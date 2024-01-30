for display only
Schoen said he's open to 4-3 or 3-4, how about you?

Blue Dog : 1/30/2024 7:40 pm
Some quotes from Leonard

Quote:
Schoen did say he thinks the Giants have the defensive personnel to stay in a 3-4 scheme or pivot to a 4-3, no matter who they hire. “I think the way we’re built we can be 4-3 or 3-4,” he said. “We’ve drafted that way, where we’re not pigeon-holed into one certain scheme. I think where the personnel is on defense right now, whether it’s 4-3 or 3-4, I think we can go out and play.”


Spagnuolo's last year was 2017. Then it was Bettcher, Graham, and Wink running the 3-4 since.

Notes on some of the candidates:

The Ravens and Giants runs 3-4s with Henderson and Wilson, but since they're secondary coaches you wonder how strict they'd be with the front. Would DL coach Andre Patterson have a bigger role maybe? The Vikings ran a 4-3 when he was there. There's still no OLB coach of course.

Brendan Daly from the Chiefs who is still being considered has worked with Spagnuolo so I have no doubt he'd want to return to a 4-3. How do you think they could transition guys like Dex and Thibs? I think Okereke and McFadden would be fine inside.
He obviously  
Pete in MD : 1/30/2024 7:43 pm : link
reads BBI and is trolling.

Well done sir.
I believe it's harder to find 4-3 DE's today  
DavidinBMNY : 1/30/2024 7:44 pm : link
And If they go this route they need a lot more DE's. Personally, with Dex I prefer they leave him at nose and stay in a 3-4.
What about  
Blueworm : 1/30/2024 7:50 pm : link
2-4?


I'm good with anything but  
Bill in UT : 1/30/2024 7:52 pm : link
a 2-4
Giants  
Toth029 : 1/30/2024 7:54 pm : link
Really would need to acquire several DEs if they transformed the defense right away.

And no matter who it is, I really hope the new DC plays Dex on the nose and 1 tech.
Schoen is wrong. They don’t have the DEs for a 4-3 base defense.  
Ivan15 : 1/30/2024 8:00 pm : link
They would need to add at least one high priced free agent or high draft pick. When the cupboard is nearly bare, you don’t try to add another shelf.
We need to stick with 3-4  
kelly : 1/30/2024 8:02 pm : link
Can't keep changing our roster composition and improve.
When did Schoen start coaching?  
DefenseWins : 1/30/2024 8:02 pm : link
???
My guess is  
UberAlias : 1/30/2024 8:04 pm : link
whoever they hire is going to tell the beats he runs a multiple alignment defense, which won't be the case.
We are not locked in  
Dankbeerman : 1/30/2024 8:40 pm : link
to many front 7 guys. Dex Thibs and Bobby O will be players in any scheme.

We need to bring in more edge guys, LB's and non NT DL regardless of scheme.

Drafting a guy like Braylen Trice to play LDE on run downs and> kick inside on passing downs worh Ojulari on the end.

I would Draft Cedric Grey to play with Bobby O either way but he would be a stud everydown Will in a 4-3.
RE: When did Schoen start coaching?  
bigbluewillrise : 1/30/2024 8:43 pm : link
In comment 16384037 DefenseWins said:
Quote:
???

hes not coaching hes saying his personnel fits either scene.

get teh best coach, get the best players avaialble.
fit the scheme to the players.
RE: I'm good with anything but  
Spider56 : 1/30/2024 8:47 pm : link
In comment 16384027 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
a 2-4


Amen to this …except on maybe 3rd and 30…
RE: I believe it's harder to find 4-3 DE's today  
Section331 : 1/30/2024 8:53 pm : link
In comment 16384022 DavidinBMNY said:
Quote:
And If they go this route they need a lot more DE's. Personally, with Dex I prefer they leave him at nose and stay in a 3-4.


