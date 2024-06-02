for display only
Would the Giants Post June 1 Cut Jones?

christian : 2/6/2024 2:15 pm
This requires a bit of nastiness uncommon to the Giants. Some background. Let's say they land the QB of their wishes in the draft.

- The utility of the June 1 designation keeps the unaccounted for bonus dollars in 2025, meaning his 2024 cap hit is unchanged at 47.1M

- The normal downside of a June 1 cut is you can't access that space until June, but in this case there is no change, and more importantly Jones won't pass a physical before

- He'd count as 22.2M in dead money on 2025

- The Giants would save 78M in cap space on 2024 and 2025

How this benefits the Giants? Jones would be off the roster and this avoids any potential controversy. It also ensures Jones isn't injured and collects on his injury guarantee.

It would definitely suck for him, but the silver lining is he'd get a lump sum of 35.5M.
It’s the best case scenario  
JoeyBigBlue : 2/6/2024 2:20 pm : link
For the Giants, especially if they draft QB early in the draft. But he has to get healthy first, before we can cut him.
Zero  
Spider43 : 2/6/2024 2:21 pm : link
Chance.

Check that, make that less than zero, unfortunately.
They won't do it  
Manhattan : 2/6/2024 2:21 pm : link
But I've advocated for doing it, or at least giving it a long hard look. It's pretty risky to play him in 2024, and there's a good chance he won't be fully healed from ACL injury until well into the season. Given this circumstance, what is the concrete benefit of keeping him on the team? Saving face? I'd consider making him a post-June 1 release.
I wish part of life sucking for me included a lump sum of 35.5 mill  
Chris684 : 2/6/2024 2:23 pm : link
Regarding this maneuver specifically? If they have the stomach for it, I think it's in the franchise's best interest to part ways with Jones and Barkley as soon as possible.

Both have been too injured and inconsistent. The upside is no longer there. It's over.
RE: It’s the best case scenario  
christian : 2/6/2024 2:24 pm : link
In comment 16390588 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
For the Giants, especially if they draft QB early in the draft. But he has to get healthy first, before we can cut him.


If they don't draft a QB early, Jones is the presumptive starter.

Jones is certainly not passing a physical in June, more like August at the earliest.

So the question is are they cold enough to drop him in the weeks leading up to the season.
What is the timeline of him passing a physical?  
Sean : 2/6/2024 2:24 pm : link
Couldn't he file a grievance against the team? I'm guessing this would have to happen in August.

I'd love it. It would be best for all parties imo. I could see Jones in the NFC South. The Giants could then go with a Minshew-Nix QB grouping, or something along those lines.

Both parties move on. I'd hope Barkley would be elsewhere as well. It allows NYG to finally turn the page on the Jones/Barklry era.
They can’t cut him until he passes a physical  
bigblue12 : 2/6/2024 2:25 pm : link
And that’s not likely to happen for a while
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/6/2024 2:27 pm : link
Would love it, but it’ll never happen.
What are the mechanics of the June 1 cut vis a vis injury status?  
Manhattan : 2/6/2024 2:28 pm : link
We know he'll eventually be cleared from the ACL, and probably by June 1, but what if he's not cleared until end of July? Can they still reap the cap benefit of the June 1 release without triggering the 2025 injury clause?
RE: What is the timeline of him passing a physical?  
christian : 2/6/2024 2:31 pm : link
In comment 16390599 Sean said:
Quote:
Couldn't he file a grievance against the team? I'm guessing this would have to happen in August.


The Giants wouldn't designate him a cut beforehand, they would cut him at some point after June when he passed a physical and the post June 1 cut cap implications would apply. If he can pass a physical, there's no grievance.
Not at his cap hit.  
Matt M. : 2/6/2024 2:32 pm : link
He is on the team this year. Whether he starts or whether they draft a QB early is the only question.
#1 No they will not do that  
section125 : 2/6/2024 2:34 pm : link
#2 Do not believe they could do it until he passes a physical
#3 Schoen and Daboll want another crack at him

Therefore, short of committing an absolute atrocity brought before the Hague, no he would not be cut. Better chance he gets traded which has a 0.001% chance of happening.
RE: What are the mechanics of the June 1 cut vis a vis injury status?  
christian : 2/6/2024 2:34 pm : link
In comment 16390606 Manhattan said:
Quote:
We know he'll eventually be cleared from the ACL, and probably by June 1, but what if he's not cleared until end of July? Can they still reap the cap benefit of the June 1 release without triggering the 2025 injury clause?


There are 3 types of cuts.

1 - Pre June 1 - which would accelerate all outstanding guaranteed or amortized dollars to accelerate

2 - Post June 1 designation - future guarantees and outstanding dollars outside of this year accelerate to next year, but the player is free to sign elsewhere

3 - Post June 1 - all of the above are true, except the player is on your roster until you cut him
It's the smart thing to do  
Go Terps : 2/6/2024 2:34 pm : link
As such there's no reason to expect it to happen.
RE: Not at his cap hit.  
christian : 2/6/2024 2:36 pm : link
In comment 16390618 Matt M. said:
Quote:
He is on the team this year. Whether he starts or whether they draft a QB early is the only question.


Maybe you missed the OP, I am asking *If* they draft their dream QB, would they do this.

