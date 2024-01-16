for display only
Saquon Barkley - is my write-up fair?

Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/16/2024 1:53 pm
Some of these are hard to be balanced on...

Quote:
I think so … what’s missing is … ‘and in conclusion, looking ahead to  
Spider56 : 1/16/2024 1:56 pm : link
2024, the Giants should … ‘
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/16/2024 1:56 pm : link
Way too many late game mental mistakes for someone who has been in the league as long as he’s been.
I think it's prettu accurate  
Andy in Boston : 1/16/2024 1:57 pm : link
what I'd really like to know though, is if the true explosiveness is really gone. The burst wasn't there this year, but he was always playing banged up and I don't think truly 100%, so it's hard to truly know. (ankle, shoulder and elbow).
Looks fair to me  
DieHard : 1/16/2024 1:58 pm : link
Some may counter-argue that you're being a bit tough on him since he was often the only weapon the offense had and defenses keyed on him.

I would be curious to see if other decent RBs can put up similar numbers in this system (RBs that are a step above Breida and Gray, at least).
RE: Looks fair to me  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/16/2024 2:00 pm : link
In comment 16367510 DieHard said:
Quote:
Some may counter-argue that you're being a bit tough on him since he was often the only weapon the offense had and defenses keyed on him.

I would be curious to see if other decent RBs can put up similar numbers in this system (RBs that are a step above Breida and Gray, at least).


There's the rub... the "what if's"...
also  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/16/2024 2:03 pm : link
91 catches as a rookie!!!

But he's never come close to that number in the five other years.
Yeah  
mattyblue : 1/16/2024 2:03 pm : link
I also wonder if his explosiveness is really gone. He has had to change his style of play dramatically with the amount of attention teams were able to give him due to a lack of other threats along with the terrible line play. I don’t have a conclusion one way or the other but I believe if he gets to a good team he’s going to be able to get at least some of it back.
RE: also  
Greg from LI : 1/16/2024 2:05 pm : link
In comment 16367522 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
91 catches as a rookie!!!

But he's never come close to that number in the five other years.


And so many of those were little 5 yard dumpoffs, particularly on third and long. Least impactful 91 receptions I've ever seen.
BTW  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/16/2024 2:07 pm : link
in defense of Barkley, it's interest to note that while Matt Breida has the same # of touches in 2022 and 2023, his productivity was way down too.

QB and OL matters.
RE: Yeah  
Greg from LI : 1/16/2024 2:07 pm : link
In comment 16367524 mattyblue said:
Quote:
I also wonder if his explosiveness is really gone. He has had to change his style of play dramatically with the amount of attention teams were able to give him due to a lack of other threats along with the terrible line play. I don’t have a conclusion one way or the other but I believe if he gets to a good team he’s going to be able to get at least some of it back.


Sure, he'd look more explosive on a team with a better OL where he isn't the only playmaker. Still, while he still has good speed, he doesn't have the breakaway speed he had as a rookie. He never got caught from behind then, and he does now.
Greg from LI  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/16/2024 2:08 pm : link
He has almost 800 yards receiving as a rookie. Go back and look at the screen he had against Philly that year.
RE: Greg from LI  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/16/2024 2:08 pm : link
In comment 16367533 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
He has almost 800 yards receiving as a rookie. Go back and look at the screen he had against Philly that year.


721 yards
The stat from his rookie year that people overlook  
BillT : 1/16/2024 2:09 pm : link
16, 20+ yard runs. 7, 40+ yard runs. That is big play running that you can’t find from almost any other back. I went back 20 years and no one close. That’s what set him apart. That never happened again either.
fair  
dee-fense : 1/16/2024 2:10 pm : link
sad but true
agree with matty -  
section125 : 1/16/2024 2:10 pm : link
his explosiveness is not gone. It is not what it was in 2018 which was exceptional, but he is still a scary player for opposing defenses.

I also agree that he seems to have far too many mental mistakes for someone of his ability and experience.
This is a tough one...  
rnargi : 1/16/2024 2:10 pm : link
he played behind arguably the worst OL in football this season and still had a very good year, even though the stats aren't as good as last season or his rookie year. Is it due to the line play? Diminishing skills? How would he look in Buffalo or SF? I just don't know. He still does look explosive at times, but does seem to lack the put away gear now. So which has been more detrimental, the line play or the injuries?

My main concern is indeed his seemingly lack of situational awareness at critical times, and he still gives up way too many pressures on the blitz pickups.

FWIW, I want him back next season. The Giants have no one to replace his production on the team right now, and he still has game changing ability. Price has to be right for both the team and SB, though.
Barkley  
GF1080 : 1/16/2024 2:11 pm : link
Eli's football smarts and getting Barkley in the right positions was a big part of that rookie year. Eli could read the D as well as anyone and get Barkley into beneficial plays.I'm sure there were a lot of catches that season from Eli adjusting plays at the line.
RE: BTW  
pivo : 1/16/2024 2:11 pm : link
In comment 16367531 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
in defense of Barkley, it's interest to note that while Matt Breida has the same # of touches in 2022 and 2023, his productivity was way down too.

QB and OL matters.


But Eric…you OWN the joint. Everything you write is fair!!
I remember  
Wiggy : 1/16/2024 2:12 pm : link
Eli would constantly have to check down to SB his rookie year. Eli would avoid sacks by quickly dumping off to him. The line was no better then which is crazy to think.
That breakaway gear  
OBJ_AllDay : 1/16/2024 2:14 pm : link
he had as a rookie is gone unfortunately. Ladanian had it for the majority of his career. Barkley lost it with the injuries.
RE: agree with matty -  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/16/2024 2:15 pm : link
In comment 16367540 section125 said:
Quote:
his explosiveness is not gone. It is not what it was in 2018 which was exceptional, but he is still a scary player for opposing defenses.

