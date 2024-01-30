Schoen said he's open to 4-3 or 3-4, how about you?

Some quotes from Leonard
|Schoen did say he thinks the Giants have the defensive personnel to stay in a 3-4 scheme or pivot to a 4-3, no matter who they hire. “I think the way we’re built we can be 4-3 or 3-4,” he said. “We’ve drafted that way, where we’re not pigeon-holed into one certain scheme. I think where the personnel is on defense right now, whether it’s 4-3 or 3-4, I think we can go out and play.”
Spagnuolo's last year was 2017. Then it was Bettcher, Graham, and Wink running the 3-4 since.
Notes on some of the candidates:
The Ravens and Giants runs 3-4s with Henderson and Wilson, but since they're secondary coaches you wonder how strict they'd be with the front. Would DL coach Andre Patterson have a bigger role maybe? The Vikings ran a 4-3 when he was there. There's still no OLB coach of course.
Brendan Daly from the Chiefs who is still being considered has worked with Spagnuolo so I have no doubt he'd want to return to a 4-3. How do you think they could transition guys like Dex and Thibs? I think Okereke and McFadden would be fine inside. Link
And no matter who it is, I really hope the new DC plays Dex on the nose and 1 tech.
We need to bring in more edge guys, LB's and non NT DL regardless of scheme.
Drafting a guy like Braylen Trice to play LDE on run downs and> kick inside on passing downs worh Ojulari on the end.
I would Draft Cedric Grey to play with Bobby O either way but he would be a stud everydown Will in a 4-3.
hes not coaching hes saying his personnel fits either scene.
get teh best coach, get the best players avaialble.
fit the scheme to the players.
Amen to this …except on maybe 3rd and 30…
That’s where I’m at too. In a vacuum, I don’t care all that much which alignment they run more often, but our current personnel fits better in a 3-4. And I don’t want to move Dex.
The one thing the giants would need right away with a true 4-3 switch would be a couple of strong side DE.
I keep reading poster’s saying it’s all about Dex. If the new DC feels a change is needed to improve the defense and Dex has to move or play a different technique, so be it. Team defensive performance > Dex’s defensive performance.
4-3/3-4 means so little now that nickle defense is the base package
No point in having an All-Pro NT, when run defense is 29th in the league
IMHO, 4-3 DE's need to be in the 260-285 range, not really sure thay have anyone like that.
The roster says Thibodeaux is 6'5" 258 which is the exact same size as Michael Strahan his last two years(down from 285). Sorry I do not believe that Thibs is a big as Michael. I do think Jihad Ward could be a DE in a 4-3 as could Tomon Fox.
However you really need a Joey Bosa or Aiden Hutchenson type for a 4-3.
I think a 4-3 would look like:
Ojulari/Lawrence/Nacho/DE
Thibs/Okereke/McFadden
Banks/X/Pinnock/Flott
It's more like Wink always having 5 or more DBs on the field ON EVERY PLAY. He sucked. A gimmick defense.
But the run defense has been garbage with him as the focal point of the defensive line. Even harder to understand considering how effective Okereke was.
It's more like Wink always having 5 or more DBs on the field ON EVERY PLAY. He sucked. A gimmick defense.
I definitely agree that scheme had something to do with it as well.
Haven't charted the defense, but my gut feel is that the run problems were almost never Dex. Rather, it was inability to set the edge. Most meaningful runs up the middle were with DEx on the bench. Again, just my gut.
Okereke can run the middle in a 4-3 just fine and McFadden could play WIL. I think we'd need to modify some personnel, but it won't be a major overhaul.
I think Thibs can play there full time, Ojulari can’t - that’s a problem. But he COULD be a Will. You still play Dex, essentially on the nose and space the line accordingly.
One of the advantages of the go4 man front, is the DT types they have are better suited as 4-3 DT, so they would have quality depth there.
I’ve felt for awhile, their personnel in the front 7 is more suited to this.
Totally agree. Thibs would be a non factor. No DC game plans around Thibs.
I personally like the hybrid defense. We just need a couple more players to fill out the defense, starting with a better edge player opposite KT.
I like Huff from NYJ.
Really? I don't see it with Thibs. He is not big enough to be a DE, so then I think we are talking about playing him at SAM, right? He doesn't seem to excel in coverage enough for me to want him as a Strong side Linebacker in a 4-3. But let's say he does excel. Isn't the Strong Side Linebacker in a 4-3 a part time position? The first LB who comes off the field when you go to Nickel. If we move to a 4-3 we would have wasted a top 10 pick on a SAM backer.... Unheard of.
Teams go nickel most of the time.
The big issue Thibs had in coverage this year was actually disengaging from his pass rush on screen plays, which he's going to be tasked with as edge rusher or a Will. He gave up a few long runs after the catch, but keep in mind the average depth on passes he covered was -2.5 yards. That's a different type of coverage.
