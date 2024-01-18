Lance Zierlein on Bo Nix

Lance does the draft prospect scouting reports on NFL.com
“I need to put this out here early so people aren't shocked by it when it comes out in my scouting reports... I'm going to be much higher on Bo Nix than I guess everyone else will be. It was hard for me to watch his tape and not be impressed with his traits, mobility & arm talent.”
Nix has been a polarizing prospect here on BBI. There’s a ton of QB needy teams, and one thing is for sure, he will not be going lasting to the second round.
i think mccarthy has slightly better tools and faced better competition, but both similarly require leaps of faith projecting them into the pros. nix' leap is trusting whether or not prolific #'s in p12 can be replicated against tougher competition?
Physically, he's 6'2 but stout and a very good athlete. Really live arm.
The big question is - he ran a half field RPO offense at Oregon and a lot of his yards were YAC. Can he make full field progressions at the NFL level?
But given the talent that's there, if he shows well in interviews, on the whiteboard and in the S2 someone will absolutely take a chance on him.
And like I've said, the Giants like him a lot.
Agree with the comment about his athletic ability and he seems very sound mechanically which is not surprising. I saw some good toughness on the field as well.
1. Williams
2. Maye
3. Daniels
Now that the public starts to hear more feedback from scouting professionals (and they in turn are hearing from NFL scouts), the board will start to change. Often times someone in the media (not qualified professionals like LZ or Sy) will exclaim "....QB3 has taken a big jump up the board recently!"
My guess is that someone like Maye could wind up as QB4 or even QB5 by the time all is said and done. We'll all be "shocked" at first, but it will make some sense over time. It's not a "slide" it's just that the true professional evaluators are looking at the prospects vs. internet scouts and media types.
Imagine this scenario - top 3 QB's are off the board. The Giants love Nix. He's a guaranteed first round pick but picking him at 6 may be a bit of a "reach".
Have we seen that happen before? Hello twilight zone
Thinking back through some of the other drafts, who are some of the other qbs who at this point were perceived second round picks who shot up the charts? Mahomes comes to mind, probably others I am forgetting.
Commanders
Patriots
Cardinals???
Giants
Titans???
Raiders
Broncos
Vikings ??? Will they re-sign Cousins
Falcons
Saints???
The teams with ??? Might keep their incumbent starters, all others will definitely looking at QB in the draft. That’s a long list. I think we might see 6 QBs drafted in the first round.
Some also said he had all day to throw. If you watch one highlight video on youtube you see that is not always the case.
I was hoping NYG could somehow stay at 6, grab Nabers then trade back into round 1 and get Nix. The plan now maybe to grab Nix at 6 if the other 3 QB's are gone and try to grab his teammate Franklin from Oregon. That might be nice combo.
And day two is not a knock-on Nix's talent, btw. That also says a team views your upside pretty highly.
It was also an obvious reach in foresight.
And ensure they both will be out of a job in a year or two.
And ensure they both will be out of a job in a year or two.
If they hit on it, they won't be.
I'll never understand the idea that you can have a first round grade on a QB but you can't take him at 6, gotta take him at 26. What's it matter? You either hit and you're set or you miss. Why fuck around and risk losing him?
I recall you were all over Josh Rosen in the 2018 draft. Is it possible you don't know what you're talking about?
The few people I've watched do a film study on the him say a lot of the criticisms on Nix don't match his film. Zierlein mentions later on he doesn't assess QB's until the season is over. To summarize him "I was waiting for the Auburn Bo Nix to show up but I didn't see him"
Even though a lot of his throws were near the LOS he showed plenty of capability throwing the intermediate ball. His footwork is sloppy and again some questions on if he can run an NFL system.
Not sure Nix goes top 10 but I'd bet he doesn't sniff round 2.
I recall you were all over Josh Rosen in the 2018 draft. Is it possible you don't know what you're talking about?
I was also all over Mahomes in the 2017 draft.
And ensure they both will be out of a job in a year or two.
If they hit on it, they won't be.
I'll never understand the idea that you can have a first round grade on a QB but you can't take him at 6, gotta take him at 26. What's it matter? You either hit and you're set or you miss. Why fuck around and risk losing him?
