Here is what I think I think today

AROCK1000 : 1/17/2024 11:49 am
My feeling is DJ will be our QB next year,and chasing a QB at the top of the first round makes no sense.
I do see a big gap between MHJ and Odunze/Nabers.
Lets use trade capital to move up and get MHJ.
Use the next few picks on OL and TE.
Re-sign Mckinney-he has earned his $.
Let Saquon and Waller go...
If DJ is healthy,lets get him protection and a WR and see if he is our guy moving forward.
We should have money left over in this scenario to plug in via FA for OL and RB.
What say the BBI crew??
no  
BleedBlue : 1/17/2024 11:51 am : link
moving up for a WR in a great QB class when your QB is shaky and cant stay healthy is a horrible move.

Trade up to 1 and take your guy. this IMO is what is going to happen. If chicago is selling giants are buying. Schoen and daboll get THEIR guy this offseason.
.  
Danny Kanell : 1/17/2024 11:54 am : link
Definition of insanity, respectfully.
So you are going to just hand Jones the job?  
UberAlias : 1/17/2024 11:57 am : link
That would be a horrible mistake, and I'm not nearly as anti-Jones as most. Option A should be dealing up to 1, options 2 hoping Daniels falls, and option 3 targeting someone outside the top 10 and going to get him. Minimally, Jones needs someone personally selected by this staff to go compete with him. Rolling the dice with Jones is playing Russian roulette with your career.
If not enamored with the QBs  
Reale01 : 1/17/2024 12:00 pm : link
Then this makes some sense. I would not trade up for MHJ I would either trade back or take Odunze (Or Nabers). You are gonna catch shit for wanting to keep Jones but I still have some hope for him. That said I would look for a QB in R2 or R3. Rattler, Nix, and there are a couple others. I think McCarthy and Pennix will be round 1.

I think Barkley will sign a team friendly deal. If so, keep him. I dont like Waller. I like X and hope they find a way to keep him.
"See if he is our guy moving forward"  
BlueVinnie : 1/17/2024 12:04 pm : link
On what other team at any other position, does it take 6 YEARS to see if a player is "our guy"?
We have the answer and the answer is "NO".
Don't take a quarterback just to take a quarterback,  
an_idol_mind : 1/17/2024 12:06 pm : link
but if Daboll and Schoen like a guy at the top of the first round, they'd be stupid not to take him.

At the very least, Jones should have to earn the starting job in 2024.
I think we take a qb at 6 or trade down and take one later in round 1.  
Ira : 1/17/2024 12:12 pm : link
If Daniels somehow falls to 6, we take him. If not trade down for Penix or Nix.
I think...  
rsjem1979 : 1/17/2024 12:20 pm : link
If the Giants trade up in this draft for a WR, everyone in the building should be fucking fired.
I vote  
SirLoinOfBeef : 1/17/2024 12:21 pm : link
no.
Haven't seen  
Giants : 1/17/2024 12:21 pm : link
the idea of Giants taking a QB in the first for awhile now.That just doesn't seem like something they are planning on doing.
How does trying to upgrade QB with  
UConn4523 : 1/17/2024 12:22 pm : link
a much better prospect “make no sense”? You may not want them to, but it certainly makes sense for them to explore that as a viable option.
I think … and I know I shouldn’t, they will sign a FA who can compete  
Spider56 : 1/17/2024 12:23 pm : link
in camp and / or be a competent backup if DJ falters again. A guy like Browning would be perfect.
This would definitely be the dumbest possible  
Strahan91 : 1/17/2024 12:24 pm : link
scenario. Thankfully Gettleman is no longer here
And trading up for for Harrison  
UConn4523 : 1/17/2024 12:25 pm : link
likely means we are losing one or both of our 2nds this year (and then next years 1st), so upgrading OL then gets pushed to the 3rd round or later in 2023. And that’s fine but that doesn’t fit your goal of giving Jones more protection.
If the Bears are not looking  
section125 : 1/17/2024 12:25 pm : link
for a QB it means they are after a WR and are willing to trade, they will ask who the Giants are targeting. If the Giants are targeting the WR the Bears want, they will not trade the pick.

If the Giants are moving up, it is not for a WR.

You do not waste all those picks to move up for a WR.
We’ve seen if Jones is our guy  
ajr2456 : 1/17/2024 12:43 pm : link
And the answer is no.
I dunno how bad our WRs really are..  
chuckydee9 : 1/17/2024 12:52 pm : link
With Tyrod Taylor Hyatt or Slayton depending on the game looked good.. while Wan'Dale looked like a good slot option and Waller isn't really lacking talent when he is on the field.. May be just May be.. our QB isn't as good as we think and we should use the resource to move up for QB rather than a WR who will look bad once DJ is throwing him the ball..