If you have any doubt about his ability to get into a break and then get out and make a play, pull up the video of him dropping into coverage and then coming around the end zone and sticking Heinckie at the goal line. That's the guy I imagined the Giants were getting out of Oregon.
It's weird Schoen even answered the question that way. It's pretty farfetched to imagine a 4-3 in the 2000s mold.
The health is simply not there, but if you watch Ojulari with his hand in the dirt, he shows flashes of the DEs during the championship years.
It's not out of the question for Ojulari to play DE on the strong side with a thumper SAM behind him. He did it a fair amount when he came back this year towards the end.
to many front 7 guys. Dex Thibs and Bobby O will be players in any scheme.
Really? I don't see it with Thibs. He is not big enough to be a DE, so then I think we are talking about playing him at SAM, right? He doesn't seem to excel in coverage enough for me to want him as a Strong side Linebacker in a 4-3. But let's say he does excel. Isn't the Strong Side Linebacker in a 4-3 a part time position? The first LB who comes off the field when you go to Nickel. If we move to a 4-3 we would have wasted a top 10 pick on a SAM backer.... Unheard of.
No Thibs would be the weakside End like Umenyiora was. He was also 255lbs and shorter then Kayvon. I'm sure they would mix it up and have him stand up every once in a while. Ojulari is the one who doesn't fit except in a Pass rush only mode where he subs in and kicks the bigger end inside (like Justin tuck).
Yes the SAM would be the one with reduced playing time often pulled out for a 3rd S(Belton?) I'm not sure on how much his injury took away from him but I can see Beavers in the SAM roll.
You could fudge out the DT's around Dex but still need a lighter quicker 3 Tech but the primary focus to switch would be a Strong Side/LDE and a WILL.
A big problem with run stop issues are the DTs and OLBs, so DT upgrades are needed.
SAM would sit in favor of a third S, most likely, but it does also keep them light vs the run. Got to be able to go bigger in situations as well as faster in others. Hybrid.
I just to a spin at his 2021 highlights, and he made a number of nice pass rush plays from the defensive end position.
Now chances he ends up a proper LBer? 0%. But fuck me if he didn't show some wheels against DC his rookie year coming from the back of the end zone and meeting the QB at the goal line.
4-3 and 3-4 are just base defenses, and teams are rarely in base
Now chances he ends up a proper LBer? 0%. But fuck me if he didn't show some wheels against DC his rookie year coming from the back of the end zone and meeting the QB at the goal line.
I hear you, I'd just rather point him at the QB and say GO. Let the little guys who excel in short spaces do the coverage.
Now chances he ends up a proper LBer? 0%. But fuck me if he didn't show some wheels against DC his rookie year coming from the back of the end zone and meeting the QB at the goal line.
I hear you, I'd just rather point him at the QB and say GO. Let the little guys who excel in short spaces do the coverage.
That I agree with. If you line up his skills rushing the passer is several steps ahead of chasing TEs.
On that note, if they hire a 3-4 DC, getting a dangerous DE to replace Williams is also a need.
Moving Thibs from the strong side as a SAM could be a start since it didn't seem to be a good usage.
Current pieces in a 4-3 is one shitty defense.
I hear you, I'd just rather point him at the QB and say GO. Let the little guys who excel in short spaces do the coverage.
Same. You don't draft a Thibs-like player to cover. He's either disrupting the passing game or reliably setting the edge in the running game.
Ravens are interesting. Outside of their DTs, they are almost a positionless front seven. They are listed as a 3-4, but they will be in a 4-3 with any combination of these two - Clowney, Oweh, Ojabo, Robinson - in three-point stances at the ends. Plus, they were constantly flipping sides. And sometimes everyone is standing except a DT or two.
I expect them to add talent and not repeat some of Wink's schemes.
I hear you, I'd just rather point him at the QB and say GO. Let the little guys who excel in short spaces do the coverage.
Same. You don't draft a Thibs-like player to cover. He's either disrupting the passing game or reliably setting the edge in the running game.
Ravens are interesting. Outside of their DTs, they are almost a positionless front seven. They are listed as a 3-4, but they will be in a 4-3 with any combination of these two - Clowney, Oweh, Ojabo, Robinson - in three-point stances at the ends. Plus, they were constantly flipping sides. And sometimes everyone is standing except a DT or two.
Better talent and a DC on top of his game will do that. I don't know this for a fact, but would wager McDonald is a strong teacher as well as coach.
But the run defense has been garbage with him as the focal point of the defensive line. Even harder to understand considering how effective Okereke was.
I keep reading poster’s saying it’s all about Dex. If the new DC feels a change is needed to improve the defense and Dex has to move or play a different technique, so be it. Team defensive performance > Dex’s defensive performance.
Haven't charted the defense, but my gut feel is that the run problems were almost never Dex. Rather, it was inability to set the edge. Most meaningful runs up the middle were with DEx on the bench. Again, just my gut.