Connor Hughes on BT and Sal

Listening to the Giants talk, some notes:
Volatility issues a real issue for Daboll.
Daboll went through a few HC cycles without getting a job and the personality issues going back to Cleveland were well known.
Not off the table that Kafka could leave for a LATERAL move.
Talking now about the good job he did last year and finishing strong even at 2-8.
Asking him now about Barkley/Thibs. Connor says Schoen handled Barkley/Jones contracts the right way but that Barkley is a very popular player.
Winning is not the priority for the Maras. Terrible ownership.
Entering year 3 and you’re really no closer to being a contender than year 1. There’s other factors at play like Gettleman butchering the cap but it gets late early and the mood changes around here quickly.
If they start off poorly again you know people here are gonna turn and ask for heads to roll.
Resigning Jones may have been a terminal blow to this regime. They have to adjust course quickly and drastically imo.
You either draft a QB or make sure you sign someone like Minshew and in either case you absolutely need to fix the OL.
I don’t care about guys like Neal, McKethan and Ezeudu busting if you find a way to build a good OL. I fear they want to see these guys with a new OL coach which may be worthwhile or too much patience that could sink their season yet again.
Yep. Heard that.
Oh my god. As I've said, the 2018 season was set up to be a PR campaign for Eli. The long-term aims of running a football team were secondary.
Since 2017 really, the Giants basically a reputation management firm for whoever plays QB for them.
Can’t believe I’m saying this but I’d probably go with Vrabel at this point and let him pick a GM to work with if you clean house.
I have never hated a sports executive more than I hated (and still hate) Gettleman.
Worst. Hire. In. Giants. History.
Can’t believe I’m saying this but I’d probably go with Vrabel at this point and let him pick a GM to work with if you clean house.
If next season implodes and Daboll somehow gets the heave-ho, I think Giants would prefer Vrabel opposed to Belichick.
Worst. Hire. In. Giants. History.
Which everybody knew when it was announced we were interviewing him. I remember sitting at my desk at work and texting with one of my best friends that's an Eagles fan being absolutely disgusted that he was the guy that was gonna get the job.
I didn’t mind the SB at the time. But anytime someone wants to blow you away, you have to listen.
I might pull the plug on all of this if I was ownership. It's a rare candidate pool and they have a really high pick. They can really go in any direction they want to go in with a new regime.
I think Giants are willing to be patient with this regime for another year or two. But getting QB and OL addressed, and settling a defensive scheme are critical. If that can't happen by next offseason, it's gonna be lights out for this regime, as it would be for anybody (including Belichick or Carroll for whatever they have accomplished).
I might pull the plug on all of this if I was ownership. It's a rare candidate pool and they have a really high pick. They can really go in any direction they want to go in with a new regime.
Ownership wouldn't hire one of the top candidates even if they fired Daboll today.
One last word on Wink. The guy went behind his bosses back mid season and leaked to the press. If any one of you is a boss would you want someone like that working for you?
One last word on Wink. The guy went behind his bosses back mid season and leaked to the press. If any one of you is a boss would you want someone like that working for you?
Scary how a story can build on itself. There wasn't a peep of this until Wink/Wilkins start sabotaging things with Glazer. Now it's a "thing".
Shouldn't surprise us... how many times has some bogus report appeared on Twitter, only to be taken as gospel. Remember they whole "KT doesn't care because here he is sitting by himself on the bench"?
So Daboll goes from coach of the year, with everyone singing his praises (including Wink) to someone who you can't work with?
I'm calling BS.
Especially since all of these candidates seem willing to interview to work here.
I didn't want to believe the Wink stuff, and I definitely think Wink is the bigger asshole, but everything that has come out since the end of the season has me terrified of Daboll. Yelling is one thing and I don't care about that. Being difficult to work with is another. Plus some of this other stuff that I've read prior to his time here, the Colt McCoy stuff?
I might pull the plug on all of this if I was ownership. It's a rare candidate pool and they have a really high pick. They can really go in any direction they want to go in with a new regime.
Ownership wouldn't hire one of the top candidates even if they fired Daboll today.
Disagree. If Daboll couldn't coach for some reason, Mara would fall all over himself trying to hire BB. He'd love the fan reaction to bringing BB back. Mara knows that the fans mostly hate him and with the way he fawns over the Patriot way, he'd love it.
In 2022, when we went to the playoffs everyone was singing BD praises but this year when we won 6 games all of a sudden he is impossible to work with. How come none of this came out last year and where were the beat writers. Were they covering up what they now are writing?
