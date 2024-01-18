Feelings on Caleb Williams

First things first, I want to say that Caleb is an amazing prospect with a lot of upside, he's won the Heisman and has had an incredible college career. The tape he has compiled is amazing, and a lot of teams are justly interested in him.
That being said, is there anyone else who is a little bit concerned or hesitant about trading a haul to get him? I think the notion that he is a surefire, bonafide star no matter what is a little concerning. There are genuinely some that believe he can be Patrick Mahomes level good within his first 2 years in the league.
There has to be something missing, right? He's almost too perfect, and with the way some of these franchises have been burned by believing that a QB will fix everything (ie Fields, RG3, Danny, Darnold, Mayfield, Wentz, Trubisky) and they end up sucking, those types of moves (especially trading up) can set back franchises for YEARS.
In addition, the insane amount of media attention that he garners is going to be a pain in the ass to handle during his rookie year. Big time media outlets are going to put a lot of pressure on him to perform immediately, and when it inevitably backfires like it does for a lot of young/hyped up QBs, it won't be pretty.
I mean, the guy has already asked for a stake in the team, as if he's some sort of guaranteed superstar.
Furthermore, did any of you see the headline where players from USC were essentially making digs at Caleb after their bowl win, saying, "NOW we're a real team!"
Being around DC, you hear things about him about how he lived in a penthouse right next to Gonzaga by himself, (yes, without his parents) and drove a range rover in HS. He's been told his entire life how he was basically a god and the media has continued that in his time at USC.
I'm not expecting for some Bo Callahan "Draft Day" storyline to randomly develop, but there's some strange feeling I get from him.
Lots of media hype + "Surefire" prospect + potential questions about future humility/humbleness = more volatile than a guy like Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye IMO.
If he hits the price is cheap.
If he hits the price is cheap.
That's true of any QB prospect.
Quote:
He needs to go to a smaller market team. He will never make it in big market like the New York media
I know you’re a huge Jones fan so I take your post with a grain of salt but let’s worry more about the ability to play QB at a high level and less about the big bad NY media, huh? Let’s start there
Players of that personality type aren't usually too popular around NY. Humble, tough, leader, but knows how to handle the media and have fun, i.e. Eli, Jeter, Strahan, Justin Tuck, even Judge is a perfect example of how someone in this market should handle himself.
I could see Caleb having trouble early on if things don't go his way around here.
I agree, he's certainly the best prospect since Luck.
Was the big bad NY media mean to Eli? Were they mean to Strahan? Were they mean to Jeter? Are they mean to Judge?
The big bad NY isn't really that hard on players, provided they're winners. So if your argument is that Caleb won't win, that's its own discussion. But if that's not your concern, the media shouldn't really be either, IMO.
I would be scared to draft him and I might be more scared to play against him.
If Chicago does something stupid and he ends up in Washington we might find out over and over again just how talented he is.
Quote:
He needs to go to a smaller market team. He will never make it in big market like the New York media
Was the big bad NY media mean to Eli? Were they mean to Strahan? Were they mean to Jeter? Are they mean to Judge?
The big bad NY isn't really that hard on players, provided they're winners. So if your argument is that Caleb won't win, that's its own discussion. But if that's not your concern, the media shouldn't really be either, IMO.
I think it isn't about being nice vs mean in the media world, but the NY media is certainly not going to let stuff fly that other cities would tolerate. Look at how Eli was questioned, portrayed, and almost run out of town with Coughlin prior to SB 42 and that was with some good, but not great teams.
I'm have no QB evaluation expertise. But I'm concerned that so much of Caleb's success involves scrambling away from defenders, and creating magic from a broken play.
I don't think that'll happen in the NFL.
Oh, I 100 percent agree. I am very tired of the old "Giants Way" trope that leads us to taking "nice guy" players who end up sucking. But with a guy of this caliber and hype in this town, the media explosion not just locally, but nationally will be something to look out for with him, in terms of how he'll handle it.
