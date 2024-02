Schoen said he's open to 4-3 or 3-4, how about you?

Quote: Schoen did say he thinks the Giants have the defensive personnel to stay in a 3-4 scheme or pivot to a 4-3, no matter who they hire. “I think the way we’re built we can be 4-3 or 3-4,” he said. “We’ve drafted that way, where we’re not pigeon-holed into one certain scheme. I think where the personnel is on defense right now, whether it’s 4-3 or 3-4, I think we can go out and play.”

Some quotes from LeonardSpagnuolo's last year was 2017. Then it was Bettcher, Graham, and Wink running the 3-4 since.Notes on some of the candidates:The Ravens and Giants runs 3-4s with Henderson and Wilson, but since they're secondary coaches you wonder how strict they'd be with the front. Would DL coach Andre Patterson have a bigger role maybe? The Vikings ran a 4-3 when he was there. There's still no OLB coach of course.Brendan Daly from the Chiefs who is still being considered has worked with Spagnuolo so I have no doubt he'd want to return to a 4-3. How do you think they could transition guys like Dex and Thibs? I think Okereke and McFadden would be fine inside. Link - ( New Window