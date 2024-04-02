for display only
What rule changes would you make?

Reale01 : 2/4/2024 12:30 pm
The thread with the British guy got me thinking.
I would do the following:

Defensive holding, illegal contact would be 10 yard penalties no automatic first down. Call it the "Darnay Holmes Rule"

I would make every penalty that is called eligible for challenge. The only play without a penalty that I would allow a challenge would be uncalled pass interferance. Still allow only two challenges as per current system. So many games are changed by obviously bad calls. Particularly PI, defensive holding and less so with roughing the passer.

On a less serious side I would add a 5 yard penalty for a for "Being a Dick". This would cover situations where a player is pushing, taunting, playing after the whistle, etc.. at an annoying level that does not quite constitute a personal foul.
Give the ball back to the offense...  
bw in dc : 2/4/2024 1:12 pm : link
if they fumble through the endzone at the 20-yard line and loss of down.

Current rule is too punitive, and I can't for the life of me understand how you reward the defense despite the fact they never recovered the ball.





Kickoffs  
RHPeel : 2/4/2024 1:20 pm : link
Replace all kickoffs with fourth and 15 from the 30.
Subjective  
Archer : 2/4/2024 1:20 pm : link
They should get rid of all subjective penalties.
There should only be penalties that cannot be confirmed by replay.

No inadvertent whistles, no penalties for pass interference unless it is so blatant, allow the dbs to hold, no more roughing the passer calls,

There are way too many penalties I would eliminate most.
can be  
Archer : 2/4/2024 1:21 pm : link
that can be
Eliminate Ties  
Cyrus the Great : 2/4/2024 1:40 pm : link
15 minute OT periods until there is a winner. Remove the new playoff overtime rule where both teams are guaranteed a possession.

I would also add a delay of game penalty on challenges where the call on the field is confirmed in addition to the loss of a timeout.
RE: Seriously?  
Mike from Ohio : 2/4/2024 1:46 pm : link
In comment 16388351 section125 said:
Quote:

5 yard penalties cannot offset 10 or 15 yard penalties. Mark off the net yardage.


I agree with this one completely. Personal fouls should always get marked off unless offset by another personal foul.

How do you equate someone head hunting and potentially injuring someone with an illegal formation penalty?
They have to go back  
Danny Kanell : 2/4/2024 2:00 pm : link
To the old onside kick rule where the kicking team can start running before the kick. It’s ridiculous now that it’s impossible.
Why would you guys want to get rid if the kickoff  
fanoftheteam : 2/4/2024 2:15 pm : link
I find that such a psychotic thought to say if your a football fan.

Why not just bring it back? You guys dont like it- really? How so?
Illegal man downfield  
Paulie Walnuts : 2/4/2024 2:15 pm : link
Make it 5 yards
Get rid of the illegal contact over 5 yards downfield rule  
jeffusedtobeonwebtv : 2/4/2024 2:19 pm : link
Actually let defensive backs play defense.
Fumble OB thru end zone  
FanSinceYA : 2/4/2024 2:20 pm : link
1. Change the fumble OB thru the end zone rule from touchback with possession to the defensive team. That is ridiculous. Anywhere else on the field that is the offences ball at the spot of the fumble. It should be thru the end zone as well.

2. Add the option for a 5 or 10 YD PI penalty. Some PI calls on a long pass are very close. The ref's only options are PI or no call. Add the option for a shorter penalty when there is a minor foul.

3. Change the on-side kickoff rule somehow to make it a 25%-30% chance instead of the current <10%. It would make a lot of end games more interesting and allow the element of a surprise earlier.
RE: Asking for a or motioning for a penalty  
smshmth8690 : 2/4/2024 2:22 pm : link
In comment 16388370 jimmypage said:
Quote:
Omits the penalty if called or is a penalty itself. I know. It teaches a terrible thing to kids. Get my lawn while you are at it.


