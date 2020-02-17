for display only
Tannehill to the Giants?

Bird_Dog : 10:07 am
Am I the only one who would love this idea? Am I alone but a guy who plays like this -- if he can do it -- in a playoff game -- is not a back-up QB.


Tannehill outplaying a 2x MVP in a playoff game - ( New Window )
Hell no  
JT039 : 10:09 am : link
Trade up and get your QB.

Stop delaying the process.
He'd be more expensive  
David B. : 10:11 am : link
Then Tire Iron, no?
No  
Toth029 : 10:11 am : link
Reason to have an older vet taking snaps from any young QB.

They need to find a good, young QB and find out what he's worth. Tyrod and guys like that provide nothing right now.
Tannehill and Jones are similar QBs  
JonC : 10:12 am : link
Don't need two, stop delaying the inevitable.
There's a lot of variables  
Biteymax22 : 10:12 am : link
That would get me to the point of looking at Ryan Tannehill. I'd prefer to draft someone either at 6 or via moving back into the first round, however we have to be real that both those scenarios may not happen.

On a reasonable contract if we don't draft a guy, he's the type of vet I'd like to bring in to both push Jones and also be available if Jones isn't healthy.
That’s 4 years ago  
ajr2456 : 10:13 am : link
They already have dollar store Tannehill on the roster
THey are not drafting no QB  
Bird_Dog : 10:15 am : link
The Giants could be picking top 3 and I bet they still wouldn't. Wake up and smell the coffee. They "did everything to ruin Daniel Jones" or whatever he said. That means he is here to stay. The only way I can see is if Tannehill gets the start because Jones still hurt, and they go like 4-0 with Tannehill and, they cannot help but be forced to keep playing him.
Jones is here in 2024  
JonC : 10:17 am : link
and when they put us all through another losing season, heads will roll and the new regime will finally go after a new QB.

Maybe get a clue now and start the process, and have a shot at keeping your job(s) beyond 2024.
Is he going to sign for $3-4M?  
Metnut : 10:18 am : link
Otherwise we're going to have a nearly $60M cap hit for QB if you're paying Tannehill $10M+.
RE: That’s 4 years ago  
rsjem1979 : 10:21 am : link
And on that subject, Tannehill's stats in that game:

7-14, 88 yards, 2 TDs.

Derrick Henry ran the ball 30 times for 195 yards.
RE: RE: That’s 4 years ago  
ajr2456 : 10:28 am : link
if the Giants pass on a QB  
Giantsfan79 : 10:30 am : link
and want a vet he'd likely be on the list for consideration. That said if it's more than a 1 year deal, I'd be wary.
RE: Jones is here in 2024  
BillT : 10:31 am : link
In comment 16385244 JonC said:
Quote:
and when they put us all through another losing season, heads will roll and the new regime will finally go after a new QB.

Maybe get a clue now and start the process, and have a shot at keeping your job(s) beyond 2024.

Jon. You think they'll pull the plug on Schoen after three years? Trust your judgment but I hope they have more patience than that.
RE: RE: That’s 4 years ago  
Bird_Dog : 10:33 am : link
Is Alex Smith still available?  
Giantimistic : 10:34 am : link
We can pair him with Jones and Tannehill.
RE: Is Alex Smith still available?  
NINEster : 10:36 am : link
In comment 16385275 Giantimistic said:
Quote:
We can pair him with Jones and Tannehill.


The Giants always win when Smith is on the field.
Yes, OP  
islander1 : 10:39 am : link
it's just you.
RE: RE: RE: That’s 4 years ago  
rsjem1979 : 10:40 am : link
In that case  
Joe Beckwith : 10:42 am : link
Re-sign Tyrod.
This is just a mental masturbation hypothetical...  
Milton : 10:42 am : link
The Giants have not given up on Jones. It's one thing to draft a QB, even with the 6th overall pick, it's another thing altogether to sign a starting quality free agent to replace him. They are likely to sign a veteran for a lowball contract similar to what they gave Tyrod Taylor, but it's the draft where they will be searching for the "quality" insurance against future injury to Jones (or poor play).

