Kadarius Toney says Chiefs are lying about his injuries

Big Rick in FL : 1/28/2024 12:19 pm
I haven't watched it yet, but I just saw on Twitter that Kadarius Toney went off on the Chiefs on Instagram Live saying the Chiefs are lying about his injuries. I linked the tweet below.

Dude has some issues
KT - ( New Window )
What a job by Schoen getting a 3 & 6 for him  
Sean : 1/28/2024 12:20 pm
.
Popcorn, check  
56goat : 1/28/2024 12:22 pm
Drink, check. Let the show begin.

How you like him now Travis?
He said the same thing about the Giants before they traded him  
sb from NYT Forum : 1/28/2024 12:24 pm
Quote:
After the trade became official on Thursday, Toney took to Twitter and said in a now-deleted message that he's not injured despite being listed on the Giants' injury report.

"That Joke Would've Been Funny If I Was Actually Hurt Still Lol…..Irrelevant people don't get updates," Toney tweeted.

Link - ( New Window )
Great  
bronxboy : 1/28/2024 12:24 pm
job drafting him.
I don't think he'll ever play for KC again....they've had enough.  
Tom in NY : 1/28/2024 12:25 pm
Look for him to be on the Carolina Panthers or some other talent starved team next year.

In the immortal words of Mike Singletary "...You CAN'T win with him."
The Chiefs are lying to some degree by never mentioning that Toney  
ThomasG : 1/28/2024 12:28 pm
needs a brain transplant.
Sy was right on  
bronxboy : 1/28/2024 12:29 pm
"I won’t give details here but there are a few serious red flags with character, and I just don’t see Toney having a high ceiling."
Could anyone  
Mayo2JZ : 1/28/2024 12:29 pm
understand what he was saying? How the @#$% did we ever draft him?
Nothing is ever his fault.  
bwitz : 1/28/2024 12:32 pm
Always someone else’s.

The only one who can’t see it at this point is probably Travis Kelce.

How did Gettleman and crew ever draft this clown?  
Blue21 : 1/28/2024 12:32 pm
If there ever was a case for drafting malpractice this was it. Who scouted this guy and who actually said that's ok we want him anyway? He 's a Joka alright.
I called this in another thread a couple days ago.  
CV36 : 1/28/2024 12:33 pm
The Chiefs were never going to let him play in this game.
I hope he enjoys his free agency  
Section331 : 1/28/2024 12:35 pm
h this off-season. Will anyone bother to sign him? I doubt it.
Wouldn’t be surprised to see a story about his SB ring being in hock  
bwitz : 1/28/2024 12:35 pm
sometime in the near future.
After all the horrific  
Silver Spoon : 1/28/2024 12:35 pm
draft picks by this inept organization over the last few years, this bum could be the worst. That’s saying something.
Well that was incomprehensible  
widmerseyebrow : 1/28/2024 12:36 pm
.
RE: Well that was incomprehensible  
widmerseyebrow : 1/28/2024 12:36 pm
In comment 16380467 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:
.


although I did make out "suck my dick."
“I can’t believe they let him out of the buidling” - Travis Kelce  
mfsd : 1/28/2024 12:37 pm
I’ll take comments that aged like milk for 200 please Alex
Toney has his own language and it isn't English.  
JoeMorrison40 : 1/28/2024 12:37 pm
Calling your employer a liar in public gets you unemployed fast. Can't see him traveling with team to Baltimore game.
Wow  
mpinmaine : 1/28/2024 12:40 pm
My opinion of our GM just went up.
I couldn't even understand that
Is English  
Mbavaro : 1/28/2024 12:41 pm
His 3rd language?

Yikes
Toney...  
bw in dc : 1/28/2024 12:42 pm
seems to have contracted the ABS - Antonio Brown Syndrome.

A disease that targets NFL wide receivers and has no cure.