Engram looked horrible with DJ.. we all blamed Engram.. but his best days came with Eli who was a shell of himself back then..
No  
CV36 : 1/17/2024 12:53 pm : link
Can’t gamble on Jones. If they do all that and jones still isn’t the guy, which he won’t be, you can’t recover. Moving up for anything other than a QB is a terrible idea. Not only because there are good WRs who will be there at 6 and later but also because if they don’t get their QB this year they will need to use draft capital to do it next year. Jones isn't the guy so you have to address QB this offseason or next.
John...  
lax counsel : 1/17/2024 1:00 pm : link
Is that you????
IMO  
Fifty Six : 1/17/2024 1:03 pm : link
MHJ is the get in this draft, I won't complain if they do what it takes to get the best prospect in the draft regardless of position.
Jones  
jc in c-ville : 1/17/2024 1:05 pm : link
Will never be the guy. The difference between Taylor’s/ Jones ability to process information quickly , look off his first read, and throw the ball else where, is alarming. That has to be inherent for a starting QB in the NFL. If our GM covets a QB, go get him. If not, don’t overspend. While we may be stuck with Jones in ‘24, that’s as far as this goes.
Maybe by the time CT rebuilds interstate 84  
Scooter185 : 1/17/2024 1:08 pm : link
We'll know if Jones is the guy
Jones is flat awful  
Manhattan : 1/17/2024 1:11 pm : link
How can anybody recommend staying with him. It's a loser move and we're becoming a loser franchise who can't move on from failed players. The rest of the division will celebrate a move like this.
Whether you like DJ or not...  
AROCK1000 : 1/17/2024 1:12 pm : link
we are tied to him for at least 1 more season.
Why not get the BPA and fill in the other holes we have.
You only trade up in the very top of the Draft if you are taking a QB  
ThomasG : 1/17/2024 1:14 pm : link
See poster above that notes everybody should be fired otherwise.
Sorry to be so harsh  
Mattman : 1/17/2024 1:15 pm : link
But that take is dumber than a rock X1000
RE: Whether you like DJ or not...  
Sean : 1/17/2024 1:16 pm : link
AROCK1000 said:
Quote:
we are tied to him for at least 1 more season.
Why not get the BPA and fill in the other holes we have.

If you play Jones, the risk of being tied to him for 2 more years increases. Do you want a $41M cap hit for Jones in 2025 too?
RE: Whether you like DJ or not...  
Manhattan : 1/17/2024 1:18 pm : link
AROCK1000 said:
Quote:
we are tied to him for at least 1 more season.
Why not get the BPA and fill in the other holes we have.


This is the year to trade up for a qb. There are 3 potential stars at the top of the draft. Next year is likely dry. But if for some insane reason this draft is not good enough, then get a qb later,Nix or Penix, anything is better than Jones. A folding chair is better than Jones
RE: I think we take a qb at 6 or trade down and take one later in round 1.  
Brown_Hornet : 1/17/2024 1:21 pm : link
Ira said:
Quote:
If Daniels somehow falls to 6, we take him. If not trade down for Penix or Nix.
I would prefer to take the talent at 6 and trade up from 2, if needed for a tier 2 QB.
RE: So you are going to just hand Jones the job?  
Brown_Hornet : 1/17/2024 1:22 pm : link
UberAlias said:
Quote:
That would be a horrible mistake, and I'm not nearly as anti-Jones as most. Option A should be dealing up to 1, options 2 hoping Daniels falls, and option 3 targeting someone outside the top 10 and going to get him. Minimally, Jones needs someone personally selected by this staff to go compete with him. Rolling the dice with Jones is playing Russian roulette with your career.
I would take KD at 6 but if there are no QNs selected I think that yes, DJ is the defacto starter.
manhattan  
AROCK1000 : 1/17/2024 1:25 pm : link
In comment 16368699 Manhattan said:
Quote:
In comment 16368690 AROCK1000 said:


Quote:


we are tied to him for at least 1 more season.
Why not get the BPA and fill in the other holes we have.



This is the year to trade up for a qb. There are 3 potential stars at the top of the draft. Next year is likely dry. But if for some insane reason this draft is not good enough, then get a qb later,Nix or Penix, anything is better than Jones. A folding chair is better than Jones

not for nuthin,but they say that every friggin year...
there are no Andrew Luck or Peyton Mannings...
We have 1 more year with DJ,who consumes 20% or so of our Salary BTW-lets roll with that
I don't see the gap between the top WRs is  
GFAN52 : 1/17/2024 1:25 pm : link
wide enough to trade up for. Trade down is what I think happens.
Yuck  
averagejoe : 1/17/2024 1:26 pm : link
No thanks
RE: manhattan  
Manhattan : 1/17/2024 1:29 pm : link
In comment 16368716 AROCK1000 said:
Quote:
In comment 16368699 Manhattan said:


Quote:


In comment 16368690 AROCK1000 said:


Quote:


we are tied to him for at least 1 more season.
Why not get the BPA and fill in the other holes we have.



This is the year to trade up for a qb. There are 3 potential stars at the top of the draft. Next year is likely dry. But if for some insane reason this draft is not good enough, then get a qb later,Nix or Penix, anything is better than Jones. A folding chair is better than Jones


not for nuthin,but they say that every friggin year...
there are no Andrew Luck or Peyton Mannings...
We have 1 more year with DJ,who consumes 20% or so of our Salary BTW-lets roll with that


Caleb Williams absolutely has a shot to have a HOF career. His talent is not below Luck. His arm talent is better.
people are getting weird with Caleb Williams  
djm : 1/17/2024 1:50 pm : link
first off I think it's wise to listen to the masses when it comes to these collegiate rankings. By masses I mean the buzz coming from the NFL and NOT the media. The media is worthless. They don't know anymore than we do when it comes to player evaluation.

Listen to the NFL buzz. When nearly every rumor or whisper speaks highly of a certain player, listen to it. They are saying so for a reason.

Williams is the best QB prospect in this class.
McKinney? No thank you.  
Matt M. : 1/17/2024 1:53 pm : link
Yes, he was durable, playing every snap. But, for the money he will be seeking and likely get, I would pass. He is not one of the top 10 S in the league, so why pay him like one. Go with Pinnock and Belton, with Owens as the 3rd S.
DJM  
AROCK1000 : 1/17/2024 1:56 pm : link
In comment 16368758 djm said:
Quote:
first off I think it's wise to listen to the masses when it comes to these collegiate rankings. By masses I mean the buzz coming from the NFL and NOT the media. The media is worthless. They don't know anymore than we do when it comes to player evaluation.

