Whether NYG acquires a QB via FA will tell a lot

Sean : 1/21/2024 1:56 pm
I've seen a few people mention this. Right now the Giants have Jones who may start the season on PUP and DeVito (possibly practice squad) and Eason who likely is just a camp body.

Schoen has admitted on needing to acquire a QB. That can be done nearly two months prior to the draft by signing the likes of a Tyrod Taylor, Ryan Tannehill, Jacoby Brissett or Gardner Minshew. There are others as well. But, if Schoen makes a signing in early FA for one of these guys it will tell me NYG won't aggressively try to land a QB in the draft. Any of these guys could competently start if Jones is not healthy or really struggles. If Schoen goes this direction, he could still draft a late round QB to compete with DeVito for the practice squad.

If they don't sign a veteran QB, it tells me the Giants are going to aggressively try to land a QB in the draft. Whether it be a trade up or someone like Nix, Penix or McCarthy. It would feel like a near lock to me if they entered the draft only with Jones, DeVito & Eason.

I just can't see Schoen giving out a contract to someone like Tannehill only to draft a QB six weeks later in the first two rounds. It just wouldn't make sense, it's unlikely the Giants would carry three QBs, although I guess it's not impossible.

It will be very telling how Schoen handles the FA QB situation.
How about Schoen doesn't  
section125 : 1/21/2024 2:06 pm : link
want to take a chance on getting to camp without a QB capable of starting because the draft is a crap shoot?
They may have every intention of drafting a QB but Chicago decides not to trade its pick. Giants need to stand pat and take WR or ER. They intend to go after Penix or Nix and both are taken by pick 15. Suppose they don't view McCarthy as a viable NFL QB?
If they wait until May to find a "backup" QB it may be too late to find a semicompetent one.

So I wouldn't put too much into signing a backup QB early in FA.
RE: How about Schoen doesn't  
Sean : 1/21/2024 2:16 pm : link
In comment 16373196 section125 said:

want to take a chance on getting to camp without a QB capable of starting because the draft is a crap shoot?
They may have every intention of drafting a QB but Chicago decides not to trade its pick. Giants need to stand pat and take WR or ER. They intend to go after Penix or Nix and both are taken by pick 15. Suppose they don't view McCarthy as a viable NFL QB?
If they wait until May to find a "backup" QB it may be too late to find a semicompetent one.

So I wouldn't put too much into signing a backup QB early in FA.

So, you think they'd just make three QBs active on game day if they had to?
This is a pretty good observation...  
bw in dc : 1/21/2024 2:21 pm : link
If you sign a guy like Minshew, however, he's going to be itching to start because he did such a solid job for the Colts. Assuming Jones is not ready to go, I could see Minshew starting and never giving the job back in 2024.

I really don't think Jints Central wants to deal with that noise.

So, I would imagine anyone signed prior to the draft would be someone less of a threat.

Personally, btw, another season watching Jones, DeVito or TT is such a waste of time.

That is undoubtedly the worst QB room in the NFL.
...  
christian : 1/21/2024 2:25 pm : link
I think they will keep the price tag at 1/5M or less for an acquisition. Don't be surprised if that guy's name is Tyrod Taylor.
A Number of NFL Teams Carried 3 QBs This Year  
Jim in Tampa : 1/21/2024 2:28 pm : link
so I don't see that as being a big factor.

Also, the vet QBs that you noted (Tyrod Taylor, Ryan Tannehill, Jacoby Brissett or Gardner Minshew) are not guys who are looking at other opportunities to be the #1 guy. They're backup QBs no matter which team they sign with.

One can MAYBE make a case for Minshew, but again, who else is going to sign him as anything more than a stop-gap QB?

If there were a quality starting FA QB available, then I might agree with your premise. Since there's not, I see the Giants signing a competent, vet QB as "Jones insurance", whether they draft a QB high or not.
Bo Nix at 6  
M.S. : 1/21/2024 2:28 pm : link

Works for me.

