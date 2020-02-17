for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Raanan predicts NYG will draft Penix at the 39th pick

Sean : 1/31/2024 12:49 pm
Quote:
39. Giants: Michael Penix Jr., Washington

Perhaps the Giants ultimately try to trade into the back end of Round 1 to secure the fifth-year option on a quarterback, but they get their pick of the next tier near the top of Round 2. I went with Penix over Michigan's J.J. McCarthy in this scenario because of his big arm and ability to get the ball downfield. That makes him an ideal fit for Brian Daboll's offense. This is of course contingent on Penix's physical going well, given his extensive injury history (two shoulder injuries, two knee injuries). The pick gives New York options should Daniel Jones not rebound in 2024 after coming back from his torn ACL. -- Jordan Raanan, Giants reporter

Link - ( New Window )
didn't he lose his last game?  
I Love Clams Casino : 1/31/2024 12:51 pm : link
joking...I want Caleb, but what do I know
He's  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/31/2024 12:51 pm : link
not going to last that long. He may go in the top 10.
i think they trade up from that pick to back half of rd 1 for qb  
Eric on Li : 1/31/2024 12:51 pm : link
i think they'd go nix or jjm > penix for the mobility but could see any of the 3.
RE: He's  
Eric on Li : 1/31/2024 12:53 pm : link
In comment 16384547 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
not going to last that long. He may go in the top 10.


i think it happened in 2021 but it's pretty rare that 4 qbs would go top 10.
RE: He's  
jeff57 : 1/31/2024 12:56 pm : link
In comment 16384547 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
not going to last that long. He may go in the top 10.


Don't think so.
No thanks  
Crazed Dogs : 1/31/2024 12:57 pm : link
with that injury history. Further unless the OL vastly improves an immobile QB is not a fit for sure.
actually didnt even happen in 2021 (fields went #11 so it was close)  
Eric on Li : 1/31/2024 12:58 pm : link
and quickly glancing hasnt happened since 2010 either.

obviously it all depends on how their grades go but if there end up being 6 with first round grades, it's likely 1 of them falls to the back half of round 1.

if there's a QB they like more than the others i expect they will be aggressive and possibly even trade up from 6, but if the top 3 are gone and they like 2 of the 3 others similarly, that's where i could see them being a little patient knowing they could almost certainly move up by packaging #39 and the 2025 first.
RE: actually didnt even happen in 2021 (fields went #11 so it was close)  
Amtoft : 1/31/2024 1:00 pm : link
In comment 16384561 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
and quickly glancing hasnt happened since 2010 either.

obviously it all depends on how their grades go but if there end up being 6 with first round grades, it's likely 1 of them falls to the back half of round 1.

if there's a QB they like more than the others i expect they will be aggressive and possibly even trade up from 6, but if the top 3 are gone and they like 2 of the 3 others similarly, that's where i could see them being a little patient knowing they could almost certainly move up by packaging #39 and the 2025 first.


2018
Just skip qb this year if you can’t get the top 3  
GiantsFan84 : 1/31/2024 1:02 pm : link
None of these other guys are any good. I get it. Jones sucks. I want him gone as much as anyone. But wasting a premium pick on a shitty qb because you need a qb is just an awful strategy
I dont think Penix  
46and2Blue : 1/31/2024 1:05 pm : link
makes it out of round one. I could Atlanta taking him. If the medicals check out there is a lot to like about Penix.
Someone is going to look at his arm and processing  
widmerseyebrow : 1/31/2024 1:05 pm : link
and take him somewhere in the 1st thinking they'll protect him somehow. Stroud is firmly a pocket passer.