Listen to the NFL buzz. When nearly every rumor or whisper speaks highly of a certain player, listen to it. They are saying so for a reason.

Williams is the best QB prospect in this class.

What do you mean?
Can you elaborate...are you saying you trade up for him?
Perhaps that is what Schoen wants too..
RE: RE: So you are going to just hand Jones the job?  
Brown_Hornet : 1/17/2024 2:03 pm : link
In comment 16368710 Brown_Hornet said:
Quote:
In comment 16368552 UberAlias said:


Quote:


That would be a horrible mistake, and I'm not nearly as anti-Jones as most. Option A should be dealing up to 1, options 2 hoping Daniels falls, and option 3 targeting someone outside the top 10 and going to get him. Minimally, Jones needs someone personally selected by this staff to go compete with him. Rolling the dice with Jones is playing Russian roulette with your career.

I would take KD at 6 but if there are no QNs selected I think that yes, DJ is the defacto starter.
oof...
KD = JD
QN = QB
RE: DJM  
Manhattan : 1/17/2024 2:05 pm : link
In comment 16368767 AROCK1000 said:
Quote:
In comment 16368758 djm said:


Quote:


first off I think it's wise to listen to the masses when it comes to these collegiate rankings. By masses I mean the buzz coming from the NFL and NOT the media. The media is worthless. They don't know anymore than we do when it comes to player evaluation.

Listen to the NFL buzz. When nearly every rumor or whisper speaks highly of a certain player, listen to it. They are saying so for a reason.

Williams is the best QB prospect in this class.


What do you mean?
Can you elaborate...are you saying you trade up for him?
Perhaps that is what Schoen wants too..


Williams is the kind of prospect you trade up for. Doesn't mean he's a guarantee, but the ceiling is immense. Jones has no ceiling. Having him at QB is another wasted season.
RE: Whether you like DJ or not...  
Blue The Dog : 1/17/2024 2:11 pm : link
In comment 16368690 AROCK1000 said:
Quote:
we are tied to him for at least 1 more season.
Why not get the BPA and fill in the other holes we have.


Because you don't just draft for the next immediate year
DJ has all the individual attributes...  
BillKo : 1/17/2024 2:30 pm : link
..what he doesn't have is the processing of the entire field. And we are in Year 6.

I was a supporter of him, esp after 2022. But I went to all the games and sit in the endzone, so I think I get a good perspective.

I can distinctly remember only one time - versus Detroit - where he actually stayed in the pocket (with some pressure bearing down) and looked off one receiver and threw to his secondary down the field (meaning over 15 yards).

That's the only time I can remember him doing that and I remember saying to myself ,wow, I hadn't seen that. Usually it's dump off or escape the pocket and make a shorter pass/scramble.

I had hoped 2023 would see more of that DET play, but of course it never occurred.

This is probably our best chance w/ picks and positioning to move up to get one of the top three - which the Giants have to like at least one. It's just one guy. It's three.

Giants probalby should have had more wins this year and probably with will have more next year I'd bet even without a QB.

Now is time to make our move.
RE: Don't take a quarterback just to take a quarterback,  
mfjmfj : 1/17/2024 2:32 pm : link
In comment 16368573 an_idol_mind said:
Quote:
but if Daboll and Schoen like a guy at the top of the first round, they'd be stupid not to take him.

At the very least, Jones should have to earn the starting job in 2024.


This! And if they can trade up for one of them if they are convinced.
RE: This would definitely be the dumbest possible  
bw in dc : 1/17/2024 2:35 pm : link
In comment 16368610 Strahan91 said:
Quote:
scenario. Thankfully Gettleman is no longer here


Are you sure?

Maybe we have the leaner, more articulate, better-looking version...
RE: RE: Whether you like DJ or not...  
mfjmfj : 1/17/2024 2:38 pm : link
In comment 16368696 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 16368690 AROCK1000 said:


Quote:


we are tied to him for at least 1 more season.
Why not get the BPA and fill in the other holes we have.


If you play Jones, the risk of being tied to him for 2 more years increases. Do you want a $41M cap hit for Jones in 2025 too?


Sean I see this thinking a lot. Can you think of a single situation where a team did not play a player for the whole season because they were afraid of the injury guarantee. I get it with Wilson at the end of the season. But for a whole year? Conversely, can you think of a single situation where a player got hurt so badly that he could not play again and the injury guarantee kicked in? I am sure it has happened, but I can't think of when. In other words, I think this is very small risk and I doubt it even enter into the Giants' thinking.

MHJ  
2cents : 1/17/2024 2:39 pm : link
second the thoughts around mhj, if qbs go 1,2,3 id love to see them make that move. the cost to jump to 4 wont be nearly the same as getting to 1st overall. incredible talent would immediately change the look of the offense especially if saquon walks.

what I think  
ElitoCanton : 1/17/2024 2:48 pm : link
is that this would be incredibly dumb. No WR matters if you don't the QB. Trading up for a WR when you don't have a QB is insanity.
RE: RE: RE: Whether you like DJ or not...  
ajr2456 : 1/17/2024 3:00 pm : link
In comment 16368877 mfjmfj said:
Quote:
In comment 16368696 Sean said:


Quote:


In comment 16368690 AROCK1000 said:


Quote:


we are tied to him for at least 1 more season.
Why not get the BPA and fill in the other holes we have.


