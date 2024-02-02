for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Worst day in NY Giants history

56goat : 2/2/2024 1:04 pm
In light of Groundhog Day, which date in Giants history would you not want to have to re-live over and over again. Some choices might be:

My choice - Nov 19th, 1978.

Some other options

Jan 28th, 2001
April 25th, 2019
April 29th, 2021
April 20, 1996

Others?
Dec 19, 2010  
cosmicj : 2/2/2024 1:06 pm : link
My lowest point as a fan.
Box score - ( New Window )
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/2/2024 1:09 pm : link
1/5/03.

I literally walked for hours after that game.
RE: …  
Gap92 : 2/2/2024 1:11 pm : link
In comment 16386863 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
1/5/03.

I literally walked for hours after that game.


That's the one for me as well.
RE: …  
The Mike : 2/2/2024 1:13 pm : link
In comment 16386863 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
1/5/03.

I literally walked for hours after that game.


^ This by a mile! Godspeed Trey Junkin.
RE: RE: …  
markky : 2/2/2024 1:17 pm : link
In comment 16386872 The Mike said:
Quote:
In comment 16386863 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


1/5/03.

I literally walked for hours after that game.



^ This by a mile! Godspeed Trey Junkin.


same. the worst for me. i still contend that Fassel could have gotten that penalty overturned by protesting to the ref - i've seen it done before. The Junkin thing hurt to, given how much long snapping was talked about going into the game.
RE: …  
Biteymax22 : 2/2/2024 1:20 pm : link
In comment 16386863 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
1/5/03.

I literally walked for hours after that game.


I think it was worse a day or two later when the NFL came out and admitted "yeah, it should have been a PI call and the Giants should have had another shot at the kick."

We collapsed and lost the game, no way around it, but getting admittedly screwed at the end of the game was just insult to injury.
RE: …  
Amtoft : 2/2/2024 1:21 pm : link
In comment 16386863 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
1/5/03.

I literally walked for hours after that game.


Yeah I was at this game... worst game ever. Of course LTs last game a blow out playoff lose to SF where Ricky Waters went off for 5 TDs also sucked... I stopped going to playoff games in SF because I was clearly a jinx. Haven't lost in the playoffs to them again since.
RE: Dec 19, 2010  
Jim in NH : 2/2/2024 1:23 pm : link
In comment 16386856 cosmicj said:
Quote:
My lowest point as a fan. Box score - ( New Window )


November 27, 1966, the failing NYG team gave up 72 points to the Redskins while Jets fans were inspired by their young MVP QB Joe Willie Namath.
Thanks for this thread  
CheddarPlax : 2/2/2024 1:26 pm : link
I was having a good day and needed something to put an end to that shit

12/19/10. My hell loop. Walking out of that stadium is the closest I may ever come to actually committing murder. Thankfully they don’t allow firearms in NFL stadiums.
RE: Dec 19, 2010  
Lambuth_Special : 2/2/2024 1:27 pm : link
In comment 16386856 cosmicj said:
Quote:
My lowest point as a fan. Box score - ( New Window )


This was so unbelievably bad that I remember not even having a reaction. Just having a "well, that just happened" response and then going on with life and shutting off all media for a week.
RE: Dec 19, 2010  
GoDeep13 : 2/2/2024 1:36 pm : link
In comment 16386856 cosmicj said:
Quote:
My lowest point as a fan. Box score - ( New Window )
I remember going into my bedroom. Falling face first into my pillow, and crying the hardest a football game ever made me cry. All sports media was BANNED.
Junkin and Dodge are both up there for me, along with Flipper Anderson  
Gatorade Dunk : 2/2/2024 1:37 pm : link
But I'll add December 28, 2017.

I don't the dates but...  
Mayo2JZ : 2/2/2024 1:40 pm : link
1. The fumble
2. The day Ray Perkins left
3. The day the person who shall not be named was hired
RE: RE: …  
Bob from Massachusetts : 2/2/2024 1:40 pm : link
In comment 16386872 The Mike said:
Quote:
In comment 16386863 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


1/5/03.

I literally walked for hours after that game.



^ This by a mile! Godspeed Trey Junkin.


That's up there for me, but that friggin DeShon Jackson punt return game sucked because I was in the stadium and had to drive 3.5 hr back to Massachusetts afterwards. That one really sucked. The other one was the '88 playoff against the Rams. I think everyone in the stadium was in a state of shock over how that one ended.
Worst day in the modern era  
colin : 2/2/2024 1:41 pm : link
January 4th, 2016
Lonk - ( New Window )
Giants at 49ers Jan 15, 1994 div playoff  
Victor in CT : 2/2/2024 1:42 pm : link
44-3 loss and they didn't even try to score. Fucking Dan Reeves. Total humiliation.

Close were the 2 Dallas games this year being outscored 89-17. Boy will Wink be missed. By Dallas.
The Fumble  
Giants86 : 2/2/2024 1:44 pm : link
was one of the best things to happen to this franchise.

It forced change. And that change led to Super Bowls.

The Jackson game was bad but we won the Super Bowl the next year.

The Niner melt down in 2002 was pretty low. Probably my worst moment as a Giants fan. Totally bizarre how we just folded?
and to add what I just posted above  
Giants86 : 2/2/2024 1:47 pm : link
I drove home from my brothers house after that 2002 playoff game and was so dazed that I got off the wrong exit..LOL
1/8/2006  
JoeyBigBlue : 2/2/2024 1:47 pm : link
My birthday ruined by a 23-0 blowout Giants playoff loss.
Some Additional Ones  
KennyHill48 : 2/2/2024 1:49 pm : link
December 18, 1988 -- Loss in the last game of the year to Jets early in the day followed by the game that night where the 49ers "laid down like dogs" against the Rams

January 7, 1990 -- Flipper Anderson game

November 25, 2007 -- Eli 3 pick-six game against the Vikings. I list this one because without the knowledge of what would happen later that year, in the moment it felt like that Eli would never be a big time QB.

