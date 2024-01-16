Schoen quote re QBs from bye week to remember

as things get into the "beyond the film" season of senior bowl, interviews, combine, visits, wonderlics, s2's, etc i think this is a notable quote to remember from schoen a couple months ago. not in the least because i think the mention of reviewing the 2018 qb class was as close to an early admission as you can get that they were very much in play for a top qb this year.
|Q: (re: QBs) Like acquiring another player through the Draft or something like that when you don’t necessarily know what his ceiling is because he hasn’t played in the league.
A: There’s always risk. Look at the past however many years of top 10 quarterbacks. I just went through the 2018 Draft and how many of those guys are starters, how many are with different teams? Some are out of the league that were taken in the first round from that draft. It’s not a position you can just evaluate on film, I don’t believe. You’ve got to get with these kids, you’ve got to meet with them, you’ve got to get around them, you’ve got to put them on the board. Can they learn? Can they process information? You’ve got to talk to the people, especially in this market. Bringing a quarterback into this market, I mean, it’s not for everybody. Not everybody can handle it.
re: 2018, similarly looking back at what ended up right and wrong, this was a notable fact i hadnt remembered about the guy they presumably "got with" and checked enough boxes to trade up for and take over a higher consensus player (rosen) - Josh Allen had the highest wonderlic of the top qbs by a pretty good margin.
Wonderlic scores for 2018 QBs:
Josh Allen: 37
Josh Rosen: 29
Sam Darnold: 28
Baker Mayfield: 25
Lamar Jackson: 13
obviously lamar jackson is a notable counterpoint to "wonderlic isnt everything" (just like stroud/s2) so i wouldnt really be surprised if they take any of this year's qbs, except maybe penix just bc of the medical and lack of dual threat not seeming like a fit. but if the top 3 go off board quickly both nix/mccarthy have a lot of press out there that re their "intangibles" that i think we will probably continue to hear more of in the pre-draft process.
more broadly this offseason i suspect we will also hear more of the 'smart, tough, dependable' mantra like 2022, so those may also be buzzwords to pay extra attention. their biggest hit last offseason (okereke) checked those boxes while their biggest flops (waller, campbell) did not.
My point overall is that sports media is largely national now. There is no big, bad NY media chewing up hayseeds that would have been fine had they ended up in Denver.
I think Daboll is the right guy to develop, but we can easily screw it up and it be no one's fault--at least in my eyes, it will still likely cost jobs.
i totally agree with bold - and the trey lance example goes to show that anyone can screw it up. even the team with a good enough environment to turn a day 3 pick from that same draft they didnt think enough of to draft in the 5th or 6th round into an mvp candidate. mac jones another example from an organization run by the best ever. tua and herbert are examples of the entire league missing something because det/nyg at #3/4 that year were so obviously shopping their picks hoping a team would move up for 1 of the qbs and even the qb needy teams at 5/6/7 (miami, lac, car) didnt see what is now obvious. they let the draft fall.
though i do think the fact that the bills targeted allen in a trade up and selected him over a player generally rated higher (rosen) shows there is some element of skill in there too. andy reid trading up for mahomes another. and perhaps some skill in a team like GB who has now twice taken a player they saw value in and developed them successfully.
but net/net far more failures than success so the same way only 1/32 wins the sb every year all we can do is hope for the best while knowing the odds are against and far more likely to result in someone getting fired than extended.
My point overall is that sports media is largely national now. There is no big, bad NY media chewing up hayseeds that would have been fine had they ended up in Denver.
if you reread your initial post, you keep steering it to the media and i think myself (and others) are just pointing out that there other factors nothing to do with the media that makes each situation different.
that was the initial quote i replied to, and to use language we've already agreed with, i think you would agree amending that to say "i want a guy who knows what the hell he is doing on the field AND isn't a fuck up off the field" is something we'd all agree with?
they have it, and it's called game tape, ideally against top teams like alabama, uga, michigan, osu etc.