It probably makes more sense to gamble on Penix's injury future than to pray that Nix or McCarthy can start to progress through multiple receivers and deliver balls in tight windows in the NFL. No one wants the next Daniel Jones.
Penix at 39  
56goat : 1/31/2024 1:06 pm : link
Don't think he will last until 39 and 6 shouldn't be even a wild idea. If they really wanted Penix, this would be an opportunity to trade down and get more picks.
RE: Just skip qb this year if you can’t get the top 3  
Sean : 1/31/2024 1:06 pm : link
In comment 16384568 GiantsFan84 said:
Quote:
None of these other guys are any good. I get it. Jones sucks. I want him gone as much as anyone. But wasting a premium pick on a shitty qb because you need a qb is just an awful strategy

The Giants are allergic to drafting QBs. You are suggesting spending ANOTHER draft to not draft a QB? The most important position in football and the Giants to neglect it and say, "oh well, Jones sucks but nothing we can do." The top teams don't operate this way. It's been since 2019 for NYG to draft a QB. Hell, the Lions drafted a QB last year.
If the Giants are looking at Penix as an option at #39  
Gatorade Dunk : 1/31/2024 1:07 pm : link
They'd be wise to strongly consider moving up into the back of rd 1 if there are any sellers. That 5th year option has too much potential value to get cute, IMO.

But this is also coming from Raanan, and I doubt Drew Wilkins knows anything about the Giants draft targets, so I'm guessing Raanan doesn't know shit with his main source on the unemployment line.
I have zero confidence in any names these beat reporters  
logman : 1/31/2024 1:09 pm : link
call out. They're throwing darts at a huge wall of names.
No  
AcidTest : 1/31/2024 1:10 pm : link
interest in Penix. His injury history is preclusive. But I agree he may go in the first round, although the top 10 would definitely surprise me. QBs almost always get overdrafted. Teams are desperate.

I'd rather take Spencer Rattler in the third.
Penix gets shit on here  
penkap75 : 1/31/2024 1:12 pm : link
But I would not throw the remote if they take him in round 2.
.  
Go Terps : 1/31/2024 1:17 pm : link
I think Penix would be a great combo with Hyatt and Slayton, and the expectation would be on Daboll to figure out how to use play action and different personnel packages to scheme sufficient protection.

Penix isn't like Jones; he will pull the trigger and throw with anticipation. That would help the OL a ton.
I'm probably the last person  
arniefez : 1/31/2024 1:17 pm : link
that should be deciding which QB to draft.

I was all in on Sam Darnold. I still think if he went to the right team and coach he could have been an above average NFL QB but that's a different discussion.

In the limited times I watch college QBs on TV, I ignore anything that happens with clean pockets. There's such a talent imbalance in most of the games that throwing against glorified 7 on 7 drills seems meaningless to me.

I think the best predictor of whether a QB (with the necessary physical traits) can translate to the NFL is how they perform under pressure. I don't think Pennix can play at a high level in the NFL based off watching the Michigan game. I know. It's one game. I saw him put up big numbers in other games. But when he wasn't playing on a vastly superior team he didn't have a way to play effectively*.

I know this will be unpopular but given the choice I'd rather the Giants draft the Michigan QB. I think he has more NFL potential and instincts.

This will probably be even more unpopular. But I would be happy if the Giants traded one of their 2nd picks for Fields if the Bears take a QB at #1. I think Fields would be a big upgrade over Daniel Jones with Brian Daboll as his coach. I think his cap hit for 2024 is 6M. No rookie learning curve with Fields and if he isn't better than Jones the Giants won't be stuck with him.
Hell no on Spencer Rattler  
bwitz : 1/31/2024 1:17 pm : link
Headcase who isn’t nearly as good as he thinks he is.
One other thing,  
Go Terps : 1/31/2024 1:18 pm : link
Penix was measured with some of the biggest hands at the Senior Bowl - well over 10 inches. Throwing the ball in weather won't be a problem.
RE: .  
jvm52106 : 1/31/2024 1:21 pm : link
In comment 16384583 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I think Penix would be a great combo with Hyatt and Slayton, and the expectation would be on Daboll to figure out how to use play action and different personnel packages to scheme sufficient protection.