January 11, 2009 -- Eagles divisional playoff loss. Again, pretty bad feeling at the time because even with the Plaxico thing it looked like things had lined up well for the Giants with Carolina losing the night before and the Giants having beaten the actually/likely opponents beyond Philly (Arizona, Baltimore and Pittsburgh)
January 7, 1990  
Greg from LI : 2/2/2024 1:49 pm : link
.
01/05/03 & 12/19/10  
Sean : 2/2/2024 1:53 pm : link
But, it's hard to even say that knowing that 01/05/03 ultimately led to Coughlin & Manning. 12/19/10 led to their 2011 theme of "finish" which led to another Super Bowl title.
RE: Junkin and Dodge are both up there for me, along with Flipper Anderson  
The_Boss : 2/2/2024 2:01 pm : link
In comment 16386900 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
But I'll add December 28, 2017.


Was gonna ask what day we hired that dick..
The San Fran/Junkin game was the worst day at the time.  
ThomasG : 2/2/2024 2:05 pm : link
But Gatorade Dunk nails it above with the hiring of Dave Gettleman at the end of 2017, although it took a couple of months to realize he had no idea whatsoever in what he was doing. However, it became clear as day he was going to be a problem as GM when he couldn't see the team needed to be rebuilt and started doing the following:

*Getts said he watched a video of last year's Eagle game and determined Eli Manning was fine
*Signed Nate Solder and made him the highest paid OL in the NFL
*Signed a basically retired washed up RB Jonathan Stewart to a $7M deal
*Used the #2 overall pick on a RB instead of trading out of the pick
12/18/88  
truebluelarry : 2/2/2024 2:06 pm : link
Started with Al Toon and ended with the 49ers laying down like dogs.
A dark, dark day to be a Giant fan.
RE: RE: RE: …  
The Mike : 2/2/2024 2:13 pm : link
In comment 16386911 Bob from Massachusetts said:
Quote:
In comment 16386872 The Mike said:


Quote:


In comment 16386863 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


1/5/03.

I literally walked for hours after that game.



^ This by a mile! Godspeed Trey Junkin.



That's up there for me, but that friggin DeShon Jackson punt return game sucked because I was in the stadium and had to drive 3.5 hr back to Massachusetts afterwards. That one really sucked. The other one was the '88 playoff against the Rams. I think everyone in the stadium was in a state of shock over how that one ended.


I would rank as follows:
1) 1/5/2003 Trey Junkin Game - playoff game; our team could have beaten the ultimate Super Bowl winners TB Buccaneers the following week. We thoroughly dominated them and blew the game on dumb penalties and stupid mistakes. Fassel was a disaster in this game.

2) 12/19/2010 Matt Dodge game - losing this game kept us out of the playoffs. All Matt Dodge has to do is kick the ball out of bounds. Just as stupid as the Pisarcik game, but a much more meaningful game.

3) 1/7/1990 Flipper Anderson game - this was a terrible loss since I still believe that team was Parcells' best team. But the truth is, the Rams outplayed us in that game and Phil Simms was horrid. We actually deserved to lose this game despite being prohibited favorites to win.

4) 11/19/1978 Pisarcik game - the most brutal loss in team history, but a meaningless game. The game was won - just take a knee! Even a basic handoff! But a counter trap??? Monumental stupidity. But it led to George Young and Ray Perkins getting hired so hindsight has been kind.

5) 12/27/1997 Randall Cunningham game - another vicious blown lead in a playoff game after thoroughly dominating them the entire game. But hindsight was again kind here since we repaid the favor three years later when we beat them 41-0 in the 2000 NFC Championship game (1/14/2001).
Raven Superbowl...  
Grey Pilgrim : 2/2/2024 2:17 pm : link
Crapped out on the Biggest Stage.

Still brutal to think about.

:SAD:
Wow  
56goat : 2/2/2024 2:29 pm : link
Lot of games I had managed to forget, like the 49ers collapse. Thanks for reminding me...

Mine was "The Fumble", but I was thinking about some of the others (just fucking punt it out of bounds!!!), 63 yard FG, even the Jets game this year (99.9% chance of victory flushed away).
Jan 5 2003 for me  
cjac : 2/2/2024 2:31 pm : link
I never felt worse after a football game than I did that day.

That one stuck with me for a long time.
11/29/2008  
jvm52106 : 2/2/2024 2:34 pm : link
when Burress shoots himself in the leg and derails a potential back to back SB winning season!
RE: Jan 5 2003 for me  
SirLoinOfBeef : 2/2/2024 2:35 pm : link
In comment 16386981 cjac said:
Quote:
I never felt worse after a football game than I did that day.

That one stuck with me for a long time.


Me too.

This is the sole reason why I can never root for the 49ers.

Unless when they play Dallas or Philly of course.

"Bummer"... SOB.
Aug. 17, 1969, Yale Bowl,  
clatterbuck : 2/2/2024 2:41 pm : link
Humiliated by the dog-ass Jets in the first-ever Giants/Jets preseason game. I think Allie Sherman was fired in the parking lot. My worst day as a Giants lifer, worse than getting robbed by the zebras in 1958, worse than giving up 70 pts to the Redskins, worse than the Fumble, worse than the SF playoff collapse, worse than the Desean effin' Jackson game. We were so sure the Jets winning SBIII was a fluke and the Giants would prove it. They didn't.
The Playoff  
Maggot Brain : 2/2/2024 2:43 pm : link
game against the Vikings when Calloway(hell of a player) fumbled the onside kick which would have clinched the win for the G-Men.
RE: Jan 5 2003 for me  
jnoble : 2/2/2024 2:44 pm : link
In comment 16386981 cjac said:
Quote:
I never felt worse after a football game than I did that day.

That one stuck with me for a long time.


It's been over 20 years and I STILL can't think about that game for longer than two minutes without getting all worked up again😡🤬
Best day in NY Giants history  
arniefez : 2/2/2024 2:49 pm : link
and it's not even debatable and no date in my life time will come close:

November 19th, 1978. The day that Wellington's lost weekend that started in July of 1965 finally ended.

