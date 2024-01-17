for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Podcast rumor: organization loves Jones, he will be QB in 24

Lambuth_Special : 1/17/2024 10:14 am
Caveat: the source is a podcast/Youtube channel called Giants Revival.

The podcast is hosted by prominent Giants Twitter personalities - you may recognize @jefePil from the "Giants fan" reaction videos that have shared widely online. The rumors themselves come from @IamEliRacks.

A lot of interesting info both about Jones and Wink/Daboll. Here is what he shared:

-Don't be surprised if Giants don't take a QB in round 1. The organization loves Jones and doesn't want to move on (no specifics on who in the org)
-Daboll has been instructed to tone down his antics, as Mara is rankled by the Wink stuff.
-There is truth to the Leonard rumor that coaches have been warned not to come to the Giants, and this is linke to the number of interviews that have been blocked by other teams.
-The main concern about Daboll coming out of this season is that he seemed to cast blame on Kafka when the offense stumbled out of the gate, despite him being hands on in tthe construction of the offense.

Here is the link to the show, and the rumors start at the 30:30 mark:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JDmhpaYQqVc&t=2978s

The stuff about Jones corroborates what JonC has hinted at as well as what some asshat-sounding rando accounts have posted here during the past couple of weeks. I've also heard a rumor that Mara is blocking Schoen from drafting a first round QB, but the source doesn't have a large enough following to be really credible.
I hope for many reasons that these  
Section331 : 1/17/2024 10:17 am : link
podcasters are wrong.
The organization or John loves Jones?  
The_Boss : 1/17/2024 10:17 am : link
Also if John is telling Schoen to not draft a qb, then A: Schoen should quit and B: John deserves to lose (which fucks us in the end).
wow, ok  
jvm52106 : 1/17/2024 10:17 am : link
that means as much to me as Mel Kipers opinion mattered to Bill Tobin back in the day.
actions not words  
djm : 1/17/2024 10:18 am : link
especially from a few dudes hosting a podcast.
Teams blocking the Giants from interviewing coaches  
RCPhoenix : 1/17/2024 10:18 am : link
Seems unrelated to coaches being warned not to coach with the Giants.

Also - anything Leonard says at this point that is critical of Daboll has to be seen through a Wink lens.
How hard is it do understand  
section125 : 1/17/2024 10:20 am : link
that Jones is under contract, he is rehabbing ACL surgery and the Giants are not going to publically throw him under the bus?
Schoen already said he is their QB. He has also said they need to do someting at the QB position. He didn't run around to all the major QB candidate games to scout for no reason.
It was online  
UberAlias : 1/17/2024 10:20 am : link
So it has to be true, right?
That’s the problem with the internet these days  
Chris684 : 1/17/2024 10:20 am : link
It’s great anyone can have a platform, it’s bad that anyone can use that platform to act like an expert.

These guys put out some funny videos, other than that what access do they have? Who do they know that is giving them information? I’m skeptical.

They are super fans with a lot of time on their hands.
As a follow-up  
Lambuth_Special : 1/17/2024 10:21 am : link
The source for the "Mara blocking Schoen" rumor is @queens_guy, who hosts the "He's a Giant" podcast. It's a quality podcast about draft prospects, but I can't vouch for his level of access with organizational sources.
I highly doubt any of these content creators have a clue  
Sean : 1/17/2024 10:22 am : link
.
Of course the Giants like Jones  
Sean : 1/17/2024 10:24 am : link
Otherwise, they wouldn't have signed him. The question is whether the regression from Jones this year coupled with the neck and ACL, is enough for Schoen to exercise the escape hatch he negotiated after 2024. I'd imagine it is.
It’s lying season  
BigBlueShock : 1/17/2024 10:26 am : link
.
RE: wow, ok  
Drewcon40 : 1/17/2024 10:26 am : link
In comment 16368368 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
that means as much to me as Mel Kipers opinion mattered to Bill Tobin back in the day.


lol jvm- or Tobin’s neighbor who is a postal worker. I just watched this last night.
RE: Teams blocking the Giants from interviewing coaches  
Blue92 : 1/17/2024 10:27 am : link
In comment 16368372 RCPhoenix said:
Quote:
Seems unrelated to coaches being warned not to coach with the Giants.

Also - anything Leonard says at this point that is critical of Daboll has to be seen through a Wink lens.


I think the point here is that the candidates that the Giants are approaching are asking their organizations to block interviews so they don't have to decline themselves. That's my read at least.
The co-owner loves Jones....  
Fishmanjim57 : 1/17/2024 10:29 am : link
That's the only reason why he was paid that ridiculous contract, and that's the only reason why he's still here.
They need to cut him post June 1st. Pay him off and say bye-bye.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/17/2024 10:30 am : link
With the caveat that these guys probably know nothing, I don’t doubt the Jones love. A joke, but on brand.
RE: Of course the Giants like Jones  
Lambuth_Special : 1/17/2024 10:32 am : link
In comment 16368383 Sean said:
Quote:
Otherwise, they wouldn't have signed him. The question is whether the regression from Jones this year coupled with the neck and ACL, is enough for Schoen to exercise the escape hatch he negotiated after 2024. I'd imagine it is.


I'd like to believe this but I'm starting to land on a Occams razor conclusion that people just love Jones. And it's not just Mara; Joe Judge got fired and the first thing he did was gush praise on Daniel. People who work with him seem to become major fans. Maybe Mara screens for this during the interview process though.

We now have had multiple post-mortem articles about Wink/Daboll the touch upon the entire arc of the 2023 season, and Jones' injury and performance doesn't even come up. That leads me to believe he is protected by a lot of people in the building.
Lambuth.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/17/2024 10:34 am : link
Which, if true, shows you incompetent this organization is from ownership on down. Imagine being that committed to Daniel Fucking Jones? Just wow.
...  
christian : 1/17/2024 10:35 am : link
I've never heard of these characters so no comment on the veracity of their reporting.

RE: Jones, I think many fans don't appreciate how unprecedented going from largest contract in team history to moving on after 6 games would be.
RE: Lambuth.  
Lambuth_Special : 1/17/2024 10:38 am : link
In comment 16368404 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Which, if true, shows you incompetent this organization is from ownership on down. Imagine being that committed to Daniel Fucking Jones? Just wow.


There's a narrative of "he's done everything we've asked of him" to "he looks/acts great in the building" that always emerges, and to me that's exactly the reason he needs to be gone as soon as possible.
and last week  
Giantsfan79 : 1/17/2024 10:41 am : link
the rumor with "inside knowledge" was the Giants were talking trade with the Bears because Schoen and Daboll want to draft their own QB.