I think they overestimated their ability to kindle that passion if they were playing winning football. That is not the type of gamble that smart teams make in Round 1.
Quote:
How's that working out?
Whatever the Giants' approach has been to QB, it's the wrong approach. Whatever methodology they've been following needs to be studied, understood for its flaws, and completely rebuilt.
A good start would be: how about we just draft the best QB possible?
the guy making the quote and the hc were big parts of trading up for and drafting josh allen in buffalo how is that working out?
Yes, the same guys who reinvested in Daniel Jones.
I don't know what to believe or trust with these two going forward...
Quote:
In comment 16367307 Go Terps said:
Quote:
How's that working out?
Whatever the Giants' approach has been to QB, it's the wrong approach. Whatever methodology they've been following needs to be studied, understood for its flaws, and completely rebuilt.
A good start would be: how about we just draft the best QB possible?
the guy making the quote and the hc were big parts of trading up for and drafting josh allen in buffalo how is that working out?
Yes, the same guys who reinvested in Daniel Jones.
I don't know what to believe or trust with these two going forward...
Exactly. There's no reason to trust the decision making at QB until we actually see a good decision be made.
If they pass on trading up and all the "top" QBs are gone by 6, 3 things can be true:
1. Cost was much too rich. Say what we want about this, but there has to be a stopping point. Can't mortgage the entire future on just 1 player, so I imagine Schoen has an idea in his head on what he's comfortable with
2. They realize the "team" needs a bit more and are comfortable rolling with Jones + veteran for another season, knowing they can have a playoff shot with a good Jones and a much better team, considering the top draft choices they have this year, it is a chance to hit on premium positions
3. They didn't "love" any of these QBs to be the Giants franchise man. I doubt this option becomes reality as you'd think at least 1 of them would be considered to be the "guy" that Daboll and Schoen love, but I guess there is a chance that none of them blow them away
Quote:
In comment 16367307 Go Terps said:
Quote:
How's that working out?
Whatever the Giants' approach has been to QB, it's the wrong approach. Whatever methodology they've been following needs to be studied, understood for its flaws, and completely rebuilt.
A good start would be: how about we just draft the best QB possible?
the guy making the quote and the hc were big parts of trading up for and drafting josh allen in buffalo how is that working out?
Yes, the same guys who reinvested in Daniel Jones.
I don't know what to believe or trust with these two going forward...
The notion that some of you guys still can't come to grips with the fact that Schoen/Daboll gave Jones a 2 year deal after a nice playoff run is mind boggling to me. Time to get over it. They didn't cripple the franchise, they made a pretty low risk bet on a guy they saw have his best season as a pro the first time he had competent coaching.
If they pass on trading up and all the "top" QBs are gone by 6, 3 things can be true:
1. Cost was much too rich. Say what we want about this, but there has to be a stopping point. Can't mortgage the entire future on just 1 player, so I imagine Schoen has an idea in his head on what he's comfortable with
2. They realize the "team" needs a bit more and are comfortable rolling with Jones + veteran for another season, knowing they can have a playoff shot with a good Jones and a much better team, considering the top draft choices they have this year, it is a chance to hit on premium positions
3. They didn't "love" any of these QBs to be the Giants franchise man. I doubt this option becomes reality as you'd think at least 1 of them would be considered to be the "guy" that Daboll and Schoen love, but I guess there is a chance that none of them blow them away
Hard to imagine them having both 1 and 2 as reasons (it would have to be either/or, IMO). If they think the cost this year would be too rich, AND they think they can build up the rest of the roster with this year's draft instead - resulting in a playoff berth - then the cost next year and beyond will be even more expensive.
I think it's really mostly about #3 on your list, and whether or not any of the teams in the top three (or top two, or just Chicago at #1) are willing to trade out in the first place.
If they love a guy and there's a path to get him, they have to pull the trigger. If they don't, I'll at least have a better understanding of why Schoen likes DJ: he doesn't mind a gunshy triggerman because he is one.
