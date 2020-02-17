for display only
Raanan confirms: Giants missed their top two DC targets

Vin_Cuccs : 9:11 am
via Twitter/X:

Quote:
The delay in the timeline in the defensive coordinator hunt is because the Giants did not land their top two targets, according to a source familiar with the search. They have since recalibrated.

There was some concern from candidates given that Brian Daboll and this regime enter year 3 with pressure to show progress off a disappointing season. Who knows what happens if 2024 does not go well.


Quote:
There is no limit on the Giants defensive coordinator search. It does not have to be done by today or this weekend. Keep that in mind.
All the makings  
mittenedman : 9:13 am : link
of another bang up coaching staff this year.
Dennard Wilson and whom?  
Anakim : 9:13 am : link
.
The Washington Generals  
mittenedman : 9:13 am : link
.
Doubt this is accurate  
Dave on the UWS : 9:14 am : link
but IF there's truth to this report, then it shows tremendous instability in the organization, and doesn't bode well going forward
Giants missed their top two DC targets  
M.S. : 9:14 am : link

And Giants fans have missed a decade of winning football.

 
ryanmkeane : 9:16 am : link
Not sure the title should read “confirms” on anything Jordan has to say.
RE: Dennard Wilson and whom?  
Sean : 9:16 am : link
In comment 16388836 Anakim said:
Quote:
.

I'd guess Babich who was always a long shot.
At least we have the Knicks  
SicilianGMEN : 9:18 am : link
crazy times we live in
Oh  
BigBlueShock : 9:19 am : link
Well if Raanan confirmed it, it must be true!
If the reason is true then this is actually helpful.  
ThomasG : 9:20 am : link
It validates that external views are questioning Schoen & Daboll's job performance, and puts pressure on them to get their asses moving in the right direction at QB.
RE: If the reason is true then this is actually helpful.  
Sean : 9:23 am : link
In comment 16388846 ThomasG said:
Quote:
It validates that external views are questioning Schoen & Daboll's job performance, and puts pressure on them to get their asses moving in the right direction at QB.

+1
No one wants to work for Daboll  
90.Cal : 9:23 am : link
We should have cut ties and went after Bill. This ‘24 season doesn’t look promising.
The source  
blueblood : 9:24 am : link
is a guy on Twitter who said this about Wilson..

Ranaan also said Kafka was as good as gone... so yeah...
RE: If the reason is true then this is actually helpful.  
Mike in NY : 9:25 am : link
In comment 16388846 ThomasG said:
Quote:
It validates that external views are questioning Schoen & Daboll's job performance, and puts pressure on them to get their asses moving in the right direction at QB.


I do not see it at all as that. With Dennard Wilson he and Ran Carthon have a relationship and Tennessee just got a new HC so that buys a decent sized honeymoon. If Green Bay regresses LaFleur could be out of a job so I don't think Giants are unique in that regard. Wilson also mentioned that the Giants have a lot of the coaching staff in place (is anyone really looking to fire Patterson or Henderson when both have done well?). With the Titans Wilson will have the ability to select who he wants to coach with. In Buffalo, McDermott is rightfully taking a lot of heat for their underperformance in the playoffs. Babich may have decided that he did not want to move his family versus staying with the same organization where he knows the players, coaches, etc.
RE: If the reason is true then this is actually helpful.  
Lambuth_Special : 9:26 am : link
In comment 16388846 ThomasG said:
Quote:
It validates that external views are questioning Schoen & Daboll's job performance, and puts pressure on them to get their asses moving in the right direction at QB.


I'm now getting slightly concerned - based on that Senior Bowl rumor that Sean shared - that they feel enough pressure to believe a rookie QB won't save them, and will bust up the cap to bring an average veteran QB to try to traige them with Jones to 8-9 or 9-8.

I can see a scenario where they don't land one of the top-3, don't feel confident enough in the next 3, and one of those next 3 (Nix, McCarthy, Penix) has a great rookie season and Schoen/Daboll are toast.
RE: No one wants to work for Daboll  
Mike in NY : 9:26 am : link
In comment 16388851 90.Cal said:
Quote:
We should have cut ties and went after Bill. This ‘24 season doesn’t look promising.


And the only people who want to work with Belichick are his kids, Josh McDaniels, Matt Patricia, Joe Judge, etc. If you think nepotism is bad with the Maras look at what Belichick set up in New England and failed miserably once they lost Brady.
RE: RE: No one wants to work for Daboll  
terz22 : 9:28 am : link
In comment 16388859 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 16388851 90.Cal said:


Quote:


We should have cut ties and went after Bill. This ‘24 season doesn’t look promising.



And the only people who want to work with Belichick are his kids, Josh McDaniels, Matt Patricia, Joe Judge, etc. If you think nepotism is bad with the Maras look at what Belichick set up in New England and failed miserably once they lost Brady.


Really don't understand people pinning for Belichick. Rather Vrabel.
I enjoy Raanan on Sunday mornings...  
Drewcon40 : 9:29 am : link
...with Amani Toomer on ESPN radio. Behind the keyboard and behind the microphone/telephone he is different. He seems to be a real S-Stirrer with his tweets and reporting. I also may be in denial and do not want to accept negative Giants news.
But no names given🤣  
George from PA : 9:30 am : link
Raanan is soooo bad.

