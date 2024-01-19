Daniel Jermiah Mock Draft 1.0

but I’m becoming more skeptical every day about that. With that said, I would be a static, if Rome Odunze or Malik Nabors is selected by the Giants at six. I would then try to figure out a way to pursue one of the second tier quarterbacks. Giants have not had a WR1 since 2018.
Agreed... Ideally Chicago trades down with NE. If they do that it will be obvious they are taking MHj. That gives us options to move up with AZ or SD. Another long shot... Bo Nix is climbing up the charts and one of the top 3 teams take him.
Enjoyed the pointless wins this season. Pulled them right of contention of drafting a top QB. It was obvious then and stings even more now.
Should they have gone winless? That way, they would have the #1 pick and opportunity to draft any one of the only three "top" QBs available. Because of course there are only three. No chance at all that a "top" QB can be found outside of those three. No chance, never happens.
But wait.. did ATL also have pointless wins? They need a QB too, so are they kicking themselves for winning those dumb games? Because, look, they could have drafted a "top" QB! The Jets too, and their pesky wins.. and DEN too - why did THEY stack up those damn pointless wins.
That wins are 'pointless' if they pull you down the draft list is a loser mentality.
Based on what I've read from Zierlein, Sy and Jeremiah the last few days I think NFL teams have him higher than fans do. I also think he's going to interview very well. All said and done top 15 would not shock me at all.
We look like a train wreck heading into next year so we will have another top 5 pick next year.
Also remember we have a much harder schedule next year.
We don't have a top 5 pick this year. We almost went 8-9. We will be better next year. Maybe step away from away from the keyboard for a bit.
We almost went 8-9 to the same degree that we almost went 4-13.
That said, I don't see how anyone could honestly believe that the 2024 schedule is more challenging than 2023, especially factoring for travel in addition to opponents.
That Jets game should have been a win. I mean even if Adore Jackson just got up a half a second slower rather than jumping straight up we win that game. That was insane what all had to happen to lose it.
Dallas drafted CeeDee Lamb brought in lots of WRs through the years including trading a 1st for Cooper at one point. Philly drafted DeVanta Smith at pick 12 and traded for AJ Brown. They clearly valued WR a lot through the years. They brought in WRs and then worked on lines.
Zierlein came out with how high he was on Nix yesterday and Sy' added his enthusiastic endorsement. Thinking Giants can trade back in to late 1st and get him are fantasy, at this point. I don't like how this draft is shaping up at all for NYG
You don't remember any wins that may have pivoted on micro factors?
Going back to the Beckham trade, this franchise has been chasing WR's regularly:
-Golden Tate
-Kenny Golladay
-Kadarius Toney
That doesn't include Robinson and Hyatt who look like solid players. Slayton is solid too.
Why another WR? It feels like this franchise is just always bringing in offensive tackles and wide receivers.
Because Nabers is elite. He would be a legit #1 on a team that doesn't have a #1.
Yes. A legit #1 receiver on a team who has no legit #1 QB.
So we should pass on a legit #1 WR to what? Take a chance on the 4th best QB who is projected to go later?
This. Only take the QB if the value is there. And there’s no guarantee any of these QB’s up top will be anything special. Odds are there are one, maybe 2 the Giants value that high and it’s possible no one wants to trade with them because they want the QB themselves.
RE: RE: RE: Dallas and Philly continue to build on
That game had more than one micro factor. It took like 10 unlikely events to lose. We were favored at 99.9% with less than 2 mins to go.
They need to trade up at whatever cost. Drafting a WR when you don’t have a QB on the roster who can maximize his potential is a waste.
If Chicago is taking a QB there is no one to trade up with. Washington isn't moving down. NE isn't moving down. So our only chance is if Chicago stick with Fields and will they do that with a Caleb Williams sitting there?... I don't think that will happen. We are stuck unfortunately.
Depends, I really like Nix and desperately want a QB taken so if they decide to snag him at 6 I would be very excited. Funny it would happen at 6 which is where Jones was taken. An immediate comparison would be made by the media and fanbase. But we're in January and Nix is already getting top 15 buzz so by draft day I don't think this would be feel like as much of a "reach".
