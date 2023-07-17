What do you think Saquon gets in the open market?

Is he sniffing $11m/year? Im not advocating the Giants resign him, honestly could see him with the Eagles or Dallas as he tries to win on a 1 year deal. Would anyone offer what he wants, ie Mcaffery money?
in terms of real guaranteed money, but I could see a third year with a balloon salary to give him a vanity AAV.
So maybe something like 3/$36M but only ~$15M guaranteed, with all of it coming in the first two years and the third year carrying a $16M salary that he'll never see. A glorified void year, but it will increase the overall AAV from $10M to $12M.
All veteran running backs are looking at a pay cut this off-season. I think he signs a 1 year deal for maybe $8 including incentives.
Check out the list of free agent running backs this off-season and consider the fact RB is one of the easiest positions for rookies to excel at. Why would any team look to increase the market rate for veteran RBs?
CMC wasn’t actually Mr. dependable when SF acquired him.
Chain mover not a guy that gets one yard, loses two then runs for 30. Keep possession and jeep the chains moving. Love Saquon as a complimentary back in a multi back system and love his personality and leadership but......
On the Giants this is true, but on a team with a real offense it would be more like 5 yds, 5 yds, 30 yds. If there is no hole even Derrick Henry, the back who epitomizes what you want, can't get anything. He had a few 12 yard games.
The issue with running back is its too dependent on the OL play. Once given a hole the top guys shine and get the 30 yds, but without that they all look the same
CMC wasn’t actually Mr. dependable when SF acquired him.
He played in 16 or more games in 5 of 7 years in the league. 2020 and 2021 he did not.
Jonathan Taylor signed a 3 year, $42,000,000 contract with the Indianapolis Colts, including a $10,248,000 signing bonus, $26,500,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $14,000,000.
But really it’s a 2yr 11/yr deal.
He is t doing better then that, but he is doing better than what some of you are throwing out there for numbers. Let’s not be jaded by his draft position anymore. Its not your money. Look at it purely from an another team perspective and see what you come up with.
I say 8-9 mil in real likely to be earn $$$. Contract may be inflated to look like more.
Completely blew it last year. I don't see him getting much. Why would a team spend big on him?
we still don’t know the guarantees he turned down. If they were in the neighborhood of $18m-$20m he likely made the correct decision. If he turned down something in the mid-20’s, likely the wrong move.
Betweeen the 2023 tag and his upcoming deal he’s going to net over $18-$22m for 2023+2024 so stating over and over again that he messed up just isn’t true unless you have the offer numbers that no one else is privy to.
contract offering. Conner signed a 3 year, $21,000,000 contract with the Arizona Cardinals, including a $6,000,000 signing bonus, $13,500,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $7,000,000. There is a value of him coming back. Captain, 2nd year in same offense (maybe) and has improved on his pass protection. Along with that, maybe a 2nd or 3rd round pick for Audric Estime from ND if he's still there. 5'11" 227.
Completely blew it last year. I don't see him getting much. Why would a team spend big on him?
his agents absolutely did not blow it. brad spielberger projects 15m guaranteed on a 2 year 11m deal.
add that to the 10m the giants paid him last year and it's 25m total guaranteed - which is more than the nyg were offering him for the same 3 years.
and id take the over on that projection if he gets to the open market. miles sanders got 13m guaranteed on the open market last year. allen lolzard got 22m guaranteed on the open market.
the only thing working against barkley is it could end up a deeper than usual year of skill players available (pittman, evans, higgins, henry, jacobs, ekeler, pollard, moss) but some of those guys will probably get resigned or tagged before FA opens.
only 23 players had more total yards from scrimmage in 2023 and every player ahead of him played more games than him except keenan allen.
his 88.7 total ypg were right around 10th best among all skill players.
only 16 players scored more than his 10 tds and again only 1 player ahead of him played in fewer games.
only 6 rbs averaged more rushing yards per game than his 68.7, and of those 6 players only 1 of them played more games than him (cmc). he also had more receiving production than all except cmc. so he was more durable than most running backs and also more productive in receiving game.
that was with 3 different qbs playing different varieties of bad and 1 OL playing mostly 1 variety of very bad.
if he hits the open market he's going to get a job that guarantees him more than the $13m miles sanders got guaranteed last year.
Barkley was 8th in the league in touches, so yeah his yards per game is going to reflect the high workload.
But yards/touch? 4.3 - 52nd in the league.
If you force feed someone the ball regardless of the results they're going to compile yardage. That doesn't mean it's effective. That's been Barkley's story as a Giant from day one: lots of touches, lots of yards, few points, lots of losses.
For example, Barkley's agent isn't going to use "played fewer games" in a positive context when his client has an injury history and plays a higher-injury-risk position.
you like to cherry pick my posts almost as much as googs/lbh/thomasthetinker. not ideal company.
playing 14/17 games this year a year after not missing any games due to injury shouldn't be a big issue since the injury itself was a rollup that can happen to anyone. whatever team signs him would likely happily sign for 14 healthy games next year.
the giants gave waller something like 12-13m guaranteed after coming off b2b years with 11 or less at age 31. being desperate for playmakers isn't uncommon for whatever teams have the most cap space.
there may be better ways to spend cap space, i'm only speaking to what he will likely get from someone. id be pretty surprised if it's less than sanders got last year.
yards per touch stats are obviously impacted by the quality of the team around them. which has been the story of your frequent cherry picked posts that cling to individual efficiency metrics you pretend are entirely skill driven. or did patrick mahomes suck this year because his 6.9 ay/a was 19th best?
...to platoon Saquon with a nasty one cut power back, and a quick scat back/receiver? I mean an "affordable" Saquon? That would be ideal, but clearly not likely. Or if he were to come back, at least pair him with a blocking FB or TE. I feel like Saquon has been attempted at some things that aren't his game, really.
Not sure how Gray fits, nor Brightwell - in the offense. With Brieda a sure goner, my point here is the RB group is suddenly looking pretty sparse, so clearly they have to do something. If only they could get Saquon back at a cost that reflects his production, he'd have a place still.
that's a different argument the question of the thread - which is what will saquon get on the open market?
the waller argument cuts many ways, and it's just as possible that a 27 year old known quantity who has been pretty healthy the last 2 years and doesnt cost draft compensation looks better than what the market will produce at a similar gtd$ cost since last year's market produced the waller move. and signings like lazard at 22m gtd. or sanders at 13m gtd.
spending in free agency rarely results in good roi but its the only thing to use cap$ on if you arent extending enough of your own players.
