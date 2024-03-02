Resigning Tyrod

Please no strange responses
So , does resigning him completely telegraph what the Giants are going to do at QB ? (Not drafting a QB) or do they still resign him and draft a QB? I suppose they could sign and then cut him after the draft if they draft a QB in 1st 2 rounds . Obviously Devito can be the 3rd QB. Thoughts on this ?
I suppose that’s telegraphing somewhat but it’s really just moving on to plan B. I don’t think doing so would significantly hider their draft plans if you’re worried about teams not needing to jump the giants in the draft for a qb
Personally, my biggest problems with Taylor are (1) he's injury prone, (2) he's really inconsistent (will throw a great deep ball, but then miss the easy throw for the TD).
He's also a bit reckless with his body and carrying the ball at times.
But is there a big gap between him and Jones? I don't see it. So he might be a good transition/insurance QB.
@GiantInsider
·
22h
I know a lot of people assume Tyrod Taylor is a goner. Don't. The Giants love everything about Tyrod and I could see Schoen trying to keep him. Of course it always comes down to $$. But Tyrod is nice insurance if Daniel is not ready for start of season.
I’m not sure Williams isn’t just Tyrod II but 12 years younger.
If he goes with Jones, it's his ass.
If he goes with Jones, it's his ass.
Agreed on your points. Tyrod has made a lot of $$ in this league. I’d like to resign him …. And then cut him if they draft a QB. Then you have Jones, draft pick and Devito. Giants may have to eat some $$ if they then cut him , but it’s the smartest thing to do all around. If they cut him in the spring … he still gets a chance to sign elsewhere. I’m a glutton , but I still want to give Jones 1 more chance, so if they have Jones , Tyrod and Devito , I’m ok with that too. I actually think both scenarios make sense.
As Eric says above, Daboll needs to keep his job. Can he make the playoffs with Jones/Taylor? Because if that's the path they choose at QB, they better make the playoffs otherwise I'd start over in 2025.
Quote:
Daboll realizes that he's not safe, regardless of what assurances ownership has given him.
If he goes with Jones, it's his ass.
Agreed on your points. Tyrod has made a lot of $$ in this league. I’d like to resign him …. And then cut him if they draft a QB. Then you have Jones, draft pick and Devito. Giants may have to eat some $$ if they then cut him , but it’s the smartest thing to do all around. If they cut him in the spring … he still gets a chance to sign elsewhere. I’m a glutton , but I still want to give Jones 1 more chance, so if they have Jones , Tyrod and Devito , I’m ok with that too. I actually think both scenarios make sense.
Makes sense. They need another QB, whether draft (preferred) or another young QB that they believe they can develop. Taylor can be a fallback plan if they aren't able to do the above. Can't force it if it isn't there.
The bigger question is does Schoen restructure the contract of Daniel Jones?
If he does, Jones is there for 2024 and 2025.
If he does not, they can move on freely after 2024.
Cheaper QB's can be found as arms in camp, preseason and until Jones can return. I'd suspect they would want a guy with little guarantees especially with a rookie QB on the roster who has a future with the team.
They gave Jones a big contract despite all the warning signs, injuries, inconsistent play, lack of throwing deep etc. Instead it seems like they assumed Jones would take the next step because there really is no good back up plan. For instance if they weren't sold on Jones they could have extended TT.
So now I hope they are not just assuming Neal will play better.
On many levels 2024 was a very poor year. Daboll and Schoen need to bounce back and I am less concerned with wins and losses and just want to see improved play, coaching, and draft results. Have to get the arrow pointing up again.
Quote:
Daboll realizes that he's not safe, regardless of what assurances ownership has given him.
If he goes with Jones, it's his ass.
Agreed on your points. Tyrod has made a lot of $$ in this league. I’d like to resign him …. And then cut him if they draft a QB. Then you have Jones, draft pick and Devito. Giants may have to eat some $$ if they then cut him , but it’s the smartest thing to do all around. If they cut him in the spring … he still gets a chance to sign elsewhere. I’m a glutton , but I still want to give Jones 1 more chance, so if they have Jones , Tyrod and Devito , I’m ok with that too. I actually think both scenarios make sense.
If you sign a veteran QB that is any good, I can't see them cutting him right after they sign him. That would be a dick move.