I think what's more likely now than the Bears passing on Williams is Washington not loving Daniels and deciding to pass on him.
Daniels gets by Washington at 3 and you most likely get him at 6 unless someone jobs you to take him. In that scenario the Giants, like they did with Banks, don't risk being jumped and trade up with most likely Arizona.
Washington picks 2nd... If they don't like Daniels then they will take Maye. So you are saying NE at 3 would pass on Daniels, Maye, or Caleb Williams? That won't happen. Maybe and I mean maybe the only chance is if Nix just blows up and he somehow makes the top 3.
That would be an interesting scenario. I think that might provoke an NYG trade up to 4 or 5 depending on how Schoen feels about the odd QB out.
repeated posts that the Giants don't focus on the trenches are ridiculous.
The Giants have spent a 1st round (player Dallas had rated #1), 2nd rounder (the center that everyone here wanted), and a 3rd rounder in the last two drafts alone. In other words, half their premium picks.
It's not a matter of "want to."
They need to trade up at whatever cost. Drafting a WR when you don’t have a QB on the roster who can maximize his potential is a waste.
If Chicago is taking a QB there is no one to trade up with. Washington isn't moving down. NE isn't moving down. So our only chance is if Chicago stick with Fields and will they do that with a Caleb Williams sitting there?... I don't think that will happen. We are stuck unfortunately.
Exactly people act as if we can force teams to trade with us. The top three teams are so desperate for a QB there is almost no package that would cause them to trade out of those spots.
Jerod Mayo pretty much said, without saying, it’ll be a QB. So a trade with NE may happen, but it won’t be for MHj.
Considering NE's QB situation, I just don't see them passing on Daniels. They are wretched at QB, and the worst of the top three teams at the QB position.
Yes. It's ridiculous at this point that folks don't acknowledge the draft capital spent on the line. The Giants have allocated the most top picks to the line of any team in the NFL.
This is definitely one of the more sensible mocks.
The top four is pretty much locked in. The order the QBs go may vary, but they will go first three, then Cardinals or a team trading up will take Harrison Jnr at 4.
Don't be surprised if a team trades up into the end of the first round for a quarterback, as Baltimore did to get Lamar Jackson. It potentially gives them an extra year of control.
Jeremiah is also right about Brock Bowers. Massive potential, very hard to place in the draft.
Interesting QBs in this draft outside of the top 3. The names everyone knows ie Penix, McCarthy but there are also Powerball tickets like Milton and Rattler who will at least as of today be available in Rd2.
There are so many ways to build a winning team. Look at the NFC playoff situation for gosh sake. Jordan Love, Brock Purdy, Baker Mayfield and Goff are your QBs left standing. Take the best talent available at pick #6. And hope Schoen and Daboll are good enough at their jobs to figure out the QB spot.
Usually has a good read on things so I don’t take anything he puts out there lightly, even this early on.
A few things that surprised me were Murphy at 11, and Arnold as the top CB with a chance to go as high as #5 overall (most didn’t even have him pegged as the best CB at Bama).
Nix: I’ll say it again I really like him, clear QB4..and he’s RIGHT on Daniels heels for QB3. Think he’s a more well-rounded passer than JD.
Bowers - I think he goes higher. Much better than Pitts, Hockenson and any of the other TE’s who have gone top 10. Probably best TE prospect of my lifetime.
Troy Franklin/Thomas - first rounders easily. And will rise after the combine. Think both guys blow it up (H/W/S)
Xavier Worthy - not listed in R1 but he’s going to be an impact weapon wherever he goes. KC seems to be a perfect landing spot. If he makes it to round 2, and Giants don’t go WR R1, I’d keep an eye on him. Seems to fit their prototype.
Ja’Linn Polk- another awesome day 2 WR. He’s like WR9 in this draft but would’ve easily been top 5 last year.
Another impressive stat with Nabers is that he led the FBS in first-down receptions with 69 catches. The biggest reason for his elite production is his impressive hands. Over the last two years, he has a drop rate of just 3.1% and he has consistently made the difficult catch."
Odunze drop rate 3.9% which is good also, but obviously worse.
