti Jones crowd has this warped sense of reality that Jones is somehow the biggest problem on this team. Meanwhile, you had posters on here last season calling him the Giants best player. No rhyme or reason.
Jones doesn't have to be the biggest problem to be a problem.
And somehow I doubt there's very much overlap between people who think he's a problem and people who ludicrously believed he was their best player last season.
Talk about delusion.
You want to talk "embarrassing"?
List out those posters that called Jones the best player a year ago.
My guess is the Giants take a second tier quarterback on round two, and our friend DeVito is the opening day starter.
When Jones returns from his injury, I believe the job is his.
Could very well happen.
Our only chance is Schoen/Daboll fall on their swords and say the f-ckd up. And Mara is impatient enough after the past decade to just agree.
This is exhibit A of the Pro-Jones delusion by some on this board. Posts like this are one of the reasons I feel compelled to never want to see Jones take another snap as a Giant.
Drafting someone like a MHJ, Nabers or Odunze but putting Jones under center who is terrified to throw the ball down the field, is a waste of their talent. But then all we will hear next year from the die hard Jones faction is that the WRs are rookies and aren't any good yet. Poor Daniel...
The framework of the deal pays Jones like a top 3rd QB for two years. Telling management you both got it wrong after 6 games and you need to spend significant resources to fix your mistake is not an easy sell.
he schemed around his weaknesses. Heavy one-read RPO and use Jones’s legs to create some plays. While Jones did play efficiently in the passing game, there were far too few explosive plays. His average depth of target was next to last among QB’s with more than 100 attempts, and he was 3rd in % of throws under 10 yards.
And for the record, I'm in the camp who wants QB early. His health is a major question mark.
My feelings on Jones are well documented here, so I'm not analyzing this from the heart.
If you're Schoen and you want commit a bounty of picks and players to move up, ownership has to sign off.
Imagine the conversation where Schoen goes to Mara and says: You know the QB we just gave 82M dollars to and you love? Turns out I was wrong about him and want to trade up.
And Mara says: You've gleaned this over 6 games where Jones was the most sacked and most pressured QB in the league?
You keep repeating this like you think that’s how it works. Schoen isn’t going to walk into Maras office one day soon and spring it on him. These guys talk every single day. Mara is fully up to speed on how Schoen feels and vice versa. It’s certainly possible Mara and/or Schoen take the contract into consideration and don’t go QB in round one whether it’s by choice or circumstance (couldn’t move up, their target is gone). But Schoen isn’t walking around every day trying to figure out how to break the news to Mara. They’ve talked about the team, Jones included, all season long.
I do think the emergence of WanDale has made a difference, and Hyatt needs to be more integrated. That would help alot. And the new OL coach getting the line up to snuff. AT is the rock, get JMS in better position to succeed and restore Neal's confidence an get him up to speed, add OG help.
Regardless of what anyone thinks of Jones, they need to address QB. ACL and 2 neck injuries are red flags even if he was playing great which he hasnt.
They consistently over-rate their own results and err on the side of optimism.
For those who have a more nuanced, not quite so irrational, position, this is a real question. That would include Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll who know more about this issue than everyone on this board combined.
Possibilities:
1). Something personal to DJ happened. No evidence of this so should be discounted. But he could have chuck Knoblached the season. He could have started taking hard core drugs. His girlfriend could have told him he had a small penis. We have no information on this, but sometimes (rarely) people just go off the cliff. Seems highly unlikely.
2). Connected to this and my personal favorite - the Dallas game broke him. Like many of us, he thought he was ready to take the next step and so was the team. Rewatch the Dallas game (if you are a masochist). He had no time. Worst OL performance I have ever seen. Between that and AT getting hurt, he was mentally unable to run the offense.
3). Daboll/Schoen made a huge mistake. They thought DJ could run the offense they wanted. He could not. He does not have the capability of processing an NFL level offense. This is actually the most concerning (and probably the most likely) because it says the HC/GM made a massive evaluation error when their information was nearly unlimited.
Obviously, it could be something else or some combination of the three. In some sense it doesn't matter. Whether they pull the trigger and move on this year, they have to be prepared to move on. He has not shown it and he has been oft injured. You only stick with him as your primary option if there are no other alternatives available. At a bare minimum you should look for a reclamation project (i.e. kerry collins or more recently Baker Mayfield). And this is from someone who has been a big DJ supporter and still hopes he has a decent career in front of him. It just seems unlikely and really unlikely that it is with the Giants.
