You optimistic about the '24 season?

SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/7/2024 8:15 pm
Yes, I know it is February 7th. We haven't hit free agency. The draft if more than two months away. Hell, we just hired our new DC two days ago.

But I've seen Eric allude in multiple posts that this upcoming season has '96 vibes & I agree. For you youngsters, the '96 season wasn't a good one. After coming off a shitty '95 campaign where we were supposed to contend, but got our doors blown off in a home opener vs. Dallas in primetime-sound familiar to '22?-, the Giants went 6-10 in '96 with Dave Brown-a QB who went to Duke of all places-playing piss poor. The end result was Dan Reeves getting fired & the beginning of the Fassel era. Brown eventually lost his job for good in '97 when he got injured.

Again, the season is 7 months away, but right now, my expectations for the '24 Giants are pretty low. The though of running it back with #8 & hoping against hope that he'll become something...I give up. And I'm resigned-after reading Sy's post earlier-that that's what the Giants think...its all so depressing.
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/7/2024 8:21 pm : link
Forgot to mention that Reeve-like Dabs-won COY his first season as Giants coach in '93.
Every time I try to think positive  
Lambuth_Special : 2/7/2024 8:29 pm : link
I remember - on top of all the other bad omens - that Jones is also going to rush back from an ACL to start week 1, and the team will oblige. There’s a bad history there with how the Giants manage his injuries.

Otherwise, I have some hopes for the defense, and a few of the young offensive skill guys will flash. Basically, it will look like 2023.
No  
Go Terps : 2/7/2024 8:31 pm : link
I expect a new head coach next year, with Schoen moved up a slot on the scapegoat ladder.
Always Optimistic  
Giantimistic : 2/7/2024 8:34 pm : link
Just can’t decide if Jones will be the MVP, Super Bowl MVP or both.
TBD  
Scooter185 : 2/7/2024 8:35 pm : link
I'll let you know after the draft
No  
US1 Giants : 2/7/2024 8:39 pm : link
If they had not crippled themselves with the cap again, I would have more hope.
No  
Manhattan : 2/7/2024 8:40 pm : link
if we run it back with Jones the best we can do is some moral victory. Play a bit better than we expect, compete for a wild card berth, maybe. That's not good enough.
Too experienced to be optimistic  
Festina Lente : 2/7/2024 8:40 pm : link
Just look forward to watch football games. Don't have expectations. If giants suck one again, still other footbal to watch at least.
Jack Bauer does it every time!  
SteelGiant : 2/7/2024 8:41 pm : link
How could you not be optimistic
I’m not.  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 2/7/2024 8:41 pm : link

The draft could possibly change my outlook but as of right now, we don’t have a viable starting QB and our O-line is bottom 5 in the league. JS has his work cut out for him to continue this roster turnover.
No  
eric2425ny : 2/7/2024 8:43 pm : link
Last offseason was not good at all. The Jones contract, tagging Barkley instead of Jones which led to the Jones contract, Waller being Waller with his hamstring injuries, worst line in the league (second highest sacks given up in NFL history).

Daboll basically firing 2/3 top coordinators screams of panic and desperation. Not a good way to enter the upcoming season.
RE: No  
eric2425ny : 2/7/2024 8:44 pm : link
In comment 16392351 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I expect a new head coach next year, with Schoen moved up a slot on the scapegoat ladder.


This
If  
jtfuoco : 2/7/2024 8:47 pm : link
The Giants dont grab one if these QBs in this draft then i have zero hope. Jones will be terrible but now add he wont be able to run either. Dabs will get fired and they start over again the endless rebuild will continue until they get their franchise QB.
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/7/2024 8:48 pm : link
Call me crazy, but gun to head...I think BB is our HC a year from today.
Talk to me September  
Sammo85 : 2/7/2024 8:50 pm : link
Labor Day weekend. As of now it’s too early. But am I enthused about Giants right now and the roster/vibe on team. Hell no. I am depressed.

I'm more concerned on how they approach this off-season  
Sean : 2/7/2024 8:51 pm : link
How does Mara view Daboll? Is he viewed as a long term solution and is there patience from ownership to fix this? Shanahan started in SF with a 6-10 and 4-12 record, but got to a super bowl in year three.

Daboll looks to be a good coach to me. You can't have it both ways, you can't say the QB sucks but then be critical of Daboll. If you think the QB sucks, then Daboll having a 16-19-1 record including a playoff win looks pretty damn good, doesn't it? After all, the best coaches tend to have the best QBs. It's not a coincidence.