Because people over-analyze the draft. So many gripes about the Lions draft this past year, took guys too early blah blah blah.
Meanwhile, they had a franchise altering infusion of talent and it's shown.
And ensure they both will be out of a job in a year or two.
If they hit on it, they won't be.
I'll never understand the idea that you can have a first round grade on a QB but you can't take him at 6, gotta take him at 26. What's it matter? You either hit and you're set or you miss. Why fuck around and risk losing him?
Gettleman had a lot of flaws but he had the same logic - and I think you're both right.
And ensure they both will be out of a job in a year or two.
If they hit on it, they won't be.
I'll never understand the idea that you can have a first round grade on a QB but you can't take him at 6, gotta take him at 26. What's it matter? You either hit and you're set or you miss. Why fuck around and risk losing him?
I guess that was the thinking with Daniel Jones.
And ensure they both will be out of a job in a year or two.
If they hit on it, they won't be.
I'll never understand the idea that you can have a first round grade on a QB but you can't take him at 6, gotta take him at 26. What's it matter? You either hit and you're set or you miss. Why fuck around and risk losing him?
Gettleman had a lot of flaws but he had the same logic - and I think you're both right.
Gettleman's logic was perfectly sound. It was just the player he chose that was the issue.
I'm sure I'm in the minority, but I don't see it with Odunze -- at least as a high first round pick. He doesn't seem to separate. When I have watched Washington, his catches are almost always contested. I have heard that Sy loves him; so I guess I have to watch more, but if he cannot separate against PAC 12 defenses, look out!
This is my concern with taking Nix in the first round:
"The big question is - he ran a half field RPO offense at Oregon and a lot of his yards were YAC. Can he make full field progressions at the NFL level?"
But I agree that someone will, quite possibly in the teens.
And ensure they both will be out of a job in a year or two.
If they hit on it, they won't be.
I'll never understand the idea that you can have a first round grade on a QB but you can't take him at 6, gotta take him at 26. What's it matter? You either hit and you're set or you miss. Why fuck around and risk losing him?
Gettleman had a lot of flaws but he had the same logic - and I think you're both right.
Gettleman's logic was perfectly sound. It was just the player he chose that was the issue.
I feel the same way about Nix as you do about Jones. I just do not see the upside in a system like Daboll runs to justify spending a Day 1 pick on him. If he slides to Day 2 and they like him, fine, but he is not someone I rush to overdraft just because we need a QB.
Draft good players. If Daboll identifies Nix as someone he can build his offense around, that is more important than anything else and he needs to ensure he acquires Nix.
Who would you rather have? Evan Neal at 7 in 2022 or Brock Purdy?
Draft good players. If Daboll identifies Nix as someone he can build his offense around, that is more important than anything else and he needs to ensure he acquires Nix.
Who would you rather have? Evan Neal at 7 in 2022 or Brock Purdy?
Who would you rather have? Daniel Jones at 6 in 2019 or Elgton Jenkins?
Funny how good you look in a conference where he had as much NFL talent as anyone and teams play zero defense.
Want nothing to do with him
Well of course. You have to hit on the player and be willing to move off the player if it doesn't work out.
Draft good players. If Daboll identifies Nix as someone he can build his offense around, that is more important than anything else and he needs to ensure he acquires Nix.
Who would you rather have? Evan Neal at 7 in 2022 or Brock Purdy?
Who would you rather have? Daniel Jones at 6 in 2019 or Elgton Jenkins?
I'd rather Leeroy Jenkins than Daniel Jones
Then if it works out well, he will be absent until they hit a bit of bad luck, struggle etc....
Then if it works out well, he will be absent until they hit a bit of bad luck, struggle etc....
I don't need this residence in your head. I've already got a house.
I think Nix would do well with Daboll.
Funny how good you look in a conference where he had as much NFL talent as anyone and teams play zero defense.
Want nothing to do with him
Oh, and Caleb Williams didn't play in the PAC 12?
And players never, ever grow and get better?
I recall you were all over Josh Rosen in the 2018 draft. Is it possible you don't know what you're talking about?