The notion that some of you guys still can't come to grips with the fact that Schoen/Daboll gave Jones a 2 year deal after a nice playoff run is mind boggling to me. Time to get over it. They didn't cripple the franchise, they made a pretty low risk bet on a guy they saw have his best season as a pro the first time he had competent coaching.
It’s not cheap to cut him. Not crippling, but for someone who wants to “build the roster” having a guy with a $47 million cap hit next year, $22 million dollar cap hit in a year he won’t be here, and an oft injured player a $25 million injury guarantee that makes playing him at all next year an extremely high risk - isn’t exactly a low risk bet.
Quote:
In comment 16367314 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16367307 Go Terps said:
Quote:
How's that working out?
Whatever the Giants' approach has been to QB, it's the wrong approach. Whatever methodology they've been following needs to be studied, understood for its flaws, and completely rebuilt.
A good start would be: how about we just draft the best QB possible?
the guy making the quote and the hc were big parts of trading up for and drafting josh allen in buffalo how is that working out?
Yes, the same guys who reinvested in Daniel Jones.
I don't know what to believe or trust with these two going forward...
Exactly. There's no reason to trust the decision making at QB until we actually see a good decision be made.
just to save you some time in the future, i dont think anyone is unclear about your trust in nyg decision making.
Whatever the Giants' approach has been to QB, it's the wrong approach. Whatever methodology they've been following needs to be studied, understood for its flaws, and completely rebuilt.
A good start would be: how about we just draft the best QB possible?
In terms of his ability to handle the NY market and representing the franchise in the market, that's been working out pretty well. He's also handedled the pressure and the criticism of his play very well.
Quote:
The notion that some of you guys still can't come to grips with the fact that Schoen/Daboll gave Jones a 2 year deal after a nice playoff run is mind boggling to me. Time to get over it. They didn't cripple the franchise, they made a pretty low risk bet on a guy they saw have his best season as a pro the first time he had competent coaching.
It’s not cheap to cut him. Not crippling, but for someone who wants to “build the roster” having a guy with a $47 million cap hit next year, $22 million dollar cap hit in a year he won’t be here, and an oft injured player a $25 million injury guarantee that makes playing him at all next year an extremely high risk - isn’t exactly a low risk bet.
Why is building the roster with good draft picks a bad idea if the QB on your roster has essentially 1 year left on his deal? I’m not saying that’s my opinion of what they should do, but I haven’t seen anyone here actually say that staying put and drafting good talent at 6, 39, and 47 is a bad thing.
22M in dead cap for a quarterback is pennies. If they move on from Jones they’ll be very thankful it wasn’t more than that.
But that shouldn't mean we ignore the bad decision, offer a Mulligan and just trust them to get the next big QB decision correct.
Jones was a big error for the first time GM and HC.
Sure it could have been more, but they also could have not made the bet that a QB who had one average year was going ascend to some top 10 QB. The low risk bet was to franchise tag him.
It was. He stinks and he always has.
The irony of this post is you claimed it was a great contract after one mediocre year. You get one year to decide and everyone else doesn’t?
Come on. Jones was never getting that on the open market.
The dead cap doesn't index for position. $22M in dead cap space counts the same whether it originated from a QB contract or a K contract.
The point is to build the roster - you even point that out yourself, quite frequently. The $22M drag on the cap for 2025 is a significant hit, and it's irrelevant that it exists because of a QB contract when you're looking at the roster construction as a whole.
That said, dead cap is just a function of accounting. If the Giants do part ways with DJ after the upcoming season and end up eating the $22M in dead cap in 2025 (or split between 2025 and 2026), it will just be to account for the cheap year they gave themselves (and then pissed away) in 2023.
In terms of his ability to handle the NY market and representing the franchise in the market, that's been working out pretty well. He's also handedled the pressure and the criticism of his play very well.
BFD. That doesn't help win football games.
Talent does.
The notion that the NY market is some scary place like Beirut is absurd. One of the bigger red herrings on this site.
Quote:
I said that in my post. The Giants aren't unique in that way.