It starts with what happened in the offseason. They brought in Waller and drafted Hyatt as guys who could help stretch the field. What they didn't do was add sufficient depth on Oline.
In preseason we got a look at the offense Daboll and Kafka INTENDED to run. The offense looked great and a downfield passing game was highly featured. IN PS we saw looks of Hyatt and optimism was very high.
Then came the Dallas game and things unraveled in a hurry. The Oline was unprepared, Thomas got injured and the game was over as soon as it had started. Then Barkely got hurt, other injurues on the Oline which was shuffling week to week. With a line that was a total mess no threat from the running game it was as bad as it could get. DJ looked skitish and scared back there and refused to pull the trigger down field. Instead of attacking down field like they prepared in training camp, he reverted back to the short game which had some success in 2022 but this is where the loss of Barkely really hurt --defenses literally sat back and waited to pounce on the underneath stuff.
As the year went, DJ got hurt, the Oline stabilized, Barkeley returned, and both TT and Tommy showed inclination to attack in the vertical game and we finally got some glympses of what this offense was supposed to look like.
IMO, there is FAR to much history and evidence to think that DJ could be the answer. That said, I'm pretty confident that if we had go with DJ for some time while we transition that we'll see a much better version of him than was on display this year and will not be a we're throwing away the season/can't compete situation. Under no circumstances should DJ not be made to compete next year with a drafted QB of this staff's choosing. There will be riots if DJ wins the job initially, but I'll be OK with that, just as long as he is not ever seen as any kind of long term plan again. Five years is enough to know he is not the answer for more than short term.
Quote:
I think the organization holds Jones in much higher esteem than the fans.
My feelings on Jones are well documented here, so I'm not analyzing this from the heart.
If you're Schoen and you want commit a bounty of picks and players to move up, ownership has to sign off.
Imagine the conversation where Schoen goes to Mara and says: You know the QB we just gave 82M dollars to and you love? Turns out I was wrong about him and want to trade up.
And Mara says: You've gleaned this over 6 games where Jones was the most sacked and most pressured QB in the league?
You keep repeating this like you think that’s how it works. Schoen isn’t going to walk into Maras office one day soon and spring it on him. These guys talk every single day. Mara is fully up to speed on how Schoen feels and vice versa. It’s certainly possible Mara and/or Schoen take the contract into consideration and don’t go QB in round one whether it’s by choice or circumstance (couldn’t move up, their target is gone). But Schoen isn’t walking around every day trying to figure out how to break the news to Mara. They’ve talked about the team, Jones included, all season long.
"Hey Joe, I heard you're heading to southern Calif next week, and then going up to the Northwest. And the following week going to Baton Rouge after first stopping in the Carolinas. How come?"
"Hi, John. Well you know it's prime-time scouting season and I want to check out some of the top QB prospects in the next draft."
"Why, we already have Daniel Jones under a big contract for 2024?"
"Yeah, we'll talk after I get back."
For those who have a more nuanced, not quite so irrational, position, this is a real question. That would include Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll who know more about this issue than everyone on this board combined.
Possibilities:
1). Something personal to DJ happened. No evidence of this so should be discounted. But he could have chuck Knoblached the season. He could have started taking hard core drugs. His girlfriend could have told him he had a small penis. We have no information on this, but sometimes (rarely) people just go off the cliff. Seems highly unlikely.
2). Connected to this and my personal favorite - the Dallas game broke him. Like many of us, he thought he was ready to take the next step and so was the team. Rewatch the Dallas game (if you are a masochist). He had no time. Worst OL performance I have ever seen. Between that and AT getting hurt, he was mentally unable to run the offense.
3). Daboll/Schoen made a huge mistake. They thought DJ could run the offense they wanted. He could not. He does not have the capability of processing an NFL level offense. This is actually the most concerning (and probably the most likely) because it says the HC/GM made a massive evaluation error when their information was nearly unlimited.
Obviously, it could be something else or some combination of the three. In some sense it doesn't matter. Whether they pull the trigger and move on this year, they have to be prepared to move on. He has not shown it and he has been oft injured. You only stick with him as your primary option if there are no other alternatives available. At a bare minimum you should look for a reclamation project (i.e. kerry collins or more recently Baker Mayfield). And this is from someone who has been a big DJ supporter and still hopes he has a decent career in front of him. It just seems unlikely and really unlikely that it is with the Giants.
Thank you for engaging. I think it's a combination of all three points you laid out. Maybe not number 1, but I do think the Dallas game may have put him in a bit of a mental spiral. It's hard to explain, but he just seemed to have a deer in the headlights look for much of the season.