That's more than a little harsh, considering that Colin (Great Blue North Draft Report), our own Sy and NFL QB guru Greg Cosell, ALL had Rosen as their #1 QB in 2018.
And you're a big Daniel Jones guy too, am I right?
Maybe jeff57 isn't the only poster with an imperfect record.
That's more than a little harsh, considering that Colin (Great Blue North Draft Report), our own Sy and NFL QB guru Greg Cosell, ALL had Rosen as their #1 QB in 2018.
And you're a big Daniel Jones guy too, am I right?
Maybe jeff57 isn't the only poster with an imperfect record.
Good post. This is a tactic from posters who rarely put their ass on the line with opinions. But they expect those who do, to bat 1.000. It's beyond dumb at this point.
And news flash - most professional GMs get the majority of their picks wrong. Why? Because as much as the industry tries to science up the process of talent selection - which I support - it's still more art than science.
Now the crowd with Willis at pick 5 or 7. Back to QB school.
Daniel Jones Redux
Is a better prospect than Odunze or Nabers, but this team’s need at QB is greater than that of WR. I was hoping that the Giants would grab Odunze first and Nix in the second, but that is not going to happen. The Giants will either need to grab a QB at 6, or pull off a slight trade down and grab the 4th or 5th ranked QB prospect.
I'm sure I'm in the minority, but I don't see it with Odunze -- at least as a high first round pick. He doesn't seem to separate. When I have watched Washington, his catches are almost always contested. I have heard that Sy loves him; so I guess I have to watch more, but if he cannot separate against PAC 12 defenses, look out!
Did you see the National Championship? He was consistently open against the best defense in all of college football. That kid is a stud. He has great size, great speed, great hands, good route running and is a monster in contested catch situation. He will go in the top 10. Without question.
I remember earlier this year - some of our prominent posters were “all in” on Riley Leonard and Sam Hartman.
It's true Nix played in the Pac-12 and he was surrounded by great talent, but at least proof of productivity exists.
Daniel Jones Redux
Nix is more talented than Jones. Not lottery talent, but I would trust him to play QB for NYG over Jones...
The excuses go back 8 seasons? Unbelievable. Don’t you see how absolutely absurd you sound? Poor Daniel. Been a victim of circumstance since birth, apparently
So then why not draft a big athletic kid from a DIII school? Even if Jones's lack of college production is solely because of his supporting cast, where was the proof that he could actually play?
players like everything is equal. Oh my goodness look at his stats at this school that runs a completely different offense with no talent. Name me one Daniel Jones WR without looking in College?
The excuses go back 8 seasons? Unbelievable. Don’t you see how absolutely absurd you sound? Poor Daniel. Been a victim of circumstance since birth, apparently
I am saying comparing stats from two different teams with different talent, coaches, game plans, etc is stupid. Nothing to do with DJ then or now. You can Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels if you like? Different teams, different talent, different offense, different stats... It isn't that hard.
I remember earlier this year - some of our prominent posters were “all in” on Riley Leonard and Sam Hartman.
Before he got crushed with injuries, I believe Sy had Leonard as a potential top ten pick at one point. That certainly sparked my interest to watch him more.
players like everything is equal. Oh my goodness look at his stats at this school that runs a completely different offense with no talent. Name me one Daniel Jones WR without looking in College?
So then why not draft a big athletic kid from a DIII school? Even if Jones's lack of college production is solely because of his supporting cast, where was the proof that he could actually play?
I realize now I shouldn't have thrown in the part about name me one Daniel Jones WR in college. It just brins out the ADJHC.
Not sure why some downgrade him, its like the more success he had at Oregon the more people dismissed him. I understand he wasn't nearly as productive at Auburn, but I really believe the surrounding case matters in skill positions. I think he has the measurables, the background, and the success to be really good.
The few people I've watched do a film study on the him say a lot of the criticisms on Nix don't match his film. Zierlein mentions later on he doesn't assess QB's until the season is over. To summarize him "I was waiting for the Auburn Bo Nix to show up but I didn't see him"
Even though a lot of his throws were near the LOS he showed plenty of capability throwing the intermediate ball. His footwork is sloppy and again some questions on if he can run an NFL system.
Not sure Nix goes top 10 but I'd bet he doesn't sniff round 2.
