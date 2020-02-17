for display only
NYG AGM Brandon Brown getting a second interview with LAC

Anakim : 1/24/2024 10:23 am
Tom Pelissero
@TomPelissero
While talks continue with Jim Harbaugh, the #Chargers are also moving forward in their general manager search: #Giants assistant GM Brandon Brown is in L.A. today for a second interview, per sources. A rising young executive.
Good luck Brandon!  
Sammo85 : 1/24/2024 10:25 am : link
That’d be a nice gig for him.
Good for him  
Jay on the Island : 1/24/2024 10:28 am : link
I preferred to see him stay but if he is going to leave I am glad he is not going to Carolina because that organization is a disaster. The Chargers are a much better destination despite the cap constraints.
best of luck bring on the comp picks  
Eric on Li : 1/24/2024 10:29 am : link
there were rumors harbough was a fan of his so seems like that was true.
Let's go Brandon!  
KDavies : 1/24/2024 10:29 am : link
get us some 3rd round picks.
BBI called this a while back  
ZogZerg : 1/24/2024 10:31 am : link
Nice job with whomever put those dots together.
RE: Let's go Brandon!  
Joey in VA : 1/24/2024 10:31 am : link
In comment 16376659 KDavies said:
Quote:
get us some 3rd round picks.
Dude. Politics
RE: RE: Let's go Brandon!  
KDavies : 1/24/2024 10:33 am : link
In comment 16376661 Joey in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 16376659 KDavies said:


Quote:


get us some 3rd round picks.

Dude. Politics


rooting for an assistant GM to get a GM job to get us 2 3rd round picks is not political...
RE: RE: RE: Let's go Brandon!  
Jim in Tampa : 1/24/2024 10:36 am : link
In comment 16376662 KDavies said:
Quote:
In comment 16376661 Joey in VA said:


Quote:


In comment 16376659 KDavies said:


Quote:


get us some 3rd round picks.

Dude. Politics



rooting for an assistant GM to get a GM job to get us 2 3rd round picks is not political...

B.S. There's a reason you chose those exact words. You can't help yourself.

No politics on BBI!!
Good luck to him  
Biteymax22 : 1/24/2024 10:36 am : link
3rd round picks or not, from every account you hear he deserves it, so hoping he gets it.
RE: RE: RE: Let's go Brandon!  
Anakim : 1/24/2024 10:40 am : link
In comment 16376662 KDavies said:
Quote:
In comment 16376661 Joey in VA said:


Quote:


In comment 16376659 KDavies said:


Quote:


get us some 3rd round picks.

Dude. Politics



rooting for an assistant GM to get a GM job to get us 2 3rd round picks is not political...


He was being facetious
RE: Good luck to him  
KDavies : 1/24/2024 10:42 am : link
In comment 16376666 Biteymax22 said:
Quote:
3rd round picks or not, from every account you hear he deserves it, so hoping he gets it.


A friend of mine went to law school with him and knew him well. Has nothing but good things to say about him. Good opportunity as well, with Hebert, a high pick, and potentially Harbaugh.
What’s Harbaugh’s history with his GMs? Interesting  
Spider56 : 1/24/2024 11:02 am : link
Challenge for a first time GM to work with a primadona coach.
Per twitter yesterday  
GiantGrit : 1/24/2024 11:03 am : link
Harbaugh and the Chargers are in agreement on salary and were going over the personnel department. If that's true and Brown got a 2nd interview after this happened I would think it bodes quite well for him getting the job.
To be honest,  
an_idol_mind : 1/24/2024 11:09 am : link
I feel like this guy is going to be the front office equivalent of John Fox...a guy who, years down the line, people are saying we should have fired his boss to promote.
Engine taking any two picks  
Festina Lente : 1/24/2024 11:44 am : link
I would rather have the competent executive helping with all of my drafts, thank you.

