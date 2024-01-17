for display only
Isaiah Hodgins - disappointing season

Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/17/2024 1:35 pm
I think this is a guy who we all expected more out of after his late-season productivity in 2022.

Despite not missing a game and starting nine contests, he had just 21 receptions for 230 yards. He did have three scores however.

Compare that to 2022. He played in just eight games, but had 33 catches for 351 yards and four touchdowns.

I'm still not sure what they have in him, but 2023 did not go as hoped.
He didn’t get a lot of snaps  
gary_from_chester : 1/17/2024 1:39 pm : link
And didn’t get a lot of targets. He saw a little more action in the back half of the season. I like him as a 4th or 5th WR, but they seemed to be phasing him out. He may have a fight to even make the roster next year. expecting a day one or two pick at WR.
I think at him and Hyatt in particular  
Matt M. : 1/17/2024 1:41 pm : link
we have to wonder how much is the player and how much is system. Same goes for Slayton, to a degree. He was non-existent the first half of the year and then a weapon once he started getting targeted more. Personally, I think our WR issues are more QB and system related, than WR related.
is there any NYG offensive player  
Giantsfan79 : 1/17/2024 1:42 pm : link
that didn't have a disappointing 2023 season?
He’s  
JoeyBigBlue : 1/17/2024 1:42 pm : link
A 4th WR on a good team. A good guy to have in red zone situations. But he’s slow and doesn’t get much separation to be a viable starter.
Right and Belliger as well  
BillT : 1/17/2024 1:43 pm : link
I think it’s because Hodgins, when he first arrived, looked good in comparison and drew more attention. He’s a fourth/fifth level WR. And I get Waller was the focus at TE but Bellinger’s dropoff was probably even worse. Looked like a OS level plane I think he’s way better than that.
He's a jag  
Manhattan : 1/17/2024 1:44 pm : link
.
RE: He didn’t get a lot of snaps  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/17/2024 1:45 pm : link
gary_from_chester said:

And didn’t get a lot of targets. He saw a little more action in the back half of the season. I like him as a 4th or 5th WR, but they seemed to be phasing him out. He may have a fight to even make the roster next year. expecting a day one or two pick at WR.


511 offensive snaps... 46 percent of all offensive plays.

He did more with less in 2022 despite being a newbie.
RE: is there any NYG offensive player  
Matt M. : 1/17/2024 1:45 pm : link
Giantsfan79 said:

that didn't have a disappointing 2023 season?
Robinson.
I think with Bellinger, the arrival of Waller  
Matt M. : 1/17/2024 1:46 pm : link
impacted his game. That is not an excuse, but my explanation.
RE: is there any NYG offensive player  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/17/2024 1:46 pm : link
Giantsfan79 said:

that didn't have a disappointing 2023 season?


Slayton actually played better. In four of his five seasons, his numbers have been almost identical in terms of receptions and yardage (including 2023), but he cut back on his drops (from 7 to 3).

You know who led the team with drops? Barkley with five.
Matt  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/17/2024 1:47 pm : link
Robinson's season was remarkable when you consider he tore his ACL in late November. He led the team in catches despite missing the first two games.
RE: RE: He didn’t get a lot of snaps  
gary_from_chester : 1/17/2024 1:48 pm : link
Eric from BBI said:
gary_from_chester said:







And didn’t get a lot of targets. He saw a little more action in the back half of the season. I like him as a 4th or 5th WR, but they seemed to be phasing him out. He may have a fight to even make the roster next year. expecting a day one or two pick at WR.



511 offensive snaps... 46 percent of all offensive plays.

He did more with less in 2022 despite being a newbie.