So, assuming Daboll has assurances that this is a long term fix, I'd like to see one of the following:

1. NYG drafts a QB high in the first round either by trading up or staying at six.

or

2. NYG trades down multiple times and loads up on draft picks including an extra 2025 first round pick. I do NOT want to just stick at six and draft a WR. That's Barkley all over again. I'd be fine with this if they can't trade up or no QB meets the value at six. I'd hope they'd still be able to land a QB later on in the draft.

I also want to move on from Barkley. It's time to move off from this era of NYG football. Schoen admitted they decided to accelerate their process, the key is not doubling down further.

If the Giants restructure Jones, I'll believe Mara is putting pressure to win this year. I'll be encouraged if Jones isn't restructured. So, to answer the thread - I'll be optimistic if all signs point to a long term approach in March & April. I'm not as worried about record, just show me you aren't doubling down on Jones & Barkley. Doubling down on Jones = restructuring. If NYG doesn't draft a QB high, it doesn't necessarily mean they are doubling down on Jones. Just trade down multiple times if that's the case. Nothing should be forced.
I'm NOT Drinking the  
mvftw : 2/7/2024 8:54 pm : link
Kool-Aid like I did last Year...Win the First game and then we'll talk...lol
If Jones is on the field...  
bw in dc : 2/7/2024 8:54 pm : link
for 2024, I don't know if I can summons the energy to watch him attempt to play QB in the NFL for a sixth try.

What's the difference between that and...



Nope  
GiantGrit : 2/7/2024 9:03 pm : link
They need to make serious moves for me to really be interested in the upcoming season.
No. They are going to suck the old hairy root!  
Gforce11 : 2/7/2024 9:05 pm : link
There is nothing, nothing this team has shown that is in anyway optimistic. I predict dark times and dark ages for the next 5 years...cause ownership is stupid.
Always...  
Amtoft : 2/7/2024 9:05 pm : link
The reality is we should be better. With exception of maybe Barkley and Maybe McKinney we should return everyone and have a possible stud at pick 6 plus FA. Winning in the NFL is close margins so we can easily make the playoffs and easily have a top 10 pick.
Always,...  
Brown_Hornet : 2/7/2024 9:09 pm : link
...misery doesn't suit me.
At this point, I do not see anything to be optimistic about  
Hammer : 2/7/2024 9:21 pm : link
That might change, but it sure looks like business as usual at 1925 Giants Drive.
Daboll/Schoen Fired  
MojoEd : 2/7/2024 9:25 pm : link
Cowden next GM.
I am always optimistic…  
Vinny from Danbury : 2/7/2024 9:30 pm : link
For a new season, until the season proves otherwise at it’s conclusion.
Unless one of the qbs falls to pick 4 or we  
BleedBlue46 : 2/7/2024 9:32 pm : link
Get one of the other qbs and get lucky I'll be less excited for a Giants season than I have been in a long time. I gave up on DJ after the Seattle game this past year, completely loss all hope in him. I was actually excited when we had a chance at a top 3 pick but a few lousy wins ruined that (the Redskins wins from turnovers, the Pats game and the Packers game specifically come to mind). The blow out win vs. the Eagles was the high point of a terrible year and that was because we only dropped one slot in the draft while embarrassing a bitter rival.
Even if we believe in McCarthy or Pennix or Rattler  
BleedBlue46 : 2/7/2024 9:35 pm : link
And give them a chance to start the season then I will be excited again. I don't like Nix, I think he will be more of a game manager like a plus version of DJ perhaps. Jayden Daniels has been my favorite of the bunch since October or November of last year, we still have a prayer of somehow landing him with a tradeup via the Cardinals if we get lucky.
RE: If Jones is on the field...  
eric2425ny : 2/7/2024 9:54 pm : link
In comment 16392385 bw in dc said:
Quote:
for 2024, I don't know if I can summons the energy to watch him attempt to play QB in the NFL for a sixth try.

What's the difference between that and...


Agreed, whenever I talk to the Lions fans I’m surrounded by in Michigan I summarize the Giants with one word: boring. They haven’t fielded a competent offense in years now. The league is basically begging for more yards, TD’s etc. with its big investments in fantasy football and gambling in general. And the Giants can still crack 20 points a few times a year.
No  
MyNameIsMyName : 2/7/2024 10:01 pm : link
In fact, if Jones is leading this team again I’m not sure how much I’ll actually even watch.
HELL NO!  
State Your Name : 2/7/2024 10:06 pm : link
I’ve been burned before. If Daboll and his staff don’t have the team ready to play week one, I am out.

