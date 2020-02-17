for display only
Bring Bill home?

Big Rick in FL : 1/25/2024 5:11 pm
I'm sure I'm gonna get killed for this, but fuck it. I'm bored and figure it'll make for a nice discussion. With Raheem Morris getting the HC job in Atlanta it sure seems like Belichick won't be getting a HC job this cycle.

Should the Giants try to bring him back home in some capacity? He loves the Giants and seems to have a good relationship with Daboll.

I can't imagine he'd be interested in taking a DC job, but I also can't imagine Belichick being out of football for a year. Do you try to bring him in as a DC/Assistant HC?

This organization has been a complete shit show for 10+ years now. I'm sure having someone like Belichick in the organization would help fix that.
why would you get killed  
Essex : 1/25/2024 5:12 pm : link
he is a mentor to the head coach, loves the organization, and the organization loves him. Will it happen as a consultant, likely not, but I think BB wants to stay involved and it would not shock me if he does consult for a team.
Being a defensive coordinator does nothing for his goal  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1/25/2024 5:12 pm : link
if it's true he wants the wins record.

Why wouldn't he want to sit out and wait for a better opportunity?

It also does nothing for the Giants to hire a defensive coordinator for 1 year.
I thought the exact same thing  
AROCK1000 : 1/25/2024 5:13 pm : link
RE: Being a defensive coordinator does nothing for his goal  
Essex : 1/25/2024 5:17 pm : link
In comment 16378029 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
if it's true he wants the wins record.

Why wouldn't he want to sit out and wait for a better opportunity?

It also does nothing for the Giants to hire a defensive coordinator for 1 year.


He is not going to be a defensive coordinator but I can definitely see him being hired as a consultant. He still wants to be involved in football obviously and that is probably the most logical fit other than TV or sitting at home for the year and being out of football. All three are a possibility and sitting at home is probably the most likely one, but I do think he would consider consulting.
RE: Being a defensive coordinator does nothing for his goal  
Big Rick in FL : 1/25/2024 5:17 pm : link
In comment 16378029 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
if it's true he wants the wins record.

Why wouldn't he want to sit out and wait for a better opportunity?

It also does nothing for the Giants to hire a defensive coordinator for 1 year.



Sitting out a year and being away from football does even less for the wins record goal.

I'm not really sure how hiring Bill is different than any other coordinator? If they're good at their job it helps the team and they most likely get a HC job.
I doubt this would ever happen  
moespree : 1/25/2024 5:18 pm : link
But I will say that it's not something I think is 100% impossible either. Schefter said the day after he left NE that he wants to coach next year, and that if anyone would do something strange like going for an all-time HC to suddenly a coordinator or position coach it would be Bill.

But this is something you only believe happens when you actually see it.
They should hire Belichick, Nick Saban and Bill Parcells  
Ben in Tampa : 1/25/2024 5:18 pm : link
Form the triumvirate to oversee Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen

Maybe on the 40 Mara grand kids is a spirit medium who can channel Vince Lombardi and Tom Landry?
He may be open to a consulting role  
Since1965 : 1/25/2024 5:18 pm : link
for a year if he can't land a HC position.
Bill wants to surpass Shula  
Mike in NY : 1/25/2024 5:19 pm : link
But no team will hire him if he wants to micromanage personnel and bring in McDaniels/Patricia/Judge
He can be a GM in this year's BBI Mock Draft if he wants.  
Optimus-NY : 1/25/2024 5:20 pm : link
There are openings!
RE: RE: Being a defensive coordinator does nothing for his goal  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1/25/2024 5:22 pm : link
In comment 16378037 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
In comment 16378029 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


if it's true he wants the wins record.

Why wouldn't he want to sit out and wait for a better opportunity?

It also does nothing for the Giants to hire a defensive coordinator for 1 year.




Sitting out a year and being away from football does even less for the wins record goal.

I'm not really sure how hiring Bill is different than any other coordinator? If they're good at their job it helps the team and they most likely get a HC job.


Generally speaking, you don't want to have to find a new defensive coordinator every single year. Martindale was supposed to be here to build a defense, and that cut short.

Every new coordinator has a different idea of what he wants, and has different personnel needs. Especially Belichick.