If the Giants are not unique in that regard why post about it except to impugn the Giants for being that way?
"impugn"! Great word!
Quote:
All I was told was ease of access/opportunities are much greater here than elsewhere--I was surprised as well.
Was it JT Miller?
Is your email still gr (last name) ať Gmail?
Quote:
Eric, my view is that once a bunch of QBs are clustered on a draft board, it's basically luck that differentiates them. Meaning, a priori, getting Rosen/Allen/Darnold/Mayfield right (for example) is more serendipity than genius. I'd point to SF flubbing on Lance as additional evidence as this--that is, at worst, a top three environment for a QB to develop in and Lance failed. I don't know if I blame anyone for that--I just think it's sort of unlucky.
I think Daboll is the right guy to develop, but we can easily screw it up and it be no one's fault--at least in my eyes, it will still likely cost jobs.
i totally agree with bold - and the trey lance example goes to show that anyone can screw it up. even the team with a good enough environment to turn a day 3 pick from that same draft they didnt think enough of to draft in the 5th or 6th round into an mvp candidate. mac jones another example from an organization run by the best ever. tua and herbert are examples of the entire league missing something because det/nyg at #3/4 that year were so obviously shopping their picks hoping a team would move up for 1 of the qbs and even the qb needy teams at 5/6/7 (miami, lac, car) didnt see what is now obvious. they let the draft fall.
though i do think the fact that the bills targeted allen in a trade up and selected him over a player generally rated higher (rosen) shows there is some element of skill in there too. andy reid trading up for mahomes another. and perhaps some skill in a team like GB who has now twice taken a player they saw value in and developed them successfully.
but net/net far more failures than success so the same way only 1/32 wins the sb every year all we can do is hope for the best while knowing the odds are against and far more likely to result in someone getting fired than extended.
Oh for sure, my post was a little simplistic, there is certainly nuance to it. Like all things, there's a luck/skill continuum to drafting and certainly drafting and developing QBs. The Bills certainly get credit for drafting and developing Allen, of course.
Another example of this luck/skill thing was the Giants picking Hakeem Nicks. Reese apparently loved Hayward-Bay and liked him more than Nicks (this was based on what people posted here back then not my own asshattery). You need a lot of at bats to really see who is good at drafting and who sucks at it. And NFL teams just don't give you that sort of time.
And imagine that Lions team with Herbert, Jesus.
The concept of amortization and potential dead money continues to vex BBI.
That there is a big or small number left to account for when he leaves doesn't change the original sin.
Think of it this way. You pay for an expensive meal on your Amex, and the meal sucks. Amex let's you split it into 3 payments -- $13 today, $47 tomorrow, and $22 the next day.
You don't enjoy it at the restaurant today, you don't enjoy the leftovers tomorrow, and there's nothing left to eat the next day.
You paid $82 for a shitty meal. And that's all that matters.
The concept of amortization and potential dead money continues to vex BBI.
That there is a big or small number left to account for when he leaves doesn't change the original sin.
Think of it this way. You pay for an expensive meal on your Amex, and the meal sucks. Amex let's you split it into 3 payments -- $13 today, $47 tomorrow, and $22 the next day.
You don't enjoy it at the restaurant today, you don't enjoy the leftovers tomorrow, and there's nothing left to eat the next day.
You paid $82 for a shitty meal. And that's all that matters.
I think that oversimplifies it a bit, though not in regards to the $82 shitty meal itself - that analogy works well.
I would add the context of having $250ish per day to spend however you'd like, but must pay off the Amex balance for that meal in full within three days (this isn't perfect but it's close enough, IMO). You choose to only pay off $13 of that $82 on day one, with the idea that you're going to allocate more of your spending that day on trying to make that meal as amazing as possible.
When that fails, you are stuck having to cover the remaining $69 over two days, but you wasted the cheap day and got no benefit from it. Now you have to stare at unappetizing leftovers for two days knowing that your Amex payments are going to be more expensive for the leftovers than they were for the day that the meal itself sucked. And if you accidentally spill the leftovers at any point on day two, Amex will charge you an additional $25 penalty on day three.
