Duggan: Joe Schoen erred in ‘expediting’ Giants’ rebuild.

"Will he learn from his mistake?"
By Dan Duggan
Jan 18, 2024
The Athletic
Excerpt:
Explaining the failed signing of wide receiver Parris Campbell, Schoen revealed his approach to the second offseason of the New York Giants’ rebuild. "We were trying to add some weapons,” Schoen said. “You do a deal with (quarterback) Daniel (Jones), and you see how it was structured, so you try to expedite the process and give him a chance to succeed.”
Schoen has preached patience in almost every other news conference since taking over as GM two years ago. But his actions last offseason made it clear he had hit the accelerator on the deliberate rebuild he promised. His comments last Monday confirmed the altered approach.
My guess is that within the next two years Joe Schoen will churn this roster over more so than he did in his first two years, and if you believe in the term "tear down," then I think you will see a major one starting quite soon.
Seriously. Paris Campbell is accelerating the process? He was worth the gamble. It didn't work out.
2. Daboll is a stone wall in press conferences; Schoen is more forthright and you can actually read between the lines with him and learn stuff.
3. I think the basic argument is true here--the Giants probably pivoted from a longer-term rebuild with Jones. The costs of that were probably Parris Campbell (negligible), Darren Waller (more significant), and the Jones contract itself (going to be painful for the next year).
My take is: if you really want to know if the Giants still believe in Jones, the answer will come based on whether or not they restructure his deal to free up space. If they do, they still believe; if they don't, he's on the way out.
Campbell was not used appropriately either. He's not overly quick, however he is fast. I would have liked to see a more vertical game with him but with Josh Ezeudu in at LT during this team and Jones getting demolished behind the haphazard line - it really had no chance of ever materializing.
That's a good question I cannot answer. Maybe Joe Schoen and John Mara can come to some understanding that -- the need to take a step backwards -- is the quickest way to go forward.
In any event, my bet is that (assuming his knee is OK) Daniel Jones will get the majority of snaps in 2024 while Bo Nix or some other high QB draftee sits and learns for a season. And then the Giants part ways with Daniel Jones in 2025, unless he takes them deep into the playoffs with a boffo season. In which case, Bo Nix will sit for two seasons.
But how many twelve months ago would have not hung him for doing the above?
Feels like for ten years, every offseason we look back and say we should have just bit the bullet and did an honest rebuild. And we never really have, fully. It’s always a half as tear down.
If this team ever does get a competent offensive line again, they'd better keep adding serious depth every offseason, because one thing we have learned is that a great line can go bad very quickly.
It was a bit disconcerting to see Joe say he might have looked at the ‘22 through ‘rose colored glasses’.
It was a bad mistake, but what matters now is that you recognize the mistake and work to correct it, not double down on it. Don't chase your losses, Joe.
Over John Mara's dead body!
I don't think a full teardown is coming because what are you tearing down? We have oline pieces that will not be here but they are not being shed to move on, the bulk of them have never been so basically we are just bringing in guys as others just leave.
Jones and Barkley are the BIG teardowns- Barkley being let go (ie not re-signed) is step one and then getting our QB that we WILL be building around is step two. I have no doubt Jones will probably be the starter in 2024 (probably) but I have no doubt Schoen and Daboll want their own guy.
We'll have a decent idea of which way the wind is blowing soon enough.
Ballard, Robinson, and Hyatt are better long term prospects. The Giants would have been much better off focusing on developing those guys.
The problem isn't Paris Campbell or whoever, its that Schoen decided to sacrifice cap space, and flexibility for the future to try to jump start the winning now. Thats not something you should do in the beginning of a rebuild, and its the kind of thing we rightfully criticized Gettleman for.
In other words, Jones is a 160 million dollar back-up QB at best.
Jones is the reason why getting quality WR's will mean absolutely nothing to the advancement of this team, because he won't be able to throw the ball to them.
Jones is a disaster, and thanks to the moronic decision to extend his contract and pay him the salary of an elite QB, the team's rebuild is a massive failure.
We'll have a decent idea of which way the wind is blowing soon enough.
He inched closer to a crippling one. Which are few and far between in the NFL anyway.
And yes, Schoen now has to figure a way out of this mess, quickly.
One problem... if he over-achieved in Year One, and under-achieved in Year 2, then Joe Schoen is more-or-less back to Square One. And Square One represents the end of the 2021 Season with both Gettleman and Judge heading out the door.
This is the same behavior Gettleman displayed after - wait for it - a 6-10 season simply because the Giants were in the division hunt on the last weekend. The same behavior Jerry Reese exhibited after McAdoo’s 11-win season in 2016. 3 different HC’s, 3 different GM’s, what is the common thread?
And to all of the Mara fanboys, I’m not necessarily suggesting that Mara is telling his GM’s what to do, but he has regularly ignored foundational problems masked by “winning” seasons (how 6-10 counts, I have no idea). How much of Schoen’s buying spree was spurred on by Mara insisting the Giants were ready to take the next step? We’ll never know, but we’ve had 3 different regimes make the same mistake in an 8 year period. Either they’re hiring the wrong people or the problem is in the owner’s suite.
If you are Joe Schoen, how do you say "Or...we could just let Jones and Barkley go because this year was Daboll squeezing all the juice he could out of the lemon, and we still need to stay on track with a more foundational rebuild?"
I don't believe Mara told Schoen what to do with the Jones contract. But you can't convince me the dynamic last season was not something just like this. It aligns with everything we have heard publicly from Mara and explains the "we love you...for right now" contract they gave to Jones.
Was waiting for you to chime in, you could have written this article. Sometimes its not fun admitting someone was right but you were spot on with this.
The Jones mistake was substantial and puts this regime at a disadvantage. Ultimately I see their path to longevity (at least 2 years) being a 1st round QB and fortifying the OL in a major way.
The issue as Christian pointed in a thread the other day is - Schoen has already used significant draft capital trying to do so. Do you keep using 2-4 round picks on OL? In theory you eventually figure it out, but every pick that missed was a chance at filling other holes on the roster. And right now that roster still resembles Sargento swiss cheese.
Still, this regime needs to show improvement & a plan of action next year. You do that by having a rookie QB show flashes and building up the OL. If you hit on those moves and win 7-9 games, the arrow will be pointing up.
We all think about job security whether we admit or not. Is the organization gonna go all in on a rookie qb in year 4 of this regime? Doesn’t make sense for either party. Year 4 they’ll need to be a playoff team and from Mara’s perspective - I may be getting rid of these guys at the end of the year, I’d rather let a new regime pick the QB.
As you can tell, I’m an overthinker…..but my logic deduces the Giants are going QB no matter what round 1. The issue is I see 3 QB’s off the board by their pick. I believe one of Daniels or Nix (most likely Nix) will be there and at the end of the day I’m not sure if they can afford to let their guy go and play the game of trying to trade back up.
This regime is not in a desirable position and unfortunately it feels like the chips are stacked against them a bit.
The questionable moves to me so far are:
1.) Jones - should have either picked up the 5th year option the year before or tagged him last offseason
2.) Barkley - should have paid the extra reported $1 million to get him inked to a three year deal so they could tag Jones
3.) Feliciano - he would have been our best guard this season and would have been relatively cheap
4.) Waller - the hamstring injuries continued. May have been better to keep the picks and the cap space. We’ll see what they decide this offseason with him.
I’m not going to list Neal because he was hurt this season and I also blame a lot of the line’s struggles on coaching. When you look at the play of Feliciano, and even Hernandez it shows you how bad the coaching was here.
I agree. The “tear down” should have happened after the butt rape from the Eagles last January. Hard to do after making the playoffs
Quote:
I warned about fool's gold after the playoff win, and the machine rolled right on down Mistake Mountain.
