Saquon Barkley - is my write-up fair?

|Hampered by instability and poor play at quarterback and the offensive line, as well as another lower body injury, Saquon Barkley did not have the season hoped for in 2023. Barkley suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 2 and missed the next three games. Playing in a total of 14 contests, he finished the 2023 season with 247 carries for 962 yards (3.9 yards per carry) and six rushing touchdowns. He also caught 41 passes for 280 yards and four receiving touchdowns. The Giants drafted Barkley with the #2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. In his six seasons with the Giants, he has broken the 1,000-yard mark three times (2018, 2019, and 2022). Barkley has missed games due to injury in four seasons, including a high-ankle sprain in 2019 (three games), a torn ACL and meniscus in 2020 (14 games), another ankle injury in 2021 (four games), and the ankle sprain in 2023 (three games). The ankle injuries suffered in those three seasons also nagged him in other games he did play. Barkley's best season was clearly his rookie year. He became only the third rookie in NFL history to accrue 2,000 yards from scrimmage, breaking a slew of franchise records. He also was voted to the Pro Bowl and named “Associated Press NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year," "FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Year," and "Pro Football Writers of America Offensive Rookie of the Year." As a rookie, Barkley started all 16 games, rushing 261 times for 1,307 yards (5.0 yards per carry) and 11 touchdowns. He also caught 91 passes for 721 yards and four touchdowns. Barkley led the NFL with seven 40+ yard runs and six 50+ yard runs. Barkley's second best season was in 2022. He played with a tougher, more physical style and finished the season with a career-high 295 rushing attempts for 1,312 yards (4.4 yards per carry) and 10 touchdowns. He also caught a team-leading 57 passes for 338 yards. That year, Barkley played in every game, except for being a healthy scratch in the regular-season finale. He was voted to his second Pro Bowl. In looking at the big picture, Barkley never regained his rookie form due to the injuries. While he is still capable of the big play as both a runner and receiver, the explosiveness is gone. He's become a tougher back and is still productive when healthy, but he lacks top instincts in following blocks and has been guilty of some late-game mental and physical mistakes.
I would be curious to see if other decent RBs can put up similar numbers in this system (RBs that are a step above Breida and Gray, at least).
There's the rub... the "what if's"...
But he's never come close to that number in the five other years.
And so many of those were little 5 yard dumpoffs, particularly on third and long. Least impactful 91 receptions I've ever seen.
QB and OL matters.
Sure, he'd look more explosive on a team with a better OL where he isn't the only playmaker. Still, while he still has good speed, he doesn't have the breakaway speed he had as a rookie. He never got caught from behind then, and he does now.
I also agree that he seems to have far too many mental mistakes for someone of his ability and experience.
My main concern is indeed his seemingly lack of situational awareness at critical times, and he still gives up way too many pressures on the blitz pickups.
FWIW, I want him back next season. The Giants have no one to replace his production on the team right now, and he still has game changing ability. Price has to be right for both the team and SB, though.
But Eric…you OWN the joint. Everything you write is fair!!
Except there were a few plays this year where he broke into the open and was caught.
his explosiveness is not gone. It is not what it was in 2018 which was exceptional, but he is still a scary player for opposing defenses.
Tiki was caught most of the time too and I think Tiki was the better player.
I agree he may be slightly slower now. But explosive is hitting the hole quickly and through it in a flash.
Who would have thought that would happen after his rookie year?
And mind you, there are 17 games now.
He has almost 800 yards receiving as a rookie. Go back and look at the screen he had against Philly that year.
Sure, because when you catch 91 balls *some* of them will have an impact.
PFR has a stat called Success Rate. To qualify, a reception has to gain 40% of the yards to go on first down, 60% on second down, and 100% on third and fourth. Barkley was at 38% in 2018, and his career number is 38.1% with a season high of 43%.