Thirty three targets - link:
Hodgins targets 2023 - ( New Window )
The injury rotation  
ZoneXDOA : 1/17/2024 1:49 pm : link
By position is a huge factor.
OL gets hobbled, no time to develop pass plays
OL heals up, TE is out
TE heals up, QB is out
WR was the only position that was relatively healthy all season. When we had Taylor/DeVito, the OL, RB AND TE on the field with them, Slayton’ production skyrocketed, Hodgins made the most of every opportunity, Wan’Dale showed his value. Shep and Hyatt were the two that really seemed to be afterthoughts. Usage/targets is a major reason for the lack of WR production
he and Jones  
bluepepper : 1/17/2024 1:51 pm : link
seemed to have a good on-field rapport last year. Maybe if Daniel had stayed healthy they would have gotten it going at some point.
RE: Matt  
Matt M. : 1/17/2024 1:51 pm : link
Eric from BBI said:

Robinson's season was remarkable when you consider he tore his ACL in late November. He led the team in catches despite missing the first two games.
Exactly. And, then he took some time to round into shape and get the targets. The second half of the year, we saw the player they drafted and, I think, the player they thought they drafted in Toney. Robinson is a big weapon to have going into next season.
Eric  
Giantsfan79 : 1/17/2024 1:52 pm : link
I take your point on Slayton improving the drops but as you said overall his numbers were basically par for him. Seems more of a meet expectations than any sort of exceed expectations ranking.

I didn't think of Robinson because this year was more about establishing a baseline since his rookie year was an injury wash. But agree he looks promising, but end of the day he did only have 60/525/1.

But still overall the best that seems to be said about the offense is some players played to their average, no one put up stats that force you to take notice, and a bunch of players regressed.
Much like someone else, consider the opponent  
rsjem1979 : 1/17/2024 1:54 pm : link
2022 Hodgins vs. 2 games vs MIN: 21 targets, 16 catches, 194 yards, 2 TDs

2022 Hodgins other 9 games: 38 targets, 30 catches, 306 yards, 3 TDs

Minnesota's defense was fucking terrible, and got shredded twice by a mediocre QB and his mediocre WR security blanket.
they overloaded the WR room to their detriment  
Eric on Li : 1/17/2024 1:56 pm : link
that's why parris campbell ended up inactive at the end of the year. he got 207 snaps and 27 targets before they realized he was useless.

shepard ended up not being worth any snaps he got (142).

neither of those guys ended up being worth roster spots.

hyatt and hodgins should have gotten more snaps from day 1.
gary_from_chester  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/17/2024 1:56 pm : link
I get that... but he was on the field. He played in all 17 games. He had nine starts. For whatever reason, the productivity wasn't there.

I don't think anyone on this site expected a 21 catch season from him, even if you felt he was the 3rd/4th WR.
RE: gary_from_chester  
mort christenson : 1/17/2024 1:58 pm : link
Eric from BBI said:

I get that... but he was on the field. He played in all 17 games. He had nine starts. For whatever reason, the productivity wasn't there.

I don't think anyone on this site expected a 21 catch season from him, even if you felt he was the 3rd/4th WR.
The issue will be how to treat him in tendering him now. I believe he is a RFA but the tender isn't low.
RE: Eric  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/17/2024 1:58 pm : link
Giantsfan79 said:

I take your point on Slayton improving the drops but as you said overall his numbers were basically par for him. Seems more of a meet expectations than any sort of exceed expectations ranking.

I didn't think of Robinson because this year was more about establishing a baseline since his rookie year was an injury wash. But agree he looks promising, but end of the day he did only have 60/525/1.

But still overall the best that seems to be said about the offense is some players played to their average, no one put up stats that force you to take notice, and a bunch of players regressed.


Yes, you are right about the numbers. However, the QB and OL situation was a mess and Slayton still put up the same numbers. I was actually down on him after 2022. I feel better about him today because of the way he played.
...  
christian : 1/17/2024 2:00 pm : link
Despite the chaos at the quarterback position the Giants actually only threw ball 2 fewer times for 80 fewer yards YoY.

Hodgins is a possession receiver, and that's going to be hard to get targets with Waller on the field.

I think he's the 5th most talented pass target on the team behind Hyatt, Robinson, Waller, and Slayton.

