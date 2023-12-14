for display only
Thibodeaux says Barkley should have been paid before Jones

Sean : 1/25/2024 4:07 pm
This is from a recent podcast he was on.


Link - ( New Window )
Sounds like the cigarettes talking  
Mad Mike : 1/25/2024 4:09 pm : link
*
And here we go  
robbieballs2003 : 1/25/2024 4:09 pm : link
.
This franchise is spiraling again  
Chris684 : 1/25/2024 4:09 pm : link
Nice.
I bet he doesn't think middle linebackers should get paid  
KDavies : 1/25/2024 4:10 pm : link
before edge rushers. Only a pass over run league when it fits him
Great idea  
Mike from Ohio : 1/25/2024 4:10 pm : link
talking about teammates' contracts in the media.

Why would you think that was a good idea, especially when the other guy is your QB and will certainly be here next year?

Now we know where he disappeared to  
rsjem1979 : 1/25/2024 4:12 pm : link
Must have been taking correspondence school classes on running an NFL team.
What a fucking idiot!  
Tittle 9 20 64 : 1/25/2024 4:13 pm : link
Giants better get their house in order.
Had to catch himself  
ajr2456 : 1/25/2024 4:13 pm : link
And say he “still believed”
Doesn't matter if Thibs is correct or not.  
nygiantfan : 1/25/2024 4:14 pm : link
This type of comment shouldn't come from a player.

Don't turn into an idiot Thibs. You're not exactly lighting it up for an early draft pick either.
These  
SoZKillA : 1/25/2024 4:15 pm : link
Players and these podcasts are fucking stupid. You get people who know nothing about the game asking them shit.

KT is an idiot too.
I've got lots of Oregon Duck friends  
Go Terps : 1/25/2024 4:15 pm : link
When the Giants drafted Thibodeaux they all told me he was the kind of guy that would talk a lot and probably had an eye on his post-football career.

I hated the pick at the time, though I can't deny he's had times where he's been a very effective pass rusher. I'm just saying, if trading up for Daniels were a possibility...
I bet he’s not alone in his feelings though  
ajr2456 : 1/25/2024 4:17 pm : link
.
He’s a moron for saying it  
Chris684 : 1/25/2024 4:17 pm : link
But perhaps his comments shed light on a deeper problem this past season.

Schoen and Daboll may have kissed on all the good will they had built up in year one by the way they approached the Saquon and Jones free agency last offseason.
As pointed out on the linked Twitter thread  
Tom in NY : 1/25/2024 4:18 pm : link
Saquon was offered a large contract during the season, before his production fell off a cliff.
Saquon and his agents turned it down....they gambled and lost.

KT is a 2nd year player that really shouldn't be commenting on veteran players' contracts. Something Tiki Barber learned the hard way from Michael Strahan years ago.
It's 2024  
GiantJerry : 1/25/2024 4:19 pm : link
Meaningless players.

Meaningless Games.

Meaningless results.

Goody gets what Goody wants and what he has is a league that has hit rock bottom as far as quality goes.

His greatest concern is that the cattle fill the stadiums and the suite he is in doesn't run out of melted butter.

For over a decade now,  
Silver Spoon : 1/25/2024 4:21 pm : link
This crap organization seems to find very unlikeable players. It’s almost like they focus on idiots.
RE: I bet he’s not alone in his feelings though  
Sean : 1/25/2024 4:21 pm : link
In comment 16377909 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
.

Lombardi got pounded for his "Disease of Me" comments, but it's unfolded exactly how he said it would. A mediocre team goes 9-7-1 and wins a playoff game and everyone wants to get paid. And the players know. You can't lie to the players.

Notice how many players have commented on Jones' contract?
The Jones/Barkley era needs to be over  
Sean : 1/25/2024 4:21 pm : link
I hope this helps push things in that direction.
RE: And here we go  
D HOS : 1/25/2024 4:23 pm : link
In comment 16377897 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
.


That's just what I thought. Oh boy... incoming.
RE: I've got lots of Oregon Duck friends  
McNally's_Nuts : 1/25/2024 4:24 pm : link
In comment 16377908 Go Terps said:
Quote:
When the Giants drafted Thibodeaux they all told me he was the kind of guy that would talk a lot and probably had an eye on his post-football career.

I hated the pick at the time, though I can't deny he's had times where he's been a very effective pass rusher. I'm just saying, if trading up for Daniels were a possibility...


This feels like the first thing he’s really said in the media that’s mucking up the works but I agree with you, I’d trade him if it meant getting a chance at one of the top QBs and I think Thibs will only get better under better coaching
RE: The Jones/Barkley era needs to be over  
D HOS : 1/25/2024 4:24 pm : link
In comment 16377917 Sean said:
Quote:
I hope this helps push things in that direction.


I am a fan of both players and very disappointed it didn't work out, but yeah, I agree.
.  
SoZKillA : 1/25/2024 4:24 pm : link
Also Barkley was offered in season last year and turned it down. He should talk about how he disappeared the last month of the season and only did anything against backups and bums most of the year.
RE: The Jones/Barkley era needs to be over  
Lambuth_Special : 1/25/2024 4:24 pm : link
In comment 16377917 Sean said:
Quote:
I hope this helps push things in that direction.


So much continued drama at all levels of the organization over a duo that hasn't even put up a double-digit win season.

He shouldn't have said it  
mpinmaine : 1/25/2024 4:25 pm : link
But we,for the most part, have been saying the same type of things all season so whatever.
This too will pass.
Classy way to show everybody how you are maturing into  
ThomasG : 1/25/2024 4:25 pm : link
a true NFL professional.

Nice work Thibodeaux.
RE: RE: I bet he’s not alone in his feelings though  
ajr2456 : 1/25/2024 4:25 pm : link
In comment 16377915 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 16377909 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


.


Lombardi got pounded for his "Disease of Me" comments, but it's unfolded exactly how he said it would. A mediocre team goes 9-7-1 and wins a playoff game and everyone wants to get paid. And the players know. You can't lie to the players.

Notice how many players have commented on Jones' contract?


Yup. I don’t even really have a problem with Kayvon saying it either. A lot of players there will feel the same especially after how this year went down. Who gives a shit if what is obvious is public?
RE: I bet he doesn't think middle linebackers should get paid  
knowledgetimmons : 1/25/2024 4:26 pm : link
In comment 16377899 KDavies said:
Quote:
before edge rushers. Only a pass over run league when it fits him


Eloquent. Man, this cuts right to it. Glad you posted this. I really like KT, but it would sit differently when Dex says something like this. At least my old ass knows Dex isn't a glorified child.
Here's the video  
Sean : 1/25/2024 4:26 pm : link
.
Link - ( New Window )
Notice how he credits Barkley for being  
ajr2456 : 1/25/2024 4:28 pm : link
A major part of the explosive offense. No matter how much some on here want to claim Jones carried the Giants last year, the players know.
RE: Notice how he credits Barkley for being  
Mike from Ohio : 1/25/2024 4:29 pm : link
In comment 16377935 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
A major part of the explosive offense. No matter how much some on here want to claim Jones carried the Giants last year, the players know.


What did you hear in every game from the announcers? The other team was worried about containing/stopping Barkley.

Nobody every lost any sleep trying to figure out how to slow down Daniel Jones.
They tried to pay him  
Blue Dream : 1/25/2024 4:29 pm : link
Barkley wouldn't take it. It does take two. I was on the fence about it before but now I would be okay including LT in a trade up for the right QB.
Mongo  
Optimus-NY : 1/25/2024 4:31 pm : link
.
RE: It's 2024  
jvm52106 : 1/25/2024 4:32 pm : link
In comment 16377912 GiantJerry said:
Quote:
Meaningless players.

Meaningless Games.

Meaningless results.

Goody gets what Goody wants and what he has is a league that has hit rock bottom as far as quality goes.

His greatest concern is that the cattle fill the stadiums and the suite he is in doesn't run out of melted butter.


That just sounds stupid. Really, that is stupid. The Giants have nobody to blame but themselves. Thibs is a good player with an ego of a great player and a guy who thinks he "trends" greater off the field.

Barkley and his production is extremely overrated and over played. Its a tired comment. Thibs should remember you don't talk about other peoples money..
RE: They tried to pay him  
ajr2456 : 1/25/2024 4:32 pm : link
In comment 16377937 Blue Dream said:
Quote:
Barkley wouldn't take it. It does take two. I was on the fence about it before but now I would be okay including LT in a trade up for the right QB.