The post June 1 cut would cost no more or no less.
RE: It's the smart thing to do  
islander1 : 2/6/2024 2:37 pm : link
In comment 16390623 Go Terps said:
Quote:
As such there's no reason to expect it to happen.


ding ding ding
Just stop it  
Snorkels : 2/6/2024 2:40 pm : link
Somebody accused us of being in denial re Jones. I have no idea where you guys are though. It sure ain't the real world.

I mean for all the seriousness you guys seem to have I am surprised your not floating a way for the Giants to try and trade Jones for Mahomes or Josh Allen.

Listen to Schoen. Jones ain't going anywhere next year. He's the starter when he's healthy. And in the real world he's going to be the starter until something better comes along. Sheesh!
I've raised this before...  
bw in dc : 2/6/2024 2:40 pm : link
Accelerating the divorce from Jones is the best outcome for all the reasons christian outlined.

See the cord, cut the cord.

Unfortunately, as others have noted, this is very likely fantasy.

I land on two reasons:

1. I actually think Schoen is legitimately pro-Jones.
2. Mara would likely be the firewall to prevent this.

That would never, ever happen.  
ThomasG : 2/6/2024 2:42 pm : link
Hopefully they add a QB in the draft, but Jones will most certainly be a NY Giant for the 2024 season.

RE: Just stop it  
christian : 2/6/2024 2:46 pm : link
In comment 16390633 Snorkels said:
Quote:
Listen to Schoen. Jones ain't going anywhere next year. He's the starter when he's healthy. And in the real world he's going to be the starter until something better comes along. Sheesh!


Brand new handle, same old reading comprehension.

Reacquaint yourself with the little box at the top of the thread with question, Snablats.
If the Giants trade up  
JoeyBigBlue : 2/6/2024 2:48 pm : link
Or one of the 3 top QBs (Williams, Daniels, Maye) falls to 6, I’m all in on cutting Jones and taking the cap hit over the next 2 seasons . It’s going to suck having a 47 mill cap hit this season, but it’s for the best. The new QB gets a fresh start as the undisputed starter, while Jones can rebuild his career somewhere else.
It would be the prudent move,  
Section331 : 2/6/2024 2:48 pm : link
but the Giants would never do it. I get it, it is a shitty thing to do, but in reality, it happens all the time, just not necessarily to starting QB’s. I don’t think many appreciate the world of pain the Giants would be in if Jones suffers a serious injury next season.
Jones haters are  
DJ5150 : 2/6/2024 2:52 pm : link
Just cowboy fans trolling and fantasy football idiots…. The signed him… they want him… he’s the qb…. 20 holes to fill and qb isn’t top priority.
RE: Jones haters are  
christian : 2/6/2024 2:54 pm : link
In comment 16390649 DJ5150 said:
Quote:
Just cowboy fans trolling and fantasy football idiots…. The signed him… they want him… he’s the qb…. 20 holes to fill and qb isn’t top priority.


Didn't read the thread start, now did we?
RE: Jones haters are  
ThomasG : 2/6/2024 2:56 pm : link
In comment 16390649 DJ5150 said:
Quote:
Just cowboy fans trolling and fantasy football idiots…. The signed him… they want him… he’s the qb…. 20 holes to fill and qb isn’t top priority.


Not too sharp, huh?

A real Dallas Cowboy fan trolling the site should love Jones and want him to stay a Giant in perpetuity.

It seems like the Giants realize  
mittenedman : 2/6/2024 2:57 pm : link
they don't want to F up another QB with this horrific Offensive Line.

The fact they have an elite LT and they still suck shows just how bad the coaching and rest of the players are.

DJ regressed last year, and the most obvious reason why is the Offensive Line was at a "non-compete" level.

So to answer the question - no, he will not be a post June 1 cut. Like any large corporation, only this far out from a major strategic decision, they will stay the course and try to improve the situation around it.
I don't think they will  
Sammo85 : 2/6/2024 2:57 pm : link
specifically just as they saw what occurred to them this year at QB.

At this point, Jones guarantees are what they are and while I understand the 2025 cap hit/guarantee for injury being a risk factor, I don't see them just cutting Jones and because he can't really be traded until he clears a physical until late in summer.
Jones  
Archer : 2/6/2024 3:00 pm : link
The best-case scenario is that Jones is healthy and plays well.

There is no other best-case scenario.

Even if the Giants were to draft a QB in the first round, you would want Jones to play well so that he can re-establish value so that he can be traded.





RE: RE: Not at his cap hit.  
Matt M. : 2/6/2024 3:05 pm : link
In comment 16390626 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 16390618 Matt M. said:


Quote:


He is on the team this year. Whether he starts or whether they draft a QB early is the only question.



Maybe you missed the OP, I am asking *If* they draft their dream QB, would they do this.

The post June 1 cut would cost no more or no less.
I understand the question and my answer remains. It doesn't matter if they draft a QB or not. They aren't eating $50M for a critical roster spot unfilled, regardless of his playing status.
RE: Jones  
TyreeHelmet : 2/6/2024 3:06 pm : link
In comment 16390665 Archer said:
Quote:
The best-case scenario is that Jones is healthy and plays well.

There is no other best-case scenario.