My season ticket invoice has been sitting in my inbox for weeks, and I can’t bring myself to pay for it. I honestly don’t know if I will. I see the 2024 season being a disaster.
RE: HELL NO!  
eric2425ny : 2/7/2024 10:09 pm : link
In comment 16392437 State Your Name said:
Quote:
I’ve been burned before. If Daboll and his staff don’t have the team ready to play week one, I am out.

My season ticket invoice has been sitting in my inbox for weeks, and I can’t bring myself to pay for it. I honestly don’t know if I will. I see the 2024 season being a disaster.


This is telling, I hope ownership starts paying attention to fans at some point. Jones has had 5 years now, it’s not like he’s some second year QB that the fans are impatient about. This is a scoring league. Even on Jones’ best day, do you ever envision a scenario where he matches up against Mahomes and wins a SB? No way, and that means you move on.
with a 6-11 baseline.....  
thrunthrublue : 2/7/2024 10:33 pm : link
...and their best coach leaving as he calls the HC a fu@king assh@le.....knowing this giants brain trust with zero aptitude at drafting at the offensive line positions..... a starting qb who has constantly demonstrated his total inability for effective game time decision making, always throwing to well covered safety valve dump offs not near the first down markers while wide open down field receivers are waving at him....this 80 million guaranteed inept journeyman qb with a history of neck and knee injuries being relied upon....a stating right tackle that struggles to jog two steps without stumbling....a 32nd rated offense that just promoted their incompetent "three and out" OC......with eight home games being played on their knee destroying artificial home turf....and all the coaching replacement decisions being so unknown, honestly, nope, optimistic?.....that is something that's gotta be earned not anointed.
too soon...  
Bill E : 2/7/2024 11:17 pm : link
...to know.
I'll wait until after the draft.

This is nothing like'96. And Daboll is not Reeves. (thankfully)

Reeves and GY constantly butted heads *after* Reeves first year.
Daboll and Schoen are clearly on the same page.
And they did not inherit the veteran (albeit older) SB winning roster, that Reeves inherited.
RE: with a 6-11 baseline.....  
Festina Lente : 2/7/2024 11:53 pm : link
In comment 16392453 thrunthrublue said:
Quote:
...and their best coach leaving as he calls the HC a fu@king assh@le.....knowing this giants brain trust with zero aptitude at drafting at the offensive line positions..... a starting qb who has constantly demonstrated his total inability for effective game time decision making, always throwing to well covered safety valve dump offs not near the first down markers while wide open down field receivers are waving at him....this 80 million guaranteed inept journeyman qb with a history of neck and knee injuries being relied upon....a stating right tackle that struggles to jog two steps without stumbling....a 32nd rated offense that just promoted their incompetent "three and out" OC......with eight home games being played on their knee destroying artificial home turf....and all the coaching replacement decisions being so unknown, honestly, nope, optimistic?.....that is something that's gotta be earned not anointed.


Well, damn... when you put it like that 😆
No--  
giantstock : 12:08 am : link
Too many shortcomings in particular on the Offense. There is no reason to expect anything significant this early.
I'm always optimistic with my Giants but  
FranknWeezer : 12:30 am : link
looking at the depth of talent on the top 8-10 teams in the league, we're not close...and I don't see that changing drastically enough this offseason (draft/FA) to make much of a difference, unfortunately.
No until the other players and coaches  
averagejoe : 12:52 am : link
stop laughing at our QB .
I used to be an optimist about the Giants  
BH28 : 1:14 am : link
But the last decade has smothered any remaining optimism. Now I'm in prive it mode. What I want them to do in the draft vs what I think they'll do will determine by optimism for next season.
Bottom  
darren in pdx : 2:59 am : link
three team for the past decade. Nothing to be optimistic about until they have an NFL QB.
For some reason, i am pretty optimistic  
Gusto1903 : 6:01 am : link
No really explanation or reason at all.
I convinced myself, like 5 years ago, that 2024 will be our year and push for the Super Bowl. 2022 season gave me hope, that we were on the right track, this season, we had 6 wins, despite our abysmal play and now we have a solid draft class in front of us with many picks and options, that could deeply strengthen our team, with also untapped potential left in the squad with the likes of Neal, our young WR Core, our DBs. I think this team can be good, and with a good offseason we can make a push for a strong playoff run next season.

