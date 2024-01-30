for display only
Shane Bowen hired as DC

Tim in Eternal Blue : 5:56 pm
.
Lies  
Larry in Pencilvania : 5:57 pm : link
No one will work for Daboll. He's evil
It's always a good feeling  
Mike from SI : 5:58 pm : link
when you can't close on your top 2 candidates.
Bill Sheridan  
Blue Dream : 5:58 pm : link
Part deux
Link  
bronxboy : 5:59 pm : link
available?
Need background now  
mattnyg05 : 5:59 pm : link
GO BBI
RE: Link  
Larry in Pencilvania : 6:00 pm : link
In comment 16389573 bronxboy said:
Quote:
available?


It's tweeted by everyone
Per Bobby Skinner.  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 6:00 pm : link

Shane Bowen has had top 5 run defenses every year with the Titans and never been lower than 16th in PPG in his 3 seasons.
Has full head of hair  
BlackLight : 6:00 pm : link
Big concerns.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6:00 pm : link
This the Titans DC?
RE: Link  
Beer Man : 6:01 pm : link
In comment 16389573 bronxboy said:
Quote:
available?
Link
Bleacher Report - ( New Window )
not sure why anyone would prefer guys without DC to someone with it  
Eric on Li : 6:01 pm : link
bowen wasn't on the radars but im glad they ended up with someone who is both younger and has the experience of doing it before on a winning team.

here's his bio from wiki (added my own emphasis to the key paragraph):

Quote:
Houston Texans
In 2016, Bowen began his NFL coaching career with the Houston Texans as a defensive assistant where he reunited with Mike Vrabel, the Texans’ linebackers coach. Bowen served in this position for the 2016 and 2017 seasons. Houston finished the 2016 season with the NFL's top-ranked defense for the first time in franchise history, surrendering an average of only 301.3 total net yards per game. They also gave up the fewest first downs (17.0) and second-fewest net passing yards (201.6) per game.[11] In 2017, Vrabel was promoted to Defensive Coordinator. Under Vrabel's guidance and Bowen's assistance, the Texans ranked fifth in the NFL in third-down defense and set a franchise record for fewest yards per carry by opponents (3.97).

Tennessee Titans

Bowen in 2019
On January 20, 2018, Mike Vrabel was named head coach of the Tennessee Titans. Ten days later, on January 30, Vrabel named Bowen as the team's outside linebacker coach.[12]

Bowen's new role reunited him with Derrick Morgan, a defensive teammate during Bowen's playing career at Georgia Tech. Morgan was drafted in the first round of the 2010 NFL draft by the Titans and played nine years with the Titans as an outside linebacker. Bowen had the honor of serving as Morgan's position coach in 2018, his final season in the NFL since Morgan retired following the season.[13]

In 2018, the Titans' defense ranked eighth overall (333.4 yards per game), third in points allowed (18.9 per game), 10th on third down (36.6 percent), and second in the red zone (44.7 touchdown percentage). Bowen helped two rookies: second-round draft pick Harold Landry and undrafted free agent Sharif Finch combine for six sacks.[9] In 2019, the Titans' defensive backs were again a top-10 unit in passing yards and interceptions.[14] The Titans made the playoffs but lost in the AFC Championship game, just one game away from the Super Bowl.

After the 2019 season, Titans defensive coordinator, Dean Pees, retired. Beginning with the 2020 season, Vrabel assumed many of the duties once held by Pees. However, Vrabel entrusted Bowen with the role of defensive play caller throughout most of the season while the latter served as outside linebackers coach.

On January 29, 2021, Bowen was promoted to defensive coordinator.[15] [16] In 2021, the Titans finished the season with a record of 12-5, won the American Football Conference (AFC) South Division, and earned the AFC’s overall #1 seed going into the playoffs. The defense finished the season among the NFL’s best in multiple categories: #4 in touchdowns per game, #4 in opponent’s red zone scoring, #6 in 3rd down conversion rate, and #6 in points per game.


the guy could fall on his face like bettcher did but i have no idea how that wouldnt be just as likely if not more likely with anyone who hadnt been a DC before.
link  
Sky King : 6:01 pm : link
Quote:
The New York Giants are hiring Shane Bowen as their next defensive coordinator, league sources told The Athletic on Monday. Bowen spent the past three seasons in the same role for the Tennessee Titans, who fired head coach Mike Vrabel in January.