So Ryan Tannehill or anyone of that quality or better ain't happening!
RE: RE: RE: That’s 4 years ago  
rsjem1979 : 10:42 am : link
RE: RE: Jones is here in 2024  
JonC : 10:43 am : link
This thread title isn't great...  
bLiTz 2k : 10:45 am : link
Makes it seem like there's news..
RE: RE: RE: RE: That’s 4 years ago  
Bird_Dog : 10:46 am : link
I would be ok  
mdthedream : 10:47 am : link
with it if we are not drafting a QB and he becomes the backup to Jones. That would give Jones one more chance.
What does Lamar Jackson  
ajr2456 : 10:48 am : link
Have to do with Tannehill not being good if Henry isn’t good?
RE: Tannehill and Jones are similar QBs  
HomerJones45 : 10:48 am : link
In comment 16385234 JonC said:
Quote:
Don't need two, stop delaying the inevitable.
I know that is how Jones' ceiling was described when he was drafted, but frankly, that was always an insult to Tannehill.

If this were to happen, it smacks of the kind of horseshit compromise we have become accustomed to seeing out of the FO regarding personnel matters.
That said  
mdthedream : 10:49 am : link
I would consider Cousins as well but in this case as a starter.
RE: What does Lamar Jackson  
rsjem1979 : 10:49 am : link
Lol  
JT039 : 10:50 am : link
Lamar sucked in that Tennessee game. Jesus Christ.
RE: RE: What does Lamar Jackson  
ajr2456 : 10:51 am : link
Absolutely not  
Chris684 : 10:54 am : link
What in the hell would we be doing with this guy?

You can sell me on a young guy with potential already in the league if that guy exists (Hendon Hooker is the only guy I can think of) otherwise we better be taking a QB in rounds 1 or 2.
He's  
DanMetroMan : 10:57 am : link
36 in July...
We don't need Tannehill..  
Fat Wally : 10:57 am : link
We already have Tannehill at home



Tannehill at Home...
As backup insurance  
jeff57 : 11:00 am : link
He'd be fine. But might cost too much for that.
RE: RE: Tannehill and Jones are similar QBs  
JonC : 11:01 am : link
We need a QB  
UberAlias : 11:02 am : link
Who can lead us to a SB. I don't see that in Tannehill. Plus, with the contract Jones signed, our only options are drafting a QB.
Why would we want Tennehill?  
Matt M. : 11:11 am : link
As a backup, he will be too expensive and if he started, he isn't significantly better than what we have with this team.
Why would they  
section125 : 11:14 am : link
want Tannehil? Just why? Too much money for him.
Per Spotrac...  
bw in dc : 11:22 am : link
Tannehill's 1-yr value is $4.9M.

I could see these morons talking themselves into thinking that Tannehill - an older, better version of Jones - would be a solid one-year mentor for Jones as he recovers and gets ready for his double-down campaign.
If NYG did this, just fast forward through 2024 and fire everyone  
Sean : 11:24 am : link
We all know what the outcome would be.
Not far fetched  
Go Terps : 11:29 am : link
If they don't plan on drafting a QB high and really want to stick with Jones, they'll need insurance in case Jones isn't ready to start the year. Could be Tannehill, could be someone similar (Taylor, Mariota, etc.).
RE: Not far fetched  
Sean : 11:31 am : link
RE: Not far fetched  
bw in dc : 11:33 am : link
RE: Not far fetched  
section125 : 11:34 am : link
RE: Hell no  
giantstock : 11:46 am : link
God no...  
Dnew15 : 11:46 am : link
terrible idea.
Fine w/ adding Tannehill. But it solves nothing relative to improving.  
ThomasG : 11:51 am : link
Still need to make a deal and get one of the top QBs in the draft.

Otherwise the franchise is just wasting time.
RE: Jones is here in 2024  
giantstock : 11:53 am : link
RE: RE: Not far fetched  
Go Terps : 11:56 am : link
RE: Lol  
Toth029 : 11:57 am : link
In comment 16385318 JT039 said:
Quote:
Lamar sucked in that Tennessee game. Jesus Christ.


He's sucked in almost every playoff games
It's hilarious.
RE: RE: Jones is here in 2024  
JonC : 12:04 pm : link
RE: We need a QB  
LauderdaleMatty : 12:08 pm : link
The top 3 guys at Qb  
LauderdaleMatty : 12:09 pm : link
That is
Tannehill I'd expect..  
BillKo : 12:10 pm : link
...would just be too expensive, and you have the DJ contract.

Plus I am not so sure Tannehill is on a downward turn....

Best to draft a QB, there's a lot to pick from this draft. Giants have to do their due diligence.

You'd a draft pick, DJ, and either DeVito or a low cost vet.

