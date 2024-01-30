for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Giants, Packers, Titans, Rams interested in Dennard Wilson

Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/30/2024 8:35 am
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet

The #Packers requested to speak with #Ravens secondary coach Dennard Wilson for their vacant defensive coordinator job, source said. He's also interviewing with the #Titans today for their DC job, and the #Rams and #Giants have talked to him, as well.
FYI  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/30/2024 8:43 am : link
Here are the DC candidates for the Giants that we know about...


Brandon Brown Remains with Giants; Panthers Deny Another Interview Request - ( New Window )
so are the Giants prepared  
Giantsfan79 : 1/30/2024 8:46 am : link
to win a bidding war and maybe overpay Wilson a bit?
He's also believed to be a potential candidate for Ravens DC job  
UberAlias : 1/30/2024 8:46 am : link
If their current DC gets the Seattle HC job.
i don’t see why Wilson would pick the Giants over  
cosmicj : 1/30/2024 8:48 am : link
the Rams or the Packers. i think we will go to Plan B real quick.
Competing for his services with several perennial playoff teams  
nygiantfan : 1/30/2024 8:55 am : link
not to mention the Baltimore Ravens themselves??

This isn't likely happening so who is our #2 choice?
RE: so are the Giants prepared  
ATL_Giants : 1/30/2024 8:55 am : link
In comment 16383345 Giantsfan79 said:
Quote:
to win a bidding war and maybe overpay Wilson a bit?
Also my first thought. I don't think that's Mara's modus operandi. Likely we'll have to settle for a second choice.
2nd or  
bronxboy : 1/30/2024 8:57 am : link
third choice.
RE: Competing for his services with several perennial playoff teams  
The_Boss : 1/30/2024 8:57 am : link
In comment 16383355 nygiantfan said:
Quote:
not to mention the Baltimore Ravens themselves??

This isn't likely happening so who is our #2 choice?


Also the specter, real or not, of the possibility of the HC and GM getting canned after next season (which I am on record as being against that notion).
I think Brendan Daly is a more interesting candidate.  
Spider56 : 1/30/2024 9:00 am : link
7 years older with more experience having coached both the DL and LB.
Wilson has only coached the secondary …

5 years in NE (under BB); overlapping with Dabs for 3 years
5 years in KC (under Reid and Spags)
5 SBs in those 10 years

Hire Daly as DC and ‘promote’ Patterson and Henderson with new titles as Run Game and Passing Game Coordinators respectively.
RE: RE: Competing for his services with several perennial playoff teams  
nygiantfan : 1/30/2024 9:00 am : link
In comment 16383361 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 16383355 nygiantfan said:


Quote:


not to mention the Baltimore Ravens themselves??

This isn't likely happening so who is our #2 choice?



Also the specter, real or not, of the possibility of the HC and GM getting canned after next season (which I am on record as being against that notion).


Good point. It would be helpful if Wilson brings that up in his interviews with Giants and it makes them think more about what has to happen this spring.
we do NOT  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/30/2024 9:01 am : link
know that Wilson is the team's first choice.

The team was not allowed to interview Daly twice yet. We don't know if they have interviewed other candidates twice.
The fact that the Giants have  
section125 : 1/30/2024 9:07 am : link
not hired him, IMV, means they may be looking at Brendan Daly as their 1st choice. Many times teams strike quickly and hire their coach so that he cannot be lured away by another team. They were pretty decisive in hiring a STC, OL coach and RB coach.

It may also mean, he is looking for a better opportunity with an already put together team as he seems to be attractive to many teams and not just to meet the Rooney Rule requirements.
Dennard Wilson  
M.S. : 1/30/2024 9:15 am : link

Does he want to go to a winning franchise or a bottom franchise for the last decade?

