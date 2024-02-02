Organization's mouthpiece promoting Jerome Henderson

Don't do my fellow 1981 Albany Great Dane that way!
Paul and I were classmates and we were both sportscasters for WCDB when it launched. I assume is going to retire soon-ish, since we're both turning 65. He's been covering the Giants for about 40 years. I think we'll miss him when he retires.
for one simple reason. The Giants went on an exhaustive search and waited for other people to take jobs before deciding on Henderson. They have known him, if they were that jazzed up about him, they would have picked him two weeks ago. So, this seems like a Mr. Right now instead of Mr. Right. But again we don't know what goes on behind the closed doors.
guy based on some what was written there. In fact it reads like two different articles if you take some paragraphs out and group them differently.
This idea of settling is MEH.. How do we know. Maybe they were pretty much going to go with Henderson all along but sought outside candidates to be sure. I am fine with this choice as long as we get back to a bit more traditional defense and Thibs develops more and we say good bye to JWard who is basically a DE that plays with the movement skills of a DT in his mid 30's, off a bad leg injury playing outside..
It's weird to see what decisions the Giants feel they need to pre-apologize for.
It's like Dan Quinn. If you liked the candidate so much, why wasn't he hired already? So, they probably feel the spin is necessary.
Even if Henderson was the first choice all along there is a lot of value in interviewing guys from other teams, whether to get information about how they do things or how their organization does. And I don’t run nfl coaching searches but I hire a lot of people, and there are times I will go in with a internal candidate in mind and I will be blown away by an outsider that can add more.
"Other candidates for the Giants include Chiefs linebackers coach Brendan Daly, though he would not be able to be hired until after Super Bowl LVIII and the Giants want to get this wrapped up this week"
If Daly were truly being considered, who would give a crap in which week this is wrapped up? Are we to believe that Dabs is in the office saying, "Daly is my guy...but he's not available for 15 more days so let's go with someone else."
I understand this organization doesn't deserve the benefit of the doubt, but everyone's doom and gloom with the prospect of Henderson being hired is a disrespect to Henderson. Everyone would have been thrilled if Wilson was hired, but Henderson's qualifications, I would say are just as good, if not better than those of Wilson's. They have both had success coaching up and developing their positional players and they have also worked under successful coaches. What is it, just because Wilson coached for the Eagles and one year with McDonald, that makes him a better qualified DC. To me it doesn't.
RE: This paragraph is the big tell in my opinion...
It's very weird how Schwartz wrote this - like he left it saved in draft a week or two ago, and has been going back and forth different days to rewrite it now.
Him staying after Martindale leaving was a big positive
The message could have been: We think you're great, which is why you have survived these previous purges. It's between you and X, we like you both. We are interviewing other guys to do our due diligence and to get their take on where we are, the league and what they would do differently and what we can learn. You are definitely at the top, and we will keep in close touch.
Seems like a stupid approach - why should a week matter so much? Henderson is already on staff and can scout a college bowl whether promoted or not if that's the issue...
front office he is not interested, Andre Patterson has been assistant head coach and co defensive coordinator.
That could be part of why it's taking so long after Wilson was announced in Tenn. You have to wonder if Patterson could be getting a smaller promotion and the details being worked out. Just a thought. But if we don;t hear something today, this starts to get interesting. But I'm expecting announcement any time.
If Henderson is promoted, they could also budge Patterson's pay some also for doing such a good job and give him a Run Game coordinator title.
Henderson but it’s another case of this organization not getting who they really wanted which is why it took so long. I’ll never stop being a giants fan it just feels like an no hope hamster wheel sometimes
So, he's probably the guy. I'm ambivalent on him as the hire, I think it's safe to say he is clearly a highly regarded and effective secondary coach... but he has never called defensive plays? Is that too big of a jump? Hard to know. He might be great, and I think it helps that he is so highly regarded within the building and has familiarity with the players. I won't be upset if he's the guy they hire, however the longer it goes the more it seems like he would be the consolation choice. If he's the guy just hire him already.