You're going to put resources and draft picks into it for a guy who will be here for 16 games. You can barely get the defense installed before it's gone.
From the talk  
Giants : 1/25/2024 5:22 pm : link
Sounds like BB doesn't want to go to major city and have to put up with angry sports writers. Buffalo could be a place for him
RE: He may be open to a consulting role  
Big Rick in FL : 1/25/2024 5:23 pm : link
In comment 16378041 Since1965 said:
Quote:
for a year if he can't land a HC position.


I'm not necessarily saying a DC role, but is a consulting role or something in the front office a possibility? I just have a hard time seeing Bill sit out for an entire year. Just doesn't seem like that kind of guy to me.

My thought process also had a lot to do with the connections. No I don't think he'd go join a team like the Titans/Vikings. As stated above he has a good relationship with Daboll, the Giants love Bill and Bill loves the Giants.
I can see something along the lines of  
GoDeep13 : 1/25/2024 5:36 pm : link
Bill coming as a consultant. Giants hiring his son Steve as DC (he was the OLB coach in NE, a coaching position we also need). Bill helps his son grow into the role that helped shape the beginning of his career for a franchise he loves and that loves him. Then the following year he can take a HC job somewhere and finish his career in 2-3 years. By then his son will hopefully have established himself as a DC and will be taking a/his HC job after proving he is capable without daddy dearest.
BB has had the best NFL coaching mind of our generation and he clearly  
Spider56 : 1/25/2024 5:38 pm : link
has great affection for the franchise. The question is how can the organization structure a role that taps the positive without creating a watchdog effect over Daboll or the thought that he’s the coach in waiting if Dabs falters (again).

We don’t want Mara to edict this so it has to come from Schoen and Dabs and whether they’re secure enough in themselves to hire him.

FWIW, I’d be ecstatic and hope it happens.
Why not just hire him to be the head coach now  
Go Terps : 1/25/2024 5:38 pm : link
?
That's the other part of it too  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1/25/2024 5:40 pm : link
If you're gonna put Daboll in a situation where the fans start calling for you to promote Bill to HC you might as well fire him now. That's a clown show waiting to happen.

It may not seem like it to you, but it's an awful position to put a head coach you claim to support into.
RE: Why not just hire him to be the head coach now  
Mike in NY : 1/25/2024 5:43 pm : link
In comment 16378075 Go Terps said:
Quote:
?


Because he doesn't just want to coach. He wants to control everything and have his lackeys in place and they have not been that good in any facet since Tom Brady went to Tampa. His drafts have been horrible and the on field performance makes Mike Kafka look great.
RE: Why not just hire him to be the head coach now  
Mike from SI : 1/25/2024 5:44 pm : link
In comment 16378075 Go Terps said:
Quote:
?


If I were John Mara this is what I would do. But Mara is currently on a stability kick, and doesn't seem to have a firm grasp on the notion of a sunk cost, so no chance it happens.
RE: Why not just hire him to be the head coach now  
GiantTuff1 : 1/25/2024 5:45 pm : link
In comment 16378075 Go Terps said:
Quote:
?

Right.

I proposed what most will consider an asinine suggestion of Bill coming to HC and moving Daboll to another role temporarily. But if that can't happen then fuck it Bill is the greatest of all time and I would do it just to see him back with the Giants.
To be clear, unless BB changes his desire to control everything, I  
Spider56 : 1/25/2024 5:47 pm : link
think his opportunities as a HC will be very limited… but he’d have tremendous value as a defensive or game planning consultant, especially if the team goes with a newly ‘promoted to’ DC.
RE: That's the other part of it too  
Big Rick in FL : 1/25/2024 5:49 pm : link
In comment 16378079 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
If you're gonna put Daboll in a situation where the fans start calling for you to promote Bill to HC you might as well fire him now. That's a clown show waiting to happen.

It may not seem like it to you, but it's an awful position to put a head coach you claim to support into.


Maybe my opinion is wrong on this, but if the HC is worried about what the fans are saying he probably shouldn't be an NFL HC anyway.

If his team doesn't perform fans will be calling for Belichick whether he's with the Giants or he's sitting at home.
.  
Go Terps : 1/25/2024 5:50 pm : link
Daboll is entering 2024 in some danger. It's 50/50 (maybe worse) he's the head coach in 2025.

Why not just pull the trigger now? It's not like we'd be firing Sean McVay.

It's Bill Belichick for Christ's sake.
RE: .  
Mike in NY : 1/25/2024 5:52 pm : link
In comment 16378101 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Daboll is entering 2024 in some danger. It's 50/50 (maybe worse) he's the head coach in 2025.