If you play Jones, the risk of being tied to him for 2 more years increases. Do you want a $41M cap hit for Jones in 2025 too?



Sean I see this thinking a lot. Can you think of a single situation where a team did not play a player for the whole season because they were afraid of the injury guarantee. I get it with Wilson at the end of the season. But for a whole year? Conversely, can you think of a single situation where a player got hurt so badly that he could not play again and the injury guarantee kicked in? I am sure it has happened, but I can't think of when. In other words, I think this is very small risk and I doubt it even enter into the Giants' thinking.


If Jones got hurt the final week the of season, with say another ACL, it might be November 2025 until he’s back. He doesn’t necessarily have to be out all of 2025 for the injury guarantee to kick in.

And they don’t have to not play him, but they can start a rookie and have Jones as the backup to minimize the risk.
I like drugs too  
Eli2020 : 1/17/2024 3:02 pm : link
.
No way I move up for a WR...  
Amtoft : 1/17/2024 3:02 pm : link
if anything I move down to say Jets at pick 10 who will probably want to move up for an OT. Nabers or Odunze may still be there and if not Latu or an Edge would nice.
Are you going to post what you think  
Sammo85 : 1/17/2024 4:55 pm : link
tomorrow and every day leading up to draft?
I don't mean to be disrespectful here  
Mike from Ohio : 1/17/2024 5:06 pm : link
but you wrote

Quote:
If DJ is healthy,lets get him protection and a WR and see if he is our guy moving forward.


If this is how you feel, is there any amount of evidence available...or period of time that is long enough...to convince you that he isn't our guy?

If the first five years of his career is too small a sample size, how many years are needed? How many positions on the offense need to be completely addressed?
RE: I don't mean to be disrespectful here  
Manhattan : 1/17/2024 5:14 pm : link
In comment 16369054 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
but you wrote



Quote:


If DJ is healthy,lets get him protection and a WR and see if he is our guy moving forward.



If this is how you feel, is there any amount of evidence available...or period of time that is long enough...to convince you that he isn't our guy?

If the first five years of his career is too small a sample size, how many years are needed? How many positions on the offense need to be completely addressed?


But keep in mind, we've addressed every position. The only position we haven't addressed is quarterback.
We haven't addressed QB  
AROCK1000 : 1/17/2024 5:44 pm : link
Because we signed DJ to a 40M deal
There is essentially 1 more year of guarantee on our part.
Build the team around him...
Then see if he is our future
I was fine letting him go last year
Schoen chose this 2 yr path.
Let's finish it
RE: We haven't addressed QB  
bw in dc : 1/17/2024 5:50 pm : link
In comment 16369076 AROCK1000 said:
Quote:
Because we signed DJ to a 40M deal
There is essentially 1 more year of guarantee on our part.
Build the team around him...
Then see if he is our future
I was fine letting him go last year
Schoen chose this 2 yr path.
Let's finish it


Seriously, are you legitimately interested in watching Daniel Jones try to play QB for a sixth year?
The surest be in this draft  
Will Shine : 1/17/2024 6:27 pm : link
is MHJ
RE: We haven't addressed QB  
UConn4523 : 1/17/2024 6:30 pm : link
In comment 16369076 AROCK1000 said:
Quote:
Because we signed DJ to a 40M deal
There is essentially 1 more year of guarantee on our part.
Build the team around him...
Then see if he is our future
I was fine letting him go last year
Schoen chose this 2 yr path.
Let's finish it


So look for a lesser talent next year instead of taking a better talent this year just because his money is on the books?

That’s the risk, there’s no guarantee next years class will be anywhere near as good as this was is supposed to be.
RE: We haven't addressed QB  
ThomasG : 1/17/2024 6:48 pm : link
In comment 16369076 AROCK1000 said:
Quote:
Because we signed DJ to a 40M deal
There is essentially 1 more year of guarantee on our part.
Build the team around him...
Then see if he is our future
I was fine letting him go last year
Schoen chose this 2 yr path.
Let's finish it


Yes, only look for a QB when it’s convenient.

That’s a winning strategy for sure.
Anyone who wants to see more of Daniel Jones  
ajr2456 : 1/17/2024 6:51 pm : link
Isn’t serious about winning and just wants to win with players they like.
RE: Anyone who wants to see more of Daniel Jones  
UConn4523 : 1/17/2024 6:55 pm : link
In comment 16369114 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Isn’t serious about winning and just wants to win with players they like.


I think that’s completely fine, fans tend to like their own players. We aren’t the ones making decisions. And in contrast I don’t think you are more serious about winning just because you don’t like Jones or think he sucks. You have no impact on the product on the field.
.  
Go Terps : 1/17/2024 7:27 pm : link
Daniel Jones has thrown more career passes than:

Jimmy Garoppolo
Colin Kaepernick
Byron Leftwich
Rex Grossman
Vince Young
RGIII
Brock Osweiler

Except for Garoppolo those guys had entire careers, retired, and left an impression about what type of player they were that was clear.

But Daniel Jones - he hasn't gotten a full shot yet. It's unbelievable.
RE: RE: Anyone who wants to see more of Daniel Jones  
ajr2456 : 1/17/2024 7:57 pm : link
In comment 16369120 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 16369114 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


Isn’t serious about winning and just wants to win with players they like.



I think that’s completely fine, fans tend to like their own players. We aren’t the ones making decisions. And in contrast I don’t think you are more serious about winning just because you don’t like Jones or think he sucks. You have no impact on the product on the field.


