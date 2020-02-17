for display only
Raanan says Belichick warned people-dont work for the Giants

I Love Clams Casino : 1/27/2024 6:03 pm
In his latest podcast around the 19 minutes and 59 seconds mark he questions the idea that Bill Belichick would be eager to return to the Giants in some capacity.

Says he’s been told “multiple times in the last 5 to 7 years” that Bill Belichick is not a fan of how the front office is currently run and has advised people to “stay away”

Raanan specifically mentions Tim McDonnell, John Mara’s nephew being “high on the personnel list”.
You don't have to be an insider to see it  
Go Terps : 1/27/2024 6:05 pm : link
.
The irony is how Belichick handles his staff  
Sean : 1/27/2024 6:12 pm : link
I'm a fan of Belichick, but I think even beyond the personnel control, the fact that his staff would still consist of McDaniels, Patricia, Judge & his kids doesn't really excite teams. The GM would probably be someone like Pioli.

I've said it before, but as Belichick has gotten older he's operated similarly to what Mara has been criticized for - overly loyal, exclusive & hasn't been able to adapt.

Was Belichick turning over every stone to bring in the best OC the last two years? He wasn't.
Grandpa Mara was a bookie that bought the team for $500  
sb from NYT Forum : 1/27/2024 6:14 pm : link
...back in the 1920s, and now the whole family thinks they are football geniuses.

Well, except for Rooney and Kate, who actually achieved something on their own.
I thought McDonnell  
Essex : 1/27/2024 6:18 pm : link
Earned his stripes
RE: You don't have to be an insider to see it  
Mbavaro : 1/27/2024 6:21 pm : link
In comment 16379883 Go Terps said:
Quote:
.


Same BS….different day

You have no idea and neither does anybody else despite the innuendo you created in your head

You were much more entertaining when playing the race card
quoted from the guy…  
morrison40 : 1/27/2024 6:22 pm : link
to whom 32 NFL teams just turned their back on !
 
christian : 1/27/2024 6:24 pm : link
Belichick needs to keep his fucking nose out of the Giants business. He's the dolt who told Mara Judge was better than "the other guys they've had" and got the Giants embroiled in the Flores drama.
I’m with Christian  
UConn4523 : 1/27/2024 6:31 pm : link
Belichick has been acting like the jealous Ex for some reason. Is the best HC of all time really not good enough? This news also jives with the seemingly lack of interest in him across the league and Kraft kicking him to the curb. The guy isn’t worth it anymore.
Raanan is on a roll  
BigBlueShock : 1/27/2024 6:31 pm : link
It’s obvious that this is personal for him at this point. If you hear him talk about the Giants, he sounds like a jilted lover. Fucking pathetic loser
RE: Grandpa Mara was a bookie that bought the team for $500  
Biteymax22 : 1/27/2024 6:33 pm : link
In comment 16379893 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
...back in the 1920s, and now the whole family thinks they are football geniuses.

Well, except for Rooney and Kate, who actually achieved something on their own.


I have a funny feeling that the fact The Giants are co-owned by a Hollywood Producer would have been helpful to Rooney and Kate.
RE: …  
bw in dc : 1/27/2024 6:36 pm : link
In comment 16379906 christian said:
Quote:
Belichick needs to keep his fucking nose out of the Giants business. He's the dolt who told Mara Judge was better than "the other guys they've had" and got the Giants embroiled in the Flores drama.


Some surmised Judge was BB's Trojan Horse to send NYG into a deeper tailspin.

I remember when Judge got the pink slip and cameras caught him celebrating at his house with many cases of beer. Mission accomplished...? ;)

I agree with the previous poster  
GiantsFan84 : 1/27/2024 6:37 pm : link
Ranaan hates daboll. It’s personal to him
RE: …  
BigBlueShock : 1/27/2024 6:38 pm : link
In comment 16379906 christian said:
Quote:
Belichick needs to keep his fucking nose out of the Giants business. He's the dolt who told Mara Judge was better than "the other guys they've had" and got the Giants embroiled in the Flores drama.

While I agree with your sentiment completely, why are we taking ass clown Raanans word for anything? This story wreaks of bullshit just like everything that Raanan claims. Belichick specifically recommended Judge for the job. Him and Judge are obviously close. Then he texted the wrong Brian to congratulate him on getting the Giants HC job. Do these things seem like something that someone that has been warning everyone on the planet about not taking jobs with the Giants would do?
Mara probably has a long memory on Bill calling that coach  
GiantBlue : 1/27/2024 6:38 pm : link
We didn’t hire - Flores- to congratulate him on getting the Giants HC job.

