Sy'56 Mock Draft

If the Giants have a chance at Maye, they better take him. It does not matter what else you have if you don't have the QB. I know it is blasphemy to to criticize Sy here, but this mock is horrible all around. No way Chicago is staying there and taking Harrison.
Sy hates Mocks. He's said so I'm sure he will live And as long as you're respectful and give some reasoning discussion is what a message board is supposed to be about
a) props to Sy for going against the gain with some of his picks, but at the same time mocks this time of year are as much about clicks as they are accuracy. Plenty of time for him to change in future decisions
b) it's not like the Giants have enough pass rushers. Certainly fills a need.
c) just because fans like prospects - mostly based off of watching select youtube highlights, doesn't mean the Giants automatically do too
if Maye pans out as just mediocre ( . . . JAG). He's basically just another Jones, so unless the confidence is there from the front office . . . going edge is not surprising, but Nabers would be there.
IF Schoen likes Nix he has to take him here or lose him. Any non-QB at six insures another season of Daniel Jones level sucking and I just can't take it. Unless LT is available at six NO player at any position will improve this team enough to compensate for Danny Disaster .
A few things I noticed:
*He’s tough and runs hard when he escapes
*Great pocket movement
*Always looking to make a play (I see some Josh Allen where he improvises so quickly). He threw an 8 yard lefty TD in one game. I think this will translate to a lot of turnovers early in his career if he is pushed into starting from day 1. I could easily see a 15+ int rookie season.
*His skill players suck. I’m seeing so many drops that are catches in the NFL
*much more accurate than I would have thought
*above average arm
This would be crazy. He passes on Maye who he has rated high as he went two picks later. He passes on McCarthy who he had rated as a 2nd rounder who went a few picks later and then passes on Penix with not only his second 2nd rounder but also the 3rd. Penix then gets drafted a few picks later in the 3rd so he was rated as a 3rd rounder. That tells me either he doesn't think we will draft a QB or that he thinks we don't need a QB
Yes, this IS my Mock Draft 1.0. It is a group effort and I did accommodate a few things from the staff a Ourlads that did shake things up a bit - but I will put my name next to it.
No, these picks will not be accurate in April.
No, I don't think mock drafts have any significant purpose or give/take away any credibility from anyone especially this far away from the Draft. I get asked to do them because - if you could not realize this yourself - it is the biggest traffic generator in the business this time of year.
And yes - I can justify and discuss any and all picks from all three rounds if you would like.
And yes - anyone that gets even somewhat emotional about something like this, especially in January, needs to go exercise or something. Not even sure what "remote thrower" means and I'm not sure why anyone needs to even bring up the word "criticize"? It is a make pretend draft before roster cuts and free agency for crying out loud.
This is approximately where I see guys going in the draft at this point in time and I pair them with approximate team needs based on guesses who gets re-signed and who does not. In reality - I have no idea who will get re-signed and who will not in addition to the fact I still have about 50% of the scouting process to go.
I will be around tonight and tomorrow and Thursday sporadically to discuss but let's remember - I don't care about mock drafts and I especially don't care what you think about mock drafts, especially in January.
Agreed. This franchise has no desire to draft QBs, in any round, based on how they have acted for years.
The draft isn't just for 2024 though. So, passing on a prospect like Maye really commits to Jones beyond 2024.
The draft isn't just for 2024 though. So, passing on a prospect like Maye really commits to Jones beyond 2024.
This is correct... You pass on Maye, then McCarthy in the 2nd and then Penix in the 3rd... What happens when Jones sucks OR gets hurt again? You are gone, Dabs is gone, everyone is gone. No way Schoen passes on 3 chances to buy yourself time like a rookie QB gives you 3 rounds in a row.
You’re probably right, but boy I hope you’re wrong. Kicking the QB situation to next year would be a disaster. It’s expected to be a weaker QB draft, and who knows where we’ll be drafting?
I'm pretty sure you think the Giants should go QB in round 1. If that's accurate, which guy are you targeting at 6? And are Daniels/Williams far enough ahead of the other guys that is worth trying to trade up?
Also, I like the Latu pick best as a non-QB option.
I'm pretty sure you think the Giants should go QB in round 1. If that's accurate, which guy are you targeting at 6? And are Daniels/Williams far enough ahead of the other guys that is worth trying to trade up?
Also, I like the Latu pick best as a non-QB option.
I am still doing my work on Maye, Nix, Penix, and McCarthy. I even have a later guy I like initially.
My advice right now would be make an aggressive move up for Daniels. A future one, one of this year's 2's - maybe a future 3 or 4 as well.
I do see some Josh Allen in Maye. a mess in some areas but the talent is real. Best thrower and pocket passer I've seen, so far.
I don't think Jones has it - But I do think NYG brass will ride him out another year.
This is the most miserable thing you have ever written.
Yet, I agree. And I am not ruling out 2025 as a given.
I would be incredibly impressed if Schoen has the balls to admit he made a mistake with Jones and aggressively purses a QB in the lottery. I just think there is a cacophony of pro-Jones support throughout 1925 Giants Way.
A big time pass rusher is an outstanding Option B. Guys - NYG is going nowhere unless they get better in the trenches. They can't compete for the division without it - get Latu in here and man - you may have something dominant for the first time in a decade.
The draft isn't just for 2024 though. So, passing on a prospect like Maye really commits to Jones beyond 2024.
Drafts are really about the longer term. The problem though is we root for a franchise that that is basically paralyzed, by nature, with decision-making relative to the QB position.
They take forever to make any decision on the position and then when they do, they stick with it until "death do us part".
Suicide in today's NFL.
Sy is saying exactly what Dane Brugler said in his mock draft
This is the path. Without question. For whomever Schoen/Daboll like the most.
Sy I saw you mentioned that Penix throws the ball well in bad weather. I read somewhere that he has huge hands. Is hand size something you look at or hold against a prospect? I'm thinking about Kenny Pickett and watching Purdy last Saturday in the rain.
Is Penix down in the third round mainly because of age and medicals? I've got to say I love the idea of him working with Hyatt and Slayton in a deep passing attack.
If Penix is available I wouldn't mind using one of our 2nd round picks on him
If Penix is available I wouldn't mind using one of our 2nd round picks on him
I’d be OK with using a 2. I really liked him but came away really unimpressed after the nation championship game. He’s got an incredible arm and throws a pretty ball but doesn’t throw well outside of a clean pocket, not a great improviser and not really a threat to run after 3 season ending injuries. If we had a great OL I would be more enthused
No complaints if they are two impact OL/DL players. I thought you mentioned a injury with the UCLA DE and I also saw something where you said Daniels may drop a bit. What changed if I have this correct?
Sound reasoning with Jones but I still think they add one.
Bold Schoen. Round 1 if the grade merits it. Might be his job if his misses.
Safe Schoen. Round 2/3. Keeps building provided improvement elsewhere.
if Maye pans out as just mediocre ( . . . JAG). He's basically just another Jones, so unless the confidence is there from the front office . . . going edge is not surprising, but Nabers would be there.
Then you don't re-sign him, and get another QB.
Sunk cost fallacy
RE: Sy.. you have Daniels going one pick ahead of Williams
So you're saying the New York Giants are so inept they will make a mistake that basic business school courses have been warning against for 50 years.
I know it's difficult for you to have a logical train of thought regarding Jones.
But keep in mind they *did* like him enough to sign him to that agreement. They had a number of alternatives, and chose the biggest guaranteed commitment in team history.
Now knowing that is in fact reality and the baseline from where they are operating, do you feel they learned enough *new* information over those six games to reverse course?
Well, if this was a competent organization, Jones showed enough in six games to reverse course ASAP. He is the worst QB on this roster @ this moment. & it isn't even close. But-in all likelihood-he'll get excuse after excuse after excuse because the owner loves him like a 14 year old girl circa '64 with Paul McCartney.