I've seen a lot of Nix the past two seasons (big Ducks fan). He has the arm to make all the throws. But with Franklin, Johnson and Irving as three tremendous playmakers, he didn't need bombs very often - all he had to do was throw to them in space and watch them do their thing. But he did have plenty of big throws down the field these last two seasons when needed (which wasn't too often, because they CRUSHED everyone, especially this season. Except WA of course).
He can do it all - any throw, great pocket awareness, very mobile, can make all the reads, no health issues, solid frame, etc. He just doesn't seem to have that "wow" factor in any one area, which is why there is a (perceived) gap between him and the "big three".
That said, I'd be happy if he ended up in Blue....
someone on this site who said recently " I don't care which QB they draft as long as it is the guy they felt was their guy and they took a chance" will say how wrong they were for taking _____________ (NIX in this example) because they passed on ________________ (insert Daniels, Pennix) and will once again tout how stupid the organization is etc..
Then if it works out well, he will be absent until they hit a bit of bad luck, struggle etc....
I don't need this residence in your head. I've already got a house.
Ha ha, it's good to see you knew it was you. Then again so does everyone else.
Ironically, our biggest Ducks fan doesn't really like former Duck Justin Herbert.
Hmmmmmmm...
Ironically, our biggest Ducks fan doesn't really like former Duck Justin Herbert.
Hmmmmmmm...
Whenever did I ever say I disliked him? Show me - I'll wait.
I just think he's overrated...
Whenever did I ever say I disliked him? Show me - I'll wait.
I just think he's overrated...
Not a big deal. But it is interesting to read how gung how you are for Nix, but think Herbert is overrated.
So then why not draft a big athletic kid from a DIII school? Even if Jones's lack of college production is solely because of his supporting cast, where was the proof that he could actually play?
I realize now I shouldn't have thrown in the part about name me one Daniel Jones WR in college. It just brins out the ADJHC.
I won’t pretend to know anything about Jones receivers at Duke. But what I can tell you is that Jines was a ZERO star recruit coming out of high school. In fact, he wasn’t a recruit at all. Nobody wanted him. So he walked on at Duke. As a ZERO star recruit. A quick search of the receivers he played with I see numerous 3 star recruits. So, they were more highly thought of in the recruiting ranks than Jones was.
So knowing what we know, why is it your assumption that Jones was held back by playing with inferior talent? Why is it not on the table that it could actually be the opposite? Is it possible the zero star walk on had a negative effect on the receivers? Or is that just impossible for you to believe for some random, made up reason?
1-AA school, which means no athletic scholarships.
1-AA school, which means no athletic scholarships.
Correction - Ivy school = no athletic scholarships.
Giants would be lucky to get him.
1-AA school, which means no athletic scholarships.
I’m aware. I was referring to scholarship offers
players like everything is equal. Oh my goodness look at his stats at this school that runs a completely different offense with no talent. Name me one Daniel Jones WR without looking in College?
So then why not draft a big athletic kid from a DIII school? Even if Jones's lack of college production is solely because of his supporting cast, where was the proof that he could actually play?
I realize now I shouldn't have thrown in the part about name me one Daniel Jones WR in college. It just brins out the ADJHC.
I won’t pretend to know anything about Jones receivers at Duke. But what I can tell you is that Jines was a ZERO star recruit coming out of high school. In fact, he wasn’t a recruit at all. Nobody wanted him. So he walked on at Duke. As a ZERO star recruit. A quick search of the receivers he played with I see numerous 3 star recruits. So, they were more highly thought of in the recruiting ranks than Jones was.
So knowing what we know, why is it your assumption that Jones was held back by playing with inferior talent? Why is it not on the table that it could actually be the opposite? Is it possible the zero star walk on had a negative effect on the receivers? Or is that just impossible for you to believe for some random, made up reason?
Oh my goodness... a zero star recruit ended up playing well enough to get drafted while 3 stars WR didn't sniff the NFL... SHOCKING news. Wow that is soooo amazing. This must be the first time that has ever happened.
