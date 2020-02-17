Whether NYG acquires a QB via FA will tell a lot

I've seen a few people mention this. Right now the Giants have Jones who may start the season on PUP and DeVito (possibly practice squad) and Eason who likely is just a camp body.
Schoen has admitted on needing to acquire a QB. That can be done nearly two months prior to the draft by signing the likes of a Tyrod Taylor, Ryan Tannehill, Jacoby Brissett or Gardner Minshew. There are others as well. But, if Schoen makes a signing in early FA for one of these guys it will tell me NYG won't aggressively try to land a QB in the draft. Any of these guys could competently start if Jones is not healthy or really struggles. If Schoen goes this direction, he could still draft a late round QB to compete with DeVito for the practice squad.
If they don't sign a veteran QB, it tells me the Giants are going to aggressively try to land a QB in the draft. Whether it be a trade up or someone like Nix, Penix or McCarthy. It would feel like a near lock to me if they entered the draft only with Jones, DeVito & Eason.
I just can't see Schoen giving out a contract to someone like Tannehill only to draft a QB six weeks later in the first two rounds. It just wouldn't make sense, it's unlikely the Giants would carry three QBs, although I guess it's not impossible.
It will be very telling how Schoen handles the FA QB situation.
They may have every intention of drafting a QB but Chicago decides not to trade its pick. Giants need to stand pat and take WR or ER. They intend to go after Penix or Nix and both are taken by pick 15. Suppose they don't view McCarthy as a viable NFL QB?
If they wait until May to find a "backup" QB it may be too late to find a semicompetent one.
So I wouldn't put too much into signing a backup QB early in FA.
They may have every intention of drafting a QB but Chicago decides not to trade its pick. Giants need to stand pat and take WR or ER. They intend to go after Penix or Nix and both are taken by pick 15. Suppose they don't view McCarthy as a viable NFL QB?
If they wait until May to find a "backup" QB it may be too late to find a semicompetent one.
So I wouldn't put too much into signing a backup QB early in FA.
So, you think they'd just make three QBs active on game day if they had to?
I really don't think Jints Central wants to deal with that noise.
So, I would imagine anyone signed prior to the draft would be someone less of a threat.
Personally, btw, another season watching Jones, DeVito or TT is such a waste of time.
That is undoubtedly the worst QB room in the NFL.
Also, the vet QBs that you noted (Tyrod Taylor, Ryan Tannehill, Jacoby Brissett or Gardner Minshew) are not guys who are looking at other opportunities to be the #1 guy. They're backup QBs no matter which team they sign with.
One can MAYBE make a case for Minshew, but again, who else is going to sign him as anything more than a stop-gap QB?
If there were a quality starting FA QB available, then I might agree with your premise. Since there's not, I see the Giants signing a competent, vet QB as "Jones insurance", whether they draft a QB high or not.
Works for me.
And will work for the Giants.
But that signing will also have no impact on what they do in the draft. If they draft a QB high after signing a FA QB then those two will obviously be on the opening day roster. That leaves Jones and DeVito. Jones might start on the PUP. They could also trade DeVito for a future draft pick. Given his performance last year, someone might will trade a seventh or a sixth round pick to see if they can develop him into a capable backup.
It's in the team's best interest to sell the idea they are comfortable with DeVito covering a couple of games before Jones is back.
Get rid of Jones!
DeVito hanging around the hoop works too. Can't have too many QBs with our Offensive Line.
Quote:
want to take a chance on getting to camp without a QB capable of starting because the draft is a crap shoot?
They may have every intention of drafting a QB but Chicago decides not to trade its pick. Giants need to stand pat and take WR or ER. They intend to go after Penix or Nix and both are taken by pick 15. Suppose they don't view McCarthy as a viable NFL QB?
If they wait until May to find a "backup" QB it may be too late to find a semicompetent one.
So I wouldn't put too much into signing a backup QB early in FA.
So, you think they'd just make three QBs active on game day if they had to?
Who are the three? I think Jones may be ready, but maybe not.
They need a backup capable of starting in case:
1.) Jones is not ready
2.) They do draft a QB and he is not ready
3.) They don't get to draft a QB because of availability
I think what christian said is right. Someone between $1 mill and NMT $5 mill will be signed because every team needs a competent backup QB.
Will not be surprised if Tyrod returns for one more year.
Also, the vet QBs that you noted (Tyrod Taylor, Ryan Tannehill, Jacoby Brissett or Gardner Minshew) are not guys who are looking at other opportunities to be the #1 guy. They're backup QBs no matter which team they sign with.
One can MAYBE make a case for Minshew, but again, who else is going to sign him as anything more than a stop-gap QB?