There is definitely a perception out there  
Essex : 9:31 am : link
that people do not like working for Daboll. The battle with Wink did not do Wink any favors and it did not do Daboll any favors. Daboll is heading into a prove it year, with a hard to work for reputation--he is going to have problems attracting top talent. That is just reality. However, Coughlin had the same issue after 06 and landed Spags. So, it can work out--mainly because who these teams often think are the next big thing (whether it be HC, GM, OC/DC) usually are not. It is just as much a crapshoot with coordinators (especially first time ones that we have been really looking at) as it is head coaches or drafting players. So, while the reality is that we probably did not get who we wanted, that might not really matter.
Yeah Raanan digging  
section125 : 9:33 am : link
his hole deeper...

I believe Wilson was one of the guys they were considering and probably Babbich...

But also believe Daly has been one of the top guys too...
RE: RE: If the reason is true then this is actually helpful.  
ThomasG : 9:37 am : link
In comment 16388854 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 16388846 ThomasG said:


Quote:


It validates that external views are questioning Schoen & Daboll's job performance, and puts pressure on them to get their asses moving in the right direction at QB.



I do not see it at all as that. With Dennard Wilson he and Ran Carthon have a relationship and Tennessee just got a new HC so that buys a decent sized honeymoon. If Green Bay regresses LaFleur could be out of a job so I don't think Giants are unique in that regard. Wilson also mentioned that the Giants have a lot of the coaching staff in place (is anyone really looking to fire Patterson or Henderson when both have done well?). With the Titans Wilson will have the ability to select who he wants to coach with. In Buffalo, McDermott is rightfully taking a lot of heat for their underperformance in the playoffs. Babich may have decided that he did not want to move his family versus staying with the same organization where he knows the players, coaches, etc.


That's fine. See what you want.
RE: RE: If the reason is true then this is actually helpful.  
ThomasG : 9:38 am : link
In comment 16388858 Lambuth_Special said:
Quote:
In comment 16388846 ThomasG said:


Quote:


It validates that external views are questioning Schoen & Daboll's job performance, and puts pressure on them to get their asses moving in the right direction at QB.



I'm now getting slightly concerned - based on that Senior Bowl rumor that Sean shared - that they feel enough pressure to believe a rookie QB won't save them, and will bust up the cap to bring an average veteran QB to try to traige them with Jones to 8-9 or 9-8.

I can see a scenario where they don't land one of the top-3, don't feel confident enough in the next 3, and one of those next 3 (Nix, McCarthy, Penix) has a great rookie season and Schoen/Daboll are toast.


If they keep making poor decisions at QB then they should be toast.

NFL, Not-For-Long.
So..now we settle for the leftovers  
The_Boss : 9:39 am : link
Great start to 2024
I think that's reasonable from the candidates  
Andy in Halifax : 9:41 am : link
If I was picking from a number of jobs that were essentially the same I would have stability as a big factor in making a choice. Also location.

It isn't unreasonable to think the NYG staff are kinda on the hot seat whereas a brand new coaching staff has more rope.
I think  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:44 am : link
if you were going to take an educated guess, it would appear that Wilson and/or Babich were the front runners. Right or wrong, this speculation is based on their respective backgrounds and the long delay in hiring a DC.

You could also make an educated guess that Daly is one of the front runners.

Whether Jordan is making an educated guess here or has a good source is unknown. But he's not saying anything different than many posters on this site have already said.

What really doesn't matter is the delay. They need to get this right. There is no hurry.
RE: RE: If the reason is true then this is actually helpful.  
Blue The Dog : 9:45 am : link
In comment 16388858 Lambuth_Special said:
Quote:
In comment 16388846 ThomasG said:


Quote:


It validates that external views are questioning Schoen & Daboll's job performance, and puts pressure on them to get their asses moving in the right direction at QB.



I'm now getting slightly concerned - based on that Senior Bowl rumor that Sean shared - that they feel enough pressure to believe a rookie QB won't save them, and will bust up the cap to bring an average veteran QB to try to traige them with Jones to 8-9 or 9-8.

I can see a scenario where they don't land one of the top-3, don't feel confident enough in the next 3, and one of those next 3 (Nix, McCarthy, Penix) has a great rookie season and Schoen/Daboll are toast.


Much more likely is that they feel they need to win 9 games so they massively restructure Jones' contract, bring down his cap hit for this year, and they go on a spending spree to try to win now. They will give a massive, backloaded contract to a B- WR like Hollywood Brown, still go 6-11 and then we will have to go into 2025 with a new HC and GM while owing massive cap hits to Jones, and whatever other mediocre players the Giants bring in this year. And in 2025 and 2026 we will be saying "Well the new GM is still cleaning up the mess from the last guy."

And if you don't think that could happen, its exactly what Gettleman did, and its basically what Schoen did last year by structuring Jones' contract to defer money to the future so they could tag Barkley
RE: I think  
Dankbeerman : 9:47 am : link
In comment 16388892 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
if you were going to take an educated guess, it would appear that Wilson and/or Babich were the front runners. Right or wrong, this speculation is based on their respective backgrounds and the long delay in hiring a DC.