Isn’t the thread about what he’s going to get on the open market?
This latter argument is a fair one to make. I suspect that in a down market and high supply situation, Barkley’s value will be depressed and to be honest I find his desires to be a bit of a ? at this point. If he wants money, I could see a team with huge cap space throwing some high value his way for 1 year. To me, the Sanders and Lazard signings can be excepted by good GMs when negotiating given Panthers had rookie QB and needed to spend cap. Lazard was a coattail “rider” request by Rodgers.
A fascinating watch will be the RB market. interesting too because of the GM/HC carousel occurring.
Or, and this may be shocking for you to read, people think he’s a good player that can help them win games. You can slap whatever label you want on that but those conversations bore me to tears now and won’t bother with them anymore.
For the topic at hand, theres actual talent available on the FA market this season for the first time in Atleast 5/6years, so I expect salaries to increase as a result. There also seems to be limited depth on the upcoming draft, that may also play a factor. I can absolutely see a bunch of teams investing in mid round picks at RB and reinforcing it with a 2-3 year deal for an establish vet with far more upside than a Miles Sanders.
And then look at WR. Besides Evans the next best UFA is Beckham at $15m and Samuel at $11.5m - Beckham is another year older and Samuel stinks. Or you can roll the dice on Boyd, etc. point being, skill players will get paid and I’d rather have Barkley at his price vs the WRs at their price save for Evans.
There's no doubt he'll be overpaid relative to his impact on actually winning football games, which is practically zero.
question for you, over the last few years which skill players (wr/rb/te) from FA do you think had the most impact on their new teams winning games and how much did they cost whatever team signed them?
I'm not going to research comps for you.
I've watched Barkley for six years as a Giant. I can say with complete confidence he wasn't worth what he was paid last season, and is very unlikely to be worth whatever he is paid this upcoming season.
Now when I say "worth", I'm talking solely about impacting the scoreboard. If your valuation includes his personality and actions off the field, then your view is going to be different than mine.
I've watched Barkley for six years as a Giant. I can say with complete confidence he wasn't worth what he was paid last season, and is very unlikely to be worth whatever he is paid this upcoming season.
Now when I say "worth", I'm talking solely about impacting the scoreboard. If your valuation includes his personality and actions off the field, then your view is going to be different than mine.
if you arent considering the replacement cost, and more important what kind of on-field production is ever even available to find on the market, then your concept of "valuation" is worthless. but i guess a step in the right direction to just come right out and acknowledge it.
giants were 6-8 with barkley this year and 0-3 without him.
in the 3 games without him the nyg leading rbs were:
breida 17 yards vs sf
breida 30 yards vs sea
gray 25 yards vs mia
the team averaged 10 ppg in those 3 games.
in games with barkley they averaged 17 ppg.
and again to be clear for my trigger happy fanclub, not an argument about what the nyg should or shouldnt do. just commentary that the idea barkleys production hasnt impacted the scoreboard or wins similarly to any player with comparable production is probably provably false. unless you just close your eyes and refuse to "research comps". id wager a lot that he impacted the scoreboard more than miles sanders had in 2022 and the market pays him more bc of it.
Your offensive weapons through FA.
It doesn’t work.
GMs in the league are too good.
If you want a weapon you have to deal for one in the last one or two years of their contracts, like AJ Brown, T Hill, S Diggs, CMC, etc.
The last guy to give a big FA deal to an offensive skill position player ….
Or, and this may be shocking for you to read, people think he’s a good player that can help them win games. You can slap whatever label you want on that but those conversations bore me to tears now and won’t bother with them anymore.
For the topic at hand, theres actual talent available on the FA market this season for the first time in Atleast 5/6years, so I expect salaries to increase as a result. There also seems to be limited depth on the upcoming draft, that may also play a factor. I can absolutely see a bunch of teams investing in mid round picks at RB and reinforcing it with a 2-3 year deal for an establish vet with far more upside than a Miles Sanders.
And then look at WR. Besides Evans the next best UFA is Beckham at $15m and Samuel at $11.5m - Beckham is another year older and Samuel stinks. Or you can roll the dice on Boyd, etc. point being, skill players will get paid and I’d rather have Barkley at his price vs the WRs at their price save for Evans.
I was mentioning a variable that may make Barkley more attractive to a team. A team may view him as a good player and highly marketable one off the field.
Are you saying because there could be better RBs available in this off-season that may drive up the price?? Not sure I see it moving that way with more supply.
I could see teams taking a wait and see approach knowing there are good RBs available. And when they are filling out their roster after the draft, they make got a RB cheaper than the first wave of free agency. That's what I would do.
I guess you are saying because there won't be a large WR crop in free agency RBs will be more attractive and expensive?
This is another good year for WRs in the draft. A lot of teams may solve their WR needs there instead of free agency.
giants were 6-8 with barkley this year and 0-3 without him.
in the 3 games without him the nyg leading rbs were:
breida 17 yards vs sf
breida 30 yards vs sea
gray 25 yards vs mia
the team averaged 10 ppg in those 3 games.
in games with barkley they averaged 17 ppg.
and again to be clear for my trigger happy fanclub, not an argument about what the nyg should or shouldnt do. just commentary that the idea barkleys production hasnt impacted the scoreboard or wins similarly to any player with comparable production is probably provably false. unless you just close your eyes and refuse to "research comps". id wager a lot that he impacted the scoreboard more than miles sanders had in 2022 and the market pays him more bc of it.
SF - a great team that the Giants weren’t going to beat.
Sea and Mia - Dreadful Jones performances led to losses.
Cherry picking.
sure, investments will be made in the draft. But so will hedges, teams don’t bank on 3rd round WRs to pan out immediately, for example.