That’s where I’m at too. In a vacuum, I don’t care all that much which alignment they run more often, but our current personnel fits better in a 3-4. And I don’t want to move Dex.
What ever way Dex Lawrence is most effective  
sb from NYT Forum : 1/30/2024 9:07 pm : link
...that's the scheme they should run
We play basically at 4-2-5 most of the time  
Rjanyg : 1/30/2024 9:23 pm : link
Our base defense when the offense goes into 12 personnel is a 3-4. However, a base 3-4 is very similar to a base 4-3, you just need your rush end to put his hand in the dirt.

The one thing the giants would need right away with a true 4-3 switch would be a couple of strong side DE.
This is not meant as a shot at Dex  
mako J : 1/30/2024 9:26 pm : link
But the run defense has been garbage with him as the focal point of the defensive line. Even harder to understand considering how effective Okereke was.

I keep reading poster’s saying it’s all about Dex. If the new DC feels a change is needed to improve the defense and Dex has to move or play a different technique, so be it. Team defensive performance > Dex’s defensive performance.

Wonder what the percentage  
McNally's_Nuts : 1/30/2024 9:31 pm : link
of defensive plays where the Giants had 3 linebackers on the field that wasn’t in a goal line package.

4-3/3-4 means so little now that nickle defense is the base package
RE: This is not meant as a shot at Dex  
Blueworm : 1/30/2024 9:39 pm : link
In comment 16384116 mako J said:
Quote:
But the run defense has been garbage with him as the focal point of the defensive line. Even harder to understand considering how effective Okereke was.

I keep reading poster’s saying it’s all about Dex. If the new DC feels a change is needed to improve the defense and Dex has to move or play a different technique, so be it. Team defensive performance > Dex’s defensive performance.

No point in having an All-Pro NT, when run defense is 29th in the league
This goes back to the thread about the 6th pick.  
smshmth8690 : 1/30/2024 9:45 pm : link
It is lying season for free agents too. How is he supposed to answer roster questions without tipping his hand?
Numbers wise, Joe…  
thrunthrublue : 1/30/2024 9:47 pm : link
12-5 is preferred, let the new DC coach em up and play them where they can GET to 12-5.
The Giants have  
section125 : 1/30/2024 9:49 pm : link
Dex and Nacho for DTs and could re-sign A'Shawn. DJ Davidson and Jordan Riley as backups. So I think they have the DTs.

IMHO, 4-3 DE's need to be in the 260-285 range, not really sure thay have anyone like that.
The roster says Thibodeaux is 6'5" 258 which is the exact same size as Michael Strahan his last two years(down from 285). Sorry I do not believe that Thibs is a big as Michael. I do think Jihad Ward could be a DE in a 4-3 as could Tomon Fox.

However you really need a Joey Bosa or Aiden Hutchenson type for a 4-3.
 
christian : 1/30/2024 9:52 pm : link
The Giants would need a big edge setting DE.

I think a 4-3 would look like:

Ojulari/Lawrence/Nacho/DE
Thibs/Okereke/McFadden
Banks/X/Pinnock/Flott
Thibs' only plus skill  
Bill in UT : 1/30/2024 11:16 pm : link
is rushing the passer. I think he would suck as an OLB in a 4-3. He can't cover and TEs would be taking him out of run plays
RE: This is not meant as a shot at Dex  
sb from NYT Forum : 1/31/2024 12:01 am : link
In comment 16384116 mako J said:
Quote:
But the run defense has been garbage with him as the focal point of the defensive line. Even harder to understand considering how effective Okereke was.

I keep reading poster’s saying it’s all about Dex. If the new DC feels a change is needed to improve the defense and Dex has to move or play a different technique, so be it. Team defensive performance > Dex’s defensive performance.


It's more like Wink always having 5 or more DBs on the field ON EVERY PLAY. He sucked. A gimmick defense.
RE: RE: This is not meant as a shot at Dex  
mako J : 1/31/2024 12:47 am : link
In comment 16384189 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
In comment 16384116 mako J said:


Quote:


But the run defense has been garbage with him as the focal point of the defensive line. Even harder to understand considering how effective Okereke was.

I keep reading poster’s saying it’s all about Dex. If the new DC feels a change is needed to improve the defense and Dex has to move or play a different technique, so be it. Team defensive performance > Dex’s defensive performance.




