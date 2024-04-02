How do you remember the Fassel era?

The thread the other day about the worst Giants losses got me thinking about Jim, who I still can’t believe is dead.
The positives:
1) He got us to a Super Bowl.
2) He went 10-5 vs. the Eagles, including a playoff win.
3) The team was generally competitive even in years we didn’t make the postseason. ‘98, ‘99, & ‘01.
4) Giants usually dominated December.
The negatives:
1) We got our doors blown out in said Super Bowl.
2) UFB losses in WC games to Vikes & SF.
3) STs always seemed to suck.
4) The team always seemed to play up or down depending on the competition. Not a great mark for a coach. I still can’t believe we lost in 02 to the inaugural season Texans.
IMO…a good coach, but not one I will tell my grandchildren about. A helluva better than the Judges and Shurmurs of the world, but you could do better. And I know the innuendo about why he never got another HC job, but his record warranted one.
Chris Carter and Randy Moss were intolerable
I think he got a raw deal after leaving the Giants. He was worthy of another shot at HC.
I agree with him his 100%.
The expectation to lose was so ingrained in me that, when Super Bowl 46 rolled around, I was stupefied by the fact that I actually expected to win that game. It was such a foreign sensation!
97 was a fun season. 2000 was, of course, unreal. I wasn't a season ticket holder but was lucky enough to attend the Eagles and Vikings games. 2002 and Jeremey Shockey's rookie season.
You guys are right that SF game was likely the death blow but I always thought that Monday Night Game against Parcells and Dallas where they took the lead and then the kickoff out of bounds was the game. Even though they won a couple of games after.
I thought he was a good coach. Some of his teams had good pieces
I wanted him out years before
His teams always beat up divisional opponents for the most part.
Always played their best football in December.
It always sucks to lose a Super Bowl, but the 2000 Ravens place in NFL history tells me the better team won that day and that not a whole was going to be done to change that outcome. I do think things maybe snowballed a little bit and the score could’ve been a lot closer but I’m thinking a solid 8 out of 10 times that Raven team would come out on top in that matchup.
The other 2 playoff losses we can definitely quibble about. We had not business losing 97 or 02 when we did, but again, fun to my head I don’t think we’re talking Super Bowl teams there.
The Fassel years were just a good, solid yet unspectacular era of Giants football. Definitely lots of excitement.
My first year up at Albany while my old man and I were walking around UAlbany campus and one of the first things we stumbled upon was a softball game with all the beat writers and journalists. Fassel and Bob Tisch (both fine now) were sitting on a golf cart watching and they were really cool to me. Chatted for a couple of minutes and signed my hat.
Kinda encapsulates his entire tenure, lot of unexpected wins and fun moments, and a lot of brutal choke jobs
What would we give to have a coach make the playoffs 3 out of their first 6 years including a SB and the other seasons be 8-8 or 7-9.
Same with Coughlin.
We thought their bad years were bad
Little dud we know what bad was….
Time has made the Fassel era look much better considering the last decade.
That SF game ruined any productivity I jad in me for a week.
I worked at a Starbucks in college and I remmeber being on the espresso bar the next day making drinks. When I heard someone on the line to order talking about the game, I was straming a pitcher of milk for cappuccinos. I started staring into space contemplating how on Earth that could have happened and burned my jand because the milk was boiling over about 35 degrees anove foaming tenp and shooting hot milk all over the place.
It was embarassing, but also the truest example of being in a state of shock that I can fathom.
His teams are good but very undisciplined. The Viking and SF playoff losses were prime examples of that.
It was fun. Didn't feel like watching them play was some kind of punishment, like these days.
Before that I went through the end of elementary school and all of middle school with the inept offenses of Dan Reeves and being subjected to QB play of Dave Brown. I HATED Dan Reeves, partly because he was so conservative and also because he never so much tried to trust his QBs. The offensive output was putrid.
By comparison I was excited that this seeming Bill Gates-esque nerd who was some offensive savant and QB whisper was coming to New York. It was like Christ coming down to fix our embarrassing team at that point.
The highs were high and the lows were low but it was exciting football! Not boring dog shit. He revived the team, offense with Collins-Tiki-Amani-Ike-Shockey, had an eye for coaches with Payton and Fox and I think was a much better coach than given credit for.
I can write more about him, but I’ll stop there. I really enjoyed his stay especially after Reeves and was sad to see him go since he really was the first coach I truly liked. I was a tad young for the Parcells tenure.
That one where he changed his gloves and gave the finger.
Shockey was also awesome in that hame
Which O-line was worse Fassel's or today's ?
The Frisco debacle should haver never happened; Giants killed the Niners all day, then with lead, couldn't hold it because the line couldn't run to kill the clock.
O-line coach "Mouse" McNally tried hard with that bunch of impersonators, but just couldn't pull it off.
My last memory of Jim was his last game. He had so many players hurt, it seemed like he had to hire dog catchers to play for him. After he got fired, he still showed up in a Giants jacket, doing his best to win the game (and almost did, as I recall).
As a Giants fan that makes him pretty darn good! Especially since the two better ones are or should be in the Hall of Fame.
He was a breath of fresh air after some pretty bad football. That first season, going perfect against the NFCE was awesome!
No one was beating that Ravens team. They knocked out or hurt every QB they faced and Collins was playing hurt by the 2nd half.
One thing he was not was boring. Whether they were up or down, the Giants were always interesting under his watch.
Quote:
With Shockey dropping a decisive pass and then looking at his hands.
That one where he changed his gloves and gave the finger.
Shockey was also awesome in that hame
Shockey cost them the game. he dropped a sure TD. maybe if he spent more time focused on his his job instead getting i fihhts with fans they would have been better off.
Fassel teams were incredibly undisciplined, just like him.
Prior to the total collapse in 2003 Fassel's December record was an impressive 19-7.
If he could have extracted that kind of record out of them from September through November he'd have been a legend.
interesting trivia, Fassel was also on the sideline of the Stanford marching band debacle.
Quote:
In comment 16388659 yalebowl said:
Quote:
With Shockey dropping a decisive pass and then looking at his hands.
That one where he changed his gloves and gave the finger.
Shockey was also awesome in that hame
Shockey cost them the game. he dropped a sure TD. maybe if he spent more time focused on his his job instead getting i fihhts with fans they would have been better off.
Fassel teams were incredibly undisciplined, just like him.
What? Wink wasn't a coach on that Ravens team.
My dad, on the other hand, was always frustrated by Fassel, to the point where he referred to him as "Fasshole" lol
Coaches with way less a resume and success have gotten multiple chances...
amen.
Coughlin won in a much tougher division. So did Parcells, obviously.
LEt's see how Daboll does. The east is good again. We need to be good again too.