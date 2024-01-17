Here is what I think I think today

My feeling is DJ will be our QB next year,and chasing a QB at the top of the first round makes no sense.
I do see a big gap between MHJ and Odunze/Nabers.
Lets use trade capital to move up and get MHJ.
Use the next few picks on OL and TE.
Re-sign Mckinney-he has earned his $.
Let Saquon and Waller go...
If DJ is healthy,lets get him protection and a WR and see if he is our guy moving forward.
We should have money left over in this scenario to plug in via FA for OL and RB.
What say the BBI crew??
Trade up to 1 and take your guy. this IMO is what is going to happen. If chicago is selling giants are buying. Schoen and daboll get THEIR guy this offseason.
I think Barkley will sign a team friendly deal. If so, keep him. I dont like Waller. I like X and hope they find a way to keep him.
We have the answer and the answer is "NO".
At the very least, Jones should have to earn the starting job in 2024.
If the Giants are moving up, it is not for a WR.
You do not waste all those picks to move up for a WR.
Engram looked horrible with DJ.. we all blamed Engram.. but his best days came with Eli who was a shell of himself back then..
Why not get the BPA and fill in the other holes we have.
If you play Jones, the risk of being tied to him for 2 more years increases. Do you want a $41M cap hit for Jones in 2025 too?
This is the year to trade up for a qb. There are 3 potential stars at the top of the draft. Next year is likely dry. But if for some insane reason this draft is not good enough, then get a qb later,Nix or Penix, anything is better than Jones. A folding chair is better than Jones
Quote:
we are tied to him for at least 1 more season.
not for nuthin,but they say that every friggin year...
there are no Andrew Luck or Peyton Mannings...
We have 1 more year with DJ,who consumes 20% or so of our Salary BTW-lets roll with that
we are tied to him for at least 1 more season.
Caleb Williams absolutely has a shot to have a HOF career. His talent is not below Luck. His arm talent is better.
Listen to the NFL buzz. When nearly every rumor or whisper speaks highly of a certain player, listen to it. They are saying so for a reason.
Williams is the best QB prospect in this class.
What do you mean?
Can you elaborate...are you saying you trade up for him?
Perhaps that is what Schoen wants too..
That would be a horrible mistake, and I'm not nearly as anti-Jones as most. Option A should be dealing up to 1, options 2 hoping Daniels falls, and option 3 targeting someone outside the top 10 and going to get him. Minimally, Jones needs someone personally selected by this staff to go compete with him. Rolling the dice with Jones is playing Russian roulette with your career.
I would take KD at 6 but if there are no QNs selected I think that yes, DJ is the defacto starter.
KD = JD
QN = QB
first off I think it's wise to listen to the masses when it comes to these collegiate rankings. By masses I mean the buzz coming from the NFL and NOT the media. The media is worthless. They don't know anymore than we do when it comes to player evaluation.
Williams is the kind of prospect you trade up for. Doesn't mean he's a guarantee, but the ceiling is immense. Jones has no ceiling. Having him at QB is another wasted season.
Why not get the BPA and fill in the other holes we have.
Because you don't just draft for the next immediate year
I was a supporter of him, esp after 2022. But I went to all the games and sit in the endzone, so I think I get a good perspective.
I can distinctly remember only one time - versus Detroit - where he actually stayed in the pocket (with some pressure bearing down) and looked off one receiver and threw to his secondary down the field (meaning over 15 yards).
That's the only time I can remember him doing that and I remember saying to myself ,wow, I hadn't seen that. Usually it's dump off or escape the pocket and make a shorter pass/scramble.
I had hoped 2023 would see more of that DET play, but of course it never occurred.
This is probably our best chance w/ picks and positioning to move up to get one of the top three - which the Giants have to like at least one. It's just one guy. It's three.
Giants probalby should have had more wins this year and probably with will have more next year I'd bet even without a QB.
Now is time to make our move.
At the very least, Jones should have to earn the starting job in 2024.
This! And if they can trade up for one of them if they are convinced.
Are you sure?
Maybe we have the leaner, more articulate, better-looking version...
we are tied to him for at least 1 more season.