That’s not entirely true. Saqoun wanted more than what the Giants were willing to offer.

They tried to pay him what the Giants wanted to.
.  
SoZKillA : 1/25/2024 4:32 pm : link
I hope Saquon and DJ never play a down for the Giants again. I can’t for this era to be OVER. Dave Gettleman is a fucking bafoon and John Mara is an even bigger idiot for putting this franchise in this situation.
RE: .  
Sean : 1/25/2024 4:34 pm : link
In comment 16377943 SoZKillA said:
Quote:
I hope Saquon and DJ never play a down for the Giants again. I can’t for this era to be OVER. Dave Gettleman is a fucking bafoon and John Mara is an even bigger idiot for putting this franchise in this situation.

Yep. Stop chasing this failed experiment. It's not working. The record proves it.
This is not nothing  
SirLoinOfBeef : 1/25/2024 4:35 pm : link
to John Mara.

I guarantee he's upset with KT. Possibly to the point of trading.

Could be a blessing in disguise for the upcoming draft perhaps.
The locker room is done with Jones imo  
Sean : 1/25/2024 4:36 pm : link
You could feel the tide turning towards Tyrod Taylor after the WSH game. I think Schoen knows he needs to bring in a legit QB.
The  
Toth029 : 1/25/2024 4:37 pm : link
Same crew, I see.

Barkley WAS offered a contract, a collective deal that would have paid him extremely well. Last one was worth $22M guaranteed, if I recall and Saquon turned it down.

Thibodeaux is a young guy who needs to keep it private. Whether he believes what he says or not.
RE: The locker room is done with Jones imo  
Mbavaro : 1/25/2024 4:37 pm : link
In comment 16377951 Sean said:
Quote:
You could feel the tide turning towards Tyrod Taylor after the WSH game. I think Schoen knows he needs to bring in a legit QB.


Just stop
You have no idea how the locker rooms feels and neither do I or anybody else
RE: This is not nothing  
ajr2456 : 1/25/2024 4:38 pm : link
In comment 16377950 SirLoinOfBeef said:
Quote:
to John Mara.

I guarantee he's upset with KT. Possibly to the point of trading.

Could be a blessing in disguise for the upcoming draft perhaps.


Trading the better player for saying something publicly, because of an organizational mistake and failure is exactly why the Giants are in the spot they are.

Feelings over results.
RE: This is not nothing  
ThomasG : 1/25/2024 4:38 pm : link
In comment 16377950 SirLoinOfBeef said:
Quote:
to John Mara.

I guarantee he's upset with KT. Possibly to the point of trading.

Could be a blessing in disguise for the upcoming draft perhaps.


Thibs and #6 pick to CHI.

Is that enough, or do we need to add a 2nd rounder?
RE: This is not nothing  
Lambuth_Special : 1/25/2024 4:39 pm : link
In comment 16377950 SirLoinOfBeef said:
Quote:
to John Mara.

I guarantee he's upset with KT. Possibly to the point of trading.

Could be a blessing in disguise for the upcoming draft perhaps.


I'm sure it will great for the cohesiveness of this franchise if Mara pressures Schoen to trade the very first draft pick he made for his regime. Schoen gets super defensive about Evan Neal for god's sake.
RE: RE: This is not nothing  
Sean : 1/25/2024 4:39 pm : link
In comment 16377956 ThomasG said:
Quote:
In comment 16377950 SirLoinOfBeef said:


Quote:


to John Mara.

I guarantee he's upset with KT. Possibly to the point of trading.

Could be a blessing in disguise for the upcoming draft perhaps.



Thibs and #6 pick to CHI.

Is that enough, or do we need to add a 2nd rounder?

More. Thibs, #6 and a 2025 first. And I'd do it.
And to be honest, I probably would have no trouble doing this deal  
ThomasG : 1/25/2024 4:40 pm : link
whether Thibs made that comment or not.
RE: This is not nothing  
Mbavaro : 1/25/2024 4:41 pm : link
In comment 16377950 SirLoinOfBeef said:
Quote:
to John Mara.

I guarantee he's upset with KT. Possibly to the point of trading.

Could be a blessing in disguise for the upcoming draft perhaps.


I think you are overreacting to this a bit

I’ll agree that KT should not have done this….stupid move on his part

At the same point and time….trading him over this?….seriously doubt that
RE: RE: This is not nothing  
terz22 : 1/25/2024 4:42 pm : link
In comment 16377962 Mbavaro said:
Quote:
In comment 16377950 SirLoinOfBeef said:


Quote:


to John Mara.

I guarantee he's upset with KT. Possibly to the point of trading.

Could be a blessing in disguise for the upcoming draft perhaps.



I think you are overreacting to this a bit

I’ll agree that KT should not have done this….stupid move on his part

At the same point and time….trading him over this?….seriously doubt that


Seriously just stop no chance trading kt over this.
RE: It's 2024  
Gatorade Dunk : 1/25/2024 4:42 pm : link
In comment 16377912 GiantJerry said:
Quote:
Meaningless players.

Meaningless Games.

Meaningless results.

Goody gets what Goody wants and what he has is a league that has hit rock bottom as far as quality goes.

His greatest concern is that the cattle fill the stadiums and the suite he is in doesn't run out of melted butter.

Wild that you've made it to the afternoon without getting banned.
he's probably right  
djm : 1/25/2024 4:43 pm : link
but who cares.
RE: RE: This is not nothing  
SirLoinOfBeef : 1/25/2024 4:44 pm : link
In comment 16377962 Mbavaro said:
Quote:
In comment 16377950 SirLoinOfBeef said:


Quote:


to John Mara.

I guarantee he's upset with KT. Possibly to the point of trading.

Could be a blessing in disguise for the upcoming draft perhaps.



I think you are overreacting to this a bit

I’ll agree that KT should not have done this….stupid move on his part

At the same point and time….trading him over this?…eriously doubt that


So you wouldn't trade KT (and picks) to move up to the number 1 spot in the draft?
RE: What a fucking idiot!  
djm : 1/25/2024 4:44 pm : link
In comment 16377903 Tittle 9 20 64 said:
Quote:
Giants better get their house in order.


It's noise. The Giants need to do one thing and one thing only: Win. Nothing else will matter, including this shit.
RE: RE: They tried to pay him  
Tom in NY : 1/25/2024 4:45 pm : link
In comment 16377942 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16377937 Blue Dream said:


Quote:


Barkley wouldn't take it. It does take two. I was on the fence about it before but now I would be okay including LT in a trade up for the right QB.



That’s not entirely true. Saqoun wanted more than what the Giants were willing to offer.

They tried to pay him what the Giants wanted to.


So they should pay him what he wanted?
No RB got paid top $$ last offseason, and SB is likely to not get what the Giants offered him last year. RB's are perishable, with a very specific shelf life. Players and fans don't want to hear it, but RBs fall off a cliff after year 7 in the NFL.
Something SB is about to learn, and KT hasn't been around long enough to understand.
RE: RE: RE: This is not nothing  
SirLoinOfBeef : 1/25/2024 4:45 pm : link
In comment 16377959 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 16377956 ThomasG said:


Quote:


In comment 16377950 SirLoinOfBeef said:


Quote:


to John Mara.

I guarantee he's upset with KT. Possibly to the point of trading.

Could be a blessing in disguise for the upcoming draft perhaps.



Thibs and #6 pick to CHI.

Is that enough, or do we need to add a 2nd rounder?


More. Thibs, #6 and a 2025 first. And I'd do it.


Definitely.
RE: RE: This is not nothing  
SirLoinOfBeef : 1/25/2024 4:46 pm : link
In comment 16377955 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16377950 SirLoinOfBeef said:


Quote:


to John Mara.

I guarantee he's upset with KT. Possibly to the point of trading.

Could be a blessing in disguise for the upcoming draft perhaps.



Trading the better player for saying something publicly, because of an organizational mistake and failure is exactly why the Giants are in the spot they are.

Feelings over results.


For a shot at the QB they want? Talking about trading up to 1 in the draft.
RE: The locker room is done with Jones imo  
Tom in NY : 1/25/2024 4:50 pm : link
In comment 16377951 Sean said:
Quote:
You could feel the tide turning towards Tyrod Taylor after the WSH game. I think Schoen knows he needs to bring in a legit QB.


