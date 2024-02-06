for display only
Giants hire Tim Kelly as TE coach former Titans OC

bigbluewillrise : 9:48 am
https://twitter.com/MikeGarafolo/status/1754878745255510501
RE: so we are basically taking a staff that was laid off  
Essex : 10:01 am : link
In comment 16390157 KDavies said:
Quote:
In comment 16390127 Essex said:


Quote:


that nobody else touched, but yeah, we had options!



How does one complain about a TE coach who has risen to the level of OC? Very weird

its not complaining, it is the reality of the situation and his offenses have not been particularly good. So, not sure what you are so jazzed up about.
RE: so we are basically taking a staff that was laid off  
BigBlueShock : 10:03 am : link
In comment 16390127 Essex said:
Quote:
that nobody else touched, but yeah, we had options!

Damn. You will literally complain about anything
RE: Impressive background  
Anakim : 10:03 am : link
In comment 16390146 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Houston Texans (2014–2015)
Offensive quality control

Houston Texans (2016)
Offensive quality control & assistant offensive line

Houston Texans (2017–2018)
Tight ends

Houston Texans (2019)
Offensive coordinator

Houston Texans (2020)
Offensive coordinator & quarterbacks

Houston Texans (2021)
Offensive coordinator

Tennessee Titans (2022)
Passing game coordinator

Tennessee Titans (2023)
Offensive coordinator




Andy Bischoff was actually his TE coach in Houston in 2021
RE: so we are basically taking a staff that was laid off  
BigBlueShock : 10:04 am : link
In comment 16390163 Essex said:
Quote:
In comment 16390157 KDavies said:


Quote:


In comment 16390127 Essex said:


Quote:


that nobody else touched, but yeah, we had options!



How does one complain about a TE coach who has risen to the level of OC? Very weird


its not complaining, it is the reality of the situation and his offenses have not been particularly good. So, not sure what you are so jazzed up about.

He’s the freakin TEs coach. They aren’t asking him to run the offense
RE: If Daboll had a really bad year this upcoming year,  
Lines of Scrimmage : 10:06 am : link
In comment 16390124 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
it looks like we can land Vrabel next year with all these Titans. 🤣


It's like Vrabel is advising the Giants now.....
theres def a theme around the league  
bigbluewillrise : 10:06 am : link
younger coaches to relate to the younger players is a thing.

we saw that with a lot of our coaching hires.
RE: so we are basically taking a staff that was laid off  
Mike in NY : 10:07 am : link
In comment 16390163 Essex said:
Quote:
In comment 16390157 KDavies said:


Quote:


In comment 16390127 Essex said:


Quote:


that nobody else touched, but yeah, we had options!



How does one complain about a TE coach who has risen to the level of OC? Very weird


its not complaining, it is the reality of the situation and his offenses have not been particularly good. So, not sure what you are so jazzed up about.


In 2019 he was OC when Houston made it to Divisional Round of playoffs and had the 21-0 lead that the defense blew
RE: so we are basically taking a staff that was laid off  
Essex : 10:07 am : link
In comment 16390164 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 16390127 Essex said:


Quote:


that nobody else touched, but yeah, we had options!


Damn. You will literally complain about anything

actually that is not true. I rarely complain, but this offseason has been shambolic so far and it is quite alarming. I also think Daboll did a really good job at the end of the year (sans the NO game) in that our team played particularly well in the Rams and last Eagles game when we could have quit and many teams would have. So, I think Daboll (and I did not always think this during the season season), on balance, is a good football coach. With that said, I don't think this he doesnt get along with people is manufactured and that is a problem.
another good hire  
Victor in CT : 10:07 am : link
and if he is intentionally shunning the beats, good for him.
RE: so we are basically taking a staff that was laid off  
Essex : 10:08 am : link
In comment 16390177 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 16390163 Essex said:


Quote:


In comment 16390157 KDavies said:


Quote:


In comment 16390127 Essex said:


Quote:


that nobody else touched, but yeah, we had options!



How does one complain about a TE coach who has risen to the level of OC? Very weird


its not complaining, it is the reality of the situation and his offenses have not been particularly good. So, not sure what you are so jazzed up about.



In 2019 he was OC when Houston made it to Divisional Round of playoffs and had the 21-0 lead that the defense blew

He hasn't had a winning record since as an offensive coordinator. But ok.
TE coach?  
UberAlias : 10:11 am : link
Now this is interesting hire.
RE: so we are basically taking a staff that was laid off  
Mike in NY : 10:11 am : link
In comment 16390183 Essex said:
Quote:
In comment 16390177 Mike in NY said:


Quote:


In comment 16390163 Essex said:


Quote:


In comment 16390157 KDavies said:


Quote:


In comment 16390127 Essex said:


Quote:


that nobody else touched, but yeah, we had options!