Love the season of Lies err misdirection
RE: The organization or John loves Jones?  
Dankbeerman : 1/17/2024 10:47 am : link
In comment 16368366 The_Boss said:
Quote:
Also if John is telling Schoen to not draft a qb, then A: Schoen should quit and B: John deserves to lose (which fucks us in the end).
Yeah if this is the case its probably the GM telling coaching candidates to look elsewhere.
What does people being warned  
mittenedman : 1/17/2024 10:47 am : link
not to come to the Giants have to do with them being blocked from interviewing? I don't see the connection there.
It ultimately comes down to the 2025 cap hit  
Sean : 1/17/2024 10:48 am : link
Knowing what we know now, is Schoen comfortable with a full Jones cap hit in 2025?
RE: RE: Teams blocking the Giants from interviewing coaches  
Dankbeerman : 1/17/2024 10:50 am : link
In comment 16368392 Blue92 said:
Quote:
In comment 16368372 RCPhoenix said:


Quote:


Seems unrelated to coaches being warned not to coach with the Giants.

Also - anything Leonard says at this point that is critical of Daboll has to be seen through a Wink lens.



I think the point here is that the candidates that the Giants are approaching are asking their organizations to block interviews so they don't have to decline themselves. That's my read at least.
I doubt it. A lot of the candidates came from teams with out a HC. Or in the case of ATL and LAC coaches no coach or GM .

It could be a case of just wanting to protect the guys incase the incoming staff might like them .
I’ll let JonC comment when he can  
Sammo85 : 1/17/2024 10:52 am : link
But I believe he couched his thoughts with what he thought or feared the organization would fall into sticking with doing or not do, not what he was hearing.

As for these stupid podcasts people need to be careful. Especially even with everything Skinner or Bisignano hear. They both were touting Judge coming back up to the second the news dropped he was being fired.
I’m sure there are differences of opinion  
cosmicj : 1/17/2024 10:52 am : link
About Jones within the franchise. The question is what Schoen, Daboll and Mara think - they are the decision makers.
RE: It ultimately comes down to the 2025 cap hit  
Lambuth_Special : 1/17/2024 10:54 am : link
In comment 16368423 Sean said:
Quote:
Knowing what we know now, is Schoen comfortable with a full Jones cap hit in 2025?


I absolutely believe they'll move on if Jones falters in 2024, because the backlash would be completely defeaning at that point, but it'll just be like the 2019 offseason, a year too late.
RE: How hard is it do understand  
TheMick7 : 1/17/2024 10:54 am : link
In comment 16368375 section125 said:
Quote:
that Jones is under contract, he is rehabbing ACL surgery and the Giants are not going to publically throw him under the bus?
Schoen already said he is their QB. He has also said they need to do someting at the QB position. He didn't run around to all the major QB candidate games to scout for no reason.


This. Seems people have forgotten how involved Schoen was every weekend personally scouting QB candidates.Publicly, they're saying all the right things because if they can't draft the QB of choice,DJ is indeed their QB. Expect all sorts of "facts" being told on podcasts,web sites,newspapers over the next 4 months. And,if you want to maintain your sanity,believe none of them!
RE: I’m sure there are differences of opinion  
bw in dc : 1/17/2024 10:57 am : link
In comment 16368433 cosmicj said:
Quote:
About Jones within the franchise. The question is what Schoen, Daboll and Mara think - they are the decision makers.


Not to be a wise ass, but less than 12 months ago they reinvested in Jones with $40 AAV over 4 years.

Hence, I think that tells us what they think.
Barkley Draft  
Pete44 : 1/17/2024 10:57 am : link
This reminds me of the Barkley draft where DG never considered a QB due to Eli.
RE: What does people being warned  
GeofromNJ : 1/17/2024 10:57 am : link
In comment 16368422 mittenedman said:
Quote:
not to come to the Giants have to do with them being blocked from interviewing? I don't see the connection there.

Neither do I.
Ah yes, a podcaster.  
whispa : 1/17/2024 11:01 am : link
Where I can get both my sports AND my political news and commentaries.
RE: I’ll let JonC comment when he can  
Lambuth_Special : 1/17/2024 11:01 am : link
In comment 16368432 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
But I believe he couched his thoughts with what he thought or feared the organization would fall into sticking with doing or not do, not what he was hearing.

As for these stupid podcasts people need to be careful. Especially even with everything Skinner or Bisignano hear. They both were touting Judge coming back up to the second the news dropped he was being fired.


Yeah, I'll admit I may have put words JonC's mouth there - my bad.
I have a hard time believing that the owners  
SirLoinOfBeef : 1/17/2024 11:03 am : link
would block interviews because of a request from the coaches.

More likely, they want to retain the coach or aren't sure as of now or what the organization wants.

These guys are too rich and chummy with each other to let a St assistant coordinator damage their relationships.

And I'm a meddling Mara conspiracy theorist.



The season just ended  
Giants : 1/17/2024 11:05 am : link
Giants have already hired OL coach and a RB coach. That didn't take long. As for these guys that saying coaches are being told not to come to the Giants. Zzzz
The New York Giants Twitter Account  
Lambuth_Special : 1/17/2024 11:06 am : link
Retweeted the Brugler mock draft with them taking Odunze. Just saying.
As  
AcidTest : 1/17/2024 11:12 am : link
someone else said, there was a long thread last week about the Giants and Bears "exchanging terms" about the Giants moving up to #1.

But even if this is true, it's an example of what my law school classmates and I used to call "I squared," namely interesting but irrelevant. It doesn't matter how much the Giants FO may "love" Jones, his injury history makes it impossible for him to be the long-term QB of the Giants. He has had a concussion, two serious neck injuries, and now a torn ACL. His constantly running also means he is at a high risk of getting another concussion or neck injury.

For that reason, I still think 2024 will be his last season with the Giants. The only way that wouldn't happen is if he suddenly blossomed into a consensus top 10 QB and stayed healthy. Neither seems likely, especially the former.
I find it hard to believe that a completely new regime  
sb from NYT Forum : 1/17/2024 11:18 am : link
…would hitch their careers here to a QB drafted by an incompetent idiot buffoon.
RE: What does people being warned  
Eman11 : 1/17/2024 11:19 am : link
In comment 16368422 mittenedman said:
Quote:
not to come to the Giants have to do with them being blocked from interviewing? I don't see the connection there.


Same here. It seems the opposite is more likely. If the coaches had no interest in coming here why would they have to be blocked from interviewing?

I’d believe they don’t want to come here if they passed on being interviewed.
RE: I find it hard to believe that a completely new regime  
BillT : 1/17/2024 11:23 am : link
In comment 16368466 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
…would hitch their careers here to a QB drafted by an incompetent idiot buffoon.