I think it does matter in the sense that it went terribly wrong so fast, and that Bisignano has hinted that some in the organization were mystified by it. Whether they plan to move on, or whether they don't, I don't think it does anyone any favors - including Jones - to just sweep this season under the rug and blame it on the supporting cast, the Dallas game, etc., because that's based on a lot of assumptions that he'll resume his 2022 play or reach a level he hasn't reached yet. I think there's an instict to protect Jones that is counter-productive, as he played his best ball after having his option declined and facing Taylor as legit competition.
It starts with what happened in the offseason. They brought in Waller and drafted Hyatt as guys who could help stretch the field. What they didn't do was add sufficient depth on Oline.
In preseason we got a look at the offense Daboll and Kafka INTENDED to run. The offense looked great and a downfield passing game was highly featured. IN PS we saw looks of Hyatt and optimism was very high.
Then came the Dallas game and things unraveled in a hurry. The Oline was unprepared, Thomas got injured and the game was over as soon as it had started. Then Barkely got hurt, other injurues on the Oline which was shuffling week to week. With a line that was a total mess no threat from the running game it was as bad as it could get. DJ looked skitish and scared back there and refused to pull the trigger down field. Instead of attacking down field like they prepared in training camp, he reverted back to the short game which had some success in 2022 but this is where the loss of Barkely really hurt --defenses literally sat back and waited to pounce on the underneath stuff.
As the year went, DJ got hurt, the Oline stabilized, Barkeley returned, and both TT and Tommy showed inclination to attack in the vertical game and we finally got some glympses of what this offense was supposed to look like.
IMO, there is FAR to much history and evidence to think that DJ could be the answer. That said, I'm pretty confident that if we had go with DJ for some time while we transition that we'll see a much better version of him than was on display this year and will not be a we're throwing away the season/can't compete situation. Under no circumstances should DJ not be made to compete next year with a drafted QB of this staff's choosing. There will be riots if DJ wins the job initially, but I'll be OK with that, just as long as he is not ever seen as any kind of long term plan again. Five years is enough to know he is not the answer for more than short term.
I think this is a fair point, althought Taylor played a coupled of games without Thomas and looked better.
Even accounting for this, I still think it's odd that the reporters who cover the Giants haven't touched on it at all, even just to quote a anonymous team source saying Jones was overwhelmed by the offensive line instability and they're confident he'll bounce back. It's just strange that we now have two large expose pieces from Duggan and Leonard about the Wink/Daboll situation - in which both talk about how the overall season spiralled - where Jones doesn't play a role at all.
I've never had a close relationship with the front office of a football team, but I have at an MLB team.
The GM most certainly presents the post mortem and a strategic plan for the next year to the president or ownership as package in a formal review.
Schoen and Daboll have said a number of times they speak to ownership daily. But the topic of switching quarterbacks and trading up isn't something I'd expect them to casually discuss.
When they propose that formally to Mara, as both the president and minority owner of the organization, I doubt that's an easy
conversation and rubber stamped without serious debate. I sure as hell hope not.
But it's more the decision than the conversation I think will be tough for Schoen to sell.
I'm not making a statement about who played better than who. We can all form our own opinions on that. Biggest thing to me was that DJ never challenged down field, and TT and even Tommy did. It wasn't the plan (as we saw in camp), but the confidence early on by play callers and DJ clearly wasn't there. But the line early on was about as bad as I've seen.
This is nice, but what is their plan for making sure Jones raises his level of play? Get a new WR? Wasn't that what they were trying to do with the Waller trade and drafting Hyatt? Get better at OL? Wasn't that what they were trying to do with all of their picks and free agents in 2022? It doesn't matter how many holes you fill on offense if the QB is unreliable.
The Giants as a team should be asking why Tyrod Taylor had a much lower sack rate and utilized the receiver corps better.
Quote:
In comment 16367211 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
In comment 16367202 Eightshamrocks said:
Quote:
Embarrassing
Why can't I go cheer for another team?
You can cheer for whatever team you want. It's your reasoning that is embarrassing. All of the anti Jones crowd has this warped sense of reality that Jones is somehow the biggest problem on this team. Meanwhile, you had posters on here last season calling him the Giants best player. No rhyme or reason.
If I don't like Jones playing QB for my team, not watching is a good decision for my mental health. I don't feel like wasting my time or money rooting for him.
