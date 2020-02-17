Raanan predicts NYG will draft Penix at the 39th pick

39. Giants: Michael Penix Jr., Washington



Perhaps the Giants ultimately try to trade into the back end of Round 1 to secure the fifth-year option on a quarterback, but they get their pick of the next tier near the top of Round 2. I went with Penix over Michigan's J.J. McCarthy in this scenario because of his big arm and ability to get the ball downfield. That makes him an ideal fit for Brian Daboll's offense. This is of course contingent on Penix's physical going well, given his extensive injury history (two shoulder injuries, two knee injuries). The pick gives New York options should Daniel Jones not rebound in 2024 after coming back from his torn ACL. -- Jordan Raanan, Giants reporter