Tiki Barber's career number is 47% and he topped 50% four times. In all but his first two seasons, he did better than Barkley's career high, and his rookie year was really close (42%)
I agree he may be slightly slower now. But explosive is hitting the hole quickly and through it in a flash.
Tiki had good speed, not blinding breakaway speed like 2018 Barkley. If he had had that, he would have been on the short list of greatest backs ever.
Big flaw in Barkley's game which he never had was vision. He doesn't hit hole hard like other RBs with vision instinctively do. Part of it is that he is so elusive, he could just dance around defenders. Works well in college, not so much in the NFL.
I was told on this site his rookie year was way overrated
He is still a good back but the lousy offensive line reduced his greatness!
He's a RB. There's a pretty strong likelihood that he's always going to be banged up in one way or another once the season is underway, and that will only increase with age. If you didn't see the burst this year, it's not likely to return with any regularity in future years either, IMO.
Given that and the qb situation, I am not surprised Barkley isn't catching 70 passes.
30 of those 91 receptions were for first downs. His 2018 success rate as a receiver was 38%, the 4th best of his six seasons. Definition of success rate (according to PFR):
A successful reception gains at least 40% of yards required on 1st down, 60% of yards required on 2nd down, and 100% on 3rd or 4th down. Denominator is targets.
Barkley was not an effective receiver in 2018.
Still feel he came back too soon from that 19 ankle injury. He has not been the same explosive back since.
I bet it’s for the Scouting Report section. Which I appreciate.
But yeah, could end up moot soon…
Still feel he came back too soon from that 19 ankle injury. He has not been the same explosive back since.
Great point about OBJ and Eli.
I actually wonder if there are any skill position players that have better per-game production with DJ compared with any other QBs they've played with. Barkley certainly doesn't - he was best in his rookie year, with Eli.
That could be a one-off, but if it's a larger trend, that might be insightful.
Nice post. Spot on.
Wait, you think if he comes back he'll have a good OL to run behind? Lol. Let's hope Bricillo kicks ass.
91 catches for 721 yards is a lot of productivity for a running back. Roger Craig made a living off of dump offs in San Fran.
That's what it takes to get 1000.
You can get that production for cheaper, or with the money spent on OL.
He's not getting any quicker.
What do the gps numbers say?
Barkley was 20th in the league in targets but 119th in yards per target, 47th in yards, and 62nd in first downs.
Compare that to CMC that year, with only 3 more targets -- 88th in YPT, 28th in yards, 29th in first downs.
Great in the open field, but his initial vision is brutal
Nah. The line was much better. It's gotten worse and worse.
Great in the open field, but his initial vision is brutal
Great in the open field? I completely disagree with this. He is always tackled by one guy in the open field and often times the first guy.
Remember he had Odell as a still legit homerun threat and Eli who was very astute at checking into the right call. Saquon had much more room to work with.
Still feel he came back too soon from that 19 ankle injury. He has not been the same explosive back since.
Great point about OBJ and Eli.
I actually wonder if there are any skill position players that have better per-game production with DJ compared with any other QBs they've played with. Barkley certainly doesn't - he was best in his rookie year, with Eli.
That could be a one-off, but if it's a larger trend, that might be insightful.
Anecdotally I remember Slayton looked awfully good in the one game he played with Eli. Granted it was against Washington.
Eli would constantly have to check down to SB his rookie year. Eli would avoid sacks by quickly dumping off to him. The line was no better then which is crazy to think.
Nah. The line was much better. It's gotten worse and worse.
That's not entirely accurate. It hasn't gotten worse and worse each year. It has bounced around near the bottom of the league, but that's also where it was in Barkley's rookie year.
Top speed in game by GPS?
Remember he had Odell as a still legit homerun threat and Eli who was very astute at checking into the right call. Saquon had much more room to work with.
Still feel he came back too soon from that 19 ankle injury. He has not been the same explosive back since.
Great point about OBJ and Eli.