Why not just pull the trigger now? It's not like we'd be firing Sean McVay.

It's Bill Belichick for Christ's sake.


Because the Belichick of today is not the one of a decade ago when we were dumping Coughlin
Why isn’t everyone hiring Bill Belichick?  
UConn4523 : 1/25/2024 6:00 pm : link
I’d start there
RE: Why not just hire him to be the head coach now  
The Mike : 1/25/2024 6:03 pm : link
In comment 16378075 Go Terps said:
Quote:
?


Yes! Terps with Occam's Razor yet again!
RE: .  
Sean : 1/25/2024 6:04 pm : link
In comment 16378101 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Daboll is entering 2024 in some danger. It's 50/50 (maybe worse) he's the head coach in 2025.

Why not just pull the trigger now? It's not like we'd be firing Sean McVay.

It's Bill Belichick for Christ's sake.

Belichick & Vrabel will be hovering over next season for NYG among other teams. But, we know Mara likes the NE process. Both Belichick and Vrabel would be in play imo.
RE: Why isn’t everyone hiring Bill Belichick?  
bw in dc : 1/25/2024 6:06 pm : link
In comment 16378112 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
I’d start there


My guess is he's being viewed as a disruptor because he just won't slide into a team's org chart.

I will reiterate  
Mike from SI : 1/25/2024 6:07 pm : link
that if it were up to me, I'd immediately fire Daboll and hire BB.

That said, making BB some sort of "consultant" puts Daboll in a really shit position, unless he is a supremely confident dude who doesn't take things personally. I'm not sure that he is.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/25/2024 6:08 pm : link
I think Bill’s age is a huge concern. Dude ain’t a spring chicken.
He's old and it's passed him by.  
Victor in CT : 1/25/2024 6:10 pm : link
No shame in that and it doesn't diminish his achievement. Happens to all of them eventually.
RE: Why isn’t everyone hiring Bill Belichick?  
SirLoinOfBeef : 1/25/2024 6:10 pm : link
In comment 16378112 UConn4523 said:
[quote] I’d start there [/quote

From what we hear he wants total control. And bring his cronies (and family members) with him along for the ride.

His personnel decisions have been skeptical for some time now. On and off the field.
I agree with the OP  
arniefez : 1/25/2024 6:11 pm : link
Quote:
This organization has been a complete shit show for 10+ years now. I'm sure having someone like Belichick in the organization would help fix that.


Not Belichick but someone like him. About 30 years younger.
RE: RE: Why isn’t everyone hiring Bill Belichick?  
Mike in NY : 1/25/2024 6:12 pm : link
In comment 16378120 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16378112 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


I’d start there



My guess is he's being viewed as a disruptor because he just won't slide into a team's org chart.


If he could demonstrate that he can work with others who actually understand how today’s game is played that is one thing. His offenses were offensive post-Brady and he wants the staff to be his guys who have not exactly excelled. This is a guy who thought the OC should be Matt Patricia.
RE: RE: Why isn’t everyone hiring Bill Belichick?  
Go Terps : 1/25/2024 6:13 pm : link
In comment 16378120 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16378112 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


I’d start there



My guess is he's being viewed as a disruptor because he just won't slide into a team's org chart.


👍

Yes the age is an issue. It's not a perfect head coaching situation.

But is it better than the situation the Giants currently have? And if it is, are we interested in trying to improve? Is being a better football team the top priority?
Keep in mind  
Tittle 9 20 64 : 1/25/2024 6:14 pm : link
Washington’s job hasn’t been filled yet.
RE: I will reiterate  
Big Rick in FL : 1/25/2024 6:14 pm : link
In comment 16378122 Mike from SI said:
Quote:
that if it were up to me, I'd immediately fire Daboll and hire BB.

That said, making BB some sort of "consultant" puts Daboll in a really shit position, unless he is a supremely confident dude who doesn't take things personally. I'm not sure that he is.


You don't become an NFL HC if you aren't an extremely confident person. Belichick & Daboll already have a relationship as well. They've worked together for over 10 years and if I remember correctly Belichick vouched for Daboll prior to him getting hired here. If they didn't have a 10+ year relationship I probably wouldn't even be suggesting this.
Keep in mind  
Tittle 9 20 64 : 1/25/2024 6:15 pm : link
Washington’s job hasn’t been filled yet.
RE: …  
bw in dc : 1/25/2024 6:17 pm : link
In comment 16378126 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I think Bill’s age is a huge concern. Dude ain’t a spring chicken.