Penix isn't like Jones; he will pull the trigger and throw with anticipation. That would help the OL a ton.


And he will be sacked a ton and be borderline a statue but sure..
Pennix is not the guy  
jvm52106 : 1/31/2024 1:23 pm : link
For this team, this offense and especially this Oline.. Daboll's offense relies on QB mobility and that doesn't have anything to do with hand size..
It's amazing, the past decade or so,  
barens : 1/31/2024 1:24 pm : link
it's been a QB driven league, teams have been over drafting the position because it makes more fiscal sense than it used to. But so many bad picks. Couple of home runs, but this year feels so much like 2018. Tough year to be a GM of a team that's looking to draft a QB.
Injury risk I get it. But ever QB is some type of risk . I think  
Blue21 : 1/31/2024 1:27 pm : link
I'd jump for joy if they got him at 39.
RE: Pennix is not the guy  
Manhattan : 1/31/2024 1:29 pm : link
In comment 16384597 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
For this team, this offense and especially this Oline.. Daboll's offense relies on QB mobility and that doesn't have anything to do with hand size..


Daboll's offense depends on downfield passing.
Great, a statue  
bronxboy : 1/31/2024 1:29 pm : link
with Neal protecting his blind side. What's not to like.
I was discussing this with my buddies watching the games Sunday  
GiantBlue : 1/31/2024 1:29 pm : link
I said we need to "Costanza" this draft.

Instead of drafting all injury-free college players only to see them injured in the NFL, we should draft injury-type players from college to have the opposite effect. Also, they would have experience with injury treatment and rehabilitation.

As such, Penix is our guy!!!!!

LOL
RE: Just skip qb this year if you can’t get the top 3  
Manhattan : 1/31/2024 1:31 pm : link
In comment 16384568 GiantsFan84 said:
Quote:
None of these other guys are any good. I get it. Jones sucks. I want him gone as much as anyone. But wasting a premium pick on a shitty qb because you need a qb is just an awful strategy


Penix isn't shitty. He's better than anyone we have now. He is a pure downfield passer. Getting an upgrade at QB in the 2nd round is a lot better than spending a 2nd round pick on a maybe at another position that is of marginal use, Ojulari, JMS, WanDale.. ok players but not good enough to pass on an upgrade at QB.
RE: Great, a statue  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/31/2024 1:33 pm : link
In comment 16384618 bronxboy said:
Quote:
with Neal protecting his blind side. What's not to like.


Is BBI just a place where you come to complain?
The raiders have their eye on Penix  
gtt350 : 1/31/2024 1:33 pm : link
.
Penix has Raiders written all over him  
JonC : 1/31/2024 1:35 pm : link
.
Penix and Nabers/Odunze  
Metnut : 1/31/2024 1:39 pm : link
would be the exact jolt in the arm our dead offense could use. Combine that with a good OLine coach and maybe some FA money there, and that's how you turn the team into something we all want to watch.

Not sure Penix lasts to 39 but Giants should be willing to get back into the 20s if they like him.
I really don't see NYG drafting a lefty, not to mention the injuries  
JonC : 1/31/2024 1:41 pm : link
They'd need to rapidly get Neal to discover a clue or draft a more ready RT to protect the blindside.
The most injured franchise  
JT039 : 1/31/2024 1:47 pm : link
Over the past decade drafts the most injured player in college.