Obviously, the 2023 season was disastrous, but nonetheless, we won some games still without and oline.

It only takes tweaks here and there to turn around a franchise.
This is the same team today...  
DefenseWins : 6:44 am : link
that played last year. There is NOTHING that points to different results yet.

Even after we pickup some free agents and see who we drafted... those are just names on a piece of paper. Means about the same as the Eagle's dream team. Remember that?

The assessment cannot be made until we are a few games into the regular season.

This happens every year and this picture depicts what is going on here. Lucy (the Giants) continuously fool the Giants fans (Charlie Brown) and we fall for it every time.

RE: ...  
section125 : 6:49 am : link
In comment 16392371 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Call me crazy, but gun to head...I think BB is our HC a year from today.


Not for nothing, but at this point and probably the last 5 years Belichick has been one of the worst coaches in football. He decimated the roster, hasn't a clue as how to run an offense and his choices for assistant coaches have been terrible.

So yeah, you are correct BB in '25
I think we show improvement in '24 and become a very good team in '25.  
Ira : 6:59 am : link
§
Perspective  
gary_from_chester : 7:06 am : link
Year three of Schoen-Daboll coming up. One good year, one bad year to date.

I am optimistic this year will be better than last year. Coaching dysfunction should not be as much of an issue this year. One more draft with some premium picks coming. A chance to bolster some weak areas with strategic FA pickups.

Expect QB to be addressed and believe it will be in the draft. That said, we have to wait and see what they do. So, CAUTIOUSLY optimistic is my stance right now.

NFW is Belichick the coach next year if things go south. His time has passed.
RE: Perspective  
DefenseWins : 7:18 am : link
In comment 16392503 gary_from_chester said:
Quote:

NFW is Belichick the coach next year if things go south. His time has passed.


They could hire him as some kind of consultant... for what I have no idea
Optimistic...  
KingBlue : 7:29 am : link
Somebody post the Oompa Loompa pic.
RE: HELL NO!  
Optimus-NY : 7:35 am : link
In comment 16392437 State Your Name said:
Quote:
I’ve been burned before. If Daboll and his staff don’t have the team ready to play week one, I am out.

My season ticket invoice has been sitting in my inbox for weeks, and I can’t bring myself to pay for it. I honestly don’t know if I will. I see the 2024 season being a disaster.


Save your money dude.
section125.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7:44 am : link
Haha. All that aside, I think Mara would hire BB in a second.
RE: section125.  
Sean : 7:53 am : link
In comment 16392527 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Haha. All that aside, I think Mara would hire BB in a second.

Do you think Daboll has done a bad job here?
Sean.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7:55 am : link
Overall, no. He was superb in ‘22, but had a rough go in ‘23. But think there’s a very serious chance things go off the rails this fall and he gets the axe.
Sure  
Kevin in Annapolis : 7:59 am : link
What's the point of any of this otherwise. Really the question will be easier to answer after FA/Draft though.
Maybe the Giants will get lucky in 2024.  
ThomasG : 8:06 am : link
Because they sure aren't going to get better based on their decision making.
I expect another 6-9 win season  
logman : 8:19 am : link
Hopefully with a new QB learning the ropes vs a 6th year starter learning the ropes
Nope  
Jints in Carolina : 8:25 am : link
.
At this point...  
vonritz : 8:25 am : link
I don't give two shits about the '24 season. Get back to me in '26 if they have made the playoffs in consecutive seasons. Otherwise, I may tune in for a quarter of football in '24 if they're lucky.
Put the never ending debate on DJ aside, if you’re a true Giants’ fan  
Spider56 : 8:28 am : link
you probably follow seasonal mood disorders. The book on 2023 doesn’t close until after the SB so the calendar usually goes something like this:

Jan-Feb … a mix of anger, despair, frustration or ambivalence from last season
Mar-Apr … spring, along with free agency and the draft, plant the seeds of hope
May-June … optimism blooms (except for the chronically miserable amongst us)
July-Aug … hot summer nights rekindle unbridled passion for our heroes
Sept-Oct … starting 0 and whatever bring us crashing back to reality
Nov-Dec … tbd ….

Rinse and repeat.


RE: Sean.  
Scooter185 : 8:28 am : link
In comment 16392531 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Overall, no. He was superb in ‘22, but had a rough go in ‘23. But think there’s a very serious chance things go off the rails this fall and he gets the axe.