Question — setting aside the fact that McCarthy wasn’t asked to do as much at Michigan and the fact that less volume makes it a riskier eval. Just looking at throw the deep ball and all the stuff other QBs had to do on a more regular basis. Looking at it like that, trait for trait — would you say there is a big gap between Maye and JJ, or does JJ do the same things at the same rate as the top guys but doesn’t have the sample size because of what Michigan needed?
If anything - my respect for Schoen will skyrocket if he goes hard for a QB. A great sign of humility in a league where very little of that exits.
I don't see it as a sign of humility, I see it as seizing the opportunity coupled with the reality of Jones's injury history. If the QB prospect has a grade worthy of the 6th pick it would be malpractice not to draft him under their current circumstances and the state of the game these days. I wouldn't view it as a reflection on their belief in Jones, it's just good business. And then it's up to Jones to keep the rookie on the bench for as many weeks and years as he can.
And he was outplayed by Tyrod Taylor and Danny DeVito, not exactly bright lights.
I challenge anybody to find a QB who put up such poor relative performance after inking their big deal and who eventually played up to the terms of their contract. The odds are that Jones is a complete loss.
And it is a bigger mistake to triple down on this loss. That's logic. Each season we lose is more valuable than the terms of the Jones contract. It is better and more economical to swallow the $40M loss than to let go of another season without searching for a long term answer at QB. And if we pass on Maye to retain Jones, then this team really hasn't a clue.
And personally, you can stop with the backhanded shots. It's not funny and it's not collegial. And frankly, it's really unbecoming of your overall knowledge. You come on high-handed but you seem to lack a real point of view on football or management strategy.
I think if the principals in the organization determined Jones was a good quarterback, that watching him get pulverized in those 6 games won't change that.
You can hate or mistrust Jones (I fall in this group), but the numbers are unprecedented. In his 6 games he was attacked at a speed and frequency not documented by modern football. Those 6 games are just not good data.
If anything - my respect for Schoen will skyrocket if he goes hard for a QB. A great sign of humility in a league where very little of that exits.
I don't see it as a sign of humility, I see it as seizing the opportunity coupled with the reality of Jones's injury history. If the QB prospect has a grade worthy of the 6th pick it would be malpractice not to draft him under their current circumstances and the state of the game these days. I wouldn't view it as a reflection on their belief in Jones, it's just good business. And then it's up to Jones to keep the rookie on the bench for as many weeks and years as he can.
I think if the principals in the organization determined Jones was a good quarterback, that watching him get pulverized in those 6 games won't change that.
You can hate or mistrust Jones (I fall in this group), but the numbers are unprecedented. In his 6 games he was attacked at a speed and frequency not documented by modern football. Those 6 games are just not good data.
And personally, you can stop with the backhanded shots. It's not funny and it's not collegial. And frankly, it's really unbecoming of your overall knowledge. You come on high-handed but you seem to lack a real point of view on football or management strategy.
Do you think given the circumstances of his 6 starts, the Giants would be employing sound management strategy to use that as the basis for a change?
If QB is not there or not where they go, then ER or WR would be the obvious choice. Latu or Verse is fine.
What did you like about Jordan Morgan? Does he move inside in the NFL?
I like Mike Sainristil as CB, kind of slightly built but tackle well, sticks like glue.
Thought you might go DT with one of the 2nd rounders.
FWIW, they need to get a backup QB. I would think about a late round flier on Jordan Travis, not that he'd be the backup but he'd be better than Tommy DeVito. Wouldn't be surprised if Tyrod Taylor is resigned.
And personally, you can stop with the backhanded shots. It's not funny and it's not collegial. And frankly, it's really unbecoming of your overall knowledge. You come on high-handed but you seem to lack a real point of view on football or management strategy.
Do you think given the circumstances of his 6 starts, the Giants would be employing sound management strategy to use that as the basis for a change?
Risky business. If they end up with only a Jones option without a bird in hand strategy, and it implodes next year again with no backup plan, both GM and Coach are likely deservedly guillotined by Mara and Tisch in next year or year after. They won’t get 5 years here.
Essentially by sticking with Jones only they would be with any rational ownership group forcing themselves into a playoff berth or firing next two years.
And personally, you can stop with the backhanded shots. It's not funny and it's not collegial. And frankly, it's really unbecoming of your overall knowledge. You come on high-handed but you seem to lack a real point of view on football or management strategy.
Do you think given the circumstances of his 6 starts, the Giants would be employing sound management strategy to use that as the basis for a change?
I told you before, STOP saying it was 6 games. It wasn’t. It was 17 games. 12 of which he was unavailable for. Again. That absolutely is part of the evaluation. The guy is just not available enough. No matter how much you ignore it in your repetitive posts on the matter
And personally, you can stop with the backhanded shots. It's not funny and it's not collegial. And frankly, it's really unbecoming of your overall knowledge. You come on high-handed but you seem to lack a real point of view on football or management strategy.
Do you think given the circumstances of his 6 starts, the Giants would be employing sound management strategy to use that as the basis for a change?
Respectfully, I say, absolutely yes, you have enough data to make a decision. The objective in the NFL is to win the Super Bowl. It's not to figure out what you have in Daniel Jones after 5 years. You win no awards for learning more about Daniel Jones.
Put your probability cap on. What are the odds Daniel Jones has a complete turnaround after what we have seen? A QB who, in year 5, can't make pre-snap reads, panics in the pocket, can't read the field and birddogs receivers, has poor ball placement on every throw except straight down the middle when he is lined up, and who unfortunately has a daunting neck injury. And then puts up the numbers we saw in 2023 when Daboll tried to install a vertical offense. What are the odds we get a championship quarterback out of that profile? The odds are infinitesimally small. I don't bank the future of $5B organizations on such odds. If a titan of business ran the Giants, what do you think they would do? That's the question you have to ask. What would Bill Gates, Warren Buffet, Jeff Bezos, or Steve Jobs do if they were running the Giants? Would they bank on such a low probability and squander another year? And I'm sure you agree, a season, football's basic unit, a year, is the most precious resource we have. Not the $40M we gave Jones.
Put another way, there is an opportunity cost for sticking with Daniel Jones another year. We lose out on possible chances to find a franchise-altering signal caller. It's being suggested here that we might pass on Drake Maye to continue to evaluate Jones. Whatever you think of Maye, the probability that he is a championship QB is a lot higher than the chance that Jones can reach that peak after 5 seasons. This isn't a close call. We have enough data to move in a direction with a much higher chance of success.
of his contract, Jones will be on the Giants in 2024. But that in no way should preclude the Giants from drafting a QB in the first or second round.
Jones's injury history means that he cannot be the long-term QB of the Giants. His performance the last five years is certainly another reason, but it is now secondary IMO. Jones has had a concussion, two serious neck injuries, and now a torn ACL. His need to run to be successful also increases the likelihood that he will suffer another concussion or neck injury. Jones would have to be a consensus top 10 QB to overlook all of that, which everyone agrees he is not.
Jones's injury history provides a rationale for Schoen to draft a QB in the first or second round because he can say it's now worse than what it was when he signed Jones to that ridiculous contract.
No interest in Latu at all, let alone at #6. His injury history is also preclusive.
No interest in trading up for any of the "big three" QBs, but I would take Maye at #6 if he's available. I don't think Jones would prevent the Giants from doing so. But if the Giants didn't want Maye, my guess is that they would trade down and collect a ton of draft picks from someone who did.
If all the QBs are gone, then as of now, I would take Odunze or trade down and either take Nix or Brian Thomas, Jr.
I'm pretty sure you think the Giants should go QB in round 1. If that's accurate, which guy are you targeting at 6? And are Daniels/Williams far enough ahead of the other guys that is worth trying to trade up?
Also, I like the Latu pick best as a non-QB option.
I am still doing my work on Maye, Nix, Penix, and McCarthy. I even have a later guy I like initially.
My advice right now would be make an aggressive move up for Daniels. A future one, one of this year's 2's - maybe a future 3 or 4 as well.