Look I get it you are the president of the ADJHC, but my stance stands. You can't compare college stats. How about Josh Allen's College stats compared to Baker Mayfields? Shouldn't that make Mayfield, who played with star power all around him, in a wide open offense, shouldn't Mayfield be better? His stats in college say so. Do you get it now or is your DJ hate so big you can't see how dumb you sound. Nothing to do with DJ or Nix... You can't compare stats like that. It means nothing.
Im thinking 5-6 QB's will be drafted in the first round.
Won’t happen often but players can get overlooked.
Won’t happen often but players can get overlooked.
LJax? He had offers from Auburn, Clemson, Florida and others.
Whenever did I ever say I disliked him? Show me - I'll wait.
I just think he's overrated...
Not a big deal. But it is interesting to read how gung how you are for Nix, but think Herbert is overrated.
Herbert is significantly more talented than Nix. I would have expected for him to have much more success than he has to date. Book isn't closed on him obviously, but he's been a disappointment so far, IMHO.
I think Nix will be a "good" QB as a floor. Will he be a great one? Obviously that's the big question (not just of him, but all of them). If he gets in the right system, I think he can be really good. I don't know that he's someone who can carry a team on his back. Then again, not many can - there are only so many Allen, Mahomes, Burrow types
Was a zero star recruit. Louisville was the only D1 program who wanted Lamar as a QB.
Won’t happen often but players can get overlooked.
LJax? He had offers from Auburn, Clemson, Florida and others.
I think he meant... offered him as a QB not that it was his only offer. Honestly I never heard that, but I could see it because LJax is such an athlete talent.
I would rather take Nabers and trade back up for a Nix, JJMC, or Penix.
Nix at 6, 2nd rounder on Franklin.
I would rather take Nabers and trade back up for a Nix, JJMC, or Penix.
that works too!
Nix at 6, 2nd rounder on Franklin.
I would rather take Nabers and trade back up for a Nix, JJMC, or Penix.
If that is the tier of QB you are looking at I doubt we need to trade up
Nix at 6, 2nd rounder on Franklin.
I would rather take Nabers and trade back up for a Nix, JJMC, or Penix.
If that is the tier of QB you are looking at I doubt we need to trade up
Nix, JJ, and Penix are QBs 4, 5, and 6. If QBs go 1, 2, 3 in the draft what are you going to do? At least one if not all will be drafted in the first round.
Quote:
Nix at 6, 2nd rounder on Franklin.
I would rather take Nabers and trade back up for a Nix, JJMC, or Penix.
If that is the tier of QB you are looking at I doubt we need to trade up
Nix, JJ, and Penix are QBs 4, 5, and 6. If QBs go 1, 2, 3 in the draft what are you going to do? At least one if not all will be drafted in the first round.
See Will Levis, Hendon Hooker, Malik Willis, Desmond Ridder, Matt Corral. Teams are not overdrafting Day 2 QB’s like it’s 2019
I think he meant... offered him as a QB not that it was his only offer. Honestly I never heard that, but I could see it because LJax is such an athlete talent.
Yeah, I still don't think that's accurate. Sometimes schools won't guarantee you to play position X or Y, but he was considered top 10-ish dual threat QB.
Quote:
Nix at 6, 2nd rounder on Franklin.
I would rather take Nabers and trade back up for a Nix, JJMC, or Penix.
If that is the tier of QB you are looking at I doubt we need to trade up
Nix, JJ, and Penix are QBs 4, 5, and 6. If QBs go 1, 2, 3 in the draft what are you going to do? At least one if not all will be drafted in the first round.
See Will Levis, Hendon Hooker, Malik Willis, Desmond Ridder, Matt Corral. Teams are not overdrafting Day 2 QB’s like it’s 2019
Those 3 are better than everyone you mentioned with exception of Hendon Hooker who was injured with an ACL and still went in the 3rd rounder. He was a 1st rounder when healthy. The QBs you mentioned are the Jordan Travis, Spencer Rattler, Joe Milton, Michael Pratt types in this draft and yes you can get them later.
I think he meant... offered him as a QB not that it was his only offer. Honestly I never heard that, but I could see it because LJax is such an athlete talent.
Yeah, I still don't think that's accurate. Sometimes schools won't guarantee you to play position X or Y, but he was considered top 10-ish dual threat QB.
