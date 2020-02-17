Mel Kiper Release his first Mock Draft (Round One)

6. New York Giants: Malik Nabers, WR – LSU
"The Giants might need a quarterback, but if the team opts for playmakers, this is one to have. There’s a debate as to who is the second best wide receiver in the class and it just might be Nabers, who helped Daniels at LSU."
"He can run the entire route tree and make any catch you could want. Right now, there’s no question New York needs some explosion on offense."
Mel Kiper Round One Mock Draft
- ( New Window
)
I actually like this pick. Especially if they trade back into the first and get a QB.
He is not connected. He almost always bases his picks on team needs.
Kiper is often way off with his picks especially this early. I am not saying that Nix will go top 12 but every mock draft right now is likely to be very different after the combine, pro days, etc.
It's a little too early for a "But But" callout. Don't you think?
It's not only Kiper's first of many mock drafts... it's a MOCK draft.
With WR being a pretty deep position, brass may feel they can get a good one at the top of round 2 and take Turner at 6.
Quote:
I thought Bo Nix was going Top 12
It's a little too early for a "But But" callout. Don't you think?
It's not only Kiper's first of many mock drafts... it's a MOCK draft.
I am just saying that I believe at least one QB will fall to Round 2 so the Giants should not pull a Daniel Jones at 6 versus letting the draft fall to them.
Quote:
In comment 16375569 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
I thought Bo Nix was going Top 12
It's a little too early for a "But But" callout. Don't you think?
It's not only Kiper's first of many mock drafts... it's a MOCK draft.
I am just saying that I believe at least one QB will fall to Round 2 so the Giants should not pull a Daniel Jones at 6 versus letting the draft fall to them.
Oh, ok. We'll let them know that you believe at least one QB will fall to round two.
I'm sure they'll consider that as a safe enough assurance, and I'm equally certain that they'll be fine to passively take whichever QB slides.
I think it was Terps who said this the other day, and I completely agree. The problem wasn't taking Daniel Jones at #6; Daniel Jones doesn't suck because he was overdrafted, he sucks because he sucks. He would still suck if they took him at a lower slot, and they might have still given him the full scholarship treatment even if they had taken him at #17, or if they had traded up for him where they took DeAndre Baker.
They need to get better at choosing the next QB. That's much more important than some arbitrary perception of whether they let the draft fall to them. The Chiefs didn't let the draft fall to them when they took Mahomes - do you think they regret it?
Quote:
Do the draftniks here see Kiper’s mock and think it represents a pretty decent state of conventional wisdom about what the actual NFL GMs and scouts think? Is it an accurate reflection of the market?
He is not connected. He almost always bases his picks on team needs.
Edge is definitely a need, but I think we need a rotational guy who can be found later in the draft. With major holes at QB, WR and OL, taking an edge would be a major disappointment for me.
Seems that way. Although many consider Cooper DeJean to be the best all around DB.
Quote:
But I'm not ruling out us going Edge if we don't take a QB.
Edge is definitely a need, but I think we need a rotational guy who can be found later in the draft. With major holes at QB, WR and OL, taking an edge would be a major disappointment for me.
I'm thinking Edge for a few reasons:
1) There is also a whole there (we had the 4th least sacks in the NFL with a blitz happy DC)
2) The Bills with Schoen there drafted pass rusher's heavily with their early picks
3) Tying to what the Bills did, The Giants have historically been best when we're loaded with pass rushers
4) The positional value meets the draft spot
Again, I'm not arguing against Nabers, but I think Edge isn't being talked about enough if we don't go QB.
Quote:
But I'm not ruling out us going Edge if we don't take a QB.
Edge is definitely a need, but I think we need a rotational guy who can be found later in the draft. With major holes at QB, WR and OL, taking an edge would be a major disappointment for me.
A 2nd Edge is a much bigger hole than anything in the WR corps. Ojulari will be a FA and most likely gone after 2024, is injured most of the time and doesn’t flash really high potential even when he does occasionally play. The WRs, whatever flaws they have, are on the field and all of them make plays when given the chance.
The issue is that the view of the the top Edge rushers in the 2024 draft has cooled but Nabers and Rome look like great prospects.
Quote:
But I'm not ruling out us going Edge if we don't take a QB.
Edge is definitely a need, but I think we need a rotational guy who can be found later in the draft. With major holes at QB, WR and OL, taking an edge would be a major disappointment for me.