As for the RB pool, I think in general it’s the first time in ages there are players worth spending money on. And I think the risk of spending more on Barkley over Moss is smaller than others for 2 reasons - the position is already cheap and long term deals are no more and he’s simply the better player.
you guys really need to learn the definition of cherry picking. that's picking 1 stat when others that are dispositive exist. These were the only 3 games barkley didnt play in the last 2 years, it's not an ideal sample size but it's not cherry picking. or do you know of an on field/off field stat that the nyg offense was as effective without barkley as with him? one may exist but i havent seen it. i cant find it but think barkley actually had the highest difference in his touches relative to the touches of other running backs on same team this year.
and yes the other running backs on the roster sucking is a key factor
but that's why barkley is going to get paid what he is by whoever, finding productive players isnt as easy as everyone thinks. the bills had to spend 3 day 2 picks on rbs before they got above average production from cook. he's entering year 3 so now they've got 2 more seasons to find his replacement or pay him.
everyone thinks every FA gets overpaid but they get paid based on the costs of alternatives available and scarcity of good options (not just at RB, this goes for every position).
i cant find it but think barkley actually had the highest difference in his touches relative to the touches of other running backs on same team this year.
Force feeding Barkley (when available) has been a team policy for six seasons. For all but one of those seasons (2022) the Giants have been in the bottom half of the league in rushing and were terrible offensively.
What changed in 2022? They doubled the number of carries for Daniel Jones - the one thing he's done well. Jones's running proved to be the team's best offensive weapon...
Replacing Barkley with an FA, a draft pick, or whomever isn't really a concern. That's easily done. The real task is going to be to realize it's not 1964; in 2024 the running back is the least important and most easily replaced position on an offense.
Replacing Barkley with an FA, a draft pick, or whomever isn't really a concern. That's easily done. The real task is going to be to realize it's not 1964; in 2024 the running back is the least important and most easily replaced position on an offense.
There is an interesting dynamic this year by conference.
The 49ers and Detroit have first round running backs who have been very productive this year - CMC and Jahmyr Gibbs, respectively.
Meanwhile, the Chiefs and Ravens are more RBBC and their top RBs are undrafted - Pacheco and Edwards, respectively.
If you make the assumption that Purdy and Goff are more game-manager-types, I could see Schoen using that blueprint to keep SB hoping that Jones - for his sixth experiment at QB - can turn out to be our Purdy or Goff.
UConn you have made this point more than once but it is not true. Of course we can't be sure if any of the reports are true. But if we believe they are then we can make reasonable conclusions about the guarantee. If he was offered 3/42, then the guarantee is likely between $20 and $25. but even if it was $15MM they were still dumb. lets assume it is $15. lets assume that year 3 is $18MM. Both of these are well outside the range of normal. So here are outcomes:
1). cut after 1 year gets $15MM and is in same position as he is now. Except he got $5MM more.
2). cut after year 2 he gets $24MM and can negotiate. even if franchised a second time he gets less.
3). plays year 3 gets $42.
It is possible he does better than this - but he would need to get a deal now that gets him more than $14MM in 2024 or $32MM over the next two years. Not going to happen in my opinion. Sure it is possible that the Giants had some fake contract with $10MM guaranteed and $20MM in year 3. You know what you call that? A contract that has never happened for a running back in the NFL. And that would be exactly as good as the situation he has put himself in. It is possible that all the public reports were wrong. But I don't need to know the guarantees to know his agents screwed the pooch. I just need to assume the contract is in the range of not absurd and do math.
based on what dunleavy and mike g reported these were the giants 2 offers and barkley's ask:
if we pretend the tag year zeros out $10m from each offer and everything is now just the remaining 2 years:
giants initial (this was the bye week offer) would have 2 years, 29m left, with 9.5m gtd.
giants final offer would have 2 years, 23m left, with 12.5m gtd.
barkley's counter would have 2 years 26-29m left, with 13m gtd.
there is no way to know how ahead or behind he'd be after the first 2 years without knowing the structures of each deal however if he gets more than $13m+ guaranteed on this next deal, he will likely have made the right decision. his goal was more guaranteed $ than the equivalent of 2 tags, and anything over $22m in those first 2 years will have exceeded that. it is likely that in any of those scenarios the first 2 years were likely to pay out and the 3rd year was effectively a team option. Saquon Barkley, Giants can’t reach deal ahead of contract deadline - ( New Window )
if you are moving on from Barkley you are drafting a young running back, probably day 2 because that's where a lot of the best rbs go, and probably signing 1 veteran like moss or singletary expecting them to lead a committee. if there's a 2nd veteran it's a minimum salary type who may not make the opening 53.
both moss/singletary coming from buffalo would make them pretty obvious candidates. both 26 with a lot fewer carries and probably closer to half of whatever barkley gets. i think it's at least a coin flip they bring barkley back though, otherwise not shopping him at deadline is insanity.
The Giants should just try again in 2024 with Jones and Barkley.
We already know the Jones deal was graded B+/A last year. So now let’s try and get Saquon signed up to a new longer term deal of the same grade and put this tandem on the field again in September and get back to the winning we are accustomed to from these indispensable parts.
What’s an A deal look like for the 10th most productive skill player in the league?
Anyone?
The problem is that he had the 8th most touches in the league last year, so those numbers are just meh. He is good at this point in his career. Not very good. And no where close to great. His bigger problem is that a good wide receiver or tackle is still hard to replace. Good running backs are a dime a dozen. Even with the overall poor offensive play of the Giants, I think there are 20 running backs in the league who drive similar numbers with that many touches (a few, at least one, drive even more). Then you have the injuries, the age, the bad pass blocking, and the mental lapses. On the plus side good leader, plays hard, doesn't fumble, good team guy.
and all of that gets priced in when you use comps of players at the same position like miles sanders.
tee higgins is going to get tagged at almost $21m. michael pittman probably too. their next contracts could total $80-100m. if either hit open market i think they'd go beyond the kirk deal (4 years, 72m, 37m gtd). mike mcglinchey got 5 years 87.5m with 35m gtd as a RT last year.
barkley getting more than miles sanders 13m gtd in FA last year is an amount far far below that.
You know the old saying.
Until a QB and RB play at least six seasons together, you really don't know what you have...
The ‘old saying’ doesn’t make an allowance for playing behind the worst offensive line in the league?
When does it come into focus? Ever?
Just a few more years and both of these guys are going to contemplate retirement and we’re still going to have posters advocating to extend them.
Mara will have to petition the league to ask for a new type of tag, the Retirement Tag.
