Cost of trading up to 1

Bill Barnwell has a good article about the teams that could trade up to 1 including the Giants. Most of it is behind a paywall so I’ve linked to a tweet where he spells it out.
He suggest the trade would require the Giants 1st, both seconds this year, and next years first.
A hefty price but I think I’d do it for Caleb Williams. Would you? Link
That was my thoughts as well. It shouldn't cost THAT much. Two current year 2nd round picks is a lot of value.
+1
Would you mind articulating those character concerns, as you understand them?
I mean, they can't all be oft-concussed tennis players with a privileged silver spoon background.
I have some concerns with Williams, but if they believe, it's worth doing.
But as mentioned above, I'm not entirely sure that's quite enough to get it done, though certainly close.
That's not answering the question, but par for the course.
Good thing Accorsi wasn't dissuaded by San Diego's willingness to sell 20 years ago.
Agree. Been looking at trade ups for QB. 2012 trade up from sixth to second overall cost Washington their #6, #39, and two future 1sts. For context, the draft was headed by Andrew Luck and RG III, both probably better prospects than any of this year’s candidates. Still, I would think for #1 overall, Chicago will look for more than Barnwell suggests.
I have some concerns with Williams, but if they believe, it's worth doing.
But as mentioned above, I'm not entirely sure that's quite enough to get it done, though certainly close.
I've got concerns about Williams too. But in the final analysis isn't this a big reason why Schoen and Daboll were brought here? To identify and get the franchise QB?
Well here we are. It's a strong draft. Do it.
...would you beg borrow and steal to raise $10M for the sale or would you question whether it's truly the genuine article?
That's not answering the question, but par for the course.
Good thing Accorsi wasn't dissuaded by San Diego's willingness to sell 20 years ago.
I have to say, that analogy was... A stretch
This. Remember all the stories pre-2007 how the Chargers robbed the Giants blind? You stopped seeing them once Eli was hoisting a Lombardi. Same applies here. If they think Williams is that good, get it done.
The character concerns make him too risky for such a cost despite his talent.
Would you mind articulating those character concerns, as you understand them?
For a guy who claims to have been coached up on media and public relations since his high school days, he sucks at it, so what does that say about his coachability?
In the words of Bert Gordon.... - ( New Window )
He's a guy who writes FUCK UTAH on his fingernails and doesn't have the integrity/maturity/balls to get his entitled ass of the bench to shake hands after the loss. That's the definition of an asshole. And what does it say about his leadership?
For a guy who claims to have been coached up on media and public relations since his high school days, he sucks at it, so what does that say about his coachability? In the words of Bert Gordon.... - ( New Window )
I don't know, I'm not sure you can always judge a guy so quickly. I mean, there are players who get charged with felony gun possession in college and go on to have above-average NFL careers without character issues.
You've been one of the biggest advocates for a few draft prospects over the years that had personalty (Rosen) and character (Robinson) concerns. One of them sucked out loud; the other has been pretty good. Both of them had more flags than Williams.
Your effort to defend Daniel Jones without even saying his name is noted.
I am a huge proponent of moving to give Schoen/Daboll their top choice at QB, whomever that might be. But any more than what I mentioned above might even be too much for me unless we start talking players in lieu of one of the picks.
You don't have to draw any final conclusions about his potential maturation going forward to decide quite reasonably that the indisputable character questions render paying a draft ransom an unwise use of resources.
The Niners gave up three #1's to move up nine spots to the number three pick and two years later dumped him for a 4th round pick they were lucky to get. You think Chicago would accept only two #1's and two #2's??? Gimme a fucking break! Would you do it if you were Chicago? Only if you didn't think Williams was a winner. Ergo the reason for my comment about the Mona Lisa.
Greg, my friend, I'm gonna stake you to some very valuable advice... - ( New Window )
Maye is their guy, not Williams -- Drake is who they want to move up for.
The Williams talk is academic.
The price Barnwell is describing is a baseline.. the equivalent of just about three 1sts, two actual #1s and addl picks that pretty much add up to a first, is what I would expect to pay. And if he works out it will be worth it.
Maye is their guy, not Williams -- Drake is who they want to move up for.
The Williams talk is academic.
So you believe if the Giants obtain the first pick, the would choose Maye over Williams?
Yup. It's not a mere opinion, either.
How would you possibly know this? Are you coach Davoli or something?
And to be clear, there is obviously a LONG way to go in the nascent draft process. So who knows what might change.