You could also make an educated guess that Daly is one of the front runners.

Whether Jordan is making an educated guess here based or has a good source is unknown. But he's not saying anything different than many posters on this site have already said.

What really doesn't matter is the delay. They need to get this right. There is no hurry.
Unfortunately he can throw out whatever he wants guessing because if he is wrong nobody cares anymore. Reporting accuracy means nothing these days.
Dankbeerman  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:49 am : link
Unfortunately that is true. There no longer is any accountability.
And  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:52 am : link
if you were going to make an educated guess, if it's not Daly at this point, then things are looking a bit more shaky.
RE: And  
Anakim : 9:54 am : link
In comment 16388905 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
if you were going to make an educated guess, if it's not Daly at this point, then things are looking a bit more shaky.


Still don't know why we're not looking at previous HCs like Staley, Vrabel and Rivera. Rivera and Staley have already interviewed for DC positions this offseason.
RE: RE: And  
Chris684 : 9:58 am : link
In comment 16388908 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 16388905 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


if you were going to make an educated guess, if it's not Daly at this point, then things are looking a bit more shaky.



Still don't know why we're not looking at previous HCs like Staley, Vrabel and Rivera. Rivera and Staley have already interviewed for DC positions this offseason.


The answer might be that Dabes is slightly insecure at best or very difficult to work with at worst.

But I know most want to blame the Wink thing entirely on Wink.
RE: RE: And  
Sammo85 : 9:59 am : link
In comment 16388908 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 16388905 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


if you were going to make an educated guess, if it's not Daly at this point, then things are looking a bit more shaky.



Still don't know why we're not looking at previous HCs like Staley, Vrabel and Rivera. Rivera and Staley have already interviewed for DC positions this offseason.


Rivera and Vrabel may not want to come here.
I don't think it is a stretch of the imagination  
Mike from Ohio : 10:01 am : link
to conclude that coaches with options don't see the Giants as a destination. The team has been consistently losing and firing coaches and GMs for a decade, and the coach and the DC just had a very public and ugly falling out.

If you don't think DC candidates look at this job and know how much harder it will be with a coach who could be on the hot seat and an offense that can't play complementary football, it is not surprising that other options look more appealing.
RE: RE: And  
BigBlueShock : 10:01 am : link
In comment 16388908 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 16388905 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


if you were going to make an educated guess, if it's not Daly at this point, then things are looking a bit more shaky.



Still don't know why we're not looking at previous HCs like Staley, Vrabel and Rivera. Rivera and Staley have already interviewed for DC positions this offseason.

Because Daboll is obviously feeling the heat and likely doesn’t want to be looking over his shoulder. We just seen what happened with another coach that had his eyes on a HC job
Well, we're not letting Kafka leave and he's been a finalist for a few  
Anakim : 10:03 am : link
HC positions. I would think he's a threat to be the interim HC if things go south.
RE: RE: RE: And  
Dankbeerman : 10:08 am : link
In comment 16388921 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 16388908 Anakim said:


Quote:


In comment 16388905 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


if you were going to make an educated guess, if it's not Daly at this point, then things are looking a bit more shaky.



Still don't know why we're not looking at previous HCs like Staley, Vrabel and Rivera. Rivera and Staley have already interviewed for DC positions this offseason.


Because Daboll is obviously feeling the heat and likely doesn’t want to be looking over his shoulder. We just seen what happened with another coach that had his eyes on a HC job
Nobody would be thinking Staley is looming. It may happen but it will be multiple years before he gets another crack at HC.
RE: I don't think it is a stretch of the imagination  
section125 : 10:08 am : link
In comment 16388919 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
to conclude that coaches with options don't see the Giants as a destination. The team has been consistently losing and firing coaches and GMs for a decade, and the coach and the DC just had a very public and ugly falling out.

If you don't think DC candidates look at this job and know how much harder it will be with a coach who could be on the hot seat and an offense that can't play complementary football, it is not surprising that other options look more appealing.


This is sadly true.
The no one wants to work for dabs angle  
Mattman : 10:13 am : link
Is approaching the coughlin asshole tax in bbi lore

Both are overblown and the media is happy to spin a narrative
Dallas DC candidates  
jeff57 : 10:18 am : link
As the #Cowboys dig in on their search for a defensive coordinator, Ron Rivera will meet with them this week about the job, sources say. Mike Zimmer is also among the candidates.
Link - ( New Window )
just to make sure we all get why  
djm : 10:18 am : link
DCs didn't want to come here...ready for this one? BEcause of of the expectations next season.