Why not get the BPA and fill in the other holes we have.
If you play Jones, the risk of being tied to him for 2 more years increases. Do you want a $41M cap hit for Jones in 2025 too?
Sean I see this thinking a lot. Can you think of a single situation where a team did not play a player for the whole season because they were afraid of the injury guarantee. I get it with Wilson at the end of the season. But for a whole year? Conversely, can you think of a single situation where a player got hurt so badly that he could not play again and the injury guarantee kicked in? I am sure it has happened, but I can't think of when. In other words, I think this is very small risk and I doubt it even enter into the Giants' thinking.
Sean I see this thinking a lot. Can you think of a single situation where a team did not play a player for the whole season because they were afraid of the injury guarantee. I get it with Wilson at the end of the season. But for a whole year? Conversely, can you think of a single situation where a player got hurt so badly that he could not play again and the injury guarantee kicked in? I am sure it has happened, but I can't think of when. In other words, I think this is very small risk and I doubt it even enter into the Giants' thinking.
If Jones got hurt the final week the of season, with say another ACL, it might be November 2025 until he’s back. He doesn’t necessarily have to be out all of 2025 for the injury guarantee to kick in.
And they don’t have to not play him, but they can start a rookie and have Jones as the backup to minimize the risk.
If this is how you feel, is there any amount of evidence available...or period of time that is long enough...to convince you that he isn't our guy?
If the first five years of his career is too small a sample size, how many years are needed? How many positions on the offense need to be completely addressed?
If DJ is healthy,lets get him protection and a WR and see if he is our guy moving forward.
If this is how you feel, is there any amount of evidence available...or period of time that is long enough...to convince you that he isn't our guy?
If the first five years of his career is too small a sample size, how many years are needed? How many positions on the offense need to be completely addressed?
But keep in mind, we've addressed every position. The only position we haven't addressed is quarterback.
There is essentially 1 more year of guarantee on our part.
Build the team around him...
Then see if he is our future
I was fine letting him go last year
Schoen chose this 2 yr path.
Let's finish it
Seriously, are you legitimately interested in watching Daniel Jones try to play QB for a sixth year?
So look for a lesser talent next year instead of taking a better talent this year just because his money is on the books?
That’s the risk, there’s no guarantee next years class will be anywhere near as good as this was is supposed to be.
Yes, only look for a QB when it’s convenient.
That’s a winning strategy for sure.
I think that’s completely fine, fans tend to like their own players. We aren’t the ones making decisions. And in contrast I don’t think you are more serious about winning just because you don’t like Jones or think he sucks. You have no impact on the product on the field.
Jimmy Garoppolo
Colin Kaepernick
Byron Leftwich
Rex Grossman
Vince Young
RGIII
Brock Osweiler
Except for Garoppolo those guys had entire careers, retired, and left an impression about what type of player they were that was clear.
But Daniel Jones - he hasn't gotten a full shot yet. It's unbelievable.
Isn’t serious about winning and just wants to win with players they like.
I think that’s completely fine, fans tend to like their own players. We aren’t the ones making decisions. And in contrast I don’t think you are more serious about winning just because you don’t like Jones or think he sucks. You have no impact on the product on the field.
Never said I did and I think you’re misconstruing the point.
It happens with every teams fan base. Some people would be content just being competitive with players they really like and maybe winning every now and then (see some Knicks fans with Quickley). Some fans want to be consistent contenders and want to do whatever it takes to get there.
But both groups do have some impact on the product on the field. If there wasn’t such a backlash to Eli getting benched the way he did, the Giants may have ended up taking a QB in that draft instead of Saqoun. Instead they appealed to the group that was outraged.
If Saqoun wasn’t such a fan favorite, they probably let him walk and franchise tag Jones heading into this year. But they knew letting Saqoun go would upset a segment of the fan base and that couldn’t happen even if was for the betterment of the future of the team.
Despite a ton of evidence suggesting Eli was basically finished...
And the Eli situation really only happens with all time greats. Kinda just how sports goes.
