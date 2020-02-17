for display only
Connor Hughes on BT and Sal

Chris684 : 1/26/2024 11:34 am
Listening to the Giants talk, some notes:

Volatility issues a real issue for Daboll.

Daboll went through a few HC cycles without getting a job and the personality issues going back to Cleveland were well known.

Not off the table that Kafka could leave for a LATERAL move.

Talking now about the good job he did last year and finishing strong even at 2-8.
Mara doesn't handle embarrassment well  
Chris684 : 1/26/2024 11:36 am : link
Could be an issue for Daboll if things get out of hand, BB might be in play for 2025.

Asking him now about Barkley/Thibs. Connor says Schoen handled Barkley/Jones contracts the right way but that Barkley is a very popular player.
BB is NOT coming here  
Dave on the UWS : 1/26/2024 11:39 am : link
in ANY capacity. No matter how fond Mara is of him, BB would HAVE to have total control of ALL personnel moves. The Giants don't and never have operated that way. So stop with that nonsense.
Connor claiming in 2018 draft, that Elway (with Denver)  
Chris684 : 1/26/2024 11:41 am : link
Called the Giants when they were on the clock at #2 to offer Gettleman a haul for the right to pick Darnold.

Getty didn't pick up.
.  
Go Terps : 1/26/2024 11:43 am : link
A year from now when they fire Daboll and hire the flavor of the month offensive coordinator remember that Belichick, Harbaugh, and Vrabel were available and the Giants probably didn't even call any of them.

Winning is not the priority for the Maras. Terrible ownership.
I don’t dislike Schoen & Daboll  
GiantGrit : 1/26/2024 11:46 am : link
But the reality is (at least to me) they have a big uphill climb to achieve sustainable success here.

Entering year 3 and you’re really no closer to being a contender than year 1. There’s other factors at play like Gettleman butchering the cap but it gets late early and the mood changes around here quickly.

If they start off poorly again you know people here are gonna turn and ask for heads to roll.

Resigning Jones may have been a terminal blow to this regime. They have to adjust course quickly and drastically imo.

You either draft a QB or make sure you sign someone like Minshew and in either case you absolutely need to fix the OL.

I don’t care about guys like Neal, McKethan and Ezeudu busting if you find a way to build a good OL. I fear they want to see these guys with a new OL coach which may be worthwhile or too much patience that could sink their season yet again.
RE: Connor claiming in 2018 draft, that Elway (with Denver)  
The_Boss : 1/26/2024 11:47 am : link
In comment 16378644 Chris684 said:
Quote:
Called the Giants when they were on the clock at #2 to offer Gettleman a haul for the right to pick Darnold.

Getty didn't pick up.


Yep. Heard that.
RE: Connor claiming in 2018 draft, that Elway (with Denver)  
Lambuth_Special : 1/26/2024 11:47 am : link
In comment 16378644 Chris684 said:
Quote:
Called the Giants when they were on the clock at #2 to offer Gettleman a haul for the right to pick Darnold.

Getty didn't pick up.


Oh my god. As I've said, the 2018 season was set up to be a PR campaign for Eli. The long-term aims of running a football team were secondary.

Since 2017 really, the Giants basically a reputation management firm for whoever plays QB for them.
Looks to me  
GiantGrit : 1/26/2024 11:48 am : link
Like the seats are running out in musical chairs. Vrabel & Belichick may have to take a year off.

Can’t believe I’m saying this but I’d probably go with Vrabel at this point and let him pick a GM to work with if you clean house.
RE: Connor claiming in 2018 draft, that Elway (with Denver)  
Gatorade Dunk : 1/26/2024 11:48 am : link
In comment 16378644 Chris684 said:
Quote:
Called the Giants when they were on the clock at #2 to offer Gettleman a haul for the right to pick Darnold.

Getty didn't pick up.

I have never hated a sports executive more than I hated (and still hate) Gettleman.

 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/26/2024 11:49 am : link
Gettleman said PUBLICLY he wouldn’t entertain offers for the second pick in ‘18.

Worst. Hire. In. Giants. History.
RE: Looks to me  
Sammo85 : 1/26/2024 11:49 am : link
In comment 16378654 GiantGrit said:
Quote:
Like the seats are running out in musical chairs. Vrabel & Belichick may have to take a year off.

Can’t believe I’m saying this but I’d probably go with Vrabel at this point and let him pick a GM to work with if you clean house.


If next season implodes and Daboll somehow gets the heave-ho, I think Giants would prefer Vrabel opposed to Belichick.
RE: …  
Big Rick in FL : 1/26/2024 11:52 am : link
In comment 16378659 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Gettleman said PUBLICLY he wouldn’t entertain offers for the second pick in ‘18.

Worst. Hire. In. Giants. History.


Which everybody knew when it was announced we were interviewing him. I remember sitting at my desk at work and texting with one of my best friends that's an Eagles fan being absolutely disgusted that he was the guy that was gonna get the job.
Sammo  
GiantGrit : 1/26/2024 11:54 am : link
I agree, its just weird BB is finally available and there’s a scenario where thr Giants say “no thanks”. It would make sense, just feels funny to me.
Thanks Gettlemen for getting us into this absolute mess with Barkley.  
Dave in Hoboken : 1/26/2024 11:55 am : link
I REALLY hope they let him walk. Absolute waste of a pick at #2.
Wow  
Shecky : 1/26/2024 11:56 am : link
I would love to know what Denver’s offer would have been.

I didn’t mind the SB at the time. But anytime someone wants to blow you away, you have to listen.
Me personally, even with Glazer's reputation  
Chris684 : 1/26/2024 11:56 am : link
I didn't want to believe the Wink stuff, and I definitely think Wink is the bigger asshole, but everything that has come out since the end of the season has me terrified of Daboll. Yelling is one thing and I don't care about that. Being difficult to work with is another. Plus some of this other stuff that I've read prior to his time here, the Colt McCoy stuff?

I might pull the plug on all of this if I was ownership. It's a rare candidate pool and they have a really high pick. They can really go in any direction they want to go in with a new regime.
RE: Sammo  
Sammo85 : 1/26/2024 11:56 am : link
In comment 16378668 GiantGrit said:
Quote:
I agree, its just weird BB is finally available and there’s a scenario where thr Giants say “no thanks”. It would make sense, just feels funny to me.


I think Giants are willing to be patient with this regime for another year or two. But getting QB and OL addressed, and settling a defensive scheme are critical. If that can't happen by next offseason, it's gonna be lights out for this regime, as it would be for anybody (including Belichick or Carroll for whatever they have accomplished).
RE: Me personally, even with Glazer's reputation  
Go Terps : 1/26/2024 12:00 pm : link
In comment 16378673 Chris684 said:
Quote:
I didn't want to believe the Wink stuff, and I definitely think Wink is the bigger asshole, but everything that has come out since the end of the season has me terrified of Daboll. Yelling is one thing and I don't care about that. Being difficult to work with is another. Plus some of this other stuff that I've read prior to his time here, the Colt McCoy stuff?

I might pull the plug on all of this if I was ownership. It's a rare candidate pool and they have a really high pick. They can really go in any direction they want to go in with a new regime.


Ownership wouldn't hire one of the top candidates even if they fired Daboll today.
So  
Bruner4329 : 1/26/2024 12:05 pm : link
In 2022, when we went to the playoffs everyone was singing BD praises but this year when we won 6 games all of a sudden he is impossible to work with. How come none of this came out last year and where were the beat writers. Were they covering up what they now are writing?

One last word on Wink. The guy went behind his bosses back mid season and leaked to the press. If any one of you is a boss would you want someone like that working for you?
RE: So  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/26/2024 12:11 pm : link
In comment 16378684 Bruner4329 said:
Quote:
In 2022, when we went to the playoffs everyone was singing BD praises but this year when we won 6 games all of a sudden he is impossible to work with. How come none of this came out last year and where were the beat writers. Were they covering up what they now are writing?