If criticism fromPat Leonard is enough to make him cry, maybe no team should draft him. The NY media stuff is overblown, and they treat winners well.
I'm have no QB evaluation expertise. But I'm concerned that so much of Caleb's success involves scrambling away from defenders, and creating magic from a broken play.
I don't think that'll happen in the NFL.
Caleb is supposedly 6'1, 215. Not a particularly big guy by any means. And probably closer to 6 foot even.
Quote:
He needs to go to a smaller market team. He will never make it in big market like the New York media
Was the big bad NY media mean to Eli? Were they mean to Strahan? Were they mean to Jeter? Are they mean to Judge?
The big bad NY isn't really that hard on players, provided they're winners. So if your argument is that Caleb won't win, that's its own discussion. But if that's not your concern, the media shouldn't really be either, IMO.
I don’t agree. Yes, if you are great and you reach that status, you’ll be able to manage it. But becoming great can take time and until you get there the media Will be relentless. It broke Sanchez, it broke Wilson, it broke Darnold, it breaks a lot of players with high potential.
However, I did here that Tiki expressed some concerns about Caleb. Not his attitude, but his size. I never heard this before, but there may be some concern about his actual height.
Caleb is listed at 6'-1" but he may be less than 6'.
I mean this argument goes both ways. Odell, Baker and Toney come to mind. Caleb seems most comparable to Odell, uber talented guy that is well liked by his teammates but may be a bit of a diva. Someone you can deal with when they're playing well but their act grows tiresome when the play drops off or they can't stay on the field.
The fact that SY is bringing up the media/market fit should be noted.
Too many want the boy scout/altar boy over the talent that can produce wins. I don't remember the last time a merit badge won an NFL game.
Focus on the talent and upside.
There are legit concerns about CW ditching structure for the playground play. That's reasonable. But with the right coaching staff, that can be managed. And there are legit concerns about his ball security in the pocket. Again, that is a teachable fundamental.
Great prospect, but I would lean to Daniels right now because of his massive upside.
Quote:
you wind up with a mediocrity like Daniel Jones, and a lost decade. Don't disqualify prospects based on this bs which has no substantiation in terms of its impact. Draft the most talented player.
Oh, I 100 percent agree. I am very tired of the old "Giants Way" trope that leads us to taking "nice guy" players who end up sucking. But with a guy of this caliber and hype in this town, the media explosion not just locally, but nationally will be something to look out for with him, in terms of how he'll handle it.
And you're basing "how he'll handle it" based on what? For every Ed Whitson there's a Joe Willie Namath. If you disqualify a great prospect to draft a nice guy who is two pegs down, you'll be stuck with a team of nice guys who can't compete at the highest level. Draft talent. Not puppy dog sound bite machines. It's hard enough to find best players. Don't create reasons to pass on them.
For what it's worth - I like Williams over the other 2.
Quote:
He needs to go to a smaller market team. He will never make it in big market like the New York media
I'm sorry but this take is so flawed and dated and ridiculous. First off, every NFL market is a big market. The media and fans in Minnesota are relentless just like they are in NYC/NJ. MAybe slightly more intensity and we all know the traffic and cost of living here sucks, but it's still football. You still have to answer questions. You still have to win, eventually.
IF the only thing stopping you from drafting someone is this theory that the kid won't do well in one market while doing just fine in another market, you're over thinking it.
Talent goes a long way. Work ethic goes a long way. Put those two together and more often than not a player reached their potential. How they handle some ass fuck question in a PC matters not. How they handle a 3rd and 12 with 90 seconds left is what really matters. The questions get easier and easier the more a player wins.
So you think there is a market in the US that ESPN and NFL Network will simply skip?
This notion that New York breaks people is ridiculously outdated. Sports media is national and has been for over two decades.
Quote:
the prospect that Caleb is
I agree, he's certainly the best prospect since Luck.
Trevor Lawrence?
