Starting to convince myself that Bo Nix at 6 is happening.. Jim in Forest Hills : 1/22/2024 12:21 pm

I know Schoen can wheel and deal, so maybe there's a trade down or a trade up but I think Nix will be the guy unless they get the top spot. I think the top 3 QBs will be gone.



Obviously they will see him at the Senior Bowl - what would they like about him? Aside from his great production as a duck, I really like his FR at Auburn -16TD/6INTS in the SEC.



He was the #1 dual threat QB out of HS so he can run.



Very accurate passer, hitting 77% comp pct his last year.



Has played in weather in the PAC NW.



Has NFL bloodlines and passes the Mara eye test, kid can play. Also a bit older, not some 21 year old kid.



I also think this is a deep WR draft. I know Nabers/Odunze are terrific prospects but the talent does not fall off a cliff in rd 2.



Xavier Worthy/Troy Franklin, AD Mitchell, Xavier Leggette, Tez Walker - really good players here.



Giants will likely need to trade up into rd 1 to secure him losing valuable capitol. Giants have many needs and it would be tough to lose picks.



Daboll has shown he can field a competitive team with Tyrod Taylor. What could he do with Nix's accuracy and movement skills? Am I crazy?