One last word on Wink. The guy went behind his bosses back mid season and leaked to the press. If any one of you is a boss would you want someone like that working for you?


Scary how a story can build on itself. There wasn't a peep of this until Wink/Wilkins start sabotaging things with Glazer. Now it's a "thing".

Shouldn't surprise us... how many times has some bogus report appeared on Twitter, only to be taken as gospel. Remember they whole "KT doesn't care because here he is sitting by himself on the bench"?

So Daboll goes from coach of the year, with everyone singing his praises (including Wink) to someone who you can't work with?

I'm calling BS.

Especially since all of these candidates seem willing to interview to work here.
RE: RE: Me personally, even with Glazer's reputation  
PetesHereNow : 1/26/2024 12:12 pm : link
In comment 16378678 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16378673 Chris684 said:


Quote:


I didn't want to believe the Wink stuff, and I definitely think Wink is the bigger asshole, but everything that has come out since the end of the season has me terrified of Daboll. Yelling is one thing and I don't care about that. Being difficult to work with is another. Plus some of this other stuff that I've read prior to his time here, the Colt McCoy stuff?

I might pull the plug on all of this if I was ownership. It's a rare candidate pool and they have a really high pick. They can really go in any direction they want to go in with a new regime.



Ownership wouldn't hire one of the top candidates even if they fired Daboll today.


Disagree. If Daboll couldn't coach for some reason, Mara would fall all over himself trying to hire BB. He'd love the fan reaction to bringing BB back. Mara knows that the fans mostly hate him and with the way he fawns over the Patriot way, he'd love it.



RE: RE: So  
Mbavaro : 1/26/2024 12:14 pm : link
In comment 16378693 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16378684 Bruner4329 said:


Quote:


In 2022, when we went to the playoffs everyone was singing BD praises but this year when we won 6 games all of a sudden he is impossible to work with. How come none of this came out last year and where were the beat writers. Were they covering up what they now are writing?

One last word on Wink. The guy went behind his bosses back mid season and leaked to the press. If any one of you is a boss would you want someone like that working for you?



Scary how a story can build on itself. There wasn't a peep of this until Wink/Wilkins start sabotaging things with Glazer. Now it's a "thing".

Shouldn't surprise us... how many times has some bogus report appeared on Twitter, only to be taken as gospel. Remember they whole "KT doesn't care because here he is sitting by himself on the bench"?

So Daboll goes from coach of the year, with everyone singing his praises (including Wink) to someone who you can't work with?

I'm calling BS.

Especially since all of these candidates seem willing to interview to work here.


Of course it is, but that doesn’t stop posters here from regurgitating the same BS narrative

In 2022….posters here loved his “fire”

2023….it now becomes a detriment

Bizarre
Daboll is fine as a coach  
OBJ_AllDay : 1/26/2024 12:14 pm : link
And this past season was part of the growing pains. It was universally understood here that this team was atleast 2 drafts away from competing and probably the least talented roster in the league. The first year sent people's expectations through the roof.

Are we really talking about Bill B to coach here? All this coming from the same people who said Tom Coughlin was too old and lost his fastball? What makes Bill different? He's proven to be a subpar GM and he's been bad since Brady left.

Why don't we let the process play out and see how 2024 goes?
Difficult people aren't difficult to work with  
Mike from Ohio : 1/26/2024 12:18 pm : link
when everything is going well. They are difficult to work with when they are under stress and pressure. That is when you need a leader more than any other time.

There may be something to the idea that this is just piling on. To an extent I think that is why it is a topic of conversation. But the 2022 season and the 2023 season are completely different animals related to expectations.
I guess our GM having to listen in on the gameday headsets  
Chris684 : 1/26/2024 12:23 pm : link
to figure out what the hell was going on is a good thing?

What if Kafka does take a lateral move?


Again, Wink did some messed up stuff but does Daboll really look good in some of that stuff that came out?
RE: RE: So  
UberAlias : 1/26/2024 12:24 pm : link
In comment 16378693 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16378684 Bruner4329 said:


Quote:


In 2022, when we went to the playoffs everyone was singing BD praises but this year when we won 6 games all of a sudden he is impossible to work with. How come none of this came out last year and where were the beat writers. Were they covering up what they now are writing?

One last word on Wink. The guy went behind his bosses back mid season and leaked to the press. If any one of you is a boss would you want someone like that working for you?



Scary how a story can build on itself. There wasn't a peep of this until Wink/Wilkins start sabotaging things with Glazer. Now it's a "thing".

Shouldn't surprise us... how many times has some bogus report appeared on Twitter, only to be taken as gospel. Remember they whole "KT doesn't care because here he is sitting by himself on the bench"?

So Daboll goes from coach of the year, with everyone singing his praises (including Wink) to someone who you can't work with?

I'm calling BS.

Especially since all of these candidates seem willing to interview to work here.
I feel the same way. And the other this is that the players were genuinely shocked to hear anything about this. If Kafka leaves for a lateral move I may feel different. But this reeks of between Wink and his guys and the rest is the best reporters scrambling to find anything to report on after getting embarrassed because a national reporter caught them with their pants down about not knowing what was going on with the team they cover. The Kafka stuff feels like Wink people telling reporters it wasn’t just them. If Kafka wants to leave it probably has more to do with Daniel Jones than Daboll.
RE: I guess our GM having to listen in on the gameday headsets  
Mbavaro : 1/26/2024 12:28 pm : link
In comment 16378713 Chris684 said:
Quote:
to figure out what the hell was going on is a good thing?

What if Kafka does take a lateral move?


Again, Wink did some messed up stuff but does Daboll really look good in some of that stuff that came out?


But then one would have to believe the stuff that was leaked about Daboll is accurate

Knowing the source….i think it’s mostly BS
....  
ryanmkeane : 1/26/2024 12:30 pm : link
This is what the majority of beat writers do. There are some good ones out there. But the majority of them just continue to take things as factual without having any knowledge of what is really going on.

The Wink thing was a test in how legitimate you are as a reporter/writer and most of them all failed miserably.
....  
ryanmkeane : 1/26/2024 12:33 pm : link
One rough season after an awesome playoff run and everyone is freaking out. Part for the course for this message board and the media.

Daboll has been the coach of the Giants for two whole seasons. One of which was a smashing success.

I remember a coach named Tom Coughlin who had a temper and he changed coordinators pretty early on as well.

I love how changing coordinators now basically means that the head coach is the problem. Does that only apply to the Giants? Because it happens all the time with good head coaches. Look at Mike Tomlin. Guy has had a million different coordinators throughout his tenure.
Hughes seems credible to me, always has  
Chris684 : 1/26/2024 12:34 pm : link
He gives you the good with the bad, and he did so in this interview.

He said Daboll had a really good 2022 and even ended this year well given the circumstances.

But after hearing him talk about some of Daboll's faults and reading some things prior to his time here, I think believing Daboll is without fault in how the Wink stuff played out is somewhat foolish.
RE: ....  
Gatorade Dunk : 1/26/2024 12:34 pm : link
In comment 16378718 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
This is what the majority of beat writers do. There are some good ones out there. But the majority of them just continue to take things as factual without having any knowledge of what is really going on.

The Wink thing was a test in how legitimate you are as a reporter/writer and most of them all failed miserably.

This is very similar to how I viewed you trying to claim that Schoen and Daboll probably agree with your view of Jayden Daniels.
RE: RE: Connor claiming in 2018 draft, that Elway (with Denver)  
cosmicj : 1/26/2024 12:34 pm : link
In comment 16378652 Lambuth_Special said:
Quote:

Since 2017 really, the Giants basically a reputation management firm for whoever plays QB for them.


Great line.
RE: Hughes seems credible to me, always has  
cosmicj : 1/26/2024 12:36 pm : link
In comment 16378720 Chris684 said:
Quote:
He gives you the good with the bad, and he did so in this interview.

He said Daboll had a really good 2022 and even ended this year well given the circumstances.