I would just pay off my Amex bill and leave the leftovers untouched in the fridge until the payment clears. The shitty meal was bad enough; I'm not paying a penalty for spilling the leftovers.
In comment 16367789 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
22M in dead cap for a quarterback is pennies. If they move on from Jones they’ll be very thankful it wasn’t more than that.
The dead cap doesn't index for position. $22M in dead cap space counts the same whether it originated from a QB contract or a K contract.
The point is to build the roster - you even point that out yourself, quite frequently. The $22M drag on the cap for 2025 is a significant hit, and it's irrelevant that it exists because of a QB contract when you're looking at the roster construction as a whole.
That said, dead cap is just a function of accounting. If the Giants do part ways with DJ after the upcoming season and end up eating the $22M in dead cap in 2025 (or split between 2025 and 2026), it will just be to account for the cheap year they gave themselves (and then pissed away) in 2023.
I think the most important point is that spending too much on a player relative to their output is the problem.
You can certainly make accounting mistakes that exacerbate the issue and limit your flexibility. That's a secondary and less static issue, as you have some remedies at your disposal.
But you're never going to get back the 82M you spent on Jones. And you'll never be able to go back in time and spend that money on a better player who contributes.
All that to say, that there is only 22M left to account for, and that being some kind of bargain is asinine given the full context.
The concept of amortization and potential dead money continues to vex BBI.
That there is a big or small number left to account for when he leaves doesn't change the original sin.
Think of it this way. You pay for an expensive meal on your Amex, and the meal sucks. Amex let's you split it into 3 payments -- $13 today, $47 tomorrow, and $22 the next day.
You don't enjoy it at the restaurant today, you don't enjoy the leftovers tomorrow, and there's nothing left to eat the next day.
You paid $82 for a shitty meal. And that's all that matters.
mostly correct. they chose to pay 82m for 2 years + 2 option years instead of paying 32m on the tag (which schoen then called a "worst case scenario" if they couldnt come to an agreement).
the way things went last year they chose wrong, schoen clearly got the "worst case scenario" wrong, but they gave themselves an out in the structure so they could have the exact option they have this offseason.
if he continued to ascend and win they had a qb on a midlevel contract.
if not there was going to be top pick to draft the replacement in a good qb class. and the 2024 cap hit becomes a lot less relevant if they are entering as a non-contender.
so they bought themselves 2 bites at the apple. i think daboll's work with devito went a long way to securing his opportunity to take 2nd bite. and now we've arrived back at schoen's relevant comments from the bye week in the OP. what did they get right in 2018 that's applicable in 2024?
The concept of amortization and potential dead money continues to vex BBI.
That there is a big or small number left to account for when he leaves doesn't change the original sin.
Think of it this way. You pay for an expensive meal on your Amex, and the meal sucks. Amex let's you split it into 3 payments -- $13 today, $47 tomorrow, and $22 the next day.
You don't enjoy it at the restaurant today, you don't enjoy the leftovers tomorrow, and there's nothing left to eat the next day.
You paid $82 for a shitty meal. And that's all that matters.
One more thing: because you spent that money on a shitty meal you might just go to Olive Garden the next time you go out to eat. Or you might not go out at all.
Quote:
The only number that matters is 82M. That is the minimum investment they made in Jones.
The concept of amortization and potential dead money continues to vex BBI.
That there is a big or small number left to account for when he leaves doesn't change the original sin.
Think of it this way. You pay for an expensive meal on your Amex, and the meal sucks. Amex let's you split it into 3 payments -- $13 today, $47 tomorrow, and $22 the next day.
You don't enjoy it at the restaurant today, you don't enjoy the leftovers tomorrow, and there's nothing left to eat the next day.
You paid $82 for a shitty meal. And that's all that matters.
One more thing: because you spent that money on a shitty meal you might just go to Olive Garden the next time you go out to eat. Or you might not go out at all.