If there were a quality starting FA QB available, then I might agree with your premise. Since there's not, I see the Giants signing a competent, vet QB as "Jones insurance", whether they draft a QB high or not.
None of the mentioned are starting material Minchew most of all. Everywhere he has gone he has 1 or 2 decent games and then turns into shit. Kind of like a much less talented version of Brian Fitzpatrick
Couldn't agree more. He was not good at Auburn. Had one good year and he's an older prospect. Hard pass at 6. Can live with it if it's a back of the end trade up for not an outrageous price. I want them to fine a good young qb but forcing a pick at 6 would be Deja vu
Works for me.
And will work for the Giants.
I’m a Nix fan but I think they can trade down for assets and get him later. I won’t throw the remote if they pick him at 6, but think many here would.
It's in the team's best interest to sell the idea they are comfortable with DeVito covering a couple of games before Jones is back.
Today actually.
Link - ( New Window )
Quote:
Works for me.
And will work for the Giants.
I’m a Nix fan but I think they can trade down for assets and get him later. I won’t throw the remote if they pick him at 6, but think many here would.
How much later? He's a candidate to go 11, 12 to Minny/Denver
Get rid of Jones!
I agree. I'm tapped out watching the Jones experiment. I'd rather read Better Homes & Gardens magazine than watch Jones play QB.
Perfect word for Jones is ennui.
en·nui
[änˈwē]
NOUN
a feeling of listlessness and dissatisfaction arising from a lack of occupation or excitement
Quote:
and I'd wager it will prove to be a reach and failure down the road.
Couldn't agree more. He was not good at Auburn. Had one good year and he's an older prospect. Hard pass at 6. Can live with it if it's a back of the end trade up for not an outrageous price. I want them to fine a good young qb but forcing a pick at 6 would be Deja vu
He wasn't good at Auburn but was other worldly at Oregon....
I think Nix will be a good QB down the road, if not right away. But not taking him at #6
Quote:
I know it's asking for a lot, but could the Giants make Jones a post June 1st cut? I don't want to go into next season with him lingering around the lockerrom expecting to take the lead role again. The WR's already on this team deserve a better QB, and the fans have seen enough of Jones during his term.
Get rid of Jones!
I agree. I'm tapped out watching the Jones experiment. I'd rather read Better Homes & Gardens magazine than watch Jones play QB.
Perfect word for Jones is ennui.
en·nui
[änˈwē]
NOUN
a feeling of listlessness and dissatisfaction arising from a lack of occupation or excitement
"ENNUI'RE BACK!"
I think Nix is pretty good. I don't see how Maye is clearly any better, for example.
Yea trading up for a blue chip QB is so terrible. The last time we did it we won two Super Bowls. Who wants that?
I think Nix is pretty good. I don't see how Maye is clearly any better, for example.
Bigger frame, bigger arm, younger.
Quote:
I suspect in the next month, we hear how much the Giants like DeVito and were impressed with his maturity.
It's in the team's best interest to sell the idea they are comfortable with DeVito covering a couple of games before Jones is back.
Today actually. Link - ( New Window )
That’s just a filler article by PT.
Quote:
I don't see it as Jones redux; Jones doesn't suck because he was picked at 6, he sucks because he sucks.
I think Nix is pretty good. I don't see how Maye is clearly any better, for example.
Bigger frame, bigger arm, younger.
And, more arm talent and natural QB instincts.
Quote:
In comment 16373212 M.S. said:
Quote:
Works for me.
And will work for the Giants.
I’m a Nix fan but I think they can trade down for assets and get him later. I won’t throw the remote if they pick him at 6, but think many here would.
How much later? He's a candidate to go 11, 12 to Minny/Denver
I don’t know. That’s why Schoen gets paid the big bucks. If there’s one thing he seems to do well, it’s maneuver in the draft. I think he’s gettable later than 6, and I know we can use the additional draft capital.
I think Nix is pretty good. I don't see how Maye is clearly any better, for example.
Nix at 6? What are you buying? Sure, he's better than Jones, but who isn't in this draft...
Maye is 6'4", 230, very good athlete and he has a plus arm.
Quote:
In comment 16373212 M.S. said:
Quote:
Works for me.
And will work for the Giants.
I’m a Nix fan but I think they can trade down for assets and get him later. I won’t throw the remote if they pick him at 6, but think many here would.
How much later? He's a candidate to go 11, 12 to Minny/Denver
And that would be a Daniel Jones-like overdraft
If it works out that the Giants land Maye, I'll be thrilled. He just wouldn't be my first choice out of this group.
I don't care if they trade up to #1 and draft Caleb Williams; if they get a QB in this draft that guy should be expected to perform well early, and if by the end of year two he isn't playing well enough to instill confidence then it's time to start exploring options.