I also agree that he seems to have far too many mental mistakes for someone of his ability and experience.


Except there were a few plays this year where he broke into the open and was caught.
maybe  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/16/2024 2:17 pm : link
I need a an adjective before the phrase "explosiveness is gone" ... maybe the "head-turning explosiveness is gone."
I think the write up is fair Eric  
cosmicj : 1/16/2024 2:18 pm : link
but don’t agree with section 125. Barkley v 2023 was a good running back, but not some sort of scary threat. He’s just not a difference maker at this point in his career.
RE: RE: agree with matty -  
section125 : 1/16/2024 2:19 pm : link
In comment 16367551 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16367540 section125 said:


Quote:


his explosiveness is not gone. It is not what it was in 2018 which was exceptional, but he is still a scary player for opposing defenses.

I also agree that he seems to have far too many mental mistakes for someone of his ability and experience.



Except there were a few plays this year where he broke into the open and was caught.


Tiki was caught most of the time too and I think Tiki was the better player.

I agree he may be slightly slower now. But explosive is hitting the hole quickly and through it in a flash.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/16/2024 2:20 pm : link
I actually feel bad for Saquon, or as much as I can someone making his bank. Injuries really did a number on his career and he seems like a good dude. I hope we move on, but I will root for him elsewhere, as long as it isn’t in the NFC East.
what stands out to me  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/16/2024 2:22 pm : link
is that in the big picture, Barkley has only topped 1,000 rushing yards in three of his six seasons.

Who would have thought that would happen after his rookie year?
RE: what stands out to me  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/16/2024 2:22 pm : link
In comment 16367568 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
is that in the big picture, Barkley has only topped 1,000 rushing yards in three of his six seasons.

Who would have thought that would happen after his rookie year?


And mind you, there are 17 games now.
Seems more than fair to me  
gary_from_chester : 1/16/2024 2:23 pm : link
Some might go a little easier, some (like me) a little harsher- overall a fair assessment.
No mention of his poor pass blocking imv  
Rick in Dallas : 1/16/2024 2:24 pm : link
Or did I miss that in your write up Eric?
RE: RE: Greg from LI  
Greg from LI : 1/16/2024 2:25 pm : link
In comment 16367534 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16367533 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


He has almost 800 yards receiving as a rookie. Go back and look at the screen he had against Philly that year.



721 yards


Sure, because when you catch 91 balls *some* of them will have an impact.

PFR has a stat called Success Rate. To qualify, a reception has to gain 40% of the yards to go on first down, 60% on second down, and 100% on third and fourth. Barkley was at 38% in 2018, and his career number is 38.1% with a season high of 43%.

Tiki Barber's career number is 47% and he topped 50% four times. In all but his first two seasons, he did better than Barkley's career high, and his rookie year was really close (42%)
RE: RE: RE: agree with matty -  
Greg from LI : 1/16/2024 2:26 pm : link
In comment 16367561 section125 said:
Quote:
Tiki was caught most of the time too and I think Tiki was the better player.

I agree he may be slightly slower now. But explosive is hitting the hole quickly and through it in a flash.


Tiki had good speed, not blinding breakaway speed like 2018 Barkley. If he had had that, he would have been on the short list of greatest backs ever.
RE: RE: RE: agree with matty -  
penkap75 : 1/16/2024 2:26 pm : link
In comment 16367561 section125 said:
Quote:
But explosive is hitting the hole quickly and through it in a flash.


Big flaw in Barkley's game which he never had was vision. He doesn't hit hole hard like other RBs with vision instinctively do. Part of it is that he is so elusive, he could just dance around defenders. Works well in college, not so much in the NFL.
He's still a good back...  
hyadoin : 1/16/2024 2:29 pm : link
but the injuries have reduced his superhero-like breakaway speed and agility.
RE: also  
Tuckrule : 1/16/2024 2:31 pm : link
In comment 16367522 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
91 catches as a rookie!!!

But he's never come close to that number in the five other years.


I was told on this site his rookie year was way overrated
...  
ryanmkeane : 1/16/2024 2:32 pm : link
Pretty fair yes. When fully healthy (2018 and 2022) easily one of the top weapons in football. Unfortunately injuries and overall team play have hampered and scarred him where he seems to be lacking what he once had.
RE: He's still a good back...  
Bruner4329 : 1/16/2024 2:32 pm : link
In comment 16367593 hyadoin said:
Quote:
but the injuries have reduced his superhero-like breakaway speed and agility.


He is still a good back but the lousy offensive line reduced his greatness!
RE: I think it's prettu accurate  
Gatorade Dunk : 1/16/2024 2:35 pm : link
In comment 16367507 Andy in Boston said:
Quote:
what I'd really like to know though, is if the true explosiveness is really gone. The burst wasn't there this year, but he was always playing banged up and I don't think truly 100%, so it's hard to truly know. (ankle, shoulder and elbow).

He's a RB. There's a pretty strong likelihood that he's always going to be banged up in one way or another once the season is underway, and that will only increase with age. If you didn't see the burst this year, it's not likely to return with any regularity in future years either, IMO.
Very fair  
Sammo85 : 1/16/2024 2:38 pm : link
Touches on history, struggles within and around player, and the general state of things now.
RE: also  
HomerJones45 : 1/16/2024 2:41 pm : link
In comment 16367522 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
91 catches as a rookie!!!

