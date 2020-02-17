Raanan says Belichick warned people-dont work for the Giants

In his latest podcast around the 19 minutes and 59 seconds mark he questions the idea that Bill Belichick would be eager to return to the Giants in some capacity.
Says he’s been told “multiple times in the last 5 to 7 years” that Bill Belichick is not a fan of how the front office is currently run and has advised people to “stay away”
Raanan specifically mentions Tim McDonnell, John Mara’s nephew being “high on the personnel list”.
I've said it before, but as Belichick has gotten older he's operated similarly to what Mara has been criticized for - overly loyal, exclusive & hasn't been able to adapt.
Was Belichick turning over every stone to bring in the best OC the last two years? He wasn't.
Well, except for Rooney and Kate, who actually achieved something on their own.
Same BS….different day
You have no idea and neither does anybody else despite the innuendo you created in your head
You were much more entertaining when playing the race card
Well, except for Rooney and Kate, who actually achieved something on their own.
I have a funny feeling that the fact The Giants are co-owned by a Hollywood Producer would have been helpful to Rooney and Kate.
Some surmised Judge was BB's Trojan Horse to send NYG into a deeper tailspin.
I remember when Judge got the pink slip and cameras caught him celebrating at his house with many cases of beer. Mission accomplished...? ;)
While I agree with your sentiment completely, why are we taking ass clown Raanans word for anything? This story wreaks of bullshit just like everything that Raanan claims. Belichick specifically recommended Judge for the job. Him and Judge are obviously close. Then he texted the wrong Brian to congratulate him on getting the Giants HC job. Do these things seem like something that someone that has been warning everyone on the planet about not taking jobs with the Giants would do?
No thanks to Bill. Find another team.
Yep. It's clear Wink had Raanan in his pocket.
Quote:
Belichick needs to keep his fucking nose out of the Giants business. He's the dolt who told Mara Judge was better than "the other guys they've had" and got the Giants embroiled in the Flores drama.
Some surmised Judge was BB's Trojan Horse to send NYG into a deeper tailspin.
I remember when Judge got the pink slip and cameras caught him celebrating at his house with many cases of beer. Mission accomplished...? ;)
Not exactly accurate….shocking
He invited all of the coaches over with their families to thank them for their efforts
Yea….I'm sure he was celebrating losing his job and uprooting his family
Not exactly accurate….shocking
He invited all of the coaches over with their families to thank them for their efforts
Yea….I'm sure he was celebrating losing his job and uprooting his family
Try having a sense of humor for a few minutes.
Quote:
Not exactly accurate….shocking
He invited all of the coaches over with their families to thank them for their efforts
Yea….I'm sure he was celebrating losing his job and uprooting his family
Try having a sense of humor for a few minutes.
Nice spin
Raanan is a hack.
& hell-if gun to head RN-I think BB is our HC in '25 if Joe & Dabs don't get a legit QB.
Nice spin
See the " ;) " I put in my original post.
Or do you need me to define what the means?
Quote:
In comment 16379924 Mbavaro said:
Quote:
Not exactly accurate….shocking
He invited all of the coaches over with their families to thank them for their efforts
Yea….I'm sure he was celebrating losing his job and uprooting his family
Try having a sense of humor for a few minutes.
Nice spin
I still BB can coach. I don't want him as GM, but as HC for a couple of years? Sure, why not? He's the GOAT.
Love bill but he is not a great GM as others have said. Giants may not be perfect but there are 4 superbowls and several good draft picks—some awful ones.
Look around at how most of these teams are run. Very few have an ideal structure.
This is what we got and it has worked before—hopefully it will again.
Raanan doesn't get the info like he used to so he's mad at the organization.
Exactly.
This doesn't pass the smell test.
Both Daboll and Judge worked for years for Belichick.
We are Giants fans and are rightfully a bit skewed towards the team, but both Parcells and Belichick left on bad terms. The concerns about power stuggle/meddling go way back to 1990 when Parcells took off. And we all know they didn't believe in Belichick as the replacement.
They both like complete control and they know the Giants are the opposite of that. Mara's hinted at it plenty. I remember him saying about Tom Coughlin: "We gave him more say than almost any coach we've ever had." And after Eli-gate, he came out and said (paraphrasing) "who the QB of this team is, is my decision".
We all know this is the reason we haven't had a big time, top tier Head Coach or GM here in a long, long time.
Raanan is such a tool and has always been a hack...weird how some on here actually take him seriously...
