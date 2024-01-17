Podcast rumor: organization loves Jones, he will be QB in 24

Caveat: the source is a podcast/Youtube channel called Giants Revival.The podcast is hosted by prominent Giants Twitter personalities - you may recognize @jefePil from the "Giants fan" reaction videos that have shared widely online. The rumors themselves come from @IamEliRacks.A lot of interesting info both about Jones and Wink/Daboll. Here is what he shared:-Don't be surprised if Giants don't take a QB in round 1. The organization loves Jones and doesn't want to move on (no specifics on who in the org)-Daboll has been instructed to tone down his antics, as Mara is rankled by the Wink stuff.-There is truth to the Leonard rumor that coaches have been warned not to come to the Giants, and this is linke to the number of interviews that have been blocked by other teams.-The main concern about Daboll coming out of this season is that he seemed to cast blame on Kafka when the offense stumbled out of the gate, despite him being hands on in tthe construction of the offense.Here is the link to the show, and the rumors start at the 30:30 mark:The stuff about Jones corroborates what JonC has hinted at as well as what some asshat-sounding rando accounts have posted here during the past couple of weeks. I've also heard a rumor that Mara is blocking Schoen from drafting a first round QB, but the source doesn't have a large enough following to be really credible.