You might want to see his full quote....it looks like you may have jumped the gun with your conclusion:

“I believe in Daniel Jones. What I'm mad about is that Saquon – because if you look at the game, the tape, Saquon was responsible for at least 30 percent of our explosive plays, talking about the year [2022] we won the playoff game.
Ryan Dunleavy Twitter - ( New Window )
RE: RE: RE: They tried to pay him  
ajr2456 : 1/25/2024 4:50 pm : link
In comment 16377970 Tom in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 16377942 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 16377937 Blue Dream said:


Quote:


Barkley wouldn't take it. It does take two. I was on the fence about it before but now I would be okay including LT in a trade up for the right QB.



That’s not entirely true. Saqoun wanted more than what the Giants were willing to offer.

They tried to pay him what the Giants wanted to.



So they should pay him what he wanted?
No RB got paid top $$ last offseason, and SB is likely to not get what the Giants offered him last year. RB's are perishable, with a very specific shelf life. Players and fans don't want to hear it, but RBs fall off a cliff after year 7 in the NFL.
Something SB is about to learn, and KT hasn't been around long enough to understand.


No they shouldn’t have, but Saqoun also didn’t have to just take it.
RE: RE: RE: This is not nothing  
Mbavaro : 1/25/2024 4:52 pm : link
In comment 16377968 SirLoinOfBeef said:
Quote:
In comment 16377962 Mbavaro said:


Quote:


In comment 16377950 SirLoinOfBeef said:


Quote:


to John Mara.

I guarantee he's upset with KT. Possibly to the point of trading.

Could be a blessing in disguise for the upcoming draft perhaps.



I think you are overreacting to this a bit

I’ll agree that KT should not have done this….stupid move on his part

At the same point and time….trading him over this?…eriously doubt that



So you wouldn't trade KT (and picks) to move up to the number 1 spot in the draft?


Huh?
One literally has nothing to do with the other

You claimed that Mara could be so upset by this that he could trade him

That has literally nothing to do with including him in a package for the #1 pick

Total subject change

As aside note…let’s remember that Accorsi would not include Osi in the trade for Eli



I guess the rot on this team is bigger  
Sec 103 : 1/25/2024 4:52 pm : link
than suspected.
Couple that with the product the NFL is putting out and it may make sense to look into other entertainment during the fall
RE: The Jones/Barkley era needs to be over  
cosmicj : 1/25/2024 4:55 pm : link
In comment 16377917 Sean said:
Quote:
I hope this helps push things in that direction.


Agreed. This shouldn’t have said this but, now that he did, it’s a good thing.

Which would be better? Saquon’s $30mm contract and tag for Jones or Jones for $160mm and a tag for Saquon.

KT is right.
RE: The locker room is done with Jones imo  
cosmicj : 1/25/2024 4:56 pm : link
In comment 16377951 Sean said:
Quote:
You could feel the tide turning towards Tyrod Taylor after the WSH game. I think Schoen knows he needs to bring in a legit QB.


+1. Keep it coming, Sean.
RE: RE: RE: RE: This is not nothing  
SirLoinOfBeef : 1/25/2024 4:57 pm : link
In comment 16377983 Mbavaro said:
Quote:
In comment 16377968 SirLoinOfBeef said:


Quote:


In comment 16377962 Mbavaro said:


Quote:


In comment 16377950 SirLoinOfBeef said:


Quote:


to John Mara.

I guarantee he's upset with KT. Possibly to the point of trading.

Could be a blessing in disguise for the upcoming draft perhaps.



I think you are overreacting to this a bit

I’ll agree that KT should not have done this….stupid move on his part

At the same point and time….trading him over this?…eriously doubt that



So you wouldn't trade KT (and picks) to move up to the number 1 spot in the draft?



Huh?
One literally has nothing to do with the other

You claimed that Mara could be so upset by this that he could trade him

That has literally nothing to do with including him in a package for the #1 pick

Total subject change

As aside note…let’s remember that Accorsi would not include Osi in the trade for Eli


Fair enough. What I meant to say was this could initiate a discussion between Schoen for a trade up to the No.1 spot.

Not just moving him for a bag of donuts and a hot pretzel.

Right or wrong  
Biteymax22 : 1/25/2024 4:59 pm : link
Not the type of comment I want to hear coming from a player on the team.
RE: RE: RE: RE: They tried to pay him  
Tom in NY : 1/25/2024 5:00 pm : link
In comment 16377981 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16377970 Tom in NY said:


Quote:


In comment 16377942 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 16377937 Blue Dream said:


Quote:


Barkley wouldn't take it. It does take two. I was on the fence about it before but now I would be okay including LT in a trade up for the right QB.



That’s not entirely true. Saqoun wanted more than what the Giants were willing to offer.

They tried to pay him what the Giants wanted to.



So they should pay him what he wanted?
No RB got paid top $$ last offseason, and SB is likely to not get what the Giants offered him last year. RB's are perishable, with a very specific shelf life. Players and fans don't want to hear it, but RBs fall off a cliff after year 7 in the NFL.
Something SB is about to learn, and KT hasn't been around long enough to understand.



No they shouldn’t have, but Saqoun also didn’t have to just take it.


Well, how did it work out for him not taking it?
Or just about every other FA RB this past offseason?
Will SB make up the money he turned down this coming offseason?

So, yeah, he should have taken it unless you see a path to him getting that money 1 year and 1 injury later.
Regardless of how you feel about Thibs talking out loud  
M.S. : 1/25/2024 5:01 pm : link

about a topic that he probably should have stayed quiet about, you can take it to the bank that if he is saying something like this in public, then a lot of players on the team must have felt the same way.

And that doesn't exactly make for an ideal locker room which surely doesn't help the team win football games!
How did it work out for the Giants?  
ajr2456 : 1/25/2024 5:01 pm : link
.
He's far from the only one  
JonC : 1/25/2024 5:03 pm : link
and it showed quickly on the field.
Sports teams are meritocracies.  
cosmicj : 1/25/2024 5:04 pm : link
This is holding John Mara and Schoen accountable.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/25/2024 5:05 pm : link
Two things:

1) He is right.

&

2) He is an idiot saying this publicly.
This question is for anti-Jones posters  
cosmicj : 1/25/2024 5:07 pm : link
I understand it was a PR slip, but why is it bad that Thibs said this in public? It’s the truth isn’t it?
Shouldn’t have paid either  
GiantsRage2007 : 1/25/2024 5:09 pm : link
The sooner we move on from both the better.

Let’s see how KT does with a new DC also. We’ll find out soon if he’s worth paying too.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/25/2024 5:13 pm : link
The offseasons are more interesting and entertaining than the regular season.
RE: RE: The locker room is done with Jones imo  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1/25/2024 5:16 pm : link
In comment 16377980 Tom in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 16377951 Sean said:


Quote:


You could feel the tide turning towards Tyrod Taylor after the WSH game. I think Schoen knows he needs to bring in a legit QB.



You might want to see his full quote....it looks like you may have jumped the gun with your conclusion:

“I believe in Daniel Jones. What I'm mad about is that Saquon – because if you look at the game, the tape, Saquon was responsible for at least 30 percent of our explosive plays, talking about the year [2022] we won the playoff game. Ryan Dunleavy Twitter - ( New Window )


nothing wrong with saying you believe in the guy but not enough to think he's better than the other guy.
SFGFNCGiantsFan said it best...  
bw in dc : 1/25/2024 5:18 pm : link
NYG is way more entertaining in the offseason...
Money talks  
Milton : 1/25/2024 5:19 pm : link
Bullshit walks
RE: The locker room is done with Jones imo  
Manhattan : 1/25/2024 5:22 pm : link
In comment 16377951 Sean said:
Quote:
You could feel the tide turning towards Tyrod Taylor after the WSH game. I think Schoen knows he needs to bring in a legit QB.


Jones wasn't the locker room's guy, he was management's guy. The league doesn't respect Jones. Player comments make that clear. Isn't the Giants locker room part of the league? Let's get real. Mara and Schoen put this team in quite a position.
RE: RE: The locker room is done with Jones imo  
Mbavaro : 1/25/2024 5:25 pm : link
In comment 16378049 Manhattan said:
Quote:
In comment 16377951 Sean said:


Quote:


You could feel the tide turning towards Tyrod Taylor after the WSH game. I think Schoen knows he needs to bring in a legit QB.