What a pile of crap.
Mike from Ohio  
JonC : 10:21 am : link
yep.
RE: No one wants to work for Daboll  
Joey in VA : 10:21 am : link
In comment 16388851 90.Cal said:
Quote:
We should have cut ties and went after Bill. This ‘24 season doesn’t look promising.
OH shut the fuck up. The same Bill who torpedoes interviews and destroyed the Patriots with horrible roster management? Wake up asshole it's not 1990.
a lot of hot air about nothing  
Eric on Li : 10:22 am : link
none of these guys have actually done the job before (except the carolina guy they've been denied on). One of them could end up being the next mike macdonald but nobody knows that, certainly not us or any beat writer who only heard these guys names the first time in the last few weeks.

the recently fired former head coaches have very little reason to want any defensive coordinator job. having been fired they are all getting paid by former teams, probably with offsets, so in essence they'd be taking any coordinator job "for free". Why wouldnt they take a year off or at least wait until they see if head coaching jobs come there way before jumping back into lesser jobs? it is only downside for them if they field anything less than a top defense in terms of resume building their next lead job. Vrabel could end up one of the most desirable HC candidates next cycle.

a guy like staley will jump right back in because he isnt getting another lead job without doing that, and maybe theres an outside shot any of them would take a job with a head coach or organization they have connections to but i dont think any exist with the current group. you play the hand you're dealt, this is in part why they probably preferred wink not publicly implode in the first place.
RE: I don't think it is a stretch of the imagination  
Go Terps : 10:23 am : link
In comment 16388919 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
to conclude that coaches with options don't see the Giants as a destination. The team has been consistently losing and firing coaches and GMs for a decade, and the coach and the DC just had a very public and ugly falling out.

If you don't think DC candidates look at this job and know how much harder it will be with a coach who could be on the hot seat and an offense that can't play complementary football, it is not surprising that other options look more appealing.


Exactly. If you take the job it'd be unwise to pull your kids out of school because there's a good chance you'll be moving again in a year.
They need to get it right, but they also need  
widmerseyebrow : 10:31 am : link
to get a handle on what the scheme is going to be to make informed decisions for the draft.
RE: RE: No one wants to work for Daboll  
UConn4523 : 10:33 am : link
In comment 16388859 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 16388851 90.Cal said:


Quote:


We should have cut ties and went after Bill. This ‘24 season doesn’t look promising.



And the only people who want to work with Belichick are his kids, Josh McDaniels, Matt Patricia, Joe Judge, etc. If you think nepotism is bad with the Maras look at what Belichick set up in New England and failed miserably once they lost Brady.


I agree. I don’t know why people keep ignoring the downsides of Belichick. It’s clearly an issue several teams have, at the very least.
RE: RE: I don't think it is a stretch of the imagination  
Eric on Li : 10:34 am : link
In comment 16388955 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16388919 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


to conclude that coaches with options don't see the Giants as a destination. The team has been consistently losing and firing coaches and GMs for a decade, and the coach and the DC just had a very public and ugly falling out.

If you don't think DC candidates look at this job and know how much harder it will be with a coach who could be on the hot seat and an offense that can't play complementary football, it is not surprising that other options look more appealing.



Exactly. If you take the job it'd be unwise to pull your kids out of school because there's a good chance you'll be moving again in a year.


that is the case with every single coach in any situation any year. in fact assistant coaches taking coordinator jobs are hoping that's the case and that they are going to get hired for a lead job wherever it is the following year.

giants coordinators have a good track record of turning successful seasons into job interviews quickly, just as kafka has. and wink last year. and graham before that. moving isnt the fear it is the goal.
It's an unprecedented year for DC openings.  
SirLoinOfBeef : 10:35 am : link
Coupled with the number of HC openings and how attractive it is to work for a new HC, makes for a very difficult landscape.

RE: RE: RE: And  
56goat : 10:37 am : link
In comment 16388914 Chris684 said:
Quote:
In comment 16388908 Anakim said:


Quote:


In comment 16388905 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


if you were going to make an educated guess, if it's not Daly at this point, then things are looking a bit more shaky.



Still don't know why we're not looking at previous HCs like Staley, Vrabel and Rivera. Rivera and Staley have already interviewed for DC positions this offseason.



The answer might be that Dabes is slightly insecure at best or very difficult to work with at worst.

But I know most want to blame the Wink thing entirely on Wink.


Not hard to believe both BD & WM are at fault, but most of us have bosses and know what would happen if we pulled the same Wink BS on our bosses. Hello unemployment line!
RE: Doubt this is accurate  
56goat : 10:39 am : link
In comment 16388838 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
but IF there's truth to this report, then it shows tremendous instability in the organization, and doesn't bode well going forward


Also not hard to believe potential hires would have concerns coming to the Giants based on what has happened the last couple of years alone. Or maybe an offensive coach would figure he could do better than 3 QB sneaks and punt inside the 5.
RE: …  
ajr2456 : 10:46 am : link
In comment 16388840 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Not sure the title should read “confirms” on anything Jordan has to say.


Everything’s fine, everyone else is lying
Is Wink poisoning the well?  
LG in NYC : 10:53 am : link
I assume the DC community is a fairly small one, and I am also assuming (maybe incorrectly) that Wink is highly thought of in that community... given how angry he seems to be, i wondering if he or his proxies are whispering in the ears of some of our targets to stay away from Daboll.

RE: No one wants to work for Daboll  
jvm52106 : 10:56 am : link
In comment 16388851 90.Cal said:
Quote:
We should have cut ties and went after Bill. This ‘24 season doesn’t look promising.


Seriously stupid comment.. Fan perception here is funning. The one thing the Giants ownership does a bit too much is care what fans think. Coach of the year to we should fire him the next year...