If this was a Martindale/Wilkins issue and Daboll liked the other defensive coaches, staying in house makes sense. It seems Daboll doesn't want to overhaul the staff which will limit any outside candidate.
Daboll needs a stable/reliable defense in worst way in 2024.
I don't fully agree or understand where Pat thinks Henderson is going to keep the core philosophies. There is no way he's going to run a blitz-heavy scheme as Wink did. Part of this whole Daboll/Wink schism clearly came about from Wink doing his own thing and having the defense torched in several games (particularly the secondary).
Does this make them worse at 2 coaching positions?
is going to run a defense very similar to Patrick Graham.
He's a proponent of the bend, don't break philosophy.
How do you know this?
was thinking the same question. Hope that's not true!
A shiver went down my back when I read that. Too much Patrick Graham and or too much Wink defense was bad either way. If it is Henderson, hopefully he has learned how to blend both approaches - do need to bring the heat at times!
Reporters have sources and write or report what they hear, if the source is trusted. We seem to get pissed off when stuff comes from the likes of Pat Leonard who is (aptly) at times labeled as a shit-stirrer. And we weem to get pissed when the stuff comes from Paul Schwartz who, at times, is labeled as a Jints Central mouthpiece. So which of the beat reporters are guilty of stirring shit, speculating, or putting out the party line? Duggan? Ranaan? Stapleton? Connor Hughes? Seems to me at times, all of the above.
If Schwartz or Traina get info from a source they trust within the organization are they not supposed to use it? If Wink and the Wilkins bros have Leonard and Ranaan on speed dial are they not supposed to take their calls? I sometimes have a problem with Leonard in how he uses/manipulates information and how fair he is in trying to get responses and other viewpoints before hitting send. Reporters aren't supposed to take sides in most cases, but they often do. Schwartz has been on the beat for 30 years so it shouldn't be a surprise that he's more old school and is wired into the organization. Leonard is looking for street cred as the hard-charging tough guy on the beat. At some point, we take the measure of the reporting, consider the sources, their filters, their methods, and their bodies of work, and take what we can get.
The model was Garafolo, when he worked for NJ.com. It's why he is where he is now.
It's a balancing act.
The problem is many people younger than 50 don't remember how sports journalism used to be.
I hope it works out. Most of these candidates interviewed haven't been DC's so there is some unknown factor with all of them imv and of course they need enough talent. Then a offense that helps them more than hurts them and the Giants offense has been mediocre to poor. Lot of poor this past year.
I thought Wilson would be a longshot. Couple posters alerted me to Daly and then when I looked into his background I could see why they were high on him.
Would seem to raise questions about if Henderson is the lock we all believe. They could announce any minute, obviously, but the longer this goes on the longer you would have to assume someone else like Daly is still in play.
I understand this organization doesn't deserve the benefit of the doubt, but everyone's doom and gloom with the prospect of Henderson being hired is a disrespect to Henderson. Everyone would have been thrilled if Wilson was hired, but Henderson's qualifications, I would say are just as good, if not better than those of Wilson's. They have both had success coaching up and developing their positional players and they have also worked under successful coaches. What is it, just because Wilson coached for the Eagles and one year with McDonald, that makes him a better qualified DC. To me it doesn't.
You are right….so I’m thinking the fact that Wilson coached in a highly rated defense in Baltimore vs NY’s mediocre defense is what makes the difference for many.
It's weird to see what decisions the Giants feel they need to pre-apologize for.
That amd getting intel and ideas from these candidates that ultimately will be our competition allows us to get some insight on their coaching.
They should just hire Bill Belichick or Mike Vrabel as head coach now.
This is ridiculous. Daboll apparently doesn't want experienced coordinators now, as evidenced by this news and the recent hire of Michael Ghobrial, probably because of the Wink fallout, and nobody experienced wants these positions because of the state of the current team.