Jones wasn't the locker room's guy, he was management's guy. The league doesn't respect Jones. Player comments make that clear. Isn't the Giants locker room part of the league? Let's get real. Mara and Schoen put this team in quite a position.


You’re so full of it
You have literally no idea what the locker room feels and neither do I

Yea look how the rest of the league  
ajr2456 : 1/25/2024 5:26 pm : link
Talks about jones and his contract. There’s bound to be players on his own team that feel the same way
I'm sorry  
Biteymax22 : 1/25/2024 5:27 pm : link
but I just think its funny that Mara has always been so worried about a coach losing the fans and the team yet here we are in a situation where its actually his quarterback who has seemed to have "lost everyone".
The 2024 season tickets are here...  
bw in dc : 1/25/2024 5:29 pm : link
RE: RE: RE: The locker room is done with Jones imo  
Manhattan : 1/25/2024 5:31 pm : link
In comment 16378054 Mbavaro said:
Quote:
In comment 16378049 Manhattan said:


Quote:


In comment 16377951 Sean said:


Quote:


You could feel the tide turning towards Tyrod Taylor after the WSH game. I think Schoen knows he needs to bring in a legit QB.



Jones wasn't the locker room's guy, he was management's guy. The league doesn't respect Jones. Player comments make that clear. Isn't the Giants locker room part of the league? Let's get real. Mara and Schoen put this team in quite a position.



You’re so full of it
You have literally no idea what the locker room feels and neither do I


We know players around the league have disparaged Jones and his deal. You don't think players on the Giants hear this or maybe think the same way? Why wouldn't they? They gave a poor player a mega contract and shafted the best offensive player on the team. Barkley is the Giants' talismanic player. And KT's comments are an indication of where the locker room is. You can't fool players.
RE: RE: RE: RE: The locker room is done with Jones imo  
Mbavaro : 1/25/2024 5:35 pm : link
In comment 16378063 Manhattan said:
Quote:
In comment 16378054 Mbavaro said:


Quote:


In comment 16378049 Manhattan said:


Quote:


In comment 16377951 Sean said:


Quote:


You could feel the tide turning towards Tyrod Taylor after the WSH game. I think Schoen knows he needs to bring in a legit QB.



Jones wasn't the locker room's guy, he was management's guy. The league doesn't respect Jones. Player comments make that clear. Isn't the Giants locker room part of the league? Let's get real. Mara and Schoen put this team in quite a position.



You’re so full of it
You have literally no idea what the locker room feels and neither do I




We know players around the league have disparaged Jones and his deal. You don't think players on the Giants hear this or maybe think the same way? Why wouldn't they? They gave a poor player a mega contract and shafted the best offensive player on the team. Barkley is the Giants' talismanic player. And KT's comments are an indication of where the locker room is. You can't fool players.


Maybe if you bothered to read the entire quote it isn’t as bad as it seems

And again….speculation is not fact Producer….you have no idea….none of us do
RE: RE: RE: RE: The locker room is done with Jones imo  
Mbavaro : 1/25/2024 5:37 pm : link
In comment 16378063 Manhattan said:
Quote:
In comment 16378054 Mbavaro said:


Quote:


In comment 16378049 Manhattan said:


Quote:


In comment 16377951 Sean said:


Quote:


You could feel the tide turning towards Tyrod Taylor after the WSH game. I think Schoen knows he needs to bring in a legit QB.



Jones wasn't the locker room's guy, he was management's guy. The league doesn't respect Jones. Player comments make that clear. Isn't the Giants locker room part of the league? Let's get real. Mara and Schoen put this team in quite a position.



You’re so full of it
You have literally no idea what the locker room feels and neither do I




We know players around the league have disparaged Jones and his deal. You don't think players on the Giants hear this or maybe think the same way? Why wouldn't they? They gave a poor player a mega contract and shafted the best offensive player on the team. Barkley is the Giants' talismanic player. And KT's comments are an indication of where the locker room is. You can't fool players.


And by the way…Barkley got shafted?….thats one hell of an imagination you have as the team approached him BEFORE Jones with an extension offer during the 22 season
...  
ThomasG : 1/25/2024 5:38 pm : link
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: The locker room is done with Jones imo  
Gatorade Dunk : 1/25/2024 5:38 pm : link
In comment 16378067 Mbavaro said:
Quote:
And again….speculation is not fact Producer….you have no idea….none of us do

That's interesting...
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: The locker room is done with Jones imo  
Manhattan : 1/25/2024 5:39 pm : link
In comment 16378067 Mbavaro said:
Quote:
In comment 16378063 Manhattan said:


Quote:


In comment 16378054 Mbavaro said:


Quote:


In comment 16378049 Manhattan said:


Quote:


In comment 16377951 Sean said:


Quote:


You could feel the tide turning towards Tyrod Taylor after the WSH game. I think Schoen knows he needs to bring in a legit QB.



Jones wasn't the locker room's guy, he was management's guy. The league doesn't respect Jones. Player comments make that clear. Isn't the Giants locker room part of the league? Let's get real. Mara and Schoen put this team in quite a position.



You’re so full of it
You have literally no idea what the locker room feels and neither do I




We know players around the league have disparaged Jones and his deal. You don't think players on the Giants hear this or maybe think the same way? Why wouldn't they? They gave a poor player a mega contract and shafted the best offensive player on the team. Barkley is the Giants' talismanic player. And KT's comments are an indication of where the locker room is. You can't fool players.



Maybe if you bothered to read the entire quote it isn’t as bad as it seems

And again….speculation is not fact Producer….you have no idea….none of us do



“The dude did not want to throw the ball,” one 49ers defender told Silver, shaking his head. “Early on, you could tell it wasn’t gonna happen. Everything was a checkdown. At that point, we knew what time it was.”

Jones struggled early on in his NFL career and was susceptible to turnovers. The 49ers' defense was hungry for takeaways and came away with just one, a fourth-quarter interception tipped into the hands of safety Talanoa Hufanga.

“Hell yeah, we were trying to get that b---h,” linebacker Dre Greenlaw told Silver — referring to the football. “A lot of people who make all that money don’t even deserve it. I think they took a chance [when they paid him]. I mean, he’s not bad. And if you ain’t got nothing better …”


[urlhttps://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/nfl/san-francisco-49ers/daniel-jones-contract-blasted-49ers-defenders/1657309/[/url

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: The locker room is done with Jones imo  
Mbavaro : 1/25/2024 5:39 pm : link
In comment 16378074 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 16378067 Mbavaro said:


Quote:


And again….speculation is not fact Producer….you have no idea….none of us do


That's interesting...



Whst does that mean?
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: The locker room is done with Jones imo  
Mbavaro : 1/25/2024 5:41 pm : link
In comment 16378077 Manhattan said:
Quote:
In comment 16378067 Mbavaro said:


Quote:


In comment 16378063 Manhattan said:


Quote:


In comment 16378054 Mbavaro said:


Quote:


In comment 16378049 Manhattan said:


Quote:


In comment 16377951 Sean said:


Quote:


You could feel the tide turning towards Tyrod Taylor after the WSH game. I think Schoen knows he needs to bring in a legit QB.



Jones wasn't the locker room's guy, he was management's guy. The league doesn't respect Jones. Player comments make that clear. Isn't the Giants locker room part of the league? Let's get real. Mara and Schoen put this team in quite a position.



You’re so full of it
You have literally no idea what the locker room feels and neither do I




We know players around the league have disparaged Jones and his deal. You don't think players on the Giants hear this or maybe think the same way? Why wouldn't they? They gave a poor player a mega contract and shafted the best offensive player on the team. Barkley is the Giants' talismanic player. And KT's comments are an indication of where the locker room is. You can't fool players.



Maybe if you bothered to read the entire quote it isn’t as bad as it seems

And again….speculation is not fact Producer….you have no idea….none of us do




“The dude did not want to throw the ball,” one 49ers defender told Silver, shaking his head. “Early on, you could tell it wasn’t gonna happen. Everything was a checkdown. At that point, we knew what time it was.”