I do see some Josh Allen in Maye. a mess in some areas but the talent is real. Best thrower and pocket passer I've seen, so far.
This is the path. Without question. For whomever Schoen/Daboll like the most.
It's not really a path though. It's signifcintly blocked. What's the chance the teams ahead of us are going to pass on Daniels?
Whatever you think of Maye, the probability that he is a championship QB is a lot higher than the chance that Jones can reach that peak after 5 seasons. This isn't a close call. We have enough data to move in a direction with a much higher chance of success.
The other day a poster - perhaps one of the wonderful members of the DJFC - suggested that Maye was basically no different than Jones.
Now, I always try to give people the benefit of the doubt with their opinion, but I can't for the life of me imagine someone watching Maye play and concluding his skills are no different than Jones's.
There seems to be momentum going the wrong way with Maye, but I am not buying it. He's a super-talented player who is going to give some HC/OC a lot to work with...
Thanks as always SY for the insights.
Just would like to ask if Giants don't get the QB and the #1 Harrison is gone, based on what you said below as "Plan B" aren't you saying "go for the trenches" as your preference?
==========================
which is VERY possible...
A big time pass rusher is an outstanding Option B. Guys - NYG is going nowhere unless they get better in the trenches. They can't compete for the division without it - get Latu in here and man - you may have something dominant for the first time in a decade.
==========================
…
Thank you for your great work. This is an interesting mock (though I am sure it will have ruffled feathers).
I like that you challenge the general consensus that the Giants have to draft a QB. There is no guarantee that Daboll and Schoen will have a QB rated higher than other players. It is also possible in this scenario there is a day 3 QB that Daboll and Schoen really like.
Also we should bear in mind this mock does not include trades. Schoen has already referred to having lots of currency to move around the board.
What I Your mock it that adds quality talent at the four most obvious roster needs, which happen to be premium positions. From a long term roster building perspective, this makes sense.
From all reports, Latu is a beast. If he checks out medically, he could be a major upgrade, particularly if our new Defensive Coordinator uses more four man fronts.
This is encroaching into conspiracy theory territory, but I wonder if in a weird twist of fait, tearing his ACL bought Jones more time.
He looked pretty rough throwing the ball in that game. If he put up several games where presumably the neck injury impacted his ability to get the ball downfield, that might have been enough concern to compel the Giants to make a move in the draft.
Sy, about a month ago you were really high on Daniels. I can see him lighting up combine, as well as adding 10-15# since his last college game. Can you see him having a legit shot at being the first qb drafted? Sure he had a pair of great wrs to throw to, but this kid lit up the SEC.
Or maybe I have unfounded confidence in the latitude Joe Schoen has to build the team and/or his ability to make good decisions. I will be shocked if the Giants don’t draft a QB on day 1 or 2. I’m just not accepting that as a possibility. If it happens, will lose all confidence in Schoen.
Unfortunately, I agree that something like this is
Far more likely than aggressively going after Jones’ replacement a year after giving him an enormous deal. It suck and I certainly will be less interested in Giants football next year than I’ve been in some time, but this org tends to cling to mistakes for a really long time.
Thanks for write-up Sy, always fun getting your perspective (even if it breaks my heart sometimes)
I don't think Maye will be there and I love Latu... He is by far the best pass rusher in the draft. If his medicals check out he would be a great pick. Personally I still go Nabers, but I can see Latu being a great pick.
Where I can't understand this mock draft is even if they are sticking with DJ he has been injured almost every year. He has two neck injuries and now an ACL. Taking JJ McCarthy in the 2nd or at worst not passing on Penix in the 3rd. You lose me at that point, because even if Jones is your guy you need backup in case of his injuries.
Sy, about a month ago you were really high on Daniels. I can see him lighting up combine, as well as adding 10-15# since his last college game. Can you see him having a legit shot at being the first qb drafted? Sure he had a pair of great wrs to throw to, but this kid lit up the SEC.
Yes, I do. I have some good intel on Daniels character/off field too - and he is a homerun kid.
The question and fear with his body holding up is real, though.
Or maybe I have unfounded confidence in the latitude Joe Schoen has to build the team and/or his ability to make good decisions. I will be shocked if the Giants don’t draft a QB on day 1 or 2. I’m just not accepting that as a possibility. If it happens, will lose all confidence in Schoen.
Why????????????? Where do you think that 2nd round QB is going to lead them in the next 2 - 3 years without a much better OL, a much better WR crew, and a better Defense?
Some of oyu so infatuauted with the QB-- where do you think the 2nd rd QB is going to lead them?
I don't think Maye will be there and I love Latu... He is by far the best pass rusher in the draft. If his medicals check out he would be a great pick. Personally I still go Nabers, but I can see Latu being a great pick.
Where I can't understand this mock draft is even if they are sticking with DJ he has been injured almost every year. He has two neck injuries and now an ACL. Taking JJ McCarthy in the 2nd or at worst not passing on Penix in the 3rd. You lose me at that point, because even if Jones is your guy you need backup in case of his injuries.
I see that Amtoft - I really do. I wrote Penix in there round 3 - took him out last minute. Reason? I think you can find that caliber guy any year. McCarthy - who I still have to do a lot on - fits there as now too.
This roster needs better players all over - and I can see this FO using the draft to do that and looking into next offseason QBs if needed.
RE: Unfortunately, I agree that something like this is
Far more likely than aggressively going after Jones’ replacement a year after giving him an enormous deal. It suck and I certainly will be less interested in Giants football next year than I’ve been in some time, but this org tends to cling to mistakes for a really long time.
Thanks for write-up Sy, always fun getting your perspective (even if it breaks my heart sometimes)
See I think the injury and contract timing presents the out and saves Schoen a little bit of slack if he takes advantage of it. Just my devils advocate two cents.
The contract was not a long term commitment and the contract is structured where a rework or cut decision is looming in a year anyhow. I think you’re overstating the overall dollar value of the contract and forgetting they had no options to pivot last offseason realistically.
I think your view on what they might do is well-founded. But I have to hope that Schoen sees it is wrongheaded and that he has the communication skills to convince Mara searching for a new QB is the best course of action.
Sy-how would you rank the arm talent of the QBs have studied so far?
Whatever you think of Maye, the probability that he is a championship QB is a lot higher than the chance that Jones can reach that peak after 5 seasons. This isn't a close call. We have enough data to move in a direction with a much higher chance of success.
The other day a poster - perhaps one of the wonderful members of the DJFC - suggested that Maye was basically no different than Jones.
Now, I always try to give people the benefit of the doubt with their opinion, but I can't for the life of me imagine someone watching Maye play and concluding his skills are no different than Jones's.
There seems to be momentum going the wrong way with Maye, but I am not buying it. He's a super-talented player who is going to give some HC/OC a lot to work with...
I haven't seen a whole lot of Maye but he does seem to have a lot more arm than Jones, which is a very big deal. Even if he's Daniel Jones with more arm, at 21 on draft day, that's a lot of potential to work with. Some of the stuff that Jones struggles with, it's impossible to know how any of these prospects will fare. I'm talking about processing, adjusting to NFL defensive shifts, throwing into tight NFL windows with NFL anticipation, it's all speculation. That's why we go for traits and tools. Maye has better traits than Jones, so far.
Both with merit (because they address foundational issues)
The "Eric School" - Recognize the biggest problem (the offensive line), then go about prioritizing and fixing it)
The "Sy School" - Recognize two present strengths along the defensive line (Dex & Thibodeaux), enhance that strength with a young stud Edge)
Not true these are opposites. Both that you mention are clear examples for those of us that want to build the trenches regardless of where they are picked (unless Giants can get Sir Lacnelot) not picked near the top (or get some QUALITY FA's).
I just believe there is no shot at Sir Lencelot.Maybe trade for Fields.