Link - ( New Window )
Good choice  
jeff57 : 6:02 pm : link
I had forgotten about him.
Bowen  
Professor Falken : 6:04 pm : link
and Cowden worked together with the Titans for four years.
Connection with Cowden  
ajr2456 : 6:04 pm : link
Hope this wasn’t a panic move
NICE!  
Amtoft : 6:05 pm : link
This is the who I wanted but didn't think we could get. Experienced DC with success and still really young. Love it
Was he even mentioned by the beat writers?  
BigBlue7 : 6:06 pm : link
Sounds like they were given intentionally bad information
RE: NICE!  
Joey in VA : 6:06 pm : link
In comment 16389588 Amtoft said:
Quote:
This is the who I wanted but didn't think we could get. Experienced DC with success and still really young. Love it
Exactly! He's a known commodity with a track record, I love it.
Tenn last year  
bronxboy : 6:07 pm : link
16th in points given up and 18th in yards given up.
I like it...  
GFAN52 : 6:07 pm : link
"In 2021, the Titans finished the season with a record of 12-5, won the American Football Conference (AFC) South Division, and earned the AFC’s overall #1 seed going into the playoffs. The defense finished the season among the NFL’s best in multiple categories: #4 in touchdowns per game, #4 in opponent’s red zone scoring, #6 in 3rd down conversion rate, and #6 in points per game."
Also, this is the guy that worked so well  
BigBlue7 : 6:07 pm : link
woth Justin Simmons. Full confidence in him using Dex correctly
RE: Was he even mentioned by the beat writers?  
Gary from The East End : Admin : 6:08 pm : link
In comment 16389590 BigBlue7 said:
Quote:
Sounds like they were given intentionally bad information


You say one thing about Schoen, at least he has better OpSec than the previous regime.
RE: Connection with Cowden  
BigBlueShock : 6:08 pm : link
In comment 16389585 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Hope this wasn’t a panic move

wtf? Panic move?

You guys have all become caricatures at this point
Given how all this shook out  
Biteymax22 : 6:09 pm : link
I’m shocked this is where they wound up going. Nothing against him or the resume, there were just a lot of interviews after him that lead me to believe there wasn’t that much interest.

On the bright side, this is actually one of the more proven candidates we interviewed and probably second to only Fraizer in that matter. He’s supposed to specialize in EDGE rushers, we have one good one to work with and need bodies outside of that, so hopefully he can work some magic.
RE: RE: Connection with Cowden  
ajr2456 : 6:12 pm : link
In comment 16389601 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 16389585 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


Hope this wasn’t a panic move


wtf? Panic move?

You guys have all become caricatures at this point


They very well could have made this hire because they didn’t want to risk Daly saying no. Not sure how that is an unreasonable opinion.
RE: RE: Connection with Cowden  
NormanAllen_95 : 6:12 pm : link
In comment 16389601 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 16389585 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


Hope this wasn’t a panic move


wtf? Panic move?

You guys have all become caricatures at this point


Just insane to consider this "panic." He coached very good defenses with Vrabel for over 10 years at OSU, Texans and Titans.

Plus if Daboll does get canned next year, might make this an attractive spot for Vrabel as I assume he would want to keep this guy.
RE: Given how all this shook out  
BigBlue7 : 6:14 pm : link
In comment 16389602 Biteymax22 said:
Quote:
I’m shocked this is where they wound up going. Nothing against him or the resume, there were just a lot of interviews after him that lead me to believe there wasn’t that much interest.

On the bright side, this is actually one of the more proven candidates we interviewed and probably second to only Fraizer in that matter. He’s supposed to specialize in EDGE rushers, we have one good one to work with and need bodies outside of that, so hopefully he can work some magic.




Lol

If we hired the first guy we interviewed:

GIANTS ALWAYS HIRE FROM WITHIN AND DONT CAST A WIDE ENOUGH NET


When we go through a robust interview process and choose someone who the beat reporters weren't talking about:


GIANTS MISSED THE GUY THEY ACTUALLY WANTED AND NOBODY WANTS TO COACH HERE
For those concerned about Dex  
Sammo85 : 6:15 pm : link
Simmons became a beast DL under Bowen.
The fact that it took this long  
JoeyBigBlue : 6:15 pm : link
Probably means they got the third of fourth on their list candidates…. Just my opinion.
RE: RE: Was he even mentioned by the beat writers?  
rnargi : 6:16 pm : link
In comment 16389599 Gary from The East End said:
Quote:
In comment 16389590 BigBlue7 said:


Quote:


Sounds like they were given intentionally bad information



You say one thing about Schoen, at least he has better OpSec than the previous regime.


Spot on.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6:16 pm : link
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
I'm told #NYGiants expect to bring back most if not all of their defensive staff under contract under Bowen, per source.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6:16 pm : link
Dan Duggan @DDuggan21

3-4 base
I like it,  
Torn Tendon : 6:17 pm : link
he was good enough for Vrabel, and I trust in Vrabel's opinion.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6:17 pm : link
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
Shane Bowen has been the Titans defensive coordinator since 2021. His unit ranked tied for 17th this past season.

He's known as a good teacher. Specialized in pass rush. His work with and the development of Harold Landry was notable under his watch.

#Giants
RE: Given how all this shook out  
rnargi : 6:17 pm : link
In comment 16389602 Biteymax22 said:
Quote:
I’m shocked this is where they wound up going. Nothing against him or the resume, there were just a lot of interviews after him that lead me to believe there wasn’t that much interest.