Makes perfect sense.
Don’t see it  
Sammo85 : 1/31/2024 1:48 pm : link
The injury history for me is preclusive and a secondary reason we are hedging away from Jones going forward.
Why do people keep calling him a statue?  
Greg from LI : 1/31/2024 1:49 pm : link
No, he's not a running QB, but he's not immobile either. He can move around decently when he has to.
RE: He's  
Matt M. : 1/31/2024 1:49 pm : link
In comment 16384547 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
not going to last that long. He may go in the top 10.
If he does, I hope it's not us.
It is going to be interesting to see  
Crazed Dogs : 1/31/2024 1:50 pm : link
how this all plays out. Whatever the Giants do I do have confidence in Schoen/Daboll/front office given the last 2 drafts. History will show if this trust is misplaced. There are really just a lot of ways the could decide to go on QB as has been discussed.. trade up, stay put, trade up into bottom of 1st... wait and draft someone in round 2 or 3. It is going to be a crazy ride.
Evan Neal  
Blueworm : 1/31/2024 1:51 pm : link
On the blindside.
I'd love it  
UberAlias : 1/31/2024 1:51 pm : link
If we could get him there.
RE: RE: Pennix is not the guy  
speedywheels : 1/31/2024 1:52 pm : link
In comment 16384617 Manhattan said:
Quote:
In comment 16384597 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


For this team, this offense and especially this Oline.. Daboll's offense relies on QB mobility and that doesn't have anything to do with hand size..



Daboll's offense depends on downfield passing.


Then why did he approve giving Jones a long term contract? There is zero chance that schoen would offer that deal to Jones without Daboll's buy in, right?
After his performance in the championship game  
JFIB : 1/31/2024 1:53 pm : link
I am not very high on Penix. His durability is also a concern. Why would you pass up on a guy like Nix in favor of Penix? I think he has way more upside.
Eric  
bronxboy : 1/31/2024 1:53 pm : link
having a bad day or bad life.
RE: RE: He's  
Matt M. : 1/31/2024 1:57 pm : link
In comment 16384663 Matt M. said:
Quote:
In comment 16384547 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


not going to last that long. He may go in the top 10.

If he does, I hope it's not us.
First, I don't think he goes top 10 at all. I would think his Championship game cemented that. Second, I think end of round 1 might even be in question. But, I do agree he isn't lasting to Day 3.

I think he is the wrong fit for the Giants...completely. We don't have the OL to protect him anywhere near the level he got in college. Plus, he is a lefty and our only plus OL is at LT. I know he has been available the last 2 seasons, but his injury history is scary and we already are trying to replace another QB that can't stay healthy.
RE: He's  
Mike in Prescott : 1/31/2024 2:00 pm : link
In comment 16384547 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
not going to last that long. He may go in the top 10.


Bold prediction!
I’m looking forward to all the ups and downs on prospects. I can’t recall as volatile a set of opinions on QBs are there are this year.
I mean this seems really viable  
Jim in Forest Hills : 1/31/2024 2:10 pm : link
Penix can really rip the ball. Daboll can scrap the QB runs and go deep.
By the time we get to the draft  
Dave on the UWS : 1/31/2024 2:11 pm : link
I’m betting 5 guys go too 15 and all 6 by 20.
Schoen has some decisions to make.
Penix  
TyreeHelmet : 1/31/2024 2:15 pm : link
I think he would be a steal at 39. I get the injury risk but he has been healthy for 2 straight seasons.

He would also beat out Jones head to head.

But honestly even if he's a high level backup, I still think he's good pick in the 2nd.
RE: Evan Neal  
Go Terps : 1/31/2024 2:16 pm : link
In comment 16384667 Blueworm said:
Quote:
On the blindside.


I don't understand this concern. Did we not have protection issues with our right handed QBs? Was Neal not an issue?

If Neal is a problem, he's a problem for everyone. If they don't think he'll get better they should find a replacement. The draft pick used on him is gone. Don't waste time justifying it.
RE: One other thing,  
widmerseyebrow : 1/31/2024 2:18 pm : link
In comment 16384587 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Penix was measured with some of the biggest hands at the Senior Bowl - well over 10 inches. Throwing the ball in weather won't be a problem.