Probably, but he still sounds very sharp.

I have to imagine his recent performance post-Brady and his demands are more problematic.
I think we overstate BB’s love for the Giants.  
Section331 : 1/25/2024 6:19 pm : link
He clearly loved his time here, and has great respect for the Kara family, but he last coached in any capacity over 30 years ago. Maybe he’d be willing to come on as a paid consultant, but I’d guess he’d take the year off,maybe try TV.
If  
Blueblue : 1/25/2024 6:22 pm : link
Dabol has a bad year and if BB sits out a season. I would think it would be a no brainer for him to come to the giants.
RE: Keep in mind  
BigBlueShock : 1/25/2024 6:28 pm : link
In comment 16378135 Tittle 9 20 64 said:
Quote:
Washington’s job hasn’t been filled yet.

Washington is waiting on Ben Johnson. May as well call that job filled
The guy is gonna be 72 when the season starts  
RomanWH : 1/25/2024 6:32 pm : link
As much as I love reminiscing about the Parcells era Giants, Little Bill hasn't done well without Brady at QB. He's had years of both picking the groceries and cooking... It hasn't panned out.

Don't get me wrong. There's a part of me that would love it if he got the wins record while being HC of our NY Giants. But unless he's able to bring Brady out of retirement, let the idea of Bill's homecoming go.
RE: RE: Keep in mind  
Tittle 9 20 64 : 1/25/2024 6:33 pm : link
In comment 16378148 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 16378135 Tittle 9 20 64 said:


Quote:


Washington’s job hasn’t been filled yet.


Washington is waiting on Ben Johnson. May as well call that job filled


Hope you’re right. Seattle or is Quinn a lock there?
Dabs isn’t going anywhere.  
Giant John : 1/25/2024 6:33 pm : link
BB could fit as Consultant or Assistant HC but Dabs runs the team. That’s not going to work for BB.
His age is being downplayed significantly  
UConn4523 : 1/25/2024 6:33 pm : link
.......  
BrettNYG10 : 1/25/2024 6:44 pm : link
I think the concerns over him only being there 2-3 years are silly--the median coach today has two years going on three. There are only ten current coaches at their stops for four years.

Questions about whether he's adjusted appropriately since Brady left, his offensive coaching hires, etc. are way more valid than length of tenure.
BB Stated Publicly...  
Jim in Tampa : 1/25/2024 6:47 pm : link
after the season was over (in his last days with the Pats) that he would be open to relinquishing control over player personnel.

Having said that, the Giants hiring him to either be a consultant or a DC is a terrible idea. You can't have the GOAT HC hanging over the head of your second-year HC.
RE: BB Stated Publicly...  
Mike from SI : 1/25/2024 6:54 pm : link
In comment 16378166 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
after the season was over (in his last days with the Pats) that he would be open to relinquishing control over player personnel.

Having said that, the Giants hiring him to either be a consultant or a DC is a terrible idea. You can't have the GOAT HC hanging over the head of your second-year HC.


Your second paragraph is a better-articulated version of what I was trying to say (although he'll be a 3rd year HC, we know what you meant).
82-98 without Tom Brady. He's not an automatic winning  
Blue21 : 1/25/2024 6:55 pm : link
Coach just because he comes here. And the NFC East isn't exactly a cake walk.
Hire BB as HC  
Fishmanjim57 : 1/25/2024 7:08 pm : link
Make Daboll his OC, and get Dennard Wilson as their DC.
I'd love to see the Giants get their 5th SB win!
I would think the Giants  
larryflower37 : 1/25/2024 7:10 pm : link
Need to have a conversation with him and see what he wants to do.
Let's be honest Daboll is on the hot seat and if they don't improve next season it's doubtful he is back.
Hire him a VP/consultant to get familiar with the organization etc.
Either way if Daboll slips Bill will most likely be available to step in
Why does his age matter?  
Go Terps : 1/25/2024 7:16 pm : link
The Giants are nowhere, going in no direction. No one should expect him to make the Giants contenders; they don't have the talent. But if he could just get them blocking and tackling better that would be improvement.
RE: Why does his age matter?  
Mike in NY : 1/25/2024 7:18 pm : link
In comment 16378199 Go Terps said:
Quote:
The Giants are nowhere, going in no direction. No one should expect him to make the Giants contenders; they don't have the talent. But if he could just get them blocking and tackling better that would be improvement.