Henderson has never been a defensive coordinator so we have no idea if he will be any good. The fact that he was hired by Judge offers zero comfort. His biggest moment in the NFL was as the secondary/passing game coordinator for the Falcons in Super Bowl LI, which was the biggest blown lead and arguably the worst loss in Super Bowl history.
Count me as not enthusiastic.
This is what loser franchises do. Just keep firing coaches. You'd admit that Daniel Jones is a limited QB. Daboll not only made the playoffs with Jones, he won a playoff game.
He led the Giants down the stretch with Tyrod Taylor & Tommy DeVito to wins against Green Bay & Philly. Really could have beaten a red hot Rams team too.
He's 16-19-1 through two seasons. Not great, but not bad either. He's got a better record than Mike Vrabel as head coach over those same two seasons. A better record than Belichick over those same two seasons. And you admit Daboll doesn't have a QB.
You've also admitted you want to see Daboll with a competent QB, that's why he was hired.
So, let's fire Daboll. Let's fast forward to when the Giants inevitably go 7-10 next year. Then it'll be, let's fire Belichick/Vrabel. The Patriots way doesn't work anymore. This is how you never get out of the cycle.
Giant fans are so broken right now. Mara finally brought in an outside regime, give them a chance to fix it. Everything is so hyperbolic.
RE: RE: They should just hire Bill Belichick or Mike Vrabel as head coach now.
Sean - I admire your positive approach and desire to see the good in the current situation. I frankly envy it. But the newsflash here is that the Giants are THE LOSER franchise of the NFL right now. The fans are not broken - the team is. The fans who continue to believe in the "trust the process" smoke being blown up our asses for the last decade have simply been ignoring basic facts that contradict the preferred narrative. Until the basic facts begin to change, there is no reason to trust any process whether it be under Reese, Gettleman or Schoen.
Who said the new boss is the same as the old boss...
but that Daboll is a talented coach who is part of the solution?
Did anyone think the franchise was broken last year at this time? It just seems like a quick hook from this regime.
This was never going to be a perfectly linear timeline. It's always bumpy. The Giants made errors, mainly being the Jones contract, but it is nowhere near crippling. They'll likely let Barkley walk. I expect a QB. They'll keep building and we'll have a better idea next year at this time. I just think people are just going back to the Gettleman years acting as if he's still the GM.
Fair. I'm separating everything from 2022 onward. I think Schoen will draft a QB in the first round. We'll see.
No one thought the Giants were broken in August of 2023. Everyone had excitement heading into the year a year removed from hiring Schoen & Daboll. It just seems very quick to reverse course.
Everything changed for me when Schoen gave DJ that contract. It just demonstrated a complete lack of either acumen or assertiveness on the part of Schoen. And made it clear that Schoen is no more qualified to be an effective GM here than anybody else. I admire your patience. But you can't make a massive bet like that and then put together the crap season that they just delivered.
Can he pivot? Yes. Will he pivot? I doubt it. The path to job security in East Rutherford is to "stay the course" and "trust the process" rather than conduct radical surgery. The odds of them getting an elite quarterback in the upcoming draft have fallen precipitously now as a result of their draft position. And the trade deadline inertia in October and now the Wink tension/fallout are troubling signs that a positive pivot is not on the horizon...
not "remember" but don't know. They have no frame of reference.
Agree on Garafolo. Buster Olney also was very good when he covered the Giants for the NYT. Now, the paper doesn't even have a sports dept. Giants were slow (imo) to catch up the changes in sports journalism and I sometimes think Pat Hanlon is still playing catch up.
RE: Can we think both that the Giants franchise is broken
but that Daboll is a talented coach who is part of the solution?
Daboll is a talented coach and should be part of the solution. But he will likely be running out the same DJ led offense as this past year (assuming Schoen strikes out on an elite quarterback in the upcoming draft) with an unproven DC now running a different defense. If this is the case, my guess is the Giants will be one of the worst teams in the NFL in 2024. Can he survive a second brutal season? Maybe. But at some point, he will lose the locker room. And when he does, he will be gone.
