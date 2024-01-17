for display only
Can Daboll “unlock” Justin Fields?

shocktheworld : 1/17/2024 1:42 am
As I was looking at rookie QB’s past the top 3, I started weighing the idea of giving Brian Daboll a shot at Fields.

It would likely cost one of our 2nd rounders , but so would trading back into the 1st round (2nd plus more draft capital) to take a shot at Nix,Penix etc.

Fields has the look of Josh Allen at times, but at other times looks like he forgot how to play football… But, there is no doubt he’s been dominant in games, just not consistently to date. Can Daboll “unlock” him ala Josh Allen? They are very similar players with very similar strengths/size. Color me intrigued…

We’d have the balance of his rookie deal to ride out DJ’s “cap year of hell”, and be in a situation to safely move on from DJ’s contract while also not being tied long term to Fields (if he doesn’t progress to next level w/Dabs).

The upside would be Justin Fields turning into a stud, and then we lock him up long term. This plan doesn’t give us as much time as drafting a rookie, but the upside (and lack of draft capital exhausted) has me hoping Schoen is turning all QB stones over, and Fields is a nice, shiny stone haha.

Cheers…gonna be a loooong offseason. Go Giants
I'd say  
JayBinQueens : 1/17/2024 1:48 am : link
50/50
Too risky  
JohnF : 1/17/2024 2:09 am : link
to give up a #2 for Fields. I'm not sure he holds up as a running QB in the NFL, and that's the best part of his game.

I think you'd get better value with the Patriots. They are going to draft a QB, so Mac Jones will be available. If the Giants can get him for a fourth rounder, I'd jump on that.

Mac Jones would be a good reclamation project for Daboll. Jones had a VERY good first year under Josh McDaniels (10-7 record, 3,801 passing yards, and 22 touchdowns), but once McDaniels left, Jones became awful. Little Bill didn't help him with his coaches or the WR's he had as well.

Give Mac Jones a year under Daboll's guidance, and I think he returns to form in 2025. Mac was drafted in 2021, so he's still young, and I think he has the attributes needed to take the next step in the right environment.
I think you could get Fields for a 3rd  
RomanWH : 1/17/2024 2:42 am : link
Fields for a 3rd is a lot better than Penix/Nix/McCarthy for a 2nd.

-Nix and Penix are both 24. Fields is 25.
-Cleaner medical history than Penix
-More Mobile than Penix
-Throws deep better than Nix
-Played 3 NFL seasons already. Bigger body of work than JJ.

The chances of the Giants getting a shot at the top 3 QBs aren't high. If it comes down to the next tier of draft QBs vs getting Fields, I'd rather take a chance on JF.

Trade for him, pick up his option. Go BPA at #6 whether it's a WR or best Edge defender. If Fields plays poorly, you can still draft a kid next year to sit behind him in 2025. All it cost you was a 3rd and some cap space.
RE: Too risky  
Gusto1903 : 1/17/2024 3:50 am : link
In comment 16368132 JohnF said:
Quote:
to give up a #2 for Fields. I'm not sure he holds up as a running QB in the NFL, and that's the best part of his game.

I think you'd get better value with the Patriots. They are going to draft a QB, so Mac Jones will be available. If the Giants can get him for a fourth rounder, I'd jump on that.

Mac Jones would be a good reclamation project for Daboll. Jones had a VERY good first year under Josh McDaniels (10-7 record, 3,801 passing yards, and 22 touchdowns), but once McDaniels left, Jones became awful. Little Bill didn't help him with his coaches or the WR's he had as well.

Give Mac Jones a year under Daboll's guidance, and I think he returns to form in 2025. Mac was drafted in 2021, so he's still young, and I think he has the attributes needed to take the next step in the right environment.



Mac Jones is horrible
Fields is 23  
RetroJint : 1/17/2024 4:44 am : link
He has enormous talent. Somebody has to “unlock” the Bears supporting offensive design and players . From a marketing standpoint Fields is the Bears . You look in the stands all you see are Fields jerseys . At Soldier and on the road. When I saw him play at Met Life 2 years ago all their fans were wearing Fields except for the occasional fellow old-timer who was wearing 34 or 51.

