Giants, Packers, Titans, Rams interested in Dennard Wilson

The #Packers requested to speak with #Ravens secondary coach Dennard Wilson for their vacant defensive coordinator job, source said. He's also interviewing with the #Titans today for their DC job, and the #Rams and #Giants have talked to him, as well.
Brandon Brown Remains with Giants; Panthers Deny Another Interview Request - ( New Window )
Also the specter, real or not, of the possibility of the HC and GM getting canned after next season (which I am on record as being against that notion).
Wilson has only coached the secondary …
5 years in NE (under BB); overlapping with Dabs for 3 years
5 years in KC (under Reid and Spags)
5 SBs in those 10 years
Hire Daly as DC and ‘promote’ Patterson and Henderson with new titles as Run Game and Passing Game Coordinators respectively.
Quote:
not to mention the Baltimore Ravens themselves??
Good point. It would be helpful if Wilson brings that up in his interviews with Giants and it makes them think more about what has to happen this spring.
The team was not allowed to interview Daly twice yet. We don't know if they have interviewed other candidates twice.
It may also mean, he is looking for a better opportunity with an already put together team as he seems to be attractive to many teams and not just to meet the Rooney Rule requirements.
Does he want to go to a winning franchise or a bottom franchise for the last decade?
If he prefers the latter, Giants are a sure bet.
The other day (maybe yesterday), you said you didn't know that Wilson was the team's first choice, which I agree with. Is this a typo, or did something change?
Should say we do NOT know if he is the first choice.
Eric, has one of our asshats confirmed Wilson as our #1? Honestly curious why we are assuming this. Isn’t Daly Juliet as likely given the delay in announcing? Asked respectfully. Thanks.
Quote:
know that Wilson is the team's first choice.
Eric, has one of our asshats confirmed Wilson as our #1? Honestly curious why we are assuming this. Isn’t Daly Juliet as likely given the delay in announcing? Asked respectfully. Thanks.
Typo... I have since corrected it. We do NOT know. That was my point but I botched it.
Quote:
know that Wilson is the team's first choice.
*Emily LaTella voice: “never mind.”
More competition for Dennard Wilson.
#Giants might have to come up with an overwhelming package if they want Wilson because other 3 teams looking at him offer more stability. At least 2 have better rosters.
Quote:
Typo... I have since corrected it. We do NOT know. That was my point but I botched it.
I figured that out. But agree. The Giants seemingly not panicking and are being deliberate on this one.
Does he want to go to a winning franchise or a bottom franchise for the last decade?
If he prefers the latter, Giants are a sure bet.
You're right. This organization is a laughing stock. Why would anyone come here?????
you clearly don't understand coaches who want to rise up and make a name for themselves. Coaches have it in their personality to want to make players better. That is why they do the job.
Go talk to a few and feel their passion.
If he wants to come to the Giants, he may feel that could be his way to becoming a head coach, if that is what he wants.
Maybe he wants to stay close to home. He is a Maryland guy.
It's a gamble and maybe wishful thinking on my part but coaching choices seem to be predicated on either personal relationships or upside potential.
From the Giants' perspective, it's obvious that this hire is crucial and they've got to get this "right".
You're right. This organization is a laughing stock. Why would anyone come here?????
Is this also in that trophy case Blue Hurricane?
NFL's Worst Winning Percentage Team Since 2017
NY Jets 36-79 .313%
NY Giants 37-77-1 .326%
Carolina Panthers 42-73 .365%
Maybe he gets along with the HC of the Rams or Packers better than with Daboll? Giants are not close to winning either IMO.
More competition for Dennard Wilson.
#Giants might have to come up with an overwhelming package if they want Wilson because other 3 teams looking at him offer more stability. At least 2 have better rosters.
That’s the crux of the argument. Schoen and Daboll better have backup plans. Unfortunately we are in no position to get our first choice due to the current state of things here.
GB is in win now mode - experience matters.
Tenn has a new, inexperienced HC. Do they want the same with their DC?
We know the warts the Giants have and can see clearly why good candidates may choose another opportunity. However, we don't know the mindset of the candidates and how they may view taking a lowly ranked defense, turning it around, and having that on their resume.
Personally, I'm looking for the guy that sees the opportunity here as a great 3-4 year career builder.
Except he won't get credit or blame for what's happened in the past. It's easier to improve on a bad track record than a good one.
Yes Uber. That is an opportunity that we can offer better than anyone else looking for a coach.
If true I'm assuming this takes Daly out of the mix???
Interesting idea, although I'm curious what the benefit of those nominal promotions for the current position coaches is? Just throwing them some recognition for strong performance with their groups?
Not necessarily opposed to that even if it is just an empty promotion (presumably with a raise though), but I was just curious what you were intending there.
If true I'm assuming this takes Daly out of the mix???
Great point. It would.
It may also mean, he is looking for a better opportunity with an already put together team as he seems to be attractive to many teams and not just to meet the Rooney Rule requirements.
I don't think you can take any sort inference from the Giants not striking quickly on Wilson (as an indication as to whether he's their first choice or not) because the Giants would almost certainly not hire a coach who is currently active in the playoffs. They're still in the realistic "strike quickly" window right now if Wilson is their top guy, IMO.
Would seem pretty easy to improve on that if I am looking to be viewed as a successful coach.
We are not the Jets or the Panthers. We a the only team with a Super Bowl every decade for the last 4 decades. I would love to a part of the staff trying to make it 5 for 5.
I'm sure that isn't going to be a deciding factor for any coach. Let's say they were deciding between the Packers and Giants - both have four Super Bowl trophies. Do you think the prospective coach then thinks, "yeah, but are they spaced out across time in neat decade-specific intervals?"
