Thibodeaux says Barkley should have been paid before Jones

Lombardi got pounded for his "Disease of Me" comments, but it's unfolded exactly how he said it would. A mediocre team goes 9-7-1 and wins a playoff game and everyone wants to get paid. And the players know. You can't lie to the players.
Notice how many players have commented on Jones' contract?
When the Giants drafted Thibodeaux they all told me he was the kind of guy that would talk a lot and probably had an eye on his post-football career.
I hated the pick at the time, though I can't deny he's had times where he's been a very effective pass rusher. I'm just saying, if trading up for Daniels were a possibility...
This feels like the first thing he’s really said in the media that’s mucking up the works but I agree with you, I’d trade him if it meant getting a chance at one of the top QBs and I think Thibs will only get better under better coaching
Yup. I don’t even really have a problem with Kayvon saying it either. A lot of players there will feel the same especially after how this year went down. Who gives a shit if what is obvious is public?
RE: I bet he doesn't think middle linebackers should get paid
Goody gets what Goody wants and what he has is a league that has hit rock bottom as far as quality goes.
His greatest concern is that the cattle fill the stadiums and the suite he is in doesn't run out of melted butter.
That just sounds stupid. Really, that is stupid. The Giants have nobody to blame but themselves. Thibs is a good player with an ego of a great player and a guy who thinks he "trends" greater off the field.
Barkley and his production is extremely overrated and over played. Its a tired comment. Thibs should remember you don't talk about other peoples money..
Yep. Stop chasing this failed experiment. It's not working. The record proves it.
I guarantee he's upset with KT. Possibly to the point of trading.
Could be a blessing in disguise for the upcoming draft perhaps.
I'm sure it will great for the cohesiveness of this franchise if Mara pressures Schoen to trade the very first draft pick he made for his regime. Schoen gets super defensive about Evan Neal for god's sake.
You could feel the tide turning towards Tyrod Taylor after the WSH game. I think Schoen knows he needs to bring in a legit QB.
You might want to see his full quote....it looks like you may have jumped the gun with your conclusion:
“I believe in Daniel Jones. What I'm mad about is that Saquon – because if you look at the game, the tape, Saquon was responsible for at least 30 percent of our explosive plays, talking about the year [2022] we won the playoff game. Ryan Dunleavy Twitter - ( New Window )
No they shouldn’t have, but Saqoun also didn’t have to just take it.
Regardless of how you feel about Thibs talking out loud
about a topic that he probably should have stayed quiet about, you can take it to the bank that if he is saying something like this in public, then a lot of players on the team must have felt the same way.
And that doesn't exactly make for an ideal locker room which surely doesn't help the team win football games!
nothing wrong with saying you believe in the guy but not enough to think he's better than the other guy.
You’re so full of it
You have literally no idea what the locker room feels and neither do I
but I just think its funny that Mara has always been so worried about a coach losing the fans and the team yet here we are in a situation where its actually his quarterback who has seemed to have "lost everyone".
Maybe if you bothered to read the entire quote it isn’t as bad as it seems
And again….speculation is not fact Producer….you have no idea….none of us do
“The dude did not want to throw the ball,” one 49ers defender told Silver, shaking his head. “Early on, you could tell it wasn’t gonna happen. Everything was a checkdown. At that point, we knew what time it was.”
Jones struggled early on in his NFL career and was susceptible to turnovers. The 49ers' defense was hungry for takeaways and came away with just one, a fourth-quarter interception tipped into the hands of safety Talanoa Hufanga.
“Hell yeah, we were trying to get that b---h,” linebacker Dre Greenlaw told Silver — referring to the football. “A lot of people who make all that money don’t even deserve it. I think they took a chance [when they paid him]. I mean, he’s not bad. And if you ain’t got nothing better …”
So players around the league trash Jones. And then KT says Barkley deserved to be paid first, not Jones, and you don't think there's a chance players in Giants locker room doesn't deserve the bag? Okay..