It's called due diligence.
RE: RE: Given how all this shook out  
ajr2456 : 6:17 pm : link
In comment 16389607 BigBlue7 said:
Quote:

GIANTS MISSED THE GUY THEY ACTUALLY WANTED AND NOBODY WANTS TO COACH HERE


The dumbest thing about this site is when people do things like this.

Nobody said nobody wants to coach here. It was said that some people are hesitant about coming here because it could be a lame duck situation. Which is true.

Some people will think otherwise and choose to come here. It’s really not a complicated thing to understand.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6:18 pm : link
Jeremy Fowler
@JFowlerESPN
Sources: #Giants plan to hire former #Titans DC Shane Bowen as their defensive coordinator.

Giants have begun lining up talks with Titans staffers who worked under him.
RE: ...  
ajr2456 : 6:18 pm : link
In comment 16389614 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
I'm told #NYGiants expect to bring back most if not all of their defensive staff under contract under Bowen, per source.


I’d kinda rather the new guy be able to bring in some of his guys. Hopefully that ends up being the case. Henderson should stay.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6:19 pm : link
Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
#Giants have their DC.

Shane Bowen was the only known candidate with play-calling experience.
For people saying  
Amtoft : 6:19 pm : link
why didn't we sign him sooner or he wasn't our first choice. I am sure he was waiting to first see if Vrabel got a coaching job. I am shocked he didn't and the fact we got a proven DC is great. I would bet he was a top choice, but wanted to hold on to see what was going to happen.
defensive staff  
Archer : 6:21 pm : link
Should Giants fans be concerned that Bowen will take over the Giants staff intact?

That seems odd. He has only two positions to replace the ones vacated by the Wilkens brothers.
So what kind of defense does he run?  
Ceez2.0 : 6:22 pm : link
I know someone said 3-4 base, but can anyone elaborate?
Welcome Coach  
Lines of Scrimmage : 6:22 pm : link
Nice background. Hope it works out.

RE: RE: ...  
Eric on Li : 6:22 pm : link
In comment 16389625 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16389614 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
I'm told #NYGiants expect to bring back most if not all of their defensive staff under contract under Bowen, per source.



I’d kinda rather the new guy be able to bring in some of his guys. Hopefully that ends up being the case. Henderson should stay.


they have at least 2 open spots he can fill. patterson and henderson both seem pretty good. mix is best of both worlds, let cream rise to top.
RE: ...  
Eric on Li : 6:23 pm : link
In comment 16389626 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
#Giants have their DC.

Shane Bowen was the only known candidate with play-calling experience.


it's been sort of shocking to me that more people werent concerned by the lack of experience among the known prior candidates.
Nice move IMO  
Jay on the Island : 6:23 pm : link
Not as sexy as a young rising assistant like Daly or Wilson but he has a proven track record. Also he runs a 3-4 scheme which is very important IMO.
Patterson  
Sammo85 : 6:23 pm : link
is getting up there in years and is year to year this point. Hopefully they can bring on Titans DL coach.
RE: ...  
Larry in Pencilvania : 6:24 pm : link
In comment 16389623 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Jeremy Fowler
@JFowlerESPN
Sources: #Giants plan to hire former #Titans DC Shane Bowen as their defensive coordinator.

Giants have begun lining up talks with Titans staffers who worked under him.


does this mean the Wilkins Brothers are coming back? 🦆
Burning Question…  
morrison40 : 6:24 pm : link
Does he bring 2 henchmen brothers with him ? LOL
RE: Was he even mentioned by the beat writers?  
RCPhoenix : 6:25 pm : link
In comment 16389590 BigBlue7 said:
Quote:
Sounds like they were given intentionally bad information


Rannan is terrible at his job.
forgot about the pees/wink connection  
Eric on Li : 6:26 pm : link
Connor Hughes
@Connor_J_Hughes
#Giants held an exhaustive search for their new DC. Shane Bowen impressed them. They believe he's a good teacher & communicator. Very physical style of defense. He actually shares some of the same roots as Wink Martindale (Dean Pees), but his scheme is a bit simpler. That could be a positive for #Giants.

Defense is 3-4 base, but varies by game plan. They are Patriots-like in that they do everything they can to take away what you do best and make you beat them with your second form of attack.

Production has certainly been there for #Titans under Bowen — ranked 10th, 11th and 16th in PPG. Very stout in red zone where they ranked seventh in 2021, then first in both 2022 and 2023.

Will say this: I'm told Mike Vrabel was very — very — involved in the Titans defense as a head coach. So it will be interesting to see what Bowen's defense/scheme looks like now without him.
So what type of defense does he run  
US1 Giants : 6:26 pm : link
4-3, 3-4, hybrid? Is he a bend but don't break defense?
RE: ...  
NormanAllen_95 : 6:26 pm : link
In comment 16389626 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
#Giants have their DC.

Shane Bowen was the only known candidate with play-calling experience.


This 8s really an important factor in the hire. Its not like the Giants have this juggernaut offense where they can afford a crappy defensive season. This guy os going to be relied on so that Danoli can focus entirely 9n the offense and not worry about a questionable scheme (Wink's) or a DC who has never called the defensive plays (Wilson, Daly).