If he prefers the latter, Giants are a sure bet.
One issue if I'm a DC candidate is HC coaching stability  
Stu11 : 1/30/2024 9:17 am : link
If I'm a candidate I'm looking at the GB & Tennessee situations as a lot more stable the next few seasons whereas if the Giants have a losing season Daboll could easily be gone.
I recall George Young's quote about money  
Giantsfan79 : 1/30/2024 9:22 am : link
if the Giants offer the most, odds are Wilson comes here.
Giants can and will pay top dollar for coaches  
regulator : 1/30/2024 9:51 am : link
If Wilson goes elsewhere, it won't be because Mara went cheap.
RE: we  
KDavies : 1/30/2024 9:53 am : link
In comment 16383370 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
know that Wilson is the team's first choice.

The team was not allowed to interview Daly twice yet. We don't know if they have interviewed other candidates twice.


The other day (maybe yesterday), you said you didn't know that Wilson was the team's first choice, which I agree with. Is this a typo, or did something change?
KDavies  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/30/2024 9:55 am : link
Typo

Should say we do NOT know if he is the first choice.
RE: we  
Mike in Prescott : 1/30/2024 9:56 am : link
In comment 16383370 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
know that Wilson is the team's first choice.

The team was not allowed to interview Daly twice yet. We don't know if they have interviewed other candidates twice.


Eric, has one of our asshats confirmed Wilson as our #1? Honestly curious why we are assuming this. Isn’t Daly Juliet as likely given the delay in announcing? Asked respectfully. Thanks.
RE: RE: we  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/30/2024 9:57 am : link
In comment 16383409 Mike in Prescott said:
Quote:
In comment 16383370 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


know that Wilson is the team's first choice.

The team was not allowed to interview Daly twice yet. We don't know if they have interviewed other candidates twice.



Eric, has one of our asshats confirmed Wilson as our #1? Honestly curious why we are assuming this. Isn’t Daly Juliet as likely given the delay in announcing? Asked respectfully. Thanks.


Typo... I have since corrected it. We do NOT know. That was my point but I botched it.
RE: RE: we  
Mike in Prescott : 1/30/2024 9:58 am : link
In comment 16383409 Mike in Prescott said:
[quote] In comment 16383370 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


know that Wilson is the team's first choice.

The team was not allowed to interview Daly twice yet. We don't know if they have interviewed other candidates twice.



*Emily LaTella voice: “never mind.”
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/30/2024 9:59 am : link
Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
·
34m
·
More competition for Dennard Wilson.

#Giants might have to come up with an overwhelming package if they want Wilson because other 3 teams looking at him offer more stability. At least 2 have better rosters.
RE: RE: RE: we  
section125 : 1/30/2024 10:03 am : link
In comment 16383411 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16383409 Mike in Prescott said:


Quote:


In comment 16383370 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


know that Wilson is the team's first choice.

The team was not allowed to interview Daly twice yet. We don't know if they have interviewed other candidates twice.



Eric, has one of our asshats confirmed Wilson as our #1? Honestly curious why we are assuming this. Isn’t Daly Juliet as likely given the delay in announcing? Asked respectfully. Thanks.



Typo... I have since corrected it. We do NOT know. That was my point but I botched it.


I figured that out. But agree. The Giants seemingly not panicking and are being deliberate on this one.
RE: Dennard Wilson  
BlueHurricane : 1/30/2024 10:03 am : link
In comment 16383381 M.S. said:
Quote:

Does he want to go to a winning franchise or a bottom franchise for the last decade?

If he prefers the latter, Giants are a sure bet.




You're right. This organization is a laughing stock. Why would anyone come here?????
RE: Dennard Wilson  
Sec_149 : 1/30/2024 10:11 am : link
In comment 16383381 M.S. said:
Quote:

Does he want to go to a winning franchise or a bottom franchise for the last decade?

If he prefers the latter, Giants are a sure bet.


you clearly don't understand coaches who want to rise up and make a name for themselves. Coaches have it in their personality to want to make players better. That is why they do the job.
Go talk to a few and feel their passion.
If he wants to come to the Giants, he may feel that could be his way to becoming a head coach, if that is what he wants.