But after hearing him talk about some of Daboll's faults and reading some things prior to his time here, I think believing Daboll is without fault in how the Wink stuff played out is somewhat foolish.


If Daboll fired the Wilkins brothers without notifying Wink, that is an egregious insult to Wink. Understandable that Wink would react badly. But that’s if the info is correct…
Gettleman was the  
SoZKillA : 1/26/2024 12:43 pm : link
Worst hire in Giants history. Mara and him ruined this franchise.
RE: RE: Hughes seems credible to me, always has  
GiantGrit : 1/26/2024 12:50 pm : link
In comment 16378723 cosmicj said:
Quote:
In comment 16378720 Chris684 said:


Quote:


He gives you the good with the bad, and he did so in this interview.

He said Daboll had a really good 2022 and even ended this year well given the circumstances.

But after hearing him talk about some of Daboll's faults and reading some things prior to his time here, I think believing Daboll is without fault in how the Wink stuff played out is somewhat foolish.



If Daboll fired the Wilkins brothers without notifying Wink, that is an egregious insult to Wink. Understandable that Wink would react badly. But that’s if the info is correct…



Pretty insulting to Daboll that the Wink group gossiped to the media like bitches.

Daboll owed Wink nothing.
I think Daboll and Schoen wanted Wink gone  
WillieYoung : 1/26/2024 12:51 pm : link
and wanted the financial flexibility to hire a new DC without Wink's $3MM hanging over them. They fired Wilkens Bros so Wink would quit and not be owed the $3MM. I like good old country hardball from my front office.
RE: Daboll is fine as a coach  
NJLCO : 1/26/2024 12:52 pm : link
In comment 16378701 OBJ_AllDay said:
Quote:
And this past season was part of the growing pains. It was universally understood here that this team was atleast 2 drafts away from competing and probably the least talented roster in the league. The first year sent people's expectations through the roof.

Are we really talking about Bill B to coach here? All this coming from the same people who said Tom Coughlin was too old and lost his fastball? What makes Bill different? He's proven to be a subpar GM and he's been bad since Brady left.

Why don't we let the process play out and see how 2024 goes?


Plus one. Let this play out. Daboll will be fine.
RE: Wow  
k2tampa : 1/26/2024 1:04 pm : link
In comment 16378671 Shecky said:
Quote:
I would love to know what Denver’s offer would have been.

I didn’t mind the SB at the time. But anytime someone wants to blow you away, you have to listen.


Exactly, what's "a haul"?
RE: RE: Daboll is fine as a coach  
rnargi : 1/26/2024 1:08 pm : link
In comment 16378740 NJLCO said:
Quote:
In comment 16378701 OBJ_AllDay said:


Quote:


And this past season was part of the growing pains. It was universally understood here that this team was atleast 2 drafts away from competing and probably the least talented roster in the league. The first year sent people's expectations through the roof.

Are we really talking about Bill B to coach here? All this coming from the same people who said Tom Coughlin was too old and lost his fastball? What makes Bill different? He's proven to be a subpar GM and he's been bad since Brady left.

Why don't we let the process play out and see how 2024 goes?



Plus one. Let this play out. Daboll will be fine.


I agree...people forget the horrid situation wrt the bare cupboard and cap hell they inherited just two offseasons ago. The team has not been good for a very long time. Some things have not worked out. Some have. This was not a one year turnaround scenario. Look at the Lions. They were a 3 win team just a couple seasons ago. This will sort out as the drafts continue and the cap space stabilizes. I'm on board for the long view. The Jones signing may have set them back, but it hasn't destroyed them. We'll know a hell of a lot more after UFA and the Draft on how things are progressing.
You arent fixing ten years of broken  
blueblood : 1/26/2024 1:11 pm : link
in two years.. sorry thats just not realistic. Last yearthey were the darlings.. This year everything little move is going to be scrutinized because of the disappointing season..

Ten years of bad drafts left the team with terrible depth at multiple positions, then they had to spend in FA to fix the holes.. Then they made bad moves.. wasted money ( Kenny Golladay, Nate Solder, etc etc,, traded for Alex Ogletree, signed a broken down Kyle Rudpolph)

I never thought this was going to be an easy fix. In fact If I remember correctly the same thing happened in Buffalo. They made the playoffs, then the next year they finished with a losing record.. but they Got Josh Allen...

Giants need to find THEIR guy.. and build around him..
RE: RE: So  
jvm52106 : 1/26/2024 1:12 pm : link
In comment 16378693 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16378684 Bruner4329 said:


Quote:


In 2022, when we went to the playoffs everyone was singing BD praises but this year when we won 6 games all of a sudden he is impossible to work with. How come none of this came out last year and where were the beat writers. Were they covering up what they now are writing?

One last word on Wink. The guy went behind his bosses back mid season and leaked to the press. If any one of you is a boss would you want someone like that working for you?



Scary how a story can build on itself. There wasn't a peep of this until Wink/Wilkins start sabotaging things with Glazer. Now it's a "thing".

Shouldn't surprise us... how many times has some bogus report appeared on Twitter, only to be taken as gospel. Remember they whole "KT doesn't care because here he is sitting by himself on the bench"?

So Daboll goes from coach of the year, with everyone singing his praises (including Wink) to someone who you can't work with?

I'm calling BS.

Especially since all of these candidates seem willing to interview to work here.


Exactly and some here are just jumping on this to prove their anti Mara vendetta.. BB isn't being hired anywhere right now and that speaks volumes. Vrabel didn't get a job (so far) either.. Stop with the nonsense to just push an agenda.

I hope Kafka leaves and we get Dorsey. Dorsey was fine when working with Daboll and became a scapegoat this year in Buffalo.
Re: Belichik as franchise savior…  
morrison40 : 1/26/2024 1:13 pm : link
I guess all 32 teams don’t want to win in 24, since nobody has hired him .
This franchise was a mess  
fkap : 1/26/2024 1:13 pm : link
when Gettleman took over. At best, he was a guy who couldn't fix it. At worst, he was a guy who made a bad situation worse. Neither is a good look, but he did not destroy the franchise, at least not by himself. Being a bad hire is not in doubt, except maybe in the mind of his one man fan club who rarely posts here any more.

He delayed a decent rebuild. Early returns indicate Schoen is on a similar path, but too early to say.
RE: ....  
logman : 1/26/2024 1:16 pm : link
In comment 16378718 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
This is what the majority of beat writers do. There are some good ones out there. But the majority of them just continue to take things as factual without having any knowledge of what is really going on.

The Wink thing was a test in how legitimate you are as a reporter/writer and most of them all failed miserably.


As I recall, only Art Stapleton was calling for some perspective. Every one else was feeding the chaos.
Daboll did a good job in '22  
Shirk130 : 1/26/2024 1:21 pm : link
and a lousy one in '23. I don't see how that is debatable. I wouldn't fire him yet either but I do hope BB is still sitting there if we're looking next offseason.
RE: So  
djm : 1/26/2024 1:22 pm : link
In comment 16378684 Bruner4329 said:
Quote:
In 2022, when we went to the playoffs everyone was singing BD praises but this year when we won 6 games all of a sudden he is impossible to work with. How come none of this came out last year and where were the beat writers. Were they covering up what they now are writing?

One last word on Wink. The guy went behind his bosses back mid season and leaked to the press. If any one of you is a boss would you want someone like that working for you?


There is also no correlation between supposed (I don't doubt these stories are real) "hard to work with" HCs and losing.

Also, the same media told us players wouldn't come here and play for Coughlin. They said a lot of shit back then. Apples and oranges to this shit, but the same rules apply. We don't know that this really matters in the grand scheme of things.

We don't know if Daboll is the answer, but these stories don't really concern me.
apparantly  
djm : 1/26/2024 1:24 pm : link
it's bad to hire or even look at retread HCs anymore. That seems to be the philosophy here lately. Never mind that Coughlin was a retread..matters not I guess.