No thanks to Bill. Find another team.
RE: I agree with the previous poster  
Sean : 1/27/2024 6:39 pm : link
In comment 16379915 GiantsFan84 said:
Quote:
Ranaan hates daboll. It’s personal to him

Yep. It's clear Wink had Raanan in his pocket.
RE: RE: …  
Mbavaro : 1/27/2024 6:41 pm : link
In comment 16379914 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16379906 christian said:


Quote:


Belichick needs to keep his fucking nose out of the Giants business. He's the dolt who told Mara Judge was better than "the other guys they've had" and got the Giants embroiled in the Flores drama.



Some surmised Judge was BB's Trojan Horse to send NYG into a deeper tailspin.

I remember when Judge got the pink slip and cameras caught him celebrating at his house with many cases of beer. Mission accomplished...? ;)


Not exactly accurate….shocking

He invited all of the coaches over with their families to thank them for their efforts

Yea….I'm sure he was celebrating losing his job and uprooting his family

hmm I wonder  
BigBlueCane : 1/27/2024 6:43 pm : link
if someone gave Raanan this info for a reason.
RE: RE: RE: …  
bw in dc : 1/27/2024 6:49 pm : link
In comment 16379924 Mbavaro said:
Quote:

Not exactly accurate….shocking

He invited all of the coaches over with their families to thank them for their efforts

Yea….I'm sure he was celebrating losing his job and uprooting his family


Try having a sense of humor for a few minutes.
RE: RE: RE: RE: …  
Mbavaro : 1/27/2024 6:50 pm : link
In comment 16379931 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16379924 Mbavaro said:


Quote:



Not exactly accurate….shocking

He invited all of the coaches over with their families to thank them for their efforts

Yea….I'm sure he was celebrating losing his job and uprooting his family




Try having a sense of humor for a few minutes.



Nice spin
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/27/2024 6:53 pm : link
HAHA. Alright. Dabs worked under BB & was hired in '22.

Raanan is a hack.

& hell-if gun to head RN-I think BB is our HC in '25 if Joe & Dabs don't get a legit QB.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: …  
bw in dc : 1/27/2024 6:54 pm : link
In comment 16379932 Mbavaro said:
Quote:


Nice spin


See the " ;) " I put in my original post.

Or do you need me to define what the means?
I think we found Bob Papa's handle  
SirLoinOfBeef : 1/27/2024 6:55 pm : link
.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: …  
Hades07 : 1/27/2024 6:56 pm : link
In comment 16379932 Mbavaro said:
Quote:
In comment 16379931 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 16379924 Mbavaro said:


Quote:



Not exactly accurate….shocking

He invited all of the coaches over with their families to thank them for their efforts

Yea….I'm sure he was celebrating losing his job and uprooting his family




Try having a sense of humor for a few minutes.




Nice spin
seemed to me to quite clearly be tongue in cheek comment
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/27/2024 6:56 pm : link
I seriously think if we suck in '24-a legit possibility-Dabs is gone & BB is #1 on John's HC list. And I think-this horseshit from this hack Jordan aside-BB would love to end his career with the Giants. All that full circle shit.

I still BB can coach. I don't want him as GM, but as HC for a couple of years? Sure, why not? He's the GOAT.
Is that why  
pjcas18 : 1/27/2024 6:59 pm : link
he intentionally congratulated the wrong Brian?
Yet several of his assistants still  
Giantimistic : 1/27/2024 7:07 pm : link
Interviewed with the Giants.

Love bill but he is not a great GM as others have said. Giants may not be perfect but there are 4 superbowls and several good draft picks—some awful ones.

Look around at how most of these teams are run. Very few have an ideal structure.

This is what we got and it has worked before—hopefully it will again.
And we are just…  
Chris in Philly : 1/27/2024 7:09 pm : link
believing this? After he told Judge to come here? And when he melts into a puddle talking about the organization? Come on.
Seems odd  
Big Rick in FL : 1/27/2024 7:12 pm : link
Considering 2 Belichick disciples have gotten headcoaching jobs here in the last 4 years.

Raanan doesn't get the info like he used to so he's mad at the organization.
RE: And we are just…  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/27/2024 7:12 pm : link
In comment 16379948 Chris in Philly said:
Quote:
believing this? After he told Judge to come here? And when he melts into a puddle talking about the organization? Come on.


Exactly.

This doesn't pass the smell test.

Both Daboll and Judge worked for years for Belichick.

Just a few days ago  
PaulN : 1/27/2024 7:12 pm : link
People here were telling me that Belichick just lives the Giants and I'd dying to come back here. LoL. Ha, ha, ha, ga!!!!GA!!!!! Wooo hood hood hooo!!!!!
I don't have a hard time buying this  
mittenedman : 1/27/2024 7:14 pm : link
although I agree Ranaan rubs me the wrong way.

We are Giants fans and are rightfully a bit skewed towards the team, but both Parcells and Belichick left on bad terms. The concerns about power stuggle/meddling go way back to 1990 when Parcells took off. And we all know they didn't believe in Belichick as the replacement.