How does one complain about a TE coach who has risen to the level of OC? Very weird


its not complaining, it is the reality of the situation and his offenses have not been particularly good. So, not sure what you are so jazzed up about.



In 2019 he was OC when Houston made it to Divisional Round of playoffs and had the 21-0 lead that the defense blew


He hasn't had a winning record since as an offensive coordinator. But ok.


When you are playing Malik Willis as QB, your RB is hurt, and the GM has traded your only other talented player (A.J. Brown), that puts him in a bind.
Can we hire Vrabel as Assistant to the Head Coach or Field Coach  
GiantBlue : 10:13 am : link
as a back-up plan if Daboll is ousted mid-season or after the season for whatever reason?

I have always loved Vrabel's toughness as a coach ala Dan Campbell. Firm but fair and never on-field explosions like Daboll or coaches trying to go around him ala Wink.
Bringing him in  
UberAlias : 10:13 am : link
To develop Brock Bowers, perhaps.
Sounds like a lot of complaining  
ZogZerg : 10:16 am : link
For a TE coach with good experience.

The TE bar was set pretty low last year on the Giants.
This looks to be an improvement.
RE: Can we hire Vrabel as Assistant to the Head Coach or Field Coach  
SirLoinOfBeef : 10:20 am : link
In comment 16390189 GiantBlue said:
Quote:
as a back-up plan if Daboll is ousted mid-season or after the season for whatever reason?

I have always loved Vrabel's toughness as a coach ala Dan Campbell. Firm but fair and never on-field explosions like Daboll or coaches trying to go around him ala Wink.


As long as the HC wins, he could yell at me for chrissakes.
Tanneyhill  
Frbuff : 10:23 am : link
If the rumors of looking for experienced backup QB are true.. is Tanneyhill a strong possibility especially with the Tennessee connections? Not a big Tanneyhill fan but I could see this esp if money is right
Perfect guy for  
jeff57 : 10:23 am : link
Brock Bowers. ;)
RE: so we are basically taking a staff that was laid off  
KDavies : 10:31 am : link
In comment 16390163 Essex said:
Quote:
In comment 16390157 KDavies said:


Quote:


In comment 16390127 Essex said:


Quote:


that nobody else touched, but yeah, we had options!



How does one complain about a TE coach who has risen to the level of OC? Very weird


its not complaining, it is the reality of the situation and his offenses have not been particularly good. So, not sure what you are so jazzed up about.


It's the TE coach. Good Lord. He has had what at QB with the Texans and Titans? Do you expect a top notch OC to take a job as TE coach?

Point is the guy has a lot of experience. Never said I was "jazzed" up about it, but I'm certainly not going to complain about somebody with that kind of experience being hired as TE coach
RE: Tanneyhill  
KDavies : 10:37 am : link
In comment 16390217 Frbuff said:
Quote:
If the rumors of looking for experienced backup QB are true.. is Tanneyhill a strong possibility especially with the Tennessee connections? Not a big Tanneyhill fan but I could see this esp if money is right


How do they afford Tannehill and Jones? And why is the goal to get as many mediocre QBs as possible?
RE: so we are basically taking a staff that was laid off  
jestersdead : 10:38 am : link
In comment 16390183 Essex said:
Quote:
In comment 16390177 Mike in NY said:


Quote:


In comment 16390163 Essex said:


Quote:


In comment 16390157 KDavies said:


Quote:


In comment 16390127 Essex said:


Quote:


that nobody else touched, but yeah, we had options!



How does one complain about a TE coach who has risen to the level of OC? Very weird


its not complaining, it is the reality of the situation and his offenses have not been particularly good. So, not sure what you are so jazzed up about.



In 2019 he was OC when Houston made it to Divisional Round of playoffs and had the 21-0 lead that the defense blew


He hasn't had a winning record since as an offensive coordinator. But ok.

He's had as many winning seasons at OC as the current OC for the Giants, who just happened to be getting HC interviews. He also had very good production from the QB position avg 4400 yards, 30 TDs, 11 INTs...we all would sign up for that kind of QB production
RE: so we are basically taking a staff that was laid off  
BigBlueShock : 10:42 am : link
In comment 16390178 Essex said:
Quote:
In comment 16390164 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 16390127 Essex said:


Quote:


that nobody else touched, but yeah, we had options!


Damn. You will literally complain about anything


actually that is not true. I rarely complain, but this offseason has been shambolic so far and it is quite alarming. I also think Daboll did a really good job at the end of the year (sans the NO game) in that our team played particularly well in the Rams and last Eagles game when we could have quit and many teams would have. So, I think Daboll (and I did not always think this during the season season), on balance, is a good football coach. With that said, I don't think this he doesnt get along with people is manufactured and that is a problem.

