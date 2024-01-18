Duggan: Joe Schoen erred in ‘expediting’ Giants’ rebuild. M.S. : 8:49 am

"Will he learn from his mistake?"



By Dan Duggan

Jan 18, 2024

The Athletic



Excerpt:



Explaining the failed signing of wide receiver Parris Campbell, Schoen revealed his approach to the second offseason of the New York Giants’ rebuild. "We were trying to add some weapons,” Schoen said. “You do a deal with (quarterback) Daniel (Jones), and you see how it was structured, so you try to expedite the process and give him a chance to succeed.”



Schoen has preached patience in almost every other news conference since taking over as GM two years ago. But his actions last offseason made it clear he had hit the accelerator on the deliberate rebuild he promised. His comments last Monday confirmed the altered approach.



My guess is that within the next two years Joe Schoen will churn this roster over more so than he did in his first two years, and if you believe in the term "tear down," then I think you will see a major one starting quite soon.



