So why in the World can't the Jones doubters wait until the Eightshamrocks : 2/6/2024 9:44 am

season starts before you say he stinks and it's time to move on? You tell me what QB in the world be successful playing behind an O-line that gave up 85 sacks in a season? And don't say Tyrod and Devitto because they were not more successful than Jones. They were so successful that both of them got benched for each other. Give me a break. Saquan hurt, Thomas hurt, yet Jones is supposed to be Pat Mahomes out there. Let's make chicken salad out of chicken shit, shall we? Yea, ok, whatever. Did he have a bad season when he played? Yes, he did. Newsflash there. But guess what, he has a chance to prove the doubters wrong this season. I think he will, if healthy. Eli agrees with me, Carl Banks agrees with me, Bob Papa agrees with me, John Mara agrees with me, Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen agree with me. I like that company.