They both like complete control and they know the Giants are the opposite of that. Mara's hinted at it plenty. I remember him saying about Tom Coughlin: "We gave him more say than almost any coach we've ever had." And after Eli-gate, he came out and said (paraphrasing) "who the QB of this team is, is my decision".

We all know this is the reason we haven't had a big time, top tier Head Coach or GM here in a long, long time.
Didn't BB put in a good word for Daboll while he was interviewing  
JCin332 : 1/27/2024 7:15 pm : link
and now 2 years later he's warning people not to come here?

Raanan is such a tool and has always been a hack...weird how some on here actually take him seriously...
RE: And we are just…  
steve in ky : 1/27/2024 7:17 pm : link
In comment 16379948 Chris in Philly said:
Quote:
believing this? After he told Judge to come here? And when he melts into a puddle talking about the organization? Come on.


...  
christian : 1/27/2024 7:20 pm : link
The solution to all this bullshit is winning.

If the Giants were lacing up tomorrow, all the focus would be there.

I remember the day before the 2011 NFCC like it was yesterday.
I'm  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/27/2024 7:25 pm : link
starting to think Jordan is trying to gin up support for his podcasts.
RE: I don't have a hard time buying this  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/27/2024 7:26 pm : link
In comment 16379954 mittenedman said:
Quote:
although I agree Ranaan rubs me the wrong way.

We are Giants fans and are rightfully a bit skewed towards the team, but both Parcells and Belichick left on bad terms. The concerns about power stuggle/meddling go way back to 1990 when Parcells took off. And we all know they didn't believe in Belichick as the replacement.

They both like complete control and they know the Giants are the opposite of that. Mara's hinted at it plenty. I remember him saying about Tom Coughlin: "We gave him more say than almost any coach we've ever had." And after Eli-gate, he came out and said (paraphrasing) "who the QB of this team is, is my decision".

We all know this is the reason we haven't had a big time, top tier Head Coach or GM here in a long, long time.


So two guys who worked intimately for Belichick for years ignored him? Yeah, I'm not buying this.
 
christian : 1/27/2024 7:31 pm : link
Belichick seems like a bitchy old queen. I don't doubt he talks out of both sides of his mouth about the Giants.
Eric - are you talking about Judge and Daboll?  
mittenedman : 1/27/2024 7:32 pm : link
It was their shot at being a Head Coach. They are young married men with kids. Neither one of them was in a position to just reject a big opportunity.
RE: …  
DefenseWins : 1/27/2024 7:32 pm : link
In comment 16379906 christian said:
Quote:
Belichick needs to keep his fucking nose out of the Giants business. He's the dolt who told Mara Judge was better than "the other guys they've had" and got the Giants embroiled in the Flores drama.


you do realize we have not heard BB say any of this and it is hearsay from fucking Jordan of all people. The worst NYG reporter whose sole purpose is to stir up shit.
RE: …  
steve in ky : 1/27/2024 7:36 pm : link
In comment 16379961 christian said:
Quote:
Belichick seems like a bitchy old queen. I don't doubt he talks out of both sides of his mouth about the Giants.


He may come off grouchy to the press and public but I’ve never gotten the impression he wasn’t anything but sincere about anything football related.

I don’t see any basis for your assumption
The reporter doesn't have to have an ulterior motive  
81_Great_Dane : 1/27/2024 7:37 pm : link
if the story is wrong, or doesn't pass the smell test. Reporters get steered wrong by sources with an ulterior motive. It's happened to me. (The consequences in my case were, That guy's dead to me as a source. Doesn't hurt him much but sometimes people want to get a story out there, usually for legitimate reasons. Nope.)

If I understand this right, the report is: BB doesn't like the way the Giants' front office is structured now. That means he can love the Giants organization he worked for, love Wellington Mara and Bill Parcells and the assistant coaches and trainers and players and maybe even George Young, who didn't believe in them, but think that John Mara and his family are the problem with the organization and working with them sets people up for failure.

That may very well be true, based on the results we've been seeing.

...  
christian : 1/27/2024 7:37 pm : link
In comment 16379963 DefenseWins said:
Quote:
Belichick needs to keep his fucking nose out of the Giants business. He's the dolt who told Mara Judge was better than "the other guys they've had" and got the Giants embroiled in the Flores drama.

you do realize we have not heard BB say any of this and it is hearsay from fucking Jordan of all people. The worst NYG reporter whose sole purpose is to stir up shit.


I have no idea what you are saying.