He didn’t do that in New England the last few years so why do you think he would do it here?
RE: Why does his age matter?  
UConn4523 : 1/25/2024 7:19 pm : link
In comment 16378199 Go Terps said:
Quote:
The Giants are nowhere, going in no direction. No one should expect him to make the Giants contenders; they don't have the talent. But if he could just get them blocking and tackling better that would be improvement.


Yup, that’s definitely a reason to give him the keys to the kingdom. Very compelling argument.
RE: RE: Why does his age matter?  
Go Terps : 1/25/2024 7:21 pm : link
In comment 16378204 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 16378199 Go Terps said:


Quote:


The Giants are nowhere, going in no direction. No one should expect him to make the Giants contenders; they don't have the talent. But if he could just get them blocking and tackling better that would be improvement.



Yup, that’s definitely a reason to give him the keys to the kingdom. Very compelling argument.


The 'kingdom' is a shithole run primarily by incompetents.

Belichick's age isn't being undersold here; the disastrous state of the Giants is.
And yea age matters  
UConn4523 : 1/25/2024 7:26 pm : link
How long can one expect someone that age to continue to perform at a high level with the long hours, stress, travel, etc? His best days are almost certainly behind him, thinking it’s some huge mistake to not go all in with him is ridiculous.
It's not perfect, I agree  
Go Terps : 1/25/2024 7:28 pm : link
But the Giants are a complete disaster. If we had a good situation I wouldn't advocate for Belichick. But what would we be losing? We're probably firing all these people next year anyway.
GT  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/25/2024 7:30 pm : link
Bill is 72 in April. This isn't like he's 52. He wants to pass Shula wins wise & then probably wants to call it quits & cruise his boat off the Cape.

I'm still of the belief that Dabs can be the long term answer. Just get him a legit fucking QB.
RE: 82-98 without Tom Brady. He's not an automatic winning  
bw in dc : 1/25/2024 7:32 pm : link
In comment 16378175 Blue21 said:
Quote:
Coach just because he comes here. And the NFC East isn't exactly a cake walk.


Outside of the most underrated head coach in history, Joe Gibbs, which great coaches didn't have a great QB?
RE: RE: That's the other part of it too  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1/25/2024 7:32 pm : link
In comment 16378094 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
In comment 16378079 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


If you're gonna put Daboll in a situation where the fans start calling for you to promote Bill to HC you might as well fire him now. That's a clown show waiting to happen.

It may not seem like it to you, but it's an awful position to put a head coach you claim to support into.



Maybe my opinion is wrong on this, but if the HC is worried about what the fans are saying he probably shouldn't be an NFL HC anyway.

If his team doesn't perform fans will be calling for Belichick whether he's with the Giants or he's sitting at home.


Forget the fans then. Think like a non-fan. The Giants hired Daboll. To turn around because the old ex girlfriend is unexpectedly available and ask your current head coach to 'take another role' would be received how by anyone with any professional pride?


Moreover, what does this do for the Giants for a short term relationship? Nothing will be built here. Bill is 71 and has little here to build with. He's not here to stick it out and restore the Giants to the glory of the 1980s no matter how much people want to watch that movie.
RE: Why not just hire him to be the head coach now  
Festina Lente : 1/25/2024 7:34 pm : link
In comment 16378075 Go Terps said:
Quote:
?

I actually have been seriously thinking this.

I know the timing is not great. COTY to fired in one season? Qb millstone etc? Harsh on Dabs.
But there is only one BB.
I'll add this to the mix...  
bw in dc : 1/25/2024 7:41 pm : link
Not pursuing Harbaugh is just as bad as not pursuing BB.

There are no ages issues and he's won big games with Colin Kaepernick and Alex Smith.
RE: I'll add this to the mix...  
DefenseWins : 1/25/2024 7:43 pm : link
In comment 16378233 bw in dc said:
Quote:
Not pursuing Harbaugh is just as bad as not pursuing BB.

There are no ages issues and he's won big games with Colin Kaepernick and Alex Smith.


