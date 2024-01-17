Podcast rumor: organization loves Jones, he will be QB in 24

Caveat: the source is a podcast/Youtube channel called Giants Revival.
The podcast is hosted by prominent Giants Twitter personalities - you may recognize @jefePil from the "Giants fan" reaction videos that have shared widely online. The rumors themselves come from @IamEliRacks.
A lot of interesting info both about Jones and Wink/Daboll. Here is what he shared:
-Don't be surprised if Giants don't take a QB in round 1. The organization loves Jones and doesn't want to move on (no specifics on who in the org)
-Daboll has been instructed to tone down his antics, as Mara is rankled by the Wink stuff.
-There is truth to the Leonard rumor that coaches have been warned not to come to the Giants, and this is linke to the number of interviews that have been blocked by other teams.
-The main concern about Daboll coming out of this season is that he seemed to cast blame on Kafka when the offense stumbled out of the gate, despite him being hands on in tthe construction of the offense.
Here is the link to the show, and the rumors start at the 30:30 mark:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JDmhpaYQqVc&t=2978s
The stuff about Jones corroborates what JonC has hinted at as well as what some asshat-sounding rando accounts have posted here during the past couple of weeks. I've also heard a rumor that Mara is blocking Schoen from drafting a first round QB, but the source doesn't have a large enough following to be really credible.
Also - anything Leonard says at this point that is critical of Daboll has to be seen through a Wink lens.
Schoen already said he is their QB. He has also said they need to do someting at the QB position. He didn't run around to all the major QB candidate games to scout for no reason.
These guys put out some funny videos, other than that what access do they have? Who do they know that is giving them information? I’m skeptical.
They are super fans with a lot of time on their hands.
lol jvm- or Tobin’s neighbor who is a postal worker. I just watched this last night.
I think the point here is that the candidates that the Giants are approaching are asking their organizations to block interviews so they don't have to decline themselves. That's my read at least.
They need to cut him post June 1st. Pay him off and say bye-bye.
I'd like to believe this but I'm starting to land on a Occams razor conclusion that people just love Jones. And it's not just Mara; Joe Judge got fired and the first thing he did was gush praise on Daniel. People who work with him seem to become major fans. Maybe Mara screens for this during the interview process though.
We now have had multiple post-mortem articles about Wink/Daboll the touch upon the entire arc of the 2023 season, and Jones' injury and performance doesn't even come up. That leads me to believe he is protected by a lot of people in the building.
RE: Jones, I think many fans don't appreciate how unprecedented going from largest contract in team history to moving on after 6 games would be.
There's a narrative of "he's done everything we've asked of him" to "he looks/acts great in the building" that always emerges, and to me that's exactly the reason he needs to be gone as soon as possible.
Love the season of Lies err misdirection
Seems unrelated to coaches being warned not to coach with the Giants.
It could be a case of just wanting to protect the guys incase the incoming staff might like them .
As for these stupid podcasts people need to be careful. Especially even with everything Skinner or Bisignano hear. They both were touting Judge coming back up to the second the news dropped he was being fired.
I absolutely believe they'll move on if Jones falters in 2024, because the backlash would be completely defeaning at that point, but it'll just be like the 2019 offseason, a year too late.
This. Seems people have forgotten how involved Schoen was every weekend personally scouting QB candidates.Publicly, they're saying all the right things because if they can't draft the QB of choice,DJ is indeed their QB. Expect all sorts of "facts" being told on podcasts,web sites,newspapers over the next 4 months. And,if you want to maintain your sanity,believe none of them!
Not to be a wise ass, but less than 12 months ago they reinvested in Jones with $40 AAV over 4 years.
Hence, I think that tells us what they think.
Neither do I.
Yeah, I'll admit I may have put words JonC's mouth there - my bad.
More likely, they want to retain the coach or aren't sure as of now or what the organization wants.
These guys are too rich and chummy with each other to let a St assistant coordinator damage their relationships.
And I'm a meddling Mara conspiracy theorist.
But even if this is true, it's an example of what my law school classmates and I used to call "I squared," namely interesting but irrelevant. It doesn't matter how much the Giants FO may "love" Jones, his injury history makes it impossible for him to be the long-term QB of the Giants. He has had a concussion, two serious neck injuries, and now a torn ACL. His constantly running also means he is at a high risk of getting another concussion or neck injury.
For that reason, I still think 2024 will be his last season with the Giants. The only way that wouldn't happen is if he suddenly blossomed into a consensus top 10 QB and stayed healthy. Neither seems likely, especially the former.
