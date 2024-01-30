Shane Bowen hired as DC

bowen wasn't on the radars but im glad they ended up with someone who is both younger and has the experience of doing it before on a winning team.
here's his bio from wiki (added my own emphasis to the key paragraph):
Houston Texans
In 2016, Bowen began his NFL coaching career with the Houston Texans as a defensive assistant where he reunited with Mike Vrabel, the Texans’ linebackers coach. Bowen served in this position for the 2016 and 2017 seasons. Houston finished the 2016 season with the NFL's top-ranked defense for the first time in franchise history, surrendering an average of only 301.3 total net yards per game. They also gave up the fewest first downs (17.0) and second-fewest net passing yards (201.6) per game.[11] In 2017, Vrabel was promoted to Defensive Coordinator. Under Vrabel's guidance and Bowen's assistance, the Texans ranked fifth in the NFL in third-down defense and set a franchise record for fewest yards per carry by opponents (3.97).
Tennessee Titans
Bowen in 2019
On January 20, 2018, Mike Vrabel was named head coach of the Tennessee Titans. Ten days later, on January 30, Vrabel named Bowen as the team's outside linebacker coach.[12]
Bowen's new role reunited him with Derrick Morgan, a defensive teammate during Bowen's playing career at Georgia Tech. Morgan was drafted in the first round of the 2010 NFL draft by the Titans and played nine years with the Titans as an outside linebacker. Bowen had the honor of serving as Morgan's position coach in 2018, his final season in the NFL since Morgan retired following the season.[13]
In 2018, the Titans' defense ranked eighth overall (333.4 yards per game), third in points allowed (18.9 per game), 10th on third down (36.6 percent), and second in the red zone (44.7 touchdown percentage). Bowen helped two rookies: second-round draft pick Harold Landry and undrafted free agent Sharif Finch combine for six sacks.[9] In 2019, the Titans' defensive backs were again a top-10 unit in passing yards and interceptions.[14] The Titans made the playoffs but lost in the AFC Championship game, just one game away from the Super Bowl.
After the 2019 season, Titans defensive coordinator, Dean Pees, retired. Beginning with the 2020 season, Vrabel assumed many of the duties once held by Pees. However, Vrabel entrusted Bowen with the role of defensive play caller throughout most of the season while the latter served as outside linebackers coach.
On January 29, 2021, Bowen was promoted to defensive coordinator.[15] [16] In 2021, the Titans finished the season with a record of 12-5, won the American Football Conference (AFC) South Division, and earned the AFC’s overall #1 seed going into the playoffs. The defense finished the season among the NFL’s best in multiple categories: #4 in touchdowns per game, #4 in opponent’s red zone scoring, #6 in 3rd down conversion rate, and #6 in points per game.
the guy could fall on his face like bettcher did but i have no idea how that wouldnt be just as likely if not more likely with anyone who hadnt been a DC before.
The New York Giants are hiring Shane Bowen as their next defensive coordinator, league sources told The Athletic on Monday. Bowen spent the past three seasons in the same role for the Tennessee Titans, who fired head coach Mike Vrabel in January.
"In 2021, the Titans finished the season with a record of 12-5, won the American Football Conference (AFC) South Division, and earned the AFC’s overall #1 seed going into the playoffs. The defense finished the season among the NFL’s best in multiple categories: #4 in touchdowns per game, #4 in opponent’s red zone scoring, #6 in 3rd down conversion rate, and #6 in points per game."
I’m shocked this is where they wound up going. Nothing against him or the resume, there were just a lot of interviews after him that lead me to believe there wasn’t that much interest.
On the bright side, this is actually one of the more proven candidates we interviewed and probably second to only Fraizer in that matter. He’s supposed to specialize in EDGE rushers, we have one good one to work with and need bodies outside of that, so hopefully he can work some magic.