And the Eli situation really only happens with all time greats. Kinda just how sports goes.
But this message board is a reflection of a larger subset of Giants fans. There’s tens of thousands of Ryan’s and Jacks who think Jones still has the ability to be a top 10 QB in the league.
I think it’s naive to say the biggest detractors aren’t going to games. Besides this year ive been to 5 games a year during the Jones era (minus the Covid years). Both camps are going to games and are vocal on social media. The Giants are listening to the noise coming from both camps.
I may go to my grave believing BBI - courtesy of Eric's daughter depicting the front office as a clown show - created the last straw to clean out the Judge/Gettleman regimes.
Meanwhile we fill the aforementioned holes at WR,OL,ED and possibly RB/TE
Meanwhile we fill the aforementioned holes at WR,OL,ED and possibly RB/TE
Going with DJ and no other legitimate option on the roster is wasting a season. The Giants aren’t building a roster that can carry Jones to a Super Bowl this offseason. A rookie QB took a 3 win team to the playoffs his first year, with a roster that is pretty on par with the Giants.
Stop wasting seasons on Daniel Jones, enough is enough.
Between saying DJ is a top 10 QB, and saying we have invested in him for this year,so let's go with it.
Meanwhile we fill the aforementioned holes at WR,OL,ED and possibly RB/TE
Going with DJ and no other legitimate option on the roster is wasting a season. The Giants aren’t building a roster that can carry Jones to a Super Bowl this offseason. A rookie QB took a 3 win team to the playoffs his first year, with a roster that is pretty on par with the Giants.
Stop wasting seasons on Daniel Jones, enough is enough.
That ship sailed when we signed DJ to a contract....
That ship sailed when we signed DJ to a contract....
It didn’t sail for the Eagles when they signed Wentz but still drafted Hurts, or the 49ers when they signed Jimmy G to a contract and traded up for Lance. Didn’t stop the Packers from drafting Love when they had Rodgers. All of those players at the time their future or potential replacements were drafted were all better QBs than Daniel Jones.
It’s embarrassing at this point. This was supposed to be the year of no excuses. Instead here some are wanting a year 6, which increases the likely of a year 7. For Daniel Fucking Jones and his 15 or less tds a year.
From the same people who want to make fun the Cowboys/Dak and the Eagles/Hurts.
Sunk cost fallacy.
My point was crystal clear in my first post. Calling out other posters who enjoy rooting for the players they like as not being serious about winning is ridiculous. It’s just as ridiculous for me to say you don’t care about winning either since you still support the team by going to their games. What does it not being my money have to do with it?
And the lecture about not understanding what it takes to build a winner in the NFL is the cherry on top. Do you really think that highly of yourself? Very strange comment to make.
Gotta give Jones until at least 2045 when he's surrounded with All Pros at every position. Hopefully by then he can lead us to a conference championship.
It’s embarrassing at this point. This was supposed to be the year of no excuses. Instead here some are wanting a year 6, which increases the likely of a year 7. For Daniel Fucking Jones and his 15 or less tds a year.
From the same people who want to make fun the Cowboys/Dak and the Eagles/Hurts.
There will always be excuses for Jones because Jones truthers start from the point of view that he's a great quarterback. And if he plays poorly, since he's great, the source of the problem must be the line, or the weapons, or the OC and playcalling, or the head coach. Daniel Jones can never be the problem because they saw him play great once (in their opinion), and the Giants have failed to support him. Never mind, the Giants addressed all these areas and Jones remains the same shitty quarterback.
I'd guess there are probably some on BBI that think Jones is as good as Goff. But, Goff has thrown 30 TD's this year. Jones cannot produce through the air, there is not enough production.
I was listening to WIP this morning to hear the hysteria of Eagle fans. The host made an interesting point - he said you can build a Super Bowl roster in 2 seasons. It requires to hit on a lot of draft picks and make shrewd FA moves, but it can happen. He referenced the Eagles from 2015 to 2017. And Eagles from 2020-2022. He's not wrong.
The OP doesn't want to draft a QB still and roll with Jones in year 6. I don't think NYG will do this, but the fact people think this is just so unserious compared to other teams in the league.