The embarrassment of November 19th, 1978 was the impetus Wellington's nephew needed to push through the football front office organizational structure that lead directly to 4 Super Bowl wins and 5 NFC Championship wins.

Sadly that football front office organizational structure left the Giants building when Wellington passed in 2005. Ernie Accorsi was the last man standing in the way of the next generation of Mara's. He quit after 2006 even after finally landing his white whale QB because he knew the authority of his position was going to be assumed by the Mara family. He was right.

It didn't take very long (about 5 years) for the next generation of Mara's to completely dismantle the football organizational structure that won those Super Bowls and revert to the sins of their father.

Right now, unfortunately, it appears that there is no level of embarrassment that will remove the current Mara sons & family from the football front office. This lost weekend has no end in sight.
When my favorite football band...  
bw in dc : 2/2/2024 2:54 pm : link
broke up...May 15, 1991


RE: RE: …  
JerseyCityJoe : 2/2/2024 2:55 pm : link
In comment 16386879 Amtoft said:
Quote:
In comment 16386863 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


1/5/03.

I literally walked for hours after that game.



Yeah I was at this game... worst game ever. Of course LTs last game a blow out playoff lose to SF where Ricky Waters went off for 5 TDs also sucked... I stopped going to playoff games in SF because I was clearly a jinx. Haven't lost in the playoffs to them again since.

Spoken like a true Giants fan. I salute you.
Easy  
bronxboy : 2/2/2024 3:00 pm : link
worst two days:
Apr 25,2019 and Mar 7,2023
1/5/03  
jeff57 : 2/2/2024 3:03 pm : link
Worst loss ever. Runner up 12/19/10
I would honestly put Coughlin's firing up there.  
an_idol_mind : 2/2/2024 3:07 pm : link
You could argue back and forth about whether he deserved to be fired, but the fact that he took the hit but Reese and most of his coaching staff retained their jobs really highlighted that Mara had no idea what was actually wrong with the franchise.

My feelings are compounded by the fact that the team lost eight games by a touchdown or less that year. (The next year, they won eight games by a touchdown or less, and ownership acted like the problems were all fixed.) When the margins are that slim, but the owner decides that only the head coach is going to take the fall, it's really weird.

Firing Coughlin but acting like everything else in the building was great was incredibly stupid and is one of the prime reasons that the team has been mostly garbage since.
11/28/64  
jeff57 : 2/2/2024 3:10 pm : link
Worst non-game day. With the first pick in the draft, Giants pass up the chance to take Dick Butkus or Gayle Sayers. Not to mention Joe Namath.
2 games stand out  
Bruner4329 : 2/2/2024 3:17 pm : link
a lot of people would point to the fumble game but that team was bad plus it lead to a house cleaning that started the process towards a winning team.

Worst 2:

Losing to Rams in playoff in OT -Anderson Play. Team had a legit shot to get to Super Bowl.
Losing to the Jets on the last day of the season in 88 which cost us division and playoffs.
1979, hearing on the radio  
Racer : 2/2/2024 3:19 pm : link
about Troy Archer's fatal car accident.
The OPs list is remarkably bad  
Essex : 2/2/2024 3:22 pm : link
Besdies Super Bowl XXXV

none of them even register for me.

In my mind, the worst days as a Giants fan was the Eagles game 2010, the Eagles playoff game in 2008, the Jets game in 1988, Niners game in 2002, the Rams game in 89, the Cowboys last game of season 1993, with an honorable mention of the the Vikings game in 1997 (although the sting was harsh that team was not going to win in GB the next week).
RE: I would honestly put Coughlin's firing up there.  
colin : 2/2/2024 3:38 pm : link
In comment 16387065 an_idol_mind said:
Quote:
You could argue back and forth about whether he deserved to be fired, but the fact that he took the hit but Reese and most of his coaching staff retained their jobs really highlighted that Mara had no idea what was actually wrong with the franchise.

My feelings are compounded by the fact that the team lost eight games by a touchdown or less that year. (The next year, they won eight games by a touchdown or less, and ownership acted like the problems were all fixed.) When the margins are that slim, but the owner decides that only the head coach is going to take the fall, it's really weird.

Firing Coughlin but acting like everything else in the building was great was incredibly stupid and is one of the prime reasons that the team has been mostly garbage since.


Yup. I posted the clip of Eli breaking down in the press conference, but one can argue that he was never the same after Coughlin. Hindsight is 20/20, but TC blowing off Mara on the handshake was the canary in the coal mine for where this team was headed and why.
Weirdly enough, SB 42 and 46  
BH28 : 2/2/2024 3:46 pm : link
exorcised a lot of demons for me.

I used to care about the Junkin game, the Desean punt return, the 2010 eagles game, even the 2008 playoff game loss. Currently it's the hiring of DG and not in it's suddeness but the death spiral it seems to have caused. Worse the apathy it makes me have towards this team over the last decade.

The franchise was  
Lines of Scrimmage : 2/2/2024 3:55 pm : link
never the same after TC left who was the last great leader with the franchise. The SF playoff game is a good choice.

Mara has made a bunch of mistakes but not getting rid of Reese much sooner might be his biggest imv considering Eli was just in his prime to start 2012 and how 5-6 good/great years were ahead for the Giants with enough of a team.
Never the same?  
Greg from LI : 2/2/2024 4:00 pm : link
They were 19-28 in Coughlin's last three seasons.

You want to argue Reese should have been fired too, great. I agree. Don't try to tell me Coughlin didn't earn his dismissal.

You guys also love to play the game where Reese's earlier, better drafts were largely due to Coughlin's influence but the later bad ones were all Reese. Pick one or the other.
I didn't tell you anything  
Lines of Scrimmage : 2/2/2024 4:22 pm : link
Greg. I posted a opinion and I like the idea of having that right more than you telling me what I should or shouldn't do.