Just not that good. Had an injury prone career until that whole team hit the healthy luck streak last season. That full workload he good was an anomaly and so was the production, no shot he was coming close to that in lowly Carolina. For those wanting Edwards, expect the same here.
miles sanders? he wasnt as good as his numbers behind philly's OL, which was why he didnt get paid more by a better team, and then he landed on probably the worst offense in football.
last few years philly was almost like nyg in 07/08 when it didnt matter if it was jacobs, ward, or bradshaw, whatever rb they started did well. scott, gainwell, sanders, swift. ward got paid well when he left but cut a year later.
Just not that good. Had an injury prone career until that whole team hit the healthy luck streak last season. That full workload he good was an anomaly and so was the production, no shot he was coming close to that in lowly Carolina. For those wanting Edwards, expect the same here.
agree about edwards, going back to miami he is a very poor mans brandon jacobs, and now 29 years old with some major injuries. there's a reason baltimore tries to find someone better every year. but grass is always greener, especially on teams who have better OLs.
finally getting the OL right is the greener grass they need.
Yeah his yards before contact were down almost directly in line with his YPC drop. Makes sense.
RE: Barkley, I'm tepid on any investment the Giants make offensively, unless it's to the offensive line.
Too many years where Barkley + shit line = bottom half rush team. That's a zero fault assessment on Barkley. But if I'm stack ranking dollars, they're all going into the offensive line.
i think OL is going to take precedent over everything.
i think the barkley decision more comes down to barkley vs waller, which to me is pretty easy barkley if $ is equal but it may not be. i dont think this is a year to spend on WR. paying gabe davis $10m to take away snaps from hyatt/wandale/hodgins would make me puke.
Just not that good. Had an injury prone career until that whole team hit the healthy luck streak last season. That full workload he good was an anomaly and so was the production, no shot he was coming close to that in lowly Carolina. For those wanting Edwards, expect the same here.
What's wrong with Edwards? He's a tough inside runner and will probably be $4M+ per. Not a long-term solution, but good value.
turns into the same thing as everything other thread. if only there was a traceable pattern.
Not worth even talking about anymore. Same culprits ruining any thread asking a legit question. BBI becoming a bigger waste of time each passing day.
Should we go back to the same old discussion how you two want to keep signing and paying Saquon market value according to Uconn & EricL?
That went on endlessly for months last year and then you guys got twisted in a pretzel describing the post-mortem. And by the looks of it, you are heading down the same path in 2024 to get the band back together.
Still waiting for the A type deal terms for a Saquon deal. Not what you want to pay him, but the amount the Giants actually should, to be clear.
as long as you understand what you are likely getting. He’d be fine with me since I don’t have much faith we will turn around the OL without another round of heavy investments with FA and/or the draft.
RE: I want a one cut power runner. I don't like this dancing. I want a
RE: RE: I want a one cut power runner. I don't like this dancing. I want a
There's no doubt he'll be overpaid relative to his impact on actually winning football games, which is practically zero.
You have some really insightful posts many times and then you put up trash like this.
It's tough to accept, but how much more proof do you need? 6 years isn't enough?
What is this the middle school retort - "I know you are, what am I?"
Barkley is part of a team. No individual in the NFL wins games, or rarely does an individual win games. We can agree that Jones has not done his part of job to win many games, except a handful of times in 2022.
We can also agree that this year, in particular, Saquon was piss poor catching passes. Be that as it may, Barkley was, for the most part, the offense of the Giants for most of his tenure. Should the RB be the focal point of the offense - no, that is a mistake in the 2020s, just a viable part. But that is what the Giants put on Barkley, and behind arguably the worst oline in the NFL.
So you can belittle all you want and put out riduculous statements with no meaning whatsoever, but your post that Barkley delivered zero on winning games is utterly incorrrect. It is actually bizarre and not even close to the truth.
And then it begs the question - What is your point?
Care to make an argument? Your post simply stated your opinion. Terps point is that Barkley’s YPR/YPC is below the NFL average, so he isn’t winning games. I see some flaws in that argument, but you can’t simply say “that’s false” and assume you’re correct.
Care to make an argument? Your post simply stated your opinion. Terps point is that Barkley’s YPR/YPC is below the NFL average, so he isn’t winning games. I see some flaws in that argument, but you can’t simply say “that’s false” and assume you’re correct.
Oh bullshit, Terps is throwing pure shit out there. It is not Barkley's job to win games. He is part of a team. Even so, he has behind the worst Oline in football.
It is my POV, yes, however, Terps statement is just meant as a personal attack on player he doesn't like and can be said about any player in the NFL(Mahomes and Lamar excepted). He tries to be cute saying the Giants didn't win with him on the team. I can say the same ting about Justin Herbert. They did "win" last year, however NO ONE PLAYER WINS GAMES. But if we are going that route, Barkley did win the Titans' game last year with the run on the 2 pt conversion. But IMV that was just one part of the win.
Again, it was a blanket statement meant to be demeaning and is irrelevant because it applies to ALL players in the NFL.
I finally want to see us let some of these players who overvalue themselves leave, and get us a comp pick or two.
Bye McKinney, Bye Saquon.
Let someone else pay them, we haven't won with them.
Players don’t leave because they overvalue themselves. They leave because another team values them enough to pay more than their current team will or can.
We’re going to spend some of the savings of other FAs so we’re looking at getting maybe an extra 4th and a bit more cap space. Comp picks are pretty overvalued on this site.
The philosophy that results in the acquisition of comp picks is extremely underrated. Building in the draft. The willingness to let free agents leave if their market value exceeds their actual value. Not falling into the trap of shopping hungry in free agency.
I am done with Saquon and good luck,he is a nice guy but I do not want to risk a contract on someone that gets hurt alot.I want a durable running back.In the fifth round we can get ray Davis and sixth round get Will Shipley a good pass catching back,davis is a bull type back to move the sticks.Draft two backs and solve issue.
Yeah, Sanders/Montgomery/Cook got like 6m per.
So maybe something like 3/$36M but only ~$15M guaranteed, with all of it coming in the first two years and the third year carrying a $16M salary that he'll never see. A glorified void year, but it will increase the overall AAV from $10M to $12M.
Austin Ekeler
Josh Jacobs
Tony Pollard
Gus Edwards
Devin Singletary
DAndre Swift
Zach Moss
Take a guy off the Running Back tree and plug him in.
Check out the list of free agent running backs this off-season and consider the fact RB is one of the easiest positions for rookies to excel at. Why would any team look to increase the market rate for veteran RBs?
