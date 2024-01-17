Can Daboll “unlock” Justin Fields?

As I was looking at rookie QB’s past the top 3, I started weighing the idea of giving Brian Daboll a shot at Fields.
It would likely cost one of our 2nd rounders , but so would trading back into the 1st round (2nd plus more draft capital) to take a shot at Nix,Penix etc.
Fields has the look of Josh Allen at times, but at other times looks like he forgot how to play football… But, there is no doubt he’s been dominant in games, just not consistently to date. Can Daboll “unlock” him ala Josh Allen? They are very similar players with very similar strengths/size. Color me intrigued…
We’d have the balance of his rookie deal to ride out DJ’s “cap year of hell”, and be in a situation to safely move on from DJ’s contract while also not being tied long term to Fields (if he doesn’t progress to next level w/Dabs).
The upside would be Justin Fields turning into a stud, and then we lock him up long term. This plan doesn’t give us as much time as drafting a rookie, but the upside (and lack of draft capital exhausted) has me hoping Schoen is turning all QB stones over, and Fields is a nice, shiny stone haha.
Cheers…gonna be a loooong offseason. Go Giants
I think you'd get better value with the Patriots. They are going to draft a QB, so Mac Jones will be available. If the Giants can get him for a fourth rounder, I'd jump on that.
Mac Jones would be a good reclamation project for Daboll. Jones had a VERY good first year under Josh McDaniels (10-7 record, 3,801 passing yards, and 22 touchdowns), but once McDaniels left, Jones became awful. Little Bill didn't help him with his coaches or the WR's he had as well.
Give Mac Jones a year under Daboll's guidance, and I think he returns to form in 2025. Mac was drafted in 2021, so he's still young, and I think he has the attributes needed to take the next step in the right environment.
-Nix and Penix are both 24. Fields is 25.
-Cleaner medical history than Penix
-More Mobile than Penix
-Throws deep better than Nix
-Played 3 NFL seasons already. Bigger body of work than JJ.
The chances of the Giants getting a shot at the top 3 QBs aren't high. If it comes down to the next tier of draft QBs vs getting Fields, I'd rather take a chance on JF.
Trade for him, pick up his option. Go BPA at #6 whether it's a WR or best Edge defender. If Fields plays poorly, you can still draft a kid next year to sit behind him in 2025. All it cost you was a 3rd and some cap space.
Mac Jones is horrible
If the Bears move on from him they have some explaining to do . The new QB will not win with what they currently have around Justin. They’re dreaming if they think otherwise . And they should not have fired Nagy. That’s also obvious .
Mac Jones??? At least with Fields, he has some plus athleticism that is worth risk. Jones has Chad Pennington like athleticism which is to say very little. Even for a 4th round pick that’s not worth the price. Heck I’d much rather ride it out with Cutlets than waste a pick on Jones.
Are you serious? Let’s spell it out.
Is Fields for some 3rd rounder + addtl consideration preferable to say Nix (who is almost as old as Fields), Penix (same age) or McCarthy for a 1st rounder? Is a Fields trade better than giving up 3 1st rounders+ to get into the top spot?
It will depend on the specific talent assessments but those dismissing the idea out of hand are just refusing to think about the issue and the trade offs fir the various options.
Not worth the trouble.
And then you have to pay him right away, instead of getting four years of cost control.
If Daboll could improve the less talented Jones for a season, he should really enjoy the opportunity with the more gifted Fields.
And Giants can still draft one of the second tier guys and develop him too. Keep DeVito around for kicks as well.
Not my preference, but then neither is Daniel Jones.
It’s close but edge to Fields.
Wouldn't you rather use that 3rd for JJMac?
I have no real opinion on the draftees, but if JS/BD think someone is the real deal you get them if you can.
Feel the same way about Fields. If they think he can be "unlocked" then go for it. I don't think so, but also know that my opinion on this has little value. I have watched Fields play 2 or 3 times. Not impressed, but certainly not enough to be informed.
for him all day long. He can start the season for us since Jones won’t be ready and shouldn’t get on field anyway with his injury guarantee.
Wouldn't you rather use that 3rd for JJMac?
I wouldn’t. It would be tough for me to part with a day 3 pick for JJ.
I just don’t see the point as there are already plenty of backup QBs in the NFL.
Oh sure lets trade for the QB with worse passing avgs than Jones
His high is 17 pass TDs. I guess that does top Jones 15 pass TDs in his “good” season
Oh sure lets trade for the QB with worse passing avgs than Jones
His high is 17 pass TDs. I guess that does top Jones 15 pass TDs in his “good” season
Misuse of statistics flag. Fields performance this season is most recent and relevant. Blending in rookie stats is misleading and using career averages is deceptive.
Per game over 40 starts
Oh sure lets trade for the QB with worse passing avgs than Jones
His high is 17 pass TDs. I guess that does top Jones 15 pass TDs in his “good” season
Misuse of statistics flag. Fields performance this season is most recent and relevant. Blending in rookie stats is misleading and using career averages is deceptive.
This year he had 26 TD, 9 ints, and 2600 yards in 13 games for a rating of 86. That’s pretty close to the year before. 17, 11, 2300, in 15 for an 85.
This year he had 26 TD, 9 ints, and 2600 yards in 13 games for a rating of 86. That’s pretty close to the year before. 17, 11, 2300, in 15 for an 85.
Sorry typo 16 TDs this year
I think I’m against this trade. Everything in recent historical data shows that a very good QB should start performing really well by their 3rd season. At this point, there are no exceptions since Drew Brees. Fields’ 3rd season was respectable but not outstanding. I’m skeptical he can improve and take a further step into a zone where he is generating ~7.5 YPA and 25-30 TDs a year.