A rookie QB also likely buys Daboll and Schoen at least two more seasons. If they go out with Jones next year and put up less than 9 or 10 wins we are looking at another wave of coaching changes.
Were you guys fooled by the Eagles collapse? How about Dallas getting their asses handed to them at home by GB?
What was the option at QB after the season if not signing Jones? Hind sight is always easy.
If you are Joe Schoen, how do you say "Or...we could just let Jones and Barkley go because this year was Daboll squeezing all the juice he could out of the lemon, and we still need to stay on track with a more foundational rebuild?"
I don't believe Mara told Schoen what to do with the Jones contract. But you can't convince me the dynamic last season was not something just like this. It aligns with everything we have heard publicly from Mara and explains the "we love you...for right now" contract they gave to Jones.
It was very dangerous to go into 2022 with Jones & Barkley on expiring contracts. Schoen never got a clean slate. He had two "faces of the franchise" each drafted in the top 10 with numerous people still in the building who were very high on each player. This was not Adam Peters going to WSH. On the day of Schoen's presser, we had Mara talking about how much the team has screwed Jones up.
This doesn't get mentioned enough, but Schoen not having a high end QB level prospect within the top 10 in 2022 made his job that much harder. Knowing they were declining his option, he would have taken a QB there.
Once Daboll had the year he had and won a playoff game, they were in trouble. Too many people in the building felt vindicated in their decisions imo.
It would have been better to trade Jones & Barkley prior to 2022 and go through the lumps in 2022. Then, they'd be in position for Stroud/Young/Richardson in 2023.
It didn't work. Lots of signings don't work out.
It was a low risk signing.
I think he drank the Kool Aid after last season. But I do think he recognizes that, which is comforting to me. He isn’t delusional.
This year speaks more to the dysfunction of Daboll’s preparation and coaching staff more than personnel decisions IMO.
I think he caved into an exuberant John Mara who saw in the Minnesota win exactly what he wanted to see, and simply dismissed the 2-5-1 finish to the regular season and the lopsided beatdown by the Eagles.
John Mara loves the Giants probably more than anything on earth except his own family, but my guess is his excitement and joy at the playoff win took a lot of options off the table for Schoen, who needed to be a lot more realistic about the season.
The overarching issue is will ownership sign off on drafting a QB in round one ten months after deciding to give Jones his contract. Will they be able to trade up for one, given the cost and how it will render their job of filling other holes even more difficult. Giants put themselves in a brutal spot, with a recent history suggesting they won't be able to dig out.
Who in the building stands up and turns this ship in the correct direction is a huge, desperate question. The 2023 Giants were an exercise in futility.
Fix the o-line and the team should be able to compete regardless of who the QB is. If they fix the line AND get the QB right, it should be a playoff team for sure.
At this time, they can’t count on Jones. They must draft a QB to have the option.
Agree with this. Schoen made a significant commitment to Daniel Jones and sought to enhance his immediate return on that investment with Campbell. That's the kind of move I would expect him to make. I understand the need to fill column space but this is a reach.
I also get the impression that guys like Leonard and Raanan may be too inclined to serve as willing tools for those who are seeking to promote an agenda in exchange for page views. The need to generate controversy to enhance readership has always been prevalent going back to the newsprint days. Most of us probably realize that it comes with the territory, but I'd like to think consumers are more discerning now.
I like Duggan as well but stuff like this gives me pause. Now that the NYT purchase of The Athletic has had a chance to percolate, I wonder if he isn't under increasing pressure to produce additional eyeballs.
The overarching issue is will ownership sign off on drafting a QB in round one ten months after deciding to give Jones his contract. Will they be able to trade up for one, given the cost and how it will render their job of filling other holes even more difficult. Giants put themselves in a brutal spot, with a recent history suggesting they won't be able to dig out.
Who in the building stands up and turns this ship in the correct direction is a huge, desperate question. The 2023 Giants were an exercise in futility.
The more fundamental question is, does the front office now view 2022 as fool's gold, or do they believe 2022 is who this team is, and 2023 was an unfortunate set back due to injuries?
If Mara still views 2022 like some on this forum do - a weird blip on an upward trajectory - we will likely see them try to build up around Jones.
Fix the o-line and the team should be able to compete regardless of who the QB is. If they fix the line AND get the QB right, it should be a playoff team for sure.
At this time, they can’t count on Jones. They must draft a QB to have the option.
If they shared the view that a good Oline means it doesn't matter who the QB is, then Jones would have never gotten the contract he did.
The Giants believe who the QB is matters a great deal.
The overarching issue is will ownership sign off on drafting a QB in round one ten months after deciding to give Jones his contract. Will they be able to trade up for one, given the cost and how it will render their job of filling other holes even more difficult. Giants put themselves in a brutal spot, with a recent history suggesting they won't be able to dig out.
Who in the building stands up and turns this ship in the correct direction is a huge, desperate question. The 2023 Giants were an exercise in futility.
I think it will be telling how Schoen handles Saquon. If we don't even extend a competitive offer and he leaves for a modest deal, I think it will be a good sign that he's truly in charge and is looking to rebuild. The Jones deal structure was also a tell and 2023 could not have gone worse for Jones. If they aren't going to enact the escape plan he had built into the deal coming off a horrific 2023 (His play and injuries), what was the point in structuring it that way at all?
I think he caved into an exuberant John Mara who saw in the Minnesota win exactly what he wanted to see, and simply dismissed the 2-5-1 finish to the regular season and the lopsided beatdown by the Eagles.
John Mara loves the Giants probably more than anything on earth except his own family, but my guess is his excitement and joy at the playoff win took a lot of options off the table for Schoen, who needed to be a lot more realistic about the season.
Excitement, joy, and revenue from full stadiums.
When the boss is on a 'path' it's pretty difficult to challenge, even privately.
It's even more difficult to level with the Boss who thinks his family history has somehow created a unique football prodigy gene across the bloodline. Tough, tough job for any GM, but they go nowhere unless he and head coach can do a better job of influencing.
Good posts here; the essence of the problem.
Tierney coaching Penix and Nix is really good development at the Senior Bowl.
Tierney coaching Penix and Nix is really good development at the Senior Bowl.
Agree and the more and more I've been studying Nix, he looks like he could be their "type". Especially Daboll. He has some fire in him in is interviews. Can move and obviously has the production.
You miss the point. It all revolves around the offensive line. If you can't block, you can't win, regardless of the QB. And, at the beginnning of the year with Thomas hurt, there were jail breaks half the time - the worst OL in the league by far. No NFL QB could have been consistently accurate, not stared down receivers, not missed open receivers, etc. Not saying Jones is great, but NOBODY could have played well with what he had as an offenive line - NOBODY. A new QB will not make a difference until the OL gets fixed.
I tend to agree with Mike in Ohio, it's the most logical explanation of the dynamic at play, to me. Not so much meddling as it is bumbling and influencing.
If this were Gettleman I’d be more worried. I think Schoen is bright enough to acknowledge his mistakes and turn them into learning moments. But we will see
Quote:
Yes, but they kinda did it to themselves. That's basically what Schoen's comment about rose-colored glasses refers to. They put too much weight on the playoff win, and forgot about all the other more obvious signs the team was running on a remedial offense with virtually no chance versus good or very good football teams.
The overarching issue is will ownership sign off on drafting a QB in round one ten months after deciding to give Jones his contract. Will they be able to trade up for one, given the cost and how it will render their job of filling other holes even more difficult. Giants put themselves in a brutal spot, with a recent history suggesting they won't be able to dig out.
Who in the building stands up and turns this ship in the correct direction is a huge, desperate question. The 2023 Giants were an exercise in futility.