If your reaction to a bad meal is doubling down at the olive garden that fits some puzzle pieces together.
Most of the shitty meals this team serves are from there.
This relationship with Jones is the most bizarre thing I think I've seen in professional team sports.
Quote:
In comment 16367925 christian said:
Quote:
The only number that matters is 82M. That is the minimum investment they made in Jones.
The concept of amortization and potential dead money continues to vex BBI.
That there is a big or small number left to account for when he leaves doesn't change the original sin.
Think of it this way. You pay for an expensive meal on your Amex, and the meal sucks. Amex let's you split it into 3 payments -- $13 today, $47 tomorrow, and $22 the next day.
You don't enjoy it at the restaurant today, you don't enjoy the leftovers tomorrow, and there's nothing left to eat the next day.
You paid $82 for a shitty meal. And that's all that matters.
One more thing: because you spent that money on a shitty meal you might just go to Olive Garden the next time you go out to eat. Or you might not go out at all.
If your reaction to a bad meal is doubling down at the olive garden that fits some puzzle pieces together.
Despite going to Olive Garden for four years we opted to pay $82 to eat at Olive Garden again. My hope is that we find a fucking Zagats and get a decent meal for once.
This relationship with Jones is the most bizarre thing I think I've seen in professional team sports.
The bread sticks at this new Olive Garden cost $160 million.
A more general observation not directly aimed at any one comment -- the beauty of the NFL is there isn't a player or contract decision that will put you out of business, like in the real world.
The Giants will survive even a big contract mistake, and live to fight another day. But that doesn't mean it wasn't a mistake in terms of management philosophy and opportunity costs.
Schoen absolutely needs to learn from the mistake, or he's going to get fired soon. And 82M of cash and cap expenditure in exchange for little value has repercussions. The Giants might lose Love and McKinney in successive years. If the Giants had committed 50M less to Jones last year, the calculus might be different in signing their own players.
tbh im not sure exactly which strain of daniel jones obsession we're indulging at the moment but it's about as relevant to the 2024 draft process as go terps getting the shits from olive garden.
A more general observation not directly aimed at any one comment -- the beauty of the NFL is there isn't a player or contract decision that will put you out of business, like in the real world.
The Giants will survive even a big contract mistake, and live to fight another day. But that doesn't mean it wasn't a mistake in terms of management philosophy and opportunity costs.
Schoen absolutely needs to learn from the mistake, or he's going to get fired soon. And 82M of cash and cap expenditure in exchange for little value has repercussions. The Giants might lose Love and McKinney in successive years. If the Giants had committed 50M less to Jones last year, the calculus might be different in signing their own players.
Good way of putting it.
$50M less might be the difference between a B+/A type deal and a D- contract.
Allen, Grade 78
LJax, Grade 78
Sy was thorough, but highly skeptical for each. Over five years later, however, each looks bound for a gold jacket ceremony at Canton.
What did both have in abundance? Amazing physical skills that clearly conveyed to the NFL. Stuff you can't teach. And they landed with good organizations that helped further develop their games.
That's why I'm always choosing the physical ability.
P.S. Sy had an 80 grade on Jones... ;)
A more general observation not directly aimed at any one comment -- the beauty of the NFL is there isn't a player or contract decision that will put you out of business, like in the real world.
The Giants will survive even a big contract mistake, and live to fight another day. But that doesn't mean it wasn't a mistake in terms of management philosophy and opportunity costs.
Schoen absolutely needs to learn from the mistake, or he's going to get fired soon. And 82M of cash and cap expenditure in exchange for little value has repercussions. The Giants might lose Love and McKinney in successive years. If the Giants had committed 50M less to Jones last year, the calculus might be different in signing their own players.
The Giants might survive, but will Schoen and Daboll? If they don't secure a QB with a high pick and miss the playoffs next year, I think it's unlikely they do. There are some perverse incentives this year imo--I think they need a nice shiny QB to point to at the end of next year.
