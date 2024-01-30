Giants, Packers, Titans, Rams interested in Dennard Wilson Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/30/2024 8:35 am : 1/30/2024 8:35 am

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet



The #Packers requested to speak with #Ravens secondary coach Dennard Wilson for their vacant defensive coordinator job, source said. He's also interviewing with the #Titans today for their DC job, and the #Rams and #Giants have talked to him, as well.