Jones struggled early on in his NFL career and was susceptible to turnovers. The 49ers' defense was hungry for takeaways and came away with just one, a fourth-quarter interception tipped into the hands of safety Talanoa Hufanga.

“Hell yeah, we were trying to get that b---h,” linebacker Dre Greenlaw told Silver — referring to the football. “A lot of people who make all that money don’t even deserve it. I think they took a chance [when they paid him]. I mean, he’s not bad. And if you ain’t got nothing better …”


[urlhttps://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/nfl/san-francisco-49ers/daniel-jones-contract-blasted-49ers-defenders/1657309/[/url


And that has literally nothing to do with what goes on inside the GIANTS locker room
Url  
Manhattan : 1/25/2024 5:43 pm : link
url
SF trash talk Jones - ( New Window )
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: The locker room is done with Jones imo  
Manhattan : 1/25/2024 5:46 pm : link
In comment 16378080 Mbavaro said:
Quote:
In comment 16378077 Manhattan said:



And that has literally nothing to do with what goes on inside the GIANTS locker room


So players around the league trash Jones. And then KT says Barkley deserved to be paid first, not Jones, and you don't think there's a chance players in Giants locker room doesn't deserve the bag? Okay..
KT  
NJLCO : 1/25/2024 5:46 pm : link
Yes he’s young. Learning experience maybe but he has a lot to prove moving forward. Either way there’s no point to call out who should have gotten paid.
Stick up for SB and state your opinion but why bring up Jones contract.
Kim Jones weighing in  
Sean : 1/25/2024 5:49 pm : link
Quote:
Kim Jones
@KimJonesSports
The locker room always knows…🏈
RE: Sounds like the cigarettes talking  
GiantTuff1 : 1/25/2024 5:49 pm : link
In comment 16377895 Mad Mike said:
Quote:
*

LOL
*  
Manhattan : 1/25/2024 5:50 pm : link
and you don't think there's a chance players in Giants locker room think Jones doesn't deserve the bag?
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: The locker room is done with Jones imo  
Mbavaro : 1/25/2024 5:50 pm : link
In comment 16378087 Manhattan said:
Quote:
In comment 16378080 Mbavaro said:


Quote:


In comment 16378077 Manhattan said:



And that has literally nothing to do with what goes on inside the GIANTS locker room



So players around the league trash Jones. And then KT says Barkley deserved to be paid first, not Jones, and you don't think there's a chance players in Giants locker room doesn't deserve the bag? Okay..


Read the entire quote
And again…for the 3rd time….nobody has any idea how the locker room feels

Tell me again how Barkley got shafted when he was offered an extension before Jones….that is a fact

Assumed narratives are just that
RE: I've got lots of Oregon Duck friends  
GiantTuff1 : 1/25/2024 5:50 pm : link
In comment 16377908 Go Terps said:
Quote:
When the Giants drafted Thibodeaux they all told me he was the kind of guy that would talk a lot and probably had an eye on his post-football career.

I hated the pick at the time, though I can't deny he's had times where he's been a very effective pass rusher. I'm just saying, if trading up for Daniels were a possibility...

I would trade Thibideaux in 1 nanosecond if it meant we can secure Jayden Daniels.
RE: .  
GiantTuff1 : 1/25/2024 5:51 pm : link
In comment 16377943 SoZKillA said:
Quote:
I hope Saquon and DJ never play a down for the Giants again. I can’t for this era to be OVER. Dave Gettleman is a fucking bafoon and John Mara is an even bigger idiot for putting this franchise in this situation.

+100
One of the main arguments for keeping Saquon  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1/25/2024 5:51 pm : link
That I've seen is "you need him for his leadership"

Now this gets evidenced by a player in the locker room, and it's "you can't know what the locker room is thinking".

Weird.
.  
Go Terps : 1/25/2024 5:55 pm : link
A locker room with good leadership probably doesn't have this come out at all.
RE: RE: .  
bw in dc : 1/25/2024 5:57 pm : link
In comment 16378103 GiantTuff1 said:
Quote:
In comment 16377943 SoZKillA said:


Quote:


I hope Saquon and DJ never play a down for the Giants again. I can’t for this era to be OVER. Dave Gettleman is a fucking bafoon and John Mara is an even bigger idiot for putting this franchise in this situation.


X infinity


I corrected your math.
He is dumb AND wrong  
averagejoe : 1/25/2024 5:58 pm : link
they should not have signed either . The Jones/Barkley era should have ended last year. The rebuild begins when Jones/Barkley ends . They will be remembered like Horace Clarke is remembered. For futility .
RE: .  
Mbavaro : 1/25/2024 5:58 pm : link
In comment 16378107 Go Terps said:
Quote:
A locker room with good leadership probably doesn't have this come out at all.


A locker room without good leadership would have quit down the stretch of the season.

But you do you
RE: RE: .  
Go Terps : 1/25/2024 6:01 pm : link
In comment 16378110 Mbavaro said:
Quote:
In comment 16378107 Go Terps said:


Quote:


A locker room with good leadership probably doesn't have this come out at all.



A locker room without good leadership would have quit down the stretch of the season.

But you do you


No they just quit after they had a field goal blocked on there first possession of the season.
their  
Go Terps : 1/25/2024 6:01 pm : link
.
Maybe part of the reason they didn’t  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 1/25/2024 6:05 pm : link
is because Barkley has missed a third of Daniel Jones career starts due to injury.

KT needs to focus on getting better.
RE: RE: RE: .  
Mbavaro : 1/25/2024 6:06 pm : link
In comment 16378114 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16378110 Mbavaro said:


Quote:


In comment 16378107 Go Terps said:


Quote:


A locker room with good leadership probably doesn't have this come out at all.



A locker room without good leadership would have quit down the stretch of the season.

But you do you



No they just quit after they had a field goal blocked on there first possession of the season.


Nice spin

Playing terribly isn’t quitting

After starting 2-8…..going 4-3 and playing hard doesn’t happen without leadership

But I’m sure you will spin it to something else
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/25/2024 6:07 pm : link
I think what Thibs said is probably a widespread opinion in the locker room.

The sooner Jones is an ex Giant, the better. Its over.
Thibs should keep his mouth shut...  
The Mike : 1/25/2024 6:08 pm : link
But there isn't a doubt in my mind that the entire locker room felt this way the entire year. A massive pair of contract blunders by a galactically tone deaf Joe Schoen. He needs to pivot quickly to have any credibility going forward.
When somebody  
Sammo85 : 1/25/2024 6:13 pm : link
has to preface it with “I believe” their is some type of “but”.

RE: Right or wrong  
Blueblue : 1/25/2024 6:24 pm : link
In comment 16378003 Biteymax22 said:
Quote:
Not the type of comment I want to hear coming from a player on the team.


Agreed.
RE: Thibs should keep his mouth shut...  
Blueblue : 1/25/2024 6:26 pm : link
In comment 16378124 The Mike said:
Quote:
But there isn't a doubt in my mind that the entire locker room felt this way the entire year. A massive pair of contract blunders by a galactically tone deaf Joe Schoen. He needs to pivot quickly to have any credibility going forward.


Doubtful the entire team feels the same. Shown did the right thing at the time.
KT saying the quiet part out loud  
LW_Giants : 1/25/2024 6:48 pm : link
Amazing it took this long for a Giant to say so honestly. Half the league has been saying it for months.
He leaves out that the Giants offered Barkley a very good deal,  
Dave in Hoboken : 1/25/2024 6:52 pm : link
Barkley turned it down, gambled on himself, and lost and took a gigantic L this season.
RE: He leaves out that the Giants offered Barkley a very good deal,  
Mbavaro : 1/25/2024 6:53 pm : link
In comment 16378170 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
Barkley turned it down, gambled on himself, and lost and took a gigantic L this season.


But according to some here
Barkley got shafted
RE: RE: He leaves out that the Giants offered Barkley a very good deal,  
Dave in Hoboken : 1/25/2024 6:58 pm : link
In comment 16378172 Mbavaro said:
Quote:
In comment 16378170 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


Barkley turned it down, gambled on himself, and lost and took a gigantic L this season.