But he's never come close to that number in the five other years.
Teams are not throwing as much to RB's. Just looking quickly, Kamara led RB's in receiving this year with 75. McCaffery was next at 67. Warren from Pittsburgh had 61. No other back had 60 catches or more. In 2018, there were 7 or 8 backs that had 60+ receptions.

Given that and the qb situation, I am not surprised Barkley isn't catching 70 passes.
RE: Greg from LI  
Go Terps : 1/16/2024 2:42 pm : link
In comment 16367533 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
He has almost 800 yards receiving as a rookie. Go back and look at the screen he had against Philly that year.


30 of those 91 receptions were for first downs. His 2018 success rate as a receiver was 38%, the 4th best of his six seasons. Definition of success rate (according to PFR):

Quote:
Receiving Success Rate
A successful reception gains at least 40% of yards required on 1st down, 60% of yards required on 2nd down, and 100% on 3rd or 4th down. Denominator is targets.


Barkley was not an effective receiver in 2018.
When looking at his rookie year  
Dankbeerman : 1/16/2024 2:44 pm : link
Remember he had Odell as a still legit homerun threat and Eli who was very astute at checking into the right call. Saquon had much more room to work with.

Still feel he came back too soon from that 19 ankle injury. He has not been the same explosive back since.
What's the point of the write-up?  
bw in dc : 1/16/2024 2:45 pm : link
Giants hitting free agency?
RE: What's the point of the write-up?  
Jaenyg : 1/16/2024 2:48 pm : link
In comment 16367632 bw in dc said:
Quote:
Giants hitting free agency?


I bet it’s for the Scouting Report section. Which I appreciate.

But yeah, could end up moot soon…
I still feel too many fans don't watch other teams other than the  
robbieballs2003 : 1/16/2024 2:50 pm : link
Giants. He is not scaring defenses. There is a difference between being the scariest player on a shitty offense and actually being a scary player. He is a fraction of the player from when he came into the league. I like him as a person but if we resign him we have bigger issues to worry about.
RE: When looking at his rookie year  
Gatorade Dunk : 1/16/2024 2:53 pm : link
In comment 16367627 Dankbeerman said:
Quote:
Remember he had Odell as a still legit homerun threat and Eli who was very astute at checking into the right call. Saquon had much more room to work with.

Still feel he came back too soon from that 19 ankle injury. He has not been the same explosive back since.

Great point about OBJ and Eli.

I actually wonder if there are any skill position players that have better per-game production with DJ compared with any other QBs they've played with. Barkley certainly doesn't - he was best in his rookie year, with Eli.

That could be a one-off, but if it's a larger trend, that might be insightful.
It's a very fair write-up. My one regret about Barkley leaving is  
Ira : 1/16/2024 2:53 pm : link
that we'll never see what he could have done behind a good offensive line.
RE: I still feel too many fans don't watch other teams other than the  
bw in dc : 1/16/2024 2:54 pm : link
In comment 16367642 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
Giants. He is not scaring defenses. There is a difference between being the scariest player on a shitty offense and actually being a scary player. He is a fraction of the player from when he came into the league. I like him as a person but if we resign him we have bigger issues to worry about.


Nice post. Spot on.
RE: It's a very fair write-up. My one regret about Barkley leaving is  
robbieballs2003 : 1/16/2024 2:56 pm : link
In comment 16367648 Ira said:
Quote:
that we'll never see what he could have done behind a good offensive line.


Wait, you think if he comes back he'll have a good OL to run behind? Lol. Let's hope Bricillo kicks ass.
made some edits  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/16/2024 3:01 pm : link
Quote:
Hampered by instability and poor play at quarterback and the offensive line, as well as another lower body injury, Saquon Barkley did not have the season hoped for in 2023. Barkley suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 2 and missed the next three games. Playing in a total of 14 contests, he finished the 2023 season with 247 carries for 962 yards (3.9 yards per carry) and six rushing touchdowns. He also caught 41 passes for 280 yards and four receiving touchdowns. The Giants drafted Barkley with the #2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. In his six seasons with the Giants, he has broken the 1,000-yard rushing mark three times (2018, 2019, and 2022). Barkley has missed games due to injury in four seasons, including a high-ankle sprain in 2019 (three games), a torn ACL and meniscus in 2020 (14 games), another ankle injury in 2021 (four games), and the ankle sprain in 2023 (three games). The ankle injuries suffered in those three seasons also nagged him in other games he did play. Barkley’s best season was clearly his rookie year. He became only the third rookie in NFL history to accrue 2,000 yards from scrimmage, breaking a slew of franchise records. He also was voted to the Pro Bowl and named “Associated Press NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year,” “FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Year,” and “Pro Football Writers of America Offensive Rookie of the Year.” As a rookie, Barkley started all 16 games, rushing 261 times for 1,307 yards (5.0 yards per carry) and 11 touchdowns. He also caught 91 passes for 721 yards and four touchdowns. Barkley led the NFL with seven 40+ yard runs and six 50+ yard runs. Barkley’s second best season was in 2022. He played with a tougher, more physical style and finished the season with a career-high 295 rushing attempts for 1,312 yards (4.4 yards per carry) and 10 touchdowns. He also caught a team-leading 57 passes for 338 yards. That year, Barkley played in every game, except for being a healthy scratch in the regular-season finale. He was voted to his second Pro Bowl. In looking at the big picture, Barkley never regained his rookie form due to the injuries. While he is still capable of the big play as both a runner and receiver, the head-turning explosiveness is gone. He’s become a tougher back and is still productive when healthy, but he lacks top instincts in following blocks and has been guilty of some late-game mental and physical mistakes. While a threat in the receiving game, he’s also never come close to matching his 91 catches as a rookie. Barkley has had issues in pass protection as a blocker.
Go Terps  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/16/2024 3:03 pm : link
We'll have to agree to disagree on this.