Even if the Giants were to draft a QB in the first round, you would want Jones to play well so that he can re-establish value so that he can be traded.


No team is trading for Jones. People need to stop with this.

...  
christian : 2/6/2024 3:10 pm : link
In comment 16390667 Matt M. said:
Quote:
He is on the team this year. Whether he starts or whether they draft a QB early is the only question.

Maybe you missed the OP, I am asking *If* they draft their dream QB, would they do this.

The post June 1 cut would cost no more or no less.

I understand the question and my answer remains. It doesn't matter if they draft a QB or not. They aren't eating $50M for a critical roster spot unfilled, regardless of his playing status.


What's the value of keeping Jones if they've already replaced him?

If he plays and gets injured, it risks triggering a 23M injury guarantee in 2025.

If he doesn't play, you've shelved him and prevented him from catching on with another team.
RE: It seems like the Giants realize  
christian : 2/6/2024 3:11 pm : link
In comment 16390661 mittenedman said:
Quote:
they don't want to F up another QB with this horrific Offensive Line.

The fact they have an elite LT and they still suck shows just how bad the coaching and rest of the players are.

DJ regressed last year, and the most obvious reason why is the Offensive Line was at a "non-compete" level.

So to answer the question - no, he will not be a post June 1 cut. Like any large corporation, only this far out from a major strategic decision, they will stay the course and try to improve the situation around it.


So you missed the beginning of the thread too?
RE: Just stop it  
Gatorade Dunk : 2/6/2024 3:17 pm : link
In comment 16390633 Snorkels said:
Quote:
Somebody accused us of being in denial re Jones. I have no idea where you guys are though. It sure ain't the real world.

I mean for all the seriousness you guys seem to have I am surprised your not floating a way for the Giants to try and trade Jones for Mahomes or Josh Allen.

Listen to Schoen. Jones ain't going anywhere next year. He's the starter when he's healthy. And in the real world he's going to be the starter until something better comes along. Sheesh!

Us?
RE: RE: RE: Not at his cap hit.  
Gatorade Dunk : 2/6/2024 3:19 pm : link
In comment 16390667 Matt M. said:
Quote:
In comment 16390626 christian said:


Quote:


In comment 16390618 Matt M. said:


Quote:


He is on the team this year. Whether he starts or whether they draft a QB early is the only question.



Maybe you missed the OP, I am asking *If* they draft their dream QB, would they do this.

The post June 1 cut would cost no more or no less.

I understand the question and my answer remains. It doesn't matter if they draft a QB or not. They aren't eating $50M for a critical roster spot unfilled, regardless of his playing status.

The 2024 cap hit is a sunk cost. It's going to be eaten regardless.
RE: Just stop it  
Go Terps : 2/6/2024 3:27 pm : link
In comment 16390633 Snorkels said:
Quote:
And in the real world he's going to be the starter until something better comes along. Sheesh!


So DeVito is going to be the starter?
 
christian : 2/6/2024 3:34 pm : link
This has developed into a surprisingly vexing question.

Let me re-state the question, if the Giants pick Jones's replacement, will they cut him after he passes a physical?
RE: RE: RE: RE: Not at his cap hit.  
Matt M. : 2/6/2024 3:34 pm : link
In comment 16390677 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 16390667 Matt M. said:


Quote:


In comment 16390626 christian said:


Quote:


In comment 16390618 Matt M. said:


Quote:


He is on the team this year. Whether he starts or whether they draft a QB early is the only question.



Maybe you missed the OP, I am asking *If* they draft their dream QB, would they do this.

The post June 1 cut would cost no more or no less.

I understand the question and my answer remains. It doesn't matter if they draft a QB or not. They aren't eating $50M for a critical roster spot unfilled, regardless of his playing status.


The 2024 cap hit is a sunk cost. It's going to be eaten regardless.
IF he's on the roster, they aren't "eating it". If he isn't they still need to fill a roster spot already committed to $50M for him.
Still waiting...  
bluewave : 2/6/2024 3:40 pm : link
for someone to explain how they are drafting a QB. None of the top 3 are falling to us, so you are basically betting the farm on Tier 2 guys...
He'll be the starter  
bc4life : 2/6/2024 3:41 pm : link
even if they draft a QB
If his agent has any salt  
Jim in Forest Hills : 2/6/2024 3:44 pm : link
he wont let that physical happen.
RE: Still waiting...  
Sammo85 : 2/6/2024 3:45 pm : link
In comment 16390702 bluewave said:
Quote:
for someone to explain how they are drafting a QB. None of the top 3 are falling to us, so you are basically betting the farm on Tier 2 guys...


FA and the draft already happened?

How about you hold your horses and stop speaking in absolutes.
RE: Still waiting...  
ThomasG : 2/6/2024 3:45 pm : link
In comment 16390702 bluewave said:
Quote:
for someone to explain how they are drafting a QB. None of the top 3 are falling to us, so you are basically betting the farm on Tier 2 guys...


You're really struggling how this works?