Austin Ekeler
Josh Jacobs
Tony Pollard
Gus Edwards
Devin Singletary
DAndre Swift
Zach Moss
Not exactly a stellar crew there. Most had a disappointing 2023 season.
Take a guy off the Running Back tree and plug him in.
He really missed his chance at a decent contract last offseason
Bye McKinney, Bye Saquon.
Let someone else pay them, we haven't won with them.
On the Giants this is true, but on a team with a real offense it would be more like 5 yds, 5 yds, 30 yds. If there is no hole even Derrick Henry, the back who epitomizes what you want, can't get anything. He had a few 12 yard games.
The issue with running back is its too dependent on the OL play. Once given a hole the top guys shine and get the 30 yds, but without that they all look the same
I don’t want him back at all but this would be the absolute highest I go.
I don’t want him back at all but this would be the absolute highest I go.
I can't imagine Team Barkley getting any more than a two-year deal with $8M AAV - MAX. And as someone smartly pointed out, there are a lot of RBs available in the market.
I could see him playing a dual role in Washington or Houston at something like 2 yrs/$16M, $12M guaranteed. Those teams have some money to spend.
But really it’s a 2yr 11/yr deal.
He is t doing better then that, but he is doing better than what some of you are throwing out there for numbers. Let’s not be jaded by his draft position anymore. Its not your money. Look at it purely from an another team perspective and see what you come up with.
I say 8-9 mil in real likely to be earn $$$. Contract may be inflated to look like more.
we still don’t know the guarantees he turned down. If they were in the neighborhood of $18m-$20m he likely made the correct decision. If he turned down something in the mid-20’s, likely the wrong move.
Betweeen the 2023 tag and his upcoming deal he’s going to net over $18-$22m for 2023+2024 so stating over and over again that he messed up just isn’t true unless you have the offer numbers that no one else is privy to.
Don't think Saquon is coming back to NY and i wouldn't if i were him. If I were him I would go to a team with a competent offense. I think he would shine behind a good line
Houston would be a pretty great fit for both sides
Don't think Saquon is coming back to NY and i wouldn't if i were him. If I were him I would go to a team with a competent offense. I think he would shine behind a good line
If Barkley goes to a team with a competent QB and other good offensive parts, I could see him having a very good year.
But we don't have those pieces, especially at QB.
Yet, I just have the feeling we will enter 2024 with Jones at QB for a sixth season and Barkley at RB for a seventh season.
And the BBI posters who insist that it's just smart business to re-sign the players you draft will be jubilant.
his agents absolutely did not blow it. brad spielberger projects 15m guaranteed on a 2 year 11m deal.
add that to the 10m the giants paid him last year and it's 25m total guaranteed - which is more than the nyg were offering him for the same 3 years.
and id take the over on that projection if he gets to the open market. miles sanders got 13m guaranteed on the open market last year. allen lolzard got 22m guaranteed on the open market.
the only thing working against barkley is it could end up a deeper than usual year of skill players available (pittman, evans, higgins, henry, jacobs, ekeler, pollard, moss) but some of those guys will probably get resigned or tagged before FA opens.
but really.. your Nick Chubb/Aaron Jones money...
Reputation doesnt get you paid.. production does..
and he hasnt produced consistently at that high level in 2 years..
but really.. your Nick Chubb/Aaron Jones money...
Reputation doesnt get you paid.. production does..
and he hasnt produced consistently at that high level in 2 years..
not quite, his ask last year per dunleavy/garafolo was:
1 year less than CMC's (3 vs 4 years)
7m less guaranteed (23m vs 30m)
24m less in total deal value (40m vs 64m)
so 0-3 but lots of room for improvement next time.
any deal he gets with more than $13m guaranteed puts him ahead of what he asked for last year.
and he hasnt produced consistently at that high level in 2 years..
I look at that differently. Even if SB had produced at a high level, there is still the hurdle of paying a RB who is turning 27, going into his 7th year and with very concerning medical dossier.
Either way, to me, is not smart business.
The Giants are the ones that screwed up for not signing him to a long term deal.
Remember the Giants kept Shepherd on the team because of Mara
I believe Mara wants Barkley on the team. Time will tell.
Miles Sanders was the big *gasp* IIRC, and he ended up sucking anyway.
his 88.7 total ypg were right around 10th best among all skill players.
only 16 players scored more than his 10 tds and again only 1 player ahead of him played in fewer games.
only 6 rbs averaged more rushing yards per game than his 68.7, and of those 6 players only 1 of them played more games than him (cmc). he also had more receiving production than all except cmc. so he was more durable than most running backs and also more productive in receiving game.
that was with 3 different qbs playing different varieties of bad and 1 OL playing mostly 1 variety of very bad.
if he hits the open market he's going to get a job that guarantees him more than the $13m miles sanders got guaranteed last year.
But yards/touch? 4.3 - 52nd in the league.
If you force feed someone the ball regardless of the results they're going to compile yardage. That doesn't mean it's effective. That's been Barkley's story as a Giant from day one: lots of touches, lots of yards, few points, lots of losses.
There are better ways to spend cap space.
And Sanders' production (or lack there of) isn't exactly going to help either.
you like to cherry pick my posts almost as much as googs/lbh/thomasthetinker. not ideal company.
playing 14/17 games this year a year after not missing any games due to injury shouldn't be a big issue since the injury itself was a rollup that can happen to anyone. whatever team signs him would likely happily sign for 14 healthy games next year.
the giants gave waller something like 12-13m guaranteed after coming off b2b years with 11 or less at age 31. being desperate for playmakers isn't uncommon for whatever teams have the most cap space.
But yards/touch? 4.3 - 52nd in the league.
If you force feed someone the ball regardless of the results they're going to compile yardage. That doesn't mean it's effective. That's been Barkley's story as a Giant from day one: lots of touches, lots of yards, few points, lots of losses.
There are better ways to spend cap space.
there may be better ways to spend cap space, i'm only speaking to what he will likely get from someone. id be pretty surprised if it's less than sanders got last year.
yards per touch stats are obviously impacted by the quality of the team around them. which has been the story of your frequent cherry picked posts that cling to individual efficiency metrics you pretend are entirely skill driven. or did patrick mahomes suck this year because his 6.9 ay/a was 19th best?
Committing 11-13m range on a declining RB even just for one year is the height of stupidity for a team that has so many holes and competitive advantage issues elsewhere at high leverage positions and at line of scrimmage.