Our entire Oline was injured and under performed the whole season. Our big acquisition Waller was injured and hampered. Our QB was shell shocked and regressed behind turnstile pass protection. Our "star" RB under performed, was injured and his contract issues led directly to the Giants overpaying Jones to make sure they could franchise him...

Fans want stability then want constant change. Fans either overly support X or massively overstate Y to the negative just based on the "rumors, theories and thoughts" of folks NOT intimately involved...

Gimme a break..
RE: Dallas DC candidates  
jvm52106 : 10:59 am : link
In comment 16388947 jeff57 said:
Quote:
As the #Cowboys dig in on their search for a defensive coordinator, Ron Rivera will meet with them this week about the job, sources say. Mike Zimmer is also among the candidates. Link - ( New Window )


No offense but they are lining up there because of the talent on Dallas and the opportunity to replace McCarthy!
Babich and Wilson  
UberAlias : 11:14 am : link
Had obvious reasons for going the direction they did. Daly appears to be as strong a candidate as either. He would hardly be a disappointing hire.
Maybe the Giants will flip the script and have  
M.S. : 11:15 am : link
a very nice 2024 season, even making the play-offs.

Why?

Because after the 2022 Season the Giants could do no wrong. Joe Schoen was great and had a superlative Draft; Brian Daboll was a genius, we kept all our coordinators, we made all the right free-agency moves, we signed all the deals that needed to be signed with our vets, and blah, blah blah, blah blah.

And then the Giants 2023 Season goes down the drain in the first quarter of the very first game.

Just think about it for a moment. Look how good the Giants now have it: Joe Schoen screwed up with Daniel Jones contract and now faces a Draft with more needs than he has picks; Brian Daboll is a crazy Captain Ahab; Wink is gone, our ST Coordinator is gone and Kafka wants to be gone; name one Free Agent who'll want to join the Giants?; and Joe Schoen will screw up the McKinney and Barkley negotiations.

RE: Maybe the Giants will flip the script and have  
SirLoinOfBeef : 11:22 am : link
In comment 16389009 M.S. said:
Quote:
a very nice 2024 season, even making the play-offs.

Why?

Because after the 2022 Season the Giants could do no wrong. Joe Schoen was great and had a superlative Draft; Brian Daboll was a genius, we kept all our coordinators, we made all the right free-agency moves, we signed all the deals that needed to be signed with our vets, and blah, blah blah, blah blah.

And then the Giants 2023 Season goes down the drain in the first quarter of the very first game.

Just think about it for a moment. Look how good the Giants now have it: Joe Schoen screwed up with Daniel Jones contract and now faces a Draft with more needs than he has picks; Brian Daboll is a crazy Captain Ahab; Wink is gone, our ST Coordinator is gone and Kafka wants to be gone; name one Free Agent who'll want to join the Giants?; and Joe Schoen will screw up the McKinney and Barkley negotiations.


Nice!

We got 'em right where we want 'em...
RE: Is Wink poisoning the well?  
Eric on Li : 11:26 am : link
In comment 16388988 LG in NYC said:
Quote:
I assume the DC community is a fairly small one, and I am also assuming (maybe incorrectly) that Wink is highly thought of in that community... given how angry he seems to be, i wondering if he or his proxies are whispering in the ears of some of our targets to stay away from Daboll.


the well wink poisoned was his own.

schoen/dabs are as ever mainly accountable to only their own decisions.
Raanan confirms he’s a shit stirring dick,  
Spider56 : 11:33 am : link
Every time he opens his mouth.
look, the sad truth about the Giants  
Dave on the UWS : 11:33 am : link
is they are a joke of an organization- until they are not.
They are a losing organization- until they are not.
They are an unstable organization- until they are not.
Winning (and having it be sustainable), is the ONLY thing that will change that perception- period!
also here's a SB-themed random reminder for everyone  
Eric on Li : 11:33 am : link
my memory of 2018 is that there was a ton of enthusiasm for Bettcher (myself included) because he seemed like a young up and coming DC.

and that there was 0 enthusiasm or desire to retain Spagnuolo.

winning headlines doesnt matter, getting decisions right does.
I guess I'm in the minority, but I've got no issues with this  
Sean : 11:36 am : link
Wilson was highly coveted and talked to multiple teams. He chose a clean slate in TEN with a general manager he's worked with before.

Babich got promoted at the place he was coaching and is a legit Super Bowl contender.

What is the big shock here? Shouldn't people be pleased that Daboll isn't just defaulting to giving Henderson the job?
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11:36 am : link
No idea if true, but it isn’t that crazy a possibility. There’s a very good chance Dabs is fired after next season if we have a repeat or worse of 2023. If so, that DC is all but gone too.
while this is unfortunate if they didn't get their top guy (s)  
SirYesSir : 11:39 am : link
I don't think it's a major blemish on anyone or the organization.

--They wanted guys who were good and promising, and we weren't the only ones to note that.
--Those targets had other options and yes, starting with a 1st year coach or more established coach could be seen a s safer bet. it is what it is.
--Whether a guy says yes or no doesn't make someone a bad GM, he can't force someone to take an offer.
RE: I guess I'm in the minority, but I've got no issues with this  
Eric on Li : 11:43 am : link
In comment 16389037 Sean said:
Quote:
Wilson was highly coveted and talked to multiple teams. He chose a clean slate in TEN with a general manager he's worked with before.