Maybe he wants to stay close to home. He is a Maryland guy.
Where are all these Wink Martindale interviews?  
Sean : 1/30/2024 10:17 am : link
McVay was gushing over him after the Giants game, well he must not like him that much.
Advantage to Accepting An Offer from the Giants Offer If...  
varco : 1/30/2024 10:17 am : link
There actually may be an advantage to accepting an offer, if made, by the Giants. With the exception of the Titans, the other teams are already established "winners", whereas the Giants present a situation where the ceiling is much higher and where improvement will stand out. If Wilson believes in himself and his ability to improve a unit not seen as "elite" (or even competitive) coming to the Giants would seem to be a reasonable career move. That, plus a multiyear offer, could sway the decision. Clearly, Wilson's "next move" would be a HC gig. Seems like he would make a stronger case if he succeeds with a team with more upside for improvement.

It's a gamble and maybe wishful thinking on my part but coaching choices seem to be predicated on either personal relationships or upside potential.

From the Giants' perspective, it's obvious that this hire is crucial and they've got to get this "right".
RE: RE: Dennard Wilson  
ThomasG : 1/30/2024 10:21 am : link
In comment 16383418 BlueHurricane said:
Quote:
In comment 16383381 M.S. said:


Quote:



Does he want to go to a winning franchise or a bottom franchise for the last decade?

If he prefers the latter, Giants are a sure bet.





You're right. This organization is a laughing stock. Why would anyone come here?????


Is this also in that trophy case Blue Hurricane?

NFL's Worst Winning Percentage Team Since 2017

NY Jets 36-79 .313%
NY Giants 37-77-1 .326%
Carolina Panthers 42-73 .365%
RE: i don’t see why Wilson would pick the Giants over  
US1 Giants : 1/30/2024 10:23 am : link
In comment 16383348 cosmicj said:
Quote:
the Rams or the Packers. i think we will go to Plan B real quick.


Maybe he gets along with the HC of the Rams or Packers better than with Daboll? Giants are not close to winning either IMO.

RE: RE: RE: Dennard Wilson  
UberAlias : 1/30/2024 10:30 am : link
In comment 16383430 ThomasG said:
Quote:
In comment 16383418 BlueHurricane said:


Quote:


In comment 16383381 M.S. said:


Quote:



Does he want to go to a winning franchise or a bottom franchise for the last decade?

If he prefers the latter, Giants are a sure bet.





You're right. This organization is a laughing stock. Why would anyone come here?????



Is this also in that trophy case Blue Hurricane?

NFL's Worst Winning Percentage Team Since 2017

NY Jets 36-79 .313%
NY Giants 37-77-1 .326%
Carolina Panthers 42-73 .365%
Except he won't get credit or blame for what's happened in the past. It's easier to improve on a bad track record than a good one.
RE: ...  
The_Boss : 1/30/2024 10:33 am : link
In comment 16383413 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
·
34m
·
More competition for Dennard Wilson.

#Giants might have to come up with an overwhelming package if they want Wilson because other 3 teams looking at him offer more stability. At least 2 have better rosters.


That’s the crux of the argument. Schoen and Daboll better have backup plans. Unfortunately we are in no position to get our first choice due to the current state of things here.
One thing we don't know either....Who are GB, Tenn, et al 1st choices?  
Tom in NY : 1/30/2024 10:34 am : link
They may want to speak with Wilson, but then choose someone with more experience.
GB is in win now mode - experience matters.
Tenn has a new, inexperienced HC. Do they want the same with their DC?

We know the warts the Giants have and can see clearly why good candidates may choose another opportunity. However, we don't know the mindset of the candidates and how they may view taking a lowly ranked defense, turning it around, and having that on their resume.
Personally, I'm looking for the guy that sees the opportunity here as a great 3-4 year career builder.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Dennard Wilson  
ThomasG : 1/30/2024 10:37 am : link
In comment 16383438 UberAlias said:
Quote:
In comment 16383430 ThomasG said:


Quote:


In comment 16383418 BlueHurricane said:


Quote:


In comment 16383381 M.S. said:


Quote:



Does he want to go to a winning franchise or a bottom franchise for the last decade?

If he prefers the latter, Giants are a sure bet.