Same here. It seems the opposite is more likely. If the coaches had no interest in coming here why would they have to be blocked from interviewing?
I’d believe they don’t want to come here if they passed on being interviewed.
Didn’t they do that already?
Otherwise, they wouldn't have signed him. The question is whether the regression from Jones this year coupled with the neck and ACL, is enough for Schoen to exercise the escape hatch he negotiated after 2024. I'd imagine it is.
I agree with this.This is standard operating procedure for the Giants’ old guard, prep fans for unpleasant news by leaking it to their usual media faves. As you said, there have no been a number of these reports coming out, the questions are: who’s the source, and will Schoen push back on ownership wanting to roll it back with Jones? We’ll see.
What I continue not to comprehend in the fallout from the Leonard stuff, much of which seemed plausible to me even if and BECAUSE it came from the Wink side, is the absence of attention given to the Kafka aspect of Leonard's takes. Sure, Wink's supporters might want to throw dirt from all sides. BUT, given how dysfunction the O was through most of the season--even as a non-NYG fan it would be hard to miss and my Bills' buddies were in shock that Daboll could preside over such a s..t show--given BD's clear sideline fits, it's not a big leap for me to believe that MK was roasted time and again. Even the playcalling duties going back and forth between them attests to that, in my mind.
It definitely could be misdirection, or it could be different camps wanting to get their stories out there. Giant ownership can be pushing the “we believe in Jones” mantra, while the Schoen/Daboll new guard respond with the trading up angle.
But the FACT remains:
*He's had a bottom-tier OL his entire career here.
*He's never had a #1 WR to throw to. Not even close. Darius Slayton's been his #1 his ENTIRE CAREER here. (With brief appearances by Kenny Golladay, Golden Tate and Kadarius Toney). Look at Hurts without A.J. Brown. Huge difference. Even though he STILL has a #1 with DeVonta Smith.
If you're position is this stuff doesn't matter, fine. It's you're God given right to believe that.
It's been said a lot - you can overcome bad OL with good skill players, or bad skills with a good OL, but bad OL + bad skills? Good luck.
Like it or not, that's got to be a big factor in this.
Take everything shared, even from me, with a grain of salt. Long way to go yet. The visits/interviews will be important.
Watch their actions leading into the draft and understand if they do want to go QB they are going to throw smokescreens all over the place. I still put my money on QB
Jones could have Jerry Rice and Calvin Johnson to throw too and he would still lock his eyes on 1 of them and be ineffective. To me the issue with Jones is between the ears and inconsistent accuracy.
The next three months are truly going to be wild.
Is he sort of a hot head sometimes? Yes, definitely. Is he screaming up and down the field during the games? No, absolutely not.
Coughlin was MUCH worse with that.
My opinion of course. Be an interesting next three months!
These Giants look far worse on the field.
Listen to what Section said above. Those are the facts “ follow the money” - or in this case the breadcrumbs.
They love Jones- until they don’t
He’s the QB next year - until he’s not
John is “blocking” Schoen - until he’s not
This is the beginning of “lying season”. Opinions are like assholes, everyone has one.
What? Daboll has been the coach for 2 seasons. Daboll actually has a playoff win in his first 2 seasons as a coach, something Coughlin did not.
Coughlin went 6-10, 11-5, and 8-8 his first 3 seasons as a head coach, and was storming up and down the field on game day.
For decades on this site, I've always said, "don't shoot the messenger."
We've had legit asshats on this site who have been right and wrong. We've had frauds who have been right and wrong.
Many of the legit guys don't post anymore because they were tired of being called liars. We've had other guys who got praised who were frauds.
I find the asshat stuff as fun as everyone else. It's the best part of the offseason. I've never understood why some get so angry over it. Take it for what it is... gossip.
But the gossip I am hearing does not jive with what was posted above.
So you are on the side that they are looking to draft a QB? If so, I'd be very relieved. Jones is not the answer, the eye test proves it over and over again. If we are all being honest, Devito and Taylor made more happen than Jones.
That is all true, but why did the offense function better with Tyrod under center? Did Pat Mahomes have a “true” #1 WR this year? How about CJ Stroud? Point to Nico Collins all you want, but he was mediocre until Stroud came along.
A good QB can make decent WR’s look good. Slaytin, Wan’Dale and Hyatt all looked better with Tyrod than they did with Jones, so maybe the QB is an issue?
So the Schwartz article yesterday was clearly a rebuttal to Wink and Drew Wilkins using Leonard as a tool.
