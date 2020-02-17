for display only
ESPN: NYG leaning to signing a vet QB to compete with Jones?

Sean : 9:03 am
This is from Matt Miller where he mocked Odunze to NYG at six:
Quote:
6. New York Giants

Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

The run on pass-catchers is here in earnest! The Giants miss out on the top three quarterbacks, but the rumors swirling at the Senior Bowl among agents is that the Giants are more likely to add a veteran free agent QB to compete with Daniel Jones than draft one early. It would allow general manager Joe Schoen to pick up a true WR1 in Odunze, who led the nation in receiving in 2023 (1,640 yards).

At 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, Odunze is a physical and aggressive player before and after the catch. He's a dominant option on both back-shoulder fades and breaking routes. No matter who is throwing the ball, Odunze would immediately boost the Giants' offense.

I don't know if "early" also includes the second round or trading back into the first. Going to be a ton of speculation.
RE: This feels like  
ShockNRoll : 10:33 am : link
In comment 16388876 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
a lazy toss by Miller.

Wouldn’t read anything into it. Giants can’t afford a vet FA really.


This is where I'm at. I don't think anyone really has any idea what the Giants are planning to do at the QB position other than the front office. If they can move up to get Williams, Maye, or Daniels, my thinking is they make the move, but that is purely guess work on my part. To me, it looks like that was maybe even their plan all along in the way the DJ contract was structured.
RE: I doubt a vet signed would be legitimately viewed as competition  
56goat : 10:46 am : link
In comment 16388917 JonC said:
Quote:
which is another reason retaining Tyrod makes a lot of sense, from the team's point of view. Would not be surprised to see Jones, Tyrod, and DeVito back.


Unfortunately I think JonC is correct if there is no QB in the draft that the braintrust has conviction can be the guy, and we can actually get.
......  
CoughlinHandsonHips : 10:54 am : link
Competition should be over pretty quickly - especially if Jones is a gear slower with the ACL repair.
There was a short news item  
LG in NYC : 10:57 am : link
that came across my computer last week that suggested Gardner Mineshew could be a top target for the Giants in FA.

No idea what the report is base don, but I think I would rather watch him over any of the current options on the roster... even if we draft a QB (unless it is one of the top 3)
RE: It's better  
ThomasG : 10:59 am : link
In comment 16388861 Pete in MD said:
Quote:
to reach for a QB at six just to have one?


It's better to continue to ignore QBs every draft?

We  
AcidTest : 11:17 am : link
have to replace Jones. His lackluster performance and injury history mean that he cannot be the long-term QB of the Giants. That is especially true since his running means he is likely to experience another concussion or neck injury.

My guess is that the Giants will sign a veteran QB before the draft to compete with Jones, and because he may not be ready to start week one. I would also be surprised if the Giants don't draft a QB by the end of day two. Whether that comes from a trade up is as yet unknown, but I expect Schoen and Daboll to draft a QB this year.
RE: RE: I doubt a vet signed would be legitimately viewed as competition  
speedywheels : 11:20 am : link
In comment 16388949 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16388917 JonC said:


Quote:


which is another reason retaining Tyrod makes a lot of sense, from the team's point of view. Would not be surprised to see Jones, Tyrod, and DeVito back.



+1

Daboll also knows it's probably his turn on the good ship Scapegoat, and may be more comfortable putting his job security on veteran QBs than on a rookie.


OK, I'll play.

If he feels "more comfortable" with a veteran (Taylor in this case, since you gave Jon's post a +1) over a rookie QB, why in the world would they choose Taylor, who himself has shown he can't stay healthy?

If they are content with going with a veteran, wouldn't they feel "more comfortable" with someone who can actually stay on the field for 17 games?
RE: RE: RE: I doubt a vet signed would be legitimately viewed as competition  
ThomasG : 11:23 am : link
In comment 16389012 speedywheels said:
Quote:
In comment 16388949 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 16388917 JonC said:


Quote:


which is another reason retaining Tyrod makes a lot of sense, from the team's point of view. Would not be surprised to see Jones, Tyrod, and DeVito back.



