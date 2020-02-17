Whether NYG acquires a QB via FA will tell a lot Sean : 1/21/2024 1:56 pm

I've seen a few people mention this. Right now the Giants have Jones who may start the season on PUP and DeVito (possibly practice squad) and Eason who likely is just a camp body.



Schoen has admitted on needing to acquire a QB. That can be done nearly two months prior to the draft by signing the likes of a Tyrod Taylor, Ryan Tannehill, Jacoby Brissett or Gardner Minshew. There are others as well. But, if Schoen makes a signing in early FA for one of these guys it will tell me NYG won't aggressively try to land a QB in the draft. Any of these guys could competently start if Jones is not healthy or really struggles. If Schoen goes this direction, he could still draft a late round QB to compete with DeVito for the practice squad.



If they don't sign a veteran QB, it tells me the Giants are going to aggressively try to land a QB in the draft. Whether it be a trade up or someone like Nix, Penix or McCarthy. It would feel like a near lock to me if they entered the draft only with Jones, DeVito & Eason.



I just can't see Schoen giving out a contract to someone like Tannehill only to draft a QB six weeks later in the first two rounds. It just wouldn't make sense, it's unlikely the Giants would carry three QBs, although I guess it's not impossible.



It will be very telling how Schoen handles the FA QB situation.