Love the Vrabel connection.
Perhaps a lower risk move for Bowen than other candidates  
widmerseyebrow : 6:27 pm : link
Let's say the Giants implode and everyone is out on their ass by 2025. That's right when Vrabel is going to be back in the market to be a head coach again.
RE: Bill Sheridan  
Gatorade Dunk : 6:29 pm : link
In comment 16389571 Blue Dream said:
Quote:
Part deux

Based on what?
RE: Perhaps a lower risk move for Bowen than other candidates  
Amtoft : 6:30 pm : link
In comment 16389646 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:
Let's say the Giants implode and everyone is out on their ass by 2025. That's right when Vrabel is going to be back in the market to be a head coach again.


You know what else makes coming here low risk... we were bottom in the league in most stats. He improves us to even mid level and he will look really good.
Never even heard he was  
section125 : 6:30 pm : link
interviewed. I was certain Daly was the guy.

Hey if they couldn't get Vrabel, getting his DC is good.

One thing Go Terps always yelled for was a deep and outside search(yes mainly for GM and HC) but I would think DC would be included in this.

I have always liked how Tennessee liked defense.
2023 titans "come visit our red zone! but dont cross that line"  
Eric on Li : 6:31 pm : link
Doug Analytics
@Doug_Analytics
The Titans defense allowed the fewest % of opponent RedZone drives to result in a TD.

Of the 61 drives that TEN allowed into the RZ, only 23 of those drives resulted in a TD (37.7%)

But, of the 177 total drives for TEN's defense, they allowed 61 to enter the RZ (2nd worst %)

I can’t say I know too much about Bowen,  
Section331 : 6:32 pm : link
but Tenn’s D’s are always physical. That would be nice for a change.
Seems like a solid selection  
Rjanyg : 6:34 pm : link
Keep Patterson and Henderson and this would be a nice move.
RE: RE: Bill Sheridan  
NormanAllen_95 : 6:34 pm : link
In comment 16389647 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 16389571 Blue Dream said:


Quote:


Part deux


Based on what?


They share the same letters that are their initials? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Wow  
Johnny5 : 6:35 pm : link
I was shocked that he and Vrabel were both still available. I think this is about as good a hire as one could expect at this point.
The run  
Lines of Scrimmage : 6:37 pm : link
a 3-4. Probably see less of that 2 DL look some complained about.
RE: RE: Bill Sheridan  
Blue Dream : 6:38 pm : link
In comment 16389647 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 16389571 Blue Dream said:


Quote:


Part deux


Based on what?


No reason really just being negative :) Don't really know anything about him
Very good choice  
cosmicj : 6:38 pm : link
This guy is very young. A fast riser.
RE: RE: RE: Connection with Cowden  
upnyg : 6:38 pm : link
In comment 16389606 NormanAllen_95 said:
Quote:
In comment 16389601 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 16389585 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


Hope this wasn’t a panic move


wtf? Panic move?

You guys have all become caricatures at this point



Just insane to consider this "panic." He coached very good defenses with Vrabel for over 10 years at OSU, Texans and Titans.

Plus if Daboll does get canned next year, might make this an attractive spot for Vrabel as I assume he would want to keep this guy.
+1
RE: RE: Given how all this shook out  
Biteymax22 : 6:39 pm : link
In comment 16389607 BigBlue7 said:
Quote:
In comment 16389602 Biteymax22 said:


Quote:


I’m shocked this is where they wound up going. Nothing against him or the resume, there were just a lot of interviews after him that lead me to believe there wasn’t that much interest.

On the bright side, this is actually one of the more proven candidates we interviewed and probably second to only Fraizer in that matter. He’s supposed to specialize in EDGE rushers, we have one good one to work with and need bodies outside of that, so hopefully he can work some magic.





Lol

If we hired the first guy we interviewed:

GIANTS ALWAYS HIRE FROM WITHIN AND DONT CAST A WIDE ENOUGH NET


When we go through a robust interview process and choose someone who the beat reporters weren't talking about:


GIANTS MISSED THE GUY THEY ACTUALLY WANTED AND NOBODY WANTS TO COACH HERE


Where on earth was there anything in my comment that lead to this response?? There was no complaining, no negativity, nothing. Just that I didn’t think he was going to be the pick based on the flow of the process, thats it…
RE: RE: RE: Given how all this shook out  
Gatorade Dunk : 6:40 pm : link
In comment 16389620 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16389607 BigBlue7 said:


Quote:



GIANTS MISSED THE GUY THEY ACTUALLY WANTED AND NOBODY WANTS TO COACH HERE



The dumbest thing about this site is when people do things like this.

Nobody said nobody wants to coach here. It was said that some people are hesitant about coming here because it could be a lame duck situation. Which is true.

Some people will think otherwise and choose to come here. It’s really not a complicated thing to understand.

