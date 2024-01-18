Feelings on Caleb Williams TerpsFan27 : 1/18/2024 11:49 am

First things first, I want to say that Caleb is an amazing prospect with a lot of upside, he's won the Heisman and has had an incredible college career. The tape he has compiled is amazing, and a lot of teams are justly interested in him.



That being said, is there anyone else who is a little bit concerned or hesitant about trading a haul to get him? I think the notion that he is a surefire, bonafide star no matter what is a little concerning. There are genuinely some that believe he can be Patrick Mahomes level good within his first 2 years in the league.



There has to be something missing, right? He's almost too perfect, and with the way some of these franchises have been burned by believing that a QB will fix everything (ie Fields, RG3, Danny, Darnold, Mayfield, Wentz, Trubisky) and they end up sucking, those types of moves (especially trading up) can set back franchises for YEARS.



In addition, the insane amount of media attention that he garners is going to be a pain in the ass to handle during his rookie year. Big time media outlets are going to put a lot of pressure on him to perform immediately, and when it inevitably backfires like it does for a lot of young/hyped up QBs, it won't be pretty.



I mean, the guy has already asked for a stake in the team, as if he's some sort of guaranteed superstar.



Furthermore, did any of you see the headline where players from USC were essentially making digs at Caleb after their bowl win, saying, "NOW we're a real team!"



Being around DC, you hear things about him about how he lived in a penthouse right next to Gonzaga by himself, (yes, without his parents) and drove a range rover in HS. He's been told his entire life how he was basically a god and the media has continued that in his time at USC.



I'm not expecting for some Bo Callahan "Draft Day" storyline to randomly develop, but there's some strange feeling I get from him.