There is no way that Harbaugh would be a fit with John Mara. You KNOW that John has to be comfortable with the coach as a person. Jim is just a weird guy. Has nothing to do with his ability to coach.
RE: RE: I'll add this to the mix...  
bw in dc : 1/25/2024 7:48 pm : link
In comment 16378237 DefenseWins said:
Quote:
In comment 16378233 bw in dc said:


Quote:


Not pursuing Harbaugh is just as bad as not pursuing BB.

There are no ages issues and he's won big games with Colin Kaepernick and Alex Smith.



There is no way that Harbaugh would be a fit with John Mara. You KNOW that John has to be comfortable with the coach as a person. Jim is just a weird guy. Has nothing to do with his ability to coach.


Oh, I agree this is more pie-in-the-sky talk.

bw in dc.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/25/2024 7:48 pm : link
The odds of Mara hiring someone like Jim Harbaugh are the same as Jessica Alba awaiting me in the man cave tonight. To quote Dean Wormer: 'Zero. Point. Zero.'

That isn't their MO. I don't doubt John wants to win, but he wants to win with people on his terms/people who don't tell him to fuck off, which I'm sure Jim would tell him with some of John's curious decision making. Imagine Jim watching a game tape of Jones? Haha. He'd be out the door ASAP. But Mara is Jones' golden child so, ya know, we'll probably place all blame on Jones' sucking on every aspect of the team & not the man himself.
At this point  
Ike#88 : 1/25/2024 7:50 pm : link
I have no confidence in John Mara doing anything right. We blew the end of Eli's career, have had 2 and maybe 3 bad HC choices, missed on many players in the draft and are in the running for worst team in the NFL over the last 13 years. It's not right.
RE: bw in dc.  
bw in dc : 1/25/2024 7:50 pm : link
In comment 16378240 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
The odds of Mara hiring someone like Jim Harbaugh are the same as Jessica Alba awaiting me in the man cave tonight. To quote Dean Wormer: 'Zero. Point. Zero.'

That isn't their MO. I don't doubt John wants to win, but he wants to win with people on his terms/people who don't tell him to fuck off, which I'm sure Jim would tell him with some of John's curious decision making. Imagine Jim watching a game tape of Jones? Haha. He'd be out the door ASAP. But Mara is Jones' golden child so, ya know, we'll probably place all blame on Jones' sucking on every aspect of the team & not the man himself.


I hear you. I just conceded above this is pie-in-the-sky talk.

But it's amazing how we are in a moment in time where there are three head coaches available who have done some very special things from under the headset...
bw in dc.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/25/2024 7:53 pm : link
I still think Dabs can be a real good HC. I'm not giving up on him. I just want him with a legit fucking QB to work with.
I think Mara would eventually entertain someone like Harbaugh  
Sean : 1/25/2024 8:02 pm : link
Mara wants to win on his terms I agree, most owners do. Kraft wants more power and he lost patience with Belichick.

There comes a time when Mara will be tired of the irrelevance, the stadium filled with opposing fans in December, etc. I think Mara wants to win, but he just doesn't know how to do it right now. Mara was a good owner when Reese & Coughlin were winning.

He's hired a lot of inexperienced hires to turn this thing around (most franchises do) - is anyone really impressed with this hiring cycle outside of Harbaugh? I'm not.

I think another embarrassing season in 2024 and you'll see Mara take a step back and hire a Belichick/Vrabel/Tomlin type.

But, Mara has done what everyone has wanted him to do. Hires an outside GM, let the GM bring in his coach and front office staff. He talks much less too if we are being fair, no longer does postseason pressers.

And yes, the owner will always have a say in the QB decision. Mara probably saw WSH post Cousins and had no interest in that outcome at QB.
.  
Go Terps : 1/25/2024 8:42 pm : link
History tells us the Giants hire coaches with little or no cache that can be trusted to toe the company line. Even if Daboll resigned today I doubt they'd hire Belichick or Vrabel.
Belicheck should just retire, not come to the Giants  
PatersonPlank : 1/25/2024 8:49 pm : link
He's past his expiration date, and frankly hasn't been a good coach for a few years. The guy needs to become an analyst on TV
RE: .  
Sean : 1/25/2024 8:55 pm : link
In comment 16378285 Go Terps said:
Quote:
History tells us the Giants hire coaches with little or no cache that can be trusted to toe the company line. Even if Daboll resigned today I doubt they'd hire Belichick or Vrabel.

