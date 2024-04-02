What rule changes would you make? Reale01 : 2/4/2024 12:30 pm

The thread with the British guy got me thinking.

I would do the following:



Defensive holding, illegal contact would be 10 yard penalties no automatic first down. Call it the "Darnay Holmes Rule"



I would make every penalty that is called eligible for challenge. The only play without a penalty that I would allow a challenge would be uncalled pass interferance. Still allow only two challenges as per current system. So many games are changed by obviously bad calls. Particularly PI, defensive holding and less so with roughing the passer.



On a less serious side I would add a 5 yard penalty for a for "Being a Dick". This would cover situations where a player is pushing, taunting, playing after the whistle, etc.. at an annoying level that does not quite constitute a personal foul.