If the Giants were lacing up tomorrow, all the focus would be there.
I remember the day before the 2011 NFCC like it was yesterday.
We are Giants fans and are rightfully a bit skewed towards the team, but both Parcells and Belichick left on bad terms. The concerns about power stuggle/meddling go way back to 1990 when Parcells took off. And we all know they didn't believe in Belichick as the replacement.
They both like complete control and they know the Giants are the opposite of that. Mara's hinted at it plenty. I remember him saying about Tom Coughlin: "We gave him more say than almost any coach we've ever had." And after Eli-gate, he came out and said (paraphrasing) "who the QB of this team is, is my decision".
We all know this is the reason we haven't had a big time, top tier Head Coach or GM here in a long, long time.
So two guys who worked intimately for Belichick for years ignored him? Yeah, I'm not buying this.
you do realize we have not heard BB say any of this and it is hearsay from fucking Jordan of all people. The worst NYG reporter whose sole purpose is to stir up shit.
He may come off grouchy to the press and public but I’ve never gotten the impression he wasn’t anything but sincere about anything football related.
I don’t see any basis for your assumption
If I understand this right, the report is: BB doesn't like the way the Giants' front office is structured now. That means he can love the Giants organization he worked for, love Wellington Mara and Bill Parcells and the assistant coaches and trainers and players and maybe even George Young, who didn't believe in them, but think that John Mara and his family are the problem with the organization and working with them sets people up for failure.
That may very well be true, based on the results we've been seeing.
you do realize we have not heard BB say any of this and it is hearsay from fucking Jordan of all people. The worst NYG reporter whose sole purpose is to stir up shit.
I have no idea what you are saying.
Ian O'Connor reported Belichick endorsed Joe Judge as better than McAdoo and Shurmur, and Belichick's mishap texting Flores on accident was reported by multiple sources.
Ding ding. We have a winner.
He may come off grouchy to the press and public but I’ve never gotten the impression he wasn’t anything but sincere about anything football related.
I don’t see any basis for your assumption
You must have missed the last decade of reports regarding his relationship with Kraft, his handling of Garapollo, his relationship with Brady, and his reported gaffs regarding the Giants.
He justlost his three biggest inside sources. Let the man grieve. 😆
If I understand this right, the report is: BB doesn't like the way the Giants' front office is structured now. That means he can love the Giants organization he worked for, love Wellington Mara and Bill Parcells and the assistant coaches and trainers and players and maybe even George Young, who didn't believe in them, but think that John Mara and his family are the problem with the organization and working with them sets people up for failure.
That may very well be true, based on the results we've been seeing.
BB could have been referring to the Gettleman Era. Because that was a disaster - from the way he was hired to all the atrocious mistakes he made from trying to save Eli to transitioning to Eli. I would imagine the rest of the league could spot the disaster, too...
Perhaps BB was telling his coaches that it was a difficult situation going on at 1925 Giants Way; and they should know what they were walking into. But if they were ready to handle that, fine.
Quote:
Belichick seems like a bitchy old queen. I don't doubt he talks out of both sides of his mouth about the Giants.
He may come off grouchy to the press and public but I’ve never gotten the impression he wasn’t anything but sincere about anything football related.
I don’t see any basis for your assumption
You must have missed the last decade of reports regarding his relationship with Kraft, his handling of Garapollo, his relationship with Brady, and his reported gaffs regarding the Giants.
How does any of that have anything to do with him talking out of both sides of his mouth?
Opinionated, and dogmatic about what’s best for his team doesn’t mean insincere and full of double talk.
You are inferring a lot from little to nothing at all.
Quote:
if the story is wrong, or doesn't pass the smell test. Reporters get steered wrong by sources with an ulterior motive. It's happened to me. (The consequences in my case were, That guy's dead to me as a source. Doesn't hurt him much but sometimes people want to get a story out there, usually for legitimate reasons. Nope.)
If I understand this right, the report is: BB doesn't like the way the Giants' front office is structured now. That means he can love the Giants organization he worked for, love Wellington Mara and Bill Parcells and the assistant coaches and trainers and players and maybe even George Young, who didn't believe in them, but think that John Mara and his family are the problem with the organization and working with them sets people up for failure.
That may very well be true, based on the results we've been seeing.
BB could have been referring to the Gettleman Era. Because that was a disaster - from the way he was hired to all the atrocious mistakes he made from trying to save Eli to transitioning to Eli. I would imagine the rest of the league could spot the disaster, too...