I have no idea where they are with Jones but you really need to stop saying this. It hasn’t been 6 games. It’s been 17 games. Most of which he was unavailable for. Again. That absolutely has to be taken into consideration. Him being unavailable is every bit as alarming as his poor play. Dismissing the games he missed due to injury in the evaluation is disingenuous at best.
"we need to add QB depth"
"we are reviewing what we got right/wrong with first round qbs in 2018"
jones "if they draft a qb high i will do what eli did with me"
the only fig leaf they had to mask a QB in draft was devito while he was on his run, and then they benched him for tyrod.
there is no guarantee they will get a shot at a guy they like enough to draft but over the next few months we are going to see plenty of interviews and official visits with all the top QBs. since this is a deep QB class at the top i think they will get that shot.
Drafting a QB top-10 is an organizational decision, especially if it involves a trade.
Honestly the only thing that would surprise me is a trade-up for a QB. I fully expect Jones to enter camp as QB1 with DeVito and either a day two draftee or veteran QB there with them.
I've never heard of these characters so no comment on the veracity of their reporting.
As they say, the best ability is availability.
"we need to add QB depth"
"we are reviewing what we got right/wrong with first round qbs in 2018"
jones "if they draft a qb high i will do what eli did with me"
the only fig leaf they had to mask a QB in draft was devito while he was on his run, and then they benched him for tyrod.
there is no guarantee they will get a shot at a guy they like enough to draft but over the next few months we are going to see plenty of interviews and official visits with all the top QBs. since this is a deep QB class at the top i think they will get that shot.
So the Schwartz article yesterday was clearly a rebuttal to Wink and Drew Wilkins using Leonard as a tool.
As with most things, I assume the truth about the Daboll/Wink drama is somewhere in the middle of the 2 narratives. I suspect Daboll has been tough to work for and ruffled feathers dumping on his staff…while Wink wasn’t being a team player
As for Jones, I think he represents a great trap, as he looks the part, has the work ethic and many (including me) really wanted him to be the guy. But he’s also proven consistently he struggles to execute consistently at the level you need your QB to play to be a real contender
The better orgs are able to admit mistakes and move on, despite the cost
Hopefully firing Bobby Johnson and replacing him quickly with a well regarded OL coach proves an example of that
If you just want to go off Daboll (he finished 2-5-1 in 2022 and lost 38-7 in playoffs)
He is 4-11-1 since that great 7-2 start.
If he sticks with Jones because he is fond of him he would be making the near mistake of his father. I’m sure there are/will be voices moving him off though. My guess/hope is that he is very fond of Jones so is hesitant but won’t hold up progress in the end.
The other fact is that he has an extensive injury history and may not be ready to start the season due to a torn ACL.
Daniel Jones could be the second coming of Joe Montana, and the Giants would still need to prioritize getting a quarterback who can start and win games.
I feel for Jones, and he probably could have been a good quarterback with a better team/consistent coaching over the years. But if the Giants choose to continue relying on him for 2024, they're asking for their season to be over by October again.
1. I want the Giants to move on at the position, as does the majority of the fanbase
2. We know from past evidence that members of this organization read BBI
It's important that the organization understand that doing very little at QB will be a hard sell regardless of how much they personally love Jones. And they also shouldn't get the privilege of hiding this decision if that's where they're going.
I heard Blue Horseshoe loves Anacott Steel. Can you confirm? Thanks Eric
Valid points. I would hope the Giants front office is actually using the media/social media for misdirection on the off chance they intend to trade up. However, if you told me they actually do love Jones, it would not surprise me in the slightest. The Giants old guard has a very clear picture of what a franchise qb should resemble, regardless of production. This smells like the 2018 offseason all over again, where the Giants telegraphed their plans.
wtf? That is simply an absurdity
I have little doubt that Schoen and Daboll didn't consider the possibility of drafting a QB sooner than later even when signing DJ last Spring And I have little doubt that they conveyed this scenario to ownership as well.
Schoen can just tell ownership we don't know when we're picking this high while seeing 2-3 talented QBs within striking distance again. We need to plan for life without DJ and this April gives us the chance to do so. He's also hurt. And he's coming off a bad season before he was hurt.
It aint that tough of a pitch.
We went from not having enough content creation on the team to every single person on earth relaying what they claim to be rumors.
Not so much. They have an out after 2 years.
Yep. You can now offer pick 6, one of the second rounders and a future first (maybe future 2nd instead?) and move up to 1.