Definitely underrated if we aspire to be a home team in the playoffs.
RE: RE: actually didnt even happen in 2021 (fields went #11 so it was close)  
Eric on Li : 1/31/2024 2:18 pm : link
In comment 16384563 Amtoft said:
Quote:
In comment 16384561 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


and quickly glancing hasnt happened since 2010 either.

obviously it all depends on how their grades go but if there end up being 6 with first round grades, it's likely 1 of them falls to the back half of round 1.

if there's a QB they like more than the others i expect they will be aggressive and possibly even trade up from 6, but if the top 3 are gone and they like 2 of the 3 others similarly, that's where i could see them being a little patient knowing they could almost certainly move up by packaging #39 and the 2025 first.



2018


there you go, for some reason thought rosen fell father than 10th.

bottom line though it's pretty rare and this year there are 6 qbs in the first round discussion. the top ones will of course push up as usual but the middle or bottom ones may push down.
RE: Why do people keep calling him a statue?  
widmerseyebrow : 1/31/2024 2:19 pm : link
In comment 16384661 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
No, he's not a running QB, but he's not immobile either. He can move around decently when he has to.


I don't get it either. Everyone pines for the next Lamar instead of the next CJ Stroud I guess.
I would  
Giantsince80 : 1/31/2024 2:20 pm : link
take Milton in the second if he's there. We could trade back and get more pics and Milton.
RE: RE: Just skip qb this year if you can’t get the top 3  
GiantsFan84 : 1/31/2024 2:22 pm : link
In comment 16384575 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 16384568 GiantsFan84 said:


Quote:


None of these other guys are any good. I get it. Jones sucks. I want him gone as much as anyone. But wasting a premium pick on a shitty qb because you need a qb is just an awful strategy


The Giants are allergic to drafting QBs. You are suggesting spending ANOTHER draft to not draft a QB? The most important position in football and the Giants to neglect it and say, "oh well, Jones sucks but nothing we can do." The top teams don't operate this way. It's been since 2019 for NYG to draft a QB. Hell, the Lions drafted a QB last year.


I’m very much in favor of drafting a good qb. I don’t think that penix will be good. I think it’s a 3 qb draft. If the giants want to trade up and get one or if one those guys falls to them, I’d be thrilled. I do not want to draft players I think stink just because they are a certain position. By forcing a qb pick on a bad qb you set yourself up to be in the same position next year as you are this year except now you wasted a premium pick in the prior year

Penix stunk against Michigan. He has awful pocket mobility. He has a huge injury history. And that Washington offense was a little gimmicky for me. I just don’t think he’s going to be a good pro. If I thought highly of him I’d absolutely be in favor of drafting him so I think that is where we disagree.
RE: RE: Why do people keep calling him a statue?  
GiantsFan84 : 1/31/2024 2:24 pm : link
In comment 16384708 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:
In comment 16384661 Greg from LI said:


Quote:


No, he's not a running QB, but he's not immobile either. He can move around decently when he has to.



I don't get it either. Everyone pines for the next Lamar instead of the next CJ Stroud I guess.


Penix has athletic ability but when he’s in the pocket he’s very stiff and not very agile. He has good straight like speed and isn’t bad as a runner. These two things are different
Could definitely see  
BlueManCrew : 1/31/2024 2:25 pm : link
Broncos or Raiders being completely in love with Nix/Penix. Use that to our advantage. Drop to 12/13 pick up another second and take Latu or Verse.
RE: The most injured franchise  
bw in dc : 1/31/2024 2:27 pm : link
In comment 16384658 JT039 said:
Quote:
Over the past decade drafts the most injured player in college.

Makes perfect sense.


That is ironic for sure. If Penix gets in play, I really hope that don't waste a lottery pick for him. That would not be a good risk-reward play.
You don’t pass on a QB you like because you don’t think  
Section331 : 1/31/2024 2:27 pm : link
your OL is good enough. Get a better OL. Newsflash, we’re not SB contenders until we do.
RE: RE: Evan Neal  
Blueworm : 1/31/2024 2:38 pm : link
In comment 16384701 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16384667 Blueworm said:


Quote:


On the blindside.



I don't understand this concern. Did we not have protection issues with our right handed QBs? Was Neal not an issue?