Didn’t they do that already?
RE: RE: Of course the Giants like Jones  
Section331 : 1/17/2024 11:31 am : link
In comment 16368400 Lambuth_Special said:
Quote:
In comment 16368383 Sean said:


Quote:


Otherwise, they wouldn't have signed him. The question is whether the regression from Jones this year coupled with the neck and ACL, is enough for Schoen to exercise the escape hatch he negotiated after 2024. I'd imagine it is.



I'd like to believe this but I'm starting to land on a Occams razor conclusion that people just love Jones. And it's not just Mara; Joe Judge got fired and the first thing he did was gush praise on Daniel. People who work with him seem to become major fans. Maybe Mara screens for this during the interview process though.

We now have had multiple post-mortem articles about Wink/Daboll the touch upon the entire arc of the 2023 season, and Jones' injury and performance doesn't even come up. That leads me to believe he is protected by a lot of people in the building.


I agree with this.This is standard operating procedure for the Giants’ old guard, prep fans for unpleasant news by leaking it to their usual media faves. As you said, there have no been a number of these reports coming out, the questions are: who’s the source, and will Schoen push back on ownership wanting to roll it back with Jones? We’ll see.
Lambuth  
ColHowPepper : 1/17/2024 11:33 am : link
what would you expect the party line to be about Jones, for the reasons cited above and more. No real story there, the Mara blocking stuff aside: were the latter something someone could cite from hard evidence, it would burn the house down.

What I continue not to comprehend in the fallout from the Leonard stuff, much of which seemed plausible to me even if and BECAUSE it came from the Wink side, is the absence of attention given to the Kafka aspect of Leonard's takes. Sure, Wink's supporters might want to throw dirt from all sides. BUT, given how dysfunction the O was through most of the season--even as a non-NYG fan it would be hard to miss and my Bills' buddies were in shock that Daboll could preside over such a s..t show--given BD's clear sideline fits, it's not a big leap for me to believe that MK was roasted time and again. Even the playcalling duties going back and forth between them attests to that, in my mind.
RE: and last week  
Section331 : 1/17/2024 11:36 am : link
In comment 16368415 Giantsfan79 said:
Quote:
the rumor with "inside knowledge" was the Giants were talking trade with the Bears because Schoen and Daboll want to draft their own QB.

Love the season of Lies err misdirection


It definitely could be misdirection, or it could be different camps wanting to get their stories out there. Giant ownership can be pushing the “we believe in Jones” mantra, while the Schoen/Daboll new guard respond with the trading up angle.
I will say this:  
mittenedman : 1/17/2024 11:36 am : link
I realize lots of people have given up on DJ and there are valid reasons to do so.

But the FACT remains:

*He's had a bottom-tier OL his entire career here.

*He's never had a #1 WR to throw to. Not even close. Darius Slayton's been his #1 his ENTIRE CAREER here. (With brief appearances by Kenny Golladay, Golden Tate and Kadarius Toney). Look at Hurts without A.J. Brown. Huge difference. Even though he STILL has a #1 with DeVonta Smith.

If you're position is this stuff doesn't matter, fine. It's you're God given right to believe that.

It's been said a lot - you can overcome bad OL with good skill players, or bad skills with a good OL, but bad OL + bad skills? Good luck.

Like it or not, that's got to be a big factor in this.
After Schoen watched a lot of these QB's  
GiantGrit : 1/17/2024 11:37 am : link
In person, Mara tells him to not take a QB?

Take everything shared, even from me, with a grain of salt. Long way to go yet. The visits/interviews will be important.

Watch their actions leading into the draft and understand if they do want to go QB they are going to throw smokescreens all over the place. I still put my money on QB
RE: I will say this:  
Pete44 : 1/17/2024 11:39 am : link
In comment 16368506 mittenedman said:
Quote:
I realize lots of people have given up on DJ and there are valid reasons to do so.

But the FACT remains:

*He's had a bottom-tier OL his entire career here.

*He's never had a #1 WR to throw to. Not even close. Darius Slayton's been his #1 his ENTIRE CAREER here. (With brief appearances by Kenny Golladay, Golden Tate and Kadarius Toney). Look at Hurts without A.J. Brown. Huge difference. Even though he STILL has a #1 with DeVonta Smith.

If you're position is this stuff doesn't matter, fine. It's you're God given right to believe that.

It's been said a lot - you can overcome bad OL with good skill players, or bad skills with a good OL, but bad OL + bad skills? Good luck.

Like it or not, that's got to be a big factor in this.


Jones could have Jerry Rice and Calvin Johnson to throw too and he would still lock his eyes on 1 of them and be ineffective. To me the issue with Jones is between the ears and inconsistent accuracy.
this  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/17/2024 11:39 am : link
is contrary to what I am hearing. That's all I can at this point.
RE: this  
Lambuth_Special : 1/17/2024 11:41 am : link
In comment 16368514 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
is contrary to what I am hearing. That's all I can at this point.


The next three months are truly going to be wild.
...  
ryanmkeane : 1/17/2024 11:47 am : link
The stuff coming out on Daboll just reeks of desperate click bait nonsense.

Is he sort of a hot head sometimes? Yes, definitely. Is he screaming up and down the field during the games? No, absolutely not.

Coughlin was MUCH worse with that.
He's  
Toth029 : 1/17/2024 11:48 am : link
Under contract and will be there in 2024, whether or not he starts is TBD. Free agency will say a lot. It's a logical reason to draft a kid and within the first three picks.

My opinion of course. Be an interesting next three months!
ryan  
Toth029 : 1/17/2024 11:49 am : link
Coughlin won. He got shit even in 2005-2007 (prior to Super Bowl win).

These Giants look far worse on the field.
The idea that Mara told Schoen  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 1/17/2024 11:49 am : link
He can’t draft a 1st round QB seems ludicrous.
I had to look up "rankled"  
ATL_Giants : 1/17/2024 11:49 am : link
/shame
Eric has better sources  
Dave on the UWS : 1/17/2024 11:50 am : link
than these guys.
Listen to what Section said above. Those are the facts “ follow the money” - or in this case the breadcrumbs.
They love Jones- until they don’t
He’s the QB next year - until he’s not
John is “blocking” Schoen - until he’s not

This is the beginning of “lying season”. Opinions are like assholes, everyone has one.
No doubt that Jones is a nice guy  
US1 Giants : 1/17/2024 11:50 am : link
rich too. That does not mean he should be the Giants' franchise QB.
RE: ryan  
ryanmkeane : 1/17/2024 11:52 am : link
In comment 16368529 Toth029 said:
Quote:
Coughlin won. He got shit even in 2005-2007 (prior to Super Bowl win).

These Giants look far worse on the field.