Giants still need another quality QB whether DJ starts or not, unlikely he plays a full season either way. Key for me is processing speed - can he read the field, pre and post snap, go thru his options and make good decisions. Don't need another Jeff George.
RE: Sy-how would you rank the arm talent of the QBs have studied so far?
Or maybe I have unfounded confidence in the latitude Joe Schoen has to build the team and/or his ability to make good decisions. I will be shocked if the Giants don’t draft a QB on day 1 or 2. I’m just not accepting that as a possibility. If it happens, will lose all confidence in Schoen.
Why????????????? Where do you think that 2nd round QB is going to lead them in the next 2 - 3 years without a much better OL, a much better WR crew, and a better Defense?
Some of oyu so infatuauted with the QB-- where do you think the 2nd rd QB is going to lead them?
Let’s leave it at day 1 then if the 2nd round gives you pause - the need to get their guy ix real and they are in striking position at 6. Go get your guy, most important position in football.
I think you’re overstating the overall dollar value of the contract and forgetting they had no options to pivot last offseason realistically.
yes they did. They get paid the money to make tough decisions. Not to cowtail to fans. There should have been recognition that this team was a 1 year hit only. In fact it was a perfect opportuntity that they blew.
Or maybe I have unfounded confidence in the latitude Joe Schoen has to build the team and/or his ability to make good decisions. I will be shocked if the Giants don’t draft a QB on day 1 or 2. I’m just not accepting that as a possibility. If it happens, will lose all confidence in Schoen.
Why????????????? Where do you think that 2nd round QB is going to lead them in the next 2 - 3 years without a much better OL, a much better WR crew, and a better Defense?
Some of oyu so infatuauted with the QB-- where do you think the 2nd rd QB is going to lead them?
Let’s leave it at day 1 then if the 2nd round gives you pause - the need to get their guy ix real and they are in striking position at 6. Go get your guy, most important position in football.
I would love it would love it. But what guy do you think is so good at QB that they are going to get. We all want it. But we have to face some reality- unless Chicago is really dumb, between the 1st few picks, the QB's are gone. Maybe not the 3rd QB. But some here maybe saying he is not so hot- Thus are we going to be drafting another Daniel Jones with some window dressing that he has a stronger arm but overall just as inefficient.
They can't take a pick just becuase they don't like Jones. At the 6 pick, they should LOVE that QB.
I think if the principals in the organization determined Jones was a good quarterback, that watching him get pulverized in those 6 games won't change that.
You can hate or mistrust Jones (I fall in this group), but the numbers are unprecedented. In his 6 games he was attacked at a speed and frequency not documented by modern football. Those 6 games are just not good data.
I think if the principals in the organization determined Jones was a good quarterback, that watching him get pulverized in those 6 games won't change that.
You can hate or mistrust Jones (I fall in this group), but the numbers are unprecedented. In his 6 games he was attacked at a speed and frequency not documented by modern football. Those 6 games are just not good data.
Lets talk ball.
Totally respect this, however, you really don't know what a "remote thrower" is? C'mon Sy!
Those that want to do something to address the trenches - whether to fix the bone protruding compound fracture which is the O-line or enhance our pass rushing capability - either would make me happy in the first round.
My suggestion is the hybrid solution, a guy who can help block at the L.O.S.and catch passes, a top-tier tight end.
THIS!!!^^^ I think mock drafts are the most biggest waste of time and frankly they’re just stupid. Similar to reality TV because it’s NOT reality!! Loved the “remote thrower” comment. Carry on Sy
And that’s the rub isn’t it? This franchise is always about half measures. Let’s give it another year. Unfortunately this thinking has always been the Achilles heel of this organization
Obviously you do what your draft board tells you to do and I have no idea what the Giants draft board will look like, but given the Giants situation the ideal pick is one who will help the team's passing game. That means either a QB, WR, or Brock Bowers.
And if the draftniks are on target, this draft lacks that Will Anderson, Aidan Hutchinson/Travon Walker, Chase Young, Nick Bosa, Myles Garrett passrusher that we've seen heading up past draftboards. So unless one emerges as a super blue chip prospect in Schoen's eyes, I want someone who throws the ball or catches it with that first pick.
In general, I've always been one who favors fixing the defense in free agency and the offense in the draft. I'd be leaning towards ER, CB, OL in free agency this year and QB, WR, TE, RB on days 1 and 2 of the draft. I put OL in the free agency bucket because the Giants already have plenty of youth across the line and it's a dependable veteran which the unit needs most rather than another hit or miss youngster.
RE: RE: Sy-how would you rank the arm talent of the QBs have studied so far?
to bringing in a QB? Specifically trying to trade for a guy like Hendon Hooker?
Obviously Detroit would have to be a willing partner and that is definitely questionable, but one can make the argument, especially if the Lions keep going here, that Hooker was a hedge against a Goff reversion which seems to be off the table. Even more so if they do something crazy like win a Super Bowl.
I know the argument against the player is the age and the injury but what if you could get him for a 3 and open up those 3 picks in rounds 1 and 2 for other premium positions? We know NYG liked him to an extent during last year’s draft.
If he could be had which option do you like better Hooker for a 3 or Nix, Penix or some other QB in this draft somewhere in rounds 2-4?
I think the QB issue is more about the cost to trade up than it is about Jones.
It could be a shitload of assets that Schoen would have to give up for the #1, especially if there are multiple suitors and teams that have a lower pick than the Giants.
Makes it a bit complicated. It isn't just "this guy will be better than Jones." Obviously someone like Caleb Williams' stature and talent should be better than Jones. The issue is - where is the stopping point?
The team is lost without a QB for future. Good year to spend some
Sy, the reasoning for passing on QB for multiple rounds seems more like an emotional hedge, since it would be strategically disasterous and would not fly with about 85% of the fanbase.
First of all, Jones is not (or should not) being evaluated on 6 games, he's being evaluated on the 6 bad games plus the 11 he was injured. Injuries are a not a hand-wave, they are serious business, probably more critical for deciding to move on than the production.
Second, I don't see Schoen's pivot as a major about-face. Jones' contract as a 3-year deal in the best case scenario, and 2-year in the worst. Well, we got the worst, and I don't really understand the rationale behind not simply getting your replacement QB now while you're in position to, rather than waiting a year with so many unknowns with regards to draft position and the quality of the class.
Schoen said he was going to address the QB position. Regardless of what he does, there going to be no chance of avoiding a QB controversy. Fans are going to be calling for Jacoby Brissett or Tyrod Taylor the moment Jones struggles, so you are essentially banking on Jones being ready for game 1 and coming out firing. Is that the bet he really wants to take? Like Eric has said, it's a bad move that will probably get everyone fired. Due his 47 million cap, they are also limited in building a great team that could overcome QB play.
Passing on Maye will be the same feeling I had when NYG in
2019: passed up Josh Allen for Daniel Jones
and
2021: passed on Micah Parsons for a trade back with Chicago and took Kadarius Toney
That said, I like the Latu pick.
Agred, I would add taking Barkley in 2018 over Darnold and Josh Allen. Yes Darnold has been a bust but his rookie year he looked like he was on his way to becoming a franchise QB but the Jets ruined him IMO.
RE: RE: Sy-how would you rank the arm talent of the QBs have studied so far?
Maye
Williams
Rattler
Daniels
Penix
McCarthy
Nix
Pratt
Many thanks again, Sy, for sharing your insights.
This is what I was thinking.
Also Bo Nix at #11. He's gonna continue to rise after the Senior Bowl & Combine.
Exactly.
He said he was releasing a 3 round mock today and he didn't go WR in the mock.
Ignore that since as others pointed out, this isn't Sy's mock
Maybe it's a collab mock draft? He did say he wasn't going receiver at 6. So I assumed the full mock draft was his. I'll delete and change the title if you want?
Sy Tweet on Mock Draft - ( New Window )
All that being said, I would love him in blue
Regardless of whether people agree with him or not, it is good practice to consider hypothetical scenarios.