Never said I did and I think you’re misconstruing the point.

It happens with every teams fan base. Some people would be content just being competitive with players they really like and maybe winning every now and then (see some Knicks fans with Quickley). Some fans want to be consistent contenders and want to do whatever it takes to get there.

But both groups do have some impact on the product on the field. If there wasn’t such a backlash to Eli getting benched the way he did, the Giants may have ended up taking a QB in that draft instead of Saqoun. Instead they appealed to the group that was outraged.

If Saqoun wasn’t such a fan favorite, they probably let him walk and franchise tag Jones heading into this year. But they knew letting Saqoun go would upset a segment of the fan base and that couldn’t happen even if was for the betterment of the future of the team.
ajr is right...  
bw in dc : 1/17/2024 8:05 pm : link
The influence of the fans with Eli-Gate led to the firing of the HC, GM and Mara becoming the promoter of Eli Manning Last Stand Tour.

Despite a ton of evidence suggesting Eli was basically finished...
Sure but this is a message board  
UConn4523 : 1/17/2024 8:10 pm : link
where the same 40 or 50 posters are the main voices here, none of us have any impact. The biggest detractors are already not going to games, so unless there’s a unified boycott of something, it’s has no effect.

And the Eli situation really only happens with all time greats. Kinda just how sports goes.
RE: Sure but this is a message board  
ajr2456 : 1/17/2024 8:19 pm : link
In comment 16369183 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
where the same 40 or 50 posters are the main voices here, none of us have any impact. The biggest detractors are already not going to games, so unless there’s a unified boycott of something, it’s has no effect.

And the Eli situation really only happens with all time greats. Kinda just how sports goes.


But this message board is a reflection of a larger subset of Giants fans. There’s tens of thousands of Ryan’s and Jacks who think Jones still has the ability to be a top 10 QB in the league.

I think it’s naive to say the biggest detractors aren’t going to games. Besides this year ive been to 5 games a year during the Jones era (minus the Covid years). Both camps are going to games and are vocal on social media. The Giants are listening to the noise coming from both camps.
RE: Sure but this is a message board  
bw in dc : 1/17/2024 8:21 pm : link
In comment 16369183 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
where the same 40 or 50 posters are the main voices here, none of us have any impact.


I may go to my grave believing BBI - courtesy of Eric's daughter depicting the front office as a clown show - created the last straw to clean out the Judge/Gettleman regimes.
There is a subtle difference  
AROCK1000 : 1/17/2024 8:26 pm : link
Between saying DJ is a top 10 QB, and saying we have invested in him for this year,so let's go with it.
Meanwhile we fill the aforementioned holes at WR,OL,ED and possibly RB/TE
RE: There is a subtle difference  
ajr2456 : 1/17/2024 8:28 pm : link
In comment 16369198 AROCK1000 said:
Quote:
Between saying DJ is a top 10 QB, and saying we have invested in him for this year,so let's go with it.
Meanwhile we fill the aforementioned holes at WR,OL,ED and possibly RB/TE


Going with DJ and no other legitimate option on the roster is wasting a season. The Giants aren’t building a roster that can carry Jones to a Super Bowl this offseason. A rookie QB took a 3 win team to the playoffs his first year, with a roster that is pretty on par with the Giants.

Stop wasting seasons on Daniel Jones, enough is enough.
Ajr  
UConn4523 : 1/17/2024 8:35 pm : link
stop going then. And I’m speaking generally, not in absolutes. I know that people that don’t like Jones still go to games. But band everyone together and stop going and maybe it’ll be noticed.
Ajr  
AROCK1000 : 1/17/2024 8:37 pm : link
In comment 16369200 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16369198 AROCK1000 said:


Quote:


Between saying DJ is a top 10 QB, and saying we have invested in him for this year,so let's go with it.
Meanwhile we fill the aforementioned holes at WR,OL,ED and possibly RB/TE



Going with DJ and no other legitimate option on the roster is wasting a season. The Giants aren’t building a roster that can carry Jones to a Super Bowl this offseason. A rookie QB took a 3 win team to the playoffs his first year, with a roster that is pretty on par with the Giants.

Stop wasting seasons on Daniel Jones, enough is enough.

That ship sailed when we signed DJ to a contract....
That’s easy to say when it’s not your money  
ajr2456 : 1/17/2024 8:38 pm : link
I’m not sure what point you’re trying to make here, but the point remains that anyone who wants to see year 6 and 7 of Daniel Jones isn’t serious about and doesn’t understand what it takes to build a winner in the NFL.
ajr.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/17/2024 8:42 pm : link
Gotta give Jones until at least 2045 when he's surrounded with All Pros at every position. Hopefully by then he can lead us to a conference championship.
RE: Ajr  
ajr2456 : 1/17/2024 8:42 pm : link
In comment 16369208 AROCK1000 said:
Quote:

That ship sailed when we signed DJ to a contract....


It didn’t sail for the Eagles when they signed Wentz but still drafted Hurts, or the 49ers when they signed Jimmy G to a contract and traded up for Lance. Didn’t stop the Packers from drafting Love when they had Rodgers. All of those players at the time their future or potential replacements were drafted were all better QBs than Daniel Jones.
RE: ajr.  
ajr2456 : 1/17/2024 8:44 pm : link
In comment 16369214 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Gotta give Jones until at least 2045 when he's surrounded with All Pros at every position. Hopefully by then he can lead us to a conference championship.