NY will fire Daboll and look for another unproven guy because I guess that is Mara's white whale...
*  
djm : 1/26/2024 1:25 pm : link
Apparently.
RE: Connor claiming in 2018 draft, that Elway (with Denver)  
sb from NYT Forum : 1/26/2024 1:26 pm : link
In comment 16378644 Chris684 said:
Quote:
Called the Giants when they were on the clock at #2 to offer Gettleman a haul for the right to pick Darnold.

Getty didn't pick up.


That's one I hadn't heard. I read that Cleveland offered their #4 and their two 2nd rounders.
RE: RE: ....  
Sammo85 : 1/26/2024 1:29 pm : link
In comment 16378721 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 16378718 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


This is what the majority of beat writers do. There are some good ones out there. But the majority of them just continue to take things as factual without having any knowledge of what is really going on.

The Wink thing was a test in how legitimate you are as a reporter/writer and most of them all failed miserably.


This is very similar to how I viewed you trying to claim that Schoen and Daboll probably agree with your view of Jayden Daniels.



Haha so true.
........  
CoughlinHandsonHips : 1/26/2024 1:31 pm : link
It's funny last year everyone lauding Daboll's approach to hiring coordinators - the communal interview and his other assistant's having their say and influence.

Blew up in his face a bit (especially with the Wilkin brothers)

He's a young coach - wondering if a learning from this is how well a potential coach works with him - not necessarily how well he works with everyone.

RE: Difficult people aren't difficult to work with  
Festina Lente : 1/26/2024 1:33 pm : link
In comment 16378706 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
when everything is going well. They are difficult to work with when they are under stress and pressure. That is when you need a leader more than any other time.

There may be something to the idea that this is just piling on. To an extent I think that is why it is a topic of conversation. But the 2022 season and the 2023 season are completely different animals related to expectations.


I think this is a salient and underappreciated point
RE: RE: Hughes seems credible to me, always has  
Festina Lente : 1/26/2024 1:35 pm : link
In comment 16378723 cosmicj said:
Quote:
In comment 16378720 Chris684 said:


Quote:


He gives you the good with the bad, and he did so in this interview.

He said Daboll had a really good 2022 and even ended this year well given the circumstances.

But after hearing him talk about some of Daboll's faults and reading some things prior to his time here, I think believing Daboll is without fault in how the Wink stuff played out is somewhat foolish.



If Daboll fired the Wilkins brothers without notifying Wink, that is an egregious insult to Wink. Understandable that Wink would react badly. But that’s if the info is correct…


That is what happened by all accounts
RE: Connor claiming in 2018 draft, that Elway (with Denver)  
Jay on the Island : 1/26/2024 1:38 pm : link
In comment 16378644 Chris684 said:
Quote:
Called the Giants when they were on the clock at #2 to offer Gettleman a haul for the right to pick Darnold.

Getty didn't pick up.

He is up there with Matt Millen as the worst GM's in NFL history. It's amazing because Gettleman could have traded down with the Broncos at 4 and still gotten Barkley plus a massive haul. Fans would have given him rave reviews at the time. It blows my mind that he wouldn't even answer the phone to hear other teams out. Literally the dream scenario for him unfolded and he missed out because he didn't pick up the fucking phone.
RE: RE: RE: Hughes seems credible to me, always has  
Blueworm : 1/26/2024 1:40 pm : link
In comment 16378788 Festina Lente said:
Quote:
In comment 16378723 cosmicj said:


Quote:


In comment 16378720 Chris684 said:


Quote:


He gives you the good with the bad, and he did so in this interview.

He said Daboll had a really good 2022 and even ended this year well given the circumstances.

But after hearing him talk about some of Daboll's faults and reading some things prior to his time here, I think believing Daboll is without fault in how the Wink stuff played out is somewhat foolish.



If Daboll fired the Wilkins brothers without notifying Wink, that is an egregious insult to Wink. Understandable that Wink would react badly. But that’s if the info is correct…



That is what happened by all accounts


After Glazer and the 24:00:00 stunt, they weren't sparing his feelings.
RE: ........  
Festina Lente : 1/26/2024 1:41 pm : link
In comment 16378782 CoughlinHandsonHips said:
Quote:
It's funny last year everyone lauding Daboll's approach to hiring coordinators - the communal interview and his other assistant's having their say and influence.

Blew up in his face a bit (especially with the Wilkin brothers)

He's a young coach - wondering if a learning from this is how well a potential coach works with him - not necessarily how well he works with everyone.


I still think that is a laudible and correct approach. Nothing worse than the myopic nepotism in the nfl (you scratch my back, i scratch yours way of doing it). I am glad they are continuing to hire people they may not have worked with in the past but based on what they consider their merits and their interviews etc.
Some thoughts...  
an_idol_mind : 1/26/2024 1:44 pm : link
1) I don't care if Daboll is an asshole. If he wins, he wins. It's not like Parcells and Coughlin were winning Personality of the Year.

2) Gettleman was incompetent, and the story about him refusing offers for the #2 pick has been told before.

3) Folks bitching about Daboll's personality but simultaneously pulling to bring in Belichick or Vrabel have one hell of a double standard going.
RE: Difficult people aren't difficult to work with  
bw in dc : 1/26/2024 1:49 pm : link
In comment 16378706 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
when everything is going well. They are difficult to work with when they are under stress and pressure. That is when you need a leader more than any other time.

There may be something to the idea that this is just piling on. To an extent I think that is why it is a topic of conversation. But the 2022 season and the 2023 season are completely different animals related to expectations.


Such a smart post. It's absolutely possible the uglier side of Daboll's coaching style surfaced this year.
RE: Daboll did a good job in '22  
Now Mike in MD : 1/26/2024 1:49 pm : link
In comment 16378772 Shirk130 said:
Quote:
and a lousy one in '23. I don't see how that is debatable. I wouldn't fire him yet either but I do hope BB is still sitting there if we're looking next offseason.


Lousy? Holy overstatement!

Did he make some mistakes? Yes. But he rallied the team to 4-3 finish after starting 2-8 with an undrafted FA at QB for a large portion of these games.

The team is still thin at talent and injuries to an already thin team is a recipe for disaster.

One of the primary qualities for an NFL coach is how players respond to him. The fact that the team didn't throw in the towel after the 2-8 and still fought for him speaks volumes to Daboll as a coach.
RE: ........  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1/26/2024 1:50 pm : link
In comment 16378782 CoughlinHandsonHips said:
Quote:
It's funny last year everyone lauding Daboll's approach to hiring coordinators - the communal interview and his other assistant's having their say and influence.

Blew up in his face a bit (especially with the Wilkin brothers)

He's a young coach - wondering if a learning from this is how well a potential coach works with him - not necessarily how well he works with everyone.


The process wasn't bad, the people were shit. What can you do? Hiring coaches is not something you do an FBI background check and psych profile for.
RE: .  
Now Mike in MD : 1/26/2024 1:53 pm : link
In comment 16378647 Go Terps said:
Quote:
A year from now when they fire Daboll and hire the flavor of the month offensive coordinator remember that Belichick, Harbaugh, and Vrabel were available and the Giants probably didn't even call any of them.

Winning is not the priority for the Maras. Terrible ownership.


No, terrible ownership would be jettisoning a guy who was COY only one season ago to start with a 3rd HC in the last 4 years. THAT would be poor and reactive ownership. A classic Snyder or Tepper move. Constant turnover in coaching is not good for a franchise.
RE: Some thoughts...  
bw in dc : 1/26/2024 1:57 pm : link
In comment 16378796 an_idol_mind said:
Quote:

3) Folks bitching about Daboll's personality but simultaneously pulling to bring in Belichick or Vrabel have one hell of a double standard going.


My interest in a Harbaugh, BB or Vrabel has nothing to do with Daboll's personality issue(s).