Yeah I never heard that either... I did look it up and found this...
"Coming out of high school, Jackson was recruited by a number of colleges, including major football programs such as Auburn University, the Ohio State University, and Florida State University. Instead, he committed to the less-prestigious Louisville, whose coach, Bobby Petrino, promised Jackson that he would play quarterback and no other position"
I heard that one during the Heisman background stuff they often do before announcing the winner.
Thanks for posting.
I recall you were all over Josh Rosen in the 2018 draft. Is it possible you don't know what you're talking about?
That's more than a little harsh, considering that Colin (Great Blue North Draft Report), our own Sy and NFL QB guru Greg Cosell, ALL had Rosen as their #1 QB in 2018.
And you're a big Daniel Jones guy too, am I right?
Maybe jeff57 isn't the only poster with an imperfect record.
If by a big Daniel Jones guy you mean i hope to move one from him then yea.
67% Completion Percentage
9 TDs
131.4 Passer Rating
PFF Tweet on Nix - ( New Window )
If JJ shows well in the passing drills, his stock will go up. Ditto Nix. If team doctors look at Pennix’ knees and are happy, his stock goes up.
I think when all is said and done, all 6 will go on the first 20 picks.
NY is fortunate to have both those 2nd rounders.
If they go WR (for example) at 6, then they can create a package to move back into the 1st rd and grab their QB.
Maybe I’d be impressed if he actually had a throw more than five yards down the field and/or felt pressure
67% Completion Percentage
9 TDs
131.4 Passer Rating
PFF Tweet on Nix - ( New Window )
His under pressure rating is MUCH higher than any of the other QBs. Like 91 vs high 60s to low 70s.
When Under pressure last season
67% Completion Percentage
9 TDs
131.4 Passer Rating
PFF Tweet on Nix - ( New Window )
His under pressure rating is MUCH higher than any of the other QBs. Like 91 vs high 60s to low 70s.
That's what I saw too, watching him. Of course he played in an explosive quick throw offense but guess what? Most of the NFL is running similar concepts now. His ball placement is outstanding, and when I saw him in adverse or pressure situations he looked clutch.
1st WR Malik Nabers
2nd QB Bo Nix
2nd ER Bralen Trice
3rd DT Maason Smith
67% Completion Percentage
9 TDs
131.4 Passer Rating
PFF Tweet on Nix - ( New Window )
What does that even mean as some predictor moving into NFL play?
but be impressed by him every time you watched him play this year.
Maybe I’d be impressed if he actually had a throw more than five yards down the field and/or felt pressure
Are you referring to Nix? Again - I've seen a ton of him at Oregon, and he had PLENTY of throws of "more than 5 yards". So that's just a lazy statement by you...
When Under pressure last season
67% Completion Percentage
9 TDs
131.4 Passer Rating
PFF Tweet on Nix - ( New Window )
What does that even mean as some predictor moving into NFL play?
The point is that he - and Penix - won't see as many clean pockets as they did this year, so seeing how nix did when facing (granted, somewhat minimal) pressure is a good data point
Whenever did I ever say I disliked him? Show me - I'll wait.
I just think he's overrated...
Not a big deal. But it is interesting to read how gung how you are for Nix, but think Herbert is overrated.
It goes to your blind spot in understanding QB play. You favor arm strength and measureables over processing speed and decision making. Herbert’s arm gets him into as much trouble as it gets him out of. Processing is a problem- with the receiver corps he has, they should win shootouts and lose games. Instead, they end up with a losing record more often than he should.
The difference with aid is that he has enough arm but not Herbert’s arm- but his processing before and after the snap is far superior to Herbert’s. Ironically, posters here want to bash Nix for short throws that put his receivers I a position to get solid YAC- which is what Daboll WANTS to do but doesn’t have QB (or OL) too I’ll it off.
And the issue is, where exactly can you even predict a suitor so you can trade back up for him?
Whenever did I ever say I disliked him? Show me - I'll wait.
I just think he's overrated...
Not a big deal. But it is interesting to read how gung how you are for Nix, but think Herbert is overrated.