It would really be an indication that nothing has changed regarding how to build a roster.
I don't care if they trade up to #1 and draft Caleb Williams; if they get a QB in this draft that guy should be expected to perform well early, and if by the end of year two he isn't playing well enough to instill confidence then it's time to start exploring options.
Exactly. Just because he's drafted at six doesn't mean he gets three coaching staffs and five seasons to prove himself.
It would bother me more if Schoen & Daboll really liked Nix and they missed out on him because they didn't want to "reach" and a team like the Saints drafted him with their pick. This team needs a QB badly and if Schoen/Daboll like Nix and they are unable to trade up for the others, they need to acquire him. The alternative can't be to just wait until 2025.
They may have every intention of drafting a QB but Chicago decides not to trade its pick. Giants need to stand pat and take WR or ER. They intend to go after Penix or Nix and both are taken by pick 15. Suppose they don't view McCarthy as a viable NFL QB?
If they wait until May to find a "backup" QB it may be too late to find a semicompetent one.
So I wouldn't put too much into signing a backup QB early in FA.
Here is another strategy: If Chicago doesn't intend to trade then why not take Justin Fields and give them a late round. He is not great but he is not that bad and get WR at 6. Otherwise, the fact is that DJ is done whether or not you like him. If Schoen has a draft QB that is the future then go get him and build around him. We are basically kind of screwed and need to accept that we need to re-build. The solution is to draft a QB no matter how you look at it or you will be testing (again) with a broken DJ because he is hurt. and we know we need many other things. Need to start somewhere.
I think Nix is pretty good. I don't see how Maye is clearly any better, for example.
I like Maye a lot and I think Nix is pretty good. I would be happy with either guy.
Trade up, trade back or take a stud elsewhere and the back up to grab a QB with their 2nds.
Quote:
want to take a chance on getting to camp without a QB capable of starting because the draft is a crap shoot?
They may have every intention of drafting a QB but Chicago decides not to trade its pick. Giants need to stand pat and take WR or ER. They intend to go after Penix or Nix and both are taken by pick 15. Suppose they don't view McCarthy as a viable NFL QB?
If they wait until May to find a "backup" QB it may be too late to find a semicompetent one.
So I wouldn't put too much into signing a backup QB early in FA.
Here is another strategy: If Chicago doesn't intend to trade then why not take Justin Fields and give them a late round. He is not great but he is not that bad and get WR at 6. Otherwise, the fact is that DJ is done whether or not you like him. If Schoen has a draft QB that is the future then go get him and build around him. We are basically kind of screwed and need to accept that we need to re-build. The solution is to draft a QB no matter how you look at it or you will be testing (again) with a broken DJ because he is hurt. and we know we need many other things. Need to start somewhere.
No to Fields. Sorry, if the Bears want to get rid of him, then he isn't worth taking. I don't view him as an upgrade to Jones worth trading for. Go big or go home. No marginal upgrades.
It does not matter becuase they will sign a backup well before the draft so there will be no need for Fields.
Jones also will NOT be ready to start week 1. Not a chance. You cannot put the guy out there without having taken a snap in 10 months.
You trust his head that much?
What about this.... We get with bears,see where they're at with Fields. Come to a drop dead offer- then see how the first round of the draft transforms itself. If the 3 top QB are gone and the next tier is no better than an experienced Fields then we complete the Bears deal- Fields for a 3rd then run to the podium and take a WR. If the Bears turn down our offer we take the WR. Then we wait it out and see how sweaty the bears shorts are later in the draft- see if they want to make the deal but now we make a better offer for us! We get our star QB for opening day-Fields. We then have competition at Qb, Jones makes or breaks, Fields makes or breaks but with lesser financial impact and we hunt some more for a QB named Manning!!!!
Works for me.
And will work for the Giants.
That's how we got five years of mediocre QB play.
Quote:
If the Giants are not sure Jones will be ready they will sign a veteran regardless. Even if they draft a QB early they will not want to rush him in immediately and would need a vet to open the season if Jones can't
What about this.... We get with bears,see where they're at with Fields. Come to a drop dead offer- then see how the first round of the draft transforms itself. If the 3 top QB are gone and the next tier is no better than an experienced Fields then we complete the Bears deal- Fields for a 3rd then run to the podium and take a WR. If the Bears turn down our offer we take the WR. Then we wait it out and see how sweaty the bears shorts are later in the draft- see if they want to make the deal but now we make a better offer for us! We get our star QB for opening day-Fields. We then have competition at Qb, Jones makes or breaks, Fields makes or breaks but with lesser financial impact and we hunt some more for a QB named Manning!!!!