They are just more accomplished coaches.
RE: RE: Some thoughts...  
Victor in CT : 1/26/2024 2:13 pm : link
In comment 16378809 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16378796 an_idol_mind said:


Quote:



3) Folks bitching about Daboll's personality but simultaneously pulling to bring in Belichick or Vrabel have one hell of a double standard going.



My interest in a Harbaugh, BB or Vrabel has nothing to do with Daboll's personality issue(s).

They are just more accomplished coaches.



Harbaugh's track record indicates he will be back in college in 2 years. Probably Alabama after they have 2 non tournament seasons. Belichick is too old. Vrabel is the only guy I think they're missing out on here.
Had Belichick had success finding his way out of a QB dilemma?  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1/26/2024 2:13 pm : link
Sure doesn't look like it considering the Mac Jones saga cost him his job, which he was fully in control of as head coach and GM.

How does what he did in 2001 relate to what needs to happen here? How's that a predictor of potential success?
I don't think I've ever tired  
Biteymax22 : 1/26/2024 2:14 pm : link
of hearing about something as fast as I have with Daboll and his temper/how he treats coaches.

I'm looking back through all our Super Bowls and the one thing they share in common is they were all won by coaches that were extraordinarily tough and demanding to the point that you probably could just outright refer to Parcells and Coughlin as assholes.

Being a nice guy isn't a requirement to be a head football coach. The team sucked and last season was extremely disappointing, Daboll should have been yelling and screaming at people for their performance.


As far as the other points, if Kafka wants to go let him, Daboll seems to want Tierney as a OC at this point. With Gettleman and the trade, he's been gone 2 years now, I'm sure this story is true but talking about it 6 years later nets us nothing.
RE: RE: So  
Victor in CT : 1/26/2024 2:14 pm : link
In comment 16378693 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16378684 Bruner4329 said:


Quote:


In 2022, when we went to the playoffs everyone was singing BD praises but this year when we won 6 games all of a sudden he is impossible to work with. How come none of this came out last year and where were the beat writers. Were they covering up what they now are writing?

One last word on Wink. The guy went behind his bosses back mid season and leaked to the press. If any one of you is a boss would you want someone like that working for you?



Scary how a story can build on itself. There wasn't a peep of this until Wink/Wilkins start sabotaging things with Glazer. Now it's a "thing".

Shouldn't surprise us... how many times has some bogus report appeared on Twitter, only to be taken as gospel. Remember they whole "KT doesn't care because here he is sitting by himself on the bench"?

So Daboll goes from coach of the year, with everyone singing his praises (including Wink) to someone who you can't work with?

I'm calling BS.

Especially since all of these candidates seem willing to interview to work here.


Spot on Eric.
RE: Gettleman was the  
Ned In Atlanta : 1/26/2024 2:18 pm : link
In comment 16378729 SoZKillA said:
Quote:
Worst hire in Giants history. Mara and him ruined this franchise.



The fact that people defend his "legacy" is fucking bizarre
RE: BB is NOT coming here  
kickoff : 1/26/2024 2:19 pm : link
In comment 16378641 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
in ANY capacity. No matter how fond Mara is of him, BB would HAVE to have total control of ALL personnel moves. The Giants don't and never have operated that way. So stop with that nonsense.


I think George Young had total control.
I like Daboll's intensity  
Sammo85 : 1/26/2024 2:22 pm : link
And I liked his "praise when earned, but tough love discipline when needed" approach with Daniel Jones.

I'm kind of tiring of the whole ridiculous "we're going to love everyone, support them no matter what, and collaborate on everything mindset going on out there in competitive sports". It's ridiculously overselling things.





RE: RE: RE: Hughes seems credible to me, always has  
cosmicj : 1/26/2024 2:30 pm : link
In comment 16378737 GiantGrit said:
Quote:
In comment 16378723 cosmicj said:


Quote:


In comment 16378720 Chris684 said:


Quote:


He gives you the good with the bad, and he did so in this interview.

He said Daboll had a really good 2022 and even ended this year well given the circumstances.

But after hearing him talk about some of Daboll's faults and reading some things prior to his time here, I think believing Daboll is without fault in how the Wink stuff played out is somewhat foolish.



If Daboll fired the Wilkins brothers without notifying Wink, that is an egregious insult to Wink. Understandable that Wink would react badly. But that’s if the info is correct…




Pretty insulting to Daboll that the Wink group gossiped to the media like bitches.

Daboll owed Wink nothing.


Two wrongs don’t make a right. Daboll has a very public profile and needs to act that way.
RE: RE: RE: Some thoughts...  
bw in dc : 1/26/2024 2:32 pm : link
In comment 16378832 Victor in CT said:
Quote:


My interest in a Harbaugh, BB or Vrabel has nothing to do with Daboll's personality issue(s).

They are just more accomplished coaches.




Harbaugh's track record indicates he will be back in college in 2 years. Probably Alabama after they have 2 non tournament seasons. Belichick is too old. Vrabel is the only guy I think they're missing out on here.


Look, this is all academic. These guys are disruptors.

Mara would never relinquish his organizational structure for BB or Harbaugh. And he's too dedicated to the traditional way of running an NFL time.

Further, the straw that broke the camel's back in Tennessee for Vrabel was that he wanted much more control that Amy Stunk wanted to give up. So, that might be an issue for him, too. But he might be the one who may be willing to work with Schoen.

I'm okay with Daboll getting another crack in 2024, but this is an unusual situation with this caliber of coaches available. And it's actually pretty funny reading so many people staunchly supporting Daboll because he won COTY in 2022. COTY...BFD.





Bw  
cosmicj : 1/26/2024 2:36 pm : link
I spent 2022 thinking we were seeing the next great Giants coach in his debut. I know the first half of 2023 was a mess but there was plenty to like in the season’s later stages. That near win against the red hot Rams is hard to get past. Tyrod Taylor v Matt Stafford? Lol. And the Giants should have won! That was some coaching.

So I’m unsure whether the Daboll or 72 year old BB are better long term options.
Why wouldn't Mara hire Vrabel?  
Sean : 1/26/2024 2:37 pm : link
It's been reported that Vrabel wanted to work with Cowden in TEN and he's already in the building here. I could easily see Vrabel or Belichick here.

It's funny how the goalposts move. First it was, Mara would never hire an outside GM, now it's Mara will never hire a coach who requires a certain structure.

Vrabel just wanted a GM who he could work with in TEN, but TEN opted for Carthon.

Do any of you follow how the Eagles do business?
RE: Bw  
Sean : 1/26/2024 2:38 pm : link
In comment 16378869 cosmicj said:
Quote:
I spent 2022 thinking we were seeing the next great Giants coach in his debut. I know the first half of 2023 was a mess but there was plenty to like in the season’s later stages. That near win against the red hot Rams is hard to get past. Tyrod Taylor v Matt Stafford? Lol. And the Giants should have won! That was some coaching.

So I’m unsure whether the Daboll or 72 year old BB are better long term options.

Are we even sure Vrabel is better than Daboll? A lot of people are quick to throw Daboll to the curb here imo.
 
christian : 1/26/2024 2:42 pm : link
The player's have more leverage today than the Coughlin, and most certainly the Parcells years. How a coach treats players is the only minor consideration I would make. You don't want to create and environment where if the money is equal, players pick elsewhere because of the coach.

How the coach treats his staff is silly. Everyone was kissing Dabe's ass last year.
RE: Bw  
bw in dc : 1/26/2024 2:51 pm : link
In comment 16378869 cosmicj said:
Quote:
I spent 2022 thinking we were seeing the next great Giants coach in his debut. I know the first half of 2023 was a mess but there was plenty to like in the season’s later stages. That near win against the red hot Rams is hard to get past. Tyrod Taylor v Matt Stafford? Lol. And the Giants should have won! That was some coaching.

So I’m unsure whether the Daboll or 72 year old BB are better long term options.


Daboll built a good amount of equity in 2022 - true.

The start of 2023 was so outrageously bad, however, that the last month of the season can only offset so much. Ironically, those irrelevant wins down the stretch may mean missing out on of these top three QB prospects.