Lol
If we hired the first guy we interviewed:
GIANTS ALWAYS HIRE FROM WITHIN AND DONT CAST A WIDE ENOUGH NET
When we go through a robust interview process and choose someone who the beat reporters weren't talking about:
GIANTS MISSED THE GUY THEY ACTUALLY WANTED AND NOBODY WANTS TO COACH HERE
why didn't we sign him sooner or he wasn't our first choice. I am sure he was waiting to first see if Vrabel got a coaching job. I am shocked he didn't and the fact we got a proven DC is great. I would bet he was a top choice, but wanted to hold on to see what was going to happen.
Connor Hughes
@Connor_J_Hughes
#Giants held an exhaustive search for their new DC. Shane Bowen impressed them. They believe he's a good teacher & communicator. Very physical style of defense. He actually shares some of the same roots as Wink Martindale (Dean Pees), but his scheme is a bit simpler. That could be a positive for #Giants.
Defense is 3-4 base, but varies by game plan. They are Patriots-like in that they do everything they can to take away what you do best and make you beat them with your second form of attack.
Production has certainly been there for #Titans under Bowen — ranked 10th, 11th and 16th in PPG. Very stout in red zone where they ranked seventh in 2021, then first in both 2022 and 2023.
Will say this: I'm told Mike Vrabel was very — very — involved in the Titans defense as a head coach. So it will be interesting to see what Bowen's defense/scheme looks like now without him.
Shane Bowen was the only known candidate with play-calling experience.
This 8s really an important factor in the hire. Its not like the Giants have this juggernaut offense where they can afford a crappy defensive season. This guy os going to be relied on so that Danoli can focus entirely 9n the offense and not worry about a questionable scheme (Wink's) or a DC who has never called the defensive plays (Wilson, Daly).
Love the Vrabel connection.
Perhaps a lower risk move for Bowen than other candidates
Lol
If we hired the first guy we interviewed:
GIANTS ALWAYS HIRE FROM WITHIN AND DONT CAST A WIDE ENOUGH NET
When we go through a robust interview process and choose someone who the beat reporters weren't talking about:
GIANTS MISSED THE GUY THEY ACTUALLY WANTED AND NOBODY WANTS TO COACH HERE
Where on earth was there anything in my comment that lead to this response?? There was no complaining, no negativity, nothing. Just that I didn’t think he was going to be the pick based on the flow of the process, thats it…
It's called due diligence.
I’m lost by your comment. Nothing in the entire process ever indicated they were leaning towards Bowen, none of the beats reported him as a possibility, the flow of the process didn’t indicate it. So chiming in with “its called due diligence” doesn’t really explain anything. It wasn’t even reported he had a second interview.
Perhaps he was hoping Vrabel would get a HC gig somewhere and was waiting that out a bit.
Perhaps he was hoping Vrabel would get a HC gig somewhere and was waiting that out a bit.
It’s possible. I think the likelihood is that Wilson was target 1, Babich target 2, when both fell through they probably wanted to get together as a group and discuss but waited until after the Senior Bowl.
You guys have all become caricatures at this point
They very well could have made this hire because they didn’t want to risk Daly saying no. Not sure how that is an unreasonable opinion.
You’re simply twisting yourself into a pretzel trying to find a way to criticize the move. They interviewed many candidates. According to Stapleton, more than the public even knows. They took their time, much to the agitation of this fanbase. Then they hired a young candidate with DC experience that did a pretty damn good job on a team that didn’t have a ton of talent and your first reaction is you hope they didn’t panic? It makes no sense. There’s plenty to criticize this team about without creating made up nonsense in your brain
His whole behavior this past season is beyond alarming and now he will spend this season unemployed unless a team hires him as an assistant. It wouldn't surprise me if his days in the NFL are over as I personally would never hire a coach who will probably try to backstab me to steal my job.
why didn't we sign him sooner or he wasn't our first choice. I am sure he was waiting to first see if Vrabel got a coaching job. I am shocked he didn't and the fact we got a proven DC is great. I would bet he was a top choice, but wanted to hold on to see what was going to happen.
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
Shane Bowen started calling plays for the Titans' defense in 2020 when he was a 33-year-old OLB coach and Mike Vrabel decided that season to not hire a replacement for DC Dean Pees.