It's more like Wink always having 5 or more DBs on the field ON EVERY PLAY. He sucked. A gimmick defense.


I definitely agree that scheme had something to do with it as well.
Something has gotta change  
M.S. : 1/31/2024 5:34 am : link
because Giants D is weak and worthless against the run and their pass rush sucks.
To be fair  
Jint Fan in Buc Land : 1/31/2024 7:21 am : link
He also went into last season with a couple mid round rookies, Lemieux and Peart as our reserves
RE: This is not meant as a shot at Dex  
mfjmfj : 1/31/2024 8:49 am : link
In comment 16384116 mako J said:
Quote:
But the run defense has been garbage with him as the focal point of the defensive line. Even harder to understand considering how effective Okereke was.

I keep reading poster’s saying it’s all about Dex. If the new DC feels a change is needed to improve the defense and Dex has to move or play a different technique, so be it. Team defensive performance > Dex’s defensive performance.


Haven't charted the defense, but my gut feel is that the run problems were almost never Dex. Rather, it was inability to set the edge. Most meaningful runs up the middle were with DEx on the bench. Again, just my gut.
I'm nuetral  
Biteymax22 : 1/31/2024 8:58 am : link
As is we need to add another EDGE player and specifically one that is stronger in setting an edge, so this would be a need regardless of running a 3-4 or 4-3.

Okereke can run the middle in a 4-3 just fine and McFadden could play WIL. I think we'd need to modify some personnel, but it won't be a major overhaul.
You guys don’t pay attention much  
Dave on the UWS : 1/31/2024 9:43 am : link
do you? We practically ran a 4 man line on Passing downs last year with Thibs and Ojulari the ends.
I think Thibs can play there full time, Ojulari can’t - that’s a problem. But he COULD be a Will. You still play Dex, essentially on the nose and space the line accordingly.
One of the advantages of the go4 man front, is the DT types they have are better suited as 4-3 DT, so they would have quality depth there.
I’ve felt for awhile, their personnel in the front 7 is more suited to this.
RE: Thibs' only plus skill  
NJLCO : 1/31/2024 10:00 am : link
In comment 16384183 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
is rushing the passer. I think he would suck as an OLB in a 4-3. He can't cover and TEs would be taking him out of run plays

Totally agree. Thibs would be a non factor. No DC game plans around Thibs.
KT is an Edge player  
Rjanyg : 1/31/2024 10:15 am : link
If a switch was made to a 4-3, he would be in the Charles Haley roll which is the elephant roll. Rush the passer from a 3 point stance from the weak side.

I personally like the hybrid defense. We just need a couple more players to fill out the defense, starting with a better edge player opposite KT.

I like Huff from NYJ.
RE: We are not locked in  
NYDCBlue : 1/31/2024 10:27 am : link
In comment 16384077 Dankbeerman said:
Quote:
to many front 7 guys. Dex Thibs and Bobby O will be players in any scheme.

We need to bring in more edge guys, LB's and non NT DL regardless of scheme.

Drafting a guy like Braylen Trice to play LDE on run downs and> kick inside on passing downs worh Ojulari on the end.

I would Draft Cedric Grey to play with Bobby O either way but he would be a stud everydown Will in a 4-3.


Really? I don't see it with Thibs. He is not big enough to be a DE, so then I think we are talking about playing him at SAM, right? He doesn't seem to excel in coverage enough for me to want him as a Strong side Linebacker in a 4-3. But let's say he does excel. Isn't the Strong Side Linebacker in a 4-3 a part time position? The first LB who comes off the field when you go to Nickel. If we move to a 4-3 we would have wasted a top 10 pick on a SAM backer.... Unheard of.
A base 4-3 is built on SPEED  
JonC : 1/31/2024 10:29 am : link
They would need a WILL or run a Safety in the spot, two bigger DEs to protect KT at Elephant, etc. Would need upgrades at DT, etc. Staying with a hybrid more likely imv.
The days of three LBs  
Blueworm : 1/31/2024 10:31 am : link
are over.

Teams go nickel most of the time.
 
christian : 1/31/2024 10:40 am : link
Thibs was actually quite good in coverage his rookie year, and was fantastic in coverage at Oregon.

