Tannehill to the Giants?

That would get me to the point of looking at Ryan Tannehill. I'd prefer to draft someone either at 6 or via moving back into the first round, however we have to be real that both those scenarios may not happen.
On a reasonable contract if we don't draft a guy, he's the type of vet I'd like to bring in to both push Jones and also be available if Jones isn't healthy.
The Giants could be picking top 3 and I bet they still wouldn't. Wake up and smell the coffee. They "did everything to ruin Daniel Jones" or whatever he said. That means he is here to stay. The only way I can see is if Tannehill gets the start because Jones still hurt, and they go like 4-0 with Tannehill and, they cannot help but be forced to keep playing him.
They already have dollar store Tannehill on the roster
And on that subject, Tannehill's stats in that game:
7-14, 88 yards, 2 TDs.
Derrick Henry ran the ball 30 times for 195 yards.
So what were L Jacksons 371 yards passing , lots of rushing yards.
But he airmailed 2 passes that got picked in costly times and fumbled. Sound familiar? Tannehill clearly played the better game. And I think he could do more if he wasn't playing with the best running back in football.
A lot of that was in garbage time, but if the takeaway from that game is that Tannehill "outplayed" Jackson it's not an opinion to be taken seriously. The Ravens only had 42 yards of offense that weren't Jackson.
In a scoreless game, Jackson hit Mark Andrews in the hands at the TEN 22 for what should have been a first down but instead was a tipped INT returned into BAL territory. Tannehill did make a nice TD throw there.
Tannehill's 2nd passing TD was a play-action fake against a Ravens blitz that fooled everyone, Baltimore had 9 guys either rushing or staring into the goddamn backfield, all Tannehill had to do was not overthrow a wide open WR behind everyone.
The Giants have not given up on Jones. It's one thing to draft a QB, even with the 6th overall pick, it's another thing altogether to sign a starting quality free agent to replace him. They are likely to sign a veteran for a lowball contract similar to what they gave Tyrod Taylor, but it's the draft where they will be searching for the "quality" insurance against future injury to Jones (or poor play).
So Ryan Tannehill or anyone of that quality or better ain't happening!
That’s why Tennessee lost the next game when Henry was held to 3 YPC
and when they put us all through another losing season, heads will roll and the new regime will finally go after a new QB.
Maybe get a clue now and start the process, and have a shot at keeping your job(s) beyond 2024.
Jon. You think they'll pull the plug on Schoen after three years? Trust your judgment but I hope they have more patience than that.
Not Schoen, but the coaching staff will be gone if 2024 is another clunker. Schoen has proven to be rather green so far, in my view. They need someone in the building who can spot talent. I know it sounds simplistic but the Giants have and continue to struggle with it at all levels, including self-scouting in the building. A new HC coming in will want his own QB at the beginning, certainly not Jones.
Wow Lamar Jackson and the Ravens actually won a playoff game besides the last Houston game. Shoot I almost forgot. THey are lucky they didn't have to play the Bills they would have lost and been one and done.
I could see these morons talking themselves into thinking that Tannehill - an older, better version of Jones - would be a solid one-year mentor for Jones as he recovers and gets ready for his double-down campaign.
If NYG did this, just fast forward through 2024 and fire everyone
Tannehill is better than Jones. Why wouldn't he start? This plan would be a platoon QB with anyone such as Minshew, Tannehill, Taylor, etc. We saw the noise for Taylor getting loud after the WAS win.
I just see this course of action being a huge distraction.
It would be fitting for this organization, wouldn't it?
From the Eli Farewell Tour to the Daniel Jones Double Down Tour.
What a perfect bookend to this decade of despair...
They will be signing someone as backup QB. If Taylor wasn't so fragile....or threw so many passes at WRs feet 3 yards short.
and when they put us all through another losing season, heads will roll and the new regime will finally go after a new QB.
Heads won't roll under some circusmatnces of a losing season. Even if they got one of the top 3 QB's in the draft- the chance they have a winning season is slim. In this case just because they lost more than they won - their heads probably would not roll if the QB shwoed something.
Same thing this year even if they go with Jones (but to a lesser extent). They may not roll.
It's going to be hard to sign a veteran that isn't clearly better than Jones. Jones isn't one of the best 32 quarterbacks in the league. Shit, are we sure he's better than DeVito?
Still, the fact remains the Giants can't enter the season with a Jones/DeVito QB room and even pretend to be a serious NFL franchise. So, who do you bring in that can play QB but doesn't threaten Jones?