Perhaps BB was telling his coaches that it was a difficult situation going on at 1925 Giants Way; and they should know what they were walking into. But if they were ready to handle that, fine.
Should say "...transitioning from Eli..."
I have been in meetings with people who report things out of the same meetings with different understandings of what was said.
Not add in the media and agendas.
Belicheck could have told people if you want totoak control in personnel decisions don’t go to the Giants but if you want to just coaching then it was a great place to be. That could then get reported 20 different ways.
I take it all as an entertainment. It is male sports soap opera and the reporters make their money by clicks.
Just like glaziers report. There was some truth but a skewed story.
He may come off grouchy to the press and public but I’ve never gotten the impression he wasn’t anything but sincere about anything football related.
I don’t see any basis for your assumption
You must have missed the last decade of reports regarding his relationship with Kraft, his handling of Garapollo, his relationship with Brady, and his reported gaffs regarding the Giants.
How does any of that have anything to do with him talking out of both sides of his mouth?
Opinionated, and dogmatic about what’s best for his team doesn’t mean insincere and full of double talk.
You are inferring a lot from little to nothing at all.
Belichick reportedly traded Garapollo for less than market value in protest of Kraft's relationship with Brady. That didn't appear to me dogmatic about what's best for his team.
I'm perfectly comfortable with my inferences.
The Giants are the Mara’s.
If you don’t like one, find another team because this is the way it’s always been, and the way it always will be … at least for our lifetimes.
There’s the Jests, the Iggles, the ‘Boys, the Skins and 27 others, each with their own warts.
Deal with it.
Quote:
Belichick seems like a bitchy old queen. I don't doubt he talks out of both sides of his mouth about the Giants.
He may come off grouchy to the press and public but I’ve never gotten the impression he wasn’t anything but sincere about anything football related.
I don’t see any basis for your assumption
You must have missed the last decade of reports regarding his relationship with Kraft, his handling of Garapollo, his relationship with Brady, and his reported gaffs regarding the Giants.
How does any of that have anything to do with him talking out of both sides of his mouth?
Opinionated, and dogmatic about what’s best for his team doesn’t mean insincere and full of double talk.
You are inferring a lot from little to nothing at all.
Belichick reportedly traded Garapollo for less than market value in protest of Kraft's relationship with Brady. That didn't appear to me dogmatic about what's best for his team.
I'm perfectly comfortable with my inferences.
I don’t doubt you are
He may come off grouchy to the press and public but I’ve never gotten the impression he wasn’t anything but sincere about anything football related.
I don’t see any basis for your assumption
You must have missed the last decade of reports regarding his relationship with Kraft, his handling of Garapollo, his relationship with Brady, and his reported gaffs regarding the Giants.
How does any of that have anything to do with him talking out of both sides of his mouth?
Opinionated, and dogmatic about what’s best for his team doesn’t mean insincere and full of double talk.
You are inferring a lot from little to nothing at all.
Belichick reportedly traded Garapollo for less than market value in protest of Kraft's relationship with Brady. That didn't appear to me dogmatic about what's best for his team.
I'm perfectly comfortable with my inferences.
I don’t doubt you are
Steve, in the limited times we've interacted on this site, you've come off quite unpleasant.
I'd suggest you not interact with me.
If I understand this right, the report is: BB doesn't like the way the Giants' front office is structured now. That means he can love the Giants organization he worked for, love Wellington Mara and Bill Parcells and the assistant coaches and trainers and players and maybe even George Young, who didn't believe in them, but think that John Mara and his family are the problem with the organization and working with them sets people up for failure.
That may very well be true, based on the results we've been seeing.
Right on brother!
The Giants are the Mara’s.
If you don’t like one, find another team because this is the way it’s always been, and the way it always will be … at least for our lifetimes.
There’s the Jests, the Iggles, the ‘Boys, the Skins and 27 others, each with their own warts.
Deal with it.
When I wrote last week that I was losing some enthusiasm because rooting for the Giants felt like rooting for John Mara, I got a bunch of blowback. I agree with you, they are tied together, and for me at least, it's hard to care when the leadership is so inept.
Seemingly liking his time when he was coaching her 30 years ago is different than wanting to coach here now. I'm not going to pretend to know what he wants. But, being objective, this spot, right now, can't be an ideal landing place for him with no QB, no OL, and a little turmoil.