If Neal is a problem, he's a problem for everyone. If they don't think he'll get better they should find a replacement. The draft pick used on him is gone. Don't waste time justifying it.


There's a reason LTs make the big money.

We saw that happen this year.

I'm not saying stay away because of that, but there would need to be a change.

RE: I would  
UberAlias : 1/31/2024 2:43 pm : link
In comment 16384712 Giantsince80 said:
Quote:
take Milton in the second if he's there. We could trade back and get more pics and Milton.
They definitely should look into it. Him or Rattler. Milton is very Josh Allen like.
Joe Milton sucks  
JT039 : 1/31/2024 2:49 pm : link
He sucked at Michigan. Sucked last year.
RE: Joe Milton sucks  
UberAlias : 1/31/2024 2:54 pm : link
In comment 16384751 JT039 said:
Quote:
He sucked at Michigan. Sucked last year.
You're probably right.
_____________  
I am Ninja : 1/31/2024 2:55 pm : link
I am no expert on these QBs by any stretch but I agree with the point made above re forcing a QB pick. I wish I could say forcing a QB pick is how we ended up with Jones, but that was idiocy not desperation. Unbelievably.
RE: Injury risk I get it. But ever QB is some type of risk . I think  
Blue21 : 1/31/2024 2:58 pm : link
In comment 16384611 Blue21 said:
Quote:
I'd jump for joy if they got him at 39.
Just to qualify. He probably wouldn't be my first selection at QB but if he's left in the second and Nix and McCarthy are gone I d take the chance for sure.
A lefty QB  
Pete in MD : 1/31/2024 2:58 pm : link
could also be better for the OLine. It depends on the scheme. The blind side came from LT. There will never be another LT.
Does  
Pete in MD : 1/31/2024 3:00 pm : link
anyone read these books?
RE: The most injured franchise  
jsuds : 1/31/2024 3:08 pm : link
Quote:
Over the past decade drafts the most injured player in college.

Makes perfect sense.

Looks better with the new turf already.
A lot to like with Penix  
dancing blue bear : 1/31/2024 3:21 pm : link
I feel like Sean Payton is gonna snag him if possible. It’s a good match with him At Denver
gun to my head  
djm : 1/31/2024 3:31 pm : link
I think NYG draft a QB 2nd round or maybe trade back in to the latter part of the first and get the QB there.

I don't see them getting a guy at 6 and it takes two to tango if you want them to trade up. Not as easy as it sounds.

I can live with a QB in round 2 or in the second half of round 1.
I think there is a 30% chance Daniels is there at #6  
Manhattan : 1/31/2024 3:33 pm : link
.
RE: gun to my head  
Sean : 1/31/2024 3:35 pm : link
In comment 16384775 djm said:
Quote:
I think NYG draft a QB 2nd round or maybe trade back in to the latter part of the first and get the QB there.

I don't see them getting a guy at 6 and it takes two to tango if you want them to trade up. Not as easy as it sounds.

I can live with a QB in round 2 or in the second half of round 1.

I agree with the caveat that I think Schoen will aggressively try to move up.
RE: You don’t pass on a QB you like because you don’t think  
Manhattan : 1/31/2024 3:36 pm : link
In comment 16384721 Section331 said:
Quote:
your OL is good enough. Get a better OL. Newsflash, we’re not SB contenders until we do.