Maybe start a thread and ask the question to the site.
That would be the safest action toward the cap  
US1 Giants : 2/6/2024 3:56 pm : link
If Jones is injured during the 2024 season the Giants have a bigger cap mess. I think if can't pass a physical to play then the Giants owe him more for 2025. Correct me if this is not right.
He’s going in the  
GiantsRage2007 : 2/6/2024 3:56 pm : link
Ring of Honor

Just wait. Year 7 & 8 are when qb really start to shine.
Jones  
Archer : 2/6/2024 3:57 pm : link
Even if the Giants draft a QB, he will likely not start.
To think otherwise is foolish.

The Giants have an investment in Jones, like it or not.

Jones can rehabilitate his value. If he plays as he did in 2022. Then the Giants have options.

If Jones is outplayed by a rookie QB, then Jones will be the backup. The Giants will not drop him.

This disdain for Jones is not rational.
You do not throw out the baby with the bathwater.

"avoids any potential controversy"  
djm : 2/6/2024 3:57 pm : link
who cares about controversy. Overstated media manufactured nonsense.
I guess  
djm : 2/6/2024 3:59 pm : link
we aren't allowed any takes that believe in Jones rebounding in 24...

Shit doesn't work the way some of you want to believe.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Not at his cap hit.  
Gatorade Dunk : 2/6/2024 4:04 pm : link
In comment 16390693 Matt M. said:
Quote:
In comment 16390677 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 16390667 Matt M. said:


Quote:


In comment 16390626 christian said:


Quote:


In comment 16390618 Matt M. said:


Quote:


He is on the team this year. Whether he starts or whether they draft a QB early is the only question.



Maybe you missed the OP, I am asking *If* they draft their dream QB, would they do this.

The post June 1 cut would cost no more or no less.

I understand the question and my answer remains. It doesn't matter if they draft a QB or not. They aren't eating $50M for a critical roster spot unfilled, regardless of his playing status.


The 2024 cap hit is a sunk cost. It's going to be eaten regardless.

IF he's on the roster, they aren't "eating it". If he isn't they still need to fill a roster spot already committed to $50M for him.

I don't doubt that your POV is probably shared by those inside the front office, but it's logically pretty flimsy.

The only thing they'd be eating is the replacement cost for an open roster spot, which would be near league minimum.

The cost for DJ, in this scenario, is the same whether he's on the roster or not, so there does not need to be a financial component to the decision unless one wanted to use that as an excuse to avoid the decision altogether.

On top of that, as Christian has reminded the thread, Jones's 2025 injury guarantee is going to be looming, especially if the Giants intend to pull the ripcord on the DJ82 contract.

If that factors into their decision-making (it should), then you're advocating the waste of a roster spot for a player that you had already replaced in the lineup (one of the premises of the hypothetical scenario) and would actively be hoping to not use at any point for fear of injury.

In that scenario, which is what we're discussing, you're treating the $47M the same, either way. The question is simply whether you can think of a better use for the roster spot.
Oh God I hope they cut him on June 1st!  
Fishmanjim57 : 2/6/2024 4:04 pm : link
I don't want the Giants to go through training camp, and prepare for the first game of next season with that Albatros holding down the team with his limited ability to play his position. I also don't want the WR's to prepare for the season with a QB with no accuracy!
Get him outta here asap!
RE: Jones  
Gatorade Dunk : 2/6/2024 4:04 pm : link
In comment 16390725 Archer said:
Quote:
Even if the Giants draft a QB, he will likely not start.
To think otherwise is foolish.

The Giants have an investment in Jones, like it or not.

Jones can rehabilitate his value. If he plays as he did in 2022. Then the Giants have options.

If Jones is outplayed by a rookie QB, then Jones will be the backup. The Giants will not drop him.

This disdain for Jones is not rational.
You do not throw out the baby with the bathwater.

Jones IS the bathwater.
RE: …  
Thegratefulhead : 2/6/2024 4:07 pm : link
In comment 16390692 christian said:
Quote:
This has developed into a surprisingly vexing question.

Let me re-state the question, if the Giants pick Jones's replacement, will they cut him after he passes a physical?
extremely unlikely.

Only a year removed from a playoff win. They would be very happy for Jones to win the job and catch some magic while the rookie develops. If it is a veteran brought in to compete, Jones would not get cut unless he loses the competition.


Many here are starting with the premise that Jones sucks.

Too subjective, many intelligent people with takes that fall flat before they begin.

Very childish at BBI lately.
Perhaps Jones could ask for his release  
Sean : 2/6/2024 4:10 pm : link
If he sees the writing on the wall. Just like Fassel fired himself. I'm sure Jones is very aware of the injury guarantee and what happened to Carr & Wilson.
RE: Jones haters are  
rsjem1979 : 2/6/2024 4:12 pm : link
In comment 16390649 DJ5150 said:
Quote:
Just cowboy fans trolling and fantasy football idiots…. The signed him… they want him… he’s the qb…. 20 holes to fill and qb isn’t top priority.


If I was a Cowboys fan I'd be begging the Giants to keep Jones for another 10 years.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/6/2024 4:15 pm : link
‘QB isn’t top priority.’

Wow. Just wow.
RE: He’s going in the  
djm : 2/6/2024 4:19 pm : link
In comment 16390723 GiantsRage2007 said:
Quote:
Ring of Honor

Just wait. Year 7 & 8 are when qb really start to shine.