One last word on Wink. The guy went behind his bosses back mid season and leaked to the press. If any one of you is a boss would you want someone like that working for you?
Scary how a story can build on itself. There wasn't a peep of this until Wink/Wilkins start sabotaging things with Glazer. Now it's a "thing".
Shouldn't surprise us... how many times has some bogus report appeared on Twitter, only to be taken as gospel. Remember they whole "KT doesn't care because here he is sitting by himself on the bench"?
So Daboll goes from coach of the year, with everyone singing his praises (including Wink) to someone who you can't work with?
I'm calling BS.
Especially since all of these candidates seem willing to interview to work here.
Of course it is, but that doesn’t stop posters here from regurgitating the same BS narrative
In 2022….posters here loved his “fire”
2023….it now becomes a detriment
Bizarre
Are we really talking about Bill B to coach here? All this coming from the same people who said Tom Coughlin was too old and lost his fastball? What makes Bill different? He's proven to be a subpar GM and he's been bad since Brady left.
Why don't we let the process play out and see how 2024 goes?
There may be something to the idea that this is just piling on. To an extent I think that is why it is a topic of conversation. But the 2022 season and the 2023 season are completely different animals related to expectations.
What if Kafka does take a lateral move?
Again, Wink did some messed up stuff but does Daboll really look good in some of that stuff that came out?
In 2022, when we went to the playoffs everyone was singing BD praises but this year when we won 6 games all of a sudden he is impossible to work with. How come none of this came out last year and where were the beat writers. Were they covering up what they now are writing?
One last word on Wink. The guy went behind his bosses back mid season and leaked to the press. If any one of you is a boss would you want someone like that working for you?
Scary how a story can build on itself. There wasn't a peep of this until Wink/Wilkins start sabotaging things with Glazer. Now it's a "thing".
Shouldn't surprise us... how many times has some bogus report appeared on Twitter, only to be taken as gospel. Remember they whole "KT doesn't care because here he is sitting by himself on the bench"?
So Daboll goes from coach of the year, with everyone singing his praises (including Wink) to someone who you can't work with?
I'm calling BS.
Especially since all of these candidates seem willing to interview to work here.
What if Kafka does take a lateral move?
Again, Wink did some messed up stuff but does Daboll really look good in some of that stuff that came out?
But then one would have to believe the stuff that was leaked about Daboll is accurate
Knowing the source….i think it’s mostly BS
The Wink thing was a test in how legitimate you are as a reporter/writer and most of them all failed miserably.
Daboll has been the coach of the Giants for two whole seasons. One of which was a smashing success.
I remember a coach named Tom Coughlin who had a temper and he changed coordinators pretty early on as well.
I love how changing coordinators now basically means that the head coach is the problem. Does that only apply to the Giants? Because it happens all the time with good head coaches. Look at Mike Tomlin. Guy has had a million different coordinators throughout his tenure.
He said Daboll had a really good 2022 and even ended this year well given the circumstances.
But after hearing him talk about some of Daboll's faults and reading some things prior to his time here, I think believing Daboll is without fault in how the Wink stuff played out is somewhat foolish.
The Wink thing was a test in how legitimate you are as a reporter/writer and most of them all failed miserably.
This is very similar to how I viewed you trying to claim that Schoen and Daboll probably agree with your view of Jayden Daniels.
Since 2017 really, the Giants basically a reputation management firm for whoever plays QB for them.
Great line.
He said Daboll had a really good 2022 and even ended this year well given the circumstances.
But after hearing him talk about some of Daboll's faults and reading some things prior to his time here, I think believing Daboll is without fault in how the Wink stuff played out is somewhat foolish.
If Daboll fired the Wilkins brothers without notifying Wink, that is an egregious insult to Wink. Understandable that Wink would react badly. But that’s if the info is correct…
He gives you the good with the bad, and he did so in this interview.
He said Daboll had a really good 2022 and even ended this year well given the circumstances.
But after hearing him talk about some of Daboll's faults and reading some things prior to his time here, I think believing Daboll is without fault in how the Wink stuff played out is somewhat foolish.
If Daboll fired the Wilkins brothers without notifying Wink, that is an egregious insult to Wink. Understandable that Wink would react badly. But that’s if the info is correct…
Pretty insulting to Daboll that the Wink group gossiped to the media like bitches.
Daboll owed Wink nothing.
Are we really talking about Bill B to coach here? All this coming from the same people who said Tom Coughlin was too old and lost his fastball? What makes Bill different? He's proven to be a subpar GM and he's been bad since Brady left.
Why don't we let the process play out and see how 2024 goes?