The bigger question is this... do you risk playing Jones at all? If he gets hurt again, you're screwed. But if he's healthy enough to pass a physical, do you keep him inactive as a $160 million QB.
As kelly just posted, it's hard to believe the Giants painted themselves into this corner, but they did.
You have to wonder if they are going to go down with the ship because of the situation they are in.
If he goes with Jones, it's his ass.
If Daboll is a goner or looks like one earlier in 2024, I hope they bring Vrabel in before he gets picked up. I dont care if its mid season, surprised he's still out there.
In 1996, everyone knew Dan Reeves was a lame duck. They simply wasted another year.
Taylor is not a cheap backup. $6 million I believe last year. That's a lot of money already. Add in a high pick on a QB? That's a ton of money allocated to that position. A later round pick? What's the point? They already have DaVito who has shown more than any late round (UDFA in this case) Giants QB I can recall in my lifetime.
IMO, they go either a vet like Taylor or a high draft pick, Jones, and DeVito. Until Jones is back, they bring in a scrub FA
Are you serious with this crap? Do you seriously believe Gettleman, Judge, Shurmur, etc. all lost their jobs because of Daniel Jones? People talk about the DJFC, but my God some of you are insane in the other direction with Jones. Gettleman is a great GM and Shurmur and Judge are great head coaches. It's just Jones who cost them their jobs. Give me a break.
DeVito has shown he can keep the lights on for a few games, so my guess is he's the opening day starter.
I think the Giants will sign a body like Barkley for camp, and operate with DeVito, Barkley, and a rookie.
JFC, doesn't anyone else get sick of watching such miserable QB play??
"Already done. Already a memory... Tomorrow's already happened and there is nothing you can do about it." - ( New Window )
Quote:
Daboll realizes that he's not safe, regardless of what assurances ownership has given him.
If he goes with Jones, it's his ass.
Agreed on your points. Tyrod has made a lot of $$ in this league. I’d like to resign him …. And then cut him if they draft a QB. Then you have Jones, draft pick and Devito. Giants may have to eat some $$ if they then cut him , but it’s the smartest thing to do all around. If they cut him in the spring … he still gets a chance to sign elsewhere. I’m a glutton , but I still want to give Jones 1 more chance, so if they have Jones , Tyrod and Devito , I’m ok with that too. I actually think both scenarios make sense.
Or sign Taylor, draft a QB, and cut Cutlets.
IMO, they go either a vet like Taylor or a high draft pick, Jones, and DeVito. Until Jones is back, they bring in a scrub FA
Hopefully the latter. Taylor is a waste of time. This isn't a Baker and Buccaneers position whatsoever. Baker has more unlocked potential and youth.
Bringing in someone like Josh Dobbs is more preferable and they use him to compete with DeVito. The rookie is there getting the most reps.
I think there's a better chance that Belichick's coaching career is over. I just don't any team scrapping their entire management structure for a 73-year old Belichick. And, fwiw, according to some media reports, he has some double-secret gripe with the Giants.
In 1996, everyone knew Dan Reeves was a lame duck. They simply wasted another year.
I agree. I hope that’s not the case because starting over with another coach means the rebuild will just keep dragging on since that coach will want some of their guys.
I don’t have an issue with Tyrod, but paying him over $10M this year to me doesn’t make sense when you are basically forced to keep Jones for one more year and will very likely be drafting a QB high. They still have DeVito as well who proved himself to be a serviceable backup while the presumed younger QB learns the game. Use the Tyrod money to help acquire a free agent guard. I can envision an opening QB depth chart that looks like this:
1.) DeVito (for a few weeks)
2.) Jones (probably starts season on PUP, becomes backup once activated)
3.) High draft pick (either a trade up from 6 or some package of picks to move back into the first to get one). This QB will be the starter by week 4 or 5 at the latest.
Gettleman selected Jones. Judge was a terrible offensive coach who did nothing to develop Jones. Schoen re-signed Jones to a large contract. Daboll I'm sure had some input in that. Blaming Jones for everybody who has lost their jobs or who might absolves them in their input in the decisions surrounding Jones, not to mention the myriad of other failures surrounding the organization. Ie failure to get a competent OL save for Thomas.