Babich got promoted at the place he was coaching and is a legit Super Bowl contender.

What is the big shock here? Shouldn't people be pleased that Daboll isn't just defaulting to giving Henderson the job?


that's my view. whether they should have gone more aggressively after Frazier or someone proven is a much bigger question to me than which unproven guy i hadnt heard of until about 3 weeks ago. defaulting to henderson would be a disappointing outcome but i guess nobody expected lou anarumo to amount to much in 2018.
If you really think about it, it may work out just fine.  
ThomasG : 11:43 am : link
This franchise usually doesn't make a good initial decision anyway, on just about anything.

Their 3rd choice is probably going to work out ok.
Lol at the people reading an article  
fanoftheteam : 11:46 am : link
Written by a beat reporter and coming to bbi to cry.
Same reason the Cowboys DC job isn't exactly a hot landing spot  
regulator : 11:47 am : link
a fresh-start job is obviously more desirable than these circumstances. Not exactly an earth-shattering scoop.

Giants didn't sign up for Martindale to put them in this position.
_____________  
I am Ninja : 11:54 am : link
Some of you guys take any negative reporting as such a personal affront it really is humorous. This organization has barely done ANYTHING right in the past 12 years, yet you'll get indignant over any suggestion they just might not have their shit together. Wake the fuck up.
RE: RE: RE: I don't think it is a stretch of the imagination  
Mike from Ohio : 11:56 am : link
In comment 16388966 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16388955 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 16388919 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


to conclude that coaches with options don't see the Giants as a destination. The team has been consistently losing and firing coaches and GMs for a decade, and the coach and the DC just had a very public and ugly falling out.

If you don't think DC candidates look at this job and know how much harder it will be with a coach who could be on the hot seat and an offense that can't play complementary football, it is not surprising that other options look more appealing.



Exactly. If you take the job it'd be unwise to pull your kids out of school because there's a good chance you'll be moving again in a year.



that is the case with every single coach in any situation any year. in fact assistant coaches taking coordinator jobs are hoping that's the case and that they are going to get hired for a lead job wherever it is the following year.

giants coordinators have a good track record of turning successful seasons into job interviews quickly, just as kafka has. and wink last year. and graham before that. moving isnt the fear it is the goal.


You really don't see the difference between an optional move for a promotion (which rarely happens after one year) and being fired and having to find work, possibly taking a step back?
Bill's son Steve?  
Reale01 : 12:04 pm : link
Don't you think an unemployed Bill would be in his ear?
RE: RE: RE: RE: I don't think it is a stretch of the imagination  
Eric on Li : 12:07 pm : link
In comment 16389075 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:


You really don't see the difference between an optional move for a promotion (which rarely happens after one year) and being fired and having to find work, possibly taking a step back?


you really don't see the fact that getting fired is a risk that exists with anyone who decides to be a coach as their career? have you ever looked at any coaches resume? "a safer situation" is a nice concept but one that doesn't exist. if a coach does a good job they move up if they dont they get fired.

last offseason how do you think philly looked to sean desai? do you think fangio took the job in miami expecting to go to philly a year later? coaches move. the better and more aspirational they are, the quicker it's going to happen.
RE: I guess I'm in the minority, but I've got no issues with this  
bw in dc : 12:18 pm : link
In comment 16389037 Sean said:
Quote:
Wilson was highly coveted and talked to multiple teams. He chose a clean slate in TEN with a general manager he's worked with before.

Babich got promoted at the place he was coaching and is a legit Super Bowl contender.

What is the big shock here? Shouldn't people be pleased that Daboll isn't just defaulting to giving Henderson the job?


I tend to agree. None of these guys are really established as DCs. So, anyone at this point is a roll of the dice.
RE: I guess I'm in the minority, but I've got no issues with this  
Mike in NY : 12:21 pm : link
In comment 16389037 Sean said:
Quote:
Wilson was highly coveted and talked to multiple teams. He chose a clean slate in TEN with a general manager he's worked with before.

Babich got promoted at the place he was coaching and is a legit Super Bowl contender.

What is the big shock here? Shouldn't people be pleased that Daboll isn't just defaulting to giving Henderson the job?


I am in agreement. You said what I did only much clearer. I think after seeing what went down with Wink, Joe Schoen was able to show John Mara that they needed to have a more comprehensive search for the DC position.
RE: …  
eric2425ny : 12:32 pm : link
In comment 16389038 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
No idea if true, but it isn’t that crazy a possibility. There’s a very good chance Dabs is fired after next season if we have a repeat or worse of 2023. If so, that DC is all but gone too.