If the Bears move on from him they have some explaining to do . The new QB will not win with what they currently have around Justin. They’re dreaming if they think otherwise . And they should not have fired Nagy. That’s also obvious .
No  
Blueworm : 1/17/2024 5:34 am : link
He'll get a rookie to unlock.
RE: Too risky  
Mdgiantsfan : 1/17/2024 6:23 am : link
In comment 16368132 JohnF said:
Quote:
to give up a #2 for Fields. I'm not sure he holds up as a running QB in the NFL, and that's the best part of his game.

I think you'd get better value with the Patriots. They are going to draft a QB, so Mac Jones will be available. If the Giants can get him for a fourth rounder, I'd jump on that.

Mac Jones would be a good reclamation project for Daboll. Jones had a VERY good first year under Josh McDaniels (10-7 record, 3,801 passing yards, and 22 touchdowns), but once McDaniels left, Jones became awful. Little Bill didn't help him with his coaches or the WR's he had as well.

Give Mac Jones a year under Daboll's guidance, and I think he returns to form in 2025. Mac was drafted in 2021, so he's still young, and I think he has the attributes needed to take the next step in the right environment.


Mac Jones??? At least with Fields, he has some plus athleticism that is worth risk. Jones has Chad Pennington like athleticism which is to say very little. Even for a 4th round pick that’s not worth the price. Heck I’d much rather ride it out with Cutlets than waste a pick on Jones.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/17/2024 6:39 am : link
No.
No  
ZogZerg : 1/17/2024 6:42 am : link
.
Why would we even want to try?  
Giant John : 1/17/2024 6:47 am : link
Not worth the trouble.
RE: Why would we even want to try?  
cosmicj : 1/17/2024 6:57 am : link
In comment 16368159 Giant John said:
Quote:
Not worth the trouble.


Are you serious? Let’s spell it out.

Is Fields for some 3rd rounder + addtl consideration preferable to say Nix (who is almost as old as Fields), Penix (same age) or McCarthy for a 1st rounder? Is a Fields trade better than giving up 3 1st rounders+ to get into the top spot?

It will depend on the specific talent assessments but those dismissing the idea out of hand are just refusing to think about the issue and the trade offs fir the various options.
Why would the Giants  
section125 : 1/17/2024 7:11 am : link
want a QB that another crappy team is trying to unload?
Lets  
Toth029 : 1/17/2024 7:14 am : link
Not.
RE: RE: Why would we even want to try?  
Blueworm : 1/17/2024 7:17 am : link
In comment 16368164 cosmicj said:
Quote:
In comment 16368159 Giant John said:


Quote:


Not worth the trouble.



Are you serious? Let’s spell it out.

Is Fields for some 3rd rounder + addtl consideration preferable to say Nix (who is almost as old as Fields), Penix (same age) or McCarthy for a 1st rounder? Is a Fields trade better than giving up 3 1st rounders+ to get into the top spot?

It will depend on the specific talent assessments but those dismissing the idea out of hand are just refusing to think about the issue and the trade offs fir the various options.


And then you have to pay him right away, instead of getting four years of cost control.
Focusing just on the idea...  
bw in dc : 1/17/2024 7:22 am : link
of improving Fields, yes, I like Daboll's chances.

If Daboll could improve the less talented Jones for a season, he should really enjoy the opportunity with the more gifted Fields.
The quick and easy answer is yes, I think so.  
Matt M. : 1/17/2024 7:25 am : link
But, I don't want to find out because there is no way in Hell I draft any picks for a QB who, right now, is worse than Jones.
If Chicago is giving up on Fields then I would send a 3rd rounder  
ThomasG : 1/17/2024 7:30 am : link
for him all day long. He can start the season for us since Jones won’t be ready and shouldn’t get on field anyway with his injury guarantee.

And Giants can still draft one of the second tier guys and develop him too. Keep DeVito around for kicks as well.