RE: …  
Route 9 : 2/2/2024 4:24 pm : link
In comment 16386863 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
1/5/03.

I literally walked for hours after that game.


This was WAY worse in my opinion than the Eagles Desean Jackson game. This had me convinced that Fassel just wasn't the guy.
I was a sophomore in college during the 1978 season.  
81_Great_Dane : 2/2/2024 4:25 pm : link
I had something going on the day of The Fumble and missed the game. (I was at U Albany -- hence I'm a Great Dane -- and I'm not sure the game was even on TV there.) I started to hear buzz and read articles about what a disaster the game was. After all the disasters of the 70s, what could be worse? I called my father. He explained the play as best he could and I can still hear him saying "It was bad."

My worst moment as a fan? I don't know. Maybe Flipper Anderson because that was such a tough loss and I thought that team had a real chance. I try not to let the losses get me down.
...  
christian : 2/2/2024 4:26 pm : link
Coughlin oversaw his share of gut wrenching losses. The 2010 Eagles loss is all the more lame because of the curb stomping the next week against Green Bay that kept the Giants out of the playoffs.

Coughlin was a very good coach, who also had a lot of flaws. Same can be said for Manning, Reese, and Gettleman as pro player director. Very good, but with flaws.
RE: 1/8/2006  
Route 9 : 2/2/2024 4:27 pm : link
In comment 16386919 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
My birthday ruined by a 23-0 blowout Giants playoff loss.


Yuck. I had my eye on Carolina as a hopeful playoff opponent. Thought they could take them. Nope.
Greg  
colin : 2/2/2024 4:30 pm : link
I’m with you that TC had run his course. I think the problem was the attempt to make him the scapegoat that fucked the franchise. Reese had as much fault as TC, if not more, for the state they were in, and I don’t know that I’ll ever make peace with how the back half of Eli’s career played out. Tuck and Jacobs have both commented on how detrimental keeping Reese on board was to the way things played out.

I said “one could argue” because I don’t know what happens for Eli if a full scale turnover of FO and coaching staff happens. By the end, Eli had full “checkdown for physical safety” syndrome, and I can’t objectively say he wasn’t there by that point already (though when we went on that spending spree he looked alright). But to throw all on the blame on TC, it obviously affected the dude, and TC was not the only problem.

We kept the guy who chose Flowers, and kept betting on him passing over Whitworth, took Apple over Tunsil, telegraphed our interest so we got leapfrogged and left in the position of taking Apple in the first place, at the helm. McAdoo got a promotion, the majority of the coaching staff stuck, I just wonder what it would have been like if Eli wasn’t the only adult in the room. If we went out and got a GM and a proven HC. Instead it was almost like they handed the reigns to Eli.
RE: ...  
Greg from LI : 2/2/2024 4:31 pm : link
In comment 16387159 christian said:
Quote:
Coughlin oversaw his share of gut wrenching losses. The 2010 Eagles loss is all the more lame because of the curb stomping the next week against Green Bay that kept the Giants out of the playoffs.

Coughlin was a very good coach, who also had a lot of flaws. Same can be said for Manning, Reese, and Gettleman as pro player director. Very good, but with flaws.


The 2009 loss to Carolina has always bugged me. Giants were 8-6, still alive for the playoffs, facing the already-eliminated Panthers with Matt freaking Moore at QB, at home. It was the last game in Giants Stadium, with a who's who of Giants greats in attendence. They proceeded to get absolutely humiliated 41-9, ending their playoff hopes.
......  
Route 9 : 2/2/2024 4:31 pm : link
Why would anyone put that Eli Manning/Vikings 2007 game on the list? Game meant nothing at the end, if anything it's an additional funny "roadblock" to mention when recalling that Super Bowl championship run.

Was actually watching some 2007 NFL YouTube videos and everything from those days feels like 200 years ago.
I didn’t see that LoS  
colin : 2/2/2024 4:31 pm : link
Also used the phrase “never the same” in his post. I’ll see myself out.
......  
Route 9 : 2/2/2024 4:39 pm : link
Greg. Oh man. I was at that game 2009 Giants Stadium finale vs Carolina. Going out that way in that stadium was inexcusable. Completely forgot about that turd.
.  
Go Terps : 2/2/2024 4:48 pm : link
The Flipper game and the home playoff loss to Philly in '08, for me. The 2008 team was the best Giants team since 1990; they had a great chance to go back to back. That game was fucked up from the jump.
I was 13 at the time of the Flipper game  
Greg from LI : 2/2/2024 4:53 pm : link
I remember I ran out of the house and took off on my bike and just rode around the area for a couple of hours. Numb.
RE: RE: …  
Milton : 2/2/2024 5:01 pm : link
In comment 16386878 Biteymax22 said:
Quote:


We collapsed and lost the game, no way around it
We collapsed, but we didn't lose the game. And other than the officials, I blame Fassel. He should've gone absolutely ballistic. He should've created such a scene that all cameras were riveted to him and he shouldn't've stopped shouting until both teams were back on the field!
...  
christian : 2/2/2024 5:07 pm : link
In comment 16387166 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
Coughlin oversaw his share of gut wrenching losses. The 2010 Eagles loss is all the more lame because of the curb stomping the next week against Green Bay that kept the Giants out of the playoffs.

Coughlin was a very good coach, who also had a lot of flaws. Same can be said for Manning, Reese, and Gettleman as pro player director. Very good, but with flaws.



The 2009 loss to Carolina has always bugged me. Giants were 8-6, still alive for the playoffs, facing the already-eliminated Panthers with Matt freaking Moore at QB, at home. It was the last game in Giants Stadium, with a who's who of Giants greats in attendence. They proceeded to get absolutely humiliated 41-9, ending their playoff hopes.