I think some undervalue Jones, Thomas and SB staying healthy for the whole season last season. Daboll certainly was a big part utilizing them but those three were a very big part of the 2022 being a successful season and all were healthy for the first time. Giants had a very favorable ending to quite a few games in 2022.
With all the issues this season between the poor prep, coaching staff issues, hot head moments, blowouts, etc., I think it is fair to say Daboll needs a good year next season. I don't really like his offensive system but better results will at least make me feel better about him moving forward.
From all reports, it seems Schoen wants a QB. Tony Pauline reported it a few weeks ago. Connor Hughes mentioned it today. We had the asshat thread about trying to trade up. I think Schoen will get a first round QB. We'll see.
If we go into 2024 with Jones/Taylor/DeVito, I will be in full agreement with you.
From all reports, it seems Schoen wants a QB. Tony Pauline reported it a few weeks ago. Connor Hughes mentioned it today. We had the asshat thread about trying to trade up. I think Schoen will get a first round QB. We'll see.
If we go into 2024 with Jones/Taylor/DeVito, I will be in full agreement with you.
The problem as I said yesterday, is that it appears unlikely that we will have a shot at the top three. So does Schoen reach for Nix or Penix at six? Or go BPA at six and attempt to move back up into the late first round should they still be available? Neither situation is ideal and hard to predict the impact on 2024. So we'll see.
From all reports, it seems Schoen wants a QB. Tony Pauline reported it a few weeks ago. Connor Hughes mentioned it today. We had the asshat thread about trying to trade up. I think Schoen will get a first round QB. We'll see.
If we go into 2024 with Jones/Taylor/DeVito, I will be in full agreement with you.
That’s not a player you can rely on — not in the short-or long-term. That’s a player you need to seriously consider replacing. Schoen must be ready to take a quarterback if he believes there is a franchise option at No. 6, or within striking distance if he trades up to No. 4. Without a moment’s hesitation. Ownership must allow him.
He’s ready. He has the clearance to do what he needs.
Quote:
This wasn’t the reality the Giants felt they’d find themselves in when they walked off the field in Minnesota a little over a year ago. Daboll had unlocked Jones, and after Schoen paid him, the Giants had their quarterback of the future.
Things change. They certainly have with Jones.
If he’s not this team’s franchise quarterback — and it doesn’t look like he is — Schoen must go out and find one.
He’s aware.
And, if presented the opportunity in the draft this year, will address it.
Thanks Sean.
The smoke is there from places - we'll see what or whether they can pull something off.
Then DC candidates may also feel that way and will prefer to go where they feel the regime in place has a longer leash. These candidates have families to consider and moving or being a way for an extended time is not ideal. Have to consider the human factor.
I hope who ever gets it does a better job than Wink.
It's weird to see what decisions the Giants feel they need to pre-apologize for.
Thos is a great way to put it. I onew this would be the case. I guess we can hope for a 3rd and 15 pass deal with Daly, but I wont hold my breath. Unless John Mara himself were to walk into the interview room and say something to the effect of "Coach Daboll has at least 2 but likely 3 years to finish building this thing and we want you to be a part of it" its Henderson for '24, then start all over and then the clock starts on Joe Schoen. He might get one more hire.
It's not a viable plan to just bank on drafting first overall. It's on Schoen to maneuver the draft and get his QB.
I think that is an unfair and losing ask. Yes, we need a QB. But we also need many other pieces. Unlike others, I think we have a decent number of players in the secondary. McFadden showed himself to be a player and okereke is also very good. We have Dex, two promising youngsters in DJ and Riley. We can def use another edge and this draft has a couple of good ones.
Offensively, I dont think I can evaluate the entire line until it is coached by the new guy. There is just no way we could have missed on so many high picks right? Neal cant be THIS bad can he?
Bellinger took a huge step back last year and we have a couple decent WRs in Hyatt and Wandale.
If we were smart and of Mara is serious about getting back to respectability, he pets the draft fall to him. Sure, if we can get 1 with a pick swap, next years first and 2nd and a 2nd this year, Im game for that. But gutting our draft on promise is a scary thought.