Don’t know much about the guy but I do know that the Titans’ defenses under him always seemed to be really physical. Might not have been the best but you know they were going to try to kick your ass up front.
If anything it’s certainly somewhat of an out of the box hire. Most hired always try to get the next up and coming guy. We got a guy who has really solid success calling plays for good defenses when the talent has been there. I’ll take it.
Bowen's defense was first in red zone (37.7 percent) and goal-to-go (42.86 percent).
Callahan, who was Bengals offensive coordinator for five seasons before taking the Titans job, has faced Bowen's defenses three times since 2021. The high-scoring Bengals offenses managed only 14 points per game, including a 27-3 beatdown last season.
Callahan dropped a hint in his introductory press conference that could shed light on why he might keep Bowen.
"I know the hard defenses to game-plan against, and those are the things that I'm looking for in the style of defense we're going to play," Callahan said. "Without getting too far down a bunch of characteristics that don't mean much until we put the pads on ... that's what I look for is what makes it hard for me as an offensive coach. That's the style of defense that I'm looking for."
If anything it’s certainly somewhat of an out of the box hire. Most hired always try to get the next up and coming guy. We got a guy who has really solid success calling plays for good defenses when the talent has been there. I’ll take it.
You guys have all become caricatures at this point
They very well could have made this hire because they didn’t want to risk Daly saying no. Not sure how that is an unreasonable opinion.
You’re simply twisting yourself into a pretzel trying to find a way to criticize the move. They interviewed many candidates. According to Stapleton, more than the public even knows. They took their time, much to the agitation of this fanbase. Then they hired a young candidate with DC experience that did a pretty damn good job on a team that didn’t have a ton of talent and your first reaction is you hope they didn’t panic? It makes no sense. There’s plenty to criticize this team about without creating made up nonsense in your brain
How is saying “I hope it wasn’t a panic move” criticizing the move?
Wilson was clearly their #1 choice, if Daly was their #2 and they hired Bowen instead of waiting for an answer from Daly that wouldn’t be ideal.
Nowhere did I say it was a panic move or even criticized it. However, everything the Giants do is going to get a side eye until they prove they deserve the benefit of the doubt. That’s grounded in reality.
Turnovers are inconsistent even on the best defenses
If anything it’s certainly somewhat of an out of the box hire. Most hired always try to get the next up and coming guy. We got a guy who has really solid success calling plays for good defenses when the talent has been there. I’ll take it.
If anything it’s certainly somewhat of an out of the box hire. Most hired always try to get the next up and coming guy. We got a guy who has really solid success calling plays for good defenses when the talent has been there. I’ll take it.
a 3-4. Probably see less of that 2 DL look some complained about.
I for one hated that look and felt it contributed a lot to the defense sucking,
It's tweeted by everyone
Shane Bowen has had top 5 run defenses every year with the Titans and never been lower than 16th in PPG in his 3 seasons.
Bleacher Report - ( New Window )
Link - ( New Window )
You say one thing about Schoen, at least he has better OpSec than the previous regime.
wtf? Panic move?
You guys have all become caricatures at this point
On the bright side, this is actually one of the more proven candidates we interviewed and probably second to only Fraizer in that matter. He’s supposed to specialize in EDGE rushers, we have one good one to work with and need bodies outside of that, so hopefully he can work some magic.
Hope this wasn’t a panic move
wtf? Panic move?
You guys have all become caricatures at this point
They very well could have made this hire because they didn’t want to risk Daly saying no. Not sure how that is an unreasonable opinion.
Hope this wasn’t a panic move
wtf? Panic move?
You guys have all become caricatures at this point
Just insane to consider this "panic." He coached very good defenses with Vrabel for over 10 years at OSU, Texans and Titans.
Plus if Daboll does get canned next year, might make this an attractive spot for Vrabel as I assume he would want to keep this guy.
On the bright side, this is actually one of the more proven candidates we interviewed and probably second to only Fraizer in that matter. He’s supposed to specialize in EDGE rushers, we have one good one to work with and need bodies outside of that, so hopefully he can work some magic.
