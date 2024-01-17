Here is what I think I think today AROCK1000 : 1/17/2024 11:49 am

My feeling is DJ will be our QB next year,and chasing a QB at the top of the first round makes no sense.

I do see a big gap between MHJ and Odunze/Nabers.

Lets use trade capital to move up and get MHJ.

Use the next few picks on OL and TE.

Re-sign Mckinney-he has earned his $.

Let Saquon and Waller go...

If DJ is healthy,lets get him protection and a WR and see if he is our guy moving forward.

We should have money left over in this scenario to plug in via FA for OL and RB.

What say the BBI crew??