Bring Bill home?

I'm sure I'm gonna get killed for this, but fuck it. I'm bored and figure it'll make for a nice discussion. With Raheem Morris getting the HC job in Atlanta it sure seems like Belichick won't be getting a HC job this cycle.



Should the Giants try to bring him back home in some capacity? He loves the Giants and seems to have a good relationship with Daboll.



I can't imagine he'd be interested in taking a DC job, but I also can't imagine Belichick being out of football for a year. Do you try to bring him in as a DC/Assistant HC?



This organization has been a complete shit show for 10+ years now. I'm sure having someone like Belichick in the organization would help fix that.