Every receiver  
ElitoCanton : 1/17/2024 2:01 pm : link
was disappointing because the QBs sucked. Until they get a QB, this will continue.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/17/2024 2:03 pm : link
I forgot he was even on the team at times.
I thought  
Modzelewski : 1/17/2024 2:03 pm : link
Hodgins was really going to take a big step this year. We was so good in the playoff game against Minnesota and flashed other times last year. A big dude with sure hands. I had high hopes for he and Ojulari. A very disappointing season for both.
three  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/17/2024 2:05 pm : link
biggest disappointments based on their training camp play:

(1) Daniel Jones. 2023 was his best camp by far.
(2) Darren Waller. Was uncoverable in camp.
(3) Parris Campbell. Was regularly making plays but finished 2023 with an embarrassing 100 yards receiving.
I actually believed  
section125 : 1/17/2024 2:07 pm : link
Hodgins was on the roster bubble in camp.

He is just so slow compared to others. People want to say Slayton is only a 3 or 4. Well what does that make Hodgins? I like him. He has very good hands, but in the end he is slow.

That and between 3 QBs and 85 sacks.....
I hope they keep him around one more year.  
bceagle05 : 1/17/2024 2:07 pm : link
If nothing else he has a knack for finding the end zone.

The whole WR situation was so weird from the start - I guess that's what happens when you have no true #1. Just throw combinations of players out there and hope one sticks.
...  
christian : 1/17/2024 2:08 pm : link
I think Giants have a lot of red jersey players -- guys who look good when they can't get hit. But then the real game and the real bullets fly, and they come back down to Earth.
RE: RE: Eric  
Eric on Li : 1/17/2024 2:09 pm : link
Eric from BBI said:
Giantsfan79 said:







I take your point on Slayton improving the drops but as you said overall his numbers were basically par for him. Seems more of a meet expectations than any sort of exceed expectations ranking.

I didn't think of Robinson because this year was more about establishing a baseline since his rookie year was an injury wash. But agree he looks promising, but end of the day he did only have 60/525/1.

But still overall the best that seems to be said about the offense is some players played to their average, no one put up stats that force you to take notice, and a bunch of players regressed.



Yes, you are right about the numbers. However, the QB and OL situation was a mess and Slayton still put up the same numbers. I was actually down on him after 2022. I feel better about him today because of the way he played.


his efficiency numbers werent that different this year. ypc, success rate, catch%, y/target:



the difference was that last year he had 7 games where he got 80% of the snaps as a starter, including the 2 playoff games.

this year he had 0 games over 80% snaps. he only had 2 games with 70%+:

week 2 arizona 75% snaps, 4 receptions, 5 targets, 40 yards and the key TD
week 18 philly 79% snaps, 3 receptions, 3 targets, 36 yards

not surprisingly the 2 games he played the most were his 2 most productive of the year. they wasted snaps on campbell and shepard that should have gone to hodgins/hyatt.
Eric on Li  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/17/2024 2:13 pm : link
I'm confused. You're responding to my comments about Slayton but you are posting Hodgin's numbers.
Hodgins's big limitation was visible in the divisional game at Philly.  
Big Blue Blogger : 1/17/2024 2:21 pm : link
He can't get quick separation, especially against tight coverage when the OL and QB can't give him time to work his way open. On a team that allowed 85 sacks this year, that weakness was disqualifying.

When you consider that the Giants picked him up for nothing on his third trip through waivers, he didn't really underachieve in 2023. Mostly, he overachieved in 2022.
Meanwhile  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/17/2024 2:21 pm : link
Shepard's last season was embarrassing. 10 catches. 57 yards. 3 dropped passes (highest percentage drop rate among the receivers). This despite "playing" in 15 games with 2 starts.
Two primary things  
mfjmfj : 1/17/2024 2:22 pm : link
The offense as a whole was so bad that almost everyone looked worse. Darius Slayton is maybe the only counter example. Making him the best wide receiver on the Giants for 4 out of 5 years.

I also think the things he does best - big target, plus blocker downfield were slotted for Waller in this offense.
RE: Hodgins's big limitation was visible in the divisional game at Philly.  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/17/2024 2:23 pm : link
Big Blue Blogger said:

He can't get quick separation, especially against tight coverage when the OL and QB can't give him time to work his way open. On a team that allowed 85 sacks this year, that weakness was disqualifying.