Plus one. Let this play out. Daboll will be fine.
I didn’t mind the SB at the time. But anytime someone wants to blow you away, you have to listen.
Exactly, what's "a haul"?
And this past season was part of the growing pains. It was universally understood here that this team was atleast 2 drafts away from competing and probably the least talented roster in the league. The first year sent people's expectations through the roof.
Are we really talking about Bill B to coach here? All this coming from the same people who said Tom Coughlin was too old and lost his fastball? What makes Bill different? He's proven to be a subpar GM and he's been bad since Brady left.
Why don't we let the process play out and see how 2024 goes?
Plus one. Let this play out. Daboll will be fine.
I agree...people forget the horrid situation wrt the bare cupboard and cap hell they inherited just two offseasons ago. The team has not been good for a very long time. Some things have not worked out. Some have. This was not a one year turnaround scenario. Look at the Lions. They were a 3 win team just a couple seasons ago. This will sort out as the drafts continue and the cap space stabilizes. I'm on board for the long view. The Jones signing may have set them back, but it hasn't destroyed them. We'll know a hell of a lot more after UFA and the Draft on how things are progressing.
Ten years of bad drafts left the team with terrible depth at multiple positions, then they had to spend in FA to fix the holes.. Then they made bad moves.. wasted money ( Kenny Golladay, Nate Solder, etc etc,, traded for Alex Ogletree, signed a broken down Kyle Rudpolph)
I never thought this was going to be an easy fix. In fact If I remember correctly the same thing happened in Buffalo. They made the playoffs, then the next year they finished with a losing record.. but they Got Josh Allen...
Giants need to find THEIR guy.. and build around him..
In 2022, when we went to the playoffs everyone was singing BD praises but this year when we won 6 games all of a sudden he is impossible to work with. How come none of this came out last year and where were the beat writers. Were they covering up what they now are writing?
One last word on Wink. The guy went behind his bosses back mid season and leaked to the press. If any one of you is a boss would you want someone like that working for you?
Scary how a story can build on itself. There wasn't a peep of this until Wink/Wilkins start sabotaging things with Glazer. Now it's a "thing".
Shouldn't surprise us... how many times has some bogus report appeared on Twitter, only to be taken as gospel. Remember they whole "KT doesn't care because here he is sitting by himself on the bench"?
So Daboll goes from coach of the year, with everyone singing his praises (including Wink) to someone who you can't work with?
I'm calling BS.
Especially since all of these candidates seem willing to interview to work here.
Exactly and some here are just jumping on this to prove their anti Mara vendetta.. BB isn't being hired anywhere right now and that speaks volumes. Vrabel didn't get a job (so far) either.. Stop with the nonsense to just push an agenda.
I hope Kafka leaves and we get Dorsey. Dorsey was fine when working with Daboll and became a scapegoat this year in Buffalo.
He delayed a decent rebuild. Early returns indicate Schoen is on a similar path, but too early to say.
The Wink thing was a test in how legitimate you are as a reporter/writer and most of them all failed miserably.
As I recall, only Art Stapleton was calling for some perspective. Every one else was feeding the chaos.
One last word on Wink. The guy went behind his bosses back mid season and leaked to the press. If any one of you is a boss would you want someone like that working for you?
There is also no correlation between supposed (I don't doubt these stories are real) "hard to work with" HCs and losing.
Also, the same media told us players wouldn't come here and play for Coughlin. They said a lot of shit back then. Apples and oranges to this shit, but the same rules apply. We don't know that this really matters in the grand scheme of things.
We don't know if Daboll is the answer, but these stories don't really concern me.
NY will fire Daboll and look for another unproven guy because I guess that is Mara's white whale...
That's one I hadn't heard. I read that Cleveland offered their #4 and their two 2nd rounders.
This is what the majority of beat writers do. There are some good ones out there. But the majority of them just continue to take things as factual without having any knowledge of what is really going on.
The Wink thing was a test in how legitimate you are as a reporter/writer and most of them all failed miserably.
This is very similar to how I viewed you trying to claim that Schoen and Daboll probably agree with your view of Jayden Daniels.
Haha so true.
Blew up in his face a bit (especially with the Wilkin brothers)
He's a young coach - wondering if a learning from this is how well a potential coach works with him - not necessarily how well he works with everyone.
There may be something to the idea that this is just piling on. To an extent I think that is why it is a topic of conversation. But the 2022 season and the 2023 season are completely different animals related to expectations.
I think this is a salient and underappreciated point
He gives you the good with the bad, and he did so in this interview.
