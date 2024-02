Report: Giants aren't ready to move on from Jones

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll have been unwavering in their support of quarterback Daniel Jones.Despite that, fans continue to insist that’s nothing but lip service and that the team will select Jones’ replacement in the 2024 NFL draft.It’s best to pump those brakes.As reported by Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz:“I can tell you that the Giants still believe in Daniel Jones,” Schultz said. “The Giants still believe, as does Brian Daboll, in Daniel Jones. And the players still do. There’s a lot of guys in that locker room that believe Daniel Jones is and should be the guy moving forward.”“The Giants are not ready to shut the door on him. There’s a lot still to be played out in terms of the Daniel Jones-Giants situation,” Schultz added. “What I’ve been told is that not only does the staff and Brian Daboll believe in Daniel Jones, but (Mike) Kafka and the players do as well.Fire away... Daboll believes in Jones - ( New Window