Sounds like they were given intentionally bad information
You say one thing about Schoen, at least he has better OpSec than the previous regime.
Spot on.
@art_stapleton
I'm told #NYGiants expect to bring back most if not all of their defensive staff under contract under Bowen, per source.
3-4 base
@JordanRaanan
Shane Bowen has been the Titans defensive coordinator since 2021. His unit ranked tied for 17th this past season.
He's known as a good teacher. Specialized in pass rush. His work with and the development of Harold Landry was notable under his watch.
#Giants
It's called due diligence.
GIANTS MISSED THE GUY THEY ACTUALLY WANTED AND NOBODY WANTS TO COACH HERE
The dumbest thing about this site is when people do things like this.
Nobody said nobody wants to coach here. It was said that some people are hesitant about coming here because it could be a lame duck situation. Which is true.
Some people will think otherwise and choose to come here. It’s really not a complicated thing to understand.
@JFowlerESPN
Sources: #Giants plan to hire former #Titans DC Shane Bowen as their defensive coordinator.
Giants have begun lining up talks with Titans staffers who worked under him.
@art_stapleton
I'm told #NYGiants expect to bring back most if not all of their defensive staff under contract under Bowen, per source.
I’d kinda rather the new guy be able to bring in some of his guys. Hopefully that ends up being the case. Henderson should stay.
@rydunleavy
#Giants have their DC.
Shane Bowen was the only known candidate with play-calling experience.
That seems odd. He has only two positions to replace the ones vacated by the Wilkens brothers.
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
I'm told #NYGiants expect to bring back most if not all of their defensive staff under contract under Bowen, per source.
I’d kinda rather the new guy be able to bring in some of his guys. Hopefully that ends up being the case. Henderson should stay.
they have at least 2 open spots he can fill. patterson and henderson both seem pretty good. mix is best of both worlds, let cream rise to top.
@rydunleavy
#Giants have their DC.
Shane Bowen was the only known candidate with play-calling experience.
it's been sort of shocking to me that more people werent concerned by the lack of experience among the known prior candidates.
@JFowlerESPN
Sources: #Giants plan to hire former #Titans DC Shane Bowen as their defensive coordinator.
Giants have begun lining up talks with Titans staffers who worked under him.
does this mean the Wilkins Brothers are coming back? 🦆
Rannan is terrible at his job.
@Connor_J_Hughes
#Giants held an exhaustive search for their new DC. Shane Bowen impressed them. They believe he's a good teacher & communicator. Very physical style of defense. He actually shares some of the same roots as Wink Martindale (Dean Pees), but his scheme is a bit simpler. That could be a positive for #Giants.
Defense is 3-4 base, but varies by game plan. They are Patriots-like in that they do everything they can to take away what you do best and make you beat them with your second form of attack.
Production has certainly been there for #Titans under Bowen — ranked 10th, 11th and 16th in PPG. Very stout in red zone where they ranked seventh in 2021, then first in both 2022 and 2023.
Will say this: I'm told Mike Vrabel was very — very — involved in the Titans defense as a head coach. So it will be interesting to see what Bowen's defense/scheme looks like now without him.
@rydunleavy
#Giants have their DC.
Shane Bowen was the only known candidate with play-calling experience.
This 8s really an important factor in the hire. Its not like the Giants have this juggernaut offense where they can afford a crappy defensive season. This guy os going to be relied on so that Danoli can focus entirely 9n the offense and not worry about a questionable scheme (Wink's) or a DC who has never called the defensive plays (Wilson, Daly).
Love the Vrabel connection.
Based on what?
You know what else makes coming here low risk... we were bottom in the league in most stats. He improves us to even mid level and he will look really good.
Hey if they couldn't get Vrabel, getting his DC is good.
One thing Go Terps always yelled for was a deep and outside search(yes mainly for GM and HC) but I would think DC would be included in this.
I have always liked how Tennessee liked defense.