1000%

Some of these folks have it twisted. You don't draft a QB to fit your line. You draft a QB:

1) based on talent, far and away the number one criteria. Does he have the talent to thrive in the NFL.
2) coach and scheme fit, far behind talent.
3) a set of steak knives, there is no #3
if the top 3 are clearly a top 3 i doubt there's a trade up available  
Eric on Li : 1/31/2024 3:39 pm : link
ne and wash have new regimes they are going to want new qbs. so it all hinges on would chicago trade two years in a row?

so unless 1 of the other qbs rises up, i think more likely nyg have a really high player on their board available (odunze, nabers, arnold?) and then consider aggressively move up from #39 with next year's first (or maybe just both seconds) if there's a guy they think is a legitimate first round worthy prospect they can develop.

that's what baltimore did with lamar (though there is obviously a good argument that drafting hayden hurst ahead of him was not a risk worth taking).
They ain't passing McCarthy  
BigBlueCane : 1/31/2024 3:44 pm : link
for Penix.
Want no part of this guy.  
Beef Wellington : 1/31/2024 3:45 pm : link
He's a human toothpick and will be snapped in half like a piece of balsa wood. This is the NFL not some flag football league!
Seahawks…  
monstercoo : 1/31/2024 3:54 pm : link
The Seahawks would never let this guy slip to 39
RE: They ain't passing McCarthy  
Greg from LI : 1/31/2024 3:55 pm : link
In comment 16384784 BigBlueCane said:
Quote:
for Penix.


🤣
Ranaan isn't very smart  
Optimus-NY : 1/31/2024 4:53 pm : link
.
RE: Evan Neal  
Wiggy : 1/31/2024 5:00 pm : link
In comment 16384667 Blueworm said:
Quote:
On the blindside.
what’s the record for most acl tears by a player?
Couple points  
Dave on the UWS : 1/31/2024 5:58 pm : link
why is everyone so sure Daniels is QB3?
After the combine, I’m betting he’s QB1.
There’s a report that NE “might” have Nix as QB2.

If Chicago still believes in Fields ( even if they want a QB reset), they WILLhace a price.
Does JS want to pay it?
Tons of variables yet.
RE: RE: RE: Pennix is not the guy  
Manhattan : 1/31/2024 6:23 pm : link
In comment 16384670 speedywheels said:
Quote:
In comment 16384617 Manhattan said:


Quote:


In comment 16384597 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


For this team, this offense and especially this Oline.. Daboll's offense relies on QB mobility and that doesn't have anything to do with hand size..



Daboll's offense depends on downfield passing.



Then why did he approve giving Jones a long term contract? There is zero chance that schoen would offer that deal to Jones without Daboll's buy in, right?


None of us knows what was said between Mara, Schoen and Daboll and we don't know what they were thinking. Do I think Daboll settled on Jones because he got something out of him in 2022, and maybe didn't think he would fail so badly with vertical schemes? Given that the owner loves Jones, yes I think Daboll compromised. But I don't know it for certain. If he had a do-over I'm sure he would not agree to offer Jones a big contract.
RE: Couple points  
Manhattan : 1/31/2024 6:27 pm : link
In comment 16384881 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
why is everyone so sure Daniels is QB3?
After the combine, I’m betting he’s QB1.
There’s a report that NE “might” have Nix as QB2.

If Chicago still believes in Fields ( even if they want a QB reset), they WILLhace a price.
Does JS want to pay it?
Tons of variables yet.


You'll lose that bet. Daniels might jump Maye (though I doubt it) but he won't jump Williams, who has monster arm talent and creativity. Daniels, though a supreme athlete and runner, just doesn't have the arm talent to jump Williams and his frame will become an issue. He is slight with a narrow waist and at least one site is reporting, smallish hands at 9-1/4 inch.
Ranaan  
DavidinBMNY : 1/31/2024 6:38 pm : link
Is just trying to cause a ruckus. I doubt even he thinks the Giants with an injury prone QB are gonna draft Pennix.

I also believe they prefer mobility at the position, more then Pennix has. I could see them drafting a Joe Milton maybe who can chuck it, but I'd see this like rd 3.
So Penix and Nix  
JT039 : 1/31/2024 6:47 pm : link
Are struggling versus non PAC-12 players?

Shocking…
RE: RE: Couple points  
nygiantfan : 1/31/2024 6:52 pm : link
In comment 16384896 Manhattan said:
Quote:
In comment 16384881 Dave on the UWS said:


Quote:


why is everyone so sure Daniels is QB3?
After the combine, I’m betting he’s QB1.
There’s a report that NE “might” have Nix as QB2.