When you consider that the Giants picked him up for nothing on his third trip through waivers, he didn't really underachieve in 2023. Mostly, he overachieved in 2022.


I actually started threads last offseason calling into question his upside. However, 21 catches in 17 games? I respect Falato's opinion and he and his co-host had Hodgins being a huge player for us in 2023. I didn't expect that, but I though he'd have somewhere around 500 yards.
Hodgins  
gary_from_chester : 1/17/2024 2:25 pm : link
Is limited physically. The Giants need a true number one. After that you have Robinson, Hyatt, Slayton. The guys after that usually are ST contributors or guys with developmental upside. Hodgins is what he is - nice possession receiver, good size, but nothing special in terms of athletic traits. I don’t think he’s in their long range plans and the usage shows that. I think he’s actually a pretty good player and was underutilized, but I get he’s not what they want at the position.
Got to have  
PaulN : 1/17/2024 2:28 pm : link
A QB capable of throwing a pass over 5 yards without consistency. Worst season I ever witnessed offensively. Bad Oline, Horrible QB's other then Tyrod. Very, very mediocre recievers, and finally the proof that Barkley, at best, is anOK reciever, and that is generous. Horrific offensive talent. Hortible coaching on tge offensive line. Hard to watch garbage, but that us what we saw ither then when Tyrod Taylor was healthy and got to practice. When those two things met, we had a decent QB. He proved you could go deep, which really dambed Jones.
He  
Giantsbigblue : 1/17/2024 2:33 pm : link
Is never going to get great separation and with the QB's lacking time to throw, I am guessing they didn't feel comfortable throwing into those tight windows.
RE: Eric on Li  
Eric on Li : 1/17/2024 2:34 pm : link
Eric from BBI said:

I'm confused. You're responding to my comments about Slayton but you are posting Hodgin's numbers.


i was responding to your comment that slayton's #'s yoy were similar despite the mess on offense, i think hodgins is similar.

what's deceiving is that he played less even though he was here more games.
He caught 65% of his targets,  
Bill in UT : 1/17/2024 2:58 pm : link
which I think is a pretty decent number. I didn't feel like either he or Bellinger were used well in '23
a few other numbers from pff  
Eric on Li : 1/17/2024 2:59 pm : link
passer rating when targeted:

2022 - 126.2 rating
2023 - 118.0 rating

average depth of target went down slightly from 9.2 to 8.9 yards.

only 1 drop this year (4.5% drop rate) after 0 last year.

looks like he did most of his damage over middle of the field, so maybe something to it that waller took over some of the snaps he was getting last year.

didnt get any targets 20+ yards downfield. last year he got 3 and caught 2 of them.



i think during the bye week schoen made the comment that early in the season they were trying to give everyone reps at WR and it may have not allowed players to get in a flow. i think that was right. by the time they stopped giving campbell reps wandale, hyatt, and slayton all rightfully needed the majority of reps, going into next year even though they are lacking a true #1 this is a quality top 4 that sort of reminds me of current packers unit.
Viewed within the full year context … the team screwed up the WRs  
Spider56 : 1/17/2024 3:12 pm : link
from the get go by signing Campbell (huge bust), retaining Shepard (why?), messing around with Crowder and Beasley, and counted too heavily on the oft injured Waller at TE. Wandale showed much promise late and Hyatt flashed on occasion but the inconsistent Slayton was really their best receiver. Basically the entire offense was out of sync all year.
I think  
Amtoft : 1/17/2024 3:15 pm : link
he is really bad at getting separation. DJ last year had no one else to throw to and would hit him in tight windows because he trusted that Hodgins has great hands. So I think three things happen. 1) DJ had no time to throw and couldn't hit him when it finally reached his spot in the games he played. 2) He doesn't get great separation and the Giants has better players at getting separation this year. 3) TD won't throw into those tight windows and TT loves taking deep shots and Hodgins didn't have the speed.
Hard to  
bronxboy : 1/17/2024 3:22 pm : link
put up numbers on two targets a game.
RE: Much like someone else, consider the opponent  
SirLoinOfBeef : 1/17/2024 3:23 pm : link
rsjem1979 said:

2022 Hodgins vs. 2 games vs MIN: 21 targets, 16 catches, 194 yards, 2 TDs

2022 Hodgins other 9 games: 38 targets, 30 catches, 306 yards, 3 TDs

Minnesota's defense was fucking terrible, and got shredded twice by a mediocre QB and his mediocre WR security blanket.


