Starting to convince myself that Bo Nix at 6 is happening..

I know Schoen can wheel and deal, so maybe there's a trade down or a trade up but I think Nix will be the guy unless they get the top spot. I think the top 3 QBs will be gone.
Obviously they will see him at the Senior Bowl - what would they like about him? Aside from his great production as a duck, I really like his FR at Auburn -16TD/6INTS in the SEC.
He was the #1 dual threat QB out of HS so he can run.
Very accurate passer, hitting 77% comp pct his last year.
Has played in weather in the PAC NW.
Has NFL bloodlines and passes the Mara eye test, kid can play. Also a bit older, not some 21 year old kid.
I also think this is a deep WR draft. I know Nabers/Odunze are terrific prospects but the talent does not fall off a cliff in rd 2.
Xavier Worthy/Troy Franklin, AD Mitchell, Xavier Leggette, Tez Walker - really good players here.
Giants will likely need to trade up into rd 1 to secure him losing valuable capitol. Giants have many needs and it would be tough to lose picks.
Daboll has shown he can field a competitive team with Tyrod Taylor. What could he do with Nix's accuracy and movement skills? Am I crazy?
Schoen went to the Oregon vs Oregon State game
.... career over.
He’s a better prospect than Jones ever was. Jones could never have the season Nix just had.
Does anyone have a list of games that Joe Schoen attended this year? I can't imagine he would draft a QB at #6 if he didn't see them in person, based on his history.
Schoen went to the Oregon vs Oregon State game
Thanks! I think this is very possible then.
He’s a better prospect than Jones ever was. Jones could never have the season Nix just had.
Who says... you?
I wouldn't want him at 6, although I wouldn't feel bad about taking a flyer further down. He looks to me to have a glaringly bad issue everyone complains about Jones... One read and Staring down primary targets. But who knows? If Schoen and Daboll have conviction, go for it.
But if it does they better be right or start brushing up the resume.
He’s a better prospect than Jones ever was. Jones could never have the season Nix just had.
Who says... you?
I wouldn't want him at 6, although I wouldn't feel bad about taking a flyer further down. He looks to me to have a glaringly bad issue everyone complains about Jones... One read and Staring down primary targets. But who knows? If Schoen and Daboll have conviction, go for it.
Jones at 6 was a bigger reach than Nix at 6. Jones wasn’t good at Duke and had a ton of red flags. Nix was great last season and has gotten better every year and is just a good an athlete as Jones.
I definitely wouldn't say that. Bo Nix is going a lot higher than what the media is saying right now. It's already started to trend that way.
Lance Zierlein has him ranked ahead of Drake Maye. Bucky Brooks has him at #19 in his most recent mock draft and Daniel Jeremiah has him at #14.
Does anyone have a list of games that Joe Schoen attended this year? I can't imagine he would draft a QB at #6 if he didn't see them in person, based on his history.
Schoen went to the Oregon vs Oregon State game Link - ( New Window )
Thanks! I think this is very possible then.
Schoen went to a game for pretty much every QB prospect, so he just kept the door open. Williams x2, Daniels, Maye, Nix, Pennix, McCarthy...
I'm not concerned about overdrafting a QB. I'm concerned that this organization has not learned it's lesson about self-scouting, being brutally honest, and not chasing lost causes.
If they draft Nix (or Williams, or Maye, or Daniels, or anyone else) and he disappoints, but they move on after a couple years it's not the end of the world. Just please don't turn him into the Daniel Jones Never Ending Pasta Bowl.
Which just shows me that a lot of people base their draft opinions on what the mainstream media tells them.
You can make a case that Bo Nix is a better prospect than both Maye & Daniels.
The mainstream media says he's a late 1st round pick so everybody has that stuck in their head.
He’s a better prospect than Jones ever was. Jones could never have the season Nix just had.
Who says... you?
Maybe Jones? Unless he's been secretly capable this whole time and keeping it under wraps for a dramatic season 6 reveal.
I haven't watched enough of Nix yet. But there's some stuff I see that doesn't put him in the tier of the top guys.