The Giants got humiliated down the stretch in 2009, 2010, and 2012. You can add getting blanked by Atlanta in 2012 to the list.
January 2009 was really bad too  
Sean : 2/2/2024 5:12 pm : link
Man, that would have been a home NFC title game in Giants stadium hosting the Cardinals. Ugh.
RE: January 2009 was really bad too  
Go Terps : 2/2/2024 5:14 pm : link
In comment 16387193 Sean said:
Quote:
Man, that would have been a home NFC title game in Giants stadium hosting the Cardinals. Ugh.


Who they had beaten on the road that season. Then a Super Bowl against Pittsburgh, who they had beaten on the road that season. The Eli-Ben storyline would have been something for those two weeks.

Just a huge missed opportunity.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/2/2024 5:33 pm : link
08 team was running on fumes come the postseason.
The 08 team may have been running on fumes  
Sean : 2/2/2024 5:36 pm : link
But they still had the one seed and homefield. What is forgotten is the Bucs, who were a heavy home favorite lost the final game of the season which allowed Philly to sneak into the playoffs.
RE: Junkin and Dodge are both up there for me, along with Flipper Anderson  
Spider43 : 2/2/2024 5:39 pm : link
In comment 16386900 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
But I'll add December 28, 2017.


+ 3
RE: …  
NormanAllen_95 : 2/2/2024 5:44 pm : link
In comment 16386863 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
1/5/03.

I literally walked for hours after that game.


This, that 2002 playoff loss was brutal.
Sean.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/2/2024 5:45 pm : link
McNabb picking up the phone on the sidelines still pisses me off.
1958 Championship game...  
BMac : 2/2/2024 5:52 pm : link
...You young pups have no sense of history.
A lot of bad days  
exiled : 2/2/2024 5:55 pm : link
I’m not good with dates, but Eli’s last game at the end of 2019.

The Coughlin/Manning era was meaningful for me. (My father and brother were both still alive when it began.) I hated to see it all finally end.
The D  
Lines of Scrimmage : 2/2/2024 5:58 pm : link
had some injuries and depth issues but the O was the problem in 2008. The WR group just wasn't good enough and that Eagles game they really missed Plax. That Eagles D was number 3 in the league and 2nd in pass defense. Giants did not have one upper tier threat on the outside and Toomer was practically toast. Then Hixon and Smith. Smith's breakout year was 2009.


Don't know the dates  
jmdvm : 2/2/2024 6:04 pm : link
But trading the number one pick for Craig Morton that became Randy White and George Young passing up Reggie White in the USFL dispersal draft.
RE: Sean.  
Route 9 : 2/2/2024 6:31 pm : link
In comment 16387219 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
McNabb picking up the phone on the sidelines still pisses me off.


Ha I wasn't too far from that. I can still see that moron doing that to this day. Glad they got quickly eliminated by Arizona the very next week.

He was so fucking overrated
RE: Dec 19, 2010  
mattnyg05 : 2/2/2024 6:32 pm : link
In comment 16386856 cosmicj said:
Quote:
My lowest point as a fan. Box score - ( New Window )



I topped off being at that game with a kidney stone the same night. No joke
RE: RE: January 2009 was really bad too  
christian : 2/2/2024 6:54 pm : link
In comment 16387194 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Man, that would have been a home NFC title game in Giants stadium hosting the Cardinals. Ugh.

Who they had beaten on the road that season. Then a Super Bowl against Pittsburgh, who they had beaten on the road that season. The Eli-Ben storyline would have been something for those two weeks.

Just a huge missed opportunity.


One of the most disappointing jobs done by Coughlin. Two weeks to prepare, and a complete lackluster performance.

No single quote has ever gotten more unwarranted miles than Johnson saying the Giants were easier to game plan without Burress. Sure, all things equal a healthy, focused Burress was a big weapon.

But he'd been injured, malcontent, and a non-factor for many games, including the AZ game where they put up 37.

Burress was factoring as a decoy. If Coughlin and co. couldn't compete without their decoy, that's disappointing.

The silver lining that came out of that season was Reese knew Manning needed pass catching weapons above anything. And that was the turning point for getting Manningham, Nicks, and Cruz.
RE: I was 13 at the time of the Flipper game  
bw in dc : 2/2/2024 7:24 pm : link
In comment 16387181 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
I remember I ran out of the house and took off on my bike and just rode around the area for a couple of hours. Numb.


We are close in age, and I remember the next day listening to Mike and Mad Dog and that jackass Russo playing the theme music from the show "Flipper" to start the show.

I went to high school in northwest Jersey, about an hour north of Philly. So, there were a lot of Eagles fans. I had to endure a lot of ball-busting after that game...

Cardinals had  
Lines of Scrimmage : 2/2/2024 7:44 pm : link
two PB WR's in Fitzgerald and Boldin that went up against the Eagles the following weak. Fitz went for almost 200 yards.

Without Plax, the Giants were a bottom 5 WR group.

Reese's mistake of not having enough depth and overall talent at WR may have cost the Giants a SB that year. Toomer really fell off that year and he didn't break 600 yards in 2008.

RE: Cardinals had  
christian : 2/2/2024 7:48 pm : link
In comment 16387288 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
Reese's mistake of not having enough depth and overall talent at WR may have cost the Giants a SB that year. Toomer really fell off that year and he didn't break 600 yards in 2008.


I couldn't agree more. In the regular season against a variety of opponents, you can get away with a run first offense, and being good in the trenches.

But come playoff time against the high powered offenses, especially in the NFCE, you have to fight fire with fire.
close call  
3putt : 2/2/2024 7:55 pm : link
January 7, 1990 - Flipper game or
November 19, 1978.
Wow I must be getting too old  
PatersonPlank : 2/2/2024 9:03 pm : link
The best/worst day is undoubtable 1978. This play lives on in infamy. The Fumble, or what the Eagles fans call the Miracle in the Meadowlands. This play made Herb Edwards famous.

