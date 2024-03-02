for display only
Biggest Giants First Round Busts

EdS56 : 2/3/2024 3:31 pm
Let’s lead off with Goat and Ron Dayne.
 
christian : 2/3/2024 3:36 pm : link
Kadarius Toney by a wide margin.
Rocky Thompson.  
BigBlueNH : 2/3/2024 3:37 pm : link
I don't know if he was the worst, but he was my earliest memory of a really bad one.
We've has some doosies  
terz22 : 2/3/2024 3:38 pm : link
Especially recently. Eli apple, ereck flowers, toney...ughh
Toney a good addition  
EdS56 : 2/3/2024 3:39 pm : link
But Eli Apple still sucks too
And there it is lol  
EdS56 : 2/3/2024 3:40 pm : link
Forgot Flowers…. Reason why lol
Denadre baker too  
terz22 : 2/3/2024 3:40 pm : link
Woooof
Derek Brown  
jeff57 : 2/3/2024 3:43 pm : link
David Wilson, D’andre Baker
Thomas Lewis  
You'reMyBoyBlue!! : 2/3/2024 3:45 pm : link
..
Easily Flowers for me  
Lines of Scrimmage : 2/3/2024 3:48 pm : link
over the last twenty years. Giving your two SB MVP QB who is a pocket passer a LT who stinks is not very smart.

You have Peters, Smith and Williams in the NFCE and the Giants are trotting out Flowers.
Eldridge Small  
jeff57 : 2/3/2024 3:48 pm : link
Too
Saquon  
MookGiants : 2/3/2024 3:51 pm : link
Barkley
RE: Easily Flowers for me  
Toth029 : 2/3/2024 3:53 pm : link
In comment 16387770 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
over the last twenty years. Giving your two SB MVP QB who is a pocket passer a LT who stinks is not very smart.

You have Peters, Smith and Williams in the NFCE and the Giants are trotting out Flowers.


Funny enough. For all the crap Gettleman gets, cutting Flowers midseason for being a lazy ass and poor play is a beautiful thing.

All after Reese ignored requests from better players to join up and not trying to get better at the position. Let's leave Flowers in to ruin offenses.
So many choices...  
The Mike : 2/3/2024 3:54 pm : link
The top ten in the Super Bowl Era in no particular order:

Rocky Thompson
John Hicks
Gordon King
Thomas Lewis
Cedric Jones
Ron Dayne
Ereck Flowers
Eli Apple
Deandre Baker
Kadarius Toney
While technically not a  
John Bravo : 2/3/2024 3:55 pm : link
taking Tucker Frederickson with Dick Butkis and Gayle Sayers on the board left a mark on the franchise.

frederickson never lived up to his college billing due to injury.

Imagine having Butkis and LT in Giants history?
Derrick Brown or Evan Neal  
JerrysKids : 2/3/2024 3:56 pm : link
...
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/3/2024 3:58 pm : link
Too many to name.
Toth  
Lines of Scrimmage : 2/3/2024 3:59 pm : link
I have made it very clear where I stand with Reese. Let's just say it went from "In Reese we trust" to "In Reese the LOS destructs" pretty quickly into his tenure.
RE: Derrick Brown or Evan Neal  
BillT : 2/3/2024 4:02 pm : link
In comment 16387779 JerrysKids said:
Quote:
...

Derrick Brown for sure. Never showed anything and they admitted he wasn’t good blocker or receiver when the drafted him. WTF! Adding Neil here is just dumb.
Rivers  
fkap : 2/3/2024 4:06 pm : link
the bum never played a down for us.
 
christian : 2/3/2024 4:08 pm : link
I'll personally never forgive Coughlin for Ereck "Breath of fresh air" Flowers.
Unfortunately SO many choices  
BigTymer : 2/3/2024 4:10 pm : link
But I’ll go with Flowers or Apple since in addition to be bad picks/players, they were just bad dudes. And I guess the tie breaker goes to Apple since we drafted his Mom too and she might have been worse…
RE: While technically not a  
jeff57 : 2/3/2024 4:14 pm : link
In comment 16387778 John Bravo said:
Quote:
taking Tucker Frederickson with Dick Butkis and Gayle Sayers on the board left a mark on the franchise.

frederickson never lived up to his college billing due to injury.