And will work for the Giants.
They  
AcidTest : 1/21/2024 2:33 pm : link
will sign a veteran FA QB before the draft IMO, whether that is Tyrod Taylor or someone else is the only question. They can't plan on Jones being ready for camp and the start of the season. And I'm sure they don't want DeVito to be the opening day starter.

But that signing will also have no impact on what they do in the draft. If they draft a QB high after signing a FA QB then those two will obviously be on the opening day roster. That leaves Jones and DeVito. Jones might start on the PUP. They could also trade DeVito for a future draft pick. Given his performance last year, someone might will trade a seventh or a sixth round pick to see if they can develop him into a capable backup.
...  
christian : 1/21/2024 2:42 pm : link
I suspect in the next month, we hear how much the Giants like DeVito and were impressed with his maturity.

It's in the team's best interest to sell the idea they are comfortable with DeVito covering a couple of games before Jones is back.
I just want Jones gone....  
Fishmanjim57 : 1/21/2024 2:47 pm : link
I know it's asking for a lot, but could the Giants make Jones a post June 1st cut? I don't want to go into next season with him lingering around the lockerrom expecting to take the lead role again. The WR's already on this team deserve a better QB, and the fans have seen enough of Jones during his term.
Get rid of Jones!
Jones is likely going to start season on PUP in my view.  
ThomasG : 1/21/2024 2:50 pm : link
Taylor re-signed makes a lot of sense and would expect a QB in the draft. Hopefully the #1 overall pick.

DeVito hanging around the hoop works too. Can't have too many QBs with our Offensive Line.
Sign a veteran early  
nochance : 1/21/2024 2:52 pm : link
If the Giants are not sure Jones will be ready they will sign a veteran regardless. Even if they draft a QB early they will not want to rush him in immediately and would need a vet to open the season if Jones can't
Nix at 6 is a very NYG move  
JonC : 1/21/2024 2:56 pm : link
and I'd wager it will prove to be a reach and failure down the road.
RE: RE: How about Schoen doesn't  
section125 : 1/21/2024 2:58 pm : link
In comment 16373203 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 16373196 section125 said:


Quote:


want to take a chance on getting to camp without a QB capable of starting because the draft is a crap shoot?
They may have every intention of drafting a QB but Chicago decides not to trade its pick. Giants need to stand pat and take WR or ER. They intend to go after Penix or Nix and both are taken by pick 15. Suppose they don't view McCarthy as a viable NFL QB?
If they wait until May to find a "backup" QB it may be too late to find a semicompetent one.

So I wouldn't put too much into signing a backup QB early in FA.


So, you think they'd just make three QBs active on game day if they had to?


Who are the three? I think Jones may be ready, but maybe not.

They need a backup capable of starting in case:
1.) Jones is not ready
2.) They do draft a QB and he is not ready
3.) They don't get to draft a QB because of availability

I think what christian said is right. Someone between $1 mill and NMT $5 mill will be signed because every team needs a competent backup QB.

Will not be surprised if Tyrod returns for one more year.
RE: A Number of NFL Teams Carried 3 QBs This Year  
nochance : 1/21/2024 2:59 pm : link
In comment 16373211 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
so I don't see that as being a big factor.

Also, the vet QBs that you noted (Tyrod Taylor, Ryan Tannehill, Jacoby Brissett or Gardner Minshew) are not guys who are looking at other opportunities to be the #1 guy. They're backup QBs no matter which team they sign with.

One can MAYBE make a case for Minshew, but again, who else is going to sign him as anything more than a stop-gap QB?

If there were a quality starting FA QB available, then I might agree with your premise. Since there's not, I see the Giants signing a competent, vet QB as "Jones insurance", whether they draft a QB high or not.



None of the mentioned are starting material Minchew most of all. Everywhere he has gone he has 1 or 2 decent games and then turns into shit. Kind of like a much less talented version of Brian Fitzpatrick
RE: Nix at 6 is a very NYG move  
Ned In Atlanta : 1/21/2024 3:00 pm : link
In comment 16373236 JonC said:
Quote:
and I'd wager it will prove to be a reach and failure down the road.