A more general observation not directly aimed at any one comment -- the beauty of the NFL is there isn't a player or contract decision that will put you out of business, like in the real world.
The Giants will survive even a big contract mistake, and live to fight another day. But that doesn't mean it wasn't a mistake in terms of management philosophy and opportunity costs.
Schoen absolutely needs to learn from the mistake, or he's going to get fired soon. And 82M of cash and cap expenditure in exchange for little value has repercussions. The Giants might lose Love and McKinney in successive years. If the Giants had committed 50M less to Jones last year, the calculus might be different in signing their own players.
Schoen said he accelerated the timeline in his post season presser. He preserved the tag for Barkley and committed 3 years essentially to Jones. Everyone liked Jones enough to commit to him while continuing to build the roster and improve off 2022.
The question becomes, is less than 6 games enough to move off that commitment after the worst case scenario season for Jones? You've been mentioning this as well as Terps, it's the biggest question.
For me, knowing what we know now, I just can't see Schoen wanting a full $41.6M cap hit for Jones in 2025. So, I think he'll utilize the out he negotiated after 2024 for the worst case scenario.
Even if the Giants only draft a 2nd round QB, that would be the 3rd biggest draft investment towards QB behind Eli & Jones since 2000. Even under that scenario, I can't see Schoen risking the full cap hit towards Jones for 2025. I'm under the assumption Jones will be released after next season.
And an 80 on Willis...
The sin isn't missing. It's falling to admit or accept you missed.
Sy was thorough, but highly skeptical for each. Over five years later, however, each looks bound for a gold jacket ceremony at Canton.
What did both have in abundance? Amazing physical skills that clearly conveyed to the NFL. Stuff you can't teach. And they landed with good organizations that helped further develop their games.
That's why I'm always choosing the physical ability.
P.S. Sy had an 80 grade on Jones... ;)
if memory serves one of his highest QB grades in the last half decades was rosen, who many (myself included) thought had elite arm talent, so while i understand choosing to bet on elite traits the reality is there is no fool proof way to get it right.
re elite traits i didn't recall his write-up on herbert so i just looked back at it (who obviously has elite arm talent in every way) and that doesn't quite come through in the report, and that's no knock on sy because it also didnt come through in the 2020 rose bowl. i remember feeling the same skepticism that he hadnt put it together, though looking back i suspect it was likely just because cristobal was his coach and he just never let him use the talent he had fully. part of what intrigues me about mccarthy is that i think harbough may have had a similar effect.
Grade: 82
Summary: Senior entry from Eugene, Oregon. Four-year starter who earned Honorable Mention All Pac 12 honors in 2018 and 2019. Also the winner of the Academic Heisman as a senior who scored a 39 on his wonderlic exam, an elite number. Herbert has every single tool. He is massive, he is fast, he has a quick release, and he is really strong. Herbert also has everything you want between the ears when it comes to intelligence, maturity, and leadership qualities. On paper, he may be the ideal quarterback for today’s NFL. The concern here is he never quite put together a consistent level of performance as a passer. His accuracy is a roller coaster and he seemed gun-shy at times. There is still a ways to go here but I think NFL coaches see exactly what they want to work with here.
Quote:
Eric in Li, there are certainly other factors in the broader contract discussion, but what (I think) we're debating is the scenario where he's cut after two years.
A more general observation not directly aimed at any one comment -- the beauty of the NFL is there isn't a player or contract decision that will put you out of business, like in the real world.
The Giants will survive even a big contract mistake, and live to fight another day. But that doesn't mean it wasn't a mistake in terms of management philosophy and opportunity costs.
Schoen absolutely needs to learn from the mistake, or he's going to get fired soon. And 82M of cash and cap expenditure in exchange for little value has repercussions. The Giants might lose Love and McKinney in successive years. If the Giants had committed 50M less to Jones last year, the calculus might be different in signing their own players.