+1 this is what I was going to say as well. I know KC is a great team, but after every play that doesn't gain positive yardage, it seems like someone on the offense is always calling for a flag. I hate SF, but I hope they destroy KC.
I hate the PI rules  
US1 Giants : 2/4/2024 2:24 pm : link
Refs dictate the outcome of the game with a penalty late in the game by calling PI. There has got to be a better way.
I think all personal fouls should be reviewed.  
NormanAllen_95 : 2/4/2024 2:37 pm : link
Especially roughing the passer and instigator penalties. That play where Kelce got the Raven to take a penalty for popping him and then he laughed at the guy was disgusting. They should offset, or better yet, be eligible for an instigation tack on where there is a yardage penalty and the player gets a warning that the next one disqualifies him from the game.

The real time roughing the passer would be cancelled many times if the ref saw a defender try and hold up or that he is being blocked into the QB. Mahomes will go ballistic several times a game
RE: Why would you guys want to get rid if the kickoff  
Giantimistic : 2/4/2024 2:47 pm : link
In comment 16388414 fanoftheteam said:
Quote:
I find that such a psychotic thought to say if your a football fan.

Why not just bring it back? You guys dont like it- really? How so?


Kickoffs were great but it is never coming back like it was before and this in between business is so anticlimactic, boring and a waste of time. You still get the similar excitement on punts.
RE: RE: Asking for a or motioning for a penalty  
NormanAllen_95 : 2/4/2024 2:49 pm : link
In comment 16388419 smshmth8690 said:
Quote:
In comment 16388370 jimmypage said:


Quote:


Omits the penalty if called or is a penalty itself. I know. It teaches a terrible thing to kids. Get my lawn while you are at it.



+1 this is what I was going to say as well. I know KC is a great team, but after every play that doesn't gain positive yardage, it seems like someone on the offense is always calling for a flag. I hate SF, but I hope they destroy KC.


Me too. SF plays the game the right way. Between Mahomes, Kelce and Swift... And the State Farm commercials, I can't stand fucking KC.
RE: RE: Asking for a or motioning for a penalty  
NormanAllen_95 : 2/4/2024 2:54 pm : link
In comment 16388419 smshmth8690 said:
Quote:
In comment 16388370 jimmypage said:


Quote:


Omits the penalty if called or is a penalty itself. I know. It teaches a terrible thing to kids. Get my lawn while you are at it.



+1 this is what I was going to say as well. I know KC is a great team, but after every play that doesn't gain positive yardage, it seems like someone on the offense is always calling for a flag. I hate SF, but I hope they destroy KC.


Me too. SF plays the game the right way. Between Mahomes, Kelce and Swift... And the State Farm commercials, I can't stand fucking KC.
RE: I agree with the Darnay Holmes rule!  
Adirondack GMen : 2/4/2024 3:01 pm : link
In comment 16388359 Fishmanjim57 said:
Quote:
I'd also outlaw the "tush-push"!

Totally agree…. This isn’t Rugby!
RE: RE: Why would you guys want to get rid if the kickoff  
fanoftheteam : 2/4/2024 3:06 pm : link
In comment 16388438 Giantimistic said:
Quote:
In comment 16388414 fanoftheteam said:


Quote:


I find that such a psychotic thought to say if your a football fan.

Why not just bring it back? You guys dont like it- really? How so?



Kickoffs were great but it is never coming back like it was before and this in between business is so anticlimactic, boring and a waste of time. You still get the similar excitement on punts.



Its not even so much about excitement more so then the opportunity for a momentum shift- our fumble return vs filly gave us a chance of a comeback on christmas. The ron dixon return in 01 trying to oun a team back to win field position etc with an aggressive pursuit and high hangtime kick that cones with risk as well.

This eliminates such a crucial aspect of the game. Id be 100% in favor of having a larger roster to accomodate ST only olayers and give them a chance to get paid and advance their careers in the nfl where itd otherwise be impossible. Theres so many good raw athletes that could assume this role and make a buck doing it at the risk of inuury versus being on the couch.
01, trying to pin*  
fanoftheteam : 2/4/2024 3:07 pm : link
….
RE: RE: RE: Asking for a or motioning for a penalty  
section125 : 2/4/2024 3:28 pm : link
In comment 16388443 NormanAllen_95 said:
Quote:
In comment 16388419 smshmth8690 said:


Quote:


In comment 16388370 jimmypage said:


Quote:


Omits the penalty if called or is a penalty itself. I know. It teaches a terrible thing to kids. Get my lawn while you are at it.