Couldn't agree more. He was not good at Auburn. Had one good year and he's an older prospect. Hard pass at 6. Can live with it if it's a back of the end trade up for not an outrageous price. I want them to fine a good young qb but forcing a pick at 6 would be Deja vu
RE: Bo Nix at 6  
gary_from_chester : 1/21/2024 3:03 pm : link
In comment 16373212 M.S. said:
Quote:

Works for me.

And will work for the Giants.


I’m a Nix fan but I think they can trade down for assets and get him later. I won’t throw the remote if they pick him at 6, but think many here would.
RE: ...  
Sean : 1/21/2024 3:03 pm : link
In comment 16373225 christian said:
Quote:
I suspect in the next month, we hear how much the Giants like DeVito and were impressed with his maturity.

It's in the team's best interest to sell the idea they are comfortable with DeVito covering a couple of games before Jones is back.

Today actually.
Link - ( New Window )
RE: RE: Bo Nix at 6  
Manhattan : 1/21/2024 3:05 pm : link
In comment 16373247 gary_from_chester said:
Quote:
In comment 16373212 M.S. said:


Quote:



Works for me.

And will work for the Giants.



I’m a Nix fan but I think they can trade down for assets and get him later. I won’t throw the remote if they pick him at 6, but think many here would.


How much later? He's a candidate to go 11, 12 to Minny/Denver
RE: I just want Jones gone....  
bw in dc : 1/21/2024 3:06 pm : link
In comment 16373228 Fishmanjim57 said:
Quote:
I know it's asking for a lot, but could the Giants make Jones a post June 1st cut? I don't want to go into next season with him lingering around the lockerrom expecting to take the lead role again. The WR's already on this team deserve a better QB, and the fans have seen enough of Jones during his term.
Get rid of Jones!


I agree. I'm tapped out watching the Jones experiment. I'd rather read Better Homes & Gardens magazine than watch Jones play QB.

Perfect word for Jones is ennui.

en·nui
[änˈwē]
NOUN
a feeling of listlessness and dissatisfaction arising from a lack of occupation or excitement
RE: RE: Nix at 6 is a very NYG move  
section125 : 1/21/2024 3:09 pm : link
In comment 16373243 Ned In Atlanta said:
Quote:
In comment 16373236 JonC said:


Quote:


and I'd wager it will prove to be a reach and failure down the road.




Couldn't agree more. He was not good at Auburn. Had one good year and he's an older prospect. Hard pass at 6. Can live with it if it's a back of the end trade up for not an outrageous price. I want them to fine a good young qb but forcing a pick at 6 would be Deja vu


He wasn't good at Auburn but was other worldly at Oregon....

I think Nix will be a good QB down the road, if not right away. But not taking him at #6
The only thing I hope is that they do not trade up for a QB....t  
Crazed Dogs : 1/21/2024 3:11 pm : link
the cost is too high> I am happy with taking a sshot on Nix or McCarthy or perhaps someone else the organization thinks has a shot at being good...
RE: RE: I just want Jones gone....  
Gatorade Dunk : 1/21/2024 3:12 pm : link
In comment 16373253 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16373228 Fishmanjim57 said:


Quote:


I know it's asking for a lot, but could the Giants make Jones a post June 1st cut? I don't want to go into next season with him lingering around the lockerrom expecting to take the lead role again. The WR's already on this team deserve a better QB, and the fans have seen enough of Jones during his term.
Get rid of Jones!



I agree. I'm tapped out watching the Jones experiment. I'd rather read Better Homes & Gardens magazine than watch Jones play QB.

Perfect word for Jones is ennui.

en·nui
[änˈwē]
NOUN
a feeling of listlessness and dissatisfaction arising from a lack of occupation or excitement

"ENNUI'RE BACK!"
I'm fine with Nix at 6  
Go Terps : 1/21/2024 3:12 pm : link
I don't see it as Jones redux; Jones doesn't suck because he was picked at 6, he sucks because he sucks.

I think Nix is pretty good. I don't see how Maye is clearly any better, for example.
RE: The only thing I hope is that they do not trade up for a QB....t  
Manhattan : 1/21/2024 3:14 pm : link
In comment 16373263 Crazed Dogs said:
Quote:
the cost is too high> I am happy with taking a sshot on Nix or McCarthy or perhaps someone else the organization thinks has a shot at being good...