The Giants might survive, but will Schoen and Daboll? If they don't secure a QB with a high pick and miss the playoffs next year, I think it's unlikely they do. There are some perverse incentives this year imo--I think they need a nice shiny QB to point to at the end of next year.
they only thing that assures survival is winning. that's why winning is always the head coaches top priority.
drafting a qb they like gives them an extra swing at winning. assuming they get a look at a guy they like (which i think they will since it's a deep class).
Quote:
Eric in Li, there are certainly other factors in the broader contract discussion, but what (I think) we're debating is the scenario where he's cut after two years.
A more general observation not directly aimed at any one comment -- the beauty of the NFL is there isn't a player or contract decision that will put you out of business, like in the real world.
The Giants will survive even a big contract mistake, and live to fight another day. But that doesn't mean it wasn't a mistake in terms of management philosophy and opportunity costs.
Schoen absolutely needs to learn from the mistake, or he's going to get fired soon. And 82M of cash and cap expenditure in exchange for little value has repercussions. The Giants might lose Love and McKinney in successive years. If the Giants had committed 50M less to Jones last year, the calculus might be different in signing their own players.
Schoen said he accelerated the timeline in his post season presser. He preserved the tag for Barkley and committed 3 years essentially to Jones. Everyone liked Jones enough to commit to him while continuing to build the roster and improve off 2022.
The question becomes, is less than 6 games enough to move off that commitment after the worst case scenario season for Jones? You've been mentioning this as well as Terps, it's the biggest question.
For me, knowing what we know now, I just can't see Schoen wanting a full $41.6M cap hit for Jones in 2025. So, I think he'll utilize the out he negotiated after 2024 for the worst case scenario.
Even if the Giants only draft a 2nd round QB, that would be the 3rd biggest draft investment towards QB behind Eli & Jones since 2000. Even under that scenario, I can't see Schoen risking the full cap hit towards Jones for 2025. I'm under the assumption Jones will be released after next season.
The way that Schoen handles DJ's contract this offseason will give us some hints about the way that he views the current roster and the way he views DJ.
If Schoen's confidence in DJ is unwavered, and if he still believes in this roster (or if he has added pressure from above to compete in 2024 with this roster), why not tap into DJ's 2024 salary as an easy source of cap space?
Of course, it makes 2025 (and beyond) more painful, but if the confidence in DJ hasn't been shaken, that potential cap space could be very tempting.
That's what worries me even more than missing the opportunity to get a successor into the building this offseason. I'm nervous that the Giants may actually double down on DJ because of his 2024 cap number.
If they still plan to roll with him anyway, of course.
if memory serves one of his highest QB grades in the last half decades was rosen, who many (myself included) thought had elite arm talent, so while i understand choosing to bet on elite traits the reality is there is no fool proof way to get it right.
re elite traits i didn't recall his write-up on herbert so i just looked back at it (who obviously has elite arm talent in every way) and that doesn't quite come through in the report, and that's no knock on sy because it also didnt come through in the 2020 rose bowl. i remember feeling the same skepticism that he hadnt put it together, though looking back i suspect it was likely just because cristobal was his coach and he just never let him use the talent he had fully. part of what intrigues me about mccarthy is that i think harbough may have had a similar effect.
We're in agreement that there is no foolproof way to do this. As much as the industry tries to science it up, it's still more art.
But, yes, I'm betting on the physical traits for day one picks. You can't teach size, arm, speed, quickness, athleticism. But I believe you can teach fundamentals and understanding defensive concept that - hopefully - leads to better decision making.
Re: Rossen. I was also a fan, but I grew more skeptical on the concussions and shoulder surgery as the draft arrived.
they have a ton of draft capital and other than okereke did better in 2022 FA giving out mostly minimum VSB contracts. i think we will see a hybrid FA where maybe they target 1-2 guys in the okereke $ range (almost certainly at least 1 OL) and a bunch of near-minimum younger depth players.
i dont think there will be a qb controversy because jones is going to miss most of camp and maybe some games (or many if he has a setback). they have to add a startable qb and the most efficient way to do that is this draft. hence the importance of public comments they've been making since the bye week...