You're right. This organization is a laughing stock. Why would anyone come here?????



Is this also in that trophy case Blue Hurricane?

NFL's Worst Winning Percentage Team Since 2017

NY Jets 36-79 .313%
NY Giants 37-77-1 .326%
Carolina Panthers 42-73 .365%


Except he won't get credit or blame for what's happened in the past. It's easier to improve on a bad track record than a good one.


Yes Uber. That is an opportunity that we can offer better than anyone else looking for a coach.
Schwartz reported  
Biteymax22 : 1/30/2024 10:37 am : link
That Schoen said he anticipates hiring a DC by the end of the week.

If true I'm assuming this takes Daly out of the mix???
RE: I think Brendan Daly is a more interesting candidate.  
Gatorade Dunk : 1/30/2024 10:39 am : link
In comment 16383365 Spider56 said:
Quote:
7 years older with more experience having coached both the DL and LB.
Wilson has only coached the secondary …

5 years in NE (under BB); overlapping with Dabs for 3 years
5 years in KC (under Reid and Spags)
5 SBs in those 10 years

Hire Daly as DC and ‘promote’ Patterson and Henderson with new titles as Run Game and Passing Game Coordinators respectively.

Interesting idea, although I'm curious what the benefit of those nominal promotions for the current position coaches is? Just throwing them some recognition for strong performance with their groups?

Not necessarily opposed to that even if it is just an empty promotion (presumably with a raise though), but I was just curious what you were intending there.
RE: Schwartz reported  
Sean : 1/30/2024 10:41 am : link
In comment 16383446 Biteymax22 said:
Quote:
That Schoen said he anticipates hiring a DC by the end of the week.

If true I'm assuming this takes Daly out of the mix???

Great point. It would.
RE: The fact that the Giants have  
Gatorade Dunk : 1/30/2024 10:42 am : link
In comment 16383373 section125 said:
Quote:
not hired him, IMV, means they may be looking at Brendan Daly as their 1st choice. Many times teams strike quickly and hire their coach so that he cannot be lured away by another team. They were pretty decisive in hiring a STC, OL coach and RB coach.

It may also mean, he is looking for a better opportunity with an already put together team as he seems to be attractive to many teams and not just to meet the Rooney Rule requirements.

I don't think you can take any sort inference from the Giants not striking quickly on Wilson (as an indication as to whether he's their first choice or not) because the Giants would almost certainly not hire a coach who is currently active in the playoffs. They're still in the realistic "strike quickly" window right now if Wilson is their top guy, IMO.
RE: RE: RE: Dennard Wilson  
BlueHurricane : 1/30/2024 10:43 am : link
In comment 16383430 ThomasG said:
Quote:
In comment 16383418 BlueHurricane said:


Quote:


In comment 16383381 M.S. said:


Quote:



Does he want to go to a winning franchise or a bottom franchise for the last decade?

If he prefers the latter, Giants are a sure bet.





You're right. This organization is a laughing stock. Why would anyone come here?????



Is this also in that trophy case Blue Hurricane?

NFL's Worst Winning Percentage Team Since 2017

NY Jets 36-79 .313%
NY Giants 37-77-1 .326%
Carolina Panthers 42-73 .365%


Would seem pretty easy to improve on that if I am looking to be viewed as a successful coach.

We are not the Jets or the Panthers. We a the only team with a Super Bowl every decade for the last 4 decades. I would love to a part of the staff trying to make it 5 for 5.
The Super Bowl every decade thing is pretty arbitrary to begin with  
Gatorade Dunk : 1/30/2024 10:52 am : link
and requires a fair amount of loosening the definitions since 1990 was actually the last year of the '80s if you really want to be accurate. And yes, I get it, the 1990 Super Bowl took place in 1991 and therefore is in the '90s no matter how you slice it - it's still arbitrary, IMO.

I'm sure that isn't going to be a deciding factor for any coach. Let's say they were deciding between the Packers and Giants - both have four Super Bowl trophies. Do you think the prospective coach then thinks, "yeah, but are they spaced out across time in neat decade-specific intervals?"
BlueHurricane  
M.S. : 1/30/2024 11:07 am : link

The Giants ARE like the Jets and the Panthers. All three teams suck. Badly. Very badly.