Quote:
I don't think having a mediocre at best QB helped. Was Jones the sole reason? Of course not, but he's not a winning QB. An elite QB cover up a lot of sins. If Joe & Dabs want to hitch their ride to Jones, well...both will soon be looking for jobs elsewhere before too long because we'll continue to suck & MetLife will be half full come November at the latest.
Gettleman selected Jones. Judge was a terrible offensive coach who did nothing to develop Jones. Schoen re-signed Jones to a large contract. Daboll I'm sure had some input in that. Blaming Jones for everybody who has lost their jobs or who might absolves them in their input in the decisions surrounding Jones, not to mention the myriad of other failures surrounding the organization. Ie failure to get a competent OL save for Thomas.
Jones is not the guy, but the horrible offensive line is the biggest issue this team has faced for basically the last 12 years. That predates Jones. When you give up a near NFL record 80+ sacks in a season you can’t really place the full blame on any QB playing behind that line. It’s pathetic.
I think the game has passed him by, but not the worst thing. At least he would bring a little discipline to this shitshow.
Quote:
vibes, but in a different way.
In 1996, everyone knew Dan Reeves was a lame duck. They simply wasted another year.
I agree. I hope that’s not the case because starting over with another coach means the rebuild will just keep dragging on since that coach will want some of their guys.
I don’t have an issue with Tyrod, but paying him over $10M this year to me doesn’t make sense when you are basically forced to keep Jones for one more year and will very likely be drafting a QB high. They still have DeVito as well who proved himself to be a serviceable backup while the presumed younger QB learns the game. Use the Tyrod money to help acquire a free agent guard. I can envision an opening QB depth chart that looks like this:
1.) DeVito (for a few weeks)
2.) Jones (probably starts season on PUP, becomes backup once activated)
3.) High draft pick (either a trade up from 6 or some package of picks to move back into the first to get one). This QB will be the starter by week 4 or 5 at the latest.
To me Tyrod is only an option if they can't draft a QB with the potential to start at some point in 2024, and I wouldn't pay TT big $$$. If they do draft a potential starter for 2024, then I could see Jones/Cutlets starting at the beginning if the draft pick isn't ready to go. After next year we move on from DJ.
If we get off to a slow start, the heat on Dabs is going to be scorching. And I suspect the ‘BB to NYG’ articles and talk to begin by Halloween.
If we get off to a slow start, the heat on Dabs is going to be scorching. And I suspect the ‘BB to NYG’ articles and talk to begin by Halloween.
Or opening night if we get another 40-0...
If he goes with Jones, it's his ass.
I never want to see Jones wearing the uniform again.
That said, I agree with Eric, his injury history precludes me from wanting him back. I won’t complain if they do, but I do think the money could be better spent elsewhere.
JFC, doesn't anyone else get sick of watching such miserable QB play??
No, I get sick of watching an offensive line that gives up 85 sacks, 20 more than the next closest team.
Just as many sacks per game in the eleven games Jones didn't play as in the six he did play.
People here always want to give the bum's rush to players who make a lot of money but disappoint. Pretending that 2022 was not a good season for him.
Quote:
with three rookie QBs (mixture of drafted and undrafted) than bring back the worst QB room in the NFL...Jones, Taylor, TD.
JFC, doesn't anyone else get sick of watching such miserable QB play??
No, I get sick of watching an offensive line that gives up 85 sacks, 20 more than the next closest team.
Just as many sacks per game in the eleven games Jones didn't play as in the six he did play.
People here always want to give the bum's rush to players who make a lot of money but disappoint. Pretending that 2022 was not a good season for him.
Who cares. He’s not the future. We’re not “building around” Jones anymore.
Quote:
In comment 16387459 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
vibes, but in a different way.
In 1996, everyone knew Dan Reeves was a lame duck. They simply wasted another year.
I agree. I hope that’s not the case because starting over with another coach means the rebuild will just keep dragging on since that coach will want some of their guys.
I don’t have an issue with Tyrod, but paying him over $10M this year to me doesn’t make sense when you are basically forced to keep Jones for one more year and will very likely be drafting a QB high. They still have DeVito as well who proved himself to be a serviceable backup while the presumed younger QB learns the game. Use the Tyrod money to help acquire a free agent guard. I can envision an opening QB depth chart that looks like this:
1.) DeVito (for a few weeks)
2.) Jones (probably starts season on PUP, becomes backup once activated)
3.) High draft pick (either a trade up from 6 or some package of picks to move back into the first to get one). This QB will be the starter by week 4 or 5 at the latest.