+1

Daboll also knows it's probably his turn on the good ship Scapegoat, and may be more comfortable putting his job security on veteran QBs than on a rookie.



OK, I'll play.

If he feels "more comfortable" with a veteran (Taylor in this case, since you gave Jon's post a +1) over a rookie QB, why in the world would they choose Taylor, who himself has shown he can't stay healthy?

If they are content with going with a veteran, wouldn't they feel "more comfortable" with someone who can actually stay on the field for 17 games?


The rare valid point
the resource allocation  
fkap : 11:24 am : link
to Jones is a sunk cost. His availability to start the season is in question. His durability is in question. His effectiveness when healthy is in question (certainly by the fans. unknown what the coaches think, but their confidence has to have taken a hit). Additional resource allocation to get more than Jake Fromm level play is warranted.

The top QBs are likely out of reach at 6. No guarantee a second tier QB they want will be available, unless they want to ignore value at #6.

Going after a top vet (if one is available) is an option, but the resource allocation for this vet and DJ would be astronomical.

But, if we cross a top vet and a top draftee off the list, it makes sense to go after a lower tier vet QB. A decent backup is needed, and it doesn't preclude them from drafting a second tier prospect if one is within reach. If that backup is TT, fine. If it's fresh blood, better, IMO.

The only scenario that doesn't warrant retaining TT, or going after a similar level vet, is if we have a trade in place to jump to the head of the draft line.
I disagree....  
Dnew15 : 11:25 am : link
This move is the Fast Pass Lane to getting fired.

Next year, IF things go like they did this year (a likely scenrio), they'll opt out of DJ's deal, fire Daboll AND Schoen.

Then the NYG start over....AGAIN.

If they trade up - take a QB - Joe and Davoli buy themselves some time.
The Giants will be among the worst NFL teams in 2024  
The Mike : 11:34 am : link
So the only glimmer of hope for the Schoen/Daboll era is that we have an elite quarterback on the roster this spring who shows significant promise in 2024. Otherwise, on this date a year from now, Bill Belichick will be our head coach and Joe Schoen will either be in the process of becoming Bill's lap dog or will be looking for employment elsewhere...
RE: RE: RE: I doubt a vet signed would be legitimately viewed as competition  
Go Terps : 11:43 am : link
In comment 16388949 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16388949 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 16388917 JonC said:


Quote:


which is another reason retaining Tyrod makes a lot of sense, from the team's point of view. Would not be surprised to see Jones, Tyrod, and DeVito back.



+1

Daboll also knows it's probably his turn on the good ship Scapegoat, and may be more comfortable putting his job security on veteran QBs than on a rookie.



OK, I'll play.

If he feels "more comfortable" with a veteran (Taylor in this case, since you gave Jon's post a +1) over a rookie QB, why in the world would they choose Taylor, who himself has shown he can't stay healthy?

If they are content with going with a veteran, wouldn't they feel "more comfortable" with someone who can actually stay on the field for 17 games?


Because they're expecting Jones to be ready to start by opening day or shortly after. Remember - no one works harder than Daniel.

Even if it isn't Taylor, Daniel is the guy making $47M in 2024. He'll be the guy over Tannehill, Mariota, or whomever. Then they'll go 5-12 and everybody who always the Jones contract will pretend they saw this coming all along. And they'll hire Ben Johnson or Slowik and repeat everything all over again.
*applauded the Jones contract  
Go Terps : 11:43 am : link
.
Do not see Giants  
bc4life : 11:45 am : link
taking any of the wrs in R1
RE: I disagree....  
Gatorade Dunk : 11:45 am : link
In comment 16389019 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
This move is the Fast Pass Lane to getting fired.

Next year, IF things go like they did this year (a likely scenrio), they'll opt out of DJ's deal, fire Daboll AND Schoen.

Then the NYG start over....AGAIN.

If they trade up - take a QB - Joe and Davoli buy themselves some time.