Some of you guys just love to parrot this same line over and over because it's a quick, easy smart ass comment/salvo at the fans more in the middle on things. Truth is it ignores the real nuance to the discussion. And as such, it just renders the person who says it over and over as someone who can't see the nuance on things.

Jones had ONE year to show this new staff he could play. One. That came in 2022. What happened in 2019, as halfway decent for a rookie as it was, didn't matter. Same with 2020 even if it was a struggle. Same with 21 even if it was a struggle and many insightful people recognize that DJ was the only player on offense worth watching in 2021 but I digress. New staff in 22. Jones had one one year to prove he belonged. And he did prove it. You can disagree but you'd be spitting in the face of what really happened.

Carry on. Sorry for injecting the details into this. As they say, that's where the devil lies.

The Giants aren't cutting Jones in June.
RE: …  
djm : 2/6/2024 4:23 pm : link
In comment 16390754 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
‘QB isn’t top priority.’

Wow. Just wow.


You're another one. QB might in fact be a priority but once again we cannot see the nuance in this. What if there is no QB available at 6? Do you expect Schoen to craft a QB in his lab? Would you rather see him reach for a QB that can be drafted in round2?

Wait it out. IF the Giants draft a kid high or even in round 2 they can rehab Jones, let him come back when ready and if or when he falls flat they can put the rookie in. And if DJ plays well, indulge me for a second, you have a likely good season on your hands and a possible tradeable asset heading into the 24-25 off-season.

No one is saying not to draft a QB. Keeping Jones (the only real sensible move) doesn't preclude them from doing that.
I am bowing out  
djm : 2/6/2024 4:27 pm : link
these threads tend to do more harm than good. I hope the Giants win in 2024. I hope DJ is a part of that but I wouldn't object at all to drafting a QB within the first 2 rounds. Matter of fact I would welcome that. That said, my gut says the Giants do not pick one at 6, but trade up into the latter stages of round 1 with their two second rounders.
RE: RE: It’s the best case scenario  
NormanAllen_95 : 2/6/2024 4:29 pm : link
In comment 16390597 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 16390588 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


For the Giants, especially if they draft QB early in the draft. But he has to get healthy first, before we can cut him.



If they don't draft a QB early, Jones is the presumptive starter.

Jones is certainly not passing a physical in June, more like August at the earliest.

So the question is are they cold enough to drop him in the weeks leading up to the season.


Doesnt that trigger his injury clause?
...  
christian : 2/6/2024 4:32 pm : link
In comment 16390767 NormanAllen_95 said:
Quote:

Jones is certainly not passing a physical in June, more like August at the earliest.

So the question is are they cold enough to drop him in the weeks leading up to the season.

Doesnt that trigger his injury clause?


No, if Jones can pass a physical and is cleared to play, they can cut him at any time, without fear.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Not at his cap hit.  
Matt M. : 2/6/2024 4:48 pm : link
In comment 16390735 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 16390693 Matt M. said:


Quote:


In comment 16390677 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 16390667 Matt M. said:


Quote:


In comment 16390626 christian said:


Quote:


In comment 16390618 Matt M. said:


Quote:


He is on the team this year. Whether he starts or whether they draft a QB early is the only question.



Maybe you missed the OP, I am asking *If* they draft their dream QB, would they do this.

The post June 1 cut would cost no more or no less.

I understand the question and my answer remains. It doesn't matter if they draft a QB or not. They aren't eating $50M for a critical roster spot unfilled, regardless of his playing status.


The 2024 cap hit is a sunk cost. It's going to be eaten regardless.

IF he's on the roster, they aren't "eating it". If he isn't they still need to fill a roster spot already committed to $50M for him.


I don't doubt that your POV is probably shared by those inside the front office, but it's logically pretty flimsy.

The only thing they'd be eating is the replacement cost for an open roster spot, which would be near league minimum.

The cost for DJ, in this scenario, is the same whether he's on the roster or not, so there does not need to be a financial component to the decision unless one wanted to use that as an excuse to avoid the decision altogether.

On top of that, as Christian has reminded the thread, Jones's 2025 injury guarantee is going to be looming, especially if the Giants intend to pull the ripcord on the DJ82 contract.

If that factors into their decision-making (it should), then you're advocating the waste of a roster spot for a player that you had already replaced in the lineup (one of the premises of the hypothetical scenario) and would actively be hoping to not use at any point for fear of injury.

In that scenario, which is what we're discussing, you're treating the $47M the same, either way. The question is simply whether you can think of a better use for the roster spot.
So, in your scenario they are drafting a QB, cutting Jones to eat $50M and then the only backup QB to a rookie is a league minimum player? Not likely. They are NOT paying $50M for Jones to play (or sit) elsewhere. I think they are much more inclined to pay him $50M to not play here. while not having to fill another QB spot.
I  
AcidTest : 2/6/2024 4:53 pm : link
was against cutting Jones initially after June 1, but am now more willing to consider it. As others have noted, his $47M cap hit is a sunk cost in that it counts against our cap whether he's on the roster or not. Cutting him as soon as he can pass a physical also eliminates the chance he can be injured while playing in 2024, which would allow him to invoke his $23M injury guarantee. That would make the cost of cutting him next year $45M, not $22M.

