What rule changes would you make?

The thread with the British guy got me thinking.
I would do the following:
Defensive holding, illegal contact would be 10 yard penalties no automatic first down. Call it the "Darnay Holmes Rule"
I would make every penalty that is called eligible for challenge. The only play without a penalty that I would allow a challenge would be uncalled pass interferance. Still allow only two challenges as per current system. So many games are changed by obviously bad calls. Particularly PI, defensive holding and less so with roughing the passer.
On a less serious side I would add a 5 yard penalty for a for "Being a Dick". This would cover situations where a player is pushing, taunting, playing after the whistle, etc.. at an annoying level that does not quite constitute a personal foul.
Current rule is too punitive, and I can't for the life of me understand how you reward the defense despite the fact they never recovered the ball.
There should only be penalties that cannot be confirmed by replay.
No inadvertent whistles, no penalties for pass interference unless it is so blatant, allow the dbs to hold, no more roughing the passer calls,
There are way too many penalties I would eliminate most.
I would also add a delay of game penalty on challenges where the call on the field is confirmed in addition to the loss of a timeout.
5 yard penalties cannot offset 10 or 15 yard penalties. Mark off the net yardage.
I agree with this one completely. Personal fouls should always get marked off unless offset by another personal foul.
How do you equate someone head hunting and potentially injuring someone with an illegal formation penalty?
Why not just bring it back? You guys dont like it- really? How so?
2. Add the option for a 5 or 10 YD PI penalty. Some PI calls on a long pass are very close. The ref's only options are PI or no call. Add the option for a shorter penalty when there is a minor foul.
3. Change the on-side kickoff rule somehow to make it a 25%-30% chance instead of the current <10%. It would make a lot of end games more interesting and allow the element of a surprise earlier.
+1 this is what I was going to say as well. I know KC is a great team, but after every play that doesn't gain positive yardage, it seems like someone on the offense is always calling for a flag. I hate SF, but I hope they destroy KC.
The real time roughing the passer would be cancelled many times if the ref saw a defender try and hold up or that he is being blocked into the QB. Mahomes will go ballistic several times a game
Kickoffs were great but it is never coming back like it was before and this in between business is so anticlimactic, boring and a waste of time. You still get the similar excitement on punts.
Omits the penalty if called or is a penalty itself. I know. It teaches a terrible thing to kids. Get my lawn while you are at it.
Me too. SF plays the game the right way. Between Mahomes, Kelce and Swift... And the State Farm commercials, I can't stand fucking KC.
Omits the penalty if called or is a penalty itself. I know. It teaches a terrible thing to kids. Get my lawn while you are at it.
Totally agree…. This isn’t Rugby!
I find that such a psychotic thought to say if your a football fan.
Why not just bring it back? You guys dont like it- really? How so?
Its not even so much about excitement more so then the opportunity for a momentum shift- our fumble return vs filly gave us a chance of a comeback on christmas. The ron dixon return in 01 trying to oun a team back to win field position etc with an aggressive pursuit and high hangtime kick that cones with risk as well.
This eliminates such a crucial aspect of the game. Id be 100% in favor of having a larger roster to accomodate ST only olayers and give them a chance to get paid and advance their careers in the nfl where itd otherwise be impossible. Theres so many good raw athletes that could assume this role and make a buck doing it at the risk of inuury versus being on the couch.
In comment 16388370 jimmypage said:
Omits the penalty if called or is a penalty itself. I know. It teaches a terrible thing to kids. Get my lawn while you are at it.
Right, SF plays the game the right way....SMFH. You have a personal gripe that is irrelevant to infractions.
In comment 16388419 smshmth8690 said:
In comment 16388370 jimmypage said:
Omits the penalty if called or is a penalty itself. I know. It teaches a terrible thing to kids. Get my lawn while you are at it.
Right, SF plays the game the right way....SMFH. You have a personal gripe that is irrelevant to infractions.
Huh? Youre making it sound like I am the only one who doesnt like how much KC works the refs? Does my saying that really make you that annoyed? Why?
In comment 16388414 fanoftheteam said:
I find that such a psychotic thought to say if your a football fan.
Its not even so much about excitement more so then the opportunity for a momentum shift- our fumble return vs filly gave us a chance of a comeback on christmas. The ron dixon return in 01 trying to oun a team back to win field position etc with an aggressive pursuit and high hangtime kick that cones with risk as well.
This eliminates such a crucial aspect of the game. Id be 100% in favor of having a larger roster to accomodate ST only olayers and give them a chance to get paid and advance their careers in the nfl where itd otherwise be impossible. Theres so many good raw athletes that could assume this role and make a buck doing it at the risk of inuury versus being on the couch.
I understand your point and don’t disagree in theory however the data they used to change everything was based on injury and they are protecting themselves as a league. However your point of expanded rosters to support special teams play I completely agree with. The practice squad enhancement have worked out well but I would like to see rosters of 60.
So large Cokes.
Ive though about this one too. You make a great suggestion with a "debit system". I also think if there are consecutive encroachment or other half the distance penalites, maybe award the offense a new set of downs or a choice between the two.
Some of these I am surprised havent been added to be honest.
On a third and 15 there would be no incentive not to hold. And then it basically becomes a game of will the refs call defensive holding on 2 or 3 plays in a row?
Seattle exploited that with the legion of boom basically challenging the refs to call holding or pi on every play and they did not.
PI/defensive holding is not an automatic first down.
Make onside kicks easier to get.
Allow refs to stop play and verify a call via replay rather than force them to make a call they're unsure about and force a team to challenge. Put a limit on this, though.
On a third and 15 there would be no incentive not to hold. And then it basically becomes a game of will the refs call defensive holding on 2 or 3 plays in a row?
Seattle exploited that with the legion of boom basically challenging the refs to call holding or pi on every play and they did not.
Agreed. Defensive holding has the potential to negate a 40+ yard play whether passing or by rushing. Defense needs to know it will pay for doing that. Although I think D holding should carry the same yardage weight as offensive.
No 2 minute warning in the first half.
2. Adopt the college way of review.
Why penalize a team that has, say, 5 bad calls against them in a game and they can only challenge three of them.
Get the calls right. All of them.
Just say you need two feet down in bounds plus a third step. So much simpler.
The rule changes have significantly cut back on concussions. They were cool as they used to be but I'm OK with the change, given the data.
So coaches tell their players to run even harder amd faster to slam into the opponent? I dont think thats gonna fly.
Unless you mean having only ffense going 5 yards before recovering... In which case ot might become a 65-75% recovery rate!
Either way, 8t requires people slamming themselves into other people.
I would prefer a normal offensive play, 25 yards. If you get it, you get the ball at the 35 on 2nd down and lets go. If you dont make it, the other team gets the ball on the THEIR 35.
PI penalties have always been too harsh, especially when they are chucking. Definitely needs reform.
Coaches should have double the number of challenges. Don’t hamstring teams on petty technicalities. Get it right.
Find a way to penalize both teams when there are offsetting penalties. Should not cancel them out but enforce next available play.
Love the “being a dick” penalty. Nice.
"You like having the ball? Hang on to it otherwise these assholes git it."