I'll tack on some pure speculation just to take it a step farther. When that regime change inevitably happens as DJ hangs his third HC pelt on the wall on his own way out, John Mara will finally usher nephew Tim into the driver's seat with a lifetime GM appointment, and all systems will be pointed toward an at-all-costs campaign to draft Arch Manning.
RE: RE: I disagree....  
Go Terps : 11:50 am : link
In comment 16389054 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 16389019 Dnew15 said:


Quote:


This move is the Fast Pass Lane to getting fired.

Next year, IF things go like they did this year (a likely scenrio), they'll opt out of DJ's deal, fire Daboll AND Schoen.

Then the NYG start over....AGAIN.

If they trade up - take a QB - Joe and Davoli buy themselves some time.


I'll tack on some pure speculation just to take it a step farther. When that regime change inevitably happens as DJ hangs his third HC pelt on the wall on his own way out, John Mara will finally usher nephew Tim into the driver's seat with a lifetime GM appointment, and all systems will be pointed toward an at-all-costs campaign to draft Arch Manning.


Yup. You can practically taste the bread sticks and the never ending pasta bowl.
RE: RE: I disagree....  
Dnew15 : 11:52 am : link
In comment 16389054 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 16389019 Dnew15 said:


Quote:


This move is the Fast Pass Lane to getting fired.

Next year, IF things go like they did this year (a likely scenrio), they'll opt out of DJ's deal, fire Daboll AND Schoen.

Then the NYG start over....AGAIN.

If they trade up - take a QB - Joe and Davoli buy themselves some time.


I'll tack on some pure speculation just to take it a step farther. When that regime change inevitably happens as DJ hangs his third HC pelt on the wall on his own way out, John Mara will finally usher nephew Tim into the driver's seat with a lifetime GM appointment, and all systems will be pointed toward an at-all-costs campaign to draft Arch Manning.


OMG - that would be the ultimate Jints Central move.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11:56 am : link
I have become more and more resigned to the fact that Jones will be QB #1 when healthy and even if we bring in a QB via FA or the draft, there won’t be a real ‘competition’. I hope I am wrong.

Looking forward to another blah season where I pay more attention to other games at the sports bar.
Fortunately, the Maras don't have 100% ownership  
Sean : 12:05 pm : link
I see no way the Tisch side would okay Tim McDonnell to be GM. Tisch goes out, he likes the celebrity life, he's embarrassed I'm sure. It's why it was reported he stepped in for a full reset after 2021. It's a lot tougher to go out and be on shark tank when you're the owner of an incompetent franchise.

Giant fans will not accept McDonnell as GM. It will be loud and ugly. There is a loud, vocal contingent on twitter/x who are done with Jones and fed up with Mara. A lot of people on BBI as well. We've seen more calls on WFAN questioning this ownership. That gets back to Tisch I'm sure.

If the Mara side had 100% control I could see it, they don't. Are the Maras wealthy enough to buy out Tisch? I don't know. I think it's more likely that the Maras sell.
RE: There was a short news item  
bw in dc : 12:06 pm : link
In comment 16388992 LG in NYC said:
Quote:
that came across my computer last week that suggested Gardner Mineshew could be a top target for the Giants in FA.

No idea what the report is base don, but I think I would rather watch him over any of the current options on the roster... even if we draft a QB (unless it is one of the top 3)


I would be fine with Minshew, who is a better QB than Jones. He just led the Colts to the playoffs.

I actually don't think Schoen, Mara et al want competition for the $160M Man. They want insurance. Minshew will create a QB controversy the first day of camp. And I believe they want to avoid that.

Keeping Taylor is safe and comfortable.

Why on Earth would the Mara sell???  
Dnew15 : 12:07 pm : link
Half (hyperbole) their family is employed there :)
Giants fans will accept anything  
Go Terps : 12:17 pm : link
The expectation they have set for this organization is very, very low.

And the Maras and Tisches are making money hand over fist. Fans show up and pay for the parking and the $12 beers. Doesn't matter to the Maras or Tisches if it's Giants or Cowboys fans.