I actually wonder if there are any skill position players that have better per-game production with DJ compared with any other QBs they've played with. Barkley certainly doesn't - he was best in his rookie year, with Eli.
That could be a one-off, but if it's a larger trend, that might be insightful.
Anecdotally I remember Slayton looked awfully good in the one game he played with Eli. Granted it was against Washington.
Eli's the other end of the spectrum, IMO: I can't think of any skill position players that he played with that did NOT have their best numbers with Eli.
With Jones, I can't think of any that played with him and other QBs and put up their best numbers (on a per-game basis so we can try to avoid injury noise) with DJ. Maybe Richie James?
It's not the easiest analysis to perform because there's a lot of factors (getting a player in his prime is a lot better than getting him at the beginning or end of his career, for example), and there's really no way to have a baseline via control group.
That said, I do think that one of the reasons why some fans get stuck on certain QBs having better supporting casts than others is because they don't fully account for how much better/worse the QB makes their supporting casts perform.
My problems with Barkley is that a lot of times he falls after minimal contact, for a guy that is around 230 pounds he doesn't get that one yard that they need by pushing defenders and he seems to get caught in the backfield a lot because he stops his feet when bouncing it to the outside could get him some yardage. Other than that I think he's good.
91 catches for 721 yards is a lot of productivity for a running back. Roger Craig made a living off of dump offs in San Fran.
It's a big workload, no doubt. I'll give you another comp from the past: Larry Centers. He caught a ton of passes for Arizona (200 in for 1700 yards in '95 & '96 combined). Like the '18 Giants, the '95/'96 Cardinals were a poor offensive team. That's a better comp for Barkley than Craig, who was the third option in a dynamic offense.
Was Larry Centers a great offensive weapon, or was he just catching a lot of ineffectual dump offs?
imho
You don’t need a stopwatch to see he’s not as dynamic as he once was. The teams all use biometrics and have a good handle on those physical characteristics. He was a great talent who was a good bac, and is now just slightly above average as a back. That ‘s where we are… time to move on for both parties.
The only player defenses give a shit about is Barkley - you can see how they play when he is in there
Pretty telling about the OL that you didn’t see him run any type of sideline route until AT was back on the OL
Saying all that he unfortunately has not lived up to the billing. For whatever reason he seems to be a better receiver down the field than on the real short screen passes. His blitz blocking was poor
You move on he needs to be replaced - his replacement isn’t here
They are better with him than without him
Throughout his career, he has made big plays in the passing game, including this year (he had a big TD down the left sideline that immediately comes to mind).
If I'm playing defense against the Giants, I make sure I know where Barkley is.
Saquon Barkley Busts Out BEAST MODE!!! - ( New Window )
Those two games immediately followed the Week 14 game against a really bad and demoralized Skins team where he looked like All World.
There was always dissatisfaction with his inconsistent production. The Barkley fans would blame the offensive line, to be sure, but it was always the case, even in 2018.
The only player defenses give a shit about is Barkley - you can see how they play when he is in there
Pretty telling about the OL that you didn’t see him run any type of sideline route until AT was back on the OL
Saying all that he unfortunately has not lived up to the billing. For whatever reason he seems to be a better receiver down the field than on the real short screen passes. His blitz blocking was poor
You move on he needs to be replaced - his replacement isn’t here
They are better with him than without him
He catches the ball on the wheel routes very effectively. Why? I think it’s because he’s behind the defender and doesn’t need to be concerned about getting hit. In the flat, short over the middle - he’s always been a bad passcatcher IMO - takes his eye off the ball and flubs them, tries to turn up field before the ball is secured, rarely makes the first guy miss. Tough assessment, but that’s what I see. His rookie year was his best and he was a homerun threat all the time. He’s never been a reliable move the chains type of back. I won’t even touch on his blitz pickup, let’s just say it could be better. He’s the most talented back we’ve ever had, but far from the best. His time here is over. Wish him well.