To me Tyrod is only an option if they can't draft a QB with the potential to start at some point in 2024, and I wouldn't pay TT big $$$. If they do draft a potential starter for 2024, then I could see Jones/Cutlets starting at the beginning if the draft pick isn't ready to go. After next year we move on from DJ.
Exactly, I think we are on the same page.
Lol. I’d love this but do think Tyrod would be a good “body”. Vet, been around, professional, knows Daboll’s system. Now about the cryogenic chamber…
If he goes with Jones, it's his ass.
If Daboll hasn't learned that Jones isn't the answer, then he needs to go.
If the Giants are planning to draft a QB, they are not going to do anything prior to the draft that would telegraph their desire to draft a QB.
What I do know is this.. our starting QB for week 1 is not currently on this roster. I say this because Jones will not be ready and there is no way this staff can open the season with cutlets or TT as the starter. If so.. season over.
But, the players seem to really like Taylor. He's just so injury prone. If Jones starts opening day and it's a clunker, there will be immense pressure to start Taylor.
It's going to be a fascinating year in terms of QB.
Therefore, I fully expect the Giants to re-sign him.
Draft a qb and be done with it.
The eagles knew when to move on from Wentz the Cardinals moved on from Rosen. Just pull the bandaid off.
Schoen & Daboll gotta ask themselves do they want to get canned trying to make Jones work or someone of their choice.
Therefore, I fully expect the Giants to re-sign him.
So, so right.
Let's bring back oft-injured Paint Dry #2 as insurance for oft-injured Paint Dry #1.
Quote:
he's 34, there is no upside, he's never going to be worth anything in the trade market if he is on the roster, he would be blocking a developmental guy and it is just throwing money away to have him here.
Therefore, I fully expect the Giants to re-sign him.
So, so right.
Let's bring back oft-injured Paint Dry #2 as insurance for oft-injured Paint Dry #1.
+1
Taylor looks done to me, but it might be possible to squeeze out one more year from him. I agree with Eric. He's maddeningly inconsistent. A beautiful deep ball will be followed by a terrible miss on a short throw. Remember that throw he missed on the two point conversion against the Rams? But he is familiar with the system and would probably come cheaply. Cost of course is a consideration because we're paying Jones $47M this year.
There is no chance the Giants would sign Taylor or any backup QB and then cut them after the draft. The problem is that if they wait until after the draft to sign a backup QB, Taylor and everyone else who is even remotely decent will have already signed elsewhere.
The "strategy" of trading back into the bottom of the first round, presumably for McCarthy or Nix, is likely unrealistic given that both will likely be taken in the teens or early 20s at the latest.
Quote:
they're less likely to pick a QB early in the first, given the associated cap allocations involved. But, trading back in the lower first or picking one in the second could still be in play.
The "strategy" of trading back into the bottom of the first round, presumably for McCarthy or Nix, is likely unrealistic given that both will likely be taken in the teens or early 20s at the latest.
Too early to tell. There’s lot of WR, OL, DL started teams in middle 1st to early 20s.
Quote:
he's 34, there is no upside, he's never going to be worth anything in the trade market if he is on the roster, he would be blocking a developmental guy and it is just throwing money away to have him here.
Therefore, I fully expect the Giants to re-sign him.
So, so right.
Let's bring back oft-injured Paint Dry #2 as insurance for oft-injured Paint Dry #1.
No punt returner
Jones contract
Drafting Neal and no back up plan
Coaching carousel
Shepherd
Peart/Phillips
Waller pick should have been conditional on his health
For the price of his last contract, I think an upgrade is warranted.
We don't know what the coaches think of TD as a backup. IF they think he's got it in him, and continued improvement in year 2 is a reasonable assumption, I'd bring in a low cost vet for camp and/or beyond. A cheap TT would be OK, but is he coming back on a steep price cut? IF TD is not in the plans for the future (backup, or otherwise), you're going to need a backup for 2025, so signing a vet for multiple years is not automatically a harbinger of giving up on the draft.
DJ's health is the big question for me. Unlike most here, I don't think he's as bad as this past year would have you believe. I don't think he's all that good, either. With the state of his contract, he's on the team next year. IF an upgrade (FA or draft) is available, go for it. Even with the injury clause (which, on the face of it, seems to me to be the worst part of the contract, even more so than the cost), I'd roll with him as the bridge QB.