91 catches for 721 yards is a lot of productivity for a running back. Roger Craig made a living off of dump offs in San Fran.
Its pretty fair. One thing I think SB improved upon over the  
Dinger : 1/16/2024 3:06 pm : link
course of his career is blocking. Where as he was abysmal his 1st couple of years he's gotten better at picking up the blitz or other rusher and has gotten to average or just below that. I think after his first year his poor blocking was part of the reason for his drop off. Teams could figure out how to scheme around his game. He doesn't have the build to last long as a RB. Few guys do and thats why there's a lack of interest or $ in RB's. They take a wicked beating every game.
drafting at #2 was a franchise-changing blunder  
battttles : 1/16/2024 3:06 pm : link
third to only: riding Eli two years too long and drafting Jones at 6. crazy to think how some balls and one anti-Polian decision could have mitigated it all.
60 yards a game  
Blueworm : 1/16/2024 3:06 pm : link
Is not amazing output.

That's what it takes to get 1000.

You can get that production for cheaper, or with the money spent on OL.

He's not getting any quicker.

What do the gps numbers say?
 
christian : 1/16/2024 3:07 pm : link
Barkley's receiving numbers in 2018 were also the reflection of an anemic downfield pass game. I don't think catches as a counting stats is a great measurement.

Barkley was 20th in the league in targets but 119th in yards per target, 47th in yards, and 62nd in first downs.

Compare that to CMC that year, with only 3 more targets -- 88th in YPT, 28th in yards, 29th in first downs.
The least of my worries is his speed  
BigBlue7 : 1/16/2024 3:09 pm : link
I was always on the fence about his vision, but after this season I'm convinced his vision, especially before he gets to the LOS, is well below average. It's like his brain can't move as fast as his feet.

Great in the open field, but his initial vision is brutal
RE: I remember  
FStubbs : 1/16/2024 3:10 pm : link
In comment 16367547 Wiggy said:
Quote:
Eli would constantly have to check down to SB his rookie year. Eli would avoid sacks by quickly dumping off to him. The line was no better then which is crazy to think.


Nah. The line was much better. It's gotten worse and worse.
RE: The least of my worries is his speed  
robbieballs2003 : 1/16/2024 3:11 pm : link
In comment 16367689 BigBlue7 said:
Quote:
I was always on the fence about his vision, but after this season I'm convinced his vision, especially before he gets to the LOS, is well below average. It's like his brain can't move as fast as his feet.

Great in the open field, but his initial vision is brutal


Great in the open field? I completely disagree with this. He is always tackled by one guy in the open field and often times the first guy.
RE: RE: When looking at his rookie year  
FStubbs : 1/16/2024 3:12 pm : link
In comment 16367647 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 16367627 Dankbeerman said:


Quote:


Remember he had Odell as a still legit homerun threat and Eli who was very astute at checking into the right call. Saquon had much more room to work with.

Still feel he came back too soon from that 19 ankle injury. He has not been the same explosive back since.


Great point about OBJ and Eli.

I actually wonder if there are any skill position players that have better per-game production with DJ compared with any other QBs they've played with. Barkley certainly doesn't - he was best in his rookie year, with Eli.

That could be a one-off, but if it's a larger trend, that might be insightful.


Anecdotally I remember Slayton looked awfully good in the one game he played with Eli. Granted it was against Washington.
RE: RE: I remember  
Gatorade Dunk : 1/16/2024 3:12 pm : link
In comment 16367690 FStubbs said:
Quote:
In comment 16367547 Wiggy said:


Quote:


Eli would constantly have to check down to SB his rookie year. Eli would avoid sacks by quickly dumping off to him. The line was no better then which is crazy to think.



Nah. The line was much better. It's gotten worse and worse.

That's not entirely accurate. It hasn't gotten worse and worse each year. It has bounced around near the bottom of the league, but that's also where it was in Barkley's rookie year.
It would never happen  
Coopcomic : 1/16/2024 3:13 pm : link
but I wish there was a continuous updated combine for veterans. We only know if a guy runs 4.4 in one particular year entering the league. Outside of some expert declaring "he's lost a step" - I just wish there was a way to track this was actually so. Explosiveness is something I read as speed. In his rookie year, it's a TD, but this year it's a 20 yard gain. If we knew that he was currently running 4.6 (guessing) - I think most of us would say, yeah, we should move on.
RE: It would never happen  
Blueworm : 1/16/2024 3:14 pm : link
In comment 16367699 Coopcomic said:
Quote:
but I wish there was a continuous updated combine for veterans. We only know if a guy runs 4.4 in one particular year entering the league. Outside of some expert declaring "he's lost a step" - I just wish there was a way to track this was actually so. Explosiveness is something I read as speed. In his rookie year, it's a TD, but this year it's a 20 yard gain. If we knew that he was currently running 4.6 (guessing) - I think most of us would say, yeah, we should move on.


Top speed in game by GPS?
RE: RE: RE: When looking at his rookie year  
Gatorade Dunk : 1/16/2024 3:19 pm : link
In comment 16367696 FStubbs said:
Quote:
In comment 16367647 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 16367627 Dankbeerman said:


Quote:


Remember he had Odell as a still legit homerun threat and Eli who was very astute at checking into the right call. Saquon had much more room to work with.

Still feel he came back too soon from that 19 ankle injury. He has not been the same explosive back since.


Great point about OBJ and Eli.