Ex…..It is my opinion, based on his numbers in 2023, his often injuries, the fair market value for RBs these days, and the always tight cap space thanks to overpaying for one player, the Giants really can’t afford to pay the man any more than $5 million per year (fill in what you think). The Giants would be better served to use the money for him to bring in a bona fide offensive lineman or Edge rusher.
He definitely had the physical capability, can't dispute that. But I think over time we saw that, even when healthy, he was never a particularly smart or instinctive player. And that's of course removing the archaic motion of building an offense around a running back.
Barkley's never been a great player, but it's not solely his fault it hasn't worked out here.
He based his game on his acceleration, high end speed and evasiveness. He never developed an ability to see holes open, follow blockers or drive through contact. If he developed that, he'd be much better than he is now (now that his evasiveness and high end speed are diminished).
I guess I'd say basically he was never the "full package" RB that Gettleman sold (duh). He never was the next Marshall Faulk or Ladanian Tomlinson.
Barkley's pass blocking has improved dramatically from what I've seen; it's no longer a liability in his game.
But yeah, the *explosion* is just gone from his game.
He based his game on his acceleration, high end speed and evasiveness. He never developed an ability to see holes open, follow blockers or drive through contact. If he developed that, he'd be much better than he is now (now that his evasiveness and high end speed are diminished).
I guess I'd say basically he was never the "full package" RB that Gettleman sold (duh). He never was the next Marshall Faulk or Ladanian Tomlinson.
I do wonder if Barkley would have developed those traits more if given a line that more consistently gave him those opportunities. But for whatever reason, he never got good at that.
He based his game on his acceleration, high end speed and evasiveness. He never developed an ability to see holes open, follow blockers or drive through contact. If he developed that, he'd be much better than he is now (now that his evasiveness and high end speed are diminished).
I guess I'd say basically he was never the "full package" RB that Gettleman sold (duh). He never was the next Marshall Faulk or Ladanian Tomlinson.
Should qualify this by saying he doesn't keep his legs moving on first contact on between the tackles runs. He tries to stop-start which he can't do anymore.
2018 - 121 targets, 7 explosive plays
2019 - 73, 8
2020 - 9, 1
2021 - 57, 2
2022 - 76, 3
2023 - 60, 5
Quote:
this is the type of play Barkley USED to make.... Saquon Barkley Busts Out BEAST MODE!!! - ( New Window )
He definitely had the physical capability, can't dispute that. But I think over time we saw that, even when healthy, he was never a particularly smart or instinctive player. And that's of course removing the archaic motion of building an offense around a running back.
Barkley's never been a great player, but it's not solely his fault it hasn't worked out here.
He was never a great player? You do remember him being an all pro as a rookie and his 2022 season correct?
34-64-1
That's our record since 2018. Obviously there are a number of people responsible to varying degrees. But it bears wondering if it's time for a new face.
Quote:
In comment 16367733 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
this is the type of play Barkley USED to make.... Saquon Barkley Busts Out BEAST MODE!!! - ( New Window )
He definitely had the physical capability, can't dispute that. But I think over time we saw that, even when healthy, he was never a particularly smart or instinctive player. And that's of course removing the archaic motion of building an offense around a running back.
Barkley's never been a great player, but it's not solely his fault it hasn't worked out here.
He was never a great player? You do remember him being an all pro as a rookie and his 2022 season correct?
I remember him making no difference on a bad offense. Being force fed the ball almost 400 times in a season doesn't make a great season.
When the ball went Barkley's way the Giants gained an average of 5.3 yards per play. An average play in the NFL that season went 5.6 yards.
You want to call that great on a 5-11 team with the 16th scoring offense in the league, go ahead.
If this is truly the end, I won't remember anything Barkley has done as a Giant.
We take for granted that he also takes care of the ball.
Fans think he's easily replaced and the whole cap savings.
Barkley is literally in his prime, this is not the type of talent you allow to go play somewhere else.
