Worst day in NY Giants history

In light of Groundhog Day, which date in Giants history would you not want to have to re-live over and over again. Some choices might be:
My choice - Nov 19th, 1978.
Some other options
Jan 28th, 2001
April 25th, 2019
April 29th, 2021
April 20, 1996
Others?
I literally walked for hours after that game.
That's the one for me as well.
^ This by a mile! Godspeed Trey Junkin.
1/5/03.
same. the worst for me. i still contend that Fassel could have gotten that penalty overturned by protesting to the ref - i've seen it done before. The Junkin thing hurt to, given how much long snapping was talked about going into the game.
I think it was worse a day or two later when the NFL came out and admitted "yeah, it should have been a PI call and the Giants should have had another shot at the kick."
We collapsed and lost the game, no way around it, but getting admittedly screwed at the end of the game was just insult to injury.
Yeah I was at this game... worst game ever. Of course LTs last game a blow out playoff lose to SF where Ricky Waters went off for 5 TDs also sucked... I stopped going to playoff games in SF because I was clearly a jinx. Haven't lost in the playoffs to them again since.
November 27, 1966, the failing NYG team gave up 72 points to the Redskins while Jets fans were inspired by their young MVP QB Joe Willie Namath.
12/19/10. My hell loop. Walking out of that stadium is the closest I may ever come to actually committing murder. Thankfully they don’t allow firearms in NFL stadiums.
This was so unbelievably bad that I remember not even having a reaction. Just having a "well, that just happened" response and then going on with life and shutting off all media for a week.
2. The day Ray Perkins left
3. The day the person who shall not be named was hired
1/5/03.
That's up there for me, but that friggin DeShon Jackson punt return game sucked because I was in the stadium and had to drive 3.5 hr back to Massachusetts afterwards. That one really sucked. The other one was the '88 playoff against the Rams. I think everyone in the stadium was in a state of shock over how that one ended.
Close were the 2 Dallas games this year being outscored 89-17. Boy will Wink be missed. By Dallas.
It forced change. And that change led to Super Bowls.
The Jackson game was bad but we won the Super Bowl the next year.
The Niner melt down in 2002 was pretty low. Probably my worst moment as a Giants fan. Totally bizarre how we just folded?
January 7, 1990 -- Flipper Anderson game
November 25, 2007 -- Eli 3 pick-six game against the Vikings. I list this one because without the knowledge of what would happen later that year, in the moment it felt like that Eli would never be a big time QB.
January 11, 2009 -- Eagles divisional playoff loss. Again, pretty bad feeling at the time because even with the Plaxico thing it looked like things had lined up well for the Giants with Carolina losing the night before and the Giants having beaten the actually/likely opponents beyond Philly (Arizona, Baltimore and Pittsburgh)
Was gonna ask what day we hired that dick..
*Getts said he watched a video of last year's Eagle game and determined Eli Manning was fine
*Signed Nate Solder and made him the highest paid OL in the NFL
*Signed a basically retired washed up RB Jonathan Stewart to a $7M deal
*Used the #2 overall pick on a RB instead of trading out of the pick
A dark, dark day to be a Giant fan.
SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
1/5/03.
That's up there for me, but that friggin DeShon Jackson punt return game sucked because I was in the stadium and had to drive 3.5 hr back to Massachusetts afterwards. That one really sucked. The other one was the '88 playoff against the Rams. I think everyone in the stadium was in a state of shock over how that one ended.
I would rank as follows:
1) 1/5/2003 Trey Junkin Game - playoff game; our team could have beaten the ultimate Super Bowl winners TB Buccaneers the following week. We thoroughly dominated them and blew the game on dumb penalties and stupid mistakes. Fassel was a disaster in this game.
2) 12/19/2010 Matt Dodge game - losing this game kept us out of the playoffs. All Matt Dodge has to do is kick the ball out of bounds. Just as stupid as the Pisarcik game, but a much more meaningful game.