BBI is a treasure, isn't it? No one of the planet is confusing Nabers ability to consistently catch a ball with Darius Slayton...
don't foresee a scenario where those three QBs aren't the top 3 picks. Trading up with Chicago is the only way to ensure any of them. Otherwise it's grabbing an WR and trading back up for whichever of the remaining QBs they like most. This front office and coaching staff can't afford another disaster season to have a shot at a QB if they want to keep their jobs.
Giants most certain way to improve is to not allow him to take another snap. Zero. None. Nada. Sign Tyrod or Brisset or anybody. But not him. As long as Danny Disaster is playing Giants are an NFL laughingstock. Just look at how much better Taylor played last year . Pay him 40M to be a long snapper and save us a roster spot. Cannot bear the thought of watching him try to play again. That is what every rival fan and coach is hoping for.
Although draft surprises can always happen, if the Giants want to draft a QB, their best available option will likely be QB #4.
That QB (Nix?) will have to make it past a number of QB-needy teams in RD-1, including ATL (8), Minnesota (11), Denver (12), Las Vegas (13) and NO (14).
If the Giants' choice for QB-4 is still on the board at pick 15, they could likely trade back up into the mid-to-late 20s of RD-1 to draft him. (Unless of course some other team has the same idea and beats them to it ;>)
Based on what I've read from Zierlein, Sy and Jeremiah the last few days I think NFL teams have him higher than fans do. I also think he's going to interview very well. All said and done top 15 would not shock me at all.
Zierlein came out with how high he was on Nix yesterday and Sy' added his enthusiastic endorsement. Thinking Giants can trade back in to late 1st and get him are fantasy, at this point. I don't like how this draft is shaping up at all for NYG
Based on what I've read from Zierlein, Sy and Jeremiah the last few days I think NFL teams have him higher than fans do. I also think he's going to interview very well. All said and done top 15 would not shock me at all.
And you know what they say:
If you like a QB enough to pick him in the 1st round, no slot is too high. In a 250+ player draft, you're splitting hairs between pick 6 and pick 15 (for example). Just like in the DJ year, if they have a 1st round grade on a QB and he's available at #6, just take him. Don't get cute. You do not risk losing a QB you want with a trade down.
They may very well have to do it at 6. If They like Nix as much as I do, I have no problem with them taking him at 6. A stud WR or ER would be nice but QB is too important and I no longer feel like we can count on Jones. Take Nix at 6 and use the 2 second rounders to bolster the rest of the team.
Ends up going higher than Maye & Daniels. A guy I know that works for an NFC team has told me multiple times that NFL teams are much higher on him than the media.
He's got insane numbers since joining Oregon. In his 2 years there he's completing 74.8% of his passes for 8101 yards with 74 passing TDs and 10 INTs. He also has 744 rushing yards with 20 rushing TDs and 2 catches for 36 yards and a TD.
So in 2 years he's nearly 9,000 yards from scrimmage and 95 total TDs.
It's always a crap shoot but he looks the best to me. Maye does not impress me, Daniel Jones 2.0. Williams is Kyler Murray 2.0. Daniels, I like but will need a tailored offense to fit his skill set, not sure Daboll wants that.
Am I crazy in thinking a WR is literally the last position that the Chargers should draft, yet a ton of mocks have them taking one?
They have a weak OL and a high paid QB. Their defense is very soft. They spent a 1st round pick on a WR just last season, and still have a good amount of weapons including young receivers, not just Allen. What am I missing with this proposed WR pick?
Am I crazy in thinking a WR is literally the last position that the Chargers should draft, yet a ton of mocks have them taking one?
They have a weak OL and a high paid QB. Their defense is very soft. They spent a 1st round pick on a WR just last season, and still have a good amount of weapons including young receivers, not just Allen. What am I missing with this proposed WR pick?
Allen is old and expensive. Williams will likely be cut.
Johnston was not very good. They could go pass rusher too as Mack may also be cut. They have cap iissues.
In his podcast today, he explained his mock draft 1.0.
He is definitely high on Nix, but he put him with the Saints at 14 because of the fit. He thinks Nix will be good with a West Coast or Shanahan-style offense. I don't think he sees him as a top 10 player, but a good QB around that range. I think 6 is a little high at this point.
