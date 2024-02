Cowherd nails key difference btwn good orgs and the Giants

I know many think Cowherd isn't worth the time, but yesterday he played an interview with 49ers owner Jed Yost talking about the moment Shanahan admitted to him that the 3rd string QB (Purdy) was probably the best QB on the team. As Cowherd points out, good teams are honest about evaluations of their own players and don't triple down on bad picks to *prove* they got it right.This is quite a contrast to what the Giants have done, as Cowherd points out, and a contrast to what many here insist: [b}that Joe Schoen can't admit to Mara and to the public that signing Daniel Jones to a ludicrously large contract was a mistake.[/b} It is better to move on as soon as possible, than to quadruple down on a failure.I recorded this Cowherd section and linked here. Video and audio isn't good, sorry, but the content is worth it. Cowherd-02-02-2024-49ers vs Giants player eval - ( New Window