No, Essex said exactly that. Repeatedly. He's clearly Raanan's biggest (only?) fan.
RE: The run  
Mike from SI : 6:40 pm : link
In comment 16389662 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
a 3-4. Probably see less of that 2 DL look some complained about.


Probably gonna need to import at least one quality DL then, maybe 2. (Already had that need, of course.)
not a big blitzer  
Eric on Li : 6:40 pm : link
seems like a similar scheme but almost opposite approach from wink.


WBG84
@WBG84
Titans advanced defense under Shane Bowen as DC:

2023:

Blitz %: 22.0 (T-24th)
Pressure %: 18.8 (T-27th)

2022:

Blitz %: 18.1% (26th)
Pressure %: 21.2 (18th)

2021:

Blitz %: 21.3 (28th)
Pressure %: 24.0 (T-22nd) #NYGiants
We will see  
Lines of Scrimmage : 6:41 pm : link
If more D coaches join from Tennessee but interesting considering Vrabel is available next season if things go bad next year and they already have a key guy from Tennessee in the FO.
RE: RE: Given how all this shook out  
Biteymax22 : 6:42 pm : link
In comment 16389619 rnargi said:
Quote:
In comment 16389602 Biteymax22 said:


Quote:


I’m shocked this is where they wound up going. Nothing against him or the resume, there were just a lot of interviews after him that lead me to believe there wasn’t that much interest.



It's called due diligence.


I’m lost by your comment. Nothing in the entire process ever indicated they were leaning towards Bowen, none of the beats reported him as a possibility, the flow of the process didn’t indicate it. So chiming in with “its called due diligence” doesn’t really explain anything. It wasn’t even reported he had a second interview.

Let's be honest - 50 % chance this is a 1 yr job  
DavidinBMNY : 6:45 pm : link
Many other DC positions are more attractive. Not only do they Giants need to improve, they also need a QB. Plus the Wink saga doesn't help.

Usually, Coordinators come in and you think they will get 2 years at worst. 2 years for uprooting their life, their family etc.

In NYG favor, IIRC, in this case Ryan Cowden knows him, I think from Tennessee? If so that is both sides have inside info on each other.

I do think this does put more of a need for another edge. Bowen is known for stopping the run.



Solid Hire  
WillVAB : 6:46 pm : link
Looking forward to bringing some of that physicality here.
front page  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6:49 pm : link
update
Giants Hire Shane Bowen as Defensive Coordinator - ( New Window )
prepping the decks  
BigBlueCane : 6:49 pm : link
for Vrabel to be hired after Daboll.
RE: Given how all this shook out  
jvm52106 : 6:53 pm : link
In comment 16389602 Biteymax22 said:
Quote:
I’m shocked this is where they wound up going. Nothing against him or the resume, there were just a lot of interviews after him that lead me to believe there wasn’t that much interest.

On the bright side, this is actually one of the more proven candidates we interviewed and probably second to only Fraizer in that matter. He’s supposed to specialize in EDGE rushers, we have one good one to work with and need bodies outside of that, so hopefully he can work some magic.



Perhaps he was hoping Vrabel would get a HC gig somewhere and was waiting that out a bit.
RE: prepping the decks  
Gatorade Dunk : 6:56 pm : link
In comment 16389681 BigBlueCane said:
Quote:
for Vrabel to be hired after Daboll.

Have you ever considered posting anything other than empty hot takes?
timing  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6:56 pm : link
is odd unless there was ongoing negotiations between Bowen and the team about issues.

Bowen was interviewed some time ago.
RE: RE: Given how all this shook out  
Biteymax22 : 6:59 pm : link
In comment 16389684 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
In comment 16389602 Biteymax22 said:


Quote:


I’m shocked this is where they wound up going. Nothing against him or the resume, there were just a lot of interviews after him that lead me to believe there wasn’t that much interest.

On the bright side, this is actually one of the more proven candidates we interviewed and probably second to only Fraizer in that matter. He’s supposed to specialize in EDGE rushers, we have one good one to work with and need bodies outside of that, so hopefully he can work some magic.




Perhaps he was hoping Vrabel would get a HC gig somewhere and was waiting that out a bit.


It’s possible. I think the likelihood is that Wilson was target 1, Babich target 2, when both fell through they probably wanted to get together as a group and discuss but waited until after the Senior Bowl.
RE: timing  
Mike in NY : 7:00 pm : link
In comment 16389687 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
is odd unless there was ongoing negotiations between Bowen and the team about issues.

Bowen was interviewed some time ago.


Could be that some position coaches Bowen wanted were still coaching and the Giants wanted to see if their current teams would let them come plus set up interviews.
RE: Nice move IMO  
Professor Falken : 7:01 pm : link
In comment 16389635 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
Not as sexy as a young rising assistant like Daly or Wilson but he has a proven track record. Also he runs a 3-4 scheme which is very important IMO.

Bowen is 37. He's younger than Wilson and Daly.
RE: RE: RE: Connection with Cowden  
BigBlueShock : 7:02 pm : link
In comment 16389605 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16389601 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 16389585 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


Hope this wasn’t a panic move


wtf? Panic move?