The more fundamental question is, does the front office now view 2022 as fool's gold, or do they believe 2022 is who this team is, and 2023 was an unfortunate set back due to injuries?
If Mara still views 2022 like some on this forum do - a weird blip on an upward trajectory - we will likely see them try to build up around Jones.
Yep, and given their tendency to run the team much like a fan would, my confidence in them is LOW right now.
Quote:
This team will never advance as long as Jones is supposed to be their top QB. Jones lacks accuracy in his throwing abilities, he gives away who his target is before each snap, so he is easy to read from the opponents side. His best weapon is his ability to scramble and run with the ball for first downs, yet after his ACL injury that tactic will not be used.
You miss the point. It all revolves around the offensive line. If you can't block, you can't win, regardless of the QB. And, at the beginnning of the year with Thomas hurt, there were jail breaks half the time - the worst OL in the league by far. No NFL QB could have been consistently accurate, not stared down receivers, not missed open receivers, etc. Not saying Jones is great, but NOBODY could have played well with what he had as an offenive line - NOBODY. A new QB will not make a difference until the OL gets fixed.
Were you guys fooled by the Eagles collapse? How about Dallas getting their asses handed to them at home by GB?
What was the option at QB after the season if not signing Jones? Hind sight is always easy.
Jones ran basic and conservative concepts in 2022. Then they paid him like an excellent starter. And they opened up the offense in '23 and he failed miserably.
Maybe next time pay the QB based on what he has proven he can do, and not based on faith and projections
In comment 16370727 Fishmanjim57 said:
Quote:
You're allowed to solve more than one problem at once. Good teams look to improve all areas of their roster at all times, they're never "set" at any position. The Patriots had Tom Brady, a Super Bowl winning QB in 2001, and during his career drafted the following QBs
And at most 3/10 ended up being worth it (Cassel, Jimmy G, Brissett) so you had 7/10 end up as being wasted picks. They would have been better off with a Tommy DeVito as a UDFA and using the pick somewhere else.
Would Barkley still be on the team??
Mara doesn't call the shots but he has an outsized presence which affects the decisions of the GM's.
3 GM's, 5 coaches, and we have the same issues. Gm's come in trying to turn the ship around while keeping Mara's chosen few onboard. It just doesn't work.
I've made the same point in the past. It's bizarre that such an unaccompllshed and clearly flawed quarterback was given no competition in 5 years. This speaks to the dysfunction more than any other fact.
And at most 3/10 ended up being worth it (Cassel, Jimmy G, Brissett) so you had 7/10 end up as being wasted picks. They would have been better off with a Tommy DeVito as a UDFA and using the pick somewhere else.
How many day 2-3 picks end up being "wasted" anyway?
Quote:
I like Duggan but I think he's overreacting to that one single word in Schoen's press conference.
Agree with this. Schoen made a significant commitment to Daniel Jones and sought to enhance his immediate return on that investment with Campbell. That's the kind of move I would expect him to make. I understand the need to fill column space but this is a reach.
I also get the impression that guys like Leonard and Raanan may be too inclined to serve as willing tools for those who are seeking to promote an agenda in exchange for page views. The need to generate controversy to enhance readership has always been prevalent going back to the newsprint days. Most of us probably realize that it comes with the territory, but I'd like to think consumers are more discerning now.
I like Duggan as well but stuff like this gives me pause. Now that the NYT purchase of The Athletic has had a chance to percolate, I wonder if he isn't under increasing pressure to produce additional eyeballs.
Schoen’s attempt at immediate ROI wasn’t Campbell, it was Waller. Campbell was the kind of move teams make all the time, a low-risk signing where you hope a change of scenery will spur improvement. Waller involved giving up picks, taking on money, and extending the pain for immediate cap relief.
Even if Schoen didn’t want to mention Jones, the Waller trade was a much better example than signing Campbell for peanuts.
Wrong way to look at it imho. He was insurance against the room being decimated yet again with injuries and Robinson coming off an ACL. Just because you have no claims doesn't mean the insurance policy was a poor choice.
Blame pro personnel for an overpay, perhaps, but who was your option last offseason?
I agree. I actually wanted him in the draft. He had that "it" factor and was just cocky enough for NY
It was a bit disconcerting to see Joe say he might have looked at the ‘22 through ‘rose colored glasses’.
You mean like damn near everyone here did, up until the events of the first offensive series of the year vs Dallas? IIRC, a lot of us here though we could not only be competitive but also win that game....all up until the end of that first series. Season was over after that.
Quote:
I read that article yesterday.
It was a bit disconcerting to see Joe say he might have looked at the ‘22 through ‘rose colored glasses’.
You mean like damn near everyone here did, up until the events of the first offensive series of the year vs Dallas? IIRC, a lot of us here though we could not only be competitive but also win that game....all up until the end of that first series. Season was over after that.
Guilty.
Quote:
I read that article yesterday.
It was a bit disconcerting to see Joe say he might have looked at the ‘22 through ‘rose colored glasses’.
You mean like damn near everyone here did, up until the events of the first offensive series of the year vs Dallas? IIRC, a lot of us here though we could not only be competitive but also win that game....all up until the end of that first series. Season was over after that.
First of all, I’m going to call BS on “damn near everyone” here feeling we were contenders. There were a number of us calling for pumping the breaks. I don’t know how anyone could look at 2022, with most of the wins being within one score, and say that team was a SB contender.
Secondly, we’re fans, we’re allowed, even expected, to be irrational. It’s a problem if the front office falls for it too.
They were bidding against themselves, thanks to the fact that they painted themselves into a corner by announcing to the entire universe that they wanted to sign Jones and franchise Barkley.
Schoen attempted to improve upon a team that needed improving. His failure was that the improvement didn't happen.
Jones is the poster child for the failure. Very, very few people (even in the anti-Jones crowd) thought he would regress so badly. It may have been a mistake in shelling out for a DJ re-sign, but at the time, the mistake was thought to be that he wasn't good enough, NOT that he would shit the bed so hard.
The reality is that any QB at the helm needed more weapons. It would have been a major failure to not attempt to acquire some. How did it work out for the OL taking the approach of developing what they had with only a draft choice for new talent? Not very well. Maybe they'd have been better off switching the roles, with emphasis on the OL, and just rolling the dice on the receiving unit.
Ultimately, the execution flunked. They zigged when they should have zagged here, while zagging when they should have zigged there. Poor evaluations of existing talent, and talent to be brought in. Meet the new Boss. Same as the old Boss.
That is the error in a nutshell.
Now, there is a way to correct that enormous mistake quickly, but that requires focus and managing the inept owner.
Instead, I expect Schoen will either remain committed to Jones as the starter or try some nuanced, thread-the-needle, mental gymnastics non-sense that wastes more time with Jones still on the team but not starting.
If it's the latter, many will run to defend Schoen for trying to play it smart and clever because his hands were tied (of course, he tied his own hands).
If you are Joe Schoen, how do you say "Or...we could just let Jones and Barkley go because this year was Daboll squeezing all the juice he could out of the lemon, and we still need to stay on track with a more foundational rebuild?"
I don't believe Mara told Schoen what to do with the Jones contract. But you can't convince me the dynamic last season was not something just like this. It aligns with everything we have heard publicly from Mara and explains the "we love you...for right now" contract they gave to Jones.
I was going to post something similar, except I think Mara did probably have some conversation with Schoen about the negotiations / franchise tag situation, and made it clear to "get it done."
Here's what I have to say about Joe Schoen and the resigning of Jones. I don't believe Schoen had a true choice when it came to resigning Jones. I believe that in the months prior to the signing, there is no doubt Schoen and Mara had conversations. And if any of you think that Mara didn't communicate the feelings he has expressed about Jones, probably in a more direct way such as, "find a way to get it done," then I don't know what to tell you.