 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/28/2024 12:43 pm
I think this guy has serious mental issues. He needs help.
.  
Danny Kanell : 1/28/2024 12:49 pm
He’ll be broker and either in prison or dead in the next 5 years.
*broke  
Danny Kanell : 1/28/2024 12:49 pm
.
seems like BPD  
bluefin : 1/28/2024 12:53 pm
which is very sad for him and whoever has to deal with him
RE: Sy was right on  
Danny Kanell : 1/28/2024 12:53 pm
In comment 16380455 bronxboy said:
Quote:
"I won’t give details here but there are a few serious red flags with character, and I just don’t see Toney having a high ceiling."


Wild that Sy knew this so the Giants obviously did and still drafted him in the first round.

My God Gettleman was fucking awful.
Neal. Jones. Toney. Flowers. Apple. Engram , Pugh  
kelly : 1/28/2024 12:53 pm
And somehow people wonder why we have been bad for so many years.

Also the CB we traded up for. How about all our failed FA signings.

Worst front office in football. And it stays that way until they draft better and build a better roster.
Gettleman: "We have a good culture now."  
Sean : 1/28/2024 12:55 pm
That was after the Beckham trade. And this guy gets drafted here. 2021 was one of the worst off seasons in franchise history.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/28/2024 12:55 pm
Danny. Dave drafted him…why should we even be surprised?
He should write a song about it.  
MOOPS : 1/28/2024 12:56 pm
Maybe add an addendum to "Sum 2 Prove'.

Can't understand a word of that shit either.

Link - ( New Window )
The gift that keeps giving.  
Sky King : 1/28/2024 12:56 pm
LOL.
RE: “I can’t believe they let him out of the buidling” - Travis Kelce  
Blueworm : 1/28/2024 12:56 pm
In comment 16380469 mfsd said:
Quote:
I’ll take comments that aged like milk for 200 please Alex


Now it's, "How soon can we get this guy out of the building?"
Still can’t believe we passed on Parsons  
Rjanyg : 1/28/2024 12:56 pm
For character issues…..then drafted Toney.

Mind boggling.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/28/2024 12:56 pm
Will say it until I am blue in the face…

Dave Gettleman was the worst hire in this organization’s history. Ray is off the hook.
RE: …  
Jay on the Island : 1/28/2024 12:57 pm
In comment 16380495 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Will say it until I am blue in the face…

Dave Gettleman was the worst hire in this organization’s history. Ray is off the hook.

I don't see how anyone can make an argument against that.
His biggest injury is between his ears--and  
rebel yell : 1/28/2024 12:58 pm
it's a serious one. I'd jettison that flaming wreck overboard ASAP.
More dawgs!  
dancing blue bear : 1/28/2024 12:59 pm
less choir boys!

I’m very glad  
Biteymax22 : 1/28/2024 12:59 pm
He is no longer on our roster. Between the drama and lack of availability this guy is just an outright disaster.
I think the Chiefs will release Toney  
Jay on the Island : 1/28/2024 12:59 pm
or put him on IR tomorrow. His NFL career could very well be over after that. If the Chiefs win I doubt they will want to deal with this distraction for the next two weeks.
And idiots like this are out there reproducing no less.  
ThomasG : 1/28/2024 1:00 pm
Rolling my eyes
This guy will be broke  
Jay on the Island : 1/28/2024 1:03 pm
in a year. He will piss all his NFL money away trying to get his rap career going.
RE: Gettleman: ''We have a good culture now.''  
sb from NYT Forum : 1/28/2024 1:04 pm
In comment 16380489 Sean said:
Quote:
That was after the Beckham trade. And this guy gets drafted here. 2021 was one of the worst off seasons in franchise history.


The real joke is that Pasons was the best player at a position of need (either edge rusher, OLB or MLB), and they passed on him because of some anonymous, uncorroborated rumor about hazing.
RE: Still can’t believe we passed on Parsons  
bw in dc : 1/28/2024 1:09 pm
In comment 16380494 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
For character issues…..then drafted Toney.

Mind boggling.


I wonder if we had Parsons completely off the draft board...?