They aren't taking an OT/OG at 6. I could see a G in 2nd if a highly rated one falls.
You're honestly not using a mock draft in January to really gauge what will happen in April?
Quote:
I thought Bo Nix was going Top 12
You're honestly not using a mock draft in January to really gauge what will happen in April?
Eric, no I am not. I am just saying that those who are panicking because the Top 3 QB's are projected to be off the board by 6 need to chill out.
Kiper has received sustained criticism for the low accuracy of his predictions. According to Cold Hard Football Facts, Kiper's accuracy for the first round of the 2005–2008 NFL drafts was 32 of 127 total picks (25.2%), which included players that had already signed or were in the process of signing with a team before the draft.[12][13] According to The Huddle Report in 2014, based on Kiper's final mock drafts, he had accurately predicted 23% of the first round picks in the previous five years.[9] Kiper's initial drafts were even lower, correctly predicting 17 out of 256 from 2010–2018.[4] In 2021, FantasyPros ranked Kiper's final mock draft 87th of 182 and Grading the Experts ranked his draft 32nd of 38.[14] In 2023, Kiper correctly predicted only one of the 31 draftees in the first round despite updating his analysis on the morning of the NFL draft after gathering additional information.
Link - ( New Window )
Quote:
I thought Bo Nix was going Top 12
You're honestly not using a mock draft in January to really gauge what will happen in April?
What's surprising about that. People have been using the pundits rankings from before the season even started to decide who should go where.
I agree that trading down makes sense. Too many holes to fill; and that might still leave us in position to get one of the QBs other than the 'big three.'
Nabers now has effort issues? hahaha I have heard he has bad hands also even though his drop % is 3.1 lower than Odunze 3.9... for more reference Justin Jefferson had a 5.8% drop in college. It is amazing how someone with a lack of effort lead all WRs with 69 first downs. You guys get weird information and stick to it.
Quote:
it could be typical draft nitpicking, but i think both are studs so id prefer the guy with no questions about effort.
Nabers now has effort issues? hahaha I have heard he has bad hands also even though his drop % is 3.1 lower than Odunze 3.9... for more reference Justin Jefferson had a 5.8% drop in college. It is amazing how someone with a lack of effort lead all WRs with 69 first downs. You guys get weird information and stick to it.
People looking to disqualify top prospects over bullshit hearsay. It's like the Caleb Williams blowback.
Ok.. how about the notion that Odunze, although big, is soft, does that put them back on an equal footing?
Not one of those players are close to the level that Nabers is. He has elite hands and elite separation. It would be like saying Justin Jefferson wouldn't help this team because we have Slayton, Hyatt, Robinson, and Waller.
You are right an elite player wouldn't help... oh brother the ADJHC is strong.
As are the New York Giants. Many times in desperate need.
Quote:
because there's no one to get him the ball.
You are right an elite player wouldn't help... oh brother the ADJHC is strong.
I don't know what that means.
This franchise has this idea where a WR savior is coming. Whether that is Golden Tate, Kenny Golladay or Kadarius Toney, it never works. Not saying Nabers wouldn't be a star, but I'd rather trade down than draft a WR without a settled situation at QB.
There have been some magnificent WRs taken in the lottery or first round the last 10-15 years. I'm not sure the Ravens are as dynamic this year without Zay Flowers.
But you absolutely need to solve for QB first.
I go back and forth, but these days I'm pro Corner as a premium position. I think playing that position is so hard that you have to pounce if one is there with the attributes you can't teach or develop.
Quote:
In comment 16375832 Go Terps said:
Quote:
because there's no one to get him the ball.
You are right an elite player wouldn't help... oh brother the ADJHC is strong.
I don't know what that means.
The Anti Daniel Jones Hate Club.... You are so blinded by your hate for him you can't talk about anything else and make comments like Justin Jefferson wouldn't help this team.
This franchise has this idea where a WR savior is coming. Whether that is Golden Tate, Kenny Golladay or Kadarius Toney, it never works. Not saying Nabers wouldn't be a star, but I'd rather trade down than draft a WR without a settled situation at QB.
I follow Bill Walsh's MO, have the QB first, get the weapons.
