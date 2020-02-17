ESPN: NYG leaning to signing a vet QB to compete with Jones?

6. New York Giants



Rome Odunze, WR, Washington



The run on pass-catchers is here in earnest! The Giants miss out on the top three quarterbacks, but the rumors swirling at the Senior Bowl among agents is that the Giants are more likely to add a veteran free agent QB to compete with Daniel Jones than draft one early. It would allow general manager Joe Schoen to pick up a true WR1 in Odunze, who led the nation in receiving in 2023 (1,640 yards).



At 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, Odunze is a physical and aggressive player before and after the catch. He's a dominant option on both back-shoulder fades and breaking routes. No matter who is throwing the ball, Odunze would immediately boost the Giants' offense.