That's how you go to war in 2024.
There's a clear best approach  
Go Terps : 12:20 pm : link
1. Scout the QBs heavily and identify your top choice
2. Pay whatever resource required to get that top choice

We all have opinions on which QB(s) we like best, but what's important is that the Giants use their resources to identify who they like best and do whatever it takes to get him. If that guy is one of the top 3, trade up to #1. I'm not afraid of losing future draft picks; drafting well isn't about quantity. And I'm certainly not afraid to trade players - there isn't a player on the roster I wouldn't trade to move up to #1.
RE: RE: Lol  
rsjem1979 : 12:24 pm : link
Gotta be kidding  
redwhiteandbigblue : 12:25 pm : link
If we want to be a SB contender, we need to do ALOT better than Tannehill at QB.
RE: Gotta be kidding  
Bird_Dog : 12:28 pm : link
Why  
mdthedream : 12:30 pm : link
only if we don't draft a QB. If the Giants are going with Jones we need a real backup that can win games and stay healthy. If we draft a QB we are all set at that position. It really depends on how the Giants feel about Jones. If they think he is the guy why draft a QB in the 1st round it would make no sense.
“Plays like this”?  
Section331 : 12:39 pm : link
7-14 for 88 yards? Come on, this is an epic troll job. No, we don’t need a 2nd highly paid just OK QB. Draft our next QB.
RE: Jones is here in 2024  
Mike from Ohio : 12:43 pm : link
RE: I would be ok  
Mike from Ohio : 12:47 pm : link
RE: There's a clear best approach  
Blue21 : 12:49 pm : link
RE: RE: Jones is here in 2024  
JonC : 12:50 pm : link
RE: RE: RE: Jones is here in 2024  
Mike from Ohio : 12:52 pm : link
RE: RE: There's a clear best approach  
Go Terps : 12:52 pm : link
RE: RE: RE: RE: Jones is here in 2024  
JonC : 12:55 pm : link
what if there is no QB worthy of the 6th pick or even one of our  
kelly : 12:56 pm : link
second picks. Cant just draft a guy because we need a QB that is why we have Jones.

What is the plan if we do not draft a QB? What are the options?

First and foremost we better have an above average o line because who ever is behind it will need time and we will need a strong run game.
You could probably trade up to #2 as well  
Sean : 12:57 pm : link
I agree that there is always a price. You can blow a team away with an offer. Maybe Quinn wants to give Howell another chance and load up on draft picks. Who knows. What if a team at the top likes Nix more?

This regime is at a crossroads, they can either swing or just play it safe and get fired anyway. This is the test.

Large dead money at QB is becoming more and more the norm, the Giants shouldn't be scared of it.
RE: RE: There's a clear best approach  
Mike from Ohio : 12:58 pm : link
Everything is for sale  
Mike from Ohio : 12:59 pm : link
When people suggest something is not for sale, what remains unsaid is that it is not for sale at market price.
Commanders aren't trading down with NYG  
JonC : 1:00 pm : link
they need a QB badly too.
RE: RE: RE: There's a clear best approach  
JohnG in Albany : 1:00 pm : link
JohnG  
Go Terps : 1:04 pm : link
I suppose that's possible, but how likely is that? This is generally considered one of the stronger QB classes in a while. If they don't think any of these guys are very good I'd wonder about their scouting.
RE: JohnG  
Mike in NY : 1:06 pm : link
RE: RE: I would be ok  
Greg from LI : 1:07 pm : link
Mike  
Sean : 1:09 pm : link
How do you know that? Josh Allen was drafted 10th so he wasn't even viewed as a "Josh Allen type" when he got drafted.
RE: RE: Lol  
ajr2456 : 1:11 pm : link
RE: Mike  
Mike in NY : 1:11 pm : link
In comment 16385561 Sean said:
Quote:
How do you know that? Josh Allen was drafted 10th so he wasn't even viewed as a "Josh Allen type" when he got drafted.


Josh Allen went 7th overall. I am just giving my opinion.
RE: JohnG  
JohnG in Albany : 1:13 pm : link
What is this based on?  
Go Terps : 1:17 pm : link
"There is no Josh Allen, Andrew Luck, etc. in this group."

Look, if the Giants have Nix, Penix, McCarthy, or someone else not in the top 3 rated as their top QB my suggestion would be to sit at 6 and take him there. Great.

If their top guy is one of Williams, Maye, or Daniels, I'd want them to trade up.