Giants can't stop the run. They can't rush the passer. They can't pass block. And their running backs often get drilled in the backfield.

I'd pick the Packers if I was him  
ZogZerg : 1/30/2024 11:13 am : link
.
RE: Schwartz reported  
UberAlias : 1/30/2024 11:15 am : link
In comment 16383446 Biteymax22 said:
Quote:
That Schoen said he anticipates hiring a DC by the end of the week.

If true I'm assuming this takes Daly out of the mix???
Wow, my thinking in this case is it's down to Wilson or Hendersen.
RE: RE: I think Brendan Daly is a more interesting candidate.  
Spider56 : 1/30/2024 11:17 am : link
In comment 16383449 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 16383365 Spider56 said:


Quote:


7 years older with more experience having coached both the DL and LB.
Wilson has only coached the secondary …

5 years in NE (under BB); overlapping with Dabs for 3 years
5 years in KC (under Reid and Spags)
5 SBs in those 10 years

Hire Daly as DC and ‘promote’ Patterson and Henderson with new titles as Run Game and Passing Game Coordinators respectively.


Interesting idea, although I'm curious what the benefit of those nominal promotions for the current position coaches is? Just throwing them some recognition for strong performance with their groups?

Not necessarily opposed to that even if it is just an empty promotion (presumably with a raise though), but I was just curious what you were intending there.


Several related thoughts… I’m a mgmt / org structure guy…
1. Both Henderson and Patterson are vg positional coaches and I’d like to keep them happy … especially Henderson who appears on the cusp of bigger opportunities. Patterson was also an asst HC / co DC with the Vikings and while he may have peaked based on age, can be a valuable asset to a first time DC.

2. Playing to strengths here … Daly has been front 7 and would need a solid DB coach.

3. Many teams appear to have gone to ‘running and passing’ game coordinators on both sides of the ball, but I don’t think the Giants have had this structure, at least not announced as such … i like the concept and would like to see the team try it.

If Daly is not in play, I could see them naming Henderson as DC with Patterson in a co DC / run game role. Based on the Wink fiasco, I think Dabs is going to want a guy he knows and has worked with … he can’t afford any more HR surprises.
RE: RE: Schwartz reported  
Biteymax22 : 1/30/2024 11:29 am : link
In comment 16383484 UberAlias said:
Quote:
In comment 16383446 Biteymax22 said:


Quote:


That Schoen said he anticipates hiring a DC by the end of the week.

If true I'm assuming this takes Daly out of the mix???

Wow, my thinking in this case is it's down to Wilson or Hendersen.


I feel like Babich is a very real candidate that isn't getting as much hype, but I'd like to see Henderson get a shot.
RE: Giants can and will pay top dollar for coaches  
TinVA : 1/30/2024 11:30 am : link
In comment 16383402 regulator said:
Quote:
If Wilson goes elsewhere, it won't be because Mara went cheap.


I totally agree. If the Giants want him and he doesn't come here, it's more likely because of the toxic environment we've all been hearing and reading about.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Dennard Wilson  
ThomasG : 1/30/2024 11:31 am : link
In comment 16383452 BlueHurricane said:
Quote:
In comment 16383430 ThomasG said:


Quote:


In comment 16383418 BlueHurricane said:


Quote:


In comment 16383381 M.S. said:


Quote:



Does he want to go to a winning franchise or a bottom franchise for the last decade?

If he prefers the latter, Giants are a sure bet.





You're right. This organization is a laughing stock. Why would anyone come here?????



Is this also in that trophy case Blue Hurricane?

NFL's Worst Winning Percentage Team Since 2017

NY Jets 36-79 .313%
NY Giants 37-77-1 .326%
Carolina Panthers 42-73 .365%




Would seem pretty easy to improve on that if I am looking to be viewed as a successful coach.