Yea trading up for a blue chip QB is so terrible. The last time we did it we won two Super Bowls. Who wants that?
RE: I'm fine with Nix at 6  
Manhattan : 1/21/2024 3:15 pm : link
In comment 16373267 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I don't see it as Jones redux; Jones doesn't suck because he was picked at 6, he sucks because he sucks.

I think Nix is pretty good. I don't see how Maye is clearly any better, for example.


Bigger frame, bigger arm, younger.
RE: RE: ...  
Sammo85 : 1/21/2024 3:16 pm : link
In comment 16373249 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 16373225 christian said:


Quote:


I suspect in the next month, we hear how much the Giants like DeVito and were impressed with his maturity.

It's in the team's best interest to sell the idea they are comfortable with DeVito covering a couple of games before Jones is back.


Today actually. Link - ( New Window )


That’s just a filler article by PT.
RE: RE: I'm fine with Nix at 6  
JonC : 1/21/2024 3:18 pm : link
In comment 16373273 Manhattan said:
Quote:
In comment 16373267 Go Terps said:


Quote:


I don't see it as Jones redux; Jones doesn't suck because he was picked at 6, he sucks because he sucks.

I think Nix is pretty good. I don't see how Maye is clearly any better, for example.



Bigger frame, bigger arm, younger.


And, more arm talent and natural QB instincts.
RE: RE: RE: Bo Nix at 6  
gary_from_chester : 1/21/2024 3:20 pm : link
In comment 16373251 Manhattan said:
Quote:
In comment 16373247 gary_from_chester said:


Quote:


In comment 16373212 M.S. said:


Quote:



Works for me.

And will work for the Giants.



I’m a Nix fan but I think they can trade down for assets and get him later. I won’t throw the remote if they pick him at 6, but think many here would.



How much later? He's a candidate to go 11, 12 to Minny/Denver


I don’t know. That’s why Schoen gets paid the big bucks. If there’s one thing he seems to do well, it’s maneuver in the draft. I think he’s gettable later than 6, and I know we can use the additional draft capital.
RE: I'm fine with Nix at 6  
bw in dc : 1/21/2024 3:22 pm : link
In comment 16373267 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I don't see it as Jones redux; Jones doesn't suck because he was picked at 6, he sucks because he sucks.

I think Nix is pretty good. I don't see how Maye is clearly any better, for example.


Nix at 6? What are you buying? Sure, he's better than Jones, but who isn't in this draft...

Maye is 6'4", 230, very good athlete and he has a plus arm.
RE: RE: RE: Bo Nix at 6  
Mike in NY : 1/21/2024 3:25 pm : link
In comment 16373251 Manhattan said:
Quote:
In comment 16373247 gary_from_chester said:


Quote:


In comment 16373212 M.S. said:


Quote:



Works for me.

And will work for the Giants.



I’m a Nix fan but I think they can trade down for assets and get him later. I won’t throw the remote if they pick him at 6, but think many here would.



How much later? He's a candidate to go 11, 12 to Minny/Denver


And that would be a Daniel Jones-like overdraft
I didn't see it with Maye in the games I watched this year,  
Go Terps : 1/21/2024 3:30 pm : link
and I wanted to see it, believe me; he fits what the Giants look for in a QB.

If it works out that the Giants land Maye, I'll be thrilled. He just wouldn't be my first choice out of this group.
If Nix can play, he'd be a bargain at 6  
Sean : 1/21/2024 3:43 pm : link
.
The problem isn't going to be drafting Nix at six  
Go Terps : 1/21/2024 3:49 pm : link
The problem is going to be treating him the same way they treated Jones and Eli before him: like the QB position is bequeathed and shouldn't be challenged.

I don't care if they trade up to #1 and draft Caleb Williams; if they get a QB in this draft that guy should be expected to perform well early, and if by the end of year two he isn't playing well enough to instill confidence then it's time to start exploring options.
RE: Nix at 6 is a very NYG move  
AcidTest : 1/21/2024 3:54 pm : link
In comment 16373236 JonC said:
Quote:
and I'd wager it will prove to be a reach and failure down the road.


