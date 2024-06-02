Would the Giants Post June 1 Cut Jones? christian : 2/6/2024 2:15 pm

This requires a bit of nastiness uncommon to the Giants. Some background. Let's say they land the QB of their wishes in the draft.



- The utility of the June 1 designation keeps the unaccounted for bonus dollars in 2025, meaning his 2024 cap hit is unchanged at 47.1M



- The normal downside of a June 1 cut is you can't access that space until June, but in this case there is no change, and more importantly Jones won't pass a physical before



- He'd count as 22.2M in dead money on 2025



- The Giants would save 78M in cap space on 2024 and 2025



How this benefits the Giants? Jones would be off the roster and this avoids any potential controversy. It also ensures Jones isn't injured and collects on his injury guarantee.



It would definitely suck for him, but the silver lining is he'd get a lump sum of 35.5M.