Out of curiosity... feelings if the Giants were for sale?

So I'm a lifelong Giants fan, but I don't go back to as far as some of you guys (born in 1981) so while I do obviously revere Wellington Mara, I might not have the Mara "love" you guys do. I just saw Brady is merging his brand with Mike Repole, the Queens billionaire and people are already suggesting they may eventually look to buy a team. Just hypothetically, if you heard the Giants were for sale... how would you feel?
As a Met fan I was really glad Wilpon sold the Mets but, now with Cohen I don't like him either. And maybe even worse.
I'd want an owner who stays out of the way and allows football people to run the show. I'd say the Mara dynamic gets trickier with each generation as there are so many Maras. We also can't forget the Tisch side either.
I'd be hopeful but nervous.
Obviously it'd be no sure thing, but at least we'd have hope for a few years.
Ah, the old horseshit meme about the Giants being cheap.
I'd want an owner who stays out of the way and allows football people to run the show.
Yes, I'd really prefer the owner set the high-level strategy of what team he wants to put on the field, hires the GM and coach to execute it, does a weekly check-in with said GM and coach or whatever, and then f%cks on off to the golf course or focuses on general team operations.
People forget that John Mara is not merely an owner, he's a President and CEO of the Giants, and not a very good one since 2011.
he's a great guy who treats the players well, but has created a sloppy organizaional structure with multiple factions, including his own family members in prominent positions. He engages in short-term thinking and seems to value marketing over winning. He was known for framing and displaying the Beckham one-handed catch prominently in the building, and he is desparately holding on to Barkley for his marketability. He should understand that building a winner will take care of the marketing/PR issue.
Which brings us back to issue number 1: I have no idea what kind of team he wants to build on a higher, long-term level. All I know is he loves certain players (Shepard, Barkley, Jones) and wants to reward them. This indicates to me that he does not have sufficient distance from the day-to-day operations and personnel and might actually be too hands-on.
He may be preferable to someone like Tepper who is getting way too bogged down on individual decisions on a granular level and is volatile, but I would much prefer the Wellington approach, post George Young, which was "owners own, manangers manage, and coaches coach."
this
The current situation isn't good, and the next generation in the wings is being trained in part by people that are demonstrably incompetent.
Lets say a team like the Patriots like Tim McDonnell and wants him to be the GM and work with Mayo, is he taking the interview/job?
I just think this is setting up to be really messy if Tim McDonnell is the future NYG President/CEO when he was brought up in football personnel. Would he still hire a GM, or would we be looking at the Dallas model with someone like Will McClay and a bunch of Jones family members in the front office?
in a capped sport there isnt even a way to spend more by having a more wealthy owner, so even if you get the new most wealthy owner in the sport like a steve cohen or ballmer there's not much advantage. the waltons advantage was that they spent $100m on a HOF coach in sean payton, and from here forward their success is probably mostly just tied to payton. snyder tried that multiple times with spurrier, gibbs, m. shannahan but he was such a big tool it never really came close to working, and if you look back on nfl history parcells is maybe the only guy who was ever able to recreate his success at multiple franchises anyway. andy reid now another i guess. jim harbough to be determined in LA.
i think the most likely outcome for any franchise is ending up at the whim of a tepper or ishbia or tsai or walton heir. and saying the same prayer we say now that they then hire the right leadership.
I would be ecstatic if the Maras sold the team to someone with deep pockets willing to spend. The only caveat is that they would let the professionals do their jobs.
Right? How can you be cheap AND be in cap hell at the same time?
Lets say a team like the Patriots like Tim McDonnell and wants him to be the GM and work with Mayo, is he taking the interview/job?
I just think this is setting up to be really messy if Tim McDonnell is the future NYG President/CEO when he was brought up in football personnel. Would he still hire a GM, or would we be looking at the Dallas model with someone like Will McClay and a bunch of Jones family members in the front office?
I am definitely unclear on the Mara succession network. Remember the conclusion of the Eagles playoff blowout, when there was a clip of a bunch of Maras giving Daboll an ovation as he headed to the locker room (a red flag if I ever saw one)? There were like 20 Maras in that clip, and this didn't include Rooney and Kate.
I'm halfway hoping there's an ambitious Tisch family member who is frustrated with the direction of the team and can pull off a coup of some kind. At least you can trust that side to let the football people run the show unencumbered.