Drafting a QB high in April will buy them time. Expectations on instant success would figure to dissipate
I've no doubt they'll plan for 2024 with Jones as the starter. My hope is they realize it's time to plan to replace him, and secure the QB they want if it's possible in this draft. For the next few months, say the right things in public but behind the scenes work to get the QB.
If not in this draft, then we'll be doing this for another year.
Who can lead us to a SB. I don't see that in Tannehill. Plus, with the contract Jones signed, our only options are drafting a QB.
Well then we can't wait for the 7th round. Most NFL teams need that. Finding that guy is the trick. And anyone saying there's only one way is just wrong. If one falls at 6 I'd be ok with it. But the last draft where there 3 Guys panned out was when Eli was drafted.
1. Scout the QBs heavily and identify your top choice
2. Pay whatever resource required to get that top choice
We all have opinions on which QB(s) we like best, but what's important is that the Giants use their resources to identify who they like best and do whatever it takes to get him. If that guy is one of the top 3, trade up to #1. I'm not afraid of losing future draft picks; drafting well isn't about quantity. And I'm certainly not afraid to trade players - there isn't a player on the roster I wouldn't trade to move up to #1.
only if we don't draft a QB. If the Giants are going with Jones we need a real backup that can win games and stay healthy. If we draft a QB we are all set at that position. It really depends on how the Giants feel about Jones. If they think he is the guy why draft a QB in the 1st round it would make no sense.
and when they put us all through another losing season, heads will roll and the new regime will finally go after a new QB.
Maybe get a clue now and start the process, and have a shot at keeping your job(s) beyond 2024.
I wish everyone understood this. If Schoen and Daboll think they can roll Jones out again next year they will both be gone and the new team will cut Jones and draft the QB.
If I were in that position I think I would just jump to the part where I get the new QB and buy myself some time.
Totally. A well-compensated executive at the top of his field surely recognizes and understands the same, right?
I am sure Schoen understands this. The challenge is that there may be more senior members of front office who disagree. Can he persuade them, or will he do what he believes they want and hope that buys him goodwill?
what if there is no QB worthy of the 6th pick or even one of our
I agree that there is always a price. You can blow a team away with an offer. Maybe Quinn wants to give Howell another chance and load up on draft picks. Who knows. What if a team at the top likes Nix more?
This regime is at a crossroads, they can either swing or just play it safe and get fired anyway. This is the test.
Large dead money at QB is becoming more and more the norm, the Giants shouldn't be scared of it.
Terps, while I agree with most of your plan, what if the Giants' conviction on their top QB choice is significantly weaker than whatever resources it would cost to trade to the position needed to draft him?
I suppose that's possible, but how likely is that? This is generally considered one of the stronger QB classes in a while. If they don't think any of these guys are very good I'd wonder about their scouting.
"There is no Josh Allen, Andrew Luck, etc. in this group."
Look, if the Giants have Nix, Penix, McCarthy, or someone else not in the top 3 rated as their top QB my suggestion would be to sit at 6 and take him there. Great.
If their top guy is one of Williams, Maye, or Daniels, I'd want them to trade up.
If they have the same grade on all 6, fantastic - take the guy that's there at 6.
If they don't think any one of these six guys is worth either trading up for or drafting at #6, I'd have questions about their ability to scout quarterbacks. That wouldn't be altogether surprising given they saw fit to give a $2 million/year QB a $160M contract.
should be drafting a QB. But Giants are in an awkward spot where that may not be feasible. This is a simple concept that many here have a hard time grasping. We may not be able to draft the QB of the future. It's why tanking is a viable approach when the season is over, but there's still games left to be played.
Plan B is bringing in vet competition (or insurance) for DJ. It is doubtful they're going to move heaven and earth bringing in a vet franchise QB of the future. This means a Tannehill like QB.
I could see these morons talking themselves into thinking that Tannehill - an older, better version of Jones - would be a solid one-year mentor for Jones as he recovers and gets ready for his double-down campaign.
All about price. And if this is really the price tag then I’m in.
Signing him had nothing to do with the draft, its a 1yr deal.
Out… just blame John Mara and wish he never owned the Giants despite winning two Lombardi’s.
Wasn't that Wellington Mara however? And I remember reading somewhere that Ernie Accorsi had to drag Wellington Mara kicking and screaming to draft Eli Manning or draft a QB with that high pick they had.
Out… just blame John Mara and wish he never owned the Giants despite winning two Lombardi’s.