Also, he mentioned that Penix and McCarthy are not in his mock draft because he needs more information on Penix's previous injuries and medical history. He said that he did not study McCarthy enough to put him in the first round yet because he thought McCarthy would return to school. He needs to do more tape study to know McCarthy. Therefore, it is a little early to determine if Penix or McCarthy is first-round worthy. Link - ( New Window )
I like Nabers much better than Odunze. Nabers seperation is elite. Odunze not so much
Would agree with that. It's just the catching.
Just in case it wasn't clear... Nabers not only has elite separation he has elite hands.
If it's so obvious, then why does Jeremiah have Odunze ahead of him?
Someone posted a link of a great catch made by Nabers. It was halfway through a bigger segment. I watched the whole "tape." Nabers dropped some catches that really should have been made. None of this is definitive, but it's worth noting.
move up to go get his guy. It will be costly but well worth it.
Odds are this team will be drafting around the same place in 2025 anyway but likely with a weaker QB draft than this year.
Can't get stuck like they did in 2019 and desperately consider and pull up lesser candidates. That only increases the risk that this nonsense losing continues.
Cost isn't the only issue is moving up, though. If Chicago decides to reset with a new QB then you're not moving up for the QB in this draft.
That's why hitting CHI's strike price is costly.
Don't misunderstand me, I like a WR here if they stay at #6. But nothing really special about watching Nabers put up 45 receptions for 600+ yards a few touchdowns with our current passing game. And then Schoen still has a QB problem to solve for in 2025 so what did we really accomplish.
I’d be extremely happy with Jones if he finally had a receiver to throw to and an OL who doesn’t give up the 2nd most sacks and pressures in NFL history!
Your standards for good QB play absolutely suck. But Jones is a swell guy so you just love him to death. It’s amazing that we watched Tyrod Taylor turn Robinson, Slayton and Hyatt into NFL caliber receivers. Not bad for not having “a receiver to throw to”. Your excuses suck as bad as your taste in QBs
move up to go get his guy. It will be costly but well worth it.
Odds are this team will be drafting around the same place in 2025 anyway but likely with a weaker QB draft than this year.
Can't get stuck like they did in 2019 and desperately consider and pull up lesser candidates. That only increases the risk that this nonsense losing continues.
Cost isn't the only issue is moving up, though. If Chicago decides to reset with a new QB then you're not moving up for the QB in this draft.
That's why hitting CHI's strike price is costly.
Don't misunderstand me, I like a WR here if they stay at #6. But nothing really special about watching Nabers put up 45 receptions for 600+ yards a few touchdowns with our current passing game. And then Schoen still has a QB problem to solve for in 2025 so what did we really accomplish.
Agreed. But nothing you're willing to offer will matter if Chicago decides they are going with a QB at #1 overall.
I enjoy every win.
Agreed... Ideally Chicago trades down with NE. If they do that it will be obvious they are taking MHj. That gives us options to move up with AZ or SD. Another long shot... Bo Nix is climbing up the charts and one of the top 3 teams take him.
I enjoyed it. Not my job to find the QB, Schoen should earn his pay and figure it out.
Based on what I've read from Zierlein, Sy and Jeremiah the last few days I think NFL teams have him higher than fans do. I also think he's going to interview very well. All said and done top 15 would not shock me at all.
Because Nabers is elite. He would be a legit #1 on a team that doesn't have a #1.
If Miami gets Brian Thomas, Jr in the first round, it's going to be unfair playing him. That will be the fastest team in NFL history. And not even close.
And I couldn't agree more with Walker as a first round WR. He's got legit ability to stretch a D and give legit YAC.
Interesting. I do like Nabers though.
If Alt is really that good and no QB is available, I'd pick him. Don't think that will happen though.
Interesting. I do like Nabers though.
Dallas drafted CeeDee Lamb brought in lots of WRs through the years including trading a 1st for Cooper at one point. Philly drafted DeVanta Smith at pick 12 and traded for AJ Brown. They clearly valued WR a lot through the years. They brought in WRs and then worked on lines.
Interesting to see Jeremiah has a lot of WRs going in Round 1.