3) 1/7/1990 Flipper Anderson game - this was a terrible loss since I still believe that team was Parcells' best team. But the truth is, the Rams outplayed us in that game and Phil Simms was horrid. We actually deserved to lose this game despite being prohibited favorites to win.
4) 11/19/1978 Pisarcik game - the most brutal loss in team history, but a meaningless game. The game was won - just take a knee! Even a basic handoff! But a counter trap??? Monumental stupidity. But it led to George Young and Ray Perkins getting hired so hindsight has been kind.
5) 12/27/1997 Randall Cunningham game - another vicious blown lead in a playoff game after thoroughly dominating them the entire game. But hindsight was again kind here since we repaid the favor three years later when we beat them 41-0 in the 2000 NFC Championship game (1/14/2001).
Still brutal to think about.
:SAD:
Mine was "The Fumble", but I was thinking about some of the others (just fucking punt it out of bounds!!!), 63 yard FG, even the Jets game this year (99.9% chance of victory flushed away).
That one stuck with me for a long time.
That one stuck with me for a long time.
Me too.
This is the sole reason why I can never root for the 49ers.
Unless when they play Dallas or Philly of course.
"Bummer"... SOB.
That one stuck with me for a long time.
It's been over 20 years and I STILL can't think about that game for longer than two minutes without getting all worked up again😡🤬
November 19th, 1978. The day that Wellington's lost weekend that started in July of 1965 finally ended.
The embarrassment of November 19th, 1978 was the impetus Wellington's nephew needed to push through the football front office organizational structure that lead directly to 4 Super Bowl wins and 5 NFC Championship wins.
Sadly that football front office organizational structure left the Giants building when Wellington passed in 2005. Ernie Accorsi was the last man standing in the way of the next generation of Mara's. He quit after 2006 even after finally landing his white whale QB because he knew the authority of his position was going to be assumed by the Mara family. He was right.
It didn't take very long (about 5 years) for the next generation of Mara's to completely dismantle the football organizational structure that won those Super Bowls and revert to the sins of their father.
Right now, unfortunately, it appears that there is no level of embarrassment that will remove the current Mara sons & family from the football front office. This lost weekend has no end in sight.
1/5/03.
Yeah I was at this game... worst game ever. Of course LTs last game a blow out playoff lose to SF where Ricky Waters went off for 5 TDs also sucked... I stopped going to playoff games in SF because I was clearly a jinx. Haven't lost in the playoffs to them again since.
Spoken like a true Giants fan. I salute you.
Apr 25,2019 and Mar 7,2023
My feelings are compounded by the fact that the team lost eight games by a touchdown or less that year. (The next year, they won eight games by a touchdown or less, and ownership acted like the problems were all fixed.) When the margins are that slim, but the owner decides that only the head coach is going to take the fall, it's really weird.
Firing Coughlin but acting like everything else in the building was great was incredibly stupid and is one of the prime reasons that the team has been mostly garbage since.
Worst 2:
Losing to Rams in playoff in OT -Anderson Play. Team had a legit shot to get to Super Bowl.
Losing to the Jets on the last day of the season in 88 which cost us division and playoffs.
none of them even register for me.
In my mind, the worst days as a Giants fan was the Eagles game 2010, the Eagles playoff game in 2008, the Jets game in 1988, Niners game in 2002, the Rams game in 89, the Cowboys last game of season 1993, with an honorable mention of the the Vikings game in 1997 (although the sting was harsh that team was not going to win in GB the next week).
My feelings are compounded by the fact that the team lost eight games by a touchdown or less that year. (The next year, they won eight games by a touchdown or less, and ownership acted like the problems were all fixed.) When the margins are that slim, but the owner decides that only the head coach is going to take the fall, it's really weird.
Firing Coughlin but acting like everything else in the building was great was incredibly stupid and is one of the prime reasons that the team has been mostly garbage since.
Yup. I posted the clip of Eli breaking down in the press conference, but one can argue that he was never the same after Coughlin. Hindsight is 20/20, but TC blowing off Mara on the handshake was the canary in the coal mine for where this team was headed and why.
