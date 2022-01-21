How to have a consistently good football team - long thread mfjmfj : 1/22/2024 8:56 am

What does it take to be consistently good - think Pittsburg, NE, SF, Philly, etc.



1). Good, preferably stable, head coaching. I think this is the most important thing. You have the find the right person and stick with them long run.



2). Good management.

A). Good drafting - the most important thing besides coaching. Drafts pick are cost controlled, self replicating (i.e. comp picks), and available every year. Your team today is based almost entirely on your last three drafts. If they went well you have good talent. If not, then not.

B). Roster management - Free agency, which is much less important than the draft since you are paying FMV for every pick up. But mistakes hurt a lot. Deciding which players to keep. Trades for those final pieces.

C). Cap management - widely misunderstood. Very flexible so you can move money around, but have to pay eventually. Most important skill here is knowing when to strike. Most teams, at some point, have to do a Rams or an Eagles and just load it up to make a run. Making those runs fundamentally interferes with being a consistently good team. If you make this push, you will have ups and downs.



3). QB - have to have one who is at least competent, and there are only 15 to 20 guys in the league who fit that description in any given year. To be consistent over time you need one who in consistently in the top 10 or 15. To have a chance at SBs and be consistently good you need a great one - Brady, Mahomes, etc. They can outplay the outrageous cost of a great QB, while the merely really good can't and so you either have to overspend (i.e. Rams and Eagles) or try and be good every year and occasionally make a lucky run. Eli was an outlier, because he was only a good to very good QB in the regular season, but in the playoffs he was Brady/Mahomes level.



4). Luck - this may be the single biggest factor. Sometimes you get Tom Brady in the 6th round or Brock Purdy in the 7th (not comparing the two, but Purdy is good enough and rescued them from horrible decisions in Trey Lance and Jimmy Garropolo). Injuries are mostly luck and are a critical element in success.



How do the Giants rank for me:

1). A- - I am still sold on Daboll but this could move to F next year if we regress again. Over the last decade it is a solid F, since we failed both in who was the coach and the stability test.



2). A- - Again still sold on Schoen and his first two drafts. I hope next year that we can give him an A+. Fully concede that his grade could drop precipitously depending on 2024. Gettlemen was a generous D- from the beginning. Reese started at A and finished at C.



3). D- - Feels generous here. Unless DJ has a miraculous turn around the current roster is barren here. If we trade up for QB Schoen's grade will depend almost entirely on how that goes.



4). F - on injuries alone the NYGs have been exceptionally unlucky.