He said Daboll had a really good 2022 and even ended this year well given the circumstances.
But after hearing him talk about some of Daboll's faults and reading some things prior to his time here, I think believing Daboll is without fault in how the Wink stuff played out is somewhat foolish.
If Daboll fired the Wilkins brothers without notifying Wink, that is an egregious insult to Wink. Understandable that Wink would react badly. But that’s if the info is correct…
That is what happened by all accounts
He is up there with Matt Millen as the worst GM's in NFL history. It's amazing because Gettleman could have traded down with the Broncos at 4 and still gotten Barkley plus a massive haul. Fans would have given him rave reviews at the time. It blows my mind that he wouldn't even answer the phone to hear other teams out. Literally the dream scenario for him unfolded and he missed out because he didn't pick up the fucking phone.
In comment 16378720 Chris684 said:
He gives you the good with the bad, and he did so in this interview.
He said Daboll had a really good 2022 and even ended this year well given the circumstances.
But after hearing him talk about some of Daboll's faults and reading some things prior to his time here, I think believing Daboll is without fault in how the Wink stuff played out is somewhat foolish.
If Daboll fired the Wilkins brothers without notifying Wink, that is an egregious insult to Wink. Understandable that Wink would react badly. But that’s if the info is correct…
That is what happened by all accounts
After Glazer and the 24:00:00 stunt, they weren't sparing his feelings.
Blew up in his face a bit (especially with the Wilkin brothers)
He's a young coach - wondering if a learning from this is how well a potential coach works with him - not necessarily how well he works with everyone.
I still think that is a laudible and correct approach. Nothing worse than the myopic nepotism in the nfl (you scratch my back, i scratch yours way of doing it). I am glad they are continuing to hire people they may not have worked with in the past but based on what they consider their merits and their interviews etc.
2) Gettleman was incompetent, and the story about him refusing offers for the #2 pick has been told before.
3) Folks bitching about Daboll's personality but simultaneously pulling to bring in Belichick or Vrabel have one hell of a double standard going.
There may be something to the idea that this is just piling on. To an extent I think that is why it is a topic of conversation. But the 2022 season and the 2023 season are completely different animals related to expectations.
Such a smart post. It's absolutely possible the uglier side of Daboll's coaching style surfaced this year.
Lousy? Holy overstatement!
Did he make some mistakes? Yes. But he rallied the team to 4-3 finish after starting 2-8 with an undrafted FA at QB for a large portion of these games.
The team is still thin at talent and injuries to an already thin team is a recipe for disaster.
One of the primary qualities for an NFL coach is how players respond to him. The fact that the team didn't throw in the towel after the 2-8 and still fought for him speaks volumes to Daboll as a coach.
Blew up in his face a bit (especially with the Wilkin brothers)
He's a young coach - wondering if a learning from this is how well a potential coach works with him - not necessarily how well he works with everyone.
The process wasn't bad, the people were shit. What can you do? Hiring coaches is not something you do an FBI background check and psych profile for.
Winning is not the priority for the Maras. Terrible ownership.
No, terrible ownership would be jettisoning a guy who was COY only one season ago to start with a 3rd HC in the last 4 years. THAT would be poor and reactive ownership. A classic Snyder or Tepper move. Constant turnover in coaching is not good for a franchise.
3) Folks bitching about Daboll's personality but simultaneously pulling to bring in Belichick or Vrabel have one hell of a double standard going.
My interest in a Harbaugh, BB or Vrabel has nothing to do with Daboll's personality issue(s).
They are just more accomplished coaches.
3) Folks bitching about Daboll's personality but simultaneously pulling to bring in Belichick or Vrabel have one hell of a double standard going.
My interest in a Harbaugh, BB or Vrabel has nothing to do with Daboll's personality issue(s).
They are just more accomplished coaches.
Harbaugh's track record indicates he will be back in college in 2 years. Probably Alabama after they have 2 non tournament seasons. Belichick is too old. Vrabel is the only guy I think they're missing out on here.
How does what he did in 2001 relate to what needs to happen here? How's that a predictor of potential success?
I'm looking back through all our Super Bowls and the one thing they share in common is they were all won by coaches that were extraordinarily tough and demanding to the point that you probably could just outright refer to Parcells and Coughlin as assholes.
Being a nice guy isn't a requirement to be a head football coach. The team sucked and last season was extremely disappointing, Daboll should have been yelling and screaming at people for their performance.
As far as the other points, if Kafka wants to go let him, Daboll seems to want Tierney as a OC at this point. With Gettleman and the trade, he's been gone 2 years now, I'm sure this story is true but talking about it 6 years later nets us nothing.