I would have been perfectly fine adding Rashawn Slater. Do you think he would have helped the quality of the OL?
Someone transcribed what he said. This might help some of you  
Big Rick in FL : 1/28/2024 1:09 pm
But probably not 🤣🤣🤣

Speech of the year? I'm leaning yes

Quote:
All these pussy ass niggas tryna play me. On God. Bitch ass niggas. I just gon get on this and be on no pussy shit. No clear no shit up. Cuz I don't really give a fuck. I don't fuck wit yall. Half yall niggas wanna do somethin. Then do something then. I ain't get on that. On God, but hey look. Yall readin all this cap ass shit. Ya feel me? Believe it. I don't give a fuck. I ain't never been a nigga to go do all that. But yeah. Man that shit cap. I'm not hurt. None of that shit. Save that shit. Suck my dick too.

Silence
Silence
Silence
Silence

On God. Not hurt. None of that. *Laughs* Hip been hwah hwah en hwag it go from hip to ankle to dis to dat
Bummer...  
Brown_Hornet : 1/28/2024 1:09 pm
...
As stated above, he seemed to have huge red flags, yet  
Silver Spoon : 1/28/2024 1:10 pm
that didn’t stop the front office idiots. Blind leading the blind.
RE: Someone transcribed what he said. This might help some of you  
ThomasG : 1/28/2024 1:12 pm
In comment 16380515 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
But probably not 🤣🤣🤣

Speech of the year? I'm leaning yes



Quote:


All these pussy ass niggas tryna play me. On God. Bitch ass niggas. I just gon get on this and be on no pussy shit. No clear no shit up. Cuz I don't really give a fuck. I don't fuck wit yall. Half yall niggas wanna do somethin. Then do something then. I ain't get on that. On God, but hey look. Yall readin all this cap ass shit. Ya feel me? Believe it. I don't give a fuck. I ain't never been a nigga to go do all that. But yeah. Man that shit cap. I'm not hurt. None of that shit. Save that shit. Suck my dick too.

Silence
Silence
Silence
Silence

On God. Not hurt. None of that. *Laughs* Hip been hwah hwah en hwag it go from hip to ankle to dis to dat



Sounds like he's pretty serious this time.
RE: RE: Someone transcribed what he said. This might help some of you  
Big Rick in FL : 1/28/2024 1:14 pm
In comment 16380519 ThomasG said:
Quote:
In comment 16380515 Big Rick in FL said:


Quote:


But probably not 🤣🤣🤣

Speech of the year? I'm leaning yes



Quote:


All these pussy ass niggas tryna play me. On God. Bitch ass niggas. I just gon get on this and be on no pussy shit. No clear no shit up. Cuz I don't really give a fuck. I don't fuck wit yall. Half yall niggas wanna do somethin. Then do something then. I ain't get on that. On God, but hey look. Yall readin all this cap ass shit. Ya feel me? Believe it. I don't give a fuck. I ain't never been a nigga to go do all that. But yeah. Man that shit cap. I'm not hurt. None of that shit. Save that shit. Suck my dick too.

Silence
Silence
Silence
Silence

On God. Not hurt. None of that. *Laughs* Hip been hwah hwah en hwag it go from hip to ankle to dis to dat






Sounds like he's pretty serious this time.


On God
Imagine John Mara's face  
kinard : 1/28/2024 1:25 pm
.. when he met this clown?
Amazing the Chiefs gave up a 3rd and a 5 for him and  
JCin332 : 1/28/2024 1:32 pm
they know what they are doing so what the hell happened?

In two years time  
tangled up in blue : 1/28/2024 1:36 pm
He’ll be working the window at Burger King. “ Yo, yo, welcome to Burger King motherfucker”
 
christian : 1/28/2024 1:36 pm
Based on the interviews he's given where he was pretty lucid, I think this is a case of the purple drank.

This probably be  
Carl in CT : 1/28/2024 1:37 pm
His last season in a Chiefs uniform
Antonio Brown part II in 3-2-1  
Sy'56 : 1/28/2024 1:42 pm
(minus the production)
RE: Could anyone  
ColHowPepper : 1/28/2024 1:42 pm
In comment 16380457 Mayo2JZ said:
Quote:
understand what he was saying? How the @#$% did we ever draft him?