And that dump just got the 2026 World Cup final. These owners are pigs in shit right now.
Big Blue Wusses  
Snorkels : 12:17 pm : link
Reading these posts has me thinking we should add a question on our recruiting questionnaire whether the candidate is a regular on this site because my god what a bunch of whiny, weaselly wusses who one would never ever want to have to share a foxhole with.

One of the things one tries to do in the military when a mission doesn't go the way it was planned is step back and figure out what went wrong. In the Giants case what went wrong at the start of the year was that the OL, which was made up almost entirely of unproven young players (Ezudu, Lemieux, McKethan and Neal from left to right to be specific), was historically bad, the receiver group was dinged up and the defence didn't play at all well. In fact as I was watching things evolve it seemed Daniel Jones was the least of their problems.

My own sense is that this is still essentially the same team that won 10 games in 2022 including a road playoff game and that once the OL was stabilized with the return of Thomas and Schmitz and the arrival of Pugh and Phillips, the receiver corps got Wan'Dale and Waller back, and the sdefence started to play better and take the ball away won 4 of their final 7 games this year (and probably should have been 5-2 as they had an eminently makeable FG attempt to win the Rams game at the end.)

My expectation and I am not one at all for making unreasonable expectations is that the Giants head into 2024 picking up where they left off in 2022 or 2023 take your pick and whoever is at QB at least get back in the playoff hunt.
RE: Big Blue Wusses  
Gatorade Dunk : 12:19 pm : link
In comment 16389097 Snorkels said:
Quote:
Reading these posts has me thinking we should add a question on our recruiting questionnaire whether the candidate is a regular on this site because my god what a bunch of whiny, weaselly wusses who one would never ever want to have to share a foxhole with.

One of the things one tries to do in the military when a mission doesn't go the way it was planned is step back and figure out what went wrong. In the Giants case what went wrong at the start of the year was that the OL, which was made up almost entirely of unproven young players (Ezudu, Lemieux, McKethan and Neal from left to right to be specific), was historically bad, the receiver group was dinged up and the defence didn't play at all well. In fact as I was watching things evolve it seemed Daniel Jones was the least of their problems.

My own sense is that this is still essentially the same team that won 10 games in 2022 including a road playoff game and that once the OL was stabilized with the return of Thomas and Schmitz and the arrival of Pugh and Phillips, the receiver corps got Wan'Dale and Waller back, and the sdefence started to play better and take the ball away won 4 of their final 7 games this year (and probably should have been 5-2 as they had an eminently makeable FG attempt to win the Rams game at the end.)

My expectation and I am not one at all for making unreasonable expectations is that the Giants head into 2024 picking up where they left off in 2022 or 2023 take your pick and whoever is at QB at least get back in the playoff hunt.

What country's military were you a member of?
NYG Will Be In A Tough Spot  
MojoEd : 12:19 pm : link
If they don’t get their franchise QB in this draft. With a vet QB and Daboll in reputation and job saving mode, they will rack up enough meaningless wins to put them out of reach of a top QB, if there are any, in the 2025 draft.
RE: IF they pick Odunze  
Mayo2JZ : 12:25 pm : link
In comment 16388828 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
and acquire a QB late first or early 2nd, would anyone hate that result?


I’m confused. Is this thread about selecting a WR or signing a veteran QB?
Let’s ignore Snorkels’ foxhole and Jones comments  
cosmicj : 12:26 pm : link
And focus on his point that the Giants have been close to a .500 team apart from 2023’s early season implosion.

Does Daboll get fired if he leads the 2024 team to 8-9 wins? That may be feasible even with a bunch of mediocrities playing QB.
RE: Big Blue Wusses  
Lambuth_Special : 12:32 pm : link
In comment 16389097 Snorkels said:
Quote:
Reading these posts has me thinking we should add a question on our recruiting questionnaire whether the candidate is a regular on this site because my god what a bunch of whiny, weaselly wusses who one would never ever want to have to share a foxhole with.


This is one of my favorite types of posts here and on Twitter/X. "What's a matter, pussy? Can't handle a decade of pathetic football?"