Yes he’s young. Learning experience maybe but he has a lot to prove moving forward. Either way there’s no point to call out who should have gotten paid.
Stick up for SB and state your opinion but why bring up Jones contract.
But there isn't a doubt in my mind that the entire locker room felt this way the entire year. A massive pair of contract blunders by a galactically tone deaf Joe Schoen. He needs to pivot quickly to have any credibility going forward.
Doubtful the entire team feels the same. Shown did the right thing at the time.
But he left a sizable contract on the table last year. Comparable to the Jones contract in the sense that it's a notch below the top contracts at the position but still 25-30% over the tag. Can't act like the team insulted him or made some huge mistake.
Barkley plays a part here.
RE: RE: He leaves out that the Giants offered Barkley a very good deal,
use a Quaalude. Getting worked up over a youngish player supporting a well respected vet player. In case you missed it, while Daniel Jones is the leader of the team, his right hand man and team vocal leader is Saquon Barkley. You cannot dismiss the lockerroom dynamic.
Barkley is about to be shown the door and it does not sit well with the players. (even if it is the correct thing to do)
And before you get to uppity, I want Jones replaced and Barkley to either stay on the "cheap" or be let go to test FA.
A locker room with good leadership probably doesn't have this come out at all.
Agree. Leadership has been a major problem with this team. It started with the 10 captain bullshit.
The season is over. The players have gone home and some are gone forever.
Do they have a virtual lockerrom so they can talk things over in the offseason? Or maybe - this is the lockerroom feeling? Just because it doesn't align with our sentiment doesn't make it derisive. Players are allowed to support each other and do not need our approval.
Jones should have been allowed to enter FA, and some other team would be stuck with him as their backup QB, yet Mara stepped into Schoen's office and demanded that Jones should be re-signed at an extortionate contract. The Giants are now paying an injury-prone, backup QB who has zero accuracy in his throwing abilities, and is recovering from a serious knee injury that will take away the one talent he actually has, running.
Now the Giants are sitting with the 6th pick in front of a QB heavy draft, yet thanks to Mara, they are committed to a faulty QB with zero talent.
Saquon Barkley has been a team player for his entire career, and he is still one of the best RB's in the entire NFL. I know all of the other BBI "experts" want to bash Saquon and say that the position of RB is being phased out of the NFL, but which ever team signs SB will enhance their offence by his presence, because he's still a significant weapon in the backfield.
"There are many valid criticisms of Jones….not being accurate is not one of them”
Stating that Jones has zero accuracy is obviously hyperbole but saying he is below avg in accuracy for an NFL QB seems pretty obvious and clear.
I wouldn’t say he below average at all
Until this past year….deep ball accuracy was pretty good….this year it was off
When his first read is there…accuracy is pretty good
Issue comes when his first read is taken away
Jones' accuracy is subpar. He has terrible touch, can't throw a fade to save his life, and he always botches throws with important leverage points (wrong side/wrong placement). This is why you never see Jones throw contested catch balls, he can't do it well. If we get Odunze it will be a wasted pick if Jones is the QB. The only reason Jones has decent completion numbers is he was the very bottom of the league in Y/A, and led the league two years running in throws behind the LOS (2021/2022). There is almost no case that Jones is an accurate QB and it is one of his many problems.
"There are many valid criticisms of Jones….not being accurate is not one of them”
Stating that Jones has zero accuracy is obviously hyperbole but saying he is below avg in accuracy for an NFL QB seems pretty obvious and clear.
"There are many valid criticisms of Jones….not being accurate is not one of them”
Stating that Jones has zero accuracy is obviously hyperbole but saying he is below avg in accuracy for an NFL QB seems pretty obvious and clear.
^^ right here is why players and coaches believe most fans are stupid.