We are not the Jets or the Panthers. We a the only team with a Super Bowl every decade for the last 4 decades. I would love to a part of the staff trying to make it 5 for 5.


I think if I were a candidate being interviewed and somebody from the Giants brought up this decade thing I would politely say that is really great.

And then never think about it again.
RE: RE: Giants can and will pay top dollar for coaches  
Mbavaro : 1/30/2024 11:34 am : link
In comment 16383500 TinVA said:
Quote:
In comment 16383402 regulator said:


Quote:


If Wilson goes elsewhere, it won't be because Mara went cheap.



I totally agree. If the Giants want him and he doesn't come here, it's more likely because of the toxic environment we've all been hearing and reading about.


Guess you are a member of the Pat Leonard fan club
Re "Toxic Environment..."  
clatterbuck : 1/30/2024 11:54 am : link
Interesting to me that Wink Martindale, the source of the toxic environment uproar, hasn't been a hot commodity this round. Just speculating, but maybe word around the league is that Wink's scheme is getting stale or that he's a corrosive presence, or both.
RE: RE: Giants can and will pay top dollar for coaches  
Pepe LePugh : 1/30/2024 12:23 pm : link
In comment 16383500 TinVA said:
Quote:
In comment 16383402 regulator said:


Quote:


If Wilson goes elsewhere, it won't be because Mara went cheap.



I totally agree. If the Giants want him and he doesn't come here, it's more likely because of the toxic environment we've all been hearing and reading about.

Wonder if they need to add some personnel guarantees to entice their top choice. I.e. McKinney to be franchised if they can’t reach a contract agreement; player of your choice NLT #50 overall; FA pick up to $??M. Might give a candidate a feeling of control.
RE: RE: RE: Giants can and will pay top dollar for coaches  
Gatorade Dunk : 1/30/2024 12:32 pm : link
In comment 16383505 Mbavaro said:
Quote:
In comment 16383500 TinVA said:


Quote:


In comment 16383402 regulator said:


Quote:


If Wilson goes elsewhere, it won't be because Mara went cheap.



I totally agree. If the Giants want him and he doesn't come here, it's more likely because of the toxic environment we've all been hearing and reading about.



Guess you are a member of the Pat Leonard fan club

What is it about the name Pat when combined with the Giants that leads to such bad takes?
RE: RE: RE: Schwartz reported  
Biteymax22 : 1/30/2024 1:10 pm : link
In comment 16383499 Biteymax22 said:
Quote:
In comment 16383484 UberAlias said:


Quote:


In comment 16383446 Biteymax22 said:


Quote:


That Schoen said he anticipates hiring a DC by the end of the week.

If true I'm assuming this takes Daly out of the mix???

Wow, my thinking in this case is it's down to Wilson or Hendersen.



I feel like Babich is a very real candidate that isn't getting as much hype, but I'd like to see Henderson get a shot.


Well, there goes Babich...

Henderson and Wilson the final 2???
RE: we do NOT  
ATL_Giants : 1/30/2024 1:13 pm : link
In comment 16383370 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
know that Wilson is the team's first choice.

The team was not allowed to interview Daly twice yet. We don't know if they have interviewed other candidates twice.

Correct. I didn't mean to imply he's our 1st choice, but that I don't expect us to winning a bidding war.
If Henderson was the  
bronxboy : 1/30/2024 1:20 pm : link
top choice, wouldn't he be named already?
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/30/2024 1:27 pm : link
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
6m
I don't think Wilson would be the Macdonald replacement. DL coach Anthony Weaver has been in Baltimore longer and got promoted to associate head coach in 2022. Would think he'd be ahead of Wilson, who has only been in Baltimore for one season
RE: If Henderson was the  
M.S. : 1/30/2024 1:28 pm : link
In comment 16383662 bronxboy said:
Quote:
top choice, wouldn't he be named already?