Ian O'Connor reported Belichick endorsed Joe Judge as better than McAdoo and Shurmur, and Belichick's mishap texting Flores on accident was reported by multiple sources.
didn't believe in HIM, Bill Belichik.  
81_Great_Dane : 1/27/2024 7:38 pm : link
Sheesh. Sorry.
RE: I'm  
Sammo85 : 1/27/2024 7:41 pm : link
In comment 16379958 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
starting to think Jordan is trying to gin up support for his podcasts.


Ding ding. We have a winner.
...  
christian : 1/27/2024 7:46 pm : link
In comment 16379967 steve in ky said:
Quote:
Belichick seems like a bitchy old queen. I don't doubt he talks out of both sides of his mouth about the Giants.

He may come off grouchy to the press and public but I’ve never gotten the impression he wasn’t anything but sincere about anything football related.

I don’t see any basis for your assumption


You must have missed the last decade of reports regarding his relationship with Kraft, his handling of Garapollo, his relationship with Brady, and his reported gaffs regarding the Giants.
Belichick neds to shut his mouth  
Sky King : 1/27/2024 7:47 pm : link
And figure out why 32 teams don't want his sorry ass.
I miss when the Giants didn’t suck  
mfsd : 1/27/2024 7:56 pm : link
I also miss when the Giants beat writers didn’t suck
RE: Raanan is on a roll  
Blueworm : 1/27/2024 7:57 pm : link
In comment 16379912 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
It’s obvious that this is personal for him at this point. If you hear him talk about the Giants, he sounds like a jilted lover. Fucking pathetic loser


He justlost his three biggest inside sources. Let the man grieve. 😆
RE: The reporter doesn't have to have an ulterior motive  
bw in dc : 1/27/2024 8:00 pm : link
In comment 16379968 81_Great_Dane said:
Quote:
if the story is wrong, or doesn't pass the smell test. Reporters get steered wrong by sources with an ulterior motive. It's happened to me. (The consequences in my case were, That guy's dead to me as a source. Doesn't hurt him much but sometimes people want to get a story out there, usually for legitimate reasons. Nope.)

If I understand this right, the report is: BB doesn't like the way the Giants' front office is structured now. That means he can love the Giants organization he worked for, love Wellington Mara and Bill Parcells and the assistant coaches and trainers and players and maybe even George Young, who didn't believe in them, but think that John Mara and his family are the problem with the organization and working with them sets people up for failure.

That may very well be true, based on the results we've been seeing.


BB could have been referring to the Gettleman Era. Because that was a disaster - from the way he was hired to all the atrocious mistakes he made from trying to save Eli to transitioning to Eli. I would imagine the rest of the league could spot the disaster, too...

Perhaps BB was telling his coaches that it was a difficult situation going on at 1925 Giants Way; and they should know what they were walking into. But if they were ready to handle that, fine.
RE: ...  
steve in ky : 1/27/2024 8:00 pm : link
In comment 16379978 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 16379967 steve in ky said:


Quote:


Belichick seems like a bitchy old queen. I don't doubt he talks out of both sides of his mouth about the Giants.

He may come off grouchy to the press and public but I’ve never gotten the impression he wasn’t anything but sincere about anything football related.

I don’t see any basis for your assumption



You must have missed the last decade of reports regarding his relationship with Kraft, his handling of Garapollo, his relationship with Brady, and his reported gaffs regarding the Giants.


How does any of that have anything to do with him talking out of both sides of his mouth?

Opinionated, and dogmatic about what’s best for his team doesn’t mean insincere and full of double talk.

You are inferring a lot from little to nothing at all.
RE: RE: The reporter doesn't have to have an ulterior motive  
bw in dc : 1/27/2024 8:03 pm : link
In comment 16379996 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16379968 81_Great_Dane said:


Quote:


if the story is wrong, or doesn't pass the smell test. Reporters get steered wrong by sources with an ulterior motive. It's happened to me. (The consequences in my case were, That guy's dead to me as a source. Doesn't hurt him much but sometimes people want to get a story out there, usually for legitimate reasons. Nope.)

If I understand this right, the report is: BB doesn't like the way the Giants' front office is structured now. That means he can love the Giants organization he worked for, love Wellington Mara and Bill Parcells and the assistant coaches and trainers and players and maybe even George Young, who didn't believe in them, but think that John Mara and his family are the problem with the organization and working with them sets people up for failure.

That may very well be true, based on the results we've been seeing.




BB could have been referring to the Gettleman Era. Because that was a disaster - from the way he was hired to all the atrocious mistakes he made from trying to save Eli to transitioning to Eli. I would imagine the rest of the league could spot the disaster, too...

Perhaps BB was telling his coaches that it was a difficult situation going on at 1925 Giants Way; and they should know what they were walking into. But if they were ready to handle that, fine.


Should say "...transitioning from Eli..."
What is ridiculous is that  
Giantimistic : 1/27/2024 8:04 pm : link
Things are reported as being such facts. For all those who work in a place of business what happens behind closed doors and what gets out is usually not even close.