I used to care about the Junkin game, the Desean punt return, the 2010 eagles game, even the 2008 playoff game loss. Currently it's the hiring of DG and not in it's suddeness but the death spiral it seems to have caused. Worse the apathy it makes me have towards this team over the last decade.
Mara has made a bunch of mistakes but not getting rid of Reese much sooner might be his biggest imv considering Eli was just in his prime to start 2012 and how 5-6 good/great years were ahead for the Giants with enough of a team.
You want to argue Reese should have been fired too, great. I agree. Don't try to tell me Coughlin didn't earn his dismissal.
You guys also love to play the game where Reese's earlier, better drafts were largely due to Coughlin's influence but the later bad ones were all Reese. Pick one or the other.
This was WAY worse in my opinion than the Eagles Desean Jackson game. This had me convinced that Fassel just wasn't the guy.
My worst moment as a fan? I don't know. Maybe Flipper Anderson because that was such a tough loss and I thought that team had a real chance. I try not to let the losses get me down.
Coughlin was a very good coach, who also had a lot of flaws. Same can be said for Manning, Reese, and Gettleman as pro player director. Very good, but with flaws.
Yuck. I had my eye on Carolina as a hopeful playoff opponent. Thought they could take them. Nope.
I said “one could argue” because I don’t know what happens for Eli if a full scale turnover of FO and coaching staff happens. By the end, Eli had full “checkdown for physical safety” syndrome, and I can’t objectively say he wasn’t there by that point already (though when we went on that spending spree he looked alright). But to throw all on the blame on TC, it obviously affected the dude, and TC was not the only problem.
We kept the guy who chose Flowers, and kept betting on him passing over Whitworth, took Apple over Tunsil, telegraphed our interest so we got leapfrogged and left in the position of taking Apple in the first place, at the helm. McAdoo got a promotion, the majority of the coaching staff stuck, I just wonder what it would have been like if Eli wasn’t the only adult in the room. If we went out and got a GM and a proven HC. Instead it was almost like they handed the reigns to Eli.
Coughlin was a very good coach, who also had a lot of flaws. Same can be said for Manning, Reese, and Gettleman as pro player director. Very good, but with flaws.
The 2009 loss to Carolina has always bugged me. Giants were 8-6, still alive for the playoffs, facing the already-eliminated Panthers with Matt freaking Moore at QB, at home. It was the last game in Giants Stadium, with a who's who of Giants greats in attendence. They proceeded to get absolutely humiliated 41-9, ending their playoff hopes.
Was actually watching some 2007 NFL YouTube videos and everything from those days feels like 200 years ago.
We collapsed and lost the game, no way around it
Coughlin was a very good coach, who also had a lot of flaws. Same can be said for Manning, Reese, and Gettleman as pro player director. Very good, but with flaws.
The 2009 loss to Carolina has always bugged me. Giants were 8-6, still alive for the playoffs, facing the already-eliminated Panthers with Matt freaking Moore at QB, at home. It was the last game in Giants Stadium, with a who's who of Giants greats in attendence. They proceeded to get absolutely humiliated 41-9, ending their playoff hopes.
The Giants got humiliated down the stretch in 2009, 2010, and 2012. You can add getting blanked by Atlanta in 2012 to the list.
Who they had beaten on the road that season. Then a Super Bowl against Pittsburgh, who they had beaten on the road that season. The Eli-Ben storyline would have been something for those two weeks.
Just a huge missed opportunity.
+ 3
This, that 2002 playoff loss was brutal.
The Coughlin/Manning era was meaningful for me. (My father and brother were both still alive when it began.) I hated to see it all finally end.
Ha I wasn't too far from that. I can still see that moron doing that to this day. Glad they got quickly eliminated by Arizona the very next week.
He was so fucking overrated
I topped off being at that game with a kidney stone the same night. No joke
Who they had beaten on the road that season. Then a Super Bowl against Pittsburgh, who they had beaten on the road that season. The Eli-Ben storyline would have been something for those two weeks.