What? Daboll has been the coach for 2 seasons. Daboll actually has a playoff win in his first 2 seasons as a coach, something Coughlin did not.

Coughlin went 6-10, 11-5, and 8-8 his first 3 seasons as a head coach, and was storming up and down the field on game day.
RE: Eric has better sources  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/17/2024 11:55 am : link
In comment 16368533 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
than these guys.
Listen to what Section said above. Those are the facts “ follow the money” - or in this case the breadcrumbs.
They love Jones- until they don’t
He’s the QB next year - until he’s not
John is “blocking” Schoen - until he’s not

This is the beginning of “lying season”. Opinions are like assholes, everyone has one.


For decades on this site, I've always said, "don't shoot the messenger."

We've had legit asshats on this site who have been right and wrong. We've had frauds who have been right and wrong.

Many of the legit guys don't post anymore because they were tired of being called liars. We've had other guys who got praised who were frauds.

I find the asshat stuff as fun as everyone else. It's the best part of the offseason. I've never understood why some get so angry over it. Take it for what it is... gossip.

But the gossip I am hearing does not jive with what was posted above.
RE: this  
Pete44 : 1/17/2024 11:56 am : link
In comment 16368514 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
is contrary to what I am hearing. That's all I can at this point.


So you are on the side that they are looking to draft a QB? If so, I'd be very relieved. Jones is not the answer, the eye test proves it over and over again. If we are all being honest, Devito and Taylor made more happen than Jones.
RE: I will say this:  
Section331 : 1/17/2024 11:56 am : link
In comment 16368506 mittenedman said:
Quote:
I realize lots of people have given up on DJ and there are valid reasons to do so.

But the FACT remains:

*He's had a bottom-tier OL his entire career here.

*He's never had a #1 WR to throw to. Not even close. Darius Slayton's been his #1 his ENTIRE CAREER here. (With brief appearances by Kenny Golladay, Golden Tate and Kadarius Toney). Look at Hurts without A.J. Brown. Huge difference. Even though he STILL has a #1 with DeVonta Smith.

If you're position is this stuff doesn't matter, fine. It's you're God given right to believe that.

It's been said a lot - you can overcome bad OL with good skill players, or bad skills with a good OL, but bad OL + bad skills? Good luck.

Like it or not, that's got to be a big factor in this.


That is all true, but why did the offense function better with Tyrod under center? Did Pat Mahomes have a “true” #1 WR this year? How about CJ Stroud? Point to Nico Collins all you want, but he was mediocre until Stroud came along.

A good QB can make decent WR’s look good. Slaytin, Wan’Dale and Hyatt all looked better with Tyrod than they did with Jones, so maybe the QB is an issue?
BTW  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/17/2024 11:57 am : link
as I posted a few days ago (and have said for years), whatever Paul Schwartz is writing is what the team wants out there. He's their unofficial PR man.

So the Schwartz article yesterday was clearly a rebuttal to Wink and Drew Wilkins using Leonard as a tool.
RE: ...  
BigBlueShock : 1/17/2024 11:58 am : link
In comment 16368405 christian said:
Quote:
I've never heard of these characters so no comment on the veracity of their reporting.

RE: Jones, I think many fans don't appreciate how unprecedented going from largest contract in team history to moving on after 6 games would be.

I have no idea where they are with Jones but you really need to stop saying this. It hasn’t been 6 games. It’s been 17 games. Most of which he was unavailable for. Again. That absolutely has to be taken into consideration. Him being unavailable is every bit as alarming as his poor play. Dismissing the games he missed due to injury in the evaluation is disingenuous at best.
nobody needs gossip listen to what they've said publicly for 2+ mos  
Eric on Li : 1/17/2024 11:59 am : link
"we can't expect jones back healthy"
"we need to add QB depth"
"we are reviewing what we got right/wrong with first round qbs in 2018"
jones "if they draft a qb high i will do what eli did with me"

the only fig leaf they had to mask a QB in draft was devito while he was on his run, and then they benched him for tyrod.

there is no guarantee they will get a shot at a guy they like enough to draft but over the next few months we are going to see plenty of interviews and official visits with all the top QBs. since this is a deep QB class at the top i think they will get that shot.
RE: The idea that Mara told Schoen  
rsjem1979 : 1/17/2024 12:00 pm : link
In comment 16368530 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:
Quote:
He can’t draft a 1st round QB seems ludicrous.


Drafting a QB top-10 is an organizational decision, especially if it involves a trade.

Honestly the only thing that would surprise me is a trade-up for a QB. I fully expect Jones to enter camp as QB1 with DeVito and either a day two draftee or veteran QB there with them.
RE: RE: ...  
Lambuth_Special : 1/17/2024 12:02 pm : link
In comment 16368555 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 16368405 christian said:


Quote:


I've never heard of these characters so no comment on the veracity of their reporting.

RE: Jones, I think many fans don't appreciate how unprecedented going from largest contract in team history to moving on after 6 games would be.


I have no idea where they are with Jones but you really need to stop saying this. It hasn’t been 6 games. It’s been 17 games. Most of which he was unavailable for. Again. That absolutely has to be taken into consideration. Him being unavailable is every bit as alarming as his poor play. Dismissing the games he missed due to injury in the evaluation is disingenuous at best.


As they say, the best ability is availability.
Thanks for sharing, Eric.  
bceagle05 : 1/17/2024 12:03 pm : link
Hope the Giants make a bold move.
RE: nobody needs gossip listen to what they've said publicly for 2+ mos  
SomeFan : 1/17/2024 12:18 pm : link
In comment 16368556 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
"we can't expect jones back healthy"
"we need to add QB depth"
"we are reviewing what we got right/wrong with first round qbs in 2018"
jones "if they draft a qb high i will do what eli did with me"

the only fig leaf they had to mask a QB in draft was devito while he was on his run, and then they benched him for tyrod.

there is no guarantee they will get a shot at a guy they like enough to draft but over the next few months we are going to see plenty of interviews and official visits with all the top QBs. since this is a deep QB class at the top i think they will get that shot.
this all makes sense to me
RE: BTW  
mfsd : 1/17/2024 12:19 pm : link
In comment 16368553 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
as I posted a few days ago (and have said for years), whatever Paul Schwartz is writing is what the team wants out there. He's their unofficial PR man.

So the Schwartz article yesterday was clearly a rebuttal to Wink and Drew Wilkins using Leonard as a tool.


As with most things, I assume the truth about the Daboll/Wink drama is somewhere in the middle of the 2 narratives. I suspect Daboll has been tough to work for and ruffled feathers dumping on his staff…while Wink wasn’t being a team player

As for Jones, I think he represents a great trap, as he looks the part, has the work ethic and many (including me) really wanted him to be the guy. But he’s also proven consistently he struggles to execute consistently at the level you need your QB to play to be a real contender

The better orgs are able to admit mistakes and move on, despite the cost

Hopefully firing Bobby Johnson and replacing him quickly with a well regarded OL coach proves an example of that
It hasnt been 6 games, its been 60  
HardTruth : 1/17/2024 12:26 pm : link
Jones has had 60 games.