Further, what was the alternative. Do you really think Judge could've sold Mara on a plan like, "we're going to sign Jacoby Brissett, probably stink for for a year while we look for a franchise QB in the draft to bring along?" that this plan would've at all been amenable to Mara? There were no good alternatives in free agency. Carr was the best one, and he's not the long-term answer.
But even if nothing at all was said, something I'm doubtful of, if Schoen let Daniel walk after that season and playoff win, I think Mara would've been livid, and I think Schoen probably sensed that. Moreover, even if Jones had flopped elsewhere, Mara would be wondering what might have been if only he had stayed a Giant.
I don't blame Schoen for signing DJ. I don't even blame him for not using the tag, because that would've prevented him from doing things like signing Okereke. I blame Mara.
He can't help himself.
Fix the o-line and the team should be able to compete regardless of who the QB is. If they fix the line AND get the QB right, it should be a playoff team for sure.
At this time, they can’t count on Jones. They must draft a QB to have the option.
Come on Ivan. You think all we have to do is get the right QB and we'll be like the Texans with Shroud? I will argue that the Texans have quite a young team and are better prepared as an organization than we ever will be.
If he didn't feel confident in challenging Mara, I hope he is now. Then we may have our GM. If he isn't ok challenging Mara, or worse, agrees with Mara, then we will probably be back in the GM market in 2-3 years.
And this is not meant to portray Mara as some malignant idiot running the team. He certainly isn't. His problem is he sees the team - and some players - through an optimistic fan's eyes. He believes Jones and Barkley are vital players because he likes them and wants them to be Giants.
Schoen is not in an easy spot at all, but he should not have expected to be based on the situation he signed up for two years ago.
I don't blame Schoen for signing DJ. I don't even blame him for not using the tag, because that would've prevented him from doing things like signing Okereke. I blame Mara.
So, in your world, you are giving Schoen a total pass on keeping Jones?
JFC.
In comment 16370834 Since1965 said:
Quote:
In comment 16370727 Fishmanjim57 said:
Quote:
You miss the point. It all revolves around the offensive line. If you can't block, you can't win, regardless of the QB. And, at the beginnning of the year with Thomas hurt, there were jail breaks half the time - the worst OL in the league by far. No NFL QB could have been consistently accurate, not stared down receivers, not missed open receivers, etc. Not saying Jones is great, but NOBODY could have played well with what he had as an offenive line - NOBODY. A new QB will not make a difference until the OL gets fixed.
And at most 3/10 ended up being worth it (Cassel, Jimmy G, Brissett) so you had 7/10 end up as being wasted picks. They would have been better off with a Tommy DeVito as a UDFA and using the pick somewhere else.
3/10 isn't too bad. And you miss the more important point anyway about taking swings.
Good post rsjem
This is the same behavior Gettleman displayed after - wait for it - a 6-10 season simply because the Giants were in the division hunt on the last weekend. The same behavior Jerry Reese exhibited after McAdoo’s 11-win season in 2016. 3 different HC’s, 3 different GM’s, what is the common thread?
And to all of the Mara fanboys, I’m not necessarily suggesting that Mara is telling his GM’s what to do, but he has regularly ignored foundational problems masked by “winning” seasons (how 6-10 counts, I have no idea). How much of Schoen’s buying spree was spurred on by Mara insisting the Giants were ready to take the next step? We’ll never know, but we’ve had 3 different regimes make the same mistake in an 8 year period. Either they’re hiring the wrong people or the problem is in the owner’s suite.
Yeah, Mara was the only one sharing 'We're' back sentiments. I remember plenty of media folks saying the same thing along with most here.
The only way the Campbell signing failed to expedite the process is if it cost them someone else who could have made a difference for the next three or four years. Who exactly was that Mr. Duggan? Every GM signs free agents every year that don't work out, just like they draft guys who don't work out.
Did the Campbell signing keep them from drafting a good receiver? No. So how exactly was signing a low cost receiving option in an attempt the help the offense misguided, especially when the team was desperate for receivers. The problem with all this speculation is no one will ever know what this year's offense could have been because of all the injuries. Especially on the O line.
schoen's mistake was exactly what he said though i dont think the expediting was the problem as much as how they did it. he took on big injury risks with campbell/waller and an even bigger gamble on jones while trusting what was a bad offensive line last year to get better via addition by subtraction.
he made bad choices. period.
i dont understand the rush to take away people's responsibilities to what is their job. schoen said the day he did the jones deal "tagging him was a worst case scenario". as an unproven rookie GM he had the freedom to pass on the 5yo option in 2022, why do we think he didnt have the freedom to resign jones to whatever contract he wanted post 2023 when he had been in consideration for exec of the year?
a key reason why that was a worst case scenario was because the extra $10m on this year's cap would have made it harder for him to add waller/campbell. and after all those moves he chose to sign ashawn robinson for roughly the same cap hit as julian love. like i said, just bad choices.
Neither of us knows for sure, but I have never worked for someone who is passionate about their organization who did not make his feelings known on important decisions. I don't expect the Giants are different.
So, in your world, you are giving Schoen a total pass on keeping Jones?
JFC.
I think the only choice he had was extending Jones given the dynamic with Mara and how 2022 went down.
And no, franchise tagging Jones instead of Barkley was only an option to extend the window to extending Jones. If you think this team could've afforded the ~$34M to have Jones on the franchise tag in 2023 you are delusional. They needed the cap space. The difference in the tag with Jones and Barkley was ~$20M in cap space for 2023. That was needed cap space.
Under the circumstances, Schoen gave more money to Jones that I would've preferred, but the upside of that was getting the 2-year out, and to get that probably meant coming up on the money side of the equation. I greatly prefer the 2-year out (which is now only 1 more year).
That deal cost Schoen basically nothing in terms of being able to move on from Jones to his preferred choice at QB. It wasn't there in free agency, and it wasn't there at their pick in the draft, so the soonest they could do something in terms of a pick in the draft was this one, and the deal he made with Jones allowed him to still draft that 1st round QB this draft...or next year. This is a good thing.
Schoen was in a terrible position, and he navigated it the best he could.
If there is a criticism, it's that perhaps not to give DJ the 5th year option was the wrong one. But at the time, it felt right. DJ played just well enough in 2022 to make it look bad in hindsight, which I didn't expect. Had that not happened, DJ is headed to free agency right now.
But even if nothing at all was said, something I'm doubtful of, if Schoen let Daniel walk after that season and playoff win, I think Mara would've been livid, and I think Schoen probably sensed that. Moreover, even if Jones had flopped elsewhere, Mara would be wondering what might have been if only he had stayed a Giant.
I don't blame Schoen for signing DJ. I don't even blame him for not using the tag, because that would've prevented him from doing things like signing Okereke. I blame Mara.
He can't help himself.
No way. That contract is on Schoen, he is the GM. And it is up to him to make the assessment/eval, recommend what his strategy and plan is, and do so in a persuasive manner when facing questions or dissent.
If he couldn't get consensus then he had the fall back approach of the Franchise Tag to solve for that scenario. But again. he needed to show commitment and persuasiveness to get even the FT executed.
So Schoen either failed on the ultimate eval with DJ or he failed on the available approaches and process. Take your pick but that's where the blame lies.
it would have been infinitely easier to extend barkley to save a little money on the 2023 cap relative to his tag amount, and tag jones. do we think mara would have liked to see barkley extended instead of tagged?
before the deadline hit i think that's what i thought would happen just because it's a much simpler negotiation to work out, the only reason to be as aggressive with jones as they were is if they (schoen/daboll) really believed in him and didnt want to give him $32m guaranteed without it counting towards a bigger extension.
Well said
Were you guys fooled by the Eagles collapse? How about Dallas getting their asses handed to them at home by GB?