I actually wonder if there are any skill position players that have better per-game production with DJ compared with any other QBs they've played with. Barkley certainly doesn't - he was best in his rookie year, with Eli.

That could be a one-off, but if it's a larger trend, that might be insightful.



Anecdotally I remember Slayton looked awfully good in the one game he played with Eli. Granted it was against Washington.

Eli's the other end of the spectrum, IMO: I can't think of any skill position players that he played with that did NOT have their best numbers with Eli.

With Jones, I can't think of any that played with him and other QBs and put up their best numbers (on a per-game basis so we can try to avoid injury noise) with DJ. Maybe Richie James?

It's not the easiest analysis to perform because there's a lot of factors (getting a player in his prime is a lot better than getting him at the beginning or end of his career, for example), and there's really no way to have a baseline via control group.

That said, I do think that one of the reasons why some fans get stuck on certain QBs having better supporting casts than others is because they don't fully account for how much better/worse the QB makes their supporting casts perform.
I don't blame him for the injuries.  
Gman11 : 1/16/2024 3:19 pm : link
It's not like a guy like Toney that misses games because his hammy is a little sore or he has a hangnail. Barkley's ankle injuries are a result of players falling or rolling up on his leg. Those injuries will happen to any RB.

My problems with Barkley is that a lot of times he falls after minimal contact, for a guy that is around 230 pounds he doesn't get that one yard that they need by pushing defenders and he seems to get caught in the backfield a lot because he stops his feet when bouncing it to the outside could get him some yardage. Other than that I think he's good.
RE: Go Terps  
Go Terps : 1/16/2024 3:21 pm : link
In comment 16367673 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
We'll have to agree to disagree on this.

91 catches for 721 yards is a lot of productivity for a running back. Roger Craig made a living off of dump offs in San Fran.


It's a big workload, no doubt. I'll give you another comp from the past: Larry Centers. He caught a ton of passes for Arizona (200 in for 1700 yards in '95 & '96 combined). Like the '18 Giants, the '95/'96 Cardinals were a poor offensive team. That's a better comp for Barkley than Craig, who was the third option in a dynamic offense.

Was Larry Centers a great offensive weapon, or was he just catching a lot of ineffectual dump offs?
Running between the tackles  
mfriede110980 : 1/16/2024 3:23 pm : link
changed his game, limited those explosive +20 yard plays. He still struggles hitting the right holes, following his blocks.
imho
RE: It would never happen  
gary_from_chester : 1/16/2024 3:23 pm : link
In comment 16367699 Coopcomic said:
Quote:
but I wish there was a continuous updated combine for veterans. We only know if a guy runs 4.4 in one particular year entering the league. Outside of some expert declaring "he's lost a step" - I just wish there was a way to track this was actually so. Explosiveness is something I read as speed. In his rookie year, it's a TD, but this year it's a 20 yard gain. If we knew that he was currently running 4.6 (guessing) - I think most of us would say, yeah, we should move on.


You don’t need a stopwatch to see he’s not as dynamic as he once was. The teams all use biometrics and have a good handle on those physical characteristics. He was a great talent who was a good bac, and is now just slightly above average as a back. That ‘s where we are… time to move on for both parties.
...  
christian : 1/16/2024 3:25 pm : link
Receiving game aside, I like Barkley as a running back, and I hope they keep him for one year.
Accurate & Fair  
Bernie : 1/16/2024 3:26 pm : link
“The tape don’t lie” and you captured it perfectly. Saquon is a fine player, but as the #2 overall pick, his career has been disappointing; whether his fault or not. Those are just the facts.
Barkley  
stretch234 : 1/16/2024 3:28 pm : link
He played 2.5 games with Jones this year. His numbers are pretty good considering

The only player defenses give a shit about is Barkley - you can see how they play when he is in there

Pretty telling about the OL that you didn’t see him run any type of sideline route until AT was back on the OL

Saying all that he unfortunately has not lived up to the billing. For whatever reason he seems to be a better receiver down the field than on the real short screen passes. His blitz blocking was poor

You move on he needs to be replaced - his replacement isn’t here

They are better with him than without him
Go Terps  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/16/2024 3:31 pm : link
I'm not arguing that his role in the passing game was a huge impact. What I'm arguing is that he was more productive in that role as a rookie.

Throughout his career, he has made big plays in the passing game, including this year (he had a big TD down the left sideline that immediately comes to mind).

If I'm playing defense against the Giants, I make sure I know where Barkley is.
Go Terps  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/16/2024 3:35 pm : link
this is the type of play Barkley USED to make....
Saquon Barkley Busts Out BEAST MODE!!! - ( New Window )
Week 15 and Week 16 of 2018  
shyster : 1/16/2024 3:37 pm : link
He had games of 14 carries for 31 yards and 21 carries for 43 yards. And not much in the way of receiving yards either.

Those two games immediately followed the Week 14 game against a really bad and demoralized Skins team where he looked like All World.