Owners know that for a fact because no matter what they do or how bad the team is... fans keep coming back for more
This "Barkley runs soft" mantra is crap, he does not and all the players know it. He routinely runs over people. What is he supposed to do when their is no hole because our OL screws up, run into the butt of his OL, or maybe the gut of the DL Player? Like anyone else he tries to find a place to go. Somehow this is dancing to uninformed people. When the play calls for getting a few yards, like a 3rd and 2, he always puts his head down and pushes the pile. Its like someone said something in 2019, and people just keep regurgitating this crap. Guess what, when Derrick Henry has no blocking he got 12 yards a few games this season. He is the poster guy for tough yards. Its about the OL.
It's pick your poison with these two. Neither should have been paid, and neither should still be with this organization. Both are relics of a miserably failed front office who had no idea how to identify talent.
A locker room with good leadership probably doesn't have this come out at all.
What if Thibs IS a locker room leader? He has a big personality and is probably the most famous guy on the defense.
Then the Giants are in trouble. Daniel Jones sucks and shouldn't even be on the roster, but what's the benefit of a team leader knocking the QB's contract?
And there's a second factor: Thibodeaux is wrong. Barkley shouldn't have been paid. He shouldn't be on the roster either; he isn't even worth the franchise tag he got.
I agree that in the vast majority of cases players shouldn’t comment on their teammates contracts.
But I reacted to Thibs comments positively because of my Maranoia, that the ownership was so deluded about Jones that they need to hear him criticized by someone with credibility. The truth hurts sometimes.
what isn't being said? That's what you need to ask yourself. I think there is enough smoke to suspect the locker room isn't behind Jones and Mara influenced the signing. Is there evidence of these two things beyond a shadow of a doubt - no. Is there evidence beyond a reasonable doubt - for some it might be close. But this stinks. we might have a clueless owner, an unhappy locker room, and an inept QB. Joe Schoen has his work cut out for him if he is to prove he is anything but an empty suit.
It's pick your poison with these two. Neither should have been paid, and neither should still be with this organization. Both are relics of a miserably failed front office who had no idea how to identify talent.
I wonder who was responsible for the other 70% of the explosive plays.
Like 11 mil for one season is an affront to someone's ego. The Giants did offer SB a contract and he turned it down. The Golladay dead cap money played a role in all of this and if SB didn't have a cow..he would have been paid this offseason. I don't think SB will be on the team this year with all that has transpired.
But KT should stfu. That was wildly immature and places unneeded attention to this. He's entitled to his opinion but tell SB and leave it at that. I'm starting to wonder about this young man. He loves media attention.
Whether you think he is right or not is not important. He should know that you don't feed the media inflammatory stuff. He has some growing up to do.
It's amazing, I remember many on this board criticizing SB for not accepting a good offer, and how running backs value was in the dumps. Now, because KT, a player who should be concerned with improving his play, makes a comment, that appears to be a knock-on DJ, all of a sudden, the DJHC (Daniel Jones Hate Club) people, have suddenly become SB fans because they see this as an opportunity to continue their assault on DJ.
Why would you think that was a good idea, especially when the other guy is your QB and will certainly be here next year?
Don't turn into an idiot Thibs. You're not exactly lighting it up for an early draft pick either.
KT is an idiot too.
I hated the pick at the time, though I can't deny he's had times where he's been a very effective pass rusher. I'm just saying, if trading up for Daniels were a possibility...
Schoen and Daboll may have kissed on all the good will they had built up in year one by the way they approached the Saquon and Jones free agency last offseason.
Saquon and his agents turned it down....they gambled and lost.
KT is a 2nd year player that really shouldn't be commenting on veteran players' contracts. Something Tiki Barber learned the hard way from Michael Strahan years ago.
Meaningless Games.
Meaningless results.
Goody gets what Goody wants and what he has is a league that has hit rock bottom as far as quality goes.
His greatest concern is that the cattle fill the stadiums and the suite he is in doesn't run out of melted butter.