What was the option at QB after the season if not signing Jones? Hind sight is always easy.
Tommy Devito had a similar year as a passer as Jones did in 2023
Were you guys fooled by the Eagles collapse? How about Dallas getting their asses handed to them at home by GB?
What was the option at QB after the season if not signing Jones? Hind sight is always easy.
Jones IS one of the limited skill players.
Everything we read during the contract negotiotions indicated that the Jones camp were fixated on getting to $40 aav. Hell, they started the negotiations at $50 aav. Schoen should've just called his bluff, but Mara outright admitted that he basically called Jones and begged him to take the $40 million deal (which is hilarious), so all leverage was basically lost in the end.
Neither of us knows for sure, but I have never worked for someone who is passionate about their organization who did not make his feelings known on important decisions. I don't expect the Giants are different.
so what was mara's influence on declining the 5yo?
what was his influence on holding the line w/ barkley over less $ than they gave parris campbell for 1 year?
or in 2019 when they benched eli after 1 game?
i never said mara doesn't have passionate known opinions or some level of input on big decisions - all owners do in every sport (and every business). the ultimate responsibility is with the people whose jobs are on the line (schoen/daboll). if they allow career defining decisions they dont believe they arent the right guys.
You miss the point. It all revolves around the offensive line. If you can't block, you can't win, regardless of the QB. And, at the beginnning of the year with Thomas hurt, there were jail breaks half the time - the worst OL in the league by far. No NFL QB could have been consistently accurate, not stared down receivers, not missed open receivers, etc. Not saying Jones is great, but NOBODY could have played well with what he had as an offenive line - NOBODY. A new QB will not make a difference until the OL gets fixed.
And at most 3/10 ended up being worth it (Cassel, Jimmy G, Brissett) so you had 7/10 end up as being wasted picks. They would have been better off with a Tommy DeVito as a UDFA and using the pick somewhere else.
The point here is the thought process & taking swings, not so much how each player performed in hindsight
Schoen deserves blame no doubt, but I don't think he could have just moved off both Jones & Barkley. Not using the tag on Jones is the big error.
Schoen went from not talking to Jones during the bye week about a contract to 4 years, $160M. It doesn't add up.
schoen's mistake was exactly what he said though i dont think the expediting was the problem as much as how they did it. he took on big injury risks with campbell/waller and an even bigger gamble on jones while trusting what was a bad offensive line last year to get better via addition by subtraction.
he made bad choices. period.
i dont understand the rush to take away people's responsibilities to what is their job. schoen said the day he did the jones deal "tagging him was a worst case scenario". as an unproven rookie GM he had the freedom to pass on the 5yo option in 2022, why do we think he didnt have the freedom to resign jones to whatever contract he wanted post 2023 when he had been in consideration for exec of the year?
a key reason why that was a worst case scenario was because the extra $10m on this year's cap would have made it harder for him to add waller/campbell. and after all those moves he chose to sign ashawn robinson for roughly the same cap hit as julian love. like i said, just bad choices.
Nice post.
Started with 4 swinging doors at o-line and rapidly became 5.
I am still not as brilliant as the pre-school group who knows that if only a different QB, the surrounding cast would not matter, no matter that our guys were so clueless they seemed hesitant to even consider blocking.
Would have liked to have seen Brady or Rogers function behind our group. And yes, I believe that at some point, the health preservation mode did switch on with DJ. Different strokes for different folks. It may be permanent. He may need psycho-therapy where he is asked to imagine himself not getting killed behind the Giants o-line. Or he may be fine if he gets confident that usually he will only deal with a single free rusher.
Schoen deserves blame no doubt, but I don't think he could have just moved off both Jones & Barkley. Not using the tag on Jones is the big error.
Schoen went from not talking to Jones during the bye week about a contract to 4 years, $160M. It doesn't add up.
he also went from not talking to dexter lawrence or andrew thomas during bye week to massive extensions.
and went from talking to love to letting him walk at a lower number.
he made bad decisions. no need to remove his responsibility in that.
you are correct that he wasnt going to move off jones after a winning season with a road playoff win. but he could have tagged him. they literally went down to the wire in that negotiation within minutes of the deadline, if he didnt want to extend him he could have just run out the clock.
Schoen deserves blame no doubt, but I don't think he could have just moved off both Jones & Barkley. Not using the tag on Jones is the big error.
Schoen went from not talking to Jones during the bye week about a contract to 4 years, $160M. It doesn't add up.
This. There was no combat to declining the 5th year option. The playoff win as fraudulent as it was, gave him enough ammo.
The only way the Campbell signing failed to expedite the process is if it cost them someone else who could have made a difference for the next three or four years. Who exactly was that Mr. Duggan? Every GM signs free agents every year that don't work out, just like they draft guys who don't work out.
Did the Campbell signing keep them from drafting a good receiver? No. So how exactly was signing a low cost receiving option in an attempt the help the offense misguided, especially when the team was desperate for receivers. The problem with all this speculation is no one will ever know what this year's offense could have been because of all the injuries. Especially on the O line.
If you cant't recognize the difference between the owner/president of the team openly voicing "we're back" vs. fans and media sharing the same sentiment, you're a lost cause.
But on the off chance that you're not quite hopeless, do you think you might be capable of recognizing when a specific reference (Campbell) is meant to represent the overall activity and guiding plan, rather than just the singular granularity of one particular signing? Maybe there's some politics involved in only mentioning the acquisition/signing of a player who is no longer on the roster so that the GM isn't openly declaring it a mistake to add/re-sign any of the players who are still on the roster?
I don't think that's an especially nuanced interpretation, either. But maybe you disagree.
John has to stop publicly talking about personnel/individual players.
Jones was very solid in 2022 with limited skill players around him. The injuries and tough schedule to start were the main reasons for the bad season.
Were you guys fooled by the Eagles collapse? How about Dallas getting their asses handed to them at home by GB?
What was the option at QB after the season if not signing Jones? Hind sight is always easy.
Tommy Devito had a similar year as a passer as Jones did in 2023
Better, if we're being honest, and that should tell you all you need to know about Jones as a passer. As a passer he is not a first round talent, even today. It is a rank embarrassment that we continue to trot him out there.
John has to stop publicly talking about personnel/individual players.
i assume you mean mara stop talking publicly, but thats a double edged sword. jim dolan and jeff wilpon stopped commenting publicly more than a decade ago, how did that silnce get received by fans when those teams were constantly at the bottom of the standings? how does leon rose's silence get received today?
Once the playoff win happened, I'm confident the influence from all the Maras, Abrams, McDonnell & I think there was even a Tisch quote played a role.
Schoen deserves blame no doubt, but I don't think he could have just moved off both Jones & Barkley. Not using the tag on Jones is the big error.
Schoen went from not talking to Jones during the bye week about a contract to 4 years, $160M. It doesn't add up.
he also went from not talking to dexter lawrence or andrew thomas during bye week to massive extensions.
and went from talking to love to letting him walk at a lower number.
he made bad decisions. no need to remove his responsibility in that.
you are correct that he wasnt going to move off jones after a winning season with a road playoff win. but he could have tagged him. they literally went down to the wire in that negotiation within minutes of the deadline, if he didnt want to extend him he could have just run out the clock.
Lawrence and Thomas were under contract for 2024, and Thomas in particular couldn't be extended until the 2023 offseason anyway.
Those examples don't hold water, IMO.
Schoen deserves blame no doubt, but I don't think he could have just moved off both Jones & Barkley. Not using the tag on Jones is the big error.