So I would definitely take the blue chip with Nabers or Odunze and then come back into the first, even if I had to use both 2nds and a future 3rd, to get Nix. If he can be had at pick 20 he shouldn't cost that much.
But 6 overall you're forgoing a sure-fire top-level NFL receiver. That has immense stand-alone value. I would not give that up for a QB where the grade was 4-6 points lower (Sy scale) and I suspect that will be the case.
It would be Chernobyl around here if that happened.
Man, that is an unreal thought...
Ok, thanks Jack. We get it, you love Jones. We also get it that you have no fucking idea what you're talking about.
Isn't Matlock on around now?
When Jones came out, most NFL draft experts said he was a top 30 prospect.
Nix is also hovering around that range. Nobody is talking about him being a top 10 prospect.
Every qb evaluation is different. Personally, I don’t want Giants to pick someone who is top30 prospect and pick at 6 just like Jones.
I would rather go with Jones (we are stuck anyway) in 2024 and roll the dice in 2025.
If we're talking about Williams, Maye, Daniels that's different, I think Giants have a slim chance based on Chi, Wash, NE big qb needs.
is when a QB like Daniels or Maye drops into their lap at #6 and they still take Nix.
Which just shows me that a lot of people base their draft opinions on what the mainstream media tells them.
You can make a case that Bo Nix is a better prospect than both Maye & Daniels.
The mainstream media says he's a late 1st round pick so everybody has that stuck in their head.
Well of course they do. Most fans don't devote hours and hours to draft research and watching and then rewatching game film. They defer to general consensus expert opinions.
But in this scenario, would you take Nix over either Daniels or Maye? I wouldn't.
On the bright side, however, he's a more talented player than Jones and I would want him to play immediately.
.
He’s a better prospect than Jones ever was. Jones could never have the season Nix just had.
Who says... you?
Maybe Jones? Unless he's been secretly capable this whole time and keeping it under wraps for a dramatic season 6 reveal.
Why because he scored a bunch of TDs against Liberty? At almost 24 years old? Nix has his fans but he has just as many people that don't like his upside in the NFL at all. I'm ambivalent but the few times I have seen him play he did not strike me as someone that would excel in the NFL. He's older and he's inconsistent against higher level competition, and there's a ton of stats out there that QB whisperers here call out as not NFL starting caliber (i.e. ADOT and YAC). I don't see him as a top ten pick. But I'm just a guy on BBI... lol
Taking a WR at 6 then trading back up for the QB will be tough
Taking a WR at 6 then trading back up for the QB will be tough
You had Hooker and Levis mocked in the first round last year and potentially 4 QB's going in the Top 5 picks. How did that turn out?
He threw for 5 TDs vs Liberty.
That still leaves 40 TDs in 13 other games — that’s 3 TD passes per game.
Is that so terrible?
Can't reach for a QB like Nix. Need to do whatever it takes to move up and get Daniels
If we take him before round 2 that will tell me all what i need to know. There is nothing exciting about Nix and he was the first qb i tried to get excited about
He threw for 5 TDs vs Liberty.
That still leaves 40 TDs in 13 other games — that’s 3 TD passes per game.
Is that so terrible?
Of course not. He had a career year. But they feasted on some weak teams, I mean 81-7 to Portland St? But if you watched him at all or read the knocks on him, he's been labeled a one read guy that throws most of his passes barely over 5 yards. That's what I saw. But what the hell do I know? I'm basing my opinion on two or three games I actually watched in a bar and what I read... lol
Taking a WR at 6 then trading back up for the QB will be tough
Six in the top twenty?
Daniels, Maye, CW, Nix, Penix, McCarthy??
I know he's recovering, but are Nix and McCarthy any more gifted than Jordan Travis?
Now his stats were very impressive across the board. But he did this in a very poor defensive conference on a team that is very very good with talent.
Ive been in on too many Nix arguments, so I dont want to start another. But there are legitimate things to like and dislike with him. So taking him at 6 is extreme risky - and I dont think we are in that position todo so.