Not watching is different than rooting for another team, which is what you said you’d do. And that would make you a crappy Giants fan, or actually not a Giants fan at all.
I'm not making a statement about who played better than who. We can all form our own opinions on that. Biggest thing to me was that DJ never challenged down field, and TT and even Tommy did. It wasn't the plan (as we saw in camp), but the confidence early on by play callers and DJ clearly wasn't there. But the line early on was about as bad as I've seen.
Here's the thing though: we saw Jones attempt several deep balls in the Raiders game with decent protection. They were absolute ducks that died in the air. Against Arizona, we saw him miss Slayton on throws that Taylor and DeVito would later hit.
This is what I'm talking about with the mystery of his performance: Jones may not have always had the best deep ball, but his deep passing prior to this season was far better.
Quote:
In comment 16367219 Eightshamrocks said:
Quote:
In comment 16367211 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
In comment 16367202 Eightshamrocks said:
Quote:
Embarrassing
Why can't I go cheer for another team?
You can cheer for whatever team you want. It's your reasoning that is embarrassing. All of the anti Jones crowd has this warped sense of reality that Jones is somehow the biggest problem on this team. Meanwhile, you had posters on here last season calling him the Giants best player. No rhyme or reason.
If I don't like Jones playing QB for my team, not watching is a good decision for my mental health. I don't feel like wasting my time or money rooting for him.
Not watching is different than rooting for another team, which is what you said you’d do. And that would make you a crappy Giants fan, or actually not a Giants fan at all.
Giants don't "own" my fandom.
Quote:
In playoffs
Anyone who thought Jones was “fixed” last year had blinders on
I think the important thing to consider is that the Giants clearly thought they had 'fixed' him in the form of the contract he got, and he regressed to playing like one of the worst QBs in the league in 2023. We've even heard rumors from Bisignano that the team was flummoxed with this, but no deeper examination has followed from those who cover the team.
Jones just seems to float above controversies with this team. There's never even a benign "he needs to play better and he knows this" type of comment from management/ownership. It always about the supporting cast, or about how things spiralled out of control with the Dallas game and there was nothing he could do from there, like he's a passive actor, even among his teammates. Not even Eli got this privilege; Plaxico would call him out occasionally, apparently Shockey caused issues in the huddle, and of course there was all kind of external and internal debate with the McAdoo controversy and his final seasons.
I disagree that management thought Jones was “fixed”, I think Schoen knew very well that they would need to upgrade the position eventually, but likely felt they could get by until that time came. Many posters ignore the role that Saquon’s contract situation played in the Jones negotiations.
Schoen wanted to use the FT on Saquon, but probably didn’t expect Jones’s agents from playing the hand they did. So he overpaid on Jones to get the deal done so that he could use the FT on Saquon. That the deal allowed to let the Giants out without too much penalty after 2 years and Scott free after 3 should be a clue that Schoen didn’t think Jones was fixed, I just don’t think he expected things to blow up that quickly.
Quote:
The Oline couldn't pick up a stunt to save their life early on. It was a jail break. The play of Oline improved as the year went and wasn't purely a matter of who was in there. They stabilized.
I'm not making a statement about who played better than who. We can all form our own opinions on that. Biggest thing to me was that DJ never challenged down field, and TT and even Tommy did. It wasn't the plan (as we saw in camp), but the confidence early on by play callers and DJ clearly wasn't there. But the line early on was about as bad as I've seen.
Here's the thing though: we saw Jones attempt several deep balls in the Raiders game with decent protection. They were absolute ducks that died in the air. Against Arizona, we saw him miss Slayton on throws that Taylor and DeVito would later hit.
This is what I'm talking about with the mystery of his performance: Jones may not have always had the best deep ball, but his deep passing prior to this season was far better.
"Giants fans are smarter than you think."
Absolutely, positively not.
"Giants fans are smarter than you think."
BBI provides evidence that this statement is false every day.
There are no rules for fandom, that's my whole point and argument to Mr. Lucky Charms or whatever his handle is. Fans are allowed to shift rooting interest. Teams don't care about the individual fan either, so it's kind of a free environment.
"Giants fans are smarter than you think."
Absolutely, positively not.
Yeah, your usual drive-by snark but that's not accurate. Some beats criticized his play in the moment, but most have hand-waved it overall for various reasons. Ranaan (a guy who hasn't hesitated to criticize the team) has dismissed Jones' 2023 struggles entirely on the OL. Vacchiano also dismissed his struggles and said for the umpteenth season that the Giants "failed him." Both Leonard and Duggan have published massive post-mortems on Wink/Daboll in which Jones isn't even referenced despite the offensive struggles in the beginning of the season being an initial source of tension.