@Doug_Analytics
The Titans defense allowed the fewest % of opponent RedZone drives to result in a TD.
Of the 61 drives that TEN allowed into the RZ, only 23 of those drives resulted in a TD (37.7%)
But, of the 177 total drives for TEN's defense, they allowed 61 to enter the RZ (2nd worst %)
Part deux
Based on what?
They share the same letters that are their initials? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Part deux
Based on what?
No reason really just being negative :) Don't really know anything about him
Hope this wasn’t a panic move
wtf? Panic move?
You guys have all become caricatures at this point
Just insane to consider this "panic." He coached very good defenses with Vrabel for over 10 years at OSU, Texans and Titans.
Plus if Daboll does get canned next year, might make this an attractive spot for Vrabel as I assume he would want to keep this guy.
I’m shocked this is where they wound up going. Nothing against him or the resume, there were just a lot of interviews after him that lead me to believe there wasn’t that much interest.
On the bright side, this is actually one of the more proven candidates we interviewed and probably second to only Fraizer in that matter. He’s supposed to specialize in EDGE rushers, we have one good one to work with and need bodies outside of that, so hopefully he can work some magic.
Lol
If we hired the first guy we interviewed:
GIANTS ALWAYS HIRE FROM WITHIN AND DONT CAST A WIDE ENOUGH NET
When we go through a robust interview process and choose someone who the beat reporters weren't talking about:
GIANTS MISSED THE GUY THEY ACTUALLY WANTED AND NOBODY WANTS TO COACH HERE
Where on earth was there anything in my comment that lead to this response?? There was no complaining, no negativity, nothing. Just that I didn’t think he was going to be the pick based on the flow of the process, thats it…
GIANTS MISSED THE GUY THEY ACTUALLY WANTED AND NOBODY WANTS TO COACH HERE
The dumbest thing about this site is when people do things like this.
Nobody said nobody wants to coach here. It was said that some people are hesitant about coming here because it could be a lame duck situation. Which is true.
Some people will think otherwise and choose to come here. It’s really not a complicated thing to understand.
No, Essex said exactly that. Repeatedly. He's clearly Raanan's biggest (only?) fan.
Probably gonna need to import at least one quality DL then, maybe 2. (Already had that need, of course.)
WBG84
@WBG84
Titans advanced defense under Shane Bowen as DC:
2023:
Blitz %: 22.0 (T-24th)
Pressure %: 18.8 (T-27th)
2022:
Blitz %: 18.1% (26th)
Pressure %: 21.2 (18th)
2021:
Blitz %: 21.3 (28th)
Pressure %: 24.0 (T-22nd) #NYGiants
I’m shocked this is where they wound up going. Nothing against him or the resume, there were just a lot of interviews after him that lead me to believe there wasn’t that much interest.
It's called due diligence.
I’m lost by your comment. Nothing in the entire process ever indicated they were leaning towards Bowen, none of the beats reported him as a possibility, the flow of the process didn’t indicate it. So chiming in with “its called due diligence” doesn’t really explain anything. It wasn’t even reported he had a second interview.
Usually, Coordinators come in and you think they will get 2 years at worst. 2 years for uprooting their life, their family etc.
In NYG favor, IIRC, in this case Ryan Cowden knows him, I think from Tennessee? If so that is both sides have inside info on each other.
I do think this does put more of a need for another edge. Bowen is known for stopping the run.
Giants Hire Shane Bowen as Defensive Coordinator - ( New Window )
On the bright side, this is actually one of the more proven candidates we interviewed and probably second to only Fraizer in that matter. He’s supposed to specialize in EDGE rushers, we have one good one to work with and need bodies outside of that, so hopefully he can work some magic.
Perhaps he was hoping Vrabel would get a HC gig somewhere and was waiting that out a bit.
Have you ever considered posting anything other than empty hot takes?
Bowen was interviewed some time ago.
I’m shocked this is where they wound up going. Nothing against him or the resume, there were just a lot of interviews after him that lead me to believe there wasn’t that much interest.