He threw for 5 TDs vs Liberty.
That still leaves 40 TDs in 13 other games — that’s 3 TD passes per game.
Is that so terrible?
Of course not. He had a career year. But they feasted on some weak teams, I mean 81-7 to Portland St? But if you watched him at all or read the knocks on him, he's been labeled a one read guy that throws most of his passes barely over 5 yards. That's what I saw. But what the hell do I know? I'm basing my opinion on two or three games I actually watched in a bar and what I read... lol
I fully understand cautioning against a prospect who played weaker teams. But Nix can’t control that too much. So I don’t dock a guy who feasted against weaker competition. I’d be more worried if he didn’t put up 81 points against Portland State.
Now his stats were very impressive across the board. But he did this in a very poor defensive conference on a team that is very very good with talent.
Ive been in on too many Nix arguments, so I dont want to start another. But there are legitimate things to like and dislike with him. So taking him at 6 is extreme risky - and I dont think we are in that position todo so.
Maybe 6 overall is too rich for Nix, but if they can trade back into the first round I’d be for it.
I’m betting you’ll see 5 QBs mocked in the top 15, 6 on the top 20.
Taking a WR at 6 then trading back up for the QB will be tough
Six in the top twenty?
Daniels, Maye, CW, Nix, Penix, McCarthy??
I know he's recovering, but are Nix and McCarthy any more gifted than Jordan Travis?
I am not touching Penix or Travis because of injuries. 6 years of college football is a lot. He will be 24 soon.
And the writeups on JJM are going to get him in drafted in round 1. You may not agree with his traits, but scouts love his arm and athleticism - calling them both elite. So who knows?
.
He’s a better prospect than Jones ever was. Jones could never have the season Nix just had.
Who says... you?
Maybe Jones? Unless he's been secretly capable this whole time and keeping it under wraps for a dramatic season 6 reveal.
Why because he scored a bunch of TDs against Liberty? At almost 24 years old? Nix has his fans but he has just as many people that don't like his upside in the NFL at all. I'm ambivalent but the few times I have seen him play he did not strike me as someone that would excel in the NFL. He's older and he's inconsistent against higher level competition, and there's a ton of stats out there that QB whisperers here call out as not NFL starting caliber (i.e. ADOT and YAC). I don't see him as a top ten pick. But I'm just a guy on BBI... lol
That wasn't meant to be an endorsement of Nix. I'm not saying Nix is the goods, and I don't really have a strong opinion one way or the other. I'm just saying that there's absolutely no evidence that Jones has ever been capable of the statistical output that Nix had, even if you think it was full of empty stat-padding games, because Jones didn't even manage to do that any point in college.
Certainly there were a few cupcakes on Duke's schedule over his time there. He should have had a few games like the ones you're pointing out about Nix.
.
He’s a better prospect than Jones ever was. Jones could never have the season Nix just had.
Who says... you?
Maybe Jones? Unless he's been secretly capable this whole time and keeping it under wraps for a dramatic season 6 reveal.
Why because he scored a bunch of TDs against Liberty? At almost 24 years old? Nix has his fans but he has just as many people that don't like his upside in the NFL at all. I'm ambivalent but the few times I have seen him play he did not strike me as someone that would excel in the NFL. He's older and he's inconsistent against higher level competition, and there's a ton of stats out there that QB whisperers here call out as not NFL starting caliber (i.e. ADOT and YAC). I don't see him as a top ten pick. But I'm just a guy on BBI... lol
That wasn't meant to be an endorsement of Nix. I'm not saying Nix is the goods, and I don't really have a strong opinion one way or the other. I'm just saying that there's absolutely no evidence that Jones has ever been capable of the statistical output that Nix had, even if you think it was full of empty stat-padding games, because Jones didn't even manage to do that any point in college.
Certainly there were a few cupcakes on Duke's schedule over his time there. He should have had a few games like the ones you're pointing out about Nix.