I'm not saying I disagree with you, but I also think there is a cost-value quotient here in terms of dollars. The highest paid non-QB player positions in terms of APY per ESPN:
https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/34096853/highest-paid-nfl-players-tracking-most-money-guaranteed-per-year-every-position
They are, DE/Edge, DT, WR, LT, in that order.
We have the LT and DT both highly paid and deservedly. That leaves WR and DE, and I think as we sit at #6, it would seem BPA is WR.
I think both Nabers and Odunze are going to grade in the high 80s, maybe even 90. I don't think any of the top Edge players will grade quite that high
I also think Nabers (or Odunze) would make all of the other receivers better.
And you know I do favor taking a QB late first or early 2nd...but if that can has to be kicked one more year, that's where I'd hope they bring in a veteran backup with starting experience. The latter plan makes things a lot more desperate in 2025, but (sigh) I still don't think you should force it, just build the roster until the opportunity is there.
I still would like to see them draft Jordan Travis late.
Quote:
In comment 16375841 Amtoft said:
Quote:
In comment 16375832 Go Terps said:
Quote:
because there's no one to get him the ball.
You are right an elite player wouldn't help... oh brother the ADJHC is strong.
I don't know what that means.
The Anti Daniel Jones Hate Club.... You are so blinded by your hate for him you can't talk about anything else and make comments like Justin Jefferson wouldn't help this team.
The term Anti Daniel Jones Hate Club (as you call it) confuses me. Do they hate Daniel Jones or do get hate the hate of Daniel Jones. Please clarify, forthwith.
Quote:
Wan'Dale Robinson was a 2nd round pick. Jalin Hyatt was a trade up in the early third round. Schoen traded for Waller too. Slayton can still play.
This franchise has this idea where a WR savior is coming. Whether that is Golden Tate, Kenny Golladay or Kadarius Toney, it never works. Not saying Nabers wouldn't be a star, but I'd rather trade down than draft a WR without a settled situation at QB.
I follow Bill Walsh's MO, have the QB first, get the weapons.
I don't think there is any necessary order in which to obtain your players. But if you don't have a quarterback, which the Giants don't, you have to make it a five alarm emergency to find a QB. You can't let years pass by and get a weapon here, and a lineman there.
I’m waiting for the “I’m rubber you’re glue…”
Then things will really be poppin here.
Quote:
In comment 16375841 Amtoft said:
Quote:
In comment 16375832 Go Terps said:
Quote:
because there's no one to get him the ball.
You are right an elite player wouldn't help... oh brother the ADJHC is strong.
I don't know what that means.
The Anti Daniel Jones Hate Club.... You are so blinded by your hate for him you can't talk about anything else and make comments like Justin Jefferson wouldn't help this team.
Who came up with that title? That sounds like I'm part of a club who is against those who hate Daniel Jones.
I don't hate Daniel Jones. He's a bad QB, and when he plays the Giants are likely to lose. I hate when the Giants lose. Don't you?
Quote:
In comment 16375849 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16375841 Amtoft said:
Quote:
In comment 16375832 Go Terps said:
Quote:
because there's no one to get him the ball.
You are right an elite player wouldn't help... oh brother the ADJHC is strong.
I don't know what that means.
The Anti Daniel Jones Hate Club.... You are so blinded by your hate for him you can't talk about anything else and make comments like Justin Jefferson wouldn't help this team.
The term Anti Daniel Jones Hate Club (as you call it) confuses me. Do they hate Daniel Jones or do get hate the hate of Daniel Jones. Please clarify, forthwith.
Hahaha... Yeah I messed that up. It was a reaction to the stupid DJFC crap.
Quote:
In comment 16375849 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16375841 Amtoft said:
Quote:
In comment 16375832 Go Terps said:
Quote:
because there's no one to get him the ball.
You are right an elite player wouldn't help... oh brother the ADJHC is strong.
I don't know what that means.
The Anti Daniel Jones Hate Club.... You are so blinded by your hate for him you can't talk about anything else and make comments like Justin Jefferson wouldn't help this team.
Who came up with that title? That sounds like I'm part of a club who is against those who hate Daniel Jones.
I don't hate Daniel Jones. He's a bad QB, and when he plays the Giants are likely to lose. I hate when the Giants lose. Don't you?