On the bright side, this is actually one of the more proven candidates we interviewed and probably second to only Fraizer in that matter. He’s supposed to specialize in EDGE rushers, we have one good one to work with and need bodies outside of that, so hopefully he can work some magic.
Perhaps he was hoping Vrabel would get a HC gig somewhere and was waiting that out a bit.
It’s possible. I think the likelihood is that Wilson was target 1, Babich target 2, when both fell through they probably wanted to get together as a group and discuss but waited until after the Senior Bowl.
Bowen was interviewed some time ago.
Could be that some position coaches Bowen wanted were still coaching and the Giants wanted to see if their current teams would let them come plus set up interviews.
Bowen is 37. He's younger than Wilson and Daly.
Hope this wasn’t a panic move
wtf? Panic move?
You guys have all become caricatures at this point
They very well could have made this hire because they didn’t want to risk Daly saying no. Not sure how that is an unreasonable opinion.
You’re simply twisting yourself into a pretzel trying to find a way to criticize the move. They interviewed many candidates. According to Stapleton, more than the public even knows. They took their time, much to the agitation of this fanbase. Then they hired a young candidate with DC experience that did a pretty damn good job on a team that didn’t have a ton of talent and your first reaction is you hope they didn’t panic? It makes no sense. There’s plenty to criticize this team about without creating made up nonsense in your brain
@JFowlerESPN
Sources: #Giants plan to hire former #Titans DC Shane Bowen as their defensive coordinator.
Giants have begun lining up talks with Titans staffers who worked under him.
Bowen was interviewed some time ago.
Wonder if Bowen gave them an ultimatum before Daly became available
Report: Callahan May Keep Shane Bowen as Titans' Defensive Coordinator - ( New Window )
This +1
Glad to see someone on the ball. Nice call.
(8) forced fumbles (26)
(6) interceptions (32)
Total of only (14) turnovers compared to the Giants last year had (31) forced turnovers.
Turnovers are related to pressure the discrepancy is very disturbing.
https://titanswire.usatoday.com/2024/01/30/titans-shane-bowen-defensive-coordinator-holding-on-for-now/
(8) forced fumbles (26)
(6) interceptions (32)
Total of only (14) turnovers compared to the Giants last year had (31) forced turnovers.
Turnovers are related to pressure the discrepancy is very disturbing.
Turnovers come and go. Giants were terrible at creating turnovers in 2022 and early in 2023.
Would be great if he has a relationship to pull D Autry up here to pair with Dex up front.
Plays a lot of nickel but good at stoping the run.
Gave up a lot through the air though. will need Pass rush to get better.
I was thinking the same thing. It'd be the perfect place for Vrabel to drop into. Daboll better take heed.
@art_stapleton
Shane Bowen started calling plays for the Titans' defense in 2020 when he was a 33-year-old OLB coach and Mike Vrabel decided that season to not hire a replacement for DC Dean Pees.
Bowen took over officially as DC in 2021.
I'm surprised. I thought after the Schwartz and Traina articles it was going to Henderson.
:-)
At least Bowen has some recent experience as an NFL DC, so that seems positive.
@clt_ny
Carmen Bricillo - NFL experience, lateral move
Joel Thomas - NFL experience, lateral move
Michael Ghobrial - NFL experience, promotion
Shane Bowen - NFL experience, lateral move
Fairly consistent philosophy from Schoen and Daboll
Callahan, who was Bengals offensive coordinator for five seasons before taking the Titans job, has faced Bowen's defenses three times since 2021. The high-scoring Bengals offenses managed only 14 points per game, including a 27-3 beatdown last season.
Callahan dropped a hint in his introductory press conference that could shed light on why he might keep Bowen.
"I know the hard defenses to game-plan against, and those are the things that I'm looking for in the style of defense we're going to play," Callahan said. "Without getting too far down a bunch of characteristics that don't mean much until we put the pads on ... that's what I look for is what makes it hard for me as an offensive coach. That's the style of defense that I'm looking for."
He was born in 1986. He's pretty young.
