It makes no sense to let McKinney go

Recently, I've noticed a trend on this board to dismiss Xavier McKinney due to anticipated high costs, assuming we should just accept his departure as a fiscal inevitability. However, I firmly believe this is a shortsighted approach. As a team with a history of losses, our path to becoming contenders doesn't involve weakening our strengths—regardless of whether they fall under 'premier' positions. Long-term leaders are instrumental in shaping team culture. Players like McKinney, who have endured and emerged from the 'dark times,' are pivotal in mentoring new talent, emphasizing the value and rarity of victories, thereby laying a robust foundation for the future.
McKinney, at just 24, is not only a pivotal asset but a potential cornerstone for at least the next half-decade. The salary cap, while a constraint, is not inflexible; it can be navigated and manipulated to accommodate key players like him. Letting McKinney walk would be a misstep—it's not merely about losing a player but about having to fill yet another gap. Considering the unremarkable outlook on the upcoming draft, as noted by the insights from sy, it's clear that retaining proven talent is essential. We must prioritize keeping our core intact to build a winning team.
McKinney played every defensive snap for the whole season.
That's correct. It would be a sin, especially with our cap situation and bigger needs. And I really enjoy his game.
We should have tried to unload X at the trade deadline.
He is a glue type of player who played every game
Has leadership skill and we drafted him
Pay the man
We're talking twice the money of the Love negotiations.
You cannot spend large-scale money on every drafted player that successfully executes a tackle.
rinse and repeat - its crazy;
just because the Giants don't have a winning record doesn't mean all the players are bad. We need to keep our good players, who we can use to build around, otherwise we are on a treadmill of crap.
who is a 3 down player
McKinney played every defensive snap for the whole season.
You misunderstood. Sometimes pass rushers only come in on passing downs. I want one that plays all three downs. Nothing to do with McKinney
You're totally right. DJ's contract was so worth it. How many games in McKinney's career has he really stood out? One comes to mind. Andrew Thomas and Dex are clearly great players to keep. McKinney is nowhere near them.
There’s no evidence to think Belton is anywhere near as good a player as McKinney. Now, the money may force X’s departure but let’s not pretend this is some marginal talent reduction.
The risk that McKinney doesn’t perform in 2024 on the Giants is pretty low. He’ll likely be on the field and playing well.
A vet FA from another team, though. There’s plenty of risk there, as we know from bitter experience.
The whole controversy about X here on BBI revolves around money. But the risk of underperforming is much higher for a FA arriving from another team.
One part of the value to production ratio is being completely ignored.
I’m not a coach or a GM (thank god for everyone) but I’ve watched the Giants as you all have for many years. I have no agenda here if they feel he’s worth a nice deal then I trust that. But I gotta say at no point in the last several years have I thought “man this guy is good” let alone “we can’t let him go.” Just being honest.
Is paying top dollar for a running back.
The NFL’s view of the safety position is already being reflected in the existing contracts signed by players and the tag values. This is the same oversight everyone makes constantly about running backs. The NFL has already somewhat discounted the value of a safety.
Bw- are you saying that the NFL as a market is overvaluing safeties, even accepting that they are paid less than premium positions?
A lot of a safety’s value comes from plays that DON’T happen. Long throws that aren’t thrown, coverage sacks, running plays that are contained, incompletions into double coverage.
Removing McKinney from your point... this is true. Especially here in this forum people are so worried about the cap. We want players to perform at a high level, but we dont want to pay them either.
Therefore, we end up having to overpay free agents.
Whether the way Wink went down and X's public comments, the Baja fiasco--which the Giants handled about as well as possible--impression is that there's still a lack-of-maturity factor here that is going to make this a very tough negotiation.
Fans are going to want to lose him as if the money to pay him is coming out their own pocket.
When you construct a team, who you pay big money matters. You pay great, difference making players big money - McCaffrey, Bosa, Kittle. You don’t play good players big money, you let them go if the price is too high. McKinney is a good player in my view, not elite or special. You let him walk above a certain price. You pay for and lock up guys like Dex and Andrew Thomas, not McKinney. If you think we should pay what it will cost to keep him, make the argument he’s a great player. I don’t see it.
That is his argument. Is McKinney a difference maker worth paying top dollar? Is he top 5 player at his position? Top 10? Top 15?
The top safeties are getting $14 to $17 mill per year. Is he worth that money?
You have limited funds when constructing a team. You ‘overpay’ great players because great players are needed to win championships. You don’t ‘overpay’ good players, since it makes it harder to build a complete team with constraints on how much money is available overall. I linked awhile back to an article explaining how the 49ers applied this concept to team building and roster construction.