It goes to your blind spot in understanding QB play. You favor arm strength and measureables over processing speed and decision making. Herbert’s arm gets him into as much trouble as it gets him out of. Processing is a problem- with the receiver corps he has, they should win shootouts and lose games. Instead, they end up with a losing record more often than he should.
The difference with aid is that he has enough arm but not Herbert’s arm- but his processing before and after the snap is far superior to Herbert’s. Ironically, posters here want to bash Nix for short throws that put his receivers I a position to get solid YAC- which is what Daboll WANTS to do but doesn’t have QB (or OL) too I’ll it off.
Herbert needs a good coach. If Harbaugh goes there you'll see what he really is.
Williams
Maye
Daniels
Nix
McCarthy
All go in the top 15 of the draft
And Penix goes at the end of the first.
There’s a ton of NFL teams that need a starting QB. Just look at the last few weeks of the NFL season. There were 10-15 Backup QBs starting.
I just think he's overrated...
Not a big deal. But it is interesting to read how gung how you are for Nix, but think Herbert is overrated.
It goes to your blind spot in understanding QB play. You favor arm strength and measureables over processing speed and decision making. Herbert’s arm gets him into as much trouble as it gets him out of. Processing is a problem- with the receiver corps he has, they should win shootouts and lose games. Instead, they end up with a losing record more often than he should.
The difference with aid is that he has enough arm but not Herbert’s arm- but his processing before and after the snap is far superior to Herbert’s. Ironically, posters here want to bash Nix for short throws that put his receivers I a position to get solid YAC- which is what Daboll WANTS to do but doesn’t have QB (or OL) too I’ll it off.
Yes, you said it much better than I did. He's had two alpha dogs at WR in Allen and Williams. Granted, they have both been hurt from time to time (williams more than allen), but the point is, he's had at least one practically all of the time, and both for MANY games. Plus he's had eckler, who is probably in the top 2-3 all around RB's in the league.
Yes, the defense hasn't been great and they've lost a good amount of one score games. But he should be winning lots of shootouts.
Some posters have blamed it on coaching. But he's such a talent he should be overcoming any coaching perceived shortfalls.
The point is that he - and Penix - won't see as many clean pockets as they did this year, so seeing how nix did when facing (granted, somewhat minimal) pressure is a good data point
It's a data point, but I'm not sure how good it is.
And that's because the NFL game is infinity more complex and faster than college. It's not even close. One is Calculus 2; the other is addition and subtraction.
The point is that he - and Penix - won't see as many clean pockets as they did this year, so seeing how nix did when facing (granted, somewhat minimal) pressure is a good data point
It's a data point, but I'm not sure how good it is.
And that's because the NFL game is infinity more complex and faster than college. It's not even close. One is Calculus 2; the other is addition and subtraction.
Of course it is! But it's good to see how they react to pressure in college. While it doesn't always translate, I would be worried if a guy failed facing pressure in college - that guy has no chance to succeed in the NFL. I wonder what Penix numbers look like?
We know that the big three faced plenty of pressure, and their success is (partially) why they are so highly rated. That said, I'm not completely sold on Maye - he seemed to regress this year - but I'm no expert, so if those experts are willing to dismiss his shortcomings this year as an aberration, who am I to judge?
It goes to your blind spot in understanding QB play. You favor arm strength and measureables over processing speed and decision making. Herbert’s arm gets him into as much trouble as it gets him out of. Processing is a problem- with the receiver corps he has, they should win shootouts and lose games. Instead, they end up with a losing record more often than he should.
The difference with aid is that he has enough arm but not Herbert’s arm- but his processing before and after the snap is far superior to Herbert’s. Ironically, posters here want to bash Nix for short throws that put his receivers I a position to get solid YAC- which is what Daboll WANTS to do but doesn’t have QB (or OL) too I’ll it off.
I favor arm strength and other physical attributes because they convey.
No one on the planet, even the professionals, know if processing speed/decision making at the college level will convey. The NFL game is an entirely different universe compared to college.
It's probably the biggest X factor in QB evaluation.
I know Herbert's arm was great at Oregon and that it would be great in the NFL.
Neither you nor I have any idea if Nix will process in the NFL like he may have at Oregon. NFW,
And 75% of his throws were under 10 yards.