A problem is that the heart of FA is prior to the draft. You can't go into the draft desperate for a QB, but still sitting at #6. The backup plan (plan A being to draft a QB) has to be in place prior to the draft. If plan B is DJ and/or another vet, the vet should be in place prior to the draft. the caveat is if they think TD has room to grow and can man the backup, or push DJ, bringing in a vet, or retaining TT can wait til after the draft.
Quote:
In comment 16387474 bw in dc said:
Quote:
with three rookie QBs (mixture of drafted and undrafted) than bring back the worst QB room in the NFL...Jones, Taylor, TD.
JFC, doesn't anyone else get sick of watching such miserable QB play??
No, I get sick of watching an offensive line that gives up 85 sacks, 20 more than the next closest team.
Just as many sacks per game in the eleven games Jones didn't play as in the six he did play.
People here always want to give the bum's rush to players who make a lot of money but disappoint. Pretending that 2022 was not a good season for him.
Who cares. He’s not the future. We’re not “building around” Jones anymore.
No, but we have to build around whomever is under center. Trotting out any QB behind the O-line we fielded last season is asking for a repeat of our failure
If he goes with Jones, it's his ass.
Why is it abosutely his ass if the team plays better next year but still doesn't make the playoffs?
He's been COY and gotten Giants a playoff win.
I wouldn't mind them dumping him if he was one of the vocal supporters for Jones and Jones proves again that he is no good, but why so "absolute?"
DeVito has shown he can keep the lights on for a few games, so my guess is he's the opening day starter.
I think the Giants will sign a body like Barkley for camp, and operate with DeVito, Barkley, and a rookie.
There isn't a chance in hell that the Giants are opening the season with Devito as the starter. The giants would be better off getting rid of TT(too injury prone) signing a vet
and drafting a rookie on the 1st or 2nd day
Quote:
In comment 16387514 Reese's Pieces said:
Quote:
In comment 16387474 bw in dc said:
Quote:
with three rookie QBs (mixture of drafted and undrafted) than bring back the worst QB room in the NFL...Jones, Taylor, TD.
JFC, doesn't anyone else get sick of watching such miserable QB play??
No, I get sick of watching an offensive line that gives up 85 sacks, 20 more than the next closest team.
Just as many sacks per game in the eleven games Jones didn't play as in the six he did play.
People here always want to give the bum's rush to players who make a lot of money but disappoint. Pretending that 2022 was not a good season for him.
Who cares. He’s not the future. We’re not “building around” Jones anymore.
No, but we have to build around whomever is under center. Trotting out any QB behind the O-line we fielded last season is asking for a repeat of our failure
We should be in rebuild anyway-- so what difference does it make? Wheover starts is going to fail.
The bigger question is does Schoen restructure the contract of Daniel Jones?
If he does, Jones is there for 2024 and 2025.
If he does not, they can move on freely after 2024.
Cheaper QB's can be found as arms in camp, preseason and until Jones can return. I'd suspect they would want a guy with little guarantees especially with a rookie QB on the roster who has a future with the team.
They can’t restructure Jones, that would be a horrible move. His cap hit in 2025 is $22M, that’s doable, but not ideal. Any restructure would only add to that amount. Take the medicine in 2024 so you can move on after.
They gave Jones a big contract despite all the warning signs, injuries, inconsistent play, lack of throwing deep etc. Instead it seems like they assumed Jones would take the next step because there really is no good back up plan. For instance if they weren't sold on Jones they could have extended TT.
So now I hope they are not just assuming Neal will play better.
On many levels 2024 was a very poor year. Daboll and Schoen need to bounce back and I am less concerned with wins and losses and just want to see improved play, coaching, and draft results. Have to get the arrow pointing up again.
First glance that contract wasn't bad. Then we found out about the injury bonus. Thst to me was a deal breaker. This isn't hindsight. Baker for 4 million vs like 80 million for Jones ? And they love everything about Tudor Taylor.
. Starting to not trust these guys QB evals
He plays hardball. If the coaching position is open in 2025, that means the Giants had yet another miserable year, continuing to wander the desert. At that point, perhaps they "hand him the keys" like they did George Young.