But if the draft were tonite, and they were sitting at 1, Maye would be the pick.
Wow. I don't love it. I think Williams is far ahead in terms of talent. But Maye does possess ideal size to go along with a power arm. I'd be happy to add him, for sure. But there's a chance you are passing on Michael Jordan, the question is, are you adding Akeem or Sam Bowie?
Maye is their guy, not Williams -- Drake is who they want to move up for.
The Williams talk is academic.
clairvoyant?
Personally, I hope neither is their guy because my personal preference would be Jayden Daniels. But I know for sure that you have about as much inside info as me, which is none.
What matters to me is that they identify their target and do what it takes (if possible) to make it happen. If that's Williams, great. If it's Maye, terrific. If it's Daniels, fantastic. If it's Nix, eh, but go for it. If it's Penix, fine. If it's McCarthy, ok. If it's Jones? I'd hate it, but mostly because it would be symbolic of further inertia and scholarship status at the QB position, which is a bigger problem than Jones's potential for success (or lack thereof, IMO).
Meanwhile, I think it's especially humorous that the guy who was basically fellating Rosen all over BBI six years ago is now scared of Caleb Williams.
You've been one of the biggest advocates for a few draft prospects over the years that had personalty (Rosen) and character (Robinson) concerns. One of them sucked out loud; the other has been pretty good. Both of them had more flags than Williams.
If they love one of the prospects, do it. Trade up.
About regischarlotte, can we lay off him? If he has inside info, we should encourage him to share. If he’s wrong, no harm done - it’s just a post on a board.
If they love one of the prospects, do it. Trade up.
About regischarlotte, can we lay off him? If he has inside info, we should encourage him to share. If he’s wrong, no harm done - it’s just a post on a board.
Do a quick search of his posting history. He has no inside info, he just doesn't like QBs of a certain ethnic persuasion.
I talked about Rosen coming off as pretentious at the time, but thought he could grow out of it and also said he wasn't as smart as people were saying. I'm really not sure what happened with him and I don't know if there's been any definitive answer to the question. Is he really that obnoxious that his talent is ignored? Or were rumors of a poor work ethic true? You got me, but there was no doubting his arm talent. As for Cam Robinson, I thought the character concerns were misplaced. He was caught smoking weed with three buddies in a car in a parking lot and he happened to have an unregistered gun under the seat (or something like that). He was perfectly polite to the arresting officer and surrendered without incident. I actually thought his handling of it showed maturity, believe it or not. And Tom Coughlin wasn't dissuaded by character concerns or he wouldn't've traded up for him.
I'm not just defending Jones, I'm defending Schoen and Daboll, because they're the ones who believed in him enough to give $82M in guarantees when the $32M franchise tag was staring them in the face and seemed the obvious choice to me at the time.
And it was a MASSIVE fuck up. You have brought this same point up 10000 times, “Oh, Schoen and Daboll loved him enough to give him that contract so he must be awesome!”.
Find new material. You’re embarrassing yourself. Schoen fucked up and I guarantee you that he now knows it. A rookie GM made a mistake, it happens. Now it’s time to fix it. And I would also bet you a lot of money if we could give Daboll truth serum his opinion of Jones wouldn’t be anywhere near as enthusiastic about Jones as you seem to think it is
Call me shocked.
Your effort to defend Daniel Jones without even saying his name is noted.
p.s.--Earlier you said I "didn't answer the question, but that's par for the course" yet as I scroll through the comments I see that you responded to the comment in which I answered the question so what was that about??? What was the question you say I didn't answer?
You would be wrong about that.
Enlighten me Mr. Wizard
If they love one of the prospects, do it. Trade up.
About regischarlotte, can we lay off him? If he has inside info, we should encourage him to share. If he’s wrong, no harm done - it’s just a post on a board.
Do a quick search of his posting history. He has no inside info, he just doesn't like QBs of a certain ethnic persuasion.
GD -- that's ENTIRELY untrue and ENTIRELY out of line. You are better than that. But then again, allegations of racism (either way) are the lazy man's argument.
Second, I have no personal preference among the QB's this year. Unlike the vast majority around here, I am perfectly comfortable conceding that I haven't looked closely enough to have any meaningful opinion. As they say, I only report the news. I don't make it.
And one doesn't have to be an insider generally to have a discrete piece of reliable nonpublic information. THAT is one thing thing I certainly know from my day job.