The big issue Thibs had in coverage this year was actually disengaging from his pass rush on screen plays, which he's going to be tasked with as edge rusher or a Will. He gave up a few long runs after the catch, but keep in mind the average depth on passes he covered was -2.5 yards. That's a different type of coverage.

If you have any doubt about his ability to get into a break and then get out and make a play, pull up the video of him dropping into coverage and then coming around the end zone and sticking Heinckie at the goal line. That's the guy I imagined the Giants were getting out of Oregon.
RE: A base 4-3 is built on SPEED  
christian : 1/31/2024 10:46 am : link
In comment 16384372 JonC said:
Quote:
They would need a WILL or run a Safety in the spot, two bigger DEs to protect KT at Elephant, etc. Would need upgrades at DT, etc. Staying with a hybrid more likely imv.


It's weird Schoen even answered the question that way. It's pretty farfetched to imagine a 4-3 in the 2000s mold.

The health is simply not there, but if you watch Ojulari with his hand in the dirt, he shows flashes of the DEs during the championship years.

It's not out of the question for Ojulari to play DE on the strong side with a thumper SAM behind him. He did it a fair amount when he came back this year towards the end.
RE: RE: We are not locked in  
Dankbeerman : 1/31/2024 10:59 am : link
In comment 16384370 NYDCBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 16384077 Dankbeerman said:


Quote:


to many front 7 guys. Dex Thibs and Bobby O will be players in any scheme.

We need to bring in more edge guys, LB's and non NT DL regardless of scheme.

Drafting a guy like Braylen Trice to play LDE on run downs and> kick inside on passing downs worh Ojulari on the end.

I would Draft Cedric Grey to play with Bobby O either way but he would be a stud everydown Will in a 4-3.



Really? I don't see it with Thibs. He is not big enough to be a DE, so then I think we are talking about playing him at SAM, right? He doesn't seem to excel in coverage enough for me to want him as a Strong side Linebacker in a 4-3. But let's say he does excel. Isn't the Strong Side Linebacker in a 4-3 a part time position? The first LB who comes off the field when you go to Nickel. If we move to a 4-3 we would have wasted a top 10 pick on a SAM backer.... Unheard of.

No Thibs would be the weakside End like Umenyiora was. He was also 255lbs and shorter then Kayvon. I'm sure they would mix it up and have him stand up every once in a while. Ojulari is the one who doesn't fit except in a Pass rush only mode where he subs in and kicks the bigger end inside (like Justin tuck).

Yes the SAM would be the one with reduced playing time often pulled out for a 3rd S(Belton?) I'm not sure on how much his injury took away from him but I can see Beavers in the SAM roll.

You could fudge out the DT's around Dex but still need a lighter quicker 3 Tech but the primary focus to switch would be a Strong Side/LDE and a WILL.
KT would figure to play both Elephant and weakside  
JonC : 1/31/2024 11:23 am : link
but wouldn't want him playing the latter more than the former. Still need two DEs in fill out the rotation. I wouldn't count on Ojulari as core, but he would be a better weakside DE option than KT.

A big problem with run stop issues are the DTs and OLBs, so DT upgrades are needed.

SAM would sit in favor of a third S, most likely, but it does also keep them light vs the run. Got to be able to go bigger in situations as well as faster in others. Hybrid.
...  
christian : 1/31/2024 11:31 am : link
Ojulari's durability issues are a shame. Graham, for as disappointing as 2021 was, utilized him nicely.

I just to a spin at his 2021 highlights, and he made a number of nice pass rush plays from the defensive end position.
Big key with a base 4-3  
JonC : 1/31/2024 11:37 am : link
is you need faster, more mobile LBs who are able to play in backpedal, hit their zone drops, play in space with awareness, change of direction, cover more ground and attack the football. Okereke's a fit at MIKE, but none of the rest have the athletic skillset I'd look for in 4-3 LBs. Watching Ojulari in space, he's lost. KT does OK, but he's a force downhill so I'd rather use him up on the edge pointed at the QB.
...  
christian : 1/31/2024 11:44 am : link
Jon, I think this is probably example 2 or 3 all time of things I disagree with you about. I look at Thibs at Oregon and last year in a coverage, and I see a guy who can whip around and make plays with his feet.