If Daniel Jones were a CO he would've been fragged 3 campaigns ago.
RE: Let’s ignore Snorkels’ foxhole and Jones comments  
Lambuth_Special : 12:34 pm : link
In comment 16389110 cosmicj said:
Quote:
And focus on his point that the Giants have been close to a .500 team apart from 2023’s early season implosion.

Does Daboll get fired if he leads the 2024 team to 8-9 wins? That may be feasible even with a bunch of mediocrities playing QB.


I think in 75 percent of scenarios he's safe with 8 or 9 wins. The exception would be if they started hot and lost a bunch of games down the stretch, or if there was another expected assistant coach exodus.
So they will overpay a mediocre vet QB  
eric2425ny : 12:36 pm : link
to come in? Makes no sense from a cap perspective. I’d rather see them draft a second rounder and keep DeVito as well. Jones will probably start the year on PUP anyway and we’re stuck with him for one more season.

Use the $10M+ they spent on Tyrod this year to bring in a quality guard in free agency.
RE: RE: IF they pick Odunze  
BillKo : 12:39 pm : link
In comment 16388880 Essex said:
Quote:
In comment 16388828 Dave on the UWS said:


Quote:


and acquire a QB late first or early 2nd, would anyone hate that result?



Yes, you don't take a flier on a QB given our roster. You either take one that you think will transform your organization or you build around Jones. To take a second round pick QB is stupid strategy.


Disagree.

If you like a QB and he's there, take him. That's not a flier. That's an investment.

Building around Jones for the long haul is a mistake given his performance and injury history.

Joe Banner commented on the Giants search for a DC  
US1 Giants : 12:40 pm : link
Quote:
Unless they are hiring someone from a SB team, this is nuts. Lots of warning signs about this front office, but no one seems to notice. Blinded by surprise good year, mostly achieved with inherited players.



BBV - ( New Window )
“Build around Jones”?  
cosmicj : 12:41 pm : link
What does that even mean?
Whatever you think about the author  
Fifty Six : 12:42 pm : link
This,imo is the most likely approach and I look forward to the meltdown on bbi. I dont think Dabes and Schoen hang their careers on a crapshoot rookie
RE: I disagree....  
Section331 : 12:45 pm : link
In comment 16389019 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
This move is the Fast Pass Lane to getting fired.

Next year, IF things go like they did this year (a likely scenrio), they'll opt out of DJ's deal, fire Daboll AND Schoen.

Then the NYG start over....AGAIN.

If they trade up - take a QB - Joe and Davoli buy themselves some time.


1,000% agree. If anything, drafting and developing a rookie QB would buy the regime another year. I have to think Daboll is pounding the table for a QB in the draft.
RE: Whatever you think about the author  
Gatorade Dunk : 1:01 pm : link
In comment 16389141 Fifty Six said:
Quote:
This,imo is the most likely approach and I look forward to the meltdown on bbi. I dont think Dabes and Schoen hang their careers on a crapshoot rookie

Much better that they hang those careers on a shot, crap veteran.
RE: RE: I disagree....  
rsjem1979 : 1:02 pm : link
In comment 16389054 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 16389019 Dnew15 said:


Quote:


This move is the Fast Pass Lane to getting fired.

Next year, IF things go like they did this year (a likely scenrio), they'll opt out of DJ's deal, fire Daboll AND Schoen.

Then the NYG start over....AGAIN.

If they trade up - take a QB - Joe and Davoli buy themselves some time.


I'll tack on some pure speculation just to take it a step farther. When that regime change inevitably happens as DJ hangs his third HC pelt on the wall on his own way out, John Mara will finally usher nephew Tim into the driver's seat with a lifetime GM appointment, and all systems will be pointed toward an at-all-costs campaign to draft Arch Manning.


Honestly, they should just do it. It's what they've been dying to do since Chris was on the short list of candidates in 2007, so just end the charade and stamp the family name on the football operation.

If nothing else, it'll stop people from pretending the opinions of Mara family members don't carry a ton of weight with whomever is nominally in charge of the football side of things.