No, maybe 5% of his utterances
need that nun from Airplane  
fkap : 1/28/2024 1:45 pm
to translate for me
Sy, now that this bozo is about to  
Dave on the UWS : 1/28/2024 1:57 pm
bounce himself out of the league, can you give us some hints about those “red flags” you knew about pre- draft. This guy screams BPD without taking any meds.
Look at Jerry Reeses 3rd round picks  
Chip : 1/28/2024 2:00 pm
none of them worked out. Why Coughlin got fired and not Reese. Travis Kelce thought Toney was awesome little did he know.
RE: …  
Optimus-NY : 1/28/2024 2:00 pm
In comment 16380534 christian said:
Quote:
Based on the interviews he's given where he was pretty lucid, I think this is a case of the purple drank.


RE: Wouldn’t be surprised to see a story about his SB ring being in hock  
GeofromNJ : 1/28/2024 2:03 pm
In comment 16380465 bwitz said:
Quote:
sometime in the near future.

He won't need the money. He's destined to have a very successful musical career. :)
RE: How did Gettleman and crew ever draft this clown?  
nochance : 1/28/2024 2:07 pm
In comment 16380460 Blue21 said:
Quote:
If there ever was a case for drafting malpractice this was it. Who scouted this guy and who actually said that's ok we want him anyway? He 's a Joka alright.



He was drafted along the lines of Joe Don Looney. All Gettleman saw was his raw ability and Like Joe Don had no clue
of what was going on in his head
RE: “I can’t believe they let him out of the buidling” - Travis Kelce  
nochance : 1/28/2024 2:10 pm
In comment 16380469 mfsd said:
Quote:
I’ll take comments that aged like milk for 200 please Alex



Only if that comment referred to Old Belleview Hospital
RE: Someone transcribed what he said. This might help some of you  
fanatic II : 1/28/2024 2:18 pm
In comment 16380515 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
But probably not 🤣🤣🤣

Speech of the year? I'm leaning yes



Quote:


All these pussy ass niggas tryna play me. On God. Bitch ass niggas. I just gon get on this and be on no pussy shit. No clear no shit up. Cuz I don't really give a fuck. I don't fuck wit yall. Half yall niggas wanna do somethin. Then do something then. I ain't get on that. On God, but hey look. Yall readin all this cap ass shit. Ya feel me? Believe it. I don't give a fuck. I ain't never been a nigga to go do all that. But yeah. Man that shit cap. I'm not hurt. None of that shit. Save that shit. Suck my dick too.

Silence
Silence
Silence
Silence

On God. Not hurt. None of that. *Laughs* Hip been hwah hwah en hwag it go from hip to ankle to dis to dat

Ebonics at it's best.
...  
christian : 1/28/2024 2:18 pm
In comment 16380553 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
Based on the interviews he's given where he was pretty lucid, I think this is a case of the purple drank.


No joke, the promo image for our latest track.



I don't want make light of it, but when the Chiefs stated he was out for injury+ personal reasons, I think it means he's too trashed to play.
Wow  
prdave73 : 1/28/2024 2:19 pm
We passed on Pro bowler Parsons for this clown.. That is the purest example of why the Giants Org has been failing for so long now. Why the Giants are one of the worst teams in the league. Those are the facts..
I sorts feel bad and have empathy  
fanoftheteam : 1/28/2024 2:20 pm
For him To take such a stark victimhood stance in life and allow that to be his only reality really speaks to his upbringing/childhood. I hope he finds peace when he leaves the nfl and holds on to dear life with his rookie contract money.
RE: RE: Gettleman: ''We have a good culture now.''  
jeffusedtobeonwebtv : 1/28/2024 2:22 pm
In comment 16380509 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
In comment 16380489 Sean said:


Quote:


That was after the Beckham trade. And this guy gets drafted here. 2021 was one of the worst off seasons in franchise history.



The real joke is that Pasons was the best player at a position of need (either edge rusher, OLB or MLB), and they passed on him because of some anonymous, uncorroborated rumor about hazing.