See he has guys like DeJean, McKinstry going back end of Round 1, with a mini-run on OL/OT in the 1st.
totally agree. Was hoping we would get him with our first 2nd round pick after grabbing a QB in round 1 ( Nix? ) teammates again!
OR maybe the "pointless wins" will keep us from drafting another QB bust.
I enjoy them all. Rostered players are paid to win, the GM is paid to figure out future desicions.
Was saying this on the Nix thread. Love to get him in the 2nd.
Do you think that things would have held together if the team lost 9 in a row?
Don't be surprised if a team trades up into the end of the first round for a quarterback, as Baltimore did to get Lamar Jackson. It potentially gives them an extra year of control.
Jeremiah is also right about Brock Bowers. Massive potential, very hard to place in the draft.
Would agree with that. It's just the catching.
There are so many ways to build a winning team. Look at the NFC playoff situation for gosh sake. Jordan Love, Brock Purdy, Baker Mayfield and Goff are your QBs left standing. Take the best talent available at pick #6. And hope Schoen and Daboll are good enough at their jobs to figure out the QB spot.
A few things that surprised me were Murphy at 11, and Arnold as the top CB with a chance to go as high as #5 overall (most didn’t even have him pegged as the best CB at Bama).
Nix: I’ll say it again I really like him, clear QB4..and he’s RIGHT on Daniels heels for QB3. Think he’s a more well-rounded passer than JD.
Bowers - I think he goes higher. Much better than Pitts, Hockenson and any of the other TE’s who have gone top 10. Probably best TE prospect of my lifetime.
Troy Franklin/Thomas - first rounders easily. And will rise after the combine. Think both guys blow it up (H/W/S)
Xavier Worthy - not listed in R1 but he’s going to be an impact weapon wherever he goes. KC seems to be a perfect landing spot. If he makes it to round 2, and Giants don’t go WR R1, I’d keep an eye on him. Seems to fit their prototype.
Ja’Linn Polk- another awesome day 2 WR. He’s like WR9 in this draft but would’ve easily been top 5 last year.
The Giants have spent a 1st round (player Dallas had rated #1), 2nd rounder (the center that everyone here wanted), and a 3rd rounder in the last two drafts alone. In other words, half their premium picks.
It's not a matter of "want to."
Bingo. Resource-wise, the Giants have a lot tied up at the tackle positions. Better plan is to sign a swing tackleas insurance, and see if they can coach Neal up. Still think he has a chance to be a + RT. The physical traits and work ethic are there. So they have tackles, and you’re not using 6 overall to draft IOL. And even if you don’t believe in Neal, then you are asking them to draft a college LT at 6 and switch that player to the right side. Not as easy as the many “professional OLineman” on this board make it out to be.
Plus the game has also changed so much. OL isn’t the safe pick it used to be. The transition from college to pro is more difficult than ever for them. Techniques are much different, pass rushers are better than ever and more specialized/refined in their craft. It’s a steep learning curve. WR on the other hand - the rules are in their favor and skillset more transferrable.
Guys like Wilson, Waddle, Chase, Jefferson, Addison, Flowers, Olave, are coming on right away and making a huge impact. While OL often take a couple years - or bust.
WR misses seem to have a common denominator. Guys who can’t catch but get over drafted due to physical traits (Q. Johnston, Jameson Williams, Kevin White, Ruggs, John Ross, even dating back to Heyward Bey and Troy Williamson)
Reminder we kicked the crap out of philly and they lost one week later in the playoffs.
That's good in case you forgot what good wins feel like. I get that part.
BTW, PFF rates Nabers the top WR.
ENOUGH
That QB (Nix?) will have to make it past a number of QB-needy teams in RD-1, including ATL (8), Minnesota (11), Denver (12), Las Vegas (13) and NO (14).
If the Giants' choice for QB-4 is still on the board at pick 15, they could likely trade back up into the mid-to-late 20s of RD-1 to draft him. (Unless of course some other team has the same idea and beats them to it ;>)
CBS has Nix at 12.
id take either with our 2nd round pick.