My biggest fear since last March is that BD would get axed before we could see him develop his own QB.
RE: Put the never ending debate on DJ aside, if you're a true Giants' fan  
joe48 : 8:43 am : link
In comment 16392568 Spider56 said:
Quote:
you probably follow seasonal mood disorders. The book on 2023 doesn’t close until after the SB so the calendar usually goes something like this:

Jan-Feb … a mix of anger, despair, frustration or ambivalence from last season
Mar-Apr … spring, along with free agency and the draft, plant the seeds of hope
May-June … optimism blooms (except for the chronically miserable amongst us)
July-Aug … hot summer nights rekindle unbridled passion for our heroes
Sept-Oct … starting 0 and whatever bring us crashing back to reality
Nov-Dec … tbd ….
Agree. How can anyone predict the season will go off the rails? Based on what?

Rinse and repeat.
RE: Put the never ending debate on DJ aside, if you're a true Giants' fan  
Dnew15 : 8:48 am : link
In comment 16392568 Spider56 said:
Quote:
you probably follow seasonal mood disorders. The book on 2023 doesn’t close until after the SB so the calendar usually goes something like this:

Jan-Feb … a mix of anger, despair, frustration or ambivalence from last season
Mar-Apr … spring, along with free agency and the draft, plant the seeds of hope
May-June … optimism blooms (except for the chronically miserable amongst us)
July-Aug … hot summer nights rekindle unbridled passion for our heroes
Sept-Oct … starting 0 and whatever bring us crashing back to reality
Nov-Dec … tbd ….

Rinse and repeat.


I feel very much the same.
Coming into last season  
Biteymax22 : 8:51 am : link
I thought we had a chance for similar success to 2022, with the caveat that we needed our offensive line to stay healthy. Not only did it not, it was the biggest disaster its been in the past 10 years.

Coming into this season I'm less optimistic. Yes getting burned last year is part of this, but the main reason is that even if the offensive line is better, Jones is going to be our starting QB and the ACL has to hamper his ability to run with the football which is one of his biggest assets.

In my mind I looked at Jones as a 2 year stop gap until we could find a real QB (yes I'm someone that views the contract that way), without the weapon his legs provide, I'm not so sure I even see him as a stop gap. If we don't replace him, we don't win.
RE: Put the never ending debate on DJ aside, if you're a true Giants' fan  
joe48 : 8:52 am : link
In comment 16392568 Spider56 said:
Quote:
you probably follow seasonal mood disorders. The book on 2023 doesn’t close until after the SB so the calendar usually goes something like this:

Jan-Feb … a mix of anger, despair, frustration or ambivalence from last season
Mar-Apr … spring, along with free agency and the draft, plant the seeds of hope
May-June … optimism blooms (except for the chronically miserable amongst us)
July-Aug … hot summer nights rekindle unbridled passion for our heroes
Sept-Oct … starting 0 and whatever bring us crashing back to reality
Nov-Dec … tbd ….



Rinse and repeat.
Agree. People predicting the season will go off the rails in February with so much yet to play out is par for the course for some folks.
I think we finish last in the East and Mara cleans house again  
The_Boss : 9:00 am : link
And when interviewing potential HC/GM’s next January, he makes it clear the only way they get hired if they commit to Daniel Jones…the treadmill continues on…
If Daboll can tailor his offense  
Eightshamrocks : 9:09 am : link
To be the one that Jones was so successful with in the second half of the Cardinals game, then I am very optimistic. Jones was unstoppable that second half. Was it because Daboll was calling plays? Kafa has to step up his game plans. It's up to Daboll and Kaka to figure out why Jones was so inconsistent after that game. Not having Barkley and having a trash O-line obviously contributed to Jones's struggles.
No.  
rsjem1979 : 9:14 am : link
But I wasn't optimistic going into last season either, so why would this year be any different?
I don’t think Jones passes a physical soon enough  
cosmicj : 9:14 am : link
To start at the beginning of the season. I also don’t think he isn’t reinsured when he does make it on the field.

The Giants backup QB is an important role.

Am I optimistic? I think Daboll is a good coach and drives the team to 7, 8 or 9 wins. It’ll be ok.
No, I'm not optimistic  
UberAlias : 9:16 am : link
Not getting into the whole DJ debate, I won't be optimistic until we have have a proven franchise QB in place. I'm excited for having the #6 pick, but Schoen has yet to deliver an elite player (maybe Thibs will become, but he is not that yet) in his two swings thus far at top 10 pick.

