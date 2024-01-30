Schoen said he's open to 4-3 or 3-4, how about you?

Schoen did say he thinks the Giants have the defensive personnel to stay in a 3-4 scheme or pivot to a 4-3, no matter who they hire. “I think the way we’re built we can be 4-3 or 3-4,” he said. “We’ve drafted that way, where we’re not pigeon-holed into one certain scheme. I think where the personnel is on defense right now, whether it’s 4-3 or 3-4, I think we can go out and play.”