Not my preference, but then neither is Daniel Jones.
Fields 2023 v Jones 2022  
cosmicj : 1/17/2024 7:33 am : link
I’d rate Fields most recent season as a bit better than Jones in ‘22. While Fields has always had a lower completion % than Jones, he has a better YPA and has flirted with the 7.0 YPA threshold throughout his career (something Jones has never achieved). His TDs per game are lousy but a bit better than Jones in 22.

It’s close but edge to Fields.
RE: If Chicago is giving up on Fields then I would send a 3rd rounder  
bw in dc : 1/17/2024 7:34 am : link
In comment 16368179 ThomasG said:
Quote:
for him all day long. He can start the season for us since Jones won’t be ready and shouldn’t get on field anyway with his injury guarantee.


Wouldn't you rather use that 3rd for JJMac?
It’s interesting that here and in the other “do we want Fields” thread  
BillT : 1/17/2024 7:34 am : link
That BBI pretty definitely doesn’t want Fields as our QB. Yet, we also believe that Poles does. Couldn’t be because Chicago keeping Fields benefits us could it?
I would hope all options are on the table  
mfjmfj : 1/17/2024 7:35 am : link
Every possible QB is a risk/reward question. Even DJ at this point. With DJ the risk is zero, except for opportunity cost with another QB. For Fields, Mac Jones, Russell Wilson, Jacoby Brisset, etc. if the risk is low enough and the perceived reward is there, then yes you make the move. Same with Maye or Williams or Penix.

I have no real opinion on the draftees, but if JS/BD think someone is the real deal you get them if you can.

Feel the same way about Fields. If they think he can be "unlocked" then go for it. I don't think so, but also know that my opinion on this has little value. I have watched Fields play 2 or 3 times. Not impressed, but certainly not enough to be informed.
RE: RE: If Chicago is giving up on Fields then I would send a 3rd rounder  
ThomasG : 1/17/2024 7:39 am : link
In comment 16368182 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16368179 ThomasG said:


Quote:


for him all day long. He can start the season for us since Jones won’t be ready and shouldn’t get on field anyway with his injury guarantee.



Wouldn't you rather use that 3rd for JJMac?


I wouldn’t. It would be tough for me to part with a day 3 pick for JJ.

I just don’t see the point as there are already plenty of backup QBs in the NFL.
Justin Fields avgs 167 yds passing & 1 pass TD  
HardTruth : 1/17/2024 7:40 am : link
Per game over 40 starts

Oh sure lets trade for the QB with worse passing avgs than Jones

His high is 17 pass TDs. I guess that does top Jones 15 pass TDs in his “good” season
RE: Justin Fields avgs 167 yds passing & 1 pass TD  
cosmicj : 1/17/2024 7:44 am : link
In comment 16368188 HardTruth said:
Quote:
Per game over 40 starts

Oh sure lets trade for the QB with worse passing avgs than Jones

His high is 17 pass TDs. I guess that does top Jones 15 pass TDs in his “good” season


Misuse of statistics flag. Fields performance this season is most recent and relevant. Blending in rookie stats is misleading and using career averages is deceptive.
RE: RE: Justin Fields avgs 167 yds passing & 1 pass TD  
BillT : 1/17/2024 7:54 am : link
In comment 16368191 cosmicj said:
Quote:
In comment 16368188 HardTruth said:


Quote:


Per game over 40 starts

Oh sure lets trade for the QB with worse passing avgs than Jones

His high is 17 pass TDs. I guess that does top Jones 15 pass TDs in his “good” season



Misuse of statistics flag. Fields performance this season is most recent and relevant. Blending in rookie stats is misleading and using career averages is deceptive.

This year he had 26 TD, 9 ints, and 2600 yards in 13 games for a rating of 86. That’s pretty close to the year before. 17, 11, 2300, in 15 for an 85.
RE: RE: RE: Justin Fields avgs 167 yds passing & 1 pass TD  
BillT : 1/17/2024 7:55 am : link
In comment 16368198 BillT said:
Quote:
In comment 16368191 cosmicj said:


Quote:


In comment 16368188 HardTruth said:


Quote:


Per game over 40 starts

Oh sure lets trade for the QB with worse passing avgs than Jones

His high is 17 pass TDs. I guess that does top Jones 15 pass TDs in his “good” season



Misuse of statistics flag. Fields performance this season is most recent and relevant. Blending in rookie stats is misleading and using career averages is deceptive.