He's got insane numbers since joining Oregon. In his 2 years there he's completing 74.8% of his passes for 8101 yards with 74 passing TDs and 10 INTs. He also has 744 rushing yards with 20 rushing TDs and 2 catches for 36 yards and a TD.
So in 2 years he's nearly 9,000 yards from scrimmage and 95 total TDs.
So basically the opposite of BBI favorite to some, Malik Willis.
A long time between now & the draft. I don't a lot of mocks this time last year had Richardson going where he did in the '23 Draft.
He's got insane numbers since joining Oregon. In his 2 years there he's completing 74.8% of his passes for 8101 yards with 74 passing TDs and 10 INTs. He also has 744 rushing yards with 20 rushing TDs and 2 catches for 36 yards and a TD.
So in 2 years he's nearly 9,000 yards from scrimmage and 95 total TDs.
I'd be surprised if Nix goes top 3. So he'll be behind Maye and Daniels. Bur I could see top 12, for sure.
We are going to have a few cliff jumpers here on BBI... LOL
joe says theres some message board that giants have already lol traded for the pick in principle... wonder what message board
I also like Penix, I think he will be very good.
I agree. And I think Schoen and co value separation higher than big body box-out and catch radius traits.
They have a weak OL and a high paid QB. Their defense is very soft. They spent a 1st round pick on a WR just last season, and still have a good amount of weapons including young receivers, not just Allen. What am I missing with this proposed WR pick?
They have a weak OL and a high paid QB. Their defense is very soft. They spent a 1st round pick on a WR just last season, and still have a good amount of weapons including young receivers, not just Allen. What am I missing with this proposed WR pick?
Allen is old and expensive. Williams will likely be cut.
Johnston was not very good. They could go pass rusher too as Mack may also be cut. They have cap iissues.
My point was, NE picks 3rd. If they’re set on a QB it’ll most likely be Daniels or Nix. I would guess Daniels.
Arizona’s at 4, I don’t think they trade out and opt for taking what many consider to be the best player in the draft MH Jr.
The Chargers at 5 get tricky, thats a spot someone could jump the Giants for a QB.
If the Giants love a QB still on the board I could see Schoen moving up 1-2 spots to make sure he gets him, similar to the Banks pick.
My point was, NE picks 3rd. If they’re set on a QB it’ll most likely be Daniels or Nix. I would guess Daniels.
Arizona’s at 4, I don’t think they trade out and opt for taking what many consider to be the best player in the draft MH Jr.
The Chargers at 5 get tricky, thats a spot someone could jump the Giants for a QB.
If the Giants love a QB still on the board I could see Schoen moving up 1-2 spots to make sure he gets him, similar to the Banks pick.
+1.
Move up 1-2 spots for sure can do / should do if they love the options.
But no wya I see Bears not taking a QB.
He is definitely high on Nix, but he put him with the Saints at 14 because of the fit. He thinks Nix will be good with a West Coast or Shanahan-style offense. I don't think he sees him as a top 10 player, but a good QB around that range. I think 6 is a little high at this point.
Also, he mentioned that Penix and McCarthy are not in his mock draft because he needs more information on Penix's previous injuries and medical history. He said that he did not study McCarthy enough to put him in the first round yet because he thought McCarthy would return to school. He needs to do more tape study to know McCarthy. Therefore, it is a little early to determine if Penix or McCarthy is first-round worthy.
Link - ( New Window )
Odds are this team will be drafting around the same place in 2025 anyway but likely with a weaker QB draft than this year.
Can't get stuck like they did in 2019 and desperately consider and pull up lesser candidates. That only increases the risk that this nonsense losing continues.
Odds are this team will be drafting around the same place in 2025 anyway but likely with a weaker QB draft than this year.
Can't get stuck like they did in 2019 and desperately consider and pull up lesser candidates. That only increases the risk that this nonsense losing continues.
Cost isn't the only issue is moving up, though. If Chicago decides to reset with a new QB then you're not moving up for the QB in this draft.
I’d be extremely happy with Jones if he finally had a receiver to throw to and an OL who doesn’t give up the 2nd most sacks and pressures in NFL history!
id take either with our 2nd round pick.
And you would be crazy as both won’t make it past 3 games before injury.