Not only his posting history, but can anyone on this site remember this poster breaking anything at all in the past, using his “inside info”? He’s not a damn insider. Any one of us can come on here and pretend to be an insider. What separates the REAL insiders is that they’ve actually nailed things in the past. Until I see evidence of this guy doing that, he’s just using his own biases and what he thinks the Mara/Giants biases are when it comes to QBs
Williams is my "most likely to bust" draft star of 2024. Hopefully NYG will not find out the hard way.
Crickets,
I'll call you stupid to go along with racist. The point isn't about whether Malik Willis is going to be good in the NFL or not. The point is using Malik Willis as your example for how the NFL will view Ward and Daniels, when only one of them has stats/skills that are even remotely comparable to Willis, but both of them have the same skin color as him.
The fact that you came on here claiming to have inside info that the Giants prefer Maye over Williams and then threw disdain for Penix in there for free all by yourself didn't help.
To summarize, you think Ward and Daniels similar to each other and are both going to be viewed by the NFL as Malik Willis redux; you think the Giants have Maye above Williams; and you don't like Penix. By my count, that's an awful lot of consistent evidence.
No issue with a move for CW, but Daniels is the prize.
Hell, if Maye is there at #3,4, or 5 I would move for him.
I agree that it shouldn’t cost that much either, but if we’re trading up to take the player the Bears covet, you can likely throw the draft pick value chart out the window.
Well, I went to Harvard and I am black.
So FU.
I would have expected nothing else but that in response, and I believe that just about as much as I believe you having inside info.
Which is somewhere between 0% and 0%.
Should be sufficient unless Chicago hates Fields that much...and they don't.
If you think you are getting the next Herbert, Lawrence, Hurts, Purdy, Prescott, Lavar then I want the picks to build the team.
If it is a Josh Allen or Burrow then maybe for me.
Give up the farm for a QB that will put you in the playoffs every year regardless of who is his skill players.
Give up the farm if you are a strong team who is competive but missing the QB to win the big game or complement the skill players you do have.
Otherwise give me picks to keep building the team.
So the better approach is to pick BPA at six and move back up into the first with our additional draft capital to get one of the consolation prizes, Penix or Nix if available. If not available, then try to find the next Brock Purdy lottery ticket somewhere.
The reality is, there is a higher probability than at any time in the Super Bowl era that this franchise will have the first overall pick in 2025. Schoen and Daboll will either hit a massive home run at the quarterback position this year, or their tenure will ultimately be either quite short or quite bad.
More tough times for this franchise appear to be inevitable and immutable at this point because of a decade of putrid front office decision making.
They're not trading the pick. They're taking Caleb.
From what I have been told, those meaningless game are in fact meaningful because they supposedly build a winning culture.
Of course, a franchise QB actually builds a winning culture. Not games played by TT or Tom DeVito.
Unless Schoen deserts his double-down Jones strategy and makes a move up in the draft, I have a feeling we are going to be on this board three years from now wondering, "Too bad we won those 'meaningful games' in 2023..."
If you think you are getting the next Herbert, Lawrence, Hurts, Purdy, Prescott, Lavar then I want the picks to build the team.
If it is a Josh Allen or Burrow then maybe for me.
Give up the farm for a QB that will put you in the playoffs every year regardless of who is his skill players.
Give up the farm if you are a strong team who is competive but missing the QB to win the big game or complement the skill players you do have.
Otherwise give me picks to keep building the team.
With all due respect I think this is the wrong way to look at it.
First of all it doesn't work the way you lay out. You don't get to order up Mahomes rather than TLaw. You get what you get. Sometimes they bust, sometimes they are Dak, sometimes they are Josh Allen. But if you don't take shots, you miss out on great opportunities to find a franchise altering QB. Which this team desperately needs after 5 years of Daniel Doesn't.
I will say just about every QB you mention is a massive upgrade for the Giants and suddenly puts us in playoff contention. A huge upgrade at QB is more valuable than the picks we give up. I would sign up for Justin Herbert tomorrow if the cost was two firsts and two seconds.
I'd like to be picking first, but coaches coach to win and players play to win. Bitching about it is such a waste.
Having said that, I think there is a decent chance Daniels falls to the Giants.
No, Schoen will have to double down on DJ as you say. They will have to sign a vet backup - Taylor or Brissett et al. And probably miss out on Nix and Penix and end up drafting someone like McCarthy or Pratt.