By all means keep good players at reasonable cost. I’d probably go between 8-10 mil for McKinney. Someone will give him north of 14 mil, or more than he is worth. It’s not a complicated argument - we overpaid DJ, we overpaid Waller, and that limits our ability to get and pay impact players. Let’s not overpay McKinney too.
Read your tea leaves on how Daboll feels about him.
Dane Belton is already on the roster as is Pinnock. They have Owens, too. There are safeties in the draft and FA.
I like McKinney. Durable. But what are you willing to pay him that will not prevent you from signing a FA guard or swing tackle or both?
I do think Daboll and Schoen like him a lot. But Schoen wouldn't over pay for Love - $6 mill. How much better than Love is McKinney? I am not good enough to answer the ability question. Remember, Love was a solid tackler and never out of position(except the Eagles playoff game).
I would bet Schoen has a number and I also bet some other team will beat it.
How many pro bowls has he made?
Just saying you can't pay someone top 5 for the position, if he is not top 5.
Because a year from now, you will all be killing that contract and bitching we have no money.
It is not a matter of whether he should come back or not. He is a good player. The question is how much do you pay to retain him when resources are limited by the cap?
$6M/year is what a Julian Love and Jordan Whitehead get on short dals.
All-Pro guys make $15M-$18M/year on normal 4 year contracts.
I peg XM worthiness at about $10M-$12M/year. But I think he wants lower end All-Pro level as a guess.
You're totally right. DJ's contract was so worth it. How many games in McKinney's career has he really stood out? One comes to mind. Andrew Thomas and Dex are clearly great players to keep. McKinney is nowhere near them.
Terps would trade Thomas.
In a capped league, you can't pay everyone, can't keep paying A+ money to B players. The roster has a long way to go at the same time.
because the team has to pay them more then complain that the team doesn't have any good players.
The league is specifically designed with the cap so that you must be selective. Pay big for great. Don't pay big for good.
Every month people forget that you have limited funds to put a team together with. Making decisions on "but I want to keep all our good players" is how you lose.
I think the cap is absolutely stupid, but this is the reality of the sport.
Nailed it. McKinney appears to have no weaknesses and is a good to very good player. But he has indicated that he isn’t loyal to the Giants and will go where the situation is best (money, win potential). McKinney also has not shown any real strengths in his game. Good tackler but not great. Good coverage guy but not great and doesn’t force a bunch of turnovers. Not a lot of big plays at or behind the line of scrimmage. Not an elite player. He isn’t in the $15-17 mill range but he isn’t in the $6-8 mill range either. Offer him $10-12 mill or let him walk. Safety is one of the few positions where there are a couple of up-and-coming replacements.
The Giants last decade has provided extensive evidence that not resigning your players and bringing in some shiny vet from another team definitely doesn’t work. How many vet FAs have we brought in and faced partial or total failure? It’s almost like a Giants Autumn tradition. See the newest exciting vet FA acquisition underwhelm!
I am not arguing paying McKinney whatever he wants. But that the prejudice should be to resign him. And the tag should be prioritized for use to get McKinney to sign a long term and market value deal.
The projected tag for Safeties that I see on-line is $15M+. That is probably the dollars he would love to have so if you tag him, he will likely sign it asap before you retract the offer.
And then we are in the same situation with XM a year later.
So what does this do for us?
If the Giants tag McKinney, his team will laugh and say cool, good luck trying to operate your team with a 17.2M cap charge.
Unlike with Barkley, it's likely that McKinney is just entering his prime years.
I believe you’re underestimating how much system fit impacts a player and then being too optimistic about talent evaluators being able to project a player into a new system.
Acquiring a vet FA in many cases also means that a GM believes you know better than the player’s current team. That’s often not the case and the decision not to resign the player is based on excellent inside info. Golladay is a perfect case in point. I bet the Lions knew very well his physical traits were fading. Gettleman didn’t.
McKinney will prefer a long-term contract. The transition tag is another option, and in 2023 it was close to $3mm lower for safeties. The Giants have leverage and options here.
The tag is a waste of time in this particular circumstance.
The transition tender at 14M is a possibility.
The franchise tag is an idle threat unless you're prepared to actually do it. Team McKinney knows a 17.2M cap charge for one year of McKinney is a non-starter for the Giants.
Unlike with Barkley, it's likely that McKinney is just entering his prime years.
If you think he’s a stud, you pay him. To me, he’s above average but not close to being a stud. Watch the guy on the Ravens to see what a stud looks like and how he plays.
Bw- are you saying that the NFL as a market is overvaluing safeties, even accepting that they are paid less than premium positions?
I look at the position this way. Unless you have an Aston Martin like Ed Reed, there is no need to pay for a Lexus GS when you can get a Camry.