Schoen went from not talking to Jones during the bye week about a contract to 4 years, $160M. It doesn't add up.
he also went from not talking to dexter lawrence or andrew thomas during bye week to massive extensions.
and went from talking to love to letting him walk at a lower number.
he made bad decisions. no need to remove his responsibility in that.
you are correct that he wasnt going to move off jones after a winning season with a road playoff win. but he could have tagged him. they literally went down to the wire in that negotiation within minutes of the deadline, if he didnt want to extend him he could have just run out the clock.
The move wasn't to tag Jones, the best move was to let him become an unrestricted free agent and negotiate with him on the open market. The Giants tied their own hands and severely overestimated Jones' market value and severely underestimated their leverage. Schoen got taken to the woodshed by the league and by Jones' reps.
One more fiasco like this and Schoen is finished.
Schoen deserves blame no doubt, but I don't think he could have just moved off both Jones & Barkley. Not using the tag on Jones is the big error.
Schoen went from not talking to Jones during the bye week about a contract to 4 years, $160M. It doesn't add up.
This is what confounds me to this day. Using the tag--
1/ would have been the much more fiscally conservative route knowing that so much of a re-build had to continue;
2/ cap space implications for '23 would have been positive;
3/ even not knowing how '23 would play out, not signing his 5th year option indicated that Schoen and Daboll had reservations--how Jones played under the tag would have likely resolved these to a much better understanding of what the team had with him;
4/ the downside would be if Jones had a great year in '23, but then FO would be playing with house money and a franchise QB.
FT Jones and givng SB a contract his team could have accepted are in different $$ stratospheres.
In comment 16371017 Sean said:
Quote:
Lawrence and Thomas were under contract for 2024, and Thomas in particular couldn't be extended until the 2023 offseason anyway.
Those examples don't hold water, IMO.
thomas you're correct but there was no reason he couldnt have started negotiating with lawrence or any other player. they prioritized love/barkley and ironically ended up not extending.
John has to stop publicly talking about personnel/individual players.
It's not necessarily unusual for owners to praise their quarterbacks, but what I've noticed with John is always what the team can do for Jones, and not what he can do to help the team.
When you see the Chiefs and Bengals owners talk about Mahomes and Burrow - around the time they extended them - they discussed what great players they were but that the contracts needed to be reasonable enough to facilitate team building.
Jerry Jones once compared Dak to Brady but with major caveats that Dak needed to raise his game, he even acknowledged the comparison was a stretch.
With Mara and Jones, it's always about giving him a better supporting cast, not about him improving aspects of his own game. I don't think this is going to fly anymore because if you're trashing his supporting cast, you're criticizing some Schoen's hand-picked players!
John has to stop publicly talking about personnel/individual players.
It's not necessarily unusual for owners to praise their quarterbacks, but what I've noticed with John is always what the team can do for Jones, and not what he can do to help the team.
When you see the Chiefs and Bengals owners talk about Mahomes and Burrow - around the time they extended them - they discussed what great players they were but that the contracts needed to be reasonable enough to facilitate team building.
Jerry Jones once compared Dak to Brady but with major caveats that Dak needed to raise his game, he even acknowledged the comparison was a stretch.
With Mara and Jones, it's always about giving him a better supporting cast, not about him improving aspects of his own game. I don't think this is going to fly anymore because if you're trashing his supporting cast, you're criticizing some Schoen's hand-picked players!
not really, he still could have been extended. i would have tried and said so at the time and we know from later reporting that schoen didnt even try when he acknowledged he only approached 2 players.
lawrence would have been well within his rights to pass on the #'s i suggested below (he ended up making more) but nothing was standing in the way from schoen from trying for 3 extensions instead of 2.
comps for potential extensions 11/3/2022 - ( New Window )
I have to think that his seat is starting to get warm and if we have another disaster season he will be on the hit seat. The star players on the team are mostly from the previous regime. There are some promising players but the Pro Bowl / All Pro guys are not from him. It’s early to Judge the picks but early results are a mixed bag considering where we drafted.
I think year 3 is going to be interesting. Are last years draft picks going to step up? The 1st 3 rounds Thibs, Neal, Robinson & Ezeudo. Not enough results after 2 seasons.
schoen's mistake was exactly what he said though i dont think the expediting was the problem as much as how they did it. he took on big injury risks with campbell/waller and an even bigger gamble on jones while trusting what was a bad offensive line last year to get better via addition by subtraction.
he made bad choices. period.
i dont understand the rush to take away people's responsibilities to what is their job. schoen said the day he did the jones deal "tagging him was a worst case scenario". as an unproven rookie GM he had the freedom to pass on the 5yo option in 2022, why do we think he didnt have the freedom to resign jones to whatever contract he wanted post 2023 when he had been in consideration for exec of the year?
a key reason why that was a worst case scenario was because the extra $10m on this year's cap would have made it harder for him to add waller/campbell. and after all those moves he chose to sign ashawn robinson for roughly the same cap hit as julian love. like i said, just bad choices.
Great post.
That's materially different than the impending UFAs that Schoen did engage with during the 2022 season.
not really, he still could have been extended. i would have tried and said so at the time and we know from later reporting that schoen didnt even try when he acknowledged he only approached 2 players.
lawrence would have been well within his rights to pass on the #'s i suggested below (he ended up making more) but nothing was standing in the way from schoen from trying for 3 extensions instead of 2. comps for potential extensions 11/3/2022 - ( New Window )
He could have been extended, sure. But there would be very little impetus from the Giants to accelerate the process during the bye week because there would be very little benefit besides long-range security/stability and knocking out something that had an element of inevitability to it.
Contrast that with players who would become unrestricted free agents at the end of the 2022 season - those players not only represented immediate action items (because they would be off the roster for 2023 without a new contract), they also represented varying degrees of competition for consideration on the tag front. Getting Barkley and/or Love signed at the bye would have cleared the deck somewhat for any potential scenario with Jones. Having either/both enter the offseason as UFA would put them into the mix for a tag.
Lawrence didn't fit the urgency on either front. That's why I maintain that his situation was materially different.
You could make a case that Slayton would have been. Jones certainly did fit that same scenario. Neither of them were reportedly engaged during the 2022 bye, and both of them actually did wind up with multi-year contracts in the 2023 offseason, so who knows?
That money could have been put towards signing Isaac Seumalo.
Wrong way to look at it imho. He was insurance against the room being decimated yet again with injuries and Robinson coming off an ACL. Just because you have no claims doesn't mean the insurance policy was a poor choice.
Blame pro personnel for an overpay, perhaps, but who was your option last offseason?
Don’t agree. Signing a quality OG was way more important than signing a marginal WR just to have another warm body in the room.
I am with BW on this issue now. The blame here belongs with Schoen and Schoen alone. Yes, Mara loves DJ and undoubtedly pushed his agenda on Schoen last year, overtly or passive aggressively. But the answer for DJ was always the franchise tag. And if Schoen simply couldn't get his head around the cap hit in 2023, then a modest "take it or leave it" contract with a ceiling at the Carr/Geno level was the only possible answer. What Schoen did will forever go down as the dumbest decision ever made by this franchise. Worse than anything Gettleman or Reese did. And even though I appreciate the Mara meddling excuse, it is not his fault here. It is Schoen's fault. The most important part of the Giants GM job is saving the owner from himself. Schoen not only failed in this case, but knowingly and enthusiastically poured diethyl ether on the fire.
So the Parris Campbell signing is just another symptom of the fundamental DJ decision and the "weapons for DJ" requirement for such a weak player. Putting aside the obvious fact that the Giants essentially let 2023 pro bowler Julian Love go to pay for such weapons, it has been the modus operandi for this team for five years now (see Golladay, Tate et al). And the Barkley debate is completely due to the dud we have at quarterback. We never would have put a gun to Barkley's head to stay at a ridiculous cap hit for a rebuilding team if DJ wasn't our quarterback.