Frankly, a smart owner would be more concerned about giving up draft position than inconsequential wins. But you know Mara was proud of the finish.
RE: RE: Bw  
DieHard : 1/26/2024 2:51 pm : link
In comment 16378874 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 16378869 cosmicj said:


Quote:


I spent 2022 thinking we were seeing the next great Giants coach in his debut. I know the first half of 2023 was a mess but there was plenty to like in the season’s later stages. That near win against the red hot Rams is hard to get past. Tyrod Taylor v Matt Stafford? Lol. And the Giants should have won! That was some coaching.

So I’m unsure whether the Daboll or 72 year old BB are better long term options.


Are we even sure Vrabel is better than Daboll? A lot of people are quick to throw Daboll to the curb here imo.


Vrabel looks and acts the part, and he did a great job riding Derrick Henry like Secretariat to an AFC championship appearance, but his last few years have been rough. You can argue GM friction and personnel issues, but the AFC South isn't exactly the NFC East when it comes to competitiveness. Hell, Daboll went undefeated against the AFC South in 2022!
RE: RE: Bw  
Mbavaro : 1/26/2024 2:56 pm : link
In comment 16378894 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16378869 cosmicj said:


Quote:


I spent 2022 thinking we were seeing the next great Giants coach in his debut. I know the first half of 2023 was a mess but there was plenty to like in the season’s later stages. That near win against the red hot Rams is hard to get past. Tyrod Taylor v Matt Stafford? Lol. And the Giants should have won! That was some coaching.

So I’m unsure whether the Daboll or 72 year old BB are better long term options.



Daboll built a good amount of equity in 2022 - true.

The start of 2023 was so outrageously bad, however, that the last month of the season can only offset so much. Ironically, those irrelevant wins down the stretch may mean missing out on of these top three QB prospects.

Frankly, a smart owner would be more concerned about giving up draft position than inconsequential wins. But you know Mara was proud of the finish.



Ah….so the team should have given up and tanked?

Then you would have been bitching about that

Brilliant logic and then doubling down on more nonsense by injecting Mara into the conversation

One with half a brain would think that the team continued to fight and that is indicative of culture….and a good culture is the foundation for success in any organization
RE: RE: Bw  
bw in dc : 1/26/2024 2:57 pm : link
In comment 16378874 Sean said:
Quote:

Are we even sure Vrabel is better than Daboll?


Yes. He didn't trade AJ Brown. Robinson did. And then Tannehill got old and injured.
RE: RE: RE: Bw  
bw in dc : 1/26/2024 2:59 pm : link
In comment 16378902 Mbavaro said:
Quote:

One with half a brain would think that the team continued to fight and that is indicative of culture….and a good culture is the foundation for success in any organization


Can I assume you are a subscriber to the notion that momentum carries over from season to the next?

If so, how did that momentum from 2022 carryover to 2023 for NYG?
RE: RE: RE: Bw  
Sean : 1/26/2024 3:02 pm : link
In comment 16378903 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16378874 Sean said:


Quote:



Are we even sure Vrabel is better than Daboll?



Yes. He didn't trade AJ Brown. Robinson did. And then Tannehill got old and injured.

Okay, so Vrabel is removed from all the personnel decisions. And I agree, he didn't want to trade AJ Brown.

Does Daboll get removed from the personnel decisions? If so, wouldn't that prop up Daboll even more. Let's be honest, these last 2 years for Vrabel have not been good. But, it sounds like Vrabel gets a pass for it,
RE: RE: RE: RE: Bw  
Mbavaro : 1/26/2024 3:07 pm : link
In comment 16378911 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16378902 Mbavaro said:


Quote:



One with half a brain would think that the team continued to fight and that is indicative of culture….and a good culture is the foundation for success in any organization



Can I assume you are a subscriber to the notion that momentum carries over from season to the next?

If so, how did that momentum from 2022 carryover to 2023 for NYG?


Great job changing the subject
No…momentum does not carry over

So again….should they have just quit?

Maybe they just should have forfeited

The team played hard and that is a result of culture

With all of your message board brilliance its amazing how you are not a GM



RE: RE: RE: RE: Bw  
bw in dc : 1/26/2024 3:09 pm : link
In comment 16378914 Sean said:
Quote:



Okay, so Vrabel is removed from all the personnel decisions. And I agree, he didn't want to trade AJ Brown.

Does Daboll get removed from the personnel decisions? If so, wouldn't that prop up Daboll even more. Let's be honest, these last 2 years for Vrabel have not been good. But, it sounds like Vrabel gets a pass for it,


He doesn't get a pass. It should be in the evaluation.

But he did rip off four consecutive winning seasons and got to the AFC CG with Ryan Tannehill. So, I'm giving that more weight.
....  
ryanmkeane : 1/26/2024 3:16 pm : link
Might as well just have a new coach every 2 years right?

This discussion around Daboll is maddening.
RE: ....  
Mbavaro : 1/26/2024 3:21 pm : link
In comment 16378925 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Might as well just have a new coach every 2 years right?

This discussion around Daboll is maddening.


Yep…then saying we should have tanked for draft position is bizarre
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Bw  
bw in dc : 1/26/2024 3:21 pm : link
In comment 16378919 Mbavaro said:
Quote:


Can I assume you are a subscriber to the notion that momentum carries over from season to the next?

If so, how did that momentum from 2022 carryover to 2023 for NYG?



Great job changing the subject
No…momentum does not carry over

So again….should they have just quit?

Maybe they just should have forfeited

The team played hard and that is a result of culture

With all of your message board brilliance its amazing how you are not a GM


I'm not sure what you think I am changing. You suggested winning those late games were signs of a good culture and needed for future success. Well, we seemed to have those same signs at the end of 2022 and NONE of it carried over into 2023.

I'm not suggesting the team should have quit. But we should have kept playing DeVito instead of TT to (1) increase the chances of losing those games and (2) get more intel on DeVito as a QB.

But, hey, give it up for the culture and you feeling better as a fan...
Cosmic  
GiantGrit : 1/26/2024 3:27 pm : link
Daboll didn’t owe Wink an explanation on firing the Wilkins brothers because he doesn’t report to his DC.

Wink wanted to get fired so he could get paid and have his choice of where to work next.

He gave Wink the game ball after the Pats game and even went to them privately to resolve whatever the issue was. At some point they figured out the relationship was over and went about things with legalities in mind.

Do you understand how low it was for Winks side to go behind Daboll’s back like that to the press?

You wanted Daboll to do what, tell Wink he was gonna fire them before he did it? What would that have accomplished? Wink would have flipped out in either circumstance.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Bw  
Mbavaro : 1/26/2024 3:34 pm : link
In comment 16378931 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16378919 Mbavaro said:


Quote:




Can I assume you are a subscriber to the notion that momentum carries over from season to the next?

If so, how did that momentum from 2022 carryover to 2023 for NYG?



Great job changing the subject
No…momentum does not carry over

So again….should they have just quit?

Maybe they just should have forfeited

The team played hard and that is a result of culture

With all of your message board brilliance its amazing how you are not a GM






I'm not sure what you think I am changing. You suggested winning those late games were signs of a good culture and needed for future success. Well, we seemed to have those same signs at the end of 2022 and NONE of it carried over into 2023.

I'm not suggesting the team should have quit. But we should have kept playing DeVito instead of TT to (1) increase the chances of losing those games and (2) get more intel on DeVito as a QB.

But, hey, give it up for the culture and you feeling better as a fan...