+1 Or James Dolan
A little off topic, but I think it's only a matter of time before PIF/Saudia Arabia makes a big move for a US professional sports team. They muscled their way into the EPL. If an NFL team came on the market and they wanted to break in, they would certainly be able to pay a significant premium to get in...
Of course, that would spark all kinds of debate about human rights, etc.
Last I checked owners can move their team or operate their team like a total fucking asshole.
Mara is not that bad. Losing is one thing. There are many worse fates than losing for 10 years.
Odds are we'd get an owner who is an improvement.
nfl teams are so expensive now they are trophies for the 200 or so billionaire families worth 10bn+. the desireable ones are probably always going to be won at auction by an individual with deep enough pockets to beat out the consortium approach.
it would be a natural escalation on their part but i dont think the NFL will go there first or for a while. the pga was a sitting duck because you have a bunch of individual independent contractors that can be bought without needing to jump through any hoops with bylaws and board of directors and majority votes and broadcast partners etc.
prokhorov got an nba team i guess, but that was one they couldnt sell any other way and no NFL franchise will ever be in that position. i doubt prokhorov could get a team today.
One of my least favorite experiences as a fan is rooting for a team which is very expensive and underperforms.
because? how do you know that Hollywood Steve would be better, the same or worse? you don't. there have times in the past where he has spoken to the media and there were collective groans.
Maybe Snoop would be interested in buying the team.
it took him 3 years to hire the right POBO though because they don't grow on trees and other teams denied him the ability to hire the guys he wanted in his first 2 offseasons. he also went out and spent top of market on a proven manager. in that time period he made some hires that were generally praised and the team had it's best reg season in 3 decades, yet a lot still didnt work out which created breakage because there is always going to be some kind of learning curve.
the same holds true in the NFL and any other business for any new owner coming in. it is rare that the perfect candidate is available in highly competitive industries where top talent is generally under contract.
if you just bought the NYG, who are your top choices for POFO?
I’ve never been sorry to be a Giants fan and the Mara family has presided over all of it.
I’d be sad if the the families sold the team and I think most fans would be as well.
The great thing about Tisch is he's self-aware enough to know that he doesn't know enough about football to meddle.
Exactly. He seems quite content being handsome and rich. The literal job description and duties of an owner.
In that scenario I'd approach Veach and offer him 10 years and 100M dollars to be president.
Veach was brought up above and that's a good name. You are right, this would be a very difficult position to fill.
And Parcells was a huge risk at the time.
Good with bad.
Even now, after two years, there are people calling for Schoen's head. The 1st real non family GM since GY and people are not willing to give him a chance to get rolling. We all know his hands were tied by cap restrictions the 1st year. Yes the Jones deal looks like a debacle(despite Jones improving in 2022).
IMHO, this team needs a number of years to change over the talent level, sorry. Getting rid of a few coaches that did not perform as needed is an improvement. Making the playoffs and winning a game may have been a "bad" overall outcome.
But changing owners? Ha, may the fleas of a thousand camels....
Keep in mind, there are 11 siblings, and they each presumably own 1/11th of 50% of the team (less than 5%).
Presumably again the other siblings have the right of first refusal or some other mechanism to keep the shares in the family. But I think there is a bit of a illusion the Maras are all fabulously wealthy. Their wealth is tied up in the value of the team.
If Tisch came to them with a proposal that valued their half at 4B, I bet it would pique some interest among the family members.
Maybe Tom keeps you on the payroll Cousin Greg.
The key to success might be getting someone to offset them.A real certified pain the in the ass.
They need to realize that, intentional or not, the Mara presence in the Football Operations department influences real professionals decisions on how to run the franchise. Seeing how defensive John is when this topic comes up, leads me to believe this is wishful thinking, but I really hope whover succeeds him realizes this and locks the door on Football Ops from all things Mara (and Tisch for that matter).
The key to success might be getting someone to offset them.A real certified pain the in the ass.
I've always been hoping that there's a young, stray member of the Tisch family who really loves football and doesn't understand what the hell is going on back east.
So we won't even get to say Mara, when John turns in his keys. We'll get to say McDonnell.
That doesn't have same ring now does it?
