Bring Bill home?

I'm sure I'm gonna get killed for this, but fuck it. I'm bored and figure it'll make for a nice discussion. With Raheem Morris getting the HC job in Atlanta it sure seems like Belichick won't be getting a HC job this cycle.
Should the Giants try to bring him back home in some capacity? He loves the Giants and seems to have a good relationship with Daboll.
I can't imagine he'd be interested in taking a DC job, but I also can't imagine Belichick being out of football for a year. Do you try to bring him in as a DC/Assistant HC?
This organization has been a complete shit show for 10+ years now. I'm sure having someone like Belichick in the organization would help fix that.
Why wouldn't he want to sit out and wait for a better opportunity?
It also does nothing for the Giants to hire a defensive coordinator for 1 year.
Why wouldn't he want to sit out and wait for a better opportunity?
It also does nothing for the Giants to hire a defensive coordinator for 1 year.
He is not going to be a defensive coordinator but I can definitely see him being hired as a consultant. He still wants to be involved in football obviously and that is probably the most logical fit other than TV or sitting at home for the year and being out of football. All three are a possibility and sitting at home is probably the most likely one, but I do think he would consider consulting.
Why wouldn't he want to sit out and wait for a better opportunity?
It also does nothing for the Giants to hire a defensive coordinator for 1 year.
Sitting out a year and being away from football does even less for the wins record goal.
I'm not really sure how hiring Bill is different than any other coordinator? If they're good at their job it helps the team and they most likely get a HC job.
But this is something you only believe happens when you actually see it.
Maybe on the 40 Mara grand kids is a spirit medium who can channel Vince Lombardi and Tom Landry?
Quote:
if it's true he wants the wins record.
Why wouldn't he want to sit out and wait for a better opportunity?
It also does nothing for the Giants to hire a defensive coordinator for 1 year.
Sitting out a year and being away from football does even less for the wins record goal.
I'm not really sure how hiring Bill is different than any other coordinator? If they're good at their job it helps the team and they most likely get a HC job.
Generally speaking, you don't want to have to find a new defensive coordinator every single year. Martindale was supposed to be here to build a defense, and that cut short.
Every new coordinator has a different idea of what he wants, and has different personnel needs. Especially Belichick.
You're going to put resources and draft picks into it for a guy who will be here for 16 games. You can barely get the defense installed before it's gone.
I'm not necessarily saying a DC role, but is a consulting role or something in the front office a possibility? I just have a hard time seeing Bill sit out for an entire year. Just doesn't seem like that kind of guy to me.
My thought process also had a lot to do with the connections. No I don't think he'd go join a team like the Titans/Vikings. As stated above he has a good relationship with Daboll, the Giants love Bill and Bill loves the Giants.
We don’t want Mara to edict this so it has to come from Schoen and Dabs and whether they’re secure enough in themselves to hire him.
FWIW, I’d be ecstatic and hope it happens.
It may not seem like it to you, but it's an awful position to put a head coach you claim to support into.
Because he doesn't just want to coach. He wants to control everything and have his lackeys in place and they have not been that good in any facet since Tom Brady went to Tampa. His drafts have been horrible and the on field performance makes Mike Kafka look great.
If I were John Mara this is what I would do. But Mara is currently on a stability kick, and doesn't seem to have a firm grasp on the notion of a sunk cost, so no chance it happens.
Right.
I proposed what most will consider an asinine suggestion of Bill coming to HC and moving Daboll to another role temporarily. But if that can't happen then fuck it Bill is the greatest of all time and I would do it just to see him back with the Giants.
It may not seem like it to you, but it's an awful position to put a head coach you claim to support into.
Maybe my opinion is wrong on this, but if the HC is worried about what the fans are saying he probably shouldn't be an NFL HC anyway.
If his team doesn't perform fans will be calling for Belichick whether he's with the Giants or he's sitting at home.
Why not just pull the trigger now? It's not like we'd be firing Sean McVay.
It's Bill Belichick for Christ's sake.
Why not just pull the trigger now? It's not like we'd be firing Sean McVay.
It's Bill Belichick for Christ's sake.
Because the Belichick of today is not the one of a decade ago when we were dumping Coughlin
Yes! Terps with Occam's Razor yet again!
Why not just pull the trigger now? It's not like we'd be firing Sean McVay.
It's Bill Belichick for Christ's sake.
Belichick & Vrabel will be hovering over next season for NYG among other teams. But, we know Mara likes the NE process. Both Belichick and Vrabel would be in play imo.
My guess is he's being viewed as a disruptor because he just won't slide into a team's org chart.
That said, making BB some sort of "consultant" puts Daboll in a really shit position, unless he is a supremely confident dude who doesn't take things personally. I'm not sure that he is.
[quote] I’d start there [/quote
From what we hear he wants total control. And bring his cronies (and family members) with him along for the ride.
His personnel decisions have been skeptical for some time now. On and off the field.
Not Belichick but someone like him. About 30 years younger.