This year he had 26 TD, 9 ints, and 2600 yards in 13 games for a rating of 86. That’s pretty close to the year before. 17, 11, 2300, in 15 for an 85.

Sorry typo 16 TDs this year
Yes, the TD production for Fields and Jones is similar  
cosmicj : 1/17/2024 8:00 am : link
But Fields’ YPA was better.

I think I’m against this trade. Everything in recent historical data shows that a very good QB should start performing really well by their 3rd season. At this point, there are no exceptions since Drew Brees. Fields’ 3rd season was respectable but not outstanding. I’m skeptical he can improve and take a further step into a zone where he is generating ~7.5 YPA and 25-30 TDs a year.

RE: Fields 2023 v Jones 2022  
UConn4523 : 1/17/2024 8:09 am : link
In comment 16368181 cosmicj said:
Quote:
I’d rate Fields most recent season as a bit better than Jones in ‘22. While Fields has always had a lower completion % than Jones, he has a better YPA and has flirted with the 7.0 YPA threshold throughout his career (something Jones has never achieved). His TDs per game are lousy but a bit better than Jones in 22.

It’s close but edge to Fields.


Jones had a much lower INT %, lower sack rate, less fumbles and did so playing 3 more games. He also ran for many more first downs with the same number of carries. His QBR was considerably higher. Then he won a playoff game.

Fields has the higher ceiling of the 2 players but his 2023 was not better than Jones in 2022 at all. You can argue it wasn’t all that close.
Pass…  
morrison40 : 1/17/2024 8:11 am : link
Too many other needs
RE: Pass…  
Manhattan : 1/17/2024 8:12 am : link
In comment 16368206 morrison40 said:
Quote:
Too many other needs


Other needs than QB. Lol. What are you watching?
I'm not sure what you mean by unlock.  
mittenedman : 1/17/2024 8:13 am : link
He is playing his game with Chicago right now.
As for the topic at hand  
UConn4523 : 1/17/2024 8:15 am : link
it’s a hard no because the economics don’t work. You don’t make a trade for an unproven QB who if proven has to immediately be paid. Unless you can get him for next to nothing. It would be fun to see, however.
UConn  
cosmicj : 1/17/2024 8:18 am : link
I understand why you’d give the edge to DJ but the stats are close. They show that Jones was extremely conservative in 22 while Fields took more risks.

Don’t even go there with the playoff card. Jones was really good in one playoff game than stunk in another one. There’s absolutely nothing to support that Jones is some clutch performer. In fact, the opposite is true.
A big no  
Blue1956 : 1/17/2024 8:26 am : link
To Mac jones! The guy is terrible & the GMen do not need another Jones!
I am not sure I understand why money is a factor. If Fields  
ThomasG : 1/17/2024 8:29 am : link
is dumped by Chicago his expectations need to start over in proving himself and earning a good contract, even if he were too win a starting job for NYG.

And if he starts playing at a high level then there is always a 5th year option to use, or dealing him ourselves or perhaps even giving him a good second contract because of performance. There isn't an overnight decision on paying him so let him hang around the hoop and see if he can do it.
I am going to go there  
UConn4523 : 1/17/2024 8:30 am : link
just because you want to diminish it doesn’t make it right. Can you point me in the direction of where I said he was a clutch performer? And why is fields getting so much more credit for being aggressive and losing when Jones played more conservative and won?

For the record I think Jones had a best case scenario season and reverted back to bad Jones that we are all used to and in that case, Fields is better. But he was an effective QB that played well in 2022.
RE: Fields 2023 v Jones 2022  
shocktheworld : 1/17/2024 8:36 am : link
In comment 16368181 cosmicj said:
Quote:
I’d rate Fields most recent season as a bit better than Jones in ‘22. While Fields has always had a lower completion % than Jones, he has a better YPA and has flirted with the 7.0 YPA threshold throughout his career (something Jones has never achieved). His TDs per game are lousy but a bit better than Jones in 22.