I can forgive the Jones contract. I get the dynamics around the decision and get this has been the worst case scenario. Schoen negotiated a potential out after 2024 (still costly, but an out) to hedge against this scenario. I expect him to use the hedge he created.
But please, let's raise the standards at QB. Jones isn't without talent. He's got all the physical traits you'd want to see in a guy in shorts at a pro day - size, athleticism, nice touch on the deep ball. But, when the bullets are flying and the defense is fast, it's a disaster. He can play with confidence against weaker defenses in good environments, but isn't the goal to win a Super Bowl?
Let's please move on. No more doubling down. Franchises miss on QB ALL THE TIME. It'll happen again too. But please, fucking try.
The Jones supporters don't care about drafting offensive tackles over and over again, but QB scares so many. Let's move on already.
My point was crystal clear in my first post. Calling out other posters who enjoy rooting for the players they like as not being serious about winning is ridiculous. It’s just as ridiculous for me to say you don’t care about winning either since you still support the team by going to their games. What does it not being my money have to do with it?
And the lecture about not understanding what it takes to build a winner in the NFL is the cherry on top. Do you really think that highly of yourself? Very strange comment to make.
It’s not ridiculous though. If Sy said something similar would be questioning how highly he thinks of himself?
What are the realistic reasons for wanting to keep Daniel Jones? Hard worker? Nice guy? Like able? It damn sure isn’t production. Darius Slayton has been way more productive of a Giant than Daniel Jones and people blame Daniel Jones’ troubles on him and can’t wait to run him out of town. Wanting to keep Daniel Jones is based off of his likability and winning is secondary.
Anyone who still thinks Daniel Jones is the future of this team doesn’t understand what they’re watching when they watch the NFL or doesn’t watch anything other than the Giants, if that offends some than so be it - but it’s the truth.
I am I only talking about year 6,which runs parallel to his contract and allows us to fill other gaps.
I am I only talking about year 6,which runs parallel to his contract and allows us to fill other gaps.
But by passing on trading up for a QB this year increases the likely hood you get a year 7.
On paper right now next years QB class doesn’t look inspiring. Plus there’s the possibility the Giants win more games than this year with a better roster, even if Jones plays worse than 2022 again. That will make it even more costly to move up to get one in 2025.
So how are you adding a QB in 2025 if those things happen?
I am I only talking about year 6,which runs parallel to his contract and allows us to fill other gaps.
But why does the contract matter? QB is a huge need and they've got a top 10 pick in a strong QB draft. From all reports, 2025 is not a strong QB draft. It just sets up to replay the Jones selection and force QB a year too late in 2025.
None of these guys are franchise types.
There is always Free Agency if we want to move on after year 6.
The best player in this draft is MHJ
I am only talking about year 6,which runs parallel to his contract and allows us to fill other gaps.
You don't find this the least bit funny when you write it?
Also, you don’t even know if you are being trolled. I’ve pretty much stopped posting on Jones and Barkley threads because it’s the masses responding to a troll job half the time and trolling back in return. Just pure garbage threads and a complete waste of time.
Every post like AROCK is a troll? Ryan is a troll? Milton is a troll?
None of these guys are franchise types.
There is always Free Agency if we want to move on after year 6.
The best player in this draft is MHJ
Sy graded your hero at an 80 before the 2019 draft. And that was generous.
I have absolutely no doubt all three of these legit franchise prospects of 2024 will have grades that crush that generous 80.
None of these guys are franchise types.
There is always Free Agency if we want to move on after year 6.
The best player in this draft is MHJ
What big QBs hit free agency?
I am I only talking about year 6,which runs parallel to his contract and allows us to fill other gaps.
You address the deficit at QB when a solution presents itself, since it is a rare opportunity. You don't fill other gaps instead of seizing the opportunity. Teams can wait decades to get a prospect as good as Caleb Williams.
Also, you don’t even know if you are being trolled. I’ve pretty much stopped posting on Jones and Barkley threads because it’s the masses responding to a troll job half the time and trolling back in return. Just pure garbage threads and a complete waste of time.