Who on our front line is mean, strong and nasty? Giants ineptitude for a decade is because they couldn’t bully anyone at the LOS (both sides of the ball.)
Laiatu Latu is the answer.
I know he's got ideal size and he's mobile but his numbers weren't all that impressive. And NC went 8-5.
An athletic 6'4", 235lb QB with mobility and a howitzer is unappealing?
All that being said, I would love him in blue
He also had a new OC this past year
Quote:
At all. I'll throw the remote if we take him over Latu.
An athletic 6'4", 235lb QB with mobility and a howitzer is unappealing?
BBI is crazy sometimes.
Maye has become seriously undervalued on this board.
I disagree with many of my fellow Giants fans too much in love with WR play and not enough in trench warfare.
If you don't get a QB; pursue the trenches otherwise the WR you get will lead you to mediocrity at its best.
Without the very good QB-- win the game in the trenches!!!!!!!!!!!!
Agreed. This franchise has no desire to draft QBs, in any round, based on how they have acted for years.
The draft isn't just for 2024 though. So, passing on a prospect like Maye really commits to Jones beyond 2024.
Quote:
It is what I think they will do.
The draft isn't just for 2024 though. So, passing on a prospect like Maye really commits to Jones beyond 2024.
This is correct... You pass on Maye, then McCarthy in the 2nd and then Penix in the 3rd... What happens when Jones sucks OR gets hurt again? You are gone, Dabs is gone, everyone is gone. No way Schoen passes on 3 chances to buy yourself time like a rookie QB gives you 3 rounds in a row.
You’re probably right, but boy I hope you’re wrong. Kicking the QB situation to next year would be a disaster. It’s expected to be a weaker QB draft, and who knows where we’ll be drafting?
Also, I like the Latu pick best as a non-QB option.
BBI is crazy sometimes.
This year, Maye was 24/9, 8.5 YPA, 63% completion% and 9 rushing TDs (450 yards rushing). He had nearly 100 less passing attempts compared to 2022 because UNC
In 2022, Maye was 38/7, 8.4 YPA, 66% completion% and 7 rushing TDs (700 rushing yards).
He pulled back some, but 2023 was still a solid year.
I would want them going Maye there too - I see some Allen in him.
I think they're gonna feel a ton off pressure to stay with the guy they just signed to a 4-year deal which only came after declining his fifth year option.
That is a ton of back and forth. Jones played 6 games since that big decision.
Also, I like the Latu pick best as a non-QB option.
Quote:
Maye would seem like an ideal situation for Schoen & Daboll to land a gifted QB without needing to move up. What is the thought process on NYG passing on Maye?
I would want them going Maye there too - I see some Allen in him.
I think they're gonna feel a ton off pressure to stay with the guy they just signed to a 4-year deal which only came after declining his fifth year option.
That is a ton of back and forth. Jones played 6 games since that big decision.
Is this based on any inside Intel or just a hunch?
I don't think Jones has it - But I do think NYG brass will ride him out another year.
This is the most miserable thing you have ever written.
Yet, I agree. And I am not ruling out 2025 as a given.
I would be incredibly impressed if Schoen has the balls to admit he made a mistake with Jones and aggressively purses a QB in the lottery. I just think there is a cacophony of pro-Jones support throughout 1925 Giants Way.
That would be an epic vote of no confidence in Schoen's own decision making ability.
A big time pass rusher is an outstanding Option B. Guys - NYG is going nowhere unless they get better in the trenches. They can't compete for the division without it - get Latu in here and man - you may have something dominant for the first time in a decade.
That would be an epic vote of no confidence in Schoen's own decision making ability.
Which came after declining his 5th year option.
If anything - my respect for Schoen will skyrocket if he goes hard for a QB. A great sign of humility in a league where very little of that exits.
Quote:
It is what I think they will do.
The draft isn't just for 2024 though. So, passing on a prospect like Maye really commits to Jones beyond 2024.
Drafts are really about the longer term. The problem though is we root for a franchise that that is basically paralyzed, by nature, with decision-making relative to the QB position.
They take forever to make any decision on the position and then when they do, they stick with it until "death do us part".
Suicide in today's NFL.
Sy passes on Maye
Dane passed on Daniels
It didn’t matter where we were going to pick in draft: Giants committed to Jones which I believe will be the downfall of Schoen and Dabs
Insanity!!!!
Quote:
This is the path. Without question. For whomever Schoen/Daboll like the most.
Is Penix down in the third round mainly because of age and medicals? I've got to say I love the idea of him working with Hyatt and Slayton in a deep passing attack.
That would be an epic vote of no confidence in Schoen's own decision making ability.
Which came after declining his 5th year option.
If anything - my respect for Schoen will skyrocket if he goes hard for a QB. A great sign of humility in a league where very little of that exits.
At the risk of turning sharp right into chaos, I do wonder if Schoen has the influence in the organization to make that decision unilaterally.
I will be beyond impressed if he can influence ownership and maneuver the draft to be in a position to take a top QB.
Is Penix down in the third round mainly because of age and medicals? I've got to say I love the idea of him working with Hyatt and Slayton in a deep passing attack.
If Penix is available I wouldn't mind using one of our 2nd round picks on him
sy2256@gmail.com
sy2256@gmail.com
Doomed franchise.
Quote:
Tell me more. I've been hawking him for a few months now...
This regime committed to DJ for 1 more year,or more...
Keep it movin folks
That would be an epic vote of no confidence in Schoen's own decision making ability.
You couldn't find a more perfect example of sunk cost fallacy.
So you're saying the New York Giants are so inept they will make a mistake that basic business school courses have been warning against for 50 years.
If so, this team isn't worth rooting for.
Tell me more. I've been hawking him for a few months now...
I like the studs of his game - power arm and good athletic ability. Good mechanics. Tough and plays well against good competition.
He is really fast to tuck and run though - does not feel space in pocket - and got away with some dumb decisions. Looks the part - Sr Bowl week can be huge.
This regime committed to DJ for 1 more year,or more...
Keep it movin folks
Some of us actually want the team to be watchable
This regime committed to DJ for 1 more year,or more...
Keep it movin folks
Send your resume to John Mara. You're his type and could be working for the Giants in no time flat.
I think he is a better runner than RG III
I haven't done comps yet - I will have one eventually. The body type is tough to find a comparison to.
Many thanks for sharing your hard work.
I think he is a better runner than RG III
I haven't done comps yet - I will have one eventually. The body type is tough to find a comparison to.
Thanks! Yeah, he's quite literally a guy with Usain Bolt's body playing quarterback.
Sound reasoning with Jones but I still think they add one.
Bold Schoen. Round 1 if the grade merits it. Might be his job if his misses.
Safe Schoen. Round 2/3. Keeps building provided improvement elsewhere.
If we move off SB, do you potentially like someone from that batch to add?
Then you don't re-sign him, and get another QB.
Sunk cost fallacy
Many thanks for sharing your hard work.
I have Daniels slightly ahead pf Caleb - and the Ourlads staff wants to put our QB1 as the first QB taken. Gun to my head - Caleb goes first.
Quote:
So you're saying the New York Giants are so inept they will make a mistake that basic business school courses have been warning against for 50 years.
Well, if this was a competent organization, Jones showed enough in six games to reverse course ASAP. He is the worst QB on this roster @ this moment. & it isn't even close. But-in all likelihood-he'll get excuse after excuse after excuse because the owner loves him like a 14 year old girl circa '64 with Paul McCartney.
Thanks.
If anything - my respect for Schoen will skyrocket if he goes hard for a QB. A great sign of humility in a league where very little of that exits.
Quote:
So you're saying the New York Giants are so inept they will make a mistake that basic business school courses have been warning against for 50 years.
You ask:
do you feel they learned enough *new* information over those six games to reverse course?
The answer is: unequivocally - yes. And this should be obvious. For our large investment we were rewarded with historically poor performance for a QB on such a large deal.