It’s close but edge to Fields.


Sir, you always have added well thought out responses to any post I've seen you on. Thanks for actually engaging the conversation, and giving a good take. Appreciate folks like you on BBI....compared to the douches that simply put "No"....haha, its like they cant add anything to the topic but their shitty, useless one word "opinion"

Have a great day sir!
The Bears are the key  
PaulN : 1/17/2024 8:47 am : link
You either move up to get thr top pick or you trade for Fields. I would rather trade for Fields. Give up the second 2nd round pick if necessary. But he is worth it.
Trade After the Draft - Just a Thought  
varco : 1/17/2024 8:48 am : link
I've watched a few games featuring the Bears and Justin Fields. To my untrained eye, he appears to be improving and has a very underwhelming corps of receivers. For example, in a game this year against the Browns, I could swear the WR's were smearing their hands with butter, capped by a dropped game winning "hail mary"! How about this ---we see how the draft plays out, with no trade up in the 1st. If we get "our guy", then fine. If not, and if Chicago selects their going forward QB in the 1st and we don't see our "answer" in the subsequent choices /rounds, then work out a deal, using 2025 draft choice or choices. By no means should we again "force" a QB selection.

This does not preclude drafting a "project" QB later in the draft or signing either a non-headline FA or an UDFA.

This clears the Chicago QB room for their new guy while resetting ours, especially if our favorite whipping boy can't make it back physically for the opener.

If Daboll and Co. can get 3 wins out of Tommy DeVito, I would think they could get even more with a still young, experienced Justin Fields. His contract situation will only be an issue for 2025, by which time Jones could be cut, traded, exiled, etc.

If we don't make a move like this, I'm sure a team like Pittsburgh would, if they don't see a QB worth the draft choice. After the Kenny Pickett failure, I'm sure they would rather go the "experienced" route.



RE: Trade After the Draft - Just a Thought  
shocktheworld : 1/17/2024 9:07 am : link
In comment 16368239 varco said:
Quote:
I've watched a few games featuring the Bears and Justin Fields. To my untrained eye, he appears to be improving and has a very underwhelming corps of receivers. For example, in a game this year against the Browns, I could swear the WR's were smearing their hands with butter, capped by a dropped game winning "hail mary"! How about this ---we see how the draft plays out, with no trade up in the 1st. If we get "our guy", then fine. If not, and if Chicago selects their going forward QB in the 1st and we don't see our "answer" in the subsequent choices /rounds, then work out a deal, using 2025 draft choice or choices. By no means should we again "force" a QB selection.

This does not preclude drafting a "project" QB later in the draft or signing either a non-headline FA or an UDFA.

This clears the Chicago QB room for their new guy while resetting ours, especially if our favorite whipping boy can't make it back physically for the opener.

If Daboll and Co. can get 3 wins out of Tommy DeVito, I would think they could get even more with a still young, experienced Justin Fields. His contract situation will only be an issue for 2025, by which time Jones could be cut, traded, exiled, etc.

If we don't make a move like this, I'm sure a team like Pittsburgh would, if they don't see a QB worth the draft choice. After the Kenny Pickett failure, I'm sure they would rather go the "experienced" route.


well said sir!
RE: RE: Why would we even want to try?  
eli4life : 1/17/2024 9:09 am : link
In comment 16368164 cosmicj said:
Quote:
In comment 16368159 Giant John said:


Quote:


Not worth the trouble.



Are you serious? Let’s spell it out.

Is Fields for some 3rd rounder + addtl consideration preferable to say Nix (who is almost as old as Fields), Penix (same age) or McCarthy for a 1st rounder? Is a Fields trade better than giving up 3 1st rounders+ to get into the top spot?

It will depend on the specific talent assessments but those dismissing the idea out of hand are just refusing to think about the issue and the trade offs fir the various options.