If Chicago still believes in Fields ( even if they want a QB reset), they WILLhace a price.
Does JS want to pay it?
Tons of variables yet.



You'll lose that bet. Daniels might jump Maye (though I doubt it) but he won't jump Williams, who has monster arm talent and creativity. Daniels, though a supreme athlete and runner, just doesn't have the arm talent to jump Williams and his frame will become an issue. He is slight with a narrow waist and at least one site is reporting, smallish hands at 9-1/4 inch.


It is like he is shrinking every week reading your posts.
Just want to make sure I got this. Penix has suffered some big time  
nygiantfan : 1/31/2024 6:59 pm : link
leg injuries in college and may be the least mobile of all the big name prospects. And the Giants have an OL that absolutely requires plus mobility skills of whatever QB that lines up under Center.

And there are those that think this would be a good match?
Penix  
stretch234 : 1/31/2024 8:21 pm : link
The issue with him is he had better talent at WR at Washington than the Giants have. He seems to throw a lot of passes in coverage that his WR make the plays. Nobody plays D in the Pack 12.

I think Penix is a superior player to Nix

I want nothing to do with Nix. Was not good in the SEC. Suddenly good at Oregon because of better. Talent and no defense played in Pack 12
With the hedge that anything can happen  
Skittlebish : 1/31/2024 8:45 pm : link
Penix being drafted in the top 10 seems highly unlikely. A big arm is really his only NFL quality attribute; everything else is subpar or in the range of a backup.
RE: With the hedge that anything can happen  
Now Mike in MD : 1/31/2024 10:17 pm : link
In comment 16384961 Skittlebish said:
Quote:
Penix being drafted in the top 10 seems highly unlikely. A big arm is really his only NFL quality attribute; everything else is subpar or in the range of a backup.


That's 100 percent wrong. He has an extremely quick release and very quick processing. The only thing he is subpar at is running.
RE: Just want to make sure I got this. Penix has suffered some big time  
Now Mike in MD : 1/31/2024 10:18 pm : link
In comment 16384919 nygiantfan said:
Quote:
leg injuries in college and may be the least mobile of all the big name prospects. And the Giants have an OL that absolutely requires plus mobility skills of whatever QB that lines up under Center.

And there are those that think this would be a good match?


You don't avoid a QB because of the current state of the OL. The expectation obviously is that the OL improves. Without that, very few QBs will succeed, mobile or otherwise.
Penix  
Giant John : 7:19 am : link
Will not last that long.
RE: RE: Just want to make sure I got this. Penix has suffered some big time  
nygiantfan : 8:38 am : link
In comment 16385000 Now Mike in MD said:
Quote:
In comment 16384919 nygiantfan said:


Quote:


leg injuries in college and may be the least mobile of all the big name prospects. And the Giants have an OL that absolutely requires plus mobility skills of whatever QB that lines up under Center.

And there are those that think this would be a good match?



You don't avoid a QB because of the current state of the OL. The expectation obviously is that the OL improves. Without that, very few QBs will succeed, mobile or otherwise.


We should most definitely avoid QBs where mobility isn't a plus. And that should be the case whether you think the OL will improve or not in the short term.

Unless, of course, Penix is the second coming of Dan Marino. Is he?
Respectfully disagree  
Skittlebish : 9:03 am : link
The people I’ve talked to about Penix think his “process” is too slow, and he doesn’t really read defenses…which is why almost all his passes were outside the numbers to his stud WR’s. There were numerous example of him being confused by Michigan’s defense ( I know, just one game) that it’s hard to see how one could call him quick with anything. But these are all just opinions, we don’t know anything really…fun to speculate though.
I am with Brugler  
JonC : 10:12 am : link
Penix is a 3rd rounder in my book.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2024
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 