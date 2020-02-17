Out of curiosity... feelings if the Giants were for sale? DanMetroMan : 1/30/2024 11:03 am

So I'm a lifelong Giants fan, but I don't go back to as far as some of you guys (born in 1981) so while I do obviously revere Wellington Mara, I might not have the Mara "love" you guys do. I just saw Brady is merging his brand with Mike Repole, the Queens billionaire and people are already suggesting they may eventually look to buy a team. Just hypothetically, if you heard the Giants were for sale... how would you feel?