Wasn't that Wellington Mara however? And I remember reading somewhere that Ernie Accorsi had to drag Wellington Mara kicking and screaming to draft Eli Manning or draft a QB with that high pick they had.
Lamar sucked in that Tennessee game. Jesus Christ.
He's sucked in almost every playoff games
It's hilarious.
So has Tannehill that’s the point.
Are you Lamar Jackson senior or something? Maybe in some alternate reality everyone else sucks; which rationalizes LJackson bad play but, on this planet getting out to an early 2 TD lead , and having a rushing TD and handing off to the ball a lot means he had a good game. So Tannehill had 3 TDs in as urprise blowout win and they ran the ball a lot of he had a bad game?
Are you Lamar Jackson senior or something? Maybe in some alternate reality everyone else sucks; which rationalizes LJackson bad play but, on this planet getting out to an early 2 TD lead , and having a rushing TD and handing off to the ball a lot means he had a good game. So Tannehill had 3 TDs in as urprise blowout win and they ran the ball a lot of he had a bad game?
It would be easier to just admit you needed another excuse to take shots at Lamar Jackson than pretend this is about Tannehill and the Giants.
Draft one of the top tier QB's (not injury prone Penix), then hire a QB like Tannehill to be the bridge QB until the draft pick can take over.
Cut Jones post June 1st, even though they'd still have to pay him off, I just want the Jones era to done and over!
Stop delaying the process.
They need to find a good, young QB and find out what he's worth. Tyrod and guys like that provide nothing right now.
On a reasonable contract if we don't draft a guy, he's the type of vet I'd like to bring in to both push Jones and also be available if Jones isn't healthy.
Maybe get a clue now and start the process, and have a shot at keeping your job(s) beyond 2024.
The Giants always win when Smith is on the field.
Only 400 yards less than Lamar in that game.
A lot of that was in garbage time, but if the takeaway from that game is that Tannehill "outplayed" Jackson it's not an opinion to be taken seriously. The Ravens only had 42 yards of offense that weren't Jackson.
In a scoreless game, Jackson hit Mark Andrews in the hands at the TEN 22 for what should have been a first down but instead was a tipped INT returned into BAL territory. Tannehill did make a nice TD throw there.
Tannehill's 2nd passing TD was a play-action fake against a Ravens blitz that fooled everyone, Baltimore had 9 guys either rushing or staring into the goddamn backfield, all Tannehill had to do was not overthrow a wide open WR behind everyone.
So Ryan Tannehill or anyone of that quality or better ain't happening!
Everything Tannehill got was BECAUSE of the attention paid to Henry. Go ahead and look at how many Ravens were fooled by play-action on the TD pass to Raymond in that game.
If this were to happen, it smacks of the kind of horseshit compromise we have become accustomed to seeing out of the FO regarding personnel matters.
Seems pretty clear what the actual point of this thread is, and it's not about Tannehill or the Giants.
You can sell me on a young guy with potential already in the league if that guy exists (Hendon Hooker is the only guy I can think of) otherwise we better be taking a QB in rounds 1 or 2.
Tannehill at Home...
I know that is how Jones' ceiling was described when he was drafted, but frankly, that was always an insult to Tannehill.
If this were to happen, it smacks of the kind of horseshit compromise we have become accustomed to seeing out of the FO regarding personnel matters.
Half Measure City. Tannehill's best was a better passer than Jones, Jones the better runner.
I could see these morons talking themselves into thinking that Tannehill - an older, better version of Jones - would be a solid one-year mentor for Jones as he recovers and gets ready for his double-down campaign.
Tannehill is better than Jones. Why wouldn't he start? This plan would be a platoon QB with anyone such as Minshew, Tannehill, Taylor, etc. We saw the noise for Taylor getting loud after the WAS win.
I just see this course of action being a huge distraction.
It would be fitting for this organization, wouldn't it?
From the Eli Farewell Tour to the Daniel Jones Double Down Tour.
What a perfect bookend to this decade of despair...
They will be signing someone as backup QB. If Taylor wasn't so fragile....or threw so many passes at WRs feet 3 yards short.
Stop delaying the process.
Trade up? Yeah right -- because teams ahead of us are so desperate to tradeaway potential elite QB.s SO tradeup because you say so.
The chances the number 2/3 picks dont go QB is nil. And CHicago-- with the potenetial of a superstar QB that they are just goign to give away - there is extremely little chance for that.
Take off the Blue-Shade goggles.
But I agree- no thanks for RT.
Otherwise the franchise is just wasting time.