And they really should have been able to get first hand information about Parsons from Barkley as the 2 had been teammates at Penn State.
RE: Look at Jerry Reeses 3rd round picks  
Beef Wellington : 1/28/2024 2:22 pm
In comment 16380552 Chip said:
Quote:
none of them worked out. Why Coughlin got fired and not Reese. Travis Kelce thought Toney was awesome little did he know.



Travis Kelce also thinks Taylor Swift is a piece of ass so there's that. One must question his opinion and view of the world. I think he has the brain of a cave man. No offense to cave men btw.
Yes he has issues… but I doubt it’s anything some old fashioned EST or  
Spider56 : 1/28/2024 2:26 pm
a targeted lobotomy couldn’t fix.
RE: Look at Jerry Reeses 3rd round picks  
Toth029 : 1/28/2024 2:41 pm
In comment 16380552 Chip said:
Quote:
none of them worked out. Why Coughlin got fired and not Reese. Travis Kelce thought Toney was awesome little did he know.


But there's some "writers" and plenty on here who say the beginning of the end was when Gettleman arrived. Wrong!
Still bringing up Reese nearly 7 years later  
Sean : 1/28/2024 2:43 pm
I'm sure it's still his fault.
I've heard of the human highlight film  
Hazlet Giant's Fan : 1/28/2024 2:43 pm
He's the human closed caption.
Is his next team the cowturds?  
Jack Stroud : 1/28/2024 2:43 pm
.
The Kelce let him out of the building thread is now the last  
shyster : 1/28/2024 2:45 pm
that comes up when one searches the BBI archive for threads with Toney in the title.

Before it drops off the list, a link.

Toney had a few believers; some who are still around, albeit with different handles.
don't know how . . . - ( New Window )
RE: Still bringing up Reese nearly 7 years later  
christian : 1/28/2024 2:47 pm
In comment 16380583 Sean said:
Quote:
I'm sure it's still his fault.


If only the Giants had picked a better a player in the third round of the 2009 draft, Gettleman wouldn't have panicked and picked Kadarius Toney.
Imagine having access to the talent, resources, support this guy has  
j_rud : 1/28/2024 2:50 pm
And still being this bad at life.
Yet he has a SB record and a ring. Life isnt fair  
gtt350 : 1/28/2024 2:54 pm
.
Chief's are gonna have to continue to fake the funk  
ghost718 : 1/28/2024 2:56 pm
and claim they were insulted by this.

Even though they didn't understand it
Too bad Barbara Billingsly isn't around  
Since1965 : 1/28/2024 2:56 pm
to translate for us.
RE: Chief's are gonna have to continue to fake the funk  
christian : 1/28/2024 2:59 pm
In comment 16380595 ghost718 said:
Quote:
and claim they were insulted by this.

Even though they didn't understand it


I'm picturing the intern who had to try and explain this to Andy Reid.
I can never understand a thing this kid says  
PatersonPlank : 1/28/2024 3:03 pm
.
RE: need that nun from Airplane  
jonnyess : 1/28/2024 3:10 pm
In comment 16380543 fkap said:
Quote:
to translate for me


no no. that was Barbara billingsley that did the translating.
Here is a link  
capone : 1/28/2024 3:12 pm
I posted a bunch of articles a while back where Joe Judge was going on and on about the character of this young man how he is the kind of person he wants in the building / to be around …..every single person who is involved with drafting. Him should be out of Football by now it is incredible that anybody can speak to this guy for literally for 10 seconds and not think he’s a complete fucking knucklehead

Link - ( New Window )
There’s more with this came from  
capone : 1/28/2024 3:13 pm
Sadly
Link - ( New Window )
RE: “I can’t believe they let him out of the buidling” - Travis Kelce  
steve in ky : 1/28/2024 3:15 pm
In comment 16380469 mfsd said:
Quote:
I’ll take comments that aged like milk for 200 please Alex


How I wish some reporter would ask him if he now has a different perspective and if he any regrets with that comment
Thanks Joe  
capone : 1/28/2024 3:18 pm
So is Judge’s message just not getting through to Toney, a 22-year-old who clearly still has a lot of growing up to do?