It would really be an indication that nothing has changed regarding how to build a roster.
RE: The problem isn't going to be drafting Nix at six  
Sean : 1/21/2024 3:56 pm : link
In comment 16373321 Go Terps said:
Quote:
The problem is going to be treating him the same way they treated Jones and Eli before him: like the QB position is bequeathed and shouldn't be challenged.

I don't care if they trade up to #1 and draft Caleb Williams; if they get a QB in this draft that guy should be expected to perform well early, and if by the end of year two he isn't playing well enough to instill confidence then it's time to start exploring options.

Exactly. Just because he's drafted at six doesn't mean he gets three coaching staffs and five seasons to prove himself.

It would bother me more if Schoen & Daboll really liked Nix and they missed out on him because they didn't want to "reach" and a team like the Saints drafted him with their pick. This team needs a QB badly and if Schoen/Daboll like Nix and they are unable to trade up for the others, they need to acquire him. The alternative can't be to just wait until 2025.
Does Bo Nix  
RomanWH : 1/21/2024 3:58 pm : link
Remind anyone else of Colt McCoy coming out of Texas? Solid college stats... he was an accurate passer particularly with short/intermediate throws. Ended up being a career backup in the NFL.
RE: How about Schoen doesn't  
NYPanos : 1/21/2024 4:04 pm : link
In comment 16373196 section125 said:
Quote:
want to take a chance on getting to camp without a QB capable of starting because the draft is a crap shoot?
They may have every intention of drafting a QB but Chicago decides not to trade its pick. Giants need to stand pat and take WR or ER. They intend to go after Penix or Nix and both are taken by pick 15. Suppose they don't view McCarthy as a viable NFL QB?
If they wait until May to find a "backup" QB it may be too late to find a semicompetent one.

So I wouldn't put too much into signing a backup QB early in FA.


Here is another strategy: If Chicago doesn't intend to trade then why not take Justin Fields and give them a late round. He is not great but he is not that bad and get WR at 6. Otherwise, the fact is that DJ is done whether or not you like him. If Schoen has a draft QB that is the future then go get him and build around him. We are basically kind of screwed and need to accept that we need to re-build. The solution is to draft a QB no matter how you look at it or you will be testing (again) with a broken DJ because he is hurt. and we know we need many other things. Need to start somewhere.
RE: I'm fine with Nix at 6  
Rjanyg : 1/21/2024 4:15 pm : link
In comment 16373267 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I don't see it as Jones redux; Jones doesn't suck because he was picked at 6, he sucks because he sucks.

I think Nix is pretty good. I don't see how Maye is clearly any better, for example.


I like Maye a lot and I think Nix is pretty good. I would be happy with either guy.
I would simply like...  
Brown_Hornet : 1/21/2024 4:25 pm : link
...the team to move on from DJ.

Trade up, trade back or take a stud elsewhere and the back up to grab a QB with their 2nds.
RE: RE: How about Schoen doesn't  
section125 : 1/21/2024 4:35 pm : link
In comment 16373344 NYPanos said:
Quote:
In comment 16373196 section125 said:


Quote:


want to take a chance on getting to camp without a QB capable of starting because the draft is a crap shoot?
They may have every intention of drafting a QB but Chicago decides not to trade its pick. Giants need to stand pat and take WR or ER. They intend to go after Penix or Nix and both are taken by pick 15. Suppose they don't view McCarthy as a viable NFL QB?
If they wait until May to find a "backup" QB it may be too late to find a semicompetent one.

So I wouldn't put too much into signing a backup QB early in FA.



Here is another strategy: If Chicago doesn't intend to trade then why not take Justin Fields and give them a late round. He is not great but he is not that bad and get WR at 6. Otherwise, the fact is that DJ is done whether or not you like him. If Schoen has a draft QB that is the future then go get him and build around him. We are basically kind of screwed and need to accept that we need to re-build. The solution is to draft a QB no matter how you look at it or you will be testing (again) with a broken DJ because he is hurt. and we know we need many other things. Need to start somewhere.


