You optimistic about the '24 season? SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/7/2024 8:15 pm

Yes, I know it is February 7th. We haven't hit free agency. The draft if more than two months away. Hell, we just hired our new DC two days ago.



But I've seen Eric allude in multiple posts that this upcoming season has '96 vibes & I agree. For you youngsters, the '96 season wasn't a good one. After coming off a shitty '95 campaign where we were supposed to contend, but got our doors blown off in a home opener vs. Dallas in primetime-sound familiar to '22?-, the Giants went 6-10 in '96 with Dave Brown-a QB who went to Duke of all places-playing piss poor. The end result was Dan Reeves getting fired & the beginning of the Fassel era. Brown eventually lost his job for good in '97 when he got injured.



Again, the season is 7 months away, but right now, my expectations for the '24 Giants are pretty low. The though of running it back with #8 & hoping against hope that he'll become something...I give up. And I'm resigned-after reading Sy's post earlier-that that's what the Giants think...its all so depressing.