If anything, much rather our OC go on order to get us some comp. picks.
I hope we can keep Brown another year  
Sean : 1/24/2024 11:47 am : link
Another thing to add, the Chargers are picking one spot ahead of NYG, Brown will have a big advantage knowing what NYG is thinking one spot ahead.
Good for Brown  
Matt in SGS : 1/24/2024 11:50 am : link
and good for the Giants since they will get the 3rd round comp picks. And it doesn't hurt to have a friendly GM in the AFC if/when trades are required.

The Giants brought in Ryan Cowden last year I think with the full understanding that Brown was going to leave in 2024 and they can keep their front office moving along.
RE: I hope we can keep Brown another year  
Matt in SGS : 1/24/2024 11:52 am : link
In comment 16376773 Sean said:
Quote:
Another thing to add, the Chargers are picking one spot ahead of NYG, Brown will have a big advantage knowing what NYG is thinking one spot ahead.


Less concerned about that top 10 area, most GMs are well aware of what the others are doing that high up. I think it becomes more of a factor in the mid/late rounds that Brown will know who the Giants are targeting deep in their scouting books. That happened to the Eagles when Brown joined the Giants and they were forced to trade up for a player in the mid rounds to jump the Giants since he knew their draft board. I think the Bills actually did it too because of Schoen.
RE: I hope we can keep Brown another year  
KDavies : 1/24/2024 11:53 am : link
In comment 16376773 Sean said:
Quote:
Another thing to add, the Chargers are picking one spot ahead of NYG, Brown will have a big advantage knowing what NYG is thinking one spot ahead.


Fans are clamoring for a QB. Chargers don't need a QB. Could be nice to have a good relationship with the Chargers GM in case of a trade up to #5 (if a QB falls).

I really don't think it's a huge secret where the Giants will be looking. QB/WR/edge
...  
ryanmkeane : 1/24/2024 12:03 pm : link
Sucks but a good sign that Schoen is bringing in the right people. Good luck to Brandon if it shakes out that way. He deserves it.

Also probably a "first" good gig for him as Harbaugh will want a lot of say in personnel.
RE: I hope we can keep Brown another year  
UberAlias : 1/24/2024 12:03 pm : link
In comment 16376773 Sean said:
Quote:
Another thing to add, the Chargers are picking one spot ahead of NYG, Brown will have a big advantage knowing what NYG is thinking one spot ahead.
It would be a bigger deal if Chargers were picking behind us. It's not like anyone we pick is going to be available for them a round later.
If hired, do the Giants get the 3rd round picks this draft  
Ben in Tampa : 1/24/2024 12:03 pm : link
Or 2025?
RE: If hired, do the Giants get the 3rd round picks this draft  
KDavies : 1/24/2024 12:06 pm : link
In comment 16376799 Ben in Tampa said:
Quote:
Or 2025?


They get 1 in each of the next 2 drafts. So 2024 and 2025. I am almost positive it starts right away with coach/GM signings as there is enough time before the draft.
RE: RE: If hired, do the Giants get the 3rd round picks this draft  
UberAlias : 1/24/2024 12:09 pm : link
In comment 16376801 KDavies said:
Quote:
In comment 16376799 Ben in Tampa said:


Quote:


Or 2025?



They get 1 in each of the next 2 drafts. So 2024 and 2025. I am almost positive it starts right away with coach/GM signings as there is enough time before the draft.
I really like Brown and don't want to see him go. That said --the two extra 3's, our extra two this year for LW trade, our #1 and our 1 next year to move up to #1 overall? Is that about what it would take?
RE: To be honest,  
Essex : 1/24/2024 12:24 pm : link
In comment 16376721 an_idol_mind said:
Quote:
I feel like this guy is going to be the front office equivalent of John Fox...a guy who, years down the line, people are saying we should have fired his boss to promote.

and you have this feeling why exactly?
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/24/2024 12:42 pm : link
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
1h
Replying to
@DDuggan21
Interesting wrinkle: The Chargers are picking one spot ahead of the Giants in the draft.
RE: Good for Brown  
blueblood : 1/24/2024 12:58 pm : link
In comment 16376777 Matt in SGS said:
Quote:
and good for the Giants since they will get the 3rd round comp picks. And it doesn't hurt to have a friendly GM in the AFC if/when trades are required.