I guess time moves on, and in 20 more years this play will be forgotten.
Nov. 19, 1978!  
Fishmanjim57 : 2/2/2024 9:09 pm : link
I live in south Jersey now, and I live around a bunch of douchebag Philly fans who continue referring to that game as Miracle In The Meadowlands. I had Giants Season tickets back then and I was at that game.
Every time I see Herm Edwards on any football show I turn it off immediately while calling him every kind of MF I can. I'll hate that team until I die!
RE: Best day in NY Giants history  
Del Shofner : 2/2/2024 9:10 pm : link
In comment 16387023 arniefez said:
Quote:
and it's not even debatable and no date in my life time will come close:

November 19th, 1978. The day that Wellington's lost weekend that started in July of 1965 finally ended.

The embarrassment of November 19th, 1978 was the impetus Wellington's nephew needed to push through the football front office organizational structure that lead directly to 4 Super Bowl wins and 5 NFC Championship wins.

Sadly that football front office organizational structure left the Giants building when Wellington passed in 2005. Ernie Accorsi was the last man standing in the way of the next generation of Mara's. He quit after 2006 even after finally landing his white whale QB because he knew the authority of his position was going to be assumed by the Mara family. He was right.

It didn't take very long (about 5 years) for the next generation of Mara's to completely dismantle the football organizational structure that won those Super Bowls and revert to the sins of their father.

Right now, unfortunately, it appears that there is no level of embarrassment that will remove the current Mara sons & family from the football front office. This lost weekend has no end in sight.


Wow. Unfortunately there's a lot I agree with there ...

I too see the Fumble as a great day, not a worst day.

Three worst are probably Flipper game, Trey Junkin game and D. Jackson game. The Super Bowl against the Ravens was pretty bad too.
......  
Route 9 : 2/2/2024 9:44 pm : link
I honestly don't understand what the big deal is about the DeSean Jackson game. The Eagles didn't win a fucking game after that and the Giants got revenge on them the following year with the "unknown" Victor Cruz catching 2 touchdowns in their own building.

The most pathetic game of that year was getting blown out by the 1-7 Dallas Cowboys without Romo, AT HOME!!

The Giants had plenty of chances to win the division that year and finished 10-6 which wasn't bad.


Who gives a hoot? They won the Super Bowl next year!!

Also if you want to cry about it some more of the Giants have a comeback over the Eagles in 2006 of their own and it was in their own building. so remind them of that every time they mention the 2010 game.

Oh yeah let the record state so the true facts are recorded and known, I actually didn't see the DeSean Jackson touchdown transpire because I was on the toilet at the time. maybe it was fate?
day they decided  
bc4life : 2/2/2024 9:54 pm : link
to not pursue reggie white
The Superbowl loss to the Ravens was the worse for me that day.  
Rich_Houston_1971 : 2/2/2024 10:35 pm : link
The Last fame me and my Dad went to was when the giants destroyed the Vikings in NFC champ game. It was one of the happiest times I had with him.

We sat together to watch the Superbowl and he slammed a 23 pound turkey against the TV when i believe the antonio Piece interception was called back due to penalty. He wanted that game.

He liked that team very much.
My dad also said the day Sam Huff left the Giants was the saddest  
Rich_Houston_1971 : 2/2/2024 10:37 pm : link
day before that ravens game.
How in the fuck  
Ron Johnson : 2/2/2024 11:59 pm : link
Could the worst day have happened in April?
34 - 7  
sb from NYT Forum : 2:06 am : link
The Giants were humiliated in a Super Bowl. That has got to be the worst.

The SF playoff loss in 2002/2003 was more painful, but yeah, getting getting completely bullied in front of the world? That was the worst.
RE: day they decided  
Milton : 3:18 am : link
In comment 16387328 bc4life said:
Quote:
to not pursue reggie white
What about the day they decided not to pursue Tom Brady? Six times! At least the guy the Giants drafted instead of White went on to the Hall of Fame as an 8-time All Pro. None of the six they drafted in front of Brady sniffed the All Pro team, let alone the Hall of Fame. Zimmerman, a country boy, refused to play for the Giants so they traded him for two 2nd round picks which Young turned into Mark Collins and Greg Lasker.
RE: RE: Cardinals had  
Sean : 7:42 am : link
In comment 16387290 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 16387288 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


Reese's mistake of not having enough depth and overall talent at WR may have cost the Giants a SB that year. Toomer really fell off that year and he didn't break 600 yards in 2008.



I couldn't agree more. In the regular season against a variety of opponents, you can get away with a run first offense, and being good in the trenches.

But come playoff time against the high powered offenses, especially in the NFCE, you have to fight fire with fire.

Reese did a great job building up the WR unit after that season. The Nicks selection in the first round in 2009 was right up there with Beckham. I think a lot of people forget just how good Nicks was.

Reese built up the offense and I loved watching Eli sling it to Nicks, Cruz & Manningham in 2011. It was by far the best year of Eli's career.

I'll never understand how so many complain about Reese without crediting what he did with the roster between 2008 - 2011 to reload the offense while drafting JPP on the defensive side. Reese reloaded the cupboard for another Super Bowl title.

Everyone gets credit for that just like everyone gets blame for the downfall after. I'm probably looked at as one of the biggest Reese fans/apologists on this board, but I'm just extra vocal about it when I read people saying Gettleman had a better tenure than Reese. It's absurd.
Worst days in  
bronxboy : 7:53 am : link
April? Losing one game, on one day doesn't mean crap when compared to a horrible draft in April.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7:59 am : link
If one thinks Reese was worse than Gettleman, you're an idiot.
The Fumble  
mfriede110980 : 8:19 am : link
Herm Edwards only claim to fame
ugh
Trey Junkin Game  
TheMick7 : 8:25 am : link
.
RE: Weirdly enough, SB 42 and 46  
Toth029 : 8:31 am : link
In comment 16387124 BH28 said:
Quote:
exorcised a lot of demons for me.

I used to care about the Junkin game, the Desean punt return, the 2010 eagles game, even the 2008 playoff game loss. Currently it's the hiring of DG and not in it's suddeness but the death spiral it seems to have caused. Worse the apathy it makes me have towards this team over the last decade.