If they have the same grade on all 6, fantastic - take the guy that's there at 6.

If they don't think any one of these six guys is worth either trading up for or drafting at #6, I'd have questions about their ability to scout quarterbacks. That wouldn't be altogether surprising given they saw fit to give a $2 million/year QB a $160M contract.
RE: RE: RE: I would be ok  
bw in dc : 1:17 pm : link
RE: There's a clear best approach  
BillKo : 1:24 pm : link
RE: What is this based on?  
Mike in NY : 1:25 pm : link
Plan A  
fkap : 1:25 pm : link
should be drafting a QB. But Giants are in an awkward spot where that may not be feasible. This is a simple concept that many here have a hard time grasping. We may not be able to draft the QB of the future. It's why tanking is a viable approach when the season is over, but there's still games left to be played.

Plan B is bringing in vet competition (or insurance) for DJ. It is doubtful they're going to move heaven and earth bringing in a vet franchise QB of the future. This means a Tannehill like QB.

Plan C is going with DJ as the only real option.
RE: RE: There's a clear best approach  
Go Terps : 1:26 pm : link
RE: Per Spotrac...  
rasbutant : 1:33 pm : link
RE: RE: RE: Jones is here in 2024  
ThomasG : 1:35 pm : link
RE: RE: RE: There's a clear best approach  
BillKo : 1:38 pm : link
.  
Go Terps : 1:49 pm : link
Trading Dex or Thomas isn't really possible due to cost.

The appealing options are those on rookie contracts, with Thibodeaux probably at the top of the list.
Hey if it doesn’t work  
JT039 : 1:50 pm : link
Out… just blame John Mara and wish he never owned the Giants despite winning two Lombardi’s.
RE: RE: RE: There's a clear best approach  
JT039 : 1:51 pm : link
RE: Hey if it doesn’t work  
Bird_Dog : 1:53 pm : link
RE: .  
BillKo : 1:54 pm : link
RE: RE: Hey if it doesn’t work  
JT039 : 1:55 pm : link
RE: RE: RE: Hey if it doesn’t work  
JT039 : 1:55 pm : link
RE: RE: RE: Lol  
Bird_Dog : 2:04 pm : link
RE: RE: RE: RE: Lol  
rsjem1979 : 2:11 pm : link
RE: RE: RE: RE: Hey if it doesn’t work  
Bird_Dog : 2:11 pm : link
Sigh…  
JT039 : 2:13 pm : link
Nevermind.
RE: RE: Jones is here in 2024  
kickoff : 2:13 pm : link
DJ  
kickoff : 2:16 pm : link
Boy, the DJHC is out in force today.
RE: RE: RE: Jones is here in 2024  
Mike from Ohio : 2:29 pm : link
I don't want to entertain this idea  
Sean : 2:35 pm : link
But, looking at the veteran QBs available, is there a guy Daboll would push for to win in 2024?

Do any of Tannehill, Minshew, Darnold, Winston or Lock align with what Daboll runs offensively?
RE: I don't want to entertain this idea  
Go Terps : 2:41 pm : link
RE: I don't want to entertain this idea  
JohnG in Albany : 2:44 pm : link
RE: RE: RE: RE: Jones is here in 2024  
kickoff : 2:44 pm : link
In Half Measure City  
JonC : 2:45 pm : link
there's always a scapegoat to be found.
RE: RE: RE: There's a clear best approach  
Blue21 : 3:31 pm : link
I don't want a pick at any cost  
Go Terps : 3:35 pm : link
I want the Giants to exit this draft with the QB to whom they assigned the highest score. I don't know who that QB is. If it's Williams, I want them to get Williams. If it's Nix, I want them to get Nix.

Whoever the top rated QB is, I want them to leave this draft with that guy. There is no reason that can't happen.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Lol  
ajr2456 : 3:53 pm : link
RE: I don't want to entertain this idea  
ajr2456 : 3:54 pm : link
RE: I don't want a pick at any cost  
Blue21 : 4:57 pm : link
What I hope Schoen does..  
Fishmanjim57 : 7:10 pm : link
Draft one of the top tier QB's (not injury prone Penix), then hire a QB like Tannehill to be the bridge QB until the draft pick can take over.
Cut Jones post June 1st, even though they'd still have to pay him off, I just want the Jones era to done and over!
RE: What I hope Schoen does..  
Sean : 7:19 pm : link