I see. It's tough for me to compare, I only watched the Pitt and Clemson games in Jones senior year. He was on fire against Pitt with a bunch of yards and TDs that game, and vs. Clemson I was impressed with how he kept them in the game in the first half. My impression of Jones in college was pretty good, but obviously not a huge sample size... whether he was worth pick 6 that year? That will be argued until the cows come home. I thought it was a bit of a reach that year but as you know I like him and based on rumors of who might take him it didn't seem that big of a reach at the time.
McCarthy also has a lot of classic Giants traits. Tall, good arm, clean cut, and his athleticism makes him a Daboll fit. Nix is too dink-and-dunk for a classic Giants QB.
Maybe the meditating under the endzone thing is too weird for the Giants though.
McCarthy also has a lot of classic Giants traits. Tall, good arm, clean cut, and his athleticism makes him a Daboll fit. Nix is too dink-and-dunk for a classic Giants QB.
Maybe the meditating under the endzone thing is too weird for the Giants though.
You think? He has the physical traits but I just don't see it with McCarthy at all either. I have never been super impressed watching him.
I would be happy with Nix if he’s their guy, think 6 is a little rich but I’m no scout. Daniels, Maye, or Nix for me. Probably have to trade up for the first two, maybe they can trade down a bit and get Nix. Just can’t kick the can down the road again.
No to McCarthy. Lukewarm on Penix based on injury history but if he checks out medically, add him to the list. No on Williams for me, I’m in the minority there for sure. But if he’s their guy, go get him and I hope he makes a fool out of me.
We started hearing that NYG liked Jones and we all thought " they can't take him at 6, but maybe 17."
I remember they left Josh Allen on the board and I was so pissed. They took Jones and Dex. They didn't want to miss out by waiting and it now looks like a bad move except for Dex obviously.
Is Nix a better prospect than Jones? I won't pretend to know 100% but I know that we don't have 2 1st round picks like we did back in 2019 and they took the QB right away.
If you have a conviction you take the QB.
He's young enough that the team could have Jones be the starter in the beginning of the season in an attempt to save face for the contract, but also reverse course immediately once Jones (inevitably) starts underperforming or gets injured.
McCarthy also has a lot of classic Giants traits. Tall, good arm, clean cut, and his athleticism makes him a Daboll fit. Nix is too dink-and-dunk for a classic Giants QB.
Maybe the meditating under the endzone thing is too weird for the Giants though.
You think? He has the physical traits but I just don't see it with McCarthy at all either. I have never been super impressed watching him.
I've seen him make some NFL-level plays, but they are limited to like 1 or 2 a game. However, everything I've read seems to indicate that scouts seem to love him more than the tape would reveal. I've gotten mixed perspectives on his ceiling; some people I trust rate him very highly, while others see him as a limited, Shanahan type QB.
Regardless, I believe every bit of that rumor that the Giants had a 1st round grade on him. They like Qbs with good physical traits, solid backgrounds, and delivering in big games (not necessarilty Jones on that last point, but definitely Eli).
Now his stats were very impressive across the board. But he did this in a very poor defensive conference on a team that is very very good with talent.
Ive been in on too many Nix arguments, so I dont want to start another. But there are legitimate things to like and dislike with him. So taking him at 6 is extreme risky - and I dont think we are in that position todo so.
Mostly agree. Fortunately for Nix, he found a place like Oregon that was a perfect fit. And that's elevated his draft status.
But I have no idea with any prospect how the decisions they make in their college system will translate to the NFL.
I do like Nix's ability to move. He looks more than competent making throws on the move. And he looks pretty natural maneuvering the pocket.
After that, I'm no bowled over. So, his tools are too limited for that sixth slot.
I always hoped being around Allen would make it clear to Schoen and Daboll what a legit franchise QB looks like. But after the Jones commitment, I have no idea what they think. So, maybe they would pull the trigger on Nix.
McCarthy also has a lot of classic Giants traits. Tall, good arm, clean cut, and his athleticism makes him a Daboll fit. Nix is too dink-and-dunk for a classic Giants QB.
Maybe the meditating under the endzone thing is too weird for the Giants though.