You want optimism? Get us a QB we can believe in and nail the draft. I have yet to see that.
About 24 in wins and losses? no  
Jim in Forest Hills : 9:17 am : link
If they hit on a QB in the draft? Then yes.
As things stand today, not at all.  
BLUATHRT : 9:20 am : link
Ask me after FA and the draft and I'll have a better answer. Going into the season with DJ as the starter and the o-line as constituted, I don't how anyone could feel optimistic.
The more I pay attention to football  
Dnew15 : 9:21 am : link
and the older I get I think you have to have three main elements in place and it's really ideal if they all grow together at the same time:

1.) GM
2.) HC
3.) QB

We are going to find out a lot about #1 this year.
I'm beginning to doubt #2.
We aren't even close on #3.
No I'm not  
TyreeHelmet : 9:34 am : link
Jones is not only a below average quarterback, he's very boring to watch.

As for the hot seat discussion, I think Schoen deserves more blame than Dabs at this point. Daboll has his flaws but he has overperformed with a flawed roster overall.

What has Schoen done that's impressive?
RE: No I'm not  
Eightshamrocks : 9:37 am : link
In comment 16392645 TyreeHelmet said:
Quote:
Jones is not only a below average quarterback, he's very boring to watch.

As for the hot seat discussion, I think Schoen deserves more blame than Dabs at this point. Daboll has his flaws but he has overperformed with a flawed roster overall.

What has Schoen done that's impressive?
Boring to watch? A QB with the ability to rush for over 700 yards and 7 TD's in a season is boring? To me a boring QB are the one's who are statues back there ala Drew Bledsoe, etc.
No.  
David B. : 9:56 am : link
I was last year, but not this year. I've kind of reached ambivalence. I don't care who they hire as new coaches. Until the players are better, the staff could be Belichick, Parcells, Coughlin, Walsh, Lombard, Shula -- whoever, and it won't matter.

I think Schoen and Daboll are probably going to be fine if they can rebuild the roster, but I won't be optimistic about the Giants until I see a CORE group of players who can string together consecutive seasons of above average starter play. Until they have that, they're not going to compete. They're going to yo-yo.

Good teams -- those that compete every year -- have core groups of good/great players that they build around for years. Everyone here can rattle of the names of the core guys of the Parcells and Coughlin eras. Everyone here can probably rattle off the names of the core guys of any good teams of this season.

Right now, there's only TWO guys on the team you can say have had consecutive good seasons. Thomas and Lawrence. That's not a core. The Giants have no reliable core group of good/great players who are difference makers.

They need the recent Schoen picks to develop into those kind of guys. Thibodeaux, Neal, Schmitz, Hyatt, Banks. Those guys need to become year in, year out difference makers. And even if they all do (which they won't), they're still too short on OL and pass rush talent.

Right now, they are largely a team of JAGs or tease guys who can't stay on the field.

All of these issues remain true without even discussing the QB situation.

We say this every year: until they fix the OL, they're going nowhere -- with ANY QB.

Until these things change, it's hard to be optimistic.
RE: Sure  
Ron Johnson : 10:10 am : link
In comment 16392536 Kevin in Annapolis said:
Quote:
What's the point of any of this otherwise. Really the question will be easier to answer after FA/Draft though.



This.
RE: RE: No I'm not  
TyreeHelmet : 10:19 am : link
In comment 16392648 Eightshamrocks said:
Quote:
In comment 16392645 TyreeHelmet said:


Quote:


Jones is not only a below average quarterback, he's very boring to watch.

As for the hot seat discussion, I think Schoen deserves more blame than Dabs at this point. Daboll has his flaws but he has overperformed with a flawed roster overall.

What has Schoen done that's impressive?

Boring to watch? A QB with the ability to rush for over 700 yards and 7 TD's in a season is boring? To me a boring QB are the one's who are statues back there ala Drew Bledsoe, etc.


yeah I enjoy a quarterback that can properly read the field through his progressions and is aggressive taking shots down the field.

Pretty much the opposite of Danny check downs.
Nope  
JonC : 10:33 am : link
read David B's post.
not really no  
djm : 10:37 am : link
and I am usually very easily talked into hopeful cautious optimism. To me fair the off-season hasn't processed yet. IF they added OL talent in FA and somehow added more D I could be swayed. Even then, a lot of moving parts. NEed to see what goes down first.