Now chances he ends up a proper LBer? 0%. But fuck me if he didn't show some wheels against DC his rookie year coming from the back of the end zone and meeting the QB at the goal line.
I honestly think 4-3 or 3-4 is overblown  
nygiants16 : 1/31/2024 11:46 am : link
most DCs now want to get speed and athleticism on the field with a couple of big guys and pass rushers..

4-3 and 3-4 are just base defenses, and teams are rarely in base
RE: ...  
JonC : 1/31/2024 12:00 pm : link
In comment 16384456 christian said:
Quote:
Jon, I think this is probably example 2 or 3 all time of things I disagree with you about. I look at Thibs at Oregon and last year in a coverage, and I see a guy who can whip around and make plays with his feet.

Now chances he ends up a proper LBer? 0%. But fuck me if he didn't show some wheels against DC his rookie year coming from the back of the end zone and meeting the QB at the goal line.


I hear you, I'd just rather point him at the QB and say GO. Let the little guys who excel in short spaces do the coverage.
...  
christian : 1/31/2024 12:03 pm : link
In comment 16384474 JonC said:
Quote:
Jon, I think this is probably example 2 or 3 all time of things I disagree with you about. I look at Thibs at Oregon and last year in a coverage, and I see a guy who can whip around and make plays with his feet.

Now chances he ends up a proper LBer? 0%. But fuck me if he didn't show some wheels against DC his rookie year coming from the back of the end zone and meeting the QB at the goal line.

I hear you, I'd just rather point him at the QB and say GO. Let the little guys who excel in short spaces do the coverage.


That I agree with. If you line up his skills rushing the passer is several steps ahead of chasing TEs.

On that note, if they hire a 3-4 DC, getting a dangerous DE to replace Williams is also a need.
MY overall preference these days is a 4-3  
Matt M. : 1/31/2024 1:49 pm : link
But, this Giants team might be best served with Dexter at a true NT in a 3-4. I'd be curious to see if any of their EDGE guys would be moved to a 4-3 DE. I hate the EDGE name. It should be OLB and if you can't play OLB you should be a 4-3 DE.
hard for me to fathom why anyone thinks its so hard  
bluetothegrave : 1/31/2024 4:47 pm : link
thibs and olujari as the ends dex and either riley davidson or nunes roaches on the inside we have okereke and mcfadden as inside and strongside all we need is a stud weakside backer and as you all know many times we will be playing a 4-2-5 or 4-1-6 dex would be a monster it would free thibs and olujari up to rush. This changes nothing on the back end. We are built to be a 4-3 team imo and why anyone thinks this is some huge shift is beyond me. Having said that it all depends who we get as DC but if we trust our new DC and he runs a 4-3 im in 100%. You can always drop a lineman into short zone coverage or rush less than 4 when needed,,which is never as far as im concerned.
Hard for me to fathom why  
JonC : 1/31/2024 5:07 pm : link
anyone would want to see more of the same of the 2023 defense on the field in 2024. The goal should be to get better, more talented, and build toward a championship level defense. Moving current pieces to a 4-3 base does not remotely achieve that. Pretty simple.
To phrase it another way  
JonC : 1/31/2024 5:10 pm : link
I had a difficult time trying to stomach the 2023 defense. A scheme switch to a 4-3 is not well thought out, given current pieces. They need a heavy infusion of talent with an eye towards the scheme(s) they want to run. They need to build a run stopping defense with a flexible backend.
RE: Hard for me to fathom why  
Angel Eyes : 1/31/2024 5:11 pm : link
In comment 16384847 JonC said:
Quote:
anyone would want to see more of the same of the 2023 defense on the field in 2024. The goal should be to get better, more talented, and build toward a championship level defense. Moving current pieces to a 4-3 base does not remotely achieve that. Pretty simple.