+1 this is what I was going to say as well. I know KC is a great team, but after every play that doesn't gain positive yardage, it seems like someone on the offense is always calling for a flag. I hate SF, but I hope they destroy KC.



Me too. SF plays the game the right way. Between Mahomes, Kelce and Swift... And the State Farm commercials, I can't stand fucking KC.


Right, SF plays the game the right way....SMFH. You have a personal gripe that is irrelevant to infractions.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Asking for a or motioning for a penalty  
NormanAllen_95 : 2/4/2024 3:33 pm : link
In comment 16388453 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 16388443 NormanAllen_95 said:


Quote:


In comment 16388419 smshmth8690 said:


Quote:


In comment 16388370 jimmypage said:


Quote:


Omits the penalty if called or is a penalty itself. I know. It teaches a terrible thing to kids. Get my lawn while you are at it.



+1 this is what I was going to say as well. I know KC is a great team, but after every play that doesn't gain positive yardage, it seems like someone on the offense is always calling for a flag. I hate SF, but I hope they destroy KC.



Me too. SF plays the game the right way. Between Mahomes, Kelce and Swift... And the State Farm commercials, I can't stand fucking KC.



Right, SF plays the game the right way....SMFH. You have a personal gripe that is irrelevant to infractions.


Huh? Youre making it sound like I am the only one who doesnt like how much KC works the refs? Does my saying that really make you that annoyed? Why?
RE: RE: RE: Why would you guys want to get rid if the kickoff  
Giantimistic : 2/4/2024 3:43 pm : link
In comment 16388446 fanoftheteam said:
Quote:
In comment 16388438 Giantimistic said:


Quote:


In comment 16388414 fanoftheteam said:


Quote:


I find that such a psychotic thought to say if your a football fan.

Why not just bring it back? You guys dont like it- really? How so?



Kickoffs were great but it is never coming back like it was before and this in between business is so anticlimactic, boring and a waste of time. You still get the similar excitement on punts.




Its not even so much about excitement more so then the opportunity for a momentum shift- our fumble return vs filly gave us a chance of a comeback on christmas. The ron dixon return in 01 trying to oun a team back to win field position etc with an aggressive pursuit and high hangtime kick that cones with risk as well.

This eliminates such a crucial aspect of the game. Id be 100% in favor of having a larger roster to accomodate ST only olayers and give them a chance to get paid and advance their careers in the nfl where itd otherwise be impossible. Theres so many good raw athletes that could assume this role and make a buck doing it at the risk of inuury versus being on the couch.


I understand your point and don’t disagree in theory however the data they used to change everything was based on injury and they are protecting themselves as a league. However your point of expanded rosters to support special teams play I completely agree with. The practice squad enhancement have worked out well but I would like to see rosters of 60.
Well  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/4/2024 3:49 pm : link
I'm not a fan of Pepsi. And I would like something larger than a medium.

So large Cokes.
When there is penalty for half the distance  
mvftw : 2/4/2024 4:02 pm : link
and then the other team gets a penalty it's the whole yardage. The first team should OWE the other team the yardage. It's not fair...
RE: When there is penalty for half the distance  
NormanAllen_95 : 2/4/2024 4:07 pm : link
In comment 16388467 mvftw said:
Quote:
and then the other team gets a penalty it's the whole yardage. The first team should OWE the other team the yardage. It's not fair...


Ive though about this one too. You make a great suggestion with a "debit system". I also think if there are consecutive encroachment or other half the distance penalites, maybe award the offense a new set of downs or a choice between the two.

