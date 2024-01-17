Isaiah Hodgins - disappointing season

I think this is a guy who we all expected more out of after his late-season productivity in 2022.
Despite not missing a game and starting nine contests, he had just 21 receptions for 230 yards. He did have three scores however.
Compare that to 2022. He played in just eight games, but had 33 catches for 351 yards and four touchdowns.
I'm still not sure what they have in him, but 2023 did not go as hoped.
511 offensive snaps... 46 percent of all offensive plays.
He did more with less in 2022 despite being a newbie.
Slayton actually played better. In four of his five seasons, his numbers have been almost identical in terms of receptions and yardage (including 2023), but he cut back on his drops (from 7 to 3).
You know who led the team with drops? Barkley with five.
And didn’t get a lot of targets. He saw a little more action in the back half of the season. I like him as a 4th or 5th WR, but they seemed to be phasing him out. He may have a fight to even make the roster next year. expecting a day one or two pick at WR.
Thirty three targets - link:
Hodgins targets 2023 - ( New Window )
OL gets hobbled, no time to develop pass plays
OL heals up, TE is out
TE heals up, QB is out
WR was the only position that was relatively healthy all season. When we had Taylor/DeVito, the OL, RB AND TE on the field with them, Slayton’ production skyrocketed, Hodgins made the most of every opportunity, Wan’Dale showed his value. Shep and Hyatt were the two that really seemed to be afterthoughts. Usage/targets is a major reason for the lack of WR production
I didn't think of Robinson because this year was more about establishing a baseline since his rookie year was an injury wash. But agree he looks promising, but end of the day he did only have 60/525/1.
But still overall the best that seems to be said about the offense is some players played to their average, no one put up stats that force you to take notice, and a bunch of players regressed.
2022 Hodgins other 9 games: 38 targets, 30 catches, 306 yards, 3 TDs
Minnesota's defense was fucking terrible, and got shredded twice by a mediocre QB and his mediocre WR security blanket.
shepard ended up not being worth any snaps he got (142).
neither of those guys ended up being worth roster spots.
hyatt and hodgins should have gotten more snaps from day 1.
I don't think anyone on this site expected a 21 catch season from him, even if you felt he was the 3rd/4th WR.
Yes, you are right about the numbers. However, the QB and OL situation was a mess and Slayton still put up the same numbers. I was actually down on him after 2022. I feel better about him today because of the way he played.
Hodgins is a possession receiver, and that's going to be hard to get targets with Waller on the field.
I think he's the 5th most talented pass target on the team behind Hyatt, Robinson, Waller, and Slayton.
(1) Daniel Jones. 2023 was his best camp by far.
(2) Darren Waller. Was uncoverable in camp.
(3) Parris Campbell. Was regularly making plays but finished 2023 with an embarrassing 100 yards receiving.
He is just so slow compared to others. People want to say Slayton is only a 3 or 4. Well what does that make Hodgins? I like him. He has very good hands, but in the end he is slow.
That and between 3 QBs and 85 sacks.....
The whole WR situation was so weird from the start - I guess that's what happens when you have no true #1. Just throw combinations of players out there and hope one sticks.
I take your point on Slayton improving the drops but as you said overall his numbers were basically par for him. Seems more of a meet expectations than any sort of exceed expectations ranking.
his efficiency numbers werent that different this year. ypc, success rate, catch%, y/target:
the difference was that last year he had 7 games where he got 80% of the snaps as a starter, including the 2 playoff games.
this year he had 0 games over 80% snaps. he only had 2 games with 70%+:
week 2 arizona 75% snaps, 4 receptions, 5 targets, 40 yards and the key TD
week 18 philly 79% snaps, 3 receptions, 3 targets, 36 yards
not surprisingly the 2 games he played the most were his 2 most productive of the year. they wasted snaps on campbell and shepard that should have gone to hodgins/hyatt.
When you consider that the Giants picked him up for nothing on his third trip through waivers, he didn't really underachieve in 2023. Mostly, he overachieved in 2022.
I also think the things he does best - big target, plus blocker downfield were slotted for Waller in this offense.
When you consider that the Giants picked him up for nothing on his third trip through waivers, he didn't really underachieve in 2023. Mostly, he overachieved in 2022.
I actually started threads last offseason calling into question his upside. However, 21 catches in 17 games? I respect Falato's opinion and he and his co-host had Hodgins being a huge player for us in 2023. I didn't expect that, but I though he'd have somewhere around 500 yards.
i was responding to your comment that slayton's #'s yoy were similar despite the mess on offense, i think hodgins is similar.
what's deceiving is that he played less even though he was here more games.