I have been in meetings with people who report things out of the same meetings with different understandings of what was said.

Not add in the media and agendas.

Belicheck could have told people if you want totoak control in personnel decisions don’t go to the Giants but if you want to just coaching then it was a great place to be. That could then get reported 20 different ways.

I take it all as an entertainment. It is male sports soap opera and the reporters make their money by clicks.

Just like glaziers report. There was some truth but a skewed story.
...  
christian : 1/27/2024 8:08 pm : link
In comment 16379997 steve in ky said:
Quote:
Belichick seems like a bitchy old queen. I don't doubt he talks out of both sides of his mouth about the Giants.

He may come off grouchy to the press and public but I’ve never gotten the impression he wasn’t anything but sincere about anything football related.

I don’t see any basis for your assumption

You must have missed the last decade of reports regarding his relationship with Kraft, his handling of Garapollo, his relationship with Brady, and his reported gaffs regarding the Giants.

How does any of that have anything to do with him talking out of both sides of his mouth?

Opinionated, and dogmatic about what’s best for his team doesn’t mean insincere and full of double talk.

You are inferring a lot from little to nothing at all.


Belichick reportedly traded Garapollo for less than market value in protest of Kraft's relationship with Brady. That didn't appear to me dogmatic about what's best for his team.

I'm perfectly comfortable with my inferences.
To all the clowns that like to talk shit on the Mara’s …  
Spider56 : 1/27/2024 8:08 pm : link
The Mara’s are the Giants.
The Giants are the Mara’s.

If you don’t like one, find another team because this is the way it’s always been, and the way it always will be … at least for our lifetimes.

There’s the Jests, the Iggles, the ‘Boys, the Skins and 27 others, each with their own warts.

Deal with it.
RE: ...  
steve in ky : 1/27/2024 8:09 pm : link
In comment 16380003 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 16379997 steve in ky said:


Quote:


Belichick seems like a bitchy old queen. I don't doubt he talks out of both sides of his mouth about the Giants.

He may come off grouchy to the press and public but I’ve never gotten the impression he wasn’t anything but sincere about anything football related.

I don’t see any basis for your assumption

You must have missed the last decade of reports regarding his relationship with Kraft, his handling of Garapollo, his relationship with Brady, and his reported gaffs regarding the Giants.

How does any of that have anything to do with him talking out of both sides of his mouth?

Opinionated, and dogmatic about what’s best for his team doesn’t mean insincere and full of double talk.

You are inferring a lot from little to nothing at all.



Belichick reportedly traded Garapollo for less than market value in protest of Kraft's relationship with Brady. That didn't appear to me dogmatic about what's best for his team.

I'm perfectly comfortable with my inferences.


I don’t doubt you are
...  
christian : 1/27/2024 8:17 pm : link
In comment 16380006 steve in ky said:
Quote:
Belichick seems like a bitchy old queen. I don't doubt he talks out of both sides of his mouth about the Giants.

He may come off grouchy to the press and public but I’ve never gotten the impression he wasn’t anything but sincere about anything football related.

I don’t see any basis for your assumption

You must have missed the last decade of reports regarding his relationship with Kraft, his handling of Garapollo, his relationship with Brady, and his reported gaffs regarding the Giants.

How does any of that have anything to do with him talking out of both sides of his mouth?

Opinionated, and dogmatic about what’s best for his team doesn’t mean insincere and full of double talk.

You are inferring a lot from little to nothing at all.

Belichick reportedly traded Garapollo for less than market value in protest of Kraft's relationship with Brady. That didn't appear to me dogmatic about what's best for his team.

I'm perfectly comfortable with my inferences.

I don’t doubt you are


Steve, in the limited times we've interacted on this site, you've come off quite unpleasant.

I'd suggest you not interact with me.
RE: The reporter doesn't have to have an ulterior motive  
Mayo2JZ : 1/27/2024 8:26 pm : link
In comment 16379968 81_Great_Dane said:
Quote:
if the story is wrong, or doesn't pass the smell test. Reporters get steered wrong by sources with an ulterior motive. It's happened to me. (The consequences in my case were, That guy's dead to me as a source. Doesn't hurt him much but sometimes people want to get a story out there, usually for legitimate reasons. Nope.)

If I understand this right, the report is: BB doesn't like the way the Giants' front office is structured now. That means he can love the Giants organization he worked for, love Wellington Mara and Bill Parcells and the assistant coaches and trainers and players and maybe even George Young, who didn't believe in them, but think that John Mara and his family are the problem with the organization and working with them sets people up for failure.

That may very well be true, based on the results we've been seeing.


Right on brother!
RE: To all the clowns that like to talk shit on the Mara’s …  
Manhattan : 1/27/2024 8:33 pm : link
In comment 16380005 Spider56 said:
Quote:
The Mara’s are the Giants.
The Giants are the Mara’s.