So what’s your solution to solving “meaningless wins”? Forfeit the games starting in week 10? “Meaningless wins” is useless fan fodder that simply isn’t real life. Easy to chastise wins, any wins, while sitting on your nasty ass couches with no skin in the game. Yet you’ve all somehow convinced yourselves that you’re smarter fans because you wanted losses and the stupid team and stupid coaches went out there and won some damn games. You clowns live in some kind of warped fantasy land
This has nothing to do with solutions.
I'm repeating what many on the board would try to sell when we won those meaningless games.
I am certain Wash will draft a QB, but I am not certain NE will. Washington will have a choice and NE won't. When QB1 and QB2 fly off the board New England will be there on the clock with a choice between sloppy thirds, the QB CHI and WASH didn't want, a QB they may not like, and Marvin Harrison Jr, who is regarded as the best receiving prospect since Calvin Johnson. I do believe they are likely to draft a QB but I don't think it is nearly as fait accompli as it is portrayed.
I'd like to be picking first, but coaches coach to win and players play to win. Bitching about it is such a waste.
What's dumb are those dumb enough to think winning those games in a disastrous season would somehow help create a winning culture for the future.
This nonsense again? Geesh...
But do us all a favor and stop trolling BBIrs
You don't need to confirm that you are an asshole...
... Everybody here already knows.
What a joke. This post only confirms that as well.
The point is, you trade Barkley at the trade deadline and stop living in the stupid fantasy dream world that this franchise and its moronic front office has a fucking clue to what it is doing...
That's a different argument, but that was the right strategy.
Kudos to Schoen for selling LW. But that should have been the start of the fire sale.
Barkley, Slayton, AJax should have been moved, too.
It was mid November and the Giants started Tommy DeVito. But they're dumb because they won games!
Recall that was to go from #12 to #3. That is further than we are talking about moving up here with the Giants so less compensation makes sense, such as one of the #1s now becomes a #2.
Anything else?
I believe we are saying the same thing. The only way for Schoen to redeem this franchise is to get an elite NFL quarterback in this upcoming draft. That is much less likely now because of those meaningless wins. This is a descriptive fact. Not a regret for not tanking, but a regret that the front office has misunderstood this, and probably still does, and should have aggressively parted with Barkley and others at the trade deadline rather than drinking the status quo kool-aid.
Based on the value chart, that 1400 pt diff is one 2nd rounder this year and next years first or multiple picks this year. Its not going to cost 3 1sts and 2nds.... Thays absurd.
Per the bold, that is a very valid concern.
However, if Schoen recognizes that he made a mistake with Jones, and now has an opportunity to fix it, he needs that opportunity.
So another way of putting this is that to move up in this scenario is #6 and three future first rounders (that kind of value). No.
And I don't think Chicago would require that type of comp to do the deal, either.
☝️
One of the worst things you can do is label someone a racist. If you do, there should be verifiable evidence.
I wouldn't be surprised if GD called me a racist for not liking Lamar or Dwayne Haskins. Yet Jayden Daniels is my #1.
You need to take a chill pill, dude. It's fucked up what you're doing.
Hell, you might be right in one case or another, but before you cast those kind of aspersions, it needs to be more than a suspicion. Stop being a dick.
BTW, Caleb Williams "arm angles" doesn't do shit for me. I don't like him. I think he's going to bust hard. I do think he has tremendous arm talent, but I also think he's reckless and not a precision decision-maker and executor. I do think Daniels is that, and I'll take his athleticism over Williams' arm angles every day of the week and twice on Sunday.
I also think Jack Stroud is an idiot for his misplaced faith in DJ. But I don't assume he's a racist for it, that would be an assumption without evidence, and would make me an asshole. And I saw your post where you called him Jackkk. It was noticed. That's fucked up.
Back to the point of the thread, Milton... you're wrong. An agreement wouldn't cost as much as you say. And further, stop walking back your Rosen stuff. For all the talk of arm-talent, that's just one point of the overall eval, and you missed it, don't try to walk it back now... You were wrong, own up to it. He was a bust, period.
You are absolutely right that Williams has more tools than Daniels. The issue is that Daniels appears to have the better toolbox to maximize his tools. It becomes a date about theoretical upside versus realistic upside. I am concerned that Williams plays too much “hero ball” leading to excessive turnovers and not being able to ice the game. In addition, he has seemed evasive in press conferences about accepting fault when he is at fault. Behind closed doors it may be different on that point, but that is what due diligence is for. Daniels had much more production this year despite facing stronger defenses. I could see exactly why a team might feel that the cost of trading up is not worth just settling for someone like Daniels if you expect him to still be on the board.