Shambolic? Jeezus man. Go for a walk. And stop believing everything Raanan tells you to believe. Fans like you are keeping his lights on.

The only thing “shambolic” about this offseason was the Wink fiasco and that was 100% on Wink and his minions. Other than that, they’ve basically hired some coaches that you aren’t familiar with so your instant reaction is it must be chaotic and unorganized. And it’s likely because you keep falling for Raanans bullshit
RE: Bringing him in  
Pepe LePugh : 10:45 am : link
In comment 16390190 UberAlias said:
Quote:
To develop Brock Bowers, perhaps.

Has he ever developed a top TE? Quick Look at Texans TEs in 17/18 kinda looks like he maxed out a couple of JAGs. Which is fine, but I’ll be interested to see what he does here.
RE: so we are basically taking a staff that was laid off  
section125 : 10:53 am : link
In comment 16390183 Essex said:
Quote:
In comment 16390177 Mike in NY said:


Quote:


In comment 16390163 Essex said:


Quote:


In comment 16390157 KDavies said:


Quote:


In comment 16390127 Essex said:


Quote:


that nobody else touched, but yeah, we had options!



How does one complain about a TE coach who has risen to the level of OC? Very weird


its not complaining, it is the reality of the situation and his offenses have not been particularly good. So, not sure what you are so jazzed up about.



In 2019 he was OC when Houston made it to Divisional Round of playoffs and had the 21-0 lead that the defense blew


He hasn't had a winning record since as an offensive coordinator. But ok.


Tennessee has been a pretty decent team for a number of years. So I think this is a good hire. Kafka has been on the verge of being hired as HC for two years. It would be nice to have a seasoned TE and OC on the staff just in case Kafka leaves after next season, beside the fact Kelly is a TE coach.

It is the NFL. You often times get what is available at the position that is open with a philosophy that matches what the team is trying to do. Basically just because a fan does not like a hire does not mean it is not a good hire.
RE: Bringing him in  
jeff57 : 10:54 am : link
In comment 16390190 UberAlias said:
Quote:
To develop Brock Bowers, perhaps.


I th8nk the Chargers are going to take him, but I would love to get him.
RE: Tanneyhill  
upnyg : 11:00 am : link
In comment 16390246 KDavies said:
Quote:
In comment 16390217 Frbuff said:


Quote:


If the rumors of looking for experienced backup QB are true.. is Tanneyhill a strong possibility especially with the Tennessee connections? Not a big Tanneyhill fan but I could see this esp if money is right



How do they afford Tannehill and Jones? And why is the goal to get as many mediocre QBs as possible?
Maybe Levis in a trade. Titans new coach trades up for one of the other top 3-4 Qbs.
Now all the Giants have to do  
M.S. : 11:05 am : link
is find a TE who can block. Won't find him on the current roster.
RE: Garafolo is breaking a lot of NYG news....  
widmerseyebrow : 11:20 am : link
In comment 16390121 bigbluewillrise said:
Quote:

Mike Garafolo
@MikeGarafolo
The #Giants are hiring former #Titans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly as their TEs coach, sources say. Kelly coached #Texans TEs in 2017-18 and has been an offensive coordinator or passing game coordinator every year since.


Someone's gotta do it...ahem
Possible backup for Kafka?  
widmerseyebrow : 11:22 am : link
Either as a midseason replacement or to slide in if Kafka gets a job elsewhere next year.
RE: Tanneyhill  
Toth029 : 11:28 am : link
In comment 16390285 upnyg said:
Quote:
In comment 16390246 KDavies said:


Quote:


In comment 16390217 Frbuff said:


Quote:


If the rumors of looking for experienced backup QB are true.. is Tanneyhill a strong possibility especially with the Tennessee connections? Not a big Tanneyhill fan but I could see this esp if money is right



How do they afford Tannehill and Jones? And why is the goal to get as many mediocre QBs as possible?

Maybe Levis in a trade. Titans new coach trades up for one of the other top 3-4 Qbs.


Guy is a gamer. I'd be interested.
Looks like a guy who they  
ajr2456 : 11:44 am : link
Can throw play calling duties to if Daboll doesn’t want to take them over
Great hire!  
GFAN52 : 11:47 am : link
The more offensive minds the better.
RE: so we are basically taking a staff that was laid off  
jvm52106 : 11:55 am : link
In comment 16390127 Essex said:
Quote:
that nobody else touched, but yeah, we had options!


Dumb dumb comment.. Gimme a break..
looks the part  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:56 am : link
Giants going with the all-beard coaching staff...