I'll remind you, these are Jones ranks for percentage stats in 2023:
RANKINGS AMONG NFL STARTERS:
TD% (below 32nd)
INT% (below 32nd)
SUCC% (30th)
Y/A (31st)
Y/G (32nd)
QB Rate (below 32nd)
QBR (30th)
Sack% (below 32nd)
And he was outplayed by Tyrod Taylor and Danny DeVito, not exactly bright lights.
I challenge anybody to find a QB who put up such poor relative performance after inking their big deal and who eventually played up to the terms of their contract. The odds are that Jones is a complete loss.
And it is a bigger mistake to triple down on this loss. That's logic. Each season we lose is more valuable than the terms of the Jones contract. It is better and more economical to swallow the $40M loss than to let go of another season without searching for a long term answer at QB. And if we pass on Maye to retain Jones, then this team really hasn't a clue.
And personally, you can stop with the backhanded shots. It's not funny and it's not collegial. And frankly, it's really unbecoming of your overall knowledge. You come on high-handed but you seem to lack a real point of view on football or management strategy.
You can hate or mistrust Jones (I fall in this group), but the numbers are unprecedented. In his 6 games he was attacked at a speed and frequency not documented by modern football. Those 6 games are just not good data.
Quote:
If anything - my respect for Schoen will skyrocket if he goes hard for a QB. A great sign of humility in a league where very little of that exits.
I don't see it as a sign of humility, I see it as seizing the opportunity coupled with the reality of Jones's injury history. If the QB prospect has a grade worthy of the 6th pick it would be malpractice not to draft him under their current circumstances and the state of the game these days. I wouldn't view it as a reflection on their belief in Jones, it's just good business. And then it's up to Jones to keep the rookie on the bench for as many weeks and years as he can.
Great perspective
You can hate or mistrust Jones (I fall in this group), but the numbers are unprecedented. In his 6 games he was attacked at a speed and frequency not documented by modern football. Those 6 games are just not good data.
Please ban yourself for two weeks. Thanks.
Do you think given the circumstances of his 6 starts, the Giants would be employing sound management strategy to use that as the basis for a change?
What did you like about Jordan Morgan? Does he move inside in the NFL?
I like Mike Sainristil as CB, kind of slightly built but tackle well, sticks like glue.
Thought you might go DT with one of the 2nd rounders.
FWIW, they need to get a backup QB. I would think about a late round flier on Jordan Travis, not that he'd be the backup but he'd be better than Tommy DeVito. Wouldn't be surprised if Tyrod Taylor is resigned.
Quote:
And personally, you can stop with the backhanded shots. It's not funny and it's not collegial. And frankly, it's really unbecoming of your overall knowledge. You come on high-handed but you seem to lack a real point of view on football or management strategy.
Do you think given the circumstances of his 6 starts, the Giants would be employing sound management strategy to use that as the basis for a change?
Risky business. If they end up with only a Jones option without a bird in hand strategy, and it implodes next year again with no backup plan, both GM and Coach are likely deservedly guillotined by Mara and Tisch in next year or year after. They won’t get 5 years here.
Essentially by sticking with Jones only they would be with any rational ownership group forcing themselves into a playoff berth or firing next two years.
I've now officially become obsessed with LBer Payton Wilson out of NC State. Would he be an upgrade over Micah McFadden?
Thanks in advance for any insights!
I'm convinced .
Quote:
And personally, you can stop with the backhanded shots. It's not funny and it's not collegial. And frankly, it's really unbecoming of your overall knowledge. You come on high-handed but you seem to lack a real point of view on football or management strategy.
Do you think given the circumstances of his 6 starts, the Giants would be employing sound management strategy to use that as the basis for a change?
I told you before, STOP saying it was 6 games. It wasn’t. It was 17 games. 12 of which he was unavailable for. Again. That absolutely is part of the evaluation. The guy is just not available enough. No matter how much you ignore it in your repetitive posts on the matter
Quote:
And personally, you can stop with the backhanded shots. It's not funny and it's not collegial. And frankly, it's really unbecoming of your overall knowledge. You come on high-handed but you seem to lack a real point of view on football or management strategy.
Do you think given the circumstances of his 6 starts, the Giants would be employing sound management strategy to use that as the basis for a change?
Respectfully, I say, absolutely yes, you have enough data to make a decision. The objective in the NFL is to win the Super Bowl. It's not to figure out what you have in Daniel Jones after 5 years. You win no awards for learning more about Daniel Jones.
Put your probability cap on. What are the odds Daniel Jones has a complete turnaround after what we have seen? A QB who, in year 5, can't make pre-snap reads, panics in the pocket, can't read the field and birddogs receivers, has poor ball placement on every throw except straight down the middle when he is lined up, and who unfortunately has a daunting neck injury. And then puts up the numbers we saw in 2023 when Daboll tried to install a vertical offense. What are the odds we get a championship quarterback out of that profile? The odds are infinitesimally small. I don't bank the future of $5B organizations on such odds. If a titan of business ran the Giants, what do you think they would do? That's the question you have to ask. What would Bill Gates, Warren Buffet, Jeff Bezos, or Steve Jobs do if they were running the Giants? Would they bank on such a low probability and squander another year? And I'm sure you agree, a season, football's basic unit, a year, is the most precious resource we have. Not the $40M we gave Jones.
Put another way, there is an opportunity cost for sticking with Daniel Jones another year. We lose out on possible chances to find a franchise-altering signal caller. It's being suggested here that we might pass on Drake Maye to continue to evaluate Jones. Whatever you think of Maye, the probability that he is a championship QB is a lot higher than the chance that Jones can reach that peak after 5 seasons. This isn't a close call. We have enough data to move in a direction with a much higher chance of success.
Jones's injury history means that he cannot be the long-term QB of the Giants. His performance the last five years is certainly another reason, but it is now secondary IMO. Jones has had a concussion, two serious neck injuries, and now a torn ACL. His need to run to be successful also increases the likelihood that he will suffer another concussion or neck injury. Jones would have to be a consensus top 10 QB to overlook all of that, which everyone agrees he is not.
Jones's injury history provides a rationale for Schoen to draft a QB in the first or second round because he can say it's now worse than what it was when he signed Jones to that ridiculous contract.
No interest in Latu at all, let alone at #6. His injury history is also preclusive.
No interest in trading up for any of the "big three" QBs, but I would take Maye at #6 if he's available. I don't think Jones would prevent the Giants from doing so. But if the Giants didn't want Maye, my guess is that they would trade down and collect a ton of draft picks from someone who did.
If all the QBs are gone, then as of now, I would take Odunze or trade down and either take Nix or Brian Thomas, Jr.
15/28 104 yards 0 TD. 2 INT
Score : 0-40
Total yards : 171
7 sacks
1 Fumble lost
This what we get from a QB in his 5th year . I will not watch another game he starts. Not ever .
Quote:
In comment 16376174 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I'm pretty sure you think the Giants should go QB in round 1. If that's accurate, which guy are you targeting at 6? And are Daniels/Williams far enough ahead of the other guys that is worth trying to trade up?
Also, I like the Latu pick best as a non-QB option.
I am still doing my work on Maye, Nix, Penix, and McCarthy. I even have a later guy I like initially.
My advice right now would be make an aggressive move up for Daniels. A future one, one of this year's 2's - maybe a future 3 or 4 as well.
I do see some Josh Allen in Maye. a mess in some areas but the talent is real. Best thrower and pocket passer I've seen, so far.
This is the path. Without question. For whomever Schoen/Daboll like the most.
It's not really a path though. It's signifcintly blocked. What's the chance the teams ahead of us are going to pass on Daniels?
And no Eli Manning in sight to save the day. Sadly.
The other day a poster - perhaps one of the wonderful members of the DJFC - suggested that Maye was basically no different than Jones.
Now, I always try to give people the benefit of the doubt with their opinion, but I can't for the life of me imagine someone watching Maye play and concluding his skills are no different than Jones's.