Quote:
He needs to go to a smaller market team. He will never make it in big market like the New York media
So you think there is a market in the US that ESPN and NFL Network will simply skip?
This notion that New York breaks people is ridiculously outdated. Sports media is national and has been for over two decades.
I said something similar above.
Just an asinine excuse to not draft a great talent.
There are other things I worry about with Williams just from playing the QB position.
Those stories exist for a lot of free agents who went to other markets with big expectations because of the deal they signed. It is the pressure of the deal, not NY. If it were New York alone, free agents would routinely flourish every where else, and we know they don't.
Uh, no they wouldn't. Use literal in the correct context!
They won't even tear the player to proverbial shreds. They will ask him stupid questions to which the player simply has to answer without really saying much and move the fuck on.
I can't take this unfounded fear of the media. They aint packing guns or knives and they can't hurt anyone. Give them bread crumbs that lead one to nowhere and move on.
Quote:
In comment 16369715 Giants said:
Quote:
He needs to go to a smaller market team. He will never make it in big market like the New York media
Was the big bad NY media mean to Eli? Were they mean to Strahan? Were they mean to Jeter? Are they mean to Judge?
The big bad NY isn't really that hard on players, provided they're winners. So if your argument is that Caleb won't win, that's its own discussion. But if that's not your concern, the media shouldn't really be either, IMO.
I don’t agree. Yes, if you are great and you reach that status, you’ll be able to manage it. But becoming great can take time and until you get there the media Will be relentless. It broke Sanchez, it broke Wilson, it broke Darnold, it breaks a lot of players with high potential.
Cmon, they didn't "break" anyone. Those QBs sucked. They sucked here and they will suck elsewhere if and when.
Sanchez ran into an OLs ass and threw too many INTs. HE was insulated by a good team and once that went away, he went away.
You win you're fine here. You lose for too long you aren't fine here. Same goes for anywhere else.
Reminder, the biggest sports drama shit show fest of all time took place in NYC. I present to you the 1977 Yankees. They won it all despite looking more like a zoo than a baseball team. The media couldn't get enough. Want more? 1986 Mets. Want more? The 1986 LT led NY Giants. Want more? The 2002 Giants. Eli and Coughlin in the mid to late 00s.
TALENT. Not PR.
And it’s not about getting a squeaky clean prospect, it’s about finding a way to measure the probability of a player handling additional pressure, which I think exists more here than anywhere else.
I’m fine drafting Williams, but I his baggage is notable and it’s going to be used against him from the get go. Can he handle that? Neither of us know.
And it’s not about getting a squeaky clean prospect, it’s about finding a way to measure the probability of a player handling additional pressure, which I think exists more here than anywhere else.
I’m fine drafting Williams, but I his baggage is notable and it’s going to be used against him from the get go. Can he handle that? Neither of us know.
Where do you think that pressure would be worse - New York or Dallas?
I admittedly don’t watch a lot of college football, but the personality / personal issues worry me significantly.
I see an RGIII and Johnny Manziel combination with Williams.
I REALLY hope he’s not the Giants pick.
Quote:
I can’t prove it to you, so I won’t bother trying. All I can say is plenty don’t agree with your take including many professionals.
And it’s not about getting a squeaky clean prospect, it’s about finding a way to measure the probability of a player handling additional pressure, which I think exists more here than anywhere else.
I’m fine drafting Williams, but I his baggage is notable and it’s going to be used against him from the get go. Can he handle that? Neither of us know.
Where do you think that pressure would be worse - New York or Dallas?
New York.
"We a team now." - ( New Window )
I have no idea what Williams' mental makeup is. However, I would not draft a 23 year old kid who hasn't played a down in the bigs that is already demanding a stake in ownership. Buh bye, good luck, thanks for interviewing.
They can't land a good QB ever.
Quote:
In comment 16369721 Strahan91 said:
Quote:
the prospect that Caleb is
I agree, he's certainly the best prospect since Luck.