It’s close but edge to Fields.
Jones had a much lower INT %, lower sack rate, less fumbles and did so playing 3 more games. He also ran for many more first downs with the same number of carries. His QBR was considerably higher. Then he won a playoff game.
Fields has the higher ceiling of the 2 players but his 2023 was not better than Jones in 2022 at all. You can argue it wasn’t all that close.
Other needs than QB. Lol. What are you watching?
Don’t even go there with the playoff card. Jones was really good in one playoff game than stunk in another one. There’s absolutely nothing to support that Jones is some clutch performer. In fact, the opposite is true.
And if he starts playing at a high level then there is always a 5th year option to use, or dealing him ourselves or perhaps even giving him a good second contract because of performance. There isn't an overnight decision on paying him so let him hang around the hoop and see if he can do it.
For the record I think Jones had a best case scenario season and reverted back to bad Jones that we are all used to and in that case, Fields is better. But he was an effective QB that played well in 2022.
It’s close but edge to Fields.
Sir, you always have added well thought out responses to any post I've seen you on. Thanks for actually engaging the conversation, and giving a good take. Appreciate folks like you on BBI....compared to the douches that simply put "No"....haha, its like they cant add anything to the topic but their shitty, useless one word "opinion"
Have a great day sir!
This does not preclude drafting a "project" QB later in the draft or signing either a non-headline FA or an UDFA.
This clears the Chicago QB room for their new guy while resetting ours, especially if our favorite whipping boy can't make it back physically for the opener.
If Daboll and Co. can get 3 wins out of Tommy DeVito, I would think they could get even more with a still young, experienced Justin Fields. His contract situation will only be an issue for 2025, by which time Jones could be cut, traded, exiled, etc.
If we don't make a move like this, I'm sure a team like Pittsburgh would, if they don't see a QB worth the draft choice. After the Kenny Pickett failure, I'm sure they would rather go the "experienced" route.
well said sir!
Not worth the trouble.
Are you serious? Let’s spell it out.
Is Fields for some 3rd rounder + addtl consideration preferable to say Nix (who is almost as old as Fields), Penix (same age) or McCarthy for a 1st rounder? Is a Fields trade better than giving up 3 1st rounders+ to get into the top spot?
It will depend on the specific talent assessments but those dismissing the idea out of hand are just refusing to think about the issue and the trade offs fir the various options.
No to anyone who is expecting to get paid sooner than later
If the Bears move on from him they have some explaining to do . The new QB will not win with what they currently have around Justin. They’re dreaming if they think otherwise . And they should not have fired Nagy. That’s also obvious .
Other than that, I agree with you. I think the Bears like Fields a lot and are going to take Marvin Harrison or trade out of the #1 spot and get another haul. They need help at receiver and pass defense.
Shock - thank you !
It’s close but edge to Fields.
EPA, QBR and efficiency says otherwise.
Shock - thank you !
So then that must mean Fields will always be a loser? Come on man, I never said what you described above. You said 2023 Fields was better when it wasn’t, and one of the main reasons is he didn’t help get us team to the playoffs and win a game. Fields didn’t have a Herbert type performance either, he’s part of why they lose.
to give up a #2 for Fields. I'm not sure he holds up as a running QB in the NFL, and that's the best part of his game.
I know Daboll developed Josh Allen yadda yadda yadda but if Bill Belichik, who developed Tom Brady, couldn't "unlock" Mac Jones, why would we think Daboll can?
Because BB didn't develop Tom Brady. BB is a defensive wizard, not and offensive one.
Once we get into round 3, I would prefer Fields to someone like McCarthy. He is still on a rookie contract and we can get a year or two where that is needed before we can unload Jones.
If it doesn’t work out, there are more QBs coming down the road in 2025 and 2026. At least we would not be tied to below average QB at an above average contract.
Oh sure lets trade for the QB with worse passing avgs than Jones
His high is 17 pass TDs. I guess that does top Jones 15 pass TDs in his “good” season
That's fine, but that's not what the question at hand is.
The question is if Daboll could unlock Field's immense talent.
If he can take a mediocre talent like Jones, imagine what he could do with a player with legit plus-plus tools (granted, he has struggled with the mental aspect of the game).
bw, it is Jones mental side of the game that is his issue. He has all the other tools. What good is Fields if he has the same inability to diagnose the defense and make the correct decisions?
This is why Daboll is here. Let’s get our own fresh qb and let Daboll and Kafka coach him up. They are good with qbs.
Exactly my feelings brotha, we won too many games…dammit 😝
bw, it is Jones mental side of the game that is his issue. He has all the other tools. What good is Fields if he has the same inability to diagnose the defense and make the correct decisions?
Not all processing issues are the same. I've seen enough high-end games with Fields that tells me his has the ability to get better.
If you recall, Allen was struggling with decision making before Daboll arrived. Right? While he was showing that he had insane talent, it needed to be harnessed and nurtured better.
Perhaps Daboll could do similar work with Fields.
Jones/Penix, Nix, or McCarthy/DeVito?
OR
Fields/Jones/DeVito or late round rookie?
In scenario 1, if Jones starts the season on PUP, do you really want to throw Penix, Nix, or McCarthy out there? Or DeVito again? I'd rather have scenario 2 with Fields. Plus you can draft a guy like Cam Ward or Michael Pratt late and hope to develop them.
Why would anyone affiliated with the Giants want to roll the dice with Fields at this point?
If Fields were worth trading for the Bears wouldn't trade him.
If Fields were worth trading for the Bears wouldn't trade him.
Fields avgd 197 passing yds and 1.2 pass TDs per game
Its still terrible and Jones-like