Imagine having Butkis and LT in Giants history?


Worst choice but not the biggest bust.
The all time biggest draft dog was the fabled Joe Heap, RB from  
carpoon : 2/3/2024 4:23 pm : link
Notre Dame. He never gained 100 yards for his career.
Joe Don Looney  
varco : 2/3/2024 4:26 pm : link
Before a lot of folks' here time --but Looney's selection was the doozy of all time --he didn't last out training camp! Aptly named.
david wilson  
Chip : 2/3/2024 4:31 pm : link
couldn't block and fumbled a lot.
RE: Joe Don Looney  
BMac : 2/3/2024 4:32 pm : link
In comment 16387812 varco said:
Quote:
Before a lot of folks' here time --but Looney's selection was the doozy of all time --he didn't last out training camp! Aptly named.


+++
I know not a traditional  
RomanWH : 2/3/2024 4:37 pm : link
bust because his career was cut short due to injury but David Wilson. Either way, just a wasted first round pick.
RE: …  
widmerseyebrow : 2/3/2024 4:44 pm : link
In comment 16387749 christian said:
Quote:
Kadarius Toney by a wide margin.


He was pick #20 and there was quite a bit of talk at the time that he got taken way too early. Relative to expectations I think he's far from the biggest bust.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/3/2024 4:48 pm : link
I haven’t seen his name mentioned, but William Joseph didn’t set the NFL on fire.
Cedric Jones.  
Mike from SI : 2/3/2024 4:57 pm : link
Wasn't he like the 5th or 6th overall pick, and a panic pick because the Giants stupidly assumed that they knew how the previous picks would turn out? I was young at the time, so I may not have the facts completely straight.

By comparison, David Wilson was the 32nd pick and injuries derailed his career. Cedric Jones just kinda sucked. And he pronounced his name Ceedrick, iirc, which also is weird.
RE: So many choices...  
mfsd : 2/3/2024 4:59 pm : link
In comment 16387776 The Mike said:
Quote:
The top ten in the Super Bowl Era in no particular order:

Rocky Thompson
John Hicks
Gordon King
Thomas Lewis
Cedric Jones
Ron Dayne
Ereck Flowers
Eli Apple
Deandre Baker
Kadarius Toney


Good list, but Derek Brown was a bigger bust that all of them
Mike from SI.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/3/2024 5:05 pm : link
I think the Giants thought Lawrence Phillips was going to go before 5, but he didn’t.

Classic planning.
RE: Cedric Jones.  
jeff57 : 2/3/2024 5:08 pm : link
In comment 16387842 Mike from SI said:
Quote:
Wasn't he like the 5th or 6th overall pick, and a panic pick because the Giants stupidly assumed that they knew how the previous picks would turn out? I was young at the time, so I may not have the facts completely straight.

By comparison, David Wilson was the 32nd pick and injuries derailed his career. Cedric Jones just kinda sucked. And he pronounced his name Ceedrick, iirc, which also is weird.


Yes, how could I have forgotten about him. And Giants didn’t know he was blind in one eye.
RE: Cedric Jones.  
DefenseWins : 2/3/2024 5:11 pm : link
In comment 16387842 Mike from SI said:
Quote:
Wasn't he like the 5th or 6th overall pick, and a panic pick because the Giants stupidly assumed that they knew how the previous picks would turn out? I was young at the time, so I may not have the facts completely straight.


yeah he was a horrible pick. Especially considering he was blind on one eye. This is not the fucking special olympics.
RE: RE: So many choices...  
The Mike : 2/3/2024 5:25 pm : link
In comment 16387844 mfsd said:
Quote:
In comment 16387776 The Mike said:


Quote:


The top ten in the Super Bowl Era in no particular order:

Rocky Thompson
John Hicks
Gordon King
Thomas Lewis
Cedric Jones
Ron Dayne
Ereck Flowers
Eli Apple
Deandre Baker
Kadarius Toney



Good list, but Derek Brown was a bigger bust that all of them


No doubt. I just forgot him!
RE: Joe Don Looney  
clatterbuck : 2/3/2024 5:32 pm : link
In comment 16387812 varco said:
Quote:
Before a lot of folks' here time --but Looney's selection was the doozy of all time --he didn't last out training camp! Aptly named.