Do I think it will happen? Not a chance. None. Zero. Zero point zero. The whole FO and ownership would be admitting they are idiots if they cut Jones a little more than a year after signing him to the monstrous contract. "Saving face" shouldn't matter, but I'm afraid in this case it very much does. People frequently don't do the right thing when doing so is tantamount to admitting they are stupid.

What we have to hope is that Jones gets and stays healthy, and then plays well enough so that we can trade him in about a year. Getting a possible day three pick isn't worth the risk of him getting injured and the Giants having to pay him an extra $23M, but it's the best we can hope for given that he won't be cut this year.
RE: ...  
NormanAllen_95 : 2/6/2024 4:57 pm : link
In comment 16390776 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 16390767 NormanAllen_95 said:


Quote:



Jones is certainly not passing a physical in June, more like August at the earliest.

So the question is are they cold enough to drop him in the weeks leading up to the season.

Doesnt that trigger his injury clause?



No, if Jones can pass a physical and is cleared to play, they can cut him at any time, without fear.


Right, what I am not following is if he cant pass a physical until August, how can we cut him before that?
Torches and pitchforks are in hand !  
joe48 : 2/6/2024 4:58 pm : link
These people are fans of the NY Giants.
 
christian : 2/6/2024 5:00 pm : link
Just so we're being accurate, the Giants will be paying Jones 36M in 2024, whether he's cut or on the roster.

They have an existing 11M cap charge consisting of his original signing bonus and restructure bonus.

In the scenario where they keep him, and stash him out of fear, he takes up a roster spot that could go to a productive player.

Cutting him and signing a different player could cost as little as 800K in incremental cap charge.
RE: RE: ...  
christian : 2/6/2024 5:04 pm : link
In comment 16390806 NormanAllen_95 said:
Quote:
No, if Jones can pass a physical and is cleared to play, they can cut him at any time, without fear.

Right, what I am not following is if he cant pass a physical until August, how can we cut him before that?


They can't. A post June 1 just means he's cut any time after June 1, and certain cap implications apply.

If he's cut in August the post June 1 rules apply.
Depending on what shakes out  
jvm52106 : 2/6/2024 5:04 pm : link
here this off-season and draft, I could see the Giants PUP him for awhile and then bring him back as a backup for whatever games are left (hoping to keep him off the field- maybe even keep him inactive) until seasons end. They could then trade or release him as needed.
RE: Torches and pitchforks are in hand !  
Gatorade Dunk : 2/6/2024 5:07 pm : link
In comment 16390811 joe48 said:
Quote:
These people are fans of the NY Giants.

Unlike you, "these people" actually want to see the team improve.
RE: RE: RE: ...  
NormanAllen_95 : 2/6/2024 5:13 pm : link
In comment 16390820 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 16390806 NormanAllen_95 said:


Quote:


No, if Jones can pass a physical and is cleared to play, they can cut him at any time, without fear.

Right, what I am not following is if he cant pass a physical until August, how can we cut him before that?



They can't. A post June 1 just means he's cut any time after June 1, and certain cap implications apply.

If he's cut in August the post June 1 rules apply.


Oh gotcha. I was misunderstanding what you were suggesting. Thanks
No one is  
MyNameIsMyName : 2/6/2024 5:13 pm : link
Taking Jones at 40m a year. No one is that stupid
RE: Depending on what shakes out  
christian : 2/6/2024 5:14 pm : link
In comment 16390821 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
here this off-season and draft, I could see the Giants PUP him for awhile and then bring him back as a backup for whatever games are left (hoping to keep him off the field- maybe even keep him inactive) until seasons end. They could then trade or release him as needed.


Isn't that a *more* shitty thing to do to Jones?
RE: No one is  
ThomasG : 2/6/2024 5:16 pm : link
In comment 16390838 MyNameIsMyName said:
Quote:
Taking Jones at 40m a year. No one is that stupid


If anyone took him for zero but would honor the injury guarantee, we would be ahead of the game.
RE: RE: …  
djm : 2/6/2024 5:18 pm : link
In comment 16390761 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 16390754 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


‘QB isn’t top priority.’

Wow. Just wow.



You're another one. QB might in fact be a priority but once again we cannot see the nuance in this. What if there is no QB available at 6? Do you expect Schoen to craft a QB in his lab? Would you rather see him reach for a QB that can be drafted in round2?

Wait it out. IF the Giants draft a kid high or even in round 2 they can rehab Jones, let him come back when ready and if or when he falls flat they can put the rookie in. And if DJ plays well, indulge me for a second, you have a likely good season on your hands and a possible tradeable asset heading into the 24-25 off-season.

No one is saying not to draft a QB. Keeping Jones (the only real sensible move) doesn't preclude them from doing that.


I shouldn't have said "you're another one" as that's unfair--you just hate jones and want to move on at all costs. Different animal lol. Doesn't mean you don't see the grey area or nuance in this.

Whatever happens I just want to win. Fix the trenches and make the D great. GO from there. Hope they can find a QB early.
RE: No one is  
christian : 2/6/2024 5:21 pm : link
In comment 16390838 MyNameIsMyName said:
Quote:
Taking Jones at 40m a year. No one is that stupid


I don't think anyone is suggesting anything close to that. What's this in response to?
.  
Go Terps : 2/6/2024 5:31 pm : link
Imagine a world where the Giants enter 2024 with this QB room:

Williams/Daniels/Maye/Bo Nix/Michael Penix
Tyrod Taylor
Michael Pratt/Spencer Rattler/Joe Milton

This can happen. There is nothing outlandish about it.

