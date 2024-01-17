Can Daboll “unlock” Justin Fields? shocktheworld : 1/17/2024 1:42 am

As I was looking at rookie QB’s past the top 3, I started weighing the idea of giving Brian Daboll a shot at Fields.



It would likely cost one of our 2nd rounders , but so would trading back into the 1st round (2nd plus more draft capital) to take a shot at Nix,Penix etc.



Fields has the look of Josh Allen at times, but at other times looks like he forgot how to play football… But, there is no doubt he’s been dominant in games, just not consistently to date. Can Daboll “unlock” him ala Josh Allen? They are very similar players with very similar strengths/size. Color me intrigued…



We’d have the balance of his rookie deal to ride out DJ’s “cap year of hell”, and be in a situation to safely move on from DJ’s contract while also not being tied long term to Fields (if he doesn’t progress to next level w/Dabs).



The upside would be Justin Fields turning into a stud, and then we lock him up long term. This plan doesn’t give us as much time as drafting a rookie, but the upside (and lack of draft capital exhausted) has me hoping Schoen is turning all QB stones over, and Fields is a nice, shiny stone haha.



Cheers…gonna be a loooong offseason. Go Giants