Because DeVito started playing poorly and Taylor gave them a better chance to win

Hence…he didn’t lose any he locker room and the team competed

Just because the team got off to a terrible start doesn’t mean the culture is bad

Culture is not momentum

2 separate things and a good culture is the foundation for everything
was that report  
BigBlueCane : 1/26/2024 3:39 pm : link
that Schoen had to get on the headset at one point, debunked or not?
for all of the fuss, the players seem to really like Daboll  
PerpetualNervousness : 1/26/2024 3:41 pm : link
i have a hard time taking a lot of this seriously when somehow none of these reports even suggest it's an issue with the players, or losing the team, etc. isn't it a little strange that all these reports about this personality never mention problems with players? that's all it was about with coughlin, and it got out into the press super fast, even in a world before social media. Daboll fired two bad coaches - and i'm not sure, personality conflicts aside, how exactly a head coach is supposed to otherwise handle a coordinator who undermines him publicly.
Interesting thread  
arniefez : 1/26/2024 3:43 pm : link
lots of good points on both sides of the discussion IMO.

The one thing I will add is that I think changes in the college game have accelerate changes in the NFL. I think the game has passed Belichick by and possibly Vrabel too.

I think the number 1 job of current NFL HCs is developing and protecting young QBs.

It seems almost every year the top 2-4 QBs in the draft class go early in the 1st round. 2022 was an exception. The teams drafting those QBs often have new HCs too.

I agree with the posters who are concerned about what we saw from Daboll in 2023. But on the other hand he won 3 games with a rookie UDFA QB. Plus Daboll probably deserves some level of credit for developing Josh Allen from very raw rookie to MVP candidate and Daniel Jones having his best games in 2022.

The Panthers won only 2 games with the number 1 pick in the draft.

For all the issues we saw from Daboll in 2023, IMO, his potential as a developer of QBs makes it a reasonable call to give him a 3rd year.

I hope he adjusts his approach behind the scenes with his staff, on the sideline during games and the way he ran training camp and prepared for game 1 last year.

I'm sure he knows he the sideline needs to be run much more professionally on game day and that he has to win in 2024 to remain the Giants coach in 2025.
The demand for instant gratification in todays society  
BlueHurricane : 1/26/2024 3:48 pm : link
Has made it almost impossible for a new regime to work out the kinks.

Hell the Milwaukee Bucks just shit canned a first year coach who was 30-13.
arnie  
Sean : 1/26/2024 3:52 pm : link
Good post. For me it's simple, wasn't one of the big reasons Daboll was hired to develop a young QB?

To me, it's more obvious than ever that Schoen/Daboll will be drafting a first round QB. I think both realize there is no more fucking around with Jones & Barkley,

Either they make a move for a QB and it works and they are on firm ground. If it doesn't work, they would get fired regardless even if they didn't even try.
GiantGrit  
cosmicj : 1/26/2024 4:11 pm : link
I’m not condoning the backstabbing Wink appears to have engaged in. But an NFL head coach has to get past that and not do things like fire defensive coaches before telling his DC. How would you feel if that happened to you at your work?
RE: The demand for instant gratification in todays society  
cosmicj : 1/26/2024 4:14 pm : link
In comment 16378951 BlueHurricane said:
Quote:
Has made it almost impossible for a new regime to work out the kinks.

Hell the Milwaukee Bucks just shit canned a first year coach who was 30-13.


I agree with this. I’ve always wanted Belichick as the Giants coach, but Daboll needs time to stabilize things and work towards a championship. At this point, I’m in favor of retaining him in 2025 even if he wins like 6 games next season. Coaching instability is killing this franchise.
RE: RE: The demand for instant gratification in todays society  
Sammo85 : 1/26/2024 4:17 pm : link
In comment 16378965 cosmicj said:
Quote:
In comment 16378951 BlueHurricane said:


Quote:


Has made it almost impossible for a new regime to work out the kinks.

Hell the Milwaukee Bucks just shit canned a first year coach who was 30-13.



I agree with this. I’ve always wanted Belichick as the Giants coach, but Daboll needs time to stabilize things and work towards a championship. At this point, I’m in favor of retaining him in 2025 even if he wins like 6 games next season. Coaching instability is killing this franchise.


Sorry - not in favor of that all on my end. It would have to be conditional based on other factors such as committed transition from Barkley, new QB prospect replacement brought in THIS offseason, and other changes in progress to defense, and offensive players being developed.

If it's just the Jones/Barkley show again and a 6 win season happens, Schoen and Daboll better be handed the pink slip the morning after the final game.
Sammo  
Sean : 1/26/2024 4:26 pm : link
Does Jones get cut in that scenario or does the new GM field questions in the opening presser about Jones and how great of a worker he is?

Has a QB ever killed off three head coaches and stuck around for a fourth?
RE: GiantGrit  
GiantGrit : 1/26/2024 4:33 pm : link
In comment 16378963 cosmicj said:
Quote:
I’m not condoning the backstabbing Wink appears to have engaged in. But an NFL head coach has to get past that and not do things like fire defensive coaches before telling his DC. How would you feel if that happened to you at your work?


Its not comparable. This isn’t even comparable to other NFL firings.

In my world respect is earned. If someone pulled the crap Wink did I would feel no obligation to him. Especially if I heard someone was saying things behind my back and then went mute when I had a direct conversation with them. He probably would have been fired first if not for the salary & destination aspect of it.

I don’t know how I would feel because as a man I wouldn’t go to the media with dirty laundry to entice my employer into firing me.
Seems like both Daboll and Schoen should get some time. As anybody  
nygiantfan : 1/26/2024 4:34 pm : link
on this thread thinking either was some finished product when they got hired is just flat-out overreaching. They need some time to see if they can develop themselves into a reliable HC and GM. Some time to develop a stronger roster and reasonably consistent winning product on the field.

However, some time to develop doesn't mean anyone should be overlooking serious errors in judgment. And the Daniel Jones evaluation/contract and consequently the poor showing of the team in 2023 were indeed serious errors that both guys have to be kicking themselves for. And I would be surprised, if not shocked, that the last thing they intend to do is double-down on that error in judgment at QB and risk the very same thing happening in 2024 by torpedoing another season for no seemingly future benefit.

I expect we will see a new QB.
I don't think you keep someone just for  
Lines of Scrimmage : 1/26/2024 4:39 pm : link
stability sake. The question will be answered next season if it was the correct move to keep Daboll or not imv.

I think a big part of the friction was Wink may not have had much respect for BD. The first rift was reported the second Dallas game. Heading into that game the Giants offense was averaging 10.5 points/game. I can see where things may have gotten out of hand.



As stated above  
SirLoinOfBeef : 1/26/2024 5:06 pm : link
the players appear to be fine with Daboll.

Thats more important than some ambitious DC who hasn't done much IMO.

And is still unemployed.
RE: Sammo  
Sammo85 : 1/26/2024 5:12 pm : link
In comment 16378978 Sean said:
Quote:
Does Jones get cut in that scenario or does the new GM field questions in the opening presser about Jones and how great of a worker he is?

Has a QB ever killed off three head coaches and stuck around for a fourth?


He has to be. But what I posited is why I remain adamantly convinced, Daboll and Schoen are going QB this draft.

They'll want to have a bird in hand in the QB room, a real top prospect for them to build around/sell as the teams future.


RE: RE: Sammo  
Sean : 1/26/2024 5:16 pm : link
In comment 16379019 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
In comment 16378978 Sean said:


Quote:


Does Jones get cut in that scenario or does the new GM field questions in the opening presser about Jones and how great of a worker he is?

Has a QB ever killed off three head coaches and stuck around for a fourth?



He has to be. But what I posited is why I remain adamantly convinced, Daboll and Schoen are going QB this draft.

They'll want to have a bird in hand in the QB room, a real top prospect for them to build around/sell as the teams future.

Absolutely. Don't know how anyone could think otherwise.
RE: As stated above  
christian : 1/26/2024 5:18 pm : link
In comment 16379012 SirLoinOfBeef said:
Quote:
the players appear to be fine with Daboll.

Thats more important than some ambitious DC who hasn't done much IMO.

And is still unemployed.