I came onto this thread to say the same thing. I can see McCarthy being the pick at #6, it's more likely than Nix being the pick.
And BBI will have a meltdown about McCarthy being nothing more than a game manager who hands off the ball well.
He's young enough that the team could have Jones be the starter in the beginning of the season in an attempt to save face for the contract, but also reverse course immediately once Jones (inevitably) starts underperforming or gets injured.
McCarthy also has a lot of classic Giants traits. Tall, good arm, clean cut, and his athleticism makes him a Daboll fit. Nix is too dink-and-dunk for a classic Giants QB.
Maybe the meditating under the endzone thing is too weird for the Giants though.
I came onto this thread to say the same thing. I can see McCarthy being the pick at #6, it's more likely than Nix being the pick.
And BBI will have a meltdown about McCarthy being nothing more than a game manager who hands off the ball well.
It will indeed be meltdown city. Not myself, though; I'm a traits over stats person when it comes to college, with the caveat being that a college QB should at least have a YPA over 7.
Like Terps said, it only becomes travesty if the Giants draft a QB and try to squint themselves into believing they are good despite underperforming.
Could you clarify a bit more what you mean by lessons unlearned?
I guess I look at it from the standpoint that JS has basically overhauled the personnel dept and need to give it a bit to see the results
He's young enough that the team could have Jones be the starter in the beginning of the season in an attempt to save face for the contract, but also reverse course immediately once Jones (inevitably) starts underperforming or gets injured.
McCarthy also has a lot of classic Giants traits. Tall, good arm, clean cut, and his athleticism makes him a Daboll fit. Nix is too dink-and-dunk for a classic Giants QB.
Maybe the meditating under the endzone thing is too weird for the Giants though.
I came onto this thread to say the same thing. I can see McCarthy being the pick at #6, it's more likely than Nix being the pick.
And BBI will have a meltdown about McCarthy being nothing more than a game manager who hands off the ball well.
It will indeed be meltdown city. Not myself, though; I'm a traits over stats person when it comes to college, with the caveat being that a college QB should at least have a YPA over 7.
Like Terps said, it only becomes travesty if the Giants draft a QB and try to squint themselves into believing they are good despite underperforming.
I doubt Jones could have ever driven his team on a game tying drive vs. Alabama in the CFP semifinal.
I saw McCarthy in person once in 2023 (vs. Maryland), and he underperformed, in part b/c he was injured in the Penn State game.
Still, he's three years younger than Nix and has a much higher ceiling. But if he's the pick BBI will pick apart his throwing motion, and talk endlessly about the second half of the Penn State game, while ignoring his completion percentage this year or TD/INT ratio, or the game he had vs. Ohio State in Columbus in 2022.
I don't care if we draft a qb in the 1st. I just want the Giants to decide if he has the goods in 1 or 2 years. Making excuses like they did for Jones and then over paying him is a travesty.
Different prospect than Jones, but I do think it would prove to be a reach. That said, it wouldn't shock me, it's obvious there's still some top-shelf football lessons unlearned within NYG's front office.
Could you clarify a bit more what you mean by lessons unlearned?
I guess I look at it from the standpoint that JS has basically overhauled the personnel dept and need to give it a bit to see the results
The Jones mistake. The roster as a whole needed/needs more time and resources. But, I would've moved on from Jones.
Big enough that may be able to add a bit more to his frame. Athletic enough to maneuver in the pocket and get some yards if needed. Gets the ball out quick and in the four games I saw of him it did seem he did go through progressions. I see JS/BD liking some of his skills. Pick 6? We will see.
Although it did not go well out Auburn (I think a lot out of his control) I like the idea of him not being afraid to follow in his father's footsteps.
With Bo - there is no question where the ceiling is, as his college production is off the charts.