Would like to see Henderson get the job!
I might be generalizinh but don't think anyone here  
Festina Lente : 1/30/2024 1:54 pm : link
Really knows how good any of these assistants are. Too many variables to get a clear picture including talent difference and what the actual DC himself is doing.
Much easier to guess at the quality of an active DC.
As such, I have no preference.
We all have to just hope they get a good one who works well with our system and personnel so we don't have to completely overhaul everything.
RE: ...  
Rjanyg : 1/30/2024 2:18 pm : link
In comment 16383671 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
6m
I don't think Wilson would be the Macdonald replacement. DL coach Anthony Weaver has been in Baltimore longer and got promoted to associate head coach in 2022. Would think he'd be ahead of Wilson, who has only been in Baltimore for one season


Interesting fact, Weaver played High School football in Saratoga, NY. Maybe a move back to NY is possible??
RE: RE: ...  
Ivan15 : 1/30/2024 2:27 pm : link
In comment 16383758 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
In comment 16383671 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
6m
I don't think Wilson would be the Macdonald replacement. DL coach Anthony Weaver has been in Baltimore longer and got promoted to associate head coach in 2022. Would think he'd be ahead of Wilson, who has only been in Baltimore for one season



Interesting fact, Weaver played High School football in Saratoga, NY. Maybe a move back to NY is possible??
_________________
Saratoga and northern New Jersey are like 2 different planets. The only similar thing is a State Income Tax.
RE: Where are all these Wink Martindale interviews?  
christian : 1/30/2024 2:40 pm : link
In comment 16383425 Sean said:
Quote:
McVay was gushing over him after the Giants game, well he must not like him that much.


He might get a gig after the first wave is hired, but he certainly doesn't seem like someone in great demand.
RE: RE: Giants can and will pay top dollar for coaches  
cosmicj : 1/30/2024 3:49 pm : link
In comment 16383500 TinVA said:
Quote:
In comment 16383402 regulator said:


Quote:


If Wilson goes elsewhere, it won't be because Mara went cheap.



I totally agree. If the Giants want him and he doesn't come here, it's more likely because of the toxic environment we've all been hearing and reading about.


What about the chance to work with Sean McVay or LaFleur in GB? More likely a possibility.
Agree RE: Giants pay  
mittenedman : 1/30/2024 4:06 pm : link
If I have this right - Wink was scheduled to make $3M this year. That's a lot of $$$ for a DC isn't it?
Sounds like Wilson is first choicce  
kelly : 1/30/2024 4:14 pm : link
If he doesnt accept then the job goes to Henderson..that would explain Schoen's answer.

If Wilson declines it goes to Henderson.

That would explain the wait and also how they know the position is filled this week.
Why Henderson  
bronxboy : 1/30/2024 4:29 pm : link
and not Andre Patterson?
RE: Why Henderson  
UberAlias : 1/30/2024 4:41 pm : link
In comment 16383885 bronxboy said:
Quote:
and not Andre Patterson?
There weren't any reports of them interviewing Patterson for the job.
RE: I think Brendan Daly is a more interesting candidate.  
GiantTuff1 : 1/30/2024 6:19 pm : link
In comment 16383365 Spider56 said:
Quote:
7 years older with more experience having coached both the DL and LB.
Wilson has only coached the secondary …

5 years in NE (under BB); overlapping with Dabs for 3 years
5 years in KC (under Reid and Spags)
5 SBs in those 10 years

Hire Daly as DC and ‘promote’ Patterson and Henderson with new titles as Run Game and Passing Game Coordinators respectively.

Agree with this...
RE: RE: ...  
Ivan15 : 1/30/2024 7:48 pm : link
In comment 16383758 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
In comment 16383671 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
6m
I don't think Wilson would be the Macdonald replacement. DL coach Anthony Weaver has been in Baltimore longer and got promoted to associate head coach in 2022. Would think he'd be ahead of Wilson, who has only been in Baltimore for one season



Interesting fact, Weaver played High School football in Saratoga, NY. Maybe a move back to NY is possible??
_________________
Saratoga and northern New Jersey are like 2 different planets. The only similar thing is a State Tax.
Dennard Wilson grew up in Maryland  
xtian : 9:28 am : link
and went to college at U of Maryland. Will wait to see if he can be the DC of the ravens first.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2024
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 