There was always dissatisfaction with his inconsistent production. The Barkley fans would blame the offensive line, to be sure, but it was always the case, even in 2018.
RE: Barkley  
gary_from_chester : 1/16/2024 3:38 pm : link
In comment 16367720 stretch234 said:
Quote:
He played 2.5 games with Jones this year. His numbers are pretty good considering

The only player defenses give a shit about is Barkley - you can see how they play when he is in there

Pretty telling about the OL that you didn’t see him run any type of sideline route until AT was back on the OL

Saying all that he unfortunately has not lived up to the billing. For whatever reason he seems to be a better receiver down the field than on the real short screen passes. His blitz blocking was poor

You move on he needs to be replaced - his replacement isn’t here

They are better with him than without him


He catches the ball on the wheel routes very effectively. Why? I think it’s because he’s behind the defender and doesn’t need to be concerned about getting hit. In the flat, short over the middle - he’s always been a bad passcatcher IMO - takes his eye off the ball and flubs them, tries to turn up field before the ball is secured, rarely makes the first guy miss. Tough assessment, but that’s what I see. His rookie year was his best and he was a homerun threat all the time. He’s never been a reliable move the chains type of back. I won’t even touch on his blitz pickup, let’s just say it could be better. He’s the most talented back we’ve ever had, but far from the best. His time here is over. Wish him well.
Looks good  
5BowlsSoon : 1/16/2024 3:44 pm : link
But I agree, you should have told us what you think should happen to him in 2024.

Ex…..It is my opinion, based on his numbers in 2023, his often injuries, the fair market value for RBs these days, and the always tight cap space thanks to overpaying for one player, the Giants really can’t afford to pay the man any more than $5 million per year (fill in what you think). The Giants would be better served to use the money for him to bring in a bona fide offensive lineman or Edge rusher.
RE: Go Terps  
Go Terps : 1/16/2024 3:49 pm : link
In comment 16367733 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
this is the type of play Barkley USED to make.... Saquon Barkley Busts Out BEAST MODE!!! - ( New Window )


He definitely had the physical capability, can't dispute that. But I think over time we saw that, even when healthy, he was never a particularly smart or instinctive player. And that's of course removing the archaic motion of building an offense around a running back.

Barkley's never been a great player, but it's not solely his fault it hasn't worked out here.
Expected to say no  
mfjmfj : 1/16/2024 3:56 pm : link
but the clear answer is yes.
100% fair, maybe even a little too positive  
sb from NYT Forum : 1/16/2024 3:59 pm : link
...What is frustrating is Barkley's poor vision and failure to keep his legs moving at first contact.

He based his game on his acceleration, high end speed and evasiveness. He never developed an ability to see holes open, follow blockers or drive through contact. If he developed that, he'd be much better than he is now (now that his evasiveness and high end speed are diminished).

I guess I'd say basically he was never the "full package" RB that Gettleman sold (duh). He never was the next Marshall Faulk or Ladanian Tomlinson.
RE: No mention of his poor pass blocking imv  
RHPeel : 1/16/2024 4:00 pm : link
In comment 16367576 Rick in Dallas said:
Quote:
Or did I miss that in your write up Eric?


Barkley's pass blocking has improved dramatically from what I've seen; it's no longer a liability in his game.

But yeah, the *explosion* is just gone from his game.
RE: 100% fair, maybe even a little too positive  
RHPeel : 1/16/2024 4:01 pm : link
In comment 16367761 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
...What is frustrating is Barkley's poor vision and failure to keep his legs moving at first contact.

He based his game on his acceleration, high end speed and evasiveness. He never developed an ability to see holes open, follow blockers or drive through contact. If he developed that, he'd be much better than he is now (now that his evasiveness and high end speed are diminished).

I guess I'd say basically he was never the "full package" RB that Gettleman sold (duh). He never was the next Marshall Faulk or Ladanian Tomlinson.


I do wonder if Barkley would have developed those traits more if given a line that more consistently gave him those opportunities. But for whatever reason, he never got good at that.
RE: 100% fair, maybe even a little too positive  
sb from NYT Forum : 1/16/2024 4:02 pm : link
In comment 16367761 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
...What is frustrating is Barkley's poor vision and failure to keep his legs moving at first contact.

He based his game on his acceleration, high end speed and evasiveness. He never developed an ability to see holes open, follow blockers or drive through contact. If he developed that, he'd be much better than he is now (now that his evasiveness and high end speed are diminished).

I guess I'd say basically he was never the "full package" RB that Gettleman sold (duh). He never was the next Marshall Faulk or Ladanian Tomlinson.


Should qualify this by saying he doesn't keep his legs moving on first contact on between the tackles runs. He tries to stop-start which he can't do anymore.
...  
christian : 1/16/2024 4:05 pm : link
One way to measure his danger level as a receiver is the ratio of targets to explosive plays (20+ yards gained).

2018 - 121 targets, 7 explosive plays
2019 - 73, 8
2020 - 9, 1
2021 - 57, 2
2022 - 76, 3
2023 - 60, 5
RE: RE: Go Terps  
ryanmkeane : 1/16/2024 4:35 pm : link
In comment 16367750 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16367733 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


this is the type of play Barkley USED to make.... Saquon Barkley Busts Out BEAST MODE!!! - ( New Window )



He definitely had the physical capability, can't dispute that. But I think over time we saw that, even when healthy, he was never a particularly smart or instinctive player. And that's of course removing the archaic motion of building an offense around a running back.

Barkley's never been a great player, but it's not solely his fault it hasn't worked out here.

He was never a great player? You do remember him being an all pro as a rookie and his 2022 season correct?
That's the Barkley I know and love...  
D HOS : 1/16/2024 4:53 pm : link
Not sure this is relevant, but repeat Walter Payton award nominee, face of the franchise, team leader, media favorite, charismatic, everyone loves him, all around swell guy...
Nope  
JerseyCityJoe : 1/16/2024 5:00 pm : link
Its all DJ's fault.
RE: That's the Barkley I know and love...  
j_rud : 1/16/2024 5:12 pm : link
In comment 16367821 D HOS said:
Quote:
Not sure this is relevant, but repeat Walter Payton award nominee, face of the franchise, team leader, media favorite, charismatic, everyone loves him, all around swell guy...