That's just what I thought. Oh boy... incoming.
I am a fan of both players and very disappointed it didn't work out, but yeah, I agree.
So much continued drama at all levels of the organization over a duo that hasn't even put up a double-digit win season.
This too will pass.
Nice work Thibodeaux.
Quote:
.
Eloquent. Man, this cuts right to it. Glad you posted this. I really like KT, but it would sit differently when Dex says something like this. At least my old ass knows Dex isn't a glorified child.
Link - ( New Window )
What did you hear in every game from the announcers? The other team was worried about containing/stopping Barkley.
Nobody every lost any sleep trying to figure out how to slow down Daniel Jones.
That just sounds stupid. Really, that is stupid. The Giants have nobody to blame but themselves. Thibs is a good player with an ego of a great player and a guy who thinks he "trends" greater off the field.
Barkley and his production is extremely overrated and over played. Its a tired comment. Thibs should remember you don't talk about other peoples money..
Yep. Stop chasing this failed experiment. It's not working. The record proves it.
I guarantee he's upset with KT. Possibly to the point of trading.
Could be a blessing in disguise for the upcoming draft perhaps.
Barkley WAS offered a contract, a collective deal that would have paid him extremely well. Last one was worth $22M guaranteed, if I recall and Saquon turned it down.
Thibodeaux is a young guy who needs to keep it private. Whether he believes what he says or not.
Just stop
You have no idea how the locker rooms feels and neither do I or anybody else
I guarantee he's upset with KT. Possibly to the point of trading.
Could be a blessing in disguise for the upcoming draft perhaps.
Trading the better player for saying something publicly, because of an organizational mistake and failure is exactly why the Giants are in the spot they are.
Feelings over results.
I guarantee he's upset with KT. Possibly to the point of trading.
Could be a blessing in disguise for the upcoming draft perhaps.
Thibs and #6 pick to CHI.
Is that enough, or do we need to add a 2nd rounder?
I guarantee he's upset with KT. Possibly to the point of trading.
Could be a blessing in disguise for the upcoming draft perhaps.
I'm sure it will great for the cohesiveness of this franchise if Mara pressures Schoen to trade the very first draft pick he made for his regime. Schoen gets super defensive about Evan Neal for god's sake.
Quote:
to John Mara.
I guarantee he's upset with KT. Possibly to the point of trading.
Could be a blessing in disguise for the upcoming draft perhaps.
Thibs and #6 pick to CHI.
Is that enough, or do we need to add a 2nd rounder?
More. Thibs, #6 and a 2025 first. And I'd do it.
I guarantee he's upset with KT. Possibly to the point of trading.
Could be a blessing in disguise for the upcoming draft perhaps.
I think you are overreacting to this a bit
I’ll agree that KT should not have done this….stupid move on his part
At the same point and time….trading him over this?….seriously doubt that
Quote:
to John Mara.
I guarantee he's upset with KT. Possibly to the point of trading.
Could be a blessing in disguise for the upcoming draft perhaps.
I think you are overreacting to this a bit
I’ll agree that KT should not have done this….stupid move on his part
At the same point and time….trading him over this?….seriously doubt that
Seriously just stop no chance trading kt over this.
Meaningless Games.
Meaningless results.
Goody gets what Goody wants and what he has is a league that has hit rock bottom as far as quality goes.
His greatest concern is that the cattle fill the stadiums and the suite he is in doesn't run out of melted butter.
Wild that you've made it to the afternoon without getting banned.
Quote:
to John Mara.
I guarantee he's upset with KT. Possibly to the point of trading.
Could be a blessing in disguise for the upcoming draft perhaps.
I think you are overreacting to this a bit
I’ll agree that KT should not have done this….stupid move on his part
At the same point and time….trading him over this?…eriously doubt that
So you wouldn't trade KT (and picks) to move up to the number 1 spot in the draft?