What does it matter if Tim McDonnell isn't qualified to be an NFL GM? What the hell are his qualifications to be the director of player personnel other than being Wellington's grandson.
RE: Its simple  
bluewave : 1:07 pm : link
In comment 16388944 Dankbeerman said:
Quote:
If they want a QB they have to buck up and pay the price. The road to a QB at 6 is closed so until they find another road they will keep saying no QB Rd 1.


Over simplifying the fact that you need Chicago, Washington, or New England to give up their picks... ALL OF WHICH NEED A QB! It's not happening!!!
RE: RE: Its simple  
jestersdead : 1:15 pm : link
In comment 16389193 bluewave said:
Quote:
In comment 16388944 Dankbeerman said:


Quote:


If they want a QB they have to buck up and pay the price. The road to a QB at 6 is closed so until they find another road they will keep saying no QB Rd 1.



Over simplifying the fact that you need Chicago, Washington, or New England to give up their picks... ALL OF WHICH NEED A QB! It's not happening!!!

Chicago doesnt NEED a QB. They can be interested in one but its not a glaring need like Washington and NE
RE: RE: Let’s ignore Snorkels’ foxhole and Jones comments  
BillKo : 1:17 pm : link
In comment 16389124 Lambuth_Special said:
Quote:
In comment 16389110 cosmicj said:


Quote:


And focus on his point that the Giants have been close to a .500 team apart from 2023’s early season implosion.

Does Daboll get fired if he leads the 2024 team to 8-9 wins? That may be feasible even with a bunch of mediocrities playing QB.



I think in 75 percent of scenarios he's safe with 8 or 9 wins. The exception would be if they started hot and lost a bunch of games down the stretch, or if there was another expected assistant coach exodus.


Daboll isn't getting fired if he gets 8 or 9 wins. That's a season that most likely signals progress - unless it's a season like we just had where we could have won that many games - but you could see from the eyeball test this was not a .500 team.

RE: RE: RE: I disagree....  
Lambuth_Special : 1:41 pm : link
In comment 16389184 rsjem1979 said:
Quote:


Honestly, they should just do it. It's what they've been dying to do since Chris was on the short list of candidates in 2007, so just end the charade and stamp the family name on the football operation.

If nothing else, it'll stop people from pretending the opinions of Mara family members don't carry a ton of weight with whomever is nominally in charge of the football side of things.

What does it matter if Tim McDonnell isn't qualified to be an NFL GM? What the hell are his qualifications to be the director of player personnel other than being Wellington's grandson.


Yeah, ironically, if Schoen/Daboll fail, it might be best for them to just go all-in on the family side of things and drop the charade already. At least this would presumably help them implement a top-down system, which a think works better for a football operation that constant committee/factional decision-making.

The other benefit is if this approach fails, it might finally prompt the Mara family to fuck-off from the football side of things forever.
RE: RE: RE: RE: I disagree....  
FStubbs : 2:56 pm : link
In comment 16389243 Lambuth_Special said:
Quote:
In comment 16389184 rsjem1979 said:


Quote:




Honestly, they should just do it. It's what they've been dying to do since Chris was on the short list of candidates in 2007, so just end the charade and stamp the family name on the football operation.

If nothing else, it'll stop people from pretending the opinions of Mara family members don't carry a ton of weight with whomever is nominally in charge of the football side of things.

What does it matter if Tim McDonnell isn't qualified to be an NFL GM? What the hell are his qualifications to be the director of player personnel other than being Wellington's grandson.



Yeah, ironically, if Schoen/Daboll fail, it might be best for them to just go all-in on the family side of things and drop the charade already. At least this would presumably help them implement a top-down system, which a think works better for a football operation that constant committee/factional decision-making.

The other benefit is if this approach fails, it might finally prompt the Mara family to fuck-off from the football side of things forever.