Trevor Lawrence?
I think Luck is still the best out of all of them. Great size, football IQ, character traits, mechanics, everything.
Kinda sad thinking about what he could have been if not for injuries.
They can't land a good QB ever.
The fading has a lot to do with the level of competition. USC did not face anyone good until they played ND and in that game he was brutal. The conference schedule go tougher after that as they had to play the likes of Utah, Oregon, Wash, UCLA and even Arizona. I am more concerned about performance against quality teams.
Oof, that’s brutal. Basically the real life version of Bo Callahan.
You are extrapolating from that five second clip that the players are happy Williams is gone??
Is there more context I am not aware of...?
At the moment my bigger concern would be Williams's propensity for playing hero ball. Some of those crazy plays he makes didn't need to be that crazy.
At the moment my bigger concern would be Williams's propensity for playing hero ball. Some of those crazy plays he makes didn't need to be that crazy.
I do agree with you that where I would peg Williams if I was a GM/College Scout would depend significantly on my personal interviews with him. Since that, rightfully, does not get published for public consumption before the draft we probably won't know for years, if ever, how that went.
At the moment my bigger concern would be Williams's propensity for playing hero ball. Some of those crazy plays he makes didn't need to be that crazy.
I agree with your second paragraph. CW needs to become more scientist and less artist at the NFL level.
That clip to me is a bunch of fired up players reminding themselves they are in this as a team. In other words, a rallying cry you hear all the time...
Quote:
is how he fades down the stretch in a season. I don't know that he's a put the team on his shoulders and win at all times player.
The fading has a lot to do with the level of competition. USC did not face anyone good until they played ND and in that game he was brutal. The conference schedule go tougher after that as they had to play the likes of Utah, Oregon, Wash, UCLA and even Arizona. I am more concerned about performance against quality teams.
That is something that a friend of mine kept saying during his Heisman year, he fades against good completion. I went to the USC Oregon game this year and I had my scouting hat on. Mind you I'm no scout, but one thing that stood out was there were a few times where Oregon got to him and sacked him pretty hard, and the next play he stood in there and made a big play. I gave him props for that. He also was more athletic than I expected. That being said I thought he was clearly out played by Nix. There were moments in that game where I turned to my son and said that Nix is a really good.,throwing balls on a rope. I am an Oregon alum fyi. I haven't seen Drake Maye play but what I have read makes me want him. I would take a pass on Williams. I just don't believe in him, though I don't think he is going to be a bust.
Pretty much. I can't see anyway Chicago trades the pick to the Giants and misses out MHjr.
Quote:
This didn't make me feel better about Caleb Williams. "We a team now." - ( New Window )
Oof, that’s brutal. Basically the real life version of Bo Callahan.
This isn't exactly evidence that the Trojan players dislike their teammate Williams. They could simply be getting themselves pumped up for the game at hand.
At least that's what it seemed to me without the given title on the clip trying to possible manufacture an issue and these comments above.
You could be right though, is there more?
Williams is a tremendous talent, the most physically talented QB in the draft. He isn’t a perfect prospect, few are, but I think the bust factor is pretty low. If you have a conviction on him, you do what it takes to get him.
At the moment my bigger concern would be Williams's propensity for playing hero ball. Some of those crazy plays he makes didn't need to be that crazy.
Agreed, many of those would be problems in the NFL.
Quote:
In comment 16369891 Go Terps said:
Quote:
This didn't make me feel better about Caleb Williams. "We a team now." - ( New Window )
Oof, that’s brutal. Basically the real life version of Bo Callahan.
This isn't exactly evidence that the Trojan players dislike their teammate Williams. They could simply be getting themselves pumped up for the game at hand.
At least that's what it seemed to me without the given title on the clip trying to possible manufacture an issue and these comments above.
You could be right though, is there more?
The only added context as of right now is this was after the Holiday Bowl that Caleb opted out of.