It's ok to want good things!

Draft rookie Sign vet make Jones long snapper  
averagejoe : 2/6/2024 5:33 pm : link
to save a roster spot . Then release him like a hot potato next year.

Although he will also probably fail to connect with holder and have turnovers .
So you're saying the Giants could cut Jones as a post June 1st  
arniefez : 2/6/2024 5:35 pm : link
and let Barkley leave as a free agent and finally end the Barkley/Jones disaster era of NY Giants history?

The off season is once again the season of hope for me.

I can enjoy the possibility of a 2024 Giants season without Barkley and Jones.until 2/20 the soonest or all the way until 3/5 if they drag out whether or not to franchise Barkley.
Don't think it happens  
JonC : 2/6/2024 5:42 pm : link
Need to procure his replacement, which we're going to find out how serious they are about it, soon. After that, he's a sunk cost for 2024 but would be shocked if they cut him loose that soon. Wager they look for soft landings on both fronts.
Christian is 100%  
Dave on the UWS : 2/6/2024 5:42 pm : link
On the money.
This is what they HAVE to do. Sadly, as BW pointed out they won’t, largely because John makes too many decisions with his heart. Jones’ injury history AND the injury guarantee “should” be enough for him to see the light, but I will be shocked if it does.
RE: #1 No they will not do that  
Blueworm : 2/6/2024 6:40 pm : link
In comment 16390621 section125 said:
Quote:

Therefore, short of committing an absolute atrocity brought before the Hague, no he would not be cut.


Americans cannot be brought to The Hague.
RE: RE: Depending on what shakes out  
jvm52106 : 2/6/2024 6:56 pm : link
In comment 16390839 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 16390821 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


here this off-season and draft, I could see the Giants PUP him for awhile and then bring him back as a backup for whatever games are left (hoping to keep him off the field- maybe even keep him inactive) until seasons end. They could then trade or release him as needed.



Isn't that a *more* shitty thing to do to Jones?



I am saying they can't cut until he passes a physical so PUP would be a starting place. From there the fear of injury gets really scary for the future so holding him out may be the best case.
RE: .  
cosmicj : 2/6/2024 6:59 pm : link
In comment 16390859 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Imagine a world where the Giants enter 2024 with this QB room:

Williams/Daniels/Maye/Bo Nix/Michael Penix
Tyrod Taylor
Michael Pratt/Spencer Rattler/Joe Milton

This can happen. There is nothing outlandish about it.

It's ok to want good things!


The idea of double dipping with both a 2nd QB and a lower round pick like Milton is a good idea. Hope Schoen is considering it.
...  
christian : 2/6/2024 7:41 pm : link
In comment 16390929 jvm52106 said:
Quote:

Isn't that a *more* shitty thing to do to Jones?

I am saying they can't cut until he passes a physical so PUP would be a starting place. From there the fear of injury gets really scary for the future so holding him out may be the best case.


I agree and understand about being PUP.

What I'm saying is when he passes his physical, it's shittier to stash him and not let him play vs. cutting him and letting him try and catch on somewhere.

The other minor benefit with cutting him, the Giants might get a cap credit if he has offset language in his deal.
The  
AcidTest : 2/6/2024 8:18 pm : link
Giants won't stash Jones. When he's ready to play, he will at least compete for the #1 job. The most that I could see the Giants doing is removing him when they are mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, especially if they draft a QB on day one or two that they want to at least get some playing time and experience. Removing Jones would also prevent him from being injured, which could trigger his $23M injury guarantee.

As I said, the best we can hope for is that Jones stays healthy and has a few good moments when he does play next season, because that would make him easier to trade a year from now. I'd like to at least get a draft pick for that idiotic contract.
I am fine with DJ  
AROCK1000 : 2/6/2024 8:27 pm : link
And get this,I am OK with Neal at RT.
Focus on the other missing parts...
RE: .  
NormanAllen_95 : 2/6/2024 8:30 pm : link
In comment 16390859 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Imagine a world where the Giants enter 2024 with this QB room:

Williams/Daniels/Maye/Bo Nix/Michael Penix
Tyrod Taylor
Michael Pratt/Spencer Rattler/Joe Milton

This can happen. There is nothing outlandish about it.

It's ok to want good things!


I dont disagree with you, but assuming the top 3 are gone, how high are you willing to draft at the 2nd tier?

Also when does the 2nd QB get picked?

ALSO, at what salary are paying Taylor despite drafting two other QBs?
RE: RE: .  
Go Terps : 2/6/2024 8:38 pm : link
In comment 16391032 NormanAllen_95 said:
Quote:
In comment 16390859 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Imagine a world where the Giants enter 2024 with this QB room:

Williams/Daniels/Maye/Bo Nix/Michael Penix
Tyrod Taylor
Michael Pratt/Spencer Rattler/Joe Milton

This can happen. There is nothing outlandish about it.

It's ok to want good things!




I dont disagree with you, but assuming the top 3 are gone, how high are you willing to draft at the 2nd tier?

Also when does the 2nd QB get picked?