If you don’t like one, find another team because this is the way it’s always been, and the way it always will be … at least for our lifetimes.

There’s the Jests, the Iggles, the ‘Boys, the Skins and 27 others, each with their own warts.

Deal with it.


When I wrote last week that I was losing some enthusiasm because rooting for the Giants felt like rooting for John Mara, I got a bunch of blowback. I agree with you, they are tied together, and for me at least, it's hard to care when the leadership is so inept.
First of all pieces like this are pure BS  
Matt M. : 1/27/2024 8:40 pm : link
There's no source, just "I've been told several times..." Second, I'm so tired of all the people here speculating to know ANYTHING about Belichick's plans or where he would like to coach or what he thinks about anyone in the organization.

Seemingly liking his time when he was coaching her 30 years ago is different than wanting to coach here now. I'm not going to pretend to know what he wants. But, being objective, this spot, right now, can't be an ideal landing place for him with no QB, no OL, and a little turmoil.
RE: ...  
steve in ky : 1/27/2024 8:55 pm : link
In comment 16380012 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 16380006 steve in ky said:


Quote:


Belichick seems like a bitchy old queen. I don't doubt he talks out of both sides of his mouth about the Giants.

He may come off grouchy to the press and public but I’ve never gotten the impression he wasn’t anything but sincere about anything football related.

I don’t see any basis for your assumption

You must have missed the last decade of reports regarding his relationship with Kraft, his handling of Garapollo, his relationship with Brady, and his reported gaffs regarding the Giants.

How does any of that have anything to do with him talking out of both sides of his mouth?

Opinionated, and dogmatic about what’s best for his team doesn’t mean insincere and full of double talk.

You are inferring a lot from little to nothing at all.

Belichick reportedly traded Garapollo for less than market value in protest of Kraft's relationship with Brady. That didn't appear to me dogmatic about what's best for his team.

I'm perfectly comfortable with my inferences.

I don’t doubt you are



Steve, in the limited times we've interacted on this site, you've come off quite unpleasant.

I'd suggest you not interact with me.


I don’t come to this site and curse at people or call them names, but if I read something that appears to be baseless it’s not being unpleasant pointing it out. If you’re going to be so opinionated it’s better to not have such a thin skin. But I’m done, you made your point and I’ve made mine, there’s nothing much more to say. We’ll just have to agree to disagree about it. Have a good evening
I have never liked Jordan as a writer  
NormanAllen_95 : 1/27/2024 9:00 pm : link
And his theme has seemed to become creating this idea of constant dysfunction within the organization. Sure. Some of this stuff may be true, but I highly doubt that. Bill Belichick is advising other coaches not to go to the Giants after years and years of speaking so highly of the organization
...  
christian : 1/27/2024 9:26 pm : link
In comment 16380050 steve in ky said:
Quote:
Belichick seems like a bitchy old queen. I don't doubt he talks out of both sides of his mouth about the Giants.

He may come off grouchy to the press and public but I’ve never gotten the impression he wasn’t anything but sincere about anything football related.

I don’t see any basis for your assumption

You must have missed the last decade of reports regarding his relationship with Kraft, his handling of Garapollo, his relationship with Brady, and his reported gaffs regarding the Giants.

How does any of that have anything to do with him talking out of both sides of his mouth?

Opinionated, and dogmatic about what’s best for his team doesn’t mean insincere and full of double talk.

You are inferring a lot from little to nothing at all.

Belichick reportedly traded Garapollo for less than market value in protest of Kraft's relationship with Brady. That didn't appear to me dogmatic about what's best for his team.

I'm perfectly comfortable with my inferences.

I don’t doubt you are

Steve, in the limited times we've interacted on this site, you've come off quite unpleasant.

I'd suggest you not interact with me.

I don’t come to this site and curse at people or call them names, but if I read something that appears to be baseless it’s not being unpleasant pointing it out. If you’re going to be so opinionated it’s better to not have such a thin skin. But I’m done, you made your point and I’ve made mine, there’s nothing much more to say. We’ll just have to agree to disagree about it. Have a good evening


Maybe I wasn't clear. I don't value your opinion, and I prefer you not interact with me.
RE: RE: RE: The reporter doesn't have to have an ulterior motive  
Tom in NY : 1/27/2024 9:27 pm : link
In comment 16379999 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16379996 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 16379968 81_Great_Dane said:


Quote:


if the story is wrong, or doesn't pass the smell test. Reporters get steered wrong by sources with an ulterior motive. It's happened to me. (The consequences in my case were, That guy's dead to me as a source. Doesn't hurt him much but sometimes people want to get a story out there, usually for legitimate reasons. Nope.)