34-64-1

That's our record since 2018. Obviously there are a number of people responsible to varying degrees. But it bears wondering if it's time for a new face.
I think it is too kind  
dabru : 1/16/2024 5:28 pm : link
The first sentence is backwards and should begin with Barkley not having the year we hoped for. The excuses are secondary. My problem with Saquon is that he hasn’t grown as a player, he is basically the same guy as when he entered the league with a lot more wear, tear and injury history. I wish he had learned to pick up blitzes or set up his blockers better but he really hasn’t.
RE: RE: RE: Go Terps  
Go Terps : 1/16/2024 5:44 pm : link
In comment 16367804 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 16367750 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 16367733 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


this is the type of play Barkley USED to make.... Saquon Barkley Busts Out BEAST MODE!!! - ( New Window )



He definitely had the physical capability, can't dispute that. But I think over time we saw that, even when healthy, he was never a particularly smart or instinctive player. And that's of course removing the archaic motion of building an offense around a running back.

Barkley's never been a great player, but it's not solely his fault it hasn't worked out here.


He was never a great player? You do remember him being an all pro as a rookie and his 2022 season correct?


I remember him making no difference on a bad offense. Being force fed the ball almost 400 times in a season doesn't make a great season.

When the ball went Barkley's way the Giants gained an average of 5.3 yards per play. An average play in the NFL that season went 5.6 yards.

You want to call that great on a 5-11 team with the 16th scoring offense in the league, go ahead.

If this is truly the end, I won't remember anything Barkley has done as a Giant.
His legs looked fresher by the end of the season  
gpat1031 : 1/16/2024 5:46 pm : link
There aren't too many backs in the league where the entire defense is keyed in on them behind an oline lacking talent.
We take for granted that he also takes care of the ball.
Fans think he's easily replaced and the whole cap savings.
Barkley is literally in his prime, this is not the type of talent you allow to go play somewhere else.
Sorry. IMO  
bluesince56 : 1/16/2024 5:53 pm : link
Let him go.
Unfortunately we cannot look at Barkley  
DefenseWins : 1/16/2024 6:26 pm : link
and make a decision purely based upon his stats because he happens to be our best offensive weapon regardless of whether we think he is worth the money.

We have put ourselves into this position based upon the poor construction of the balance of the offensive roster.

One of the benefits that few starting running backs in the league possess is the ability to stay on the field for four downs. Why is this important? Because teams that pull their starting RB on third down to insert a gadget back who catches passes is often telegraphing what they are likely to do.

We do not have a replacement for Barkley yet. If we let him go THIS YEAR without a suitable 4 down replacement, the offense will go backwards.

We have to stop getting caught up in what some of these players are getting paid. The talent on this team has been in the bottom half of the league for years. Right now, I just want guys who are able to be solid contributors.

Gray is not the answer. Let me know what free agents are out there who can do what Barkley does for less money. All of these guys want to get paid.
Barkley  
DavidinBMNY : 1/16/2024 6:33 pm : link
Dropped a lot of passes, and also is not a good pass rush blocker, even though he gives effort. I think the write up is spot on. He’s a capable , experienced, declining player in pure physical ability.
Eric I think your analysis is spot on. Should we keep him? Big  
Blue21 : 1/16/2024 7:07 pm : link
decision. But what he will want is probably too much to consider even at tag money. They ll be plenty of FA backs available for less money. Barkley is not the Gold Jacket RB we were promised. Love the man and like him as a player. But not at the money I think he ll command.
Well written  
Dave on the UWS : 1/16/2024 7:24 pm : link
but I would include in there that Barkley is going into his 7th year. That’s the shelf life for most RBs. (Ezekiel Elliot’s time in Dallas comes to mind)
His longest gains this year  
Reese's Pieces : 1/16/2024 7:48 pm : link
were 34 and 32 yards. But he has improved running between the tackles and gains four or five yards now on first down. He's also a better short yardage back. Remember those early games when he was tackled behind the line so often? Once I think it was he was tackled behind the line of scrimmage six or seven plays in a row?

Other teams can read his stats and injury history and I don't think there'll be any huge money. But someone will take him. To give Barkley credit, going into this season according to ESPN he had lost only one fumble in his career. That shouldn't be overlooked because a turnover cancels out a lot of the yardage a back gains. Unfortunately, he added two more lost this year.

If he stays in New York, he's still valuable and a character guy. In 22 he and Jones had a good thing going. That play where Jones hands the ball off to Barkley who hits the left side, or Jones keeps it himself and rolls around the right was effective and hard to stop. He also saved Jones sacks by catching a lot of outlet passes/dump-offs.

I wouldn't let him go for less than a high third round pick. He would probably make a mistake we've seen before and find out that other teams aren't willing to give him what he wants, but he doesn't want to back to the Giants, having already said his good-byes.
The  
Toth029 : 1/16/2024 7:55 pm : link
Barkley as a receiver stat that springs to my mind is YAC.

From 2018 to 2020, his YAC/Rec were all 8.4, 8.4, and 9.2.

In 2021-2023, it has been 7.3, 7.6, and 5.5.

I don't find him as explosive as before but he is capable be springing one once in a while. His great route and catch in the final game, wonderful! What's not wonderful is his drops and his break tackle per reception is also way down from his first three years.

Hopefully Schoen moves on.
Better a year early  
Blueworm : 1/16/2024 8:00 pm : link
than a year late.