Traina and Stapleton have been critical, but again, there's been no deeper dive on what happened. "He sucked ass, there's nothing to see here" isn't exactly a wise way to approach this considering he might be the starter again next season. And again, Bisignano has hinted that there are team officials who massively thrown off by Jones' performance but it hasn't been examined any further.
The lack of criticism of Jones means 1) the Giants like Jones 2) the principals have kept their displeasure so tight lipped, the usual suspects who leak information don't know.
I know I'm jaded, but the Giants keep giving Jones chances to succeed. I won't believe another isn't coming until they stop.
Quote:
for fandom, doesn’t mean the rest of us have to agree. Who are you going to root for in 2024 instead? Probably not a bad team, right?
There are no rules for fandom, that's my whole point and argument to Mr. Lucky Charms or whatever his handle is. Fans are allowed to shift rooting interest. Teams don't care about the individual fan either, so it's kind of a free environment.
Sure there are, lol. Coming and going as you please is something you are completely entitled to, but there’s a term for that and it isn’t “fan”.
The lack of criticism of Jones means 1) the Giants like Jones 2) the principals have kept their displeasure so tight lipped, the usual suspects who leak information don't know.
I know I'm jaded, but the Giants keep giving Jones chances to succeed. I won't believe another isn't coming until they stop.
I think that is a legit perspective, and alarming because I'm not sure this overly protective approach is even helpful to Jones.
Philly showed everyone how to defend him in the playoff game last year and every other defense took note. He holds the ball too long, and struggles in post-snap recognition. Orlovsky highlighted this pre-draft, and it hasn’t improved. The simple fact is that Jones is just not good enough.
Quote:
In comment 16367381 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
for fandom, doesn’t mean the rest of us have to agree. Who are you going to root for in 2024 instead? Probably not a bad team, right?
There are no rules for fandom, that's my whole point and argument to Mr. Lucky Charms or whatever his handle is. Fans are allowed to shift rooting interest. Teams don't care about the individual fan either, so it's kind of a free environment.
Sure there are, lol. Coming and going as you please is something you are completely entitled to, but there’s a term for that and it isn’t “fan”.
I'm not a "fan". I'm a consumer.
The lack of criticism of Jones means 1) the Giants like Jones 2) the principals have kept their displeasure so tight lipped, the usual suspects who leak information don't know.
I know I'm jaded, but the Giants keep giving Jones chances to succeed. I won't believe another isn't coming until they stop.
I agree that those factors played a role, but none of the beat reporters are analysts. Most of them are uncomfortable giving reasons why a player isn’t performing, unless one of their contacts spells it out for them. That kind of analysis isn’t their job.
Philly showed everyone how to defend him in the playoff game last year and every other defense took note. He holds the ball too long, and struggles in post-snap recognition. Orlovsky highlighted this pre-draft, and it hasn’t improved. The simple fact is that Jones is just not good enough.
I mean this is probably true, but I find it odd that there's rarely a team source that will go on record about Jones. Again, we have a bunch of sources for Wink/Daboll, we had a bunch of sources for the Judge/Gettleman era meltdown, yet Jones - a central figure for both eras - seems to float above all of this constantly. Much more stuff has been leaked about Barkley's relationship to them team during this time.
Quote:
There is not great rationale to suss out why Jones struggled so much. We saw it last year. When teams caught up to the quick read and take off offense, defenses held the edges to prevent Jones from getting outside forced him to stay in the pocket and tried to take away the short, middle of the field throws.
Philly showed everyone how to defend him in the playoff game last year and every other defense took note. He holds the ball too long, and struggles in post-snap recognition. Orlovsky highlighted this pre-draft, and it hasn’t improved. The simple fact is that Jones is just not good enough.
I mean this is probably true, but I find it odd that there's rarely a team source that will go on record about Jones. Again, we have a bunch of sources for Wink/Daboll, we had a bunch of sources for the Judge/Gettleman era meltdown, yet Jones - a central figure for both eras - seems to float above all of this constantly. Much more stuff has been leaked about Barkley's relationship to them team during this time.
On or off the record about Jones I meant.
Jones deserves credit for executing the offense Dabka developed for him on training wheels. But it didn't take long this season to conclude that Jones may have reached his ceiling in 2022 and that was the best we will ever see.
Quote:
The beat writers have two primary sources of information -- 1) how they personally feel 2) what they're told by those in and around the organization.