If I understand this right, the report is: BB doesn't like the way the Giants' front office is structured now. That means he can love the Giants organization he worked for, love Wellington Mara and Bill Parcells and the assistant coaches and trainers and players and maybe even George Young, who didn't believe in them, but think that John Mara and his family are the problem with the organization and working with them sets people up for failure.

That may very well be true, based on the results we've been seeing.




BB could have been referring to the Gettleman Era. Because that was a disaster - from the way he was hired to all the atrocious mistakes he made from trying to save Eli to transitioning to Eli. I would imagine the rest of the league could spot the disaster, too...

Perhaps BB was telling his coaches that it was a difficult situation going on at 1925 Giants Way; and they should know what they were walking into. But if they were ready to handle that, fine.



Should say "...transitioning from Eli..."


bw, I think you nailed this one.
Judge is clearly a BB favorite.
We know that Judge and Gettleman were in a bad forced marriage...i.e. the definition of disfunction.
Judge, whether we agree or not, was let go after just 2 years and likely shared his concerns about the organization with BB when he returned to NE.
BB doesn't have any feel for how Schoen is changing the front office over the last 24 months, most importantly the scouting.
Very likely this is old news that Jordan is using to grind his axe now that his "inside sources" are out.
RE: ...  
steve in ky : 1/27/2024 9:29 pm : link
In comment 16380061 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 16380050 steve in ky said:


Quote:


Belichick seems like a bitchy old queen. I don't doubt he talks out of both sides of his mouth about the Giants.

He may come off grouchy to the press and public but I’ve never gotten the impression he wasn’t anything but sincere about anything football related.

I don’t see any basis for your assumption

You must have missed the last decade of reports regarding his relationship with Kraft, his handling of Garapollo, his relationship with Brady, and his reported gaffs regarding the Giants.

How does any of that have anything to do with him talking out of both sides of his mouth?

Opinionated, and dogmatic about what’s best for his team doesn’t mean insincere and full of double talk.

You are inferring a lot from little to nothing at all.

Belichick reportedly traded Garapollo for less than market value in protest of Kraft's relationship with Brady. That didn't appear to me dogmatic about what's best for his team.

I'm perfectly comfortable with my inferences.

I don’t doubt you are

Steve, in the limited times we've interacted on this site, you've come off quite unpleasant.

I'd suggest you not interact with me.

I don’t come to this site and curse at people or call them names, but if I read something that appears to be baseless it’s not being unpleasant pointing it out. If you’re going to be so opinionated it’s better to not have such a thin skin. But I’m done, you made your point and I’ve made mine, there’s nothing much more to say. We’ll just have to agree to disagree about it. Have a good evening



Maybe I wasn't clear. I don't value your opinion, and I prefer you not interact with me.


Haha, you sure are juvenile
BB isn’t wrong, but I’ve been saying this for a while,  
Section331 : 1/27/2024 9:29 pm : link
I think many here overstate BB’s affection for the Giants. He undoubtedly loved his time here, but that was a long time ago.
RE: Eric - are you talking about Judge and Daboll?  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/27/2024 9:40 pm : link
In comment 16379962 mittenedman said:
Quote:
It was their shot at being a Head Coach. They are young married men with kids. Neither one of them was in a position to just reject a big opportunity.


Sure they could. It's America.
BTW  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/27/2024 9:46 pm : link
We'll see how good Raanan insider stories are right now based on his recent insistence that Kafka was as good as gone.

He could be right. But we shall see.
Raanan is a shit stirrer  
uconngiant : 1/27/2024 9:57 pm : link
He always has a lousy look at the Giant's overall.
...  
christian : 1/27/2024 10:02 pm : link
Belichick is arguably the best coach ever, and certainly was was an invaluable part of the Parcells championships. He's also a demonstrable liar and cheater. Who cares what he thinks.

Why a guy who hasn't worked for the team in 30+ years weighs in on anything related to the Giants is pathetic.
raanan was first to break kafka being good as gone  
bigbluewillrise : 1/27/2024 10:37 pm : link
well see how accurate this is.
he also congratulated daboll on teh job  
bigbluewillrise : 1/27/2024 10:38 pm : link
that got him in major trouble in the brian flores lawsuit....