No to Fields. Sorry, if the Bears want to get rid of him, then he isn't worth taking. I don't view him as an upgrade to Jones worth trading for. Go big or go home. No marginal upgrades.

It does not matter becuase they will sign a backup well before the draft so there will be no need for Fields.
They have to acquire a vet QB no matter  
BillT : 1/21/2024 4:40 pm : link
They have to have someone to definitely start game one. They can’t wait and hope they will get that player in the draft. The only way that doesn’t happen is if they are going to take Nix at 6. So, there is that but that seems very unlikely.
Yes they are signing a veteran QB...  
DefenseWins : 1/21/2024 4:49 pm : link
especially if their true plan is to draft a QB. If they dont grab one via free agency, then the other teams will know we are taking a QB with our first pick.

Jones also will NOT be ready to start week 1. Not a chance. You cannot put the guy out there without having taken a snap in 10 months.
Id look for Rattler  
UberAlias : 1/21/2024 4:58 pm : link
On day 2 over Nix.
RE: Id look for Rattler  
bw in dc : 1/21/2024 5:02 pm : link
In comment 16373426 UberAlias said:
Quote:
On day 2 over Nix.


You trust his head that much?
RE: Sign a veteran early  
Adirondack GMen : 1/21/2024 5:21 pm : link
In comment 16373233 nochance said:
Quote:
If the Giants are not sure Jones will be ready they will sign a veteran regardless. Even if they draft a QB early they will not want to rush him in immediately and would need a vet to open the season if Jones can't

What about this.... We get with bears,see where they're at with Fields. Come to a drop dead offer- then see how the first round of the draft transforms itself. If the 3 top QB are gone and the next tier is no better than an experienced Fields then we complete the Bears deal- Fields for a 3rd then run to the podium and take a WR. If the Bears turn down our offer we take the WR. Then we wait it out and see how sweaty the bears shorts are later in the draft- see if they want to make the deal but now we make a better offer for us! We get our star QB for opening day-Fields. We then have competition at Qb, Jones makes or breaks, Fields makes or breaks but with lesser financial impact and we hunt some more for a QB named Manning!!!!
RE: Bo Nix at 6  
Blueworm : 1/21/2024 5:34 pm : link
In comment 16373212 M.S. said:
Quote:

Works for me.

And will work for the Giants.


That's how we got five years of mediocre QB play.
RE: RE: Sign a veteran early  
Blueworm : 1/21/2024 5:36 pm : link
In comment 16373445 Adirondack GMen said:
Quote:
In comment 16373233 nochance said:


Quote:


If the Giants are not sure Jones will be ready they will sign a veteran regardless. Even if they draft a QB early they will not want to rush him in immediately and would need a vet to open the season if Jones can't


What about this.... We get with bears,see where they're at with Fields. Come to a drop dead offer- then see how the first round of the draft transforms itself. If the 3 top QB are gone and the next tier is no better than an experienced Fields then we complete the Bears deal- Fields for a 3rd then run to the podium and take a WR. If the Bears turn down our offer we take the WR. Then we wait it out and see how sweaty the bears shorts are later in the draft- see if they want to make the deal but now we make a better offer for us! We get our star QB for opening day-Fields. We then have competition at Qb, Jones makes or breaks, Fields makes or breaks but with lesser financial impact and we hunt some more for a QB named Manning!!!!


So, just changing the name, but the same production.
RE: RE: Sign a veteran early  
section125 : 1/21/2024 5:37 pm : link
In comment 16373445 Adirondack GMen said:
Quote:
In comment 16373233 nochance said:


Quote:


If the Giants are not sure Jones will be ready they will sign a veteran regardless. Even if they draft a QB early they will not want to rush him in immediately and would need a vet to open the season if Jones can't


What about this.... We get with bears,see where they're at with Fields. Come to a drop dead offer- then see how the first round of the draft transforms itself. If the 3 top QB are gone and the next tier is no better than an experienced Fields then we complete the Bears deal- Fields for a 3rd then run to the podium and take a WR. If the Bears turn down our offer we take the WR. Then we wait it out and see how sweaty the bears shorts are later in the draft- see if they want to make the deal but now we make a better offer for us! We get our star QB for opening day-Fields. We then have competition at Qb, Jones makes or breaks, Fields makes or breaks but with lesser financial impact and we hunt some more for a QB named Manning!!!!