“Kadarius is a very intelligent person,” Judge said. “Every time we’ve had a talk, he’s fully understood that we’ve been in a good place with that. In terms of his growth, he’s a good dude. He really is. And he’s got a good heart. This guy is a really, really good person. He really is. I have no questions about this guy’s character.

“He’s a young player, and we’ve got to continue to help this guy grow as a professional. I’m really proud of the way this guy is working on a daily basis to be the best he can.”
Call it what you will..but Toney is a multimillionaire  
Rich_Houston_1971 : 1/28/2024 3:18 pm
He is complaining all the way to the bank. He made his money, he doesn't care about football or his legacy.
Wasn't Toney  
BigBlueCane : 1/28/2024 3:20 pm
more of a Joe Judge pick then a DG pick and Dave had to be lobbied to take him?
Holy Christ  
D HOS : 1/28/2024 3:27 pm
That sounded like he's wasted on drugs. Did I also read that he just became a father?
RE: Call it what you will..but Toney is a multimillionaire  
steve in ky : 1/28/2024 3:29 pm
In comment 16380645 Rich_Houston_1971 said:
Quote:
He is complaining all the way to the bank. He made his money, he doesn't care about football or his legacy.


I believe a fairly high percentage of professional athletes end up broke. Just because he’s been paid millions is no guarantee that he keeps it.
Kick the tires ?  
averagejoe : 1/28/2024 3:29 pm
Pretty sure he will be available soon .

Good thing he has a college education to fall back on .
RE: Wasn't Toney  
ThomasG : 1/28/2024 3:36 pm
In comment 16380649 BigBlueCane said:
Quote:
more of a Joe Judge pick then a DG pick and Dave had to be lobbied to take him?


He was GM. Say “no” like they did with Parsons
Once a piece of trash, always a piece of trash.  
Dave in Hoboken : 1/28/2024 3:40 pm
.
RE: Wasn't Toney  
gary_from_chester : 1/28/2024 3:41 pm
In comment 16380649 BigBlueCane said:
Quote:
more of a Joe Judge pick then a DG pick and Dave had to be lobbied to take him?


Not defending DG, but that’s how I remember it. DG was royally pissed about the pick, it was a Judge call Remember, Judge and DG were about as bad as Daboll and Wink at the end there.
Hmmm, sounds  
section125 : 1/28/2024 3:46 pm
familiar...
Maybe he does like a Dave Chappelle thing  
capone : 1/28/2024 3:50 pm
When he talks like a nerdy.guy in interviews
RE: Holy Christ  
Del Shofner : 1/28/2024 3:51 pm
In comment 1638677 D HOS said:
Quote:
That sounded like he's wasted on drugs.


Not only is he calling his employer a liar, but that's quite a bit of obscenity for someone in a business that markets to kids as well as adults. I wouldn't be surprised if KC suspended him now and cut him sometime soon.
not defending DG  
BigBlueCane : 1/28/2024 3:54 pm
just want to make sure we don't forget what happens when the wrong coach gets say in personnel decisions.
Toney is a cancer  
US1 Giants : 1/28/2024 3:57 pm
on whatever team he is on.
Ok DG, screwed the pooch  
section125 : 1/28/2024 3:58 pm
but sharp move by Schoen to get picks form him. 3rd and 5th( or 6th?)
RE: not defending DG  
gary_from_chester : 1/28/2024 4:02 pm
In comment 16380755 BigBlueCane said:
Quote:
just want to make sure we don't forget what happens when the wrong coach gets say in personnel decisions.