Heads won't roll under some circusmatnces of a losing season. Even if they got one of the top 3 QB's in the draft- the chance they have a winning season is slim. In this case just because they lost more than they won - their heads probably would not roll if the QB shwoed something.
Same thing this year even if they go with Jones (but to a lesser extent). They may not roll.
He's sucked in almost every playoff games
It's hilarious.
I've no doubt they'll plan for 2024 with Jones as the starter. My hope is they realize it's time to plan to replace him, and secure the QB they want if it's possible in this draft. For the next few months, say the right things in public but behind the scenes work to get the QB.
If not in this draft, then we'll be doing this for another year.
Well then we can't wait for the 7th round. Most NFL teams need that. Finding that guy is the trick. And anyone saying there's only one way is just wrong. If one falls at 6 I'd be ok with it. But the last draft where there 3 Guys panned out was when Eli was drafted.
Plus I am not so sure Tannehill is on a downward turn....
Best to draft a QB, there's a lot to pick from this draft. Giants have to do their due diligence.
You'd a draft pick, DJ, and either DeVito or a low cost vet.
That's how you go to war in 2024.
SB Contender? Let's see if we can win a division game against someone other than the Redskins ooops. Commandoes or whatever they are now.
Maybe get a clue now and start the process, and have a shot at keeping your job(s) beyond 2024.
I wish everyone understood this. If Schoen and Daboll think they can roll Jones out again next year they will both be gone and the new team will cut Jones and draft the QB.
If I were in that position I think I would just jump to the part where I get the new QB and buy myself some time.
And if Jones doesn't take advantage of one more chance, there is always the option to give him one more after that!
This can be year 4 of the "This is it, no more excuses" tour for Jones.
What is the plan if we do not draft a QB? What are the options?
First and foremost we better have an above average o line because who ever is behind it will need time and we will need a strong run game.
This regime is at a crossroads, they can either swing or just play it safe and get fired anyway. This is the test.
Large dead money at QB is becoming more and more the norm, the Giants shouldn't be scared of it.
Look, you don't really know what you have at QB until you've given him at least seven seasons.
Josh Allen went 7th overall. I am just giving my opinion.
I would agree, I was just pointing out that there is a scenario where the numbers don't add up in their minds.
Personally, if I were in Daboll's situation, I'd advocate very strongly for your plan. *grin*
Look, if the Giants have Nix, Penix, McCarthy, or someone else not in the top 3 rated as their top QB my suggestion would be to sit at 6 and take him there. Great.
If their top guy is one of Williams, Maye, or Daniels, I'd want them to trade up.
If they have the same grade on all 6, fantastic - take the guy that's there at 6.
If they don't think any one of these six guys is worth either trading up for or drafting at #6, I'd have questions about their ability to scout quarterbacks. That wouldn't be altogether surprising given they saw fit to give a $2 million/year QB a $160M contract.
I have something similar.
I could see Schoen rationalizing the double-down campaign by saying this would be Jones's 3rd year under Daboll and him. Essentially ignoring his prior years under the other coaches he ruined.
So glad you're just the GM in make pretend land.
Plan B is bringing in vet competition (or insurance) for DJ. It is doubtful they're going to move heaven and earth bringing in a vet franchise QB of the future. This means a Tannehill like QB.
Plan C is going with DJ as the only real option.
I could see these morons talking themselves into thinking that Tannehill - an older, better version of Jones - would be a solid one-year mentor for Jones as he recovers and gets ready for his double-down campaign.
All about price. And if this is really the price tag then I’m in.
Signing him had nothing to do with the draft, its a 1yr deal.
The appealing options are those on rookie contracts, with Thibodeaux probably at the top of the list.
Do any of Tannehill, Minshew, Darnold, Winston or Lock align with what Daboll runs offensively?
Do any of Tannehill, Minshew, Darnold, Winston or Lock align with what Daboll runs offensively?
I think the most obvious is Taylor.
Do any of Tannehill, Minshew, Darnold, Winston or Lock align with what Daboll runs offensively?
None of the above for me.
Do any of Tannehill, Minshew, Darnold, Winston or Lock align with what Daboll runs offensively?
Winston would at least be entertaining, for better or worse
Whoever the top rated QB is, I want them to leave this draft with that guy. There is no reason that can't happen.
Cut Jones post June 1st, even though they'd still have to pay him off, I just want the Jones era to done and over!
Cut Jones post June 1st, even though they'd still have to pay him off, I just want the Jones era to done and over!
I think this would be the best course of action. Move on from Jones & Barkley. Don't think it's feasible with his injury, but this would be ideal imo.