Jones there was more unknown in what he could be - as he was always in "bad" situations and didn't have the stat lines (although now thats being challenged a bit)
2. Pick #6 is too high to draft their choice for QB-4
3. Too many teams in the middle of RD-1 need a QB, including ATL (8), Minnesota (11), Denver (12), Las Vegas (13) and NO (14), for the Giants to trade back up into the mid-to-late 20s in RD-1
One strategy they would likely never be able to use is to take a player they value at 6 (Nabors, Odunze or Alt for example) after finding a team later in RD-1 that wants to trade up for that player. Then if the Giants’ preferred QB-4 is still on the board when that other team picks… trade the player they’ve already selected at 6 to that other team for an additional 2. If their QB-4 is gone, then keep the player they picked at 6.
Different prospect than Jones, but I do think it would prove to be a reach. That said, it wouldn't shock me, it's obvious there's still some top-shelf football lessons unlearned within NYG's front office.
Could you clarify a bit more what you mean by lessons unlearned?
I guess I look at it from the standpoint that JS has basically overhauled the personnel dept and need to give it a bit to see the results
The Jones mistake. The roster as a whole needed/needs more time and resources. But, I would've moved on from Jones.
Fair enough and thank you
Totally agree
Why? Because he's white, right-handed, played in the ACC and Chapel Hill is ten miles away from Duke?
I don't like Maye at all. he reminds me of Jones.
Why? Because he's white, right-handed, played in the ACC and Chapel Hill is ten miles away from Duke?
Kelly also suggested on another thread that he didn't like Caleb Williams because he thought of him as Kyler Murray 2.0.
I don't like Maye at all. he reminds me of Jones.
Why? Because he's white, right-handed, played in the ACC and Chapel Hill is ten miles away from Duke?
Kelly also suggested on another thread that he didn't like Caleb Williams because he thought of him as Kyler Murray 2.0.
Nothing will top Jack Stroud claiming that Penix is Justin Fields part 2.
It's not an ideal situation to be in, because I think there's a good chance that Nix and McCarthy are gone between 10-20, and I would bet the Giants don't rate Penix (injury history plus lack of mobility). I don't see them having a great package to move up from 2nd round into the teens unless they overpay significantly, and if you're in that position, you might as well go for broke to move into #1 if the Bears are listening.
Lance Zierlein said he's going to be much higher on Nix than everyone else and Sy replied Ditto.
Here are Zierlein's rankings.
Caleb is a 6.76
Daniels is a 6.73
Nix is a 6.71
Maye is a 6.50
6.7-6.9 is a Year 1 Starter
6.5-6.6 is Boom or Bust Potential
I don't care if we draft a qb in the 1st. I just want the Giants to decide if he has the goods in 1 or 2 years. Making excuses like they did for Jones and then over paying him is a travesty.
Maye will be 2018 Sam Darnold
Don't need an interview list from combine, visit list or even a weak hint of a rumor. But on Jan 22 you are convinced Bo Nix is who will be wearing the NYG jersey in 3 months time.
Alrighty.
I don't like Maye at all. he reminds me of Jones.
Why? Because he's white, right-handed, played in the ACC and Chapel Hill is ten miles away from Duke?
Kelly also suggested on another thread that he didn't like Caleb Williams because he thought of him as Kyler Murray 2.0.
Nothing will top Jack Stroud claiming that Penix is Justin Fields part 2.
I would not be at all be surprised if Jack Stroud came on here and admitted one day to having never actually watched a football game from start to finish. His opinions all seem to be based on emotions.
One person has him at 14. That does not count as many. I am sure you can find one person who thought Daniel Jones was the QB2 behind Murray in 2019.
rated or am I wrong? Not saying #6 but I think he likes him a lot..
Lance Zierlein said he's going to be much higher on Nix than everyone else and Sy replied Ditto.
Here are Zierlein's rankings.
Caleb is a 6.76
Daniels is a 6.73
Nix is a 6.71
Maye is a 6.50
6.7-6.9 is a Year 1 Starter
6.5-6.6 is Boom or Bust Potential
This is actually interesting... however, Zierlein was on the same page with everyone else on Young ahead of Stroud last year. There is just no magic formula on these QBs coming out of college.
Yup would 100% be. Nix was not good at Auburn. I’m pretty sure his ADOT at Oregon is very low. East to be accurate when throwing short passes only. I wouldn’t touch him in the first round.