+1

The dysfunction in the FO is hopefully a thing of the past (but probably some cleanup still needed).
RE: This probably be  
Breeze_94 : 1/28/2024 4:16 pm
In comment 16380537 Carl in CT said:
Quote:
His last season in a Chiefs uniform


He may very well end up out of the league at this rate. In fact, I’d say it’s more likely than not…
This idiot  
JonC : 1/28/2024 4:31 pm
was a gift from Judge.
RE: RE: Well that was incomprehensible  
SimmsToBavaro : 1/28/2024 5:15 pm
In comment 16380468 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:
In comment 16380467 widmerseyebrow said:


Quote:


.
Hahahahahaha! So true. It was the only bit of English injected into an incomprehensible stream of crazy.


although I did make out "suck my dick."
Is there a bigger clown in all of sports  
Matt M. : 1/28/2024 5:26 pm
right now?
Entire stadium crying about an obvious call  
j_rud : 1/28/2024 5:37 pm
.
Insta  
MrX : 1/28/2024 5:58 pm
Are we sure that's KT's actual Instagram account?
.  
Banks : 1/28/2024 6:12 pm
pretty sure this was on Judge not Gettleman. In 2021 the giants brass were impressed by that 5-3 run in 2020 and gave Judge more power. You even had Gettleman publicly state that he is taking a step back. Then you had the infamous reaction where Gettleman looked displeased as Judge was smiling. Rumors were stated that Gettleman liked Parsons. They traded back however and Judge liked Toney.

I don't care at this point. Not gonna lie, Toney was such an ass that I enjoyed his failures. Now I don't care. We recouped some picks and got rid of a jerk.
Toney's going to talk his way out of the league.  
Ira : 1/28/2024 6:19 pm
§
Toney is done  
DieHard : 1/28/2024 6:37 pm
especially given the Chiefs' success without him (I wonder if benching him at last partially helped their postseason surge) but I can't hate the guy no matter how dumb he is. He helped beat the Eagles in a Super Bowl!
Out of the league next year  
OBJ_AllDay : 1/28/2024 8:30 pm
The Guy is unhinged and can’t stop spewing his vile nonsense on social media. He’s done
As Iron Mike once said  
Spider43 : 12:32 am
Time to fade into 'Bolivian', Yung Joka.
RE: Insta  
Gusto1903 : 2:50 am
In comment 16381169 MrX said:
Quote:
Are we sure that's KT's actual Instagram account?


Does it matter, if he is live in front of the camera?
RE: I sorts feel bad and have empathy  
Hammer : 10:01 am
In comment 16380564 fanoftheteam said:
Quote:
For him To take such a stark victimhood stance in life and allow that to be his only reality really speaks to his upbringing/childhood. I hope he finds peace when he leaves the nfl and holds on to dear life with his rookie contract money.


Youre a good man.
This was  
Josh in MD : 10:40 am
after he finished college? Was he an English major?
Quote:
All these pussy ass niggas tryna play me. On God. Bitch ass niggas. I just gon get on this and be on no pussy shit. No clear no shit up. Cuz I don't really give a fuck. I don't fuck wit yall. Half yall niggas wanna do somethin. Then do something then. I ain't get on that. On God, but hey look. Yall readin all this cap ass shit. Ya feel me? Believe it. I don't give a fuck. I ain't never been a nigga to go do all that. But yeah. Man that shit cap. I'm not hurt. None of that shit. Save that shit. Suck my dick too.

Silence
Silence
Silence
Silence

On God. Not hurt. None of that. *Laughs* Hip been hwah hwah en hwag it go from hip to ankle to dis to dat

RE: Is English  
Gatorade Dunk : 11:13 am
In comment 16380473 Mbavaro said:
Quote:
His 3rd language?

Yikes

Why did you guys draft him? Couldn't you explain to your uncle that it wouldn't even work out as well as your Kyle Rudolph signing?
RE: Look at Jerry Reeses 3rd round picks  
Gatorade Dunk : 11:18 am
In comment 16380552 Chip said:
Quote:
none of them worked out. Why Coughlin got fired and not Reese. Travis Kelce thought Toney was awesome little did he know.

What do Jerry Reese's third round picks have to do with Dave Gettleman's final first round pick?

I won't draw any undue conclusions, but if you're trying to make a case about Coughlin vs. Reese and using Toney as your example, I'm going to say that at best you're ignorant. At worst, you're IGNORANT.
RE: Is his next team the cowturds?  
Gatorade Dunk : 11:19 am
In comment 16380586 Jack Stroud said:
Quote:
.

Jack, it's pretty clear how you would feel about Toney. I'm just curious how you're able to type with the pointy hood on.