It’s embarrassing at this point. This was supposed to be the year of no excuses. Instead here some are wanting a year 6, which increases the likely of a year 7. For Daniel Fucking Jones and his 15 or less tds a year.

From the same people who want to make fun the Cowboys/Dak and the Eagles/Hurts.
RE: Ajr  
Manhattan : 1/17/2024 8:53 pm : link
In comment 16369208 AROCK1000 said:
Quote:
In comment 16369200 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 16369198 AROCK1000 said:


Quote:


Between saying DJ is a top 10 QB, and saying we have invested in him for this year,so let's go with it.
Meanwhile we fill the aforementioned holes at WR,OL,ED and possibly RB/TE



Going with DJ and no other legitimate option on the roster is wasting a season. The Giants aren’t building a roster that can carry Jones to a Super Bowl this offseason. A rookie QB took a 3 win team to the playoffs his first year, with a roster that is pretty on par with the Giants.

Stop wasting seasons on Daniel Jones, enough is enough.


That ship sailed when we signed DJ to a contract....


Sunk cost fallacy.
RE: That’s easy to say when it’s not your money  
UConn4523 : 1/17/2024 8:56 pm : link
In comment 16369211 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
I’m not sure what point you’re trying to make here, but the point remains that anyone who wants to see year 6 and 7 of Daniel Jones isn’t serious about and doesn’t understand what it takes to build a winner in the NFL.


My point was crystal clear in my first post. Calling out other posters who enjoy rooting for the players they like as not being serious about winning is ridiculous. It’s just as ridiculous for me to say you don’t care about winning either since you still support the team by going to their games. What does it not being my money have to do with it?

And the lecture about not understanding what it takes to build a winner in the NFL is the cherry on top. Do you really think that highly of yourself? Very strange comment to make.
RE: RE: ajr.  
Manhattan : 1/17/2024 8:58 pm : link
In comment 16369218 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16369214 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


Gotta give Jones until at least 2045 when he's surrounded with All Pros at every position. Hopefully by then he can lead us to a conference championship.



It’s embarrassing at this point. This was supposed to be the year of no excuses. Instead here some are wanting a year 6, which increases the likely of a year 7. For Daniel Fucking Jones and his 15 or less tds a year.

From the same people who want to make fun the Cowboys/Dak and the Eagles/Hurts.


There will always be excuses for Jones because Jones truthers start from the point of view that he's a great quarterback. And if he plays poorly, since he's great, the source of the problem must be the line, or the weapons, or the OC and playcalling, or the head coach. Daniel Jones can never be the problem because they saw him play great once (in their opinion), and the Giants have failed to support him. Never mind, the Giants addressed all these areas and Jones remains the same shitty quarterback.
The Giants haven't drafted a QB since 2019  
Sean : 1/17/2024 9:00 pm : link
That is absolutely negligent in today's NFL. I don't know if it's generational, maybe many fans think you can just plug in any QB and win games 16-13 playing ground and pound football. That is not the reality.

I'd guess there are probably some on BBI that think Jones is as good as Goff. But, Goff has thrown 30 TD's this year. Jones cannot produce through the air, there is not enough production.

I was listening to WIP this morning to hear the hysteria of Eagle fans. The host made an interesting point - he said you can build a Super Bowl roster in 2 seasons. It requires to hit on a lot of draft picks and make shrewd FA moves, but it can happen. He referenced the Eagles from 2015 to 2017. And Eagles from 2020-2022. He's not wrong.

The OP doesn't want to draft a QB still and roll with Jones in year 6. I don't think NYG will do this, but the fact people think this is just so unserious compared to other teams in the league.

I can forgive the Jones contract. I get the dynamics around the decision and get this has been the worst case scenario. Schoen negotiated a potential out after 2024 (still costly, but an out) to hedge against this scenario. I expect him to use the hedge he created.

But please, let's raise the standards at QB. Jones isn't without talent. He's got all the physical traits you'd want to see in a guy in shorts at a pro day - size, athleticism, nice touch on the deep ball. But, when the bullets are flying and the defense is fast, it's a disaster. He can play with confidence against weaker defenses in good environments, but isn't the goal to win a Super Bowl?

Let's please move on. No more doubling down. Franchises miss on QB ALL THE TIME. It'll happen again too. But please, fucking try.

The Jones supporters don't care about drafting offensive tackles over and over again, but QB scares so many. Let's move on already.
RE: RE: That’s easy to say when it’s not your money  
ajr2456 : 1/17/2024 9:05 pm : link
In comment 16369229 UConn4523 said:
Quote:


My point was crystal clear in my first post. Calling out other posters who enjoy rooting for the players they like as not being serious about winning is ridiculous. It’s just as ridiculous for me to say you don’t care about winning either since you still support the team by going to their games. What does it not being my money have to do with it?

And the lecture about not understanding what it takes to build a winner in the NFL is the cherry on top. Do you really think that highly of yourself? Very strange comment to make.


It’s not ridiculous though. If Sy said something similar would be questioning how highly he thinks of himself?

What are the realistic reasons for wanting to keep Daniel Jones? Hard worker? Nice guy? Like able? It damn sure isn’t production. Darius Slayton has been way more productive of a Giant than Daniel Jones and people blame Daniel Jones’ troubles on him and can’t wait to run him out of town. Wanting to keep Daniel Jones is based off of his likability and winning is secondary.