We saw NYG give up pick 4, that year's 3rd and 5th rounder and a future first to move from 4-1. Moving from 6 to 1 should cost a little more--but we have the 2nd rounder(S) to use which should make up some of the value.
If a team wants to trade down, the Giants have the means to meet their demands.
IT comes down to the Bears. And then it comes down to the Cards at 4, if shit goes just right.
This podcast referenced in the thread is just a bunch of fans with no connections. Enough with all this nonsense.
In comment 16368456 Lambuth_Special said:
They didn't make trades to acquire extra draft picks just for fun. It's opportunities to make deals. You have to have the tools to make a move before you can join the race.
That feels a litle light. I think they'd have to start with 6, 2 seconds (either both this year or 1 this year and 2 next year), and next years first for Chicago to consider moving down to 6.
Maybe even GM too.
Maybe even GM too.
Again, unless the Giants go 1-16 and the season and locker roomis a complete disaster, Schoen and Daboll are not getting fired. Mara is not doing this over again after 3 years.
Then frankly at this time next year the team will be looking for a new HC again.
He will be because fan pressure will be too high, with possible pressure from his co-owner as well. If the fanbase turns it's over for both
@art_stapleton
Maybe some reports are pure bullshit and other reports are guessing, and the reality of the situation is that no one legitimately close to the situation has decided one way or the other in January.
Belichick is the GOAT but had a losing record in 3 out of the last 4 years, so he got fired
Pete Carrol got to the playoffs last year, has a winning record this year, and has had 1 losing season since 2011, and he got fired.
Mike Vrabel got 4 straight winning seasons, and the 2 losing ones in a row, and then got fired.
How could anyone look at the landscape of NFL coaching and assume that any coach can survive 2 bad, losing season in a row?
If the Giants win 5 games next year he's getting canned. And if the season does go south you'll hearing a lot more of these kinds of reports of coaches hating him, and the atmosphere being terrible.
Management may LOVE Jones, but the fact that Jones keeps getting injured makes getting a replacement a number one priority, either from trade, FA or the draft. The Giants cannot keep "hoping" Daniel stays healthy...that's a good way to get coaches and GM's fired.
He can’t draft a 1st round QB seems ludicrous.
Drafting a QB top-10 is an organizational decision, especially if it involves a trade.
Honestly the only thing that would surprise me is a trade-up for a QB. I fully expect Jones to enter camp as QB1 with DeVito and either a day two draftee or veteran QB there with them.
Do you believe with reason that Mara told Schoen that he can't draft a qb? I agree with you that decision is likely an organization decision, but I also agree with Pete that it sounds a bit ridiculous that Mara would tell Schoen that he can't draft a qb which is much different than Mara voicing his opinion something like: "I would prefer to not draft a qb".
This is just crap. The very idea that Mara would allow Schoen to make scouting trips all across the country to look at all the top QB prospects play (note: save me the bs that he only went to see other players), but block him from drafting one is ridiculous.
I realize this was comment was discounted some but let's at least stay within reason and logic please.
Mara wants desperately to win. However, he want to be seen as loyal much more than that. Mara is not a cutthroat, win at all costs owner. There is no reason to expect he will behave like one. He will make decisions based primarily on how they reflect on the Giants in the media and in the stadium.
Not saying it happened, but if it did, it would go something like that.
And it is entirely possible that there are different factions in the suites where some love Jones ("we've done everything to screw the kid up") and others do not. The Jones contract smacks of a compromise- paying what he demanded but with a hedge. Not taking a qb in round 1 but taking one in round 2 or 3 would be another.
Nothing will be known until draft night. We've got 99 days to go.
If true, it means they are looking.
If true, it means they are looking.
Of course. Not sure why so many are speaking in absolutes.
As for these stupid podcasts people need to be careful. Especially even with everything Skinner or Bisignano hear. They both were touting Judge coming back up to the second the news dropped he was being fired.
Correct.
If true, it means they are looking.
If Schoen is more interested in the idea of finding better WRs, those trips also made sense for that idea, too.
that Schoen has flown out to certain venues to watch certain games that deployed highly thought of collegiate QBs, what does that tell you.
If Schoen is more interested in the idea of finding better WRs, those trips also made sense for that idea, too.
I’m not sure the WRs from USC and UNC are getting a GM on a flight to go watch them
that Schoen has flown out to certain venues to watch certain games that deployed highly thought of collegiate QBs, what does that tell you.
If Schoen is more interested in the idea of finding better WRs, those trips also made sense for that idea, too.
I’m not sure the WRs from USC and UNC are getting a GM on a flight to go watch them
Agree. About to post same.