If you just want to go off Daboll (he finished 2-5-1 in 2022 and lost 38-7 in playoffs)

He is 4-11-1 since that great 7-2 start.
I know John Mara  
Mattman : 1/17/2024 12:27 pm : link
Spent a day talking Wellington into moving on from Kerry Collins for Eli.

If he sticks with Jones because he is fond of him he would be making the near mistake of his father. I’m sure there are/will be voices moving him off though. My guess/hope is that he is very fond of Jones so is hesitant but won’t hold up progress in the end.
RE: I will say this:  
an_idol_mind : 1/17/2024 12:27 pm : link
In comment 16368506 mittenedman said:
Quote:
I realize lots of people have given up on DJ and there are valid reasons to do so.

But the FACT remains:

*He's had a bottom-tier OL his entire career here.

*He's never had a #1 WR to throw to. Not even close. Darius Slayton's been his #1 his ENTIRE CAREER here. (With brief appearances by Kenny Golladay, Golden Tate and Kadarius Toney). Look at Hurts without A.J. Brown. Huge difference. Even though he STILL has a #1 with DeVonta Smith.

If you're position is this stuff doesn't matter, fine. It's you're God given right to believe that.

It's been said a lot - you can overcome bad OL with good skill players, or bad skills with a good OL, but bad OL + bad skills? Good luck.

Like it or not, that's got to be a big factor in this.


The other fact is that he has an extensive injury history and may not be ready to start the season due to a torn ACL.

Daniel Jones could be the second coming of Joe Montana, and the Giants would still need to prioritize getting a quarterback who can start and win games.

I feel for Jones, and he probably could have been a good quarterback with a better team/consistent coaching over the years. But if the Giants choose to continue relying on him for 2024, they're asking for their season to be over by October again.
Regarding Gossip  
Lambuth_Special : 1/17/2024 12:27 pm : link
I look forward to sharing any piece of gossip that leaks about the organization not drafting a QB and going forward with Jones, for the following reasons:

1. I want the Giants to move on at the position, as does the majority of the fanbase

2. We know from past evidence that members of this organization read BBI

It's important that the organization understand that doing very little at QB will be a hard sell regardless of how much they personally love Jones. And they also shouldn't get the privilege of hiding this decision if that's where they're going.
RE: this  
GiantGrit : 1/17/2024 12:32 pm : link
In comment 16368514 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
is contrary to what I am hearing. That's all I can at this point.


I heard Blue Horseshoe loves Anacott Steel. Can you confirm? Thanks Eric
RE: Regarding Gossip  
lax counsel : 1/17/2024 12:52 pm : link
In comment 16368617 Lambuth_Special said:
Quote:
I look forward to sharing any piece of gossip that leaks about the organization not drafting a QB and going forward with Jones, for the following reasons:

1. I want the Giants to move on at the position, as does the majority of the fanbase

2. We know from past evidence that members of this organization read BBI

It's important that the organization understand that doing very little at QB will be a hard sell regardless of how much they personally love Jones. And they also shouldn't get the privilege of hiding this decision if that's where they're going.


Valid points. I would hope the Giants front office is actually using the media/social media for misdirection on the off chance they intend to trade up. However, if you told me they actually do love Jones, it would not surprise me in the slightest. The Giants old guard has a very clear picture of what a franchise qb should resemble, regardless of production. This smells like the 2018 offseason all over again, where the Giants telegraphed their plans.
RE: Regarding Gossip  
ColHowPepper : 1/17/2024 12:58 pm : link
In comment 16368617 Lambuth_Special said:
Quote:
...And they also shouldn't get the privilege of hiding this decision if that's where they're going.

wtf? That is simply an absurdity
the Giants can have their cake and eat it too  
djm : 1/17/2024 1:01 pm : link
even if you LOVE Jones right now, and I have a hard time believing anyone ranging from John Mara to Joe Blow truly feels unbridled confidence in DJ this very moment. They might like him. They might want to love him. They still don't this very second. They want to win first, contrary to myth, and a better QB helps them get to that winning place. But again, you can still deploy DJ in 2024 even if you draft the QB in round 1 this April. You can still try and restore DJ's value both here and around the NFL and still draft the QB this April.

I have little doubt that Schoen and Daboll didn't consider the possibility of drafting a QB sooner than later even when signing DJ last Spring And I have little doubt that they conveyed this scenario to ownership as well.

Schoen can just tell ownership we don't know when we're picking this high while seeing 2-3 talented QBs within striking distance again. We need to plan for life without DJ and this April gives us the chance to do so. He's also hurt. And he's coming off a bad season before he was hurt.

It aint that tough of a pitch.
What is this sourcing?  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1/17/2024 1:03 pm : link

We went from not having enough content creation on the team to every single person on earth relaying what they claim to be rumors.
Back on topic  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1/17/2024 1:05 pm : link
They didn't make trades to acquire extra draft picks just for fun. It's opportunities to make deals. You have to have the tools to make a move before you can join the race.
First of all, none of that is sourced  
Matt M. : 1/17/2024 1:08 pm : link
That is pure speculation/opinion being put forth as information. Second, teams blocking coaches from interviewing has ZERO to do with coaches being warned about coming to the Giants. That is really an ignorant comment.
RE: RE: I find it hard to believe that a completely new regime  
sb from NYT Forum : 1/17/2024 1:09 pm : link
In comment 16368474 BillT said:
Quote:
In comment 16368466 sb from NYT Forum said:


Quote:


…would hitch their careers here to a QB drafted by an incompetent idiot buffoon.


Didn’t they do that already?


Not so much. They have an out after 2 years.
RE: Back on topic  
djm : 1/17/2024 1:18 pm : link
In comment 16368672 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
They didn't make trades to acquire extra draft picks just for fun. It's opportunities to make deals. You have to have the tools to make a move before you can join the race.


Yep. You can now offer pick 6, one of the second rounders and a future first (maybe future 2nd instead?) and move up to 1.

We saw NYG give up pick 4, that year's 3rd and 5th rounder and a future first to move from 4-1. Moving from 6 to 1 should cost a little more--but we have the 2nd rounder(S) to use which should make up some of the value.

If a team wants to trade down, the Giants have the means to meet their demands.