@GiantInsider
Highest blitz % in a game last season for Shane Bowen was 37 percent. Wink had games in 70 and few in 80s. So, two totally different philosophies.
Hope this wasn’t a panic move
wtf? Panic move?
You guys have all become caricatures at this point
They very well could have made this hire because they didn’t want to risk Daly saying no. Not sure how that is an unreasonable opinion.
You’re simply twisting yourself into a pretzel trying to find a way to criticize the move. They interviewed many candidates. According to Stapleton, more than the public even knows. They took their time, much to the agitation of this fanbase. Then they hired a young candidate with DC experience that did a pretty damn good job on a team that didn’t have a ton of talent and your first reaction is you hope they didn’t panic? It makes no sense. There’s plenty to criticize this team about without creating made up nonsense in your brain
How is saying “I hope it wasn’t a panic move” criticizing the move?
Wilson was clearly their #1 choice, if Daly was their #2 and they hired Bowen instead of waiting for an answer from Daly that wouldn’t be ideal.
Nowhere did I say it was a panic move or even criticized it. However, everything the Giants do is going to get a side eye until they prove they deserve the benefit of the doubt. That’s grounded in reality.
This literally describes the Wink hire too.
Waiting on Daly is not an issue.
If anything it’s certainly somewhat of an out of the box hire. Most hired always try to get the next up and coming guy. We got a guy who has really solid success calling plays for good defenses when the talent has been there. I’ll take it.
This literally describes the Wink hire too.
Except the up and coming part :)
In looking at the Titans defense I am concerned that they don't create turnovers.
(8) forced fumbles (26)
(6) interceptions (32)
Total of only (14) turnovers compared to the Giants last year had (31) forced turnovers.
Turnovers are related to pressure the discrepancy is very disturbing.
Turnovers come and go. Giants were terrible at creating turnovers in 2022 and early in 2023.
Not disagreeing with the element of randomness, but Giants defense was 2nd in the league in fumbles recovered in 2022, and a number of those recoveries played a key role in wins.
They were near the bottom of INTs in 2022, 31 of 32 teams.
In 2023, they were again 2nd in fumble recoveries and jumped all the way up to number 3 in INTs. The combination put the defense number 1 in the league for TOs on the season.
The turnover bonanza that began after the first four games is the reason Giants are picking 6 instead of 2 or 3.
I think Henderson was the last resort and they would have only hired him if Bowen and Daly said no.
Again, I’m not saying it was a panic move but the way the process seems to have gone it may have been.
At least Bowen has some recent experience as an NFL DC, so that seems positive.
Same here. Seems like a desperate hire. When is it that the Giants get anything they want?? smh. Only upside is, good history against the run and experienced coach.
aaaah yes.. forgot about that... good mention.
Forget it. There is no scenario in which he wouldn’t have questioned the move and wondered if it was a panic move. He’s had his post lined up for weeks. No matter who they hired
Wouldn't the panic move have been promoting Henderson? We all criticized the articles over the weekend.
Forget it. There is no scenario in which he wouldn’t have questioned the move and wondered if it was a panic move. He’s had his post lined up for weeks. No matter who they hired
For certain hires it would cross my mind, but for a sub-40 experienced DC who has built strong units in areas we struggled I would not be doing it for him.
I gotta imagine Shane talked to Mike.
Wouldn't the panic move have been promoting Henderson? We all criticized the articles over the weekend.
Forget it. There is no scenario in which he wouldn’t have questioned the move and wondered if it was a panic move. He’s had his post lined up for weeks. No matter who they hired
For certain hires it would cross my mind, but for a sub-40 experienced DC who has built strong units in areas we struggled I would not be doing it for him.
Exactly.
Tennessee has been at the bottom for creating turnovers.
That is not good.
To play Wink's defense; that's why the Ravens fired him. Not that they didn't like him but that he doesn't want to do anything else - "damn the torpedoes, full speed ahead"
Tennessee has been at the bottom for creating turnovers.
That is not good.
They also traded away most of their more productive players like Byard