You guys have all become caricatures at this point



They very well could have made this hire because they didn’t want to risk Daly saying no. Not sure how that is an unreasonable opinion.

You’re simply twisting yourself into a pretzel trying to find a way to criticize the move. They interviewed many candidates. According to Stapleton, more than the public even knows. They took their time, much to the agitation of this fanbase. Then they hired a young candidate with DC experience that did a pretty damn good job on a team that didn’t have a ton of talent and your first reaction is you hope they didn’t panic? It makes no sense. There’s plenty to criticize this team about without creating made up nonsense in your brain
ESPN Tweet  
US1 Giants : 7:03 pm : link
Quote:
Jeremy Fowler
@JFowlerESPN
Sources: #Giants plan to hire former #Titans DC Shane Bowen as their defensive coordinator.

Giants have begun lining up talks with Titans staffers who worked under him.

RE: timing  
aimrocky : 7:05 pm : link
In comment 16389687 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
is odd unless there was ongoing negotiations between Bowen and the team about issues.

Bowen was interviewed some time ago.

Wonder if Bowen gave them an ultimatum before Daly became available
Man did Wink make the worst decision of his career  
Jay on the Island : 7:06 pm : link
His whole behavior this past season is beyond alarming and now he will spend this season unemployed unless a team hires him as an assistant. It wouldn't surprise me if his days in the NFL are over as I personally would never hire a coach who will probably try to backstab me to steal my job.
from 6 days ago  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7:07 pm : link
...
Report: Callahan May Keep Shane Bowen as Titans’ Defensive Coordinator - ( New Window )
RE: For people saying  
5BowlsSoon : 7:07 pm : link
In comment 16389627 Amtoft said:
Quote:
why didn't we sign him sooner or he wasn't our first choice. I am sure he was waiting to first see if Vrabel got a coaching job. I am shocked he didn't and the fact we got a proven DC is great. I would bet he was a top choice, but wanted to hold on to see what was going to happen.


This +1

Glad to see someone on the ball. Nice call.
Titans Defense  
Archer : 7:10 pm : link
In looking at the Titans defense I am concerned that they don't create turnovers.
(8) forced fumbles (26)
(6) interceptions (32)

Total of only (14) turnovers compared to the Giants last year had (31) forced turnovers.

Turnovers are related to pressure the discrepancy is very disturbing.
Looks like Tenn 'retained Bowens rights'  
dancing blue bear : 7:10 pm : link
until they hired their new guy. They allowed him to interview for other jobs but apperantly were squatting on Bowens as a possible retained DC.

https://titanswire.usatoday.com/2024/01/30/titans-shane-bowen-defensive-coordinator-holding-on-for-now/



RE: Titans Defense  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7:12 pm : link
In comment 16389708 Archer said:
Quote:
In looking at the Titans defense I am concerned that they don't create turnovers.
(8) forced fumbles (26)
(6) interceptions (32)

Total of only (14) turnovers compared to the Giants last year had (31) forced turnovers.

Turnovers are related to pressure the discrepancy is very disturbing.


Turnovers come and go. Giants were terrible at creating turnovers in 2022 and early in 2023.
Good scheme fit to current roster  
Dankbeerman : 7:13 pm : link
Multiple 3-4 centric. A shade more Grahm then Wink, more bend less blitz.

Would be great if he has a relationship to pull D Autry up here to pair with Dex up front.

Plays a lot of nickel but good at stoping the run.

Gave up a lot through the air though. will need Pass rush to get better.
RE: We will see  
Optimus-NY : 7:16 pm : link
In comment 16389671 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
If more D coaches join from Tennessee but interesting considering Vrabel is available next season if things go bad next year and they already have a key guy from Tennessee in the FO.


I was thinking the same thing. It'd be the perfect place for Vrabel to drop into. Daboll better take heed.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7:16 pm : link
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
Shane Bowen started calling plays for the Titans' defense in 2020 when he was a 33-year-old OLB coach and Mike Vrabel decided that season to not hire a replacement for DC Dean Pees.

Bowen took over officially as DC in 2021.
 
ryanmkeane : 7:16 pm : link
Don’t know much about the guy but I do know that the Titans’ defenses under him always seemed to be really physical. Might not have been the best but you know they were going to try to kick your ass up front.
I'm fine with it  
Sean : 7:17 pm : link
Looks to have a good resume, Vrabel brought him with from Houston. Vrabel obviously had a lot of trust in him to let him call the defense. He's young.

I'm surprised. I thought after the Schwartz and Traina articles it was going to Henderson.
Even Daniel Jones picked them apart in 2022. We're screwed.  
ThomasG : 7:18 pm : link

:-)
a lot  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7:18 pm : link
of NYG fans on Twitter don't seem to know just how bad Wink's defense was.
 
ryanmkeane : 7:19 pm : link
If anything it’s certainly somewhat of an out of the box hire. Most hired always try to get the next up and coming guy. We got a guy who has really solid success calling plays for good defenses when the talent has been there. I’ll take it.
No idea what to think...  
bw in dc : 7:20 pm : link
about this hire.