In 2022, when we went to the playoffs everyone was singing BD praises but this year when we won 6 games all of a sudden he is impossible to work with. How come none of this came out last year and where were the beat writers. Were they covering up what they now are writing?
One last word on Wink. The guy went behind his bosses back mid season and leaked to the press. If any one of you is a boss would you want someone like that working for you?
Scary how a story can build on itself. There wasn't a peep of this until Wink/Wilkins start sabotaging things with Glazer. Now it's a "thing".
Shouldn't surprise us... how many times has some bogus report appeared on Twitter, only to be taken as gospel. Remember they whole "KT doesn't care because here he is sitting by himself on the bench"?
So Daboll goes from coach of the year, with everyone singing his praises (including Wink) to someone who you can't work with?
I'm calling BS.
Especially since all of these candidates seem willing to interview to work here.
Spot on Eric.
The fact that people defend his "legacy" is fucking bizarre
I think George Young had total control.
I'm kind of tiring of the whole ridiculous "we're going to love everyone, support them no matter what, and collaborate on everything mindset going on out there in competitive sports". It's ridiculously overselling things.
In comment 16378720 Chris684 said:
He gives you the good with the bad, and he did so in this interview.
He said Daboll had a really good 2022 and even ended this year well given the circumstances.
But after hearing him talk about some of Daboll's faults and reading some things prior to his time here, I think believing Daboll is without fault in how the Wink stuff played out is somewhat foolish.
If Daboll fired the Wilkins brothers without notifying Wink, that is an egregious insult to Wink. Understandable that Wink would react badly. But that’s if the info is correct…
Pretty insulting to Daboll that the Wink group gossiped to the media like bitches.
Daboll owed Wink nothing.
Two wrongs don’t make a right. Daboll has a very public profile and needs to act that way.
My interest in a Harbaugh, BB or Vrabel has nothing to do with Daboll's personality issue(s).
They are just more accomplished coaches.
Harbaugh's track record indicates he will be back in college in 2 years. Probably Alabama after they have 2 non tournament seasons. Belichick is too old. Vrabel is the only guy I think they're missing out on here.
Look, this is all academic. These guys are disruptors.
Mara would never relinquish his organizational structure for BB or Harbaugh. And he's too dedicated to the traditional way of running an NFL time.
Further, the straw that broke the camel's back in Tennessee for Vrabel was that he wanted much more control that Amy Stunk wanted to give up. So, that might be an issue for him, too. But he might be the one who may be willing to work with Schoen.
I'm okay with Daboll getting another crack in 2024, but this is an unusual situation with this caliber of coaches available. And it's actually pretty funny reading so many people staunchly supporting Daboll because he won COTY in 2022. COTY...BFD.
So I’m unsure whether the Daboll or 72 year old BB are better long term options.
It's funny how the goalposts move. First it was, Mara would never hire an outside GM, now it's Mara will never hire a coach who requires a certain structure.
Vrabel just wanted a GM who he could work with in TEN, but TEN opted for Carthon.
Do any of you follow how the Eagles do business?
So I’m unsure whether the Daboll or 72 year old BB are better long term options.
Are we even sure Vrabel is better than Daboll? A lot of people are quick to throw Daboll to the curb here imo.
How the coach treats his staff is silly. Everyone was kissing Dabe's ass last year.
So I’m unsure whether the Daboll or 72 year old BB are better long term options.
Daboll built a good amount of equity in 2022 - true.
The start of 2023 was so outrageously bad, however, that the last month of the season can only offset so much. Ironically, those irrelevant wins down the stretch may mean missing out on of these top three QB prospects.
Frankly, a smart owner would be more concerned about giving up draft position than inconsequential wins. But you know Mara was proud of the finish.
I spent 2022 thinking we were seeing the next great Giants coach in his debut. I know the first half of 2023 was a mess but there was plenty to like in the season’s later stages. That near win against the red hot Rams is hard to get past. Tyrod Taylor v Matt Stafford? Lol. And the Giants should have won! That was some coaching.
So I’m unsure whether the Daboll or 72 year old BB are better long term options.
Are we even sure Vrabel is better than Daboll? A lot of people are quick to throw Daboll to the curb here imo.
Vrabel looks and acts the part, and he did a great job riding Derrick Henry like Secretariat to an AFC championship appearance, but his last few years have been rough. You can argue GM friction and personnel issues, but the AFC South isn't exactly the NFC East when it comes to competitiveness. Hell, Daboll went undefeated against the AFC South in 2022!