No Fields
RE: Does Bo Nix  
AZ Blue : 1/21/2024 5:42 pm : link
In comment 16373335 RomanWH said:
Quote:
Remind anyone else of Colt McCoy coming out of Texas? Solid college stats... he was an accurate passer particularly with short/intermediate throws. Ended up being a career backup in the NFL.


No, Nix is better and and I’m a UT fan and not a Nix fan
RE: RE: Bo Nix at 6  
ThomasG : 1/21/2024 5:42 pm : link
In comment 16373472 Blueworm said:
Quote:
In comment 16373212 M.S. said:


Quote:



Works for me.

And will work for the Giants.



That's how we got five years of mediocre QB play.


Not saying I am the QB expert on who’s game translates best to the NFL, but Nix at #6 is a reach.

No way can I forget those Auburn days.
Re-signing Taylor makes sense either way  
Skittlebish : 1/21/2024 6:15 pm : link
He can start while Jones rehabs and a rookie learns...and no, Bo Nix is not a starting NFL QB, please ignore the twitter scouts and click bait maestros.
RE: Re-signing Taylor makes sense either way  
DonnieD89 : 1/21/2024 6:52 pm : link
In comment 16373563 Skittlebish said:
Quote:
He can start while Jones rehabs and a rookie learns...and no, Bo Nix is not a starting NFL QB, please ignore the twitter scouts and click bait maestros.


I think Lance Zierlein, Daniel Jeremiah and Sy, who are not twitter scouts, will respectfully disagree with you.
You literally named 3 social media scouts  
Skittlebish : 1/21/2024 7:17 pm : link
I should not have been so specific just mentioning twitter. I may be wrong, the people I know who scout for a living may be wrong, but trust me when I say those mentioned above are part of a small minority. But it's all guessing and speculation at this point, so enjoy it for what it is. Just be aware you are ignoring all the other media scouts who don't rate Nix very high, so pick your poison I guess...
Literally nothing about resigning  
Dnew15 : 1/21/2024 7:49 pm : link
TT makes sense.

He’s 35 - he’s gonna cost north of 3 million a year - he can’t stay healthy (which isn’t a good trait when your supposed starter is injury prone) - he isn’t the future …. I’m failing to see any reason for the Giants to resign him.

Even a move to get Fields you can make an argument for why it might make sense.
RE: RE: RE: I just want Jones gone....  
Scooter185 : 1/21/2024 7:54 pm : link
In comment 16373265 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 16373253 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 16373228 Fishmanjim57 said:


Quote:


I know it's asking for a lot, but could the Giants make Jones a post June 1st cut? I don't want to go into next season with him lingering around the lockerrom expecting to take the lead role again. The WR's already on this team deserve a better QB, and the fans have seen enough of Jones during his term.
Get rid of Jones!



I agree. I'm tapped out watching the Jones experiment. I'd rather read Better Homes & Gardens magazine than watch Jones play QB.

Perfect word for Jones is ennui.

en·nui
[änˈwē]
NOUN
a feeling of listlessness and dissatisfaction arising from a lack of occupation or excitement


"ENNUI'RE BACK!"


I chortled
Giants will sign a Vet QB  
upnyg : 1/21/2024 8:01 pm : link
Maybe its a FA maybe its a trade for a 3rd or 4th. But they need someone on the roster before the draft. It would be a huge risk not to.

If they dont plan to trade up, they need to consider a QB that can compete as a starter regardless if they pick a QB later in Rd1 or 2..

RE: You literally named 3 social media scouts  
DonnieD89 : 1/21/2024 8:36 pm : link
In comment 16373656 Skittlebish said:
Quote:
I should not have been so specific just mentioning twitter. I may be wrong, the people I know who scout for a living may be wrong, but trust me when I say those mentioned above are part of a small minority. But it's all guessing and speculation at this point, so enjoy it for what it is. Just be aware you are ignoring all the other media scouts who don't rate Nix very high, so pick your poison I guess...