Some of these I am surprised havent been added to be honest.
RE: They have to go back  
Wiggy : 2/4/2024 4:10 pm : link
In comment 16388408 Danny Kanell said:
Quote:
To the old onside kick rule where the kicking team can start running before the kick. It’s ridiculous now that it’s impossible.
agreed. I never remember that being overly dangerous
Go back to a delay of game penalty for the  
carpoon : 2/4/2024 4:12 pm : link
very childish end zone celebrations.
Make a catch a catch.  
prh : 2/4/2024 4:13 pm : link
If any part of the ball touches the ground in the process of catching, it's incomplete. That seems pretty simple to me and it might even speed up play.
Every call would have the assistance of  
jsuds : 2/4/2024 4:30 pm : link
a professional team of off-field refs using high tech to GET EVERY CALL RIGHT. You know. Like every fan can do at home.
Making defensive holding a 5 or 10 yard penalty would destroy  
BH28 : 2/4/2024 5:45 pm : link
The flow of the game, IMO.

On a third and 15 there would be no incentive not to hold. And then it basically becomes a game of will the refs call defensive holding on 2 or 3 plays in a row?

Seattle exploited that with the legion of boom basically challenging the refs to call holding or pi on every play and they did not.
No more kickoff's, PI is a 10 yard penalty, those are the three I  
Jack Stroud : 2/4/2024 7:01 pm : link
would see happen. No more PI calls on players who are 75 yards away from the play.
RE: Why would you guys want to get rid if the kickoff  
Jack Stroud : 2/4/2024 7:04 pm : link
In comment 16388414 fanoftheteam said:
Quote:
I find that such a psychotic thought to say if your a football fan.

Why not just bring it back? You guys dont like it- really? How so?
Most, if not all KO's go into the end zone and are not returned, what purpose that serve? It also eliminates an injury factor.
......  
BrettNYG10 : 2/4/2024 7:14 pm : link
Personal fouls/roughing the passer can be 5, 10, or 15 yards yards. No automatic first down.

PI/defensive holding is not an automatic first down.

Make onside kicks easier to get.

Allow refs to stop play and verify a call via replay rather than force them to make a call they're unsure about and force a team to challenge. Put a limit on this, though.
Simple changes  
upnyg : 2/4/2024 7:25 pm : link
go back to the 1980s.
RE: Making defensive holding a 5 or 10 yard penalty would destroy  
NormanAllen_95 : 2/4/2024 7:32 pm : link
In comment 16388522 BH28 said:
Quote:
The flow of the game, IMO.

On a third and 15 there would be no incentive not to hold. And then it basically becomes a game of will the refs call defensive holding on 2 or 3 plays in a row?

Seattle exploited that with the legion of boom basically challenging the refs to call holding or pi on every play and they did not.


Agreed. Defensive holding has the potential to negate a 40+ yard play whether passing or by rushing. Defense needs to know it will pay for doing that. Although I think D holding should carry the same yardage weight as offensive.
PI would be a 15 yard penalty  
Chris684 : 2/4/2024 9:24 pm : link
Kickoffs and onside kicks would basically be brought back to the game with the old rules.

No 2 minute warning in the first half.

...  
christian : 2/4/2024 9:31 pm : link
Re: fumbles in the end zone, I think if the ball goes out of bounds on the left of right end zone sidelines, the ball should come back to the original spot of the fumble to the offense. If the ball goes out of the back of the end zone, then I think the offensive team should lose five yards and lose the down.
Easy...  
BillKo : 2/4/2024 9:32 pm : link
1. PI becomes at most 15 yards along w/ auto 1st down. Tired of the ticky tack stuff that goes for over 30+ yards, esp when a team has nothing going.

2. Adopt the college way of review.

Why penalize a team that has, say, 5 bad calls against them in a game and they can only challenge three of them.