Coincidentally, they're "now a team" the same game Caleb isn't even on the sideline.
Williams is a tremendous talent, the most physically talented QB in the draft. He isn’t a perfect prospect, few are, but I think the bust factor is pretty low. If you have a conviction on him, you do what it takes to get him.
Jon Gruden used to have a show on ESPN where he would interview the QB prospects in the upcoming draft. He interviewed Mahomes in 2017 and loved him as a prospect. Said he had never seen throws like Mahomes since Favre.
As you know, Gruden and Reid were on the same staff in Green Bay under Holmgren. Those guys know a quality QB when they see one...
So, did McAdoo. But I distressed... ;)
Gruden & Mahomes... - ( New Window )
I admittedly don’t watch a lot of college football, but the personality / personal issues worry me significantly.
I see an RGIII and Johnny Manziel combination with Williams.
I REALLY hope he’s not the Giants pick.
Which parts are you combining? Because I'm reading that as an injury-prone but talented QB who is a suicidal cokehead. But I don't see how Caleb fits that description except for the "talented QB" portion.
Quote:
In comment 16369912 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 16369891 Go Terps said:
Quote:
This didn't make me feel better about Caleb Williams. "We a team now." - ( New Window )
Oof, that’s brutal. Basically the real life version of Bo Callahan.
This isn't exactly evidence that the Trojan players dislike their teammate Williams. They could simply be getting themselves pumped up for the game at hand.
At least that's what it seemed to me without the given title on the clip trying to possible manufacture an issue and these comments above.
You could be right though, is there more?
The only added context as of right now is this was after the Holiday Bowl that Caleb opted out of.
Coincidentally, they're "now a team" the same game Caleb isn't even on the sideline.
Yeah, but meathead football players are prone to just parrot whatever pep talk their coaches just gave them before coming out of the locker room. So all it would have taken is a coach to say, "I know we're without some guys here and there's gonna be a lot of attention on the guys who opted out of the game. But we're gonna show them that we're still a great football team - let's get out there and show them that these guys in this room right now, we're a team. This is our team now!"
Or whatever, something to that effect. I agree that it's definitely something worth looking into if you're picking up at the top of the draft, but I'm not quite convinced just yet that this is Bo Callahan's 21st birthday party.
First off you probably correct so I'm not arguing against what you said. I've been trying to figure out if you are a team like Washington who will be a complete rebuild is it really smart to take a quarterback. I mean unless you think your rebuild is going to get done in 4 to 5 years shouldn't you wait on a quarter back who will end up eating your cap on his second contract and your halfway done with a rebuild. I don't know, just food for thought.
The stuff about whether he could handle the NY media is overblown IMO. I'm more concerned about his height, although even that is a minor concern given his success in college.
Quote:
No way he gets past 3 and Chicago if not taking a QB is only trading with NE or Washington and taking MHjr. Our only shot is QB 3.
First off you probably correct so I'm not arguing against what you said. I've been trying to figure out if you are a team like Washington who will be a complete rebuild is it really smart to take a quarterback. I mean unless you think your rebuild is going to get done in 4 to 5 years shouldn't you wait on a quarter back who will end up eating your cap on his second contract and your halfway done with a rebuild. I don't know, just food for thought.
No. You don't wait on QB/ Look at the Texans with Stroud. You don't get cute and try to time it. If you are bereft at the position and have a chance to add a potential star. You do it. This is what every successful team is doing.
Too many want the boy scout/altar boy over the talent that can produce wins. I don't remember the last time a merit badge won an NFL game.
Focus on the talent and upside.
There are legit concerns about CW ditching structure for the playground play. That's reasonable. But with the right coaching staff, that can be managed. And there are legit concerns about his ball security in the pocket. Again, that is a teachable fundamental.
Great prospect, but I would lean to Daniels right now because of his massive upside.
I respect your opinion but Williams has massive upside, probably greater than Daniels.