Quote:
I’d start there
My guess is he's being viewed as a disruptor because he just won't slide into a team's org chart.
If he could demonstrate that he can work with others who actually understand how today’s game is played that is one thing. His offenses were offensive post-Brady and he wants the staff to be his guys who have not exactly excelled. This is a guy who thought the OC should be Matt Patricia.
Quote:
I’d start there
My guess is he's being viewed as a disruptor because he just won't slide into a team's org chart.
👍
Yes the age is an issue. It's not a perfect head coaching situation.
But is it better than the situation the Giants currently have? And if it is, are we interested in trying to improve? Is being a better football team the top priority?
That said, making BB some sort of "consultant" puts Daboll in a really shit position, unless he is a supremely confident dude who doesn't take things personally. I'm not sure that he is.
You don't become an NFL HC if you aren't an extremely confident person. Belichick & Daboll already have a relationship as well. They've worked together for over 10 years and if I remember correctly Belichick vouched for Daboll prior to him getting hired here. If they didn't have a 10+ year relationship I probably wouldn't even be suggesting this.
Probably, but he still sounds very sharp.
I have to imagine his recent performance post-Brady and his demands are more problematic.
Washington is waiting on Ben Johnson. May as well call that job filled
Don't get me wrong. There's a part of me that would love it if he got the wins record while being HC of our NY Giants. But unless he's able to bring Brady out of retirement, let the idea of Bill's homecoming go.
Quote:
Washington’s job hasn’t been filled yet.
Washington is waiting on Ben Johnson. May as well call that job filled
Hope you’re right. Seattle or is Quinn a lock there?
Questions about whether he's adjusted appropriately since Brady left, his offensive coaching hires, etc. are way more valid than length of tenure.
Having said that, the Giants hiring him to either be a consultant or a DC is a terrible idea. You can't have the GOAT HC hanging over the head of your second-year HC.
Having said that, the Giants hiring him to either be a consultant or a DC is a terrible idea. You can't have the GOAT HC hanging over the head of your second-year HC.
Your second paragraph is a better-articulated version of what I was trying to say (although he'll be a 3rd year HC, we know what you meant).
I'd love to see the Giants get their 5th SB win!
Let's be honest Daboll is on the hot seat and if they don't improve next season it's doubtful he is back.
Hire him a VP/consultant to get familiar with the organization etc.
Either way if Daboll slips Bill will most likely be available to step in
He didn’t do that in New England the last few years so why do you think he would do it here?
Yup, that’s definitely a reason to give him the keys to the kingdom. Very compelling argument.
Quote:
The Giants are nowhere, going in no direction. No one should expect him to make the Giants contenders; they don't have the talent. But if he could just get them blocking and tackling better that would be improvement.
Yup, that’s definitely a reason to give him the keys to the kingdom. Very compelling argument.
The 'kingdom' is a shithole run primarily by incompetents.
Belichick's age isn't being undersold here; the disastrous state of the Giants is.
I'm still of the belief that Dabs can be the long term answer. Just get him a legit fucking QB.
Outside of the most underrated head coach in history, Joe Gibbs, which great coaches didn't have a great QB?
Quote:
If you're gonna put Daboll in a situation where the fans start calling for you to promote Bill to HC you might as well fire him now. That's a clown show waiting to happen.
It may not seem like it to you, but it's an awful position to put a head coach you claim to support into.
Maybe my opinion is wrong on this, but if the HC is worried about what the fans are saying he probably shouldn't be an NFL HC anyway.
If his team doesn't perform fans will be calling for Belichick whether he's with the Giants or he's sitting at home.
Forget the fans then. Think like a non-fan. The Giants hired Daboll. To turn around because the old ex girlfriend is unexpectedly available and ask your current head coach to 'take another role' would be received how by anyone with any professional pride?
Moreover, what does this do for the Giants for a short term relationship? Nothing will be built here. Bill is 71 and has little here to build with. He's not here to stick it out and restore the Giants to the glory of the 1980s no matter how much people want to watch that movie.
I actually have been seriously thinking this.
I know the timing is not great. COTY to fired in one season? Qb millstone etc? Harsh on Dabs.
But there is only one BB.
There are no ages issues and he's won big games with Colin Kaepernick and Alex Smith.
There are no ages issues and he's won big games with Colin Kaepernick and Alex Smith.
There is no way that Harbaugh would be a fit with John Mara. You KNOW that John has to be comfortable with the coach as a person. Jim is just a weird guy. Has nothing to do with his ability to coach.
Quote:
Not pursuing Harbaugh is just as bad as not pursuing BB.
There are no ages issues and he's won big games with Colin Kaepernick and Alex Smith.
There is no way that Harbaugh would be a fit with John Mara. You KNOW that John has to be comfortable with the coach as a person. Jim is just a weird guy. Has nothing to do with his ability to coach.
Oh, I agree this is more pie-in-the-sky talk.