Veach was brought up above and that's a good name. You are right, this would be a very difficult position to fill.
right, and just to be clear i am not against it. this may seem like a bad idea but id consider hiring someone like peyton manning for that type of role. i think it's a big picture type position where you are hoping to hire a smart 'football guy' who sees which way things are going with the game.
one of the unique things about dan campbell's staff is that it's full of recent former players and i wonder if the rules have changed so much so quickly that his "less experienced" staff had a better sense of the adjustments that need to be made than some of these coaches who had more experience but most it formed in the prior CBA.
There's a lot of new money out there but its a crap shoot.
I'd prefer the Rooney's to help keep it going as both families have kind of merged over the years anyways.
Let the kids keep it, hire very good NFL people, let them do their jobs.
Dream is a strange word... ;)
I would settle on a real change in the org chart with the GM reporting into the HC, and the HC reports into the CEO/President.
And the owner, like Tisch, truly defers to the football experts.
If I recall, most of the board wanted Daboll. The concern among a lot here would have signaled that Mara forced the Flores hire on Schoen,
This feels right to me.
you're good with the archives but my memory is that when he was let go, obviously before he unexpectedly filed the lawsuit against the NFL, he was a really popular choice. i know he was 1 of the top 2 or 3 options for me. his winning% in miami over his 3 years still better than dabolls, and the owner of the team he took was literally pushing him to tank the first year.
If I recall, most of the board wanted Daboll. The concern among a lot here would have signaled that Mara forced the Flores hire on Schoen,
i think flores got fired before schoen got hired, and there were definitely rumors of him leaving miami so my memory is there were a few weeks about speculation with him before schoen got hired.
once schoen got hired daboll obviously had the inside track, but before schoen got hired i dont think there was any significant enthusiasm for daboll on his own as head coach (though there was that midseason period where there was discussion about judge trying to bring him as OC).
In comment 16383856 Eric on Li said:
you're good with the archives but my memory is that when he was let go, obviously before he unexpectedly filed the lawsuit against the NFL, he was a really popular choice. i know he was 1 of the top 2 or 3 options for me. his winning% in miami over his 3 years still better than dabolls, and the owner of the team he took was literally pushing him to tank the first year.
I was 100% on the Flores train... lol. I think Eric from BBI was as well IIRC.
maybe the devil I know is better than the devil I don't know.
I’ve never been sorry to be a Giants fan and the Mara family has presided over all of it.
I’d be sad if the the families sold the team and I think most fans would be as well.
I agree.
I think most of us would vote 1) make great football decisions 1A) be a decent human.
Biggest issue has been the front office for over a decade. Mara family members are part of that. Over a decade of substandard drafting. Many years dreadful.
Great HC fired. Front office promotions. They did not and continue to not address the root cause. Poor drafts and the destruction of the once proud Giants fronts.
We will see what this regime does. GM/BD need a really good offseason imv as I think they are way behind.
turns me into a cock-eyed optimist? Unbridled enthusiasm from this simple country boy?
maybe the devil I know is better than the devil I don't know.
As a Met fan I was really glad Wilpon sold the Mets but, now with Cohen I don't like him either. And maybe even worse.
Wilpon didn't want to change the Stadium parking lot into a Casino. He also didn't abruptly blow up a team to not bring in any big name free agents.
He was involved with the team as president or owner from 1980-2020. He gave me a world series when I was a kid. admittedly it hasn't been that great since but, what the heck has Cohen done?
And after Doubleday sold his share to the Wilpons the Madoff years were mostly fine (from an ownership standpoint) despite the titles. It was after Madoff the Wilpons became the Wilpons fans grew to hate.
Wow.. you dont sound like a guy who has years of wisdom. A comment like yours I would expect from a 15yr old.
Are the Giants able to spend more money than they do? We are at our cap limit every year.
Now, you can say they spend the money foolishly and they have struggled to find good players. To say they are cheap is just a very stupid comment. Not unless you were expecting a large Pepsi
And after Doubleday sold his share to the Wilpons the Madoff years were mostly fine (from an ownership standpoint) despite the titles. It was after Madoff the Wilpons became the Wilpons fans grew to hate.
Fair enough. So the Wilpon years of him having control can we say are 2009-2015? THere were some really bad years in there but, at least he had the excuse of being broke and got swindled by Bernie Madoff. That seems for forgivable to me than Cohen doing all this stuff and basically setting himself up for Wilpon years pt. 2 because he couldn't buy a world series. Maybe I am just but hurt over the casino thing. I cannot understand why they can't leave those junk yards alone over there. I get parts and service for cars their all the time.