Get the calls right. All of them.
Automatic 4th down  
RomanWH : 2/4/2024 9:42 pm : link
You have all these penalties against the defense that awards an offense a brand new set of downs. How about we make some offensive penalties cost them all the downs? Such as unnecessary roughness against any offensive player. Penalty of 10 yards and automatic 4th down. Any dirty player like a Trent Williams not only cost them yards but also the rest of their set of downs. Either punt or if they're close enough, attempt a FG.
Would making an onside kick only having to go 5 yards  
BigBlue in Keys : 2/4/2024 9:48 pm : link
make a recovery more plausible? You would think it would be safer having less distance for the players to build momentum too. I feel like the onside kick is one of the great equalizers in the game.
RE: I hate the PI rules  
JoeSchoens11 : 2/4/2024 9:49 pm : link
In comment 16388420 US1 Giants said:
Quote:
Refs dictate the outcome of the game with a penalty late in the game by calling PI. There has got to be a better way.
I would like them to treat badly under-thrown passes like they do over-thrown ones. Call them ‘uncatchable’ while still have the ability to call it illegal contact if something egregious occurred. Penalizing a cb who played perfect coverage for a terrible throw should not happen.
To constitute a catch in the field, get rid of the necessity of  
lawguy9801 : 2/4/2024 9:55 pm : link
making a "football move" or a "move common to the game," or however it's stupidly and confusingly characterized.

Just say you need two feet down in bounds plus a third step. So much simpler.
I afraid that any change that eliminates a commercial  
pivo : 2/4/2024 10:15 pm : link
is not a good "business decision". Unless there is some offsetting change (like additional challenges) to balance the commercial timeouts. So, eliminating the kickoff may not pass muster with the financial guys...
RE: Why would you guys want to get rid if the kickoff  
RHPeel : 2/4/2024 10:25 pm : link
In comment 16388414 fanoftheteam said:
Quote:
I find that such a psychotic thought to say if your a football fan.

Why not just bring it back? You guys dont like it- really? How so?


The rule changes have significantly cut back on concussions. They were cool as they used to be but I'm OK with the change, given the data.
RE: Would making an onside kick only having to go 5 yards  
NormanAllen_95 : 2/4/2024 10:50 pm : link
In comment 16388668 BigBlue in Keys said:
Quote:
make a recovery more plausible? You would think it would be safer having less distance for the players to build momentum too. I feel like the onside kick is one of the great equalizers in the game.


So coaches tell their players to run even harder amd faster to slam into the opponent? I dont think thats gonna fly.

Unless you mean having only ffense going 5 yards before recovering... In which case ot might become a 65-75% recovery rate!

Either way, 8t requires people slamming themselves into other people.

I would prefer a normal offensive play, 25 yards. If you get it, you get the ball at the 35 on 2nd down and lets go. If you dont make it, the other team gets the ball on the THEIR 35.
To sum up, in lieu of onsides  
NormanAllen_95 : 2/4/2024 10:53 pm : link
Kick. Receiving team gets the ball at the 35, 2nd and 25, they convert, game on. They dont, defense gets the ball.
Great conversation  
A-Train : 2/4/2024 11:36 pm : link
I have come around to the thought that when the ball is fumbled through the end zone it isn’t a reward for the defense, but a punishment to the offense for not taking care of the ball. And like someone said earlier, a rule in favor of defense, or to the advantage of the defense.
PI penalties have always been too harsh, especially when they are chucking. Definitely needs reform.
Coaches should have double the number of challenges. Don’t hamstring teams on petty technicalities. Get it right.
Find a way to penalize both teams when there are offsetting penalties. Should not cancel them out but enforce next available play.
Love the “being a dick” penalty. Nice.
Honestly,  
NormanAllen_95 : 12:07 am : link
I am one that has ZERO problem with the penalty 9f fumbling the ball through the end zone.

"You like having the ball? Hang on to it otherwise these assholes git it."
Something needs to be done about PI  
PatersonPlank : 11:27 am : link
Most times its very arbitrary, and the result is it change a lot of games. I'd make it a 10 yd penalty like holding for most cases. However I would put in a clause for when a defender just tackles a WR on purpose because its a sure TD, maybe call it aggravated PI, where they get the ball on that spot like today. The Premier League has a similar rule, where if you bring down the attacker basically on purpose, and there is no defender left between him and the goal, its a penalty kick. So most would be 10 yds, but an exception for aggravated, on purpose, PI.