+1
Biggest bust  
RomanWH : 2/3/2024 5:36 pm : link
Can't have a thread like this without making mention of Daniel Jones at #6 overall. Other than the tail end of his rookie year and a solid playoff game vs the Vikings, he hasn't come close to living up to his expectations. Problems with ball security, not sensing pressure in the pocket, missing open receivers, and now a notable injury history. That big second contract wasn't warranted. And now 1 yr into the 4 yr deal a majority of NY Giant fans want the GM to draft his replacement. That, by any definition, is a bust.
Deandre Baker  
DavidinBMNY : 2/3/2024 5:41 pm : link
Had very clear red flags. The Giants were negligent in drafting him and Gettleman fired the scout who was responsible for unearthing this information. This pick was pure incompetence. They traded up if IIRC correctly.

There are a lot of other really deserving names on this list. While I really felt Flowers and Apple were flops they did stick around the league for a while, heck Apple still plays in the NFL.

Cedric Jones comes close but that was a different kind of incompetence, it happened more in the moment and ~ 20ish years before the Baker fiasco when information was much more readily available then in the 90's.

Flowers and Apple played a while in the league, bad picks, but if you play 5 or moore years in the league - I don't think your a total bust.
RE: RE: So many choices...  
56goat : 2/3/2024 5:50 pm : link
In comment 16387844 mfsd said:
Quote:
In comment 16387776 The Mike said:


Quote:


The top ten in the Super Bowl Era in no particular order:

Rocky Thompson
John Hicks
Gordon King
Thomas Lewis
Cedric Jones
Ron Dayne
Ereck Flowers
Eli Apple
Deandre Baker
Kadarius Toney



Good list, but Derek Brown was a bigger bust that all of them


Also add Dave Young to this list. 2nd round draft pick in 1981, played 1 year for the Giants, 5 catches for 49 yards.
RE: RE: RE: So many choices...  
56goat : 2/3/2024 5:51 pm : link
In comment 16387889 56goat said:
Quote:
In comment 16387844 mfsd said:


Quote:


In comment 16387776 The Mike said:


Quote:


The top ten in the Super Bowl Era in no particular order:

Rocky Thompson
John Hicks
Gordon King
Thomas Lewis
Cedric Jones
Ron Dayne
Ereck Flowers
Eli Apple
Deandre Baker
Kadarius Toney



Good list, but Derek Brown was a bigger bust that all of them



Also add Dave Young to this list. 2nd round draft pick in 1981, played 1 year for the Giants, 5 catches for 49 yards.


Sorry, missed the 1st round part.
Kadarius Toney makes Ron Dayne seem like a Hall of Famer  
ThomasG : 2/3/2024 5:52 pm : link
.
Until proven otherwise…..  
morrison40 : 2/3/2024 6:13 pm : link
Evan Neal , Hope I’m wrong
Rocky Thompson  
PatersonPlank : 2/3/2024 6:24 pm : link
Followed by
Wilson
Eli Apple
DeAndre Baker
Toney
RE: Rocky Thompson  
PatersonPlank : 2/3/2024 6:26 pm : link
In comment 16387909 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
Followed by
Wilson
Eli Apple
DeAndre Baker
Toney


That's David Wilson, rb from VA Tech (just to be exact)
Jarrod Bunch  
MojoEd : 2/3/2024 6:42 pm : link
Lots to choose from. I remember Bunch but not why he busted. I remember the NYG fan mag having Bunch, Khanavis McGee and Ed McCaffrey on the cover with a line re “reloading”. Easy Ed was the one hit they actually missed on.
1st rd busts  
stretch234 : 2/3/2024 6:43 pm : link
Curious how you are a bust by getting injured and having your career end

Bust is for people who can’t play

Flowers played 105 NFL games and was better player after he left

Apple is still playing and has played more games than Bosa, Stanley and Conklin who were drafted ahead of him

C. Jones, W. Joseph, T. Lewis, D. Brown were all much worse

Dwayne because of expectations
1st round picks in the 90s  
The Jake : 2/3/2024 6:58 pm : link
were an absolute shitshow:

90 - Rodney Hampton
91 - Jarrod Bunch
92 - Derek Brown
93 - N/A
94 - Thomas Lewis
95 - Tyrone Wheatley
96 - Cedric Jones
97 - Ike Hilliard
98 - Shaun Williams
99 - Luke Petitgout
00 - Ron Dayne

the fact that we fielded a competitive team in 2000 is a miracle.
Hey now  
EdS56 : 2/3/2024 7:09 pm : link
Hilliard was a workhorse
And I was afraid of the third rail  
EdS56 : 2/3/2024 7:10 pm : link
Jones just won’t deliver. Daniels, LSU, period.
RE: Eldridge Small  
kelly : 2/3/2024 8:26 pm : link
In comment 16387771 jeff57 said:
Quote:
Too


Agree. I think he played d back in college and the Giants drafted him to play receiver! A first round pick to convert the guy from d back to receiver if I recall it correctly.

Larry Jacobsen, the DT he was another bust
How come no mention of Dave Brown  
.McL. : 2/3/2024 8:49 pm : link
He was supplemental but still considered around 1 pick.

Clearly Joe Don Looney is the worst of all time. But we have had some doozies in the past 30 years.

Regarding Jarrod Bunch. He actually looked good, but was derailed by injuries.
RE: 1st round picks in the 90s  
John Bravo : 2/3/2024 8:49 pm : link
In comment 16387938 The Jake said:
[quote] were an absolute shitshow:

90 - Rodney Hampton

Rodney Hampton and Luke P were studs!
RE: How come no mention of Dave Brown  
.McL. : 2/3/2024 8:56 pm : link
In comment 16387998 .McL. said:
Quote:
He was supplemental but still considered around 1 pick.

Clearly Joe Don Looney is the worst of all time. But we have had some doozies in the past 30 years.

Regarding Jarrod Bunch. He actually looked good, but was derailed by injuries.

More on Bunch
In 1992 (his 2nd year) he was sharing duties with Rodney Hampton and he gained 501 yards on 104 caries. He was named offensive player of the year for the Giants, over Rodney Hampton.

He was a 250 pound RB at a time when players were smaller. He ran downhill and packed a punch. Badly tore all the the ligaments in his knee, requiring multiple surgeries. He tried but was never able to regain his former level.
Busts  
nochance : 2/3/2024 9:17 pm : link
Many of the players mentioned weren't busts they were disappointments who didn't live up to their potential or had bad injuries. Busts
just can't play
Been watching them come and go since 1956.......  
Red Dog : 2/3/2024 10:26 pm : link
1. Derek Brown - no one else is even close except
2. Joe Don Looney - and
3. Kadarius Toney

The worst of the rest - whoever you think it is, was far better than any of these three total and complete losers.


Joe Don Looney  
US1 Giants : 2/3/2024 10:33 pm : link
.
Thomas Lewis  
lawguy9801 : 2/3/2024 10:37 pm : link
.
Ike Hilliard wasn't a bust  
lawguy9801 : 2/3/2024 10:39 pm : link
Not 1st-round worthy, but he was a solid receiver for several years.
Tyrone Wheatley sucked with the Giants  
lawguy9801 : 2/3/2024 10:41 pm : link
but then had at least a couple of productive seasons with the Raiders.
RE: Joe Don Looney  
FStubbs : 2/3/2024 10:58 pm : link
In comment 16387812 varco said:
Quote:
Before a lot of folks' here time --but Looney's selection was the doozy of all time --he didn't last out training camp! Aptly named.


Yeah he might be one of the biggest busts in history.
RE: Ike Hilliard wasn't a bust  
FStubbs : 2/3/2024 10:59 pm : link
In comment 16388067 lawguy9801 said:
Quote:
Not 1st-round worthy, but he was a solid receiver for several years.


We'll never know what Ike Hilliard could've actually been since he took that career altering injury from a dirty hit so early in his career.
2 players come to mind who were absolute total busts  
Rick in Dallas : 2/3/2024 11:31 pm : link
Derrick Brown and Thomas Lewis
Before most of our time but.....  
jmdvm : 1:13 am : link
1959 Lee Grosscup, QB, Utah and 1960 Lou Cordileone, DT, Clemson. Cordileone was traded the following year for Y.A.Tittle so all was not lost. Scouring over the draft lists there were some more "what could have been"--Ben Davidson in the 4th round 1961, Buck Buchanan, 19th round 1963, Matt Snell, 4th round 1964