They did hire Coughlin. Daboll was a sought after candidate during his cycle. I'd have to look back, but I don't think the candidates during the 2018, 2020 or 2022 had any can't miss candidates. McCarthy was reportedly heavily in the mix in 2020 before Dallas hired him.

Most of these coaching hires are underwhelming in the NFL.
I think  
PaulN : 1/25/2024 9:08 pm : link
This us the last place he would want to go to. Irs nice to tell us hiw much he lives the Giants, it's quite different to come back here, especially as any coach. There is no fucking way.
BB  
56goat : 1/25/2024 9:24 pm : link
Billy Baroo? Ooooh Billy Billy Billy...
I’d rather bring back  
bluefin : 1/25/2024 10:09 pm : link
Coughlin
RE: Why not just hire him to be the head coach now  
section125 : 1/25/2024 10:17 pm : link
In comment 16378075 Go Terps said:
Quote:
?


Do you understand what a horrible job he has done the last few years since Brady left and even before Brady left?

He is bad on personnel decisions and I have not seen him do anything special recently on the field. Hell he lost to Tommy DeVito and the ragamuffin Giants.

I would love him as DC - without question.
It appears that….  
morrison40 : 2:35 am : link
Bill might want too much control for a guy that doesn’t have that many coaching years left, and frankly he hasn’t been successful since Brady left, actually NE has been inept and chaotic.
TV  
Hilary : 5:45 am : link
A TV gig would pay better
RE: BB  
section125 : 6:12 am : link
In comment 16378319 56goat said:
Quote:
Billy Baroo? Ooooh Billy Billy Billy...



ha ha ha!
Bill is the GOAT...  
DefenseWins : 6:35 am : link
but his decision making lately regarding the assistant coaches has been questionable.

Bringing back Judge and Patricia for example. Allowing Judge anywhere near that offense and worse coaching the QB.

I agree with earlier posts in that I do not want the other people that BB would bring with him. I would be willing to take a chance on his kid one day as an assistant.
One of the all time great HC's  
Lines of Scrimmage : 7:14 am : link
and if the Giants were further along personnel wise I would. I do think we would see a big improvement on D very quickly.

The concern would be on the offensive side and the Giants have a lot of issues the Pats have had. Giants biggest problems have been more personnel driven going back over a decade now with terrible front offices though this impacted TC more than the HC's after him imv. Not sure how Bill could fix that and then he would have those similar offensive issue here.
The noise will be loud next season  
Sean : 8:22 am : link
Already an article today. I heard Boomer & Gio say that either way, things will be looking up for the Giants heading into 2025:

1. Daboll had a strong year and Giant fans will feel good.
or
2. The Giants were poor again in 2024 and Belichick is hired after next season.

The one scenario where they felt had no chance of happening, Schoen & Daboll having another poor season and returning.
Bill coming back as the DC? Sure most of us would be ecstatic  
TheMick7 : 8:23 am : link
with that. But,maybe not Daboll,as BB would be the HC in waiting. A waiting with an owner that idolizes BB.I think our actual next DC will be someone Daboll is familiar with & has a large amount of input with. Someone who is an anti-Wink. But,yeah,the thought did pass my mind that w/o an HC job available,would BB want to go back to his roots as Giants DC!
Belichick isn't coming back as DC  
Sean : 8:27 am : link
That's ridiculous. He might come back as head coach if next season is a disaster, but no way as DC.
RE: Belichick isn't coming back as DC  
section125 : 8:36 am : link
In comment 16378479 Sean said:
Quote:
That's ridiculous. He might come back as head coach if next season is a disaster, but no way as DC.


I know that, but it would be great.

And I will pose this question:

Do you really want a guy that could not coach up any QB not named Brady to be the next HC seeing as how they are likely to have a new QB next season? (Yeah, Matt Cassel on a loaded team)

I love BB as much as the next guy, but he is not the answer going forward.
section125  
Sean : 8:48 am : link
I still think Belichick can coach, but his needing personnel control and potential staff is what concerns me. McDaniels, Patricia & Judge is not exactly innovative and up to date with what the Shanahan tree is currently producing.

I like Daboll. I think he can be a very good coach still and the candidates which are available each year have the same resume as what Daboll has and he's already won coach of the year and a playoff game. I am surprised no one has hired Vrabel though.
RE: section125  
section125 : 9:47 am : link
In comment 16378488 Sean said:
Quote:
I still think Belichick can coach, but his needing personnel control and potential staff is what concerns me. McDaniels, Patricia & Judge is not exactly innovative and up to date with what the Shanahan tree is currently producing.