IT comes down to the Bears. And then it comes down to the Cards at 4, if shit goes just right.
sorry one mistake  
djm : 1/17/2024 1:19 pm : link
NYG give up pick 4, that year's 3rd and the following year's 5th rounder and first to move from 4-1
If this organization is dumb enough to  
Chris L. : 1/17/2024 1:57 pm : link
believe that Daniel Jones is the answer at QB we deserve to lose. Forget the injuries. In five years he has not shown you he can consistently throw the football. How long will it take for people to figure this out????
I think christian said it best  
Sean : 1/17/2024 1:59 pm : link
Something along the lines of, "Daniel Jones is either the luckiest bad QB, or the unluckiest good QB."
RE: The New York Giants Twitter Account  
ElitoCanton : 1/17/2024 2:00 pm : link
They retweet every single mock draft.

This podcast referenced in the thread is just a bunch of fans with no connections. Enough with all this nonsense.

In comment 16368456 Lambuth_Special said:
Quote:
Retweeted the Brugler mock draft with them taking Odunze. Just saying.
RE: RE: Back on topic  
Strahan91 : 1/17/2024 2:02 pm : link
In comment 16368700 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 16368672 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


They didn't make trades to acquire extra draft picks just for fun. It's opportunities to make deals. You have to have the tools to make a move before you can join the race.



Yep. You can now offer pick 6, one of the second rounders and a future first (maybe future 2nd instead?) and move up to 1.

We saw NYG give up pick 4, that year's 3rd and 5th rounder and a future first to move from 4-1. Moving from 6 to 1 should cost a little more--but we have the 2nd rounder(S) to use which should make up some of the value.

If a team wants to trade down, the Giants have the means to meet their demands.

IT comes down to the Bears. And then it comes down to the Cards at 4, if shit goes just right.

That feels a litle light. I think they'd have to start with 6, 2 seconds (either both this year or 1 this year and 2 next year), and next years first for Chicago to consider moving down to 6.
If any of that is true  
moespree : 1/17/2024 2:06 pm : link
Then frankly at this time next year the team will be looking for a new HC again.

Maybe even GM too.
RE: If any of that is true  
ryanmkeane : 1/17/2024 2:11 pm : link
In comment 16368793 moespree said:
Quote:
Then frankly at this time next year the team will be looking for a new HC again.

Maybe even GM too.

Again, unless the Giants go 1-16 and the season and locker roomis a complete disaster, Schoen and Daboll are not getting fired. Mara is not doing this over again after 3 years.
RE: RE: If any of that is true  
Scooter185 : 1/17/2024 2:17 pm : link
In comment 16368807 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 16368793 moespree said:


Quote:


Then frankly at this time next year the team will be looking for a new HC again.

Maybe even GM too.


Again, unless the Giants go 1-16 and the season and locker roomis a complete disaster, Schoen and Daboll are not getting fired. Mara is not doing this over again after 3 years.


He will be because fan pressure will be too high, with possible pressure from his co-owner as well. If the fanbase turns it's over for both
Stapleton weighs in  
Sean : 1/17/2024 2:18 pm : link
Quote:
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
Maybe some reports are pure bullshit and other reports are guessing, and the reality of the situation is that no one legitimately close to the situation has decided one way or the other in January.
RE: RE: If any of that is true  
Blue The Dog : 1/17/2024 2:21 pm : link
In comment 16368807 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 16368793 moespree said:


Quote:


Then frankly at this time next year the team will be looking for a new HC again.

Maybe even GM too.


Again, unless the Giants go 1-16 and the season and locker roomis a complete disaster, Schoen and Daboll are not getting fired. Mara is not doing this over again after 3 years.


Belichick is the GOAT but had a losing record in 3 out of the last 4 years, so he got fired

Pete Carrol got to the playoffs last year, has a winning record this year, and has had 1 losing season since 2011, and he got fired.

Mike Vrabel got 4 straight winning seasons, and the 2 losing ones in a row, and then got fired.

How could anyone look at the landscape of NFL coaching and assume that any coach can survive 2 bad, losing season in a row?
RE: RE: If any of that is true  
moespree : 1/17/2024 2:24 pm : link
In comment 16368807 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 16368793 moespree said:


Quote:


Then frankly at this time next year the team will be looking for a new HC again.

Maybe even GM too.


Again, unless the Giants go 1-16 and the season and locker roomis a complete disaster, Schoen and Daboll are not getting fired. Mara is not doing this over again after 3 years.


The idea that Mara won't fire Daboll after 3 years simply because he fired the previous 3 coaches after 2 means nothing. It means nothing.

If the Giants win 5 games next year he's getting canned. And if the season does go south you'll hearing a lot more of these kinds of reports of coaches hating him, and the atmosphere being terrible.
Smoke, most likely  
JohnF : 1/17/2024 2:27 pm : link
Wouldn't YOU put this out if you, as a GM, were interested in drafting a QB in the draft, in order to discourage another team from jumping you in the draft?

Management may LOVE Jones, but the fact that Jones keeps getting injured makes getting a replacement a number one priority, either from trade, FA or the draft. The Giants cannot keep "hoping" Daniel stays healthy...that's a good way to get coaches and GM's fired.
RE: RE: The idea that Mara told Schoen  
ChrisRick : 1/17/2024 3:17 pm : link
In comment 16368558 rsjem1979 said:
Quote:
In comment 16368530 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:


Quote:


He can’t draft a 1st round QB seems ludicrous.



Drafting a QB top-10 is an organizational decision, especially if it involves a trade.

Honestly the only thing that would surprise me is a trade-up for a QB. I fully expect Jones to enter camp as QB1 with DeVito and either a day two draftee or veteran QB there with them.


Do you believe with reason that Mara told Schoen that he can't draft a qb? I agree with you that decision is likely an organization decision, but I also agree with Pete that it sounds a bit ridiculous that Mara would tell Schoen that he can't draft a qb which is much different than Mara voicing his opinion something like: "I would prefer to not draft a qb".
From the OP  
ThomasG : 1/17/2024 3:41 pm : link
Quote:
"I've also heard a rumor that Mara is blocking Schoen from drafting a first round QB, but the source doesn't have a large enough following to be really credible."


This is just crap. The very idea that Mara would allow Schoen to make scouting trips all across the country to look at all the top QB prospects play (note: save me the bs that he only went to see other players), but block him from drafting one is ridiculous.

I realize this was comment was discounted some but let's at least stay within reason and logic please.

I keep seeing people post  
Mike from Ohio : 1/17/2024 3:43 pm : link
about another poor season in 2024 being it for Schoen and Daboll and I don't agree at all. I think Mara wants to keep them. I also think if they stick with Jones, he will think they are smart and loyal and be even more attached to them. Mara does not see Jones as an impediment to winning like almost everyone else does.