Not sure how Gray fits, nor Brightwell - in the offense. With Brieda a sure goner, my point here is the RB group is suddenly looking pretty sparse, so clearly they have to do something. If only they could get Saquon back at a cost that reflects his production, he'd have a place still.
And pointing to Mahomes doesn't help you. The Chiefs' offense only scored 21 PPG, and I'm sure Mahomes himself would tell you this was the worst year of his career as a starter.
Mahomes isn't really relevant here though. He's a star with a proven record of performance on the best team of his era. Barkley is, well, whatever...
Committing 11-13m range on a declining RB even just for one year is the height of stupidity for a team that has so many holes and competitive advantage issues elsewhere at high leverage positions and at line of scrimmage.
that's a different argument the question of the thread - which is what will saquon get on the open market?
the waller argument cuts many ways, and it's just as possible that a 27 year old known quantity who has been pretty healthy the last 2 years and doesnt cost draft compensation looks better than what the market will produce at a similar gtd$ cost since last year's market produced the waller move. and signings like lazard at 22m gtd. or sanders at 13m gtd.
spending in free agency rarely results in good roi but its the only thing to use cap$ on if you arent extending enough of your own players.
And pointing to Mahomes doesn't help you. The Chiefs' offense only scored 21 PPG, and I'm sure Mahomes himself would tell you this was the worst year of his career as a starter.
Mahomes isn't really relevant here though. He's a star with a proven record of performance on the best team of his era. Barkley is, well, whatever...
i cited:
yards per game
total yards
total tds
along with where his production ranked against others in each. that's not cherry picking, that's the total production of what happened in the nfl last year on planet earth.
you cited 1 efficiency metric without any other context. evan engram was the 8th highest qualifier in y/touch in 2023.
i swear i find myself rereading my prior posts a lot more than i used to bc there is a small subset of bbi that cant help seeing things in them i didnt say. it's very bizarre.
IMHO:
3 yrs/ between $30 and $35 mill and $22 mill gtd.
Afterall, he is the 10th most productive skill-player in the NFL last year. Where else would you invest your money...Allen Lazard?
Running backs are back baby!
What may help inflate Team Barkley's free agency is his intrinsic value where an owner looks at him as a face of the franchise-type who will impact revenue in other ways.
I think there other owners out there like Mara who will see Barkley like the old milk commercials where being wholesome is a big deal...
This latter argument is a fair one to make. I suspect that in a down market and high supply situation, Barkley’s value will be depressed and to be honest I find his desires to be a bit of a ? at this point. If he wants money, I could see a team with huge cap space throwing some high value his way for 1 year. To me, the Sanders and Lazard signings can be excepted by good GMs when negotiating given Panthers had rookie QB and needed to spend cap. Lazard was a coattail “rider” request by Rodgers.
A fascinating watch will be the RB market. interesting too because of the GM/HC carousel occurring.
IMHO:
3 yrs/ between $30 and $35 mill and $22 mill gtd.
I honestly think - especially if the plan is to get a rookie QB - that Barkley comes back on a 2-3 year team friendly deal.
And RB Barkley was the 10th most productive player in the NFL at a skilled position in 2023 as noted above. So he clearly contributed to all of the NYG winning.
I guess they just need another run stopper?
I'm not going to research comps for you.
I've watched Barkley for six years as a Giant. I can say with complete confidence he wasn't worth what he was paid last season, and is very unlikely to be worth whatever he is paid this upcoming season.
Now when I say "worth", I'm talking solely about impacting the scoreboard. If your valuation includes his personality and actions off the field, then your view is going to be different than mine.
if you arent considering the replacement cost, and more important what kind of on-field production is ever even available to find on the market, then your concept of "valuation" is worthless. but i guess a step in the right direction to just come right out and acknowledge it.
It doesn’t work.
GMs in the league are too good.
If you want a weapon you have to deal for one in the last one or two years of their contracts, like AJ Brown, T Hill, S Diggs, CMC, etc.
The last guy to give a big FA deal to an offensive skill position player ….
I don't disagree Barkley is top 3 or higher. But there will be buyers filling up destinations hoping to get 3/4 of the production for half the money.
Guys like Moss provide teams a lower risk investment.
Or, and this may be shocking for you to read, people think he’s a good player that can help them win games. You can slap whatever label you want on that but those conversations bore me to tears now and won’t bother with them anymore.
For the topic at hand, theres actual talent available on the FA market this season for the first time in Atleast 5/6years, so I expect salaries to increase as a result. There also seems to be limited depth on the upcoming draft, that may also play a factor. I can absolutely see a bunch of teams investing in mid round picks at RB and reinforcing it with a 2-3 year deal for an establish vet with far more upside than a Miles Sanders.
And then look at WR. Besides Evans the next best UFA is Beckham at $15m and Samuel at $11.5m - Beckham is another year older and Samuel stinks. Or you can roll the dice on Boyd, etc. point being, skill players will get paid and I’d rather have Barkley at his price vs the WRs at their price save for Evans.
I was mentioning a variable that may make Barkley more attractive to a team. A team may view him as a good player and highly marketable one off the field.
Are you saying because there could be better RBs available in this off-season that may drive up the price?? Not sure I see it moving that way with more supply.
I could see teams taking a wait and see approach knowing there are good RBs available. And when they are filling out their roster after the draft, they make got a RB cheaper than the first wave of free agency. That's what I would do.
I guess you are saying because there won't be a large WR crop in free agency RBs will be more attractive and expensive?
This is another good year for WRs in the draft. A lot of teams may solve their WR needs there instead of free agency.
in the 3 games without him the nyg leading rbs were:
breida 17 yards vs sf
breida 30 yards vs sea
gray 25 yards vs mia
the team averaged 10 ppg in those 3 games.
in games with barkley they averaged 17 ppg.
and again to be clear for my trigger happy fanclub, not an argument about what the nyg should or shouldnt do. just commentary that the idea barkleys production hasnt impacted the scoreboard or wins similarly to any player with comparable production is probably provably false. unless you just close your eyes and refuse to "research comps". id wager a lot that he impacted the scoreboard more than miles sanders had in 2022 and the market pays him more bc of it.
SF - a great team that the Giants weren’t going to beat.
Sea and Mia - Dreadful Jones performances led to losses.
Cherry picking.
It's tough to accept, but how much more proof do you need? 6 years isn't enough?