No to anyone who is expecting to get paid sooner than later
RE: Fields is 23  
HomerJones45 : 1/17/2024 9:15 am : link
In comment 16368143 RetroJint said:
Quote:
He has enormous talent. Somebody has to “unlock” the Bears supporting offensive design and players . From a marketing standpoint Fields is the Bears . You look in the stands all you see are Fields jerseys . At Soldier and on the road. When I saw him play at Met Life 2 years ago all their fans were wearing Fields except for the occasional fellow old-timer who was wearing 34 or 51.

If the Bears move on from him they have some explaining to do . The new QB will not win with what they currently have around Justin. They’re dreaming if they think otherwise . And they should not have fired Nagy. That’s also obvious .
Nagy is not a good OC never mind a HC. He's managed to OC Kansas City into 7 points a game less this season than last season with essentially the same players. He wants to hand off and throw 4 yard passes. I don't think the Bears were going anywhere with him, and he would have destroyed Fields.

Other than that, I agree with you. I think the Bears like Fields a lot and are going to take Marvin Harrison or trade out of the #1 spot and get another haul. They need help at receiver and pass defense.
Any chance  
Ron Johnson : 1/17/2024 9:26 am : link
Daboll can "unlock" Evan Neal and Co.?
.  
cosmicj : 1/17/2024 9:30 am : link
UConn- this discussion is about projecting into the future. If Jones leading a win v Minn is relevant, it’s because he has a tendency to rise for big games and perform well in them. I dispute that characterization strongly.

Shock - thank you !
...  
ryanmkeane : 1/17/2024 9:35 am : link
Ceiling is certainly higher than Jones, I'd give up a 3rd for him if they didn't plan on trading up for Williams or Maye. But I'm not sure Fields is ever going to take that next jump. Wouldn't mind seeing Daboll try though.
RE: Too risky  
81_Great_Dane : 1/17/2024 9:37 am : link
In comment 16368132 JohnF said:
Quote:
to give up a #2 for Fields. I'm not sure he holds up as a running QB in the NFL, and that's the best part of his game.

I think you'd get better value with the Patriots. They are going to draft a QB, so Mac Jones will be available. If the Giants can get him for a fourth rounder, I'd jump on that.

Mac Jones would be a good reclamation project for Daboll. Jones had a VERY good first year under Josh McDaniels (10-7 record, 3,801 passing yards, and 22 touchdowns), but once McDaniels left, Jones became awful. Little Bill didn't help him with his coaches or the WR's he had as well.

Give Mac Jones a year under Daboll's guidance, and I think he returns to form in 2025. Mac was drafted in 2021, so he's still young, and I think he has the attributes needed to take the next step in the right environment.
I know Daboll developed Josh Allen yadda yadda yadda but if Bill Belichik, who developed Tom Brady, couldn't "unlock" Mac Jones, why would we think Daboll can?
RE: Fields 2023 v Jones 2022  
Toth029 : 1/17/2024 9:45 am : link
In comment 16368181 cosmicj said:
Quote:
I’d rate Fields most recent season as a bit better than Jones in ‘22. While Fields has always had a lower completion % than Jones, he has a better YPA and has flirted with the 7.0 YPA threshold throughout his career (something Jones has never achieved). His TDs per game are lousy but a bit better than Jones in 22.

It’s close but edge to Fields.


EPA, QBR and efficiency says otherwise.
RE: .  
UConn4523 : 1/17/2024 9:59 am : link
In comment 16368294 cosmicj said:
Quote:
UConn- this discussion is about projecting into the future. If Jones leading a win v Minn is relevant, it’s because he has a tendency to rise for big games and perform well in them. I dispute that characterization strongly.

Shock - thank you !


So then that must mean Fields will always be a loser? Come on man, I never said what you described above. You said 2023 Fields was better when it wasn’t, and one of the main reasons is he didn’t help get us team to the playoffs and win a game. Fields didn’t have a Herbert type performance either, he’s part of why they lose.
Daboll might be able to get more out of Fields,  
Section331 : 1/17/2024 10:00 am : link
I think he has a lot of talent, but that isn’t even the big issue. You’ve got his option year coming, then you’ve got to pay him. If he turns out to be Josh Allen, then it’s worth it, but if not?
RE: RE: Too risky  
section125 : 1/17/2024 10:06 am : link
In comment 16368305 81_Great_Dane said:
Quote:
In comment 16368132 JohnF said:


Quote:


to give up a #2 for Fields. I'm not sure he holds up as a running QB in the NFL, and that's the best part of his game.