We have put ourselves into this position based upon the poor construction of the balance of the offensive roster.
One of the benefits that few starting running backs in the league possess is the ability to stay on the field for four downs. Why is this important? Because teams that pull their starting RB on third down to insert a gadget back who catches passes is often telegraphing what they are likely to do.
We do not have a replacement for Barkley yet. If we let him go THIS YEAR without a suitable 4 down replacement, the offense will go backwards.
We have to stop getting caught up in what some of these players are getting paid. The talent on this team has been in the bottom half of the league for years. Right now, I just want guys who are able to be solid contributors.
Gray is not the answer. Let me know what free agents are out there who can do what Barkley does for less money. All of these guys want to get paid.
Other teams can read his stats and injury history and I don't think there'll be any huge money. But someone will take him. To give Barkley credit, going into this season according to ESPN he had lost only one fumble in his career. That shouldn't be overlooked because a turnover cancels out a lot of the yardage a back gains. Unfortunately, he added two more lost this year.
If he stays in New York, he's still valuable and a character guy. In 22 he and Jones had a good thing going. That play where Jones hands the ball off to Barkley who hits the left side, or Jones keeps it himself and rolls around the right was effective and hard to stop. He also saved Jones sacks by catching a lot of outlet passes/dump-offs.
I wouldn't let him go for less than a high third round pick. He would probably make a mistake we've seen before and find out that other teams aren't willing to give him what he wants, but he doesn't want to back to the Giants, having already said his good-byes.
From 2018 to 2020, his YAC/Rec were all 8.4, 8.4, and 9.2.
In 2021-2023, it has been 7.3, 7.6, and 5.5.
I don't find him as explosive as before but he is capable be springing one once in a while. His great route and catch in the final game, wonderful! What's not wonderful is his drops and his break tackle per reception is also way down from his first three years.
Hopefully Schoen moves on.
He won't take a one year deal, and it doesn't look pretty after that, historically.
If this is truly the end, I won't remember anything Barkley has done as a Giant.
And this is coming from someone who also hated the pick (especially when there was such an obvious choice just waiting there…what ever happened to that Rosen guy, anyhow?). It sucks that he got injured and we’ve only seen flashes of that player since then but he was clearly one of the top players in the league.
WHAT IF we'd used him primarily as a receiver throughout his career? Crazy, I know, but as a rookie he had excellent hands, and he has always been much better in the open field than from the backfield to the line of scrimmage. He might have avoided career changing injuries, strengthened our receiving corps, presented tremendous matchup problems, and still be relatively healthy and quick. And in the backfield we might have found a good blocking back who'd offer the occasional threat in 3rd-and-short situations...
If he's played his last game for the Giants I will consider his time in NY a disappointment. Not all of it was his fault but he was also not as advertised.
Great in the open field, but his initial vision is brutal
Oh really? Have you been watching the All 22 video? Where are all of these holes he should be running through?? This offensive line is a joke and has been every single year that SB has been there. I hope he leaves and gets more deserving fans.
The Giants should absolutely cut ties and move to cheaper options. You can get a whole unit for $5 mil, so why pay $10 mil plus for one guy with 6 TDs??? 3.9 ypc is terrible and his averages are going down. Our greatest RB was Tiki and we didn’t win a Super Bowl with him, we won with tough runners. We need to get tougher at RB, any back should be able to get 3.9 ypc.
This may be a situation where both sides benefit from a parting of ways. I personally don’t think Barkley comes close to $10 mil on the open market for a long term deal. He made a poor decision last year and will probably lose a lot of money because of it.
On top of that, the guys who are his back-ups could all stump the panel o on “what’s my line”.
The guy gets hit behind the line all the time. You can't compare what he goes through to Henry, Henry gets to at least hit the OL first. Barkley is a much more all around back.
Barkley is the poster child for why you don't draft a RB #2, on a crappy team. The position is too dependent on other players. No matter how good a RB is, if the OL sucks he will under perform.