Biggest Giants First Round Busts

But I’ll go with Flowers or Apple since in addition to be bad picks/players, they were just bad dudes. And I guess the tie breaker goes to Apple since we drafted his Mom too and she might have been worse…
Wasn't he like the 5th or 6th overall pick, and a panic pick because the Giants stupidly assumed that they knew how the previous picks would turn out? I was young at the time, so I may not have the facts completely straight.
By comparison, David Wilson was the 32nd pick and injuries derailed his career. Cedric Jones just kinda sucked. And he pronounced his name Ceedrick, iirc, which also is weird.
Yes, how could I have forgotten about him. And Giants didn’t know he was blind in one eye.
yeah he was a horrible pick. Especially considering he was blind on one eye. This is not the fucking special olympics.
Can't have a thread like this without making mention of Daniel Jones at #6 overall. Other than the tail end of his rookie year and a solid playoff game vs the Vikings, he hasn't come close to living up to his expectations. Problems with ball security, not sensing pressure in the pocket, missing open receivers, and now a notable injury history. That big second contract wasn't warranted. And now 1 yr into the 4 yr deal a majority of NY Giant fans want the GM to draft his replacement. That, by any definition, is a bust.
Had very clear red flags. The Giants were negligent in drafting him and Gettleman fired the scout who was responsible for unearthing this information. This pick was pure incompetence. They traded up if IIRC correctly.
There are a lot of other really deserving names on this list. While I really felt Flowers and Apple were flops they did stick around the league for a while, heck Apple still plays in the NFL.
Cedric Jones comes close but that was a different kind of incompetence, it happened more in the moment and ~ 20ish years before the Baker fiasco when information was much more readily available then in the 90's.
Flowers and Apple played a while in the league, bad picks, but if you play 5 or moore years in the league - I don't think your a total bust.
Lots to choose from. I remember Bunch but not why he busted. I remember the NYG fan mag having Bunch, Khanavis McGee and Ed McCaffrey on the cover with a line re “reloading”. Easy Ed was the one hit they actually missed on.
He was supplemental but still considered around 1 pick.
Clearly Joe Don Looney is the worst of all time. But we have had some doozies in the past 30 years.
Regarding Jarrod Bunch. He actually looked good, but was derailed by injuries.
More on Bunch
In 1992 (his 2nd year) he was sharing duties with Rodney Hampton and he gained 501 yards on 104 caries. He was named offensive player of the year for the Giants, over Rodney Hampton.
He was a 250 pound RB at a time when players were smaller. He ran downhill and packed a punch. Badly tore all the the ligaments in his knee, requiring multiple surgeries. He tried but was never able to regain his former level.
1959 Lee Grosscup, QB, Utah and 1960 Lou Cordileone, DT, Clemson. Cordileone was traded the following year for Y.A.Tittle so all was not lost. Scouring over the draft lists there were some more "what could have been"--Ben Davidson in the 4th round 1961, Buck Buchanan, 19th round 1963, Matt Snell, 4th round 1964
You have Peters, Smith and Williams in the NFCE and the Giants are trotting out Flowers.
Funny enough. For all the crap Gettleman gets, cutting Flowers midseason for being a lazy ass and poor play is a beautiful thing.
All after Reese ignored requests from better players to join up and not trying to get better at the position. Let's leave Flowers in to ruin offenses.
Rocky Thompson
John Hicks
Gordon King
Thomas Lewis
Cedric Jones
Ron Dayne
Ereck Flowers
Eli Apple
Deandre Baker
Kadarius Toney
frederickson never lived up to his college billing due to injury.
Imagine having Butkis and LT in Giants history?
Derrick Brown for sure. Never showed anything and they admitted he wasn’t good blocker or receiver when the drafted him. WTF! Adding Neil here is just dumb.
Worst choice but not the biggest bust.
He was pick #20 and there was quite a bit of talk at the time that he got taken way too early. Relative to expectations I think he's far from the biggest bust.
Rocky Thompson
John Hicks
Gordon King
Thomas Lewis
Cedric Jones
Ron Dayne
Ereck Flowers
Eli Apple
Deandre Baker
Kadarius Toney
Good list, but Derek Brown was a bigger bust that all of them
Classic planning.
No doubt. I just forgot him!
Also add Dave Young to this list. 2nd round draft pick in 1981, played 1 year for the Giants, 5 catches for 49 yards.
Wilson
Eli Apple
DeAndre Baker
Toney
That's David Wilson, rb from VA Tech (just to be exact)
Bust is for people who can’t play
Flowers played 105 NFL games and was better player after he left
Apple is still playing and has played more games than Bosa, Stanley and Conklin who were drafted ahead of him
C. Jones, W. Joseph, T. Lewis, D. Brown were all much worse
Dwayne because of expectations
90 - Rodney Hampton
91 - Jarrod Bunch
92 - Derek Brown
93 - N/A
94 - Thomas Lewis
95 - Tyrone Wheatley
96 - Cedric Jones
97 - Ike Hilliard
98 - Shaun Williams
99 - Luke Petitgout
00 - Ron Dayne
the fact that we fielded a competitive team in 2000 is a miracle.
Agree. I think he played d back in college and the Giants drafted him to play receiver! A first round pick to convert the guy from d back to receiver if I recall it correctly.
Larry Jacobsen, the DT he was another bust
just can't play
2. Joe Don Looney - and
3. Kadarius Toney
The worst of the rest - whoever you think it is, was far better than any of these three total and complete losers.
Yeah he might be one of the biggest busts in history.
We'll never know what Ike Hilliard could've actually been since he took that career altering injury from a dirty hit so early in his career.