But according to some here
Barkley got shafted


Yep, those people are morons.
Snow Angel  
noro9 : 1/25/2024 6:58 pm : link
Strikes Again
stupid comment by KT  
Bill in UT : 1/25/2024 7:05 pm : link
Might very well be the Giants should not have paid Jones. But they definitely should not have paid Barkley
Nah. They've played the Barkley stuff perfect  
Andy in Halifax : 1/25/2024 7:13 pm : link
Another tag this year likely the best way to go again.
Nah. They've played the Barkley stuff perfect  
Andy in Halifax : 1/25/2024 7:14 pm : link
Another tag this year likely the best way to go again.
RE: He leaves out that the Giants offered Barkley a very good deal,  
Chris684 : 1/25/2024 7:14 pm : link
In comment 16378170 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
Barkley turned it down, gambled on himself, and lost and took a gigantic L this season.


This is true.

Jones should no longer be our quarterback but Barkley is no victim.
Dumb comment - but I agree with him  
PatersonPlank : 1/25/2024 7:14 pm : link
We'd be in much better shape right now. Barkley actually supplies value to the team (we can argue how much vs the $$), but certainly more than Jones. Plus the other team members really respect Barkley
They left out the part of the quote  
TommyWiseau : 1/25/2024 7:29 pm : link
where he starts it off with "I believe in Daniel Jones". I don't see much of a problem with his interview at all.
RE: RE: RE: .  
GiantTuff1 : 1/25/2024 7:30 pm : link
In comment 16378108 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16378103 GiantTuff1 said:


Quote:


In comment 16377943 SoZKillA said:


Quote:


I hope Saquon and DJ never play a down for the Giants again. I can’t for this era to be OVER. Dave Gettleman is a fucking bafoon and John Mara is an even bigger idiot for putting this franchise in this situation.


X infinity



I corrected your math.

Can't argue with that.
RE: I guess the rot on this team is bigger  
DefenseWins : 1/25/2024 7:42 pm : link
In comment 16377984 Sec 103 said:
Quote:
than suspected.
Couple that with the product the NFL is putting out and it may make sense to look into other entertainment during the fall


So you have one stupid player talking out of school and therefore we have "rot" on the team?

I agree with you 100% though on the NFL and the shit it has turned into. This is not the game of football that I grew up loving and playing.
I'm all for players getting every penny they can  
j_rud : 1/25/2024 7:59 pm : link
But he left a sizable contract on the table last year. Comparable to the Jones contract in the sense that it's a notch below the top contracts at the position but still 25-30% over the tag. Can't act like the team insulted him or made some huge mistake.

Barkley plays a part here.
RE: RE: He leaves out that the Giants offered Barkley a very good deal,  
ThomasG : 1/25/2024 8:38 pm : link
In comment 16378172 Mbavaro said:
Quote:
In comment 16378170 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


Barkley turned it down, gambled on himself, and lost and took a gigantic L this season.



But according to some here
Barkley got shafted


No, their own poor opinions were found to be flawed. So what these posters do is turn it around and say the player got shafted to insulate themselves from taking a bad position.

The red flags where there  
Amc825 : 1/25/2024 8:58 pm : link
Yet we still drafted this clown. Let him play out his contract so he can move on to the media career he so desperately craves.

The worse part about it is, you would think the Giants would have learned something, anything from drafting Toney and Baker. Nope….

RE: The red flags where there  
Mbavaro : 1/25/2024 9:01 pm : link
In comment 16378294 Amc825 said:
Quote:
Yet we still drafted this clown. Let him play out his contract so he can move on to the media career he so desperately craves.

The worse part about it is, you would think the Giants would have learned something, anything from drafting Toney and Baker. Nope….


Outside of saying something dumb today
Exactly what has he done to justify calling him a clown?
Seems like he had that holsterd  
SomeFan : 1/25/2024 9:06 pm : link
and just waiting for right moment to say it.
RE: …  
56goat : 1/25/2024 9:31 pm : link
In comment 16378016 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Two things:

1) He is right.

&

2) He is an idiot saying this publicly.


+1
RE: He leaves out that the Giants offered Barkley a very good deal,  
JoeSchoens11 : 1/25/2024 10:24 pm : link
In comment 16378170 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
Barkley turned it down, gambled on himself, and lost and took a gigantic L this season.
We don’t know the terms of the deal so it’s hard to judge but things would’ve turned out way better for everyone (well, almost everyone) if SB signed the deal allowing us to tag DJ.
If Jones is a loser that is hurt a lot...  
Thunderstruck27 : 1/25/2024 11:51 pm : link
What does that make Barkley?
RE: As pointed out on the linked Twitter thread  
islander1 : 12:07 am : link
In comment 16377911 Tom in NY said:
Quote:
Saquon was offered a large contract during the season, before his production fell off a cliff.
Saquon and his agents turned it down....they gambled and lost.

KT is a 2nd year player that really shouldn't be commenting on veteran players' contracts. Something Tiki Barber learned the hard way from Michael Strahan years ago.


Exactly this.
He thinks he’s smarter than he is  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 12:46 am : link
Because he dresses well lol? Just shut up and play better yourself. He hasn’t earned the right to talk shit like this.
RE: RE: He leaves out that the Giants offered Barkley a very good deal,  
Dave in Hoboken : 5:37 am : link
In comment 16378377 JoeSchoens11 said:
Quote:
In comment 16378170 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


Barkley turned it down, gambled on himself, and lost and took a gigantic L this season.

We don’t know the terms of the deal so it’s hard to judge but things would’ve turned out way better for everyone (well, almost everyone) if SB signed the deal allowing us to tag DJ.


We do know.
Wow, some of you could really  
section125 : 6:58 am : link
use a Quaalude. Getting worked up over a youngish player supporting a well respected vet player. In case you missed it, while Daniel Jones is the leader of the team, his right hand man and team vocal leader is Saquon Barkley. You cannot dismiss the lockerroom dynamic.

Barkley is about to be shown the door and it does not sit well with the players. (even if it is the correct thing to do)

And before you get to uppity, I want Jones replaced and Barkley to either stay on the "cheap" or be let go to test FA.
RE: .  
ZogZerg : 7:02 am : link
In comment 16378107 Go Terps said:
Quote:
A locker room with good leadership probably doesn't have this come out at all.


Agree. Leadership has been a major problem with this team. It started with the 10 captain bullshit.
RE: .  
cosmicj : 7:32 am : link
In comment 16378107 Go Terps said:
Quote:
A locker room with good leadership probably doesn't have this come out at all.


What if Thibs IS a locker room leader? He has a big personality and is probably the most famous guy on the defense.
RE: RE: .  
section125 : 7:58 am : link
In comment 16378447 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
In comment 16378107 Go Terps said:


Quote:


A locker room with good leadership probably doesn't have this come out at all.



Agree. Leadership has been a major problem with this team. It started with the 10 captain bullshit.


The season is over. The players have gone home and some are gone forever.
Do they have a virtual lockerrom so they can talk things over in the offseason? Or maybe - this is the lockerroom feeling? Just because it doesn't align with our sentiment doesn't make it derisive. Players are allowed to support each other and do not need our approval.
RE: Wow, some of you could really  
Milton : 8:07 am : link
In comment 16378446 section125 said:
Quote:
use a Quaalude.
Quaaludes? There ain't no more quaaludes!
Quaaludes again... - ( New Window )
RE: RE: RE: RE: The locker room is done with Jones imo  
Milton : 8:14 am : link
In comment 16378063 Manhattan said:
Quote:
You can't fool players.
Sure you can. Players get fooled all the time.
I'm old enough  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:00 am : link
to remember that a controversial offseason was when your star outside linebacker checked himself into rehab for taking too much cocaine.

This? LOL
I would like to see barkley walk.  
chitt17 : 9:30 am : link
Every game.
1 yard loss
2 yard loss
20 yard gain followed by by more yards loss.

And forget short yardage situation. He sucks at it.

But Giants really should draft a qb and let Jones walk after next year if he doesn't bounce back with an exception year.
RE: I would like to see barkley walk.  
Mbavaro : 9:38 am : link
In comment 16378511 chitt17 said:
Quote:
Every game.
1 yard loss
2 yard loss
20 yard gain followed by by more yards loss.

And forget short yardage situation. He sucks at it.

But Giants really should draft a qb and let Jones walk after next year if he doesn't bounce back with an exception year.


I think that has to do a bit more with the line….dont ya think?
RE: I'm old enough  
section125 : 9:42 am : link
In comment 16378492 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
to remember that a controversial offseason was when your star outside linebacker checked himself into rehab for taking too much cocaine.

