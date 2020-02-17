It makes no sense to let McKinney go CMicks3110 : 1/22/2024 6:06 pm

Recently, I've noticed a trend on this board to dismiss Xavier McKinney due to anticipated high costs, assuming we should just accept his departure as a fiscal inevitability. However, I firmly believe this is a shortsighted approach. As a team with a history of losses, our path to becoming contenders doesn't involve weakening our strengths—regardless of whether they fall under 'premier' positions. Long-term leaders are instrumental in shaping team culture. Players like McKinney, who have endured and emerged from the 'dark times,' are pivotal in mentoring new talent, emphasizing the value and rarity of victories, thereby laying a robust foundation for the future.



McKinney, at just 24, is not only a pivotal asset but a potential cornerstone for at least the next half-decade. The salary cap, while a constraint, is not inflexible; it can be navigated and manipulated to accommodate key players like him. Letting McKinney walk would be a misstep—it's not merely about losing a player but about having to fill yet another gap. Considering the unremarkable outlook on the upcoming draft, as noted by the insights from sy, it's clear that retaining proven talent is essential. We must prioritize keeping our core intact to build a winning team.