BB is the GOAT  
UberAlias : 1/27/2024 10:39 pm : link
But the league has changed. Players have changed. Throughout his career, his schemes had a remarkable ability to adapt, but the overall culture never did. That's why the message eventually grew stale in NE. BB could possibly be very successful somewhere, or he might not. It's not a given because it's like forcing a chef to change the recipe. Throw in the age and it's not a direction I would go in. My sense is the league feels the same, although they're probably giving too much of the credit to Brady and not enough to BB, but the fact remains and can't simply bring in BB and expect the magic to recreate itself. It's not the same game and coaches age out too, not just players.
RE: RE: RE: RE: The reporter doesn't have to have an ulterior motive  
shyster : 1/27/2024 10:40 pm : link
In comment 16380063 Tom in NY said:
Quote:


bw, I think you nailed this one.
Judge is clearly a BB favorite.
We know that Judge and Gettleman were in a bad forced marriage...i.e. the definition of disfunction.
Judge, whether we agree or not, was let go after just 2 years and likely shared his concerns about the organization with BB when he returned to NE.
BB doesn't have any feel for how Schoen is changing the front office over the last 24 months, most importantly the scouting.
Very likely this is old news that Jordan is using to grind his axe now that his "inside sources" are out.


The mention of Tim McDonnell does not support the spin that the problem BB sees (allegedly) is old news.
Some of you believe one written thing  
djm : 1/27/2024 10:59 pm : link
While discrediting the next written thing. If it fits your mindset it’s gospel. Never mind that so much of this shit is fabricated.
Actually what Jordan said  
GeoMan999 : 1/27/2024 11:05 pm : link
Was that BB is used to having total control and being the defacto GM as well as the coach, and thus he would not and does not like the current structure of the Giants. This makes total sense and is probably why he also cannot get a gig with other teams.

The other angle is being over exaggerated on this thread. Amazing how some can rip people, especially if they have an agenda against someone. Ironic isn’t it?
Guys, Raanan's goal is right there  
jhibb : 1/27/2024 11:33 pm : link
hidden in plain site in the name of the podcast.
"Breaking Big Blue"

One is supposed to think it refers to breaking news, but it's actually the destructive act.
RE: Actually what Jordan said  
shyster : 1/27/2024 11:46 pm : link
In comment 16380122 GeoMan999 said:
Quote:
Was that BB is used to having total control and being the defacto GM as well as the coach, and thus he would not and does not like the current structure of the Giants. This makes total sense and is probably why he also cannot get a gig with other teams.

The other angle is being over exaggerated on this thread. Amazing how some can rip people, especially if they have an agenda against someone. Ironic isn’t it?


JR's comments about BB begin at 22:55 of the 1/26 podcast at the link. And I don't agree with your spin.

Buy it or not, JR says what he has heard is that BB believes the Giants, currently, are poorly run, and has said as much.

Now, how specifically BB has criticized the Mara family involvement and to what extent JR is connecting dots, can be debated.

But JR does not attribute BB's (alleged) negative view of NYG management to a personal desire for total control.

apple.com - ( New Window )
RE: Some of you believe one written thing  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:14 am : link
In comment 16380120 djm said:
Quote:
While discrediting the next written thing. If it fits your mindset it’s gospel. Never mind that so much of this shit is fabricated.


This is a typical human reaction in more things than just sports.

However, again, if Belichick has been telling coaches to stay away from the Giants, then why did two guys who worked for him for years ignore him?

It doesn't pass the smell test.
RE: RE: Some of you believe one written thing  
NormanAllen_95 : 12:59 am : link
In comment 16380145 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16380120 djm said:


Quote:


While discrediting the next written thing. If it fits your mindset it’s gospel. Never mind that so much of this shit is fabricated.



This is a typical human reaction in more things than just sports.

However, again, if Belichick has been telling coaches to stay away from the Giants, then why did two guys who worked for him for years ignore him?

It doesn't pass the smell test.


This is a really good point. Judge, Flores, Daboll, Graham off the top of my head either interviewed for HC or coordinator gigs.

Im just sick of the slime that has become the modern media. Sure, add your opinion, but don't relabel your opinion implying facts. Ive never been able to quite understand how these shallow, unethical hacks can keep high level jobs in such an industry. Sure, I get that clicks equal dollars and being provicative/controversial leads to clicks. But so does intelligent, well-thought out and entertaining content. Instead,we are left with Skip Bayless, Stephen A, Josina Anderson, Jason Whitlock and many more who are piss poor journalists who rely on loudness, creating controversy and having their topic framed by racial implications. Its unfortunate that it has gotten to the point that you really have to look into who you read or listen to these days
RE: ...  
DefenseWins : 4:52 am : link
In comment 16379969 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 16379963 DefenseWins said:


Quote:


Belichick needs to keep his fucking nose out of the Giants business. He's the dolt who told Mara Judge was better than "the other guys they've had" and got the Giants embroiled in the Flores drama.

you do realize we have not heard BB say any of this and it is hearsay from fucking Jordan of all people. The worst NYG reporter whose sole purpose is to stir up shit.



I have no idea what you are saying.

Ian O'Connor reported Belichick endorsed Joe Judge as better than McAdoo and Shurmur, and Belichick's mishap texting Flores on accident was reported by multiple sources.


I intended to quote the OP.. not what I actually quoted. My response was about Jordan saying that BB warned people not to work for the Giants.