There seems to be momentum going the wrong way with Maye, but I am not buying it. He's a super-talented player who is going to give some HC/OC a lot to work with...
You have fun watching teams like Dallas embarrassus on Defense too? How long have you been watching football?
Thanks as always SY for the insights.
Just would like to ask if Giants don't get the QB and the #1 Harrison is gone, based on what you said below as "Plan B" aren't you saying "go for the trenches" as your preference?
==========================
which is VERY possible...
A big time pass rusher is an outstanding Option B. Guys - NYG is going nowhere unless they get better in the trenches. They can't compete for the division without it - get Latu in here and man - you may have something dominant for the first time in a decade.
==========================
…
Thank you for your great work. This is an interesting mock (though I am sure it will have ruffled feathers).
I like that you challenge the general consensus that the Giants have to draft a QB. There is no guarantee that Daboll and Schoen will have a QB rated higher than other players. It is also possible in this scenario there is a day 3 QB that Daboll and Schoen really like.
Also we should bear in mind this mock does not include trades. Schoen has already referred to having lots of currency to move around the board.
What I Your mock it that adds quality talent at the four most obvious roster needs, which happen to be premium positions. From a long term roster building perspective, this makes sense.
From all reports, Latu is a beast. If he checks out medically, he could be a major upgrade, particularly if our new Defensive Coordinator uses more four man fronts.
He also taught us to move heaven and earth for the franchise qb. Failing getting a qb I have no problem going for a pass rusher high. I would also love to see a 3/5 tech hybrid
Watching highlights Latu has a lot of quick wins which is a good sign. I feel that lay on is more of a speed guy so it would be great to see more of a power edge on the other side.
This year? I want them to make as aggressive move as possible to draft Daniels, because I think he's a rarely skilled player.
But what I want, and what I think they will do are virtually always in opposition. I think they will stick with Jones 1) because 10 months ago they determined he was a cornerstone player 2) the cost to move up for a quarterback will be enormous.
As Sy mentioned, it would be an uncommon level of humility. It could also be an viewed as an unprecedented admittance of failure by Schoen. That's a real variable in this equation, and a consideration any of you would hopefully assess if it were your job.
He looked pretty rough throwing the ball in that game. If he put up several games where presumably the neck injury impacted his ability to get the ball downfield, that might have been enough concern to compel the Giants to make a move in the draft.
Quote:
Sy, about a month ago you were really high on Daniels. I can see him lighting up combine, as well as adding 10-15# since his last college game. Can you see him having a legit shot at being the first qb drafted? Sure he had a pair of great wrs to throw to, but this kid lit up the SEC.
Thanks for write-up Sy, always fun getting your perspective (even if it breaks my heart sometimes)
Where I can't understand this mock draft is even if they are sticking with DJ he has been injured almost every year. He has two neck injuries and now an ACL. Taking JJ McCarthy in the 2nd or at worst not passing on Penix in the 3rd. You lose me at that point, because even if Jones is your guy you need backup in case of his injuries.
Quote:
Also, Sy question on Daniels. The running and passing combo -- is there a recent comp? I keep going to RG3, is that in the neighborhood?
I think he is a better runner than RG III
I haven't done comps yet - I will have one eventually. The body type is tough to find a comparison to.
I know this might be a reach….Randall Cunningham
This year? I want them to make as aggressive move as possible to draft Daniels, because I think he's a rarely skilled player.
But why would teams ahead of us (other than the Bears) that need a QB trade the QB pick?
Also, if the QB's are so highly thought of, how dumb would the Bears have to be to not take a QB? In other words, what's the chances the Bears don't consider either Daniels or Caleb a superstar?
Quote:
Yes, I do. I have some good intel on Daniels character/off field too - and he is a homerun kid.
The question and fear with his body holding up is real, though.
Quote:
I like
Why????????????? Where do you think that 2nd round QB is going to lead them in the next 2 - 3 years without a much better OL, a much better WR crew, and a better Defense?
Some of oyu so infatuauted with the QB-- where do you think the 2nd rd QB is going to lead them?
Where I can't understand this mock draft is even if they are sticking with DJ he has been injured almost every year. He has two neck injuries and now an ACL. Taking JJ McCarthy in the 2nd or at worst not passing on Penix in the 3rd. You lose me at that point, because even if Jones is your guy you need backup in case of his injuries.
I see that Amtoft - I really do. I wrote Penix in there round 3 - took him out last minute. Reason? I think you can find that caliber guy any year. McCarthy - who I still have to do a lot on - fits there as now too.
This roster needs better players all over - and I can see this FO using the draft to do that and looking into next offseason QBs if needed.
Thanks for write-up Sy, always fun getting your perspective (even if it breaks my heart sometimes)
I don't do this to make friends! ha
Honestly it felt over after the Seattle game.
This year? I want them to make as aggressive move as possible to draft Daniels, because I think he's a rarely skilled player.
But what I want, and what I think they will do are virtually always in opposition. I think they will stick with Jones 1) because 10 months ago they determined he was a cornerstone player 2) the cost to move up for a quarterback will be enormous.
As Sy mentioned, it would be an uncommon level of humility. It could also be a viewed as an unprecedented admittance of failure by Schoen. That's a real variable in this equation, and a consideration any of you would hopefully assess if it were your job.
See I think the injury and contract timing presents the out and saves Schoen a little bit of slack if he takes advantage of it. Just my devils advocate two cents.
The contract was not a long term commitment and the contract is structured where a rework or cut decision is looming in a year anyhow. I think you’re overstating the overall dollar value of the contract and forgetting they had no options to pivot last offseason realistically.
Both with merit (because they address foundational issues)
The "Eric School" - Recognize the biggest problem (the offensive line), then go about prioritizing and fixing it)
The "Sy School" - Recognize two present strengths along the defensive line (Dex & Thibodeaux), enhance that strength with a young stud Edge)
Then there's the Outlier School, it is the most popular because it's a lot more sexy - "Sir Lancelot", the young QB solution of our football dreams.
I guess it's like we can find the new Josh Allen, who can carry the whole load (most of the time), with an ordinary supporting cast (but not in the big games, when it counts, against superior teams).
Quote:
This year? I want them to make as aggressive move as possible to draft Daniels, because I think he's a rarely skilled player.
But what I want, and what I think they will do are virtually always in opposition. I think they will stick with Jones 1) because 10 months ago they determined he was a cornerstone player 2) the cost to move up for a quarterback will be enormous.
As Sy mentioned, it would be an uncommon level of humility. It could also be an viewed as an unprecedented admittance of failure by Schoen. That's a real variable in this equation, and a consideration any of you would hopefully assess if it were your job.
I think your view on what they might do is well-founded. But I have to hope that Schoen sees it is wrongheaded and that he has the communication skills to convince Mara searching for a new QB is the best course of action.
Quote:
Randall Cunningham
Brilliant and original
Quote:
Whatever you think of Maye, the probability that he is a championship QB is a lot higher than the chance that Jones can reach that peak after 5 seasons. This isn't a close call. We have enough data to move in a direction with a much higher chance of success.
The other day a poster - perhaps one of the wonderful members of the DJFC - suggested that Maye was basically no different than Jones.
Now, I always try to give people the benefit of the doubt with their opinion, but I can't for the life of me imagine someone watching Maye play and concluding his skills are no different than Jones's.
There seems to be momentum going the wrong way with Maye, but I am not buying it. He's a super-talented player who is going to give some HC/OC a lot to work with...
I haven't seen a whole lot of Maye but he does seem to have a lot more arm than Jones, which is a very big deal. Even if he's Daniel Jones with more arm, at 21 on draft day, that's a lot of potential to work with. Some of the stuff that Jones struggles with, it's impossible to know how any of these prospects will fare. I'm talking about processing, adjusting to NFL defensive shifts, throwing into tight NFL windows with NFL anticipation, it's all speculation. That's why we go for traits and tools. Maye has better traits than Jones, so far.