It's a mistake to over value picks at the cost of under valuing
Sure. But they tend to pay attention to reverse mortgage commercials endorsed by Tom Selleck.
Yeah, he laid it on a bit thick.
My question is what type of front the DL will be if Henderson does become the official defensive coordinator. He's coached under several different schemes and did well in them.
Jerome has done an excellent job since being here despite turnover in coaches and personnel. I know its not a "sexy" pick, but he's a damn good coach.
Henderson isn't going to run the same defense as Wink. The only continuity is at least some familiarity with the personality running the defense.
In truth, this feels like "settling" by Giants.
Quote:
are there that many people who get upset or excited about coaching decisions based on PR headlines?
Sure. But they tend to pay attention to reverse mortgage commercials endorsed by Tom Selleck.
I laughed out loud
Quote:
are there that many people who get upset or excited about coaching decisions based on PR headlines?
Sure. But they tend to pay attention to reverse mortgage commercials endorsed by Tom Selleck.
Oh, darn, I wasn't supposed to buy one? (:-)
He's a proponent of the bend, don't break philosophy.
Were hired.. I need to proofread before hitting submit
Sure, losing organizations are usually stocked with everything you need to win.
"Wouldn't it be great if the franchise QB was already in the building?"
"Wouldn't it be great if a Superbowl winning team was already in the building?"
Maybe all this team is missing is belief and a little magic!!!
This idea of settling is MEH.. How do we know. Maybe they were pretty much going to go with Henderson all along but sought outside candidates to be sure. I am fine with this choice as long as we get back to a bit more traditional defense and Thibs develops more and we say good bye to JWard who is basically a DE that plays with the movement skills of a DT in his mid 30's, off a bad leg injury playing outside..
Hopefully he turns out to be good, but the optics around this team aren’t great.
Quote:
It's weird to see what decisions the Giants feel they need to pre-apologize for.
He's a proponent of the bend, don't break philosophy.
How do you know this?
It's very weird how Schwartz wrote this - like he left it saved in draft a week or two ago, and has been going back and forth different days to rewrite it now.
The message could have been: We think you're great, which is why you have survived these previous purges. It's between you and X, we like you both. We are interviewing other guys to do our due diligence and to get their take on where we are, the league and what they would do differently and what we can learn. You are definitely at the top, and we will keep in close touch.
I think the Defensive unit really liked Wink and losing him may have hurt the moral. I think promoting Henderson will be welcomed by the players, which I think is very important.
Quote:
is going to run a defense very similar to Patrick Graham.
He's a proponent of the bend, don't break philosophy.
How do you know this?
was thinking the same question. Hope that's not true!
Quote:
If Henderson is promoted, they could also budge Patterson's pay some also for doing such a good job and give him a Run Game coordinator title.
Link - ( New Window )
I think the Defensive unit really liked Wink and losing him may have hurt the moral. I think promoting Henderson will be welcomed by the players, which I think is very important.
Most of the players are going to turn over in year or two. It's important to a specific degree. Really just need buy in from the alphas at each level (Dex, Okereke, maybe McKinney).
Daboll needs a stable/reliable defense in worst way in 2024.
I don't fully agree or understand where Pat thinks Henderson is going to keep the core philosophies. There is no way he's going to run a blitz-heavy scheme as Wink did. Part of this whole Daboll/Wink schism clearly came about from Wink doing his own thing and having the defense torched in several games (particularly the secondary).
Haha. So fucking transparent.
Quote:
are there that many people who get upset or excited about coaching decisions based on PR headlines?
Sure. But they tend to pay attention to reverse mortgage commercials endorsed by Tom Selleck.
Ha!
Never liked her. Always a mouthpiece and homer
So classic. So predictable.
If it is Henderson, let's hope he stops the non-sense of dropping KT into coverage.
Quote:
. Link - ( New Window )
So classic. So predictable.
If it is Henderson, let's hope he stops the non-sense of dropping KT into coverage.