Yeah I am not going to lie... I should be fired from the BBI marketing group for trying to come up with that. DJ won the year before. DJ can't stay healthy and needs to be replaced, but if you think DJ wouldn't be a better QB with Justin Jefferson then I can't help you. Our WRs barely get any separation. Nabers is Elite at getting separation. If you don't think DJ or hopefully a new QB would benefit from a wide open WR then I don't know what to tell you. You see what Jamarr Chase does for Burrow, Jefferson for Minny (look what happened when he went out), AJ Brown for Hurts, Deebo/Ayiuk/Kittle/CMC for Purdy, Diggs for Josh Allen, HELL Mike Evans for Baker Mayfield and DJ Moore for Justin Fields! An elite WR can make a huge difference.
Quote:
In comment 16375841 Amtoft said:
Quote:
In comment 16375832 Go Terps said:
Quote:
because there's no one to get him the ball.
You are right an elite player wouldn't help... oh brother the ADJHC is strong.
I don't know what that means.
The Anti Daniel Jones Hate Club.... You are so blinded by your hate for him you can't talk about anything else and make comments like Justin Jefferson wouldn't help this team.
So this a club against posters that hate Daniel Jones?
So this is just the Daniel Jones Fan Club, right?
Quote:
In comment 16375857 Amtoft said:
Quote:
In comment 16375849 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16375841 Amtoft said:
Quote:
In comment 16375832 Go Terps said:
Quote:
because there's no one to get him the ball.
You are right an elite player wouldn't help... oh brother the ADJHC is strong.
I don't know what that means.
The Anti Daniel Jones Hate Club.... You are so blinded by your hate for him you can't talk about anything else and make comments like Justin Jefferson wouldn't help this team.
Who came up with that title? That sounds like I'm part of a club who is against those who hate Daniel Jones.
I don't hate Daniel Jones. He's a bad QB, and when he plays the Giants are likely to lose. I hate when the Giants lose. Don't you?
Yeah I am not going to lie... I should be fired from the BBI marketing group for trying to come up with that. DJ won the year before. DJ can't stay healthy and needs to be replaced, but if you think DJ wouldn't be a better QB with Justin Jefferson then I can't help you. Our WRs barely get any separation. Nabers is Elite at getting separation. If you don't think DJ or hopefully a new QB would benefit from a wide open WR then I don't know what to tell you. You see what Jamarr Chase does for Burrow, Jefferson for Minny (look what happened when he went out), AJ Brown for Hurts, Deebo/Ayiuk/Kittle/CMC for Purdy, Diggs for Josh Allen, HELL Mike Evans for Baker Mayfield and DJ Moore for Justin Fields! An elite WR can make a huge difference.
An elite WR can make a huge difference. So can an elite Edge Rusher, OT, CB and maybe even DT.
You know what can make the biggest difference though...an elite QB.
Assuming top 3 QB’s & MHJ off the board, Nabers would be my pick. Followed by Bowers, then Alt, Odunze and Fashanu.
An elite WR can make a huge difference. So can an elite Edge Rusher, OT, CB and maybe even DT.
You know what can make the biggest difference though...an elite QB.
If the top 3 picks go QB then what though? You going to reach for a Nix or JJ McCarthy? If Chicago goes QB we are not getting an Elite QB. To be clear if Chicago decides to pass on a QB I am all for trading up. I just don't think we will have a partner.
That leaves us with who is the best player and that happens to be Nabers if he is there. I don't see an elite Edge with exception of Latu who has medical issues. I don't believe in drafting another OT with pick 6. There isn't an elite DL. So who you want?
I think DJ is going to start the year next year, but I don't think anyone wants to run this back. I think we are all ready to move on from DJ. Sadly I just don't want to reach again at pick 6 when you can get an Elite WR.
Quote:
An elite WR can make a huge difference. So can an elite Edge Rusher, OT, CB and maybe even DT.
You know what can make the biggest difference though...an elite QB.
If the top 3 picks go QB then what though? You going to reach for a Nix or JJ McCarthy? If Chicago goes QB we are not getting an Elite QB. To be clear if Chicago decides to pass on a QB I am all for trading up. I just don't think we will have a partner.
That leaves us with who is the best player and that happens to be Nabers if he is there. I don't see an elite Edge with exception of Latu who has medical issues. I don't believe in drafting another OT with pick 6. There isn't an elite DL. So who you want?
Amtoft, I don't disagree with any of this. However, Schoen should put ALL efforts into moving up to get one of his top QBs, including an overpay.