Quote:
Belichick seems like a bitchy old queen. I don't doubt he talks out of both sides of his mouth about the Giants.
He may come off grouchy to the press and public but I’ve never gotten the impression he wasn’t anything but sincere about anything football related.
I don’t see any basis for your assumption
You must have missed the last decade of reports regarding his relationship with Kraft, his handling of Garapollo, his relationship with Brady, and his reported gaffs regarding the Giants.
How does any of that have anything to do with him talking out of both sides of his mouth?
Opinionated, and dogmatic about what’s best for his team doesn’t mean insincere and full of double talk.
You are inferring a lot from little to nothing at all.
Belichick reportedly traded Garapollo for less than market value in protest of Kraft's relationship with Brady. That didn't appear to me dogmatic about what's best for his team.
I'm perfectly comfortable with my inferences.
I don’t doubt you are
Steve, in the limited times we've interacted on this site, you've come off quite unpleasant.
I'd suggest you not interact with me.
I don’t come to this site and curse at people or call them names, but if I read something that appears to be baseless it’s not being unpleasant pointing it out. If you’re going to be so opinionated it’s better to not have such a thin skin. But I’m done, you made your point and I’ve made mine, there’s nothing much more to say. We’ll just have to agree to disagree about it. Have a good evening
He may come off grouchy to the press and public but I’ve never gotten the impression he wasn’t anything but sincere about anything football related.
I don’t see any basis for your assumption
You must have missed the last decade of reports regarding his relationship with Kraft, his handling of Garapollo, his relationship with Brady, and his reported gaffs regarding the Giants.
How does any of that have anything to do with him talking out of both sides of his mouth?
Opinionated, and dogmatic about what’s best for his team doesn’t mean insincere and full of double talk.
You are inferring a lot from little to nothing at all.
Belichick reportedly traded Garapollo for less than market value in protest of Kraft's relationship with Brady. That didn't appear to me dogmatic about what's best for his team.
I'm perfectly comfortable with my inferences.
I don’t doubt you are
Steve, in the limited times we've interacted on this site, you've come off quite unpleasant.
I'd suggest you not interact with me.
I don’t come to this site and curse at people or call them names, but if I read something that appears to be baseless it’s not being unpleasant pointing it out. If you’re going to be so opinionated it’s better to not have such a thin skin. But I’m done, you made your point and I’ve made mine, there’s nothing much more to say. We’ll just have to agree to disagree about it. Have a good evening
Maybe I wasn't clear. I don't value your opinion, and I prefer you not interact with me.
Quote:
In comment 16379968 81_Great_Dane said:
Quote:
if the story is wrong, or doesn't pass the smell test. Reporters get steered wrong by sources with an ulterior motive. It's happened to me. (The consequences in my case were, That guy's dead to me as a source. Doesn't hurt him much but sometimes people want to get a story out there, usually for legitimate reasons. Nope.)
If I understand this right, the report is: BB doesn't like the way the Giants' front office is structured now. That means he can love the Giants organization he worked for, love Wellington Mara and Bill Parcells and the assistant coaches and trainers and players and maybe even George Young, who didn't believe in them, but think that John Mara and his family are the problem with the organization and working with them sets people up for failure.
That may very well be true, based on the results we've been seeing.
BB could have been referring to the Gettleman Era. Because that was a disaster - from the way he was hired to all the atrocious mistakes he made from trying to save Eli to transitioning to Eli. I would imagine the rest of the league could spot the disaster, too...
Perhaps BB was telling his coaches that it was a difficult situation going on at 1925 Giants Way; and they should know what they were walking into. But if they were ready to handle that, fine.
Should say "...transitioning from Eli..."
bw, I think you nailed this one.
Judge is clearly a BB favorite.
We know that Judge and Gettleman were in a bad forced marriage...i.e. the definition of disfunction.
Judge, whether we agree or not, was let go after just 2 years and likely shared his concerns about the organization with BB when he returned to NE.
BB doesn't have any feel for how Schoen is changing the front office over the last 24 months, most importantly the scouting.
Very likely this is old news that Jordan is using to grind his axe now that his "inside sources" are out.
Quote:
Belichick seems like a bitchy old queen. I don't doubt he talks out of both sides of his mouth about the Giants.
He may come off grouchy to the press and public but I’ve never gotten the impression he wasn’t anything but sincere about anything football related.
I don’t see any basis for your assumption
You must have missed the last decade of reports regarding his relationship with Kraft, his handling of Garapollo, his relationship with Brady, and his reported gaffs regarding the Giants.