Anyone who still thinks Daniel Jones is the future of this team doesn’t understand what they’re watching when they watch the NFL or doesn’t watch anything other than the Giants, if that offends some than so be it - but it’s the truth.
Year 7 was said...  
AROCK1000 : 1/17/2024 9:11 pm : link
Never by me
I am I only talking about year 6,which runs parallel to his contract and allows us to fill other gaps.
RE: Year 7 was said...  
ajr2456 : 1/17/2024 9:16 pm : link
In comment 16369253 AROCK1000 said:
Quote:
Never by me
I am I only talking about year 6,which runs parallel to his contract and allows us to fill other gaps.


But by passing on trading up for a QB this year increases the likely hood you get a year 7.

On paper right now next years QB class doesn’t look inspiring. Plus there’s the possibility the Giants win more games than this year with a better roster, even if Jones plays worse than 2022 again. That will make it even more costly to move up to get one in 2025.

So how are you adding a QB in 2025 if those things happen?
RE: Year 7 was said...  
Sean : 1/17/2024 9:17 pm : link
In comment 16369253 AROCK1000 said:
Quote:
Never by me
I am I only talking about year 6,which runs parallel to his contract and allows us to fill other gaps.

But why does the contract matter? QB is a huge need and they've got a top 10 pick in a strong QB draft. From all reports, 2025 is not a strong QB draft. It just sets up to replay the Jones selection and force QB a year too late in 2025.
Strong QB class  
AROCK1000 : 1/17/2024 9:25 pm : link
Is said every frigging year now
None of these guys are franchise types.
There is always Free Agency if we want to move on after year 6.
The best player in this draft is MHJ
RE: Year 7 was said...  
bw in dc : 1/17/2024 9:26 pm : link
In comment 16369253 AROCK1000 said:
Quote:
Never by me
I am only talking about year 6,which runs parallel to his contract and allows us to fill other gaps.


You don't find this the least bit funny when you write it?
Sy does this for a living, to my knowledge you don’t  
UConn4523 : 1/17/2024 9:26 pm : link
and I’m 100% dead set on moving on from Jones and hope we draft his replacement at 6 or move up for who we love. But I’m not going to shit on people who like the player and tell them they are lesser because of it. It’s a strange way to interact with people.

Also, you don’t even know if you are being trolled. I’ve pretty much stopped posting on Jones and Barkley threads because it’s the masses responding to a troll job half the time and trolling back in return. Just pure garbage threads and a complete waste of time.
I interact with NFL teams on a weekly basis.  
ajr2456 : 1/17/2024 9:31 pm : link
Saying people aren’t serious about winning isn’t saying they’re lesser, they just have different priorities. Liking the players on their team is more important than winning.

Every post like AROCK is a troll? Ryan is a troll? Milton is a troll?
RE: Strong QB class  
bw in dc : 1/17/2024 9:33 pm : link
In comment 16369279 AROCK1000 said:
Quote:
Is said every frigging year now
None of these guys are franchise types.
There is always Free Agency if we want to move on after year 6.
The best player in this draft is MHJ


Sy graded your hero at an 80 before the 2019 draft. And that was generous.

I have absolutely no doubt all three of these legit franchise prospects of 2024 will have grades that crush that generous 80.
RE: Strong QB class  
ajr2456 : 1/17/2024 9:33 pm : link
In comment 16369279 AROCK1000 said:
Quote:
Is said every frigging year now
None of these guys are franchise types.
There is always Free Agency if we want to move on after year 6.
The best player in this draft is MHJ


What big QBs hit free agency?
We just went through this with Barkley  
Sean : 1/17/2024 9:34 pm : link
I can't imagine suggesting the same path.
RE: Year 7 was said...  
Manhattan : 1/17/2024 9:35 pm : link
In comment 16369253 AROCK1000 said:
Quote:
Never by me
I am I only talking about year 6,which runs parallel to his contract and allows us to fill other gaps.


You address the deficit at QB when a solution presents itself, since it is a rare opportunity. You don't fill other gaps instead of seizing the opportunity. Teams can wait decades to get a prospect as good as Caleb Williams.
Uconn  
AROCK1000 : 1/17/2024 9:36 pm : link
In comment 16369281 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
and I’m 100% dead set on moving on from Jones and hope we draft his replacement at 6 or move up for who we love. But I’m not going to shit on people who like the player and tell them they are lesser because of it. It’s a strange way to interact with people.

Also, you don’t even know if you are being trolled. I’ve pretty much stopped posting on Jones and Barkley threads because it’s the masses responding to a troll job half the time and trolling back in return. Just pure garbage threads and a complete waste of time.

100% concur
I find it humorous actually...
People don't even read what I say,only what they want to think I said.
Either way...its all good
BW  
AROCK1000 : 1/17/2024 9:38 pm : link
In comment 16369280 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16369253 AROCK1000 said:


Quote:


Never by me
I am only talking about year 6,which runs parallel to his contract and allows us to fill other gaps.



You don't find this the least bit funny when you write it?

Funny how??
I feel like Joe Pesci in Goodfellas
What am I a clown,funny how??
RE: Strong QB class  
Manhattan : 1/17/2024 9:43 pm : link
In comment 16369279 AROCK1000 said:
Quote:
Is said every frigging year now
None of these guys are franchise types.
There is always Free Agency if we want to move on after year 6.
The best player in this draft is MHJ


It's not said every year. Caleb Williams is absolutely a franchise type player. Almost every analyst calls him special. And perhaps Maye and Daniels as well. Filling gaps isn't working because this team lacks a signal caller to pull it together.
RE: Year 7 was said...  
Scooter185 : 1/17/2024 9:47 pm : link
In comment 16369253 AROCK1000 said:
Quote:
Never by me
I am I only talking about year 6,which runs parallel to his contract and allows us to fill other gaps.