2022 - 126.2 rating
2023 - 118.0 rating
average depth of target went down slightly from 9.2 to 8.9 yards.
only 1 drop this year (4.5% drop rate) after 0 last year.
looks like he did most of his damage over middle of the field, so maybe something to it that waller took over some of the snaps he was getting last year.
didnt get any targets 20+ yards downfield. last year he got 3 and caught 2 of them.
i think during the bye week schoen made the comment that early in the season they were trying to give everyone reps at WR and it may have not allowed players to get in a flow. i think that was right. by the time they stopped giving campbell reps wandale, hyatt, and slayton all rightfully needed the majority of reps, going into next year even though they are lacking a true #1 this is a quality top 4 that sort of reminds me of current packers unit.
Good find. Makes sense.
here's 2023:
and bc i was curious here's 2022, the big improvement is that he dropped 2 of his 5 deep targets last year and only caught 1. this year he dropped zero and caught 4 of them (3 that ended up tds).
I agree with your last sentence.
More than 21 receptions and 230 yards.
Him making the roster over Crowder was idiotic AF. Talk about a scholarship.
No nobody would say that.
Physically limited too.
No nobody would say that.
Maybe not now, but coming out of last years pre draft testing all the way to the start of the season there were many. It’s Interesting to look back on this scouting report and see how wrong they were. I still think Hodgins has some untapped talent.
Link - ( New Window )
If you want Hodgins to get more looks, the question becomes who should get fewer?
If you want Hodgins to get more looks, the question becomes who should get fewer?
having more quality options than playing time is the sign of an improving roster so i dont look at this question as a problem. that is the competition you want at every position group, talented players fighting to get more time.
entering the year the answer would have been over campbell/shepard before robinson was 100% and hyatt proved he needed more time. he and slayton should have been the top 2. campbell led the team in targets through 4 games with 5-6 per game.
Physically limited too.
No nobody would say that.
Maybe not now, but coming out of last years pre draft testing all the way to the start of the season there were many. It's Interesting to look back on this scouting report and see how wrong they were. I still think Hodgins has some untapped talent. Link - ( New Window )
As I have said. I like him. He catches well. But he is slow(relatively). This is a HC and OC that went after speed guys. If they pick Odunze or Nabers it is not likely Slayton, Robinson and Hyatt get bumped off the roster. It is likley Hodgins stays as #5 or #6 because Jones(yuck) likes him, but of those on the roster he would be lowest on the roster.
If you want Hodgins to get more looks, the question becomes who should get fewer?
having more quality options than playing time is the sign of an improving roster so i dont look at this question as a problem. that is the competition you want at every position group, talented players fighting to get more time.
entering the year the answer would have been over campbell/shepard before robinson was 100% and hyatt proved he needed more time. he and slayton should have been the top 2. campbell led the team in targets through 4 games with 5-6 per game.
They were certainly trying to make the short pass game to Campbell work early in the season, and Robinson just proved to be more effective at that. Campbell's YAC was alarmingly bad. That guy gets rag dolled Sinorice Moss style.
I don't disagree Hodgins was a better target in 2023 than Campbell or Shepard.
In the abstract I'm not sure the 4th receiver is ever going to be better than 6th in targets, and 40 seems like the league sweet spot for that type of player.
As I have said. I like him. He catches well. But he is slow(relatively). This is a HC and OC that went after speed guys. If they pick Odunze or Nabers it is not likely Slayton, Robinson and Hyatt get bumped off the roster. It is likley Hodgins stays as #5 or #6 because Jones(yuck) likes him, but of those on the roster he would be lowest on the roster.
I'm not sure Odunze's profile is the best fit. He seems like more of a vertical guy to me. Which is fine, but I think the better fit for this team is a WR who is a real presence in the short to medium area, but with breakaway skills.
That screams two prospects - MHJ and Nabers. With MHJ likely gone by pick three, Nabers would be the choice...for me.
Hodgins was a great story last year but when he faced good CBs he disappeared. He’s a low end roster guy.
My biggest surprise was Robinson. I was very down on him since being drafted but he is our best offensive player and I don’t think it’s close. Barkley will never be as good as his rookie year imo and it’s time to let him walk. We dodged a bullet when he turned down $12 mil. He will be lucky to get $7 mil a season next year. He can be a good player on a great team but he is an average player on a bad team. His play doesn’t win enough games.
Injuries to our best players sapped this team of our season very early. It was a bad time to have key injuries with a brutal schedule. We are a middle of the road team that got bad breaks. Last year we got good breaks.