If NYG (or any other team) wants a Nix or Penix, they will have to do better than "trade up to the late 1st" to get them. I suspect both end up going top 20
I could potentially see McCarthy being the one who makes it to the 2nd. But again, the run on QB's could be so great that he too ends up going in the 1st.
Of course it is! But it's good to see how they react to pressure in college. While it doesn't always translate, I would be worried if a guy failed facing pressure in college - that guy has no chance to succeed in the NFL. I wonder what Penix numbers look like?
What exactly do you mean failed facing pressure in college?
Of course it is! But it's good to see how they react to pressure in college. While it doesn't always translate, I would be worried if a guy failed facing pressure in college - that guy has no chance to succeed in the NFL. I wonder what Penix numbers look like?
What exactly do you mean failed facing pressure in college?
Meaning if Nix's numbers were terrible, that would be a really bad sign, as he didn't face a ton of pressure. So if his numbers were bad in that limited sample size, there would be no way he could succeed in the NFL.
To be clear, I'm not saying his pressure numbers means he will definitely succeed in the NFL - the pressure stats are a small(ish) sample size - but i'd be worried if the numbers from that sample size was bad
And 75% of his throws were under 10 yards.
Where did he post that? I didn't see it. Would love to, Eric always posts excellent stats
However - the point I made earlier was - he hasn't had to throw the ball deep becuase of his excellent playmakers. But to your point - if 75% of his throws were under 10, that means 25% were over 10. Not a high number to be sure, but shows that he CAN do it. When he needed to. But as I said, he didn't need to because of his playmakers.
Just posted thst Nix had 10 more throws this year they traveled 10+ yards than he did throws behind the LOS.
And 75% of his throws were under 10 yards.
Where did he post that? I didn't see it. Would love to, Eric always posts excellent stats
However - the point I made earlier was - he hasn't had to throw the ball deep becuase of his excellent playmakers. But to your point - if 75% of his throws were under 10, that means 25% were over 10. Not a high number to be sure, but shows that he CAN do it. When he needed to. But as I said, he didn't need to because of his playmakers.
It’s in Christian’s thread. Unless I totally misread it which is possible cause I’m not feeling wells
I have become indifferent on Nix. But if the Giants draft him - I cheer my ass for him.
Just posted thst Nix had 10 more throws this year they traveled 10+ yards than he did throws behind the LOS.
And 75% of his throws were under 10 yards.
Where did he post that? I didn't see it. Would love to, Eric always posts excellent stats
However - the point I made earlier was - he hasn't had to throw the ball deep becuase of his excellent playmakers. But to your point - if 75% of his throws were under 10, that means 25% were over 10. Not a high number to be sure, but shows that he CAN do it. When he needed to. But as I said, he didn't need to because of his playmakers.
And btw, his numbers over 10 yards were very good.
Whenever did I ever say I disliked him? Show me - I'll wait.
I just think he's overrated...
Not a big deal. But it is interesting to read how gung how you are for Nix, but think Herbert is overrated.
It goes to your blind spot in understanding QB play. You favor arm strength and measureables over processing speed and decision making. Herbert’s arm gets him into as much trouble as it gets him out of. Processing is a problem- with the receiver corps he has, they should win shootouts and lose games. Instead, they end up with a losing record more often than he should.
The difference with aid is that he has enough arm but not Herbert’s arm- but his processing before and after the snap is far superior to Herbert’s. Ironically, posters here want to bash Nix for short throws that put his receivers I a position to get solid YAC- which is what Daboll WANTS to do but doesn’t have QB (or OL) too I’ll it off.
How are you measuring and assessing this processing speed before and after for Nix? And comparing it to a pro bowl NFL QB like Herbert?
Back it up.
I prefer Nix at the end of 1 over JJ (JJ can’t seem to put any touch on any of his throws) and over Daniels at 6.
When I see Nix, I see a guy who is mobile, really good es capability, and can make all the throws. He’s very good at reading the defense pre-snap and knowing where to go with the ball, but if things break down he can still extend the play and play outside of structure.
If the Giants one Nabers/Odunze, plus Nix, I’d be very happy.