But multiple, positionless defense! ;)
Quote:
In comment 16386572 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
is going to run a defense very similar to Patrick Graham.
He's a proponent of the bend, don't break philosophy.
How do you know this?
was thinking the same question. Hope that's not true!
A shiver went down my back when I read that. Too much Patrick Graham and or too much Wink defense was bad either way. If it is Henderson, hopefully he has learned how to blend both approaches - do need to bring the heat at times!
That doesn't mean he can't be successful or more successful than the others. The Giants have lost out to other "top candidates" throughout their history only to see many flame out.
But if Henderson was the #1 guy, he most likely would have been hired already.
If nothing happens in the next couple of days, that seems to suggest possibly waiting on the KC coach.
The model was Garafolo, when he worked for NJ.com. It's why he is where he is now.
It's a balancing act.
The problem is many people younger than 50 don't remember how sports journalism used to be.
Quote:
. Link - ( New Window )
So classic. So predictable.
If it is Henderson, let's hope he stops the non-sense of dropping KT into coverage.
Or doing Ward's job of just standing their trying to get in the way.
How do you know he wasn't?
"It's Henderson, because I fucking said so"
I thought Wilson would be a longshot. Couple posters alerted me to Daly and then when I looked into his background I could see why they were high on him.
You are right….so I’m thinking the fact that Wilson coached in a highly rated defense in Baltimore vs NY’s mediocre defense is what makes the difference for many.
I am so shocked that Vrabel and Bowen are still out there without jobs. Seems crazy.
Henderson has never been a defensive coordinator so we have no idea if he will be any good. The fact that he was hired by Judge offers zero comfort. His biggest moment in the NFL was as the secondary/passing game coordinator for the Falcons in Super Bowl LI, which was the biggest blown lead and arguably the worst loss in Super Bowl history.
Count me as not enthusiastic.
I don't know if that's his strong suit but I also don't know if that's the strong suit of most any of the other guys That were available to the giants from the start.
Henderson has never been a defensive coordinator so we have no idea if he will be any good. The fact that he was hired by Judge offers zero comfort. His biggest moment in the NFL was as the secondary/passing game coordinator for the Falcons in Super Bowl LI, which was the biggest blown lead and arguably the worst loss in Super Bowl history.
Count me as not enthusiastic.
This is what loser franchises do. Just keep firing coaches. You'd admit that Daniel Jones is a limited QB. Daboll not only made the playoffs with Jones, he won a playoff game.
He led the Giants down the stretch with Tyrod Taylor & Tommy DeVito to wins against Green Bay & Philly. Really could have beaten a red hot Rams team too.
He's 16-19-1 through two seasons. Not great, but not bad either. He's got a better record than Mike Vrabel as head coach over those same two seasons. A better record than Belichick over those same two seasons. And you admit Daboll doesn't have a QB.
You've also admitted you want to see Daboll with a competent QB, that's why he was hired.
So, let's fire Daboll. Let's fast forward to when the Giants inevitably go 7-10 next year. Then it'll be, let's fire Belichick/Vrabel. The Patriots way doesn't work anymore. This is how you never get out of the cycle.
Giant fans are so broken right now. Mara finally brought in an outside regime, give them a chance to fix it. Everything is so hyperbolic.
Quote:
Sean - I admire your positive approach and desire to see the good in the current situation. I frankly envy it. But the newsflash here is that the Giants are THE LOSER franchise of the NFL right now. The fans are not broken - the team is. The fans who continue to believe in the "trust the process" smoke being blown up our asses for the last decade have simply been ignoring basic facts that contradict the preferred narrative. Until the basic facts begin to change, there is no reason to trust any process whether it be under Reese, Gettleman or Schoen.
Who said the new boss is the same as the old boss...
No one thought the Giants were broken in August of 2023. Everyone had excitement heading into the year a year removed from hiring Schoen & Daboll. It just seems very quick to reverse course.
Did anyone think the franchise was broken last year at this time? It just seems like a quick hook from this regime.