Quote:
In comment 16369857 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
I can’t prove it to you, so I won’t bother trying. All I can say is plenty don’t agree with your take including many professionals.
And it’s not about getting a squeaky clean prospect, it’s about finding a way to measure the probability of a player handling additional pressure, which I think exists more here than anywhere else.
I’m fine drafting Williams, but I his baggage is notable and it’s going to be used against him from the get go. Can he handle that? Neither of us know.
Where do you think that pressure would be worse - New York or Dallas?
New York.
With the national spotlight the Cowboys get? I don't understand that answer at all. Dak Prescott get's 100 times the scrutiny Eli or Daniel Jones got.
I respect your opinion but Williams has massive upside, probably greater than Daniels.
Based on his height, chance to have his body fill out, mobility and burst, is how I get there with JD.
I have no issue if anyone sees big upside with CW.
He produced 120 TDs in three years. That trumps the fumbles. Doesn't diminish them, but I'll trust the staff to fix it.
I think a lot of his fumbles might be connected to that "hero-ball" comment you may hear regarding Williams. Trying to do too much and actually creating the negative.
Can't say I have studied his fumbles to know if it should be a definite strike against him but I think we all know how the USC defense was a joke and I am sure Williams knew playing it conservative and/or punting too often wasn't going to win many games either.
Quote:
In comment 16369860 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 16369857 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
I can’t prove it to you, so I won’t bother trying. All I can say is plenty don’t agree with your take including many professionals.
And it’s not about getting a squeaky clean prospect, it’s about finding a way to measure the probability of a player handling additional pressure, which I think exists more here than anywhere else.
I’m fine drafting Williams, but I his baggage is notable and it’s going to be used against him from the get go. Can he handle that? Neither of us know.
Where do you think that pressure would be worse - New York or Dallas?
New York.
With the national spotlight the Cowboys get? I don't understand that answer at all. Dak Prescott get's 100 times the scrutiny Eli or Daniel Jones got.
Not sure what that matters though, Dak can handle it. You and I don’t know who can and can’t, I’m simply saying it’s a factor and I think it exists moreso in this area of the country than elsewhere.
Don’t agree on Dak getting 100x the scrutiny as Eli either - the vast majority of the media and non Giants fans thought Eli lucked into 2 SBs and is only looked up to because he’s a manning.
Quote:
In comment 16369941 give66 said:
Quote:
No way he gets past 3 and Chicago if not taking a QB is only trading with NE or Washington and taking MHjr. Our only shot is QB 3.
First off you probably correct so I'm not arguing against what you said. I've been trying to figure out if you are a team like Washington who will be a complete rebuild is it really smart to take a quarterback. I mean unless you think your rebuild is going to get done in 4 to 5 years shouldn't you wait on a quarter back who will end up eating your cap on his second contract and your halfway done with a rebuild. I don't know, just food for thought.
No. You don't wait on QB/ Look at the Texans with Stroud. You don't get cute and try to time it. If you are bereft at the position and have a chance to add a potential star. You do it. This is what every successful team is doing.
This^^^^. I'm focused on what the Giants do at 6, which WR between Nabers or Ordunze or a trade down perhaps.
Same, here. In 50+ years of watching QBs, I've never seen anyone with less ball security than CW. He basically hangs the ball out as far as he can from his body. Combined with bailing out from structure at an alarming rate, if he isn't coached into fundamental change, NFL defenses might eat him alive.
You’d be really impressed by his season last year. And don’t give me the ND game. Imagine the Giants benching Eli in 07 after the Vikings game?
Very interested to see Nix,Penix,Pratt and Rattler during the week of practice at Senior Bowl.
That said, I don’t know that I personally would take him and give up a ton to get him. If you could move up to take Maye or JD I would possibly as you wouldn’t have to give up as much nd I think you’re getting a superior QB also still. Lastly, I’m starting to believe the Giants might just stand pat, take a top WR and attempt to move back into the 1st to grab a guy like Nix or Penix.