Both with merit (because they address foundational issues)
The "Eric School" - Recognize the biggest problem (the offensive line), then go about prioritizing and fixing it)
The "Sy School" - Recognize two present strengths along the defensive line (Dex & Thibodeaux), enhance that strength with a young stud Edge)
Not true these are opposites. Both that you mention are clear examples for those of us that want to build the trenches regardless of where they are picked (unless Giants can get Sir Lacnelot) not picked near the top (or get some QUALITY FA's).
I just believe there is no shot at Sir Lencelot.Maybe trade for Fields.
Just arm talent?
Maye
Williams
Rattler
Daniels
Penix
McCarthy
Nix
Pratt
Quote:
Let’s leave it at day 1 then if the 2nd round gives you pause - the need to get their guy ix real and they are in striking position at 6. Go get your guy, most important position in football.
Quote:
I think you’re overstating the overall dollar value of the contract and forgetting they had no options to pivot last offseason realistically.
yes they did. They get paid the money to make tough decisions. Not to cowtail to fans. There should have been recognition that this team was a 1 year hit only. In fact it was a perfect opportuntity that they blew.
And that said, I'm not sure why people get so wound up about mock drafts. Silly. lol
Quote:
I would love it would love it. But what guy do you think is so good at QB that they are going to get. We all want it. But we have to face some reality- unless Chicago is really dumb, between the 1st few picks, the QB's are gone. Maybe not the 3rd QB. But some here maybe saying he is not so hot- Thus are we going to be drafting another Daniel Jones with some window dressing that he has a stronger arm but overall just as inefficient.
They can't take a pick just becuase they don't like Jones. At the 6 pick, they should LOVE that QB.
Lamar at 32
Mahomes at 10 or 11
Winston at 1
Zach Wilson at 2
Darnold at 3
Point is - you have to pick the right guy and he may be there at 6 or later. Six is a good spot to be in to have a shot at your guy.
i see you, Sy.
You can hate or mistrust Jones (I fall in this group), but the numbers are unprecedented. In his 6 games he was attacked at a speed and frequency not documented by modern football. Those 6 games are just not good data.
Stop it man…. you’re making too much sense.
You can hate or mistrust Jones (I fall in this group), but the numbers are unprecedented. In his 6 games he was attacked at a speed and frequency not documented by modern football. Those 6 games are just not good data.
Thank you.
Quote:
Randall Cunningham
Brilliant and original
Totally respect this, however, you really don't know what a "remote thrower" is? C'mon Sy!
Those that want to do something to address the trenches - whether to fix the bone protruding compound fracture which is the O-line or enhance our pass rushing capability - either would make me happy in the first round.
My suggestion is the hybrid solution, a guy who can help block at the L.O.S.and catch passes, a top-tier tight end.
Who on our front line is mean, strong and nasty? Giants ineptitude for a decade is because they couldn’t bully anyone at the LOS (both sides of the ball.)
Laiatu Latu is the answer.
+1 ... longing for the days of Strahan, Tuck, Osi, Mathias Kiwanuka, etc ....
Latu is anything but a home run. Real questions on health/long term fit still persist.
Great for us if they do, but I think picks one to three are all QB's.
15/28 104 yards 0 TD. 2 INT
Score : 0-40
Total yards : 171
7 sacks
1 Fumble lost
This what we get from a QB in his 5th year . I will not watch another game he starts. Not ever .
Good weather? Wasn’t it pouring?
THIS!!!^^^ I think mock drafts are the most biggest waste of time and frankly they’re just stupid. Similar to reality TV because it’s NOT reality!! Loved the “remote thrower” comment. Carry on Sy
Quote:
Sometimes?
And that’s the rub isn’t it? This franchise is always about half measures. Let’s give it another year. Unfortunately this thinking has always been the Achilles heel of this organization
Quote:
Every single thread DEVOLVES into how awful we are and how DJ is some Karmic payback for some bad call we got in our favor.
This regime committed to DJ for 1 more year,or more...
Keep it movin folks
Send your resume to John Mara. You're his type and could be working for the Giants in no time flat.
Ha ha ha. Good one brother!
The 5th year option was clearly the right move. 2 years to earn a new deal or you're done.
As for this year, if there is a QB you're convinced is THE guy then you have to go after him.
And if the draftniks are on target, this draft lacks that Will Anderson, Aidan Hutchinson/Travon Walker, Chase Young, Nick Bosa, Myles Garrett passrusher that we've seen heading up past draftboards. So unless one emerges as a super blue chip prospect in Schoen's eyes, I want someone who throws the ball or catches it with that first pick.
In general, I've always been one who favors fixing the defense in free agency and the offense in the draft. I'd be leaning towards ER, CB, OL in free agency this year and QB, WR, TE, RB on days 1 and 2 of the draft. I put OL in the free agency bucket because the Giants already have plenty of youth across the line and it's a dependable veteran which the unit needs most rather than another hit or miss youngster.
Quote:
.
As it stands now NYG has picks 1, 2 and 2a in the first 2 rounds.
I would love to see QB, Edge and WR addressed in whatever order the value/board falls.
Yes I can see a trade back into end of round 1 for a QB
Quote:
How would you rank them on processing speed/decision making?
Daniels
Williams
Nix
Maye
McCarthy
Pratt
Penix
Rattler
Obviously Detroit would have to be a willing partner and that is definitely questionable, but one can make the argument, especially if the Lions keep going here, that Hooker was a hedge against a Goff reversion which seems to be off the table. Even more so if they do something crazy like win a Super Bowl.
I know the argument against the player is the age and the injury but what if you could get him for a 3 and open up those 3 picks in rounds 1 and 2 for other premium positions? We know NYG liked him to an extent during last year’s draft.
If he could be had which option do you like better Hooker for a 3 or Nix, Penix or some other QB in this draft somewhere in rounds 2-4?
It could be a shitload of assets that Schoen would have to give up for the #1, especially if there are multiple suitors and teams that have a lower pick than the Giants.
Makes it a bit complicated. It isn't just "this guy will be better than Jones." Obviously someone like Caleb Williams' stature and talent should be better than Jones. The issue is - where is the stopping point?
They need to draft better without question, but lean more on better scouting/evals than just pick volume.
They need to draft better without question, but lean more on better scouting/evals than just pick volume.
"their" should be there
First of all, Jones is not (or should not) being evaluated on 6 games, he's being evaluated on the 6 bad games plus the 11 he was injured. Injuries are a not a hand-wave, they are serious business, probably more critical for deciding to move on than the production.
Second, I don't see Schoen's pivot as a major about-face. Jones' contract as a 3-year deal in the best case scenario, and 2-year in the worst. Well, we got the worst, and I don't really understand the rationale behind not simply getting your replacement QB now while you're in position to, rather than waiting a year with so many unknowns with regards to draft position and the quality of the class.
Schoen said he was going to address the QB position. Regardless of what he does, there going to be no chance of avoiding a QB controversy. Fans are going to be calling for Jacoby Brissett or Tyrod Taylor the moment Jones struggles, so you are essentially banking on Jones being ready for game 1 and coming out firing. Is that the bet he really wants to take? Like Eric has said, it's a bad move that will probably get everyone fired. Due his 47 million cap, they are also limited in building a great team that could overcome QB play.
2019: passed up Josh Allen for Daniel Jones
and
2021: passed on Micah Parsons for a trade back with Chicago and took Kadarius Toney
That said, I like the Latu pick.
2019: passed up Josh Allen for Daniel Jones
and
2021: passed on Micah Parsons for a trade back with Chicago and took Kadarius Toney
That said, I like the Latu pick.
Agred, I would add taking Barkley in 2018 over Darnold and Josh Allen. Yes Darnold has been a bust but his rookie year he looked like he was on his way to becoming a franchise QB but the Jets ruined him IMO.
Quote:
Many thanks again, Sy, for sharing your insights.