There is some merit to this. Let them run amok and let it all crash and burn for a decade before they learn the lesson Wellington learned. The problem is I'd rather not see another lost decade. Also they could easily go full heel and decide they're okay with being at the bottom as long as they can continue to play GM.
RE: RE: It's better  
Manhattan : 3:03 pm : link
In comment 16388920 Festina Lente said:
Quote:
In comment 16388861 Pete in MD said:


Quote:


to reach for a QB at six just to have one?



This is THE ISSUE.
I have not been a DJ fan from the beginning but you can't force a pick if it isn't there. That's repeating same error.

It's possible they don't rate any of the qbs outside the top 1 or 2 and they can't realistically get those so they are looking for good options later on to develop. It's possible they like the ones anticipated to go in day 2 better than the other 3-4 options later in rd 1. We don't know. Just because we are great need of a GOOD top QB doesn't mean they need to waste a high pick on one they don't believe in. There are too too many holes.


I don't care how they do it, they have to draft a QB and get rid of Jones. He's terrible. Trade up if possible. Otherwise draft one late first (in a smaller trade up) or 2nd round. Jones must be replaced by any means necessary. This team is stuck in zombie land. We're a running joke of mismanagement.
......  
Route 9 : 3:13 pm : link
Not really a competition if whoever they sign off the street will be a better QB than Jones
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I disagree....  
Lambuth_Special : 3:14 pm : link
In comment 16389360 FStubbs said:
Quote:
In comment 16389243 Lambuth_Special said:


Quote:


In comment 16389184 rsjem1979 said:


Quote:




Honestly, they should just do it. It's what they've been dying to do since Chris was on the short list of candidates in 2007, so just end the charade and stamp the family name on the football operation.

If nothing else, it'll stop people from pretending the opinions of Mara family members don't carry a ton of weight with whomever is nominally in charge of the football side of things.

What does it matter if Tim McDonnell isn't qualified to be an NFL GM? What the hell are his qualifications to be the director of player personnel other than being Wellington's grandson.



Yeah, ironically, if Schoen/Daboll fail, it might be best for them to just go all-in on the family side of things and drop the charade already. At least this would presumably help them implement a top-down system, which a think works better for a football operation that constant committee/factional decision-making.

The other benefit is if this approach fails, it might finally prompt the Mara family to fuck-off from the football side of things forever.



There is some merit to this. Let them run amok and let it all crash and burn for a decade before they learn the lesson Wellington learned. The problem is I'd rather not see another lost decade. Also they could easily go full heel and decide they're okay with being at the bottom as long as they can continue to play GM.


Tisch would probably step in if they took over football decision making and ran it into the ground even further, but he's also probably already an existing barrier from Chris and Tim McD taking more power.
RE: RE: RE: It's better  
Mike in NY : 3:14 pm : link
In comment 16389368 Manhattan said:
Quote:
In comment 16388920 Festina Lente said:


Quote:


In comment 16388861 Pete in MD said:


Quote:


to reach for a QB at six just to have one?



This is THE ISSUE.
I have not been a DJ fan from the beginning but you can't force a pick if it isn't there. That's repeating same error.

It's possible they don't rate any of the qbs outside the top 1 or 2 and they can't realistically get those so they are looking for good options later on to develop. It's possible they like the ones anticipated to go in day 2 better than the other 3-4 options later in rd 1. We don't know. Just because we are great need of a GOOD top QB doesn't mean they need to waste a high pick on one they don't believe in. There are too too many holes.



I don't care how they do it, they have to draft a QB and get rid of Jones. He's terrible. Trade up if possible. Otherwise draft one late first (in a smaller trade up) or 2nd round. Jones must be replaced by any means necessary. This team is stuck in zombie land. We're a running joke of mismanagement.


I agree that Jones needs to be replaced. I would not do it at 6 if we don't have a 1st Round grade on any of the QB's remaining at that point. You don't reach for a Day 2 talent at 6 because you are looking to replace Jones, you take a Day 2 guy on Day 2. Despite the teams needing QB's, the last draft where a player with Day 2 grades went in Round 1 is 2020 (Jordan Love). You did not see teams overdrafting Davis Mills or Kyle Trask in 2021, Ridder/Willis/Corral in 2022, or Will Levis in 2023.
RE: RE: RE: RE: It's better  
Maijay : 3:24 pm : link
In comment 16389383 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 16389368 Manhattan said:


Quote:


In comment 16388920 Festina Lente said:


Quote:


In comment 16388861 Pete in MD said:


Quote:


to reach for a QB at six just to have one?