But if year 6 is bad again, the risk is the 25 draft sucks at qb. Not to mention BD being fired and possibly JS. If the plan is to build around Jones for 2024, there's massive risk that it sets the franchise back another 5 years because it will be a complete reset starting in January 2025 with who knows what prospects in the draft
I think that phrasing  
pjcas18 : 1/17/2024 9:48 pm : link
is very annoying when Peter King uses it and it's worse when everyday people copy it, so I didn't read the post beyond the headline and I'm glad I saved those 2 minutes of my life to use for important other things like taking up smoking a pipe or something useful.
RE: I think that phrasing  
AROCK1000 : 1/17/2024 9:52 pm : link
In comment 16369312 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
is very annoying when Peter King uses it and it's worse when everyday people copy it, so I didn't read the post beyond the headline and I'm glad I saved those 2 minutes of my life to use for important other things like taking up smoking a pipe or something useful.

I was unaware...what exactly did Peter King say??
RE: RE: I think that phrasing  
pjcas18 : 1/17/2024 9:59 pm : link
In comment 16369318 AROCK1000 said:
Quote:
In comment 16369312 pjcas18 said:


Quote:


is very annoying when Peter King uses it and it's worse when everyday people copy it, so I didn't read the post beyond the headline and I'm glad I saved those 2 minutes of my life to use for important other things like taking up smoking a pipe or something useful.


I was unaware...what exactly did Peter King say??


it was a recurring weekly piece and besides the fact I found him a self-absorbed wind bag, this phrasing grated on me worse.
link - ( New Window )
RE: RE: RE: I think that phrasing  
AROCK1000 : 1/17/2024 10:04 pm : link
In comment 16369321 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
In comment 16369318 AROCK1000 said:


Quote:


In comment 16369312 pjcas18 said:


Quote:


is very annoying when Peter King uses it and it's worse when everyday people copy it, so I didn't read the post beyond the headline and I'm glad I saved those 2 minutes of my life to use for important other things like taking up smoking a pipe or something useful.


I was unaware...what exactly did Peter King say??



it was a recurring weekly piece and besides the fact I found him a self-absorbed wind bag, this phrasing grated on me worse. link - ( New Window )

Ahhh that part,that phrase goes back many a decade for me.
Definitely not created by King...
RE: Strong QB class  
Mike from Ohio : 1/17/2024 11:50 pm : link
In comment 16369279 AROCK1000 said:
Quote:
Is said every frigging year now
None of these guys are franchise types.
There is always Free Agency if we want to move on after year 6.
The best player in this draft is MHJ


You know Williams and Maye are not franchise types, but you think Daniel Jones might be?

You are watching with your heart, not your head.
RE: I don't mean to be disrespectful here  
Rudy5757 : 12:41 am : link
In comment 16369054 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
but you wrote



Quote:


If DJ is healthy,lets get him protection and a WR and see if he is our guy moving forward.



If this is how you feel, is there any amount of evidence available...or period of time that is long enough...to convince you that he isn't our guy?

If the first five years of his career is too small a sample size, how many years are needed? How many positions on the offense need to be completely addressed?


I understand your point on DJ, but look at how his career went. Under Shurmur he looked like a legit QB as a rookie. Then the Joe Judge era where every player had a down career. Then he has a pretty good season with Daboll. Then this season early injuries and a brutal schedule then the injury.

I can respect people that want to move on from DJ but let’s not pretend that the talent around him on O is near the same level of Dallas or Philly. We have the worst Wr crew and worst OL. It’s not like another QB will come in and make the whole team better. Remember when Eli was good we had a great OL, Great WRs and great RBs. Then the OL was bad, Wrs were bad, RBs were bad and Eli wasn’t so great either. DJ isn’t an elite guy, he needs help just like most of the other QBs in the league not named Mahomes.
RE: RE: I don't mean to be disrespectful here  
joe48 : 5:00 am : link
In comment 16369362 Rudy5757 said:
Quote:
In comment 16369054 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


but you wrote



Quote:


If DJ is healthy,lets get him protection and a WR and see if he is our guy moving forward.



If this is how you feel, is there any amount of evidence available...or period of time that is long enough...to convince you that he isn't our guy?

If the first five years of his career is too small a sample size, how many years are needed? How many positions on the offense need to be completely addressed?



I understand your point on DJ, but look at how his career went. Under Shurmur he looked like a legit QB as a rookie. Then the Joe Judge era where every player had a down career. Then he has a pretty good season with Daboll. Then this season early injuries and a brutal schedule then the injury.

I can respect people that want to move on from DJ but let’s not pretend that the talent around him on O is near the same level of Dallas or Philly. We have the worst Wr crew and worst OL. It’s not like another QB will come in and make the whole team better. Remember when Eli was good we had a great OL, Great WRs and great RBs. Then the OL was bad, Wrs were bad, RBs were bad and Eli wasn’t so great either. DJ isn’t an elite guy, he needs help just like most of the other QBs in the league not named Mahomes.

Rudy, you don’t need to apologize for your opinion even though it goes against the 90% of fans who don’t agree which is another BBI piece of fake news.
Rudy  
cosmicj : 6:23 am : link
I don’t think it’s fair to say the WR group is the worst. That’s DJFC thinking in a nutshell. Give Jones every excuse but the receivers, who are very affected by the dysfunction in the OL and with Jones, no pass at all. Last I saw a Slayton was every bit the Giant Jones is. Why the allegiance to Jones over Slayton, who I think is the better player?