So there is no patience left for Schoen. He either gets an elite quarterback in this draft or he doesn't. And I don't mean "tries" to get an elite quarterback. If he drafts the next Zach Wilson in the first round, or the next Ryan Nassib in later rounds, his credibility will be completely shot with the coaches and players, and it will only be a matter of time before he is gone.
I am with BW on this issue now. The blame here belongs with Schoen and Schoen alone. Yes, Mara loves DJ and undoubtedly pushed his agenda on Schoen last year, overtly or passive aggressively. But the answer for DJ was always the franchise tag. And if Schoen simply couldn't get his head around the cap hit in 2023, then a modest "take it or leave it" contract with a ceiling at the Carr/Geno level was the only possible answer. What Schoen did will forever go down as the dumbest decision ever made by this franchise. Worse than anything Gettleman or Reese did. And even though I appreciate the Mara meddling excuse, it is not his fault here. It is Schoen's fault. The most important part of the Giants GM job is saving the owner from himself. Schoen not only failed in this case, but knowingly and enthusiastically poured diethyl ether on the fire.
I think one possibility is that Schoen actually loves Jones. The draft will be telling about this, but Schoen won't be the first outsider who has come through this building that fell in love with Jones. See Joe Judge.
You could make a case that Slayton would have been. Jones certainly did fit that same scenario. Neither of them were reportedly engaged during the 2022 bye, and both of them actually did wind up with multi-year contracts in the 2023 offseason, so who knows?
the slayton point is a great one but respectfully i think it only proves the point further than schoen has been somewhat hot/cold/reactionary in his decision making.
remember by the bye week they had had a full offseason program, training camp, preseason, and more than a half season of practices/game tape. in lawrence's case he was a captain and had a long track record of health. nobody is saying they had to get a deal done, but schoen somehow went from not even inquiring to $90m in the span of like 9 more games. even if they only thought of him as a 40m player at the bye week, nothing was stopping them from trying if they had a conviction that he was a core player. the earlier you start negotiating the bigger the discount is typically expected bc the comps are different.
in slayton's case they went from forcing a paycut in sept, to not talking to him in november, to extending him march for double what they cut his pay from. 360 degrees in 6 months. love, another captain, went the opposite path in the 4 months from nov to march.
to me the trend is overly reactionary decision making, and with how things ended up with jones we could probably say the same there with their aggression to extend vs. tag. and i say that as somebody who probably has the least issue with the jones contract of anybody even today. i just always found the comment about tagging being a "worst case scenario" strange (along with the decisions on barkley and love).
Quote:
Lots of really good discussion and insight here.
I am with BW on this issue now. The blame here belongs with Schoen and Schoen alone. Yes, Mara loves DJ and undoubtedly pushed his agenda on Schoen last year, overtly or passive aggressively. But the answer for DJ was always the franchise tag. And if Schoen simply couldn't get his head around the cap hit in 2023, then a modest "take it or leave it" contract with a ceiling at the Carr/Geno level was the only possible answer. What Schoen did will forever go down as the dumbest decision ever made by this franchise. Worse than anything Gettleman or Reese did. And even though I appreciate the Mara meddling excuse, it is not his fault here. It is Schoen's fault. The most important part of the Giants GM job is saving the owner from himself. Schoen not only failed in this case, but knowingly and enthusiastically poured diethyl ether on the fire.
I think one possibility is that Schoen actually loves Jones. The draft will be telling about this, but Schoen won't be the first outsider who has come through this building that fell in love with Jones. See Joe Judge.
This is becoming more and more probable. You are right. The draft will tell if he is truly going to acknowledge his gargantuan error or double down on it. My guess is, you will see another "weapon for Daniel" in the first round of the draft... followed by that weapon landing squarely in Schoen's back as he exits the building for the final time next year...
If NYG goes 8-9 in 2024 with Bo Nix showing flashes of being a big time QB, everyone will feel great.
If NYG goes 8-9 with Jones/Taylor/DeVito with no long term resolution at QB, this will feel like a rudderless situation.
If NYG goes 8-9 in 2024 with Bo Nix showing flashes of being a big time QB, everyone will feel great.
If NYG goes 8-9 with Jones/Taylor/DeVito with no long term resolution at QB, this will feel like a rudderless situation.
the key difference this year is that unlike the previous 2 it is a very strong qb class with multiple options who could fit well in round 1.
this situation likely wouldnt presently feel any less rudderless if you swapped devito with malik willis, matt corral, kenny pickett, ridder, howell, or will levis. or tyrod/jones with 34 yo geno smith, 29 yo baker mayfield, 28 yo gardner minshew, 33 yo derek carr. the only difference with the latter list is that they'd have more cap room to....expedite more things!?!?
If NYG goes 8-9 in 2024 with Bo Nix showing flashes of being a big time QB, everyone will feel great.
If NYG goes 8-9 with Jones/Taylor/DeVito with no long term resolution at QB, this will feel like a rudderless situation.
Mara and Schoen have to acknowledge that we are back to square one in a rebuild. So if they do things correctly this off season, it is far more likely that we will go 3-14 in 2024, irrespective of who the quarterback is, than 8-9. Frankly, if we go 8-9 with DJ that might be the worst possible outcome imaginable... I can then hear the big push for restructuring and extending DJ again a year from now! "If we just had a few more weapons! If we just had some better offensive linemen! If we could just score thirty points a game on defense!"
Can you imagine??? The Giants would possibly achieve a level of quarterback hell never thought possible in a world where winning a championship is the criterion by which success is measured...
If this team goes 3-14, fire everyone and start over again.
The Giants are what the Maras do. This is their lives. They're probably not delving into the minutiae (we know Chris would rather attend the Kentucky Derby than day 3 of the draft), but they absolutely have a direct say in who the quarterback is going to be. And that's not unique to the Giants; this happens all over the league.
Schoen failed in one of two ways. He either misevaluated the roster based on the 2022 mirage or he failed to convince the Maras that 2022 was a mirage. Managing up is just as important as managing down, if not moreso. Schoen has hired a lot of smart people that work under him; there's no way all those smart people thought it was a good idea to decorate from their original course and give Jones $82M guaranteed.
The Giants are what the Maras do. This is their lives. They're probably not delving into the minutiae (we know Chris would rather attend the Kentucky Derby than day 3 of the draft), but they absolutely have a direct say in who the quarterback is going to be. And that's not unique to the Giants; this happens all over the league.
Schoen failed in one of two ways. He either misevaluated the roster based on the 2022 mirage or he failed to convince the Maras that 2022 was a mirage. Managing up is just as important as managing down, if not moreso. Schoen has hired a lot of smart people that work under him; there's no way all those smart people thought it was a good idea to decorate from their original course and give Jones $82M guaranteed.
True. Also true is when this whole plan fails, Schoen will bear the brunt. Rinse and repeat.
still living rent free in some heads it appears.
Where are all those interview requests?
Isn't it telling that Brandon Brown has gotten multiple interview requests. Kafka is too. But all the old guard NYG front office people, nothing.
Anyone know what Kevin Abrams is up to these days?
still living rent free in some heads it appears.
Oh c'mon, you should know how this works by now.
Where are all those interview requests?
Isn't it telling that Brandon Brown has gotten multiple interview requests. Kafka is too. But all the old guard NYG front office people, nothing.
Yep. If Mara can feel safe going back to DG, all bets are off.
The Giants are what the Maras do. This is their lives. They're probably not delving into the minutiae (we know Chris would rather attend the Kentucky Derby than day 3 of the draft), but they absolutely have a direct say in who the quarterback is going to be. And that's not unique to the Giants; this happens all over the league.