I'm not concerned about overdrafting a QB. I'm concerned that this organization has not learned it's lesson about self-scouting, being brutally honest, and not chasing lost causes.
If they draft Nix (or Williams, or Maye, or Daniels, or anyone else) and he disappoints, but they move on after a couple years it's not the end of the world. Just please don't turn him into the Daniel Jones Never Ending Pasta Bowl.
Never ending pasta bowl 😹 😹 😹 😹 😹
I also think McCarthy is going in the first round.
That would leave Penix, who I don't want because of his injury history, and who I think the Giants will pass on for the same reason. Pratt or Rattler in the third round are other options.
If you take a player at 6 that many have rated as high as 14? You're telling me that 8 spots is the difference between appropriate and a reach? I don't buy it. If JS and BD are hoping to secure a new starting QB, they know we may not be picking this high again next year. They also know Bo Nix won't be available when we pick in Rd. 2 and they also know he likely won't be available at a spot that we could trade back into the 1st round and get him. It wouldn't surprise me at all if they take Nix at 6 and I won't be disappointed at all. We have 2 picks in the 2nd and could potentially have 2 picks in the 3rd if Brown is hired away. That is a lot of potential talent joining our team for the upcoming season. Daboll would also have himself a talented young QB to mould.
One person has him at 14. That does not count as many. I am sure you can find one person who thought Daniel Jones was the QB2 behind Murray in 2019.
Exactly. Some people had Jones very high in 2019 and most of the people thought he was reach.
Daniel Jeremiah, when he explained in his podcast about Nix going to the Saints at 14, said he thought the Saints would be a good fit for Nix, not that he thought Nix was a top 14 player.
If you take a player at 6 that many have rated as high as 14? You're telling me that 8 spots is the difference between appropriate and a reach? I don't buy it. If JS and BD are hoping to secure a new starting QB, they know we may not be picking this high again next year. They also know Bo Nix won't be available when we pick in Rd. 2 and they also know he likely won't be available at a spot that we could trade back into the 1st round and get him. It wouldn't surprise me at all if they take Nix at 6 and I won't be disappointed at all. We have 2 picks in the 2nd and could potentially have 2 picks in the 3rd if Brown is hired away. That is a lot of potential talent joining our team for the upcoming season. Daboll would also have himself a talented young QB to mould.
One person has him at 14. That does not count as many. I am sure you can find one person who thought Daniel Jones was the QB2 behind Murray in 2019.
Found him!
rated or am I wrong? Not saying #6 but I think he likes him a lot..
Lance Zierlein said he's going to be much higher on Nix than everyone else and Sy replied Ditto.
Here are Zierlein's rankings.
Caleb is a 6.76
Daniels is a 6.73
Nix is a 6.71
Maye is a 6.50
6.7-6.9 is a Year 1 Starter
6.5-6.6 is Boom or Bust Potential
So he had Nix rated higher than Maye? Interesting.
2. Pick #6 is too high to draft their choice for QB-4
3. Too many teams in the middle of RD-1 need a QB, including ATL (8), Minnesota (11), Denver (12), Las Vegas (13) and NO (14), for the Giants to trade back up into the mid-to-late 20s in RD-1
One strategy they would likely never be able to use is to take a player they value at 6 (Nabors, Odunze or Alt for example) after finding a team later in RD-1 that wants to trade up for that player. Then if the Giants’ preferred QB-4 is still on the board when that other team picks… trade the player they’ve already selected at 6 to that other team for an additional 2. If their QB-4 is gone, then keep the player they picked at 6.
Agree that #6 would be too high for QB4 this year, but if they trade down, one of the other QB hungry teams may well jump in front of them. Risky strategy if they thing he could be "the guy".