I spent 2022 thinking we were seeing the next great Giants coach in his debut. I know the first half of 2023 was a mess but there was plenty to like in the season’s later stages. That near win against the red hot Rams is hard to get past. Tyrod Taylor v Matt Stafford? Lol. And the Giants should have won! That was some coaching.
So I’m unsure whether the Daboll or 72 year old BB are better long term options.
Daboll built a good amount of equity in 2022 - true.
The start of 2023 was so outrageously bad, however, that the last month of the season can only offset so much. Ironically, those irrelevant wins down the stretch may mean missing out on of these top three QB prospects.
Frankly, a smart owner would be more concerned about giving up draft position than inconsequential wins. But you know Mara was proud of the finish.
Ah….so the team should have given up and tanked?
Then you would have been bitching about that
Brilliant logic and then doubling down on more nonsense by injecting Mara into the conversation
One with half a brain would think that the team continued to fight and that is indicative of culture….and a good culture is the foundation for success in any organization
Are we even sure Vrabel is better than Daboll?
Yes. He didn't trade AJ Brown. Robinson did. And then Tannehill got old and injured.
One with half a brain would think that the team continued to fight and that is indicative of culture….and a good culture is the foundation for success in any organization
Can I assume you are a subscriber to the notion that momentum carries over from season to the next?
If so, how did that momentum from 2022 carryover to 2023 for NYG?
Are we even sure Vrabel is better than Daboll?
Yes. He didn't trade AJ Brown. Robinson did. And then Tannehill got old and injured.
Okay, so Vrabel is removed from all the personnel decisions. And I agree, he didn't want to trade AJ Brown.
Does Daboll get removed from the personnel decisions? If so, wouldn't that prop up Daboll even more. Let's be honest, these last 2 years for Vrabel have not been good. But, it sounds like Vrabel gets a pass for it,
One with half a brain would think that the team continued to fight and that is indicative of culture….and a good culture is the foundation for success in any organization
Can I assume you are a subscriber to the notion that momentum carries over from season to the next?
If so, how did that momentum from 2022 carryover to 2023 for NYG?
Great job changing the subject
No…momentum does not carry over
So again….should they have just quit?
Maybe they just should have forfeited
The team played hard and that is a result of culture
With all of your message board brilliance its amazing how you are not a GM
Okay, so Vrabel is removed from all the personnel decisions. And I agree, he didn't want to trade AJ Brown.
Does Daboll get removed from the personnel decisions? If so, wouldn't that prop up Daboll even more. Let's be honest, these last 2 years for Vrabel have not been good. But, it sounds like Vrabel gets a pass for it,
He doesn't get a pass. It should be in the evaluation.
But he did rip off four consecutive winning seasons and got to the AFC CG with Ryan Tannehill. So, I'm giving that more weight.
This discussion around Daboll is maddening.
This discussion around Daboll is maddening.
Yep…then saying we should have tanked for draft position is bizarre
Can I assume you are a subscriber to the notion that momentum carries over from season to the next?
If so, how did that momentum from 2022 carryover to 2023 for NYG?
Great job changing the subject
No…momentum does not carry over
So again….should they have just quit?
Maybe they just should have forfeited
The team played hard and that is a result of culture
With all of your message board brilliance its amazing how you are not a GM
I'm not sure what you think I am changing. You suggested winning those late games were signs of a good culture and needed for future success. Well, we seemed to have those same signs at the end of 2022 and NONE of it carried over into 2023.
I'm not suggesting the team should have quit. But we should have kept playing DeVito instead of TT to (1) increase the chances of losing those games and (2) get more intel on DeVito as a QB.
But, hey, give it up for the culture and you feeling better as a fan...
Wink wanted to get fired so he could get paid and have his choice of where to work next.
He gave Wink the game ball after the Pats game and even went to them privately to resolve whatever the issue was. At some point they figured out the relationship was over and went about things with legalities in mind.
Do you understand how low it was for Winks side to go behind Daboll’s back like that to the press?
You wanted Daboll to do what, tell Wink he was gonna fire them before he did it? What would that have accomplished? Wink would have flipped out in either circumstance.
Can I assume you are a subscriber to the notion that momentum carries over from season to the next?
If so, how did that momentum from 2022 carryover to 2023 for NYG?
Great job changing the subject
No…momentum does not carry over
So again….should they have just quit?
Maybe they just should have forfeited
The team played hard and that is a result of culture
With all of your message board brilliance its amazing how you are not a GM
I'm not sure what you think I am changing. You suggested winning those late games were signs of a good culture and needed for future success. Well, we seemed to have those same signs at the end of 2022 and NONE of it carried over into 2023.
