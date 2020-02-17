Raanan says Belichick warned people-dont work for the Giants I Love Clams Casino : 1/27/2024 6:03 pm

In his latest podcast around the 19 minutes and 59 seconds mark he questions the idea that Bill Belichick would be eager to return to the Giants in some capacity.



Says he’s been told “multiple times in the last 5 to 7 years” that Bill Belichick is not a fan of how the front office is currently run and has advised people to “stay away”



Raanan specifically mentions Tim McDonnell, John Mara’s nephew being “high on the personnel list”.