I like Daboll. I think he can be a very good coach still and the candidates which are available each year have the same resume as what Daboll has and he's already won coach of the year and a playoff game. I am surprised no one has hired Vrabel though.


Agree on Vrabel and the concern with Bill's power struggles.

Could be teams are leaning toward offense minded HCs but Morris is a defense minded coach, so....
I woldn't hire him  
uther99 : 9:49 am : link
He has done nothing without Brady and his recruiting has been poor
Folks are wary  
Sammo85 : 9:53 am : link
of the "Pats" guys anymore really. Vrabel also might be turning off some owners with his wants or ideas. I suspect he gets strong consideration again next year and he might be keeping eye open for if Reid leaves KC or Tomlin leaves Pittsburgh. Likely going to be another roundabout of at least 4,5 maybe as many as 6 jobs open again cyclically.
I would 100% bring him on as a consultant  
Jim in Forest Hills : 9:56 am : link
if he'd accept.

Basically have him hang on Dabs shoulder like a vulture ready to pounce if he falters.
Sit out a year and the Cowboys HC job will be a big possibility for BB  
Rick in Dallas : 10:00 am : link
Has Vrabel interviewed anywhere? Big surprise
RE: Folks are wary  
Mike in NY : 10:08 am : link
In comment 16378534 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
of the "Pats" guys anymore really. Vrabel also might be turning off some owners with his wants or ideas. I suspect he gets strong consideration again next year and he might be keeping eye open for if Reid leaves KC or Tomlin leaves Pittsburgh. Likely going to be another roundabout of at least 4,5 maybe as many as 6 jobs open again cyclically.


Yeah from what it sounds like with Vrabel he was pissed with the team selling off players for below market value because management screwed up the cap and left him with an island of misfit toys. That being said, the Cowden was Vrabel's preferred choice so the Giants will know the best of anyone what Vrabel wants.
RE: I would 100% bring him on as a consultant  
Mike in NY : 10:09 am : link
In comment 16378538 Jim in Forest Hills said:
Quote:
if he'd accept.

Basically have him hang on Dabs shoulder like a vulture ready to pounce if he falters.


Do we really want a Doc Rivers who has not shown he can adapt to what the Shannahan tree is producing on offense?
Cmon  
Mondo : 11:16 am : link
Bill one more time as DC
RE: The noise will be loud next season  
GiantGrit : 11:33 am : link
In comment 16378475 Sean said:
Quote:
Already an article today. I heard Boomer & Gio say that either way, things will be looking up for the Giants heading into 2025:

1. Daboll had a strong year and Giant fans will feel good.
or
2. The Giants were poor again in 2024 and Belichick is hired after next season.

The one scenario where they felt had no chance of happening, Schoen & Daboll having another poor season and returning.


Unless they draft a QB and he looks good. Which is why I think they’re all in on a QB, even if its Nix at 6 and people cry its an overdraft.

Or to your point they sign a QB - someone like Minshew, go heavy on fixing the lines and try to win 7-10 games with the arrow supposedly pointing up.
RE: Cmon  
Blueworm : 11:52 am : link
In comment 16378616 Mondo said:
Quote:
Bill one more time as DC


They could keep going with two down linemen, just like in XXV!

Seriously, I don't think there's a way right now.
GiantGrit  
Sean : 11:53 am : link
Absolutely. I'm shocked so many are hesitant on admitting NYG is taking a QB. I think it's a huge lock.
Absolutely you bring him back if you can.  
Dave in Hoboken : 11:56 am : link
What the fuck have Daboll and Schoen ever proven? Besides standing up to Shitquon, nothing.
.  
ChrisRick : 1:14 pm : link
I feel like some are missing the human element at play in a situation like this. Dumping Daboll out of nowhere to hire Belichick would not be a good look in regard to attracting new coaching talent.
RE: .  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1:54 pm : link
In comment 16378767 ChrisRick said:
Quote:
I feel like some are missing the human element at play in a situation like this. Dumping Daboll out of nowhere to hire Belichick would not be a good look in regard to attracting new coaching talent.


For a community that hates being made to look like a clown show, this would be exactly that. Just uproot and wipe out everything to chase a head coach from 40 years ago.