Moving Thibs from the strong side as a SAM could be a start since it didn't seem to be a good usage.
Jon C  
bluetothegrave : 1/31/2024 5:23 pm : link
Are those guys on our defense now? Did I say to not get better players? I have done 298 mock drafts and cant wait to add players I want joanh ellis, kris jenkins, Tyler Nubin and the draft has some great corners too but those are the guys we have now. What is the point of your response to me? Are you mocking me for responding? The guys we have now can play 4-3 was the point of my post. Im responding to the OP, you're just being douchy.
Makes little sense to put KT and Ojulari at DE  
JonC : 1/31/2024 5:23 pm : link
when they're not stout or consistent versus the run. The point of Edge talent is to figure out to move and protect them with bigger bodies up front so they can try to attack downhill.
grave  
JonC : 1/31/2024 5:25 pm : link
I suggest you re-read your post and figure out who's being a douche, quite frankly.

Current pieces in a 4-3 is one shitty defense.
RE: RE: ...  
bw in dc : 1/31/2024 5:36 pm : link
In comment 16384474 JonC said:
Quote:

I hear you, I'd just rather point him at the QB and say GO. Let the little guys who excel in short spaces do the coverage.


Same. You don't draft a Thibs-like player to cover. He's either disrupting the passing game or reliably setting the edge in the running game.

Ravens are interesting. Outside of their DTs, they are almost a positionless front seven. They are listed as a 3-4, but they will be in a 4-3 with any combination of these two - Clowney, Oweh, Ojabo, Robinson - in three-point stances at the ends. Plus, they were constantly flipping sides. And sometimes everyone is standing except a DT or two.



Running a four-man front and dime or nickel behind it  
JonC : 1/31/2024 5:38 pm : link
is different than running a base 4-3. The former is often what a DC will refer to as positionless, interchangeable parts or positions, etc. The latter requires some positional fit to be factored in, as it's largely built on speed and ability cover space behind the DL. Current LB pieces really aren't athletes for the latter other than Okereke.
Going the other way JonC,  
Angel Eyes : 1/31/2024 5:38 pm : link
does it make sense for the Giants to remain in a 3-4 as their base if they keep using their two-man lines most downs where they get shredded? With their current pieces, they aren't built for a 3-4 much either, particularly at defensive end.
RE: Going the other way JonC,  
JonC : 1/31/2024 5:39 pm : link
In comment 16384871 Angel Eyes said:
Quote:
does it make sense for the Giants to remain in a 3-4 as their base if they keep using their two-man lines most downs where they get shredded? With their current pieces, they aren't built for a 3-4 much either, particularly at defensive end.


I expect them to add talent and not repeat some of Wink's schemes.
RE: RE: RE: ...  
JonC : 1/31/2024 6:10 pm : link
In comment 16384868 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16384474 JonC said:


Quote:



I hear you, I'd just rather point him at the QB and say GO. Let the little guys who excel in short spaces do the coverage.



Same. You don't draft a Thibs-like player to cover. He's either disrupting the passing game or reliably setting the edge in the running game.

Ravens are interesting. Outside of their DTs, they are almost a positionless front seven. They are listed as a 3-4, but they will be in a 4-3 with any combination of these two - Clowney, Oweh, Ojabo, Robinson - in three-point stances at the ends. Plus, they were constantly flipping sides. And sometimes everyone is standing except a DT or two.




Better talent and a DC on top of his game will do that. I don't know this for a fact, but would wager McDonald is a strong teacher as well as coach.
RE: RE: This is not meant as a shot at Dex  
Matt M. : 7:07 am : link
In comment 16384257 mfjmfj said:
Quote:
In comment 16384116 mako J said:


Quote:


But the run defense has been garbage with him as the focal point of the defensive line. Even harder to understand considering how effective Okereke was.

I keep reading poster’s saying it’s all about Dex. If the new DC feels a change is needed to improve the defense and Dex has to move or play a different technique, so be it. Team defensive performance > Dex’s defensive performance.




Haven't charted the defense, but my gut feel is that the run problems were almost never Dex. Rather, it was inability to set the edge. Most meaningful runs up the middle were with DEx on the bench. Again, just my gut.
Teams gashed us running inside just as much.