Agree it is a guessing game, but I wouldn't say thet Daniel Jeremiah, who was actually a college scout for the Ravens, Browns and Eagles, is just a social media scout. I would place more credence to what Danial Jeremiah thinks of these prospects than most ohters.
I think they'll resign TT.  
CT Charlie : 1/21/2024 8:40 pm : link
He's worth more to us than to other teams, and he's good insurance. Heck, even DeVito may look more reliable in Year Two, and heaven knows we need the insurance.

Are these the best options? Probably not, but they're bird-in-the-hand decisions. And we can still draft a QB.
RE: Nix at 6 is a very NYG move  
56goat : 1/21/2024 8:45 pm : link
In comment 16373236 JonC said:
Quote:
and I'd wager it will prove to be a reach and failure down the road.


Yep, Schoen can take someone like Nix at 6 if he has conviction in the pick, but he's gotta be right. Failure would mean a new GM.
Thank you  
Spider43 : 1/21/2024 9:20 pm : link
Captain Obvious?
I’m Admittedly  
GiantGrit : 1/21/2024 10:22 pm : link
A fan of Nix so bias included but it kinda baffles me people are knocking his arm talent and overall skill.

45 Touchdowns, 3 int’s this year. PFF’s #1 quarterback under pressure. Has a very good ability to extend plays. Yes a large percentage of throws were at the LOS, that was the offense. I’ve heard good things on his intermediate throws when listening to draft pundits, its not a lack of skill or arm ability.

Bucky and Jeremiah were saying he may fit a dome better. Jeremiah was throwing around some very nice praise saying Nix reminds him of Brees coming out. A third guy was on with them, when Jeremiah said people wanna see Nix’s arm in person on his pro day he chimed in “I’ve seen him in person, zero questions on the arm”

I knew comparisons to Jones would be made on “overdrafting” I don’t agree with that all. He already has a lot of buzz as a top 15 prospect from multiple draft pundits. Sy likes him a lot.

The Giants could take him, he could suck but that doesn’t necessarily mean its an overdraft.
Nix isn't Mariota  
JonC : 9:38 am : link
but the trick is always projecting how a college QB will translate to the NFL. There were similar questions about Mariota and he failed at the NFL level.

Nix's job at Oregon had him surrounded by a ton of talent. He won't have enormous open windows in the NFL, he will have to read defenses beyond first read, he will get hit in the NFL, and he will need to throw receivers open. I think he could be a good NFL QB, but he's not a prospect I'd pick at #6 ahead of a handful of blue chippers. He scares me at #6.
I really don't love a vet QB in FA  
Lambuth_Special : 10:45 am : link
We already have $47.5 million in cap space tied up for a mediocre veteran QB. We're gonna add another $5-10 million for a backup?

Frankly, you can grab these guys off of practice squads or the couch, ala Cooper Rush or Joe Flacco. Either draft a QB or go bargain basement.
...  
ryanmkeane : 11:28 am : link
If Schoen takes Bo Nix at 6, or even at all, I would be very concerned moving forward about him being the GM.
...  
ryanmkeane : 11:29 am : link
Nix is a backup level QB in the NFL.

Williams or Maye for me in round 1. It doesn't make sense to get a lesser QB prospect in round 2 if they don't see them being elite.
RE: Nix isn't Mariota  
bw in dc : 11:31 am : link
In comment 16374373 JonC said:
Quote:
but the trick is always projecting how a college QB will translate to the NFL. There were similar questions about Mariota and he failed at the NFL level.

Nix's job at Oregon had him surrounded by a ton of talent. He won't have enormous open windows in the NFL, he will have to read defenses beyond first read, he will get hit in the NFL, and he will need to throw receivers open. I think he could be a good NFL QB, but he's not a prospect I'd pick at #6 ahead of a handful of blue chippers. He scares me at #6.


Nice post. That captures the situation perfectly.