I think you'd get better value with the Patriots. They are going to draft a QB, so Mac Jones will be available. If the Giants can get him for a fourth rounder, I'd jump on that.

Mac Jones would be a good reclamation project for Daboll. Jones had a VERY good first year under Josh McDaniels (10-7 record, 3,801 passing yards, and 22 touchdowns), but once McDaniels left, Jones became awful. Little Bill didn't help him with his coaches or the WR's he had as well.

Give Mac Jones a year under Daboll's guidance, and I think he returns to form in 2025. Mac was drafted in 2021, so he's still young, and I think he has the attributes needed to take the next step in the right environment.

I know Daboll developed Josh Allen yadda yadda yadda but if Bill Belichik, who developed Tom Brady, couldn't "unlock" Mac Jones, why would we think Daboll can?


Because BB didn't develop Tom Brady. BB is a defensive wizard, not and offensive one.
I would entertain that for a 3rd and maybe another lower pick  
Mike from Ohio : 1/17/2024 10:09 am : link
probably not a second round pick where we can still land a quality starter.

Once we get into round 3, I would prefer Fields to someone like McCarthy. He is still on a rookie contract and we can get a year or two where that is needed before we can unload Jones.

If it doesn’t work out, there are more QBs coming down the road in 2025 and 2026. At least we would not be tied to below average QB at an above average contract.
RE: Justin Fields avgs 167 yds passing & 1 pass TD  
bw in dc : 1/17/2024 10:10 am : link
In comment 16368188 HardTruth said:
Quote:
Per game over 40 starts

Oh sure lets trade for the QB with worse passing avgs than Jones

His high is 17 pass TDs. I guess that does top Jones 15 pass TDs in his “good” season


That's fine, but that's not what the question at hand is.

The question is if Daboll could unlock Field's immense talent.

If he can take a mediocre talent like Jones, imagine what he could do with a player with legit plus-plus tools (granted, he has struggled with the mental aspect of the game).
RE: RE: Justin Fields avgs 167 yds passing & 1 pass TD  
section125 : 1/17/2024 10:14 am : link
In comment 16368358 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16368188 HardTruth said:


Quote:


Per game over 40 starts

Oh sure lets trade for the QB with worse passing avgs than Jones

His high is 17 pass TDs. I guess that does top Jones 15 pass TDs in his “good” season



That's fine, but that's not what the question at hand is.

The question is if Daboll could unlock Field's immense talent.

If he can take a mediocre talent like Jones, imagine what he could do with a player with legit plus-plus tools (granted, he has struggled with the mental aspect of the game).


bw, it is Jones mental side of the game that is his issue. He has all the other tools. What good is Fields if he has the same inability to diagnose the defense and make the correct decisions?
RE: No  
djm : 1/17/2024 10:55 am : link
In comment 16368146 Blueworm said:
Quote:
He'll get a rookie to unlock.


This is why Daboll is here. Let’s get our own fresh qb and let Daboll and Kafka coach him up. They are good with qbs.
If Daboll wants to coach the Bears and 'unlock' Justin Fields  
GeofromNJ : 1/17/2024 11:00 am : link
it's okay with me.
Getting Fields is just exchanging one problem for another  
PatersonPlank : 1/17/2024 11:02 am : link
Draft a new QB that you think has potential
Giants  
Giants : 1/17/2024 11:10 am : link
Have no interest in trading for Fields. So who cares
My preference of Fields over Penix/Nix  
RomanWH : 1/17/2024 11:11 am : link
comes down this: I believe the ceiling of his potential is higher than both of those guys and would cost less. Fields is about the same age(he's 24 now, will be 25 yrs old March of this year). Why not take a larger swing for the fences? If it doesn't work out, you draft someone in the 2025 or 2026 draft classes.
RE: My preference of Fields over Penix/Nix  
shocktheworld : 1/17/2024 11:30 am : link
In comment 16368460 RomanWH said:
Quote:
comes down this: I believe the ceiling of his potential is higher than both of those guys and would cost less. Fields is about the same age(he's 24 now, will be 25 yrs old March of this year). Why not take a larger swing for the fences? If it doesn't work out, you draft someone in the 2025 or 2026 draft classes.