This is THE ISSUE.
I have not been a DJ fan from the beginning but you can't force a pick if it isn't there. That's repeating same error.

It's possible they don't rate any of the qbs outside the top 1 or 2 and they can't realistically get those so they are looking for good options later on to develop. It's possible they like the ones anticipated to go in day 2 better than the other 3-4 options later in rd 1. We don't know. Just because we are great need of a GOOD top QB doesn't mean they need to waste a high pick on one they don't believe in. There are too too many holes.



I don't care how they do it, they have to draft a QB and get rid of Jones. He's terrible. Trade up if possible. Otherwise draft one late first (in a smaller trade up) or 2nd round. Jones must be replaced by any means necessary. This team is stuck in zombie land. We're a running joke of mismanagement.



I agree that Jones needs to be replaced. I would not do it at 6 if we don't have a 1st Round grade on any of the QB's remaining at that point. You don't reach for a Day 2 talent at 6 because you are looking to replace Jones, you take a Day 2 guy on Day 2. Despite the teams needing QB's, the last draft where a player with Day 2 grades went in Round 1 is 2020 (Jordan Love). You did not see teams overdrafting Davis Mills or Kyle Trask in 2021, Ridder/Willis/Corral in 2022, or Will Levis in 2023.

You are making too much sense, how refreshing.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: It's better  
Mike in NY : 3:36 pm : link
In comment 16389400 Maijay said:
Quote:
In comment 16389383 Mike in NY said:


Quote:


In comment 16389368 Manhattan said:


Quote:


In comment 16388920 Festina Lente said:


Quote:


In comment 16388861 Pete in MD said:


Quote:


to reach for a QB at six just to have one?



This is THE ISSUE.
I have not been a DJ fan from the beginning but you can't force a pick if it isn't there. That's repeating same error.

It's possible they don't rate any of the qbs outside the top 1 or 2 and they can't realistically get those so they are looking for good options later on to develop. It's possible they like the ones anticipated to go in day 2 better than the other 3-4 options later in rd 1. We don't know. Just because we are great need of a GOOD top QB doesn't mean they need to waste a high pick on one they don't believe in. There are too too many holes.



I don't care how they do it, they have to draft a QB and get rid of Jones. He's terrible. Trade up if possible. Otherwise draft one late first (in a smaller trade up) or 2nd round. Jones must be replaced by any means necessary. This team is stuck in zombie land. We're a running joke of mismanagement.



I agree that Jones needs to be replaced. I would not do it at 6 if we don't have a 1st Round grade on any of the QB's remaining at that point. You don't reach for a Day 2 talent at 6 because you are looking to replace Jones, you take a Day 2 guy on Day 2. Despite the teams needing QB's, the last draft where a player with Day 2 grades went in Round 1 is 2020 (Jordan Love). You did not see teams overdrafting Davis Mills or Kyle Trask in 2021, Ridder/Willis/Corral in 2022, or Will Levis in 2023.


You are making too much sense, how refreshing.


I should have added it to my post, but I absolutely would inquire about what it would take to get us in a position to draft a QB that we have a 1st Round grade on if we think all could be gone at 6.
No way do I see them adding a veteran  
UberAlias : 3:39 pm : link
Maybe a low cost backup, but not a guy to compete for starting job. They have too much money tied up already. They'll draft someone at some point.
RE: No way do I see them adding a veteran  
US1 Giants : 4:07 pm : link
In comment 16389417 UberAlias said:
Quote:
Maybe a low cost backup, but not a guy to compete for starting job. They have too much money tied up already. They'll draft someone at some point.


IMO, Fans are not going to accept a QB drafted after round #1. That post-round1 QB could change our minds if he knocks our socks off in the preseason games.