That isn't their MO. I don't doubt John wants to win, but he wants to win with people on his terms/people who don't tell him to fuck off, which I'm sure Jim would tell him with some of John's curious decision making. Imagine Jim watching a game tape of Jones? Haha. He'd be out the door ASAP. But Mara is Jones' golden child so, ya know, we'll probably place all blame on Jones' sucking on every aspect of the team & not the man himself.
That isn't their MO. I don't doubt John wants to win, but he wants to win with people on his terms/people who don't tell him to fuck off, which I'm sure Jim would tell him with some of John's curious decision making. Imagine Jim watching a game tape of Jones? Haha. He'd be out the door ASAP. But Mara is Jones' golden child so, ya know, we'll probably place all blame on Jones' sucking on every aspect of the team & not the man himself.
I hear you. I just conceded above this is pie-in-the-sky talk.
But it's amazing how we are in a moment in time where there are three head coaches available who have done some very special things from under the headset...
There comes a time when Mara will be tired of the irrelevance, the stadium filled with opposing fans in December, etc. I think Mara wants to win, but he just doesn't know how to do it right now. Mara was a good owner when Reese & Coughlin were winning.
He's hired a lot of inexperienced hires to turn this thing around (most franchises do) - is anyone really impressed with this hiring cycle outside of Harbaugh? I'm not.
I think another embarrassing season in 2024 and you'll see Mara take a step back and hire a Belichick/Vrabel/Tomlin type.
But, Mara has done what everyone has wanted him to do. Hires an outside GM, let the GM bring in his coach and front office staff. He talks much less too if we are being fair, no longer does postseason pressers.
And yes, the owner will always have a say in the QB decision. Mara probably saw WSH post Cousins and had no interest in that outcome at QB.
They did hire Coughlin. Daboll was a sought after candidate during his cycle. I'd have to look back, but I don't think the candidates during the 2018, 2020 or 2022 had any can't miss candidates. McCarthy was reportedly heavily in the mix in 2020 before Dallas hired him.
Most of these coaching hires are underwhelming in the NFL.
Do you understand what a horrible job he has done the last few years since Brady left and even before Brady left?
He is bad on personnel decisions and I have not seen him do anything special recently on the field. Hell he lost to Tommy DeVito and the ragamuffin Giants.
I would love him as DC - without question.
ha ha ha!
Bringing back Judge and Patricia for example. Allowing Judge anywhere near that offense and worse coaching the QB.
I agree with earlier posts in that I do not want the other people that BB would bring with him. I would be willing to take a chance on his kid one day as an assistant.
The concern would be on the offensive side and the Giants have a lot of issues the Pats have had. Giants biggest problems have been more personnel driven going back over a decade now with terrible front offices though this impacted TC more than the HC's after him imv. Not sure how Bill could fix that and then he would have those similar offensive issue here.
1. Daboll had a strong year and Giant fans will feel good.
or
2. The Giants were poor again in 2024 and Belichick is hired after next season.
The one scenario where they felt had no chance of happening, Schoen & Daboll having another poor season and returning.
I know that, but it would be great.
And I will pose this question:
Do you really want a guy that could not coach up any QB not named Brady to be the next HC seeing as how they are likely to have a new QB next season? (Yeah, Matt Cassel on a loaded team)
I love BB as much as the next guy, but he is not the answer going forward.
I like Daboll. I think he can be a very good coach still and the candidates which are available each year have the same resume as what Daboll has and he's already won coach of the year and a playoff game. I am surprised no one has hired Vrabel though.
I like Daboll. I think he can be a very good coach still and the candidates which are available each year have the same resume as what Daboll has and he's already won coach of the year and a playoff game. I am surprised no one has hired Vrabel though.
Agree on Vrabel and the concern with Bill's power struggles.
Could be teams are leaning toward offense minded HCs but Morris is a defense minded coach, so....
Basically have him hang on Dabs shoulder like a vulture ready to pounce if he falters.
Yeah from what it sounds like with Vrabel he was pissed with the team selling off players for below market value because management screwed up the cap and left him with an island of misfit toys. That being said, the Cowden was Vrabel's preferred choice so the Giants will know the best of anyone what Vrabel wants.
Basically have him hang on Dabs shoulder like a vulture ready to pounce if he falters.
Do we really want a Doc Rivers who has not shown he can adapt to what the Shannahan tree is producing on offense?
1. Daboll had a strong year and Giant fans will feel good.
or
2. The Giants were poor again in 2024 and Belichick is hired after next season.
The one scenario where they felt had no chance of happening, Schoen & Daboll having another poor season and returning.
Unless they draft a QB and he looks good. Which is why I think they’re all in on a QB, even if its Nix at 6 and people cry its an overdraft.
Or to your point they sign a QB - someone like Minshew, go heavy on fixing the lines and try to win 7-10 games with the arrow supposedly pointing up.
They could keep going with two down linemen, just like in XXV!
Seriously, I don't think there's a way right now.
For a community that hates being made to look like a clown show, this would be exactly that. Just uproot and wipe out everything to chase a head coach from 40 years ago.