The Giants brought in Ryan Cowden last year I think with the full understanding that Brown was going to leave in 2024 and they can keep their front office moving along.


Bingo... Cowden and Schoen were both in Buffalo at one time
Giants really need the comp picks  
Metnut : 1/24/2024 1:19 pm : link
and even though Brown might be a good GM, it's not like he's been here all that long.

Would love to poach another talent from PHI or DAL to replace him.
RE: RE: Good for Brown  
blueblood : 1/24/2024 1:37 pm : link
In comment 16376848 blueblood said:
Quote:
In comment 16376777 Matt in SGS said:


Quote:


and good for the Giants since they will get the 3rd round comp picks. And it doesn't hurt to have a friendly GM in the AFC if/when trades are required.

The Giants brought in Ryan Cowden last year I think with the full understanding that Brown was going to leave in 2024 and they can keep their front office moving along.



Bingo... Cowden and Schoen were both in Buffalo at one time


Correction they were both in Carolina.
While I wouldn't be upset if Kafka went...  
D HOS : 1/24/2024 2:49 pm : link
and we got some picks, I really don't want Brandon Brown leaving at all. Kafka can be replaced IMO. Brandon, I think they are better with him.
That said, if he gets a GM job  
D HOS : 1/24/2024 2:50 pm : link
and is qualified for it, good for him! He seems like a really sharp, capable and decent person.
Best of luck to Brandon Brown!  
Fishmanjim57 : 1/24/2024 3:25 pm : link
He's a good man, and the Chargers will be a better team by hiring him to be their GM!
Looking at our past couple drafts,  
Dave in Hoboken : 1/24/2024 3:46 pm : link
I wish him the best.
.  
Anakim : 1/24/2024 6:47 pm : link
Adam Caplan
@caplannfl

Brandon Brown has a legit shot to be the GM+two do know each other from what I'm told.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/24/2024 6:56 pm : link
I wish him the best, though I wonder...if I'm hiring a GM, wouldn't I want to poach one from an elite team? We aren't even close to being elite.
RE: ...  
Big Rick in FL : 1/24/2024 7:03 pm : link
In comment 16377166 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I wish him the best, though I wonder...if I'm hiring a GM, wouldn't I want to poach one from an elite team? We aren't even close to being elite.


He was with the Eagles for 5 years prior to his two years with us.
Big Rick in FL.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/24/2024 7:07 pm : link
Good point. I forgot that.
RE: Big Rick in FL.  
Big Rick in FL : 1/24/2024 7:16 pm : link
In comment 16377189 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Good point. I forgot that.


Let's just hope he gets the job. An extra 3rd round pick in 2024 and 2025 could be massive.
I was impressed  
JoeyBigBlue : 1/24/2024 9:49 pm : link
When the Giants interviewed him after he was hired. He’s a bright guy, with a great future ahead of him. I will say that I’m a little surprised he is being interviewed now. He didn’t totally comfortable speaking to the media in press conferences, though he did get better in the second year. He could a used a season of two under Schoen before being fully ready.
Also to pat myself on the back  
JoeyBigBlue : 1/24/2024 9:51 pm : link
I broke the news here on BBI when the Giants hired him from the Eagles. Still remember that sticky thread lol.
chargers also interviewing  
larryinnewhaven : 1/24/2024 9:59 pm : link
Ravens Director of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz for second time . Brother connection there
I'm not getting LAC's potential advantage in knowing the Giants' board  
Lurts : 1/24/2024 11:28 pm : link
since they're picking first.

Will LA really not pick their top pick in, say, the third round because they know the Giants are looking at someone else?