Exactly my feelings brotha, we won too many games…dammit 😝
RE: RE: RE: Justin Fields avgs 167 yds passing & 1 pass TD  
bw in dc : 1/17/2024 11:43 am : link
In comment 16368363 section125 said:
Quote:


bw, it is Jones mental side of the game that is his issue. He has all the other tools. What good is Fields if he has the same inability to diagnose the defense and make the correct decisions?


Not all processing issues are the same. I've seen enough high-end games with Fields that tells me his has the ability to get better.

If you recall, Allen was struggling with decision making before Daboll arrived. Right? While he was showing that he had insane talent, it needed to be harnessed and nurtured better.

Perhaps Daboll could do similar work with Fields.
If the idea is to make the QB room better  
RomanWH : 1/17/2024 11:52 am : link
than Jones/Taylor/DeVito, which one moves the needle more?

Jones/Penix, Nix, or McCarthy/DeVito?

OR

Fields/Jones/DeVito or late round rookie?

In scenario 1, if Jones starts the season on PUP, do you really want to throw Penix, Nix, or McCarthy out there? Or DeVito again? I'd rather have scenario 2 with Fields. Plus you can draft a guy like Cam Ward or Michael Pratt late and hope to develop them.
FYI...  
bw in dc : 1/17/2024 12:14 pm : link
Cam Ward is staying in college. Joining the U.
RE: If the idea is to make the QB room better  
Matt M. : 1/17/2024 12:37 pm : link
In comment 16368540 RomanWH said:
Quote:
than Jones/Taylor/DeVito, which one moves the needle more?

Jones/Penix, Nix, or McCarthy/DeVito?

OR

Fields/Jones/DeVito or late round rookie?

In scenario 1, if Jones starts the season on PUP, do you really want to throw Penix, Nix, or McCarthy out there? Or DeVito again? I'd rather have scenario 2 with Fields. Plus you can draft a guy like Cam Ward or Michael Pratt late and hope to develop them.
Choice 1 with the optimistic thinking that Jones then never sees the field.

Why would anyone affiliated with the Giants want to roll the dice with Fields at this point?
IF you are critical of Jones and want to replace him  
Matt M. : 1/17/2024 12:39 pm : link
Fields makes no sense. He is more talented, but a worse QB to date. If you support Jones and think the Giants should roll the dice another year with him. Fields makes no sense because you don't trade for a reclamation project like that for a few games at the start of the year. So, either way, Fields makes no sense for the Giants.
.  
Go Terps : 1/17/2024 12:42 pm : link
You're trading for a question mark that's about to want to get paid. Why not just draft a cheaper question mark?

If Fields were worth trading for the Bears wouldn't trade him.
RE: .  
Matt M. : 1/17/2024 1:06 pm : link
In comment 16368633 Go Terps said:
Quote:
You're trading for a question mark that's about to want to get paid. Why not just draft a cheaper question mark?

If Fields were worth trading for the Bears wouldn't trade him.
Excellent point. I was going to add that. Why would you trade for another QB whose rookie deal is soon done, when you can draft a highly regarded rookie who isn't already damaged goods.
.  
ChrisRick : 1/17/2024 1:42 pm : link
add another vote for a no thanks with Fields. I would not want the Giants to give up anything of even decent value for Fields. Hopefully the Giants' qb is one of the quarterbacks that will go within the top 3-4 picks.
Misuse of stats?  
HardTruth : 1/17/2024 1:47 pm : link
Fine. Ill play

Fields avgd 197 passing yds and 1.2 pass TDs per game

Its still terrible and Jones-like
