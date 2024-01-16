Saquon Barkley - is my write-up fair?

Hampered by instability and poor play at quarterback and the offensive line, as well as another lower body injury, Saquon Barkley did not have the season hoped for in 2023. Barkley suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 2 and missed the next three games. Playing in a total of 14 contests, he finished the 2023 season with 247 carries for 962 yards (3.9 yards per carry) and six rushing touchdowns. He also caught 41 passes for 280 yards and four receiving touchdowns. The Giants drafted Barkley with the #2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. In his six seasons with the Giants, he has broken the 1,000-yard mark three times (2018, 2019, and 2022). Barkley has missed games due to injury in four seasons, including a high-ankle sprain in 2019 (three games), a torn ACL and meniscus in 2020 (14 games), another ankle injury in 2021 (four games), and the ankle sprain in 2023 (three games). The ankle injuries suffered in those three seasons also nagged him in other games he did play. Barkley's best season was clearly his rookie year. He became only the third rookie in NFL history to accrue 2,000 yards from scrimmage, breaking a slew of franchise records. He also was voted to the Pro Bowl and named “Associated Press NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year," "FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Year," and "Pro Football Writers of America Offensive Rookie of the Year." As a rookie, Barkley started all 16 games, rushing 261 times for 1,307 yards (5.0 yards per carry) and 11 touchdowns. He also caught 91 passes for 721 yards and four touchdowns. Barkley led the NFL with seven 40+ yard runs and six 50+ yard runs. Barkley's second best season was in 2022. He played with a tougher, more physical style and finished the season with a career-high 295 rushing attempts for 1,312 yards (4.4 yards per carry) and 10 touchdowns. He also caught a team-leading 57 passes for 338 yards. That year, Barkley played in every game, except for being a healthy scratch in the regular-season finale. He was voted to his second Pro Bowl. In looking at the big picture, Barkley never regained his rookie form due to the injuries. While he is still capable of the big play as both a runner and receiver, the explosiveness is gone. He's become a tougher back and is still productive when healthy, but he lacks top instincts in following blocks and has been guilty of some late-game mental and physical mistakes.