Yeah, there's a lot of anguish over a guy who didn't really produce.
Vrabel  
regischarlotte : 1/26/2024 5:55 pm : link
All I can say is that when I was at the Phoenix airport waiting to board my flight back from XLII Vrabel was there also speaking with Pats fans and for some reason waiting to get his own plane. VERY large man.
Belichick is out there  
90.Cal : 1/26/2024 6:46 pm : link
Bring him home. This is not good, now don’t wait for it to get worse.
RE: Belichick is out there  
Gatorade Dunk : 1/26/2024 6:58 pm : link
In comment 16379072 90.Cal said:
Quote:
Bring him home. This is not good, now don’t wait for it to get worse.

So you want to speed the process of getting worse up? Eager for the return of Joe Judge?

Belichick was the greatest coach of his generation and maybe of all time.

Was.
some of these people would have a heart attack  
blueblood : 1/26/2024 7:46 pm : link
with Parcells yelling at people on the sidelines. His shouting matches with Phil Simms were legendary...

now everyone is a buncha pansies..
RE: RE: Connor claiming in 2018 draft, that Elway (with Denver)  
GiantTuff1 : 1/26/2024 8:42 pm : link
In comment 16378652 Lambuth_Special said:
Quote:
In comment 16378644 Chris684 said:


Quote:


Called the Giants when they were on the clock at #2 to offer Gettleman a haul for the right to pick Darnold.
That is an excellent and accurate way to assess what the Giants are.
Getty didn't pick up.



Oh my god. As I've said, the 2018 season was set up to be a PR campaign for Eli. The long-term aims of running a football team were secondary.

Since 2017 really, the Giants basically a reputation management firm for whoever plays QB for them.
RE: RE: So  
giantstock : 1/26/2024 8:54 pm : link
In comment 16378693 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16378684 Bruner4329 said:


Quote:


In 2022, when we went to the playoffs everyone was singing BD praises but this year when we won 6 games all of a sudden he is impossible to work with. How come none of this came out last year and where were the beat writers. Were they covering up what they now are writing?

One last word on Wink. The guy went behind his bosses back mid season and leaked to the press. If any one of you is a boss would you want someone like that working for you?



Scary how a story can build on itself. There wasn't a peep of this until Wink/Wilkins start sabotaging things with Glazer. Now it's a "thing".

Shouldn't surprise us... how many times has some bogus report appeared on Twitter, only to be taken as gospel. Remember they whole "KT doesn't care because here he is sitting by himself on the bench"?

So Daboll goes from coach of the year, with everyone singing his praises (including Wink) to someone who you can't work with?

I'm calling BS.

Especially since all of these candidates seem willing to interview to work here.


Didn't the same thing happen to Thibs? After his 1st year he got Coach of Year then the next year fans and thr media turned on him? And then even after- there was a lot of talk that new blood was needed and his style of Defense was outdated?
RE: Me personally, even with Glazer's reputation  
81_Great_Dane : 1/26/2024 11:32 pm : link
In comment 16378673 Chris684 said:
Quote:
I didn't want to believe the Wink stuff, and I definitely think Wink is the bigger asshole, but everything that has come out since the end of the season has me terrified of Daboll. Yelling is one thing and I don't care about that. Being difficult to work with is another. Plus some of this other stuff that I've read prior to his time here, the Colt McCoy stuff?

I might pull the plug on all of this if I was ownership. It's a rare candidate pool and they have a really high pick. They can really go in any direction they want to go in with a new regime.
A lot of BBIers sneer at the beats, but Connor Hughes made a point of complimenting the reporters who broke these stories, including BBI whipping boy Pat Leonard.
RE: I think Daboll and Schoen wanted Wink gone  
Optimus-NY : 12:37 am : link
In comment 16378739 WillieYoung said:
Quote:
and wanted the financial flexibility to hire a new DC without Wink's $3MM hanging over them. They fired Wilkens Bros so Wink would quit and not be owed the $3MM. I like good old country hardball from my front office.


Agreed
Mike From Ohio nailed it  
ajr2456 : 8:11 am : link
We can blame the beat writers all we want, but there’s probably some truth to what they’re saying which should be concerning because there’s a realistic chance the Giants are just as bad next season.

Also calling 2022 a “playoff run” is pretty funny.
RE: Mike From Ohio nailed it  
Sean : 9:22 am : link
In comment 16379248 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
We can blame the beat writers all we want, but there’s probably some truth to what they’re saying which should be concerning because there’s a realistic chance the Giants are just as bad next season.

Also calling 2022 a “playoff run” is pretty funny.

Just get a competent QB. That will quiet all this bullshit.
Sean  
ajr2456 : 9:51 am : link
Yup.
RE: RE: RE: Bw  
Toth029 : 10:02 am : link
In comment 16378895 DieHard said:
Quote:
In comment 16378874 Sean said:


Quote:


In comment 16378869 cosmicj said:


Quote:


I spent 2022 thinking we were seeing the next great Giants coach in his debut. I know the first half of 2023 was a mess but there was plenty to like in the season’s later stages. That near win against the red hot Rams is hard to get past. Tyrod Taylor v Matt Stafford? Lol. And the Giants should have won! That was some coaching.

So I’m unsure whether the Daboll or 72 year old BB are better long term options.


Are we even sure Vrabel is better than Daboll? A lot of people are quick to throw Daboll to the curb here imo.



Vrabel looks and acts the part, and he did a great job riding Derrick Henry like Secretariat to an AFC championship appearance, but his last few years have been rough. You can argue GM friction and personnel issues, but the AFC South isn't exactly the NFC East when it comes to competitiveness. Hell, Daboll went undefeated against the AFC South in 2022!


Last two years were teams he didn't necessarily build. He didn't want to trade AJ Brown or draft Malik Willis, for instance. And injuries really effected them especially on the DL and OL.
RE: The demand for instant gratification in todays society  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:07 am : link
In comment 16378951 BlueHurricane said:
Quote:
Has made it almost impossible for a new regime to work out the kinks.

Hell the Milwaukee Bucks just shit canned a first year coach who was 30-13.


This.

And it's getting worse.

You never used to see coaches get fired with winning records or making the playoffs. Never.

While I disagree with teams doing what the Bucks did  
ajr2456 : 10:10 am : link
At least they have some standard of expectations. I have a feeling the dopamine hit from the wild card win is enough to last some on here a couple more years, and John Mara too.
RE: While I disagree with teams doing what the Bucks did  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:14 am : link
In comment 16379367 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
At least they have some standard of expectations. I have a feeling the dopamine hit from the wild card win is enough to last some on here a couple more years, and John Mara too.


This is true.

At the same time, you're not going to ever be able to establish a winning program if you keep firing GMs and HCs every 4 and 2 years, respectively.
RE: GiantGrit  
bwitz : 5:47 pm : link
In comment 16378963 cosmicj said:
Quote:
I’m not condoning the backstabbing Wink appears to have engaged in. But an NFL head coach has to get past that and not do things like fire defensive coaches before telling his DC. How would you feel if that happened to you at your work?


Oh please. Martindale worked for Daboll. Not the other way around. As far as how one would feel if it happened to them, it’s irrelevant. You’re not the boss. Deal with it.
 
christian : 6:17 pm : link
McAdoo and Judge failed in embarrassing and dramatic fashion.

Shurmur is the coach who in the 90s would have coached 3-4 years.
RE: RE: GiantGrit  
cosmicj : 7:04 pm : link
In comment 16379874 bwitz said:
Quote:
In comment 16378963 cosmicj said:


Quote:


I’m not condoning the backstabbing Wink appears to have engaged in. But an NFL head coach has to get past that and not do things like fire defensive coaches before telling his DC. How would you feel if that happened to you at your work?



Oh please. Martindale worked for Daboll. Not the other way around. As far as how one would feel if it happened to them, it’s irrelevant. You’re not the boss. Deal with it.


This comment shows a complete lack of realism. You don’t fire one of your direct reports’ staff without informing that direct report. It’s not a question of whether the coach can do it; it’s a question of showing co workers due respect. And Martindale isn’t just any coworker; he’s a gifted coordinator.