He won't take a one year deal, and it doesn't look pretty after that, historically.
Yes,  
AcidTest : 1/16/2024 8:03 pm : link
it's fair. I appreciate the contributions Barkley has made to the Giants, but he should not be resigned. It's in his and the Giants best interests to part company. We need to do the same with Jones a year from now.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Go Terps  
JoeSchoens11 : 1/16/2024 8:46 pm : link
In comment 16367872 Go Terps said:
Quote:

If this is truly the end, I won't remember anything Barkley has done as a Giant.
How is that possible. SB’s rookie season was matched only by OBJs in terms of jaw-dropping plays (you can throw Cruz in the mix, if you like). I still remember how I felt watching his first touch in the preseason as well as the regular season. What he did playing on that team with that oline was simply incredible.

And this is coming from someone who also hated the pick (especially when there was such an obvious choice just waiting there…what ever happened to that Rosen guy, anyhow?). It sucks that he got injured and we’ve only seen flashes of that player since then but he was clearly one of the top players in the league.
A lot of people are seeing what i’m seeing  
cosmicj : 1/16/2024 8:56 pm : link
Signing SB to an 8 figure per year contract is insane. it doesn’t matter what happened in 2018. this is about 2024,
Hindsight is 20/10 (like Ted Williams's?)  
CT Charlie : 1/16/2024 9:16 pm : link
Given the continuing weakness of our line, and what we now know of Barkley's modest skills at pass protection and line-of-scrimmage vision AND given our revolving door of mostly sub-par-NFL-caliber receivers...

WHAT IF we'd used him primarily as a receiver throughout his career? Crazy, I know, but as a rookie he had excellent hands, and he has always been much better in the open field than from the backfield to the line of scrimmage. He might have avoided career changing injuries, strengthened our receiving corps, presented tremendous matchup problems, and still be relatively healthy and quick. And in the backfield we might have found a good blocking back who'd offer the occasional threat in 3rd-and-short situations...
I think he's still a very good RB  
arniefez : 1/16/2024 9:18 pm : link
and I'm not pretending he can be easily replaced with a day 3 pick. But IMO the Giants can't afford him at this time of his career, with their current roster and available cap money.

If he's played his last game for the Giants I will consider his time in NY a disappointment. Not all of it was his fault but he was also not as advertised.
RE: The least of my worries is his speed  
weaverpsu : 1/16/2024 9:21 pm : link
In comment 16367689 BigBlue7 said:
Quote:
I was always on the fence about his vision, but after this season I'm convinced his vision, especially before he gets to the LOS, is well below average. It's like his brain can't move as fast as his feet.

Great in the open field, but his initial vision is brutal


Oh really? Have you been watching the All 22 video? Where are all of these holes he should be running through?? This offensive line is a joke and has been every single year that SB has been there. I hope he leaves and gets more deserving fans.
Barkley has wasted his career here  
PatersonPlank : 1/16/2024 11:02 pm : link
If he was on a contender with a real offense, he would be a yearly All-Pro and everyone would have a different opinion. The team that surrounds you matters.
Barkley was a great running back  
Rudy5757 : 1/16/2024 11:39 pm : link
When he came into the league but now he is just above average. Whether it’s in his head or injuries he doesn’t play consistently. His big play ability is gone and that’s what made him special. There are games when he is very good and then games when he is average. Very few times do we see greatness anymore. The personnel is not helping him but the truely great players find a way to be consistently great no matter how good the talent around them are.

The Giants should absolutely cut ties and move to cheaper options. You can get a whole unit for $5 mil, so why pay $10 mil plus for one guy with 6 TDs??? 3.9 ypc is terrible and his averages are going down. Our greatest RB was Tiki and we didn’t win a Super Bowl with him, we won with tough runners. We need to get tougher at RB, any back should be able to get 3.9 ypc.
Barkley is 31st in the league in ypc  
Rudy5757 : 1/16/2024 11:51 pm : link
Henry has never had a season less that 4.2 ypc. If you want to be paid like a great RB you have to consistently perform like one. If you always have to make excuses for a player then they are not as good as you think. Seems like Barkley a lot like Jones there are a lot of excuses year after year yet other RBs put up consistent numbers year after year.

This may be a situation where both sides benefit from a parting of ways. I personally don’t think Barkley comes close to $10 mil on the open market for a long term deal. He made a poor decision last year and will probably lose a lot of money because of it.
Give him a fullback  
uconngiant : 1/16/2024 11:53 pm : link
He would break more long runs. Maybe not what he did as a rookie but can be better than most running backs in the league and loves the Giants
For most of the season .....  
Manny in CA : 1/16/2024 11:59 pm : link
This team was a two man team, he and Dex. That says it all, and some around here can’t wait to pack his bags for him. Funny how the Giants opponents do everything they can to stop him (not hard with a pathetic line blocking for him, and still he runs for near 1000 yards).

On top of that, the guys who are his back-ups could all stump the panel o on “what’s my line”.
I don't feel like doing this again  
PatersonPlank : 12:56 am : link
After Barkley came back from injury he was something like #2 in rushing in the NFL behind CMC. This is a miracle behind the Giants OL, and the fact that the whole defense only cared about stopping Barkley and gameplaned for it. This is why some of the Giants best plays came after faking the play to Barkley, QB runs were wide open.

The guy gets hit behind the line all the time. You can't compare what he goes through to Henry, Henry gets to at least hit the OL first. Barkley is a much more all around back.

Barkley is the poster child for why you don't draft a RB #2, on a crappy team. The position is too dependent on other players. No matter how good a RB is, if the OL sucks he will under perform.
Barkley’s one huge asset was his acceleration  
Dave in PA : 1:07 am : link
Guy could go from dancing around to 5th gear real quick and his top end speed was very good. He doesn’t have that anymore. It’s time to move on.