The lack of criticism of Jones means 1) the Giants like Jones 2) the principals have kept their displeasure so tight lipped, the usual suspects who leak information don't know.
I know I'm jaded, but the Giants keep giving Jones chances to succeed. I won't believe another isn't coming until they stop.
I agree that those factors played a role, but none of the beat reporters are analysts. Most of them are uncomfortable giving reasons why a player isn’t performing, unless one of their contacts spells it out for them. That kind of analysis isn’t their job.
Reporters aren't analysts, but they could start from the premise of "hey, Jones was pretty bad this year, what happened?" and try to get someone on or off the record, even if it's someone just saying "the team believed that nobody could be successful behind the start-of-season OL". You hear all the time about certain players missing assignments, having personal issues, etc., from people covering professional teams.
I just don't believe the vague platitudes of "the team still believes in Jones" is really going to cut it for anyone going forward.
I think that is a legit perspective, and alarming because I'm not sure this overly protective approach is even helpful to Jones.
Homeboy's stolen the nickname Bones. He's got 72M on it so far, and another 36M in the mail.
He's got 1.5M on the ledger for every TD he's thrown.
This is approach has certainly helped his bank account.
Is that really unusual though? I don’t know of too many instances where a team official went on the record about an active player’s underperformance, especially so soon after the season. I suspect we’ll see some comment about it as the off season, and FA period, gets underway. Even then, I would never expect complete honesty from them when discussing a player, especially a QB.
And yet, judging from the Leonard article, the Giants seem more mad about Daboll doing this than Jones actual performance.
My guess is the Giants take a second tier quarterback on round two, and our friend DeVito is the opening day starter.
When Jones returns from his injury, I believe the job is his.
The thought of watching Daniel Jones attempt to play QB in the NFL for a sixth season is completely depressing.
But I believe you are very likely correct.
I've said it recently and will repeat it. Unless proven otherwise on April 25th, 2024 at the draft, Schoen is nothing more than a leaner, better looking, better speaking Dave Gettleman.
A year ago he was the best player on the offensive side of the ball.
No, he wasn't. Andrew Thomas was and by a huge margin.
The Giants don’t give me food poisoning so this analogy doesn’t work. Didn’t realize how many BBIers were new to the term “fan”. But I’ll ask again, which team are you rooting for next year? And by you I mean whoever thinks fandom is malleable.
It's been 13 years since sb46. I think it's fair for fans to be upset considering they've been *below .500* and a national punchline since then.
Whichever side you fall on, no one's changing their minds about Jones at this point.
My GUESS, though, is that the Schoen/Daboll opinion of Jones is still higher than that of half the fans and media folks. They wouldn't have given him a 40M contract structured the way it was if they hadn't just seen him play very well in 2022 with scrub WRs and a lousy OL.
Those thinking the Giants are definitely going to draft a QB at 6 or trade up to get one MAY be very disappointed.
Drafting someone like a MHJ, Nabers or Odunze but putting Jones under center who is terrified to throw the ball down the field, is a waste of their talent. But then all we will hear next year from the die hard Jones faction is that the WRs are rookies and aren't any good yet. Poor Daniel...
If this scenario were to play out as you describe it, I feel like I can say with close to 100% confidence that there will be some posters here on BBI that will declare that blue-chip WR a bust, while continuing to defend DJ going into his 7th season at that point.
And there won't even be a hint of irony in their posts when they do so.
"Giants fans are smarter than you think."
Absolutely, positively not.
Bingo. Bitching and moaning about Jones is all that a significant portion of the fan base wants to do every day. If you don’t want to engage in that, then you’re “DJFC” or in the case of the beat writers, bought off by John Mara. It’s tiring to say the least.
AT is a great player but the QB is the guy who touches the ball on every play. It was because of DJ that they went to the playoffs not AT, as good as he is.
No, he wasn't. Andrew Thomas was and by a huge margin.
AT is a great player but the QB is the guy who touches the ball on every play. It was because of DJ that they went to the playoffs not AT, as good as he is.
They went to the playoffs because Saquon carried them to a win in Tennessee, the defense and special teams created critical turnovers against Carolina and Baltimore, Graham Gano made everything, and Kayvon was a one-man defensive wrecking crew against Washington.
There were a lot of reasons they won 9 games instead of 5 last year.
Robinson was still working his way back from his knee injury while DJ was in there. The Giants still need to draft a QB because DJ has a chronic neck injury which can end his career at any time