Just a huge missed opportunity.
One of the most disappointing jobs done by Coughlin. Two weeks to prepare, and a complete lackluster performance.
No single quote has ever gotten more unwarranted miles than Johnson saying the Giants were easier to game plan without Burress. Sure, all things equal a healthy, focused Burress was a big weapon.
But he'd been injured, malcontent, and a non-factor for many games, including the AZ game where they put up 37.
Burress was factoring as a decoy. If Coughlin and co. couldn't compete without their decoy, that's disappointing.
The silver lining that came out of that season was Reese knew Manning needed pass catching weapons above anything. And that was the turning point for getting Manningham, Nicks, and Cruz.
We are close in age, and I remember the next day listening to Mike and Mad Dog and that jackass Russo playing the theme music from the show "Flipper" to start the show.
I went to high school in northwest Jersey, about an hour north of Philly. So, there were a lot of Eagles fans. I had to endure a lot of ball-busting after that game...
Without Plax, the Giants were a bottom 5 WR group.
Reese's mistake of not having enough depth and overall talent at WR may have cost the Giants a SB that year. Toomer really fell off that year and he didn't break 600 yards in 2008.
I couldn't agree more. In the regular season against a variety of opponents, you can get away with a run first offense, and being good in the trenches.
But come playoff time against the high powered offenses, especially in the NFCE, you have to fight fire with fire.
November 19, 1978.
I guess time moves on, and in 20 more years this play will be forgotten.
Every time I see Herm Edwards on any football show I turn it off immediately while calling him every kind of MF I can. I'll hate that team until I die!
November 19th, 1978. The day that Wellington's lost weekend that started in July of 1965 finally ended.
The embarrassment of November 19th, 1978 was the impetus Wellington's nephew needed to push through the football front office organizational structure that lead directly to 4 Super Bowl wins and 5 NFC Championship wins.
Sadly that football front office organizational structure left the Giants building when Wellington passed in 2005. Ernie Accorsi was the last man standing in the way of the next generation of Mara's. He quit after 2006 even after finally landing his white whale QB because he knew the authority of his position was going to be assumed by the Mara family. He was right.
It didn't take very long (about 5 years) for the next generation of Mara's to completely dismantle the football organizational structure that won those Super Bowls and revert to the sins of their father.
Right now, unfortunately, it appears that there is no level of embarrassment that will remove the current Mara sons & family from the football front office. This lost weekend has no end in sight.
Wow. Unfortunately there's a lot I agree with there ...
I too see the Fumble as a great day, not a worst day.
Three worst are probably Flipper game, Trey Junkin game and D. Jackson game. The Super Bowl against the Ravens was pretty bad too.
The most pathetic game of that year was getting blown out by the 1-7 Dallas Cowboys without Romo, AT HOME!!
The Giants had plenty of chances to win the division that year and finished 10-6 which wasn't bad.
Who gives a hoot? They won the Super Bowl next year!!
Also if you want to cry about it some more of the Giants have a comeback over the Eagles in 2006 of their own and it was in their own building. so remind them of that every time they mention the 2010 game.
Oh yeah let the record state so the true facts are recorded and known, I actually didn't see the DeSean Jackson touchdown transpire because I was on the toilet at the time. maybe it was fate?
We sat together to watch the Superbowl and he slammed a 23 pound turkey against the TV when i believe the antonio Piece interception was called back due to penalty. He wanted that game.
He liked that team very much.
The SF playoff loss in 2002/2003 was more painful, but yeah, getting getting completely bullied in front of the world? That was the worst.
Reese's mistake of not having enough depth and overall talent at WR may have cost the Giants a SB that year. Toomer really fell off that year and he didn't break 600 yards in 2008.
I couldn't agree more. In the regular season against a variety of opponents, you can get away with a run first offense, and being good in the trenches.
But come playoff time against the high powered offenses, especially in the NFCE, you have to fight fire with fire.
Reese did a great job building up the WR unit after that season. The Nicks selection in the first round in 2009 was right up there with Beckham. I think a lot of people forget just how good Nicks was.