At least Bowen has some recent experience as an NFL DC, so that seems positive.
..  
Sean : 7:20 pm : link
Quote:
NYGfaninCLT
@clt_ny
Carmen Bricillo - NFL experience, lateral move
Joel Thomas - NFL experience, lateral move
Michael Ghobrial - NFL experience, promotion
Shane Bowen - NFL experience, lateral move

Fairly consistent philosophy from Schoen and Daboll
Nice Hire!  
ZogZerg : 7:21 pm : link
I like it better than the other options.
from the article I posted above  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7:21 pm : link
Bowen's defense was first in red zone (37.7 percent) and goal-to-go (42.86 percent).

Callahan, who was Bengals offensive coordinator for five seasons before taking the Titans job, has faced Bowen's defenses three times since 2021. The high-scoring Bengals offenses managed only 14 points per game, including a 27-3 beatdown last season.

Callahan dropped a hint in his introductory press conference that could shed light on why he might keep Bowen.

"I know the hard defenses to game-plan against, and those are the things that I'm looking for in the style of defense we're going to play," Callahan said. "Without getting too far down a bunch of characteristics that don't mean much until we put the pads on ... that's what I look for is what makes it hard for me as an offensive coach. That's the style of defense that I'm looking for."
RE: …  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7:22 pm : link
In comment 16389722 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
If anything it’s certainly somewhat of an out of the box hire. Most hired always try to get the next up and coming guy. We got a guy who has really solid success calling plays for good defenses when the talent has been there. I’ll take it.


He was born in 1986. He's pretty young.
RE: a lot  
Paulie Walnuts : 7:23 pm : link
In comment 16389721 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
of NYG fans on Twitter don't seem to know just how bad Wink's defense was.
ww got destroyed in weeks 1-6
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7:24 pm : link
The Giant Insider Podcast and Newspaper
@GiantInsider
Highest blitz % in a game last season for Shane Bowen was 37 percent. Wink had games in 70 and few in 80s. So, two totally different philosophies.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Connection with Cowden  
ajr2456 : 7:24 pm : link
In comment 16389697 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 16389605 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 16389601 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 16389585 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


Hope this wasn’t a panic move


wtf? Panic move?

You guys have all become caricatures at this point



They very well could have made this hire because they didn’t want to risk Daly saying no. Not sure how that is an unreasonable opinion.


You’re simply twisting yourself into a pretzel trying to find a way to criticize the move. They interviewed many candidates. According to Stapleton, more than the public even knows. They took their time, much to the agitation of this fanbase. Then they hired a young candidate with DC experience that did a pretty damn good job on a team that didn’t have a ton of talent and your first reaction is you hope they didn’t panic? It makes no sense. There’s plenty to criticize this team about without creating made up nonsense in your brain


How is saying “I hope it wasn’t a panic move” criticizing the move?

Wilson was clearly their #1 choice, if Daly was their #2 and they hired Bowen instead of waiting for an answer from Daly that wouldn’t be ideal.

Nowhere did I say it was a panic move or even criticized it. However, everything the Giants do is going to get a side eye until they prove they deserve the benefit of the doubt. That’s grounded in reality.
Turnovers are inconsistent even on the best defenses  
Ten Ton Hammer : 7:24 pm : link
It's not a thing to want your defense to depend on. I'm not sure any team can scheme to consistently create turnovers.
I was hoping for Rod Rust  
Paulie Walnuts : 7:25 pm : link
Read and react baby
RE: …  
ajr2456 : 7:25 pm : link
In comment 16389722 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
If anything it’s certainly somewhat of an out of the box hire. Most hired always try to get the next up and coming guy. We got a guy who has really solid success calling plays for good defenses when the talent has been there. I’ll take it.


This literally describes the Wink hire too.
we  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7:26 pm : link
have no idea who the #1 choice was. It could have been Wilson. It could have been Babich.

Waiting on Daly is not an issue.
RE: RE: …  
GFAN52 : 7:26 pm : link
In comment 16389733 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16389722 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


If anything it’s certainly somewhat of an out of the box hire. Most hired always try to get the next up and coming guy. We got a guy who has really solid success calling plays for good defenses when the talent has been there. I’ll take it.



This literally describes the Wink hire too.



Except the up and coming part :)
aj  
Sean : 7:26 pm : link
Wouldn't the panic move have been promoting Henderson? We all criticized the articles over the weekend.
RE: RE: Titans Defense  
shyster : 7:27 pm : link
In comment 16389711 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16389708 Archer said:


Quote:


In looking at the Titans defense I am concerned that they don't create turnovers.
(8) forced fumbles (26)
(6) interceptions (32)

Total of only (14) turnovers compared to the Giants last year had (31) forced turnovers.

Turnovers are related to pressure the discrepancy is very disturbing.



