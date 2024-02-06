Giants hire Tim Kelly as TE coach former Titans OC

that nobody else touched, but yeah, we had options!
Damn. You will literally complain about anything
actually that is not true. I rarely complain, but this offseason has been shambolic so far and it is quite alarming. I also think Daboll did a really good job at the end of the year (sans the NO game) in that our team played particularly well in the Rams and last Eagles game when we could have quit and many teams would have. So, I think Daboll (and I did not always think this during the season season), on balance, is a good football coach. With that said, I don't think this he doesnt get along with people is manufactured and that is a problem.
If the rumors of looking for experienced backup QB are true.. is Tanneyhill a strong possibility especially with the Tennessee connections? Not a big Tanneyhill fan but I could see this esp if money is right
If the rumors of looking for experienced backup QB are true.. is Tanneyhill a strong possibility especially with the Tennessee connections? Not a big Tanneyhill fan but I could see this esp if money is right
How do they afford Tannehill and Jones? And why is the goal to get as many mediocre QBs as possible?
that nobody else touched, but yeah, we had options!
How does one complain about a TE coach who has risen to the level of OC? Very weird
its not complaining, it is the reality of the situation and his offenses have not been particularly good. So, not sure what you are so jazzed up about.
In 2019 he was OC when Houston made it to Divisional Round of playoffs and had the 21-0 lead that the defense blew
He hasn't had a winning record since as an offensive coordinator. But ok.
He's had as many winning seasons at OC as the current OC for the Giants, who just happened to be getting HC interviews. He also had very good production from the QB position avg 4400 yards, 30 TDs, 11 INTs...we all would sign up for that kind of QB production
Shambolic? Jeezus man. Go for a walk. And stop believing everything Raanan tells you to believe. Fans like you are keeping his lights on.
The only thing “shambolic” about this offseason was the Wink fiasco and that was 100% on Wink and his minions. Other than that, they’ve basically hired some coaches that you aren’t familiar with so your instant reaction is it must be chaotic and unorganized. And it’s likely because you keep falling for Raanans bullshit
How does one complain about a TE coach who has risen to the level of OC? Very weird
its not complaining, it is the reality of the situation and his offenses have not been particularly good. So, not sure what you are so jazzed up about.
In 2019 he was OC when Houston made it to Divisional Round of playoffs and had the 21-0 lead that the defense blew
He hasn't had a winning record since as an offensive coordinator. But ok.
Tennessee has been a pretty decent team for a number of years. So I think this is a good hire. Kafka has been on the verge of being hired as HC for two years. It would be nice to have a seasoned TE and OC on the staff just in case Kafka leaves after next season, beside the fact Kelly is a TE coach.
It is the NFL. You often times get what is available at the position that is open with a philosophy that matches what the team is trying to do. Basically just because a fan does not like a hire does not mean it is not a good hire.
If the rumors of looking for experienced backup QB are true.. is Tanneyhill a strong possibility especially with the Tennessee connections? Not a big Tanneyhill fan but I could see this esp if money is right
How do they afford Tannehill and Jones? And why is the goal to get as many mediocre QBs as possible?
Maybe Levis in a trade. Titans new coach trades up for one of the other top 3-4 Qbs.
Mike Garafolo
@MikeGarafolo
The #Giants are hiring former #Titans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly as their TEs coach, sources say. Kelly coached #Texans TEs in 2017-18 and has been an offensive coordinator or passing game coordinator every year since.
If the rumors of looking for experienced backup QB are true.. is Tanneyhill a strong possibility especially with the Tennessee connections? Not a big Tanneyhill fan but I could see this esp if money is right
How do they afford Tannehill and Jones? And why is the goal to get as many mediocre QBs as possible?
Maybe Levis in a trade. Titans new coach trades up for one of the other top 3-4 Qbs.
Maybe just as important, these are coaches that came up through the Patriots system as Daboll did and may be more used to/comfortable with his style of communication than a Mike Kafka or Wink Martindale.
Because it sounds dumb.. We have a former OC as a TE's coach.. BTW, his background was with a team centered around a RB, which means his Ol and TE's had to be able to block. Maybe that will be a focus here- since blocking by that group for us has been pathetic.
RE: so we are basically taking a staff that was laid off
there's NO way Schoen is going to put extra pressure on his HC AND friend BD, by "setting the table" for his replacement.
PLUS, Daboll had to sign off on ALL these moves, its HIS coaching staff.
the only way Daboll is getting fired this year is if he takes a tire iron to one of his coaches or players. Mara has been whining about wanting stability for sometime now.
He has the GM and HC he wants, they will continue to build to sustained winning. That's the goal. Not short term gratification (which the mob here is clamoring for).
there's NO way Schoen is going to put extra pressure on his HC AND friend BD, by "setting the table" for his replacement.
PLUS, Daboll had to sign off on ALL these moves, its HIS coaching staff.
the only way Daboll is getting fired this year is if he takes a tire iron to one of his coaches or players. Mara has been whining about wanting stability for sometime now.