Good find. Makes sense.
against minnesota he mostly faced patrick peterson  
Eric on Li : 1/17/2024 3:28 pm : link
who is obviously past his prime but had a good year last year which he parlayed into a 2 year/14m deal in Pitt where he's played 97% of snaps for a good defense (6th best in points allowed).
 
christian : 1/17/2024 3:34 pm : link
Eric in Li -- can you pull that quadrant chart for Slayton?
RE: …  
Eric on Li : 1/17/2024 3:49 pm : link
christian said:

Eric in Li -- can you pull that quadrant chart for Slayton?

here's 2023:



and bc i was curious here's 2022, the big improvement is that he dropped 2 of his 5 deep targets last year and only caught 1. this year he dropped zero and caught 4 of them (3 that ended up tds).

He is what he is  
HomerJones45 : 1/17/2024 3:58 pm : link
a #4 or #5 receiver. He's big and slow for a wideout; useful for certain plays in certain situations. Otherwise pretty useless. What did you all expect?
...  
christian : 1/17/2024 4:16 pm : link
Thanks Eric re: Slayton. Those are excellent reference points.
Yeah,  
darren in pdx : 1/17/2024 4:49 pm : link
him and Campbell were very disappointing. Campbell more-so, I thought he would do really well in this system but he was awful. He was constantly falling down while trying to run, it was weird.
RE: I think at him and Hyatt in particular  
Festina Lente : 1/17/2024 4:57 pm : link
Matt M. said:

we have to wonder how much is the player and how much is system. Same goes for Slayton, to a degree. He was non-existent the first half of the year and then a weapon once he started getting targeted more. Personally, I think our WR issues are more QB and system related, than WR related.

I agree with your last sentence.
Many on BBI would probably say that Puka is  
Spider56 : 1/17/2024 5:51 pm : link
Physically limited too.
RE: He is what he is  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/17/2024 6:12 pm : link
HomerJones45 said:

a #4 or #5 receiver. He's big and slow for a wideout; useful for certain plays in certain situations. Otherwise pretty useless. What did you all expect?


More than 21 receptions and 230 yards.
RE: Meanwhile  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/17/2024 6:17 pm : link
Eric from BBI said:

Shepard's last season was embarrassing. 10 catches. 57 yards. 3 dropped passes (highest percentage drop rate among the receivers). This despite "playing" in 15 games with 2 starts.


Him making the roster over Crowder was idiotic AF. Talk about a scholarship.
RE: Many on BBI would probably say that Puka is  
section125 : 1/17/2024 6:18 pm : link
Spider56 said:

Physically limited too.


No nobody would say that.
RE: RE: Many on BBI would probably say that Puka is  
Spider56 : 1/17/2024 6:53 pm : link
section125 said:
Spider56 said:





Physically limited too.
No nobody would say that.


Maybe not now, but coming out of last years pre draft testing all the way to the start of the season there were many. It’s Interesting to look back on this scouting report and see how wrong they were. I still think Hodgins has some untapped talent.
Link - ( New Window )
 
christian : 1/17/2024 7:03 pm : link
The fourth receiver on a team is typically getting the fifth or sixth most targets. I perused the league and Hodgins's 33 targets is in the range for most teams.

If you want Hodgins to get more looks, the question becomes who should get fewer?
RE: …  
Eric on Li : 1/17/2024 7:18 pm : link
christian said:

The fourth receiver on a team is typically getting the fifth or sixth most targets. I perused the league and Hodgins's 33 targets is in the range for most teams.