The Giants ARE like the Jets and the Panthers. All three teams suck. Badly. Very badly.
Giants can't stop the run. They can't rush the passer. They can't pass block. And their running backs often get drilled in the backfield.
If true I'm assuming this takes Daly out of the mix???
7 years older with more experience having coached both the DL and LB.
Interesting idea, although I'm curious what the benefit of those nominal promotions for the current position coaches is? Just throwing them some recognition for strong performance with their groups?
Not necessarily opposed to that even if it is just an empty promotion (presumably with a raise though), but I was just curious what you were intending there.
Several related thoughts… I’m a mgmt / org structure guy…
1. Both Henderson and Patterson are vg positional coaches and I’d like to keep them happy … especially Henderson who appears on the cusp of bigger opportunities. Patterson was also an asst HC / co DC with the Vikings and while he may have peaked based on age, can be a valuable asset to a first time DC.
2. Playing to strengths here … Daly has been front 7 and would need a solid DB coach.
3. Many teams appear to have gone to ‘running and passing’ game coordinators on both sides of the ball, but I don’t think the Giants have had this structure, at least not announced as such … i like the concept and would like to see the team try it.
If Daly is not in play, I could see them naming Henderson as DC with Patterson in a co DC / run game role. Based on the Wink fiasco, I think Dabs is going to want a guy he knows and has worked with … he can’t afford any more HR surprises.
That Schoen said he anticipates hiring a DC by the end of the week.
If true I'm assuming this takes Daly out of the mix???
Wow, my thinking in this case is it's down to Wilson or Hendersen.
I feel like Babich is a very real candidate that isn't getting as much hype, but I'd like to see Henderson get a shot.
I totally agree. If the Giants want him and he doesn't come here, it's more likely because of the toxic environment we've all been hearing and reading about.
Would seem pretty easy to improve on that if I am looking to be viewed as a successful coach.
We are not the Jets or the Panthers. We a the only team with a Super Bowl every decade for the last 4 decades. I would love to a part of the staff trying to make it 5 for 5.
I think if I were a candidate being interviewed and somebody from the Giants brought up this decade thing I would politely say that is really great.
And then never think about it again.
If Wilson goes elsewhere, it won't be because Mara went cheap.
I totally agree. If the Giants want him and he doesn't come here, it's more likely because of the toxic environment we've all been hearing and reading about.
Guess you are a member of the Pat Leonard fan club
If Wilson goes elsewhere, it won't be because Mara went cheap.
I totally agree. If the Giants want him and he doesn't come here, it's more likely because of the toxic environment we've all been hearing and reading about.
Wonder if they need to add some personnel guarantees to entice their top choice. I.e. McKinney to be franchised if they can’t reach a contract agreement; player of your choice NLT #50 overall; FA pick up to $??M. Might give a candidate a feeling of control.
I totally agree. If the Giants want him and he doesn't come here, it's more likely because of the toxic environment we've all been hearing and reading about.
Guess you are a member of the Pat Leonard fan club
What is it about the name Pat when combined with the Giants that leads to such bad takes?
If true I'm assuming this takes Daly out of the mix???
Wow, my thinking in this case is it's down to Wilson or Hendersen.
I feel like Babich is a very real candidate that isn't getting as much hype, but I'd like to see Henderson get a shot.
Well, there goes Babich...
Henderson and Wilson the final 2???
The team was not allowed to interview Daly twice yet. We don't know if they have interviewed other candidates twice.
Correct. I didn't mean to imply he's our 1st choice, but that I don't expect us to winning a bidding war.
I don't think Wilson would be the Macdonald replacement. DL coach Anthony Weaver has been in Baltimore longer and got promoted to associate head coach in 2022. Would think he'd be ahead of Wilson, who has only been in Baltimore for one season
Would like to see Henderson get the job!
Much easier to guess at the quality of an active DC.
As such, I have no preference.
We all have to just hope they get a good one who works well with our system and personnel so we don't have to completely overhaul everything.
I don't think Wilson would be the Macdonald replacement. DL coach Anthony Weaver has been in Baltimore longer and got promoted to associate head coach in 2022. Would think he'd be ahead of Wilson, who has only been in Baltimore for one season
Interesting fact, Weaver played High School football in Saratoga, NY. Maybe a move back to NY is possible??
I don't think Wilson would be the Macdonald replacement. DL coach Anthony Weaver has been in Baltimore longer and got promoted to associate head coach in 2022. Would think he'd be ahead of Wilson, who has only been in Baltimore for one season
Interesting fact, Weaver played High School football in Saratoga, NY. Maybe a move back to NY is possible??
Saratoga and northern New Jersey are like 2 different planets. The only similar thing is a State Income Tax.
He might get a gig after the first wave is hired, but he certainly doesn't seem like someone in great demand.
If Wilson goes elsewhere, it won't be because Mara went cheap.
I totally agree. If the Giants want him and he doesn't come here, it's more likely because of the toxic environment we've all been hearing and reading about.
What about the chance to work with Sean McVay or LaFleur in GB? More likely a possibility.
If Wilson declines it goes to Henderson.
That would explain the wait and also how they know the position is filled this week.
Agree with this...
I don't think Wilson would be the Macdonald replacement. DL coach Anthony Weaver has been in Baltimore longer and got promoted to associate head coach in 2022. Would think he'd be ahead of Wilson, who has only been in Baltimore for one season
Interesting fact, Weaver played High School football in Saratoga, NY. Maybe a move back to NY is possible??
Saratoga and northern New Jersey are like 2 different planets. The only similar thing is a State Tax.