Schoen failed in one of two ways. He either misevaluated the roster based on the 2022 mirage or he failed to convince the Maras that 2022 was a mirage. Managing up is just as important as managing down, if not moreso. Schoen has hired a lot of smart people that work under him; there's no way all those smart people thought it was a good idea to decorate from their original course and give Jones $82M guaranteed.
What makes you so sure Schoen wasn't/isn't enamored with Jones? It's feasible that Mara hired Schoen because he indicated that he always liked Jones.
So, I just don't get this notion that he's smart enough to see that Jones is not the answer.
Giving him an off-ramp here is quite an act of benevolence on your part...
In comment 16371273 JonC said:
Quote:
Oh c'mon, you should know how this works by now.
i do, things go bad and people play the boogeyman greatest hits. ronnie barnes on injury saxophone, kevin abrams playing the contract drums, johnny m writing all the sheet music.
or since you brought up abrams, is there some credible reporting (or informed speculation) about a single decision he's influenced with the new regime?
Same thing he always did. Columns and rows of numbers and negotiating contract terms based on parameters set but others.
You've had info in the past from inside in the building. Was he ever more than an FP&A/budget guy that was getting courtesy interviews?
If he loved Jones from the outset he would have picked up the fifth year option, I imagine.
I think the original plan was Taylor as the bridge to a QB drafted in 22/23. Then I think that plan was thrown out the moment John told the world "We're back."
What makes you so sure Schoen wasn't/isn't enamored with Jones? It's feasible that Mara hired Schoen because he indicated that he always liked Jones.
So, I just don't get this notion that he's smart enough to see that Jones is not the answer.
Giving him an off-ramp here is quite an act of benevolence on your part...
I don’t buy it. If he was “enamored” with Jones, why wouldn’t he have executed the option? It would have been a defensible position. I think both Schoen and Daboll knew what they had in Jones, a guy who could make plays with this legs but struggled to be even a competent passer, and thought they could (had to) live with it for a year. I think 2022 surprised them more than anyone.
Most people realized the roster wasn't that good. I'm linking a pre-season projection from CBS: only one of the six analysts picked the Giants to make the playoffs. Most people here, IIRC, expected us to win 6-8 games. Schoen did worse than the idiots on the couch.
I was puzzled at the Campbell signing but fine with the Waller trade--both were low-risk moves, the type a team with low confidence in their contention ability should take, IMV. Signing Jones to that albatross deal was the big mistake.
Schoen himself is in a worse strategic position than he was 12 months ago. I think he almost has to make a big move for a QB, or his seat is going to be scorching by the end of next year. People point to the amount of turnover we have had at the HC position, but our biggest errors the past decade involved keeping Reese and Gettleman too long. It was pretty clear within months of taking the job that Gettleman was clueless--to give him four years was awful.
CBS Sports - ( New Window )
Most people realized the roster wasn't that good. I'm linking a pre-season projection from CBS: only one of the six analysts picked the Giants to make the playoffs. Most people here, IIRC, expected us to win 6-8 games. Schoen did worse than the idiots on the couch.
I was puzzled at the Campbell signing but fine with the Waller trade--both were low-risk moves, the type a team with low confidence in their contention ability should take, IMV. Signing Jones to that albatross deal was the big mistake.
Schoen himself is in a worse strategic position than he was 12 months ago. I think he almost has to make a big move for a QB, or his seat is going to be scorching by the end of next year. People point to the amount of turnover we have had at the HC position, but our biggest errors the past decade involved keeping Reese and Gettleman too long. It was pretty clear within months of taking the job that Gettleman was clueless--to give him four years was awful. CBS Sports - ( New Window )
Yep. It's pretty simple. Schoen needs to acquire a QB this year who plays at a level which gives the franchise legitimate hope going forward.
Gettleman won 19 games in 4 years with no winning seasons and no playoff wins and got 4 years.
I don’t buy it. If he was “enamored” with Jones, why wouldn’t he have executed the option? It would have been a defensible position. I think both Schoen and Daboll knew what they had in Jones, a guy who could make plays with this legs but struggled to be even a competent passer, and thought they could (had to) live with it for a year. I think 2022 surprised them more than anyone.
Schoen couldn't do that. He had to hedge on the 5th year option because of the neck injury. They had to make sure Jones could actually walk on the field and play.
It wasn't like Jones was coming off surgery to remove his tonsils.
i do, things go bad and people play the boogeyman greatest hits. ronnie barnes on injury saxophone, kevin abrams playing the contract drums, johnny m writing all the sheet music.
or since you brought up abrams, is there some credible reporting (or informed speculation) about a single decision he's influenced with the new regime?
The Giants have one of the worst winning percentages in all of professional sports over the last decade. There have been very few constants over that decade. Mara and Abrams have been a constant.
Maybe they aren't boogeymen and maybe they're just bad at their jobs?
Yeah, Mara was the only one sharing 'We're' back sentiments. I remember plenty of media folks saying the same thing along with most here.
The only way the Campbell signing failed to expedite the process is if it cost them someone else who could have made a difference for the next three or four years. Who exactly was that Mr. Duggan? Every GM signs free agents every year that don't work out, just like they draft guys who don't work out.
Did the Campbell signing keep them from drafting a good receiver? No. So how exactly was signing a low cost receiving option in an attempt the help the offense misguided, especially when the team was desperate for receivers. The problem with all this speculation is no one will ever know what this year's offense could have been because of all the injuries. Especially on the O line.
If you cant't recognize the difference between the owner/president of the team openly voicing "we're back" vs. fans and media sharing the same sentiment, you're a lost cause.
But on the off chance that you're not quite hopeless, do you think you might be capable of recognizing when a specific reference (Campbell) is meant to represent the overall activity and guiding plan, rather than just the singular granularity of one particular signing? Maybe there's some politics involved in only mentioning the acquisition/signing of a player who is no longer on the roster so that the GM isn't openly declaring it a mistake to add/re-sign any of the players who are still on the roster?
I don't think that's an especially nuanced interpretation, either. But maybe you disagree.
Apparently you can't recognize that the owner is involved in public relations, where the fans and media aren't. And Mara, just like us, has been suffering through this stretch of crap. He has been a fan longer than any of us. I guarantee you he wants them to be good more than many here do. It's his life.
If you think Mara saying "We're back" right after a euphoric road playoff win changed the way Schoen did his job, then you're the hopeless one. By the way, owners (and GMs and coaches) of losing teams say that all the time. Listen to them after the draft. This team desperately needed receivers. Schoen grabbed a who had 63 catches in 2022. That would have led the Giants. A guy with great speed, something else they needed. At a reasonable price. The move that really should be getting the attention was re-signing and keeping Shepard. Campbell could have been around for a couple of years if he produced. Shepard was done.
What constantly amazes me about this place, and makes me think people are hopeless, is they ignore just how badly the injuries devastated this offense. Forget the macho next man up bull. Talent wins out. A below average O line to start was down to third stringers and practice squad players at times. At the same time Barkley, Jones, and Waller were all out, and then Taylor.
People here, just like Mara, overreacted last year when things were good. Go back to the prediction threads. A whole bunch of people were sure they would win 10, maybe 11 games. Now they are overreacting to this year. This was no better than a 7 or 8 win team if it had been healthy. They won six with more injuries than I have ever seen a team endure, and I'm pretty sure I've been around a lot longer than you. I know I've had a closer look at how an NFL team works than you.
or since you brought up abrams, is there some credible reporting (or informed speculation) about a single decision he's influenced with the new regime?
The Giants have one of the worst winning percentages in all of professional sports over the last decade. There have been very few constants over that decade. Mara and Abrams have been a constant.
Maybe they aren't boogeymen and maybe they're just bad at their jobs?
nobody gets to choose the owner and they've won 2 super bowls this century. would think new york fans would understand how much worse it could be given the innumerable worse owners we've had in just the tristate area but i guess not.