Mara wants desperately to win. However, he want to be seen as loyal much more than that. Mara is not a cutthroat, win at all costs owner. There is no reason to expect he will behave like one. He will make decisions based primarily on how they reflect on the Giants in the media and in the stadium.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/17/2024 3:50 pm : link
I’ve decided not to lose sleep over what the Giants do at QB. It isn’t my call and-in the grand scheme of things-not that important. If they wanna double down on Jones, whatever. It shows me that they’re incompetent and not worth getting upset over.
RE: What does people being warned  
HomerJones45 : 1/17/2024 4:01 pm : link
In comment 16368422 mittenedman said:
Quote:
not to come to the Giants have to do with them being blocked from interviewing? I don't see the connection there.
"The Giants asked for permission to interview you, do you want to interview?" "Those assholes? no thanks" "Ok, we'll tell them we are blocking it."

Not saying it happened, but if it did, it would go something like that.

And it is entirely possible that there are different factions in the suites where some love Jones ("we've done everything to screw the kid up") and others do not. The Jones contract smacks of a compromise- paying what he demanded but with a hedge. Not taking a qb in round 1 but taking one in round 2 or 3 would be another.
RE: …  
Sean : 1/17/2024 4:01 pm : link
In comment 16368970 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I’ve decided not to lose sleep over what the Giants do at QB. It isn’t my call and-in the grand scheme of things-not that important. If they wanna double down on Jones, whatever. It shows me that they’re incompetent and not worth getting upset over.

Nothing will be known until draft night. We've got 99 days to go.
if the reports are true  
djm : 1/17/2024 4:30 pm : link
that Schoen has flown out to certain venues to watch certain games that deployed highly thought of collegiate QBs, what does that tell you.

If true, it means they are looking.
RE: if the reports are true  
Sean : 1/17/2024 4:34 pm : link
In comment 16369015 djm said:
Quote:
that Schoen has flown out to certain venues to watch certain games that deployed highly thought of collegiate QBs, what does that tell you.

If true, it means they are looking.

Of course. Not sure why so many are speaking in absolutes.
RE: I’ll let JonC comment when he can  
JonC : 1/17/2024 4:37 pm : link
In comment 16368432 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
But I believe he couched his thoughts with what he thought or feared the organization would fall into sticking with doing or not do, not what he was hearing.

As for these stupid podcasts people need to be careful. Especially even with everything Skinner or Bisignano hear. They both were touting Judge coming back up to the second the news dropped he was being fired.


Correct.
They can both  
darren in pdx : 1/17/2024 4:40 pm : link
love Jones and realise that it's imperative to find a better QB at the same time. The injury history alone is enough reason to take the opportunity from where they're currently sitting.

RE: if the reports are true  
ThomasG : 1/17/2024 5:04 pm : link
In comment 16369015 djm said:
Quote:
that Schoen has flown out to certain venues to watch certain games that deployed highly thought of collegiate QBs, what does that tell you.

If true, it means they are looking.


Of course.
RE: if the reports are true  
bw in dc : 1/17/2024 5:56 pm : link
In comment 16369015 djm said:
Quote:
that Schoen has flown out to certain venues to watch certain games that deployed highly thought of collegiate QBs, what does that tell you.

If true, it means they are looking.


If Schoen is more interested in the idea of finding better WRs, those trips also made sense for that idea, too.
RE: RE: if the reports are true  
BigBlueShock : 1/17/2024 6:34 pm : link
In comment 16369086 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16369015 djm said:


Quote:


that Schoen has flown out to certain venues to watch certain games that deployed highly thought of collegiate QBs, what does that tell you.

If true, it means they are looking.



If Schoen is more interested in the idea of finding better WRs, those trips also made sense for that idea, too.

I’m not sure the WRs from USC and UNC are getting a GM on a flight to go watch them
RE: RE: RE: if the reports are true  
ThomasG : 1/17/2024 6:44 pm : link
In comment 16369109 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 16369086 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 16369015 djm said:


Quote:


that Schoen has flown out to certain venues to watch certain games that deployed highly thought of collegiate QBs, what does that tell you.

If true, it means they are looking.



If Schoen is more interested in the idea of finding better WRs, those trips also made sense for that idea, too.


I’m not sure the WRs from USC and UNC are getting a GM on a flight to go watch them


Agree. About to post same.
RE: RE: RE: if the reports are true  
bw in dc : 1/17/2024 7:19 pm : link
In comment 16369109 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:

I’m not sure the WRs from USC and UNC are getting a GM on a flight to go watch them


Wasn't USC playing Washington when Schoen was out there? If so, UDub is loaded at WR. Jerry Rice's kid plays for USC, but he's a day three pick right now.

If it was Utah, you may have a point...

I don't recall the UNC trip and who they played. Do you know? Devontez Walker, IMV, is a great WR prospect, but Schoen would not go down just to see him.
RE: RE: RE: RE: if the reports are true  
ThomasG : 1/17/2024 7:31 pm : link
In comment 16369132 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16369109 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:



I’m not sure the WRs from USC and UNC are getting a GM on a flight to go watch them



Wasn't USC playing Washington when Schoen was out there? If so, UDub is loaded at WR. Jerry Rice's kid plays for USC, but he's a day three pick right now.

If it was Utah, you may have a point...

I don't recall the UNC trip and who they played. Do you know? Devontez Walker, IMV, is a great WR prospect, but Schoen would not go down just to see him.


No need to think too hard here. Schoen’s scouting QBs.

Real question is I don’t recall an Ann Arbor trip to look at his top prospect. Is he already locked and loaded with JJ from watching tv at home?
RE: I will say this:  
kickoff : 1/17/2024 7:36 pm : link
In comment 16368506 mittenedman said:
Quote:
I realize lots of people have given up on DJ and there are valid reasons to do so.

But the FACT remains:

*He's had a bottom-tier OL his entire career here.

*He's never had a #1 WR to throw to. Not even close. Darius Slayton's been his #1 his ENTIRE CAREER here. (With brief appearances by Kenny Golladay, Golden Tate and Kadarius Toney). Look at Hurts without A.J. Brown. Huge difference. Even though he STILL has a #1 with DeVonta Smith.

If you're position is this stuff doesn't matter, fine. It's you're God given right to believe that.

It's been said a lot - you can overcome bad OL with good skill players, or bad skills with a good OL, but bad OL + bad skills? Good luck.

Like it or not, that's got to be a big factor in this.


Couldn't agree more. The reason the Giant organization, (the people who really know) may be committed to DJ, is because they've seen him for 2 years now, and realize that even with sub-par conditions he's been playing under, he still has taken that sub-par team to the playoffs. I remember Troy Aikman saying he watched Viking game and did not see DJ make one throw to the wrong receiver.
RE: RE: RE: The idea that Mara told Schoen  
kickoff : 1/17/2024 7:42 pm : link
In comment 16368929 ChrisRick said:
Quote:
In comment 16368558 rsjem1979 said:


Quote:


In comment 16368530 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:


Quote:


He can’t draft a 1st round QB seems ludicrous.



