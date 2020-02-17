NYG AGM Brandon Brown getting a second interview with LAC

Tom Pelissero
@TomPelissero
While talks continue with Jim Harbaugh, the #Chargers are also moving forward in their general manager search: #Giants assistant GM Brandon Brown is in L.A. today for a second interview, per sources. A rising young executive.
Quote:
get us some 3rd round picks.
Dude. Politics
rooting for an assistant GM to get a GM job to get us 2 3rd round picks is not political...
B.S. There's a reason you chose those exact words. You can't help yourself.
No politics on BBI!!
He was being facetious
A friend of mine went to law school with him and knew him well. Has nothing but good things to say about him. Good opportunity as well, with Hebert, a high pick, and potentially Harbaugh.
If anything, much rather our OC go on order to get us some comp. picks.
The Giants brought in Ryan Cowden last year I think with the full understanding that Brown was going to leave in 2024 and they can keep their front office moving along.
Less concerned about that top 10 area, most GMs are well aware of what the others are doing that high up. I think it becomes more of a factor in the mid/late rounds that Brown will know who the Giants are targeting deep in their scouting books. That happened to the Eagles when Brown joined the Giants and they were forced to trade up for a player in the mid rounds to jump the Giants since he knew their draft board. I think the Bills actually did it too because of Schoen.
Fans are clamoring for a QB. Chargers don't need a QB. Could be nice to have a good relationship with the Chargers GM in case of a trade up to #5 (if a QB falls).
I really don't think it's a huge secret where the Giants will be looking. QB/WR/edge
Also probably a "first" good gig for him as Harbaugh will want a lot of say in personnel.
They get 1 in each of the next 2 drafts. So 2024 and 2025. I am almost positive it starts right away with coach/GM signings as there is enough time before the draft.
and you have this feeling why exactly?
Interesting wrinkle: The Chargers are picking one spot ahead of the Giants in the draft.
The Giants brought in Ryan Cowden last year I think with the full understanding that Brown was going to leave in 2024 and they can keep their front office moving along.
Bingo... Cowden and Schoen were both in Buffalo at one time
Would love to poach another talent from PHI or DAL to replace him.
Quote:
and good for the Giants since they will get the 3rd round comp picks. And it doesn't hurt to have a friendly GM in the AFC if/when trades are required.
Correction they were both in Carolina.
@caplannfl
Brandon Brown has a legit shot to be the GM+two do know each other from what I'm told.
He was with the Eagles for 5 years prior to his two years with us.
Let's just hope he gets the job. An extra 3rd round pick in 2024 and 2025 could be massive.
Will LA really not pick their top pick in, say, the third round because they know the Giants are looking at someone else?