As for the RB pool, I think in general it’s the first time in ages there are players worth spending money on. And I think the risk of spending more on Barkley over Moss is smaller than others for 2 reasons - the position is already cheap and long term deals are no more and he’s simply the better player.
you guys really need to learn the definition of cherry picking. that's picking 1 stat when others that are dispositive exist. These were the only 3 games barkley didnt play in the last 2 years, it's not an ideal sample size but it's not cherry picking. or do you know of an on field/off field stat that the nyg offense was as effective without barkley as with him? one may exist but i havent seen it. i cant find it but think barkley actually had the highest difference in his touches relative to the touches of other running backs on same team this year.
everyone thinks every FA gets overpaid but they get paid based on the costs of alternatives available and scarcity of good options (not just at RB, this goes for every position).
Force feeding Barkley (when available) has been a team policy for six seasons. For all but one of those seasons (2022) the Giants have been in the bottom half of the league in rushing and were terrible offensively.
What changed in 2022? They doubled the number of carries for Daniel Jones - the one thing he's done well. Jones's running proved to be the team's best offensive weapon...
Replacing Barkley with an FA, a draft pick, or whomever isn't really a concern. That's easily done. The real task is going to be to realize it's not 1964; in 2024 the running back is the least important and most easily replaced position on an offense.
Problem solved.
Replacing Barkley with an FA, a draft pick, or whomever isn't really a concern. That's easily done. The real task is going to be to realize it's not 1964; in 2024 the running back is the least important and most easily replaced position on an offense.
There is an interesting dynamic this year by conference.
The 49ers and Detroit have first round running backs who have been very productive this year - CMC and Jahmyr Gibbs, respectively.
Meanwhile, the Chiefs and Ravens are more RBBC and their top RBs are undrafted - Pacheco and Edwards, respectively.
If you make the assumption that Purdy and Goff are more game-manager-types, I could see Schoen using that blueprint to keep SB hoping that Jones - for his sixth experiment at QB - can turn out to be our Purdy or Goff.
UConn you have made this point more than once but it is not true. Of course we can't be sure if any of the reports are true. But if we believe they are then we can make reasonable conclusions about the guarantee. If he was offered 3/42, then the guarantee is likely between $20 and $25. but even if it was $15MM they were still dumb. lets assume it is $15. lets assume that year 3 is $18MM. Both of these are well outside the range of normal. So here are outcomes:
1). cut after 1 year gets $15MM and is in same position as he is now. Except he got $5MM more.
2). cut after year 2 he gets $24MM and can negotiate. even if franchised a second time he gets less.
3). plays year 3 gets $42.
It is possible he does better than this - but he would need to get a deal now that gets him more than $14MM in 2024 or $32MM over the next two years. Not going to happen in my opinion. Sure it is possible that the Giants had some fake contract with $10MM guaranteed and $20MM in year 3. You know what you call that? A contract that has never happened for a running back in the NFL. And that would be exactly as good as the situation he has put himself in. It is possible that all the public reports were wrong. But I don't need to know the guarantees to know his agents screwed the pooch. I just need to assume the contract is in the range of not absurd and do math.
Problem solved.
I'm on the Gus Edwards bandwagon. Not a lot of wear and tear and you may get two more good years out of him on a decent contract.
Quote:
Hello to DEVIN SINGLETARY
Problem solved.
I'm on the Gus Edwards bandwagon. Not a lot of wear and tear and you may get two more good years out of him on a decent contract.
Can probably sign Gus and Singletary for the same price or cheaper than what it would cost to retain Barkley.
Bye McKinney, Bye Saquon.
Let someone else pay them, we haven't won with them.
We’re going to spend some of the savings of other FAs so we’re looking at getting maybe an extra 4th and a bit more cap space. Comp picks are pretty overvalued on this site.
UConn you have made this point more than once but it is not true. Of course we can't be sure if any of the reports are true. But if we believe they are then we can make reasonable conclusions about the guarantee. If he was offered 3/42, then the guarantee is likely between $20 and $25. but even if it was $15MM they were still dumb. lets assume it is $15. lets assume that year 3 is $18MM. Both of these are well outside the range of normal. So here are outcomes:
1). cut after 1 year gets $15MM and is in same position as he is now. Except he got $5MM more.
2). cut after year 2 he gets $24MM and can negotiate. even if franchised a second time he gets less.
3). plays year 3 gets $42.
It is possible he does better than this - but he would need to get a deal now that gets him more than $14MM in 2024 or $32MM over the next two years. Not going to happen in my opinion. Sure it is possible that the Giants had some fake contract with $10MM guaranteed and $20MM in year 3. You know what you call that? A contract that has never happened for a running back in the NFL. And that would be exactly as good as the situation he has put himself in. It is possible that all the public reports were wrong. But I don't need to know the guarantees to know his agents screwed the pooch. I just need to assume the contract is in the range of not absurd and do math.
based on what dunleavy and mike g reported these were the giants 2 offers and barkley's ask:
if we pretend the tag year zeros out $10m from each offer and everything is now just the remaining 2 years:
giants initial (this was the bye week offer) would have 2 years, 29m left, with 9.5m gtd.
giants final offer would have 2 years, 23m left, with 12.5m gtd.
barkley's counter would have 2 years 26-29m left, with 13m gtd.
there is no way to know how ahead or behind he'd be after the first 2 years without knowing the structures of each deal however if he gets more than $13m+ guaranteed on this next deal, he will likely have made the right decision. his goal was more guaranteed $ than the equivalent of 2 tags, and anything over $22m in those first 2 years will have exceeded that. it is likely that in any of those scenarios the first 2 years were likely to pay out and the 3rd year was effectively a team option.
Saquon Barkley, Giants can’t reach deal ahead of contract deadline - ( New Window )
I'm on the Gus Edwards bandwagon. Not a lot of wear and tear and you may get two more good years out of him on a decent contract.
Can probably sign Gus and Singletary for the same price or cheaper than what it would cost to retain Barkley.
If SB gets $8-10M AAV on the market, I think you are correct.
both moss/singletary coming from buffalo would make them pretty obvious candidates. both 26 with a lot fewer carries and probably closer to half of whatever barkley gets. i think it's at least a coin flip they bring barkley back though, otherwise not shopping him at deadline is insanity.
What’s an A deal look like for the 10th most productive skill player in the league?