I'm not suggesting the team should have quit. But we should have kept playing DeVito instead of TT to (1) increase the chances of losing those games and (2) get more intel on DeVito as a QB.
But, hey, give it up for the culture and you feeling better as a fan...
Because DeVito started playing poorly and Taylor gave them a better chance to win
Hence…he didn’t lose any he locker room and the team competed
Just because the team got off to a terrible start doesn’t mean the culture is bad
Culture is not momentum
2 separate things and a good culture is the foundation for everything
The one thing I will add is that I think changes in the college game have accelerate changes in the NFL. I think the game has passed Belichick by and possibly Vrabel too.
I think the number 1 job of current NFL HCs is developing and protecting young QBs.
It seems almost every year the top 2-4 QBs in the draft class go early in the 1st round. 2022 was an exception. The teams drafting those QBs often have new HCs too.
I agree with the posters who are concerned about what we saw from Daboll in 2023. But on the other hand he won 3 games with a rookie UDFA QB. Plus Daboll probably deserves some level of credit for developing Josh Allen from very raw rookie to MVP candidate and Daniel Jones having his best games in 2022.
The Panthers won only 2 games with the number 1 pick in the draft.
For all the issues we saw from Daboll in 2023, IMO, his potential as a developer of QBs makes it a reasonable call to give him a 3rd year.
I hope he adjusts his approach behind the scenes with his staff, on the sideline during games and the way he ran training camp and prepared for game 1 last year.
I'm sure he knows he the sideline needs to be run much more professionally on game day and that he has to win in 2024 to remain the Giants coach in 2025.
Hell the Milwaukee Bucks just shit canned a first year coach who was 30-13.
To me, it's more obvious than ever that Schoen/Daboll will be drafting a first round QB. I think both realize there is no more fucking around with Jones & Barkley,
Either they make a move for a QB and it works and they are on firm ground. If it doesn't work, they would get fired regardless even if they didn't even try.
Hell the Milwaukee Bucks just shit canned a first year coach who was 30-13.
I agree with this. I’ve always wanted Belichick as the Giants coach, but Daboll needs time to stabilize things and work towards a championship. At this point, I’m in favor of retaining him in 2025 even if he wins like 6 games next season. Coaching instability is killing this franchise.
Has made it almost impossible for a new regime to work out the kinks.
Hell the Milwaukee Bucks just shit canned a first year coach who was 30-13.
I agree with this. I’ve always wanted Belichick as the Giants coach, but Daboll needs time to stabilize things and work towards a championship. At this point, I’m in favor of retaining him in 2025 even if he wins like 6 games next season. Coaching instability is killing this franchise.
Sorry - not in favor of that all on my end. It would have to be conditional based on other factors such as committed transition from Barkley, new QB prospect replacement brought in THIS offseason, and other changes in progress to defense, and offensive players being developed.
If it's just the Jones/Barkley show again and a 6 win season happens, Schoen and Daboll better be handed the pink slip the morning after the final game.
Has a QB ever killed off three head coaches and stuck around for a fourth?
Its not comparable. This isn’t even comparable to other NFL firings.
In my world respect is earned. If someone pulled the crap Wink did I would feel no obligation to him. Especially if I heard someone was saying things behind my back and then went mute when I had a direct conversation with them. He probably would have been fired first if not for the salary & destination aspect of it.
I don’t know how I would feel because as a man I wouldn’t go to the media with dirty laundry to entice my employer into firing me.
However, some time to develop doesn't mean anyone should be overlooking serious errors in judgment. And the Daniel Jones evaluation/contract and consequently the poor showing of the team in 2023 were indeed serious errors that both guys have to be kicking themselves for. And I would be surprised, if not shocked, that the last thing they intend to do is double-down on that error in judgment at QB and risk the very same thing happening in 2024 by torpedoing another season for no seemingly future benefit.
I expect we will see a new QB.
I think a big part of the friction was Wink may not have had much respect for BD. The first rift was reported the second Dallas game. Heading into that game the Giants offense was averaging 10.5 points/game. I can see where things may have gotten out of hand.
Thats more important than some ambitious DC who hasn't done much IMO.
And is still unemployed.
Has a QB ever killed off three head coaches and stuck around for a fourth?
He has to be. But what I posited is why I remain adamantly convinced, Daboll and Schoen are going QB this draft.
They'll want to have a bird in hand in the QB room, a real top prospect for them to build around/sell as the teams future.
Does Jones get cut in that scenario or does the new GM field questions in the opening presser about Jones and how great of a worker he is?