1. They won’t be able to draft one of the top 3 QBs at 6
2. Pick #6 is too high to draft their choice for QB-4
3. Too many teams in the middle of RD-1 need a QB, including ATL (8), Minnesota (11), Denver (12), Las Vegas (13) and NO (14), for the Giants to trade back up into the mid-to-late 20s in RD-1
One strategy they would likely never be able to use is to take a player they value at 6 (Nabors, Odunze or Alt for example) after finding a team later in RD-1 that wants to trade up for that player. Then if the Giants’ preferred QB-4 is still on the board when that other team picks… trade the player they’ve already selected at 6 to that other team for an additional 2. If their QB-4 is gone, then keep the player they picked at 6.
Agree that #6 would be too high for QB4 this year, but if they trade down, one of the other QB hungry teams may well jump in front of them. Risky strategy if they thing he could be "the guy".
If you love Nix, one has to consider he is a risk to go off the board 11/12, around Minny/Denver.
Jones also had a late 2nd, early 3rd round grade. Which is clearly where he should have gone. Not one person or scout had jones as high as Nix’s ranking except for Gettleman.
You like is there at 6, and the value is right, you take him. Did we learn nothing with Daniel fucking Jines, and we didn't even trade up for him. None of us wanted Jones, we convinced ourselves after we took him. Plus after a few games we were sold on him. We were all fucking stooges drinking that water. We tried everything to convince ourselves he was a good pick at 6. When he was nothing of the sought. Niw we are ready to even trade up for the best guy.
Jones also had a late 2nd, early 3rd round grade. Which is clearly where he should have gone. Not one person or scout had jones as high as Nix’s ranking except for Gettleman.
Sy had Jones as 1st Round talent and his QB2
He threw for 5 TDs vs Liberty.
That still leaves 40 TDs in 13 other games — that’s 3 TD passes per game.
Is that so terrible?
Can't look at stats.
Have to project ability at the NFL level.
Nix has the feel of Daniel Jones, but Jones has zero feel for scanning the field and "seeing" where the ball should be delivered.
I don't know what the book on Nix is from that perspective.
You like is there at 6, and the value is right, you take him. Did we learn nothing with Daniel fucking Jines, and we didn't even trade up for him. None of us wanted Jones, we convinced ourselves after we took him. Plus after a few games we were sold on him. We were all fucking stooges drinking that water. We tried everything to convince ourselves he was a good pick at 6. When he was nothing of the sought. Niw we are ready to even trade up for the best guy.
Jones also had a late 2nd, early 3rd round grade. Which is clearly where he should have gone. Not one person or scout had jones as high as Nix’s ranking except for Gettleman.
Reasons why you are wrong.
Mel Kiper said he would go in the first round. Daniel Jeremiah said he heard people were looking at him as a first round QB.
For some strange reason he was invited into the green room at the NFL draft. If he was late 2nd to third round he would not have been invited to show up.
1.) If the GM and HC believe he can run their offense at a high level then you take him
2.) Will he be an improvement over Jones? Without question - Tommy Cutlets ran it better and he doesn't see the field well either. Nix can read defenses, he moves well in the pocket, he can make all the throws and from "off platform". As dangerous a runner as Jones, too.
3.) He is 24 - so what? Is he better than Jones and will he make the Giants offense better - of course he will. Realistically his age is irrelevant. QBs can last 12 years and get better each year. QB is not a position where deterioration of speed is an issue like WR and DB.
4.) Oh, he plays in PAC 12 - Yep, so does Caleb Williams and Penix.
5.) He didn't play well at Auburn - of course players never get better, they never learn. Who was his coach at Auburn? What offense did they run and did they put him in a position to win. I have his stats below. Looks like his stats improved every year in most categories.
The combine will be important, if he participates and if the other QBs participate.
What it comes down to is what player will do the most to improve the Giants offense - Bo Nix or Malik Nabers/Rome Odunze? Not really that hard to figure out. You saw what happened when Tyrod Taylor played this year. Now how about a QB that isn't short arming balls at wide open WRs feet?
Yes, fix the line. But get a QB that can read a defense and make the correct decision quickly and get the ball out.
Bo Nix stats -
Doesn't mean you don't draft them but it very much should be a consideration in the evaluation. Having 5/6 years in college versus 3 is a big deal in a lot of cases imv.