But if he can't get CHI to budge then he can't. And he should not reach for any QB not meeting his evaluation (whether that be at #1 or #6). However, he still needs to solve for QB because he screwed it up with Jones and this team is going nowhere without one.
Quote:
I just hate watching him try to play QB in the NFL after five years.
I think DJ is going to start the year next year, but I don't think anyone wants to run this back. I think we are all ready to move on from DJ. Sadly I just don't want to reach again at pick 6 when you can get an Elite WR.
I have mentally prepared myself to see #8 back on the field in 2024.
So, I will have to decide for this sixth year whether to watch him play or watch paint dry. ;)
- Beating a dead horse but the top 3 QB’s will almost certainly be gone, meaning the Giants are probably looking at picking Nix at 6 if they want a top 5 quarterback. We’ll see over the next two months how his stock moves but I take more stock in Zeirlein, Sy, Bucky Brooks etc. having him as a top 20 guy than Kiper.
- Which leads me to Sean’s thread of how telling it will be if the Giants sign a QB this offseason.
- This team needs to be competitive in 24, and the pathway to doing that may be signing someone like Gardner Minshew and then using draft capital and $$$ to build out the LOS
- Schoen & Daboll have an uphill battle building this roster out and the lack of strong pivot after the 2022, although understandable, may be a terminal blow for this regime here.
- The Giants are in a rough spot (and water’s wet)
The virtue of a trade down is that it will secure an extra high pick that can immediately start on the Giants. They have plenty of openings. Plenty.
I hope you succeed on building out the OL and Bricillo is the goods because 2024 Jones is in all likelihood a pocket passer. That scares me
Quote:
In comment 16375934 nygiantfan said:
Quote:
An elite WR can make a huge difference. So can an elite Edge Rusher, OT, CB and maybe even DT.
You know what can make the biggest difference though...an elite QB.
If the top 3 picks go QB then what though? You going to reach for a Nix or JJ McCarthy? If Chicago goes QB we are not getting an Elite QB. To be clear if Chicago decides to pass on a QB I am all for trading up. I just don't think we will have a partner.
That leaves us with who is the best player and that happens to be Nabers if he is there. I don't see an elite Edge with exception of Latu who has medical issues. I don't believe in drafting another OT with pick 6. There isn't an elite DL. So who you want?
Amtoft, I don't disagree with any of this. However, Schoen should put ALL efforts into moving up to get one of his top QBs, including an overpay.
But if he can't get CHI to budge then he can't. And he should not reach for any QB not meeting his evaluation (whether that be at #1 or #6). However, he still needs to solve for QB because he screwed it up with Jones and this team is going nowhere without one.
This.
He gets the GM job two years ago and his ears are pinned up enough with Daniel Jones that he decides to not exercise the 5th year option. So you at least know QB is at the top of his mind for longer-term planning.
However, he also doesn't draft any QBs in the 2022 Draft. Nor does he draft any QBs in the 2023 Draft. That is a combined total of 18 picks, 8 picks on Day 1 and 2 alone and no QBs. Not one guy worthy enough of their interest to bring into camp. And Schoen has made deals, moved up in the draft, moved down, traded picks for players and now even traded a player for a pick (Leo Williams). Yet still no QBs.
Prudent draft decision-making will always suggest you do not force picks, especially for a QB. But I can assure you, this franchise will never turn itself around if they continue to go draft after draft and NEVER PICK A QB.
Hard to swallow pill - if no one wants to trade down from the top 3, the Giants are very likely SOL on taking a QB in the top 2 rounds this year. This is coming from someone who badly wants them to draft a QB.
The Giants do have a fairly big need there. Even with a step up in play by Hyatt year 2, the WR position for the Giants is still probably a bottom 5 unit.
I do believe the Giants as constructed, and especially if they add a non-elite QB that can truly make the receivers better than the s of their parts, need a true #1. It is a difference maker in the NFL. The Giants aren't going to win many games 13-6.
Hard to swallow pill - if no one wants to trade down from the top 3, the Giants are very likely SOL on taking a QB in the top 2 rounds this year. This is coming from someone who badly wants them to draft a QB.
I already said do not force. But there is a massive range between not forcing a QB pick and ignoring the position altogether in the draft.