If you want Hodgins to get more looks, the question becomes who should get fewer?


having more quality options than playing time is the sign of an improving roster so i dont look at this question as a problem. that is the competition you want at every position group, talented players fighting to get more time.

entering the year the answer would have been over campbell/shepard before robinson was 100% and hyatt proved he needed more time. he and slayton should have been the top 2. campbell led the team in targets through 4 games with 5-6 per game.
RE: RE: RE: Many on BBI would probably say that Puka is  
section125 : 1/17/2024 7:19 pm : link
In comment 16369117 Spider56 said:











Physically limited too.
No nobody would say that.



Maybe not now, but coming out of last years pre draft testing all the way to the start of the season there were many. It’s Interesting to look back on this scouting report and see how wrong they were. I still think Hodgins has some untapped talent. Link - ( New Window )


As I have said. I like him. He catches well. But he is slow(relatively). This is a HC and OC that went after speed guys. If they pick Odunze or Nabers it is not likely Slayton, Robinson and Hyatt get bumped off the roster. It is likley Hodgins stays as #5 or #6 because Jones(yuck) likes him, but of those on the roster he would be lowest on the roster.
...  
christian : 1/17/2024 7:34 pm : link
Eric on Li said:

The fourth receiver on a team is typically getting the fifth or sixth most targets. I perused the league and Hodgins's 33 targets is in the range for most teams.

If you want Hodgins to get more looks, the question becomes who should get fewer?

having more quality options than playing time is the sign of an improving roster so i dont look at this question as a problem. that is the competition you want at every position group, talented players fighting to get more time.

entering the year the answer would have been over campbell/shepard before robinson was 100% and hyatt proved he needed more time. he and slayton should have been the top 2. campbell led the team in targets through 4 games with 5-6 per game.


They were certainly trying to make the short pass game to Campbell work early in the season, and Robinson just proved to be more effective at that. Campbell's YAC was alarmingly bad. That guy gets rag dolled Sinorice Moss style.

I don't disagree Hodgins was a better target in 2023 than Campbell or Shepard.

In the abstract I'm not sure the 4th receiver is ever going to be better than 6th in targets, and 40 seems like the league sweet spot for that type of player.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Many on BBI would probably say that Puka is  
bw in dc : 1/17/2024 7:35 pm : link
section125 said:


As I have said. I like him. He catches well. But he is slow(relatively). This is a HC and OC that went after speed guys. If they pick Odunze or Nabers it is not likely Slayton, Robinson and Hyatt get bumped off the roster. It is likley Hodgins stays as #5 or #6 because Jones(yuck) likes him, but of those on the roster he would be lowest on the roster.


I'm not sure Odunze's profile is the best fit. He seems like more of a vertical guy to me. Which is fine, but I think the better fit for this team is a WR who is a real presence in the short to medium area, but with breakaway skills.

That screams two prospects - MHJ and Nabers. With MHJ likely gone by pick three, Nabers would be the choice...for me.


I’m good with him being the #5 or #6 on the roster.  
Spider56 : 1/17/2024 7:36 pm : link
It’s a long season and WRs can easily get nicked..
Our Wr corp was bottom 5 last year  
Rudy5757 : 12:29 am : link
Then we sign Parris Campbell and added 3rd round pick Hyatt and people were expecting a big leap??? Waller was an injury gamble and the results were meh. This is a passing league, look at our division and the other teams are loaded at WR.

Hodgins was a great story last year but when he faced good CBs he disappeared. He’s a low end roster guy.

My biggest surprise was Robinson. I was very down on him since being drafted but he is our best offensive player and I don’t think it’s close. Barkley will never be as good as his rookie year imo and it’s time to let him walk. We dodged a bullet when he turned down $12 mil. He will be lucky to get $7 mil a season next year. He can be a good player on a great team but he is an average player on a bad team. His play doesn’t win enough games.

Injuries to our best players sapped this team of our season very early. It was a bad time to have key injuries with a brutal schedule. We are a middle of the road team that got bad breaks. Last year we got good breaks.