So, just changing the name, but the same production.
Quote:
If the Giants are not sure Jones will be ready they will sign a veteran regardless. Even if they draft a QB early they will not want to rush him in immediately and would need a vet to open the season if Jones can't
What about this.... We get with bears,see where they're at with Fields. Come to a drop dead offer- then see how the first round of the draft transforms itself. If the 3 top QB are gone and the next tier is no better than an experienced Fields then we complete the Bears deal- Fields for a 3rd then run to the podium and take a WR. If the Bears turn down our offer we take the WR. Then we wait it out and see how sweaty the bears shorts are later in the draft- see if they want to make the deal but now we make a better offer for us! We get our star QB for opening day-Fields. We then have competition at Qb, Jones makes or breaks, Fields makes or breaks but with lesser financial impact and we hunt some more for a QB named Manning!!!!
No Fields
No, Nix is better and and I’m a UT fan and not a Nix fan
Quote:
Works for me.
And will work for the Giants.
That's how we got five years of mediocre QB play.
Not saying I am the QB expert on who’s game translates best to the NFL, but Nix at #6 is a reach.
No way can I forget those Auburn days.
I think Lance Zierlein, Daniel Jeremiah and Sy, who are not twitter scouts, will respectfully disagree with you.
He’s 35 - he’s gonna cost north of 3 million a year - he can’t stay healthy (which isn’t a good trait when your supposed starter is injury prone) - he isn’t the future …. I’m failing to see any reason for the Giants to resign him.
Even a move to get Fields you can make an argument for why it might make sense.
Quote:
In comment 16373228 Fishmanjim57 said:
Quote:
I know it's asking for a lot, but could the Giants make Jones a post June 1st cut? I don't want to go into next season with him lingering around the lockerrom expecting to take the lead role again. The WR's already on this team deserve a better QB, and the fans have seen enough of Jones during his term.
Get rid of Jones!
I agree. I'm tapped out watching the Jones experiment. I'd rather read Better Homes & Gardens magazine than watch Jones play QB.
Perfect word for Jones is ennui.
en·nui
[änˈwē]
NOUN
a feeling of listlessness and dissatisfaction arising from a lack of occupation or excitement
"ENNUI'RE BACK!"
I chortled
If they dont plan to trade up, they need to consider a QB that can compete as a starter regardless if they pick a QB later in Rd1 or 2..
Agree it is a guessing game, but I wouldn't say thet Daniel Jeremiah, who was actually a college scout for the Ravens, Browns and Eagles, is just a social media scout. I would place more credence to what Danial Jeremiah thinks of these prospects than most ohters.
Are these the best options? Probably not, but they're bird-in-the-hand decisions. And we can still draft a QB.
Yep, Schoen can take someone like Nix at 6 if he has conviction in the pick, but he's gotta be right. Failure would mean a new GM.
45 Touchdowns, 3 int’s this year. PFF’s #1 quarterback under pressure. Has a very good ability to extend plays. Yes a large percentage of throws were at the LOS, that was the offense. I’ve heard good things on his intermediate throws when listening to draft pundits, its not a lack of skill or arm ability.
Bucky and Jeremiah were saying he may fit a dome better. Jeremiah was throwing around some very nice praise saying Nix reminds him of Brees coming out. A third guy was on with them, when Jeremiah said people wanna see Nix’s arm in person on his pro day he chimed in “I’ve seen him in person, zero questions on the arm”
I knew comparisons to Jones would be made on “overdrafting” I don’t agree with that all. He already has a lot of buzz as a top 15 prospect from multiple draft pundits. Sy likes him a lot.
The Giants could take him, he could suck but that doesn’t necessarily mean its an overdraft.
Nix's job at Oregon had him surrounded by a ton of talent. He won't have enormous open windows in the NFL, he will have to read defenses beyond first read, he will get hit in the NFL, and he will need to throw receivers open. I think he could be a good NFL QB, but he's not a prospect I'd pick at #6 ahead of a handful of blue chippers. He scares me at #6.
Frankly, you can grab these guys off of practice squads or the couch, ala Cooper Rush or Joe Flacco. Either draft a QB or go bargain basement.
Williams or Maye for me in round 1. It doesn't make sense to get a lesser QB prospect in round 2 if they don't see them being elite.
Nix's job at Oregon had him surrounded by a ton of talent. He won't have enormous open windows in the NFL, he will have to read defenses beyond first read, he will get hit in the NFL, and he will need to throw receivers open. I think he could be a good NFL QB, but he's not a prospect I'd pick at #6 ahead of a handful of blue chippers. He scares me at #6.
Nice post. That captures the situation perfectly.