Anyone?
his 88.7 total ypg were right around 10th best among all skill players.
only 16 players scored more than his 10 tds and again only 1 player ahead of him played in fewer games.
only 6 rbs averaged more rushing yards per game than his 68.7, and of those 6 players only 1 of them played more games than him (cmc). he also had more receiving production than all except cmc. so he was more durable than most running backs and also more productive in receiving game.
that was with 3 different qbs playing different varieties of bad and 1 OL playing mostly 1 variety of very bad.
if he hits the open market he's going to get a job that guarantees him more than the $13m miles sanders got guaranteed last year.
The problem is that he had the 8th most touches in the league last year, so those numbers are just meh. He is good at this point in his career. Not very good. And no where close to great. His bigger problem is that a good wide receiver or tackle is still hard to replace. Good running backs are a dime a dozen. Even with the overall poor offensive play of the Giants, I think there are 20 running backs in the league who drive similar numbers with that many touches (a few, at least one, drive even more). Then you have the injuries, the age, the bad pass blocking, and the mental lapses. On the plus side good leader, plays hard, doesn't fumble, good team guy.
and all of that gets priced in when you use comps of players at the same position like miles sanders.
tee higgins is going to get tagged at almost $21m. michael pittman probably too. their next contracts could total $80-100m. if either hit open market i think they'd go beyond the kirk deal (4 years, 72m, 37m gtd). mike mcglinchey got 5 years 87.5m with 35m gtd as a RT last year.
barkley getting more than miles sanders 13m gtd in FA last year is an amount far far below that.
What’s an A deal look like for the 10th most productive skill player in the league?
Anyone?
You know the old saying.
Until a QB and RB play at least six seasons together, you really don't know what you have...
Austin Ekeler
Josh Jacobs
Tony Pollard
Gus Edwards
Devin Singletary
DAndre Swift
Zach Moss
Take a guy off the Running Back tree and plug him in.
The Giants are certainly missing a Derek Henry.
When does it come into focus? Ever?
Just a few more years and both of these guys are going to contemplate retirement and we’re still going to have posters advocating to extend them.
Mara will have to petition the league to ask for a new type of tag, the Retirement Tag.
When does it come into focus? Ever?
Just a few more years and both of these guys are going to contemplate retirement and we’re still going to have posters advocating to extend them.
Mara will have to petition the league to ask for a new type of tag, the Retirement Tag.
That's a beauty - Retirement Tag... ;)
If Jones and Barkley ever leave, I can guarantee that posters will then tack to defending why both were good players and it was good for the organization to keep them...
The occasional threads about previous NYG Super Bowl teams will all but disappear.
And in their place we will only have...”Remember that Wild Card win in Minnesota!”
Not worth even talking about anymore. Same culprits ruining any thread asking a legit question. BBI becoming a bigger waste of time each passing day.
Just not that good. Had an injury prone career until that whole team hit the healthy luck streak last season. That full workload he good was an anomaly and so was the production, no shot he was coming close to that in lowly Carolina. For those wanting Edwards, expect the same here.
miles sanders? he wasnt as good as his numbers behind philly's OL, which was why he didnt get paid more by a better team, and then he landed on probably the worst offense in football.
last few years philly was almost like nyg in 07/08 when it didnt matter if it was jacobs, ward, or bradshaw, whatever rb they started did well. scott, gainwell, sanders, swift. ward got paid well when he left but cut a year later.
agree about edwards, going back to miami he is a very poor mans brandon jacobs, and now 29 years old with some major injuries. there's a reason baltimore tries to find someone better every year. but grass is always greener, especially on teams who have better OLs.
finally getting the OL right is the greener grass they need.
RE: Barkley, I'm tepid on any investment the Giants make offensively, unless it's to the offensive line.
Too many years where Barkley + shit line = bottom half rush team. That's a zero fault assessment on Barkley. But if I'm stack ranking dollars, they're all going into the offensive line.
RE: Barkley, I'm tepid on any investment the Giants make offensively, unless it's to the offensive line.
Too many years where Barkley + shit line = bottom half rush team. That's a zero fault assessment on Barkley. But if I'm stack ranking dollars, they're all going into the offensive line.
i think OL is going to take precedent over everything.
i think the barkley decision more comes down to barkley vs waller, which to me is pretty easy barkley if $ is equal but it may not be. i dont think this is a year to spend on WR. paying gabe davis $10m to take away snaps from hyatt/wandale/hodgins would make me puke.
What's wrong with Edwards? He's a tough inside runner and will probably be $4M+ per. Not a long-term solution, but good value.
Saquon would be the elite back you describe, you idiot.
Not the Barkley of 2023, he wouldn’t.
Problem solved.
Spoken like a true Bills fan.
What is this the middle school retort - "I know you are, what am I?"
Barkley is part of a team. No individual in the NFL wins games, or rarely does an individual win games. We can agree that Jones has not done his part of job to win many games, except a handful of times in 2022.
We can also agree that this year, in particular, Saquon was piss poor catching passes. Be that as it may, Barkley was, for the most part, the offense of the Giants for most of his tenure. Should the RB be the focal point of the offense - no, that is a mistake in the 2020s, just a viable part. But that is what the Giants put on Barkley, and behind arguably the worst oline in the NFL.
So you can belittle all you want and put out riduculous statements with no meaning whatsoever, but your post that Barkley delivered zero on winning games is utterly incorrrect. It is actually bizarre and not even close to the truth.
And then it begs the question - What is your point?
Oh bullshit, Terps is throwing pure shit out there. It is not Barkley's job to win games. He is part of a team. Even so, he has behind the worst Oline in football.
It is my POV, yes, however, Terps statement is just meant as a personal attack on player he doesn't like and can be said about any player in the NFL(Mahomes and Lamar excepted). He tries to be cute saying the Giants didn't win with him on the team. I can say the same ting about Justin Herbert. They did "win" last year, however NO ONE PLAYER WINS GAMES. But if we are going that route, Barkley did win the Titans' game last year with the run on the 2 pt conversion. But IMV that was just one part of the win.
Again, it was a blanket statement meant to be demeaning and is irrelevant because it applies to ALL players in the NFL.
The philosophy that results in the acquisition of comp picks is extremely underrated. Building in the draft. The willingness to let free agents leave if their market value exceeds their actual value. Not falling into the trap of shopping hungry in free agency.