It's noise. The Giants need to do one thing and one thing only: Win. Nothing else will matter, including this shit.
Quote:
Quote:
In comment 16377950 SirLoinOfBeef said:
Quote:
to John Mara.
I guarantee he's upset with KT. Possibly to the point of trading.
Could be a blessing in disguise for the upcoming draft perhaps.
Thibs and #6 pick to CHI.
Is that enough, or do we need to add a 2nd rounder?
More. Thibs, #6 and a 2025 first. And I'd do it.
Definitely.
Quote:
to John Mara.
I guarantee he's upset with KT. Possibly to the point of trading.
Could be a blessing in disguise for the upcoming draft perhaps.
Trading the better player for saying something publicly, because of an organizational mistake and failure is exactly why the Giants are in the spot they are.
Feelings over results.
For a shot at the QB they want? Talking about trading up to 1 in the draft.
Quote:
In comment 16377937 Blue Dream said:
Quote:
Quote:
In comment 16377950 SirLoinOfBeef said:
Quote:
to John Mara.
I guarantee he's upset with KT. Possibly to the point of trading.
Could be a blessing in disguise for the upcoming draft perhaps.
I think you are overreacting to this a bit
I’ll agree that KT should not have done this….stupid move on his part
At the same point and time….trading him over this?…eriously doubt that
So you wouldn't trade KT (and picks) to move up to the number 1 spot in the draft?
Huh?
One literally has nothing to do with the other
You claimed that Mara could be so upset by this that he could trade him
That has literally nothing to do with including him in a package for the #1 pick
Total subject change
As aside note…let’s remember that Accorsi would not include Osi in the trade for Eli
Couple that with the product the NFL is putting out and it may make sense to look into other entertainment during the fall
Agreed. This shouldn’t have said this but, now that he did, it’s a good thing.
Which would be better? Saquon’s $30mm contract and tag for Jones or Jones for $160mm and a tag for Saquon.
KT is right.
+1. Keep it coming, Sean.
Quote:
In comment 16377962 Mbavaro said:
Quote:
In comment 16377950 SirLoinOfBeef said:
Quote:
to John Mara.
I guarantee he's upset with KT. Possibly to the point of trading.
Could be a blessing in disguise for the upcoming draft perhaps.
I think you are overreacting to this a bit
I’ll agree that KT should not have done this….stupid move on his part
At the same point and time….trading him over this?…eriously doubt that
So you wouldn't trade KT (and picks) to move up to the number 1 spot in the draft?
Huh?
One literally has nothing to do with the other
You claimed that Mara could be so upset by this that he could trade him
That has literally nothing to do with including him in a package for the #1 pick
Total subject change
As aside note…let’s remember that Accorsi would not include Osi in the trade for Eli
Fair enough. What I meant to say was this could initiate a discussion between Schoen for a trade up to the No.1 spot.
Not just moving him for a bag of donuts and a hot pretzel.
Quote:
In comment 16377942 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
about a topic that he probably should have stayed quiet about, you can take it to the bank that if he is saying something like this in public, then a lot of players on the team must have felt the same way.
And that doesn't exactly make for an ideal locker room which surely doesn't help the team win football games!
1) He is right.
&
2) He is an idiot saying this publicly.
Let’s see how KT does with a new DC also. We’ll find out soon if he’s worth paying too.
Quote:
Jones wasn't the locker room's guy, he was management's guy. The league doesn't respect Jones. Player comments make that clear. Isn't the Giants locker room part of the league? Let's get real. Mara and Schoen put this team in quite a position.
Quote:
Quote:
In comment 16377951 Sean said:
Quote:
Quote:
In comment 16378049 Manhattan said:
Quote:
In comment 16377951 Sean said:
Quote:
Quote:
In comment 16378049 Manhattan said:
Quote:
In comment 16377951 Sean said:
Quote:
That's interesting...
