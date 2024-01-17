Isaiah Hodgins - disappointing season Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/17/2024 1:35 pm : 1/17/2024 1:35 pm

I think this is a guy who we all expected more out of after his late-season productivity in 2022.



Despite not missing a game and starting nine contests, he had just 21 receptions for 230 yards. He did have three scores however.



Compare that to 2022. He played in just eight games, but had 33 catches for 351 yards and four touchdowns.



I'm still not sure what they have in him, but 2023 did not go as hoped.