This is the problem in my opinion. If you have a DC who has aspirations of being a head coach why would they want to go to a team with a coach that’s presumably on the hot seat? If the Giants flame out again next year not only is that newly hired coordinator out of a job, but they are also delaying their path to being a HC.
RE: The no one wants to work for dabs angle  
Ron Johnson : 12:33 pm : link
In comment 16388938 Mattman said:
Quote:
Is approaching the coughlin asshole tax in bbi lore

Both are overblown and the media is happy to spin a narrative


Or the Giants can’t hire a dc because of the quarterback
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I don't think it is a stretch of the imagination  
Mike from Ohio : 12:58 pm : link
In comment 16389085 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16389075 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:




You really don't see the difference between an optional move for a promotion (which rarely happens after one year) and being fired and having to find work, possibly taking a step back?



you really don't see the fact that getting fired is a risk that exists with anyone who decides to be a coach as their career? have you ever looked at any coaches resume? "a safer situation" is a nice concept but one that doesn't exist. if a coach does a good job they move up if they dont they get fired.

last offseason how do you think philly looked to sean desai? do you think fangio took the job in miami expecting to go to philly a year later? coaches move. the better and more aspirational they are, the quicker it's going to happen.


You are all over the place, my man. Of course I didn't say any situation was "safe" and you know I didn't. But I think everyone knows every situation is not the same.
Could also be the roster.  
FStubbs : 12:59 pm : link
I don't just mean that it's poor. I mean that we have a bunch of guys who fit Martindale's bespoke style of play. What are most DCs going to do with pieces like Jihad Ward?
Ranaan is approaching Pat Leonard territory for me..  
blueblood : 1:00 pm : link
and Pat Leonard blocked me on Twitter for calling him out on some BS on a story he wrote.. doubled down...refused to admit he said it or wrote it.. and when I went and provided the receipt, FOUND the actual article we wrote and showed it to him, He blocked me..

Leonard to me is a human weasel ambulance chaser and Ranaan is approaching the same level of bad journalism...last week he reported that Kafka was as good as gone.. what happened Jordan?

Here is what I suspect as far as the DC situation..

The perception among many was that Wilson and Babich were the TOP choices because they were among the first interviewed, and while that might have been the perception, it might not be the case, because league rules apply as to who can be interviewed and when.

Wilson was able to be interviewed because the Ravens had a bye. Once Buffalo lost Babich was able to be interviewed. However because the Chiefs WON Daly was unable to be interviewed until later in the process..

Now it is possible that the Giants thought Wilson was a viable candidate ( having familiarity with the NFC East would be a big plus ) but he chose to go to Tennessee to work with Carthon with whom he had a prior 4 year working relationship, which makes perfect sense.Plus Tennessee has no state income tax... so... yeah..

People are really discounting Daly, because its a name that hasnt been talked about.

He has a background working with Daboll from New England. He has coached DL and LB, helping develop players for KC at both positions (he hasnt worked with secondary as far as I have seen, so having Henderson on board would be a plus), He has worked with both Belichick and Spags on defense and has five rings from being on Super Bowl staffs. Also this tells me has experience working with both 3-4 defenses and 4-3 defenses.

Its very possible that the Giants saw both candidates as viable.. but would rather have not waited..

Wilson chose Tennessee ( he also didnt choose Green Bay or the the Rams who are BOTH playoff teams, neither of them with coaches in danger of losing a job next year )

So now its possible Daly moves to the front of the line, but they have to wait. As far as the new guy Jones, what I believe we have read is that he came across as very impressive at the Senior Bowl as to how he handled things and the defense, so they gave him an interview. That gives them more information.. more ammo.. and it also helps Jones as well ( and that goes on as well.. agents working to get their guys interviews )

They didnt hire Wink until Feb 11th... the most important thing is to get the RIGHT guy..


and isnt anyone even questioning  
blueblood : 1:02 pm : link
Wilson was passed over in Phlly for DC. and He was passed over in Baltimore for DC when McDonald was hired.....

Why?... Why is no one even asking this question..
Not to be a smart ass  
Semipro Lineman : 1:52 pm : link
But you "grown" men spread more personality gossip than a strip club's dancer locker room. Damn rave kids tripping on acid were more grounded in the reality and less given to flights of imagination than some of y'all



I stopped reading after this  
arniefez : 1:59 pm : link
Quote:
last week he reported that Kafka was as good as gone.. what happened Jordan?


What happened? He was as good as gone. He was going to leave for Seattle and the Giants blocked him from leaving.

Why is it so difficult for some of you to understand that since the Mara brothers and their nephew took control of the on the field football decisions in 2012 that the Giants have become one of the worst franchises in the NFL. They are what their record says they are.

For the past decade I've enjoyed the off season it's been the best time to be a Giants fan. I spent the time between horrible seasons happily drinking the kool-aid of hope. By the time the next season started I was convinced the worst was over and that the next era of championship Giants football was just a season or two away.

It's disappointing that things have gotten so bad around the Giants that the off season has become a continuation of the in season dysfunction with no end in sight.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I don't think it is a stretch of the imagination  
Eric on Li : 2:02 pm : link
In comment 16389176 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 16389085 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


In comment 16389075 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:




You really don't see the difference between an optional move for a promotion (which rarely happens after one year) and being fired and having to find work, possibly taking a step back?



you really don't see the fact that getting fired is a risk that exists with anyone who decides to be a coach as their career? have you ever looked at any coaches resume? "a safer situation" is a nice concept but one that doesn't exist. if a coach does a good job they move up if they dont they get fired.

last offseason how do you think philly looked to sean desai? do you think fangio took the job in miami expecting to go to philly a year later? coaches move. the better and more aspirational they are, the quicker it's going to happen.