He has the GM and HC he wants, they will continue to build to sustained winning. That's the goal. Not short term gratification (which the mob here is clamoring for).
.
I would say that Schoen has a longer leash then Daboll. That is just an educated guess. Schoen might be 'friendly' with Daboll, but keep in mind, it's still a working relationship.
It always will be with GM/HC situation(s). I am not sure Daboll will survive a brutal season, although Mara would like continuity for a change.
Well, they made a couple hires now, and also lost a good coach in TE coach. He went to the Chargers to work for Harbaugh.
Offensive quality control
Houston Texans (2016)
Offensive quality control & assistant offensive line
Houston Texans (2017–2018)
Tight ends
Houston Texans (2019)
Offensive coordinator
Houston Texans (2020)
Offensive coordinator & quarterbacks
Houston Texans (2021)
Offensive coordinator
Tennessee Titans (2022)
Passing game coordinator
Tennessee Titans (2023)
Offensive coordinator
Andy Bischoff was actually his TE coach in Houston in 2021
He’s the freakin TEs coach. They aren’t asking him to run the offense
It's like Vrabel is advising the Giants now.....
we saw that with a lot of our coaching hires.
When you are playing Malik Willis as QB, your RB is hurt, and the GM has traded your only other talented player (A.J. Brown), that puts him in a bind.
I have always loved Vrabel's toughness as a coach ala Dan Campbell. Firm but fair and never on-field explosions like Daboll or coaches trying to go around him ala Wink.
The TE bar was set pretty low last year on the Giants.
This looks to be an improvement.
I have always loved Vrabel's toughness as a coach ala Dan Campbell. Firm but fair and never on-field explosions like Daboll or coaches trying to go around him ala Wink.
As long as the HC wins, he could yell at me for chrissakes.
It's the TE coach. Good Lord. He has had what at QB with the Texans and Titans? Do you expect a top notch OC to take a job as TE coach?
Point is the guy has a lot of experience. Never said I was "jazzed" up about it, but I'm certainly not going to complain about somebody with that kind of experience being hired as TE coach
How do they afford Tannehill and Jones? And why is the goal to get as many mediocre QBs as possible?
He's had as many winning seasons at OC as the current OC for the Giants, who just happened to be getting HC interviews. He also had very good production from the QB position avg 4400 yards, 30 TDs, 11 INTs...we all would sign up for that kind of QB production
Has he ever developed a top TE? Quick Look at Texans TEs in 17/18 kinda looks like he maxed out a couple of JAGs. Which is fine, but I’ll be interested to see what he does here.
Tennessee has been a pretty decent team for a number of years. So I think this is a good hire. Kafka has been on the verge of being hired as HC for two years. It would be nice to have a seasoned TE and OC on the staff just in case Kafka leaves after next season, beside the fact Kelly is a TE coach.
It is the NFL. You often times get what is available at the position that is open with a philosophy that matches what the team is trying to do. Basically just because a fan does not like a hire does not mean it is not a good hire.
I th8nk the Chargers are going to take him, but I would love to get him.
Mike Garafolo
@MikeGarafolo
The #Giants are hiring former #Titans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly as their TEs coach, sources say. Kelly coached #Texans TEs in 2017-18 and has been an offensive coordinator or passing game coordinator every year since.
Someone's gotta do it...ahem
Guy is a gamer. I'd be interested.
Dumb dumb comment.. Gimme a break..
Maybe just as important, these are coaches that came up through the Patriots system as Daboll did and may be more used to/comfortable with his style of communication than a Mike Kafka or Wink Martindale.
You say a lot of really stupid things
Good coaches can be on bad teams and outside of this past year it isn’t like agent has been bad
You also have to view their offense through the lens that they, like us, did not have a good quarterback situation.
PLUS, Daboll had to sign off on ALL these moves, its HIS coaching staff.
the only way Daboll is getting fired this year is if he takes a tire iron to one of his coaches or players. Mara has been whining about wanting stability for sometime now.
He has the GM and HC he wants, they will continue to build to sustained winning. That's the goal. Not short term gratification (which the mob here is clamoring for).
Giants Hire Tim Kelly as Tight Ends Coach - ( New Window )
PLUS, Daboll had to sign off on ALL these moves, its HIS coaching staff.
the only way Daboll is getting fired this year is if he takes a tire iron to one of his coaches or players. Mara has been whining about wanting stability for sometime now.
He has the GM and HC he wants, they will continue to build to sustained winning. That's the goal. Not short term gratification (which the mob here is clamoring for).
I would say that Schoen has a longer leash then Daboll. That is just an educated guess. Schoen might be 'friendly' with Daboll, but keep in mind, it's still a working relationship.
It always will be with GM/HC situation(s). I am not sure Daboll will survive a brutal season, although Mara would like continuity for a change.
Well, they made a couple hires now, and also lost a good coach in TE coach. He went to the Chargers to work for Harbaugh.