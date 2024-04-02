How do you remember the Fassel era? SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/4/2024 6:32 pm

The thread the other day about the worst Giants losses got me thinking about Jim, who I still can’t believe is dead.



The positives:



1) He got us to a Super Bowl.

2) He went 10-5 vs. the Eagles, including a playoff win.

3) The team was generally competitive even in years we didn’t make the postseason. ‘98, ‘99, & ‘01.

4) Giants usually dominated December.



The negatives:



1) We got our doors blown out in said Super Bowl.

2) UFB losses in WC games to Vikes & SF.

3) STs always seemed to suck.

4) The team always seemed to play up or down depending on the competition. Not a great mark for a coach. I still can’t believe we lost in 02 to the inaugural season Texans.



IMO…a good coach, but not one I will tell my grandchildren about. A helluva better than the Judges and Shurmurs of the world, but you could do better. And I know the innuendo about why he never got another HC job, but his record warranted one.