These idiot owners & front office got themselves into this mess by picking Jones, sticking with him too long and doubling down on a bad deal. But continuing to ignore QBs in the draft as well is pure incompetence.
That is why I support even an overpay to trade up to ensure it is finally done this year. But, as you say, if no one is willing to trade down even with an obvious overpay then the team needs to just start tanking a full 17 game season. It is getting to the point that I feel that may be their really only chance to save themselves from themselves.
Quote:
In comment 16375583 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 16375569 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
I thought Bo Nix was going Top 12
It's a little too early for a "But But" callout. Don't you think?
It's not only Kiper's first of many mock drafts... it's a MOCK draft.
I am just saying that I believe at least one QB will fall to Round 2 so the Giants should not pull a Daniel Jones at 6 versus letting the draft fall to them.
Oh, ok. We'll let them know that you believe at least one QB will fall to round two.
I'm sure they'll consider that as a safe enough assurance, and I'm equally certain that they'll be fine to passively take whichever QB slides.
I think it was Terps who said this the other day, and I completely agree. The problem wasn't taking Daniel Jones at #6; Daniel Jones doesn't suck because he was overdrafted, he sucks because he sucks. He would still suck if they took him at a lower slot, and they might have still given him the full scholarship treatment even if they had taken him at #17, or if they had traded up for him where they took DeAndre Baker.
They need to get better at choosing the next QB. That's much more important than some arbitrary perception of whether they let the draft fall to them. The Chiefs didn't let the draft fall to them when they took Mahomes - do you think they regret it?
This exactly! Well said!
Given the winter weather and the team's history, my order of roster priorities would be:
1. A smart QB room populated by 3 QBs that can throw in weather
2. Offensive and defensive lines that emphasize size and power over speed. Bill Parcells: "Fast teams get slower as the year progresses. Big teams don't get smaller." Depth would be a priority on part with starters at non-QB positions.
3. Everything else.
My approach would be to act as though we have no players on the current roster, and this FA period and draft are the first step towards the above objectives.
Objective 1 is the QB. That has to be solved.
He has a CHRONIC nerve condition that keeps coming back. The Raiders figured it out. The Giants took a chance on a great player, by trading a pick for him. it didn't work. End-of-story.
Do we still want a dynamite tight end, fine, pick Georgia's Bowers. Else, you trade down and haul in as many as 3-4 "top 50" players in this draft, to fill holes with TALENTED players. Not a hard concept to grasp.
Quote:
Drafting another receiver doesn't do much for me, and I doubt it helps the Giants very much. WRs seem relatively easy to find in the draft. I'm almost at a point where premium picks should be reserved for QB, OL, and DL. And personally I'd like to see the Giants get back to building this team around those three areas.
I'm not saying I disagree with you, but I also think there is a cost-value quotient here in terms of dollars. The highest paid non-QB player positions in terms of APY per ESPN:
https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/34096853/highest-paid-nfl-players-tracking-most-money-guaranteed-per-year-every-position
They are, DE/Edge, DT, WR, LT, in that order.
We have the LT and DT both highly paid and deservedly. That leaves WR and DE, and I think as we sit at #6, it would seem BPA is WR.
I think both Nabers and Odunze are going to grade in the high 80s, maybe even 90. I don't think any of the top Edge players will grade quite that high
I also think Nabers (or Odunze) would make all of the other receivers better.
And you know I do favor taking a QB late first or early 2nd...but if that can has to be kicked one more year, that's where I'd hope they bring in a veteran backup with starting experience. The latter plan makes things a lot more desperate in 2025, but (sigh) I still don't think you should force it, just build the roster until the opportunity is there.
I still would like to see them draft Jordan Travis late.
You've supplied a link to the best of the best. But what is the overall average? Below is highest paid positions. The WR is 2nd.
The point is, why waste several years with the WR that can't be fully utilized because of subpar QB and God-Awful OL? Overall the linemen’s salaries are cheaper per the link below. So why not get the cheaper spots filled first then go wild when you are close to being ready with the WR?
For example, you say (which you are right) that he is going to make the other WR's better. True, but by how much? Going from a D- to a D+ - so what? Without fixing the OL and QB situation the ceiling is extremely limited for overall WR impact.