Between working for Vrabel and Bill O'Brien  
Biteymax22 : 11:58 am : link
He's been under some good coaches.

Maybe just as important, these are coaches that came up through the Patriots system as Daboll did and may be more used to/comfortable with his style of communication than a Mike Kafka or Wink Martindale.

RE: so we are basically taking a staff that was laid off  
jvm52106 : 11:58 am : link
In comment 16390163 Essex said:
Quote:
In comment 16390157 KDavies said:


Quote:


In comment 16390127 Essex said:


Quote:


that nobody else touched, but yeah, we had options!



How does one complain about a TE coach who has risen to the level of OC? Very weird


its not complaining, it is the reality of the situation and his offenses have not been particularly good. So, not sure what you are so jazzed up about.


Because it sounds dumb.. We have a former OC as a TE's coach.. BTW, his background was with a team centered around a RB, which means his Ol and TE's had to be able to block. Maybe that will be a focus here- since blocking by that group for us has been pathetic.
RE: so we are basically taking a staff that was laid off  
Mbavaro : 12:00 pm : link
In comment 16390127 Essex said:
Quote:
that nobody else touched, but yeah, we had options!


You say a lot of really stupid things

Good coaches can be on bad teams and outside of this past year it isn’t like agent has been bad
Essex  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:04 pm : link
He did something right to get promoted to OC as such a young age. He impressed.
RE: so we are basically taking a staff that was laid off  
Mbavaro : 12:07 pm : link
In comment 16390388 Mbavaro said:
Quote:
In comment 16390127 Essex said:


Quote:


that nobody else touched, but yeah, we had options!



You say a lot of really stupid things

Good coaches can be on bad teams and outside of this past year it isnt like Tennessee has been bad
can see the willis/tannehill connection maybe developing  
bigbluewillrise : 12:13 pm : link
who knows.
RE: so we are basically taking a staff that was laid off  
Festina Lente : 12:37 pm : link
In comment 16390164 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 16390127 Essex said:


Quote:


that nobody else touched, but yeah, we had options!


Damn. You will literally complain about anything


Seriously. I don't man to come off abrasive but this is just whinging
People don't want to hear it  
Festina Lente : 12:39 pm : link
But tannehhil is a better qb than DJ (EXCEPT for running). He had shown it but he will probably be too much
Titans offense has been near the bottom of the league  
widmerseyebrow : 12:39 pm : link
The last two years in yards and points. That's a fact.

You also have to view their offense through the lens that they, like us, did not have a good quarterback situation.
stop with the Vrabel crap  
Dave on the UWS : 12:43 pm : link
there's NO way Schoen is going to put extra pressure on his HC AND friend BD, by "setting the table" for his replacement.
PLUS, Daboll had to sign off on ALL these moves, its HIS coaching staff.
the only way Daboll is getting fired this year is if he takes a tire iron to one of his coaches or players. Mara has been whining about wanting stability for sometime now.
He has the GM and HC he wants, they will continue to build to sustained winning. That's the goal. Not short term gratification (which the mob here is clamoring for).
FYI  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:59 pm : link
front page update
Giants Hire Tim Kelly as Tight Ends Coach - ( New Window )
Tim Kelly  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:03 pm : link
has one of those faces where you just a look can put the fear of God into you.
RE: stop with the Vrabel crap  
Carson53 : 1:11 pm : link
In comment 16390441 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
there's NO way Schoen is going to put extra pressure on his HC AND friend BD, by "setting the table" for his replacement.
PLUS, Daboll had to sign off on ALL these moves, its HIS coaching staff.
the only way Daboll is getting fired this year is if he takes a tire iron to one of his coaches or players. Mara has been whining about wanting stability for sometime now.
He has the GM and HC he wants, they will continue to build to sustained winning. That's the goal. Not short term gratification (which the mob here is clamoring for).
.

I would say that Schoen has a longer leash then Daboll. That is just an educated guess. Schoen might be 'friendly' with Daboll, but keep in mind, it's still a working relationship.
It always will be with GM/HC situation(s). I am not sure Daboll will survive a brutal season, although Mara would like continuity for a change.
Well, they made a couple hires now, and also lost a good coach in TE coach. He went to the Chargers to work for Harbaugh.
Are beards a prerequisite  
PEEJ : 1:21 pm : link
for hiring ?
RE: People don't want to hear it  
UberAlias : 1:22 pm : link
In comment 16390428 Festina Lente said:
Quote:
But tannehhil is a better qb than DJ (EXCEPT for running). He had shown it but he will probably be too much
LOL. This is where you have your sights set?
So Is It Really the Consensus Here  
clatterbuck : 4:32 pm : link
that Brian Daboll is constructing his staff to facilitate his dismissal?