Quote:
In comment 16378054 Mbavaro said:
Quote:
In comment 16378049 Manhattan said:
Quote:
In comment 16377951 Sean said:
Quote:
“The dude did not want to throw the ball,” one 49ers defender told Silver, shaking his head. “Early on, you could tell it wasn’t gonna happen. Everything was a checkdown. At that point, we knew what time it was.”
Jones struggled early on in his NFL career and was susceptible to turnovers. The 49ers' defense was hungry for takeaways and came away with just one, a fourth-quarter interception tipped into the hands of safety Talanoa Hufanga.
“Hell yeah, we were trying to get that b---h,” linebacker Dre Greenlaw told Silver — referring to the football. “A lot of people who make all that money don’t even deserve it. I think they took a chance [when they paid him]. I mean, he’s not bad. And if you ain’t got nothing better …”
[urlhttps://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/nfl/san-francisco-49ers/daniel-jones-contract-blasted-49ers-defenders/1657309/[/url
Quote:
And again….speculation is not fact Producer….you have no idea….none of us do
That's interesting...
Whst does that mean?
Quote:
In comment 16378063 Manhattan said:
Quote:
In comment 16378054 Mbavaro said:
Quote:
In comment 16378049 Manhattan said:
Quote:
In comment 16377951 Sean said:
Quote:
“The dude did not want to throw the ball,” one 49ers defender told Silver, shaking his head. “Early on, you could tell it wasn’t gonna happen. Everything was a checkdown. At that point, we knew what time it was.”
Jones struggled early on in his NFL career and was susceptible to turnovers. The 49ers' defense was hungry for takeaways and came away with just one, a fourth-quarter interception tipped into the hands of safety Talanoa Hufanga.
“Hell yeah, we were trying to get that b---h,” linebacker Dre Greenlaw told Silver — referring to the football. “A lot of people who make all that money don’t even deserve it. I think they took a chance [when they paid him]. I mean, he’s not bad. And if you ain’t got nothing better …”
[urlhttps://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/nfl/san-francisco-49ers/daniel-jones-contract-blasted-49ers-defenders/1657309/[/url
SF trash talk Jones - ( New Window )
So players around the league trash Jones. And then KT says Barkley deserved to be paid first, not Jones, and you don't think there's a chance players in Giants locker room doesn't deserve the bag? Okay..
Stick up for SB and state your opinion but why bring up Jones contract.
@KimJonesSports
The locker room always knows…🏈
LOL
Quote:
In comment 16378077 Manhattan said:
So players around the league trash Jones. And then KT says Barkley deserved to be paid first, not Jones, and you don't think there's a chance players in Giants locker room doesn't deserve the bag? Okay..
Read the entire quote
And again…for the 3rd time….nobody has any idea how the locker room feels
Tell me again how Barkley got shafted when he was offered an extension before Jones….that is a fact
Assumed narratives are just that
I hated the pick at the time, though I can't deny he's had times where he's been a very effective pass rusher. I'm just saying, if trading up for Daniels were a possibility...
I would trade Thibideaux in 1 nanosecond if it meant we can secure Jayden Daniels.
+100
Now this gets evidenced by a player in the locker room, and it's "you can't know what the locker room is thinking".
Weird.
Quote:
X infinity
I corrected your math.
A locker room without good leadership would have quit down the stretch of the season.
But you do you
Quote:
No they just quit after they had a field goal blocked on there first possession of the season.
KT needs to focus on getting better.
Quote:
In comment 16378107 Go Terps said:
Quote:
No they just quit after they had a field goal blocked on there first possession of the season.
Nice spin
Playing terribly isn’t quitting
After starting 2-8…..going 4-3 and playing hard doesn’t happen without leadership
But I’m sure you will spin it to something else
The sooner Jones is an ex Giant, the better. Its over.
Agreed.
Doubtful the entire team feels the same. Shown did the right thing at the time.