Reese built up the offense and I loved watching Eli sling it to Nicks, Cruz & Manningham in 2011. It was by far the best year of Eli's career.
I'll never understand how so many complain about Reese without crediting what he did with the roster between 2008 - 2011 to reload the offense while drafting JPP on the defensive side. Reese reloaded the cupboard for another Super Bowl title.
Everyone gets credit for that just like everyone gets blame for the downfall after. I'm probably looked at as one of the biggest Reese fans/apologists on this board, but I'm just extra vocal about it when I read people saying Gettleman had a better tenure than Reese. It's absurd.
I used to care about the Junkin game, the Desean punt return, the 2010 eagles game, even the 2008 playoff game loss. Currently it's the hiring of DG and not in it's suddeness but the death spiral it seems to have caused. Worse the apathy it makes me have towards this team over the last decade.
Do you remember 2012-2017 at all? I would include 2011, too, but Eli, Rolle and some others saved some asses.
Ignoring and never replacing the offensive line and shit drafts from 2010-2017 were why the team continuously struggled and couldn't contend. Go look at how inept in roster construction the team was in 2014. Gettleman just made more of the same errors. However, he did land Andrew Thomas and Dexter Lawrence. Do we recall any draft choices period from 2010 to 2017? JPP and Beckham were great for a couple years. But anyone else? Good grief.
It's a bizarre obsession. And when you get BBIers saying things like Reese should have been fired after 2012, it's easy to ignore everything else they say. They get the Logan Treatment. I love you, but you're not serious people.
The Giants Reese teams won more games in his first two years than Reese did total.
And I know it's uncomfortable for some fans to acknowledge it, but like I posted above -- the teams in 2008, 2009, 2010, and 2012 all choked in the biggest games of the year. That's on Coughlin, not Reese.
We kept the guy who chose Flowers, and kept betting on him passing over Whitworth, took Apple over Tunsil, telegraphed our interest so we got leapfrogged and left in the position of taking Apple in the first place, at the helm. McAdoo got a promotion, the majority of the coaching staff stuck, I just wonder what it would have been like if Eli wasn’t the only adult in the room. If we went out and got a GM and a proven HC. Instead it was almost like they handed the reigns to Eli.
“I think Jerry is the right guy to take us forward.”
That end of season PC or whatever it was was high drama, franchise altering again.
It diminished TC in a profound, professional way, in my view: TC the ‘team above all’ disciplinarian maintaining an absurd posture that he did not take in the antics of Norman and OBJ. Under today’s rules, each would have been ejected multiple times over.
So as to “straight laced” Mara choosing Reese over TC, I think that game played a big part. For me, not straight laced, it was more fuel for the fire that Tom had lost his grip.
June 22, 1979. Archer was my favorite Giant at the time as well. A great career cut short by a tragic death. Tough summer for me. Thurman Munson was my favorite baseball player! August 2, 1979. Ugh.
Coughlin wrote his own pink slip that game. It was a disappointing end to a great run, but it was over.
Unfortunately, Mara's misguided desire for continuity kept him from completely cleaning house.
It diminished TC in a profound, professional way, in my view: TC the ‘team above all’ disciplinarian maintaining an absurd posture that he did not take in the antics of Norman and OBJ. Under today’s rules, each would have been ejected multiple times over.
So as to “straight laced” Mara choosing Reese over TC, I think that game played a big part. For me, not straight laced, it was more fuel for the fire that Tom had lost his grip.
I was totally disappointed as well and TC is my favorite coach in any sport.
That disaster with the fumble was the impetus for the league stepping in which resulted in the hiring of George Young. It is today's equivalent of tanking for the benefit of the future.
I also see people blaming Junkin and Dodge. You people are misguided. Like you are looking at the guy next to you when you smell a fart but it is really coming from someone else.
With Junkin, the guy was literally on the couch with no practice. You have to blame the Giants for not having someone else on the roster who could snap the ball.