Do you remember 2012-2017 at all? I would include 2011, too, but Eli, Rolle and some others saved some asses.

Ignoring and never replacing the offensive line and shit drafts from 2010-2017 were why the team continuously struggled and couldn't contend. Go look at how inept in roster construction the team was in 2014. Gettleman just made more of the same errors. However, he did land Andrew Thomas and Dexter Lawrence. Do we recall any draft choices period from 2010 to 2017? JPP and Beckham were great for a couple years. But anyone else? Good grief.
December 28, 2017  
GFAN52 : 8:39 am : link
On December 28, 2017, Gettleman was named as the new general manager of the New York Giants, returning to the team after six years. A day that will live in infamy.
...  
christian : 9:47 am : link
In comment 16387373 Sean said:
Quote:
Everyone gets credit for that just like everyone gets blame for the downfall after. I'm probably looked at as one of the biggest Reese fans/apologists on this board, but I'm just extra vocal about it when I read people saying Gettleman had a better tenure than Reese. It's absurd.

It's a bizarre obsession. And when you get BBIers saying things like Reese should have been fired after 2012, it's easy to ignore everything else they say. They get the Logan Treatment. I love you, but you're not serious people.

The Giants Reese teams won more games in his first two years than Reese did total.

And I know it's uncomfortable for some fans to acknowledge it, but like I posted above -- the teams in 2008, 2009, 2010, and 2012 all choked in the biggest games of the year. That's on Coughlin, not Reese.
RE: Greg  
ColHowPepper : 10:15 am : link
In comment 16387165 colin said:
Quote:
I’m with you that TC had run his course. I think the problem was the attempt to make him the scapegoat that fucked the franchise. Reese had as much fault as TC, if not more, for the state they were in, and I don’t know that I’ll ever make peace with how the back half of Eli’s career played out……
We kept the guy who chose Flowers, and kept betting on him passing over Whitworth, took Apple over Tunsil, telegraphed our interest so we got leapfrogged and left in the position of taking Apple in the first place, at the helm. McAdoo got a promotion, the majority of the coaching staff stuck, I just wonder what it would have been like if Eli wasn’t the only adult in the room. If we went out and got a GM and a proven HC. Instead it was almost like they handed the reigns to Eli.

“I think Jerry is the right guy to take us forward.”
That end of season PC or whatever it was was high drama, franchise altering again.
Troy Archer's death  
US1 Giants : 10:17 am : link
was probably my low point as a Giants fan. He was a great young player. RIP.
TC’s refusal to hold OBJ accountable  
ColHowPepper : 10:54 am : link
for his PF ridden meltdown vs Josh Norman late December in the 2015 season was maybe not the worst day for me (Tittle, bloodied and bowed, in NFLC game; Bednarik on Gifford, Desean game Eagles, how 2000 went after the phantom holding call against Keith Hamilton nullifying the pic) but deeply disappointing. TC in the PG claimed ‘not to have seen…my attention was elsewhere’ OBJ putting himself above the team jeopardizing a 28-point comeback vs CAR.

It diminished TC in a profound, professional way, in my view: TC the ‘team above all’ disciplinarian maintaining an absurd posture that he did not take in the antics of Norman and OBJ. Under today’s rules, each would have been ejected multiple times over.

So as to “straight laced” Mara choosing Reese over TC, I think that game played a big part. For me, not straight laced, it was more fuel for the fire that Tom had lost his grip.
RE: Troy Archer's death  
The Mike : 11:00 am : link
In comment 16387458 US1 Giants said:
Quote:
was probably my low point as a Giants fan. He was a great young player. RIP.


June 22, 1979. Archer was my favorite Giant at the time as well. A great career cut short by a tragic death. Tough summer for me. Thurman Munson was my favorite baseball player! August 2, 1979. Ugh.
...  
christian : 11:11 am : link
In comment 16387496 ColHowPepper said:
Quote:
It diminished TC in a profound, professional way, in my view: TC the ‘team above all’ disciplinarian maintaining an absurd posture that he did not take in the antics of Norman and OBJ.


Coughlin wrote his own pink slip that game. It was a disappointing end to a great run, but it was over.

Unfortunately, Mara's misguided desire for continuity kept him from completely cleaning house.
RE: TC’s refusal to hold OBJ accountable  
BrettNYG10 : 11:33 am : link
In comment 16387496 ColHowPepper said:
Quote:
for his PF ridden meltdown vs Josh Norman late December in the 2015 season was maybe not the worst day for me (Tittle, bloodied and bowed, in NFLC game; Bednarik on Gifford, Desean game Eagles, how 2000 went after the phantom holding call against Keith Hamilton nullifying the pic) but deeply disappointing. TC in the PG claimed ‘not to have seen…my attention was elsewhere’ OBJ putting himself above the team jeopardizing a 28-point comeback vs CAR.

It diminished TC in a profound, professional way, in my view: TC the ‘team above all’ disciplinarian maintaining an absurd posture that he did not take in the antics of Norman and OBJ. Under today’s rules, each would have been ejected multiple times over.

So as to “straight laced” Mara choosing Reese over TC, I think that game played a big part. For me, not straight laced, it was more fuel for the fire that Tom had lost his grip.


I was totally disappointed as well and TC is my favorite coach in any sport.
Nov 19th was the BEST day in Giants history..  
DefenseWins : 11:58 am : link
aside from the Superbowl victories.

That disaster with the fumble was the impetus for the league stepping in which resulted in the hiring of George Young. It is today's equivalent of tanking for the benefit of the future.

I also see people blaming Junkin and Dodge. You people are misguided. Like you are looking at the guy next to you when you smell a fart but it is really coming from someone else.

With Junkin, the guy was literally on the couch with no practice. You have to blame the Giants for not having someone else on the roster who could snap the ball.

With Dodge and the Jackson return, that falls squarely on the shoulders of Coughlin. That game was lost before Dodge even kicked the ball. We went conservative on offense after the 3rd quarter. We could not get a first down and we could not stop the Eagles. Even if Jackson calls for a fair catch, the Eagles are winning that game. Horrible job of coaching that day.