How does any of that have anything to do with him talking out of both sides of his mouth?
Opinionated, and dogmatic about what’s best for his team doesn’t mean insincere and full of double talk.
You are inferring a lot from little to nothing at all.
Belichick reportedly traded Garapollo for less than market value in protest of Kraft's relationship with Brady. That didn't appear to me dogmatic about what's best for his team.
I'm perfectly comfortable with my inferences.
I don’t doubt you are
Steve, in the limited times we've interacted on this site, you've come off quite unpleasant.
I'd suggest you not interact with me.
I don’t come to this site and curse at people or call them names, but if I read something that appears to be baseless it’s not being unpleasant pointing it out. If you’re going to be so opinionated it’s better to not have such a thin skin. But I’m done, you made your point and I’ve made mine, there’s nothing much more to say. We’ll just have to agree to disagree about it. Have a good evening
Maybe I wasn't clear. I don't value your opinion, and I prefer you not interact with me.
Haha, you sure are juvenile
Sure they could. It's America.
He could be right. But we shall see.
Why a guy who hasn't worked for the team in 30+ years weighs in on anything related to the Giants is pathetic.
bw, I think you nailed this one.
Judge is clearly a BB favorite.
We know that Judge and Gettleman were in a bad forced marriage...i.e. the definition of disfunction.
Judge, whether we agree or not, was let go after just 2 years and likely shared his concerns about the organization with BB when he returned to NE.
BB doesn't have any feel for how Schoen is changing the front office over the last 24 months, most importantly the scouting.
Very likely this is old news that Jordan is using to grind his axe now that his "inside sources" are out.
The mention of Tim McDonnell does not support the spin that the problem BB sees (allegedly) is old news.
The other angle is being over exaggerated on this thread. Amazing how some can rip people, especially if they have an agenda against someone. Ironic isn’t it?
"Breaking Big Blue"
One is supposed to think it refers to breaking news, but it's actually the destructive act.
The other angle is being over exaggerated on this thread. Amazing how some can rip people, especially if they have an agenda against someone. Ironic isn’t it?
JR's comments about BB begin at 22:55 of the 1/26 podcast at the link. And I don't agree with your spin.
Buy it or not, JR says what he has heard is that BB believes the Giants, currently, are poorly run, and has said as much.
Now, how specifically BB has criticized the Mara family involvement and to what extent JR is connecting dots, can be debated.
But JR does not attribute BB's (alleged) negative view of NYG management to a personal desire for total control.
apple.com - ( New Window )
This is a typical human reaction in more things than just sports.
However, again, if Belichick has been telling coaches to stay away from the Giants, then why did two guys who worked for him for years ignore him?
It doesn't pass the smell test.
Quote:
While discrediting the next written thing. If it fits your mindset it’s gospel. Never mind that so much of this shit is fabricated.
This is a typical human reaction in more things than just sports.
However, again, if Belichick has been telling coaches to stay away from the Giants, then why did two guys who worked for him for years ignore him?
It doesn't pass the smell test.
This is a really good point. Judge, Flores, Daboll, Graham off the top of my head either interviewed for HC or coordinator gigs.
Im just sick of the slime that has become the modern media. Sure, add your opinion, but don't relabel your opinion implying facts. Ive never been able to quite understand how these shallow, unethical hacks can keep high level jobs in such an industry. Sure, I get that clicks equal dollars and being provicative/controversial leads to clicks. But so does intelligent, well-thought out and entertaining content. Instead,we are left with Skip Bayless, Stephen A, Josina Anderson, Jason Whitlock and many more who are piss poor journalists who rely on loudness, creating controversy and having their topic framed by racial implications. Its unfortunate that it has gotten to the point that you really have to look into who you read or listen to these days
Quote:
Belichick needs to keep his fucking nose out of the Giants business. He's the dolt who told Mara Judge was better than "the other guys they've had" and got the Giants embroiled in the Flores drama.
you do realize we have not heard BB say any of this and it is hearsay from fucking Jordan of all people. The worst NYG reporter whose sole purpose is to stir up shit.
I have no idea what you are saying.
Ian O'Connor reported Belichick endorsed Joe Judge as better than McAdoo and Shurmur, and Belichick's mishap texting Flores on accident was reported by multiple sources.
I intended to quote the OP.. not what I actually quoted. My response was about Jordan saying that BB warned people not to work for the Giants.