ALSO, at what salary are paying Taylor despite drafting two other QBs?


I'm fine picking either Penix or Nix at 6, but this is what you pay Schoen for. He has to find out where they're likely to go and act accordingly. Same with the second drafted QB in that scenario.

As for Taylor his average salary the last two years was $5.5M. The number is probably in that ballpark.
RE: RE: RE: .  
NormanAllen_95 : 2/6/2024 8:46 pm : link
In comment 16391040 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16391032 NormanAllen_95 said:


Quote:


In comment 16390859 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Imagine a world where the Giants enter 2024 with this QB room:

Williams/Daniels/Maye/Bo Nix/Michael Penix
Tyrod Taylor
Michael Pratt/Spencer Rattler/Joe Milton

This can happen. There is nothing outlandish about it.

It's ok to want good things!




I dont disagree with you, but assuming the top 3 are gone, how high are you willing to draft at the 2nd tier?

Also when does the 2nd QB get picked?

ALSO, at what salary are paying Taylor despite drafting two other QBs?



I'm fine picking either Penix or Nix at 6, but this is what you pay Schoen for. He has to find out where they're likely to go and act accordingly. Same with the second drafted QB in that scenario.

As for Taylor his average salary the last two years was $5.5M. The number is probably in that ballpark.


The problem I have is signing Taylor. 40 mill of Jones salary is sunk, adding a 1st round pick and Taylor 5.5 and we wont be able to get any worthwhile free agents anyways.

Either way, I rhink your plan is quite extreme. If you argued trading down a couple times and taking Penix or Nix while acculating more higher round picks and chose to stick with them + a late round giy like Milton and DeVito, I could live with that.
Seems more likely that Jones is a poor QB rather then a good one  
xman : 2/6/2024 10:04 pm : link
Also seems more likely that Jones will be injured again rather then remain injury free.

Personally I believe that if Jones were behind the number 1 OL in the league, it would no longer be the number 1 OL in the league
Surprised by this post from this poster  
mfjmfj : 6:33 am : link
Never. And if they do Schoen should be fired.

We are not paying him anything this year. He gets the money whether he works or not.

If your only concern is injury, keep him off the field. He still is cheaper than a comparable back up. The cost of a backup QB costs more on an expected return basis than the cost of DJ's injury guarantee. Even if the QB gets vet minimum. Because the chance of a backup QB triggering an injury guarantee is near zero. And DJ is a lot better than Jake Fromm or Mike Glennon.
RE: I guess  
HardTruth : 7:07 am : link
In comment 16390728 djm said:
Quote:
we aren't allowed any takes that believe in Jones rebounding in 24...

Shit doesn't work the way some of you want to believe.



Jones rebounding? When did ever bound?
Genuine question on the injury guarantee  
HardTruth : 7:15 am : link
Do we know the details of this?

I cant imagine that Jones can collect for the mere fact of having any injury

I would have to imagine it is an injury that prevents him from playing ie he would have to retire. Jones was cleared from his neck injury so thats not it. An ACL is a non-career threatening injury. He will recover .

Do we really think Jones would retire over attempting to play for another team over 23 million dollars? If so, he isnt a franchise QB that some think. These guys mindset is not like regular people. Just think Martindale gave up 3 million dollars so he could attempt to coach this season where he wanted to.


IF the Giants did cut Daniel Jones (and I Dont believe he will) Jones will recover from his ACL and attempt to continue his career with another team because he believes he is a QB worth 40+ million dollars a season
 
christian : 8:22 am : link
The way I read his contract, Jones needs to be able to pass a physical on March 15, 2025 or 23M of his 2025 salary becomes guaranteed.

Whether they intend on drafting a QB or let it ride with Jones, they have to sign a 3rd QB. Optimistically Jones is ready for opening night, but no guarantees. Let's guess that QB is Tyrod Taylor for 1/5M.

In the hypothetical I'm posing, let's say the Giants trade up for Daniels. So now they have Jones, Daniels, Taylor, and DeVito under contract.

I struggle to come up with a reason to keep Jones on the roster.

Because he can catch.  
nygiantfan : 8:27 am : link
Give him a chance.

RE: …  
Sean : 8:35 am : link
In comment 16391209 christian said:
Quote:
The way I read his contract, Jones needs to be able to pass a physical on March 15, 2025 or 23M of his 2025 salary becomes guaranteed.

Whether they intend on drafting a QB or let it ride with Jones, they have to sign a 3rd QB. Optimistically Jones is ready for opening night, but no guarantees. Let's guess that QB is Tyrod Taylor for 1/5M.

In the hypothetical I'm posing, let's say the Giants trade up for Daniels. So now they have Jones, Daniels, Taylor, and DeVito under contract.

I struggle to come up with a reason to keep Jones on the roster.

There is none. It wouldn't be good for Jones just like it wouldn't be good for the Giants. I think there is no future for DeVito here, if there was he wouldn't have been benched at halftime of the Eagles game.

Did Kerry Collins want to hang around after Eli was drafted? No. I'd think the same for Jones.

A lot depends on what happens with the draft. If the Giants really love a QB at the top, I suspect they'd try to trade up early in the process like Carolina did last year.

The question becomes if the Giants have the stomach for such a move.