I’m not sure the WRs from USC and UNC are getting a GM on a flight to go watch them
Wasn't USC playing Washington when Schoen was out there? If so, UDub is loaded at WR. Jerry Rice's kid plays for USC, but he's a day three pick right now.
If it was Utah, you may have a point...
I don't recall the UNC trip and who they played. Do you know? Devontez Walker, IMV, is a great WR prospect, but Schoen would not go down just to see him.
I’m not sure the WRs from USC and UNC are getting a GM on a flight to go watch them
Wasn't USC playing Washington when Schoen was out there? If so, UDub is loaded at WR. Jerry Rice's kid plays for USC, but he's a day three pick right now.
If it was Utah, you may have a point...
I don't recall the UNC trip and who they played. Do you know? Devontez Walker, IMV, is a great WR prospect, but Schoen would not go down just to see him.
No need to think too hard here. Schoen’s scouting QBs.
Real question is I don’t recall an Ann Arbor trip to look at his top prospect. Is he already locked and loaded with JJ from watching tv at home?
Couldn't agree more. The reason the Giant organization, (the people who really know) may be committed to DJ, is because they've seen him for 2 years now, and realize that even with sub-par conditions he's been playing under, he still has taken that sub-par team to the playoffs. I remember Troy Aikman saying he watched Viking game and did not see DJ make one throw to the wrong receiver.
Do you believe with reason that Mara told Schoen that he can't draft a qb? I agree with you that decision is likely an organization decision, but I also agree with Pete that it sounds a bit ridiculous that Mara would tell Schoen that he can't draft a qb which is much different than Mara voicing his opinion something like: "I would prefer to not draft a qb".
Agree, these people making Mara this hands-on, control freak like to hear themselves talk. They don't have a clue.
No need to think too hard here. Schoen’s scouting QBs.
Real question is I don’t recall an Ann Arbor trip to look at his top prospect. Is he already locked and loaded with JJ from watching tv at home?
Schoen visited Ann Arbor for the Indiana game on 10/14, the same day he went to the night Notre Dame-USC game.
"I've also heard a rumor that Mara is blocking Schoen from drafting a first round QB, but the source doesn't have a large enough following to be really credible."
This is just crap. The very idea that Mara would allow Schoen to make scouting trips all across the country to look at all the top QB prospects play (note: save me the bs that he only went to see other players), but block him from drafting one is ridiculous.
I realize this was comment was discounted some but let's at least stay within reason and logic please.
Schoen visited Ann Arbor for the Indiana game on 10/14, the same day he went to the night Notre Dame-USC game.
That is awesome. ThomasG better rev-up the welcoming committee for JJ Mac because he's arriving at 1925 Giants Way between April 25th and April 27th 2024.
It is a fucking cult.
Agree, these people making Mara this hands-on, control freak like to hear themselves talk. They don't have a clue.
Nope, no clue at all. But I love the fact they are all getting their panties in a bunch over a report of a fucking nobody on a podcast....
He is involved. He will have an opinion, that as owner, has to be heard and respected, and there will be a time where Schoen and co have to form the argument to take a QB or not and Mara will have to be convinced if they want to do so.
Don't make it a cartoon.
No need to think too hard here. Schoen’s scouting QBs.
Real question is I don’t recall an Ann Arbor trip to look at his top prospect. Is he already locked and loaded with JJ from watching tv at home?
Schoen visited Ann Arbor for the Indiana game on 10/14, the same day he went to the night Notre Dame-USC game.
He was looking at Guards and RBs!!
In the Eagle finale the Giants were 4-1 ahead in turnovers.
Taylor faced easier opponents. Wins came over Redskins and Eagles with their four turnovers.
DJ had to play Dallas, San Francisco Seattle and Miami, with Cardinals the only soft team. A tough way to start the season for a team that ignored the preseason and had a lot of personnel decisions that put better players on the field in the second half.
I don't mind drafting a quarterback to see if he can develop and be ready to replace Jones if needed. I'm just against packaging four or five premium draft picks to draft a "top three" QB. There's no agreement on who is the best, so drafting would be a big gamble. With offensive skill positions, don't get them until you can block at least on par with the average. The line will improve next year and than they can cash in all their chips on the best QB next year.
Lol.. you don't wait on QB until you fix anything. You never wait if you have a premium talent in your sights. The best thing for the line and weapons is to get a competent QB. Next year is a down year for QB. If they have a chance to do it now they must. No more Evan Neal's.
Silly remarks.