With Dodge and the Jackson return, that falls squarely on the shoulders of Coughlin. That game was lost before Dodge even kicked the ball. We went conservative on offense after the 3rd quarter. We could not get a first down and we could not stop the Eagles. Even if Jackson calls for a fair catch, the Eagles are winning that game. Horrible job of coaching that day.
For me, our worst days are as follows:
Taking Dave Brown in the Supplemental draft
Hiring Dan Reeves
and how the Giants handled the benching of Eli and over-reacting to the fans' outrage over it. It spooked Mara and as a result, we kept Eli too long. We should have drafted Mahommes but didn't because of the love for Eli.
Reese drafts had done so much damage but Mara gave him a pass. Then he went on his spending spree on D in 2016 to deal with it for a one year fix. The O fell off though w/o TC.
The 2015 offense was a little bit of the Eli/OBJ show. Not very much else imv.
I was totally disappointed as well and TC is my favorite coach in any sport.
You do know what they say "If you have a bad roster, it's an excuse to let your one great player get in a fist fight and sink your career."
Reese drafts had done so much damage but Mara gave him a pass. Then he went on his spending spree on D in 2016 to deal with it for a one year fix. The O fell off though w/o TC.
if memory serves, as Reese held court as the survivor of those SB years, Ranaan, whom at which time a coterie of BBI held in contempt, went mano à mano with Reese to show for all in attendance that Mara had made the wrong choice, or at least only a half step, by challenging Reese to defend his drafting prowess by asserting that the Giants' roster held the fewest (or next) of all NFL teams in drafted players over five or so years. Reese pushed back w/o offering any evidence. There you go, John.
https://twitter.com/i/status/1753813796462776597
This clip and variations thereof been making the rounds this week. Amazing that under the rules then in effect if tip of the ball even grazes the turf, it's ruled incomplete. crazy
There were too many year to year mandates from 2013-2015 which led to short term thinking.
I'll be clear that the best course of action was cleaning house after 2015, not keeping most of Coughlin's staff and promoting the OC.
But, Reese was younger than Coughlin. He was a 2x SB champion GM who inherited the HC and QB. I don't think there has ever been a 2x SB champion GM who never was able to select a head coach and/or GM.
Honestly, you could have just kept both Reese & Coughlin after 2015. What was the point of changing the coach if you were just going to retain the DC and promote the QB coach to OC? It was reported both Manning & Beckham were very vocal in wanting McAdoo. It was the same staff Coughlin mostly had. And then Mara gives the mandate to win so Reese buys a defense and it worked for a year.
They should have either fired everyone, a complete new front office and coaching staff or just recommitted to Coughlin & Reese for another three years.
Greg said it best in another thread, Reese gets no credit for the early drafts with Coughlin, but he gets all the blame with the later drafts with Coughlin. It's bullshit.
Hypothetical circa 2015
- Steve Smith year 9
- Kenny Phillips year 8
- Terrel Thomas year 8
- Jonathan Goff year 8
- Hakeem Nicks year 7
- Will Beatty year 7
- David Wilson year 4
- Chad Jones year 5
- Victor Cruz (UDFA) year 6
- Jake Ballard year 6
Now imagine if half of those guys stayed healthy.
Both deserve a lot of credit and both deserve blame for how it ended.
Coughlin apparently loved both the Pugh and Flowers picks. Doesn't he get some blame?
being significant.
Why do you think the NFL has passed on him for seven years? What does this suggest to you?
What do you think the reception in the league would be for Ozzie if he were fired 8-10 years ago?
Ozzie is also a two time winning GM and even at a older age would still be in very high demand imv.
Oh yeah Eli Manning and OBJ. Look at those rosters and tell me those are well built NFL teams.
Both deserve a lot of credit and both deserve blame for how it ended.
Coughlin apparently loved both the Pugh and Flowers picks. Doesn't he get some blame?
I always thought Pugh was overrated by BBI. Serviceable at best but would come up so small in big games, especially against the Eagles.
Again maybe it didn't help him much with all of the clowns he played along side. I don't know I never saw it with him.