For me, our worst days are as follows:

Taking Dave Brown in the Supplemental draft

Hiring Dan Reeves

and how the Giants handled the benching of Eli and over-reacting to the fans' outrage over it. It spooked Mara and as a result, we kept Eli too long. We should have drafted Mahommes but didn't because of the love for Eli.
CHP  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12:04 pm : link
Solid point and I agree about the OBJ issue. I do give TC a little slack considering he was on a playoff mandate or he was out situation. To start the 2015 season TC had two players on the roster from the 2007-2012 drafts. Dallas during that time frame had drafted six PB players who were on the roster. Then Witten. In the drafts following 2012 they had added Martin, Frederick and Collins on the roster for 2015. More PB's and two future HOF'ers imv. Frederick was on his way as well.

Reese drafts had done so much damage but Mara gave him a pass. Then he went on his spending spree on D in 2016 to deal with it for a one year fix. The O fell off though w/o TC.

The 2015 offense was a little bit of the Eli/OBJ show. Not very much else imv.
...  
christian : 12:37 pm : link
In comment 16387532 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
So as to “straight laced” Mara choosing Reese over TC, I think that game played a big part. For me, not straight laced, it was more fuel for the fire that Tom had lost his grip.

I was totally disappointed as well and TC is my favorite coach in any sport.


You do know what they say "If you have a bad roster, it's an excuse to let your one great player get in a fist fight and sink your career."
as that pink slip post-mortem PC wore on...  
ColHowPepper : 12:59 pm : link
Quote:
Coughlin wrote his own pink slip that game. It was a disappointing end to a great run, but it was over.


Quote:
Unfortunately, Mara's misguided desire for continuity kept him from completely cleaning house.
Reese drafts had done so much damage but Mara gave him a pass. Then he went on his spending spree on D in 2016 to deal with it for a one year fix. The O fell off though w/o TC.

if memory serves, as Reese held court as the survivor of those SB years, Ranaan, whom at which time a coterie of BBI held in contempt, went mano à mano with Reese to show for all in attendance that Mara had made the wrong choice, or at least only a half step, by challenging Reese to defend his drafting prowess by asserting that the Giants' roster held the fewest (or next) of all NFL teams in drafted players over five or so years. Reese pushed back w/o offering any evidence. There you go, John.
RE: TC’s refusal to hold OBJ accountable  
ColHowPepper : 1:06 pm : link
In comment 16387532 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
I was totally disappointed as well and TC is my favorite coach in any sport.


https://twitter.com/i/status/1753813796462776597

This clip and variations thereof been making the rounds this week. Amazing that under the rules then in effect if tip of the ball even grazes the turf, it's ruled incomplete. crazy
I didn't think keeping Reese after 2015 was crazy  
Sean : 1:12 pm : link
The mistake was not fully committing to Reese. You can't give a GM a win or else mandate just like you can't give a head coach a win or else mandate.

There were too many year to year mandates from 2013-2015 which led to short term thinking.

I'll be clear that the best course of action was cleaning house after 2015, not keeping most of Coughlin's staff and promoting the OC.

But, Reese was younger than Coughlin. He was a 2x SB champion GM who inherited the HC and QB. I don't think there has ever been a 2x SB champion GM who never was able to select a head coach and/or GM.

Honestly, you could have just kept both Reese & Coughlin after 2015. What was the point of changing the coach if you were just going to retain the DC and promote the QB coach to OC? It was reported both Manning & Beckham were very vocal in wanting McAdoo. It was the same staff Coughlin mostly had. And then Mara gives the mandate to win so Reese buys a defense and it worked for a year.

They should have either fired everyone, a complete new front office and coaching staff or just recommitted to Coughlin & Reese for another three years.

Greg said it best in another thread, Reese gets no credit for the early drafts with Coughlin, but he gets all the blame with the later drafts with Coughlin. It's bullshit.
 
christian : 1:19 pm : link
To be fair, an intellectually honest assessment of the Reese drafts needs to take into consideration the comical level of career ending and career altering injuries during that time.

Hypothetical circa 2015

- Steve Smith year 9
- Kenny Phillips year 8
- Terrel Thomas year 8
- Jonathan Goff year 8
- Hakeem Nicks year 7
- Will Beatty year 7
- David Wilson year 4
- Chad Jones year 5
- Victor Cruz (UDFA) year 6
- Jake Ballard year 6

Now imagine if half of those guys stayed healthy.
.....  
BrettNYG10 : 3:16 pm : link
Reese and Coughlin were quality contributors to two rings and a fun time to be a Giant fan.

Both deserve a lot of credit and both deserve blame for how it ended.

Coughlin apparently loved both the Pugh and Flowers picks. Doesn't he get some blame?
Sean  
Lines of Scrimmage : 3:17 pm : link
you make a point I can finally agree with about Reese's age
being significant.

Why do you think the NFL has passed on him for seven years? What does this suggest to you?

What do you think the reception in the league would be for Ozzie if he were fired 8-10 years ago?

Ozzie is also a two time winning GM and even at a older age would still be in very high demand imv.

......  
Route 9 : 4:51 pm : link
Those 2014 and 2015 Giants rosters were just downright awful. How they got to 6-10 is beyond me.

Oh yeah Eli Manning and OBJ. Look at those rosters and tell me those are well built NFL teams.
RE: .....  
Route 9 : 4:54 pm : link
In comment 16387733 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
Reese and Coughlin were quality contributors to two rings and a fun time to be a Giant fan.

Both deserve a lot of credit and both deserve blame for how it ended.

Coughlin apparently loved both the Pugh and Flowers picks. Doesn't he get some blame?


I always thought Pugh was overrated by BBI. Serviceable at best but would come up so small in big games, especially against the Eagles.

Again maybe it didn't help him much with all of the clowns he played along side. I don't know I never saw it with him.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2024
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 