This? LOL


Or didn't check himself in and kept on using!
RE: RE: Wow, some of you could really  
section125 : 9:43 am : link
In comment 16378470 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 16378446 section125 said:


Quote:


use a Quaalude.

Quaaludes? There ain't no more quaaludes! Quaaludes again... - ( New Window )


Hey, I have my supply!
RE: RE: I would like to see barkley walk.  
section125 : 9:44 am : link
In comment 16378515 Mbavaro said:
Quote:
In comment 16378511 chitt17 said:


Quote:


Every game.
1 yard loss
2 yard loss
20 yard gain followed by by more yards loss.

And forget short yardage situation. He sucks at it.

But Giants really should draft a qb and let Jones walk after next year if he doesn't bounce back with an exception year.



I think that has to do a bit more with the line….dont ya think?


Sssssh. Don't spoil the narrative....
RE: RE: I would like to see barkley walk.  
chitt17 : 9:45 am : link
In comment 16378515 Mbavaro said:
Quote:
In comment 16378511 chitt17 said:


Quote:


Every game.
1 yard loss
2 yard loss
20 yard gain followed by by more yards loss.

And forget short yardage situation. He sucks at it.

But Giants really should draft a qb and let Jones walk after next year if he doesn't bounce back with an exception year.



I think that has to do a bit more with the line….dont ya think?


Nope. Barkley should on dancing with the Stars.

Reminds me too much of Ron no gain Dayne
Guess you’d rather watch  
UConn4523 : 9:49 am : link
Breida, Gray and Brightwell amass 2.5 yards a carry instead.
RE: RE: RE: I would like to see barkley walk.  
Mbavaro : 9:52 am : link
In comment 16378520 chitt17 said:
Quote:
In comment 16378515 Mbavaro said:


Quote:


In comment 16378511 chitt17 said:


Quote:


Every game.
1 yard loss
2 yard loss
20 yard gain followed by by more yards loss.

And forget short yardage situation. He sucks at it.

But Giants really should draft a qb and let Jones walk after next year if he doesn't bounce back with an exception year.



I think that has to do a bit more with the line….dont ya think?



Nope. Barkley should on dancing with the Stars.

Reminds me too much of Ron no gain Dayne


Ron Dayne 😂😂
Here’s a tip
Try watching the games a bit closer to understand what you are seeing
Wow
And presto, every thread turns into the same thing as  
ThomasG : 9:54 am : link
every other thread...that you have to pay Barkley.

If only there was a traceable pattern.
I agree with Kayvon 100%!  
Fishmanjim57 : 10:43 am : link
Jones should have been allowed to enter FA, and some other team would be stuck with him as their backup QB, yet Mara stepped into Schoen's office and demanded that Jones should be re-signed at an extortionate contract. The Giants are now paying an injury-prone, backup QB who has zero accuracy in his throwing abilities, and is recovering from a serious knee injury that will take away the one talent he actually has, running.
Now the Giants are sitting with the 6th pick in front of a QB heavy draft, yet thanks to Mara, they are committed to a faulty QB with zero talent.
Saquon Barkley has been a team player for his entire career, and he is still one of the best RB's in the entire NFL. I know all of the other BBI "experts" want to bash Saquon and say that the position of RB is being phased out of the NFL, but which ever team signs SB will enhance their offence by his presence, because he's still a significant weapon in the backfield.
RE: I agree with Kayvon 100%!  
Mbavaro : 10:48 am : link
In comment 16378580 Fishmanjim57 said:
Quote:
Jones should have been allowed to enter FA, and some other team would be stuck with him as their backup QB, yet Mara stepped into Schoen's office and demanded that Jones should be re-signed at an extortionate contract. The Giants are now paying an injury-prone, backup QB who has zero accuracy in his throwing abilities, and is recovering from a serious knee injury that will take away the one talent he actually has, running.
Now the Giants are sitting with the 6th pick in front of a QB heavy draft, yet thanks to Mara, they are committed to a faulty QB with zero talent.
Saquon Barkley has been a team player for his entire career, and he is still one of the best RB's in the entire NFL. I know all of the other BBI "experts" want to bash Saquon and say that the position of RB is being phased out of the NFL, but which ever team signs SB will enhance their offence by his presence, because he's still a significant weapon in the backfield.



So you have firsthand knowledge that Mara went into Schoen’s office and made that demand?

Interesting….please share more

Zero accuracy….LOL😂😂😂

There are many valid criticisms of Jones….not being accurate is not one of them
Colorful poster, this Bavaro  
ThomasG : 11:03 am : link
.
RE: Colorful poster, this Bavaro  
Mbavaro : 11:08 am : link
In comment 16378597 ThomasG said:
Quote:
.


Thomas am I incorrect?

Nothing wrong with adding a little humor

Not meant to offend
RE: And presto, every thread turns into the same thing as  
bw in dc : 11:08 am : link
In comment 16378535 ThomasG said:
Quote:
every other thread...that you have to pay Barkley.

If only there was a traceable pattern.


Plagiarizer.


;)

Are you kidding me?  
cosmicj : 11:10 am : link
"There are many valid criticisms of Jones….not being accurate is not one of them”

Stating that Jones has zero accuracy is obviously hyperbole but saying he is below avg in accuracy for an NFL QB seems pretty obvious and clear.
RE: RE: Colorful poster, this Bavaro  
ThomasG : 11:13 am : link
In comment 16378600 Mbavaro said:
Quote:
In comment 16378597 ThomasG said:


Quote:


.



Thomas am I incorrect?

Nothing wrong with adding a little humor

Not meant to offend


Of course not. You do you.
RE: Are you kidding me?  
Mbavaro : 11:13 am : link
In comment 16378602 cosmicj said:
Quote:
"There are many valid criticisms of Jones….not being accurate is not one of them”

Stating that Jones has zero accuracy is obviously hyperbole but saying he is below avg in accuracy for an NFL QB seems pretty obvious and clear.


I wouldn’t say he below average at all

Until this past year….deep ball accuracy was pretty good….this year it was off

When his first read is there…accuracy is pretty good

Issue comes when his first read is taken away
RE: RE: RE: I would like to see barkley walk.  
DefenseWins : 11:14 am : link
In comment 16378520 chitt17 said:
Quote:


Nope. Barkley should on dancing with the Stars.

Reminds me too much of Ron no gain Dayne


^^ right here is why players and coaches believe most fans are stupid.

Owners know that for a fact because no matter what they do or how bad the team is... fans keep coming back for more
RE: RE: Are you kidding me?  
Manhattan : 11:31 am : link
In comment 16378610 Mbavaro said:
Quote:
In comment 16378602 cosmicj said:


Quote:


"There are many valid criticisms of Jones….not being accurate is not one of them”

Stating that Jones has zero accuracy is obviously hyperbole but saying he is below avg in accuracy for an NFL QB seems pretty obvious and clear.



I wouldn’t say he below average at all

Until this past year….deep ball accuracy was pretty good….this year it was off

When his first read is there…accuracy is pretty good

Issue comes when his first read is taken away


Jones' accuracy is subpar. He has terrible touch, can't throw a fade to save his life, and he always botches throws with important leverage points (wrong side/wrong placement). This is why you never see Jones throw contested catch balls, he can't do it well. If we get Odunze it will be a wasted pick if Jones is the QB. The only reason Jones has decent completion numbers is he was the very bottom of the league in Y/A, and led the league two years running in throws behind the LOS (2021/2022). There is almost no case that Jones is an accurate QB and it is one of his many problems.
RE: RE: RE: Are you kidding me?  
BlueVinnie : 11:35 am : link
In comment 16378634 Manhattan said:
Quote:
In comment 16378610 Mbavaro said:


Quote:


In comment 16378602 cosmicj said:


Quote:


"There are many valid criticisms of Jones….not being accurate is not one of them”

Stating that Jones has zero accuracy is obviously hyperbole but saying he is below avg in accuracy for an NFL QB seems pretty obvious and clear.



I wouldn’t say he below average at all

Until this past year….deep ball accuracy was pretty good….this year it was off

When his first read is there…accuracy is pretty good

Issue comes when his first read is taken away



Jones' accuracy is subpar. He has terrible touch, can't throw a fade to save his life, and he always botches throws with important leverage points (wrong side/wrong placement). This is why you never see Jones throw contested catch balls, he can't do it well. If we get Odunze it will be a wasted pick if Jones is the QB. The only reason Jones has decent completion numbers is he was the very bottom of the league in Y/A, and led the league two years running in throws behind the LOS (2021/2022). There is almost no case that Jones is an accurate QB and it is one of his many problems.