100% concur
I find it humorous actually...
People don't even read what I say,only what they want to think I said.
Either way...its all good
Never by me
I am only talking about year 6,which runs parallel to his contract and allows us to fill other gaps.
You don't find this the least bit funny when you write it?
Funny how??
I feel like Joe Pesci in Goodfellas
What am I a clown,funny how??
None of these guys are franchise types.
There is always Free Agency if we want to move on after year 6.
The best player in this draft is MHJ
It's not said every year. Caleb Williams is absolutely a franchise type player. Almost every analyst calls him special. And perhaps Maye and Daniels as well. Filling gaps isn't working because this team lacks a signal caller to pull it together.
I am I only talking about year 6,which runs parallel to his contract and allows us to fill other gaps.
But if year 6 is bad again, the risk is the 25 draft sucks at qb. Not to mention BD being fired and possibly JS. If the plan is to build around Jones for 2024, there's massive risk that it sets the franchise back another 5 years because it will be a complete reset starting in January 2025 with who knows what prospects in the draft
I was unaware...what exactly did Peter King say??
is very annoying when Peter King uses it and it's worse when everyday people copy it, so I didn't read the post beyond the headline and I'm glad I saved those 2 minutes of my life to use for important other things like taking up smoking a pipe or something useful.
I was unaware...what exactly did Peter King say??
it was a recurring weekly piece and besides the fact I found him a self-absorbed wind bag, this phrasing grated on me worse.
link - ( New Window )
it was a recurring weekly piece and besides the fact I found him a self-absorbed wind bag, this phrasing grated on me worse.
link - ( New Window )
Ahhh that part,that phrase goes back many a decade for me.
Definitely not created by King...
None of these guys are franchise types.
There is always Free Agency if we want to move on after year 6.
The best player in this draft is MHJ
You know Williams and Maye are not franchise types, but you think Daniel Jones might be?
You are watching with your heart, not your head.
If DJ is healthy,lets get him protection and a WR and see if he is our guy moving forward.
If this is how you feel, is there any amount of evidence available...or period of time that is long enough...to convince you that he isn't our guy?
If the first five years of his career is too small a sample size, how many years are needed? How many positions on the offense need to be completely addressed?
I understand your point on DJ, but look at how his career went. Under Shurmur he looked like a legit QB as a rookie. Then the Joe Judge era where every player had a down career. Then he has a pretty good season with Daboll. Then this season early injuries and a brutal schedule then the injury.
I can respect people that want to move on from DJ but let’s not pretend that the talent around him on O is near the same level of Dallas or Philly. We have the worst Wr crew and worst OL. It’s not like another QB will come in and make the whole team better. Remember when Eli was good we had a great OL, Great WRs and great RBs. Then the OL was bad, Wrs were bad, RBs were bad and Eli wasn’t so great either. DJ isn’t an elite guy, he needs help just like most of the other QBs in the league not named Mahomes.
but you wrote
If DJ is healthy,lets get him protection and a WR and see if he is our guy moving forward.
If this is how you feel, is there any amount of evidence available...or period of time that is long enough...to convince you that he isn't our guy?
If the first five years of his career is too small a sample size, how many years are needed? How many positions on the offense need to be completely addressed?
I understand your point on DJ, but look at how his career went. Under Shurmur he looked like a legit QB as a rookie. Then the Joe Judge era where every player had a down career. Then he has a pretty good season with Daboll. Then this season early injuries and a brutal schedule then the injury.
I can respect people that want to move on from DJ but let’s not pretend that the talent around him on O is near the same level of Dallas or Philly. We have the worst Wr crew and worst OL. It’s not like another QB will come in and make the whole team better. Remember when Eli was good we had a great OL, Great WRs and great RBs. Then the OL was bad, Wrs were bad, RBs were bad and Eli wasn’t so great either. DJ isn’t an elite guy, he needs help just like most of the other QBs in the league not named Mahomes.
Rudy, you don’t need to apologize for your opinion even though it goes against the 90% of fans who don’t agree which is another BBI piece of fake news.