This was never going to be a perfectly linear timeline. It's always bumpy. The Giants made errors, mainly being the Jones contract, but it is nowhere near crippling. They'll likely let Barkley walk. I expect a QB. They'll keep building and we'll have a better idea next year at this time. I just think people are just going back to the Gettleman years acting as if he's still the GM.
No one thought the Giants were broken in August of 2023. Everyone had excitement heading into the year a year removed from hiring Schoen & Daboll. It just seems very quick to reverse course.
Everything changed for me when Schoen gave DJ that contract. It just demonstrated a complete lack of either acumen or assertiveness on the part of Schoen. And made it clear that Schoen is no more qualified to be an effective GM here than anybody else. I admire your patience. But you can't make a massive bet like that and then put together the crap season that they just delivered.
Can he pivot? Yes. Will he pivot? I doubt it. The path to job security in East Rutherford is to "stay the course" and "trust the process" rather than conduct radical surgery. The odds of them getting an elite quarterback in the upcoming draft have fallen precipitously now as a result of their draft position. And the trade deadline inertia in October and now the Wink tension/fallout are troubling signs that a positive pivot is not on the horizon...
Agree on Garafolo. Buster Olney also was very good when he covered the Giants for the NYT. Now, the paper doesn't even have a sports dept. Giants were slow (imo) to catch up the changes in sports journalism and I sometimes think Pat Hanlon is still playing catch up.
Daboll is a talented coach and should be part of the solution. But he will likely be running out the same DJ led offense as this past year (assuming Schoen strikes out on an elite quarterback in the upcoming draft) with an unproven DC now running a different defense. If this is the case, my guess is the Giants will be one of the worst teams in the NFL in 2024. Can he survive a second brutal season? Maybe. But at some point, he will lose the locker room. And when he does, he will be gone.
With all the issues this season between the poor prep, coaching staff issues, hot head moments, blowouts, etc., I think it is fair to say Daboll needs a good year next season. I don't really like his offensive system but better results will at least make me feel better about him moving forward.
The problem as I said yesterday, is that it appears unlikely that we will have a shot at the top three. So does Schoen reach for Nix or Penix at six? Or go BPA at six and attempt to move back up into the late first round should they still be available? Neither situation is ideal and hard to predict the impact on 2024. So we'll see.
Where did Hughes mention? Can you ascribe?
He’s ready. He has the clearance to do what he needs.
Things change. They certainly have with Jones.
If he’s not this team’s franchise quarterback — and it doesn’t look like he is — Schoen must go out and find one.
He’s aware.
And, if presented the opportunity in the draft this year, will address it.
Link - ( New Window )
Quote:
Thanks Sean.
The smoke is there from places - we'll see what or whether they can pull something off.
I hope who ever gets it does a better job than Wink.
Thos is a great way to put it. I onew this would be the case. I guess we can hope for a 3rd and 15 pass deal with Daly, but I wont hold my breath. Unless John Mara himself were to walk into the interview room and say something to the effect of "Coach Daboll has at least 2 but likely 3 years to finish building this thing and we want you to be a part of it" its Henderson for '24, then start all over and then the clock starts on Joe Schoen. He might get one more hire.
What an awful year for the org.
I think that is an unfair and losing ask. Yes, we need a QB. But we also need many other pieces. Unlike others, I think we have a decent number of players in the secondary. McFadden showed himself to be a player and okereke is also very good. We have Dex, two promising youngsters in DJ and Riley. We can def use another edge and this draft has a couple of good ones.
Offensively, I dont think I can evaluate the entire line until it is coached by the new guy. There is just no way we could have missed on so many high picks right? Neal cant be THIS bad can he?
Bellinger took a huge step back last year and we have a couple decent WRs in Hyatt and Wandale.
If we were smart and of Mara is serious about getting back to respectability, he pets the draft fall to him. Sure, if we can get 1 with a pick swap, next years first and 2nd and a 2nd this year, Im game for that. But gutting our draft on promise is a scary thought.