But according to some here
Barkley got shafted
Quote:
Barkley turned it down, gambled on himself, and lost and took a gigantic L this season.
Yep, those people are morons.
This is true.
Jones should no longer be our quarterback but Barkley is no victim.
Quote:
In comment 16377943 SoZKillA said:
Quote:
X infinity
I corrected your math.
Can't argue with that.
Couple that with the product the NFL is putting out and it may make sense to look into other entertainment during the fall
So you have one stupid player talking out of school and therefore we have "rot" on the team?
I agree with you 100% though on the NFL and the shit it has turned into. This is not the game of football that I grew up loving and playing.
Barkley plays a part here.
Quote:
No, their own poor opinions were found to be flawed. So what these posters do is turn it around and say the player got shafted to insulate themselves from taking a bad position.
The worse part about it is, you would think the Giants would have learned something, anything from drafting Toney and Baker. Nope….
The worse part about it is, you would think the Giants would have learned something, anything from drafting Toney and Baker. Nope….
Outside of saying something dumb today
Exactly what has he done to justify calling him a clown?
1) He is right.
&
2) He is an idiot saying this publicly.
+1
Saquon and his agents turned it down....they gambled and lost.
KT is a 2nd year player that really shouldn't be commenting on veteran players' contracts. Something Tiki Barber learned the hard way from Michael Strahan years ago.
Exactly this.
Quote:
We don’t know the terms of the deal so it’s hard to judge but things would’ve turned out way better for everyone (well, almost everyone) if SB signed the deal allowing us to tag DJ.
We do know.
Barkley is about to be shown the door and it does not sit well with the players. (even if it is the correct thing to do)
And before you get to uppity, I want Jones replaced and Barkley to either stay on the "cheap" or be let go to test FA.
Agree. Leadership has been a major problem with this team. It started with the 10 captain bullshit.
What if Thibs IS a locker room leader? He has a big personality and is probably the most famous guy on the defense.
Quote:
The season is over. The players have gone home and some are gone forever.
Do they have a virtual lockerrom so they can talk things over in the offseason? Or maybe - this is the lockerroom feeling? Just because it doesn't align with our sentiment doesn't make it derisive. Players are allowed to support each other and do not need our approval.
Quaaludes again... - ( New Window )
This? LOL
1 yard loss
2 yard loss
20 yard gain followed by by more yards loss.
And forget short yardage situation. He sucks at it.
But Giants really should draft a qb and let Jones walk after next year if he doesn't bounce back with an exception year.
1 yard loss
2 yard loss
20 yard gain followed by by more yards loss.
And forget short yardage situation. He sucks at it.
But Giants really should draft a qb and let Jones walk after next year if he doesn't bounce back with an exception year.
I think that has to do a bit more with the line….dont ya think?
This? LOL
Or didn't check himself in and kept on using!
Quote:
use a Quaalude.
Quaaludes? There ain't no more quaaludes! Quaaludes again... - ( New Window )
Hey, I have my supply!
Quote:
Every game.
I think that has to do a bit more with the line….dont ya think?
Sssssh. Don't spoil the narrative....
Quote:
I think that has to do a bit more with the line….dont ya think?
Nope. Barkley should on dancing with the Stars.
Reminds me too much of Ron no gain Dayne
Quote:
In comment 16378511 chitt17 said:
Quote:
I think that has to do a bit more with the line….dont ya think?
Nope. Barkley should on dancing with the Stars.
Reminds me too much of Ron no gain Dayne
Ron Dayne 😂😂
Here’s a tip
Try watching the games a bit closer to understand what you are seeing
Wow
If only there was a traceable pattern.
Now the Giants are sitting with the 6th pick in front of a QB heavy draft, yet thanks to Mara, they are committed to a faulty QB with zero talent.
So you have firsthand knowledge that Mara went into Schoen’s office and made that demand?