You are all over the place, my man. Of course I didn't say any situation was "safe" and you know I didn't. But I think everyone knows every situation is not the same.


pretty sure im less all over the place than those speculating as to how a bunch of people they hadnt heard of 3 weeks ago are making decisions.
I'm also not so sure Daboll is on the hot seat next year  
Sean : 2:08 pm : link
He needs to avoid a complete meltdown which he did in 2023, but Daboll did build up a lot of equity in 2022. The playoff win was clearly very important to ownership. The Giants have only had two seasons where they won a playoff game in a non Super Bowl appearance season since 1990. (1993 & 2022)

Reeves got three full seasons after 1993. I think a lot of people are quick to assume Daboll will get fired, his two years have been far better than Shurmur & Judge. McAdoo was more the product of Eli and a 2-10 start.

For all we know both Schoen & Daboll have assurances they will be here for awhile longer (I hope so, because that'll avoid making short term decisions).
RE: I stopped reading after this  
blueblood : 2:11 pm : link
In comment 16389281 arniefez said:
Quote:


Quote:


last week he reported that Kafka was as good as gone.. what happened Jordan?



What happened? He was as good as gone. He was going to leave for Seattle and the Giants blocked him from leaving.

Why is it so difficult for some of you to understand that since the Mara brothers and their nephew took control of the on the field football decisions in 2012 that the Giants have become one of the worst franchises in the NFL. They are what their record says they are.

For the past decade I've enjoyed the off season it's been the best time to be a Giants fan. I spent the time between horrible seasons happily drinking the kool-aid of hope. By the time the next season started I was convinced the worst was over and that the next era of championship Giants football was just a season or two away.

It's disappointing that things have gotten so bad around the Giants that the off season has become a continuation of the in season dysfunction with no end in sight.


So your telling me the Giants blocked someone who doesnt want to be there.. and the grand plan is to keep a disgruntled empoloyee AND pay him hundreds of thousands of dollars in the process as well..

OR is it possible as some have reported that their issues have been worked out?

which would still make Ranaan report wrong.. and Ranaan is wrong a lot more than he is correct..
The chief reason it's hard to land a defensive coordinator is Daboll!  
Milton : 2:25 pm : link
Daboll and the lousy offense--so, wait, the two main reasons are Daboll and the lousy offense...and the recent, yet lengthy history of coaching turnover. Yes, the three main reasons are Daboll, the lousy offense, and the lengthy history of coaching turnover...and the shitty turf they have to play on. The four main reasons are Daboll, the lousy offense, the lengthy history of coaching turnover...and an almost fanatical devotion to the Pope. Nope, no, amongst the reasons it's hard to land a defensive coordinator are such elements as Daboll--
--You know what, let me start over.... - ( New Window )
every piece of gossip  
BigBlueCane : 3:06 pm : link
has the smallest grain of truth at its very core...
RE: every piece of gossip  
Semipro Lineman : 3:18 pm : link
In comment 16389373 BigBlueCane said:
Quote:
has the smallest grain of truth at its very core...


So that means it's okay to jump to conclusions based on gossip?
There's speculation and there's talking out of one's backside. There's giving the usual muck-racking far too much influence simply because we were frustrated about last season's results.

Raanan is a click bait gossip columnist  
JerrysKids : 3:37 pm : link
Never take him seriously. Yes there are issues with the staff, maybe we were not the top place for the hot DC to land. I believe there is a great defensive coordinator out there and we can find him. I lost some of my confidence in Daball, but he’s still hold out some confidence he will be able to bring in a top flight DC.
RE: No one wants to work for Daboll  
GiantTuff1 : 3:56 pm : link
In comment 16388851 90.Cal said:
Quote:
We should have cut ties and went after Bill. This ‘24 season doesn’t look promising.

Yup...

If the Giants fire Daboll next year they are idiots to not just do it now and hire Belichick.

Someway, somehow, Giants need to figure out how to do a deed one year early rather than one year late.
My guesses are just as likely to be true  
TJ : 5:38 pm : link
as anything raanan writes.
Jordan has become  
theold5j : 6:24 pm : link
A complete ass with negative BS. It’s clear he’s not a fan of Daboll and Daboll of him. Any chance he gets to do a hit piece he does it. I used to think he was a good reporter. Not anymore. Mike G was my fav of the recent guys.
Of course whats new  
prdave73 : 7:02 pm : link
its the New York football Giants. When do they ever get what they want? lol it's been a complete joke.
RE: Raanan is a click bait gossip columnist  
NormanAllen_95 : 7:18 pm : link
In comment 16389414 JerrysKids said:
Quote:
Never take him seriously. Yes there are issues with the staff, maybe we were not the top place for the hot DC to land. I believe there is a great defensive coordinator out there and we can find him. I lost some of my confidence in Daball, but he’s still hold out some confidence he will be able to bring in a top flight DC.


Its to the point I never open articles with his and Leonard's names attached to it. I don't think I would ever mouth off to a media person in public except for these two. Likely because I am very invested in the team they cover, but also because I think they are reprehensibly terrible at their jobs (a job I would LOVE to do), do lazy work and resort to abject lying in order to produce results.

Raanan's reports aren't worth the battery my screen requires to show an article of his. Screw him and his stupid, dated early 2000s wave hair cut.