How can he have much of an impact when the QB and The OL overall are so bad? You see what's happened in Minny and they do have the super WR a decent enough QB. Where are they going? They might be headed to last place next year while last year they got whipped by a subpar QB and a God-Awful OL. How many playoff games has Jefferson helped his team win? How many Playoff games has the great Tyreke Hill helped Miami? How about how much did Chase help Cincy when his qb went down?
https://thespun.com/nfl/the-10-highest-paid-positions-in-the-nfl
Look at SY's review last year of Jaxon Smith-Njigba. He had him rated as a better player than Garrett Wilson the prior year. We'll see next year with a new coach what he can do- but it seems without a very good QB - he might be wasted in Seattle. He certainly wasn't the best or 2nd best or third etc in terms of performance this past year. And next year he'll be behind Metcalf again for a team not so big on passing. So is a guy like Nabors thought to be Jaxon Smith-Njigba in terms of player grade? If so, with a subpar QB and pathetic OL what are you going to get out of him until you get a combo of a pretty good QB and decent enough OL play?
IMO it's okay to take him if you have to because his player eval might be so much higher than the non-wr. But it seems many on here are pushing the WR pick more eagerly than they should.
Objective 1 is the QB. That has to be solved.
Why does it have to be solved this year if the Giants suck so much?
For you to even try to solve it- you are taking a huge risk if you feel so desperate that it must be solved THIS year. You could be pulling a Gettleman whether in Draft or FA which then causes a delay in everything else above you mentioned you wanted done.
Quote:
Objective 1 is the QB. That has to be solved.
Why does it have to be solved this year if the Giants suck so much?
For you to even try to solve it- you are taking a huge risk if you feel so desperate that it must be solved THIS year. You could be pulling a Gettleman whether in Draft or FA which then causes a delay in everything else above you mentioned you wanted done.
Simple - this is a strong QB draft. Our odds of drafting a good quarterback in this draft are probably going to be higher than the next couple years at least. We are drafting high enough where a good prospect will be available at 6 or a trade up is certainly a viable, realistic option.
And I've said this several times: drafting Jones at 6 was a major scouting error, but it wasn't nearly the sin that sticking with him this long was. Whenever they next draft a QB that mistake can't be repeated. Quickly admit you missed and pivot to another option.
Quote:
In comment 16376033 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Objective 1 is the QB. That has to be solved.
Why does it have to be solved this year if the Giants suck so much?
For you to even try to solve it- you are taking a huge risk if you feel so desperate that it must be solved THIS year. You could be pulling a Gettleman whether in Draft or FA which then causes a delay in everything else above you mentioned you wanted done.
Simple - this is a strong QB draft. Our odds of drafting a good quarterback in this draft are probably going to be higher than the next couple years at least. We are drafting high enough where a good prospect will be available at 6 or a trade up is certainly a viable, realistic option.
And I've said this several times: drafting Jones at 6 was a major scouting error, but it wasn't nearly the sin that sticking with him this long was. Whenever they next draft a QB that mistake can't be repeated. Quickly admit you missed and pivot to another option.
Not picking a QB in this draft is par for the course for a broken franchise.
Quote:
Objective 1 is the QB. That has to be solved.
Why does it have to be solved this year if the Giants suck so much?
For you to even try to solve it- you are taking a huge risk if you feel so desperate that it must be solved THIS year. You could be pulling a Gettleman whether in Draft or FA which then causes a delay in everything else above you mentioned you wanted done.
There's a few reasons, none of which is all that complicated:
1) the more you improve the other pieces around the QB, the more your team is likely to inch slowly away from the top of the draft, which makes the cost to go up to get the QB of your choice that much more expensive
2) not all draft classes are created equal - there is no guarantee that next year (or the year after), in any year, will provide you with a QB that you covet
3) QB is the most important position on the field, by an order of magnitude
If there is a QB that you feel strongly about, and you have anything other than absolute positive certainty that your current QB is the guy, you should strongly consider being aggressive in your pursuit of that QB when the opportunity exists.
It goes without saying that it's essential that you should only choose a QB that you feel strongly has a chance to be your long-term franchise QB. If you don't, there's no benefit to forcing the pick. But if you do, you can't pass on him when you don't have a top-tier guy on your roster already.
But OBJ was here in his prime with Eli Manning and the team hovered between mediocre and suck. Why? Because the offensive line was awful. Just like now.
Quote:
a notorious need picker.
As are the New York Giants. Many times in desperate need.
This is often true.