Turnovers come and go. Giants were terrible at creating turnovers in 2022 and early in 2023.


Not disagreeing with the element of randomness, but Giants defense was 2nd in the league in fumbles recovered in 2022, and a number of those recoveries played a key role in wins.

They were near the bottom of INTs in 2022, 31 of 32 teams.

In 2023, they were again 2nd in fumble recoveries and jumped all the way up to number 3 in INTs. The combination put the defense number 1 in the league for TOs on the season.

The turnover bonanza that began after the first four games is the reason Giants are picking 6 instead of 2 or 3.

8 minutes on Shane Bowen as a defensive coordinator  
Ten Ton Hammer : 7:29 pm : link
https://youtu.be/F41eoZu-qF8?si=M36b3vY9TY6Gyhfb
Seems like a solid pick. Time will tell.  
kelly : 7:30 pm : link
Also if Daboll doesn't tone it down a bit then Vrabel is waiting in the wings, which should help to keep Daboll in check.
RE: aj  
ajr2456 : 7:31 pm : link
In comment 16389738 Sean said:
Quote:
Wouldn't the panic move have been promoting Henderson? We all criticized the articles over the weekend.


I think Henderson was the last resort and they would have only hired him if Bowen and Daly said no.

Again, I’m not saying it was a panic move but the way the process seems to have gone it may have been.
RE: No idea what to think...  
prdave73 : 7:31 pm : link
In comment 16389723 bw in dc said:
Quote:
about this hire.

At least Bowen has some recent experience as an NFL DC, so that seems positive.


Same here. Seems like a desperate hire. When is it that the Giants get anything they want?? smh. Only upside is, good history against the run and experienced coach.
RE: Bowen  
blueblood : 7:33 pm : link
In comment 16389584 Professor Falken said:
Quote:
and Cowden worked together with the Titans for four years.


aaaah yes.. forgot about that... good mention.
He was only recently made available  
George from PA : 7:33 pm : link
Titans were not letting him interview until recently when they hired the HC
If you think Daboll is a lame duck  
Sean : 7:34 pm : link
The Giants have Cowden and Bowen in the building which may look desirable to Vrabel if 2024 is a disaster.
I am a bit disappointed by the hire;  
Angel Eyes : 7:37 pm : link
It seems that the Giants use a lot of TITE fronts and 2-lineman sets with the 3-4 base, which appears to hurt them.
RE: aj  
BigBlueShock : 7:40 pm : link
In comment 16389738 Sean said:
Quote:
Wouldn't the panic move have been promoting Henderson? We all criticized the articles over the weekend.

Forget it. There is no scenario in which he wouldn’t have questioned the move and wondered if it was a panic move. He’s had his post lined up for weeks. No matter who they hired
RE: RE: aj  
Mike in NY : 7:41 pm : link
In comment 16389749 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 16389738 Sean said:


Quote:


Wouldn't the panic move have been promoting Henderson? We all criticized the articles over the weekend.


Forget it. There is no scenario in which he wouldn’t have questioned the move and wondered if it was a panic move. He’s had his post lined up for weeks. No matter who they hired


For certain hires it would cross my mind, but for a sub-40 experienced DC who has built strong units in areas we struggled I would not be doing it for him.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7:42 pm : link
Getting strong' Vrabel to NYG' vibes if '24 sucks.

I gotta imagine Shane talked to Mike.
Was this deal done at the senior bowl?  
DavidinBMNY : 7:43 pm : link
All these guys were there in person - no?
RE: RE: RE: aj  
BigBlueShock : 7:49 pm : link
In comment 16389751 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 16389749 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 16389738 Sean said:


Quote:


Wouldn't the panic move have been promoting Henderson? We all criticized the articles over the weekend.


Forget it. There is no scenario in which he wouldn’t have questioned the move and wondered if it was a panic move. He’s had his post lined up for weeks. No matter who they hired



For certain hires it would cross my mind, but for a sub-40 experienced DC who has built strong units in areas we struggled I would not be doing it for him.

Exactly.
Great  
AcidTest : 7:50 pm : link
hire. Good job Joe.
Eric  
Archer : 7:51 pm : link
20 total turnovers in 2022, 22 in 2021, 23 in 2020
Tennessee has been at the bottom for creating turnovers.

That is not good.
We just don't have the players ....  
Manny in CA : 7:52 pm : link

To play Wink's defense; that's why the Ravens fired him. Not that they didn't like him but that he doesn't want to do anything else - "damn the torpedoes, full speed ahead"
RE: Eric  
Mike in NY : 7:56 pm : link
In comment 16389759 Archer said:
Quote:
20 total turnovers in 2022, 22 in 2021, 23 in 2020
Tennessee has been at the bottom for creating turnovers.

That is not good.


They also traded away most of their more productive players like Byard
RE: The run  
DavidinBMNY : 7:59 pm : link
In comment 16389662 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
a 3-4. Probably see less of that 2 DL look some complained about.
I for one hated that look and felt it contributed a lot to the defense sucking,