Has a QB ever killed off three head coaches and stuck around for a fourth?
He has to be. But what I posited is why I remain adamantly convinced, Daboll and Schoen are going QB this draft.
They'll want to have a bird in hand in the QB room, a real top prospect for them to build around/sell as the teams future.
Absolutely. Don't know how anyone could think otherwise.
Thats more important than some ambitious DC who hasn't done much IMO.
And is still unemployed.
Yeah, there's a lot of anguish over a guy who didn't really produce.
So you want to speed the process of getting worse up? Eager for the return of Joe Judge?
Belichick was the greatest coach of his generation and maybe of all time.
Was.
now everyone is a buncha pansies..
Called the Giants when they were on the clock at #2 to offer Gettleman a haul for the right to pick Darnold.
That is an excellent and accurate way to assess what the Giants are.
Getty didn't pick up.
Oh my god. As I've said, the 2018 season was set up to be a PR campaign for Eli. The long-term aims of running a football team were secondary.
Since 2017 really, the Giants basically a reputation management firm for whoever plays QB for them.
In 2022, when we went to the playoffs everyone was singing BD praises but this year when we won 6 games all of a sudden he is impossible to work with. How come none of this came out last year and where were the beat writers. Were they covering up what they now are writing?
One last word on Wink. The guy went behind his bosses back mid season and leaked to the press. If any one of you is a boss would you want someone like that working for you?
Scary how a story can build on itself. There wasn't a peep of this until Wink/Wilkins start sabotaging things with Glazer. Now it's a "thing".
Shouldn't surprise us... how many times has some bogus report appeared on Twitter, only to be taken as gospel. Remember they whole "KT doesn't care because here he is sitting by himself on the bench"?
So Daboll goes from coach of the year, with everyone singing his praises (including Wink) to someone who you can't work with?
I'm calling BS.
Especially since all of these candidates seem willing to interview to work here.
Didn't the same thing happen to Thibs? After his 1st year he got Coach of Year then the next year fans and thr media turned on him? And then even after- there was a lot of talk that new blood was needed and his style of Defense was outdated?
I might pull the plug on all of this if I was ownership. It's a rare candidate pool and they have a really high pick. They can really go in any direction they want to go in with a new regime.
Agreed
Also calling 2022 a “playoff run” is pretty funny.
Also calling 2022 a “playoff run” is pretty funny.
Just get a competent QB. That will quiet all this bullshit.
In comment 16378869 cosmicj said:
I spent 2022 thinking we were seeing the next great Giants coach in his debut. I know the first half of 2023 was a mess but there was plenty to like in the season’s later stages. That near win against the red hot Rams is hard to get past. Tyrod Taylor v Matt Stafford? Lol. And the Giants should have won! That was some coaching.
So I’m unsure whether the Daboll or 72 year old BB are better long term options.
Are we even sure Vrabel is better than Daboll? A lot of people are quick to throw Daboll to the curb here imo.
Vrabel looks and acts the part, and he did a great job riding Derrick Henry like Secretariat to an AFC championship appearance, but his last few years have been rough. You can argue GM friction and personnel issues, but the AFC South isn't exactly the NFC East when it comes to competitiveness. Hell, Daboll went undefeated against the AFC South in 2022!
Last two years were teams he didn't necessarily build. He didn't want to trade AJ Brown or draft Malik Willis, for instance. And injuries really effected them especially on the DL and OL.
Hell the Milwaukee Bucks just shit canned a first year coach who was 30-13.
This.
And it's getting worse.
You never used to see coaches get fired with winning records or making the playoffs. Never.
This is true.
At the same time, you're not going to ever be able to establish a winning program if you keep firing GMs and HCs every 4 and 2 years, respectively.
Oh please. Martindale worked for Daboll. Not the other way around. As far as how one would feel if it happened to them, it’s irrelevant. You’re not the boss. Deal with it.
Shurmur is the coach who in the 90s would have coached 3-4 years.
I’m not condoning the backstabbing Wink appears to have engaged in. But an NFL head coach has to get past that and not do things like fire defensive coaches before telling his DC. How would you feel if that happened to you at your work?
Oh please. Martindale worked for Daboll. Not the other way around. As far as how one would feel if it happened to them, it’s irrelevant. You’re not the boss. Deal with it.
This comment shows a complete lack of realism. You don’t fire one of your direct reports’ staff without informing that direct report. It’s not a question of whether the coach can do it; it’s a question of showing co workers due respect. And Martindale isn’t just any coworker; he’s a gifted coordinator.