Interesting….please share more
Zero accuracy….LOL😂😂😂
There are many valid criticisms of Jones….not being accurate is not one of them
Thomas am I incorrect?
Nothing wrong with adding a little humor
Not meant to offend
If only there was a traceable pattern.
Plagiarizer.
;)
Stating that Jones has zero accuracy is obviously hyperbole but saying he is below avg in accuracy for an NFL QB seems pretty obvious and clear.
Quote:
.
Thomas am I incorrect?
Nothing wrong with adding a little humor
Not meant to offend
Of course not. You do you.
Nope. Barkley should on dancing with the Stars.
Reminds me too much of Ron no gain Dayne
^^ right here is why players and coaches believe most fans are stupid.
Owners know that for a fact because no matter what they do or how bad the team is... fans keep coming back for more
Quote:
Quote:
In comment 16378602 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Spot on. Absolutely correct.
Quote:
In comment 16378602 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Yea ok
Maybe you can tell all of us how Barkley got shafted again or that you think of
John Mara when watching the games
Quote:
^^ right here is why players and coaches believe most fans are stupid.
Owners know that for a fact because no matter what they do or how bad the team is... fans keep coming back for more
They sure do! 🙄
Quote:
Then the Giants are in trouble. Daniel Jones sucks and shouldn't even be on the roster, but what's the benefit of a team leader knocking the QB's contract?
And there's a second factor: Thibodeaux is wrong. Barkley shouldn't have been paid. He shouldn't be on the roster either; he isn't even worth the franchise tag he got.
God damn this Giants team has been unlikable dogshit for a long time now.
Quote:
^^ right here is why players and coaches believe most fans are stupid.
Owners know that for a fact because no matter what they do or how bad the team is... fans keep coming back for more
This "Barkley runs soft" mantra is crap, he does not and all the players know it. He routinely runs over people. What is he supposed to do when their is no hole because our OL screws up, run into the butt of his OL, or maybe the gut of the DL Player? Like anyone else he tries to find a place to go. Somehow this is dancing to uninformed people. When the play calls for getting a few yards, like a 3rd and 2, he always puts his head down and pushes the pile. Its like someone said something in 2019, and people just keep regurgitating this crap. Guess what, when Derrick Henry has no blocking he got 12 yards a few games this season. He is the poster guy for tough yards. Its about the OL.
Stating that Jones has zero accuracy is obviously hyperbole but saying he is below avg in accuracy for an NFL QB seems pretty obvious and clear.
Jones has consistently been near the bottom 25% of the league in YPA, which has inflated his accuracy%.
Once both are gone, the better it will be.
I wouldn’t say he below average at all
Until this past year….deep ball accuracy was pretty good….this year it was off
When his first read is there…accuracy is pretty good
Issue comes when his first read is taken away
If you're only accurate when everything goes according to script, you're not accurate.
I would add that you can be inaccurate and still complete passes in that scenario, but you won't get much YAC.
Quote:
In comment 16378107 Go Terps said:
Quote:
A locker room with good leadership probably doesn't have this come out at all.
What if Thibs IS a locker room leader? He has a big personality and is probably the most famous guy on the defense.
Then the Giants are in trouble. Daniel Jones sucks and shouldn't even be on the roster, but what's the benefit of a team leader knocking the QB's contract?
And there's a second factor: Thibodeaux is wrong. Barkley shouldn't have been paid. He shouldn't be on the roster either; he isn't even worth the franchise tag he got.
I agree that in the vast majority of cases players shouldn’t comment on their teammates contracts.
But I reacted to Thibs comments positively because of my Maranoia, that the ownership was so deluded about Jones that they need to hear him criticized by someone with credibility. The truth hurts sometimes.
Once both are gone, the better it will be.
Mic drop!
Quote:
I wonder who was responsible for the other 70% of the explosive plays.
Whether you think he is right or not is not important. He should know that you don't feed the media inflammatory stuff. He has some growing up to do.