Drafting a QB top-10 is an organizational decision, especially if it involves a trade.

Honestly the only thing that would surprise me is a trade-up for a QB. I fully expect Jones to enter camp as QB1 with DeVito and either a day two draftee or veteran QB there with them.



Do you believe with reason that Mara told Schoen that he can't draft a qb? I agree with you that decision is likely an organization decision, but I also agree with Pete that it sounds a bit ridiculous that Mara would tell Schoen that he can't draft a qb which is much different than Mara voicing his opinion something like: "I would prefer to not draft a qb".


Agree, these people making Mara this hands-on, control freak like to hear themselves talk. They don't have a clue.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: if the reports are true  
shyster : 1/17/2024 7:54 pm : link
In comment 16369139 ThomasG said:
Quote:

No need to think too hard here. Schoen’s scouting QBs.

Real question is I don’t recall an Ann Arbor trip to look at his top prospect. Is he already locked and loaded with JJ from watching tv at home?


Schoen visited Ann Arbor for the Indiana game on 10/14, the same day he went to the night Notre Dame-USC game.
RE: From the OP  
Matt M. : 1/17/2024 8:05 pm : link
In comment 16368961 ThomasG said:
Quote:


Quote:


"I've also heard a rumor that Mara is blocking Schoen from drafting a first round QB, but the source doesn't have a large enough following to be really credible."



This is just crap. The very idea that Mara would allow Schoen to make scouting trips all across the country to look at all the top QB prospects play (note: save me the bs that he only went to see other players), but block him from drafting one is ridiculous.

I realize this was comment was discounted some but let's at least stay within reason and logic please.
Mara may or may not have influence over personnel decisions. But, he doesn't "allow" Schoen to make scouting trips. I'm pretty confident he has carte blanche to travel for scouting.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: if the reports are true  
bw in dc : 1/17/2024 8:10 pm : link
In comment 16369158 shyster said:
Quote:


Schoen visited Ann Arbor for the Indiana game on 10/14, the same day he went to the night Notre Dame-USC game.


That is awesome. ThomasG better rev-up the welcoming committee for JJ Mac because he's arriving at 1925 Giants Way between April 25th and April 27th 2024.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/17/2024 8:15 pm : link
The Vikes WC game is a complete tell for the DJFC. I have NEVER seen a QB get so much mileage out of a game. And against THAT defense. Of course the DJFC conveniently forgets the following week.

It is a fucking cult.
RE: RE: RE: RE: The idea that Mara told Schoen  
speedywheels : 1/17/2024 8:17 pm : link
In comment 16369152 kickoff said:
Quote:




Agree, these people making Mara this hands-on, control freak like to hear themselves talk. They don't have a clue.


Nope, no clue at all. But I love the fact they are all getting their panties in a bunch over a report of a fucking nobody on a podcast....
I don't know why people keep misrepresenting the level to which Mara  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1/17/2024 8:20 pm : link
influences decisionmaking.

He is involved. He will have an opinion, that as owner, has to be heard and respected, and there will be a time where Schoen and co have to form the argument to take a QB or not and Mara will have to be convinced if they want to do so.

Don't make it a cartoon.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: if the reports are true  
ThomasG : 1/17/2024 8:22 pm : link
In comment 16369158 shyster said:
Quote:
In comment 16369139 ThomasG said:


Quote:



No need to think too hard here. Schoen’s scouting QBs.

Real question is I don’t recall an Ann Arbor trip to look at his top prospect. Is he already locked and loaded with JJ from watching tv at home?



Schoen visited Ann Arbor for the Indiana game on 10/14, the same day he went to the night Notre Dame-USC game.


He was looking at Guards and RBs!!
Just for the record, before Taylor's starting gigs  
Reese's Pieces : 1/17/2024 8:29 pm : link
turn into a myth, in his early season loss to the Bills and win over Washington, the offense scored all of a combined 23 points. Late in the season in the loss to the Rams one TD was from the long punt return. They benefitted from three Ram turnovers in exchange for just one pick on Taylor. Offense scored 18 points.

In the Eagle finale the Giants were 4-1 ahead in turnovers.

Taylor faced easier opponents. Wins came over Redskins and Eagles with their four turnovers.

DJ had to play Dallas, San Francisco Seattle and Miami, with Cardinals the only soft team. A tough way to start the season for a team that ignored the preseason and had a lot of personnel decisions that put better players on the field in the second half.

I don't mind drafting a quarterback to see if he can develop and be ready to replace Jones if needed. I'm just against packaging four or five premium draft picks to draft a "top three" QB. There's no agreement on who is the best, so drafting would be a big gamble. With offensive skill positions, don't get them until you can block at least on par with the average. The line will improve next year and than they can cash in all their chips on the best QB next year.

RE: Just for the record, before Taylor's starting gigs  
Manhattan : 1/17/2024 8:33 pm : link
In comment 16369202 Reese's Pieces said:
Quote:
turn into a myth, in his early season loss to the Bills and win over Washington, the offense scored all of a combined 23 points. Late in the season in the loss to the Rams one TD was from the long punt return. They benefitted from three Ram turnovers in exchange for just one pick on Taylor. Offense scored 18 points.

In the Eagle finale the Giants were 4-1 ahead in turnovers.

Taylor faced easier opponents. Wins came over Redskins and Eagles with their four turnovers.

DJ had to play Dallas, San Francisco Seattle and Miami, with Cardinals the only soft team. A tough way to start the season for a team that ignored the preseason and had a lot of personnel decisions that put better players on the field in the second half.

I don't mind drafting a quarterback to see if he can develop and be ready to replace Jones if needed. I'm just against packaging four or five premium draft picks to draft a "top three" QB. There's no agreement on who is the best, so drafting would be a big gamble. With offensive skill positions, don't get them until you can block at least on par with the average. The line will improve next year and than they can cash in all their chips on the best QB next year.


Lol.. you don't wait on QB until you fix anything. You never wait if you have a premium talent in your sights. The best thing for the line and weapons is to get a competent QB. Next year is a down year for QB. If they have a chance to do it now they must. No more Evan Neal's.
What the hell do you need agreement for as to who is the best QB?  
ThomasG : 1/17/2024 8:35 pm : link
As long as the Giants come to an agreement as to which one(s) they want.

And how do you know the line will improve next year or that  
ThomasG : 1/17/2024 8:37 pm : link
there is no gamble with players at other positions than QB?

Silly remarks.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2024
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 