Spot on. Absolutely correct.
RE: RE: RE: Are you kidding me?  
Mbavaro : 11:36 am : link
In comment 16378634 Manhattan said:
Quote:
In comment 16378610 Mbavaro said:


Quote:


In comment 16378602 cosmicj said:


Quote:


"There are many valid criticisms of Jones….not being accurate is not one of them”

Stating that Jones has zero accuracy is obviously hyperbole but saying he is below avg in accuracy for an NFL QB seems pretty obvious and clear.



I wouldn’t say he below average at all

Until this past year….deep ball accuracy was pretty good….this year it was off

When his first read is there…accuracy is pretty good

Issue comes when his first read is taken away



Jones' accuracy is subpar. He has terrible touch, can't throw a fade to save his life, and he always botches throws with important leverage points (wrong side/wrong placement). This is why you never see Jones throw contested catch balls, he can't do it well. If we get Odunze it will be a wasted pick if Jones is the QB. The only reason Jones has decent completion numbers is he was the very bottom of the league in Y/A, and led the league two years running in throws behind the LOS (2021/2022). There is almost no case that Jones is an accurate QB and it is one of his many problems.


Yea ok
Maybe you can tell all of us how Barkley got shafted again or that you think of
John Mara when watching the games
RE: RE: RE: RE: I would like to see barkley walk.  
Gatorade Dunk : 11:37 am : link
In comment 16378612 DefenseWins said:
Quote:
In comment 16378520 chitt17 said:


Quote:




Nope. Barkley should on dancing with the Stars.

Reminds me too much of Ron no gain Dayne



^^ right here is why players and coaches believe most fans are stupid.

Owners know that for a fact because no matter what they do or how bad the team is... fans keep coming back for more

They sure do! 🙄

RE: RE: .  
Go Terps : 11:40 am : link
In comment 16378456 cosmicj said:
Quote:
In comment 16378107 Go Terps said:


Quote:


A locker room with good leadership probably doesn't have this come out at all.



What if Thibs IS a locker room leader? He has a big personality and is probably the most famous guy on the defense.


Then the Giants are in trouble. Daniel Jones sucks and shouldn't even be on the roster, but what's the benefit of a team leader knocking the QB's contract?

And there's a second factor: Thibodeaux is wrong. Barkley shouldn't have been paid. He shouldn't be on the roster either; he isn't even worth the franchise tag he got.

God damn this Giants team has been unlikable dogshit for a long time now.
RE: RE: RE: RE: I would like to see barkley walk.  
PatersonPlank : 11:41 am : link
In comment 16378612 DefenseWins said:
Quote:
In comment 16378520 chitt17 said:


Quote:




Nope. Barkley should on dancing with the Stars.

Reminds me too much of Ron no gain Dayne



^^ right here is why players and coaches believe most fans are stupid.

Owners know that for a fact because no matter what they do or how bad the team is... fans keep coming back for more


This "Barkley runs soft" mantra is crap, he does not and all the players know it. He routinely runs over people. What is he supposed to do when their is no hole because our OL screws up, run into the butt of his OL, or maybe the gut of the DL Player? Like anyone else he tries to find a place to go. Somehow this is dancing to uninformed people. When the play calls for getting a few yards, like a 3rd and 2, he always puts his head down and pushes the pile. Its like someone said something in 2019, and people just keep regurgitating this crap. Guess what, when Derrick Henry has no blocking he got 12 yards a few games this season. He is the poster guy for tough yards. Its about the OL.
RE: Are you kidding me?  
bw in dc : 11:48 am : link
In comment 16378602 cosmicj said:
Quote:
"There are many valid criticisms of Jones….not being accurate is not one of them”

Stating that Jones has zero accuracy is obviously hyperbole but saying he is below avg in accuracy for an NFL QB seems pretty obvious and clear.


Jones has consistently been near the bottom 25% of the league in YPA, which has inflated his accuracy%.



Who cares  
lax counsel : 12:21 pm : link
It's pick your poison with these two. Neither should have been paid, and neither should still be with this organization. Both are relics of a miserably failed front office who had no idea how to identify talent.

Once both are gone, the better it will be.
RE: RE: Are you kidding me?  
rsjem1979 : 12:24 pm : link
In comment 16378610 Mbavaro said:
Quote:

I wouldn’t say he below average at all

Until this past year….deep ball accuracy was pretty good….this year it was off

When his first read is there…accuracy is pretty good

Issue comes when his first read is taken away


If you're only accurate when everything goes according to script, you're not accurate.

I would add that you can be inaccurate and still complete passes in that scenario, but you won't get much YAC.

RE: RE: RE: .  
cosmicj : 12:42 pm : link
In comment 16378642 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16378456 cosmicj said:


Quote:


In comment 16378107 Go Terps said:


Quote:


A locker room with good leadership probably doesn't have this come out at all.



What if Thibs IS a locker room leader? He has a big personality and is probably the most famous guy on the defense.



Then the Giants are in trouble. Daniel Jones sucks and shouldn't even be on the roster, but what's the benefit of a team leader knocking the QB's contract?

And there's a second factor: Thibodeaux is wrong. Barkley shouldn't have been paid. He shouldn't be on the roster either; he isn't even worth the franchise tag he got.


I agree that in the vast majority of cases players shouldn’t comment on their teammates contracts.

But I reacted to Thibs comments positively because of my Maranoia, that the ownership was so deluded about Jones that they need to hear him criticized by someone with credibility. The truth hurts sometimes.
If KT is saying this  
Manhattan : 12:51 pm : link
what isn't being said? That's what you need to ask yourself. I think there is enough smoke to suspect the locker room isn't behind Jones and Mara influenced the signing. Is there evidence of these two things beyond a shadow of a doubt - no. Is there evidence beyond a reasonable doubt - for some it might be close. But this stinks. we might have a clueless owner, an unhappy locker room, and an inept QB. Joe Schoen has his work cut out for him if he is to prove he is anything but an empty suit.
RE: Who cares  
GiantGrit : 12:52 pm : link
In comment 16378709 lax counsel said:
Quote:
It's pick your poison with these two. Neither should have been paid, and neither should still be with this organization. Both are relics of a miserably failed front office who had no idea how to identify talent.

Once both are gone, the better it will be.


Mic drop!
RE: RE: The locker room is done with Jones imo  
kickoff : 1:30 pm : link
In comment 16377980 Tom in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 16377951 Sean said:


Quote:


You could feel the tide turning towards Tyrod Taylor after the WSH game. I think Schoen knows he needs to bring in a legit QB.



You might want to see his full quote....it looks like you may have jumped the gun with your conclusion:

“I believe in Daniel Jones. What I'm mad about is that Saquon – because if you look at the game, the tape, Saquon was responsible for at least 30 percent of our explosive plays, talking about the year [2022] we won the playoff game. Ryan Dunleavy Twitter - ( New Window )


I wonder who was responsible for the other 70% of the explosive plays.
I can hear the violin in Thibs background noise  
Rich_Houston_1971 : 1:32 pm : link
Like 11 mil for one season is an affront to someone's ego. The Giants did offer SB a contract and he turned it down. The Golladay dead cap money played a role in all of this and if SB didn't have a cow..he would have been paid this offseason. I don't think SB will be on the team this year with all that has transpired.
I don't post much anymore  
CasualFan : 1:43 pm : link
But KT should stfu. That was wildly immature and places unneeded attention to this. He's entitled to his opinion but tell SB and leave it at that. I'm starting to wonder about this young man. He loves media attention.

Whether you think he is right or not is not important. He should know that you don't feed the media inflammatory stuff. He has some growing up to do.
TK  
kickoff : 2:03 pm : link
It's amazing, I remember many on this board criticizing SB for not accepting a good offer, and how running backs value was in the dumps. Now, because KT, a player who should be concerned with improving his play, makes a comment, that appears to be a knock-on DJ, all of a sudden, the DJHC (Daniel Jones Hate Club) people, have suddenly become SB fans because they see this as an opportunity to continue their assault on DJ.
